Ten games left - how many do you think we’ll win?

bceagle05 : 10/24/2023 10:57 am
Been a minute since we’ve had a good ol’ fashioned record prediction thread.

Remaining schedule:
Jets
@Raiders
@Cowboys
@Commanders
Patriots
Packers
@Saints
@Eagles
Rams
Eagles

The road games against Dallas and Philly are losses until proven otherwise - I’d say the same about Philly at MetLife, but Week 18 might be a meaningless game for them so let’s wait and see.

Not gonna go game by game, but I think we take three of the five home games and two of the five road games - 5-5 overall, 7-10 record on the season. Not all that far off from most of the preseason predictions.

Am I giving this squad too much credit?
I don't think 5-5 is unrealistic  
DaveInTampa : 10/24/2023 11:15 am : link
But neither is 2-8.
Honestly  
Sammo85 : 10/24/2023 11:18 am : link
Its dependent on range of factors and where these other teams sit with injuries.

But I only see 3-4.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2023 11:18 am : link
10 if we stick with TT. 0 if we go back to Jones.

(I kid!)

I say a 6-4 finish…what the hell?
I think 3 more wins is doable. That should provide a high 1st rd pick  
Jack Stroud : 10/24/2023 11:20 am : link
which hopefully the Giants get the best olineman available.
Maybe best to collect responses based on who is QB?  
ThomasG : 10/24/2023 11:22 am : link
How many wins if Taylor starts
How many wins if DJ starts
Need to win next 2  
Breeze_94 : 10/24/2023 11:29 am : link
I am not buying the Jets/Wilson hype. They are a similarly built team to WFT.

LV is a bad team

At Dallas doesn’t seem as tough suddenly and the Giants have a lot of reach tape on them at least. A loss until proven otherwise.

After that, they get 3 very winnable ones - WAS, NE and GB.

This team has a chance to win 5 of their next 6, which would put them at 7-6 going into NO (which also seems winnable)
6-4 /5-5  
larryflower37 : 10/24/2023 11:29 am : link
Finish 8-9 / 7-10 just like most predicted around here.
Chance to get to 9-8  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 10/24/2023 11:31 am : link
If we throw the book at him and blitz the JETS young QB to oblivion and eke out a win I think we have a chance to go 9-8. Win 4 home games and 3 on the road (Raiders, Commies and Saints) and we are back in the playoffs baby. To paraphrase Coach Parcells “just get to the tournament and anything can happen from there”. I would not bet the house on this scenario playing out but we have played better the last 2 games and hopefully get AT and JMS back this Sunday.
Yeah the QB situation is an X-factor  
bceagle05 : 10/24/2023 11:31 am : link
but I don’t see a huge gap between the two, unfortunately. Defense is playing better and the OL will be serviceable once Thomas and JMS return. Saquon, Waller, Hyatt, Slayton and Wan’dale is not a bad group of weapons. I don’t want to overreact to one game, but I think we’ll see some decent football the rest of the way.
RE: Need to win next 2  
Sammo85 : 10/24/2023 11:34 am : link
In comment 16259350 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
I am not buying the Jets/Wilson hype. They are a similarly built team to WFT.

LV is a bad team

At Dallas doesn’t seem as tough suddenly and the Giants have a lot of reach tape on them at least. A loss until proven otherwise.

After that, they get 3 very winnable ones - WAS, NE and GB.

This team has a chance to win 5 of their next 6, which would put them at 7-6 going into NO (which also seems winnable)



All the teams you mention see us as a winnable game, and on paper, they're not wrong. Giants aren't running the table on all 5-6 of these winnable games.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 10/24/2023 11:41 am : link
3.

We don't score points.

We still don't win games unless it's smoke and mirrors bullshit.
Look at winnable games . . .  
3000_MilesToMeadowlands : 10/24/2023 11:42 am : link
Jets do not suck, they could win . . . watch out
Raiders - I'll be there doing my part, long travel for team but winnable
Commanders - tough to beat them twice with this NY team?
Patriots - BB could definitely come up with some scheme, probably very close
Packers - getting into Dec now, hard to predict . . . toss up
Saints - I don't like our chances in the dome, they can score
Rams - I would lean against, but injuries at this point could change everything
Philly (week 18) - if they rest starters . . .??

I'll say 4-4 in these games, that's 6-11 at season's end
RE: _____________  
BillKo : 10/24/2023 11:42 am : link
In comment 16259376 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
3.

We don't score points.

We still don't win games unless it's smoke and mirrors bullshit.


Yeah, I agree and that's with the defense showing some life.

Bad teams win football games in the NFL because there are other bad teams lol

I see us topping out at most - 6 wins.
If the defense  
joeinpa : 10/24/2023 11:52 am : link
Continues as they have. If the addition of Thomas stabilizes the offensive line even more, they have a chance in every game they play.

Just win enough to stay relevant late into the season, that s where a 1-5 start leaves you.

View it the other way around  
pjcas18 : 10/24/2023 11:59 am : link
how many of those games do the opponents view as a likely win vs the Giants?

RE: View it the other way around  
jestersdead : 10/24/2023 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16259413 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
how many of those games do the opponents view as a likely win vs the Giants?

Every one of those teams looks at the Giants as a win
RE: Need to win next 2  
Costy16 : 10/24/2023 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16259350 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
I am not buying the Jets/Wilson hype. They are a similarly built team to WFT.

LV is a bad team

At Dallas doesn’t seem as tough suddenly and the Giants have a lot of reach tape on them at least. A loss until proven otherwise.

After that, they get 3 very winnable ones - WAS, NE and GB.

This team has a chance to win 5 of their next 6, which would put them at 7-6 going into NO (which also seems winnable)


I think the Giants defense is finding its stride at the right time to disrupt Wilson.

The Jets defense is going to be a tough road to navigate for the OL I believe That's a solid unit, and they gave the Eagles fits two weeks ago.
I honestly don't know with this team.  
Matt M. : 10/24/2023 12:14 pm : link
I see 6, MAYBE 7, games that would be considered "winnable". But, only about 3 or 4 that I would say I expect us to win or have a more than reasonable shot at winning.

With the NFC the way it is, I still think it's too early to write off the season. But, I would feel a Hell of a lot better if they had managed to finish the job in Buffalo. Looking back, there really isn't any other game I think they weren't outplayed in.

The rest of this season is about a few things. One, the D has to continue to ascend, especially in terms of pressure and turnovers. Two, the offense has to avoid turnovers. Three, they need to convert in the Red Zone. Four, young duo of Robinson and Hyatt have to truly emerge as stars.

Not only do all of these things need to happen, but we will need to play a near perfect game against Dallas or Philly to have any shot at an upset. And, we will need to upset at least one of themn to have a shot at playoff spot.
RE: …  
GmanND : 10/24/2023 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16259331 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
10 if we stick with TT. 0 if we go back to Jones.


Close. 14 if we stick with TT (SB chanps no doubt). 0 if we go back to Jones.
2013  
pivo : 10/24/2023 12:29 pm : link
0-6 (209 pts given up)
then
6-1 (87 pts)
it's possible...
Five games if  
TinVA : 10/24/2023 12:29 pm : link
Tyrod stays in, two games if DJ comes back this week. I would love to get my hopes up and be disappointed again, but I'm not going to do that. This is still a bad team with flashes of good play. The only reason I say TT over DJ is TT is playing with a lot of confidence, DJ has no confidence.
4 wins if TT...  
Brown_Hornet : 10/24/2023 12:31 pm : link
... Remains QB.

6-8 if DJ returns healthy.
4 or 5  
PaulN : 10/24/2023 12:36 pm : link
Unless Last seasons Daniel Jones pops up out of nowhere. I don't see that with his injury to his neck back. Not good at all. Need to move on from Jones. You add the injury to the inconsistent play and it's time to have an exit plan and a plan to build this team without Jones. But, if he got healthy, Andrew Thimas comes back, we finally have our bedt offensive line, and tge Daniel Jones of last season showed up. Then we could win 6 or 7 games.
Given that it's sports, and nobody can really predict the future:  
81_Great_Dane : 10/24/2023 12:39 pm : link
The D is coming around. The offense may be getting healthy. They finally look ready to play. I'd say 3-5, so total wins anywhere from 5-7, and a 7-10 season would be best-case.

If Jones comes back healthy and returns to form, I wouldn't be surprised to see them get to 8-9, but I think that's very, very optimistic.

I'm a fan so I can daydream about them going something like 8-2 and getting to 10-7 but they haven't shown any indication that they're good enough to go on that kind of a run.
I think Giants finish 6-11  
Sean : 10/24/2023 12:40 pm : link
And picking around 7th in the draft. It would be a regression of 3 wins which most predicted as very possible. A crucial off-season would follow.
Here's a better question, particularly for the Jones sucks crowd...  
rnargi : 10/24/2023 12:40 pm : link
....how many wins do you WANT the Giants to win over the next 10?
I’ll Play  
Trainmaster : 10/24/2023 1:05 pm : link
Begin 2 - 5

Jets W 3 - 5
@Raiders W 4 - 5
@Cowboys L 4 - 6
@Commanders W 5 - 6
Patriots W 6 - 6
Packers W 7 - 6
@Saints L 7 - 7
@Eagles L 7 - 8
Rams W 8 - 8
Eagles L 8 - 9

RE: Here's a better question, particularly for the Jones sucks crowd...  
nygiants16 : 10/24/2023 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16259484 rnargi said:
Quote:
....how many wins do you WANT the Giants to win over the next 10?


10 lol
RE: I’ll Play  
bceagle05 : 10/24/2023 1:15 pm : link
In comment 16259521 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Jets W 3 - 5
@Raiders W 4 - 5
@Cowboys L 4 - 6
@Commanders W 5 - 6
Patriots W 6 - 6
Packers W 7 - 6
@Saints L 7 - 7
@Eagles L 7 - 8
Rams W 8 - 8
Eagles L 8 - 9


Mostly I’m agreement with this, but I wonder if the law of averages catches up against the Commanders - they might be due to beat us. If so, I could see us beating the Jets and Raiders to get to 4-5, losing at Dallas and Washington to fall to 4-7, and taking care of business at home against the Pack and Pats. We’d be 6-7 with a chance to get to .500 at New Orleans. I’d sign up for that.

Right now I just want to embarrass the Jets. They’re a Jekyll/Hyde team with that shitty coach and QB - we can handle them.
RE: Here's a better question, particularly for the Jones sucks crowd...  
Sammo85 : 10/24/2023 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16259484 rnargi said:
Quote:
....how many wins do you WANT the Giants to win over the next 10?


All of them.

Every one on this forum should realign themselves mentally as Giants fans first and always.

7-3  
Gman11 : 10/24/2023 1:47 pm : link
It could happen.
I say we go 4-6  
FranknWeezer : 10/24/2023 2:10 pm : link
in the last 10 games
i see 8 wins, but we don't have the same mojo and ability to win the  
markky : 10/24/2023 2:19 pm : link
close ones as last year. so I'll go with 7 more wins. hopefully that's enough to sneak into the playoffs.
My Heart I Want To Say  
Bernie : 10/24/2023 2:20 pm : link
7-3.
But My Head  
Bernie : 10/24/2023 2:21 pm : link
Says 4-6. Been disappointed too many times to get too enthusiastic.
RE: Here's a better question, particularly for the Jones sucks crowd...  
Go Terps : 10/24/2023 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16259484 rnargi said:
Quote:
....how many wins do you WANT the Giants to win over the next 10?


We all want them to win 10. But what we want is irrelevant.
I would say  
SomeFan : 10/24/2023 2:23 pm : link
3 wins
I do see a lot of people counting  
SomeFan : 10/24/2023 2:26 pm : link
the Jets game as a win. That is going to be a close, tough game. IMV, it is likely a toss-up at best.
RE: I’ll Play  
Ron Johnson : 10/24/2023 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16259521 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Begin 2 - 5

Jets W 3 - 5
@Raiders W 4 - 5
@Cowboys L 4 - 6
@Commanders W 5 - 6
Patriots W 6 - 6
Packers W 7 - 6
@Saints L 7 - 7
@Eagles L 7 - 8
Rams W 8 - 8
Eagles L 8 - 9


same, except we beat the Eagles on the last day .... 9-8
i think 🤔  
morrison40 : 10/24/2023 2:39 pm : link
5
Four  
Spider43 : 10/24/2023 4:34 pm : link
Or Five. I keep wanting to say we'll split with the 'Girls. But alas... At six wins, it's a down year for sure. I expected eight or nine wins before the season began, but these injuries and our O-line play has been brutal.
2 wins in that schedule seems reasonable. Maybe 3?  
ThomasG : 10/24/2023 5:06 pm : link
We don't score points so not sure how anyone can predict more.
Ask me after Sunday.  
Chris684 : 10/24/2023 5:39 pm : link
If we beat the Jets I think we’re going to get to 6-6 which has been talked about here for awhile.

Lose Sunday to the Jets and at 2-6 it will feel all but over and my prediction at that point would be a high water mark of 5 or 6 wins.

Playoffs are going to be very difficult even if they make an unexpected run given the landscape of the NFC, I’m dropping the hope from playoffs to at least hopefully staying on the “in the hunt” graphic into December.
RE: Ask me after Sunday.  
bceagle05 : 10/24/2023 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16259822 Chris684 said:
Quote:
If we beat the Jets I think we’re going to get to 6-6 which has been talked about here for awhile.

Good point, Sunday night off a win against the Jets would’ve been a better time for me to start this convo.
RE: 2 wins in that schedule seems reasonable. Maybe 3?  
bceagle05 : 10/24/2023 5:52 pm : link
In comment 16259795 ThomasG said:
Quote:
We don't score points so not sure how anyone can predict more.

Takes a leap of faith, no doubt. Schedule softens a bit, defense rounding into form, Saquon and Thomas (hopefully) back healthy, Wan’dale and Hyatt taking snaps from Campbell and Hodgins. Also depends if you trust Daboll to lead us out of this mess.
Re comment about 7-10 not being far off from preseason  
shyster : 10/24/2023 5:57 pm : link
predictions.

I would respectfully suggest you are mis-remembering the rampant optimism that prevailed before games were played.

Of the 57 predictions in the linked thread, only one poster, Harvest Blend, went as low as 7-10.

One other poster waffled between 7-10 and 8-9. The rest were over, and in most cases well over 7 wins.

happy thread - ( New Window )
Pencil in DAL and PHI as losses based on quality and history  
Go Terps : 10/24/2023 6:04 pm : link
That's 2-8. If you figure the Giants split the remaining 7 games (probably more respect than they deserve) you're looking at 5-12/6-11.

I think they probably lose this week. The Jets' defense is the only really good unit on either team.
RE: Pencil in DAL and PHI as losses based on quality and history  
Sean : 10/24/2023 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16259856 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That's 2-8. If you figure the Giants split the remaining 7 games (probably more respect than they deserve) you're looking at 5-12/6-11.

I think they probably lose this week. The Jets' defense is the only really good unit on either team.

Would you rather sit tight and draft a QB at let's say the 7th pick (Penix) or reads a package similar to Carolina (Young) to move up for Maye?
*trade  
Sean : 10/24/2023 6:17 pm : link
.
RE: RE: 2 wins in that schedule seems reasonable. Maybe 3?  
ThomasG : 10/24/2023 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16259841 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In comment 16259795 ThomasG said:


Quote:


We don't score points so not sure how anyone can predict more.


Takes a leap of faith, no doubt. Schedule softens a bit, defense rounding into form, Saquon and Thomas (hopefully) back healthy, Wan’dale and Hyatt taking snaps from Campbell and Hodgins. Also depends if you trust Daboll to lead us out of this mess.


All the other teams have to do is punt, and we showed we are sunk.

We could realistically lose every single remaining game 7-0 because we can't field a punt.
RE: RE: Pencil in DAL and PHI as losses based on quality and history  
Go Terps : 10/24/2023 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16259880 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16259856 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That's 2-8. If you figure the Giants split the remaining 7 games (probably more respect than they deserve) you're looking at 5-12/6-11.

I think they probably lose this week. The Jets' defense is the only really good unit on either team.


Would you rather sit tight and draft a QB at let's say the 7th pick (Penix) or reads a package similar to Carolina (Young) to move up for Maye?


If I'm Schoen I'm obviously scouting the hell out of all these QBs. If the scouts are telling me there's a big gap between Maye and Penix (or whomever), then I move up.

But note...the gap between the guys has to be BIG. We all love the trade for Eli in hindsight, but objectively the *right* move was probably to sit tight at 4 or even trade down to 7 and take Roethlisberger.

I really like what I see in Penix, but I'm not pounding the table for him over Maye, Daniels, Ward, or Nix. I'm happy deferring to Schoen, Daboll, and their people because I trust they are competent in this area.
RE: RE: RE: Pencil in DAL and PHI as losses based on quality and history  
Chris684 : 10/24/2023 7:26 pm : link
In comment 16259942 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16259880 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16259856 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That's 2-8. If you figure the Giants split the remaining 7 games (probably more respect than they deserve) you're looking at 5-12/6-11.

I think they probably lose this week. The Jets' defense is the only really good unit on either team.


Would you rather sit tight and draft a QB at let's say the 7th pick (Penix) or reads a package similar to Carolina (Young) to move up for Maye?



If I'm Schoen I'm obviously scouting the hell out of all these QBs. If the scouts are telling me there's a big gap between Maye and Penix (or whomever), then I move up.

But note...the gap between the guys has to be BIG. We all love the trade for Eli in hindsight, but objectively the *right* move was probably to sit tight at 4 or even trade down to 7 and take Roethlisberger.

I really like what I see in Penix, but I'm not pounding the table for him over Maye, Daniels, Ward, or Nix. I'm happy deferring to Schoen, Daboll, and their people because I trust they are competent in this area.


You trust Schoen and Daboll yet it’s obvious you think they know more than they do. I don’t know how there are still people on this site who take you seriously after being so wrong about so much and then disappearing for a year when the narrative you hitched your wagon to blew up in your face and you couldn’t face the music.
5-6 wins are possible with DJ, 2 at the most with Taylor.  
Spider56 : 10/24/2023 8:59 pm : link
I'm sticking With  
Jim in NH : 10/24/2023 9:00 pm : link
4-13.

So 2 more wins.
7 baby!  
George : 10/24/2023 9:53 pm : link
9-8 on the season because YEAH!
5+  
Joe Beckwith : 10/24/2023 11:42 pm : link
Wins.
Just enough to be out of the running for  
eli4life : 10/25/2023 1:15 am : link
A blue chip player
We're losing 3 for sure  
Gusto1903 : 10/25/2023 2:44 am : link
against the Eagles and Cowbows.
But all the other games, i could see us win (but also lose lol)
