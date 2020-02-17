for display only
Is Dexter Lawrence our best Defensive Player since Strahan

CMicks3110 : 10/23/2023 8:02 pm
curious of peoples opinion on this. I have been so impressed with his play last year and this year. I know we've had some solid players like Tuck, JPP, and a few standout years from the likes of DRC, Snacks, and JJ, but I don't think anyone has approached the level of dominance that Dex has since Strahan. He seems pretty on track for a ring of honor. I hope he can keep it up for a few more years.
no  
MookGiants : 10/23/2023 8:08 pm : link
Lawrence was excellent last year and good the year prior to that, but hasn't been as good this year. Saying no isn't really a knock on him either.

JPP was the best defensive player since strahan. His 2011 season was absolutely incredible. Shoudl have won DPOY.

Tuck was better too. Antrel Rolle I could argue as well. Osi too.
Lawrence  
MookGiants : 10/23/2023 8:09 pm : link
hasn't sniffed JPP's 2011 season either. As good as he has been at times, comparing anything he's done to JPP in 2011 is wrong imo.
RE: no  
simgiant : 10/23/2023 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16258879 MookGiants said:
Quote:
Lawrence was excellent last year and good the year prior to that, but hasn't been as good this year. Saying no isn't really a knock on him either.

JPP was the best defensive player since strahan. His 2011 season was absolutely incredible. Shoudl have won DPOY.

Tuck was better too. Antrel Rolle I could argue as well. Osi too.

I disagree i think he has been great this year. Do not see a drop in the quality of his play.
let's  
RasputinPrime : 10/23/2023 8:13 pm : link
not skip right over Osi, Tuck and JPP. Lawrence needs a few more years playing in games that actually matter.
Yeah, I don't get the just good this year.  
robbieballs2003 : 10/23/2023 8:13 pm : link
First of all, JPP was a DE. Lawrence is a DT. Do we expect Lawrence to put up 20 sacks? Compare Lawrence to other DTs. What he did last year was unreal. What he is doing this year is similar. You can make the argument for either but lets not twist the facts.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/23/2023 8:15 pm : link
I'm so partial to Tuck.

But Dex has been fantastic this season. He isn't a one year wonder.
In a league with Donald, Q Williams, Jalen Carter, etc.  
robbieballs2003 : 10/23/2023 8:21 pm : link
Dex is in a class by himself.

The correct answer is Tuck  
JT039 : 10/23/2023 8:25 pm : link
Beast for years against the run and pass. Showed up big time in playoffs too.

JPP is better as well. Osi is a tough call. Hell if even throw Pierce in there too.
I love this stat too last year.  
robbieballs2003 : 10/23/2023 8:26 pm : link
Quote:
Dexter Lawrence: 40 QB pressures when lined up as a 0 or 1 technique in 2022

The next highest was 13 🤯
I remember after the London game vs Green Bay  
DefenseWins : 10/23/2023 8:29 pm : link
last year. Rodgers made a point to say how dominant Dex was in that game.
Too early but he could be  
UConn4523 : 10/23/2023 8:31 pm : link
barring injury he’s on his way to another monster season. It’s fun watching him destroy a single blocker, he basically requires a double at this point.
Dexter is great  
US1 Giants : 10/23/2023 8:31 pm : link
but needs to line up a few more years at this level to be compared to Strahan. Mostly, I think he needs to stay healthy which is not easy.
Last one.  
robbieballs2003 : 10/23/2023 8:32 pm : link
I don't think people are understanding what we are watching the last two years with Dex. He is playing at the level of a first ballot hall of famer. Think about that. Yes, I am a Tuck, JPP, and Osi fan. Of them, only JPP will be cinsidered for the Hall of Fame and JPP is not going to be a first ballot guy. I am not saying Lawrence will be. What I am saying is that is the level he has been playing at the last two years. You cannot just compare a DT to a DE. It has to come in context.
Tuck, Osi, JPP  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2023 8:36 pm : link
Problem  
pjcas18 : 10/23/2023 8:41 pm : link
Dex has is similar to what other good players on bad teams face, is that football is a team game, and when the D stinks, like the Giants D does this year for the most part, even good players don't get the recognition due to the halo effect.

The Giants are next to last in the league in rushing yards allowed. Only Denver has allowed more yards. And they are 3rd to last in YPC. And it's not like they're lights out in passing yards allowed. they have allowed the 10th most passing yards.

and they have the 3rd fewest sacks in the league.

So, sure Dex may be a good player, but he doesn't seem to be elevating the defense or if he is I guess rock bottom could be worse and that's not a thought I want to entertain.
RE: Problem  
robbieballs2003 : 10/23/2023 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16258921 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Dex has is similar to what other good players on bad teams face, is that football is a team game, and when the D stinks, like the Giants D does this year for the most part, even good players don't get the recognition due to the halo effect.

The Giants are next to last in the league in rushing yards allowed. Only Denver has allowed more yards. And they are 3rd to last in YPC. And it's not like they're lights out in passing yards allowed. they have allowed the 10th most passing yards.

and they have the 3rd fewest sacks in the league.

So, sure Dex may be a good player, but he doesn't seem to be elevating the defense or if he is I guess rock bottom could be worse and that's not a thought I want to entertain.


I definitely agree with this but some LAR defenses sucked with Donald. He had the splash plays and wins. That's what it comes down to more than the team defensive stats, winning. Winning teams get accolades. Losing teams don't. Being on prime time and and winning for the world to see. We suck in primetime.
Some odd takes on this thread. The answer is yes, it's Dex.  
ThomasG : 10/23/2023 8:53 pm : link
JPP had an immense 2011 season but he couldn't come to replicating that again. Dex has gotten better every year and taken his game to a consistent top level.

Dex was pretty decent in 2019 and 2020. Good in 2021. Elite in 2022 and doing it again this year. HE has been a monster over the last few weeks and you all haven't noticed?

Nick Gates is still cleaning off the cleat marks from his face from when Dex ran over him numerous times yesterday. Dex was doubled a bunch yesterday and he still got to the QB before Leo and Thibs did.

What are you all watching?
RE: The correct answer is Tuck  
Breeze_94 : 10/23/2023 8:54 pm : link
In comment 16258903 JT039 said:
Quote:
Beast for years against the run and pass. Showed up big time in playoffs too.

JPP is better as well. Osi is a tough call. Hell if even throw Pierce in there too.


IMO Dex is more dominant than Tuck ever was. Tuck was great, but also played on great DL and was the beneficiary of offenses focusing on Strahan, Osi, etc. Tuck on his own was never a complete game wrecker - just did everything well.

Dex literally destroys the interior of the OL on a consistent basis. If you don’t double him, he will wreck the game.

JPP had those 2-3 years that were dominant. I’d say it’s between him and Dex, with Osi/Tuck just behind. If you are tanking them solely off of pass rushing ability and impact plays, Osi is #1…but he was mediocre against the run.
RE: Problem  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/23/2023 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16258921 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Dex has is similar to what other good players on bad teams face, is that football is a team game, and when the D stinks, like the Giants D does this year for the most part, even good players don't get the recognition due to the halo effect.

The Giants are next to last in the league in rushing yards allowed. Only Denver has allowed more yards. And they are 3rd to last in YPC. And it's not like they're lights out in passing yards allowed. they have allowed the 10th most passing yards.

and they have the 3rd fewest sacks in the league.

So, sure Dex may be a good player, but he doesn't seem to be elevating the defense or if he is I guess rock bottom could be worse and that's not a thought I want to entertain.


Have you watched the last 2 games?
Easy yes  
Jerz44 : 10/23/2023 8:57 pm : link
dex is doing things from the NT position that basically no one has done league wide.

He’s playing at a HoF level right now. If he keeps it up at this pace he’ll be in the Hall
RE: Lawrence  
chuckydee9 : 10/23/2023 8:58 pm : link
In comment 16258882 MookGiants said:
Quote:
hasn't sniffed JPP's 2011 season either. As good as he has been at times, comparing anything he's done to JPP in 2011 is wrong imo.


I think Strahan himself had only 1 or 2 season which can be compared to JPP 2011.. remember our whole defense sucked till 2nd to last regular season game and JPP was holding down the fort the whole time single handedly.. Tuck looked like the best player on the field in both of the SB.. Lawrence had a long way to go to reach JPP peak.. I like how Dexter is performing but JPP was way better in 2011..
I'd say, at this point that it's close between Dex, Tuck and JPP - but  
Ira : 10/23/2023 9:01 pm : link
Dex has more time left to show what he can do.
so did JPP until the 4th of July...  
BCD : 10/23/2023 9:26 pm : link
.....continued playing never the same.
Tuck, but its close  
Aaroninma : 10/23/2023 9:32 pm : link
Fun to look back at JPP in 2011. He had 86 tackles as a DE. Thats truly one of the best DL seasons ive ever seen. I think about this piece from Grantland and Charlie Pierce a lot, after the 2011 Falcons playoff win

“And on the other end of that defensive line is Jason Pierre-Paul, a man with no discernable last name, who might be the best defensive player in the NFL. Watching him play for the first time is utterly revelatory, like the first time you saw Tim Lincecum paint a corner, or Kevin Durant leave a defender groping at the air. You jump out of your seat when he makes a play, even in the relative anonymity of the defensive line”
JPP  
Danny Kanell : 10/23/2023 9:36 pm : link
RE: no  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/23/2023 9:46 pm : link
In comment 16258879 MookGiants said:
Quote:
Lawrence was excellent last year and good the year prior to that, but hasn't been as good this year.


What in the actual F have you been watching?!? He's been every bit as good this year, maybe better.
JPP  
Chris684 : 10/23/2023 10:07 pm : link
The only NYG defenders with better yearss than JPP’s 2011 are Taylor and Strahan. He was completely dominant.
Lawrence is a better player than Umenyiora ever was  
Hammer : 10/23/2023 10:42 pm : link
Lawrence is a monster vs the run and can get after the passer as well as any interior linemen I've ever seen.

Umenjiora was a one-dimensional defensive end.

Lawrence is a more valuable 3 down player.

Dex  
Jctony : 10/23/2023 11:05 pm : link
Yes.
RE: Lawrence is a better player than Umenyiora ever was  
Aaroninma : 10/23/2023 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16259014 Hammer said:
Quote:
Lawrence is a monster vs the run and can get after the passer as well as any interior linemen I've ever seen.

Umenjiora was a one-dimensional defensive end.

Lawrence is a more valuable 3 down player.


Id make an argument that a pass rusher as good as Osi, who made as many game altering plays as he did, is more valuable than a player like dex. Osi was a key cog in 2 superbowl runs, and was a better run defender than youre giving him credit for
RE: Lawrence is a better player than Umenyiora ever was  
j_rud : 10/23/2023 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16259014 Hammer said:
Quote:
Lawrence is a monster vs the run and can get after the passer as well as any interior linemen I've ever seen.

Umenjiora was a one-dimensional defensive end.

Lawrence is a more valuable 3 down player.


Osi was better against the run than people remember or give him credit for. He manhandled a peak Walter Jones in Seattle, for example.
Longevity means something.  
BigBlueNH : 10/23/2023 11:17 pm : link
But if he maintains this level of play for a couple more seasons, yes.
Tuck the most versatile  
xman : 10/23/2023 11:20 pm : link
JPP likely had the best single season

But Dex is the first one you would draft
Where  
FranknWeezer : 10/23/2023 11:27 pm : link
RE: RE: no  
MookGiants : 10/24/2023 12:15 am : link
In comment 16258978 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16258879 MookGiants said:


Quote:


Lawrence was excellent last year and good the year prior to that, but hasn't been as good this year.



What in the actual F have you been watching?!? He's been every bit as good this year, maybe better.


I don't agree that he's been as good this year as he was last year. He was incredible last year. I am probably underrating him some this year, but I don't see the same dominance that I saw last year. He jumped off the screen at you seemingly evry series last year. I don't personally see that same type of play this year.
Dex  
Cheech d : 10/24/2023 7:25 am : link
I would say he’s not ahead of guys like Tuck, Osi and JPP just yet.
If he continues on his current trajectory, he can become the best since Strahan.
2005 Osi was our best defensive player  
Route 9 : 10/24/2023 7:57 am : link
I always thought
RE: 2005 Osi was our best defensive player  
Route 9 : 10/24/2023 7:59 am : link
In comment 16259102 Route 9 said:
Quote:
I always thought


Since 2001 Strahan I mean
JPP had 1 great season  
section125 : 10/24/2023 8:00 am : link
then was not nearly as good ever again.

Justin Tuck and Osi are at about the same level, but Tuck was a jack knife that could play DE or DT when needed and like Strahan was good at setting the edge - unlike Osi. So edge to Tuck.

Dex is a wrecking ball. Wink put him where he should have been put from year one at NT. Remember he was played at DE 1st three years and was less effective.

IMHO, Dex is probably right there with Tuck as the best player since Strahan and if he stays healthy will become the best since Michael.
Feel  
Toth029 : 10/24/2023 8:51 am : link
Like JPP didn't factor much after 2011. Some decent years here and there, but nothing amazing. Not top tier for DE's.

Tuck is the only real argument although I can discuss the years Osi put together too. Made impact plays more often than JPP.
RE: Last one.  
BlueHurricane : 10/24/2023 8:57 am : link
In comment 16258913 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I don't think people are understanding what we are watching the last two years with Dex. He is playing at the level of a first ballot hall of famer. Think about that. Yes, I am a Tuck, JPP, and Osi fan. Of them, only JPP will be cinsidered for the Hall of Fame and JPP is not going to be a first ballot guy. I am not saying Lawrence will be. What I am saying is that is the level he has been playing at the last two years. You cannot just compare a DT to a DE. It has to come in context. Link - ( New Window )


There are people who understand the game of football and there are people who do not and it is on full display here. Dex is an absolute game wrecker and quite possibly the best interior DL in the league the last two seasons. He is absolutely in the convo for best NYG defender since Strahan. He’s a freak of nature. #SexyDexy
If he played NT  
Dankbeerman : 10/24/2023 9:15 am : link
from day one this wouldn't be a discussion.
Comparing a 4-3 DE to a true nose tackle  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/24/2023 10:05 am : link
Is insane.
agreed robbie  
mittenedman : 10/24/2023 10:17 am : link
JPP was also at a 1st Ballot HoF level in 2011. One of the greatest single-seasons I've ever seen. Canty was calling him Reggie White that year. (Who did it every fucking year.)

What we're seeing now from Lawrence is at that level. He could've had 4+ sacks last week if he just made some easy tackles of the QB.

I'm not going to act like I've watched every NFL game, but the only NT I've ever seen at this level is Shaun Rogers back in 2008. As good as Snacks Harrison was, he did not have the pass rush ability Dex has.
I thought Dex had a slow start to the year  
AJ23 : 10/24/2023 11:48 am : link
and was worthy of criticism (which BBI wasn't having). I think he's been outstanding the past two weeks.
If  
PaulN : 10/24/2023 12:41 pm : link
Patterson was his coach from the start, then he would be the best since Strahan possibly. To say if he started at nose tackle misses the entire fucking point. Like it was just tge position switch. What a joke. Andre Patterson is why Dexter has become this good.
But  
PaulN : 10/24/2023 12:42 pm : link
Also JPP, Tuck, Osi, thet were pretty good players. But I like Dexter now.
hard to say bc the teams he has been on have mostly sucked  
giantsFC : 10/24/2023 1:13 pm : link
It's like praising the tastiest item at McDonalds.
Osi and Tuck were excellent players  
Greg from LI : 10/24/2023 1:29 pm : link
But only JPP's 2011 season ranks with what Dex is doing, at least in the timeframe in the OP.
Yes, and its not even close. What he gives you from the interior  
Blame It On Rio : 10/24/2023 2:43 pm : link
is absolutely priceless. Better than having an elite edge.

I saw Rex and Rob talking about building defensese. They both said, if they could choose, theyd want an elite interior pressure guy, and a lock down cover corner. It doesn't matter who else is out there, they'd be able to scheme aroudn it. Our defense is getting me excited about the future. We got some dudes in those spots.
nice to see that I least stirred a worthy debate  
CMicks3110 : 10/24/2023 7:43 pm : link
