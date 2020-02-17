Ten games left - how many do you think we’ll win? bceagle05 : 10/24/2023 10:57 am

Been a minute since we’ve had a good ol’ fashioned record prediction thread.



Remaining schedule:

Jets

@Raiders

@Cowboys

@Commanders

Patriots

Packers

@Saints

@Eagles

Rams

Eagles



The road games against Dallas and Philly are losses until proven otherwise - I’d say the same about Philly at MetLife, but Week 18 might be a meaningless game for them so let’s wait and see.



Not gonna go game by game, but I think we take three of the five home games and two of the five road games - 5-5 overall, 7-10 record on the season. Not all that far off from most of the preseason predictions.



Am I giving this squad too much credit?