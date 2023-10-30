Giants trade Leonard williams to Seahawks

Must remember the game Leo had in Seattle the Covid year . Happy for Williams . He’s going to a good team . Happy for the Giants . Now deal Adoree Jackson maybe to the Bills . Give Flott and Nick the playing time . 2 low acquisition cost players who I think are just as good or better than Jackson .
I pick Adoree to go to the Niners. They need cb depth.
The Giants are sending Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, sources confirm (NFLN first). To facilitate it, I'm told the Giants are eating a significant portion of the rest of Williams' money for '23.
It could be the last pick in the second round and its still highway robbery.
Agreed. But as others have noted, Seattle has a brutal remaining schedule and the 49ers have now lost three consecutive games. The Seahawks rightly smell a great chance to make a run this year. Teams in that situation sometimes overpay to acquire a player, but still, I never thought we'd get a second, let alone a fifth in addition, for Leo.
If it was a “hard sell” to trade our best weapon, why isn’t too hard a sell to weaken our emerging defense?
though we apparently had to eat most of his salary this year, the draft compensation is more than worth doing so. We also got at least a little cap relief, something we desperately need just to finish the season.
by eating a "significant" portion of Williams salary, they get better picks back, and they get a little cap relief this year.
Keep it going. As many have stated, Jackson should be next.
Whatever pick they get AND some cap relief will be a good trade.
RE: to be sure I understand, the Hawks took his entire salary
Smart move by NY.
Carroll smells blood, Purdy about to lose his starting gig
to cool off a bit. Let’s get that pick in the top 50.
+1. They lead the Division , but have already had their bye week. Only to enhance our draft position but I hope they have a key injury that brings on the losing, maybe even to knock them out of playoffs and bring a top 20 2nd round pick.
That said, I’m going to miss the Cat, and wonder how this might affect Big Sexy’s play?
Maybe the public statement on Saquon is posturing to drive his price up?
Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
So again, Giants pay to up the picks.
Will the Giants have a dead cap charge next season for Williams?
According to OverTheCap. Is that right? - ( New Window )
No, it can't be with the season half over. Might be more like 8M
If they give cash back, does that count towards the cap? I can easily imagine paying most of the rest of the salary, but not sure how that impacts the cap. On the other hand, what are we going to use the cap for this year, so we really don't need it
This comment is factually accurate, and at the time most people didn't think the price for Leo was too much but it was the fact the Giants were buyers at 2-6 and still needed to re-sign Williams after the season that made it a bad trade. Seattle is 5 - 2 and in 1st place and is adding Williams to solidify a contender.
Will the Giants have a dead cap charge next season for Williams?
Yes. Post June 1 trade the $5.9m next year is still on the books.
Dan Duggan
The Browns effectively paid $17M for a second round pick from the Texans to take on Brock O's contract. And any cap relief this year helps.
there was $10 million in salary left on his 2023 contract (prorated for final nine games). Giants will pick up $9 million of that.
He was already set to count $5.960 million against next years cap. With the Giants picking up $9.0 million and converting that amount to a signing bonus, does that mean he will be almost $10 million at the low end and $15 million at the high end against next yrs cap?
Maybe the public statement on Saquon is posturing to drive his price up?
Maybe
But there’s “smart” trades and fore sales
Team morale is a real thing
I think Saquon stays
The comp pick would be significant anyway
Maybe the public statement on Saquon is posturing to drive his price up?
Maybe
But there’s “smart” trades and fore sales
Team morale is a real thing
I think Saquon stays
The comp pick would be significant anyway
The comp pick depends on a lot of things, mainly, what contract he gets and who the Giants sign.
but it validates my opinion on Williams that's he's a terrific player. We will miss him and odds are we won't find anyone as good as him anytime soon, but we did ok in getting a 2nd rounder. Now we just have to hope our DL doesn't go from golden to bronze. Why do I get the feeling it will...
I think A'Shaun is very good... I am not sure we will see a major drop, but Williams is a great teammate. Losing him as a leader would hurt. To get a 2 and a 5 though for a 10 week rental? That is crazy.
The more bronze the higher we pick. And that’s what 95% of BBIers are thinking about after a Jets game where the Giants miserably snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
in the first next year if they decide they want to.
It takes two to Tango.
All of this talk about adding the new #2 pick to package into a deal to move up in the 1st round in 2024 is meaningless. It isn't for the Giants to decide to move up. It's entirely up to another team (the ball's in their court) to decide if they want to move down. Plus, it's still a long season. The Giants haven't been eliminated from the #1 pick, have they?
My friend reminded me that ths is our best plan for 2023.....
Fairly sure that is obvious. Besides, if you can put together an attractive package, some team not planning on a picking a QB will be interested.
You just need to find a GM that has their cell-phone turned on.
I don't expect much in cap savings. I read a few that say the Giants are taking on a significate portion of his salary, and another one that said Seattle is only taking on a prorated portion of the minimum vet.
It sounds to me like the Giants value the picks more than the cap savings.
A second rounder for a guy who most assuredly wasn't going to return next season.
That would have been by NYG's choice. LW likely would have come back if NYG wanted him back. HE's spent his entire career in NY/NJ.
I won't piss on anyone's parade. 2nd rounders are nice. But we did just lose a damn good interior DL. And he rarely got hurt.
He’s a Free Agent. The Giants could still bring him back if that’s the route they wanted to take. And yes, he’s a good player. But not remotely close to what he was making and will likely want in his next contract
Than we gave to the Jets. We turned a 3rd and 5th pick plus 4 years of wear on him to appreciate to a 2nd and 5th. That’s amazing!
Why is this so hard to believe? We stole him from the Jets. The Jets are the ones that should be regretting things. They all but gave away an impact player still in his prime and one that rarely gets hurt. A 3rd rounder is nothing more shiny trash.
Williams is one of the upper interior DLs in the NFL. Not THE best by any means but he's on a top 10 list most likely. He's also durable. And never causes problems. That guy shouldn't come cheap.
BBI always overstated what NYG gave up for Williams and now going crazy because we got the 58th or so overall pick for him. Maybe Williams was simply better than some of you think?
I don't hate it---I don't blame NYG here at all but I am worried NYG just lost a damn good player and won't adequately replace him.
If this was the first time we've been through this blow it up shit I would be happy right now. Fool me once.
They’re getting about $4.5m in cap space on the conversion of the salary into signing bonus.
I had always thought the trade by DG was one of his better moves.
But people love their draft picks!!!!!
In this case, you're giving up a still good but aging player for a draft pick that can be used to move up to get a QB if necessary.
Likewise, this is a very good move as well.
unbelievable trade and great outcome on a very good giant
at that price absolutely the right move to make. especially after the team's slow start.
this is why winning games and being as competitive as possible matters. you can't do that without some good players and good players have more value than not having them. good players can bring back picks in trades or indirectly via comp picks.
you can bet the market thinks LW is still playing at a high enough level that FA is about to pay him what will end up qualifying for a 3rd or 4th round comp pick in March.
that possible offset is no doubt a big factor in a team being willing to trade a 2nd and 5th.
we don't need cap space this year, really. Who cares. NYG will figure out how to come up with the scraps needed to sign a shitty dumb ass kicker or shittier dumb ass QB. We can lose with the pizza guy.
Will the Giants have a dead cap charge next season for Williams?
Sean, I'm sure this has been answered by now, but with the conversion to bonus and SEA paying Vet Min, this might pack all of what is owed cap wise to LW in '23
djm
I'm with you, dude. I thought he was a really good player, and def among our best D players the last few years. Leo was never appreciated or embraced for what he was, imo. part of it is being an IDL and it's hard for a lot of fans to appreciate or "evaluate" what's going on with out stats to point to. Part of it was a residual/ displaced Gettlemen hate. It also sucks because The Defense particularly leo/ dex/ bobby O had become the most fun part of watching football this year.
2nd round pick is solid and was the right move to take it. It actually cements that he is a very good player. It is a bummer, and i'm with you there.
WOW! I stand corrected there is another Gettleman. I can't belive
pretty sure it gets split over the void year that already existed.
but it should save money this year that they needed and may have needed to punt to next year anyway just to operate. and any unused savings this year should roll over and offset what they punted to next year.
bottom line not a significant impact on the future and if it helped get them better picks - terrific.
pretty sure it gets split over the void year that already existed.
but it should save money this year that they needed and may have needed to punt to next year anyway just to operate. and any unused savings this year should roll over and offset what they punted to next year.
bottom line not a significant impact on the future and if it helped get them better picks - terrific.
"Joe Schoen has maintained a sober view of his roster at the trade deadline in each of his two seasons as Giants general manager.
A year ago, Schoen resisted the urge to part with any draft capital to upgrade a roster that jumped out to a surprising 6-2 start. In fact, Schoen traded away an asset, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, for third- and sixth-round picks ahead of last year’s deadline.
This year, Schoen recognized his 2-6 team has no hope of contending. So he shifted his focus to the future, shipping defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
That’s an impressive haul for the 29-year-old Williams, who is in the final year of a three-year, $63 million contract. The strong return is based on the Giants’ willingness to pay most of Williams’ remaining $10 million salary for this season." Link - ( New Window )
is whatever of the $4.7m doesn't get used this year, rolls over to next year cancelling out what they did today to facilitate the trade.
so the delta is only what they would have needed to somehow roll over to next year, though it will count against leonard williams in the dead money spreadsheet not whatever other move they would have made (which may have been LW anyway).
A number 2 in 2024 and a 5 in 2025 creating a $4.7 million cap savings for remainder of this season.
Dead money in 2024 is $10.6 million.
Well done Joe.
IMV, Williams was underrated by BBI folks because of the crazy DG contract.
Terrific trade. Return better than my wildest dreams!
The long slow moving train wreck that was the Leonard Williams saga is finally over for this weary franchise...
Now get requisite returns for AJ, XM and SB and Schoen will have made his first major pivot as a GM.
Finally some good news around here!!!
Are you on crack?? Why would we trade a 24 year old stud like XM for what a 6 round pick. Im all for trading AJ but come on man, you dont trade Barkley or XM, those are guys you build around.
I love Barkley, but I hate the injury risk and positional value. And this team is years away from being championship relevant. Years. So you trade away current assets for assets that have maximum future value. I agree that unless you get requisite value you should not trade either XM or SB. But if you get value similar to what Schoen got for LW, you run to the trade table...
Terrific trade. Return better than my wildest dreams!
The long slow moving train wreck that was the Leonard Williams saga is finally over for this weary franchise...
Now get requisite returns for AJ, XM and SB and Schoen will have made his first major pivot as a GM.
Finally some good news around here!!!
Are you on crack?? Why would we trade a 24 year old stud like XM for what a 6 round pick. Im all for trading AJ but come on man, you dont trade Barkley or XM, those are guys you build around.
I love Barkley, but I hate the injury risk and positional value. And this team is years away from being championship relevant. Years. So you trade away current assets for assets that have maximum future value. I agree that unless you get requisite value you should not trade either XM or SB. But if you get value similar to what Schoen got for LW, you run to the trade table...
I mean if you can get value for them of course, but it would take alot to move on from Barkly for the GMen.
I don't think this is blow up at all. Do we make this move if we won last night? I think we still do. We needed cap space. Now we have plenty, Robinson has a chance to show he can be 80% of Williams, Davidson's been mostly decent, and we hope Riley develops with snaps. And getting a 2nd means we have an extra shot at a cost controlled impact prospect next year.
Were going to get lit up, and neither AR or Nunez are going to push the pocket as pass rushers. DL is really our only DL that can rush the passer.
Probably means more snaps for Davidson and Riley though. I can't lie, I've wanted to see them more.
I was going to ask about both, especially Riley. He really lit things up in August only to be buried once the season started but between the starters and even Davison it was hard to get Riley snaps. Maybe we’re ok at DL after the trade. One can dream.
RE: RE: RE: Can’t believe we got more back for him
Yea blow up is an exaggeration on my part. Riley was awesome in the summer. We shall see.
It just kinda tops what has been a stunning shocker of a shit season. Coming off of last year this is an epic fail for a pro sports franchise.
If a trade for Barkley is there, you do it put would have to be a third IMO at a minimum or you say no thank you.
Fantastic return.
For that price, I have to think they’re eating a chunk of Leo’s salary. Still a nice return!
I thought we were getting #1 overall :)
Or to trade back. Either way you move, have a war chest available.
Keep building for next year.....
Are you taking into account the Isaiah Simmons deal?
7 picks. The 5th rounder is in 2025.
More trades.
This one made too much sense. Obviously needed to get done and glad Schoen got a bit more than expected for this perennial Pro-Bowl DL.
Figured only Gettleman would pay that much.
The haul was great because he will make a big impact on the Seahawks.
Shhhh, don't mess up Schoen's selling angles.
That’s true as well
At Baltimore
Home WSH
At Rams
Home Niners
At Dallas
At SF
Home Eagles
At TN
Home Steelers
That is an insane schedule.
I pick Adoree to go to the Niners. They need cb depth.
That’s still a possibility as well
This! 100%
Hey bud, good luck next week against the Clemson fucks!
I thought the same thing. Pretty impressive work.
Smart move by NY.
The haul was great because he will make a big impact on the Seahawks.
+1
One of my favorite players, but for a second plus and some cap space gotta do it.
Agreed. But as others have noted, Seattle has a brutal remaining schedule and the 49ers have now lost three consecutive games. The Seahawks rightly smell a great chance to make a run this year. Teams in that situation sometimes overpay to acquire a player, but still, I never thought we'd get a second, let alone a fifth in addition, for Leo.
Helluva trade Joe.
Is that right? - ( New Window )
Is the 61st pick in next year’s draft.
Gotta root against Seattle. Real hard.
Looks like it's offset by some dead money, so about $3.7M saved?
I just asked again on Adoree but its been quiet on him.
Thanks for the info!
Keep it going. As many have stated, Jackson should be next.
Whatever pick they get AND some cap relief will be a good trade.
No, Giants are paying some of his salary
Smart move by NY.
Carroll smells blood, Purdy about to lose his starting gig
18M is his salary for the entire season. You'd have to prorate that to begin with, plus Giants are picking up a significant portion of remainder, per Anakim's 2:47 post.
No. A third of the season is over. Around $12m if they aren’t backing up some of the salary
San Fran twice, Dallas, Philly and Baltimore.
Would be great if they go 1-4 in these games!
+1. They lead the Division , but have already had their bye week. Only to enhance our draft position but I hope they have a key injury that brings on the losing, maybe even to knock them out of playoffs and bring a top 20 2nd round pick.
That said, I’m going to miss the Cat, and wonder how this might affect Big Sexy’s play?
+5
Wonder how this will impact Dex? They were apparently pretty close.
So say half of it? $6m. Be interesting to see those details.
Maybe the public statement on Saquon is posturing to drive his price up?
Ha, yup.
Most? They need at least a few million or they will have to do some other cap maneuvering.
No, it can't be with the season half over. Might be more like 8M
What a great trade.
The bigger contract doesn't mean anything positive if Giants are eating it.
He's an UFA at the end of the year
I hope I'm wrong, but I don't think there's any interest in Adoree.
This comment is factually accurate, and at the time most people didn't think the price for Leo was too much but it was the fact the Giants were buyers at 2-6 and still needed to re-sign Williams after the season that made it a bad trade. Seattle is 5 - 2 and in 1st place and is adding Williams to solidify a contender.
Context matters.
Folks need to remember Supply and Demand. So, the trade was great for the Giants because there was a demand.
Williams has always been a top tier player at his position, and he’s been labeled invisible and overrated by the majority here.
Same group that think Daboll is doing a good job, or has little talent to work with.
Yes. Post June 1 trade the $5.9m next year is still on the books.
I love the thought, but shipping Barkley may require a hostage situation at 1925 Giants Way...
Dont think there will be much interest with the season he is having
He would have been free anyway... Leo is a FA next year.
Wow.
The Browns effectively paid $17M for a second round pick from the Texans to take on Brock O's contract. And any cap relief this year helps.
Ultimately, Leonard Williams was a good player that was being paid more like a great player.
Williams has always been a top tier player at his position, and he’s been labeled invisible and overrated by the majority here.
Exactly, after all Williams made the Pro Bowl.
7 years ago.
Seattle is a really interesting team.
They are only taking the vet min... which pushes a low level player off their cap so it won't probably affect their remaining cap much.
I calculate SEA's portion as $685k. That's the prorated vet minimum for LW's seniority.
Right, Tom. You’re just furthering my point bud.
Getting a 2nd/5th is a pretty good deal. Hopefully they can turn that into something very favorable.
Agreed, because I am not sure they want to resign him.
Also - not sure how much the improvement on defense (and secondary) is attributed to his play.
But I'd have to think they aren't breaking the bank for this guy.
Reported they converted that to signing bonus so about $4.5m in cap room created. The other $4.5m is added to the $5.9m in void year money so about $10m in dead cap for him next year.
This softens the blow of the loss. The Giants realise that there needs to be some significant changes.
This could be like the Mets end of last season. Absorb salary in trades to maximize the return and acquire assets to improve for the future.
He was already set to count $5.960 million against next years cap. With the Giants picking up $9.0 million and converting that amount to a signing bonus, does that mean he will be almost $10 million at the low end and $15 million at the high end against next yrs cap?
Maybe
But there’s “smart” trades and fore sales
Team morale is a real thing
I think Saquon stays
The comp pick would be significant anyway
The comp pick depends on a lot of things, mainly, what contract he gets and who the Giants sign.
This...
I thought the trade was a steal. Should have kept the pick.
That would have been by NYG's choice. LW likely would have come back if NYG wanted him back. HE's spent his entire career in NY/NJ.
I won't piss on anyone's parade. 2nd rounders are nice. But we did just lose a damn good interior DL. And he rarely got hurt.
I think A'Shaun is very good... I am not sure we will see a major drop, but Williams is a great teammate. Losing him as a leader would hurt. To get a 2 and a 5 though for a 10 week rental? That is crazy.
+1
The Giants will receive a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in the trade, per reports.
This is the second time Williams has been dealt just before the trade deadline in his career. In 2019, the Giants sent third- and fifth-round picks to the New York Jets for Williams.
Must have paid a lot of his salary to get this much in return.
The Athletic - ( New Window )
The more bronze the higher we pick. And that’s what 95% of BBIers are thinking about after a Jets game where the Giants miserably snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
This softens the blow of the loss. The Giants realise that there needs to be some significant changes.
This could be like the Mets end of last season. Absorb salary in trades to maximize the return and acquire assets to improve for the future.
Interesting post. You could be spot on regarding him not getting traded had they won yesterday.
I thought the trade was a steal. Should have kept the pick.
Thought the same after his injury and the loss yesterday. It was a reasonable calculated risk though at the time.
Maybe
But there’s “smart” trades and fore sales
Team morale is a real thing
I think Saquon stays
The comp pick would be significant anyway
At best, the comp pick will be at the end of round 3 (in 2025), and that assumes that the Giants don't make any similar moves in the offseason that cancel it out of the comp pick formula.
Makes no sense. Heart of the D line. We’re going to get gutted up the middle now. I guess we’re waiving the white flag. Brutal.
It takes two to Tango.
All of this talk about adding the new #2 pick to package into a deal to move up in the 1st round in 2024 is meaningless. It isn't for the Giants to decide to move up. It's entirely up to another team (the ball's in their court) to decide if they want to move down. Plus, it's still a long season. The Giants haven't been eliminated from the #1 pick, have they?
That leaves Davito and some veteran we pick up this week or next.
Sell and acquire picks. Hope to get a stud QB and lets go into 2024.
Schoen was watching what Stevie Cohen did at the Mets deadline.
Money for prospects (in this case picks).
Don't hold your breath, my man
It sounds to me like the Giants value the picks more than the cap savings.
I was going to say yes he has been quiet this year but funny he came alive yesterday. In the end they realize the superbowl is not in the picture so getting another 2 this coming draft is big.
He had 2.5 sacks last year. He's on pace for 3 this year.
He also turns 30 in June and has been getting nicked up lately after being an ironman for most of his career.
On top of all of that, he was going to be a UFA in March.
2nd and 5th for a UFA who was likely to leave?
How do you not love this?
Why is this so hard to believe? We stole him from the Jets. The Jets are the ones that should be regretting things. They all but gave away an impact player still in his prime and one that rarely gets hurt. A 3rd rounder is nothing more shiny trash.
Williams is one of the upper interior DLs in the NFL. Not THE best by any means but he's on a top 10 list most likely. He's also durable. And never causes problems. That guy shouldn't come cheap.
BBI always overstated what NYG gave up for Williams and now going crazy because we got the 58th or so overall pick for him. Maybe Williams was simply better than some of you think?
I don't hate it---I don't blame NYG here at all but I am worried NYG just lost a damn good player and won't adequately replace him.
If this was the first time we've been through this blow it up shit I would be happy right now. Fool me once.
It sounds to me like the Giants value the picks more than the cap savings.
They’re getting about $4.5m in cap space on the conversion of the salary into signing bonus.
I am just cynical about everything. It's hard for me to possess any hope --every time I do I get my soul crushed.
Hoping for the best.
Helluva trade Joe.
The Wire? *grin*
I had always thought the trade by DG was one of his better moves.
But people love their draft picks!!!!!
In this case, you're giving up a still good but aging player for a draft pick that can be used to move up to get a QB if necessary.
Likewise, this is a very good move as well.
this is why winning games and being as competitive as possible matters. you can't do that without some good players and good players have more value than not having them. good players can bring back picks in trades or indirectly via comp picks.
you can bet the market thinks LW is still playing at a high enough level that FA is about to pay him what will end up qualifying for a 3rd or 4th round comp pick in March.
that possible offset is no doubt a big factor in a team being willing to trade a 2nd and 5th.
No need to worry about a damn good 30-year old player when he won’t even be around when the Giants finally put together a consistent winner.
LOL ajr, only on BBI could that be in a convo, any convo, and I know it's not yours
Are practice reports even worth reading anymore? lol, I was so optimistic
djm
I'm with you, dude. I thought he was a really good player, and def among our best D players the last few years. Leo was never appreciated or embraced for what he was, imo. part of it is being an IDL and it's hard for a lot of fans to appreciate or "evaluate" what's going on with out stats to point to. Part of it was a residual/ displaced Gettlemen hate. It also sucks because The Defense particularly leo/ dex/ bobby O had become the most fun part of watching football this year.
2nd round pick is solid and was the right move to take it. It actually cements that he is a very good player. It is a bummer, and i'm with you there.
no knock on LW, I always liked him as a player, I just didn't think the GIants were at the stage of development to be trading draft picks for an expensive soo to be FA.
Sean, I'm sure this has been answered by now, but with the conversion to bonus and SEA paying Vet Min, this might pack all of what is owed cap wise to LW in '23
but it should save money this year that they needed and may have needed to punt to next year anyway just to operate. and any unused savings this year should roll over and offset what they punted to next year.
bottom line not a significant impact on the future and if it helped get them better picks - terrific.
Thank you for right sizing me, Eric
Are practice reports even worth reading anymore? lol, I was so optimistic
I literally said that last night, about who does well in practice lol
I sure hope that we play people in preseason next year, hell.....the QBs better play!!!
I thought the trade was a steal. Should have kept the pick.
I agree with this sentiment. And I loved the trade and the player.
The other angle - if they end up just out of reach of a top QB prospect, this pick can help them navigate the draft - while putting less of a dent in their future draft capital.
A year ago, Schoen resisted the urge to part with any draft capital to upgrade a roster that jumped out to a surprising 6-2 start. In fact, Schoen traded away an asset, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, for third- and sixth-round picks ahead of last year’s deadline.
This year, Schoen recognized his 2-6 team has no hope of contending. So he shifted his focus to the future, shipping defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
That’s an impressive haul for the 29-year-old Williams, who is in the final year of a three-year, $63 million contract. The strong return is based on the Giants’ willingness to pay most of Williams’ remaining $10 million salary for this season."
Link - ( New Window )
Trading him now was an absolute no-brainer IMO. He won't be here next year and has been declining since 2020.
Williams has always been a top tier player at his position, and he’s been labeled invisible and overrated by the majority here.
Same group that think Daboll is doing a good job, or has little talent to work with.
Going by this post, I have you down as one of the clueless.
There's a price.
It's just unlikely that price will be met.
I'm pretty sure Joe Schoen could find a good running back with a second round pick.
The long slow moving train wreck that was the Leonard Williams saga is finally over for this weary franchise...
Now get requisite returns for AJ, XM and SB and Schoen will have made his first major pivot as a GM.
Finally some good news around here!!!
is whatever of the $4.7m doesn't get used this year, rolls over to next year cancelling out what they did today to facilitate the trade.
so the delta is only what they would have needed to somehow roll over to next year, though it will count against leonard williams in the dead money spreadsheet not whatever other move they would have made (which may have been LW anyway).
Dead money in 2024 is $10.6 million.
Well done Joe.
IMV, Williams was underrated by BBI folks because of the crazy DG contract.
The long slow moving train wreck that was the Leonard Williams saga is finally over for this weary franchise...
Now get requisite returns for AJ, XM and SB and Schoen will have made his first major pivot as a GM.
Finally some good news around here!!!
Are you on crack?? Why would we trade a 24 year old stud like XM for what a 6 round pick. Im all for trading AJ but come on man, you dont trade Barkley or XM, those are guys you build around.
And the stupid get stupider
Were going to get lit up, and neither AR or Nunez are going to push the pocket as pass rushers. DL is really our only DL that can rush the passer.
I mean if you can get value for them of course, but it would take alot to move on from Barkly for the GMen.
This softens the blow of the loss. The Giants realise that there needs to be some significant changes.
This could be like the Mets end of last season. Absorb salary in trades to maximize the return and acquire assets to improve for the future.
Funny enough, that's what I was thinking.
He had 2.5 sacks last year. He's on pace for 3 this year.
He also turns 30 in June and has been getting nicked up lately after being an ironman for most of his career.
On top of all of that, he was going to be a UFA in March.
2nd and 5th for a UFA who was likely to leave?
How do you not love this?
Agree! We have begging for the Giants to let him go already. He hasn’t done much. Definitely not worth his contract!
Very true.
I was going to ask about both, especially Riley. He really lit things up in August only to be buried once the season started but between the starters and even Davison it was hard to get Riley snaps. Maybe we’re ok at DL after the trade. One can dream.
The specifics of the financials in the Leonard Williams trade:
The Giants paid Williams $9,352,778 in a signing bonus today.
Seattle will owe him just $647,222 for the rest of the season.
So half the bonus hits next year and it's still good. Not the windfall were Seattle paying, but does the job.
I’m not even sure what this means.
my first reaction to this was scherzer vibes.
+1
- Since 2012
It just kinda tops what has been a stunning shocker of a shit season. Coming off of last year this is an epic fail for a pro sports franchise.