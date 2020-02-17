Report: Barkley not to be traded

What if a team calls them up offering a good package for Saquon, say a 2nd rounder…you mean to tell me if the Giants are 2-6 they wouldn’t make this trade for a player who has trouble staying healthy and might not be on the team next season?
Team Quon Quon leaking it then? So that if he is moved, Schoen will have hell to pay?
RE: the team intends to try to win some more games this season
If we lose to the Jets, the clearance sale should begin.
God forbid little kids show up to a home game with their SB jerseys and SB is no longer on the team. Such a tragedy.
Of course, you could easily manage those feelings with a free medium Pepsi...
We've been a joke of a franchise since Wellington passed, I'm afraid there's no end in sight
You know John was responsible for hiring Tom Coughlin right? And Wellington was responsible for screwing up the franchise so bad the league stepped in and put the structure in place to win our Superbowls right?
He might have died right around when we started to suck, but you are implying that he had anything to do with that. His incompetence might have if you want to give him credit for that.
Why do we say ridiculous things to try to support opinions?
White washing Wellington Maras history makes me think this guy isn't even really a fan. The orginization was so damn dysfunctional under his watch that the league had to step in and put us on the path to greateness. So in a way, he was repsonible for it, but not in the way this guy thinks.
I don't understand how a Barkley trade helps that effort.
with what offense?
Well it's their job right? And it's the nature of ultra-competitive people like most pro players and coaches. They are not going to throw a tantrum and burn the team down because of a losing record. Thay are going to try to win more games.
No Leak involved, the coach said it in press conference...
Q: Saquon said the other day after the game that you and Joe pulled him aside last week and reassured him that he’s wanted here. Why did you feel the need to do that?
A: Well, someone told me that there were some rumors out there. So, I walked up to him at walkthrough and said, ‘Yeah, that's not happening, let's go to walkthrough.’ That’s it.
Q: So, he’ll definitely be here after the trade deadline?
The Giants have a 30-58-1 record and have been a dreadful offensive football team since they drafted Barkley. They have a 25-47-1 record and have been a dreadful offensive team since they drafted Jones.
At what point does the subjective bullshit stop and this becomes about trying to be a winning football team? The smart, well run teams must be laughing their asses off when they see the Giants on the schedule.
The Giants are not trying to win if they are considering what is a tough sell to the fans and locker room. Take that bullshit into Philly in January and see what happens.
RE: RE: RE: If you have been to a Giant game recently
why some of you even bother following the team. When you hate the best players and want them traded, when you can’t stand the owner, when you’re hoping for losses so the team can have a “fire sale,” what exactly are you a fan of? The jerseys?
I can't help but wonder why you don't want the team to win.
I am kind of fond of winning. I wonder if you are?
You are the type of fan Mara targets and adores.
RE: RE: We had 2 Super Bowls since Wellington died.
That front office decisions like this are made with wins and losses being a primary driver. We hardly ever hear about profitability being a primary driver, and how keeping or trading SB affects the bottom line. Despite being miserable losers for the past 10+ years, the franchise regularly ranks in the top five for value and annual revenue. And that's what the front office cares about.
They're going to give him another $13M or whatever on the tag.
So fucking stupid.
Or maybe they won’t resign him at all, you don’t have a great track record predicting what this front office will do in regard to resigning players.
It s also possible they have a bit more competitiveness in them than you, and don’t want to write off a season for a day 3 pick, Just saying.
History tells us this player doesn't make much positive difference in winning or losing, so equating trading him to "writing off the season" has no basis in fact. Just saying.
Actually history shows they are a better team with him than without him. That s probably important to know if you re still trying to win.
Unfortunately for you, who wants a fire sale, the players, coaches, front office and the owners, still want to win, it s called being a competitor. It might be better for draft capital to tank, but that s not what they do.
We've been a joke since Wellington died? Man, this board sometimes...we've won two Lombardis since Mara died in October '05. The Pats have won three while we, the Chiefs, & the Steelers are tied for second with two championships.
The whole thing seems odd. We're not trading Saquon @ all? What if-and it ain't happening-some idiotic GM offers a first? We're not doing that?
I don't know if Mara is flexing again. I know Saquon is an expert-unwittingly perhaps-of tugging on John's heart with his desire about being a Giant for life & all that jazz, even though he's done won nothing here. An Eli can get away with that. Someone like Saquon shouldn't.
Yes, he's a good player. I don't think even his biggest detractors would argue that. But he's often injured @ an expendable position. The report that we might give him a multiyear deal this offseason...like, WTF? Unless it is market friendly, I'm not on board with that @ all.
I hope they don't re-sign him and he leaves. I can't wait to forget his time here.
You're acting like football is a one-person game and that Barkley is solely responsible for the Giants (mostly) poor record the last 10 years.
Dumping Barkley for a 3rd or 4th round pick isn't going to turn this team around and keeping him for another year at market value ($11M) won't break the bank.
Finding their next franchise QB is what will determine the Giants long-term future, not deciding who plays RB for the rest of this year and next.
But keeping Barkley isn't going to make a difference with what actually matters: winning. It will sell jerseys and he's good for commercials, though.
The Giants are finding reasons to keep people in an ultra competitive league where the best teams are turning over every stone to find an advantage.
Whether Barkley stays or the Giants dump him for a 3rd or 4th RD pick really doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things. However keeping him CAN make them a better team (this year and next) while the meager compensation that would get from a trade is unlikely to have much impact.
When you say, "I can't wait to forget his time here" it seems like you're blaming him for all the losses. It also seems like you want him gone, so that you can have your pound of flesh.
We're the ones that have been paying, having to watch terrible football for years. Aren't you tired of it?
Sure I'm tired of all the losing. But unlike you, I don't think that the Giants future success (in this "ultra-competitive league") hinges on their decision about what they do with Barkley.
Again, it does seem like you're blaming Barkley for all the losing and dumping him is more about making you feel better than making the Giants a better team.
I am blaming him for his party in it. He hasn't been good enough to merit the time and resources the Giants have invested in him.
He's far from the only mistake...a book could be written solely on the mistakes this franchise has made since 2017. But he is definitely a big mistake; his selection #2 overall was catastrophic and he's not worth the money he's being paid this season.
Though I will confess I can't wait to root for a Giant team without Jones and Barkley on it, the "pound of flesh" isn't why you trade Barkley. Trading Barkley for whatever they can get is just smart football business. It's what a smart team unencumbered by emotional baggage would do.
It doesn't appear Schoen values running backs to pay a lucrative second contract. It seems he should be a strong candidate for a trade.
The fact that Daboll went up to Barkley and told him personally he wouldn't be traded is pretty telling imo. It could be what I've always thought, Jones & Barkley are a package deal. As long as Jones is here, Barkley is here.
The whole thing seems odd. We're not trading Saquon @ all? What if-and it ain't happening-some idiotic GM offers a first? We're not doing that?
I don't know if Mara is flexing again. I know Saquon is an expert-unwittingly perhaps-of tugging on John's heart with his desire about being a Giant for life & all that jazz, even though he's done won nothing here. An Eli can get away with that. Someone like Saquon shouldn't.
Yes, he's a good player. I don't think even his biggest detractors would argue that. But he's often injured @ an expendable position. The report that we might give him a multiyear deal this offseason...like, WTF? Unless it is market friendly, I'm not on board with that @ all.
Keep an eye on the Derrick Henry situation these next few weeks.
He's a great player with a very good shot at Canton. A player > than SB. If the Titans ship him what's the argument to keep SB? He's a few years younger and more marketable?
RE: RE: RE: If you have been to a Giant game recently
opposing defenses won't be trying to strip the ball from 26, based upon game footage, press reports.. .count on that. Jets defenders will be coached up to get the ball out of Barkley's one handed security......maybe Kafka runs plays can scheme him to the right of the hash marks......help to protect the pill.
We're the ones that have been paying, having to watch terrible football for years. Aren't you tired of it?
Giants literally made the playoffs last season, were one of the final 4 NFC teams remaining in the league, largely due to Saquon Barkley. Nearly 1700 total yards and 10 touchdowns. Our 2 wins this season, Barkley was a big part. Our near win at Buffalo, big part.
So, no, last year was not terrible football. It was good football.
You’re going to bring up the bad loss to the Eagles in the playoffs as the fact that we were a “fake” good team like you always do. Conveniently forgetting the fact that when he’s right and the offense is clicking, Barkley is probably a top 10 offensive player in the league.
I find it very strange and weird that you can’t wait for Barkley to be off the team. Because he was a massive part of the Giants return to the playoffs last year, something that you conveniently always leave out during your posts.
And yeah, the season is still very young. Posting like the season is over, we are gonna suck, and the Giants should trade Barkley after a 2-5 start where 2 of those losses got out of hand because of sloppy play, is completely foolish.
We had these same conversations before the start of the 2022 season. Everyone on this board, including all of the posters who think Jones stinks, said we would win 3 games and be the laughingstock of the league.
Well, the season played out, they won 10 games including a road playoff game, and they also had a rough stretch during that season where they didn't play as well. Most teams go through it.
But now, because we start 2-5, you guys are again freaking out about the state of the Giants instead of letting it play out and see where we are in week 12 or week 13.
The knee jerk reaction to everything around here is insane. They lost a laugher to Dallas, Jones was killed against Seattle, and they had a short week against SF.
I'm not going to overreact to that. Each week is different. Each opponent is different and you can win or keep it close against anyone. Case in point - everyone thought we'd lose by 40 to Buffalo and we should have won that game by probably 7-10 points.
So yeah, sorry. When we have our guys healthy and we settle into the season I don't think we suck, I think we'll be a fringe playoff team once the dust settles.
But, you guys will say I'm crazy and I'm Paul Dottino, which is exactly what you said before the start of the 2022 season and then we went on to the final 4 of the NFC, with essentially the same (or better) roster we have now. The early point of this season was a disaster mainly due to schedule and poor play overall as a team. A team is not defined by 3 bad games.
You guys overthink an avalance loss or a poor game here and there. Every team has those, it's how you respond to it. Does anyone here think the Giants can't go 5-3 in their next 8? If you don't, cool. That's your call.
I choose to think this team is way better than what we've showed so far.
RE: Because Ryan only looks at what is convenient for him
But because the Giants won an inordinate amount of one score games to start 6-2 last year, the 4-6-1 finish is irrelevant.
This is where arguing with you is like slamming your own head against the wall for hours on end.
Nowhere did I say that the 4-6-1 finish is irrelevant. It is absolutely relevant. However, it is just as relevant as the 6-2 start. The games count the same. Every game counts just as much as the next.
This notion that you have that somehow the Giants going 4-6-1 is worse than the Giants starting 6-2 is utterly insane. It all counts for the record.
Just like how if the Giants go 6-3 in their next 9, it will count just as much as them starting 2-5, and you put everything together and decide how good or bad of a team they are.
This is the dumbest argument of all time. Your record is what your record is, no matter where or how the wins come from.
You choose to point out that we got killed by Philly and we started 2-5 this year as a reason to say "Jones sucks, we suck" and you completely leave out the fact that we've only played 7 games this year, and that Jones played really well last season, led the team to the playoffs, beat Minnesota on the road in a hostile environment, none of those things being things that anyone, including you, expected them to do.
And when the Giants somehow do things that fly in the face of what you think, you get all bent out of shape about it. Which is why you and GT are all over the message board now, because we started 2-5. You'll be dead quiet when we start winning again.
But point to some evidence because I’m sure most on here would disagree.
“The giants have only played 7 games this year”. That’s almost as many games as the 6-2 start.
In the last full season of games played the Giants are 6-11-1. I think 18 games is a pretty good data point. We can’t count the full two seasons if you’d like, here are the Giants margin of loss vs margin of victory:
1,3,8,5,4,6,8,8,28,7,3,7 = 7.33 margin of victory.
That’s a net of over a touchdown. If we only count last years losses that’s and average defeat of 13.5. This wasn’t a good team last year that punched above their weight thanks to a new offensive system and an easier schedule. It still wasn’t a god team last year, and isn’t this year.
Since the 6-2 start the Giants have been losing games by an average of 17 points.
When factoring in strength of schedule and point differential the Giants were 16th in the NFL. This isn’t just a trend that started this year, it’s been a trend for the last calendar year. If you don’t think the last calendar year of games means something you have blinders on.
It seems right now each year is independent of itself but we all know that if the Giants by some miracle did finish 6-3, you’d be spouting from the rooftops how this team is ready to compete next year because of the carry over from the year before. You can’t have it both ways
After week 1 it was they were shell shocked from the blocked fg and “it was just one game”. Now it’s “only 7 games”. Well in the last 18 games they’ve been a terrible football team. Do with that data what you want. The smart football people realize something got exposed during the Philly playoff game and the smoke and mirrors that got the Giants to 6-2 last year isn’t a thing anymore.
Well, like every normal NFL fan, I judge seasons based on the actual season itself, not some arbitrary "the last 18 games they've played."
I judge a season as 1 season, each year.
So, again, for the millionth fucking time, if the Giants end up 9-8 this year, I could give 2 million shits how they got there. Whether they start 2-6 or 6-2, if their record is 9-8 and they make the playoffs, and the young roster is showing out, the coaching is good, we are seeing development from our draft picks, that's all that matters to me.
And yes, Jones is part of that equation. Our head coach just said yesterday, unequivocally, that Jones is the quarterback. He almost laughed at the notion that he's not.
Tyrod Taylor has 1 good passing game and you guys can't help yourselves. I'm glad he had a good game, thrilled that we won. These threads are going to age so poorly once Jones gets back in there with a relatively healthy squad and better overall performance from everyone.
And when the Giants somehow do things that fly in the face of what you think, you get all bent out of shape about it. Which is why you and GT are all over the message board now, because we started 2-5. You'll be dead quiet when we start winning again.
Why do you constantly make shit up to suit your argument? You've said the same thing about me, too. Neither AJR nor myself have ever hidden from the board or posted less because of how the team is doing, so why do you keep repeating that as though it's true?
RE: When you've done as much winning as Barkley has, you don't trade him.
Yeah, with tongue firmly planted in cheek, LOL.
I would consider trading him and Adoree Jackson (not exactly a durable player, and free agent to be).
You might get a 3rd for Barkley, no more than that.
So if you take each season individually, and the Giants are 2-5, how do they not currently suck?
Just because you think they could go 9-8, doesn’t mean the Giants don’t currently suck. If “you are what your record is” like you say, then the Giants currently suck. There’s a pretty good chance they’re going to end up as the lowest scoring team in the league. They’d have to average 25 points per game to get to a 20 ppg average.
I do get a chuckle at the constant fist slamming “when Jones and the Giants start playing well you’ll be sorry!”. You’ve been saying that for 7 weeks now, except now it’s Tyrod playing well.
The Giants have what is likely three automatic losses on their schedule, there’s likely better odds they finish with a top 5 pick than that they finish with 8 wins.
And the smart move is to trade him. Clearly, Schoen values neither the player nor the position. Otherwise, he would have franchised DJ and given Barkley a Jonathan Taylor type contract - simply guaranteeing the two franchise years. Saying now, after screwing up both contracts, "that actually I do value Barkley and the RB position" may be even more dumb than the DJ contract, which is arguably the dumbest thing any Giants GM has ever done...
At this point, the team is terrible and it needs to begin preparing for the post DJ rebuild which can't come soon enough. Draft capital is the only thing that should occupy Schoen's mind at this moment. Given the situations in Baltimore and Cleveland, he may very well be able to get a couple of day two picks if Barkley continues to play well and remains healthy in the coming two weeks.
The sooner he pivots from the incomparably disastrous DJ/Barkley contracts strategy from earlier this year, the better chance he has at remaining our GM after the 2024 season. How Barkley "uplifts" this team and the locker room for meaningless 2023 game performance could not be less important for this franchise.
Committing to not trading Barkley is a completely unserious move. The Giants have no championship aspirations in the near-term. They just want to compete for a playoff spot. It's pathetic.
According to some content I read yesterday, Barkley impacts Mara's PnL in other ways that make him too valuable to trade.
And if you go to a game, there are SB jerseys everywhere, he's doing commercials on the jumbotron, his photo is everywhere in the stadium, etc, etc. In other words, the fan base will collapse if we lose this historical player.
Committing to not trading Barkley is a completely unserious move. The Giants have no championship aspirations in the near-term. They just want to compete for a playoff spot. It's pathetic.
According to some content I read yesterday, Barkley impacts Mara's PnL in other ways that make him too valuable to trade.
And if you go to a game, there are SB jerseys everywhere, he's doing commercials on the jumbotron, his photo is everywhere in the stadium, etc, etc. In other words, the fan base will collapse if we lose this historical player.
I think you are right BW, but then why would you not franchise DJ and give Barkley a two year Jonathan Taylor type contract? What they ended up doing could not make less sense in your scenario.
I am beginning to warm to the thesis that Schoen either doesn't know what he is doing or is a complete Mara lackey... Either way, this portends poorly for fans hoping that this franchise will get back to competing for championships, rather than remaining a laughing stock of the league.
Giants fans are going to get high off that one playoff win for a decade.
It was a really fun season but if we talk ourselves into years of stupidity because of it, it will be costly. The Giants are terrible at self-scouting. If they were the Jags, we'd still be throwing Blake Bortles out there talking about how he was four points from the Super Bowl in 2017.
Thomas, JMS, Thibs, Banks, Hyatt (especially Hyatt and Banks and JMS) all of them, since we haven't won shit WITH them.
I mean isn't that the logic on full display here?
Wouldn't you agree the age, amount of years left on contract, positional shelflife/value matters when saying that? You're shrinking the argument into apples to apples. It's not. That's the logic, and quite honestly, being reasonable thats going on here.
despite me wearing his jersey to his last home game.
Giants TRADED Jpp despite 100s of #90 jerseys populating metlife.
Beckham!!! Remember that guy? Traded
But yea, Barkley will be here for 10 years because fans love him. He won't be here because he's a top flight RB and why is he NOT a top flight RB? Because the Giants suck that's why. Giants should take that 11 million and give it to a WR --that should fix everything.
Thomas, JMS, Thibs, Banks, Hyatt (especially Hyatt and Banks and JMS) all of them, since we haven't won shit WITH them.
I mean isn't that the logic on full display here?
Wouldn't you agree the age, amount of years left on contract, positional shelflife/value matters when saying that? You're shrinking the argument into apples to apples. It's not. That's the logic, and quite honestly, being reasonable thats going on here.
For who? Barkley? Maybe...maybe not.
Nothing reasonable is going on here. This place abandons all reason, daily.
Giants fans are going to get high off that one playoff win for a decade.
It was a really fun season but if we talk ourselves into years of stupidity because of it, it will be costly. The Giants are terrible at self-scouting. If they were the Jags, we'd still be throwing Blake Bortles out there talking about how he was four points from the Super Bowl in 2017.
Wonder how long we would have been stuck with Mcadoo if we won the packer game in 2016 and still had the year we had in 2017.
Thomas, JMS, Thibs, Banks, Hyatt (especially Hyatt and Banks and JMS) all of them, since we haven't won shit WITH them.
I mean isn't that the logic on full display here?
Wouldn't you agree the age, amount of years left on contract, positional shelflife/value matters when saying that? You're shrinking the argument into apples to apples. It's not. That's the logic, and quite honestly, being reasonable thats going on here.
For who? Barkley? Maybe...maybe not.
Nothing reasonable is going on here. This place abandons all reason, daily.
I guess thats where we disagree. All of those things I said pertaining to SB matter when I look at the situation....and personally, it's silly to compare it to all the players you listed.
I just thought it was strange they completely ruled out a trade. Whether it happens or not, I like keeping anything on the table, especially with a potential awful season.
impact players help you win. Impact players are few and far between here as there's a dearth of those guys here in Jersey.
I would prefer we had a more talented RB behind Barkley so we aren't exposed with a limited talent on the roster if and when Saquon gets hurt, but that's another controversial topic for another time as apparently the Giants aren't allowed to allocate funds to the RB position. Only other teams are. Apparently signing or spending ANY money at RB precludes teams from drafting, signing or cultivating talent elsewhere. So weird. I wonder how other teams do it.
Thomas, JMS, Thibs, Banks, Hyatt (especially Hyatt and Banks and JMS) all of them, since we haven't won shit WITH them.
I mean isn't that the logic on full display here?
Wouldn't you agree the age, amount of years left on contract, positional shelflife/value matters when saying that? You're shrinking the argument into apples to apples. It's not. That's the logic, and quite honestly, being reasonable thats going on here.
For who? Barkley? Maybe...maybe not.
Nothing reasonable is going on here. This place abandons all reason, daily.
I guess thats where we disagree. All of those things I said pertaining to SB matter when I look at the situation....and personally, it's silly to compare it to all the players you listed.
I just thought it was strange they completely ruled out a trade. Whether it happens or not, I like keeping anything on the table, especially with a potential awful season.
I wouldn't believe everything you read about trades or no trades but again, what is so rewarding or fruitful about trading Barkley for what, a 3rd or 4th round pick? WTF are we gonna do with that? So we draft the next Bellinger. Ok? Who is scoring TDs next season ?
HE's the best player on offense like it or not. We get worse if he's trades, again, like it or not.
Giants fans are going to get high off that one playoff win for a decade.
It was a really fun season but if we talk ourselves into years of stupidity because of it, it will be costly. The Giants are terrible at self-scouting. If they were the Jags, we'd still be throwing Blake Bortles out there talking about how he was four points from the Super Bowl in 2017.
When people wonder why some Giants fans seem to "root against" the team, this is why. Any tiny bit of success is always treated like the team is heading in the right direction and that mentality permeates the organization.
It was a Wild Card game, and dipshit John Mara proclaims "we're back!" like a true asshole.
Getting to the NFCCG didn't stop the 49ers from moving on from Jimmy G. A 23-9 record over 2 years and a playoff win didn't stop the Chiefs from moving on from Alex Smith.
But I guarantee you that if the Giants end up with 7-8 wins this year they will run it back with the same cast of characters in 2024 and probably give Barkley some form of the Jonathan Taylor contract.
If you gave me the choice between 8 wins and 4, I'm choosing 4 and it's not even a tough call.
trade him. Watch him play very well elsewhere. We can win without him, some here actually think we'd be better off without him. Let's see it. Team couldn't run through fucking tissue paper when he was hurt, but ok....let's see it.
Why can't we have nice things here. Why? Why can't we....gasp.....have BOTH Barkley and a good OL? He's making 11 million not 31 million.
DRAFT BETTER. SIGN BETTER FREE AGENTS!!! Here's a thought, why not keep a guy like Hernandez and not throw money after Glowinski...
We don't draft well and we don't sign good FAs. Barkley is not the fucking problem. He's one of the only players here that wants it and isn't afraid to make a play.
Thomas, JMS, Thibs, Banks, Hyatt (especially Hyatt and Banks and JMS) all of them, since we haven't won shit WITH them.
I mean isn't that the logic on full display here?
Wouldn't you agree the age, amount of years left on contract, positional shelflife/value matters when saying that? You're shrinking the argument into apples to apples. It's not. That's the logic, and quite honestly, being reasonable thats going on here.
For who? Barkley? Maybe...maybe not.
Nothing reasonable is going on here. This place abandons all reason, daily.
I guess thats where we disagree. All of those things I said pertaining to SB matter when I look at the situation....and personally, it's silly to compare it to all the players you listed.
I just thought it was strange they completely ruled out a trade. Whether it happens or not, I like keeping anything on the table, especially with a potential awful season.
I wouldn't believe everything you read about trades or no trades but again, what is so rewarding or fruitful about trading Barkley for what, a 3rd or 4th round pick? WTF are we gonna do with that? So we draft the next Bellinger. Ok? Who is scoring TDs next season ?
HE's the best player on offense like it or not. We get worse if he's trades, again, like it or not.
I see your point with the "next bellinger" point. I actually do. Devils advocate is: This is how teams rebuild, through the draft. This is year 2 of a rebuild from an abomination front office. All the great teams in the league, they draft well. Obviously you don't blindly acquire as many as possible, but I see the value in it in certain situations. the Giants FO isn't saying, hey we stink at drafting...dont trade for picks lol. I feel like it's not reasonable for them to think, well what are we gonna get, the new bellinger?
Schoen is smart. Realizes that he can probably get a third round pick for Barkley. Well since that is pretty low value compared to his performance, he they can franchise him again in 2024 and take advantage of his years before he starts to taper off due to age and wear and tear. He’s still relatively young. If not for the dumb ankle play this year where the guy literally bent him backwards on the last play of the fucking game, I imagine some might be singing a different tune.
They haven’t committed a single long term cent to Barkley. Not sure why everyone is getting up and arms about the fact that the Giants aren’t trading him.
I think you are right BW, but then why would you not franchise DJ and give Barkley a two year Jonathan Taylor type contract? What they ended up doing could not make less sense in your scenario.
I am beginning to warm to the thesis that Schoen either doesn't know what he is doing or is a complete Mara lackey... Either way, this portends poorly for fans hoping that this franchise will get back to competing for championships, rather than remaining a laughing stock of the league.
I felt pretty good about Schoen and Daboll when last season ended.
Since? Both have slipped, but Schoen has lost a lot of the glow. I'm not ready to say he's a Mara lackey, but I'm definitely questioning his planning. And this Barkley situation compounds that.
Remember last year when he declared the Giants were open for business to improve the roster? I thought that was great and he was ready to start the remodeling.
However, if you assume Schoen is behind this rumor that Barkley won't be traded, you have to really wonder about his understanding of the modern game.
Giants fans are going to get high off that one playoff win for a decade.
It was a really fun season but if we talk ourselves into years of stupidity because of it, it will be costly. The Giants are terrible at self-scouting. If they were the Jags, we'd still be throwing Blake Bortles out there talking about how he was four points from the Super Bowl in 2017.
When people wonder why some Giants fans seem to "root against" the team, this is why. Any tiny bit of success is always treated like the team is heading in the right direction and that mentality permeates the organization.
It was a Wild Card game, and dipshit John Mara proclaims "we're back!" like a true asshole.
Getting to the NFCCG didn't stop the 49ers from moving on from Jimmy G. A 23-9 record over 2 years and a playoff win didn't stop the Chiefs from moving on from Alex Smith.
But I guarantee you that if the Giants end up with 7-8 wins this year they will run it back with the same cast of characters in 2024 and probably give Barkley some form of the Jonathan Taylor contract.
If you gave me the choice between 8 wins and 4, I'm choosing 4 and it's not even a tough call.
The team is better than bottom five in the league, and will likely rattle off a few wins. Getting to 6-7 wins will have this team talking themselves into running it back, avoiding the structural issues that have plagued them for a decade. The team looks for reasons to stay the course.
trade him. Watch him play very well elsewhere. We can win without him, some here actually think we'd be better off without him. Let's see it. Team couldn't run through fucking tissue paper when he was hurt, but ok....let's see it.
Why can't we have nice things here. Why? Why can't we....gasp.....have BOTH Barkley and a good OL? He's making 11 million not 31 million.
DRAFT BETTER. SIGN BETTER FREE AGENTS!!! Here's a thought, why not keep a guy like Hernandez and not throw money after Glowinski...
We don't draft well and we don't sign good FAs. Barkley is not the fucking problem. He's one of the only players here that wants it and isn't afraid to make a play.
I give up.
Respect your opinion, but this feels emotional. I'm not so sure that you can forecast him playing well the next 2-4 years, thats where we disagree...and thats ok.
I don't think the offense is anymore of a black hole without him in the future.... I think NYG continues to draft well and the runninggame will come. and the 12AV per year is best suited elsewhere. Need to hit on these OL and late round RBs that other teams are hitting on.
He's good to continually miss games and lose a step. That's what history shows, removing emotion out of it.
11 million is good for 4th highest cap hit this year for NYG by the way. I know its just accounting but high level, its not like nothing. All of what i'm saying is NOT blaming SB for the terrible seasons. Its not mutually exclusive.
the Chiefs drafted Mahomes while Smith was their starting QB. They didn't just say fuck off Alex after making the playoffs the year prior.
That's exactly the point I was making. The Chiefs won 11, 9, 11, and 12 games with Alex Smith as their QB from 2013-2016. In those years, Smith averaged 19 TDs and 7 INTs, and ran for another 9 TDs, yet they moved heaven and earth to move up from 27 to 10 in the 2017 draft to take Mahomes.
Let's say the Giants even manage to sniff the playoffs this year, what are the odds they move on from either Jones or Barkley?
Is there a chance in hell they let Barkley walk and draft a QB in the first two rounds, let alone trading up to draft a QB in the 1st?
You know they wouldn't, because much like many people here, as an organization the Giants treat any minimal success they have as a sign that they're on the right track.
bw - Schoen has lost some of his glow? Based on what exactly?
-Okereke looks like the best FA signing the team has made in a decade
-Banks was taken at pick 24 and is playing like a top 10 pick
-JMS and Hyatt look like nice picks
-Hawkins looks like a nice find thus far
-McFadden playing at a high level (5th round)
-Flott seems like a nice pick
-Robinson needs to get healthy and up to speed, it is clear he will be a good football player for us
-Thibs has more sacks already than all of last season, could be turning a corner
-Neal - pretty awful, jury still out obviously
I think you are right BW, but then why would you not franchise DJ and give Barkley a two year Jonathan Taylor type contract? What they ended up doing could not make less sense in your scenario.
I am beginning to warm to the thesis that Schoen either doesn't know what he is doing or is a complete Mara lackey... Either way, this portends poorly for fans hoping that this franchise will get back to competing for championships, rather than remaining a laughing stock of the league.
I felt pretty good about Schoen and Daboll when last season ended.
Since? Both have slipped, but Schoen has lost a lot of the glow. I'm not ready to say he's a Mara lackey, but I'm definitely questioning his planning. And this Barkley situation compounds that.
Remember last year when he declared the Giants were open for business to improve the roster? I thought that was great and he was ready to start the remodeling.
However, if you assume Schoen is behind this rumor that Barkley won't be traded, you have to really wonder about his understanding of the modern game.
That was kind of my take. Though I didn't agree with it given the talent level of the two players involved, I thought his contracts strategy with DJ and SB was simply "celebrating" the quarterback position and "pissing on" the running back position. But if they are going to now keep Barkley beyond this year, a very high priced player at a very low value position, during a rebuild, what exactly is he doing? Other than causing mass confusion and once again thwarting any chance of starting over with a clean slate.
The Neal situation notwithstanding, I think we have started to draft really well.
This is a response to The Mike and bw (I’m getting weary of long block quotes).
I think the Jones & Barkley contracts were a straight out screw up, a major mistake, and Schoen better learn from it. That Vikings playoff win distorted the reality field and he fell right in.
With trading Barkley right now, it’s possible Schoen knows the draft pick compensation would be too paltry to be worth Mara’s questioning, reversing the institutional commitment to Barkley and flying against Barkley’s popularity in the locker room. So he’s choosing not to waste political capital on it. That isn’t inconsistent with the facts.
bw - Schoen has lost some of his glow? Based on what exactly?
-Okereke looks like the best FA signing the team has made in a decade
-Banks was taken at pick 24 and is playing like a top 10 pick
-JMS and Hyatt look like nice picks
-Hawkins looks like a nice find thus far
-McFadden playing at a high level (5th round)
-Flott seems like a nice pick
-Robinson needs to get healthy and up to speed, it is clear he will be a good football player for us
-Thibs has more sacks already than all of last season, could be turning a corner
-Neal - pretty awful, jury still out obviously
The D may be rounding into form. I'm more bullish on that side of the ball.
But the offense is a disaster right now. We're averaging 12ppg.
And outside of AT, who Schoen didn't draft but did re-sign, how can anyone feel good about the OL Schoen has built to the right side of AT?
I know you are fully vested in Jones, but right now he's looking like a mistake in my eyes.
I'm glad Schoen didn't commit to a multi-year deal with Barkley. As I have expressed scores and scores of times, I think there are better ways to build the RB room.
Campbell looks like a pretty big whiff. But I do like Waller, and he looks to be coming around with TT at the helm.
No question if the compensation is not better than a third round pick, he doesn't gain much from trading Barkley. But I am not buying that argument.
I would have to think if Barkley is healthy and has two good games against NYJ and LV, that Baltimore, Cleveland, and possibly Buffalo, would be offering a more attractive package since a third round pick is essentially the compensatory pick... a second and a fourth or two thirds are table stakes and should be there given the current situations of those teams.
If a trade doesn't happen, it is because the Giants don't want to trade Barkley. Which could not make less sense.
DJ is the large looming symptom, and until the Giants move on from him, the range of pitiful to mediocre will very likely continue. Schoen and Daboll, whatever their reasons, made the same mistake Mara did with Jones, and the next offseason should be very interesting and full of change ready to go. Otherwise, the bottom line on the field on gamedays will continue to be not moving towards a 5th SB championship.
RE: SB's one (cheaper, lighter) symptom of a larger problem
DJ is the large looming symptom, and until the Giants move on from him, the range of pitiful to mediocre will very likely continue. Schoen and Daboll, whatever their reasons, made the same mistake Mara did with Jones, and the next offseason should be very interesting and full of change ready to go. Otherwise, the bottom line on the field on gamedays will continue to be not moving towards a 5th SB championship.
+1
I think Schoen will fix the OL once he has legit cap space.
He inherited Thomas and four nobodies, and what little money he had that first offseason went to Feliciano and Glowinski, as mediocre interior OL are cheaper than mediocre tackles. Going into the draft there wasn’t a starting RT on the roster, which led to the dreaded “drafting for need” scenario, which has blown up in our face with Neal. One higher end FA signing at G or RT to go along with Thomas and JMS will get us over the hump.
And outside of AT, who Schoen didn't draft but did re-sign, how can anyone feel good about the OL Schoen has built to the right side of AT?
Let's get into it.
RG should be Ezeudu. He got two quarters to play next to Thomas and JMS before injuries threw it into chaos.
C should be JMS. Held his own through the 2 games he played.
LG should be Glowinski. Terrible start. Maybe he fixes it. Was a positive against WSH.
RT is Neal, who definitely has to play better
None of this is enough time to start grading anything except Neal.
If you want to go the incomplete route, fine.
It's one thing to struggle. It's another thing to look like contenders for the worst OL ever. So, until there much better results, I'm sticking with a failing grade for the LG, RG, LG and back-ups. JMS has been okay, but nobody is confusing him with the guy who plays center 90 miles away, southwest.
I think Joe & Dabs rolled the dice that with better skill position dudes + another season in this offense=DJ would take the leap. As of this post, it looks like that was a bad call. The good thing is that-for all the bitching-there's an escape clause after '25.
& barring the unforeseen, I don't see Jones on this team after that season.
And outside of AT, who Schoen didn't draft but did re-sign, how can anyone feel good about the OL Schoen has built to the right side of AT?
Let's get into it.
RG should be Ezeudu. He got two quarters to play next to Thomas and JMS before injuries threw it into chaos.
C should be JMS. Held his own through the 2 games he played.
LG should be Glowinski. Terrible start. Maybe he fixes it. Was a positive against WSH.
RT is Neal, who definitely has to play better
None of this is enough time to start grading anything except Neal.
If you want to go the incomplete route, fine.
It's one thing to struggle. It's another thing to look like contenders for the worst OL ever. So, until there much better results, I'm sticking with a failing grade for the LG, RG, LG and back-ups. JMS has been okay, but nobody is confusing him with the guy who plays center 90 miles away, southwest.
Yes, he's not playing like a hall of famer. Nor should that be the expectation in any way. For a rookie center to come in and not be a net negative is a great sign. He and Banks both played very well for rookies.
But in the land of player development, Kelce didn't even make an all pro team until he was 30.
Considering what this franchise has been since 2018, why would we attach any value to its "faces"?
People talk like Barkley is a great Giant who is going to end up on the Ring of Honor.
When is winning going to be the priority?
Did these words really come out of your mouth?
Barkley is preventing this team from winning? He is holding us back? Without him in the lineup, the offense is much worse... and you do not recognize that.
It makes your Daniel Jones derangement rants even less credible after this last comment of yours.
Lets boil this down into something you potentially can understand. Teams that have a high performing offensive line can grab an average running back, throw him in there and be productive. When you have one of the worst lines in football, you need a better running back. We have thrown other backs in there and we have not seen the same results.
RE: SB's one (cheaper, lighter) symptom of a larger problem
DJ is the large looming symptom, and until the Giants move on from him, the range of pitiful to mediocre will very likely continue. Schoen and Daboll, whatever their reasons, made the same mistake Mara did with Jones, and the next offseason should be very interesting and full of change ready to go. Otherwise, the bottom line on the field on gamedays will continue to be not moving towards a 5th SB championship.
Enough with the QB stuff. The organization has had years of bad drafts and that includes all team positions. Until that gets better we will be a mediocre team a best.
RE: RE: SB's one (cheaper, lighter) symptom of a larger problem
DJ is the large looming symptom, and until the Giants move on from him, the range of pitiful to mediocre will very likely continue. Schoen and Daboll, whatever their reasons, made the same mistake Mara did with Jones, and the next offseason should be very interesting and full of change ready to go. Otherwise, the bottom line on the field on gamedays will continue to be not moving towards a 5th SB championship.
Enough with the QB stuff. The organization has had years of bad drafts and that includes all team positions. Until that gets better we will be a mediocre team a best.
When you demonstrate you know better, you'll have a point.
Lets boil this down into something you potentially can understand. Teams that have a high performing offensive line can grab an average running back, throw him in there and be productive. When you have one of the worst lines in football, you need a better running back. We have thrown other backs in there and we have not seen the same results.
You're so close to getting it.
Teams with weak OLs don't compete for championships, even with a truly elite RB. Barry Sanders won ONE playoff game in his 10-year career.
With the exception of the year the Bears had one of the greatest defenses in NFL history, Walter Payton's record in playoff games was 1-5, which also means that for as great as Walter Payton was, he only got to the playoffs in 6 of his 13 years.
Building your team around a RB is pure foolishness, unless you're satisfied with occasionally sneaking into the playoffs. I don't know about you, but that's not cutting it for me.
IF they had lost to WASH which actually was possible bc they played awful the 2nd half, even though a friend told me that they played more conservative the 2nd half which imo is stupid to ever do. What would they do at 1-6 and possibly 1-7 if they lose to Jets? If a team offers a 2nd round pick how stupid can you be to say “no, we’ll pay him $13-$14M a year to continue to miss games due to injury.” I’ll give the example of Tyjae Spears who was drafted round 3. You can find NFL caliber starting RBs in these later rounds, Khalil Herbert was a 6th round pick who’s the Bears starter (and yes we all know injuries happen to RBs all the time) which is why it’s stupid to overpay a RB especially with an injury history. I like Jones a lot talent wise. It’s really crappy that they’ve never given him a good OL and he’s not available. Best ability in any sport is availability. They have a lot of cap space coming off in LW, Adoree etc. That can be eaten up really quickly in DJ if he remains hurt and unavailable as well as extending Barkley who does have the bad injury history as well. Sorry for the rant.
It would not surprise me one bit if Mara put the value of popularity over winning.
People talk like Barkley is a great Giant who is going to end up on the Ring of Honor.
When is winning going to be the priority?
And we are almost certainly going to be players next year. If he weren't part of our long term plans you'd think hed be on the block.
Aren't the Giants 2-2 with Barkley in the lineup this season, and 0-3 without?
White washing Wellington Maras history makes me think this guy isn't even really a fan. The orginization was so damn dysfunctional under his watch that the league had to step in and put us on the path to greateness. So in a way, he was repsonible for it, but not in the way this guy thinks.
The locker room should be disappointed in themselves how they shot this season down so quickly.
Trading Saquon, and a few others with some value, is the smart play.
Took some time for what was great to crumble
Funny, yet sadly true.
I can't help but wonder why you don't want the team to win.
I am kind of fond of winning. I wonder if you are?
You are the type of fan Mara targets and adores.
If thats true, I think it would be crazy to trade him, even if that day 3 pick is the top of round 4.
If thats true, I think it would be crazy to trade him, even if that day 3 pick is the top of round 4.
Why? If he walks in free agency, there are no assurances we get a comp pick.
So fucking stupid.
When did this happen?
If thats true, I think it would be crazy to trade him, even if that day 3 pick is the top of round 4.
This can't possibly be true! Doesn't every other team know we put the franchise tag on Saquon before converting it to a $10M a year deal?
He's worth a ton more than a day 3 pick, right? right?
- be a tough sell to the fans
- go over poorly in the locker room
- not be realistic coming off last season."
The Giants have a 30-58-1 record and have been a dreadful offensive football team since they drafted Barkley. They have a 25-47-1 record and have been a dreadful offensive team since they drafted Jones.
At what point does the subjective bullshit stop and this becomes about trying to be a winning football team? The smart, well run teams must be laughing their asses off when they see the Giants on the schedule.
The Giants are not trying to win if they are considering what is a tough sell to the fans and locker room. Take that bullshit into Philly in January and see what happens.
Ding ding ding!
haha so true
If thats true, I think it would be crazy to trade him, even if that day 3 pick is the top of round 4.
Of course it would be stupid to trade him for lesser value than he is worth, it s not really hard to understand
So fucking stupid.
Or maybe they won’t resign him at all, you don’t have a great track record predicting what this front office will do in regard to resigning players.
It s also possible they have a bit more competitiveness in them than you, and don’t want to write off a season for a day 3 pick, Just saying.
History tells us this player doesn't make much positive difference in winning or losing, so equating trading him to "writing off the season" has no basis in fact. Just saying.
What’s the best realistic outcome for the Giants? 7 wins? That would mean going 5-2 against the non Philly and Dallas games on the schedule.
The season was written off when they started 1-3.
Wait what? You HOPE? Is that the same as “rooting”. I was told by a poster recently, “No one gives a “fuck” what you hope or root for. Or does that rule only apply to me, just wondering. 👍
What’s the best realistic outcome for the Giants? 7 wins? That would mean going 5-2 against the non Philly and Dallas games on the schedule.
The season was written off when they started 1-3.
Realistically that is all true. But you know, if there is a chance for the playoffs, even an unrealistic one, the players would not agree that it is already written off, nor would the coaches.
You're acting like football is a one-person game and that Barkley is solely responsible for the Giants (mostly) poor record the last 10 years.
Dumping Barkley for a 3rd or 4th round pick isn't going to turn this team around and keeping him for another year at market value ($11M) won't break the bank.
Finding their next franchise QB is what will determine the Giants long-term future, not deciding who plays RB for the rest of this year and next.
If we lose to the Jets, the clearance sale should begin.
God forbid little kids show up to a home game with their SB jerseys and SB is no longer on the team. Such a tragedy.
Of course, you could easily manage those feelings with a free medium Pepsi...
You are getting tiresome. Truly tiresome.
Like come on...
I don't know if Mara is flexing again. I know Saquon is an expert-unwittingly perhaps-of tugging on John's heart with his desire about being a Giant for life & all that jazz, even though he's done won nothing here. An Eli can get away with that. Someone like Saquon shouldn't.
Yes, he's a good player. I don't think even his biggest detractors would argue that. But he's often injured @ an expendable position. The report that we might give him a multiyear deal this offseason...like, WTF? Unless it is market friendly, I'm not on board with that @ all.
Sure I'm tired of all the losing. But unlike you, I don't think that the Giants future success (in this "ultra-competitive league") hinges on their decision about what they do with Barkley.
Again, it does seem like you're blaming Barkley for all the losing and dumping him is more about making you feel better than making the Giants a better team.
The fact that Daboll went up to Barkley and told him personally he wouldn't be traded is pretty telling imo. It could be what I've always thought, Jones & Barkley are a package deal. As long as Jones is here, Barkley is here.
I don't know if Mara is flexing again. I know Saquon is an expert-unwittingly perhaps-of tugging on John's heart with his desire about being a Giant for life & all that jazz, even though he's done won nothing here. An Eli can get away with that. Someone like Saquon shouldn't.
Yes, he's a good player. I don't think even his biggest detractors would argue that. But he's often injured @ an expendable position. The report that we might give him a multiyear deal this offseason...like, WTF? Unless it is market friendly, I'm not on board with that @ all.
Keep an eye on the Derrick Henry situation these next few weeks.
He's a great player with a very good shot at Canton. A player > than SB. If the Titans ship him what's the argument to keep SB? He's a few years younger and more marketable?
Giants literally made the playoffs last season, were one of the final 4 NFC teams remaining in the league, largely due to Saquon Barkley. Nearly 1700 total yards and 10 touchdowns. Our 2 wins this season, Barkley was a big part. Our near win at Buffalo, big part.
So, no, last year was not terrible football. It was good football.
You’re going to bring up the bad loss to the Eagles in the playoffs as the fact that we were a “fake” good team like you always do. Conveniently forgetting the fact that when he’s right and the offense is clicking, Barkley is probably a top 10 offensive player in the league.
I find it very strange and weird that you can’t wait for Barkley to be off the team. Because he was a massive part of the Giants return to the playoffs last year, something that you conveniently always leave out during your posts.
And yeah, the season is still very young. Posting like the season is over, we are gonna suck, and the Giants should trade Barkley after a 2-5 start where 2 of those losses got out of hand because of sloppy play, is completely foolish.
Ah. Got it. 2-5 with 10 games left in the season. Glad to know you think we suck.
6-11-1 since the bye last year.
6-11-1 since the bye last year.
Cool. “Since the bye” does not include the fact that we started the year 6-2. So, good cherry picking but those games count as well.
If we go 5-3 in our next 8 games are you going to say “well we started 2-5”??
It’s the entire season. Not just a bad stretch.
The Giants played 19 games last season. They went 10-8-1 in those games. What exactly are you referencing?
Interesting that now a certain stretch of games doesn’t matter and the whole season record matters. Master of consistency.
Quote:
They do suck.
Ah. Got it. 2-5 with 10 games left in the season. Glad to know you think we suck.
How do you not think we suck as well? 2 wins out 7 games played, and the two wins came against teams with a combined 4-10 record.
That is suck.
But because the Giants won an inordinate amount of one score games to start 6-2 last year, the 4-6-1 finish is irrelevant.
The only thing that matters is the good stretch of Giants play. See the end of 2019 and 2020.
They’re not as bad as they were to start the season but they’re also not good.
I don’t like to sandbag
They’re not as bad as they were to start the season but they’re also not good.
ARZ and WASH are combined 4-10. That is a 28% winning percentage.
Really though, when you reach that level it should be referred to as 72% losing percentage.
Well, the season played out, they won 10 games including a road playoff game, and they also had a rough stretch during that season where they didn't play as well. Most teams go through it.
But now, because we start 2-5, you guys are again freaking out about the state of the Giants instead of letting it play out and see where we are in week 12 or week 13.
The knee jerk reaction to everything around here is insane. They lost a laugher to Dallas, Jones was killed against Seattle, and they had a short week against SF.
I'm not going to overreact to that. Each week is different. Each opponent is different and you can win or keep it close against anyone. Case in point - everyone thought we'd lose by 40 to Buffalo and we should have won that game by probably 7-10 points.
So yeah, sorry. When we have our guys healthy and we settle into the season I don't think we suck, I think we'll be a fringe playoff team once the dust settles.
But, you guys will say I'm crazy and I'm Paul Dottino, which is exactly what you said before the start of the 2022 season and then we went on to the final 4 of the NFC, with essentially the same (or better) roster we have now. The early point of this season was a disaster mainly due to schedule and poor play overall as a team. A team is not defined by 3 bad games.
You guys overthink an avalance loss or a poor game here and there. Every team has those, it's how you respond to it. Does anyone here think the Giants can't go 5-3 in their next 8? If you don't, cool. That's your call.
I choose to think this team is way better than what we've showed so far.
But because the Giants won an inordinate amount of one score games to start 6-2 last year, the 4-6-1 finish is irrelevant.
This is where arguing with you is like slamming your own head against the wall for hours on end.
Nowhere did I say that the 4-6-1 finish is irrelevant. It is absolutely relevant. However, it is just as relevant as the 6-2 start. The games count the same. Every game counts just as much as the next.
This notion that you have that somehow the Giants going 4-6-1 is worse than the Giants starting 6-2 is utterly insane. It all counts for the record.
Just like how if the Giants go 6-3 in their next 9, it will count just as much as them starting 2-5, and you put everything together and decide how good or bad of a team they are.
This is the dumbest argument of all time. Your record is what your record is, no matter where or how the wins come from.
And when the Giants somehow do things that fly in the face of what you think, you get all bent out of shape about it. Which is why you and GT are all over the message board now, because we started 2-5. You'll be dead quiet when we start winning again.
“The giants have only played 7 games this year”. That’s almost as many games as the 6-2 start.
In the last full season of games played the Giants are 6-11-1. I think 18 games is a pretty good data point. We can’t count the full two seasons if you’d like, here are the Giants margin of loss vs margin of victory:
7,14, 13, 8, 26, 3, 6, 31, 40, 18, 21, 15, 5 = 15.9 margin of defeat.
1,3,8,5,4,6,8,8,28,7,3,7 = 7.33 margin of victory.
That’s a net of over a touchdown. If we only count last years losses that’s and average defeat of 13.5. This wasn’t a good team last year that punched above their weight thanks to a new offensive system and an easier schedule. It still wasn’t a god team last year, and isn’t this year.
Since the 6-2 start the Giants have been losing games by an average of 17 points.
When factoring in strength of schedule and point differential the Giants were 16th in the NFL. This isn’t just a trend that started this year, it’s been a trend for the last calendar year. If you don’t think the last calendar year of games means something you have blinders on.
It seems right now each year is independent of itself but we all know that if the Giants by some miracle did finish 6-3, you’d be spouting from the rooftops how this team is ready to compete next year because of the carry over from the year before. You can’t have it both ways
After week 1 it was they were shell shocked from the blocked fg and “it was just one game”. Now it’s “only 7 games”. Well in the last 18 games they’ve been a terrible football team. Do with that data what you want. The smart football people realize something got exposed during the Philly playoff game and the smoke and mirrors that got the Giants to 6-2 last year isn’t a thing anymore.
I judge a season as 1 season, each year.
So, again, for the millionth fucking time, if the Giants end up 9-8 this year, I could give 2 million shits how they got there. Whether they start 2-6 or 6-2, if their record is 9-8 and they make the playoffs, and the young roster is showing out, the coaching is good, we are seeing development from our draft picks, that's all that matters to me.
And yes, Jones is part of that equation. Our head coach just said yesterday, unequivocally, that Jones is the quarterback. He almost laughed at the notion that he's not.
Tyrod Taylor has 1 good passing game and you guys can't help yourselves. I'm glad he had a good game, thrilled that we won. These threads are going to age so poorly once Jones gets back in there with a relatively healthy squad and better overall performance from everyone.
Why do you constantly make shit up to suit your argument? You've said the same thing about me, too. Neither AJR nor myself have ever hidden from the board or posted less because of how the team is doing, so why do you keep repeating that as though it's true?
Yeah, with tongue firmly planted in cheek, LOL.
I would consider trading him and Adoree Jackson (not exactly a durable player, and free agent to be).
You might get a 3rd for Barkley, no more than that.
So if you take each season individually, and the Giants are 2-5, how do they not currently suck?
Just because you think they could go 9-8, doesn’t mean the Giants don’t currently suck. If “you are what your record is” like you say, then the Giants currently suck. There’s a pretty good chance they’re going to end up as the lowest scoring team in the league. They’d have to average 25 points per game to get to a 20 ppg average.
I do get a chuckle at the constant fist slamming “when Jones and the Giants start playing well you’ll be sorry!”. You’ve been saying that for 7 weeks now, except now it’s Tyrod playing well.
The Giants have what is likely three automatic losses on their schedule, there’s likely better odds they finish with a top 5 pick than that they finish with 8 wins.
At this point, the team is terrible and it needs to begin preparing for the post DJ rebuild which can't come soon enough. Draft capital is the only thing that should occupy Schoen's mind at this moment. Given the situations in Baltimore and Cleveland, he may very well be able to get a couple of day two picks if Barkley continues to play well and remains healthy in the coming two weeks.
The sooner he pivots from the incomparably disastrous DJ/Barkley contracts strategy from earlier this year, the better chance he has at remaining our GM after the 2024 season. How Barkley "uplifts" this team and the locker room for meaningless 2023 game performance could not be less important for this franchise.
Running back led offenses have a ceiling on them. The passing game is simply more important.
Committing to not trading Barkley is a completely unserious move. The Giants have no championship aspirations in the near-term. They just want to compete for a playoff spot. It's pathetic.
Running back led offenses have a ceiling on them. The passing game is simply more important.
Committing to not trading Barkley is a completely unserious move. The Giants have no championship aspirations in the near-term. They just want to compete for a playoff spot. It's pathetic.
Par for the course for an organization and some fans who wanted to pat themselves on the back for almost making the playoffs at 6-10.
Committing to not trading Barkley is a completely unserious move. The Giants have no championship aspirations in the near-term. They just want to compete for a playoff spot. It's pathetic.
According to some content I read yesterday, Barkley impacts Mara's PnL in other ways that make him too valuable to trade.
And if you go to a game, there are SB jerseys everywhere, he's doing commercials on the jumbotron, his photo is everywhere in the stadium, etc, etc. In other words, the fan base will collapse if we lose this historical player.
It was a really fun season but if we talk ourselves into years of stupidity because of it, it will be costly. The Giants are terrible at self-scouting. If they were the Jags, we'd still be throwing Blake Bortles out there talking about how he was four points from the Super Bowl in 2017.
I mean isn't that the logic on full display here?
thx
I mean isn't that the logic on full display here?
Wouldn't you agree the age, amount of years left on contract, positional shelflife/value matters when saying that? You're shrinking the argument into apples to apples. It's not. That's the logic, and quite honestly, being reasonable thats going on here.
Giants TRADED Jpp despite 100s of #90 jerseys populating metlife.
Beckham!!! Remember that guy? Traded
But yea, Barkley will be here for 10 years because fans love him. He won't be here because he's a top flight RB and why is he NOT a top flight RB? Because the Giants suck that's why. Giants should take that 11 million and give it to a WR --that should fix everything.
That's some hard hitting deep shit right there.
It was a really fun season but if we talk ourselves into years of stupidity because of it, it will be costly. The Giants are terrible at self-scouting. If they were the Jags, we'd still be throwing Blake Bortles out there talking about how he was four points from the Super Bowl in 2017.
Wonder how long we would have been stuck with Mcadoo if we won the packer game in 2016 and still had the year we had in 2017.
I guess thats where we disagree. All of those things I said pertaining to SB matter when I look at the situation....and personally, it's silly to compare it to all the players you listed.
I just thought it was strange they completely ruled out a trade. Whether it happens or not, I like keeping anything on the table, especially with a potential awful season.
I would prefer we had a more talented RB behind Barkley so we aren't exposed with a limited talent on the roster if and when Saquon gets hurt, but that's another controversial topic for another time as apparently the Giants aren't allowed to allocate funds to the RB position. Only other teams are. Apparently signing or spending ANY money at RB precludes teams from drafting, signing or cultivating talent elsewhere. So weird. I wonder how other teams do it.
It was a really fun season but if we talk ourselves into years of stupidity because of it, it will be costly. The Giants are terrible at self-scouting. If they were the Jags, we'd still be throwing Blake Bortles out there talking about how he was four points from the Super Bowl in 2017.
When people wonder why some Giants fans seem to "root against" the team, this is why. Any tiny bit of success is always treated like the team is heading in the right direction and that mentality permeates the organization.
It was a Wild Card game, and dipshit John Mara proclaims "we're back!" like a true asshole.
Getting to the NFCCG didn't stop the 49ers from moving on from Jimmy G. A 23-9 record over 2 years and a playoff win didn't stop the Chiefs from moving on from Alex Smith.
But I guarantee you that if the Giants end up with 7-8 wins this year they will run it back with the same cast of characters in 2024 and probably give Barkley some form of the Jonathan Taylor contract.
If you gave me the choice between 8 wins and 4, I'm choosing 4 and it's not even a tough call.
Why can't we have nice things here. Why? Why can't we....gasp.....have BOTH Barkley and a good OL? He's making 11 million not 31 million.
DRAFT BETTER. SIGN BETTER FREE AGENTS!!! Here's a thought, why not keep a guy like Hernandez and not throw money after Glowinski...
We don't draft well and we don't sign good FAs. Barkley is not the fucking problem. He's one of the only players here that wants it and isn't afraid to make a play.
I give up.
They also have one of the best HCs in the game going for them.
Giants will be fine as long as they draft well. Big if.
We suck because we don't draft well and we miss in FA. It's not Mara. It's not the big wolf. It's not DG anymore. It's Schoen and Daboll. As they go, so go NYG.
I see your point with the "next bellinger" point. I actually do. Devils advocate is: This is how teams rebuild, through the draft. This is year 2 of a rebuild from an abomination front office. All the great teams in the league, they draft well. Obviously you don't blindly acquire as many as possible, but I see the value in it in certain situations. the Giants FO isn't saying, hey we stink at drafting...dont trade for picks lol. I feel like it's not reasonable for them to think, well what are we gonna get, the new bellinger?
They haven’t committed a single long term cent to Barkley. Not sure why everyone is getting up and arms about the fact that the Giants aren’t trading him.
I think you are right BW, but then why would you not franchise DJ and give Barkley a two year Jonathan Taylor type contract? What they ended up doing could not make less sense in your scenario.
I am beginning to warm to the thesis that Schoen either doesn't know what he is doing or is a complete Mara lackey... Either way, this portends poorly for fans hoping that this franchise will get back to competing for championships, rather than remaining a laughing stock of the league.
I felt pretty good about Schoen and Daboll when last season ended.
Since? Both have slipped, but Schoen has lost a lot of the glow. I'm not ready to say he's a Mara lackey, but I'm definitely questioning his planning. And this Barkley situation compounds that.
Remember last year when he declared the Giants were open for business to improve the roster? I thought that was great and he was ready to start the remodeling.
However, if you assume Schoen is behind this rumor that Barkley won't be traded, you have to really wonder about his understanding of the modern game.
Why can't we have nice things here. Why? Why can't we....gasp.....have BOTH Barkley and a good OL? He's making 11 million not 31 million.
DRAFT BETTER. SIGN BETTER FREE AGENTS!!! Here's a thought, why not keep a guy like Hernandez and not throw money after Glowinski...
We don't draft well and we don't sign good FAs. Barkley is not the fucking problem. He's one of the only players here that wants it and isn't afraid to make a play.
I give up.
Respect your opinion, but this feels emotional. I'm not so sure that you can forecast him playing well the next 2-4 years, thats where we disagree...and thats ok.
I don't think the offense is anymore of a black hole without him in the future.... I think NYG continues to draft well and the runninggame will come. and the 12AV per year is best suited elsewhere. Need to hit on these OL and late round RBs that other teams are hitting on.
He's good to continually miss games and lose a step. That's what history shows, removing emotion out of it.
11 million is good for 4th highest cap hit this year for NYG by the way. I know its just accounting but high level, its not like nothing. All of what i'm saying is NOT blaming SB for the terrible seasons. Its not mutually exclusive.
They haven’t committed a single long term cent to Barkley. Not sure why everyone is getting up and arms about the fact that the Giants aren’t trading him.
So close to actually getting it.
That's exactly the point I was making. The Chiefs won 11, 9, 11, and 12 games with Alex Smith as their QB from 2013-2016. In those years, Smith averaged 19 TDs and 7 INTs, and ran for another 9 TDs, yet they moved heaven and earth to move up from 27 to 10 in the 2017 draft to take Mahomes.
Let's say the Giants even manage to sniff the playoffs this year, what are the odds they move on from either Jones or Barkley?
Is there a chance in hell they let Barkley walk and draft a QB in the first two rounds, let alone trading up to draft a QB in the 1st?
You know they wouldn't, because much like many people here, as an organization the Giants treat any minimal success they have as a sign that they're on the right track.
-Okereke looks like the best FA signing the team has made in a decade
-Banks was taken at pick 24 and is playing like a top 10 pick
-JMS and Hyatt look like nice picks
-Hawkins looks like a nice find thus far
-McFadden playing at a high level (5th round)
-Flott seems like a nice pick
-Robinson needs to get healthy and up to speed, it is clear he will be a good football player for us
-Thibs has more sacks already than all of last season, could be turning a corner
-Neal - pretty awful, jury still out obviously
You may ultimately be proven right about Schoen.
It’s more than some posters. Gettleman loaded up the cap, with things like the Golladay signing, for 2022 because he thought 2021 showed the team was emerging as a contender.
2023 again showed overoptimism based on a 2022 that looks like a mirage.
I get where Rsjem is coming from choosing 4 wins over 8.
This is a response to The Mike and bw (I’m getting weary of long block quotes).
I think the Jones & Barkley contracts were a straight out screw up, a major mistake, and Schoen better learn from it. That Vikings playoff win distorted the reality field and he fell right in.
With trading Barkley right now, it’s possible Schoen knows the draft pick compensation would be too paltry to be worth Mara’s questioning, reversing the institutional commitment to Barkley and flying against Barkley’s popularity in the locker room. So he’s choosing not to waste political capital on it. That isn’t inconsistent with the facts.
-Okereke looks like the best FA signing the team has made in a decade
-Banks was taken at pick 24 and is playing like a top 10 pick
-JMS and Hyatt look like nice picks
-Hawkins looks like a nice find thus far
-McFadden playing at a high level (5th round)
-Flott seems like a nice pick
-Robinson needs to get healthy and up to speed, it is clear he will be a good football player for us
-Thibs has more sacks already than all of last season, could be turning a corner
-Neal - pretty awful, jury still out obviously
The D may be rounding into form. I'm more bullish on that side of the ball.
But the offense is a disaster right now. We're averaging 12ppg.
And outside of AT, who Schoen didn't draft but did re-sign, how can anyone feel good about the OL Schoen has built to the right side of AT?
I know you are fully vested in Jones, but right now he's looking like a mistake in my eyes.
I'm glad Schoen didn't commit to a multi-year deal with Barkley. As I have expressed scores and scores of times, I think there are better ways to build the RB room.
Campbell looks like a pretty big whiff. But I do like Waller, and he looks to be coming around with TT at the helm.
I would have to think if Barkley is healthy and has two good games against NYJ and LV, that Baltimore, Cleveland, and possibly Buffalo, would be offering a more attractive package since a third round pick is essentially the compensatory pick... a second and a fourth or two thirds are table stakes and should be there given the current situations of those teams.
If a trade doesn't happen, it is because the Giants don't want to trade Barkley. Which could not make less sense.
And outside of AT, who Schoen didn't draft but did re-sign, how can anyone feel good about the OL Schoen has built to the right side of AT?
Let's get into it.
RG should be Ezeudu. He got two quarters to play next to Thomas and JMS before injuries threw it into chaos.
C should be JMS. Held his own through the 2 games he played.
LG should be Glowinski. Terrible start. Maybe he fixes it. Was a positive against WSH.
RT is Neal, who definitely has to play better
None of this is enough time to start grading anything except Neal.
+1
If you want to go the incomplete route, fine.
It's one thing to struggle. It's another thing to look like contenders for the worst OL ever. So, until there much better results, I'm sticking with a failing grade for the LG, RG, LG and back-ups. JMS has been okay, but nobody is confusing him with the guy who plays center 90 miles away, southwest.
& barring the unforeseen, I don't see Jones on this team after that season.
People talk like Barkley is a great Giant who is going to end up on the Ring of Honor.
When is winning going to be the priority?
Did these words really come out of your mouth?
Barkley is preventing this team from winning? He is holding us back? Without him in the lineup, the offense is much worse... and you do not recognize that.
It makes your Daniel Jones derangement rants even less credible after this last comment of yours.
Lets boil this down into something you potentially can understand. Teams that have a high performing offensive line can grab an average running back, throw him in there and be productive. When you have one of the worst lines in football, you need a better running back. We have thrown other backs in there and we have not seen the same results.
Enough with the QB stuff. The organization has had years of bad drafts and that includes all team positions. Until that gets better we will be a mediocre team a best.
Lets boil this down into something you potentially can understand. Teams that have a high performing offensive line can grab an average running back, throw him in there and be productive. When you have one of the worst lines in football, you need a better running back. We have thrown other backs in there and we have not seen the same results.
You're so close to getting it.
Teams with weak OLs don't compete for championships, even with a truly elite RB. Barry Sanders won ONE playoff game in his 10-year career.
With the exception of the year the Bears had one of the greatest defenses in NFL history, Walter Payton's record in playoff games was 1-5, which also means that for as great as Walter Payton was, he only got to the playoffs in 6 of his 13 years.
Building your team around a RB is pure foolishness, unless you're satisfied with occasionally sneaking into the playoffs. I don't know about you, but that's not cutting it for me.
They could have done almost literally anything else with that #2 pick and be better off today.
The offense is built around him and every year he misses time to injury.
He’s one of the highest paid players at his position.
He’s already at the end of his shelf life as a player and they’ve barely got anything out of him.