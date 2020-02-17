I still am in Dabs' corner. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/29/2023 6:59 pm

He was awful today. No sugarcoating it. But I still believe he's the right guy going forward.



All this talk about canning him after this year is stupid IMO. He won COY last year. He hasn't forgotten how to coach. He's working with a very flawed roster & I think-this is my opinion-is playing it safe considering the shitshow that the offense is, which he has had a hand in.



But he has to let go of Bobby Johnson & McGaughey. The special teams...Good God. They fucking suck.



