DJ has less time to throw compared to TT

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐐𝐁 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝?
(weeks 1-7 | min 90 dropbacks)
All pressures, including QB-deemed fault. No team grouping to spark OL-QB debate #NYGiants
Tyrod Taylor at QB: 2.51s (20th/34)
Daniel Jones at QB: 2.28s (32nd/34)
Data: @FTNData
Let the debates begin!
Armchair GMS….give me your most repetitive diatribes !
Not sure I understand? It's the pressure that causes QBs to "work" the pocket.
Are you saying he starts moving before there is pressure?
Because that is what DJ is being accused of. (rightfully so in some cases)
My gaaaawd hahaha. I wonder what Taylor’s time was in the second half of the Seattle game? Geeezus
Are you propping up Pugh and the current line over the original starting line? Meaning Jones got a raw deal and that’s why his average time to throw was lower than TT?
It’s also possible TT would have reacted differently to the pocket pressure in the first part of the season and had the exact time to throw metric that he has had the last few games.
I’m not saying TT is better than Jones, but I’m not sure how you can compare their metrics behind different lines.
TT seems better right now at working the pocket to buy more time.
I don't know what the definition of pressure is for the analysis. If a QB senses where pressure might be coming from, and can make subtle moves to create more space, that, IMV, would translate to less pressure.
Per NFL (link below):
"Pressure rate is the total number of pressures divided by the total number of pass-rush snaps."
Daniel Jones at 53% is the only QB on this list above 50%. He's the only QB above 45%.
So while he's in the vicinity of guys like Purdy, Stafford, Burrow, and Minshew, he's getting pressured 20% or more frequently than these guys. And his receiving corps is absolute garbage. Gee, I wonder why he can't operate.
And two tenths of a second sounds reasonable for what the QB can control.
The problem with posts like the OP is they imply that pressure is all on the offensive line and/or the opponent. Things like mobility in the pocket, feel for the rush, and knowing where to throw based on where pressure is coming from is on the QB and it directly affects QB hits.
That .25 difference in average time to pressure is likely eliminating 5+ blow-ups a game.
The stat matches the eyeball.
Like yours was by Sy's post last week?
The analysis most certainly doesn't conclude Jones has more time to throw. It concludes when each quarterback is pressured, how quickly it comes.
This is an important distinction, because the general consensus is if pressure arrives after 2.5 seconds, it's the quarterbacks fault for not making a decision on time.
I think most fans can see the number of catastrophic breakdowns has decreased the last two weeks. And when you have a bunch of pressures that occur under 2 seconds, obviously the average gets pulled down. That's likely why Jones's number is lower.
So now you have to posit why.
I'm not sure I buy the reason alone is more shuffling of the lineman, including an undersized left tackle off the street and a right tackle off a practice squad.
If Pugh and Phillips are that much better than Ezeudu and Neal, then the Giants management and staff should be on notice.
I think it's probably a combination of slightly better veteran play, a down tick in competition, but also a quarterback who seems more adept to anticipating and adjust pre-snap and who moves better in the pocket so pressure doesn't develop.
Soon enough Jones will be back and all of these theories will be tested. Jones seems on the verge of playing, the line is getting healthier, and after the Jets game the competition lightens up on defense.
Bottom line, with respect to the line, comparing the play while DJ was qb vs TT, it’s like comparing which shit stinks less.
But yeah, if you mistakenly assume time to throw is simply a measure of the offensive line performance, that is interesting. If however, you realize football is a game of interdependencies where groups and players work together...that stat is only part of a larger assessment.
But on BBI, one side of the debate is labeled as "haters" and every media or NFL player/coach/scout/exec is just discredited because No True Scotsman would dare blame DJ and ignore the unfavorable circumstances he's found himself in.
Conversely, I know I've been guilty of accusing the "DJFC" of constantly making excuses to prop up DJ, and to some extent, that's an unfair dismissal of that side's argument as well (although I still think Sy's thread last week that included the view that there should be a reasonable limit on making excuses for a player before you realize that he just is the player that he is, was an excellent point).
But the part I can't reconcile is how anyone can look at the debates in the aggregate and not realize that the fact that there are valid arguments on both sides is, in itself, a problem, especially in a salary cap league, when one QB is making significantly more money than the other.
Some of this post is something I can actually agree with. I don't know too many people that think Jones is an elite quarterback. Most of us are arguing the team around him is a problem and cannot be legitimately evaluated in these conditions.
The calling people DJFC is childish and elementary schoolyard crap. The other night a poster compared someone to a movie serial killer for disagreeing. The name calling and questioning people's intelligence is low and does not help anyone's opinions in my book. There are experts who watch all 22's who come up with different conclusions on this subject.
Its doesn't measure what each QB does with pressure. Do they not see it and get crushed, do they panic and throw it away, do they feel it and move around to create more time, etc?
Burrows gets a ton of pressure too, however it affects his game a lot more than other QBs.
Thanks for replying, especially since it actually leads to exactly what my argument against DJ centers around: it seems like we all (mostly) agree that DJ is not an elite QB. For me, at that point, the rest of the argument is irrelevant. If he's not elite, he's not for me.
The QB position is that important, and having an elite QB is such an advantage - it's so much more difficult to build a championship team around a middling QB, that even when people talk about how hard it is to find an elite QB, I'd still rather do that than build the team that can win without an elite QB. And ultimately, that's what it comes down to for me. Win big, or fail fast.
What I always said the offseason is that Jones needed some weapons (which Schoen got him) and a passable OL to really evaluate him over the next two years. If they get the OL in the 20-25 range like that, you should see a lot of improvement from Jones
If that were honestly the case, why are some of the issues with DJ that are supposedly caused by this horrific OL the exact same concerns that were in his pre-draft scouting reports?
Why is it impossible to consider that both things are true: the OL is very bad, and DJ happens to be a QB that is especially bad at playing behind a bad OL?
Yours is exactly the sort of bias that makes this conversation unproductive, repetitive, and useless. What can you actually add to the discussion instead?
This is the most rational post on the subject. The game within the game in the NFL is to obtain an elite QB by any means necessary. All the rules changes the NFL has instituted since the mid-70s have brought us here. If you want to compete for multiple championships, you better find an elite QB. The Giants have been spoiled by Simms-Manning. in an era when you could win a lot with a very good QB, and they are stuck trying to repeat the cycle with a lesser talent, and they feel loyalty to their players is noble. Maybe it is noble, but it's not winning management. In 2023 an 80's approach won't do.
As another poster said, if the Giants were the 2017 Eagles, we would still be trying to fix Carson Wentz. That seems very insightful to me. Philly is unafraid to take big swings and they are masterful at manipulating the cap. They aren't afraid to make controversial selections - the Hurts pick was unpopular. And the GM is given the rope to remake the roster dramatically.
The good news is Schoen and Daboll seem very smart with modern, forward-thinking, football minds. I still have faith in them. I think what happened is they came in here with great skepticism regarding Jones, denied the 5th yr option, and then in a reduced, conservative game plan, which accentuated his great skills, but shied away from his clear deficits in traits that are absolutely necessary for a consistent, winning QB, and with a bit of luck, the Giants vastly exceeded expectations. It was a great coaching job and a solid effort by Jones, but ultimately unsustainable. And Schoen and Daboll essentially got high on their own supply. Now they tried to open it up and play normal football, and we can see Jones can't do it on a consistent basis. He doesn't have enough of the essential traits. He can barely play as well as a very low end starter/backup in Tyrod Taylor.
I think and hope Schoen Daboll are the right guys for the job. And I believe now they won't continue this endless project to figure out if Jones can be a star. They didn't over-commit on this Jones deal, and I think they will immediately start to maneuver their way out of the Jones era, starting with the next draft.
For me, the big question is how Jones looks if the OL is playing as it has been the past couple games (per the other post, with time before pressured being closer to 20 vs. right at the bottom of the league).
I like the fact that Schoen has the opt out after two years. I don't think it was easy to evaluate a QB like Jones with the OL and the weapons that he had (waiver wire Hodgins as his best weapon last year), and the offense Daboll was running to make the best of that situation.
If the Giants can maintain the OL even in that 20-25 range, it will be a lot easier to evaluate Jones. I think it's an easy decision if the Giants are in a position to get a Caleb Williams or a Maye. It may not be so easy for some of the other QBs (unless Schoen/Daboll think another guy is a franchise QB). Then the Giants will be better able to evaluate whether they want a 1st cost-controlled QB and FAs at XXX position(s), or Jones and 1st round OL/DL/CB/WR going forward
He is not. He is tied for 10th
Does he make the correct reads and reactions pre-snap? When he does have time (yes, that actually happens sometimes) does he make the right read? Is the ball out on time? Is the ball placement good?
You can evaluate a QB with a bad line and below average receivers. Despite what some here would have you believe, there are plays in every game where there is time to go through progressions and and make throws. THAT is what Jones should (and absolutely can) be evaluated on.
The stat that he has less time than most QBs does not mean all data points get thrown out until that single metric moves to league average.
I generally agree with you. I would have probably tagged Jones or let him walk. But they didn't give him a Lamar/ Burrow/ Herbert deal. And that's telling, imo.
Another note to keep in mind is DJ played with Euzudu and neal at tackle. Tyrod had Pugh and Phillips in the second start and Pugh and neal first start.
It’s very obvious the line is much improved. Tyrod isn’t doing anything that’s incredible. Barkley plus better line play equals a better offense.
1st I want to state I know this isn't an apples to apples comparison. I coach kids travel soccer. I have parents that yell stuff instructing their kids to sacrifice their positioning to try and score goals and what ends up happening is they give up a rush going the other way. My point to this all is that only the play designers know exactly where they want their players to do. The rest of us are just guessing.
But yeah, if you mistakenly assume time to throw is simply a measure of the offensive line performance, that is interesting. If however, you realize football is a game of interdependencies where groups and players work together...that stat is only part of a larger assessment.
On the play DJ got hurt, Andrew (Deacon Jones) Van Ginkle was one on one with Ezeudu, who he went right around instantly. Jones did not misread a blitz.
For me, the big question is how Jones looks if the OL is playing as it has been the past couple games (per the other post, with time before pressured being closer to 20 vs. right at the bottom of the league).
I like the fact that Schoen has the opt out after two years. I don't think it was easy to evaluate a QB like Jones with the OL and the weapons that he had (waiver wire Hodgins as his best weapon last year), and the offense Daboll was running to make the best of that situation.
If the Giants can maintain the OL even in that 20-25 range, it will be a lot easier to evaluate Jones. I think it's an easy decision if the Giants are in a position to get a Caleb Williams or a Maye. It may not be so easy for some of the other QBs (unless Schoen/Daboll think another guy is a franchise QB). Then the Giants will be better able to evaluate whether they want a 1st cost-controlled QB and FAs at XXX position(s), or Jones and 1st round OL/DL/CB/WR going forward
Fair points, but over and above the Eagles comp, I think Jones lacks essential traits you just have to have to compete consistently for a title. They coached around his deficits last season but when he faced great defenses he crumbled. The road to the Super Bowl is fraught with dangerous defenses
Good dialogue about how reasonable people can see the same game and stats and arrive at different conclusions. Posters who use the "DJFC" and "Haters" monikers are the ones whose opinions I try to just skip because they are usually more emotion than reason.
1st I want to state I know this isn't an apples to apples comparison. I coach kids travel soccer. I have parents that yell stuff instructing their kids to sacrifice their positioning to try and score goals and what ends up happening is they give up a rush going the other way. My point to this all is that only the play designers know exactly where they want their players to do. The rest of us are just guessing.
Valid point, although I'd counter that there simply aren't very many ad hoc playcalling concepts that are designed on a week-to-week basis. For the most part, there are very common route concepts and blocking concepts and run concepts, etc. that may be mixed and matched differently from one scheme to the next, but the concepts themselves are fairly consistent. So, for example, when you see a mesh concept in the passing game, even though it may have slight nuance from one team to another, an experienced football analyst (or current/former coach/player/scout/etc.) can pretty reliably identify the concept as well as the general tendencies that accompany that concept.
It's oversimplifying things to say that "only the play designers know" how a play is supposed to go, IMO. Go back and watch the Super Bowl 42 DVD if you have it (or can find it online), and pay attention to Eli's conversation with Peyton after the game. Without having designed the play, and without access to the playbook, Peyton knew that the game-winning TD pass was intended to go to Burress in the corner of the end zone because that concept was one he was familiar with as a QB, and because he had seen the same thing that Eli saw in the way New England was defending the Giants there - only one of them was on the field, but both of them knew that Sluggo-Seam (IIRC, that was the playcall) was the call to make there.
Football is a very intricate game, but there's a ton of common concepts being used across the league (and throughout college). It's silly to suggest that no one could possibly know the intent of a play without being in the huddle or having access to the playbook.
missing pre-snap blitzes like Jones did against the Dolphins, particularly on the sack where he got injured.
But yeah, if you mistakenly assume time to throw is simply a measure of the offensive line performance, that is interesting. If however, you realize football is a game of interdependencies where groups and players work together...that stat is only part of a larger assessment.
On the play DJ got hurt, Andrew (Deacon Jones) Van Ginkle was one on one with Ezeudu, who he went right around instantly. Jones did not misread a blitz.
You are correct, it was one of the earlier sacks in the Dolphins game.
The big play.
of course TT has done more of that than Jones. This should be plainly intuitive to many here based on their football knowledge.
I think they paid over market and overcommitted, but solid post nonetheless
I generally agree with you. I would have probably tagged Jones or let him walk. But they didn't give him a Lamar/ Burrow/ Herbert deal. And that's telling, imo.
I think they paid over market and overcommitted, but solid post nonetheless
I generally agree with you. I would have probably tagged Jones or let him walk. But they didn't give him a Lamar/ Burrow/ Herbert deal. And that's telling, imo.
It certainly is, but the deal they gave him was bad enough. If they had reservations about the guy, why tie yourself to him for two years?
They WANTED Jones. They did not overpay. Smart business.
How DYAR is calculated for QBs:
Jones — 65 of 82 for 482 yards, one touchdown, four interceptions, two turnover-worthy throws, and a passer rating of 74.9.
Taylor — 32 of 42 for 302 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, no turnover-worthy throws, and a passer rating of 103.5.
On throws of 10-19 air yards:
Jones — 12 of 24 for 225 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, three turnover-worthy throws, and a passer rating of 62.0.
Taylor — 5 of 8 for 77 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, no turnover-worthy throws, and a passer rating of 133.9.
On throws of 20+ air yards:
Jones — 2 of 9 for 89 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, no turnover-worthy throws, and a passer rating of 68.3.
Taylor — 5 of 10 for 160 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, no turnover-worthy throws, and a passer rating of 95.8.
But in Jones’ second year in Brian Daboll’s offense, he’s regressed pretty significantly — this season, he ranks dead last among all quarterbacks in DYAR (-483),
How DYAR is calculated for QBs:
W]e analyzed situations where two or more quarterbacks had played meaningful snaps for a team in the same season, then compared the overall DVOA of the original starters to the overall DVOA of the replacements. We did not include situations where the backup was actually a top prospect waiting his turn on the bench, since a first-round pick is by no means a "replacement-level" player.
Great post and article. Facts are stubborn things...
I find most who use the DJFC offer little value. Plenty of posters point out fair criticisms of Jones while also considering often difficult variables around him including coaching (and some GM moves).
Some who focus mostly on stats often miss other pertinent stats that impact the stats they post that they conveniently leave out or miss the connection.
They didn't have reservations, they something about Jones they couldn't know about any draft pick. Jones could get them to the playoffs with a less than average offensive roster and if they protect him, he can win in the NFL playoffs. They had front row seats and the choice of who to tag.
They WANTED Jones. They did not overpay. Smart business.
On your first point -- winning a game in the playoffs -- that is not a good standard on which to base a big contract. That list includes Trubisky, Mariota, Keenum, Bortles, Hoyer, Tannehill, and that's just recent history.
On your second point: They WANTED Jones, they didn't OVEPAY Jones. Well if they wanted him so badly they could have given him a franchise QB deal, and they didn't. And if the Jones team thought such a deal was out there for him, they never would have signed this one. And you need to concede that the following two different scenarios look exactly alike on the face:
1) Daboll/Schoen loved Jones and got a great deal (your theory)
2) Daboll/Schoen liked Jones but remained uncertain and along with pressure from the owner relented and gave Jones a short term deal they could easily exit if Jones failed to meet expectations. (the most likely scenario).
Your assertion that the Jones deal was "smart business" does not look true today. What deal do you think Jones could get in the open market today? My guess is he would struggle to earn $15M/yr. With a large chunk of the league now ridiculing Jones' play and his contract, the deal looks like bad business, not smart business.
Quote:
They didn't have reservations, they something about Jones they couldn't know about any draft pick. Jones could get them to the playoffs with a less than average offensive roster and if they protect him, he can win in the NFL playoffs. They had front row seats and the choice of who to tag.
They WANTED Jones. They did not overpay. Smart business.
On your first point -- winning a game in the playoffs -- that is not a good standard on which to base a big contract. That list includes Trubisky, Mariota, Keenum, Bortles, Hoyer, Tannehill, and that's just recent history.
On your second point: They WANTED Jones, they didn't OVEPAY Jones. Well if they wanted him so badly they could have given him a franchise QB deal, and they didn't. And if the Jones team thought such a deal was out there for him, they never would have signed this one. And you need to concede that the following two different scenarios look exactly alike on the face:
1) Daboll/Schoen loved Jones and got a great deal (your theory)
2) Daboll/Schoen liked Jones but remained uncertain and along with pressure from the owner relented and gave Jones a short term deal they could easily exit if Jones failed to meet expectations. (the most likely scenario).
Your assertion that the Jones deal was "smart business" does not look true today. What deal do you think Jones could get in the open market today? My guess is he would struggle to earn $15M/yr. With a large chunk of the league now ridiculing Jones' play and his contract, the deal looks like bad business, not smart business.
That is some solid shit right there...lol So they should have paid him more than than needed to? Because? We are supposed to pay players more than they negotiate? Jones played his second and third years in a clown show dumpster fire. Remember the pictures on BBI? The 20 YO offense from Garret? Ring a bell. Columbo drama, that shit show?
Let's see some more games no? This should become transparent, no?
If Jones can't play a significant amount of games this year, it will be a strong indictment against him.
If Jones comes back and plays poorly and the defense/OL plays like it did for Taylor.
I will be with you wanting a replacement for Jones.
It is premature.
QB play in the playoffs is critical. I do think you have to strongly consider the QB's impact on the win.
QB play in the playoffs is critical. I do think you have to strongly consider the QB's impact on the win.
Perhaps I wasn't clear. Sorry. If they were sold on him, he would have gotten a bigger contract.
"Well if they wanted him so badly they could have given him a franchise QB deal, and they didn't."
That is some solid shit right there...lol So they should have paid him more than than needed to? Because? We are supposed to pay players more than they negotiate? Jones played his second and third years in a clown show dumpster fire. Remember the pictures on BBI? The 20 YO offense from Garret? Ring a bell. Columbo drama, that shit show?
Let's see some more games no? This should become transparent, no?
If Jones can't play a significant amount of games this year, it will be a strong indictment against him.
If Jones comes back and plays poorly and the defense/OL plays like it did for Taylor.
I will be with you wanting a replacement for Jones.
It is premature.
Compared to Herbert/Burrow/Lamar, Jones is on a prove-it deal and they can get completely out after 3 years, or 2 years with a bit of pain. And the Jones camp obviously couldn't push for more guarantees. Why? Is it because the market probably does not put Jones in the class with elite franchise QBs?
And you have to at least consider the possibility that the OL has played better for Taylor because Taylor knows more of what he's doing back there than Jones, and he is more instinctive. What good is a QB that requires, either an unsustainably dumbed down offense or 4 seconds of protection, or both?
Be honest with yourself. If it was the Eagles struggling this way with a QB, trying to figure out who he is into year 5, you'd be laughing.
Shouldn't be close.
I’d argue that this inconsistency IS who Jones is. A few really great games, some awful ones, and a lot of limited, “meh” outings.
It’s ok to see a young player shine in a single game and extrapolate that into a high end normal performance. Jones is too far into his career for such an extrapolation. He is what his history says he is.
The entire league is laughing at the stupidity of the DJ contract. DJ would likely have trouble getting anything more than a backup quarterback contract today ala that of Trubisky, Mariota or Darnold.
I’d argue that this inconsistency IS who Jones is. A few really great games, some awful ones, and a lot of limited, “meh” outings.
It’s ok to see a young player shine in a single game and extrapolate that into a high end normal performance. Jones is too far into his career for such an extrapolation. He is what his history says he is.
+1
Jones is a generally average to below average QB who occasionally has an excellent game and occasionally has a terrible game. He is not a great QB who is himself against the Vikings and every other game is everyone else's fault. He is also not an XFL caliber player who was carried to victory on the wings of angels against the Vikings.
He is a middling QB who has ups and downs, but most times is just "meh."
I’d argue that this inconsistency IS who Jones is. A few really great games, some awful ones, and a lot of limited, “meh” outings.
It’s ok to see a young player shine in a single game and extrapolate that into a high end normal performance. Jones is too far into his career for such an extrapolation. He is what his history says he is.
It's funny to see people talk about how much better Jones is than Taylor when their career numbers are so similar and Jones has actually started 3 more games in his career than Taylor has.
No one here would have been ok giving Taylor $160M over 4 years.
As you have pointed out, DJ and Tyrod are essentially the exact same player. Except Tyrod has a much higher winning percentage.
The Eagles would not have taken 5 years and counting to build the roster.
That's true also, not instead.
I'm so ready to the page.
I'm so ready to the page.
Since the end of 2019. It was obvious then. I can't believe they paid him. I was dead wrong on that.
I'm so ready to the page.
I don't even enjoy watching him play, though the Vikings game was exciting. Schoen and Daboll get one more shot. They can miss on the next QB as long as there is major progress overall that a 3rd guy, maybe a vet, can step into.
I don't even enjoy watching him play, though the Vikings game was exciting. Schoen and Daboll get one more shot.
Jones is a very tough watch.
You have to have an amazing imagination to think he's a good QB at this point.
Another note to keep in mind is DJ played with Euzudu and neal at tackle. Tyrod had Pugh and Phillips in the second start and Pugh and neal first start.
It’s very obvious the line is much improved. Tyrod isn’t doing anything that’s incredible. Barkley plus better line play equals a better offense.
Nah, the line is still trash. TT’s been running for his life and many runs are blown up in the backfield or at the LoS. Offense had one decent drive in the second half against WFT mostly because our OL was getting owned.
