for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants vs. New York Jets Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:25 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 <<Prev | Show All |
For all the DJ haters:  
Joe Beckwith : 5:11 pm : link
At least we’re one loss closer to drafting his replacement.
So rejoice.
Dabolls not getting fired.  
Joe Beckwith : 5:13 pm : link
JM and ST won’t go through another 2 and out.
Just out of curiosity  
GiantGrit : 5:14 pm : link
The ref barely tapped the ball at the end to “spot” it but in other games they run over and physically spot it. The Dallas playoff game blunder comes to mind.

Is there a rule on that? Is it the refs discretion?
RE: hindsight says  
Photoguy : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16265285 GIANTS128 said:
Quote:
that second swing pass tp Barkley should have been a half back option.why not???ive seen nọ inovation this year from this coaching staff. Daboll looks over his head this year. Not sure what the answer is but he needs to look at himself. He will get one more year but he is on the hot seat.


Not sure, but I think the Jets had decided that Barkley was NOT going to beat them. They were willing to chance a big play to someone else.
RE: hindsight says  
Optimus-NY : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16265285 GIANTS128 said:
Quote:
that second swing pass tp Barkley should have been a half back option.why not???ive seen nọ inovation this year from this coaching staff. Daboll looks over his head this year. Not sure what the answer is but he needs to look at himself. He will get one more year but he is on the hot seat.


I thought that too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Another  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16265360 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16265324 OBJRoyal said:


Quote:




Mara loves Sheppard. And Jones. And Barkley.



Ding ding ding !! Now now, can’t say that



Well, he shouldn’t say that because it’s dumb conspiracy theories based on no evidence whatsoever.


You can choose to believe whatever you like. All we have are opinions

Barkley  
WeekendLife56 : 5:17 pm : link
14 million bwhahahahah....falling down! Cut earrings kid. What an embarrassment!!
Going to a three man rush when you’re getting good pressure  
jeff57 : 5:20 pm : link
Will never cease to amaze me
RE: -9  
AcidTest : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16265291 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Net Pass yards. In an NFL game.

Don’t care what string QB was playing, or what the weather was, or who was at OT, WR, TE.

The Giants put themselves in this position. They went into the game with a backup plan at QB that they did not trust to run an NFL offense. This coaching staff lacked the intelligence to draw up ANYTHING that would result in a completion over 4 yards.

This game was a disgrace, and the heater underneath Dabolls seat has officially turned on. Now I don’t think he will be fired, but if the downward trajectory continues…I am not so sure.


Totally agree. I don't care about the weather or that DeVito is a UDFA rookie QB playing in his first NFL game. If you don't trust him to throw a pass then don't have him on the roster.
RE: RE: If you do not trust a QB to throw the ball  
bw in dc : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16265343 Go Terps said:
Quote:

Because he's from NJ.

"When you're here, you're family."


That's very funny - and so damn true.

Can you imagine the euphoria when Schoen explained to Mara than DeVito was from NJ...?!?

And he went to Syracuse after turning down an offer from BC.





RE: Barkley  
PatersonPlank : 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16265405 WeekendLife56 said:
Quote:
14 million bwhahahahah....falling down! Cut earrings kid. What an embarrassment!!


128 yards rushing, vs the Jets behind this crappy OL
TOMMY?!?  
MauiYankee : 5:21 pm : link
I thought it was Danny DeVito.

A much lauded defense?
Great last 24 seconds.

A least the team didn't move higher in the draft.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Our FG kicker missed 2 easy ones  
jvm52106 : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 16265244 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 16265145 JesseS said:


Quote:


In comment 16265101 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 16265043 bluepepper said:


Quote:


in a low scoring game. That's why we lost. The decision at the end made sense because any NFL QB can get into a FG range with 30 seconds left. Make them get it into the end zone.

Frankly it's bizarre that so many assume we'd covert a 4th and 1 in that situation.



I definitely agree. I do not believe that this game was on Daboll. A green quarterback in ugly weather conditions against a tough defense, definitely plays the odds against the Giants moving the ball freely. Let’s not forget that the Jets handed the Giants only touchdown through a stupid penalty by Trumaine Johnson. This team just does not have the talent.



Donnie, IMO, it doesn't matter if they convert or not. The Jets couldn't move the ball. Your K just missed and clearly there is something up with him (injury). Make them start from their own 10.



If Gano makes the field goal, nobody rags on Daboll. In fact, lots will be praising him as to how he pulled out. This win if Gano makes a field goal.


I don't think it is that cut and dry. If a FG put us up 8, 9 then OK. A FG would put us up 6 but Jets still get ball and have some time..

Regardless, you can't just say IF it were made.. It is not automatic so you have to I close all possible outcomes. I just think considering the weather, The game and the earlier miss that you have to go for it there..
RE: RE: Another  
Toth029 : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 16265273 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16265241 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Kick in the nuts.

Jamison Crowder had 7 catches for 95 yards and a score today. Plus does returns.

Why did they keep Sterling Shepard again. Is this also Daniel's fault? Bueller?



Mara loves Sheppard. And Jones. And Barkley.

Did Mara elect to keep Shepard active instead of another TE? Another ST? Watch Shep's snap count be under five.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Game  
LittleBlue : 5:26 pm : link
In comment 16265352 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16265188 BillKo said:


Quote:




you’ll see an official run in and tap the ball down and that is the rule. it was done properly. whether the clock really stopped at zero though…



The rule is that the offense is allowed to decide where to spot the ball?



Remember what happened in the Dallas playoff game? lol

I can't see how the offense can simply decide where to spot the ball.........but I've been wrong before. I'll watch more carefully going forward.



I just watched the play again. The receiver catches the ball, is downed, then hands the ball to his own teammate (the center), who spots it. The official then runs by and taps the ball.

None of that shit can be legal.


guess again! it’s exactly legal.

if the center put it down on the wrong yard line, they would have to respot it correctly. if they like where it’s been spot, the requirement is for the official to touch it.
RE: RE: I don't have the heart to go back and watch it  
speedywheels : 5:26 pm : link
In comment 16265257 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 16265208 NYerInMA said:


Quote:


But I really think the clock should've expired on that last Jets' spike in regulation. They snapped the ball with 1 second left, and it takes at least a second to receive the ball and spike it. Obviously not the reason they lost, but it never should've gone to OT, imo.



Jets HC might have told the Ref we want a timeout with 1 second left? I am wondering - as long as they go through the motion ... do they automatically get it?


They were out of TO’s
RE: Just a reminder that Gano is getting paid $4m this year  
sharp315 : 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16265265 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
and this game is over if he misses 1 kick instead of 2 kicks.

Gano has been a huge bright spot for this team since coming here and he's playing on an injury this season. Let's cut him slack.
Been a fan since 1968  
Paulie Walnuts : 5:27 pm : link
And I'm long past numb. I'm glad I played Golf today. Mara, you fooled me again last year. Thus year same old dummy Giants. I don't get mad about losing anymore Mara, your team is garbage and your stadium is garbage
Another weird roster decision  
mittenedman : 5:29 pm : link
blew up in their face: only carrying 2 TE's when you know one of them's 50/50 with a hamstring on a rainy day
RE: RE: Just a reminder that Gano is getting paid $4m this year  
mittenedman : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 16265472 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 16265265 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


and this game is over if he misses 1 kick instead of 2 kicks.


Gano has been a huge bright spot for this team since coming here and he's playing on an injury this season. Let's cut him slack.


Was Gano injured on that blocked FG too?
Gano is hurt, its obvious!  
edavisiii : 5:29 pm : link
But, we could be 4 and 4 without today's miss and the one in Buffalo. Season is just a mess!
Schoen shouldn't be let off the hook either  
moespree : 5:30 pm : link
He inherited a poor roster and has not improved it much, if at all. Most of his moves have failed. 2 full offseasons and things are going backwards.
RE: RE: I don't have the heart to go back and watch it  
kcgiants : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16265257 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 16265208 NYerInMA said:


Quote:


But I really think the clock should've expired on that last Jets' spike in regulation. They snapped the ball with 1 second left, and it takes at least a second to receive the ball and spike it. Obviously not the reason they lost, but it never should've gone to OT, imo.



Jets HC might have told the Ref we want a timeout with 1 second left? I am wondering - as long as they go through the motion ... do they automatically get it?


The Jets didn't have any TOs left
RE: RE: RE: Just a reminder that Gano is getting paid $4m this year  
sharp315 : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16265483 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 16265472 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 16265265 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


and this game is over if he misses 1 kick instead of 2 kicks.


Gano has been a huge bright spot for this team since coming here and he's playing on an injury this season. Let's cut him slack.



Was Gano injured on that blocked FG too?

Didn't realize the kicker was responsible for blocking
RE: Gano is hurt, its obvious!  
sharp315 : 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16265484 edavisiii said:
Quote:
But, we could be 4 and 4 without today's miss and the one in Buffalo. Season is just a mess!

Gano was the ONLY reason we were in the Bills game at all. In case you forgot he was the only player to score. Blaming that loss on Graham Gano is absurd.
RE: RE: Adoree is my goat in this game  
Carson53 : 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16265268 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16265215 Eman11 said:


Quote:


How in the hell is a veteran not staying on top of the guy on the last pass in regulation? He gets up way too quick and any type of stumbling, bumbling on top of the guy runs the clock out. No way is there enough time for the Jets to clock it and stop the game at 1 second.

Then the terrible PI in OT! I’d be more forgiving of a rookie but a vet like him? No way and get your head out of your ass and play smart.



He and Gano can share a cab to Manny's in Moonachie.
.

Don't know what the hell Jackson was thinking late in regulation, as I was watching, was saying keep your body on him, game over. Gano misses two kicks, and three in two weeks. Kickers' have fragile psyches in this league.
Put Daboll in the same cab as well. I thought Joe Judge had left the building...
This loss is all on Daboll  
Crazed Dogs : 5:38 pm : link
he tried to sit on 3 points
'It can always get worse.'  
PHX Giants Fan : 5:39 pm : link
.
Crazy  
OBJRoyal : 5:40 pm : link
Now everyone wants Dabs gone. Maybe he shouldn’t have hitched his wagon to Jones
RE: Just a reminder that Gano is getting paid $4m this year  
Mayo2JZ : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16265265 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
and this game is over if he misses 1 kick instead of 2 kicks.


You’re an idiot. Gano has been money on this abysmal team and the only one we could count on. So he had a bad game. He’s been the only player that we’ve been able to count on for ANY points this season. How soon the fans forget which is why I normally stay away from the game threads and posters like you
not blaming the loss on Gano  
edavisiii : 5:41 pm : link
Pointing to the fact he is not healthy!
RE: Another weird roster decision  
Carson53 : 5:42 pm : link
In comment 16265479 mittenedman said:
Quote:
blew up in their face: only carrying 2 TE's when you know one of them's 50/50 with a hamstring on a rainy day
.

Not smart at all, you have a guy with chronic hamstring issues, and the other guy was a better blocker last year!
I missed the Daboll after game  
NYPanos : 5:42 pm : link
Interview. Anyone has a link? I am wondering, what can he possibly say about why why why. Soooo stupid.
Gano has been outstanding since getting here...  
edavisiii : 5:42 pm : link
This is typical of a bad season and today, a bad loss.
RE: This loss is all on Daboll  
bmgints : 5:43 pm : link
In comment 16265522 Crazed Dogs said:
Quote:
he tried to sit on 3 points


It’s also on schoen. When jones got injured we had 1 NFL qb and an undraftex rookie on the practice squad who has been getting called up to be back up and isn’t on the active roster. Not bringing in a veteran QB who you would let throw a 5 yard out is crazy
RE: RE: RE: Adoree is my goat in this game  
Eman11 : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16265515 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16265268 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16265215 Eman11 said:


Quote:


How in the hell is a veteran not staying on top of the guy on the last pass in regulation? He gets up way too quick and any type of stumbling, bumbling on top of the guy runs the clock out. No way is there enough time for the Jets to clock it and stop the game at 1 second.

Then the terrible PI in OT! I’d be more forgiving of a rookie but a vet like him? No way and get your head out of your ass and play smart.



He and Gano can share a cab to Manny's in Moonachie.

.

Don't know what the hell Jackson was thinking late in regulation, as I was watching, was saying keep your body on him, game over. Gano misses two kicks, and three in two weeks. Kickers' have fragile psyches in this league.
Put Daboll in the same cab as well. I thought Joe Judge had left the building...


Hey look at that we agree! Seriously though I don’t think our opinions on sports are that far off. Maybe a bit of mis communication in typing but for the most part I think we see things similarly.

Adoree has to be much smarter there. I can’t believe a vet and one from a big time program who’s gotten good coaching along the way, didn’t know better there. Maybe on a normal in game play that’s the way to lag it but end half or game? As Cris Carter would say…..c’mon man!
Issue  
stretch234 : 5:46 pm : link
My only issue was taking the ball to start OT. The Jets were struggling to make 1st downs all day and the Defense was playing excellent. Capitalize on that. Did he really think his offense was going to put together a 50 yard drive to kick another FG
RE: Crazy  
speedywheels : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16265531 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
Now everyone wants Dabs gone. Maybe he shouldn’t have hitched his wagon to Jones


LOL - Jones didn’t even play today!

Maybe he shouldn’t have tried the FG? Or decided to receive the kick in OT?

Or….oh nevermind, it’s impossible to argue with those who have a narrative.

🤷‍♂️🙄
Discussing the draft before Halloween again.. a habit for us for over  
Paulie Walnuts : 5:54 pm : link
Ten years...not acceptable. This organization needs an exorcism, an enema, and perhaps a witch doctor. Meanwhile SF has built and rebuilt its team 3 times in the same time period.
RE: Crazy  
sharp315 : 6:02 pm : link
In comment 16265531 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
Now everyone wants Dabs gone. Maybe he shouldn’t have hitched his wagon to Jones

That was a Joe Schoen decision, but I do agree that this entire staff had a chance to reset the team and instead went all in on DJ.
Now I understand  
bronxboy : 6:06 pm : link
Daboll thought the QB was Danny DeVito.
Gano  
AcidTest : 6:07 pm : link
apparently needs surgery on his knee. I take back what I said. He didn't lose the game. Daboll did by playing him. And as others have said, by not having a QB he trusted to throw a five yard out or any other pass.
The worse loss  
uconngiant : 6:08 pm : link
I don't know how many years you have it wrapped up with 20 seconds to go and you miss a chip shot with a kicker who is hurt. Why not bring in another kicker and why not pass the damn ball.

This is the most pissed I have been in years
RE: Another weird roster decision  
Toth029 : 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16265479 mittenedman said:
Quote:
blew up in their face: only carrying 2 TE's when you know one of them's 50/50 with a hamstring on a rainy day


Sure the usual crowd blames Mara for that, too.
HOW ABOUT DEXTER TODAY?  
Festina Lente : 6:11 pm : link
He was an absolute beast!
I swear running the 2 swing passes to saquon in overtime  
OBJ_AllDay : 6:21 pm : link
behind the LOS, I was convinced he was going to attempt to pass one of them. Otherwise I have no clue what the fuck that was
I am not upset at all since we aren't doing anything this year anyway.  
Jim in Hoboken : 6:25 pm : link
The more they lose the less Mara will meddle.

Levis sure looked good today. We need to get a QB even if we aren't picking at the top of the draft.
Every game I say this is the worse loss I ve seen.  
Blue21 : 6:25 pm : link
Then we play another game.
So we had a QB who couldn’t throw  
bceagle05 : 6:29 pm : link
and a kicker who couldn’t kick? Wonderful.

So glad we carry only two TEs so Shep can cheerlead with his jersey and helmet on.
RE: RE: RE: Just a reminder that Gano is getting paid $4m this year  
Joe Beckwith : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16265483 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 16265472 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 16265265 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


and this game is over if he misses 1 kick instead of 2 kicks.


Gano has been a huge bright spot for this team since coming here and he's playing on an injury this season. Let's cut him slack.



Was Gano injured on that blocked FG too?


Didn’t watch the game and only saw some of OT on RedZone.
So ST being ST again. No way McGaughey comes back.
Schoens gonna be busy starting tonight.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 