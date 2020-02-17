New York Giants vs. New York Jets Game Discussion

fired just for his decision to take the ball in OT.
You know you can't move the ball and your defense is playing great. Stop them 1st and then you kick a FG to win the game.
Now it's the Jets who will kick the FG to win. Stupid Daboll
The thing that gets me, beyond everything else. I don't care if you're third string or an emergency QB. If you can't TRUST your one player who is eligible to throw the ball, to actually throw the fucking ball, he shouldn't be on the team.
And the people who allowed for this so-called QB to be on the team, despite you not trusting him to be a QB, should also, not be on the team.
The thing that gets me, beyond everything else. I don't care if you're third string or an emergency QB. If you can't TRUST your one player who is eligible to throw the ball, to actually throw the fucking ball, he shouldn't be on the team.
And the people who allowed for this so-called QB to be on the team, despite you not trusting him to be a QB, should also, not be on the team.
He may have thought that their Offense had momentum and our defense was gassed. But I agree with you.
Pressure on that play the pass was underthrown could not be completed
Horrible penalty
Wilson stood in there at the end pressure in his grill.
Horrible game
Don’t blame him for the first one. Not a good snap
Thibodeaux had nothing to do with it. It's complete regardless.
They lost because the HC has no balls. No confidence in his offense.
Perfect storm. Bad teams find ways to lose games.
Sorry the penalty that stopped the clock was nowhere near the damage of the missed FGs and those completions
You just can’t do that in overtime.
What a fucking worthless dummy
Quote:
Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.
He missed them badly… not even close.
Quote:
Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.
Hard to win when your qb can’t complete a pass downfield.
Quote:
Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.
Quote:
In comment 16264829 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.
Hard to win when your qb can’t complete a pass downfield.
attempt*
But the JETS do.
I won't comment back so as not to detail the thread but what is on his sleeve?
+1
#Facts
He’ll be on whoever we’re playing and play lights out.
When it rains…and this season it’s almost torrential already…it’s a hurricane .
Wink coached his ass off and he, with his players, deserve better. This is on Daboll and Kafka.
Judge and Kitchens got more out of Fromm and a weaker roster.
Daboll should have been arguing the ball was not catchable. It was severely underthrown.
Hard to win a game with a third string udfa qb. Special teams also were terrible. Gano had to pull the last kick to the left bc a jets rusher leaped over the center.
He may have thought that their Offense had momentum and our defense was gassed. But I agree with you.
He’ll be on whoever we’re playing and play lights out.
When it rains…and this season it’s almost torrential already…it’s a hurricane .