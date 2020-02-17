for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Some more details on the injury for Jones:

Sean : 7:36 am
Quote:
Sources say Jones' injury has caused significant weakness in his left (non-throwing) arm. The injury is healing, and Jones has regained a lot of the strength, but it hasn't healed enough for Jones to be cleared for contact, keeping Tyrod Taylor in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Quote:
Jones previously suffered a neck injury in 2021 -- another disc issue that led to an early end to his season. Jones has said this recent neck injury isn't as severe, and sources say it's not viewed as anything long-term. However, the risk of further complication isn't worth rushing him back.

Link - ( New Window )
Another neck area injury means  
MarvelousMike : 8:07 am : link
this draft requires at least a higher draft pick used for developmental QB, IMO.
I don’t think we see him again this year.  
jc in c-ville : 8:08 am : link
If TT plays well and keeps the Giants competitive, why bother? Leadership has to see what we see and if the Giants have a shot at a QB early in April they will get him. Yes, the OL is an issue but they have to pull the trigger in 4/2024. This is a Max, five win team.
This was supposed to be  
Blueworm : 8:26 am : link
the breakout season for this new star.

Back to the drawing board.
So it sounds like a disc causing nerve compression.  
Bob from Massachusetts : 8:35 am : link
So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic
My wife has sciatica right now  
Bob from Massachusetts : 8:36 am : link
So it’s a lot of the same considerations except she doesn’t play QB
Since we're playing internet doctor  
HBart : 8:40 am : link
And I've stayed at a Holiday before.

I have a compensated torn rotator cuff which I recently aggravated with hard contact in a biking mishap. It hurt like hell, with concern of a re-tear. But no tear, and the pain subsided in a few days, leaving the only issue neck/arm pain when lifting and throwing, which lasted 2 weeks. Then everything was my normal.

Whatever Jones injury is or isn't, I've personally experienced 2 weeks of lingering arm pain and weakness after pain subsided from hard contact to my neck/shoulder.
RE: I don’t think we see him again this year.  
BillT : 8:41 am : link
In comment 16263144 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
Leadership has to see what we see….

And what do we see? I see a QB having his career ruined by the lack of talent around him. But, I guess it doesn’t matter why.
Daniel Jones is a young man  
M.S. : 8:48 am : link

and I believe he needs his neck for the rest of his life.

He is set financially.

He should step away from the game and pursue another opportunity.
RE: Daniel Jones is a young man  
Blueworm : 8:52 am : link
In comment 16263162 M.S. said:
Quote:

and I believe he needs his neck for the rest of his life.

He is set financially.

He should step away from the game and pursue another opportunity.


It will take a few doctors telling him for him to stop.
RE: So it sounds like a disc causing nerve compression.  
bluefin : 9:02 am : link
In comment 16263153 Bob from Massachusetts said:
Quote:
So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic

this post makes sense
RE: So it sounds like a disc causing nerve compression.  
Sean : 9:07 am : link
In comment 16263153 Bob from Massachusetts said:
Quote:
So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic

Would you say both of these neck injuries are completely independent of each other, or did the 2021 injury make this injury more likely? I think that's the big question going forward.
RE: RE: So it sounds like a disc causing nerve compression.  
gersh : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16263169 bluefin said:
Quote:
In comment 16263153 Bob from Massachusetts said:


Quote:


So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic


this post makes sense


It makes sense, other than his job includes that risk of getting hit by 300 pound linemen.

The question is - are the disks in his neck always going to be more susceptible to re-injury.

I think Payton Manning addressed the problem with neck fusion surgery. I’m not suggesting that is what is on the table here, but I think it’s fair to raise the possibility.
From a financial stand point  
kelly : 9:25 am : link
Who decides if injury is carrer ending?

What would Giants be on the hook for?

Appears Jones is just prone to neck injuries.
He also had a concussion  
PepperJ52 : 9:41 am : link
a couple seasons ago. I was concerned after 2-3 games he was going to get another. He’s a great athlete and competitor who is capable of being a very good QB, but maybe it’s just not in the cards for him.
I’d love to see him bounce back and have a great career, but he seems one more blind side hit away from a catastrophic injury. Apparently, whatever Eli learned to avoid taking too many devastating hits is not teachable.
Probably best for the young man to move on. He’s given it his all and it doesn’t seem worth the risk to continue.
Weakness in one arm - fumbles  
KeoweeFan : 10:05 am : link
Remember that Saquan's recent fumble was partly attributed to the injury he suffered earlier in the game and decided to "tough it out".
Of all people, Daniel certainly doesn't need something that would make him less able to hold on to the ball when gang tackled by DLs and LBs!
He's  
AcidTest : 10:11 am : link
had two neck injuries and a concussion. As I said in the other long thread, the Giants should strongly consider using a high draft pick on a QB next spring. The debates about Jones' contract and whether our offensive problems are more his fault or that of the OL are not irrelevant, but they are now secondary to his injury history, especially since those involve his head and neck. Because of his contract, Jones is very likely to be on the Giants in 2024. But they should assume he won't be in 2025 and therefore plan accordingly.
The  
AcidTest : 10:15 am : link
Giants are paying Jones a lot of money and he's not playing. No fault to him. He's injured. But that's a fact. The same problem exists with Ojulari, albeit admittedly to a much lesser extent because his contract is so much cheaper. At some point if you aren't playing, you will be replaced.
RE: I don’t think we see him again this year.  
bLiTz 2k : 10:39 am : link
In comment 16263144 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
If TT plays well and keeps the Giants competitive, why bother? Leadership has to see what we see and if the Giants have a shot at a QB early in April they will get him. Yes, the OL is an issue but they have to pull the trigger in 4/2024. This is a Max, five win team.


Sometimes I have no idea how someone can read the words in front of you, and then straight faced come to the conclusions that you do.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:42 am : link
Necks are nothing to mess around with.
RE: So it sounds like a disc causing nerve compression.  
jvm52106 : 10:51 am : link
In comment 16263153 Bob from Massachusetts said:
[quote] So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic [/quote


That is not complete true. Yes on the compression bit a full rupture, with a discount pressing in the spinal cord could absolutely lead yo far greater consequesnces..
RE: RE: So it sounds like a disc causing nerve compression.  
jvm52106 : 10:52 am : link
In comment 16263252 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16263153 Bob from Massachusetts said:
[quote] So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic [/quote


That is not complete true. Yes on the compression bit a full rupture, with a discount pressing in the spinal cord could absolutely lead yo far greater consequesnces..


Sorry, on phone in car (not driving), but you get the gust of what I was saying.
This update seems about right to me  
UberAlias : 11:11 am : link
This along with Shefters update, I feel
Like we’re getting closer to meaningful updates.
If this injury  
SomeFan : 11:33 am : link
impacts his scrambling then the best aspect if his game would be impacted. We definitely need to think QB in the upcoming draft.
Hoping for a quick recovery DJ  
CV36 : 11:35 am : link
Then be smart and do what’s best for your health long term. The football part will sort itself out. In the mean time Let’s go TT
If this injury  
SomeFan : 11:37 am : link
impacts his scrambling then the best aspect if his game would be impacted. We definitely need to think QB in the upcoming draft.
Watching the replay of the hit on Jones  
joe48 : 11:40 am : link
He is lucky his neck did not break. I think Giants need to a draft a QB next year. Jones should take his money and retire.
RE: RE: So it sounds like a disc causing nerve compression.  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16263252 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16263153 Bob from Massachusetts said:
[quote] So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic [/quote


That is not complete true. Yes on the compression bit a full rupture, with a discount pressing in the spinal cord could absolutely lead yo far greater consequesnces..


Agree. This a second discogenic issue. Initially, the reports were inconsistent with a disc injury—just some residual pain in the shoulder. Not everyone recovers completely from disc issues. And the contained herniations don’t “heal” on the MRI. Ruptured/noncontained lesions also don’t heal—the disc material that exploded out just dissipates. In either case, the therapy just reduces the pressure on the nerve.

I agree with the posters above that say Jones should consider retirement and the Giants need to be looking for a new qb, if not bc of Jones play, then bc Jones might not be long for this game.
RE: RE: So it sounds like a disc causing nerve compression.  
Spider43 : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16263252 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16263153 Bob from Massachusetts said:
[quote] So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic [/quote


That is not complete true. Yes on the compression bit a full rupture, with a discount pressing in the spinal cord could absolutely lead yo far greater consequesnces..


I would agree. I have lower back issues, and any sort of nerve compression or impingement can indeed get worse. DJ's best attribute, aside from his size and athleticism, is his scrambling ability. All running QB's have to dial it back the older they get, as the hits pile up. We saw it from him earlier in the season, he stayed in the pocket more. But as the losses and ineffectiveness piled up, he started scrambling again his last few games. And he took some big hits. So this will likely make him less effective, if he can't scramble like he usually does (to keep his neck from getting hurt again), to keep plays alive and advance the ball.
RE: RE: RE: So it sounds like a disc causing nerve compression.  
Scooter185 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16263324 Spider43 said:
Quote:
In comment 16263252 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16263153 Bob from Massachusetts said:
[quote] So this does not risk paralysis and does not have any long term complications. It just causes pain and until the swelling resolves the arm weakness he has. The risk is it could recur in the short term so I’m sure they just don’t want it to recur, which is a real risk getting hit by a 300 pound lineman. So it makes sense but a lot of the gloom on here doesn’t seem realistic [/quote


That is not complete true. Yes on the compression bit a full rupture, with a discount pressing in the spinal cord could absolutely lead yo far greater consequesnces..



I would agree. I have lower back issues, and any sort of nerve compression or impingement can indeed get worse. DJ's best attribute, aside from his size and athleticism, is his scrambling ability. All running QB's have to dial it back the older they get, as the hits pile up. We saw it from him earlier in the season, he stayed in the pocket more. But as the losses and ineffectiveness piled up, he started scrambling again his last few games. And he took some big hits. So this will likely make him less effective, if he can't scramble like he usually does (to keep his neck from getting hurt again), to keep plays alive and advance the ball.


One of the forgotten things about the SEA game was Jones diving forward on the play that ironically concussed Adams. Even my wife said he's going to hurt himself doing stuff like that. Add in this new injury and yeah
RE: RE: I don’t think we see him again this year.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16263158 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16263144 jc in c-ville said:


Quote:


Leadership has to see what we see….


And what do we see? I see a QB having his career ruined by the lack of talent around him. But, I guess it doesn’t matter why.


After two neck/spine injuries that have the doctors being exceptionally cautious, the why doesn't really matter now does it?
if he has "weakness" in his left arm  
Dave on the UWS : 12:29 pm : link
from the hit, that tells me (and I'm no MD obviously), that nerves were involved. And since the injury is to the neck, that has to be spinal nerves.
Jones is a fool to keep playing, I don't know what the paralysis risk is , but it has to be higher risk
Jones  
stretch234 : 4:59 pm : link
I have been a supporter and always thought he could be the guy, however, this is now 2 neck injuries as well as a concussion. What doctor would realistically let him play again. This is not a knee here. This has potential catastrophic injury potential if he is allowed out there. I think he is done this year and maybe for his career

Jones was awful today.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:00 pm : link
Truly awful.
(Next season post)  
PaulN : 5:07 pm : link
Taylor can't stay healthy, that is not a backup. He must be let go. DeVito must be let go too. You can't trust him to even throw a pass in a must win game where he is the only QB. What is the point. Jones is finished. Evan Beal should be traded or whatever you can do, move him inside, hebis a gutless piece if shit. He sat today. That is unforgivable, big fat garbage. Both kickers must go. Paris Campbell must go. The drafting better improve when it comes to offensive linemen. They are so far off its sickening. Time to look at next season. They blew this season. Starting with the GM and coach. I am not firing anyone by the way. All coaches stay. You don't make chicken salad out of chicken shit. We are chicken shit.
Stretch  
PaulN : 5:13 pm : link
At this point I think he has taken more of a besting then he can handle. I thought we were set after last season. I was not always a supporter, I thought as a rookie we were set, then the next 2 seasons changed my mind. Injuries, turnovers, and his inablity to pick up open recievers made me think ge just can't learn, then last season happened and I thought he carried the team even, in the latter part of the season. I was sold completely. This year despite the horrendous offensive line, his issues seemed to worsen. The injuries, ect.
I'm not a doctor but I took an intro to Biology class and...  
jinkies : 6:37 pm : link
.
I just hope they aren't stupid (including Jones)  
Matt M. : 6:46 pm : link
He better not be rushed back next week just because of Taylor going down.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 