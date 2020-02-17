for display only
I still am in Dabs' corner.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/29/2023 6:59 pm
He was awful today. No sugarcoating it. But I still believe he's the right guy going forward.

All this talk about canning him after this year is stupid IMO. He won COY last year. He hasn't forgotten how to coach. He's working with a very flawed roster & I think-this is my opinion-is playing it safe considering the shitshow that the offense is, which he has had a hand in.

But he has to let go of Bobby Johnson & McGaughey. The special teams...Good God. They fucking suck.

I agree  
Jay on the Island : 10/29/2023 6:59 pm : link
Especially since they are likely to draft a QB in April.
i agree  
jinkies : 10/29/2023 7:00 pm : link
Belichick was awful at first as a HC. Sometimes the young HC needs to take a few lumps.
I’m still in his corner too  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/29/2023 7:00 pm : link

But he’s been awful all season.
Yep. It's all about QB in April.  
Sean : 10/29/2023 7:01 pm : link
It this loss helps us get Drake Maye, maybe it's worth it.
Those  
Giantsbigblue : 10/29/2023 7:01 pm : link
Coaches are his hires and he signed off on this offense. McAdoo got fired after a playoff season.

I don't think it happens but he has been atrocious this year as good as he was last year.
It's a very hard job  
jinkies : 10/29/2023 7:02 pm : link
Might be the hardest job in sports.

And there really isn't any proper training for it.
I also  
Giantsbigblue : 10/29/2023 7:04 pm : link
Don't know what some of you guys are watching, this team is getting quarterbacks injured now. You think a new quarterback is going to magically fix this?
Promote Wink  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 10/29/2023 7:04 pm : link
You can’t coach scared in the NFL - Brian does, Wink does not.
Ok. but he has shown zero growth in his game mgmt skills from last  
Spider56 : 10/29/2023 7:04 pm : link
year to now; and that is not a good sign.
Today was absolutely abysmal,  
Silver Spoon : 10/29/2023 7:05 pm : link
almost shocking. A pop warner coach would have made better decisions.
If Gano makes the FG  
BlackLight : 10/29/2023 7:06 pm : link
does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"
RE: Yep. It's all about QB in April.  
Johnny5 : 10/29/2023 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16265836 Sean said:
Quote:
It this loss helps us get Drake Maye, maybe it's worth it.

lol and you say I'm a pathetic fan.

Let's root for losses, yay! That's awezome fandom. You know because it doesn't matter how much suck there is, especially on the OL. It's allz about the QB Sean and 5 other QB expertz wantz!

lol
RE: If Gano makes the FG  
Dnew15 : 10/29/2023 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:
Quote:
does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"



Facts
Last time I checked Daboll doesn’t kick for the Giants.
RE: Promote Wink  
Sec 103 : 10/29/2023 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16265848 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
You can’t coach scared in the NFL - Brian does, Wink does not.


BINGO!!!! Scared sux
Johnny5  
Sean : 10/29/2023 7:10 pm : link
You said it doesn't matter who QB is. Might as well just stop trying. The Giants have a QB with a bad neck, a QB who's hurt again with possible broken ribs and a QB who the coaching staff doesn't trust to throw a pass. But, right. It doesn't matter.

I'm not rooting for losses but the team is 2-6 with no QB.
Agree with the OP  
Maximus, Esq. : 10/29/2023 7:13 pm : link
.
He'll be here next here...  
BillKo : 10/29/2023 7:13 pm : link
...that's about all I can say. Anything he built up last year is entirely gone after what he and his staff have produced this year.

Giants have been awful on the offensive side of the ball (and specials).

He needs to get his QB and I get that - NYG will do that in 2024.
Losing breeds frustration...  
Gmaniac1 : 10/29/2023 7:14 pm : link
... so Daboll is getting destroyed in this forum right now.

But if we're being fair... gotta factor in the shitty hand Daboll's playing with. The QB situation and the O-line situation primarily. The coaching today is not nearly as bad as folks are venting.

No one is in a mood to be fair, though.

Bottom line: we're a team that could not afford key injuries. But we've had them, and here we are.

RE: RE: Yep. It's all about QB in April.  
ajr2456 : 10/29/2023 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16265861 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16265836 Sean said:


Quote:


It this loss helps us get Drake Maye, maybe it's worth it.


lol and you say I'm a pathetic fan.

Let's root for losses, yay! That's awezome fandom. You know because it doesn't matter how much suck there is, especially on the OL. It's allz about the QB Sean and 5 other QB expertz wantz!

lol


I’d rather win 2 games than 5. It’s for the betterment of the franchise. Winning meaningless games will only set the team back.
I’m tired of the Giants hiring coaches who  
yalebowl : 10/29/2023 7:18 pm : link
Have to learn how to head coach with On-the-Job-Training. Daboll, Judge, McAdoo, and Shurmer (a failed head coach). Throw Arnsbarger (sic) in with this group.

We got lucky with Perkins, Parcells, and Fassell.

Coughlin had previous Head Coaching experience as did Reeves.

I can’t stand McCarthy but he had success with the Packers.
Me too.  
Joe Beckwith : 10/29/2023 7:18 pm : link
I think there was a lot of hope after last year, but I think he knew early on the OL was a sieve and tried to hide it in the preseason in hopes they’d get waiver wire or cuts help that couldn’t happen due to cap, or, a good replacement wasn’t available.
Neal, and the N.C. guards not developing, and AT , then DJs as well as others injuries has been too much to overcome. Players making untimely and unexpected mistakes in critical situations have overwhelmed a HC 25 games into being HC.
As I said in another post previously, just about everything that could go wrong has.Schoen and DB will be busy the next 40 hours, and the next several months.
RE: If Gano makes the FG  
Jerz44 : 10/29/2023 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:
Quote:
does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"


Um yes.

He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.
The surrender in overtime is nauseating on top  
rocco8112 : 10/29/2023 7:24 pm : link
of the fact why have Devito on the team if he can't throw passes.


I guess with the lead you can justify running only and punting it back to them

But, after getting the ball in OT, what the hell was that with the swing passes to Barkley back to back. It was just giving up really.

Daboll has been horrible this year. All goodwill from last year is long gone and the jury is still way out.
I wouldn't call myself a big fan of his,  
CT Charlie : 10/29/2023 7:26 pm : link
but we should keep him unless he loses the team. They're still playing hard. Now he needs to make 'em play smarter.

Here is the thing  
nygiants16 : 10/29/2023 7:27 pm : link
schoen is proving he can draft, he is adding young talent, especially on defense, as long as he is here so will Daboll..

Get Daboll a QB he can mold and grow with guys like Wandale and Hyatt...

Team is not far away, it looks bad now, but not far away, the defense has some good young talent and some gamewreckers, get a QB and lets see what these guys can do
Improving isn't usually a linear line up  
PatersonPlank : 10/29/2023 7:28 pm : link
Good year, regress a little, then get better again is sort of common. Harder schedule, still replacing roster pieces, injuries all contribute. Leave Dabs alone, if we can get a top QB draft him (but not any QB in Rd 1), signed a veteran T and move Neal inside, and let try again next year.

I still think this team has a lot of young talent, and the defense is getting better and better.
Getting lonely in that  
Sec 103 : 10/29/2023 7:28 pm : link
Corner. As it was with Parcells first year
Daboll  
stretch234 : 10/29/2023 7:30 pm : link
He deserves a bunch of flak this game. Wether he or the GM decision but is DeVito really the only viable backup available to play. Daboll completely unprepared to deal with TT missing time - not just this week

If he was not going to pass why not let the defense get on the field to start OT. Did he really think his offense was going to move 50 yards for another FG att. Awful
Denver won  
The_Boss : 10/29/2023 7:30 pm : link
So for those who want a top 3 pick, me included, today ended pretty good in that regard.
RE: If Gano makes the FG  
Toth029 : 10/29/2023 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:
Quote:
does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"


Making the FG doesn't mean they win.

Getting that one yard ends it then and there.

I want Daboll to succeed but he has been bad this season. So has Kafka.
RE: If Gano makes the FG  
jeff57 : 10/29/2023 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:
Quote:
does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"


Yes. Because that’s how he coached all game.
RE: Promote Wink  
Costy16 : 10/29/2023 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16265848 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
You can’t coach scared in the NFL - Brian does, Wink does not.


Wink calling prevent defense allowing the Jets to get to midfield was unacceptable. Wilson has been getting hammered with pressure all game and now you let him see the whole field? One of the dumbest playcalls of the game.
Daboll is still a great coach  
gersh : 10/29/2023 7:31 pm : link
Anyone saying he should go please remind us of your strong opinion when he turns this around (like last season)

I’ll be happy to own this if he proves to be the wrong guy. He certainly has not yet, despite the hysterics here.
RE: If Gano makes the FG  
jeff57 : 10/29/2023 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:
Quote:
does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"


Yes. Because that’s how he coached all game.
RE: Promote Wink  
jeff57 : 10/29/2023 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16265848 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
You can’t coach scared in the NFL - Brian does, Wink does not.


Does that include when ge went to that three man rush?
RE: RE: If Gano makes the FG  
Now Mike in MD : 10/29/2023 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16265902 Jerz44 said:
Quote:
In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:


Quote:


does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"



Um yes.

He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.


Not throwing was entirely the right decision. You have a 3rd string, undrafted rookie at QB against a Top 5 defense in the league in the rain. BTW, Devito also only had reps with the starters this week.

Do you really think havign Devito throwing the ball wasn't turnovers waiting to happen?

Our defense was dominating. You absolutely don't create a situation where a turnover gives a struggling Jets offense a short field.

I just can't beleive people are questioning this. It's insane.

Mara will not  
Paulie Walnuts : 10/29/2023 7:43 pm : link
Fire DaBoll
He was in a no win situation today  
Bleedblue10 : 10/29/2023 7:52 pm : link
If he threw the ball that defense was going to eventually pick one off. He played it correctly as boring as it was to watch. All those things had to go against us to lose and it just so happens that they did. Anyway he did other than a win was going to be criticized. I’m not mad at him
So what should Daboll done in this situation?  
lester : 10/29/2023 7:52 pm : link
Please if you are down to your 3rd QB what would you have done different? So if DeVito throws a pick six thats Dabolls fault? Fumbles etc, what would be the option for the BBI gurus?
RE: RE: RE: If Gano makes the FG  
jeff57 : 10/29/2023 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16265950 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 16265902 Jerz44 said:


Quote:


In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:


Quote:


does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"



Um yes.

He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.



Not throwing was entirely the right decision. You have a 3rd string, undrafted rookie at QB against a Top 5 defense in the league in the rain. BTW, Devito also only had reps with the starters this week.

Do you really think havign Devito throwing the ball wasn't turnovers waiting to happen?

Our defense was dominating. You absolutely don't create a situation where a turnover gives a struggling Jets offense a short field.

I just can't beleive people are questioning this. It's insane.


Then why did he take the ball instead of kicking in overtime
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Gano makes the FG  
hawkinsint31 : 10/29/2023 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16266018 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16265950 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


In comment 16265902 Jerz44 said:


Quote:


In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:


Quote:


does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"



Um yes.

He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.



Not throwing was entirely the right decision. You have a 3rd string, undrafted rookie at QB against a Top 5 defense in the league in the rain. BTW, Devito also only had reps with the starters this week.

Do you really think havign Devito throwing the ball wasn't turnovers waiting to happen?

Our defense was dominating. You absolutely don't create a situation where a turnover gives a struggling Jets offense a short field.

I just can't beleive people are questioning this. It's insane.




Then why did he take the ball instead of kicking in overtime


agree taking the ball goes against the whole gameplan....it didnt make sense.
I still believe in him too  
US1 Giants : 10/29/2023 7:56 pm : link
Keep thinking of Parcells in 1983.
He has coached poorly this year  
Kanavis : 10/29/2023 7:58 pm : link
But will get this year and likely next year to do better. No one can argue though that he is blameless in all of this nonsense. He was terrible today.
RE: I still believe in him too  
Silver Spoon : 10/29/2023 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16266026 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Keep thinking of Parcells in 1983.


Yea, Daboll is no Parcells.
RE: RE: I still believe in him too  
PatersonPlank : 10/29/2023 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16266032 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16266026 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


Keep thinking of Parcells in 1983.



Yea, Daboll is no Parcells.


How can you tell this? Everyone wanted Parcells gone, before he became Parcells, too. He grew into it, Daboll can too. I like Daboll
RE: RE: I still believe in him too  
US1 Giants : 10/29/2023 8:03 pm : link
In comment 16266032 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16266026 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


Keep thinking of Parcells in 1983.



Yea, Daboll is no Parcells.


He does not have to be Parcells to be a good coach. I think Daball is going through some of the same things that Parcells did in 1983.
RE: RE: RE: If Gano makes the FG  
WillVAB : 10/29/2023 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16265950 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 16265902 Jerz44 said:


Quote:


In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:


Quote:


does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"



Um yes.

He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.



Not throwing was entirely the right decision. You have a 3rd string, undrafted rookie at QB against a Top 5 defense in the league in the rain. BTW, Devito also only had reps with the starters this week.

Do you really think havign Devito throwing the ball wasn't turnovers waiting to happen?

Our defense was dominating. You absolutely don't create a situation where a turnover gives a struggling Jets offense a short field.

I just can't beleive people are questioning this. It's insane.


Agree.
I'm over Dabs.  
Blackmax00 : 10/29/2023 8:06 pm : link
He's regressed in a major way
RE: RE: RE: I still believe in him too  
Silver Spoon : 10/29/2023 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16266045 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16266032 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16266026 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


Keep thinking of Parcells in 1983.



Yea, Daboll is no Parcells.



How can you tell this? Everyone wanted Parcells gone, before he became Parcells, too. He grew into it, Daboll can too. I like Daboll


Are you serious? What he showed today was downright embarrassing. It’s amazing what a decade of shit football will do to a fan base. I’ve been watching for over 45 years, and I never witnessed a worse coaching performance. He made Ray Handley and Joe Judge look like hall of famers.
Daboll proved today he’s not a winner.  
Silver Spoon : 10/29/2023 8:10 pm : link
But, we as fans with an insufferable owner, Daboll will be here for another few years, on y adding to the futility.
Well, the OP has an interesting perspective  
speedywheels : 10/29/2023 8:24 pm : link
Yes, the roster is seriously flawed as we all know.

However - why are people acting as though he didn't have a hand in the roster construction? Does anyone seriously think that Schoen didn't go to Daboll and made sure he was OK with giving Jones an extension?

Most people are fighting each other to yell "I told you so!" louder than the next guy about Jones, yet somehow these same people believe that Daboll and Schoen are still the answer to what ills this team?

And it goes beyond the Jones decision (however one feels about that).

It's signing guys like Campbell. And Slayton. And Shepard.

And going with a rookie to be the PR instead of a sure handed vet in Crowder. And then not pulling him after several muffs

And having only two TE on the roster when TE1 is a a known injury waiting to happen.

And not bringing in a Kicker when it's known the current kicker has a knee issue. And then sending said kicker out to kick a 45+ yard FG. In the rain.

And winning the OT toss but - incredibly - deciding to receive and put pressure on a rookie QB who had thrown one pass in the 2nd half, instead of relying on your defense to try to make a play (as they had done most of the game).

People are fooling themselves if they don't think Daboll was in lockstep with Schoen on most (if not all) of the moves made.

Daboll should not be fired  
GiantsFan84 : 10/29/2023 8:33 pm : link
But the magic from last year is gone. He’s not pressing the right buttons.

There are too many times that the game plan is just not conducive to winning. They call plays to avoid negative plays rather than to score points. They aren’t giving the offense a chance to succeed. That’s 100% on the coaching.

This team was also not ready to start the season. Whatever they did during camp didn’t work. That’s on coaching too.

He earned goodwill last year. And he and the GM are a package deal. They deserve time. But Daboll does not appear to be the second coming of parcells. And I hope he isn’t the second coming of mcadoo
RE: Denver won  
cosmicj : 10/29/2023 8:39 pm : link
In comment 16265931 The_Boss said:
Quote:
So for those who want a top 3 pick, me included, today ended pretty good in that regard.


Go Panthers!

We love you Caleb!
RE: Well, the OP has an interesting perspective  
hawkinsint31 : 10/29/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16266112 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Yes, the roster is seriously flawed as we all know.

However - why are people acting as though he didn't have a hand in the roster construction? Does anyone seriously think that Schoen didn't go to Daboll and made sure he was OK with giving Jones an extension?

Most people are fighting each other to yell "I told you so!" louder than the next guy about Jones, yet somehow these same people believe that Daboll and Schoen are still the answer to what ills this team?

And it goes beyond the Jones decision (however one feels about that).

It's signing guys like Campbell. And Slayton. And Shepard.

And going with a rookie to be the PR instead of a sure handed vet in Crowder. And then not pulling him after several muffs

And having only two TE on the roster when TE1 is a a known injury waiting to happen.

And not bringing in a Kicker when it's known the current kicker has a knee issue. And then sending said kicker out to kick a 45+ yard FG. In the rain.

And winning the OT toss but - incredibly - deciding to receive and put pressure on a rookie QB who had thrown one pass in the 2nd half, instead of relying on your defense to try to make a play (as they had done most of the game).

People are fooling themselves if they don't think Daboll was in lockstep with Schoen on most (if not all) of the moves made.


not having a veteran 3rd QB. not having competent OL depth.
only 3 S were dressed today.
not having a FB on the roster despite them being featured in their gameplan.
I’m still in Dab’s corner too like SFGF  
cosmicj : 10/29/2023 8:44 pm : link
One of the striking things about 2022 was the noticeable attention to detail the team showed, a relief after the Judge mess. That’s been missing this season.
Daboll needs to regain it and start minding those details.

Like someone wrote, this is a very tough job. Daboll needs to keep learning and be stoic through what will be a painful few months.
RE: RE: Well, the OP has an interesting perspective  
speedywheels : 10/29/2023 8:49 pm : link
In comment 16266143 hawkinsint31 said:



not having a veteran 3rd QB. not having competent OL depth.
only 3 S were dressed today.
not having a FB on the roster despite them being featured in their gameplan. [/quote]

I won't crucify them for not having a veteran 3rd QB before Jones got hurt - it's hard to find a competent veteran willing to be on the PS. But I can sure as hell crucify them for not getting one once Jones went down.

Next week will be the 4th game Jones misses - they should have placed him on the IR and then go get a QB
Make the fg  
joeinpa : 10/29/2023 8:52 pm : link
Or don’t jump offsides, Giants win

Incredible loss, hurts more than most, because much to my surprise, they got to the point where it felt like an unexpected win, that kept the season alive

Hard to second guess the offensive strategy the second half, that quarterback looked like an interception waiting to happen

You can question why he was playing, that s another discussion

I don’t question the decision to kick the fg either, It was probably a play with higher chance for success than 4 th and 1

I think Dabol wanted to avoid the opportunity the missed fg afforded the jets, which a failed try on 4 th and 1 would have provided

Sometimes it just on the players to do their jobs, and not the coaching
Speedy  
cosmicj : 10/29/2023 8:52 pm : link
It’s exactly that lack of attention to detail that I’m referencing. If Jones is out for an extended period of time, you can’t have an injury prone Taylor backed up by a UDFA rookie who can’t run the playbook.

Daboll needs to learn from this.
.  
Danny Kanell : 10/29/2023 8:58 pm : link
Agree completely with the OP.
Cannot keep from throwing the ball  
uconngiant : 10/29/2023 9:35 pm : link
They stacked the line and Barkley did yeoman's work, but you have to keep them honest the other team that is

RE: Speedy  
speedywheels : 10/29/2023 10:01 pm : link
In comment 16266168 cosmicj said:
Quote:
It’s exactly that lack of attention to detail that I’m referencing. If Jones is out for an extended period of time, you can’t have an injury prone Taylor backed up by a UDFA rookie who can’t run the playbook.

Daboll needs to learn from this.


Yep. Hopefully he does. I’m not optimistic, but we’ll see
It’s amazing how fickle some fans are.  
BlueHurricane : 10/29/2023 10:28 pm : link
You cannot keep changing coaches every year or two. This year has been a fucking disaster on all levels but there is no way I’m even thinking of firing the coach.
RE: RE: RE: If Gano makes the FG  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 10/29/2023 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16265950 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 16265902 Jerz44 said:


Quote:


In comment 16265860 BlackLight said:


Quote:


does anyone accuse Daboll of "coaching scared?"



Um yes.

He stopped throwing the ball entirely in the second half. We got on judge for 2 QB sneaks. Daboll basically called 50 in a row.



Not throwing was entirely the right decision. You have a 3rd string, undrafted rookie at QB against a Top 5 defense in the league in the rain. BTW, Devito also only had reps with the starters this week.

Do you really think havign Devito throwing the ball wasn't turnovers waiting to happen?

Our defense was dominating. You absolutely don't create a situation where a turnover gives a struggling Jets offense a short field.

I just can't beleive people are questioning this. It's insane.


Agree. We can question why we had Devito as TT’s backup but the gameplan was correct. And it almost worked. Our mash unit team nearly beat a playoff contending team despite playing an udfa rookie qb. It took a perfect storm for the Jets to win.
.  
Go Terps : 10/29/2023 11:46 pm : link
I like Daboll, but today can't have been good for him with ownership.

If this team ends up 3-14/4-13 with a couple more major stinkers mixed in I don't think he's completely safe.
RE: .  
speedywheels : 10/29/2023 11:50 pm : link
In comment 16266404 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I like Daboll, but today can't have been good for him with ownership.

If this team ends up 3-14/4-13 with a couple more major stinkers mixed in I don't think he's completely safe.


"today couldn't have been good for him".

LOL - he completely fucked up at least 5 times today. He's a fucking moron. I didn't think anyone could have been worse than Judge; while Daboll is not there yet, he was beyond terrible today.
RE: Make the fg  
bw in dc : 10/29/2023 11:56 pm : link
In comment 16266167 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Or don’t jump offsides, Giants win


Please stop making sense. That type of "narrative" will get you ridiculed around here...

Seriously, you are 100% correct.
.  
Go Terps : 12:01 am : link
So Daboll is a fucking moron. So is Judge. So is Shurmur. So is McAdoo.



RE: .  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 12:12 am : link
In comment 16266420 Go Terps said:
[quote] So Daboll is a fucking moron. So is Judge. So is Shurmur. So is McAdoo.
They are not morons rather they are not cut out to be head coaches.


If half the people believe going conservative  
BigBlueNH : 2:01 am : link
and running the ball was the right decision, maybe Dabol wasn't so stupid. Did you see what happened when we tried to pass? The Pats won a game in similar conditions a few years back in which they threw 5 passes.

With a completely undermanned offense, against a top tier D, Dabol delivered what Should have been a 13-7 victory. If either Gano makes the kick, or KT doesn't jump, we win. The only mistake Dabol made, IMO, was electing to receive in OT.
RE: RE: Make the fg  
jeff57 : 2:47 am : link
In comment 16266415 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16266167 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Or don’t jump offsides, Giants win





Please stop making sense. That type of "narrative" will get you ridiculed around here...

Seriously, you are 100% correct.


Would be fine if the kicker were 100%
RE: Yep. It's all about QB in April.  
Route 9 : 3:18 am : link
In comment 16265836 Sean said:
Quote:
It this loss helps us get Drake Maye, maybe it's worth it.


Well let's not kid yourself so you like punts and giving up in playoff games. Who would have thought his wimpy coaching would've been present in the following season? Ha. Oh yeah. Loser worship. Sorry. I forgot where I was.
RE: Mara will not  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:58 am : link
In comment 16265983 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Fire DaBoll

Who is DaBoll?
