Daniel Jones cleared for contact

how was he not available as even a 3rd string QB then?
that is inexcusable. i know we will hear that they wanted to test it out in practice etc, but still. we put a guy in their yesterday who could not play football and we had a guy who had been "CLEARED FOR CONTACT" sitting on the sideline
They were going to play Tyrod the rest of the way until he got hurt
Yep. There is no difference really. Well, Tyrod might actually be better than Jones. Maybe. Woof.
Yea? You enjoyed watching Tyrod escape clean pockets and run himself into pass rushers. That sure was fun! Only idiots can think Tyrod was better than jones. It amazes me. You saw Tyrod vs Miami that’s who he is.
Tyrod isn't even close to Jones. Stop that nonsense.
It is reasonable to argue is better than Taylor, but it is not reasonable to say they are not close. There is nothing in the stats or they eye test that would tell most people Jones is a much better QB.
It is clear the coaches were in no hurry to get Jones back in until Taylor got hurt.
Wait, what? This was determined BEFORE yesterday's game? And he wasn't the emergency QB?
he barley scored against one of the worst defenses in football despite “looking good”. Jones had a rough start to the year so yeah, it seems close. But I don’t think it is, we win yesterday fairly easily if Jones plays.
Wait, what? This was determined BEFORE yesterday's game? And he wasn't the emergency QB?
I am calling bullshit.
Pretty sure he has to practice. Being cleared medically doesn’t magically put you in the game.
I would like to know what happened between Friday and Sunday
morning. The Giants are going to say that they could not clear him to play after him not taking a hit for three weeks. But that begs the question why this Sunday as opposed to Friday or earlier. when was the last time he saw this doctor.
Wait, what? This was determined BEFORE yesterday's game? And he wasn't the emergency QB?
I am calling bullshit.
Pretty sure he has to practice. Being cleared medically doesn’t magically put you in the game.
that's a coach's decision though, right? It's not an NFL rule.
he barley scored against one of the worst defenses in football despite “looking good”. Jones had a rough start to the year so yeah, it seems close. But I don’t think it is, we win yesterday fairly easily if Jones plays.
He would've put more points up, true.
... For the Jets. Barkley fumbled against Washington.
Isn't 14 points actually near (or above) the average or what they score with Jones?
Wait, what? This was determined BEFORE yesterday's game? And he wasn't the emergency QB?
I am calling bullshit.
Pretty sure he has to practice. Being cleared medically doesn’t magically put you in the game.
Do they allow the QB to get hit in practice? Is there something special at practice that they can't do yesterday morning to test it out? He had been taking reps so it was not like he wasn't sharp. Nobody is saying he should have started but when you have a guy on your roster who cant make a throw in this league, I think you can find a way to get hm there. And, not for nothing, the Giants last week had him as questionable pending a doctor's clearance test on Saturday. So what was the difference this week>
he barley scored against one of the worst defenses in football despite “looking good”. Jones had a rough start to the year so yeah, it seems close. But I don’t think it is, we win yesterday fairly easily if Jones plays.
He would've put more points up, true.
... For the Jets. Barkley fumbled against Washington.
Isn't 14 points actually near (or above) the average or what they score with Jones?
Yup, teams never get better throughout the season.
Arizona is garbage. I mean it was a fun game because I was there but if you're going to dismiss Tyrod for the Washington game, having to comeback on a team lead by Dobbs isn't anything impressive either.
But yeah, you guys are right. They're going to light up the scoreboard against Vegas now that our king is back, and everything.
Do they allow the QB to get hit in practice? Is there something special at practice that they can't do yesterday morning to test it out? He had been taking reps so it was not like he wasn't sharp. Nobody is saying he should have started but when you have a guy on your roster who cant make a throw in this league, I think you can find a way to get hm there. And, not for nothing, the Giants last week had him as questionable pending a doctor's clearance test on Saturday. So what was the difference this week>
Guys get cleared all the time the morning of the game and play. Occam’s razor suggests they weren’t going to bring him back likely out of caution unless Tyrod got hurt.
In what world do people see Daniel Jones picking apart the Jets defense when it is raining?
Jones has had some really nice games against bad defenses in domes...Vikings and Cardinals...but against the Jets in the rain? The game plan with Jones would have had a few more passes called and some QB runs, but the game plan would have relied heavily on running the ball a lot whether it was Jones, Taylor or DeVito.
As they were in 2017 and beyond. What weird timing to announce this; conveniently just in time to avoid trading any of our tradeable pieces, eh?
Maybe the trade deadline. why would we announce it today? Everyone on here says it is a requisite of an NFL head coach to lie about injuries to give your team an advantage, why would we not do that. I mean the Raiders game plan would be different by a lot if they were preparing for Tommy Devito and maybe Carson Wentz from the couch than Jones. 9am on a Monday---I have to consider that this is trade deadline related. And I think the Niners are panicking--not that they can afford or will sign Jones but who knows. This is just so odd
In what world do people see Daniel Jones picking apart the Jets defense when it is raining?
Jones has had some really nice games against bad defenses in domes...Vikings and Cardinals...but against the Jets in the rain? The game plan with Jones would have had a few more passes called and some QB runs, but the game plan would have relied heavily on running the ball a lot whether it was Jones, Taylor or DeVito.
We would have run it down their throat all game long, like we did in most of our wins last year.
Pretty sure he has to practice. Being cleared medically doesn’t magically put you in the game.
that's a coach's decision though, right? It's not an NFL rule.
Jones was listed as questionable the week prior against the Commanders. That designation is made on Friday, after the last practice. The only reason to make that designation is in contemplation of his being cleared for contact and playing in the game.
This week the Giants decide on Friday that Jones is definitely out, designate him as such. And then he gets cleared just before the game.
Once you designate a player as out, you're stuck with that.
RE: It amazes me how in the NFL you always think you're dead in the water
the difference between 2017 and now is that Schoen has had a 1.5 year start on the rebuild and the team actually has a ton of talent currently. So while the record blow, you can see the young roster taking shape. 2017 was at the tail end of the Reese era where we literally had next to nothing in terms of young draft picks that were performing well aside from Beckham and Collins.
The 2017 draft was Evan Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson, Davis Webb, Wayne Gallman, Avery Moss, and Adam Bisnowaty.
Look at the 2022 and 2023 drafts and tell me what you see.
Pretty sure he has to practice. Being cleared medically doesn’t magically put you in the game.
that's a coach's decision though, right? It's not an NFL rule.
Jones was listed as questionable the week prior against the Commanders. That designation is made on Friday, after the last practice. The only reason to make that designation is in contemplation of his being cleared for contact and playing in the game.
This week the Giants decide on Friday that Jones is definitely out, designate him as such. And then he gets cleared just before the game.
Once you designate a player as out, you're stuck with that.
This thing is so fishy that it stinks. Also the 9am on a Monday morning. What sense does that make, especially with gamesmanship.
In what world do people see Daniel Jones picking apart the Jets defense when it is raining?
Jones has had some really nice games against bad defenses in domes...Vikings and Cardinals...but against the Jets in the rain? The game plan with Jones would have had a few more passes called and some QB runs, but the game plan would have relied heavily on running the ball a lot whether it was Jones, Taylor or DeVito.
We would have run it down their throat all game long, like we did in most of our wins last year.
Jones is very useful as a running option next to Barkley. Do you think the plan would have been to take the guy just cleared from his second neck injury and run him at that defense?
I agree Jones opens up the running game by being a second running threat to Barkley, but that wasn't possible yesterday.
Pretty sure he has to practice. Being cleared medically doesn’t magically put you in the game.
that's a coach's decision though, right? It's not an NFL rule.
Jones was listed as questionable the week prior against the Commanders. That designation is made on Friday, after the last practice. The only reason to make that designation is in contemplation of his being cleared for contact and playing in the game.
This week the Giants decide on Friday that Jones is definitely out, designate him as such. And then he gets cleared just before the game.
Once you designate a player as out, you're stuck with that.
In what world do people see Daniel Jones picking apart the Jets defense when it is raining?
Jones has had some really nice games against bad defenses in domes...Vikings and Cardinals...but against the Jets in the rain? The game plan with Jones would have had a few more passes called and some QB runs, but the game plan would have relied heavily on running the ball a lot whether it was Jones, Taylor or DeVito.
lol.. it is as if they have forgotten Jones was leading the most anemic offense in the NFL. Now, he would have picked apart the Jets.
This is literally the one week where we could have
In what world do people see Daniel Jones picking apart the Jets defense when it is raining?
Jones has had some really nice games against bad defenses in domes...Vikings and Cardinals...but against the Jets in the rain? The game plan with Jones would have had a few more passes called and some QB runs, but the game plan would have relied heavily on running the ball a lot whether it was Jones, Taylor or DeVito.
We would have run it down their throat all game long, like we did in most of our wins last year.
Jones is very useful as a running option next to Barkley. Do you think the plan would have been to take the guy just cleared from his second neck injury and run him at that defense?
I agree Jones opens up the running game by being a second running threat to Barkley, but that wasn't possible yesterday.
There’s no point in him playing if we can’t run the offense like he’s fully healthy. So yeah, I think he does run yesterday if he’s 100% good to go.
In what world do people see Daniel Jones picking apart the Jets defense when it is raining?
Jones has had some really nice games against bad defenses in domes...Vikings and Cardinals...but against the Jets in the rain? The game plan with Jones would have had a few more passes called and some QB runs, but the game plan would have relied heavily on running the ball a lot whether it was Jones, Taylor or DeVito.
lol.. it is as if they have forgotten Jones was leading the most anemic offense in the NFL. Now, he would have picked apart the Jets.
Who knows anything of what would have happened. What I do know is he would have been better than Tommy Devito.
how was he not available as even a 3rd string QB then?
that is inexcusable. i know we will hear that they wanted to test it out in practice etc, but still. we put a guy in their yesterday who could not play football and we had a guy who had been "CLEARED FOR CONTACT" sitting on the sideline
Likely because they had already ruled him out on the injury report they have to give the NFL. It also might have happened after the inactives were turned in. It does say "just prior" to the game. Plus, he hasn't practiced in three weeks.
In what world do people see Daniel Jones picking apart the Jets defense when it is raining?
Jones has had some really nice games against bad defenses in domes...Vikings and Cardinals...but against the Jets in the rain? The game plan with Jones would have had a few more passes called and some QB runs, but the game plan would have relied heavily on running the ball a lot whether it was Jones, Taylor or DeVito.
lol.. it is as if they have forgotten Jones was leading the most anemic offense in the NFL. Now, he would have picked apart the Jets.
Who knows anything of what would have happened. What I do know is he would have been better than Tommy Devito.
You mean the Tommy DeVito Experience is almost over?
Jones was pressured about a thousand times the first month and it eventually caught up with them with getting him injured.
It was a neck injury. Not as bad as 2021, but seemed like a semi reasonable expectation would be that he sits out a month or so.
Instead of rushing him back out there without Thomas and a leaky OL to get him injured again when he wasn't fully 100%, they likely said hey, let's give it another week or two.
What about this is so weird?
i can grant you that makes some sense, but I can look at it another way with Devito being the backup.
1. we are 2-5
2. Taylor gets injured a lot
3. We announced to the world last week we were holding out hope for a Saturday clearance and this week we just declare him out on friday when he happens to get cleared over the weekend
4. we announce on Monday morning at 9am, hey look DJ will be starting next week in Vegas.
It might be these are just incompetent fools and it most likely is that, but if these guys have a brain in their head this looks very weird.
the difference between 2017 and now is that Schoen has had a 1.5 year start on the rebuild and the team actually has a ton of talent currently. So while the record blow, you can see the young roster taking shape. 2017 was at the tail end of the Reese era where we literally had next to nothing in terms of young draft picks that were performing well aside from Beckham and Collins.
The 2017 draft was Evan Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson, Davis Webb, Wayne Gallman, Avery Moss, and Adam Bisnowaty.
Look at the 2022 and 2023 drafts and tell me what you see.
Schoen has brought in some nice pieces but it's all irrelevant unless this team is either rowing in the same direction or in the right direction. The past 72 hours give me no confidence in that.
Clearing Jones on a Monday morning a day after the season unofficially ended and a day before the trade deadline indicates to me that they aren't trading anyone and will now try to rack up wins to "feel good" about going into next season. Meanwhile, Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee and a series of neck injuries that are vague at best.
As many others have said; what changed from Friday? If we could clear him on Monday, then why not suit him up for the Jets game? What's the long-term strategic purpose for holding him back on Sunday but rushing him back now?
Why? He was ruled out after not being cleared by the docs during the week (you don't know how often they were evaluating him) and because he hadn't practiced. He was likely being checked every day. The team docs were obviously at the game, so they probably checked him again and he passed whatever tests they did.
Why? He was ruled out after not being cleared by the docs during the week (you don't know how often they were evaluating him) and because he hadn't practiced. He was likely being checked every day. The team docs were obviously at the game, so they probably checked him again and he passed whatever tests they did.
this is false. He was practicing with the Scout team. And they did not declare him out the week before. Those are facts. It was unquestionably handled differently the week before when he was not cleared. What you make of those facts is certainly up to you, but facts they are.
They were going to play Tyrod the rest of the way until he got hurt
Says who? You and the guy next to you?
The Giants were 2-5 and have another $40 million in guaranteed money attached to Jones. I really don’t think it’s that insane to think that the Giants weren’t going to bring him back for the chance of going 8-9 and making the playoffs at the risk of their investment, unless they absolutely had to.
Were not talking about a hamstring injury, were talking about a second neck injury in three years
Two weeks ago Tyrod Taylor was the answer and DJ was garbage...
Not a single poster posted that Taylor was the answer. Not a single one.
It would be a better discussion if people didn't make stupid shit up to make a point.
Mike, there were many BBIers who wanted (and have still recently posted) the Giants to let DJ go and start Taylor this season. By definition, that is an answer. If you wanted Taylor to start, for any reason, then he was "the answer". Maybe not the permanent solution, but certainly the answer to the immediate question.
might be two different things. The Giants now have NO QB's so Jones was cleared (with some reservations probably) and now with Taylor out, Waller gone they need a QB and those reservations are now "he should be fine".
I wonder if Jones has thought about getting a second opinion on being cleared after seeing yesterday.
Two weeks ago Tyrod Taylor was the answer and DJ was garbage...
Not a single poster posted that Taylor was the answer. Not a single one.
It would be a better discussion if people didn't make stupid shit up to make a point.
Mike, there were many BBIers who wanted (and have still recently posted) the Giants to let DJ go and start Taylor this season. By definition, that is an answer. If you wanted Taylor to start, for any reason, then he was "the answer". Maybe not the permanent solution, but certainly the answer to the immediate question.
This is completely disingenuous and you know it. You changed the subject from "the answer" to "an answer." You have to understand those are not at all the same thing.
Starting Taylor over Jones in a lost season is not "by definition" an answer to anything anymore than the Giants putting DeVito in when Taylor got hurt was "the answer" yesterday. Does that mean everyone who agreed that DeVito should play not only think of that as "an answer" but also "the answer?" If not, explain the difference please.
Nobody on this board ever suggested Taylor as the long term answer to this team, and you are trying to play word games (poorly) to make it sound like anyone who thinks Taylor should have been starting do so because they think he is a very good NFL QB.
You are a good contributor, rnargi, but the board needs less of this silliness.
Well, for those who think Jones sucks and is worse or the same as Taylor, this should actually be good news right? Giants won't win any games with Jones?
Here's what I think you just refuse to understand: even the DJ critics aren't rooting against the Giants, nor are they rooting for the Giants to lose. In fact, the reason why they're dissatisfied with DJ is because they feel that having a middling QB makes consistently winning football games more difficult.
Obviously you disagree with either DJ being a middling QB (which is how I would position your argument) or that a middling QB isn't a death knell (this is a separate position put forth by other fans), but if your mental acumen allows for it, at least try to frame the discussion in the accurate light.
Why? He was ruled out after not being cleared by the docs during the week (you don't know how often they were evaluating him) and because he hadn't practiced. He was likely being checked every day. The team docs were obviously at the game, so they probably checked him again and he passed whatever tests they did.
this is false. He was practicing with the Scout team. And they did not declare him out the week before. Those are facts. It was unquestionably handled differently the week before when he was not cleared. What you make of those facts is certainly up to you, but facts they are.
We know he was taking part in individual passing drills. That's a fact. We know he was cleared to take part in the scout team work, we don't know if he was, since the team part of practice isn't open to the media. That's a fact. Running the scout team is not at all close to running your own team's offense in practice. That's a fact.
Also, Thomas was questionable for two games before they started ruling him out. That's a fact.
There was also no indication Friday that he would be cleared by Sunday. None. That's why he was ruled out. That's a fact.
Do you somehow think the Giants intentionally threw the game against the Jets?
Two weeks ago Tyrod Taylor was the answer and DJ was garbage...
Not a single poster posted that Taylor was the answer. Not a single one.
It would be a better discussion if people didn't make stupid shit up to make a point.
Mike, there were many BBIers who wanted (and have still recently posted) the Giants to let DJ go and start Taylor this season. By definition, that is an answer. If you wanted Taylor to start, for any reason, then he was "the answer". Maybe not the permanent solution, but certainly the answer to the immediate question.
This is completely disingenuous and you know it. You changed the subject from "the answer" to "an answer." You have to understand those are not at all the same thing.
Starting Taylor over Jones in a lost season is not "by definition" an answer to anything anymore than the Giants putting DeVito in when Taylor got hurt was "the answer" yesterday. Does that mean everyone who agreed that DeVito should play not only think of that as "an answer" but also "the answer?" If not, explain the difference please.
Nobody on this board ever suggested Taylor as the long term answer to this team, and you are trying to play word games (poorly) to make it sound like anyone who thinks Taylor should have been starting do so because they think he is a very good NFL QB.
You are a good contributor, rnargi, but the board needs less of this silliness.
Mike, I stated emphatically that people wanted Taylor to be the starting QB going into this season after letting Jones go. That, by definition, is the answer (for them) at QB. Are you stating that this did not happen? People after the Washington game started posts...one I think read "We need to roll with Taylor the rest of the way". Is that not the answer? Come on, man. Some people absolutely wanted Taylor to be QB1 on this team.
Bluewave said people on this site said Taylor was THE answer. I took issue with that as being ridiculous because it was.
Somehow you argue that anyone wanting Taylor to start games in a lost season means he is AN answer which is the same thing as THE answer.
Not a single poster on this site suggested Taylor was a long term answer. You know that, Bluewave knows that, and everyone knows that. I am not sure why it is important for you to pretend that facts are not facts.
But they're going to have him play against the Cowboys in two weeks?
We have a guy who is payed like a franchise QB but can't be played unless the conditions are more optimal? We keep him out of a game that could've gotten the Giants to 3-5 and kept the season alive but now throw him back immediately once everything is cooked?
Two weeks ago Tyrod Taylor was the answer and DJ was garbage...
Not a single poster posted that Taylor was the answer. Not a single one.
It would be a better discussion if people didn't make stupid shit up to make a point.
Mike, there were many BBIers who wanted (and have still recently posted) the Giants to let DJ go and start Taylor this season. By definition, that is an answer. If you wanted Taylor to start, for any reason, then he was "the answer". Maybe not the permanent solution, but certainly the answer to the immediate question.
This is completely disingenuous and you know it. You changed the subject from "the answer" to "an answer." You have to understand those are not at all the same thing.
Starting Taylor over Jones in a lost season is not "by definition" an answer to anything anymore than the Giants putting DeVito in when Taylor got hurt was "the answer" yesterday. Does that mean everyone who agreed that DeVito should play not only think of that as "an answer" but also "the answer?" If not, explain the difference please.
Nobody on this board ever suggested Taylor as the long term answer to this team, and you are trying to play word games (poorly) to make it sound like anyone who thinks Taylor should have been starting do so because they think he is a very good NFL QB.
You are a good contributor, rnargi, but the board needs less of this silliness.
Mike, I stated emphatically that people wanted Taylor to be the starting QB going into this season after letting Jones go. That, by definition, is the answer (for them) at QB. Are you stating that this did not happen? People after the Washington game started posts...one I think read "We need to roll with Taylor the rest of the way". Is that not the answer? Come on, man. Some people absolutely wanted Taylor to be QB1 on this team.
Going with Taylor as a cheap bridge to the next QB was a viable plan. Shit it WAS the plan before Daboll turned chicken shit into chicken salad in 2022.
But no one said Taylor was the answer at QB. Taylor's too similar to other mediocre quarterbacks to be considered as a viable long term solution, as seen here...
Now if you think Taylor and Jones are comparable QBs, you have to be suggesting...
1. Taylor is the long term answer at QB for the Giants
2. If Jones plays in any single game, the team can't win that game.
Why express a counterpoint to something when you can simply use hyperbole to make someone else's comments something they aren't?
Do you guys do this when you interact with people in real life?
"Hey boss, there was a problem getting the report complete. I will have it to you on Tuesday instead of Monday"
"WTF??? You can't get the report done until March 2350??? WTF???"
Mike, the problem lies with you, as usual.
If you don't know that there were people here pumping up Tyrod Taylor as the "best option" then you're not paying attention.
No Chris. As usual, the problem lies with people like you who can't understand what they read, and assume ill intentions from anyone with whom they disagree.
I never...not a single time...suggested that people did not support Taylor starting the rest of the games in a lost year. Never said that. If you understood me to have said that, please go back and try again. You didn't understand what was right in front of you.
I took issue with the suggestion that posters were declaring Tyrod Taylor as "THE answer" (emphasis added because that is the exact term used.
If you believe anyone suggesting that one QB should start over another QB is "THE answer," then you are also saying that everyone on this board who though DeVito should play yesterday believes he is "THE answer."
Are you going on record as believing DeVito is "THE answer," Chris?
“ I'm told Daniel Jones was examined by the doctors at MetLife Stadium before the game.
Inactives are due at 11:30 a.m.
Jones arrived at Giants locker room at 10:48 a.m. I know this because I was standing there when he walked in.
He had not taken any level of contact for three weeks.
What are we talking about here?”
QBs don't get hit in practice though. So any time a QB misses time, whether that's one game or three or ten, the QB will not have taken any level of contact for however many games he's missed.
The lack of padded practices in general, and the kid gloves with which QBs are handled even in a full contact practice, both lead to an overall situation where all QBs who miss time will eventually return to the field not having taken any level of contact in N weeks.
I'm not sure that you can really forecast a ramp-up runway for QBs getting back onto the field after an injury with anything other than simply being cleared for contact. Because the only contact QBs ever face anymore happens in live games, and nowhere else.
the difference between 2017 and now is that Schoen has had a 1.5 year start on the rebuild and the team actually has a ton of talent currently. So while the record blow, you can see the young roster taking shape. 2017 was at the tail end of the Reese era where we literally had next to nothing in terms of young draft picks that were performing well aside from Beckham and Collins.
The 2017 draft was Evan Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson, Davis Webb, Wayne Gallman, Avery Moss, and Adam Bisnowaty.
Look at the 2022 and 2023 drafts and tell me what you see.
Schoen has brought in some nice pieces but it's all irrelevant unless this team is either rowing in the same direction or in the right direction. The past 72 hours give me no confidence in that.
Clearing Jones on a Monday morning a day after the season unofficially ended and a day before the trade deadline indicates to me that they aren't trading anyone and will now try to rack up wins to "feel good" about going into next season. Meanwhile, Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee and a series of neck injuries that are vague at best.
As many others have said; what changed from Friday? If we could clear him on Monday, then why not suit him up for the Jets game? What's the long-term strategic purpose for holding him back on Sunday but rushing him back now?
Taylor got hurt, they were going to take their time clearing him as long as Taylor was winning games and in turn avoiding a QB contreversy. That all ended yesterday.
Daboll said he didn't know until after the game Sunday that Daniel Jones had been cleared.
Eric's daughter better get ready to load Photoshop up again.
As one of the beat writers reported, Jones got the stadium a little before 11am. Inactives are due to the league at 11:30am. There was nobody holding their breath to see if he would be able to play. If there was a chance he would have been cleared he would have been at the stadium way earlier than 11am.
If DJ gets blind sided and his head literally snaps off
Daboll said he didn't know until after the game Sunday that Daniel Jones had been cleared.
Eric's daughter better get ready to load Photoshop up again.
So sounds like Jones was told he was going to be out. According to Art he came in late morning and then was evaluated as ok for contact. And Daboll was never informed and too late to change his status with NFL. What a shitshow. Losers find ways to lose. This organization continues to embarrass itself.
Jones had already been ruled out for the game. What am I missing here?
If there was going to be another exam on Sunday morning that could theoretically been an opportunity to clear him for contact, what would have been the hurry to rule DJ out?
And if that exam yesterday would not have resulted in activating DJ anyway, why bother performing the exam until today?
I think it would have been crazy to put DJ right back in as QB1 yesterday, but they didn't have to rule DJ out when they did - they could have taken it down to the wire and then had him available as QB2 (or as the emergency QB3) once he was cleared.
IMO, it's more about questioning whether there's clear and transparent communication happening between the med staff and the coaching staff.
Last week he's listed as questionable, looking back they were probably hoping for him to be cleared before the game and he wasn't. Then BD declares him OUT this Friday, backtracks on earlier comments about the neck injury, but then Jones gets cleared late Sunday morning.
Jones hadn't practiced all week since he had not been cleared to play. They were not going to play him on Sunday. The checked him out and cleared him, but he wasn't suiting up either way because he had not fully practiced in weeks.
The idea was to medically clear him to start practicing this week, not hurry up and get him in to play against the Jets.
Danny Nickels is cleared I guess...That means he will wear a red (no contact jersey) in practice this week. His first contact will most likely be with Max Crosby on Sunday.
I wonder how long Taylor is out for. Man that guy has such a slight build, he can't take much contact at all. I wonder if Matt Barkley would be signed this week, it's obvious Daboll didn't trust DeVito to throw what is called a forward pass.
might be two different things. The Giants now have NO QB's so Jones was cleared (with some reservations probably) and now with Taylor out, Waller gone they need a QB and those reservations are now "he should be fine".
I wonder if Jones has thought about getting a second opinion on being cleared after seeing yesterday.
And I wonder if the reason entire he was cleared was because he said he had no pain because he wanted to help the team out and make himself available. Reports said clearly the holdup to being cleared was lingering pain. Stands to reason he was cleared because HE said it was gone.
Jones hadn't practiced all week since he had not been cleared to play. They were not going to play him on Sunday. The checked him out and cleared him, but he wasn't suiting up either way because he had not fully practiced in weeks.
The idea was to medically clear him to start practicing this week, not hurry up and get him in to play against the Jets.
This is absolutely incorrect according to the reporting. He shared the workload with Devito on the Scout team. See Raanan's tweets. He practiced--yes there was no contact, but do you think QBs are getting blown up at practice? They where a red shirt for a reason
Danny Nickels is cleared I guess...That means he will wear a red (no contact jersey) in practice this week. His first contact will most likely be with Max Crosby on Sunday.
I wonder how long Taylor is out for. Man that guy has such a slight build, he can't take much contact at all. I wonder if Matt Barkley would be signed this week, it's obvious Daboll didn't trust DeVito to throw what is called a forward pass.
doesn't the QB ALWAYS wear the red jersey in practice?
Hahaha, another mistake. Some of you guys seem allergic to any possible good news
No doubt this take will be meant with the same sarcasm reserved for any post not tinged with distain and negativity.
The good news is that when our season is over our medicore quarterback is returning to win games against crappy that will be an obstacle to selecting his replacement so that we can actually win meaningful games. yes, i am allergic to this good news. At 2-5, the season was salvageable--its not anymore--last week I would have welcomed this--now I could care less.
how much Dabka let Jones run, especially the designed variety.
.
Speaking of 'Dabka', I know I would like to see Daboll start calling the plays for this team. They aren't going anywhere,
but if they really want to analyze Jones the rest of this particular season, Daboll shouldn't hitch his wagon with Kafka. Kafka is not doing this team any favors with his play calling, that's for sure. If this turns really ugly this year, no guarantee that Daboll would be back. His coaching style is almost 180 degrees to last season. I think Schoen would be safe either way. When you coach not to lose like yesterday, not a fan of that crap. You can't send a kid in the game, then neuter him the rest of the game.
DeVito played five years of college football, not 13 games like some of these QB's coming out. It doesn't matter if he was undrafted. He looked good in preseason, of course it was against backups.
Danny Nickels is cleared I guess...That means he will wear a red (no contact jersey) in practice this week. His first contact will most likely be with Max Crosby on Sunday.
I wonder how long Taylor is out for. Man that guy has such a slight build, he can't take much contact at all. I wonder if Matt Barkley would be signed this week, it's obvious Daboll didn't trust DeVito to throw what is called a forward pass.
doesn't the QB ALWAYS wear the red jersey in practice?
.
Yes for the most part, but this week they can't even breathe on him is what I am saying...not much depth here after yesterday's results. I would expect them to sign a veteran this week?
Yep.
This. FML. We would have steamrolled the Jets with Jones yesterday. The Jets did everything they could to lose. A competent QB would have destroyed them.
Nightmare on the Vegas Strip
This. FML. We would have steamrolled the Jets with Jones yesterday. The Jets did everything they could to lose. A competent QB would have destroyed them.
Meh. Maybe. Maybe not. Jones would've coughed up a fumble or thrown another pick 6. He's a joke as well.
I agree. They were in no rush to bring Jones back until they had to be.
Yep. There is no difference really. Well, Tyrod might actually be better than Jones. Maybe. Woof.
that is inexcusable. i know we will hear that they wanted to test it out in practice etc, but still. we put a guy in their yesterday who could not play football and we had a guy who had been "CLEARED FOR CONTACT" sitting on the sideline
Hopefully AT makes it back as well. I would like to see if Schoen can somehow swing finding another TE (who can block) without giving up too much.
Hopefully AT makes it back as well. I would like to see if Schoen can somehow swing finding another TE (who can block) without giving up too much.
we are 2-6 what does it matter who comes back
They were going to play Tyrod the rest of the way until he got hurt
Yep. There is no difference really. Well, Tyrod might actually be better than Jones. Maybe. Woof.
Tyrod isn't even close to Jones. Stop that nonsense.
Am I missing something here where Jones is close to average or the Giants offense is a scoring machine with Jones?
They're a historically awful offense, even with Jones as QB.
Haha. Right.
Am I missing something here where Jones is close to average or the Giants offense is a scoring machine with Jones?
They're a historically awful offense, even with Jones as QB.
So I guess that’s in then, teams don’t improve throughout the season?
They were going to play Tyrod the rest of the way until he got hurt
Yep. There is no difference really. Well, Tyrod might actually be better than Jones. Maybe. Woof.
Yea? You enjoyed watching Tyrod escape clean pockets and run himself into pass rushers. That sure was fun! Only idiots can think Tyrod was better than jones. It amazes me. You saw Tyrod vs Miami that’s who he is.
Good luck to him going forward
I hope he stays healthy regardless of his performance
Personally, IMV we need to draft his replacement in next year’s draft
1 yard or 1 second against Buffalo and 1 yard, 1 second (or a gimme FG against the Jets and this team is 4-4 going into Vegas, probably as favorites, to get to 5-4.
Why do we have to be punched in the nuts repeatedly?
They won the same amount with Taylor as they did with Jones.
Look at BBI getting all feisty over their subpar QB hero who is going to help the offense score 7 points against Vegas. If that ...
Hopefully AT makes it back as well. I would like to see if Schoen can somehow swing finding another TE (who can block) without giving up too much.
They're 2-6 and you want them to trade for a tight end ? For what exactly? I guess we have learned nothing after a decade + of futility
He would've put more points up, true.
... For the Jets. Barkley fumbled against Washington.
Isn't 14 points actually near (or above) the average or what they score with Jones?
I think Jones is an upgrade
So, again, Daboll and Schoen are not idiots. They likely said hey, we can win some games with Tyrod. Let's roll with that until Jones is comfortably back and ready to go, along with Thomas.
I agree. They were in no rush to bring Jones back until they had to be.
But yeah, you guys are right. They're going to light up the scoreboard against Vegas now that our king is back, and everything.
Do they allow the QB to get hit in practice? Is there something special at practice that they can't do yesterday morning to test it out? He had been taking reps so it was not like he wasn't sharp. Nobody is saying he should have started but when you have a guy on your roster who cant make a throw in this league, I think you can find a way to get hm there. And, not for nothing, the Giants last week had him as questionable pending a doctor's clearance test on Saturday. So what was the difference this week>
Guys get cleared all the time the morning of the game and play. Occam’s razor suggests they weren’t going to bring him back likely out of caution unless Tyrod got hurt.
Same. The timing is pretty amazingly coincidental.
Jones has had some really nice games against bad defenses in domes...Vikings and Cardinals...but against the Jets in the rain? The game plan with Jones would have had a few more passes called and some QB runs, but the game plan would have relied heavily on running the ball a lot whether it was Jones, Taylor or DeVito.
You are right. I am pissed. I thought they had that one in the bag yesterday lol
Maybe the trade deadline. why would we announce it today? Everyone on here says it is a requisite of an NFL head coach to lie about injuries to give your team an advantage, why would we not do that. I mean the Raiders game plan would be different by a lot if they were preparing for Tommy Devito and maybe Carson Wentz from the couch than Jones. 9am on a Monday---I have to consider that this is trade deadline related. And I think the Niners are panicking--not that they can afford or will sign Jones but who knows. This is just so odd
Jones has had some really nice games against bad defenses in domes...Vikings and Cardinals...but against the Jets in the rain? The game plan with Jones would have had a few more passes called and some QB runs, but the game plan would have relied heavily on running the ball a lot whether it was Jones, Taylor or DeVito.
We would have run it down their throat all game long, like we did in most of our wins last year.
Pretty sure he has to practice. Being cleared medically doesn’t magically put you in the game.
that's a coach's decision though, right? It's not an NFL rule.
Jones was listed as questionable the week prior against the Commanders. That designation is made on Friday, after the last practice. The only reason to make that designation is in contemplation of his being cleared for contact and playing in the game.
This week the Giants decide on Friday that Jones is definitely out, designate him as such. And then he gets cleared just before the game.
Once you designate a player as out, you're stuck with that.
1 yard or 1 second against Buffalo and 1 yard, 1 second (or a gimme FG against the Jets and this team is 4-4 going into Vegas, probably as favorites, to get to 5-4.
Why do we have to be punched in the nuts repeatedly?
Yep, and if we were 4-4 right now, there would only be 4 teams in the NFC ahead of us. Instead, there are only 4 teams ahead of us in draft position
The 2017 draft was Evan Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson, Davis Webb, Wayne Gallman, Avery Moss, and Adam Bisnowaty.
Look at the 2022 and 2023 drafts and tell me what you see.
Jones has had some really nice games against bad defenses in domes...Vikings and Cardinals...but against the Jets in the rain? The game plan with Jones would have had a few more passes called and some QB runs, but the game plan would have relied heavily on running the ball a lot whether it was Jones, Taylor or DeVito.
lol.. it is as if they have forgotten Jones was leading the most anemic offense in the NFL. Now, he would have picked apart the Jets.
Patrick Graham revenge game incoming.
This coaching staff, training staff, and organization as a whole is a complete and utter DISGRACE.
What about it exactly is bs?
It was a neck injury. Not as bad as 2021, but seemed like a semi reasonable expectation would be that he sits out a month or so.
Instead of rushing him back out there without Thomas and a leaky OL to get him injured again when he wasn't fully 100%, they likely said hey, let's give it another week or two.
What about this is so weird?
And you don't do that unless he's about ready to return.
But everyone decided to ignore that and just think that he was going to be out for the season after Daboll declined to comment. Which is a normal thing for a coach to do, but everyone freaked out.
It was a neck injury. Not as bad as 2021, but seemed like a semi reasonable expectation would be that he sits out a month or so.
Instead of rushing him back out there without Thomas and a leaky OL to get him injured again when he wasn't fully 100%, they likely said hey, let's give it another week or two.
What about this is so weird?
i can grant you that makes some sense, but I can look at it another way with Devito being the backup.
1. we are 2-5
2. Taylor gets injured a lot
3. We announced to the world last week we were holding out hope for a Saturday clearance and this week we just declare him out on friday when he happens to get cleared over the weekend
4. we announce on Monday morning at 9am, hey look DJ will be starting next week in Vegas.
It might be these are just incompetent fools and it most likely is that, but if these guys have a brain in their head this looks very weird.
+1. This better be based on an objective clinical opinion or we are heading into a shit storm.
The 2017 draft was Evan Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson, Davis Webb, Wayne Gallman, Avery Moss, and Adam Bisnowaty.
Look at the 2022 and 2023 drafts and tell me what you see.
Schoen has brought in some nice pieces but it's all irrelevant unless this team is either rowing in the same direction or in the right direction. The past 72 hours give me no confidence in that.
Clearing Jones on a Monday morning a day after the season unofficially ended and a day before the trade deadline indicates to me that they aren't trading anyone and will now try to rack up wins to "feel good" about going into next season. Meanwhile, Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee and a series of neck injuries that are vague at best.
As many others have said; what changed from Friday? If we could clear him on Monday, then why not suit him up for the Jets game? What's the long-term strategic purpose for holding him back on Sunday but rushing him back now?
Why? He was ruled out after not being cleared by the docs during the week (you don't know how often they were evaluating him) and because he hadn't practiced. He was likely being checked every day. The team docs were obviously at the game, so they probably checked him again and he passed whatever tests they did.
can you expand on what is being made up?
The most logical explanation is they knew the season wasn’t going anywhere, and given the investment, they weren’t going to bring him back unless they absolutely needed to.
Please make this happen.
Says who? You and the guy next to you?
Literally nobody on this thread is talking about this?
Not a single poster posted that Taylor was the answer. Not a single one.
It would be a better discussion if people didn't make stupid shit up to make a point.
I wonder if Jones has thought about getting a second opinion on being cleared after seeing yesterday.
This coaching staff, training staff, and organization as a whole is a complete and utter DISGRACE.
They needed a diversion after yesterday’s shit show, this was it.
I guess today's not the day, either.
lol
There are going to be conspiracies formed around whether the Giants held Jones out a little longer than they had to so that they can see whether a backup QB like Tyrod can function just as well.
Here's what I think you just refuse to understand: even the DJ critics aren't rooting against the Giants, nor are they rooting for the Giants to lose. In fact, the reason why they're dissatisfied with DJ is because they feel that having a middling QB makes consistently winning football games more difficult.
Obviously you disagree with either DJ being a middling QB (which is how I would position your argument) or that a middling QB isn't a death knell (this is a separate position put forth by other fans), but if your mental acumen allows for it, at least try to frame the discussion in the accurate light.
1 yard or 1 second against Buffalo and 1 yard, 1 second (or a gimme FG against the Jets and this team is 4-4 going into Vegas, probably as favorites, to get to 5-4.
Why do we have to be punched in the nuts repeatedly?
Right?
One can wish.
No it is not the answer. It is short term solution to watching atrocious football for the first 5 games of the season and arguably for most of the time for 5 years.
Tyrod as the answer is trade Jones and extend Tyrod for next season.
Bluewave said people on this site said Taylor was THE answer. I took issue with that as being ridiculous because it was.
Somehow you argue that anyone wanting Taylor to start games in a lost season means he is AN answer which is the same thing as THE answer.
Not a single poster on this site suggested Taylor was a long term answer. You know that, Bluewave knows that, and everyone knows that. I am not sure why it is important for you to pretend that facts are not facts.
JFC, I know they did. That is not what I was saying. Please re-read what I posted.
What I said was that nobody claimed - as was posted - that Tyrod Taylor was the answer at QB for the Giants long-term. Starting him in a lost year was never "The Answer" at QB.
We have a guy who is payed like a franchise QB but can't be played unless the conditions are more optimal? We keep him out of a game that could've gotten the Giants to 3-5 and kept the season alive but now throw him back immediately once everything is cooked?
Just stragically aimless.
1. Taylor is the long term answer at QB for the Giants
2. If Jones plays in any single game, the team can't win that game.
Why express a counterpoint to something when you can simply use hyperbole to make someone else's comments something they aren't?
Do you guys do this when you interact with people in real life?
"Hey boss, there was a problem getting the report complete. I will have it to you on Tuesday instead of Monday"
"WTF??? You can't get the report done until March 2350??? WTF???"
Mike, the problem lies with you, as usual.
If you don't know that there were people here pumping up Tyrod Taylor as the "best option" then you're not paying attention.
Glad he's back. The more looks we get at DJ this year behind a minimally functional OL, the better. He's got a lot to prove, and 9 games to do it.
Inactives are due at 11:30 a.m.
Jones arrived at Giants locker room at 10:48 a.m. I know this because I was standing there when he walked in.
He had not taken any level of contact for three weeks.
What are we talking about here?”
I think most of us are intelligent enough to realize that there are, and always have been, more than one problem.
Inactives are due at 11:30 a.m.
Jones arrived at Giants locker room at 10:48 a.m. I know this because I was standing there when he walked in.
He had not taken any level of contact for three weeks.
What are we talking about here?”
QBs don't get hit in practice though. So any time a QB misses time, whether that's one game or three or ten, the QB will not have taken any level of contact for however many games he's missed.
The lack of padded practices in general, and the kid gloves with which QBs are handled even in a full contact practice, both lead to an overall situation where all QBs who miss time will eventually return to the field not having taken any level of contact in N weeks.
I'm not sure that you can really forecast a ramp-up runway for QBs getting back onto the field after an injury with anything other than simply being cleared for contact. Because the only contact QBs ever face anymore happens in live games, and nowhere else.
- durable
- presents defensive coordinators problems to game plan around
- gets better YoY
Until the quarterback checks those boxes, ceiling is pretty low.
...Momma from the Train.
Eric's daughter better get ready to load Photoshop up again.
I think he means cleared for next Sunday. Jones had already been ruled out for the game.
That would totally suck.
I wonder how long Taylor is out for. Man that guy has such a slight build, he can't take much contact at all. I wonder if Matt Barkley would be signed this week, it's obvious Daboll didn't trust DeVito to throw what is called a forward pass.
I wonder if Jones has thought about getting a second opinion on being cleared after seeing yesterday.
Hahaha, another mistake. Some of you guys seem allergic to any possible good news
No doubt this take will be meant with the same sarcasm reserved for any post not tinged with distain and negativity.
The idea was to medically clear him to start practicing this week, not hurry up and get him in to play against the Jets.
This is absolutely incorrect according to the reporting. He shared the workload with Devito on the Scout team. See Raanan's tweets. He practiced--yes there was no contact, but do you think QBs are getting blown up at practice? They where a red shirt for a reason
I wonder how long Taylor is out for. Man that guy has such a slight build, he can't take much contact at all. I wonder if Matt Barkley would be signed this week, it's obvious Daboll didn't trust DeVito to throw what is called a forward pass.
doesn't the QB ALWAYS wear the red jersey in practice?
Hahaha, another mistake. Some of you guys seem allergic to any possible good news
No doubt this take will be meant with the same sarcasm reserved for any post not tinged with distain and negativity.
The good news is that when our season is over our medicore quarterback is returning to win games against crappy that will be an obstacle to selecting his replacement so that we can actually win meaningful games. yes, i am allergic to this good news. At 2-5, the season was salvageable--its not anymore--last week I would have welcomed this--now I could care less.
Speaking of 'Dabka', I know I would like to see Daboll start calling the plays for this team. They aren't going anywhere,
but if they really want to analyze Jones the rest of this particular season, Daboll shouldn't hitch his wagon with Kafka. Kafka is not doing this team any favors with his play calling, that's for sure. If this turns really ugly this year, no guarantee that Daboll would be back. His coaching style is almost 180 degrees to last season. I think Schoen would be safe either way. When you coach not to lose like yesterday, not a fan of that crap. You can't send a kid in the game, then neuter him the rest of the game.
DeVito played five years of college football, not 13 games like some of these QB's coming out. It doesn't matter if he was undrafted. He looked good in preseason, of course it was against backups.
