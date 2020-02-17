Ten games left - how many do you think we’ll win?

Been a minute since we’ve had a good ol’ fashioned record prediction thread.
Remaining schedule:
Jets
@Raiders
@Cowboys
@Commanders
Patriots
Packers
@Saints
@Eagles
Rams
Eagles
The road games against Dallas and Philly are losses until proven otherwise - I’d say the same about Philly at MetLife, but Week 18 might be a meaningless game for them so let’s wait and see.
Not gonna go game by game, but I think we take three of the five home games and two of the five road games - 5-5 overall, 7-10 record on the season. Not all that far off from most of the preseason predictions.
Am I giving this squad too much credit?
But I only see 3-4.
(I kid!)
I say a 6-4 finish…what the hell?
How many wins if DJ starts
LV is a bad team
At Dallas doesn’t seem as tough suddenly and the Giants have a lot of reach tape on them at least. A loss until proven otherwise.
After that, they get 3 very winnable ones - WAS, NE and GB.
This team has a chance to win 5 of their next 6, which would put them at 7-6 going into NO (which also seems winnable)
LV is a bad team
At Dallas doesn’t seem as tough suddenly and the Giants have a lot of reach tape on them at least. A loss until proven otherwise.
After that, they get 3 very winnable ones - WAS, NE and GB.
This team has a chance to win 5 of their next 6, which would put them at 7-6 going into NO (which also seems winnable)
All the teams you mention see us as a winnable game, and on paper, they're not wrong. Giants aren't running the table on all 5-6 of these winnable games.
We don't score points.
We still don't win games unless it's smoke and mirrors bullshit.
Raiders - I'll be there doing my part, long travel for team but winnable
Commanders - tough to beat them twice with this NY team?
Patriots - BB could definitely come up with some scheme, probably very close
Packers - getting into Dec now, hard to predict . . . toss up
Saints - I don't like our chances in the dome, they can score
Rams - I would lean against, but injuries at this point could change everything
Philly (week 18) - if they rest starters . . .??
I'll say 4-4 in these games, that's 6-11 at season's end
We don't score points.
We still don't win games unless it's smoke and mirrors bullshit.
Yeah, I agree and that's with the defense showing some life.
Bad teams win football games in the NFL because there are other bad teams lol
I see us topping out at most - 6 wins.
Just win enough to stay relevant late into the season, that s where a 1-5 start leaves you.
Every one of those teams looks at the Giants as a win
LV is a bad team
At Dallas doesn’t seem as tough suddenly and the Giants have a lot of reach tape on them at least. A loss until proven otherwise.
After that, they get 3 very winnable ones - WAS, NE and GB.
This team has a chance to win 5 of their next 6, which would put them at 7-6 going into NO (which also seems winnable)
I think the Giants defense is finding its stride at the right time to disrupt Wilson.
The Jets defense is going to be a tough road to navigate for the OL I believe That's a solid unit, and they gave the Eagles fits two weeks ago.
With the NFC the way it is, I still think it's too early to write off the season. But, I would feel a Hell of a lot better if they had managed to finish the job in Buffalo. Looking back, there really isn't any other game I think they weren't outplayed in.
The rest of this season is about a few things. One, the D has to continue to ascend, especially in terms of pressure and turnovers. Two, the offense has to avoid turnovers. Three, they need to convert in the Red Zone. Four, young duo of Robinson and Hyatt have to truly emerge as stars.
Not only do all of these things need to happen, but we will need to play a near perfect game against Dallas or Philly to have any shot at an upset. And, we will need to upset at least one of themn to have a shot at playoff spot.
Close. 14 if we stick with TT (SB chanps no doubt). 0 if we go back to Jones.
then
6-1 (87 pts)
it's possible...
6-8 if DJ returns healthy.
If Jones comes back healthy and returns to form, I wouldn't be surprised to see them get to 8-9, but I think that's very, very optimistic.
I'm a fan so I can daydream about them going something like 8-2 and getting to 10-7 but they haven't shown any indication that they're good enough to go on that kind of a run.
Jets W 3 - 5
@Raiders W 4 - 5
@Cowboys L 4 - 6
@Commanders W 5 - 6
Patriots W 6 - 6
Packers W 7 - 6
@Saints L 7 - 7
@Eagles L 7 - 8
Rams W 8 - 8
Eagles L 8 - 9
10 lol
@Raiders W 4 - 5
@Cowboys L 4 - 6
@Commanders W 5 - 6
Patriots W 6 - 6
Packers W 7 - 6
@Saints L 7 - 7
@Eagles L 7 - 8
Rams W 8 - 8
Eagles L 8 - 9
Mostly I’m agreement with this, but I wonder if the law of averages catches up against the Commanders - they might be due to beat us. If so, I could see us beating the Jets and Raiders to get to 4-5, losing at Dallas and Washington to fall to 4-7, and taking care of business at home against the Pack and Pats. We’d be 6-7 with a chance to get to .500 at New Orleans. I’d sign up for that.
Right now I just want to embarrass the Jets. They’re a Jekyll/Hyde team with that shitty coach and QB - we can handle them.
All of them.
Every one on this forum should realign themselves mentally as Giants fans first and always.
We all want them to win 10. But what we want is irrelevant.
Jets W 3 - 5
@Raiders W 4 - 5
@Cowboys L 4 - 6
@Commanders W 5 - 6
Patriots W 6 - 6
Packers W 7 - 6
@Saints L 7 - 7
@Eagles L 7 - 8
Rams W 8 - 8
Eagles L 8 - 9
same, except we beat the Eagles on the last day .... 9-8
Lose Sunday to the Jets and at 2-6 it will feel all but over and my prediction at that point would be a high water mark of 5 or 6 wins.
Playoffs are going to be very difficult even if they make an unexpected run given the landscape of the NFC, I’m dropping the hope from playoffs to at least hopefully staying on the “in the hunt” graphic into December.
Good point, Sunday night off a win against the Jets would’ve been a better time for me to start this convo.
Takes a leap of faith, no doubt. Schedule softens a bit, defense rounding into form, Saquon and Thomas (hopefully) back healthy, Wan’dale and Hyatt taking snaps from Campbell and Hodgins. Also depends if you trust Daboll to lead us out of this mess.
I would respectfully suggest you are mis-remembering the rampant optimism that prevailed before games were played.
Of the 57 predictions in the linked thread, only one poster, Harvest Blend, went as low as 7-10.
One other poster waffled between 7-10 and 8-9. The rest were over, and in most cases well over 7 wins.
happy thread - ( New Window )
I think they probably lose this week. The Jets' defense is the only really good unit on either team.
I think they probably lose this week. The Jets' defense is the only really good unit on either team.
Would you rather sit tight and draft a QB at let's say the 7th pick (Penix) or reads a package similar to Carolina (Young) to move up for Maye?
Quote:
We don't score points so not sure how anyone can predict more.
Takes a leap of faith, no doubt. Schedule softens a bit, defense rounding into form, Saquon and Thomas (hopefully) back healthy, Wan’dale and Hyatt taking snaps from Campbell and Hodgins. Also depends if you trust Daboll to lead us out of this mess.
All the other teams have to do is punt, and we showed we are sunk.
We could realistically lose every single remaining game 7-0 because we can't field a punt.
Quote:
That's 2-8. If you figure the Giants split the remaining 7 games (probably more respect than they deserve) you're looking at 5-12/6-11.
I think they probably lose this week. The Jets' defense is the only really good unit on either team.
Would you rather sit tight and draft a QB at let's say the 7th pick (Penix) or reads a package similar to Carolina (Young) to move up for Maye?
If I'm Schoen I'm obviously scouting the hell out of all these QBs. If the scouts are telling me there's a big gap between Maye and Penix (or whomever), then I move up.
But note...the gap between the guys has to be BIG. We all love the trade for Eli in hindsight, but objectively the *right* move was probably to sit tight at 4 or even trade down to 7 and take Roethlisberger.
I really like what I see in Penix, but I'm not pounding the table for him over Maye, Daniels, Ward, or Nix. I'm happy deferring to Schoen, Daboll, and their people because I trust they are competent in this area.
Quote:
In comment 16259856 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That's 2-8. If you figure the Giants split the remaining 7 games (probably more respect than they deserve) you're looking at 5-12/6-11.
I think they probably lose this week. The Jets' defense is the only really good unit on either team.
Would you rather sit tight and draft a QB at let's say the 7th pick (Penix) or reads a package similar to Carolina (Young) to move up for Maye?
If I'm Schoen I'm obviously scouting the hell out of all these QBs. If the scouts are telling me there's a big gap between Maye and Penix (or whomever), then I move up.
But note...the gap between the guys has to be BIG. We all love the trade for Eli in hindsight, but objectively the *right* move was probably to sit tight at 4 or even trade down to 7 and take Roethlisberger.
I really like what I see in Penix, but I'm not pounding the table for him over Maye, Daniels, Ward, or Nix. I'm happy deferring to Schoen, Daboll, and their people because I trust they are competent in this area.
You trust Schoen and Daboll yet it’s obvious you think they know more than they do. I don’t know how there are still people on this site who take you seriously after being so wrong about so much and then disappearing for a year when the narrative you hitched your wagon to blew up in your face and you couldn’t face the music.
So 2 more wins.
But all the other games, i could see us win (but also lose lol)