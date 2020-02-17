Why Barkley should be on the trade table

I get it... if the Giants trade him, it sends a bad message. And he's still the best player on offense.
However, there is no better indication that the injuries have taken their toll on him than his 34-yard run yesterday. Rookie Barkley breaks that for a touchdown.
I wouldn't give him away, but I would certainly be listening.
If Barkley isn't traded, this is 100% on Mara
His contribution when healthy and % of cap space far outweighs the need to just ship him out for some pick that might not be a contributor.
Barkley can again be a really nice offensive piece to the team next year at a relatively low price. Just my thought on it.
Again, you only get a comp pick if the Giants lose more qualifying FAs than they sign. In other words, it is no guarantee there will even be a comp pick.
Since we can't negotiate with him during the season, there is no telling to what he wants nor his thoughts on all this losing right now.
If I'm Barkley, why would I even want to come back? This organization will probably be rebuilding for the next 2 years and my prime is running out. I'd rather go to the Ravens or Bills which are in prime position to get over the hump soon.
If I'm Schoen, I know at this point we are still rebuilding. There is no point to signing Barkley to a big deal just to have another 3 losing seasons in a row. Get what you can for him now because I doubt he would want to be here long term either.
I have been one of his biggest fans. I loved the pick when they made it, even understanding positional value. I thought he was the best player in the draft. And when he's been healthy, he's been one of the top backs in the league. The problem is that word "when". He hasn't been healthy for most seasons. Even now, he was good enough to play, but he clearly isn't 100%. And this team flat out sucks. So, what's the difference if they suck without him if a contender is willing to give up a decent pick for him?
LoL. why does he deserve that? What has he done that is so special here to deserve it more than any other player?
He is a shell of what he was. He is a very good player, not a great player.
He couldn't sniff Tiki's shadow.
Having said that, I agree that Barkley is not part of the future of this team. The only reason I don't trade him is because I want one year of him next to a rookie QB as I develop them next year. He has lost a step but he can still take pressure off the QB as an above average runner.
His decision to give himself up when it appeared he could have easily gotten the 1st down was a bad one, but it should nt overshadow everything Saquon did yesterday. We’re probably shut out without him in the lineup.
When was his last long TD run ?? Does anyone remember ? I think maybe 3 yrs ago ?
I could see the Dolphins or Ravens trading a high pick for him. That's about it. Chiefs and Bills seem to be OK with who they have at RB.
So you’d have to guarantee me that if selling for a day 3 pick. A better pick and I’m all ears.
They won't franchise him. He's next in line for the Sterling Shepard Retirement Plan (i.e. stupid loyalty signing for an aging vet).
I'm also thinking, an extra pick like that could enable us to trade up in round 1 or 2 if a guy we want is there.
Giants should petition NFL to institute a new lifetime Franchise Tag and use it on Saquon this offseason.
And if the Giants have already decided to use a first or second round pick on a QB, they may actually try and resign Barkley at the end of the season in order to help the rookie.
I still don't think we'll make any trades, although Williams and Jackson are possible, if only to create some more cap space for the rest of the season.
C'mon. Who is trading for Jones? Guys get traded when they are on expiring contracts for playoff runs. Who is bringing in Jones for a playoff run this year?
The 49ers dealt a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th plus a 5th round pick the following year for McCaffery.
SB<CMC so.... I do wonder what other teams would offer and what the Giants would take.
Yes, he does.
Which is why I think the Giants would do it for a 2nd, but probably nothing less.
The Vikings.
I said the offseason. And even then I’d agree, unlikely to be traded so keeping Barkley one more year makes sense.
The Vikings.
The Vikings are 4-4 and have about $7M in cap space. You think they trading picks to bring in Jones for a Superbowl run?
Are going to be big time buyers this off-season, I'd say trade him. If we are going to lose him anyway and not be buyers, I'd just take the comp pick.
Again, you only get a comp pick if the Giants lose more qualifying FAs than they sign. In other words, it is no guarantee there will even be a comp pick.
It's why I said if they are going to be buyers, then trade him.
Young Barkley would be trying to hit a home run on every carry which would equally be driving everyone nuts.
The value 26 brings to this team is so unappreciated it is mind boggling.
The Vikings.
The Vikings are 4-4 and have about $7M in cap space. You think they trading picks to bring in Jones for a Superbowl run?
I mean...one can dream - right? :)
The most common sense post here and most level headed. You can a be a huge fan of his and even say he is our best weapon adn still admit he doesn't produce every time the way he should (his vision is clearly not his greatest asset) and to be honest, we lose with him.. Not like you are saying trade away wins.. We lose with him now and he won't be here later.
BTW- not wanting to be traded is odd considering he could go to a winning organization and to me some of that is more media, brand and market than what is best football wise.
This was going to be my question. Trade him at what compensation? Anything worse than a second, I think it's better he just stay with the team. They're not tagging anyone else this offseason and as mentioned, no one else is going to bring in his production...even if it isn't his rookie year production.
'Agree, howsineva'... I don't think they have to sign him in the offseason. A lot can still happen from now till then. I guess let's see how things play out.
I think this is an excellent point.
His contract situation will be a media focus this offseason. Not sure GMs around the league are looking to sign up for that.
This is most likely Barkley's last chance to secure a multi year agreement. He took it and shut up this time, but if they tag him again it will bet ugly.
But Eric is 100% correct. Barkley should definitely be traded by tomorrow. I would definitely take a high 4th and another third day pick.
Thinking we can get a second is a stretch goal to me.
Yet this is who you pick to bash. He is a stud who deserves better than the current Giants team. IMO what he has done the past few weeks behind this makeshift OL, and against pretty good defensive fronts, is outstanding. If some think he isn't consistently getting yards every play, and I'm not one, just consider who he is running behind out there. Half the time he gets about 1 step before getting hit
I agree with everything you say. It's also why he is a valuable trade asset. It's just unfortunate that he plays a position that falls off so fast
But Eric is 100% correct. Barkley should definitely be traded by tomorrow. I would definitely take a high 4th and another third day pick.
Thinking we can get a second is a stretch goal to me.
Agreed, that would be unlikely but any decent pick is worth it. The NFC as a whole is pretty weak and the Giants (I know) are actually still a WC possible team with some returning players:
Thomas
Neal
However- we are woefully thin at RB, TE and Edge..
Schedule:
@ Raiders
@ Cowboys
@ Commanders
vs Patriots
vs Green Bay
@ Saints
@ Eagles
vs Rams
vs Eagles
7-10 seems like a stretch possibility but I suspect the organization is hoping the last half of the year is more like the 2022 first half.
We finished last year 2-5-1 (looks familiar) after starting 7-2. Could we finish 6-3 or 7-2 this year?? I doubt it but look at the NFC Standings:
NFC East:
Philly 7-1
Dallas 5-2 (that AZ loss stings)
Wash- 3-5
NYG- 2-6 (honestly this team could be 4-4 or 1-7)
NFC North:
Lions 5-2
Vikings 4-4 (and lost their QB for the season)
Packers 2-5
Bears 2-6
NFC South:
Falcons 4-4
Saints 4-4
Bucs 3-4
Panthers 1-6
NFC West:
Seahawks 5-2
49ers 5-3
Rams 3-5
Cards 1-7
7 teams make the playoffs:
Phil, Sea, Det, Atl
WC's- NO, Min
the last place spot is wide open... I hate to say it but I can see the Giants not giving up on the season yet.
Barkley to his credit is trying to be more valuable between the tackles and rounding out his game in lieu of the decline of the breakaway speed, but he's not particularly elite between the tackles north/south guy. He's a good back but not a position you put all your eggs. Build another Jacobs / Bradshaw tandem backfield instead.
Look at Zeke Elliot's trajectory. From workhorse to also-ran. I feel it is happening to Barkley albeit at a slower pace, with the rest of the field catching up to him, but the difference is the Cowboys aren't sentimental. The Giants are.
Yet this is who you pick to bash. He is a stud who deserves better than the current Giants team. IMO what he has done the past few weeks behind this makeshift OL, and against pretty good defensive fronts, is outstanding. If some think he isn't consistently getting yards every play, and I'm not one, just consider who he is running behind out there. Half the time he gets about 1 step before getting hit
I'm not here to bash Barkley at all. It's not his fault an imbecile used the #2 overall pick on a RB, so I'm not going to hold that against him.
Barkley is a talented player, but his talent is wasted on a team that simply isn't ready to compete, and the cost associated with that talent is unnecessary for a rebuilding team.
By the time the Giants are ready to compete, Barkley will be 29 years old - which given his injury history and the general career longevity of RBs is basically elderly. It's already obvious that he's lost a step that is never coming back.
Even if you admit that Barkley is the Giants best offensive player - SO WHAT? He's not going to be part of a champion here. Not at $10 million this year or $13 million next year or however much it would cost for him in 2025. It's just not going to happen for him here.
If there's a team out there looking to add a back, you have to listen to offers. The Giants are thin everywhere. Draft picks are how you build, even day 2-3 picks assuming you run a competent scouting operation. Every 5-6th round pick is an opportunity to trade up in rounds 2-3 if you want.
Even though Barkley is a better model citizen he makes bone headed in game decisions just as OBJ did. Yesterday going down shorter than he could have, whether he made the first down or not is inconsequential to see clear as day that the decision was extremely poor
Does anyone remember against Jacksonville last year? He kept running out of bounds when staying in bounds would have helped end the game? It was among the dumbest IQ plays I've ever seen, and disgusting lack of situation awareness.
A winning player doesn't do these dumb things. End of story.
but some team should be willing to give up a 2nd round pick for him. I would not trade him for 4th rounder or lower.
I could see the Dolphins or Ravens trading a high pick for him. That's about it. Chiefs and Bills seem to be OK with who they have at RB.
The Dolphins? They're already leading the league in rushing in offense. Why would they feel they should trade anything beyond a 4th for Barkley?
Was wondering about this last night, texting with BeezKid. He texted a 4th ... I wondered, maybe a 2nd and a lower? Is that insane for a team that just needs an all-around offensive weapon?
Which team might that be?
The Dolphins? They're already leading the league in rushing in offense. Why would they feel they should trade anything beyond a 4th for Barkley?
Dolphins have two RB's who are faster than Barkley. He adds nothing to their team that they don't already have.
Then we can invest more into the OLine or have the juice to move around in the draft this year or next to go after a QB.
I still think Jones can win a Super Bowl. Let's get the line fixed and deep, and if I'm wrong, build up draft capital to have the team ready to go for Arch Manning.
The Dolphins? They're already leading the league in rushing in offense. Why would they feel they should trade anything beyond a 4th for Barkley?
Dolphins have two RB's who are faster than Barkley. He adds nothing to their team that they don't already have.
Speed is just a small part of being a running back. If it were all that matters then Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, and just about every other top running back wouldn't be good. I don't think Miami needs him, but I also don't think anyone there thinks Mostert is a better RB than Barkley.
However I think Baltimore, Buffalo, and 1 or 2 others could really help there chances with Barkley.
Dolphins have two RB's who are faster than Barkley. He adds nothing to their team that they don't already have.
Right. Mostert and Achane are an excellent tandem. However, Achane is hurt, so maybe SB could be added insurance...
Do you know what's really annoying nonsense to keep hearing repeated? The idea that the same variety of bad decisions that have occurred across three different GMs now and five different HCs are all just coincidentally similar and have absolutely nothing to do with the variables that haven't changed during that time.
Even without being privy to the actual decisions getting made behind closed doors, which do you think is more likely? That these incredibly similar decisions and overarching strategies just coincidentally happen to be shared by Reese/Gettleman/Schoen/Coughlin/McAdoo/Shurmur/Judge/Daboll? Or that some of the names that have remained the same through each of those tenures may have influenced the decisions in some fashion?
The nonsense is assuming that any systemic flaw can be reduced down to just one factor (or that any one factor can be completely ruled out), as though there can only be one ultimate cause and there's no room for nuance and hierarchical influence from those with their name on the letterhead.
Dolphins have two RB's who are faster than Barkley. He adds nothing to their team that they don't already have.
Speed is just a small part of being a running back. If it were all that matters then Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, and just about every other top running back wouldn't be good. I don't think Miami needs him, but I also don't think anyone there thinks Mostert is a better RB than Barkley.
However I think Baltimore, Buffalo, and 1 or 2 others could really help there chances with Barkley.
Speed is a small part of being a running back, but it's a very large part of being a Miami Dolphin under Mike McDaniel.
We're going to save all this money on Barkley...ok great. We're gonna take that 11 million and give it what exactly? You're gonna promise me that the 11 million paid to a guard, or a right tackle or a linebacker is going to give us the same impact? OK, I want that in writing. Same shit applies to Leonard Williams. He isn't going to be paid 25 million next season. Can't we even consider bringing LW back on a shorter more palatable deal? Nah we can't do that we're not allowed to have 2 good DTs in the middle I guess. Only Philly and other teams are.
All we do is spin our wheels. Lose good player, replace him with a worse player but we saved money!!
I am going to go vomit.
Do you think one of these weeks you might accept the fact that players get old and decline whether you keep them or not? And do you think - assuming you're willing to finally embrace the first point - that you might give some thought to the age at which RBs tend to demonstrate the first significant signs of decline?
Keeping aging players doesn't help them avoid decline. Father Time is undefeated, and he comes for RBs earlier than most other positions.
It's not about trading the Barkley you remember. It's about trading the Barkley you haven't seen yet.
A completely worthless Offense and your worried about losing Barkley? A good runner at times but who continues to get hurt, his breakaway speed is gone, he is an average at best pass catcher and his game awareness is just awful for an experienced veteran and leader of on the team. Worry about something more important.
And we don't have 2 good DTs in the middle. We have an elite one and an average one in decline in Leonard Williams.
I care about losing good players and not finding adequate or equal replacements. It really is that simple for me.
Do you think one of these weeks you might accept the fact that players get old and decline whether you keep them or not? And do you think - assuming you're willing to finally embrace the first point - that you might give some thought to the age at which RBs tend to demonstrate the first significant signs of decline?
Keeping aging players doesn't help them avoid decline. Father Time is undefeated, and he comes for RBs earlier than most other positions.
It's not about trading the Barkley you remember. It's about trading the Barkley you haven't seen yet.
I don't necessarily think Barkley is getting (much) worse. I know he's on a bad ankle and yet he's still a very good RB. I get it, it's fine, move him. I'll be here when Barkley rushes for 1600 in Tampa or wherever the hell he winds up and all the BBIers will clam up lime always.
Remember when JPP just had to be traded? So do I. He was done too.
It's fine, do it--- Move them all. It's cathartic for so many yet rarely does it ever bear fruit for this franchise. And THAT is a fact.
Lol.
A team made an offer to Tennessee for Derrick Henry.
We are not cash strapped next season. Who the fuck cares about saving cap room right now. So again I ask, fine we move off Barkley --what if he was healthy next season like he was in 2022? Shit he's probably going to play 13 games this year and finish with decent numbers despite the world ending around him. Can you guarantee me or even come close to it that this 11 million is going to bring more impact from another source in 2024? I am not arguing to stir shit up--I want this team to be better in 24.
I mean you're all basically agreeing with each other--I pose a legit concern and you get pissed off and want to attack me. I am just looking at both sides. What the fuck is wrong with that. I've seen this shit before and seen us all regret it.
We moved off the guards who are playing well elsewhere. Who did we replace Hernandez and Zietler? Trash. And we also spent FA money to replace them and again, TRASH. We couldn't wait to trade em. Now what. We moved on from guys like Beckham--that one actually worked!! And yet, we still don't have a fucking WR here that can break a defense. Lovely. We moved on from JPP. That one turned out really well didn't it. Who did we draft with that 3rd round pick? My landscaper. We moved on from Evan Engram!! We all just LOVED to hate that guy--now we have no TE that can play and he's doing just fine in Jax.
There are more I am just too tired to dig them all up. I hear you all, believe me I do--I am just so tired of seeing this franchise HAVE TO move on from players only to replace them with worse players.
GET IT RIGHT.
I don't necessarily think Barkley is getting (much) worse. I know he's on a bad ankle and yet he's still a very good RB. I get it, it's fine, move him. I'll be here when Barkley rushes for 1600 in Tampa or wherever the hell he winds up and all the BBIers will clam up lime always.
Remember when JPP just had to be traded? So do I. He was done too.
It's fine, do it--- Move them all. It's cathartic for so many yet rarely does it ever bear fruit for this franchise. And THAT is a fact.
I honestly don't give a shit if Saquon Barkley runs for 2000 yards somewhere else next year - the timeline for the Giants does not align with his prime years and cost. He will continue to get worse from this point forward, because that's what happens to RBs.
The Giants absolutely cannot win the Super Bowl in the next two seasons. It's not up for debate, they can't. And if you work backwards from that extremely non-controversial position, there's no need to pay Barkley something in the vicinity of $26-30 million over those two years, REGARDLESS OF WHAT YOU THINK OF HIM AS A PLAYER.
Only when this organization starts thinking 2, 3, 4 years down the road will these moves "bear fruit". Instead we've got people who treat every victory like it's turning point in the direction of the franchise, and wax nostalgic about a goddamn Wild Card playoff win like it's at all significant in the overall state of the franchise.
Or until we have minimally intelligent fans who could tell the difference anyway.
until we have a great team.
Or until we have minimally intelligent fans who could tell the difference anyway.
Don't be so hard on yourself.
I would trade him in second for a 2nd rounder. I like Barkley but we could use that 2nd rounder to draft his replacement and have him on a rookie contract.
Don't be so hard on yourself.
I have no choice. Look at all the water I need to carry to make up for posters like you.
Love the kid. Hate the position.