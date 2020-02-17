for display only
Barkley giving himself up on that last drive in regulation

BigBlue7 : 10/29/2023 4:34 pm
Unbelievable. For all his talent, he sure has some epic fucking mental mistakes
or thibs going offsides  
hawkinsint31 : 10/29/2023 4:35 pm : link
or gano missing kicks
or daboll not going for it

or even punting would have been better

wink going prevent D
Look.at who.  
Giantsbigblue : 10/29/2023 4:35 pm : link
He has had for coaches. They make them as much as the players
if players had executed  
bc4life : 10/29/2023 4:36 pm : link
or not made mistakes at key moments - Giants win.
I didn't notice watching until it was pointed out  
rocco8112 : 10/29/2023 4:37 pm : link
on TV. Why did he do this? I thought he got tripped by a defender, slipped, he went down willingly?

A remarkably  
MookGiants : 10/29/2023 4:37 pm : link
low IQ football player. I would take whatever the best offer is for him this week and move on. He's a loser.
This entire fucking organization is in a decades long brain fart  
j_rud : 10/29/2023 4:38 pm : link
Combined with the shitty product overall it really, really might be time to just find a new way to spend Sundays. This organization is a fucking tumor in my social life.
Didn’t he do the  
SomeFan : 10/29/2023 4:38 pm : link
some years ago too?
RE: if players had executed  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/29/2023 4:39 pm : link
In comment 16264979 bc4life said:
Quote:
or not made mistakes at key moments - Giants win.


Yep...but who is responsible for having the players ready to execute? This team is still making the same mental mistakes as they were in the preseason. It's gross.
Anyone blaming the coaches  
HBart : 10/29/2023 4:39 pm : link
For three of their best veteran players making mistakes they'll only make once in their career in a one minute sequence is.....not sure what the word is but nuts is charitable.

Barkley giving himself up was one of those three.
Yea that bothered me  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10/29/2023 4:41 pm : link
After all the BS last year, you’d think he’s be more aware of end-game situations.

He played his ass off this fame so I can’t give him too much crap, but he just simply seems to have poor awareness at crucial times.
He does some strange things  
jeff57 : 10/29/2023 4:42 pm : link
.
RE: Anyone blaming the coaches  
j_rud : 10/29/2023 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16265035 HBart said:
Quote:
For three of their best veteran players making mistakes they'll only make once in their career in a one minute sequence is.....not sure what the word is but nuts is charitable.

Barkley giving himself up was one of those three.


I'm blaming the coaches, formerly lauded for their creativity, for running the ball for 30 straight and playing not to lose. Which is exactly what they did.
RE: RE: if players had executed  
BigBlue7 : 10/29/2023 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16265027 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16264979 bc4life said:


Quote:


or not made mistakes at key moments - Giants win.



Yep...but who is responsible for having the players ready to execute? This team is still making the same mental mistakes as they were in the preseason. It's gross.


I can guarantee you the only thing the coaching staff said to the offense was don't go out of bounds

And what should have our coaching staff told Gano so he didn't miss those kicks?
RE: A remarkably  
Route 9 : 10/29/2023 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16264993 MookGiants said:
Quote:
low IQ football player. I would take whatever the best offer is for him this week and move on. He's a loser.


Yep
Zero Situation Awareness  
Bernie : 10/29/2023 4:43 pm : link
Where are the fucking analytics guys? The Giants needed a first down to run out the clock. The entire offense should have been put on notice that was the case with the Jets having 2 timeouts. And dumbass goes down easily. I knew it at the time that was going to come back to bite the Giants in the ass. WTF Saquon? I can live with losses. But losses because of stupidity are tough to take.
The softest 230lb running back  
90.Cal : 10/29/2023 5:09 pm : link
That I ever seen in NFL history.
He made a smart play last year,  
CT Charlie : 10/29/2023 5:11 pm : link
going down on the 1 yard line to guarantee a win (run out the clock) rather than pad his stats.

I can't imagine what prompted his decisions today, both to cut back inside and then to go down. He will probably say, "so they couldn't knock me out of bounds" and "so they couldn't hold me up and strip the ball," but it wasn't his best decision.
RE: Zero Situation Awareness  
BigBlueBuff : 10/29/2023 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16265097 Bernie said:
Quote:
Where are the fucking analytics guys?

This is exactly what I want to know as well. Where are the fucking analytics guys?
You guys on this Barkley shtick are nuts  
PatersonPlank : 10/29/2023 5:12 pm : link
He's averaged 100 yds per game over the last 3 games vs Wash, Jets, Bills (pretty good defenses) behind this crappy OL. He is singlehandedly keeping us in games, yet this is who you choose to complain about?

I could say the same about Thibs.

There are lots of people to blame, these guys are not 2 of them.
He fucking sucks.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/29/2023 5:14 pm : link
.
RE: This entire fucking organization is in a decades long brain fart  
djm : 10/29/2023 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16265003 j_rud said:
Quote:
Combined with the shitty product overall it really, really might be time to just find a new way to spend Sundays. This organization is a fucking tumor in my social life.


Perfectly stated. I don’t wanna hear one fucking person here say bullshit like “oh lighten up or get a grip it’s just football I went out with my kid and frolicked in the leaves after the game and was so happy.” Yea bullshit. Every single die hard nyg fan is absolutely miserable right now and has been for years. They are absolutely sucking the fucking joy out of the world, week in, week out. Year in year out. Today broke me. I’m sitting in a dark quiet room with the volume off trying to reset my brain into normalcy.

I truthfully don’t want to love this franchise anymore. Call me what you will, don’t care, it’s just damaging to my existence. Unhealthy. I can’t stop but I wish I could. I should go get fucking hypnotized into finding football boring. I’d be better off.

If multiple  
Giantsbigblue : 10/29/2023 5:19 pm : link
People are having brain farts than the coaches are not properly preparing them. I'm sorry, it's just whats happening.
this isn't SB's first brainfart  
fkap : 10/29/2023 5:20 pm : link
regarding time clock management. Making the big bucks means being mentally prepared for every possibility.
RE: You guys on this Barkley shtick are nuts  
MookGiants : 10/29/2023 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16265372 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He's averaged 100 yds per game over the last 3 games vs Wash, Jets, Bills (pretty good defenses) behind this crappy OL. He is singlehandedly keeping us in games, yet this is who you choose to complain about?

I could say the same about Thibs.

There are lots of people to blame, these guys are not 2 of them.


He had an easy first down to end the game and because he is a remarkably dumb football player he decided to go down 4 yards short and not end the game. I don't care how talented you are, you can not win consistently when your leaders have low football IQ like Barkley does. There's zero excuse for what he did on 1st down that last drive. All the talent in the world but can't stay healthy and makes mind numbing mental mistakes.

We’re  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/29/2023 5:22 pm : link
Held to 3 points total if it weren’t Saquon today. I can’t comprehend people blaming him after that beating he took today.
RE: RE: You guys on this Barkley shtick are nuts  
PatersonPlank : 10/29/2023 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16265372 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16265372 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


He's averaged 100 yds per game over the last 3 games vs Wash, Jets, Bills (pretty good defenses) behind this crappy OL. He is singlehandedly keeping us in games, yet this is who you choose to complain about?

I could say the same about Thibs.

There are lots of people to blame, these guys are not 2 of them.



He had an easy first down to end the game and because he is a remarkably dumb football player he decided to go down 4 yards short and not end the game. I don't care how talented you are, you can not win consistently when your leaders have low football IQ like Barkley does. There's zero excuse for what he did on 1st down that last drive. All the talent in the world but can't stay healthy and makes mind numbing mental mistakes.


We weren't even in the game if it wasn't for Barkley. There are about 40 other players to blame, plus coaches, before Barkley yet some people just have an agenda
RE: If multiple  
MookGiants : 10/29/2023 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16265412 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
People are having brain farts than the coaches are not properly preparing them. I'm sorry, it's just whats happening.


Nah, Barkley going down on 1st down was not on anyone except for him. You don't have to teach a guy how to handle that situation. It's common fucking sense. There was zero benefit to going down for no reason.
Mook.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/29/2023 5:26 pm : link
We ain’t moving Saquon. John won’t allow it. He sells merch and talks about how much he wants to be a Giant for life.
RE: We’re  
MookGiants : 10/29/2023 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16265441 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Held to 3 points total if it weren’t Saquon today. I can’t comprehend people blaming him after that beating he took today.


He had an easy first down that ends the game and he went down for NO REASON.

There's zero excuse for making a mental mistake like that. He's supposed to be one of the leaders of the team. Having a good game running the ball doesn't mean he shouldn't be hammered for a mental mistake that 100% ends the game if he doesn't make that mental mistake.

Games in the NFL are decided by the little things. And the Giants for years now keep fucking up the little things at the end of games that result in losses late.

I honestly can't believe someone started a thread like this  
PatersonPlank : 10/29/2023 5:33 pm : link
Our K misses two pretty easy FGs
We have -9 yds passing
We have no TEs healthy

yet let start a thread about a guy who rushed for 128 yds and carried us all game. Unbelievable, lets go after our best player and not the 30 crappy players who can't block, throw, or catch
Giants  
MookGiants : 10/29/2023 5:34 pm : link
have invested a ton into Barkley in terms of money and draft capital. He's supposed to be the leader of the team. All of the Barkley fan club members tell us all the time how he's the leader in the locker room and we can't lose his talent and leadership on top of it.

It should surprise no one that this team regularly sucks shit when they have leaders on the team who make mind numbing mistakes. Mistakes that start the wheels in motion towards potentially losing. If he simply keeps running and doesn't go down for no reason, the game ends in a Giants win 100%.

When you are a leader and the organization has invested a ton into you, you don't get to hide behind well htey wouldn't have been in the game without him.

Bad teams find ways to lose. Barkley, despite having a good game, found a way to bring losing into the equation when a guaranteed victory was right there for the taking.

We've sucked shit with Barkley, we can just as easily suck shit without him and not have to pay 11 million dollars a year to do so
RE: I honestly can't believe someone started a thread like this  
MookGiants : 10/29/2023 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16265498 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Our K misses two pretty easy FGs
We have -9 yds passing
We have no TEs healthy

yet let start a thread about a guy who rushed for 128 yds and carried us all game. Unbelievable, lets go after our best player and not the 30 crappy players who can't block, throw, or catch


He had a guaranteed win 4 yards away and instead chose to go down for no reason. This organization finds ways to lose because they have dumb players like Saquon Barkley on it. Your leaders can't make mistakes like the one Barkley made. It's that simple. He deserves to get destroyed for it because it was an inexcusable msitake. He could have ran for 300 yards today and what he did on that 1st down run would still be inexcusable. You don't win with low IQ players, Saquon is a low IQ player.
RE: Giants  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/29/2023 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16265507 MookGiants said:
Quote:
have invested a ton into Barkley in terms of money and draft capital. He's supposed to be the leader of the team. All of the Barkley fan club members tell us all the time how he's the leader in the locker room and we can't lose his talent and leadership on top of it.

It should surprise no one that this team regularly sucks shit when they have leaders on the team who make mind numbing mistakes. Mistakes that start the wheels in motion towards potentially losing. If he simply keeps running and doesn't go down for no reason, the game ends in a Giants win 100%.

When you are a leader and the organization has invested a ton into you, you don't get to hide behind well htey wouldn't have been in the game without him.

Bad teams find ways to lose. Barkley, despite having a good game, found a way to bring losing into the equation when a guaranteed victory was right there for the taking.

We've sucked shit with Barkley, we can just as easily suck shit without him and not have to pay 11 million dollars a year to do so



Barkley was our entire offense today. That guy ran hard against one of the better defenses in the NFL. This loss is not on him.
RE: We’re  
mittenedman : 10/29/2023 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16265441 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Held to 3 points total if it weren’t Saquon today. I can’t comprehend people blaming him after that beating he took today.


Yet when given the ball in the crucial moment, he fails. Last week he fumbled as they were in game-winning FG range. The big moments matter, the team is counting on him. I can't even imagine what he's thinking: even if they let him score the TD, it's a good outcome.
was he asked about this  
Enzo : 10/29/2023 5:52 pm : link
after the game?
RE: was he asked about this  
MookGiants : 10/29/2023 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16265582 Enzo said:
Quote:
after the game?


On giants postgame on MSG they only showed the first few questions but none of them were about that. I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they did and that MSG cut it off but if they didn't all of the reporters should quit.
Serious question, do we even know its true?  
PatersonPlank : 10/29/2023 6:05 pm : link
I thought he just got tripped up. If this is really verified then this thread is even worse (if thats possible).
Saquan was the whole offense today  
RetroJint : 10/29/2023 6:07 pm : link
He ran hard. Made many of those yards with minimal or no blocking . Without him the Giants would have been held to 3 points . I don’t know what he was thinking on the play in question but…

Adoree Jackson -2 huge failures . Thib -off-side stopped the clock . Terrible mistake . Gano -2 FGs that needed to be nailed . Daboll I’ll leave alone . Probably should have run Barkley on fourth .

The loss was eerily like the Bills-Chiefs playoff game . Frazier should have rushed 2 and played two tiers of four across , with a floater . By playing that D Wilson would have held the ball for at least 8 seconds . Catch it . Tackle down in bounds -game over .

Lastly refs helped the Jets get that spike . I’m not sure they were set for a second after the ref took hand off the ball .
RE: You guys on this Barkley shtick are nuts  
Bernie : 10/29/2023 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16265372 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He's averaged 100 yds per game over the last 3 games vs Wash, Jets, Bills (pretty good defenses) behind this crappy OL. He is singlehandedly keeping us in games, yet this is who you choose to complain about?

I could say the same about Thibs.

There are lots of people to blame, these guys are not 2 of them.


Not in that situation. If he gets even 2 more yards on that carry, the Giants win. They needed a first down. A deserves criticism for that decision.
Saquon is a good player who simply doesn’t play good enough.  
ThomasG : 10/29/2023 6:42 pm : link
He screwed up not playing until the games was over.

A year ago thus idiot was running out of bounds with the lead versus JAX.

Franchise Tag candidate, right Eric in Li.
If this were an isolated incident, it would be one thing  
Matt M. : 10/29/2023 6:59 pm : link
But, he's had a history if head scratching plays like this and one good one, last year. Was it is rookie year where he went out of bounds with the lead, so then the next week he went out of his way to stay in bounds, even though we needed to stop the clock?

If there were defenders there, this is OK. But, he had open field for the first down. He should have taking one or two more strides and then went down.
they were in easy FG range  
stoneman : 10/29/2023 7:02 pm : link
his job is not to take a hit from the blind side and fumble - anything but a fumble.
RE: If this were an isolated incident, it would be one thing  
Essex : 10/29/2023 7:02 pm : link
In comment 16265829 Matt M. said:
Quote:
But, he's had a history if head scratching plays like this and one good one, last year. Was it is rookie year where he went out of bounds with the lead, so then the next week he went out of his way to stay in bounds, even though we needed to stop the clock?

If there were defenders there, this is OK. But, he had open field for the first down. He should have taking one or two more strides and then went down.


This. barkley has a history of this type of stuff. It’s just weird. It just isn’t meant to be for him being a giants legend
RE: Serious question, do we even know its true?  
BillKo : 10/29/2023 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16265634 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
I thought he just got tripped up. If this is really verified then this thread is even worse (if thats possible).


I watched till the end, I did not notice anything where SB had a gimme first down....but not saying it did not happen.
The analytics  
HBart : 10/29/2023 7:06 pm : link
A first down in that situation is something above 50%, maybe 60%, under normal conditions.

A FG in that situation is 80%+ in normal conditions.

The conditions cancel each other out. The veteran kicker and hone field versus 1st ever NFL QB enhance the FG case. Either way analytics favor the FG.
RE: Saquon is a good player who simply doesn’t play good enough.  
bw in dc : 10/29/2023 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16265768 ThomasG said:
Quote:
He screwed up not playing until the games was over.

A year ago thus idiot was running out of bounds with the lead versus JAX.

Franchise Tag candidate, right Eric in Li.


Yeah, but Barkley is great with the fan base, his picture is all over MetLife, he's on the jumbotron doing ads, his jersey is everywhere, etc.

That clearly helps offset when his play on the field goes sideways... ;)

RE: RE: Serious question, do we even know its true?  
PatersonPlank : 10/29/2023 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16265634 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16265634 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


I thought he just got tripped up. If this is really verified then this thread is even worse (if thats possible).



I watched till the end, I did not notice anything where SB had a gimme first down....but not saying it did not happen.


Exactly, we don't even know if he did. I didn't notice anything, People blasting off on one of the few guys we have really contributing over a hunch?
RE: they were in easy FG range  
Bernie : 10/29/2023 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16265840 stoneman said:
Quote:
his job is not to take a hit from the blind side and fumble - anything but a fumble.


His job is to run hard and not fumble. He had a great game right up to this decision. Not the only reason the Giants lost. But he had the opportunity to put the game away. That’s what’s frustrating.
I watched the play  
shyster : 10/29/2023 7:40 pm : link
He wasn't touched before going down. He hit the ground at the 21, but they gave him the 20 because he slid forward that far before being touched.

A defender was closing in from his right side, where he was holding the ball. I'm sure he was thinking about last week's fumble and wanting to make sure he wouldn't get stripped.

Probably doesn't get the first down if he stays on his feet, but almost certainly gets at least two more yards to make it 2nd and 2, instead of 2nd and 4.
RE: I watched the play  
PatersonPlank : 10/29/2023 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16265976 shyster said:
Quote:
He wasn't touched before going down. He hit the ground at the 21, but they gave him the 20 because he slid forward that far before being touched.

A defender was closing in from his right side, where he was holding the ball. I'm sure he was thinking about last week's fumble and wanting to make sure he wouldn't get stripped.

Probably doesn't get the first down if he stays on his feet, but almost certainly gets at least two more yards to make it 2nd and 2, instead of 2nd and 4.


See this makes more sense than the OP whining post. They were just trying to make sure there was not a turnover. Hoping to get the 1st down, but assuming a FG would win it (like all of us). Perfect sense.
first down wins the game  
Enzo : 10/29/2023 7:48 pm : link
and he had a chance to make getting that first down easier. It was not a smart play at all. It's not like he's ever had a problem with ball security.
RE: Giants  
Route 9 : 10/30/2023 12:06 am : link
In comment 16265507 MookGiants said:
Quote:
have invested a ton into Barkley in terms of money and draft capital. He's supposed to be the leader of the team. All of the Barkley fan club members tell us all the time how he's the leader in the locker room and we can't lose his talent and leadership on top of it.

It should surprise no one that this team regularly sucks shit when they have leaders on the team who make mind numbing mistakes. Mistakes that start the wheels in motion towards potentially losing. If he simply keeps running and doesn't go down for no reason, the game ends in a Giants win 100%.

When you are a leader and the organization has invested a ton into you, you don't get to hide behind well htey wouldn't have been in the game without him.

Bad teams find ways to lose. Barkley, despite having a good game, found a way to bring losing into the equation when a guaranteed victory was right there for the taking.

We've sucked shit with Barkley, we can just as easily suck shit without him and not have to pay 11 million dollars a year to do so


Spot on. We have a weird fan base too who defends junk garbage like Barkley and Jones. They have accomplished next to nothing here (oh wow one playoff win) but for some reason we have kept these guys around. Barkley would have some worth worth out there and should be out the door tomorrow. Jones on the other hand, no one would pay him the amount of money the Giants did. He'd only get signed somewhere else to be a backup.

What a garbage organization lol we always hear these old guys whine about the 70s but these two seasons the Giants made the playoffs since 2011 make it way worse. We actually thought we were on the right path into being Super Bowl contenders contenders after last year and somehow they get even worse than before.
......  
Route 9 : 10/30/2023 12:08 am : link
Barkley is such an annoying moron runner as well. Holy shit does he have a hole sometimes and he just runs directly into a defender. Like I said, they accomplished next to nothing when he was here. Big deal they beat below average Kirk cousins and then got nailed by the Eagles.

I rightfully called out big Boy coach last year for punting during the playoff game and his sissy colors show. What a joke.
He almost cost us a win last year in JAX  
bceagle05 : 10/30/2023 12:13 am : link
by inexplicably running out of bounds three times in the last few minutes while we were trying to run out the clock. Bit of a pattern with him.
RE: He almost cost us a win last year in JAX  
Route 9 : 10/30/2023 1:48 am : link
In comment 16266427 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
by inexplicably running out of bounds three times in the last few minutes while we were trying to run out the clock. Bit of a pattern with him.


Stupidity.
RE: He almost cost us a win last year in JAX  
Mike from Ohio : 10/30/2023 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16266427 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
by inexplicably running out of bounds three times in the last few minutes while we were trying to run out the clock. Bit of a pattern with him.


Agree with the fact that he really does lack situational awareness. Last year in Jacksonville and then again yesterday. This isn't on the coaches because who would have thought to tell him not to give himself on a play where that never would have been an option?

He played a great game yesterday, but that mental mistake was huge. And it is not an outlier in his game.
Mook, Mike from Ohio  
JonC : 10/30/2023 12:10 pm : link
+1
RE: RE: He almost cost us a win last year in JAX  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2023 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16267188 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16266427 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


by inexplicably running out of bounds three times in the last few minutes while we were trying to run out the clock. Bit of a pattern with him.



Agree with the fact that he really does lack situational awareness. Last year in Jacksonville and then again yesterday. This isn't on the coaches because who would have thought to tell him not to give himself on a play where that never would have been an option?

He played a great game yesterday, but that mental mistake was huge. And it is not an outlier in his game.

Seriously. The effort some posters are putting in to pin the blame on the coaching staff here is fascinating. Should Daboll have had to remind Barkley not to hand the ball to the opponent also? How about to not run backwards? How about to not spike the ball?

The basic shit that some fans think coaches should be responsible for reminding players of is wild. On some level, there should be a baseline expectation that players who reach the NFL have played organized football to understand things like running out the clock, or clock stoppages (and proper audibles/execution to complement the clock management) with time winding down.

If there is an organizational failure in preparation, leading to the on-field brain farts, then "smart, tough, dependable" is horseshit to begin with. But knowing that getting a first down is the goal in a particular situation shouldn't be too much to expect from a veteran team captain in his 6th NFL season, just like knowing the situation at the end of the first half against Buffalo shouldn't have been too much for Tyrod to handle, with or without guidance from the sideline.
RE: He almost cost us a win last year in JAX  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2023 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16266427 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
by inexplicably running out of bounds three times in the last few minutes while we were trying to run out the clock. Bit of a pattern with him.

There were some posters here who tried to gaslight the board into believing that was a savvy veteran move by Barkley last year.
i think he gave himself up to not risk fumble - remember hyperextended  
Eric on Li : 10/30/2023 12:14 pm : link
elbow last week and fumbled in an almost equally brutal spot. ball security has never been an issue for him but i assume in that situation everyone was told "no fumbles".

i was actually somewhat surprised they even risked running it instead of just kneeling 3x and taking a FG, but i assume that's because they weren't as confident as usual that gano would hit a 44 yarder bc of the weather and 2 recent misses.

they were on a knifes edge of winning/losing both of the last 2 weeks and they made mistakes both weeks. howell didn't take advantage, wilson did, win 1 lose 1 is probably what they deserved.
If a player is given to mental mistakes  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/30/2023 12:17 pm : link
There's not much a coach can do about it. Should Barkley need to be told 5-6 years into his career not to do what he did?
RE: If a player is given to mental mistakes  
Eric on Li : 10/30/2023 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16267235 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
There's not much a coach can do about it. Should Barkley need to be told 5-6 years into his career not to do what he did?


what if he (and all players) were told by coaches before drive no matter what no fumbles, go down to ground? in those conditions after a 4q rz fumble last week, and the muffed kicks, i guarantee coaches were talking ball security all week and especially before that drive.

i thought they might kneel that last possession so im sure they were telling players if nothing else dont fumble and let clock run down under 30 seconds.
Good Lord  
ThomasG : 10/30/2023 12:51 pm : link
The Save The RB1 Club comes to the rescue.
