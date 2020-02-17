Daniel Jones and Gary Brightwell ruled out

Pat Leonard
So this is interesting: Brian Daboll cannot answer in the affirmative if Daniel Jones will be able to play again this season. This is different than how he had answered that question in previous weeks. #Giants
regarding injuries. The first week oh he is feeling better and we are not ruling him out yet. His act is getting old. I would rather him be truthful and say we put together a terrible line and group of backups and will not put DJ out there and endanger his life. Tissue paper has more resistance than the line we have protecting our 40 million dollar investment and that is on me.
2nd time in 2 years he’s had this injury. He still isn’t cleared for contact after almost 3 weeks.
What a fucking disaster. This organization has failed this kid TWICE (yes he got paid) by putting these dumpster fire of offensive linemen in front of him.
It kind of goes both ways as you allude to. Did they fail him? Yes, there is no doubt that their roster decisions and team building have been sub par. However, a lot of teams would have likely cut bait much sooner and he never makes $81M guaranteed and possibly more given the injury guarantee.
Two of the last three seasons DJ has lost to the neck
Giants will very likely have to draft a QB high next year. The whole debate about whether Jones or the OL is more responsible for our offensive woes is irrelevant if his injuries keep him from playing. And if that happens, his contract is officially a disaster.
Let's see if he walks through the door. Keep winning. DJ's lack of availability is not defensible, I will not try. Missed time to the neck twice without specifics leads to question the viability of his continued career. I like the kid and feel bad for him.
Why would he give more information that he needs to? Why let the Giants' opponents know?
Oh STFU..
He has his faults but Jones earned what he got which was a fair contract for a guy who had just dominated in a road playoff victory.
Schoen and Daboll probably handled the Jones scenario as best they could have. They can draft a QB this spring and have him playing next year if they want to and for 1 year Jones is a guy any good coach would want around a young QB to show him how to lead and work, if this injury doesn't force him to retire first.
RE: You cannot overstate how serious neck/spine injuries are
agreed and people keep ignoring the most important part of when the injury happened. Jones seemed "concussed" which is not a normal reaction to just a neck injury. Dazed, wobbly etc is not a "neck injury- strain, etc, it is nerve/spine related and that is far more serious.
Can we get our cap money back if he is forced to retire
Schoen and Daboll rolled the dice and lost. It happens. The Giants need a full flush, as last season was a mirage. We're just seeing it now instead of last year.
due to injury. Regardless of my criticisms of his play, I would never wish injury on him, especially one that I'm sure is very frightening to deal with as a person.
That said, to the extent that anyone thinks the Giants will have failed DJ if this ends his career, I say pump the brakes. If DJ never plays another game, he will have been paid $130M American dollars for less than five years of play. It works out to $2.1M per game that DJ has played (including playoffs) and $5.7M per win.
Even if you think the Giants deprived DJ of his football career, try to remind yourself that Mike Tyson's opponents got paid, too. DJ didn't do this for free, and he's now generationally wealthy in his mid-20s. There are a lot of guys in the NFL that get put into unfavorable situations and have their careers end early as a result, and many of them aren't high first round picks to begin with, nor do they reach a huge second contract.
Unfair would be punishing DJ financially or with playing time changes for the surroundings that he had no control over. That's not the case here. No reasonable person would suggest that the Giants have been anything but patient and generous with him.
Oh STFU..
He has his faults but Jones earned what he got which was a fair contract for a guy who had just dominated in a road playoff victory.
When you and others, keep pointing to a single game (a playoff victory against the putrid Minnesota defense) you're only supporting the fact that Jones has not had a very good career.
Nice guy, hard worker and I hope he fully recovers and does not suffer from chronic neck issues. However, the odds of the Giants winning a championship with Jones as the starter have to be incredibly low. It's time to move on.
Most egregious overpayment in sports history? Holy hyperbole, Batman...
RE: It would be really unfortunate if DJ's career ends prematurely
Plus, there is a decent chance he insured years beyond this contract in the event he suffered some type of career-ending injury.
2nd time in 2 years he’s had this injury. He still isn’t cleared for contact after almost 3 weeks.
What a fucking disaster. This organization has failed this kid TWICE (yes he got paid) by putting these dumpster fire of offensive linemen in front of him.
He got his money and an injury guarantee so he will never have to work again.
I hope he heals up completely and lives a long, productive life, truly. I frankly don't care if he is ever the starting qb again here because we are going nowhere with him as the starter, need to face that fact and move on.
Most egregious overpayment in sports history? Holy hyperbole, Batman...
Right? Tied for 10th at QB. That's what it was going to take to re-sign him. By the end of the contract, will probably be about the 20th highest paid QB, if that. Russell Wilson signed a 5 year, $245 million extension and cost some picks. Watson was 5 years, $230 million guaranteed and cost a bunch of picks.
No, it is not. If his career is over to injury I think he has a case we failed him.
So what?
If the injuries were not related and the kid came back quickly it would be one thing, but it isn't.
None of it really matters anymore.
All the hand ringing and bitching and none of it matters. No one knew he was going to injure his neck again, the best thing anyone can say is that it was one of their concerns. It was very likely the largest reason he did not receive a larger contract.
I think it is over, the longer he doesn't play, the more likely it is, he never plays again. The only thing I feel, is bad for Jones. It sucks.
and TT winning some games here and there is perhaps the worst possible outcome for 2023 if you're of the mind that you want to get out of QB hell.
Don't necessarily agree. The injuries to Jones make it pretty clear Jones will be gone after next year.
In the year the Chiefs traded up from 27 to 10 to get Mahomes, the Bears selected Trubiskey at #2. I do believe that Williams and Maye are better. However, no reason the Giants can't get a good QB wherever they pick in a deep QB draft. Player development is important as well.
Can't really plan to get in the top 2-3 picks. Giants have too much talent to be that bad, particularly the way the defense has played the past couple weeks.
whether or not we've seen Jones play his last game as a Giant already.
I know it's rare for a team to bite the bullet and add a lot more dead cap space by cutting a player, but I think it's a legit possibility giants do it this off-season with Jones and cut him and take the hit this off-season so they are free and clear of his cap number for future seasons. They're going to have a lot of cap space this off-season so it's possible to do it
whether or not we've seen Jones play his last game as a Giant already.
I know it's rare for a team to bite the bullet and add a lot more dead cap space by cutting a player, but I think it's a legit possibility giants do it this off-season with Jones and cut him and take the hit this off-season so they are free and clear of his cap number for future seasons. They're going to have a lot of cap space this off-season so it's possible to do it
Would have to see the exact numbers, but that may be a good strategy if Jones injury is career threatening, particularly if they draft a QB. Use next year as a year to let the rookie get his feet wet. Just make sure you sign/retain some veteran guards so he doesn't get killed.
Let some players go in FA (Williams, McKinney, Adoree, maybe Barkley), and go into the next offseason with a buttload of caproom and 3-4 extra comp picks
Football is just not that important to risk permanent damage to himself. DJ has been a warrior for the Giants but I believe it's time to retire from the game and pursue other possible career objectives. I wish him well and hope he achieves success in his future endeavors.
A far better QB would absolutely change a lot. Obviously the offensive line needs to improve significantly, but the QB situation also needs to improve significantly. Jones has made the offensive line look worse than they actually are and the offensive line has made Jones look worse than he actually is. It's on both.
I'm not sure how the alternative to paying Jones was as bad or worse. We can just as easily be 2-5 with a QB paying 10% of what Jones makes. You could argue its impossible for the alternative to paying Jones to be worse. Paying 40 million dollars for the production you are getting it's actually impossible for whatever the alternative was to be worse.
his career is over. IT is a possibility, but I doubt he is announcing his retirement without ever being activated again.
I also don't think this has anything to do with the coaches prefering to start Taylor. They paid Jones a lot of money, and if he can play safely, he will play. We can argue about Taylor's play relative to Jones', but it is not enough of a difference to bench the guy this early in the season. However - prolonging the time Jones is out helps with the narrative that this season was lost due to losing the QB in week 4 which does take some pressure off Daboll and Schoen.
Most importantly, if Jones doesn't play again, I hope he can do what unfortunately many guys can't, and that is walk away from the NFL with good health.
Most egregious overpayment in sports history? Holy hyperbole, Batman...
Right? Tied for 10th at QB. That's what it was going to take to re-sign him. By the end of the contract, will probably be about the 20th highest paid QB, if that. Russell Wilson signed a 5 year, $245 million extension and cost some picks. Watson was 5 years, $230 million guaranteed and cost a bunch of picks.
Plenty worse in baseball and basketball as well
Baseball is not a cap sport so it isn't relevant. Bad basketball contracts like Harden et al are always payment in arrears for "all-pro" performers whose skills have diminished. Good bets but bad outcomes. As is the case with Russell Wilson (nine time pro bowler and super bowl champion) and Deshaun Watson (three time pro bowler). DJ isn't even a good player! So his contract, if you consider the injury settlement aspect, is nothing more than a massive swindle of the franchise. Nothing more. That is all that will ever be remembered of the DJ era.
I give you guys credit though. You're still blowing smoke up our asses right to the bitter end!
Quite honestly, the suffering is deserved in many cases.
Oh STFU..
He has his faults but Jones earned what he got which was a fair contract for a guy who had just dominated in a road playoff victory.
Schoen and Daboll probably handled the Jones scenario as best they could have. They can draft a QB this spring and have him playing next year if they want to and for 1 year Jones is a guy any good coach would want around a young QB to show him how to lead and work, if this injury doesn't force him to retire first.
Most egregious overpayment in sports history? Holy hyperbole, Batman...
Right? Tied for 10th at QB. That's what it was going to take to re-sign him. By the end of the contract, will probably be about the 20th highest paid QB, if that. Russell Wilson signed a 5 year, $245 million extension and cost some picks. Watson was 5 years, $230 million guaranteed and cost a bunch of picks.
Plenty worse in baseball and basketball as well
Who's blowing smoke up whose asses? Because I don't think a contract with a reasonable out after two years is the "worst contract in sports history"? Sorry, I'm not that hyperbolic. Get your pitchfork ready, and head to Schoen's office, stat.
RE: I've got to believe Giants are seriously looking
I won’t drag the guy while he is down though. Hope he heals quickly regardless of where that leaves him on the team. When he’s healthy he will return to the field. Unfortunately for him it is probable that if he is returning this year it will be the Dallas game. I would like to see Taylor vs the Cowboys. And Dj for the next Washington game. That would allow the TT camp a chance to see him against a good defense and DJ the chance to return against a team he should beat.
has already been elevated twice. My understanding is that this week against the Jets is the last time he can be elevated this season before putting him on the 53. If that is true, then I assume that Jones would either have to play next week against the Raiders or go on IR to make room for DeVito, unless the Giants want to cut or IR someone else in order to carry three QBs.
Daboll lost his patience with Jones, and the injured neck/spine might be the finale of his time as QB1 with the team.
I feel bad for DJ, having no OL hasn't helped, but he's been a hot mess this season so far and Daboll seems to be ready to move on.
Whether Daboll would reiterate what he said last week that Jones would be back next year. They gave him the chance to express optimism about the injury. Daboll declined. It was almost like an “non-answer” that answered the question.
RE: It would be really unfortunate if DJ's career ends prematurely
Finances aren't what people are talking about when they say the giants weren't fair DJ. They're saying DJ, so far, has not had the opportunity to show his talent (I know some will scoff at that) but it's true, because of the lack of ability of the players they surrounded him with (no one can deny that). Although he performed very well with a subpar team last year. Why would the giant brain trust be so patient with him if they believed he had no talent, like some on this board do. The reason they were patient wasn't because they wanted to be nice to him but because they saw a great deal of talent. No one did any favors for DJ. He earned whatever he got. Remember it's a business !!
RE: RE: It would be really unfortunate if DJ's career ends prematurely
Finances aren't what people are talking about when they say the giants weren't fair DJ. They're saying DJ, so far, has not had the opportunity to show his talent (I know some will scoff at that) but it's true, because of the lack of ability of the players they surrounded him with (no one can deny that). Although he performed very well with a subpar team last year. Why would the giant brain trust be so patient with him if they believed he had no talent, like some on this board do. The reason they were patient wasn't because they wanted to be nice to him but because they saw a great deal of talent. No one did any favors for DJ. He earned whatever he got. Remember it's a business !!
It's been more than 60 career games spanning 5 years. To suggest that he hasn't had the opportunity to demonstrate his talent borders on unbelievable.
It was a disaster with DJ, how much worse could TT have been? The offense has performed incrementally better with TT in the lineup, so I’m dubious that the O would have been any more disastrous with him in the lineup.
RE: RE: RE: It would be really unfortunate if DJ's career ends prematurely
Finances aren't what people are talking about when they say the giants weren't fair DJ. They're saying DJ, so far, has not had the opportunity to show his talent (I know some will scoff at that) but it's true, because of the lack of ability of the players they surrounded him with (no one can deny that). Although he performed very well with a subpar team last year. Why would the giant brain trust be so patient with him if they believed he had no talent, like some on this board do. The reason they were patient wasn't because they wanted to be nice to him but because they saw a great deal of talent. No one did any favors for DJ. He earned whatever he got. Remember it's a business !!
It's been more than 60 career games spanning 5 years. To suggest that he hasn't had the opportunity to demonstrate his talent borders on unbelievable.
How could you not think he played well last year. A year when they were not expected to be competitive.
given the lack off any protection and constant change with coaching but this neck injury and again missing significant time...If he does not come back soon and impress I may be swinging to the side of it is time to move on which would suck. I have been a fan since the QB was Tarkenton... since him there has been Simms and Manning ..no one else of note and yeah I know Hostetler won the Super bowl but he was not a franchise QB...Giants controlled the clock in that game with OJ...let's see what happens moving forward..
It was a disaster with DJ, how much worse could TT have been? The offense has performed incrementally better with TT in the lineup, so I’m dubious that the O would have been any more disastrous with him in the lineup.
The OL isn't the same, the Giants brought in two new players. The incremental improvement you're seeing is likely because of that. Taylor would have been overwhelmed otherwise.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It would be really unfortunate if DJ's career ends prematurely
regarding injuries. The first week oh he is feeling better and we are not ruling him out yet. His act is getting old. I would rather him be truthful and say we put together a terrible line and group of backups and will not put DJ out there and endanger his life. Tissue paper has more resistance than the line we have protecting our 40 million dollar investment and that is on me.
Why would he give more information that he needs to? Why let the Giants' opponents know?
Dabes tends toward the TMI side... like his '26 won't be traded' proclamation recently.
Anyway, the odds of winning Sunday's game have increased slightly, in my view. But it'll still be an uphill battle. Sadly, I think Gang Green pulls out a squeaker.
Strangely, I think DJ plays again this season. But I agree with those that think we'll spend an early round pick on a QB this offseason. And I do think De Vito will also get to play towards the end of the season. I'm as curious as the next guy to see how he does (I think he'll do relatively well).
2nd time in 2 years he’s had this injury. He still isn’t cleared for contact after almost 3 weeks.
What a fucking disaster. This organization has failed this kid TWICE (yes he got paid) by putting these dumpster fire of offensive linemen in front of him.
FFS. It was Van Ginkel going around Josh Ezeudu that delivered the hit that knocked DJ out of the game and caused the injury. Josh Ezeudu was playing LT at the time. You know, Andrew Thomas' spot, who is an All Pro. There's no question the line is still a work in progress and that some players haven't developed as hoped. But that hit doesn't happen if Andrew Thomas wasn't hurt, and you can't predict injuries.
It's unfortunate the Giants at the time did not have a suitable back-up tackle for Andrew Thomas, but it would be difficult for any team to lose their starting left tackle and get adequate protection from that spot. Even good starting tackles are in short supply in the NFL.
It's part of the game. And DJ knew by that point in the game Ezeudu was struggling over there. He has to be aware of Van Ginkel lining up over Ezeudu because that's a mismatch. Van Ginkel is a speed rusher and Ezeudu does not deal with outside speed well.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It would be really unfortunate if DJ's career ends prematurely
It's been more than 60 career games spanning 5 years. To suggest that he hasn't had the opportunity to demonstrate his talent borders on unbelievable.
Holy shit! He was a top 10 QB last year; apparently that isn't good enough for some people. JFC...
That's a wild statement that demands some kind of supporting argument.
Yeah, he really wasn't a top ten QB last year. It's a statement based on a single metric and even then, it was a down year for QBs last year.
It is like that time he once placed atop a single and narrow category, long throw completion pct, based on a small sample of 39 throws, and some folks were touting him as the best deep ball thrower in the game. Never mind it is a noisy stat, with wild fluctuations, and he placed near the bottom of the same list a year later.
even if he’s eventually CLEARED to play, he shouldn’t risk it. Two neck injuries in 3 years causing prolonged absences? Common sense should tell him to pack it in.
But he’s a professional athlete- they have NO sense, common or otherwise.
even if he’s eventually CLEARED to play, he shouldn’t risk it. Two neck injuries in 3 years causing prolonged absences? Common sense should tell him to pack it in.
But he’s a professional athlete- they have NO sense, common or otherwise.
If he was cleared to play next week and Andrew Thomas was not, I would not put him in. If we have Thomas healthy and the rest of the line is healthy, I play him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It would be really unfortunate if DJ's career ends prematurely
Trubisky and Darnold are each backups and on their third team. Jones got $81M guaranteed.
The only narrative is the one the Giants spun for themselves.
These FACTS should make anyone who is a Giants fan truly disgusted at this moment. Shame on this franchise for both the original sin of drafting DJ and the catastrophic decision of giving him an elite level contract on spec with full knowledge of these JAG FACTS.
The idea that there are fans of this team who continue to refer to DJ as a top ten quarterback is beyond sad. Stockholm Syndrome is truly a debilitating condition...
and TT winning some games here and there is perhaps the worst possible outcome for 2023 if you're of the mind that you want to get out of QB hell.
Don't necessarily agree. The injuries to Jones make it pretty clear Jones will be gone after next year.
In the year the Chiefs traded up from 27 to 10 to get Mahomes, the Bears selected Trubiskey at #2. I do believe that Williams and Maye are better. However, no reason the Giants can't get a good QB wherever they pick in a deep QB draft. Player development is important as well.
Can't really plan to get in the top 2-3 picks. Giants have too much talent to be that bad, particularly the way the defense has played the past couple weeks.
That's fair. I'm not suicidal or anything but I take no joy in Tyrod playing better than Jones right now. I didn't need to see that to know that Jones was not the future.
I think the key to the next QB is high upside with the arm talent/arm strength. I think it's particularly important if we plan on playing at Metlife in the playoffs in the future.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It would be really unfortunate if DJ's career ends prematurely
Is where Jones shined the most and it facts in opponent, receivers, drops, weather, dropped INTs or INTs that had little meaning (ie hail mary INTs at the end of the half, for instance).
https://www.bigblueview.com/2023/3/30/23660065/2023-ny-giants-daneil-jones-epa-stats-analytics-2022-best-nfl-quarterbacks-news - ( New Window )
Thanks for that link. Fascinating analysis. The methodology is on point. Some wiggle room in the surrounding cast data, but within bands it makes sense: Hurts the QB who benefits most from his surrounding cast by a lot; Jones and Tannehill tied for least.
Mahomes, Allen and Lawerence in their own class.
I see how Jones ranks above the rest because of his poor cast quality but Hurts, Burrow and Tua are clearly above Jones in their own, or close to own, next tier. But after that....very fair. I'd agree within bands on the muddled middle although I think Cousins drops too far.
Oc rouse that was last year.
2nd time in 2 years he’s had this injury. He still isn’t cleared for contact after almost 3 weeks.
What a fucking disaster. This organization has failed this kid TWICE (yes he got paid) by putting these dumpster fire of offensive linemen in front of him.
Brian Daboll was non-committal on if Jones will play again this season
“I don't have a crystal ball with with injuries. But he is getting better. And see where it is next week.”
the coaches prefer how tyrod runs the offense. why rush him back when the coaches would be thinking about benching him anyway. this saves everyone from embarrassment.
2nd time in 2 years he’s had this injury. He still isn’t cleared for contact after almost 3 weeks.
What a fucking disaster. This organization has failed this kid TWICE (yes he got paid) by putting these dumpster fire of offensive linemen in front of him.
It kind of goes both ways as you allude to. Did they fail him? Yes, there is no doubt that their roster decisions and team building have been sub par. However, a lot of teams would have likely cut bait much sooner and he never makes $81M guaranteed and possibly more given the injury guarantee.
2nd time in 2 years he’s had this injury. He still isn’t cleared for contact after almost 3 weeks.
What a fucking disaster. This organization has failed this kid TWICE (yes he got paid) by putting these dumpster fire of offensive linemen in front of him.
Wasn’t the first neck injury from Jones lowering his head in the open field?
Wow.
The way he slipped those comments into the Monday podcast wasn't in the manner of someone looking for attention. I tend to believe he was "hearing" that from usually reliable sources.
There's also the matter of the Giants having upgraded Jones to questionable last Friday for the Commanders game, which didn't happen in 2021.
As for Daboll not being able to say in the affirmative that Jones isn't out for the season, there was always an ambiguity to his previous "It's not over" response.
Not definitely being out for the season is not the same thing as definitely not being out for the season.
2nd time in 2 years he’s had this injury. He still isn’t cleared for contact after almost 3 weeks.
What a fucking disaster. This organization has failed this kid TWICE (yes he got paid) by putting these dumpster fire of offensive linemen in front of him.
First time had nothing to do with the OL if memory serves. Unless you include repetitive trauma! :)
Brian Daboll was non-committal on if Jones will play again this season
“I don't have a crystal ball with with injuries. But he is getting better. And see where it is next week.”
I can't believe people still haven't learned to take anything Leonard reports with a grain of salt. The quote above sounds like Leonard totally exaggerated Daboll's statement.
I reached out to someone and asked what the deal is, seems tight lipped even around the org. I was told "after the bye week wouldn't be a shock"
We'll see.
@Connor_J_Hughes
Brian Daboll previously said that #Giants QB Daniel Jones WOULD play again this season.
Daboll will NOT make that statement again.
When brought to his attention that he’s being much less declarative, Daboll says “yup.”
Wow.
But,
You have to be able to play.
2nd time in 2 years he’s had this injury. He still isn’t cleared for contact after almost 3 weeks.
What a fucking disaster. This organization has failed this kid TWICE (yes he got paid) by putting these dumpster fire of offensive linemen in front of him.
Its David Wilson all over again I fear
A lot of posters here had fun with the guys who said this was the deal when it happened, but how could anyone not have thought this was bad?
Jones has probably displayed toughness to a fault here. Taking on Grady Jackson at the goal line, the concussion against Dallas, the beatings he took against Seattle and Miami this year.
His career is in jeopardy until we hear otherwise. It can't not be after you miss significant time with a neck injury in 2 out of 3 seasons.
Why would he give more information that he needs to? Why let the Giants' opponents know?
A lot of posters here had fun with the guys who said this was the deal when it happened, but how could anyone not have thought this was bad?
Jones has probably displayed toughness to a fault here. Taking on Grady Jackson at the goal line, the concussion against Dallas, the beatings he took against Seattle and Miami this year.
His career is in jeopardy until we hear otherwise. It can't not be after you miss significant time with a neck injury in 2 out of 3 seasons.
That play where he went head on at Grady Jackson still is fresh in my head. There's wanting to win and being reckless.
A lot of posters here had fun with the guys who said this was the deal when it happened, but how could anyone not have thought this was bad?
Jones has probably displayed toughness to a fault here. Taking on Grady Jackson at the goal line, the concussion against Dallas, the beatings he took against Seattle and Miami this year.
His career is in jeopardy until we hear otherwise. It can't not be after you miss significant time with a neck injury in 2 out of 3 seasons.
If the second neck injury does not end his career, the third will certainly do it.
That is just where we are today.
Can't hide from it.
All we can do is root root for Tyrod to play so well it makes it hard to put Jones back in.
That means means winning.
Keep flicking it.
Career is most likely over.
2nd time in 2 years he’s had this injury. He still isn’t cleared for contact after almost 3 weeks.
What a fucking disaster. This organization has failed this kid TWICE (yes he got paid) by putting these dumpster fire of offensive linemen in front of him.
Wasn’t the first neck injury from Jones lowering his head in the open field?
BUT HE WAS RUNNING FOR HIS LIFE!!
;-)
Oh STFU..
He has his faults but Jones earned what he got which was a fair contract for a guy who had just dominated in a road playoff victory.
Schoen and Daboll probably handled the Jones scenario as best they could have. They can draft a QB this spring and have him playing next year if they want to and for 1 year Jones is a guy any good coach would want around a young QB to show him how to lead and work, if this injury doesn't force him to retire first.
agreed and people keep ignoring the most important part of when the injury happened. Jones seemed "concussed" which is not a normal reaction to just a neck injury. Dazed, wobbly etc is not a "neck injury- strain, etc, it is nerve/spine related and that is far more serious.
Jones said 1) it's a different injury than last time and 2) he's on the same timetable as other players that have had this injury.
it was going to be longer term for this season, if not season or career threatening. He is certainly not going to be back before the OL sorts itself out or AT is back healthy at LT.
A lot of posters here had fun with the guys who said this was the deal when it happened, but how could anyone not have thought this was bad?
Jones has probably displayed toughness to a fault here. Taking on Grady Jackson at the goal line, the concussion against Dallas, the beatings he took against Seattle and Miami this year.
His career is in jeopardy until we hear otherwise. It can't not be after you miss significant time with a neck injury in 2 out of 3 seasons.
That play where he went head on at Grady Jackson still is fresh in my head. There's wanting to win and being reckless.
It's Grady Jarrett.
And he had his shoulder into Jarrett. Not lowering his head into him.
https://www.giants.com/video/daniel-jones-runs-in-2-pt-conversion-giants-vs-falcons-highlights - ( New Window )
And for people who did not want to pay Jones, the alternative was likely as bad or worst. Starting TT would have been a disaster behind this OL. TT has a bad injury history as well, I doubt he lasts through the season. Face it..until the OL is fixed, there is no one the team can draft or get as a FA that will change things.
Schoen and Daboll rolled the dice and lost. It happens. The Giants need a full flush, as last season was a mirage. We're just seeing it now instead of last year.
And for people who did not want to pay Jones, the alternative was likely as bad or worst. Starting TT would have been a disaster behind this OL. TT has a bad injury history as well, I doubt he lasts through the season. Face it..until the OL is fixed, there is no one the team can draft or get as a FA that will change things.
Schoen and Daboll rolled the dice and lost. It happens. The Giants need a full flush, as last season was a mirage. We're just seeing it now instead of last year.
the coaches prefer how tyrod runs the offense. why rush him back when the coaches would be thinking about benching him anyway. this saves everyone from embarrassment.
When did you speak to the coaches and why didn't you share this information that they gave you with us earlier?
Oh STFU..
He has his faults but Jones earned what he got which was a fair contract for a guy who had just dominated in a road playoff victory.
When you and others, keep pointing to a single game (a playoff victory against the putrid Minnesota defense) you're only supporting the fact that Jones has not had a very good career.
Nice guy, hard worker and I hope he fully recovers and does not suffer from chronic neck issues. However, the odds of the Giants winning a championship with Jones as the starter have to be incredibly low. It's time to move on.
The DJ era can't end soon enough for the suffering fans of this franchise.
Most egregious overpayment in sports history? Holy hyperbole, Batman...
Plus, there is a decent chance he insured years beyond this contract in the event he suffered some type of career-ending injury.
2nd time in 2 years he’s had this injury. He still isn’t cleared for contact after almost 3 weeks.
What a fucking disaster. This organization has failed this kid TWICE (yes he got paid) by putting these dumpster fire of offensive linemen in front of him.
I hope he heals up completely and lives a long, productive life, truly. I frankly don't care if he is ever the starting qb again here because we are going nowhere with him as the starter, need to face that fact and move on.
We also know......nothing. Though when Daboll Jones was out he also said he's taking practice team reps.
On the DJ serious injury camp: it's a neck and lingering isn't good news. Don't need to be a doctor or a diagnosis to know that's at least a bit worrisome.
On the lesser side: were it truly serious he wouldn't be taking scout team reps cause even without contact just a slip and fall would be a risk
Most egregious overpayment in sports history? Holy hyperbole, Batman...
Right? Tied for 10th at QB. That's what it was going to take to re-sign him. By the end of the contract, will probably be about the 20th highest paid QB, if that. Russell Wilson signed a 5 year, $245 million extension and cost some picks. Watson was 5 years, $230 million guaranteed and cost a bunch of picks.
Plenty worse in baseball and basketball as well
Whatever issues you may have with his play, no one can question his work ethic or toughness. Obviously wishing the best for his long term health
So what?
If the injuries were not related and the kid came back quickly it would be one thing, but it isn't.
None of it really matters anymore.
All the hand ringing and bitching and none of it matters. No one knew he was going to injure his neck again, the best thing anyone can say is that it was one of their concerns. It was very likely the largest reason he did not receive a larger contract.
I think it is over, the longer he doesn't play, the more likely it is, he never plays again. The only thing I feel, is bad for Jones. It sucks.
Go Giants!
Maybe Tyrod can be the next Geno.
Don't necessarily agree. The injuries to Jones make it pretty clear Jones will be gone after next year.
In the year the Chiefs traded up from 27 to 10 to get Mahomes, the Bears selected Trubiskey at #2. I do believe that Williams and Maye are better. However, no reason the Giants can't get a good QB wherever they pick in a deep QB draft. Player development is important as well.
Can't really plan to get in the top 2-3 picks. Giants have too much talent to be that bad, particularly the way the defense has played the past couple weeks.
I know it's rare for a team to bite the bullet and add a lot more dead cap space by cutting a player, but I think it's a legit possibility giants do it this off-season with Jones and cut him and take the hit this off-season so they are free and clear of his cap number for future seasons. They're going to have a lot of cap space this off-season so it's possible to do it
I know it's rare for a team to bite the bullet and add a lot more dead cap space by cutting a player, but I think it's a legit possibility giants do it this off-season with Jones and cut him and take the hit this off-season so they are free and clear of his cap number for future seasons. They're going to have a lot of cap space this off-season so it's possible to do it
Would have to see the exact numbers, but that may be a good strategy if Jones injury is career threatening, particularly if they draft a QB. Use next year as a year to let the rookie get his feet wet. Just make sure you sign/retain some veteran guards so he doesn't get killed.
Let some players go in FA (Williams, McKinney, Adoree, maybe Barkley), and go into the next offseason with a buttload of caproom and 3-4 extra comp picks
And for people who did not want to pay Jones, the alternative was likely as bad or worst. Starting TT would have been a disaster behind this OL. TT has a bad injury history as well, I doubt he lasts through the season. Face it..until the OL is fixed, there is no one the team can draft or get as a FA that will change things.
Schoen and Daboll rolled the dice and lost. It happens. The Giants need a full flush, as last season was a mirage. We're just seeing it now instead of last year.
A far better QB would absolutely change a lot. Obviously the offensive line needs to improve significantly, but the QB situation also needs to improve significantly. Jones has made the offensive line look worse than they actually are and the offensive line has made Jones look worse than he actually is. It's on both.
I'm not sure how the alternative to paying Jones was as bad or worse. We can just as easily be 2-5 with a QB paying 10% of what Jones makes. You could argue its impossible for the alternative to paying Jones to be worse. Paying 40 million dollars for the production you are getting it's actually impossible for whatever the alternative was to be worse.
And
I also don't think this has anything to do with the coaches prefering to start Taylor. They paid Jones a lot of money, and if he can play safely, he will play. We can argue about Taylor's play relative to Jones', but it is not enough of a difference to bench the guy this early in the season. However - prolonging the time Jones is out helps with the narrative that this season was lost due to losing the QB in week 4 which does take some pressure off Daboll and Schoen.
Most importantly, if Jones doesn't play again, I hope he can do what unfortunately many guys can't, and that is walk away from the NFL with good health.
Most egregious overpayment in sports history? Holy hyperbole, Batman...
Right? Tied for 10th at QB. That's what it was going to take to re-sign him. By the end of the contract, will probably be about the 20th highest paid QB, if that. Russell Wilson signed a 5 year, $245 million extension and cost some picks. Watson was 5 years, $230 million guaranteed and cost a bunch of picks.
Plenty worse in baseball and basketball as well
Baseball is not a cap sport so it isn't relevant. Bad basketball contracts like Harden et al are always payment in arrears for "all-pro" performers whose skills have diminished. Good bets but bad outcomes. As is the case with Russell Wilson (nine time pro bowler and super bowl champion) and Deshaun Watson (three time pro bowler). DJ isn't even a good player! So his contract, if you consider the injury settlement aspect, is nothing more than a massive swindle of the franchise. Nothing more. That is all that will ever be remembered of the DJ era.
I give you guys credit though. You're still blowing smoke up our asses right to the bitter end!
I reached out to someone and asked what the deal is, seems tight lipped even around the org. I was told "after the bye week wouldn't be a shock"
After the bye would be Week 14, second week of December.
No way that could have been the plan when they upgraded him to questionable last Friday.
Something went in reverse.
I'll just wait until we hear more.
Not a single person here knows what his injury is.
Regardless if Jones plays or Not another QB really needs to be added next year.
The DJ era can't end soon enough for the suffering fans of this franchise.
Quite honestly, the suffering is deserved in many cases.
Read Daboll's presser. He was cleared last Weds and playing scout team QB since. I can't see being cleared even for that if it's potentially risky.
But only time will tell.
Oh STFU..
He has his faults but Jones earned what he got which was a fair contract for a guy who had just dominated in a road playoff victory.
Schoen and Daboll probably handled the Jones scenario as best they could have. They can draft a QB this spring and have him playing next year if they want to and for 1 year Jones is a guy any good coach would want around a young QB to show him how to lead and work, if this injury doesn't force him to retire first.
The Matt Flynn Rule -all it takes is one game.
Most egregious overpayment in sports history? Holy hyperbole, Batman...
Right? Tied for 10th at QB. That's what it was going to take to re-sign him. By the end of the contract, will probably be about the 20th highest paid QB, if that. Russell Wilson signed a 5 year, $245 million extension and cost some picks. Watson was 5 years, $230 million guaranteed and cost a bunch of picks.
Plenty worse in baseball and basketball as well
Baseball is not a cap sport so it isn't relevant. Bad basketball contracts like Harden et al are always payment in arrears for "all-pro" performers whose skills have diminished. Good bets but bad outcomes. As is the case with Russell Wilson (nine time pro bowler and super bowl champion) and Deshaun Watson (three time pro bowler). DJ isn't even a good player! So his contract, if you consider the injury settlement aspect, is nothing more than a massive swindle of the franchise. Nothing more. That is all that will ever be remembered of the DJ era.
I give you guys credit though. You're still blowing smoke up our asses right to the bitter end!
Who's blowing smoke up whose asses? Because I don't think a contract with a reasonable out after two years is the "worst contract in sports history"? Sorry, I'm not that hyperbolic. Get your pitchfork ready, and head to Schoen's office, stat.
Not ready for DeVito starring in Throw Interceptions from the Train?
Read Daboll's presser. He was cleared last Weds and playing scout team QB since. I can't see being cleared even for that if it's potentially risky.
But only time will tell.
He was not cleared. No idea what you are talking about. He basically stood around at practice.
Jones has played poorly in Year 5 (not all his fault) and again is hurt (again, not all his fault).
But in the NFL you're replaceable. The Giants gave it a shot w/ him on a make good contract, he can rest up this season and compete next year but clearly the Giants will be replacing him.
In the previous 19 years (2000-2018) the three Giants starting QBs (Collins, Warner and Eli) only missed 3 starts due to injury (all 3 by Collins in 2003).
I know that from a durability standpoint we were spoiled by Eli. But even if Jones returns later this season, the Giants still need to draft a new QB.
Daboll presser - ( New Window )
I feel bad for DJ, having no OL hasn't helped, but he's been a hot mess this season so far and Daboll seems to be ready to move on.
That said, to the extent that anyone thinks the Giants will have failed DJ if this ends his career, I say pump the brakes. If DJ never plays another game, he will have been paid $130M American dollars for less than five years of play. It works out to $2.1M per game that DJ has played (including playoffs) and $5.7M per win.
Even if you think the Giants deprived DJ of his football career, try to remind yourself that Mike Tyson's opponents got paid, too. DJ didn't do this for free, and he's now generationally wealthy in his mid-20s. There are a lot of guys in the NFL that get put into unfavorable situations and have their careers end early as a result, and many of them aren't high first round picks to begin with, nor do they reach a huge second contract.
Unfair would be punishing DJ financially or with playing time changes for the surroundings that he had no control over. That's not the case here. No reasonable person would suggest that the Giants have been anything but patient and generous with him.
Finances aren't what people are talking about when they say the giants weren't fair DJ. They're saying DJ, so far, has not had the opportunity to show his talent (I know some will scoff at that) but it's true, because of the lack of ability of the players they surrounded him with (no one can deny that). Although he performed very well with a subpar team last year. Why would the giant brain trust be so patient with him if they believed he had no talent, like some on this board do. The reason they were patient wasn't because they wanted to be nice to him but because they saw a great deal of talent. No one did any favors for DJ. He earned whatever he got. Remember it's a business !!
Finances aren't what people are talking about when they say the giants weren't fair DJ. They're saying DJ, so far, has not had the opportunity to show his talent (I know some will scoff at that) but it's true, because of the lack of ability of the players they surrounded him with (no one can deny that). Although he performed very well with a subpar team last year. Why would the giant brain trust be so patient with him if they believed he had no talent, like some on this board do. The reason they were patient wasn't because they wanted to be nice to him but because they saw a great deal of talent. No one did any favors for DJ. He earned whatever he got. Remember it's a business !!
It's been more than 60 career games spanning 5 years. To suggest that he hasn't had the opportunity to demonstrate his talent borders on unbelievable.
And for people who did not want to pay Jones, the alternative was likely as bad or worst. Starting TT would have been a disaster behind this OL. TT has a bad injury history as well, I doubt he lasts through the season. Face it..until the OL is fixed, there is no one the team can draft or get as a FA that will change things.
Schoen and Daboll rolled the dice and lost. It happens. The Giants need a full flush, as last season was a mirage. We're just seeing it now instead of last year.
It was a disaster with DJ, how much worse could TT have been? The offense has performed incrementally better with TT in the lineup, so I’m dubious that the O would have been any more disastrous with him in the lineup.
Finances aren't what people are talking about when they say the giants weren't fair DJ. They're saying DJ, so far, has not had the opportunity to show his talent (I know some will scoff at that) but it's true, because of the lack of ability of the players they surrounded him with (no one can deny that). Although he performed very well with a subpar team last year. Why would the giant brain trust be so patient with him if they believed he had no talent, like some on this board do. The reason they were patient wasn't because they wanted to be nice to him but because they saw a great deal of talent. No one did any favors for DJ. He earned whatever he got. Remember it's a business !!
It's been more than 60 career games spanning 5 years. To suggest that he hasn't had the opportunity to demonstrate his talent borders on unbelievable.
How could you not think he played well last year. A year when they were not expected to be competitive.
glad the Giants aren't throwing the likes of Mike Glennon out there as backup QB anymore. Taylor was a good move.
Paying Baker Mayfield 4 million on a one year deal and pocketing 156 million to spend elsewhere would have been even a better move. Schoen really got taken to the cleaners.
Why are you not looking at guaranteed money? That matters more than the total number which is totally dependent on incentives.
It's been more than 60 career games spanning 5 years. To suggest that he hasn't had the opportunity to demonstrate his talent borders on unbelievable.
Holy shit! He was a top 10 QB last year; apparently that isn't good enough for some people. JFC...
Why are you not looking at guaranteed money? That matters more than the total number which is totally dependent on incentives.
Because those with narratives don't like to consider facts that disrupt said narrative?
The OL isn't the same, the Giants brought in two new players. The incremental improvement you're seeing is likely because of that. Taylor would have been overwhelmed otherwise.
Holy shit! He was a top 10 QB last year; apparently that isn't good enough for some people. JFC...
What about the other 4 years?
Kent Graham - 38 career starts - 'We know he stinks!'
Danny Kanell - 24 career starts - 'We know he stinks!"
Daniel Jones - 58 career starts - 'He hasn't gotten a real opportunity to show us what he is."
And there are a couple current guys around the league who are universally considered to be poor have fewer than 58 starts:
Mitch Trubisky (55)
Sam Darnold (55)
If you look at Jones/Darnold/Trubisky side by side their stats are really similar:
Trubisky: 31-24 as a starter, 68TD/43INT, 6.7Y/A, 86.3 passer rating
Darnold: 21-34, 61/55, 6.7Y/A, 78.2 rating
Jones: 22-35-1, 62/40, 6.6 Y/A, 85.3 rating
Trubisky and Darnold are each backups and on their third team. Jones got $81M guaranteed.
The only narrative is the one the Giants spun for themselves.
Why would he give more information that he needs to? Why let the Giants' opponents know?
Dabes tends toward the TMI side... like his '26 won't be traded' proclamation recently.
Anyway, the odds of winning Sunday's game have increased slightly, in my view. But it'll still be an uphill battle. Sadly, I think Gang Green pulls out a squeaker.
Strangely, I think DJ plays again this season. But I agree with those that think we'll spend an early round pick on a QB this offseason. And I do think De Vito will also get to play towards the end of the season. I'm as curious as the next guy to see how he does (I think he'll do relatively well).
he got paid by the people who run the team. the GM and coach decided they wanted him on the team.
granted, they are no where near as qualified as internet "evaluators" posting from their mothers basement.
Holy shit! He was a top 10 QB last year; apparently that isn't good enough for some people. JFC...
That's a wild statement that demands some kind of supporting argument.
2nd time in 2 years he’s had this injury. He still isn’t cleared for contact after almost 3 weeks.
What a fucking disaster. This organization has failed this kid TWICE (yes he got paid) by putting these dumpster fire of offensive linemen in front of him.
FFS. It was Van Ginkel going around Josh Ezeudu that delivered the hit that knocked DJ out of the game and caused the injury. Josh Ezeudu was playing LT at the time. You know, Andrew Thomas' spot, who is an All Pro. There's no question the line is still a work in progress and that some players haven't developed as hoped. But that hit doesn't happen if Andrew Thomas wasn't hurt, and you can't predict injuries.
It's unfortunate the Giants at the time did not have a suitable back-up tackle for Andrew Thomas, but it would be difficult for any team to lose their starting left tackle and get adequate protection from that spot. Even good starting tackles are in short supply in the NFL.
It's part of the game. And DJ knew by that point in the game Ezeudu was struggling over there. He has to be aware of Van Ginkel lining up over Ezeudu because that's a mismatch. Van Ginkel is a speed rusher and Ezeudu does not deal with outside speed well.
Holy shit! He was a top 10 QB last year; apparently that isn't good enough for some people. JFC...
That's a wild statement that demands some kind of supporting argument.
PFF had him at #12 based on last season. Not top 10, but certainly doesn't make saying he was top 10 a "wild statement"
PFN had him at #13: https://www.profootballnetwork.com/qb-power-rankings-2022/
USA Today had him at #12: https://ftw.usatoday.com/lists/final-nfl-quarterback-rankings-patrick-mahomes-dak-prescott-jalen-hurts
Link - ( New Window )
Holy shit! He was a top 10 QB last year; apparently that isn't good enough for some people. JFC...
That's a wild statement that demands some kind of supporting argument.
Yeah, he really wasn't a top ten QB last year. It's a statement based on a single metric and even then, it was a down year for QBs last year.
Holy shit! He was a top 10 QB last year; apparently that isn't good enough for some people. JFC...
That's a wild statement that demands some kind of supporting argument.
Yeah, he really wasn't a top ten QB last year. It's a statement based on a single metric and even then, it was a down year for QBs last year.
It is like that time he once placed atop a single and narrow category, long throw completion pct, based on a small sample of 39 throws, and some folks were touting him as the best deep ball thrower in the game. Never mind it is a noisy stat, with wild fluctuations, and he placed near the bottom of the same list a year later.
But he’s a professional athlete- they have NO sense, common or otherwise.
But he’s a professional athlete- they have NO sense, common or otherwise.
If he was cleared to play next week and Andrew Thomas was not, I would not put him in. If we have Thomas healthy and the rest of the line is healthy, I play him.
Holy shit! He was a top 10 QB last year; apparently that isn't good enough for some people. JFC...
That's a wild statement that demands some kind of supporting argument.
PFF had him at #12 based on last season. Not top 10, but certainly doesn't make saying he was top 10 a "wild statement"
PFN had him at #13: https://www.profootballnetwork.com/qb-power-rankings-2022/
USA Today had him at #12: https://ftw.usatoday.com/lists/final-nfl-quarterback-rankings-patrick-mahomes-dak-prescott-jalen-hurts Link - ( New Window )
I mean read the link on the PFN story. He's in the "Useful but limited" category, which is such a great descriptor for him that I wish I thought of it myself.
Paying Baker Mayfield 4 million on a one year deal and pocketing 156 million to spend elsewhere would have been even a better move. Schoen really got taken to the cleaners.
Why are you not looking at guaranteed money? That matters more than the total number which is totally dependent on incentives.
Because those with narratives don't like to consider facts that disrupt said narrative?
The next fact you post will be the first.
he got paid by the people who run the team. the GM and coach decided they wanted him on the team.
granted, they are no where near as qualified as internet "evaluators" posting from their mothers basement.
Which side of the debate will history record as having been correct?
Holy shit! He was a top 10 QB last year; apparently that isn't good enough for some people. JFC...
That's a wild statement that demands some kind of supporting argument.
#6 in the NFL 2022 in Total QBR. That’s a strong supporting argument.
Read Daboll's presser. He was cleared last Weds and playing scout team QB since. I can't see being cleared even for that if it's potentially risky.
But only time will tell.
He was not cleared. No idea what you are talking about. He basically stood around at practice.
A: He takes scout team reps.
Q: Oh, he does?
A: Yep.
Q: When did that start?
A: Last week.
Q: Wednesday?
A: Last week.
Q: A long time ago
Kent Graham - 38 career starts - 'We know he stinks!'
Danny Kanell - 24 career starts - 'We know he stinks!"
Daniel Jones - 58 career starts - 'He hasn't gotten a real opportunity to show us what he is."
And there are a couple current guys around the league who are universally considered to be poor have fewer than 58 starts:
Mitch Trubisky (55)
Sam Darnold (55)
If you look at Jones/Darnold/Trubisky side by side their stats are really similar:
Trubisky: 31-24 as a starter, 68TD/43INT, 6.7Y/A, 86.3 passer rating
Darnold: 21-34, 61/55, 6.7Y/A, 78.2 rating
Jones: 22-35-1, 62/40, 6.6 Y/A, 85.3 rating
Trubisky and Darnold are each backups and on their third team. Jones got $81M guaranteed.
The only narrative is the one the Giants spun for themselves.
These FACTS should make anyone who is a Giants fan truly disgusted at this moment. Shame on this franchise for both the original sin of drafting DJ and the catastrophic decision of giving him an elite level contract on spec with full knowledge of these JAG FACTS.
The idea that there are fans of this team who continue to refer to DJ as a top ten quarterback is beyond sad. Stockholm Syndrome is truly a debilitating condition...
Don't necessarily agree. The injuries to Jones make it pretty clear Jones will be gone after next year.
In the year the Chiefs traded up from 27 to 10 to get Mahomes, the Bears selected Trubiskey at #2. I do believe that Williams and Maye are better. However, no reason the Giants can't get a good QB wherever they pick in a deep QB draft. Player development is important as well.
Can't really plan to get in the top 2-3 picks. Giants have too much talent to be that bad, particularly the way the defense has played the past couple weeks.
That's fair. I'm not suicidal or anything but I take no joy in Tyrod playing better than Jones right now. I didn't need to see that to know that Jones was not the future.
I think the key to the next QB is high upside with the arm talent/arm strength. I think it's particularly important if we plan on playing at Metlife in the playoffs in the future.
Holy shit! He was a top 10 QB last year; apparently that isn't good enough for some people. JFC...
That's a wild statement that demands some kind of supporting argument.
#6 in the NFL 2022 in Total QBR. That’s a strong supporting argument.
Explain how QBR works.
https://www.bigblueview.com/2023/3/30/23660065/2023-ny-giants-daneil-jones-epa-stats-analytics-2022-best-nfl-quarterbacks-news - ( New Window )
https://www.bigblueview.com/2023/3/30/23660065/2023-ny-giants-daneil-jones-epa-stats-analytics-2022-best-nfl-quarterbacks-news - ( New Window )
Thanks for that link. Fascinating analysis. The methodology is on point. Some wiggle room in the surrounding cast data, but within bands it makes sense: Hurts the QB who benefits most from his surrounding cast by a lot; Jones and Tannehill tied for least.
Mahomes, Allen and Lawerence in their own class.
I see how Jones ranks above the rest because of his poor cast quality but Hurts, Burrow and Tua are clearly above Jones in their own, or close to own, next tier. But after that....very fair. I'd agree within bands on the muddled middle although I think Cousins drops too far.
Oc rouse that was last year.