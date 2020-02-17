for display only
New York Giants vs. New York Jets Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:27 am
...
Adoree Jackson - what a bum  
islander1 : 4:28 pm : link
and this loser team just finishes losing.
Clinical pass interference  
jinkies : 4:28 pm : link
.
Dumb players do  
Mattman : 4:28 pm : link
Dumb things
Gano missing 2 FGs today  
Simms11 : 4:28 pm : link
That was the difference!
This team  
Giantsbigblue : 4:28 pm : link
Is a fucking Joke. Horrible coaching. I don't care about having a coach here again. This is dumb.
We were better  
Mike in NY : 4:29 pm : link
When Adoree was out
Can any other team  
santacruzom : 4:29 pm : link
In the league lose like this?
Fucking joke.  
Matt M. : 4:29 pm : link
Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.
That's why you throw deep  
Gmen703 : 4:29 pm : link
Scared play calling
Yeah  
rocco8112 : 4:29 pm : link

Pressure on that play the pass was underthrown could not be completed

Horrible penalty

Wilson stood in there at the end pressure in his grill.



Horrible game
Adoree needs to be traded.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:30 pm : link
I can’t look at him anymore
And sorry, but DeVito is still a QB  
Matt M. : 4:30 pm : link
You can't play so fucking scared. This is a damning game.
daboll just cost us 5 yards  
LittleBlue : 4:30 pm : link
they were not getting that snapped in time
daboll should be  
kcgiants : 4:30 pm : link
fired just for his decision to take the ball in OT.
You know you can't move the ball and your defense is playing great. Stop them 1st and then you kick a FG to win the game.
Now it's the Jets who will kick the FG to win. Stupid Daboll
RE: Gano missing 2 FGs today  
jeff57 : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16264820 Simms11 said:
Quote:
That was the difference!


Don’t blame him for the first one. Not a good snap
when you can't score TDs  
bc4life : 4:30 pm : link
you have to make every FG.
RE: Fucking joke.  
Toth029 : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16264829 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.


Thibodeaux had nothing to do with it. It's complete regardless.

They lost because the HC has no balls. No confidence in his offense.
Gano  
igotyourbackman : 4:30 pm : link
Release him
I have lost all  
jvm52106 : 4:30 pm : link
Faith in Daboll!
Jackson should be on another team  
Matt M. : 4:30 pm : link
next weekend.
RE: Fucking joke.  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16264829 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.


Perfect storm. Bad teams find ways to lose games.
Dabol sucks  
Crazed Dogs : 4:30 pm : link
He is the reason why they lost ..how do you play for 3 points
I hope the reporters ask some real tough questions after this  
NY-Fan : 4:30 pm : link
Daboll does not deserve a pass on this!
Classic  
SomeFan : 4:31 pm : link
Loss
RE: Fucking joke.  
Will Shine : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16264829 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.


Sorry the penalty that stopped the clock was nowhere near the damage of the missed FGs and those completions
RE: That was terrible adoree  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16264805 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
Now way you don’t swing your head around


You just can’t do that in overtime.

What a fucking worthless dummy
Jesus  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:31 pm : link
What a way to lose
RE: RE: Fucking joke.  
Matt M. : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16264846 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16264829 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.



Thibodeaux had nothing to do with it. It's complete regardless.

They lost because the HC has no balls. No confidence in his offense.
The penalty stopped the clock, which allowed the Jets to get set and save them having to spike the ball there. Gave them an extra down.
Why take a TO  
jvm52106 : 4:31 pm : link
They had 3 fucking seconds on the play clock!!
RE: And sorry, but DeVito is still a QB  
Blue21 : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16264837 Matt M. said:
Quote:
You can't play so fucking scared. This is a damning game.
This. At least lose playing the game not playing scared
RE: Gano missing 2 FGs today  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16264820 Simms11 said:
Quote:
That was the difference!


He missed them badly… not even close.
Despicable  
Dang Man : 4:32 pm : link
Saleh can also wipe his ass with that political statement on the sleeve of his shirt.
RE: RE: Fucking joke.  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16264846 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16264829 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.



Thibodeaux had nothing to do with it. It's complete regardless.

They lost because the HC has no balls. No confidence in his offense.


Hard to win when your qb can’t complete a pass downfield.
I wonder how they will play next week without passing....  
Kanavis : 4:32 pm : link
Oh forgive me. I am 'simple.'
And that long pass is exactly why you take a shot downfield  
Blue21 : 4:32 pm : link
You can get a PI
RE: RE: Fucking joke.  
Matt M. : 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16264859 Will Shine said:
Quote:
In comment 16264829 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.



Sorry the penalty that stopped the clock was nowhere near the damage of the missed FGs and those completions
It's part of the collapse.
never pray for losses  
bc4life : 4:32 pm : link
but it's just as well. this team needs every bit of talent they can get.

RE: RE: RE: Fucking joke.  
LittleBlue : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16264888 DisgruntledNYGfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16264846 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 16264829 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Sorry, but the KT penalty, 2 completions, and then that terrible PI completely negate a dominant D performance.



Thibodeaux had nothing to do with it. It's complete regardless.

They lost because the HC has no balls. No confidence in his offense.



Hard to win when your qb can’t complete a pass downfield.


attempt*
I guess Kafka does not have  
Joe Beckwith : 4:33 pm : link
an OT have a: “the QB throws the ball downfield and hope for a PI” play in his repertoire.
But the JETS do.
Helps  
Percy : 4:33 pm : link
Secure their draft position.
RE: Despicable  
oghwga : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16264878 Dang Man said:
Quote:
Saleh can also wipe his ass with that political statement on the sleeve of his shirt.


I won't comment back so as not to detail the thread but what is on his sleeve?
So many people proved they shouldn't have a job this game  
jamison884 : 4:34 pm : link
The thing that gets me, beyond everything else. I don't care if you're third string or an emergency QB. If you can't TRUST your one player who is eligible to throw the ball, to actually throw the fucking ball, he shouldn't be on the team.

And the people who allowed for this so-called QB to be on the team, despite you not trusting him to be a QB, should also, not be on the team.
look at the passing yards  
bc4life : 4:35 pm : link
no way you're gonna win playing like that.
RE: Also, if Giants had held onto Wilson  
Optimus-NY : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16264726 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
after he caught the pass on the next-to-last play, the Jets wouldn't have had time to stop the clock. Belichik's teams were very good at that.


+1
RE: So many people proved they shouldn't have a job this game  
Optimus-NY : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16264928 jamison884 said:
Quote:
The thing that gets me, beyond everything else. I don't care if you're third string or an emergency QB. If you can't TRUST your one player who is eligible to throw the ball, to actually throw the fucking ball, he shouldn't be on the team.

And the people who allowed for this so-called QB to be on the team, despite you not trusting him to be a QB, should also, not be on the team.


#Facts
RE: Jackson should be on another team  
Joe Beckwith : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16264850 Matt M. said:
Quote:
next weekend.

He’ll be on whoever we’re playing and play lights out.
When it rains…and this season it’s almost torrential already…it’s a hurricane .
Honestly i  
Toth029 : 4:36 pm : link
I don't care what draft picks they get if their game management is this shit.

Wink coached his ass off and he, with his players, deserve better. This is on Daboll and Kafka.

Judge and Kitchens got more out of Fromm and a weaker roster.
RE: Yeah  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16264833 rocco8112 said:
Quote:

Pressure on that play the pass was underthrown could not be completed

Horrible penalty

Wilson stood in there at the end pressure in his grill.



Horrible game


Daboll should have been arguing the ball was not catchable. It was severely underthrown.

Hard to win a game with a third string udfa qb. Special teams also were terrible. Gano had to pull the last kick to the left bc a jets rusher leaped over the center.
RE: daboll should be  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 16264839 kcgiants said:
Quote:
fired just for his decision to take the ball in OT.
You know you can't move the ball and your defense is playing great. Stop them 1st and then you kick a FG to win the game.
Now it's the Jets who will kick the FG to win. Stupid Daboll


He may have thought that their Offense had momentum and our defense was gassed. But I agree with you.
RE: Jackson should be on another team  
Joe Beckwith : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16264850 Matt M. said:
Quote:
next weekend.

He’ll be on whoever we’re playing and play lights out.
When it rains…and this season it’s almost torrential already…it’s a hurricane .
