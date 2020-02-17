New York Giants vs. New York Jets Post-Game Discussion

that second swing pass tp Barkley should have been a half back option.why not???ive seen nọ inovation this year from this coaching staff. Daboll looks over his head this year. Not sure what the answer is but he needs to look at himself. He will get one more year but he is on the hot seat.
Not sure, but I think the Jets had decided that Barkley was NOT going to beat them. They were willing to chance a big play to someone else.
Don’t care what string QB was playing, or what the weather was, or who was at OT, WR, TE.
The Giants put themselves in this position. They went into the game with a backup plan at QB that they did not trust to run an NFL offense. This coaching staff lacked the intelligence to draw up ANYTHING that would result in a completion over 4 yards.
This game was a disgrace, and the heater underneath Dabolls seat has officially turned on. Now I don’t think he will be fired, but if the downward trajectory continues…I am not so sure.
Totally agree. I don't care about the weather or that DeVito is a UDFA rookie QB playing in his first NFL game. If you don't trust him to throw a pass then don't have him on the roster.
RE: RE: If you do not trust a QB to throw the ball
in a low scoring game. That's why we lost. The decision at the end made sense because any NFL QB can get into a FG range with 30 seconds left. Make them get it into the end zone.
Frankly it's bizarre that so many assume we'd covert a 4th and 1 in that situation.
I definitely agree. I do not believe that this game was on Daboll. A green quarterback in ugly weather conditions against a tough defense, definitely plays the odds against the Giants moving the ball freely. Let’s not forget that the Jets handed the Giants only touchdown through a stupid penalty by Trumaine Johnson. This team just does not have the talent.
Donnie, IMO, it doesn't matter if they convert or not. The Jets couldn't move the ball. Your K just missed and clearly there is something up with him (injury). Make them start from their own 10.
If Gano makes the field goal, nobody rags on Daboll. In fact, lots will be praising him as to how he pulled out. This win if Gano makes a field goal.
I don't think it is that cut and dry. If a FG put us up 8, 9 then OK. A FG would put us up 6 but Jets still get ball and have some time..
Regardless, you can't just say IF it were made.. It is not automatic so you have to I close all possible outcomes. I just think considering the weather, The game and the earlier miss that you have to go for it there..
RE: Just a reminder that Gano is getting paid $4m this year
And I'm long past numb. I'm glad I played Golf today. Mara, you fooled me again last year. Thus year same old dummy Giants. I don't get mad about losing anymore Mara, your team is garbage and your stadium is garbage
RE: RE: RE: Just a reminder that Gano is getting paid $4m this year
and this game is over if he misses 1 kick instead of 2 kicks.
You’re an idiot. Gano has been money on this abysmal team and the only one we could count on. So he had a bad game. He’s been the only player that we’ve been able to count on for ANY points this season. How soon the fans forget which is why I normally stay away from the game threads and posters like you
It’s also on schoen. When jones got injured we had 1 NFL qb and an undraftex rookie on the practice squad who has been getting called up to be back up and isn’t on the active roster. Not bringing in a veteran QB who you would let throw a 5 yard out is crazy
Hey look at that we agree! Seriously though I don’t think our opinions on sports are that far off. Maybe a bit of mis communication in typing but for the most part I think we see things similarly.
Adoree has to be much smarter there. I can’t believe a vet and one from a big time program who’s gotten good coaching along the way, didn’t know better there. Maybe on a normal in game play that’s the way to lag it but end half or game? As Cris Carter would say…..c’mon man!
My only issue was taking the ball to start OT. The Jets were struggling to make 1st downs all day and the Defense was playing excellent. Capitalize on that. Did he really think his offense was going to put together a 50 yard drive to kick another FG
apparently needs surgery on his knee. I take back what I said. He didn't lose the game. Daboll did by playing him. And as others have said, by not having a QB he trusted to throw a five yard out or any other pass.
So rejoice.
Is there a rule on that? Is it the refs discretion?
I thought that too.
Mara loves Sheppard. And Jones. And Barkley.
Ding ding ding !! Now now, can’t say that
Well, he shouldn’t say that because it’s dumb conspiracy theories based on no evidence whatsoever.
You can choose to believe whatever you like. All we have are opinions
Totally agree. I don't care about the weather or that DeVito is a UDFA rookie QB playing in his first NFL game. If you don't trust him to throw a pass then don't have him on the roster.
Because he's from NJ.
"When you're here, you're family."
That's very funny - and so damn true.
Can you imagine the euphoria when Schoen explained to Mara than DeVito was from NJ...?!?
And he went to Syracuse after turning down an offer from BC.
128 yards rushing, vs the Jets behind this crappy OL
A much lauded defense?
Great last 24 seconds.
A least the team didn't move higher in the draft.
If Gano makes the field goal, nobody rags on Daboll. In fact, lots will be praising him as to how he pulled out. This win if Gano makes a field goal.
I don't think it is that cut and dry. If a FG put us up 8, 9 then OK. A FG would put us up 6 but Jets still get ball and have some time..
Regardless, you can't just say IF it were made.. It is not automatic so you have to I close all possible outcomes. I just think considering the weather, The game and the earlier miss that you have to go for it there..
Kick in the nuts.
Jamison Crowder had 7 catches for 95 yards and a score today. Plus does returns.
Why did they keep Sterling Shepard again. Is this also Daniel's fault? Bueller?
Mara loves Sheppard. And Jones. And Barkley.
Did Mara elect to keep Shepard active instead of another TE? Another ST? Watch Shep's snap count be under five.
you’ll see an official run in and tap the ball down and that is the rule. it was done properly. whether the clock really stopped at zero though…
The rule is that the offense is allowed to decide where to spot the ball?
Remember what happened in the Dallas playoff game? lol
I can't see how the offense can simply decide where to spot the ball.........but I've been wrong before. I'll watch more carefully going forward.
I just watched the play again. The receiver catches the ball, is downed, then hands the ball to his own teammate (the center), who spots it. The official then runs by and taps the ball.
None of that shit can be legal.
guess again! it’s exactly legal.
if the center put it down on the wrong yard line, they would have to respot it correctly. if they like where it’s been spot, the requirement is for the official to touch it.
Gano has been a huge bright spot for this team since coming here and he's playing on an injury this season. Let's cut him slack.
and this game is over if he misses 1 kick instead of 2 kicks.
Gano has been a huge bright spot for this team since coming here and he's playing on an injury this season. Let's cut him slack.
Was Gano injured on that blocked FG too?
and this game is over if he misses 1 kick instead of 2 kicks.
Gano has been a huge bright spot for this team since coming here and he's playing on an injury this season. Let's cut him slack.
Was Gano injured on that blocked FG too?
Didn't realize the kicker was responsible for blocking
Gano was the ONLY reason we were in the Bills game at all. In case you forgot he was the only player to score. Blaming that loss on Graham Gano is absurd.
You’re an idiot. Gano has been money on this abysmal team and the only one we could count on. So he had a bad game. He’s been the only player that we’ve been able to count on for ANY points this season. How soon the fans forget which is why I normally stay away from the game threads and posters like you
Not smart at all, you have a guy with chronic hamstring issues, and the other guy was a better blocker last year!
It’s also on schoen. When jones got injured we had 1 NFL qb and an undraftex rookie on the practice squad who has been getting called up to be back up and isn’t on the active roster. Not bringing in a veteran QB who you would let throw a 5 yard out is crazy
How in the hell is a veteran not staying on top of the guy on the last pass in regulation? He gets up way too quick and any type of stumbling, bumbling on top of the guy runs the clock out. No way is there enough time for the Jets to clock it and stop the game at 1 second.
Then the terrible PI in OT! I’d be more forgiving of a rookie but a vet like him? No way and get your head out of your ass and play smart.
He and Gano can share a cab to Manny's in Moonachie.
Don't know what the hell Jackson was thinking late in regulation, as I was watching, was saying keep your body on him, game over. Gano misses two kicks, and three in two weeks. Kickers' have fragile psyches in this league.
Put Daboll in the same cab as well. I thought Joe Judge had left the building...
Hey look at that we agree! Seriously though I don’t think our opinions on sports are that far off. Maybe a bit of mis communication in typing but for the most part I think we see things similarly.
Adoree has to be much smarter there. I can’t believe a vet and one from a big time program who’s gotten good coaching along the way, didn’t know better there. Maybe on a normal in game play that’s the way to lag it but end half or game? As Cris Carter would say…..c’mon man!
LOL - Jones didn’t even play today!
Maybe he shouldn’t have tried the FG? Or decided to receive the kick in OT?
Or….oh nevermind, it’s impossible to argue with those who have a narrative.
🤷♂️🙄
That was a Joe Schoen decision, but I do agree that this entire staff had a chance to reset the team and instead went all in on DJ.
This is the most pissed I have been in years
Sure the usual crowd blames Mara for that, too.
Levis sure looked good today. We need to get a QB even if we aren't picking at the top of the draft.
So glad we carry only two TEs so Shep can cheerlead with his jersey and helmet on.
and this game is over if he misses 1 kick instead of 2 kicks.
Gano has been a huge bright spot for this team since coming here and he's playing on an injury this season. Let's cut him slack.
Was Gano injured on that blocked FG too?
Didn’t watch the game and only saw some of OT on RedZone.
So ST being ST again. No way McGaughey comes back.
Schoens gonna be busy starting tonight.