Daniel Jones still not cleared for contact

that he's communicating info through the Kay Adams show and to the sideline reporters.
This is such an ugly situation, realizing there are 2 sets of doctors here (DJ's personals and NYG's team) with tons of $$$ at stake. A lot of scenarios can be true here:
*The Giants want him to play, but he doesn't want to risk it anymore. (Team docs cleared him, personal docs didn't.) Does he get his full $90M?
*He wants to play, but the Giants don't want the liability or to see him suffer a serious neck injury. (Personal docs cleared him, team docs didn't.) Does he get his full $90M?
*He wants to play, and the Giants think he can, but after seeing his performance this year, they'd like to take this opporunity to get out of the contract and move forward with a different QB. (Both docs cleared him, but the Giants don't really want him as their QB anymore.) Does he get his full $90M - yes.
So much room for politics and grey area on both sides.
Rest up….your health is more important. A second neck injury is kind of scary. Plus, you don’t unload the ball very quickly, like Taylor, so you are going to get hit a lot more, which could reinjure your neck.
Having said all that…..Tommy D, be prepared because Tyrod is kind of fragile…often injured and he is kind of getting up in age (34). And you are the next man up.
Last year was the only year he didn't miss multiple games
Or it just might be that he's accurately reporting that he's not yet cleared for contact by the doctors. Something worth considering....
unless they are telling Jones not to play when he is cleared, which probably puts him in violation of his contract. I also doubt he is the kind of guy who is not putting all his faith in the team doctors.
The Giants doctors are likely not taking orders from the owners/coaches/gm. If they are not clearing him to play it is because they don't believe it is safe for him to do so and he and the team should follow that advice as it appears they are.
He's almost certainly paid for those appearances, and under contract to appear weekly.
This one today looked like a hostage interview. Both sides had clearly communicated in advance that he would say as little as possible, and that it needed to be short and sweet. Well, short, anyway.
Those paid spots get real awkward real fast when the person getting paid can't speak freely.
Is, what's the criteria the medical staff uses to clear him? I doubt it's something they look at in imaging. Is it, he can be cleared once he is pain free? Are there physical movement tests he has to pass such as move your arm and head in some direction without pain? We know he's not cleared, but what does the process for clearing consist of?
Occam's razor: He's the Giants starting QB but the doctors haven't cleared him to play.
The other scenarios are possible but much less likely. The liability concern is an interesting possibility. I don't know enough about the team's liability and how NFL contracts work to opine on that.
It's extremely unlikely they have given up on him and are holding him back because they don't want to play him at all.
Everything from play calling to protection to running game to receivers have been better. When Jones gets cleared, he will return as the starter, and the good news is, he will likely be returning to a better situation than the one he left. Speculating about what ifs beyond is a pointless exercise, but there is no QB controversy, and Daboll has said as much. We get so few direct answers from the head coach, yet that's one there was no hesitation in response. So speculation can stop.
There was zero chance Brian Daboll would be stupid enough to say anything other than "There is no QB controversy". It would be the dumbest thing any NFL coach has said this year.
This is flat out not true at all. Watch any interview. Most questions get sidestepped. BD could easily have said, I'm just focusing on our opponent for this week, or I'm only focusing on the guys who are cleared to play right now, as he answers just about any other question. But he didn't. He answered it directly and with no uncertainty.
You can fixate on the points but it's been undeniable that there have been more explosive passing plays and offensive production. It's more entertaining. By contrast, the Dallas, San Fran, and Seattle games were practically unwatchable and Jones has a 5.3 yard per attempt average per pass this season.
Jones will be made the starter when he returns but if he doesn't pull out of his current form, I doubt the locker room nor even most of the fans/media will care that he makes 40 million and thus needs to start.
one of the biggest issues I have with Jones is that he's unable to consistently stay on the field. He's missed multiple weeks of each season except for last year. In order for him to be close to effective, he needs to be a real running threat. It doesn't look like his body can take those sorts of hits long term.
There was zero chance Brian Daboll would be stupid enough to say anything other than "There is no QB controversy". It would be the dumbest thing any NFL coach has said this year.
This is flat out not true at all. Watch any interview. Most questions get sidestepped. BD could easily have said, I'm just focusing on our opponent for this week, or I'm only focusing on the guys who are cleared to play right now, as he answers just about any other question. But he didn't. He answered it directly and with no uncertainty.
It does everybody a disservice to create a distraction that way. It would be Joe Judge level 'own goal'. Whether it is true or not, the only answer is what he said. Everything is creates a media scrum every day.
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
Not sure I agree. To me, every game Jones is out is another nail in that coffin. Seeing a more functional offense, albeit still lowing scoring, isn't helping his cause either.
The Schoen/Daboll braintrust is spinning this season with several blunders (OL, punt returner, preseason readiness) and they have to be talking future QB strategies as well every now and then as Schoen watches the college season.
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
I know you're cynical but Jones not playing is very bad for him. If Tyrod gives the team even average play, the outside pressure to replace Jones will be enourmous to the point that the front office would not be able to ignore it. If the Giants suck and lose most of their games, then they will be in prime position to get a QB as well.
The Giants may have made bad decisions in the past, but declining to draft a QB in a value-heavy year for the position, combined with two recent season-ending neck injuries for Jones (if this scenario plays out), would make put them on a level of laughing stock beyond anything they have ever seen.
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
Schedule is much easier now, they have gotten better on the line with changes at Tackle and their top RB came back. Not to mention he's only lost once to Washington in his career and only that single loss was due to ST penalty.
But he doesn't like being embarrassed. If Jones doesn't play again this season they will absolutely draft a QB. Not having a safeguard against two season-ending neck injuries in 3 years would be Matt Millen Lions-era malpractice.
You really should write for a lifetime drama.
The funny thing is that playing well against Washington
Everything from play calling to protection to running game to receivers have been better. When Jones gets cleared, he will return as the starter, and the good news is, he will likely be returning to a better situation than the one he left. Speculating about what ifs beyond is a pointless exercise, but there is no QB controversy, and Daboll has said as much. We get so few direct answers from the head coach, yet that's one there was no hesitation in response. So speculation can stop.
Makes too much sense this post, so he must be wrong.
Agree with UA
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
Not sure I agree. To me, every game Jones is out is another nail in that coffin. Seeing a more functional offense, albeit still lowing scoring, isn't helping his cause either.
The Schoen/Daboll braintrust is spinning this season with several blunders (OL, punt returner, preseason readiness) and they have to be talking future QB strategies as well every now and then as Schoen watches the college season.
None of this is good for DJ's future.
All that is reasonable.
But I think these same decision makers are going to be staring at a lot of excuses why Jones should be brought back in 2024.
For example, by not being prepared for the opener against Dallas, the hard schedule, the OL dysfunction, etc, Schoen and Daboll could pull a Mara and say they did everything possible to screw Daniel Jones up in 2023. And that would very likely be an easy sell to Mara...
Look, I hope you are right and Schoen/Daboll take that path. But, and I differ here with many posters I respect, I believe Jones is Schoen and Daboll's guy and they are going to give him a Mulligan in 2023 if he misses substantial time...
But I think these same decision makers are going to be staring at a lot of excuses why Jones should be brought back in 2024.
For example, by not being prepared for the opener against Dallas, the hard schedule, the OL dysfunction, etc, Schoen and Daboll could pull a Mara and say they did everything possible to screw Daniel Jones up in 2023. And that would very likely be an easy sell to Mara...
Look, I hope you are right and Schoen/Daboll take that path. But, and I differ here with many posters I respect, I believe Jones is Schoen and Daboll's guy and they are going to give him a Mulligan in 2023 if he misses substantial time...
Even accounting for all of that, the Giants will not have a 2nd QB under contract, the draft is value-heavy for the position, and Jones will have suffered his second significant neck injury in 3 years. It would be irresponsible not to do something even if Schoen/Daboll loved Jones.
Remember Reid loved Alex Smith and Shannahan loved Jimmy G.
$11M of 2025 salary fully guarantees the 5th league day of 2025 ($23M injury guaranteed at signing)
2026 Roster Bonus: $500,000 (5th league day of 2026)
Incentives: $35M
Can someone explain this to me? "$23M injury guaranteed at signing" Does that mean if he can't play and has to retire before 2025 that the Giants owe him an additional 23M above the 81M for 2023 and 2024?
it's going to get really interesting how they approach finishing the season. As bw wrote, I too am concerned how many times they'll double down on Jones despite all demonstrated evidence to move on.
I find that unlikely. As I said in another thread this is an excellent case study on Jones. When he returns, presumably, he will play the rest of the season with similar personnel to Taylor if not better if Thomas returns. It allows for a true apples to apples comparison. No hypotheticals. If DJ isn't appreciably better than TT under the same or similar conditions, I don't see how they don't go QB in the draft.
Can someone explain this to me? "$23M injury guaranteed at signing" Does that mean if he can't play and has to retire before 2025 that the Giants owe him an additional 23M above the 81M for 2023 and 2024?
The $23M is $23M of Jones' scheduled 2025 salary under his contract. If Giants want to release him before 2025, for any reason, the standard for the injury guarantee is whether he can pass an NFL team physical as of that point in time. If he can't, they owe him the additional $23M on top of his $82M fully guaranteed for 2023/2024. And the $23M would add to the dead cap resulting from his release.
"Career-ending" or "having to retire" is not the standard for collecting on the injury guarantee.
Course the offense is less awful when Barkley is back in the lineup, they have experienced Tackles playing and have a speed threat in Jalin Hyatt playing.
Pugh and Tyre Phillips are absolutely not experienced tackles. One has not played tackle in years (and made Sy's dud list this week), and Tyre Philips played his first NFL game at tackle.
We can argue cause and effect but let's keep the facts the same.
Pugh played Right Tackle on this team. He is an experienced vet now and Ezeudu was lost. Pugh is nothing special but he is currently a better player than Ezeudu due to his experience.
Pugh last played tackle in the NFL in 2014, with the exception of 2 games in 2019. Two starts at tackle in the last 9 years...but sure, we will go with Pugh in an experienced tackle, and experience tackle play made a difference Sunday.
Course the offense is less awful when Barkley is back in the lineup, they have experienced Tackles playing and have a speed threat in Jalin Hyatt playing.
Careful, some rando will start a thread about you for posting that!
I'm not sure many who watched the game on Sunday came away with the same respect for Pugh's game that you did, or saw a noticeable upgrade from Ezeudu.
Weird how so many are putting the success of the offense last week largely on a guy on Sy's dud list this week.
Because Ezeudu was an abject disaster. And there is pressure and then there is PRESSURE. While Pugh gave up pressures, Ezeudu's pressures were generally of the essentially unabated to the QB variety
It wasn't just Ezeudu. It was the pressure coming from the inside that was really killing the Giants. The guard play has gotten better. Ezeudu and having Jones in a shotgun was a marriage made in hell though. No pocket to step into and have the quarterback line up right where and edge can get him no problem.
It wouldn’t shock me if we don’t see him again this season.
I hope that's not true because Taylor was hurt in like 5 plays when he came in against the Dolphins. I am worried the Jets defense is going to hurt whoever is behind Center. They have been playing better but I don't trust this OL at all against a good pass rushing defense.
The issue is his adequate play in two games was superior to Jones, accompanied by a number of obvious fundamental things TT pulled off while Jones won't even pull the trigger.
TT is an NFL backup QB. Jones carries the contract that leaves him the starter, throughout this season, presumably.
How Taylor plays is actually relevant. And your post seems o suggest that too.
It's not relevant in the sense he's not the future, he's a backup and a stop gap. And, Jones' contract is the key.
Yes, and no one is saying Taylor should be the answer at QB for the NYG. At least I hope no one is.
Jones' contract is a sunk cost unless he can be traded which we should assume is no. If Schoen sees a material upgrade in the draft prospects and can obtain it within reason than he should give it a go. And reason should have a fair amount of leeway since this non-competitiveness of the NYG team has been going on for over a decade.
Getting cleared is likely based on range of motion
and pain tests. Like many on this site, I've suffered from neck issues. I doubt they are continually imagining him to see if things look different. They know what the underlying issue is, and he'll be cleared to play when he has full strength, ROM and no or minimal pain.
There's never any way to predict how long that'll be with a neck. So he could be back next week, or he could be done for the season. Neither would surprise me.
Giants need a quarterback who can read the field quickly
and has a quick release. It seems that Jones can do neither. I'm willing to wait for next year's QB draftee to develop over the next two years as opposed to the Giants trading assets for an established veteran.
RE: RE: Braintrust cannot gives Jones $40M per and
Everything from play calling to protection to running game to receivers have been better. When Jones gets cleared, he will return as the starter, and the good news is, he will likely be returning to a better situation than the one he left. Speculating about what ifs beyond is a pointless exercise, but there is no QB controversy, and Daboll has said as much. We get so few direct answers from the head coach, yet that's one there was no hesitation in response. So speculation can stop.
Makes too much sense this post, so he must be wrong.
Agree with UA
+1
Gee ya think with the way the Oline let him get crushed
When he starts again he will be on a short leash. Jones needs to really up his game. Maybe watching TT play will get the light bulb to go on for Jones.
When healthy I think Jones will start, and I doubt he will lose his job to Taylor unless he continues with the struggles he had pre-injury. The Giants will give him every opportunity to succeed this year.
I also think it almost certain they draft a QB in the first two rounds this year. Jones’ lack of production combined with his injury history makes it impossible to not start planning for the post-Jones era. He can start next year while the rookie gets ready and then hand it off like they did with Eli/Jones.
There is no move on from Jones, regardless of what happens this year
His contract prevents that from being an option next year.
Assuming Jones is healthy and can play either some time this year or to start next year, he is the starter. If for no other reason, his contract dictates it.
If the Giants are bad enough the rest of the way to get a blue chip QB, I do it. Jones still starts the year as QB1, again because of his contract. If he earns his contract, they have the option to trade him or the blue chipper for a decent haul. If he sucks, they have the blue chipper ready to go to close next season.
Regardless of who starts or their W-L record the rest of the way, I don't see any scenario under which Taylor is back anyway. If he plays and does well, he will look for once last decent contract, which he isn't getting here. If he sucks or the Giants suck, they likely pick a QB, as mentioned above. Either way, he is either no longer a cheap backup, or is no longer a coveted backup given his age.
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
Not sure I agree. To me, every game Jones is out is another nail in that coffin. Seeing a more functional offense, albeit still lowing scoring, isn't helping his cause either.
The Schoen/Daboll braintrust is spinning this season with several blunders (OL, punt returner, preseason readiness) and they have to be talking future QB strategies as well every now and then as Schoen watches the college season.
None of this is good for DJ's future.
All that is reasonable.
But I think these same decision makers are going to be staring at a lot of excuses why Jones should be brought back in 2024.
For example, by not being prepared for the opener against Dallas, the hard schedule, the OL dysfunction, etc, Schoen and Daboll could pull a Mara and say they did everything possible to screw Daniel Jones up in 2023. And that would very likely be an easy sell to Mara...
Look, I hope you are right and Schoen/Daboll take that path. But, and I differ here with many posters I respect, I believe Jones is Schoen and Daboll's guy and they are going to give him a Mulligan in 2023 if he misses substantial time...
They may have no choice. His contract is going to keep him on the team one more year IMO. So regardless of which QB They may get in the draft he probably is around 2024 no lister what
RE: There is no move on from Jones, regardless of what happens this year
His contract prevents that from being an option next year.
Assuming Jones is healthy and can play either some time this year or to start next year, he is the starter. If for no other reason, his contract dictates it.
If the Giants are bad enough the rest of the way to get a blue chip QB, I do it. Jones still starts the year as QB1, again because of his contract. If he earns his contract, they have the option to trade him or the blue chipper for a decent haul. If he sucks, they have the blue chipper ready to go to close next season.
Unless you know of a clause in DJ's contract that he has to be the starting QB at all times unless injured, this probably isn't correct.
Teams don't draft blue-chip QBs and make them wait on the bench until a bad contract ahead of them amortizes down. They go right into the fire and use their blue-chip attributes to improve the team.
RE: RE: There is no move on from Jones, regardless of what happens this year
His contract prevents that from being an option next year.
Assuming Jones is healthy and can play either some time this year or to start next year, he is the starter. If for no other reason, his contract dictates it.
If the Giants are bad enough the rest of the way to get a blue chip QB, I do it. Jones still starts the year as QB1, again because of his contract. If he earns his contract, they have the option to trade him or the blue chipper for a decent haul. If he sucks, they have the blue chipper ready to go to close next season.
Unless you know of a clause in DJ's contract that he has to be the starting QB at all times unless injured, this probably isn't correct.
Teams don't draft blue-chip QBs and make them wait on the bench until a bad contract ahead of them amortizes down. They go right into the fire and use their blue-chip attributes to improve the team.
Exactly right. Daboll is not the "mulligan" type of coach (see Golladay). He is certain at this very moment that DJ is deficient in what is needed to make this a championship contending team. If Daboll supported the DJ contract earlier this year, which he probably did, he overestimated his own ability to scheme around DJ's limitations. It was a significant mistake, but the primary fault lies with Daboll and Mara.
The key now for Daboll's future, is to pivot as quickly away from DJ as possible. So if they draft a quarterback in the first round in 2024, that quarterback will be the starter in game one next year, just as the Colts, Panthers and Texans did this year. It is the only sensible approach given cap economics. And then DJ will finally arrive at his proper place in the universe, the NFL backup quarterback circuit with his peers, Mariota, Trubiski, Darnold et al.
And then the agonizing DJ era, unequivocally the worst period in the history of this franchise, will mercifully be over.
I'm not sure many who watched the game on Sunday came away with the same respect for Pugh's game that you did, or saw a noticeable upgrade from Ezeudu.
Weird how so many are putting the success of the offense last week largely on a guy on Sy's dud list this week.
Experience matters. He might have made the Dud list versus Washington but Ezeudu looked far worse against weaker competition, ie Dolphins were missing Phillips up front and Seattle didn't have a noticeable pass rush until they faced this group.
And they can use playaction with Barkley in. This is huge. He's a huge difference as is facing a weaker defense (Bills is too right now with all their injuries).
RE: RE: RE: RE: It really has little to do with how Taylor plays
The issue is his adequate play in two games was superior to Jones, accompanied by a number of obvious fundamental things TT pulled off while Jones won't even pull the trigger.
TT is an NFL backup QB. Jones carries the contract that leaves him the starter, throughout this season, presumably.
How Taylor plays is actually relevant. And your post seems o suggest that too.
It's not relevant in the sense he's not the future, he's a backup and a stop gap. And, Jones' contract is the key.
Yes, and no one is saying Taylor should be the answer at QB for the NYG. At least I hope no one is.
Jones' contract is a sunk cost unless he can be traded which we should assume is no. If Schoen sees a material upgrade in the draft prospects and can obtain it within reason than he should give it a go. And reason should have a fair amount of leeway since this non-competitiveness of the NYG team has been going on for over a decade.
It's clear to me some aren't grasping the big picture. You are free to move along.
Of the season in the last two losses. Lowest QBRs of the season including a 37 against the Browns. First three picks of the season and one TD throw in each. Wonder if Niner fans are worried about him yet? Wonder how well he’d have played this season if no McCaffrey.
Of the season in the last two losses. Lowest QBRs of the season including a 37 against the Browns. First three picks of the season and one TD throw in each. Wonder if Niner fans are worried about him yet? Wonder how well he’d have played this season if no McCaffrey.
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
Yup. This is all leading to another prove it year.
No it isn't.
He got them to the playoffs with a shit cast and won a playoff game.
He proved it over a whole season.
He got paid.
That shit happened.
Now, he has been playing with crap for tackles and his center out.
The line starts to settle a bit(Played a little better)
The defense played WAAAAAAAAAY better.
That matters.
It gives you the opportunity to take the shots downfield everyone is using to pile on because you have a lead or are actually in the game. IE The defense doesn't know you have to pass on every play because you are so far behind.
That is specifically what you choosing to compare, the game the defense owned the opposition vs Jones' games this year against the best teams in the league and our defense gave up quite a few points.
I have seen Jones play far, far better for the Giants than Tyrod has, and it is not close.
and Daboll was drooling over playing a team that was 28th in points allowed and begging to be put down. A historically poor defensive football team, which is a perfect matchup for Jones given how he also throttles Washington.
and Daboll was drooling over playing a team that was 28th in points allowed and begging to be put down. A historically poor defensive football team, which is a perfect matchup for Jones given how he also throttles Washington.
Interesting that you mention JOnes vs Washington>
Has or has not Jones played better vs Washington than Tyrod did.
Might be worth looking at?
You folks use the context of the Vikings, but fail to include that Jones is 5-1-1 vs Washington, with some good games. Tyrod had a decent game against a team Jones has owned.
For 1, Jones led the team to the playoffs(not a one game thing) Everyone just attacks the playoff win(played historically well), he got them there, don't forget.
RE: How long do we wait to see the consistently good QB?
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
Yup. This is all leading to another prove it year.
No it isn't.
He got them to the playoffs with a shit cast and won a playoff game.
He proved it over a whole season.
He got paid.
That shit happened.
Now, he has been playing with crap for tackles and his center out.
The line starts to settle a bit(Played a little better)
The defense played WAAAAAAAAAY better.
That matters.
It gives you the opportunity to take the shots downfield everyone is using to pile on because you have a lead or are actually in the game. IE The defense doesn't know you have to pass on every play because you are so far behind.
That is specifically what you choosing to compare, the game the defense owned the opposition vs Jones' games this year against the best teams in the league and our defense gave up quite a few points.
I have seen Jones play far, far better for the Giants than Tyrod has, and it is not close.
You guys are funny.
Oh lord stop it. He hasn’t had a great statistical season since his rookie year. Throwing 15 TD passes last year isn’t even middle of the pack for QB’s. Aside from a nice run last year he still sucks at punching it into the end zone, getting the ball out on time and reading defenses. Not to mention he almost never throws deep because he’s gun shy, and he’s repeatedly made dumb decisions under pressure. Even if he had the best OL in football there are doubts he could even reach his rookie season numbers when he actually looked like he had the potential to be a top 15 QB. Bottom line is this guy has had more rope to hang himself than any other QB in the league would based on his numbers and performance. Running through a last place schedule last season, upsetting the worst defense in the league for a playoff win was ok. In 1997 Danny Kanell led the giants to the playoffs, at least the Giants realized back then that the wasn’t the guy. We’re going on 6 years of this train wreck of a QB situation.
and Daboll was drooling over playing a team that was 28th in points allowed and begging to be put down. A historically poor defensive football team, which is a perfect matchup for Jones given how he also throttles Washington.
Interesting that you mention JOnes vs Washington>
Has or has not Jones played better vs Washington than Tyrod did.
Might be worth looking at?
You folks use the context of the Vikings, but fail to include that Jones is 5-1-1 vs Washington, with some good games. Tyrod had a decent game against a team Jones has owned.
For 1, Jones led the team to the playoffs(not a one game thing) Everyone just attacks the playoff win(played historically well), he got them there, don't forget.
I'm the first person to say that playoff wins matter. There's no situation where I would give the win back. However, we are overvaluing it because that Vikings team was junk and the win is paraded like it's proof of concept.
They get manhandled by real playoff teams. It was true last year and it's still true now.
Yep, and Jones at the head of it. Look at the record and the performances since the 6-1 start of last season. Mostly adequate or less with a few spots where play elevated against bad defenses. Trust your eyes, Jones isn't leading NYG anywhere that history will remember well.
RE: I’m puzzled by any fan saying they don’t care whether their
Team’s QB throws TDs or not. Passing TDs are key to winning football in today’s NFL. A very odd statement.
Eli put up 2 of his 3 30+ touchdown seasons on 6-10 teams.
You don't make the playoffs in the NFL unless you average 25ppg. You can look across the landscape of the NFL and compare all the teams that have made the playoffs over the past 10 years. There are some hyper-exceptions like outstanding defensive units that carry a team forward, or opportunities in a weak conference like the 2022 Giants but for the most part, and the rules encourage it, you are going nowhere if you don't have a good offense and the Giants have not had that since arguably 2016. It has long been a passing and QB led league.
Yep, and Jones at the head of it. Look at the record and the performances since the 6-1 start of last season. Mostly adequate or less with a few spots where play elevated against bad defenses. Trust your eyes, Jones isn't leading NYG anywhere that history will remember well.
The Giants are 4-10-1 since the 2022 bye week, when they stood at 7-2. That’s very similar a result to 2020 when Jones had a 5-9 record or 2021 when he had a 4-7 record. Nothing has really changed.
RE: RE: They crawled into the playoffs with a 3-6 record
Has or has not Jones played better vs Washington than Tyrod did.
Might be worth looking at?
You folks use the context of the Vikings, but fail to include that Jones is 5-1-1 vs Washington, with some good games. Tyrod had a decent game against a team Jones has owned.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Sunday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
In the other game vs WAS in 2022, Jones totaled 195 yards rushing and passing with no scores, and the offense accounted for 13 points.
In his career, these are Jones' career stats vs. WAS:
69.7% comp, 6.83 Y/A, 10 TD, 3 INT
Five of those TDs came in one game, and I'd be happy to go thru how bad that WAS defense was at the end of 2019. In the other 6 games, 6 total TD (5 passing 1 rushing) and all 3 INTs.
Other games:
2019 (Giants win 24-3). Jones 255 yards total, TD, 2 INTs, Giants offense scored 17 pts, including a 32-yard TD drive. Defense scored 7 on Peppers TD.
2020 (Giants win 20-19) 186 total yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Giants offense scored 13 points, none in the 2nd half. Defense scored 7 on Crowder TD.
2020 (Giants win 23-20). 216 total yards, 1 TD. Giants offense scored all 23, with their 1st TD coming on a 16-yard drive after an interception.
2021 (Giants lose 30-29) In the running for the best Jones has ever played. 344 total yards, 1 TD passing, 1 TD rushing, no turnovers.
People keep running with the idea that Jones has "owned" WAS. He's been generally okay against them with a serious outlier at the end of 2019, but these are the offensive point totals: 17, 41, 13, 23, 29, 20, 13
RE: RE: RE: They crawled into the playoffs with a 3-6 record
Has or has not Jones played better vs Washington than Tyrod did.
Might be worth looking at?
You folks use the context of the Vikings, but fail to include that Jones is 5-1-1 vs Washington, with some good games. Tyrod had a decent game against a team Jones has owned.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Sunday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
In the other game vs WAS in 2022, Jones totaled 195 yards rushing and passing with no scores, and the offense accounted for 13 points.
In his career, these are Jones' career stats vs. WAS:
69.7% comp, 6.83 Y/A, 10 TD, 3 INT
Five of those TDs came in one game, and I'd be happy to go thru how bad that WAS defense was at the end of 2019. In the other 6 games, 6 total TD (5 passing 1 rushing) and all 3 INTs.
Other games:
2019 (Giants win 24-3). Jones 255 yards total, TD, 2 INTs, Giants offense scored 17 pts, including a 32-yard TD drive. Defense scored 7 on Peppers TD.
2020 (Giants win 20-19) 186 total yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Giants offense scored 13 points, none in the 2nd half. Defense scored 7 on Crowder TD.
2020 (Giants win 23-20). 216 total yards, 1 TD. Giants offense scored all 23, with their 1st TD coming on a 16-yard drive after an interception.
2021 (Giants lose 30-29) In the running for the best Jones has ever played. 344 total yards, 1 TD passing, 1 TD rushing, no turnovers.
People keep running with the idea that Jones has "owned" WAS. He's been generally okay against them with a serious outlier at the end of 2019, but these are the offensive point totals: 17, 41, 13, 23, 29, 20, 13
He is 5-1-1. That is why I watch games.
You missed the point entirely with your nerdalysis.
TT had a decent game against the Commanders.
Let me speak in a language you understand.
Big fucking deal.
RE: I’m puzzled by any fan saying they don’t care whether their
Read other threads. I don't think Jones will every play again. The longer he does not return the more likely that becomes IMO. Once the possible paralysis word sets in, I think this is done.
Nothing other than sad now.
Does it matter any longer how well he played against the Commanders?
Think about it.
If he is cleared to play again this year and is announced as the starter I will again participate in the question of whether DJ is a good QB or not.
The Jets are a brutal matchup for Jones. Gotta get the ball out fast.
Having said all that…..Tommy D, be prepared because Tyrod is kind of fragile…often injured and he is kind of getting up in age (34). And you are the next man up.
He's almost certainly paid for those appearances, and under contract to appear weekly.
This one today looked like a hostage interview. Both sides had clearly communicated in advance that he would say as little as possible, and that it needed to be short and sweet. Well, short, anyway.
Those paid spots get real awkward real fast when the person getting paid can't speak freely.
You are paying him 40 million and Taylor is a FA next year. Would create a ugly scenario for the future.
Lot of uncertainty with many things regarding DJ's future.
lets say he misses this week and Tyrod goes out and has a good game and the Giants beat the Jets, and now Jones is ready, can you go back to Jones?
You are paying him 40 million and Taylor is a FA next year. Would create a ugly scenario for the future.
Yes but i look at it this way, lets say Giants win 2 in a row and then Jones comes back, if he struggles it is going to get so loud to get Taylor back in..
and i am not saying Taylor is more talented but Jones has struggled so much that it is a hard spot for him to return to
It’s unbelievable to me that folks here think the Giants (not this board) would consider starting Taylor over Jones if both are healthy. There isn’t any chance that would happen.
lets say he misses this week and Tyrod goes out and has a good game and the Giants beat the Jets, and now Jones is ready, can you go back to Jones?
It’s unbelievable to me that folks here think the Giants (not this board) would consider starting Taylor over Jones if both are healthy. There isn’t any chance that would happen.
Sure there is. The player that gives the team the best chance to win should play. There is no argument that how he was playing pre-injury fits that criteria.
The Jets are a brutal matchup for Jones. Gotta get the ball out fast.
Your definition of "fun" is lacking to be sure. I guess it's gotten that bad where watching a QB average 12 points a game in his 2 starts is fun.
A few posters get so wrapped around the pass game/QB they neglect the fundamentals of the game and how they support each other.
They don't need the roster spot.
But the Giants are more fun to watch with Taylor.
The Jets are a brutal matchup for Jones. Gotta get the ball out fast.
Your definition of "fun" is lacking to be sure. I guess it's gotten that bad where watching a QB average 12 points a game in his 2 starts is fun.
Certain posters have a narrative to keep up.
But the Giants are more fun to watch with Taylor.
The Jets are a brutal matchup for Jones. Gotta get the ball out fast.
Your definition of "fun" is lacking to be sure. I guess it's gotten that bad where watching a QB average 12 points a game in his 2 starts is fun.
Fun is probably the wrong word. How about "less awful"?
Careful, some rando will start a thread about you for posting that!
Jones will be made the starter when he returns but if he doesn't pull out of his current form, I doubt the locker room nor even most of the fans/media will care that he makes 40 million and thus needs to start.
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
Perhaps you all would listen to one of the very best posters here and one who decidedly isn’t a Jones fan.
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
Yup. This is all leading to another prove it year.
Perhaps you all would listen to one of the very best posters here and one who decidedly isn’t a Jones fan.
Thanks for the kind introduction Bill, sorry I'm late getting back into the thread and giving my thoughts.
There was zero chance Brian Daboll would be stupid enough to say anything other than "There is no QB controversy". It would be the dumbest thing any NFL coach has said this year.
This is flat out not true at all. Watch any interview. Most questions get sidestepped. BD could easily have said, I'm just focusing on our opponent for this week, or I'm only focusing on the guys who are cleared to play right now, as he answers just about any other question. But he didn't. He answered it directly and with no uncertainty.
It does everybody a disservice to create a distraction that way. It would be Joe Judge level 'own goal'. Whether it is true or not, the only answer is what he said. Everything is creates a media scrum every day.
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
Not sure I agree. To me, every game Jones is out is another nail in that coffin. Seeing a more functional offense, albeit still lowing scoring, isn't helping his cause either.
The Schoen/Daboll braintrust is spinning this season with several blunders (OL, punt returner, preseason readiness) and they have to be talking future QB strategies as well every now and then as Schoen watches the college season.
None of this is good for DJ's future.
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
I know you're cynical but Jones not playing is very bad for him. If Tyrod gives the team even average play, the outside pressure to replace Jones will be enourmous to the point that the front office would not be able to ignore it. If the Giants suck and lose most of their games, then they will be in prime position to get a QB as well.
The Giants may have made bad decisions in the past, but declining to draft a QB in a value-heavy year for the position, combined with two recent season-ending neck injuries for Jones (if this scenario plays out), would make put them on a level of laughing stock beyond anything they have ever seen.
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
Schedule is much easier now, they have gotten better on the line with changes at Tackle and their top RB came back. Not to mention he's only lost once to Washington in his career and only that single loss was due to ST penalty.
But when it's Tyrod it's 'bad competition, no big deal'
Course the offense is less awful when Barkley is back in the lineup, they have experienced Tackles playing and have a speed threat in Jalin Hyatt playing.
Careful, some rando will start a thread about you for posting that!
HAHAHAHAAHAHA
Or Terps...
Makes too much sense this post, so he must be wrong.
Agree with UA
In fact, I can argue that if he doesn't play another down this season, Jones is guaranteed for audition #6 in 2024.
Not sure I agree. To me, every game Jones is out is another nail in that coffin. Seeing a more functional offense, albeit still lowing scoring, isn't helping his cause either.
The Schoen/Daboll braintrust is spinning this season with several blunders (OL, punt returner, preseason readiness) and they have to be talking future QB strategies as well every now and then as Schoen watches the college season.
None of this is good for DJ's future.
All that is reasonable.
But I think these same decision makers are going to be staring at a lot of excuses why Jones should be brought back in 2024.
For example, by not being prepared for the opener against Dallas, the hard schedule, the OL dysfunction, etc, Schoen and Daboll could pull a Mara and say they did everything possible to screw Daniel Jones up in 2023. And that would very likely be an easy sell to Mara...
Look, I hope you are right and Schoen/Daboll take that path. But, and I differ here with many posters I respect, I believe Jones is Schoen and Daboll's guy and they are going to give him a Mulligan in 2023 if he misses substantial time...
All that is reasonable.
But I think these same decision makers are going to be staring at a lot of excuses why Jones should be brought back in 2024.
For example, by not being prepared for the opener against Dallas, the hard schedule, the OL dysfunction, etc, Schoen and Daboll could pull a Mara and say they did everything possible to screw Daniel Jones up in 2023. And that would very likely be an easy sell to Mara...
Look, I hope you are right and Schoen/Daboll take that path. But, and I differ here with many posters I respect, I believe Jones is Schoen and Daboll's guy and they are going to give him a Mulligan in 2023 if he misses substantial time...
Even accounting for all of that, the Giants will not have a 2nd QB under contract, the draft is value-heavy for the position, and Jones will have suffered his second significant neck injury in 3 years. It would be irresponsible not to do something even if Schoen/Daboll loved Jones.
Remember Reid loved Alex Smith and Shannahan loved Jimmy G.
Schoen is already pissed he didn't tag Jones and had to watch Barkley get injured once again. And Daboll is showing he has a short-fuse this season by tossing tablets and the like.
Jones better get on that field and he better play well or these two supporters are going to turn in their Daniel Jones Fan Club badges.
There's been enough tape of him in this offense with these players/pieces now to see how defenses react and attack it.
$11M of 2025 salary fully guarantees the 5th league day of 2025 ($23M injury guaranteed at signing)
2026 Roster Bonus: $500,000 (5th league day of 2026)
Incentives: $35M
Can someone explain this to me? "$23M injury guaranteed at signing" Does that mean if he can't play and has to retire before 2025 that the Giants owe him an additional 23M above the 81M for 2023 and 2024?
TT is an NFL backup QB. Jones carries the contract that leaves him the starter, throughout this season, presumably.
Unless Taylor just stinks it up in his remaining starts, I suspect Jones will be on very thin ice with the fans. If he struggles, the boos will come quickly
I find that unlikely. As I said in another thread this is an excellent case study on Jones. When he returns, presumably, he will play the rest of the season with similar personnel to Taylor if not better if Thomas returns. It allows for a true apples to apples comparison. No hypotheticals. If DJ isn't appreciably better than TT under the same or similar conditions, I don't see how they don't go QB in the draft.
Can someone explain this to me? "$23M injury guaranteed at signing" Does that mean if he can't play and has to retire before 2025 that the Giants owe him an additional 23M above the 81M for 2023 and 2024?
The $23M is $23M of Jones' scheduled 2025 salary under his contract. If Giants want to release him before 2025, for any reason, the standard for the injury guarantee is whether he can pass an NFL team physical as of that point in time. If he can't, they owe him the additional $23M on top of his $82M fully guaranteed for 2023/2024. And the $23M would add to the dead cap resulting from his release.
"Career-ending" or "having to retire" is not the standard for collecting on the injury guarantee.
Pugh and Tyre Phillips are absolutely not experienced tackles. One has not played tackle in years (and made Sy's dud list this week), and Tyre Philips played his first NFL game at tackle.
We can argue cause and effect but let's keep the facts the same.
TT is an NFL backup QB. Jones carries the contract that leaves him the starter, throughout this season, presumably.
How Taylor plays is actually relevant. And your post seems o suggest that too.
Course the offense is less awful when Barkley is back in the lineup, they have experienced Tackles playing and have a speed threat in Jalin Hyatt playing.
Pugh and Tyre Phillips are absolutely not experienced tackles. One has not played tackle in years (and made Sy's dud list this week), and Tyre Philips played his first NFL game at tackle.
We can argue cause and effect but let's keep the facts the same.
Pugh played Right Tackle on this team. He is an experienced vet now and Ezeudu was lost. Pugh is nothing special but he is currently a better player than Ezeudu due to his experience.
Pugh last played tackle in the NFL in 2014, with the exception of 2 games in 2019. Two starts at tackle in the last 9 years...but sure, we will go with Pugh in an experienced tackle, and experience tackle play made a difference Sunday.
So, I don't see the Giants ignoring QB in April. Unless Jones plays very well down the stretch and wins games, I think QB will be targeted in the top 3 rounds.
Weird how so many are putting the success of the offense last week largely on a guy on Sy's dud list this week.
Careful, some rando will start a thread about you for posting that!
Wow you continue to teach a master class on "not caring" about a "nobody"
Would you like me to start paying rent for the space I'm taking up in your head?
Just FYI you'd be embarrassed at how bad your takes were if you didn't have a bunch of people sharing your same delusion.
Something has to change here.
The Buffalo game was my favorite game of the year, better than either of the wins. We took a contender to the last play in primetime.
For a team that looked headed straight for a top 5 pick that was a breath of fresh air.
Careful, some rando will start a thread about you for posting that!
Weird how so many are putting the success of the offense last week largely on a guy on Sy's dud list this week.
Because Ezeudu was an abject disaster. And there is pressure and then there is PRESSURE. While Pugh gave up pressures, Ezeudu's pressures were generally of the essentially unabated to the QB variety
Careful, some rando will start a thread about you for posting that!
Yes, that would be the case.
Are you reading the tea leaves or do you have access to more info not made public?
I hope that's not true because Taylor was hurt in like 5 plays when he came in against the Dolphins. I am worried the Jets defense is going to hurt whoever is behind Center. They have been playing better but I don't trust this OL at all against a good pass rushing defense.
Yes, and no one is saying Taylor should be the answer at QB for the NYG. At least I hope no one is.
Jones' contract is a sunk cost unless he can be traded which we should assume is no. If Schoen sees a material upgrade in the draft prospects and can obtain it within reason than he should give it a go. And reason should have a fair amount of leeway since this non-competitiveness of the NYG team has been going on for over a decade.
There's never any way to predict how long that'll be with a neck. So he could be back next week, or he could be done for the season. Neither would surprise me.
Speaking of narrative...
When he starts again he will be on a short leash. Jones needs to really up his game. Maybe watching TT play will get the light bulb to go on for Jones.
When he starts again he will be on a short leash. Jones needs to really up his game. Maybe watching TT play will get the light bulb to go on for Jones.
When healthy I think Jones will start, and I doubt he will lose his job to Taylor unless he continues with the struggles he had pre-injury. The Giants will give him every opportunity to succeed this year.
I also think it almost certain they draft a QB in the first two rounds this year. Jones’ lack of production combined with his injury history makes it impossible to not start planning for the post-Jones era. He can start next year while the rookie gets ready and then hand it off like they did with Eli/Jones.
Assuming Jones is healthy and can play either some time this year or to start next year, he is the starter. If for no other reason, his contract dictates it.
If the Giants are bad enough the rest of the way to get a blue chip QB, I do it. Jones still starts the year as QB1, again because of his contract. If he earns his contract, they have the option to trade him or the blue chipper for a decent haul. If he sucks, they have the blue chipper ready to go to close next season.
Regardless of who starts or their W-L record the rest of the way, I don't see any scenario under which Taylor is back anyway. If he plays and does well, he will look for once last decent contract, which he isn't getting here. If he sucks or the Giants suck, they likely pick a QB, as mentioned above. Either way, he is either no longer a cheap backup, or is no longer a coveted backup given his age.
Assuming Jones is healthy and can play either some time this year or to start next year, he is the starter. If for no other reason, his contract dictates it.
If the Giants are bad enough the rest of the way to get a blue chip QB, I do it. Jones still starts the year as QB1, again because of his contract. If he earns his contract, they have the option to trade him or the blue chipper for a decent haul. If he sucks, they have the blue chipper ready to go to close next season.
Unless you know of a clause in DJ's contract that he has to be the starting QB at all times unless injured, this probably isn't correct.
Teams don't draft blue-chip QBs and make them wait on the bench until a bad contract ahead of them amortizes down. They go right into the fire and use their blue-chip attributes to improve the team.
Weird how so many are putting the success of the offense last week largely on a guy on Sy's dud list this week.
Experience matters. He might have made the Dud list versus Washington but Ezeudu looked far worse against weaker competition, ie Dolphins were missing Phillips up front and Seattle didn't have a noticeable pass rush until they faced this group.
And they can use playaction with Barkley in. This is huge. He's a huge difference as is facing a weaker defense (Bills is too right now with all their injuries).
There's been enough tape of him in this offense with these players/pieces now to see how defenses react and attack it.
That’s fair, but the fact that you have to waist yourself in knots to prove that the starter isn’t worse than the backup isn’t the argument you think it is.
fares against the Tennants before we start making lasting proclamations shall we?
The Raiders game to me would be the huge tell. Perfect game for him to return. If he's out, there's some heavy smoke.
The Raiders game to me would be the huge tell. Perfect game for him to return. If he's out, there's some heavy smoke.
It's already reached the point where it would be negligent not to draft a QB. This is a trend now with his neck.
You are right. He is probably not a special quarterback. Those are very rare. I think most people are arguing he can be a good quarterback if he was actually protected.
The Raiders game to me would be the huge tell. Perfect game for him to return. If he's out, there's some heavy smoke.
A huge tell of what?
Has or has not Jones played better vs Washington than Tyrod did.
Might be worth looking at?
You folks use the context of the Vikings, but fail to include that Jones is 5-1-1 vs Washington, with some good games. Tyrod had a decent game against a team Jones has owned.
For 1, Jones led the team to the playoffs(not a one game thing) Everyone just attacks the playoff win(played historically well), he got them there, don't forget.
His other passing out puts vs Washington:
212 Yards, TD
112 Yards, 1, 1 int
249 yards, 1 td
200 yards, 1 td
160 yards, 1 td
All the games except for the second one last year were decided by 3 points or less. That’s hardly dominant.
6 of those passing tds came in 2019. So has he really played better against Washington than Tyrod?
The Raiders game to me would be the huge tell. Perfect game for him to return. If he's out, there's some heavy smoke.
A huge tell of what?
That he's probably injured worse then we're being let on.
Eli put up 2 of his 3 30+ touchdown seasons on 6-10 teams.
Has or has not Jones played better vs Washington than Tyrod did.
Might be worth looking at?
You folks use the context of the Vikings, but fail to include that Jones is 5-1-1 vs Washington, with some good games. Tyrod had a decent game against a team Jones has owned.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Sunday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
In the other game vs WAS in 2022, Jones totaled 195 yards rushing and passing with no scores, and the offense accounted for 13 points.
In his career, these are Jones' career stats vs. WAS:
69.7% comp, 6.83 Y/A, 10 TD, 3 INT
Five of those TDs came in one game, and I'd be happy to go thru how bad that WAS defense was at the end of 2019. In the other 6 games, 6 total TD (5 passing 1 rushing) and all 3 INTs.
Other games:
2019 (Giants win 24-3). Jones 255 yards total, TD, 2 INTs, Giants offense scored 17 pts, including a 32-yard TD drive. Defense scored 7 on Peppers TD.
2020 (Giants win 20-19) 186 total yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Giants offense scored 13 points, none in the 2nd half. Defense scored 7 on Crowder TD.
2020 (Giants win 23-20). 216 total yards, 1 TD. Giants offense scored all 23, with their 1st TD coming on a 16-yard drive after an interception.
2021 (Giants lose 30-29) In the running for the best Jones has ever played. 344 total yards, 1 TD passing, 1 TD rushing, no turnovers.
People keep running with the idea that Jones has "owned" WAS. He's been generally okay against them with a serious outlier at the end of 2019, but these are the offensive point totals: 17, 41, 13, 23, 29, 20, 13
He is 5-1-1. That is why I watch games.
You missed the point entirely with your nerdalysis.
TT had a decent game against the Commanders.
Let me speak in a language you understand.
Big fucking deal.
Nothing other than sad now.
Does it matter any longer how well he played against the Commanders?
Think about it.
If he is cleared to play again this year and is announced as the starter I will again participate in the question of whether DJ is a good QB or not.