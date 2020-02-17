Why Barkley should be on the trade table Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 9:41 am : 10/30/2023 9:41 am

I get it... if the Giants trade him, it sends a bad message. And he's still the best player on offense.



However, there is no better indication that the injuries have taken their toll on him than his 34-yard run yesterday. Rookie Barkley breaks that for a touchdown.



I wouldn't give him away, but I would certainly be listening.