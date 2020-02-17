Your pick for Greatest Giants Punt Returner

With all our problems with punt returns the last few years I decided to visit Pro Football Reference and get the facts. If I counted correctly 166 Giants have returned punts going back to the 1936 season and here are some of the notables:
Player. Returns. Yards. Average TD’s
Em Tunnell. 257. 2206. 8.6. 5
Phil McConkey. 213. 1708. 8.0. 0
Dave Meggett. 202. 2230. 11.0. 6
Tiki Barber. 122. 1181. 9.7. 1
Amani Toomer. 109. 1060. 9.7. 3
Domenik Hixon. 49. 565. 11.5. 1
If you could pick any of these great Giants with the game on the line who would you have back there looking up in the sky for the ball with 11 opposing players racing down the field wanting to crush you and make you fumble the punt?
He didn't, which is amazing. Look at the link that Eric posted. Bright caught 106 punts and never had a fair catch. Hard to wrap my head around that.
Emlen Tunnell was before my time. Of those I've seen, Meggett first and McConkey second.
That season sucked. I was at a bar in Manassas, VA when Fassel decided to kick it to Westbrook in that fucking Eagles game. Good Lord did I get hammered after that game.
Remember when we cut the promising Delvin Joyce to sign the Ghost of Brian Mitchell? Good times.
Ugh. I can still see it in slo mo in my head... with the last ditch being Marcellus Rivers and his cement shoes being left in the dust... lol. I am pretty sure I was hammered that day too
Never made a fair catch.
Forgot about Willie Ponder vs the Steelers in 04. Eli vs Ben. Giants didn't have much of a shot going in but hung tough. Wasn't there some questionable calls? I want to say something happened with Randle El but I can't remember.
Dewayne Harris
My vote goes to Meggett.
Hixon actually was pretty good - 11.5 average. But he only returned 49 punts for the Giants. He was more of a KO returner.
Maybe you want to reword this.
I'm with Eric. It was either Tunnell or Meggett, and objectively I'd have to say it's Meggett.
So true and incredibly enough Tunnell is still 2nd all time in NFL interceptions with 79 only 2 behind Paul Krause who finished with 81.
someone can fact check this, but he may have NEVER called for a fair catch in his career with the Giants.
He didnt. Would be interested in seeing fumbles per returner as well.
I did fact check it, in a post above. He caught 106 punts *without a single fair catch*! It's kind of mind-blowing.
I can't "cancel culture" Meggett for his on field skills but he is not the kind of man I want to remember fondly for any
Eric from BBI said:
You might want to check the link Eric posted at 6:15. Meggett had 6 PR touchdowns and averaged about 3 yards *more* per return than most of the other PRs in Giants history.
B-Mitch
Easy choice.
Neon Leon Bright. The man without fear. Or at least who refused to call fair catches.
Meggett had Td's in back to bsvk regular season games (89 ender and 90 season opener).
Same ... though Toomer did his ting back there too he just was a good WR too so eventually he was not back there.
Leon(no fair catch)Bright
He probably lost a few brain cells out there
Here's one I remembered where he got hammered. I watched this one at my Aunt's house in a room full of Cowboys fans. Thank god for LT.
Giants Lions Thanksgiving 1982 highlights - ( New Window )