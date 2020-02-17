I still am in Dabs' corner.

He was awful today. No sugarcoating it. But I still believe he's the right guy going forward.
All this talk about canning him after this year is stupid IMO. He won COY last year. He hasn't forgotten how to coach. He's working with a very flawed roster & I think-this is my opinion-is playing it safe considering the shitshow that the offense is, which he has had a hand in.
But he has to let go of Bobby Johnson & McGaughey. The special teams...Good God. They fucking suck.
But he’s been awful all season.
I don't think it happens but he has been atrocious this year as good as he was last year.
And there really isn't any proper training for it.
lol and you say I'm a pathetic fan.
Let's root for losses, yay! That's awezome fandom. You know because it doesn't matter how much suck there is, especially on the OL. It's allz about the QB Sean and 5 other QB expertz wantz!
lol
Facts
Last time I checked Daboll doesn’t kick for the Giants.
BINGO!!!! Scared sux
I'm not rooting for losses but the team is 2-6 with no QB.
Giants have been awful on the offensive side of the ball (and specials).
He needs to get his QB and I get that - NYG will do that in 2024.
But if we're being fair... gotta factor in the shitty hand Daboll's playing with. The QB situation and the O-line situation primarily. The coaching today is not nearly as bad as folks are venting.
No one is in a mood to be fair, though.
Bottom line: we're a team that could not afford key injuries. But we've had them, and here we are.
Quote:
It this loss helps us get Drake Maye, maybe it's worth it.
lol and you say I'm a pathetic fan.
Let's root for losses, yay! That's awezome fandom. You know because it doesn't matter how much suck there is, especially on the OL. It's allz about the QB Sean and 5 other QB expertz wantz!
lol
I’d rather win 2 games than 5. It’s for the betterment of the franchise. Winning meaningless games will only set the team back.
We got lucky with Perkins, Parcells, and Fassell.
Coughlin had previous Head Coaching experience as did Reeves.
I can’t stand McCarthy but he had success with the Packers.
Neal, and the N.C. guards not developing, and AT , then DJs as well as others injuries has been too much to overcome. Players making untimely and unexpected mistakes in critical situations have overwhelmed a HC 25 games into being HC.
As I said in another post previously, just about everything that could go wrong has.Schoen and DB will be busy the next 40 hours, and the next several months.
Um yes.
He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.
I guess with the lead you can justify running only and punting it back to them
But, after getting the ball in OT, what the hell was that with the swing passes to Barkley back to back. It was just giving up really.
Daboll has been horrible this year. All goodwill from last year is long gone and the jury is still way out.
Get Daboll a QB he can mold and grow with guys like Wandale and Hyatt...
Team is not far away, it looks bad now, but not far away, the defense has some good young talent and some gamewreckers, get a QB and lets see what these guys can do
I still think this team has a lot of young talent, and the defense is getting better and better.
If he was not going to pass why not let the defense get on the field to start OT. Did he really think his offense was going to move 50 yards for another FG att. Awful
Making the FG doesn't mean they win.
Getting that one yard ends it then and there.
I want Daboll to succeed but he has been bad this season. So has Kafka.
Yes. Because that’s how he coached all game.
Wink calling prevent defense allowing the Jets to get to midfield was unacceptable. Wilson has been getting hammered with pressure all game and now you let him see the whole field? One of the dumbest playcalls of the game.
I’ll be happy to own this if he proves to be the wrong guy. He certainly has not yet, despite the hysterics here.
Yes. Because that’s how he coached all game.
Does that include when ge went to that three man rush?
Quote:
does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"
Um yes.
He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.
Not throwing was entirely the right decision. You have a 3rd string, undrafted rookie at QB against a Top 5 defense in the league in the rain. BTW, Devito also only had reps with the starters this week.
Do you really think havign Devito throwing the ball wasn't turnovers waiting to happen?
Our defense was dominating. You absolutely don't create a situation where a turnover gives a struggling Jets offense a short field.
I just can't beleive people are questioning this. It's insane.
Quote:
In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:
Quote:
does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"
Um yes.
He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.
Not throwing was entirely the right decision. You have a 3rd string, undrafted rookie at QB against a Top 5 defense in the league in the rain. BTW, Devito also only had reps with the starters this week.
Do you really think havign Devito throwing the ball wasn't turnovers waiting to happen?
Our defense was dominating. You absolutely don't create a situation where a turnover gives a struggling Jets offense a short field.
I just can't beleive people are questioning this. It's insane.
Then why did he take the ball instead of kicking in overtime
Quote:
In comment 16265902 Jerz44 said:
Quote:
In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:
Quote:
does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"
Um yes.
He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.
Not throwing was entirely the right decision. You have a 3rd string, undrafted rookie at QB against a Top 5 defense in the league in the rain. BTW, Devito also only had reps with the starters this week.
Do you really think havign Devito throwing the ball wasn't turnovers waiting to happen?
Our defense was dominating. You absolutely don't create a situation where a turnover gives a struggling Jets offense a short field.
I just can't beleive people are questioning this. It's insane.
Then why did he take the ball instead of kicking in overtime
agree taking the ball goes against the whole gameplan....it didnt make sense.
Yea, Daboll is no Parcells.
Quote:
Keep thinking of Parcells in 1983.
Yea, Daboll is no Parcells.
How can you tell this? Everyone wanted Parcells gone, before he became Parcells, too. He grew into it, Daboll can too. I like Daboll
Quote:
Keep thinking of Parcells in 1983.
Yea, Daboll is no Parcells.
He does not have to be Parcells to be a good coach. I think Daball is going through some of the same things that Parcells did in 1983.
Quote:
In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:
Quote:
does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"
Um yes.
He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.
Not throwing was entirely the right decision. You have a 3rd string, undrafted rookie at QB against a Top 5 defense in the league in the rain. BTW, Devito also only had reps with the starters this week.
Do you really think havign Devito throwing the ball wasn't turnovers waiting to happen?
Our defense was dominating. You absolutely don't create a situation where a turnover gives a struggling Jets offense a short field.
I just can't beleive people are questioning this. It's insane.
Agree.
Quote:
In comment 16266026 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Keep thinking of Parcells in 1983.
Yea, Daboll is no Parcells.
How can you tell this? Everyone wanted Parcells gone, before he became Parcells, too. He grew into it, Daboll can too. I like Daboll
Are you serious? What he showed today was downright embarrassing. It’s amazing what a decade of shit football will do to a fan base. I’ve been watching for over 45 years, and I never witnessed a worse coaching performance. He made Ray Handley and Joe Judge look like hall of famers.
However - why are people acting as though he didn't have a hand in the roster construction? Does anyone seriously think that Schoen didn't go to Daboll and made sure he was OK with giving Jones an extension?
Most people are fighting each other to yell "I told you so!" louder than the next guy about Jones, yet somehow these same people believe that Daboll and Schoen are still the answer to what ills this team?
And it goes beyond the Jones decision (however one feels about that).
It's signing guys like Campbell. And Slayton. And Shepard.
And going with a rookie to be the PR instead of a sure handed vet in Crowder. And then not pulling him after several muffs
And having only two TE on the roster when TE1 is a a known injury waiting to happen.
And not bringing in a Kicker when it's known the current kicker has a knee issue. And then sending said kicker out to kick a 45+ yard FG. In the rain.
And winning the OT toss but - incredibly - deciding to receive and put pressure on a rookie QB who had thrown one pass in the 2nd half, instead of relying on your defense to try to make a play (as they had done most of the game).
People are fooling themselves if they don't think Daboll was in lockstep with Schoen on most (if not all) of the moves made.
There are too many times that the game plan is just not conducive to winning. They call plays to avoid negative plays rather than to score points. They aren’t giving the offense a chance to succeed. That’s 100% on the coaching.
This team was also not ready to start the season. Whatever they did during camp didn’t work. That’s on coaching too.
He earned goodwill last year. And he and the GM are a package deal. They deserve time. But Daboll does not appear to be the second coming of parcells. And I hope he isn’t the second coming of mcadoo
Go Panthers!
We love you Caleb!
However - why are people acting as though he didn't have a hand in the roster construction? Does anyone seriously think that Schoen didn't go to Daboll and made sure he was OK with giving Jones an extension?
Most people are fighting each other to yell "I told you so!" louder than the next guy about Jones, yet somehow these same people believe that Daboll and Schoen are still the answer to what ills this team?
And it goes beyond the Jones decision (however one feels about that).
It's signing guys like Campbell. And Slayton. And Shepard.
And going with a rookie to be the PR instead of a sure handed vet in Crowder. And then not pulling him after several muffs
And having only two TE on the roster when TE1 is a a known injury waiting to happen.
And not bringing in a Kicker when it's known the current kicker has a knee issue. And then sending said kicker out to kick a 45+ yard FG. In the rain.
And winning the OT toss but - incredibly - deciding to receive and put pressure on a rookie QB who had thrown one pass in the 2nd half, instead of relying on your defense to try to make a play (as they had done most of the game).
People are fooling themselves if they don't think Daboll was in lockstep with Schoen on most (if not all) of the moves made.
not having a veteran 3rd QB. not having competent OL depth.
only 3 S were dressed today.
not having a FB on the roster despite them being featured in their gameplan.
Daboll needs to regain it and start minding those details.
Like someone wrote, this is a very tough job. Daboll needs to keep learning and be stoic through what will be a painful few months.
not having a veteran 3rd QB. not having competent OL depth.
only 3 S were dressed today.
not having a FB on the roster despite them being featured in their gameplan. [/quote]
I won't crucify them for not having a veteran 3rd QB before Jones got hurt - it's hard to find a competent veteran willing to be on the PS. But I can sure as hell crucify them for not getting one once Jones went down.
Next week will be the 4th game Jones misses - they should have placed him on the IR and then go get a QB
Incredible loss, hurts more than most, because much to my surprise, they got to the point where it felt like an unexpected win, that kept the season alive
Hard to second guess the offensive strategy the second half, that quarterback looked like an interception waiting to happen
You can question why he was playing, that s another discussion
I don’t question the decision to kick the fg either, It was probably a play with higher chance for success than 4 th and 1
I think Dabol wanted to avoid the opportunity the missed fg afforded the jets, which a failed try on 4 th and 1 would have provided
Sometimes it just on the players to do their jobs, and not the coaching
Daboll needs to learn from this.
Daboll needs to learn from this.
Yep. Hopefully he does. I’m not optimistic, but we’ll see
Quote:
In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:
Quote:
does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"
Um yes.
He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.
Not throwing was entirely the right decision. You have a 3rd string, undrafted rookie at QB against a Top 5 defense in the league in the rain. BTW, Devito also only had reps with the starters this week.
Do you really think havign Devito throwing the ball wasn't turnovers waiting to happen?
Our defense was dominating. You absolutely don't create a situation where a turnover gives a struggling Jets offense a short field.
I just can't beleive people are questioning this. It's insane.
Agree. We can question why we had Devito as TT’s backup but the gameplan was correct. And it almost worked. Our mash unit team nearly beat a playoff contending team despite playing an udfa rookie qb. It took a perfect storm for the Jets to win.
If this team ends up 3-14/4-13 with a couple more major stinkers mixed in I don't think he's completely safe.
If this team ends up 3-14/4-13 with a couple more major stinkers mixed in I don't think he's completely safe.
"today couldn't have been good for him".
LOL - he completely fucked up at least 5 times today. He's a fucking moron. I didn't think anyone could have been worse than Judge; while Daboll is not there yet, he was beyond terrible today.
Please stop making sense. That type of "narrative" will get you ridiculed around here...
Seriously, you are 100% correct.
[quote] So Daboll is a fucking moron. So is Judge. So is Shurmur. So is McAdoo.
They are not morons rather they are not cut out to be head coaches.
With a completely undermanned offense, against a top tier D, Dabol delivered what Should have been a 13-7 victory. If either Gano makes the kick, or KT doesn't jump, we win. The only mistake Dabol made, IMO, was electing to receive in OT.
Quote:
Or don’t jump offsides, Giants win
Please stop making sense. That type of "narrative" will get you ridiculed around here...
Seriously, you are 100% correct.
Would be fine if the kicker were 100%
Well let's not kid yourself so you like punts and giving up in playoff games. Who would have thought his wimpy coaching would've been present in the following season? Ha. Oh yeah. Loser worship. Sorry. I forgot where I was.
Who is DaBoll?