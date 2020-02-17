for display only
Why Barkley should be on the trade table

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 9:41 am
I get it... if the Giants trade him, it sends a bad message. And he's still the best player on offense.

However, there is no better indication that the injuries have taken their toll on him than his 34-yard run yesterday. Rookie Barkley breaks that for a touchdown.

I wouldn't give him away, but I would certainly be listening.
He should absolutely be traded  
BigBlue7 : 10/30/2023 9:42 am : link
if he loves the team and wants to stay here, then accept a trade, go win some playoff games and then sign back here in the offseason.

If Barkley isn't traded, this is 100% on Mara
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2023 9:42 am : link
I doubt we love him. He sells merch, puts asses in the seat, & glowingly talks about being a Giant for life. Sigh.
We’re going to need a list of  
Dave in PA : 10/30/2023 9:42 am : link
why NOT to trade Barkley at this point, assuming he can fetch something better than a 5th round pick
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2023 9:43 am : link
*move him.
If they  
Giantsbigblue : 10/30/2023 9:43 am : link
Are going to be big time buyers this off-season, I'd say trade him. If we are going to lose him anyway and not be buyers, I'd just take the comp pick.
Eric - I couldn't help but wonder the same thing  
Matt M. : 10/30/2023 9:44 am : link
At the very least, that would have been an even longer run, I think.
He should be available, but they should  
logman : 10/30/2023 9:45 am : link
not give him away for scraps, either
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/30/2023 9:45 am : link
Barkley is worth more to the team at 10/11M a year on the tag enxt year, vs having a 4th or 5th round pick for him.

His contribution when healthy and % of cap space far outweighs the need to just ship him out for some pick that might not be a contributor.

Barkley can again be a really nice offensive piece to the team next year at a relatively low price. Just my thought on it.
I’m fine either way  
UConn4523 : 10/30/2023 9:45 am : link
but with Jones on the team for 2024 I think Barkley stays (franchised again). Also, I’m that run it’s hard to tell but he was off balance after the first missed tackle so I’m not sure how much that played a role or didn’t, especially with the field conditions (and he’s know for slipping).
Same here.  
Giant John : 10/30/2023 9:46 am : link
He deserves a shot at a ring too.
..  
ryanmkeane : 10/30/2023 9:46 am : link
Now, if you tell me you can get a 2nd for him, then that is a done deal. But that is not realistic.
RE: If they  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 9:47 am : link
In comment 16266820 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Are going to be big time buyers this off-season, I'd say trade him. If we are going to lose him anyway and not be buyers, I'd just take the comp pick.


Again, you only get a comp pick if the Giants lose more qualifying FAs than they sign. In other words, it is no guarantee there will even be a comp pick.
Barkley  
TerpsFan27 : 10/30/2023 9:47 am : link
My biggest point to trading him is this:

Since we can't negotiate with him during the season, there is no telling to what he wants nor his thoughts on all this losing right now.

If I'm Barkley, why would I even want to come back? This organization will probably be rebuilding for the next 2 years and my prime is running out. I'd rather go to the Ravens or Bills which are in prime position to get over the hump soon.

If I'm Schoen, I know at this point we are still rebuilding. There is no point to signing Barkley to a big deal just to have another 3 losing seasons in a row. Get what you can for him now because I doubt he would want to be here long term either.
Moot point.  
Ceez2.0 : 10/30/2023 9:48 am : link
The team already said publicly they wouldn't trade him. If they do, it can blow up in their face. Not that it matters cause this season is shit. I hope they do trade him and get what you can for him now, because I feel like they'll have to sign him in the offseason if they don't.
It may not send the best message to trade a guy like him  
Matt M. : 10/30/2023 9:48 am : link
especially if they also trade 1-3 more guys. But, the reality is they have a number of expiring contracts, so stockpiling as many picks as they can get may not be a bad idea. At this point, I would think they'd have to be nuts to invest even another single season on Barkley at his salary.

I have been one of his biggest fans. I loved the pick when they made it, even understanding positional value. I thought he was the best player in the draft. And when he's been healthy, he's been one of the top backs in the league. The problem is that word "when". He hasn't been healthy for most seasons. Even now, he was good enough to play, but he clearly isn't 100%. And this team flat out sucks. So, what's the difference if they suck without him if a contender is willing to give up a decent pick for him?
If he’s not getting signed to a longer deal than the tag  
ajr2456 : 10/30/2023 9:48 am : link
Than they should trade him. There’s teams out there begging for RB help.
he doesn't want to be  
46and2Blue : 10/30/2023 9:48 am : link
traded and Barkley can be a part of the future to an extent. It would have to be a really nice offer; I'd hate to see him go for anything less than 2 or 3.
Call me crazy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 9:48 am : link
but some team should be willing to give up a 2nd round pick for him. I would not trade him for 4th rounder or lower.
RE: Same here.  
ILGMan : 10/30/2023 9:49 am : link
In comment 16266840 Giant John said:
Quote:
He deserves a shot at a ring too.


LoL. why does he deserve that? What has he done that is so special here to deserve it more than any other player?

He is a shell of what he was. He is a very good player, not a great player.

He couldn't sniff Tiki's shadow.
If I was Barkley I'd be demanding a trade  
PatersonPlank : 10/30/2023 9:49 am : link
This franchise is wasting his career. If we was on Balt/Buff/etc he would be lighting it up and have a chance at a ring. The guy has averaged 100 yds per game since he's been back, behind this lousy injured OL and against the D fronts of Jets, Wash, and Buff
His performance yesterday was gutty  
Mike from Ohio : 10/30/2023 9:50 am : link
He spent all day running into the teeth of a very good defense that knew he was getting the ball almost every play, and still he produced.

Having said that, I agree that Barkley is not part of the future of this team. The only reason I don't trade him is because I want one year of him next to a rookie QB as I develop them next year. He has lost a step but he can still take pressure off the QB as an above average runner.
Barkley isn’t netting more than a 5th round pick  
Section331 : 10/30/2023 9:50 am : link
at this point. I agree with Eric that he isn’t the same guy he was even a year ago, but he’s still a productive RB. He tried to put the team on his back yesterday, 36 Carrie’s, when was the last time we’ve seen an NFL back have that many? And almost all of those Carrie’s with the Jets knowing he was getting the ball.

His decision to give himself up when it appeared he could have easily gotten the 1st down was a bad one, but it should nt overshadow everything Saquon did yesterday. We’re probably shut out without him in the lineup.
RE: Eric - I couldn't help but wonder the same thing  
averagejoe : 10/30/2023 9:50 am : link
In comment 16266825 Matt M. said:
Quote:
At the very least, that would have been an even longer run, I think.


When was his last long TD run ?? Does anyone remember ? I think maybe 3 yrs ago ?
Please Stop  
afann : 10/30/2023 9:50 am : link
With the whole Mara narrative if he is not traded. It is so annoying to listen to. Schoen makes a good decision he’s a mastermind. Shcoen makes a bad decision it’s because Mara told him to do. It is such nonsense.
RE: Call me crazy  
ryanmkeane : 10/30/2023 9:51 am : link
In comment 16266855 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but some team should be willing to give up a 2nd round pick for him. I would not trade him for 4th rounder or lower.

I could see the Dolphins or Ravens trading a high pick for him. That's about it. Chiefs and Bills seem to be OK with who they have at RB.
If you think his burst is gone  
UConn4523 : 10/30/2023 9:51 am : link
than surely the rest of the league does too. And if that’s the case why would we get a good pick for him? Personally, I don’t find selling him for a 5th worth it unless you are in complete support of tearing everything about the offense down, which would mean we need to also find a way to trade Jones in the offseason.

So you’d have to guarantee me that if selling for a day 3 pick. A better pick and I’m all ears.
RE: I’m fine either way  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/30/2023 9:51 am : link
In comment 16266839 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but with Jones on the team for 2024 I think Barkley stays (franchised again). Also, I’m that run it’s hard to tell but he was off balance after the first missed tackle so I’m not sure how much that played a role or didn’t, especially with the field conditions (and he’s know for slipping).


They won't franchise him. He's next in line for the Sterling Shepard Retirement Plan (i.e. stupid loyalty signing for an aging vet).
..  
ryanmkeane : 10/30/2023 9:52 am : link
Oh, and he absolutely scores on that batted pass yesterday.
RE: Call me crazy  
Matt M. : 10/30/2023 9:52 am : link
In comment 16266855 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but some team should be willing to give up a 2nd round pick for him. I would not trade him for 4th rounder or lower.
I agree. But, even a 3rd is not bad.

I'm also thinking, an extra pick like that could enable us to trade up in round 1 or 2 if a guy we want is there.
Clearly losing his speed. Lack of awareness by running out of bounds  
ThomasG : 10/30/2023 9:52 am : link
or now taking dives before 1st down marker with game still not decided. Not even used by coaching staff in key 4th and 1 instances. Real special.

Giants should petition NFL to institute a new lifetime Franchise Tag and use it on Saquon this offseason.
..  
BeckShepEli : 10/30/2023 9:53 am : link
definitely trade him. This team is not going to the playoffs and they wont overpay him in the offseason. If they can get a 2nd round pick or 3rd yes you absolutely trade him
I  
AcidTest : 10/30/2023 9:54 am : link
doubt anyone would trade a second round pick for Barkley. And I don't think the Giants would even consider anything less, especially after Daboll saying he told Barkley he wouldn't trade him.

And if the Giants have already decided to use a first or second round pick on a QB, they may actually try and resign Barkley at the end of the season in order to help the rookie.

I still don't think we'll make any trades, although Williams and Jackson are possible, if only to create some more cap space for the rest of the season.
Absolutely not  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 10/30/2023 9:55 am : link
The reason we have played much better the last 3 games was because our best player Saquon Barkley was in the lineup and if Coach Daboll had given him the rock on the last play vs. the Bills and the 4th and 1 on the 17 vs. the Jets we would be 4-4 now not 2-6. Saquon is a force to be reckoned with and defenses play different when he is in the lineup. Also Tiki had his best seasons later in his career and the same can be true for Saquon. Finally the Giants told Saquon he was not going to be traded and they would be breaking their word if they did so. So there trade Adoree if you want but not #26.
RE: If you think his burst is gone  
Mike from Ohio : 10/30/2023 9:55 am : link
In comment 16266868 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
than surely the rest of the league does too. And if that’s the case why would we get a good pick for him? Personally, I don’t find selling him for a 5th worth it unless you are in complete support of tearing everything about the offense down, which would mean we need to also find a way to trade Jones in the offseason.

So you’d have to guarantee me that if selling for a day 3 pick. A better pick and I’m all ears.


C'mon. Who is trading for Jones? Guys get traded when they are on expiring contracts for playoff runs. Who is bringing in Jones for a playoff run this year?
I am very curious what the market would  
Dnew15 : 10/30/2023 9:55 am : link
be for SB.

The 49ers dealt a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th plus a 5th round pick the following year for McCaffery.

SB<CMC so.... I do wonder what other teams would offer and what the Giants would take.
he's good  
fkap : 10/30/2023 9:58 am : link
he's not elite, worthy of the elite money. Next year is not going to be the year we compete, and he's only getting older, so I'd be fine listening to offers.
RE: ..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2023 9:58 am : link
In comment 16266872 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Oh, and he absolutely scores on that batted pass yesterday.


Yes, he does.
..  
ryanmkeane : 10/30/2023 9:59 am : link
Keep in mind a 3rd round pick is likely going to be late 3rd for a team in contention.

Which is why I think the Giants would do it for a 2nd, but probably nothing less.
Love the kid he is  
JonC : 10/30/2023 9:59 am : link
but he is one frustrating boom or bust football player to watch.
RE: RE: If you think his burst is gone  
Dnew15 : 10/30/2023 9:59 am : link
In comment 16266882 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16266868 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


than surely the rest of the league does too. And if that’s the case why would we get a good pick for him? Personally, I don’t find selling him for a 5th worth it unless you are in complete support of tearing everything about the offense down, which would mean we need to also find a way to trade Jones in the offseason.

So you’d have to guarantee me that if selling for a day 3 pick. A better pick and I’m all ears.



C'mon. Who is trading for Jones? Guys get traded when they are on expiring contracts for playoff runs. Who is bringing in Jones for a playoff run this year?


The Vikings.
The reason he might fetch a higher draft pick  
DaveInTampa : 10/30/2023 10:00 am : link
Than people think is that there is no clear cut Super Bowl favorite, a lot of teams still have a legit chance. I still think the Ravens would make a lot of sense...
RE: RE: If you think his burst is gone  
UConn4523 : 10/30/2023 10:03 am : link
In comment 16266882 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16266868 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


than surely the rest of the league does too. And if that’s the case why would we get a good pick for him? Personally, I don’t find selling him for a 5th worth it unless you are in complete support of tearing everything about the offense down, which would mean we need to also find a way to trade Jones in the offseason.

So you’d have to guarantee me that if selling for a day 3 pick. A better pick and I’m all ears.



C'mon. Who is trading for Jones? Guys get traded when they are on expiring contracts for playoff runs. Who is bringing in Jones for a playoff run this year?


I said the offseason. And even then I’d agree, unlikely to be traded so keeping Barkley one more year makes sense.
RE: RE: RE: If you think his burst is gone  
Mike from Ohio : 10/30/2023 10:05 am : link
In comment 16266898 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16266882 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16266868 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


than surely the rest of the league does too. And if that’s the case why would we get a good pick for him? Personally, I don’t find selling him for a 5th worth it unless you are in complete support of tearing everything about the offense down, which would mean we need to also find a way to trade Jones in the offseason.

So you’d have to guarantee me that if selling for a day 3 pick. A better pick and I’m all ears.



C'mon. Who is trading for Jones? Guys get traded when they are on expiring contracts for playoff runs. Who is bringing in Jones for a playoff run this year?



The Vikings.


The Vikings are 4-4 and have about $7M in cap space. You think they trading picks to bring in Jones for a Superbowl run?
RE: RE: If they  
Giantsbigblue : 10/30/2023 10:06 am : link
In comment 16266845 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16266820 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Are going to be big time buyers this off-season, I'd say trade him. If we are going to lose him anyway and not be buyers, I'd just take the comp pick.



Again, you only get a comp pick if the Giants lose more qualifying FAs than they sign. In other words, it is no guarantee there will even be a comp pick.


It's why I said if they are going to be buyers, then trade him.
I find it interesting that we are judging Barkley  
Rjanyg : 10/30/2023 10:07 am : link
on his inability to take long runs to the house. He is playing on an injured ankle, carrying our offense behind a 3rd string QB and a makeshift OL. The offense had -9 yard passing on the day and we almost win the game, mainly because Saquon is understanding better and better to follow blocks and being more patient as a runner.

Young Barkley would be trying to hit a home run on every carry which would equally be driving everyone nuts.

The value 26 brings to this team is so unappreciated it is mind boggling.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If you think his burst is gone  
Dnew15 : 10/30/2023 10:07 am : link
In comment 16266928 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16266898 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


In comment 16266882 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16266868 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


than surely the rest of the league does too. And if that’s the case why would we get a good pick for him? Personally, I don’t find selling him for a 5th worth it unless you are in complete support of tearing everything about the offense down, which would mean we need to also find a way to trade Jones in the offseason.

So you’d have to guarantee me that if selling for a day 3 pick. A better pick and I’m all ears.



C'mon. Who is trading for Jones? Guys get traded when they are on expiring contracts for playoff runs. Who is bringing in Jones for a playoff run this year?



The Vikings.



The Vikings are 4-4 and have about $7M in cap space. You think they trading picks to bring in Jones for a Superbowl run?


I mean...one can dream - right? :)
Move Him  
BlueVinnie : 10/30/2023 10:13 am : link
It's going to be *at least* 2 more years before this team becomes a true championship contender. And that's based on a few huge assumptions (we find a true franchise QB in the 2024 draft, fix the OL, find a #1 WR, plug a few defensive holes) - what's Barkley going to have left in the tank come 2025? He'd be more of a drain on the cap at that point rather than a game breaking offensive weapon.
RE: Love the kid he is  
jvm52106 : 10/30/2023 10:13 am : link
In comment 16266897 JonC said:
Quote:
but he is one frustrating boom or bust football player to watch.


The most common sense post here and most level headed. You can a be a huge fan of his and even say he is our best weapon adn still admit he doesn't produce every time the way he should (his vision is clearly not his greatest asset) and to be honest, we lose with him.. Not like you are saying trade away wins.. We lose with him now and he won't be here later.

BTW- not wanting to be traded is odd considering he could go to a winning organization and to me some of that is more media, brand and market than what is best football wise.
RE: Call me crazy  
rnargi : 10/30/2023 10:14 am : link
In comment 16266855 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but some team should be willing to give up a 2nd round pick for him. I would not trade him for 4th rounder or lower.


This was going to be my question. Trade him at what compensation? Anything worse than a second, I think it's better he just stay with the team. They're not tagging anyone else this offseason and as mentioned, no one else is going to bring in his production...even if it isn't his rookie year production.
He doesn't have a contract for next season  
Chip : 10/30/2023 10:16 am : link
Kind of hurts is value. Not everyone is DG.
RE: Moot point.  
Spider43 : 10/30/2023 10:17 am : link
In comment 16266850 Ceez2.0 said:
Quote:
The team already said publicly they wouldn't trade him. If they do, it can blow up in their face. Not that it matters cause this season is shit. I hope they do trade him and get what you can for him now, because I feel like they'll have to sign him in the offseason if they don't.


'Agree, howsineva'... I don't think they have to sign him in the offseason. A lot can still happen from now till then. I guess let's see how things play out.
RE: He doesn't have a contract for next season  
Dnew15 : 10/30/2023 10:20 am : link
In comment 16266963 Chip said:
Quote:
Kind of hurts is value. Not everyone is DG.


I think this is an excellent point.

His contract situation will be a media focus this offseason. Not sure GMs around the league are looking to sign up for that.
It 100% should be on the table  
lax counsel : 10/30/2023 10:20 am : link
Of course they should not just give him away, but if there is an enticing offer, he should be traded.
...  
christian : 10/30/2023 10:21 am : link
The 2023 tender for RBs is currently 13M, not 10-11M.

This is most likely Barkley's last chance to secure a multi year agreement. He took it and shut up this time, but if they tag him again it will bet ugly.
I’m glad you posted that Christian  
cosmicj : 10/30/2023 10:23 am : link
I don’t understand the end game for Barkley and the Giants. We are about to start the clock on a new QB. There’s no way that include# a long term contract for an HB.
and, he definitely doesn't have the next gear speed or burst he used  
JonC : 10/30/2023 10:23 am : link
to have. The long run, and a few others where he couldn't hit an edge he used to before being rundown from behind.
Alas, this is now academic...  
bw in dc : 10/30/2023 10:26 am : link
with the breaking news on Jones. 1925 Giants Way have now declared they are all in on this 2023 season. Barkley is not being traded.

But Eric is 100% correct. Barkley should definitely be traded by tomorrow. I would definitely take a high 4th and another third day pick.

Thinking we can get a second is a stretch goal to me.
It really is weird the BBI slant on Barkley  
PatersonPlank : 10/30/2023 10:30 am : link
He is the only threat we have, the only player the D worries about, he has rushed for 300 yds in the last 3 games since he returned, and he plays like every down.

Yet this is who you pick to bash. He is a stud who deserves better than the current Giants team. IMO what he has done the past few weeks behind this makeshift OL, and against pretty good defensive fronts, is outstanding. If some think he isn't consistently getting yards every play, and I'm not one, just consider who he is running behind out there. Half the time he gets about 1 step before getting hit
...  
Spartan10 : 10/30/2023 10:39 am : link
Eric, I agree, my guess is the Giants haven't heard any significant offers and they won't trade him for a 4th or 5th round pick.
RE: It really is weird the BBI slant on Barkley  
Giantsbigblue : 10/30/2023 10:41 am : link
In comment 16267010 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He is the only threat we have, the only player the D worries about, he has rushed for 300 yds in the last 3 games since he returned, and he plays like every down.

Yet this is who you pick to bash. He is a stud who deserves better than the current Giants team. IMO what he has done the past few weeks behind this makeshift OL, and against pretty good defensive fronts, is outstanding. If some think he isn't consistently getting yards every play, and I'm not one, just consider who he is running behind out there. Half the time he gets about 1 step before getting hit


I agree with everything you say. It's also why he is a valuable trade asset. It's just unfortunate that he plays a position that falls off so fast
RE: Alas, this is now academic...  
jvm52106 : 10/30/2023 10:44 am : link
In comment 16267002 bw in dc said:
Quote:
with the breaking news on Jones. 1925 Giants Way have now declared they are all in on this 2023 season. Barkley is not being traded.

But Eric is 100% correct. Barkley should definitely be traded by tomorrow. I would definitely take a high 4th and another third day pick.

Thinking we can get a second is a stretch goal to me.


Agreed, that would be unlikely but any decent pick is worth it. The NFC as a whole is pretty weak and the Giants (I know) are actually still a WC possible team with some returning players:

Thomas
Neal


However- we are woefully thin at RB, TE and Edge..

Schedule:

@ Raiders
@ Cowboys
@ Commanders
vs Patriots
vs Green Bay
@ Saints
@ Eagles
vs Rams
vs Eagles

7-10 seems like a stretch possibility but I suspect the organization is hoping the last half of the year is more like the 2022 first half.

We finished last year 2-5-1 (looks familiar) after starting 7-2. Could we finish 6-3 or 7-2 this year?? I doubt it but look at the NFC Standings:

NFC East:

Philly 7-1
Dallas 5-2 (that AZ loss stings)
Wash- 3-5
NYG- 2-6 (honestly this team could be 4-4 or 1-7)

NFC North:

Lions 5-2
Vikings 4-4 (and lost their QB for the season)
Packers 2-5
Bears 2-6

NFC South:

Falcons 4-4
Saints 4-4
Bucs 3-4
Panthers 1-6

NFC West:

Seahawks 5-2
49ers 5-3
Rams 3-5
Cards 1-7

7 teams make the playoffs:

Phil, Sea, Det, Atl

WC's- NO, Min

the last place spot is wide open... I hate to say it but I can see the Giants not giving up on the season yet.


It used to be that if a team drafted player their fan base  
arniefez : 10/30/2023 10:50 am : link
thought was going to be in the top 5 of his position in the NFL that player was "penciled in" as a 10 year starter. That's not the case anymore especially for RBs. I really don't care if Barkley is traded or not. But I hope either way he's not on the Giants in 2024. I hope they draft a RB on day 2 to replace him.
He absolutely does not possess the same breakaway speed  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 11:04 am : link
as his first year. It's very obvious and been that way even last year.

Barkley to his credit is trying to be more valuable between the tackles and rounding out his game in lieu of the decline of the breakaway speed, but he's not particularly elite between the tackles north/south guy. He's a good back but not a position you put all your eggs. Build another Jacobs / Bradshaw tandem backfield instead.

Look at Zeke Elliot's trajectory. From workhorse to also-ran. I feel it is happening to Barkley albeit at a slower pace, with the rest of the field catching up to him, but the difference is the Cowboys aren't sentimental. The Giants are.
RE: It really is weird the BBI slant on Barkley  
rsjem1979 : 10/30/2023 11:05 am : link
In comment 16267010 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He is the only threat we have, the only player the D worries about, he has rushed for 300 yds in the last 3 games since he returned, and he plays like every down.

Yet this is who you pick to bash. He is a stud who deserves better than the current Giants team. IMO what he has done the past few weeks behind this makeshift OL, and against pretty good defensive fronts, is outstanding. If some think he isn't consistently getting yards every play, and I'm not one, just consider who he is running behind out there. Half the time he gets about 1 step before getting hit


I'm not here to bash Barkley at all. It's not his fault an imbecile used the #2 overall pick on a RB, so I'm not going to hold that against him.

Barkley is a talented player, but his talent is wasted on a team that simply isn't ready to compete, and the cost associated with that talent is unnecessary for a rebuilding team.

By the time the Giants are ready to compete, Barkley will be 29 years old - which given his injury history and the general career longevity of RBs is basically elderly. It's already obvious that he's lost a step that is never coming back.

Even if you admit that Barkley is the Giants best offensive player - SO WHAT? He's not going to be part of a champion here. Not at $10 million this year or $13 million next year or however much it would cost for him in 2025. It's just not going to happen for him here.

If there's a team out there looking to add a back, you have to listen to offers. The Giants are thin everywhere. Draft picks are how you build, even day 2-3 picks assuming you run a competent scouting operation. Every 5-6th round pick is an opportunity to trade up in rounds 2-3 if you want.
Shoot for a 3 or higher. But definitely trade him for what you can.  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 11:11 am : link
He's like Beckham. Tantalizing player in their prime, but a losing player in that they never helped contribute to a winning program.

Even though Barkley is a better model citizen he makes bone headed in game decisions just as OBJ did. Yesterday going down shorter than he could have, whether he made the first down or not is inconsequential to see clear as day that the decision was extremely poor

Does anyone remember against Jacksonville last year? He kept running out of bounds when staying in bounds would have helped end the game? It was among the dumbest IQ plays I've ever seen, and disgusting lack of situation awareness.

A winning player doesn't do these dumb things. End of story.
RE: RE: Call me crazy  
santacruzom : 10/30/2023 11:12 am : link
In comment 16266867 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16266855 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but some team should be willing to give up a 2nd round pick for him. I would not trade him for 4th rounder or lower.


I could see the Dolphins or Ravens trading a high pick for him. That's about it. Chiefs and Bills seem to be OK with who they have at RB.


The Dolphins? They're already leading the league in rushing in offense. Why would they feel they should trade anything beyond a 4th for Barkley?
in rushing  
santacruzom : 10/30/2023 11:12 am : link
AND offense
It's a no brainer to trade him  
jeff57 : 10/30/2023 11:13 am : link
.
RE: Call me crazy  
Beezer : 10/30/2023 11:18 am : link
In comment 16266855 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but some team should be willing to give up a 2nd round pick for him. I would not trade him for 4th rounder or lower.


Was wondering about this last night, texting with BeezKid. He texted a 4th ... I wondered, maybe a 2nd and a lower? Is that insane for a team that just needs an all-around offensive weapon?

Which team might that be?
They're probably not going to get more than a fourth  
jeff57 : 10/30/2023 11:27 am : link
But that's fine.
RE: RE: RE: Call me crazy  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16267094 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 16266867 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16266855 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but some team should be willing to give up a 2nd round pick for him. I would not trade him for 4th rounder or lower.


I could see the Dolphins or Ravens trading a high pick for him. That's about it. Chiefs and Bills seem to be OK with who they have at RB.



The Dolphins? They're already leading the league in rushing in offense. Why would they feel they should trade anything beyond a 4th for Barkley?


Dolphins have two RB's who are faster than Barkley. He adds nothing to their team that they don't already have.
Same as when electronics  
thrunthrublue : 10/30/2023 12:22 pm : link
Overheat, burn up…it’s referred to as the “magic smoke” has been let out….same with SB, that magic speed, battered broken, patched up….that extra step he had coming out from penn state, is, just like the magic smoke…gone.
Let's be real here...  
Capisce : 10/30/2023 12:33 pm : link
This season is a disaster. If everyone miraculously got healthy, we probably still can't sniff a wild card... If we can get a 2nd or a 3rd... Barkley might get a chance to show everyone just how hard it is to play behind the pitiful rotation he's had in front of him since he got into the league. I hope he goes to Buffalo and they win it all. Or Cincy.

Then we can invest more into the OLine or have the juice to move around in the draft this year or next to go after a QB.

I still think Jones can win a Super Bowl. Let's get the line fixed and deep, and if I'm wrong, build up draft capital to have the team ready to go for Arch Manning.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Call me crazy  
PatersonPlank : 10/30/2023 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16267185 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16267094 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 16266867 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16266855 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but some team should be willing to give up a 2nd round pick for him. I would not trade him for 4th rounder or lower.


I could see the Dolphins or Ravens trading a high pick for him. That's about it. Chiefs and Bills seem to be OK with who they have at RB.



The Dolphins? They're already leading the league in rushing in offense. Why would they feel they should trade anything beyond a 4th for Barkley?



Dolphins have two RB's who are faster than Barkley. He adds nothing to their team that they don't already have.


Speed is just a small part of being a running back. If it were all that matters then Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, and just about every other top running back wouldn't be good. I don't think Miami needs him, but I also don't think anyone there thinks Mostert is a better RB than Barkley.

However I think Baltimore, Buffalo, and 1 or 2 others could really help there chances with Barkley.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Call me crazy  
bw in dc : 10/30/2023 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16267185 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:


Dolphins have two RB's who are faster than Barkley. He adds nothing to their team that they don't already have.


Right. Mostert and Achane are an excellent tandem. However, Achane is hurt, so maybe SB could be added insurance...

RE: Please Stop  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2023 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16266865 afann said:
Quote:
With the whole Mara narrative if he is not traded. It is so annoying to listen to. Schoen makes a good decision he’s a mastermind. Shcoen makes a bad decision it’s because Mara told him to do. It is such nonsense.

Do you know what's really annoying nonsense to keep hearing repeated? The idea that the same variety of bad decisions that have occurred across three different GMs now and five different HCs are all just coincidentally similar and have absolutely nothing to do with the variables that haven't changed during that time.

Even without being privy to the actual decisions getting made behind closed doors, which do you think is more likely? That these incredibly similar decisions and overarching strategies just coincidentally happen to be shared by Reese/Gettleman/Schoen/Coughlin/McAdoo/Shurmur/Judge/Daboll? Or that some of the names that have remained the same through each of those tenures may have influenced the decisions in some fashion?

The nonsense is assuming that any systemic flaw can be reduced down to just one factor (or that any one factor can be completely ruled out), as though there can only be one ultimate cause and there's no room for nuance and hierarchical influence from those with their name on the letterhead.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Call me crazy  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2023 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16267302 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16267185 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


In comment 16267094 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 16266867 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16266855 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but some team should be willing to give up a 2nd round pick for him. I would not trade him for 4th rounder or lower.


I could see the Dolphins or Ravens trading a high pick for him. That's about it. Chiefs and Bills seem to be OK with who they have at RB.



The Dolphins? They're already leading the league in rushing in offense. Why would they feel they should trade anything beyond a 4th for Barkley?



Dolphins have two RB's who are faster than Barkley. He adds nothing to their team that they don't already have.



Speed is just a small part of being a running back. If it were all that matters then Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, and just about every other top running back wouldn't be good. I don't think Miami needs him, but I also don't think anyone there thinks Mostert is a better RB than Barkley.

However I think Baltimore, Buffalo, and 1 or 2 others could really help there chances with Barkley.

Speed is a small part of being a running back, but it's a very large part of being a Miami Dolphin under Mike McDaniel.
I don't care about messages  
djm : 10/30/2023 1:10 pm : link
I care about losing good players and not finding adequate or equal replacements. It really is that simple for me.

We're going to save all this money on Barkley...ok great. We're gonna take that 11 million and give it what exactly? You're gonna promise me that the 11 million paid to a guard, or a right tackle or a linebacker is going to give us the same impact? OK, I want that in writing. Same shit applies to Leonard Williams. He isn't going to be paid 25 million next season. Can't we even consider bringing LW back on a shorter more palatable deal? Nah we can't do that we're not allowed to have 2 good DTs in the middle I guess. Only Philly and other teams are.

All we do is spin our wheels. Lose good player, replace him with a worse player but we saved money!!

I am going to go vomit.
RE: I don't care about messages  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2023 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16267358 djm said:
Quote:
I care about losing good players and not finding adequate or equal replacements. It really is that simple for me.

We're going to save all this money on Barkley...ok great. We're gonna take that 11 million and give it what exactly? You're gonna promise me that the 11 million paid to a guard, or a right tackle or a linebacker is going to give us the same impact? OK, I want that in writing. Same shit applies to Leonard Williams. He isn't going to be paid 25 million next season. Can't we even consider bringing LW back on a shorter more palatable deal? Nah we can't do that we're not allowed to have 2 good DTs in the middle I guess. Only Philly and other teams are.

All we do is spin our wheels. Lose good player, replace him with a worse player but we saved money!!

I am going to go vomit.

Do you think one of these weeks you might accept the fact that players get old and decline whether you keep them or not? And do you think - assuming you're willing to finally embrace the first point - that you might give some thought to the age at which RBs tend to demonstrate the first significant signs of decline?

Keeping aging players doesn't help them avoid decline. Father Time is undefeated, and he comes for RBs earlier than most other positions.

It's not about trading the Barkley you remember. It's about trading the Barkley you haven't seen yet.
Very unlikable player.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/30/2023 1:22 pm : link
They wrapped him in bubble-wrap in the pre-season; didn't play a single snap; so, how long after that does it take him to get injured and miss multiple games? Literally Week 2. And then this dipshit will wonder why the Giants didn't give him a long-term deal. Hold out, who cares. Trade him for whatever you can get.
They will not get offers  
chitt17 : 10/30/2023 1:24 pm : link
He loses yardage too many times.
i can't even think straight anymore  
djm : 10/30/2023 1:29 pm : link
just bring in younger and better players. Whatever needs to be done just fucking do it already and get it right.
RE: I don't care about messages  
ThomasG : 10/30/2023 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16267358 djm said:
Quote:
I care about losing good players and not finding adequate or equal replacements. It really is that simple for me.

We're going to save all this money on Barkley...ok great. We're gonna take that 11 million and give it what exactly? You're gonna promise me that the 11 million paid to a guard, or a right tackle or a linebacker is going to give us the same impact? OK, I want that in writing. Same shit applies to Leonard Williams. He isn't going to be paid 25 million next season. Can't we even consider bringing LW back on a shorter more palatable deal? Nah we can't do that we're not allowed to have 2 good DTs in the middle I guess. Only Philly and other teams are.

All we do is spin our wheels. Lose good player, replace him with a worse player but we saved money!!

I am going to go vomit.


A completely worthless Offense and your worried about losing Barkley? A good runner at times but who continues to get hurt, his breakaway speed is gone, he is an average at best pass catcher and his game awareness is just awful for an experienced veteran and leader of on the team. Worry about something more important.

And we don't have 2 good DTs in the middle. We have an elite one and an average one in decline in Leonard Williams.
there is no point in having good players  
dancing blue bear : 10/30/2023 1:30 pm : link
until we have a great team.

RE: RE: I don't care about messages  
djm : 10/30/2023 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16267365 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16267358 djm said:


Quote:


I care about losing good players and not finding adequate or equal replacements. It really is that simple for me.

We're going to save all this money on Barkley...ok great. We're gonna take that 11 million and give it what exactly? You're gonna promise me that the 11 million paid to a guard, or a right tackle or a linebacker is going to give us the same impact? OK, I want that in writing. Same shit applies to Leonard Williams. He isn't going to be paid 25 million next season. Can't we even consider bringing LW back on a shorter more palatable deal? Nah we can't do that we're not allowed to have 2 good DTs in the middle I guess. Only Philly and other teams are.

All we do is spin our wheels. Lose good player, replace him with a worse player but we saved money!!

I am going to go vomit.


Do you think one of these weeks you might accept the fact that players get old and decline whether you keep them or not? And do you think - assuming you're willing to finally embrace the first point - that you might give some thought to the age at which RBs tend to demonstrate the first significant signs of decline?

Keeping aging players doesn't help them avoid decline. Father Time is undefeated, and he comes for RBs earlier than most other positions.

It's not about trading the Barkley you remember. It's about trading the Barkley you haven't seen yet.


I don't necessarily think Barkley is getting (much) worse. I know he's on a bad ankle and yet he's still a very good RB. I get it, it's fine, move him. I'll be here when Barkley rushes for 1600 in Tampa or wherever the hell he winds up and all the BBIers will clam up lime always.

Remember when JPP just had to be traded? So do I. He was done too.

It's fine, do it--- Move them all. It's cathartic for so many yet rarely does it ever bear fruit for this franchise. And THAT is a fact.
RE: there is no point in having good players  
djm : 10/30/2023 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16267384 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
until we have a great team.

Lol.
Just read that WFT is planning on moving either  
cosmicj : 10/30/2023 1:43 pm : link
Chase Young or Montez Sweat.

A team made an offer to Tennessee for Derrick Henry.
to an extent  
djm : 10/30/2023 1:53 pm : link
I get the desire to move off certain vets making a lot of money--of course I do. Even Barkley. I get the timing and where this team is at. I just can't sit here and ignore this mindset by so many that moving a few good players for some mid round pick salvaging is the end all be all panacea. It's not. And it's been proven time and time again. We move Barkley we have to find a RB which one would think it's that difficult? Yea except this franchise went YEARS looking for a good or great RB.

We are not cash strapped next season. Who the fuck cares about saving cap room right now. So again I ask, fine we move off Barkley --what if he was healthy next season like he was in 2022? Shit he's probably going to play 13 games this year and finish with decent numbers despite the world ending around him. Can you guarantee me or even come close to it that this 11 million is going to bring more impact from another source in 2024? I am not arguing to stir shit up--I want this team to be better in 24.

I mean you're all basically agreeing with each other--I pose a legit concern and you get pissed off and want to attack me. I am just looking at both sides. What the fuck is wrong with that. I've seen this shit before and seen us all regret it.

We moved off the guards who are playing well elsewhere. Who did we replace Hernandez and Zietler? Trash. And we also spent FA money to replace them and again, TRASH. We couldn't wait to trade em. Now what. We moved on from guys like Beckham--that one actually worked!! And yet, we still don't have a fucking WR here that can break a defense. Lovely. We moved on from JPP. That one turned out really well didn't it. Who did we draft with that 3rd round pick? My landscaper. We moved on from Evan Engram!! We all just LOVED to hate that guy--now we have no TE that can play and he's doing just fine in Jax.

There are more I am just too tired to dig them all up. I hear you all, believe me I do--I am just so tired of seeing this franchise HAVE TO move on from players only to replace them with worse players.

GET IT RIGHT.
RE: RE: RE: I don't care about messages  
rsjem1979 : 10/30/2023 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16267392 djm said:
Quote:


I don't necessarily think Barkley is getting (much) worse. I know he's on a bad ankle and yet he's still a very good RB. I get it, it's fine, move him. I'll be here when Barkley rushes for 1600 in Tampa or wherever the hell he winds up and all the BBIers will clam up lime always.

Remember when JPP just had to be traded? So do I. He was done too.

It's fine, do it--- Move them all. It's cathartic for so many yet rarely does it ever bear fruit for this franchise. And THAT is a fact.


I honestly don't give a shit if Saquon Barkley runs for 2000 yards somewhere else next year - the timeline for the Giants does not align with his prime years and cost. He will continue to get worse from this point forward, because that's what happens to RBs.

The Giants absolutely cannot win the Super Bowl in the next two seasons. It's not up for debate, they can't. And if you work backwards from that extremely non-controversial position, there's no need to pay Barkley something in the vicinity of $26-30 million over those two years, REGARDLESS OF WHAT YOU THINK OF HIM AS A PLAYER.

Only when this organization starts thinking 2, 3, 4 years down the road will these moves "bear fruit". Instead we've got people who treat every victory like it's turning point in the direction of the franchise, and wax nostalgic about a goddamn Wild Card playoff win like it's at all significant in the overall state of the franchise.
RE: there is no point in having good players  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2023 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16267384 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
until we have a great team.

Or until we have minimally intelligent fans who could tell the difference anyway.
RE: RE: there is no point in having good players  
dancing blue bear : 10/30/2023 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16267437 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16267384 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


until we have a great team.



Or until we have minimally intelligent fans who could tell the difference anyway.


Don't be so hard on yourself.
.  
Banks : 10/30/2023 2:06 pm : link
Apparently I think more of him than most, but I thought he was several steps slower than his first two years. Barkley of the first two years would have had an epic season last year. There were many runs where he would have taken it to the house instead of just a big gain. The biggest thing though he has lost his ability to juke. I love him, but he will never be what he was
I really don't care one way or the other. Doubt he'll be  
Blue21 : 10/30/2023 2:09 pm : link
here next year anyway and we ll get a comp pick.
RE: Call me crazy  
g56blue10 : 10/30/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16266855 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but some team should be willing to give up a 2nd round pick for him. I would not trade him for 4th rounder or lower.


I would trade him in second for a 2nd rounder. I like Barkley but we could use that 2nd rounder to draft his replacement and have him on a rookie contract.
RE: RE: RE: there is no point in having good players  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2023 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16267443 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 16267437 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16267384 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


until we have a great team.



Or until we have minimally intelligent fans who could tell the difference anyway.



Don't be so hard on yourself.

I have no choice. Look at all the water I need to carry to make up for posters like you.
If the firesale has really begun with LW  
David B. : 10/30/2023 4:48 pm : link
And they could get a decent return for Barkley, including 2nd rounder, I'd do it. If they can't move him. I wouldn't resign him at the end of the year, either.

Love the kid. Hate the position.
