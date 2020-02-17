Your pick for Greatest Giants Punt Returner GoBigBlue16to56 : 10/24/2023 6:08 pm

With all our problems with punt returns the last few years I decided to visit Pro Football Reference and get the facts. If I counted correctly 166 Giants have returned punts going back to the 1936 season and here are some of the notables:



Player. Returns. Yards. Average TD’s

Em Tunnell. 257. 2206. 8.6. 5

Phil McConkey. 213. 1708. 8.0. 0

Dave Meggett. 202. 2230. 11.0. 6

Tiki Barber. 122. 1181. 9.7. 1

Amani Toomer. 109. 1060. 9.7. 3

Domenik Hixon. 49. 565. 11.5. 1



If you could pick any of these great Giants with the game on the line who would you have back there looking up in the sky for the ball with 11 opposing players racing down the field wanting to crush you and make you fumble the punt?

