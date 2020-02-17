Barkley giving himself up on that last drive in regulation

Where are the fucking analytics guys? The Giants needed a first down to run out the clock. The entire offense should have been put on notice that was the case with the Jets having 2 timeouts. And dumbass goes down easily. I knew it at the time that was going to come back to bite the Giants in the ass. WTF Saquon? I can live with losses. But losses because of stupidity are tough to take.
going down on the 1 yard line to guarantee a win (run out the clock) rather than pad his stats.
I can't imagine what prompted his decisions today, both to cut back inside and then to go down. He will probably say, "so they couldn't knock me out of bounds" and "so they couldn't hold me up and strip the ball," but it wasn't his best decision.
He's averaged 100 yds per game over the last 3 games vs Wash, Jets, Bills (pretty good defenses) behind this crappy OL. He is singlehandedly keeping us in games, yet this is who you choose to complain about?
I could say the same about Thibs.
There are lots of people to blame, these guys are not 2 of them.
Combined with the shitty product overall it really, really might be time to just find a new way to spend Sundays. This organization is a fucking tumor in my social life.
Perfectly stated. I don’t wanna hear one fucking person here say bullshit like “oh lighten up or get a grip it’s just football I went out with my kid and frolicked in the leaves after the game and was so happy.” Yea bullshit. Every single die hard nyg fan is absolutely miserable right now and has been for years. They are absolutely sucking the fucking joy out of the world, week in, week out. Year in year out. Today broke me. I’m sitting in a dark quiet room with the volume off trying to reset my brain into normalcy.
I truthfully don’t want to love this franchise anymore. Call me what you will, don’t care, it’s just damaging to my existence. Unhealthy. I can’t stop but I wish I could. I should go get fucking hypnotized into finding football boring. I’d be better off.
He had an easy first down to end the game and because he is a remarkably dumb football player he decided to go down 4 yards short and not end the game. I don't care how talented you are, you can not win consistently when your leaders have low football IQ like Barkley does. There's zero excuse for what he did on 1st down that last drive. All the talent in the world but can't stay healthy and makes mind numbing mental mistakes.
He had an easy first down to end the game and because he is a remarkably dumb football player he decided to go down 4 yards short and not end the game. I don't care how talented you are, you can not win consistently when your leaders have low football IQ like Barkley does. There's zero excuse for what he did on 1st down that last drive. All the talent in the world but can't stay healthy and makes mind numbing mental mistakes.
We weren't even in the game if it wasn't for Barkley. There are about 40 other players to blame, plus coaches, before Barkley yet some people just have an agenda
People are having brain farts than the coaches are not properly preparing them. I'm sorry, it's just whats happening.
Nah, Barkley going down on 1st down was not on anyone except for him. You don't have to teach a guy how to handle that situation. It's common fucking sense. There was zero benefit to going down for no reason.
Held to 3 points total if it weren’t Saquon today. I can’t comprehend people blaming him after that beating he took today.
He had an easy first down that ends the game and he went down for NO REASON.
There's zero excuse for making a mental mistake like that. He's supposed to be one of the leaders of the team. Having a good game running the ball doesn't mean he shouldn't be hammered for a mental mistake that 100% ends the game if he doesn't make that mental mistake.
Games in the NFL are decided by the little things. And the Giants for years now keep fucking up the little things at the end of games that result in losses late.
I honestly can't believe someone started a thread like this
RE: I honestly can't believe someone started a thread like this
Our K misses two pretty easy FGs
We have -9 yds passing
We have no TEs healthy
yet let start a thread about a guy who rushed for 128 yds and carried us all game. Unbelievable, lets go after our best player and not the 30 crappy players who can't block, throw, or catch
He had a guaranteed win 4 yards away and instead chose to go down for no reason. This organization finds ways to lose because they have dumb players like Saquon Barkley on it. Your leaders can't make mistakes like the one Barkley made. It's that simple. He deserves to get destroyed for it because it was an inexcusable msitake. He could have ran for 300 yards today and what he did on that 1st down run would still be inexcusable. You don't win with low IQ players, Saquon is a low IQ player.
Barkley was our entire offense today. That guy ran hard against one of the better defenses in the NFL. This loss is not on him.
Held to 3 points total if it weren’t Saquon today. I can’t comprehend people blaming him after that beating he took today.
Yet when given the ball in the crucial moment, he fails. Last week he fumbled as they were in game-winning FG range. The big moments matter, the team is counting on him. I can't even imagine what he's thinking: even if they let him score the TD, it's a good outcome.
On giants postgame on MSG they only showed the first few questions but none of them were about that. I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they did and that MSG cut it off but if they didn't all of the reporters should quit.
He ran hard. Made many of those yards with minimal or no blocking . Without him the Giants would have been held to 3 points . I don’t know what he was thinking on the play in question but…
Adoree Jackson -2 huge failures . Thib -off-side stopped the clock . Terrible mistake . Gano -2 FGs that needed to be nailed . Daboll I’ll leave alone . Probably should have run Barkley on fourth .
The loss was eerily like the Bills-Chiefs playoff game . Frazier should have rushed 2 and played two tiers of four across , with a floater . By playing that D Wilson would have held the ball for at least 8 seconds . Catch it . Tackle down in bounds -game over .
Lastly refs helped the Jets get that spike . I’m not sure they were set for a second after the ref took hand off the ball .
Not in that situation. If he gets even 2 more yards on that carry, the Giants win. They needed a first down. A deserves criticism for that decision.
Saquon is a good player who simply doesn’t play good enough.
But, he's had a history if head scratching plays like this and one good one, last year. Was it is rookie year where he went out of bounds with the lead, so then the next week he went out of his way to stay in bounds, even though we needed to stop the clock?
If there were defenders there, this is OK. But, he had open field for the first down. He should have taking one or two more strides and then went down.
But, he's had a history if head scratching plays like this and one good one, last year. Was it is rookie year where he went out of bounds with the lead, so then the next week he went out of his way to stay in bounds, even though we needed to stop the clock?
If there were defenders there, this is OK. But, he had open field for the first down. He should have taking one or two more strides and then went down.
This. barkley has a history of this type of stuff. It’s just weird. It just isn’t meant to be for him being a giants legend
He wasn't touched before going down. He hit the ground at the 21, but they gave him the 20 because he slid forward that far before being touched.
A defender was closing in from his right side, where he was holding the ball. I'm sure he was thinking about last week's fumble and wanting to make sure he wouldn't get stripped.
Probably doesn't get the first down if he stays on his feet, but almost certainly gets at least two more yards to make it 2nd and 2, instead of 2nd and 4.
See this makes more sense than the OP whining post. They were just trying to make sure there was not a turnover. Hoping to get the 1st down, but assuming a FG would win it (like all of us). Perfect sense.
Spot on. We have a weird fan base too who defends junk garbage like Barkley and Jones. They have accomplished next to nothing here (oh wow one playoff win) but for some reason we have kept these guys around. Barkley would have some worth worth out there and should be out the door tomorrow. Jones on the other hand, no one would pay him the amount of money the Giants did. He'd only get signed somewhere else to be a backup.
What a garbage organization lol we always hear these old guys whine about the 70s but these two seasons the Giants made the playoffs since 2011 make it way worse. We actually thought we were on the right path into being Super Bowl contenders contenders after last year and somehow they get even worse than before.
Barkley is such an annoying moron runner as well. Holy shit does he have a hole sometimes and he just runs directly into a defender. Like I said, they accomplished next to nothing when he was here. Big deal they beat below average Kirk cousins and then got nailed by the Eagles.
I rightfully called out big Boy coach last year for punting during the playoff game and his sissy colors show. What a joke.
by inexplicably running out of bounds three times in the last few minutes while we were trying to run out the clock. Bit of a pattern with him.
Agree with the fact that he really does lack situational awareness. Last year in Jacksonville and then again yesterday. This isn't on the coaches because who would have thought to tell him not to give himself on a play where that never would have been an option?
He played a great game yesterday, but that mental mistake was huge. And it is not an outlier in his game.
by inexplicably running out of bounds three times in the last few minutes while we were trying to run out the clock. Bit of a pattern with him.
Agree with the fact that he really does lack situational awareness. Last year in Jacksonville and then again yesterday. This isn't on the coaches because who would have thought to tell him not to give himself on a play where that never would have been an option?
He played a great game yesterday, but that mental mistake was huge. And it is not an outlier in his game.
Seriously. The effort some posters are putting in to pin the blame on the coaching staff here is fascinating. Should Daboll have had to remind Barkley not to hand the ball to the opponent also? How about to not run backwards? How about to not spike the ball?
The basic shit that some fans think coaches should be responsible for reminding players of is wild. On some level, there should be a baseline expectation that players who reach the NFL have played organized football to understand things like running out the clock, or clock stoppages (and proper audibles/execution to complement the clock management) with time winding down.
If there is an organizational failure in preparation, leading to the on-field brain farts, then "smart, tough, dependable" is horseshit to begin with. But knowing that getting a first down is the goal in a particular situation shouldn't be too much to expect from a veteran team captain in his 6th NFL season, just like knowing the situation at the end of the first half against Buffalo shouldn't have been too much for Tyrod to handle, with or without guidance from the sideline.
elbow last week and fumbled in an almost equally brutal spot. ball security has never been an issue for him but i assume in that situation everyone was told "no fumbles".
i was actually somewhat surprised they even risked running it instead of just kneeling 3x and taking a FG, but i assume that's because they weren't as confident as usual that gano would hit a 44 yarder bc of the weather and 2 recent misses.
they were on a knifes edge of winning/losing both of the last 2 weeks and they made mistakes both weeks. howell didn't take advantage, wilson did, win 1 lose 1 is probably what they deserved.
There's not much a coach can do about it. Should Barkley need to be told 5-6 years into his career not to do what he did?
what if he (and all players) were told by coaches before drive no matter what no fumbles, go down to ground? in those conditions after a 4q rz fumble last week, and the muffed kicks, i guarantee coaches were talking ball security all week and especially before that drive.
i thought they might kneel that last possession so im sure they were telling players if nothing else dont fumble and let clock run down under 30 seconds.
or daboll not going for it
or even punting would have been better
wink going prevent D
Yep...but who is responsible for having the players ready to execute? This team is still making the same mental mistakes as they were in the preseason. It's gross.
Barkley giving himself up was one of those three.
He played his ass off this fame so I can’t give him too much crap, but he just simply seems to have poor awareness at crucial times.
Barkley giving himself up was one of those three.
I'm blaming the coaches, formerly lauded for their creativity, for running the ball for 30 straight and playing not to lose. Which is exactly what they did.
or not made mistakes at key moments - Giants win.
Yep...but who is responsible for having the players ready to execute? This team is still making the same mental mistakes as they were in the preseason. It's gross.
I can guarantee you the only thing the coaching staff said to the offense was don't go out of bounds
And what should have our coaching staff told Gano so he didn't miss those kicks?
Yep
I can't imagine what prompted his decisions today, both to cut back inside and then to go down. He will probably say, "so they couldn't knock me out of bounds" and "so they couldn't hold me up and strip the ball," but it wasn't his best decision.
This is exactly what I want to know as well. Where are the fucking analytics guys?
Perfectly stated. I don’t wanna hear one fucking person here say bullshit like “oh lighten up or get a grip it’s just football I went out with my kid and frolicked in the leaves after the game and was so happy.” Yea bullshit. Every single die hard nyg fan is absolutely miserable right now and has been for years. They are absolutely sucking the fucking joy out of the world, week in, week out. Year in year out. Today broke me. I’m sitting in a dark quiet room with the volume off trying to reset my brain into normalcy.
I truthfully don’t want to love this franchise anymore. Call me what you will, don’t care, it’s just damaging to my existence. Unhealthy. I can’t stop but I wish I could. I should go get fucking hypnotized into finding football boring. I’d be better off.
He had an easy first down to end the game and because he is a remarkably dumb football player he decided to go down 4 yards short and not end the game. I don't care how talented you are, you can not win consistently when your leaders have low football IQ like Barkley does. There's zero excuse for what he did on 1st down that last drive. All the talent in the world but can't stay healthy and makes mind numbing mental mistakes.
He had an easy first down to end the game and because he is a remarkably dumb football player he decided to go down 4 yards short and not end the game. I don't care how talented you are, you can not win consistently when your leaders have low football IQ like Barkley does. There's zero excuse for what he did on 1st down that last drive. All the talent in the world but can't stay healthy and makes mind numbing mental mistakes.
We weren't even in the game if it wasn't for Barkley. There are about 40 other players to blame, plus coaches, before Barkley yet some people just have an agenda
Nah, Barkley going down on 1st down was not on anyone except for him. You don't have to teach a guy how to handle that situation. It's common fucking sense. There was zero benefit to going down for no reason.
He had an easy first down that ends the game and he went down for NO REASON.
There's zero excuse for making a mental mistake like that. He's supposed to be one of the leaders of the team. Having a good game running the ball doesn't mean he shouldn't be hammered for a mental mistake that 100% ends the game if he doesn't make that mental mistake.
Games in the NFL are decided by the little things. And the Giants for years now keep fucking up the little things at the end of games that result in losses late.
He had a guaranteed win 4 yards away and instead chose to go down for no reason. This organization finds ways to lose because they have dumb players like Saquon Barkley on it. Your leaders can't make mistakes like the one Barkley made. It's that simple. He deserves to get destroyed for it because it was an inexcusable msitake. He could have ran for 300 yards today and what he did on that 1st down run would still be inexcusable. You don't win with low IQ players, Saquon is a low IQ player.
Barkley was our entire offense today. That guy ran hard against one of the better defenses in the NFL. This loss is not on him.
Yet when given the ball in the crucial moment, he fails. Last week he fumbled as they were in game-winning FG range. The big moments matter, the team is counting on him. I can't even imagine what he's thinking: even if they let him score the TD, it's a good outcome.
On giants postgame on MSG they only showed the first few questions but none of them were about that. I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they did and that MSG cut it off but if they didn't all of the reporters should quit.
Adoree Jackson -2 huge failures . Thib -off-side stopped the clock . Terrible mistake . Gano -2 FGs that needed to be nailed . Daboll I’ll leave alone . Probably should have run Barkley on fourth .
The loss was eerily like the Bills-Chiefs playoff game . Frazier should have rushed 2 and played two tiers of four across , with a floater . By playing that D Wilson would have held the ball for at least 8 seconds . Catch it . Tackle down in bounds -game over .
Lastly refs helped the Jets get that spike . I’m not sure they were set for a second after the ref took hand off the ball .
Not in that situation. If he gets even 2 more yards on that carry, the Giants win. They needed a first down. A deserves criticism for that decision.
A year ago thus idiot was running out of bounds with the lead versus JAX.
Franchise Tag candidate, right Eric in Li.
If there were defenders there, this is OK. But, he had open field for the first down. He should have taking one or two more strides and then went down.
If there were defenders there, this is OK. But, he had open field for the first down. He should have taking one or two more strides and then went down.
This. barkley has a history of this type of stuff. It’s just weird. It just isn’t meant to be for him being a giants legend
I watched till the end, I did not notice anything where SB had a gimme first down....but not saying it did not happen.
A FG in that situation is 80%+ in normal conditions.
The conditions cancel each other out. The veteran kicker and hone field versus 1st ever NFL QB enhance the FG case. Either way analytics favor the FG.
A year ago thus idiot was running out of bounds with the lead versus JAX.
Franchise Tag candidate, right Eric in Li.
Yeah, but Barkley is great with the fan base, his picture is all over MetLife, he's on the jumbotron doing ads, his jersey is everywhere, etc.
That clearly helps offset when his play on the field goes sideways... ;)
I thought he just got tripped up. If this is really verified then this thread is even worse (if thats possible).
I watched till the end, I did not notice anything where SB had a gimme first down....but not saying it did not happen.
Exactly, we don't even know if he did. I didn't notice anything, People blasting off on one of the few guys we have really contributing over a hunch?
His job is to run hard and not fumble. He had a great game right up to this decision. Not the only reason the Giants lost. But he had the opportunity to put the game away. That’s what’s frustrating.
A defender was closing in from his right side, where he was holding the ball. I'm sure he was thinking about last week's fumble and wanting to make sure he wouldn't get stripped.
Probably doesn't get the first down if he stays on his feet, but almost certainly gets at least two more yards to make it 2nd and 2, instead of 2nd and 4.
A defender was closing in from his right side, where he was holding the ball. I'm sure he was thinking about last week's fumble and wanting to make sure he wouldn't get stripped.
Probably doesn't get the first down if he stays on his feet, but almost certainly gets at least two more yards to make it 2nd and 2, instead of 2nd and 4.
See this makes more sense than the OP whining post. They were just trying to make sure there was not a turnover. Hoping to get the 1st down, but assuming a FG would win it (like all of us). Perfect sense.
Spot on. We have a weird fan base too who defends junk garbage like Barkley and Jones. They have accomplished next to nothing here (oh wow one playoff win) but for some reason we have kept these guys around. Barkley would have some worth worth out there and should be out the door tomorrow. Jones on the other hand, no one would pay him the amount of money the Giants did. He'd only get signed somewhere else to be a backup.
What a garbage organization lol we always hear these old guys whine about the 70s but these two seasons the Giants made the playoffs since 2011 make it way worse. We actually thought we were on the right path into being Super Bowl contenders contenders after last year and somehow they get even worse than before.
I rightfully called out big Boy coach last year for punting during the playoff game and his sissy colors show. What a joke.
Stupidity.
Agree with the fact that he really does lack situational awareness. Last year in Jacksonville and then again yesterday. This isn't on the coaches because who would have thought to tell him not to give himself on a play where that never would have been an option?
He played a great game yesterday, but that mental mistake was huge. And it is not an outlier in his game.
Agree with the fact that he really does lack situational awareness. Last year in Jacksonville and then again yesterday. This isn't on the coaches because who would have thought to tell him not to give himself on a play where that never would have been an option?
He played a great game yesterday, but that mental mistake was huge. And it is not an outlier in his game.
Seriously. The effort some posters are putting in to pin the blame on the coaching staff here is fascinating. Should Daboll have had to remind Barkley not to hand the ball to the opponent also? How about to not run backwards? How about to not spike the ball?
The basic shit that some fans think coaches should be responsible for reminding players of is wild. On some level, there should be a baseline expectation that players who reach the NFL have played organized football to understand things like running out the clock, or clock stoppages (and proper audibles/execution to complement the clock management) with time winding down.
If there is an organizational failure in preparation, leading to the on-field brain farts, then "smart, tough, dependable" is horseshit to begin with. But knowing that getting a first down is the goal in a particular situation shouldn't be too much to expect from a veteran team captain in his 6th NFL season, just like knowing the situation at the end of the first half against Buffalo shouldn't have been too much for Tyrod to handle, with or without guidance from the sideline.
There were some posters here who tried to gaslight the board into believing that was a savvy veteran move by Barkley last year.
i was actually somewhat surprised they even risked running it instead of just kneeling 3x and taking a FG, but i assume that's because they weren't as confident as usual that gano would hit a 44 yarder bc of the weather and 2 recent misses.
they were on a knifes edge of winning/losing both of the last 2 weeks and they made mistakes both weeks. howell didn't take advantage, wilson did, win 1 lose 1 is probably what they deserved.
what if he (and all players) were told by coaches before drive no matter what no fumbles, go down to ground? in those conditions after a 4q rz fumble last week, and the muffed kicks, i guarantee coaches were talking ball security all week and especially before that drive.
i thought they might kneel that last possession so im sure they were telling players if nothing else dont fumble and let clock run down under 30 seconds.