Your pick for Greatest Giants Punt Returner

GoBigBlue16to56 : 10/24/2023 6:08 pm
With all our problems with punt returns the last few years I decided to visit Pro Football Reference and get the facts. If I counted correctly 166 Giants have returned punts going back to the 1936 season and here are some of the notables:

Player. Returns. Yards. Average TD’s
Em Tunnell. 257. 2206. 8.6. 5
Phil McConkey. 213. 1708. 8.0. 0
Dave Meggett. 202. 2230. 11.0. 6
Tiki Barber. 122. 1181. 9.7. 1
Amani Toomer. 109. 1060. 9.7. 3
Domenik Hixon. 49. 565. 11.5. 1

If you could pick any of these great Giants with the game on the line who would you have back there looking up in the sky for the ball with 11 opposing players racing down the field wanting to crush you and make you fumble the punt?
knowledgetimmons : 10/24/2023 6:44 pm : link
I’m going Chad Morton.
Megget  
SomeFan : 10/24/2023 6:44 pm : link
and not really any good arguments for anyone else.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2023 6:46 pm : link
Meggett, that POS that he is.
Meggett  
Gman11 : 10/24/2023 6:49 pm : link
.
RE: Actually  
Del Shofner : 10/24/2023 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16259868 redwhiteandbigblue said:
Quote:
if you are just looking at getting positive yardage on the return, I would pick Leon Bright. I don't think he ever called for a fair catch.


He didn't, which is amazing. Look at the link that Eric posted. Bright caught 106 punts and never had a fair catch. Hard to wrap my head around that.

Emlen Tunnell was before my time. Of those I've seen, Meggett first and McConkey second.
As much as he doesn’t deserve praise for anything  
Bleedblue10 : 10/24/2023 6:52 pm : link
Dave Meggett and then who? Phil mckonkey maybe idk we historically haven’t had any good punt returners. Early career Tiki barber possibly
Meggett and it's not close.  
ThomasG : 10/24/2023 6:55 pm : link
Gray and Shepard are around 75 or so?
Remember 2003?  
Johnny5 : 10/24/2023 7:00 pm : link
Remember when we cut the promising Delvin Joyce to sign the Ghost of Brian Mitchell? Good times.
Dave Meggett  
PatersonPlank : 10/24/2023 7:06 pm : link
.
RE: Remember 2003?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2023 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16259936 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Remember when we cut the promising Delvin Joyce to sign the Ghost of Brian Mitchell? Good times.


That season sucked. I was at a bar in Manassas, VA when Fassel decided to kick it to Westbrook in that fucking Eagles game. Good Lord did I get hammered after that game.
RE: RE: Remember 2003?  
Johnny5 : 10/24/2023 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16259941 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16259936 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


Remember when we cut the promising Delvin Joyce to sign the Ghost of Brian Mitchell? Good times.



That season sucked. I was at a bar in Manassas, VA when Fassel decided to kick it to Westbrook in that fucking Eagles game. Good Lord did I get hammered after that game.

Ugh. I can still see it in slo mo in my head... with the last ditch being Marcellus Rivers and his cement shoes being left in the dust... lol. I am pretty sure I was hammered that day too
RE: Leon  
FanMan : 10/24/2023 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16259867 upnyg said:
Quote:
Bright


Never made a fair catch.
Hixon was good...  
OBJ_AllDay : 10/24/2023 7:27 pm : link
.
Who was the cowboy special teamer  
OBJ_AllDay : 10/24/2023 7:28 pm : link
we signed with the dreads? His name is eluding me?
RE: Kick return  
j_rud : 10/24/2023 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16259892 LS said:
Quote:
TDs. Giants KO returns - ( New Window )


Forgot about Willie Ponder vs the Steelers in 04. Eli vs Ben. Giants didn't have much of a shot going in but hung tough. Wasn't there some questionable calls? I want to say something happened with Randle El but I can't remember.
RE: Who was the cowboy special teamer  
Giantsbigblue : 10/24/2023 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16259966 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
we signed with the dreads? His name is eluding me?


Dewayne Harris
Last  
Toth029 : 10/24/2023 7:48 pm : link
Good return man the Giants had was Harris. I liked him.

My vote goes to Meggett.
RE: Hixon was good...  
Del Shofner : 10/24/2023 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16259963 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
.


Hixon actually was pretty good - 11.5 average. But he only returned 49 punts for the Giants. He was more of a KO returner.
Meggett  
US1 Giants : 10/24/2023 8:22 pm : link
.
Too bad the best one turned out to be such a turd  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/24/2023 8:49 pm : link
I vote for Leon Bright, who never would fair catch.
Meggett  
PaulN : 10/24/2023 8:55 pm : link
Never had a touchdown and averaged more then 3 yards less per return. Are people this stupid?
Leon Bright  
John In CO : 10/24/2023 8:56 pm : link
.
Yes  
PaulN : 10/24/2023 8:58 pm : link
People are this stupid.
RE: Meggett  
LS : 10/24/2023 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16260050 PaulN said:
Quote:
Never had a touchdown and averaged more then 3 yards less per return. Are people this stupid?


Maybe you want to reword this.
Regarding Leon Bright...  
DefenseWins : 10/24/2023 9:32 pm : link
someone can fact check this, but he may have NEVER called for a fair catch in his career with the Giants.
Meggett for me  
Boatie Warrant : 10/24/2023 9:35 pm : link
He is also up there for 3rd down back for me
RE: Regarding Leon Bright...  
upnyg : 10/24/2023 9:40 pm : link
In comment 16260073 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
someone can fact check this, but he may have NEVER called for a fair catch in his career with the Giants.
He didnt. Would be interested in seeing fumbles per returner as well.
Meggett!  
Chris684 : 10/24/2023 9:46 pm : link
Just don't let him near your daughter.
Don't mix KR and PR  
Matt M. : 10/24/2023 9:54 pm : link
For punts, I'd take Meggett head and shoulders above the rest. Then I'd take the very, underrated Toomer and then Tiki.
Emlen Tunnell might be the greatest forgotten player in NFL history.  
81_Great_Dane : 10/24/2023 10:30 pm : link
Even Giants fans don't talk about him. I wish I could have seen him play. He was more my father's generation.

I'm with Eric. It was either Tunnell or Meggett, and objectively I'd have to say it's Meggett.
81_Great_Dane  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/24/2023 10:34 pm : link
Frank Gifford used to rave about the way Tunnell would field punts.
RE: Emlen Tunnell might be the greatest forgotten player in NFL history.  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 10/24/2023 10:52 pm : link
In comment 16260103 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Even Giants fans don't talk about him. I wish I could have seen him play. He was more my father's generation.

I'm with Eric. It was either Tunnell or Meggett, and objectively I'd have to say it's Meggett.

So true and incredibly enough Tunnell is still 2nd all time in NFL interceptions with 79 only 2 behind Paul Krause who finished with 81.
RE: ...  
Pete in MD : 10/24/2023 10:55 pm : link
In comment 16259914 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Meggett, that POS that he is.

+1
RE: RE: Regarding Leon Bright...  
Del Shofner : 10/24/2023 11:01 pm : link
In comment 16260076 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16260073 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


someone can fact check this, but he may have NEVER called for a fair catch in his career with the Giants.

He didnt. Would be interested in seeing fumbles per returner as well.


I did fact check it, in a post above. He caught 106 punts *without a single fair catch*! It's kind of mind-blowing.
RE: top  
solarmike : 10/24/2023 11:03 pm : link
TY for the link. Meggett, Tiki, McConkey & Hixon. I saw them all play.

I can't "cancel culture" Meggett for his on field skills but he is not the kind of man I want to remember fondly for any
****** reason.

In comment 16259876 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
returners in team history New York Giants Historical Statistics - ( New Window )
RE: Meggett  
Del Shofner : 10/24/2023 11:04 pm : link
In comment 16260050 PaulN said:
Quote:
Never had a touchdown and averaged more then 3 yards less per return. Are people this stupid?


You might want to check the link Eric posted at 6:15. Meggett had 6 PR touchdowns and averaged about 3 yards *more* per return than most of the other PRs in Giants history.
RE: …  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 10/24/2023 11:54 pm : link
In comment 16259911 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
I’m going Chad Morton.


B-Mitch
My oldest giants game memory  
armstead98 : 10/25/2023 12:21 am : link
Is meggett breaking a punt for about 50 yards when he should have been bottled up for nothing. Seeing that in person as a young kid has stuck with me.

Easy choice.
RE: Leon  
short lease : 10/25/2023 12:51 am : link
In comment 16259867 upnyg said:
Quote:
Bright


+1

Never made a fair catch.
RE: Bright, comma Leon  
Mike in Prescott : 10/25/2023 2:34 am : link
In comment 16259899 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
.


Neon Leon Bright. The man without fear. Or at least who refused to call fair catches.
Meggett  
kdog77 : 10/25/2023 4:40 am : link
he was always a threat to take it to the house on PR and was a pretty good receiving threat as 3rd down back.
RE: Meggett  
jvm52106 : 10/25/2023 7:40 am : link
In comment 16260050 PaulN said:
Quote:
Never had a touchdown and averaged more then 3 yards less per return. Are people this stupid?


Meggett had Td's in back to bsvk regular season games (89 ender and 90 season opener).
Too young to have seen Tunnell  
logman : 10/25/2023 7:58 am : link
so it has to be Meggett for me
RE: Too young to have seen Tunnell  
MotownGIANTS : 10/25/2023 8:09 am : link
In comment 16260191 logman said:
Quote:
so it has to be Meggett for me



Same ... though Toomer did his ting back there too he just was a good WR too so eventually he was not back there.
Meggett  
jintsfan08540 : 10/25/2023 8:46 am : link
Had the pleasure to watch him made a lot of game changing plays in person--didn't see Tunnell play. As for individual punt returns, one of my favorites was Tiki taking it 85 yards to the house to help beat Dallas back in '99--he had over 500 yards in punt returns that season.
David Meggett was the best I've seen personally  
truebluelarry : 10/25/2023 9:28 am : link
But Emlen Tunnell was historically great. He retired as the NFL's all-time punt return leader and it was a major reason he was named to the NFL's 50th Anniversary Team in 1969 and was enshrined in the Pro Football HOF. He was as good a punt returner as he was a safety.
McQuarters for a short time.  
Ivan15 : 10/25/2023 10:53 am : link
.
RE: Bright, comma Leon  
MeanBunny : 10/25/2023 12:18 pm : link
+100
Leon(no fair catch)Bright
He probably lost a few brain cells out there


In comment 16259899 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
.
RE: Meggett  
Matt M. : 10/25/2023 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16260050 PaulN said:
Quote:
Never had a touchdown and averaged more then 3 yards less per return. Are people this stupid?
Where are you getting your stats from? Meggett had 6 PR for TDs. He had 1 KR for a TD. His PR AVG is 2nd on the Giants to Hixon (11.0 to 11.5) Maybe you meant to say McConkey?
RE: RE: Bright, comma Leon  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/25/2023 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16260420 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
+100
Leon(no fair catch)Bright
He probably lost a few brain cells out there


In comment 16259899 GruningsOnTheHill said:


Quote:


.



Here's one I remembered where he got hammered. I watched this one at my Aunt's house in a room full of Cowboys fans. Thank god for LT.
Giants Lions Thanksgiving 1982 highlights - ( New Window )
