Some more details on the injury for Jones:

|
|Quote:
|Sources say Jones' injury has caused significant weakness in his left (non-throwing) arm. The injury is healing, and Jones has regained a lot of the strength, but it hasn't healed enough for Jones to be cleared for contact, keeping Tyrod Taylor in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Jets.
|Quote:
|Jones previously suffered a neck injury in 2021 -- another disc issue that led to an early end to his season. Jones has said this recent neck injury isn't as severe, and sources say it's not viewed as anything long-term. However, the risk of further complication isn't worth rushing him back.
Back to the drawing board.
I have a compensated torn rotator cuff which I recently aggravated with hard contact in a biking mishap. It hurt like hell, with concern of a re-tear. But no tear, and the pain subsided in a few days, leaving the only issue neck/arm pain when lifting and throwing, which lasted 2 weeks. Then everything was my normal.
Whatever Jones injury is or isn't, I've personally experienced 2 weeks of lingering arm pain and weakness after pain subsided from hard contact to my neck/shoulder.
And what do we see? I see a QB having his career ruined by the lack of talent around him. But, I guess it doesn’t matter why.
and I believe he needs his neck for the rest of his life.
He is set financially.
He should step away from the game and pursue another opportunity.
and I believe he needs his neck for the rest of his life.
He is set financially.
He should step away from the game and pursue another opportunity.
It will take a few doctors telling him for him to stop.
this post makes sense
Would you say both of these neck injuries are completely independent of each other, or did the 2021 injury make this injury more likely? I think that's the big question going forward.
Quote:
So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic
this post makes sense
It makes sense, other than his job includes that risk of getting hit by 300 pound linemen.
The question is - are the disks in his neck always going to be more susceptible to re-injury.
I think Payton Manning addressed the problem with neck fusion surgery. I’m not suggesting that is what is on the table here, but I think it’s fair to raise the possibility.
What would Giants be on the hook for?
Appears Jones is just prone to neck injuries.
I’d love to see him bounce back and have a great career, but he seems one more blind side hit away from a catastrophic injury. Apparently, whatever Eli learned to avoid taking too many devastating hits is not teachable.
Probably best for the young man to move on. He’s given it his all and it doesn’t seem worth the risk to continue.
Of all people, Daniel certainly doesn't need something that would make him less able to hold on to the ball when gang tackled by DLs and LBs!
Sometimes I have no idea how someone can read the words in front of you, and then straight faced come to the conclusions that you do.
[quote] So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic [/quote
That is not complete true. Yes on the compression bit a full rupture, with a discount pressing in the spinal cord could absolutely lead yo far greater consequesnces..
[quote] So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic [/quote
That is not complete true. Yes on the compression bit a full rupture, with a discount pressing in the spinal cord could absolutely lead yo far greater consequesnces..
Sorry, on phone in car (not driving), but you get the gust of what I was saying.
Like we’re getting closer to meaningful updates.
[quote] So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic [/quote
That is not complete true. Yes on the compression bit a full rupture, with a discount pressing in the spinal cord could absolutely lead yo far greater consequesnces..
Agree. This a second discogenic issue. Initially, the reports were inconsistent with a disc injury—just some residual pain in the shoulder. Not everyone recovers completely from disc issues. And the contained herniations don’t “heal” on the MRI. Ruptured/noncontained lesions also don’t heal—the disc material that exploded out just dissipates. In either case, the therapy just reduces the pressure on the nerve.
I agree with the posters above that say Jones should consider retirement and the Giants need to be looking for a new qb, if not bc of Jones play, then bc Jones might not be long for this game.
[quote] So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic [/quote
That is not complete true. Yes on the compression bit a full rupture, with a discount pressing in the spinal cord could absolutely lead yo far greater consequesnces..
I would agree. I have lower back issues, and any sort of nerve compression or impingement can indeed get worse. DJ's best attribute, aside from his size and athleticism, is his scrambling ability. All running QB's have to dial it back the older they get, as the hits pile up. We saw it from him earlier in the season, he stayed in the pocket more. But as the losses and ineffectiveness piled up, he started scrambling again his last few games. And he took some big hits. So this will likely make him less effective, if he can't scramble like he usually does (to keep his neck from getting hurt again), to keep plays alive and advance the ball.
Quote:
In comment 16263153 Bob from Massachusetts said:
[quote] So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic [/quote
That is not complete true. Yes on the compression bit a full rupture, with a discount pressing in the spinal cord could absolutely lead yo far greater consequesnces..
I would agree. I have lower back issues, and any sort of nerve compression or impingement can indeed get worse. DJ's best attribute, aside from his size and athleticism, is his scrambling ability. All running QB's have to dial it back the older they get, as the hits pile up. We saw it from him earlier in the season, he stayed in the pocket more. But as the losses and ineffectiveness piled up, he started scrambling again his last few games. And he took some big hits. So this will likely make him less effective, if he can't scramble like he usually does (to keep his neck from getting hurt again), to keep plays alive and advance the ball.
One of the forgotten things about the SEA game was Jones diving forward on the play that ironically concussed Adams. Even my wife said he's going to hurt himself doing stuff like that. Add in this new injury and yeah
Quote:
Leadership has to see what we see….
And what do we see? I see a QB having his career ruined by the lack of talent around him. But, I guess it doesn’t matter why.
After two neck/spine injuries that have the doctors being exceptionally cautious, the why doesn't really matter now does it?
Jones is a fool to keep playing, I don't know what the paralysis risk is , but it has to be higher risk