Is Dexter Lawrence our best Defensive Player since Strahan

curious of peoples opinion on this. I have been so impressed with his play last year and this year. I know we've had some solid players like Tuck, JPP, and a few standout years from the likes of DRC, Snacks, and JJ, but I don't think anyone has approached the level of dominance that Dex has since Strahan. He seems pretty on track for a ring of honor. I hope he can keep it up for a few more years.
JPP was the best defensive player since strahan. His 2011 season was absolutely incredible. Shoudl have won DPOY.
Tuck was better too. Antrel Rolle I could argue as well. Osi too.
I disagree i think he has been great this year. Do not see a drop in the quality of his play.
But Dex has been fantastic this season. He isn't a one year wonder.
JPP is better as well. Osi is a tough call. Hell if even throw Pierce in there too.
The next highest was 13 🤯
The Giants are next to last in the league in rushing yards allowed. Only Denver has allowed more yards. And they are 3rd to last in YPC. And it's not like they're lights out in passing yards allowed. they have allowed the 10th most passing yards.
and they have the 3rd fewest sacks in the league.
So, sure Dex may be a good player, but he doesn't seem to be elevating the defense or if he is I guess rock bottom could be worse and that's not a thought I want to entertain.
I definitely agree with this but some LAR defenses sucked with Donald. He had the splash plays and wins. That's what it comes down to more than the team defensive stats, winning. Winning teams get accolades. Losing teams don't. Being on prime time and and winning for the world to see. We suck in primetime.
Dex was pretty decent in 2019 and 2020. Good in 2021. Elite in 2022 and doing it again this year. HE has been a monster over the last few weeks and you all haven't noticed?
Nick Gates is still cleaning off the cleat marks from his face from when Dex ran over him numerous times yesterday. Dex was doubled a bunch yesterday and he still got to the QB before Leo and Thibs did.
What are you all watching?
JPP is better as well. Osi is a tough call. Hell if even throw Pierce in there too.
IMO Dex is more dominant than Tuck ever was. Tuck was great, but also played on great DL and was the beneficiary of offenses focusing on Strahan, Osi, etc. Tuck on his own was never a complete game wrecker - just did everything well.
Dex literally destroys the interior of the OL on a consistent basis. If you don’t double him, he will wreck the game.
JPP had those 2-3 years that were dominant. I’d say it’s between him and Dex, with Osi/Tuck just behind. If you are tanking them solely off of pass rushing ability and impact plays, Osi is #1…but he was mediocre against the run.
Have you watched the last 2 games?
He’s playing at a HoF level right now. If he keeps it up at this pace he’ll be in the Hall
I think Strahan himself had only 1 or 2 season which can be compared to JPP 2011.. remember our whole defense sucked till 2nd to last regular season game and JPP was holding down the fort the whole time single handedly.. Tuck looked like the best player on the field in both of the SB.. Lawrence had a long way to go to reach JPP peak.. I like how Dexter is performing but JPP was way better in 2011..
“And on the other end of that defensive line is Jason Pierre-Paul, a man with no discernable last name, who might be the best defensive player in the NFL. Watching him play for the first time is utterly revelatory, like the first time you saw Tim Lincecum paint a corner, or Kevin Durant leave a defender groping at the air. You jump out of your seat when he makes a play, even in the relative anonymity of the defensive line”
What in the actual F have you been watching?!? He's been every bit as good this year, maybe better.
Umenjiora was a one-dimensional defensive end.
Lawrence is a more valuable 3 down player.
Id make an argument that a pass rusher as good as Osi, who made as many game altering plays as he did, is more valuable than a player like dex. Osi was a key cog in 2 superbowl runs, and was a better run defender than youre giving him credit for
Osi was better against the run than people remember or give him credit for. He manhandled a peak Walter Jones in Seattle, for example.
But Dex is the first one you would draft
Quote:
Lawrence was excellent last year and good the year prior to that, but hasn't been as good this year.
I don't agree that he's been as good this year as he was last year. He was incredible last year. I am probably underrating him some this year, but I don't see the same dominance that I saw last year. He jumped off the screen at you seemingly evry series last year. I don't personally see that same type of play this year.
If he continues on his current trajectory, he can become the best since Strahan.
Since 2001 Strahan I mean
Justin Tuck and Osi are at about the same level, but Tuck was a jack knife that could play DE or DT when needed and like Strahan was good at setting the edge - unlike Osi. So edge to Tuck.
Dex is a wrecking ball. Wink put him where he should have been put from year one at NT. Remember he was played at DE 1st three years and was less effective.
IMHO, Dex is probably right there with Tuck as the best player since Strahan and if he stays healthy will become the best since Michael.
Tuck is the only real argument although I can discuss the years Osi put together too. Made impact plays more often than JPP.
There are people who understand the game of football and there are people who do not and it is on full display here. Dex is an absolute game wrecker and quite possibly the best interior DL in the league the last two seasons. He is absolutely in the convo for best NYG defender since Strahan. He’s a freak of nature. #SexyDexy
What we're seeing now from Lawrence is at that level. He could've had 4+ sacks last week if he just made some easy tackles of the QB.
I'm not going to act like I've watched every NFL game, but the only NT I've ever seen at this level is Shaun Rogers back in 2008. As good as Snacks Harrison was, he did not have the pass rush ability Dex has.
I saw Rex and Rob talking about building defensese. They both said, if they could choose, theyd want an elite interior pressure guy, and a lock down cover corner. It doesn't matter who else is out there, they'd be able to scheme aroudn it. Our defense is getting me excited about the future. We got some dudes in those spots.