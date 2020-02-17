Is Dexter Lawrence our best Defensive Player since Strahan CMicks3110 : 10/23/2023 8:02 pm

curious of peoples opinion on this. I have been so impressed with his play last year and this year. I know we've had some solid players like Tuck, JPP, and a few standout years from the likes of DRC, Snacks, and JJ, but I don't think anyone has approached the level of dominance that Dex has since Strahan. He seems pretty on track for a ring of honor. I hope he can keep it up for a few more years.