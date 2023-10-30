for display only
Giants trade Leonard williams to Seahawks

Knickstape : 10/30/2023 2:34 pm
The #Giants are finalizing a deal to send Pro Bowl DL Leonard Williams to the #Seahawks , per me and @MikeGarafolo, giving them financial flexibility.
Per Ian rap
Wow!  
Anakim : 10/30/2023 2:35 pm : link
Let's see the return!
SCHOEN, YOU DOG!!!  
Anakim : 10/30/2023 2:35 pm : link
Talkin’ Giants

@TalkinGiants
The Giants are trading Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2024 2nd round pick & a 2025 5th round pick.

Big trade
For a…  
2ndroundKO : 10/30/2023 2:35 pm : link
2024 2nd rounder and 2025 5th rounder. Very nice.
well there's trade #1....  
BillKo : 10/30/2023 2:36 pm : link
.....I'd unload AJ next, and let the young kids play who are really showing promise.

If a trade for Barkley is there, you do it put would have to be a third IMO at a minimum or you say no thank you.
Excellent job, Schoen!  
Anakim : 10/30/2023 2:36 pm : link
A second rounder for a guy who most assuredly wasn't going to return next season.
RE: For a…  
BillKo : 10/30/2023 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16267516 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
2024 2nd rounder and 2025 5th rounder. Very nice.


Fantastic return.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/30/2023 2:36 pm : link
Wow that's a nice return.
holy shit  
BigBlue7 : 10/30/2023 2:37 pm : link
huge return!
RE: For a…  
Section331 : 10/30/2023 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16267516 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
2024 2nd rounder and 2025 5th rounder. Very nice.


For that price, I have to think they’re eating a chunk of Leo’s salary. Still a nice return!
Bravo  
AROCK1000 : 10/30/2023 2:37 pm : link
.
Another great return by Schoen  
Sean : 10/30/2023 2:37 pm : link
.
Wow!  
bceagle05 : 10/30/2023 2:37 pm : link
A second?? Incredible.
Gotta love that return. Didn’t expect a 2nd  
Knickstape : 10/30/2023 2:38 pm : link
Let’s hope they move some others and get some more capital
Hell Fuckin' Yeah  
Lambuth_Special : 10/30/2023 2:38 pm : link
Edge, QB, OL? You can address all three in the 1st two rounds now.
Great return  
OBJRoyal : 10/30/2023 2:39 pm : link
Ammo to move up in the draft
Wow  
Jay on the Island : 10/30/2023 2:39 pm : link
Great trade by Schoen. I wasn’t expecting anything better than a 5th.
Fantastic return  
GiantGrit : 10/30/2023 2:39 pm : link
Now you're at 8 picks. Try to grab 1-2 more and then look to trade back at some point in the trade. Keep infusing this team with young talent and see what sticks.
Seattle feels it  
5BowlsSoon : 10/30/2023 2:39 pm : link
Can’t blame them….they are a good team. I’m impressed with them too. Love the HC too.
Great job, Schoen!  
BlackLight : 10/30/2023 2:39 pm : link
All is forgiven! Apparently.
Hawks can smell the NFC West title  
Chris684 : 10/30/2023 2:39 pm : link
with the Niners losing 3 straight.
Wow  
Everyone Relax : 10/30/2023 2:39 pm : link
would have guessed a 4th and 5th would have done it
Bobby Skinner hinted at this  
bceagle05 : 10/30/2023 2:39 pm : link
prior to the news breaking all over. The man has sources.
.  
Anakim : 10/30/2023 2:39 pm : link
Jordan Schultz
@Schultz_Report

The #Giants had several suitors for Leonard Williams over the last few days. #Seahawks offered a 2 and 5 and NY pulled the trigger.
That  
AcidTest : 10/30/2023 2:39 pm : link
is an awesome return. A lot more than I thought we'd get. Great job Joe.
RE: Great return  
Anakim : 10/30/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16267533 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
Ammo to move up in the draft


I thought we were getting #1 overall :)
RE: For a…  
Ron from Ninerland : 10/30/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16267516 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
2024 2nd rounder and 2025 5th rounder. Very nice.
Hell yeah thats nice. As I remember Gentleman traded a 3 to get him. Now Schoen unloads an older expensive Williams for a 2 and a 5.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/30/2023 2:40 pm : link
I will say, I would not be shocked if they dealt McKinney.
RE: Great return  
GiantGrit : 10/30/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16267533 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
Ammo to move up in the draft


Or to trade back. Either way you move, have a war chest available.
Wow! Never thought they could get that much for him  
gersh : 10/30/2023 2:40 pm : link
Great trade
Keep building for next year.....
Good trade for both. Seattle is in a good spot and playing well  
Heisenberg : 10/30/2023 2:40 pm : link
.
RE: Fantastic return  
Anakim : 10/30/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16267535 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Now you're at 8 picks. Try to grab 1-2 more and then look to trade back at some point in the trade. Keep infusing this team with young talent and see what sticks.


Are you taking into account the Isaiah Simmons deal?
Pro Bowl?  
ThomasG : 10/30/2023 2:40 pm : link
.
.  
Danny Kanell : 10/30/2023 2:40 pm : link
Unbelievable trade, wow.
Wow, can't believe we got a 2nd AND a 5th the following year  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 2:41 pm : link
That's a great haul for a guy that was likely out of here anyway.
Great trade for the Jints  
Sec 103 : 10/30/2023 2:41 pm : link
Now what we gonna do with them picks?
RE: Fantastic return  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16267535 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Now you're at 8 picks. Try to grab 1-2 more and then look to trade back at some point in the trade. Keep infusing this team with young talent and see what sticks.

7 picks. The 5th rounder is in 2025.
Now we have to root for Seattle  
bceagle05 : 10/30/2023 2:41 pm : link
to cool off a bit. Let’s get that pick in the top 50.
Wow.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2023 2:41 pm : link
What a haul.
RE: RE: For a…  
AcidTest : 10/30/2023 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16267544 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
In comment 16267516 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


2024 2nd rounder and 2025 5th rounder. Very nice.

Hell yeah thats nice. As I remember Gentleman traded a 3 to get him. Now Schoen unloads an older expensive Williams for a 2 and a 5.


I think DG traded a three and a four to get Williams.
This is insane if true.  
FStubbs : 10/30/2023 2:42 pm : link
Highway robbery. I'll take it.

More trades.
RE: .  
ThomasG : 10/30/2023 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16267541 Anakim said:
Quote:
Jordan Schultz
@Schultz_Report

The #Giants had several suitors for Leonard Williams over the last few days. #Seahawks offered a 2 and 5 and NY pulled the trigger.


This one made too much sense. Obviously needed to get done and glad Schoen got a bit more than expected for this perennial Pro-Bowl DL.

Figured only Gettleman would pay that much.
I guess you can factor this in the Gettleman-Leonard Williams equation  
gersh : 10/30/2023 2:42 pm : link
Nice!
Carroll  
RetroJint : 10/30/2023 2:42 pm : link
Must remember the game Leo had in Seattle the Covid year . Happy for Williams . He’s going to a good team . Happy for the Giants . Now deal Adoree Jackson maybe to the Bills . Give Flott and Nick the playing time . 2 low acquisition cost players who I think are just as good or better than Jackson .
It was  
afann : 10/30/2023 2:43 pm : link
John Mara’s idea apparently
That is a great trade and  
Giantimistic : 10/30/2023 2:43 pm : link
I really liked Williams. I thought he did a really good job for the Giants. However, it was clear they were not going to resign him and I think they like their other dline players including Riley.

The haul was great because he will make a big impact on the Seahawks.
RE: Pro Bowl?  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16267551 ThomasG said:
Quote:
.

Shhhh, don't mess up Schoen's selling angles.
Good move  
Rjanyg : 10/30/2023 2:43 pm : link
very impressed with getting a 2nd rounder.
The first  
Scooter185 : 10/30/2023 2:43 pm : link
Domino to fall. Great job by JS
RE: RE: Great return  
OBJRoyal : 10/30/2023 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16267547 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16267533 OBJRoyal said:


Quote:


Ammo to move up in the draft



Or to trade back. Either way you move, have a war chest available.


That’s true as well
And Seattle's remaining schedule is tough  
DaveInTampa : 10/30/2023 2:43 pm : link
Face the Ravens, Eagles, Cowboys and 49ers twice. This could end up being mid second round
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/30/2023 2:43 pm : link
Seahawks schedule down the stretch:

At Baltimore
Home WSH
At Rams
Home Niners
At Dallas
At SF
Home Eagles
At TN
Home Steelers

That is an insane schedule.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2023 2:44 pm : link
I had to read it twice to know eyes weren’t playing tricks on me.
RE: Carroll  
Giantimistic : 10/30/2023 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16267567 RetroJint said:
Quote:
Must remember the game Leo had in Seattle the Covid year . Happy for Williams . He’s going to a good team . Happy for the Giants . Now deal Adoree Jackson maybe to the Bills . Give Flott and Nick the playing time . 2 low acquisition cost players who I think are just as good or better than Jackson .


I pick Adoree to go to the Niners. They need cb depth.
Adoree Jackson's trade value  
gersh : 10/30/2023 2:44 pm : link
has definitely gone down with his play this year.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2023 2:44 pm : link
It could be the last pick in the second round and its still highway robbery.
RE: RE: Great return  
OBJRoyal : 10/30/2023 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16267543 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16267533 OBJRoyal said:


Quote:


Ammo to move up in the draft



I thought we were getting #1 overall :)


That’s still a possibility as well
Wow, didn’t see that package coming  
UConn4523 : 10/30/2023 2:45 pm : link
kinda shocked to be honest. Figured a 4th, maybe a 3rd.
Well done  
Go Terps : 10/30/2023 2:46 pm : link
Hopefully the first of many.
Now we have to do is hope Seattle..  
Goin Deep : 10/30/2023 2:46 pm : link
starts losing the rest of the way..unlikely,but I can't stand Pete Carroll and it makes the trade even better for us. Good luck to Leo,he certainly is going to a better team.
RE: Adoree Jackson's trade value  
DavidinBMNY : 10/30/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16267581 gersh said:
Quote:
has definitely gone down with his play this year.
id view it as cap relief. He won't be back next year. Even if they get a late pick for him feeding up cap now is beneficial for both this year and anything not used can roll over
to be sure I understand, the Hawks took his entire salary  
upstatenyg : 10/30/2023 2:46 pm : link
and we got picks??
RE: …  
Ceez2.0 : 10/30/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16267582 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It could be the last pick in the second round and its still highway robbery.



This! 100%

Hey bud, good luck next week against the Clemson fucks!
I miss his Visa tv commercial  
ATL_Giants : 10/30/2023 2:47 pm : link
that fishbowl space helmet for his daughter was brilliant.
RE: RE: For a…  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16267544 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
In comment 16267516 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


2024 2nd rounder and 2025 5th rounder. Very nice.

Hell yeah thats nice. As I remember Gentleman traded a 3 to get him. Now Schoen unloads an older expensive Williams for a 2 and a 5.

I thought the same thing. Pretty impressive work.
.  
Anakim : 10/30/2023 2:47 pm : link
The Giants are sending Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, sources confirm (NFLN first). To facilitate it, I'm told the Giants are eating a significant portion of the rest of Williams' money for '23.

Smart move by NY.
RE: That is a great trade and  
Pepe LePugh : 10/30/2023 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16267570 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
I really liked Williams. I thought he did a really good job for the Giants. However, it was clear they were not going to resign him and I think they like their other dline players including Riley.

The haul was great because he will make a big impact on the Seahawks.


+1
One of my favorite players, but for a second plus and some cap space gotta do it.
Love to know the interest in Saquon.  
bceagle05 : 10/30/2023 2:48 pm : link
If it was a “hard sell” to trade our best weapon, why isn’t too hard a sell to weaken our emerging defense?
I don't think Leonard Williams would've fetched a 3rd as a comp. pick  
Anakim : 10/30/2023 2:48 pm : link
And BTW, we're going to have a ton of cap space so that pick would've been cancelled out, most likely.
RE: …  
AcidTest : 10/30/2023 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16267582 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It could be the last pick in the second round and its still highway robbery.


Agreed. But as others have noted, Seattle has a brutal remaining schedule and the 49ers have now lost three consecutive games. The Seahawks rightly smell a great chance to make a run this year. Teams in that situation sometimes overpay to acquire a player, but still, I never thought we'd get a second, let alone a fifth in addition, for Leo.
A two and a five?????  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/30/2023 2:49 pm : link
Sheeeeeeeeeiiiiiiiiitttttttt.

Helluva trade Joe.
A 2 and a 5iver???  
MeanBunny : 10/30/2023 2:50 pm : link
Thats amazing
....  
BrettNYG10 : 10/30/2023 2:50 pm : link
Great trade.
18,000,000 in cap saving  
Sky King : 10/30/2023 2:51 pm : link
According to OverTheCap.
Is that right? - ( New Window )
That's a steal  
logman : 10/30/2023 2:51 pm : link
...
RE: Love to know the interest in Saquon.  
GiantGrit : 10/30/2023 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16267597 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
If it was a “hard sell” to trade our best weapon, why isn’t too hard a sell to weaken our emerging defense?


Whisper in the wind told me over the weekend we were getting calls on Leo but its been quiet aside from that. The caveat on Saquon is we already publicly said he isn't moving so that probably quiets things down.

I just asked again on Adoree but its been quiet on him.
That 2nd rounder today  
M.S. : 10/30/2023 2:52 pm : link

Is the 61st pick in next year’s draft.

Gotta root against Seattle. Real hard.
very nice trade  
KDavies : 10/30/2023 2:52 pm : link
I think a lot of people were underestimating the returns for guys like Williams, who is an excellent player. That said, I'm even suprised by this return. Would have expected around a 3rd.
Even  
AcidTest : 10/30/2023 2:52 pm : link
though we apparently had to eat most of his salary this year, the draft compensation is more than worth doing so. We also got at least a little cap relief, something we desperately need just to finish the season.
RE: 18,000,000 in cap saving  
logman : 10/30/2023 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16267610 Sky King said:
Quote:
According to OverTheCap. Is that right? - ( New Window )


Looks like it's offset by some dead money, so about $3.7M saved?
RE: RE: Love to know the interest in Saquon.  
bceagle05 : 10/30/2023 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16267615 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Whisper in the wind told me over the weekend we were getting calls on Leo but its been quiet aside from that. The caveat on Saquon is we already publicly said he isn't moving so that probably quiets things down.

I just asked again on Adoree but its been quiet on him.

Thanks for the info!
2024  
Paulie Walnuts : 10/30/2023 2:54 pm : link
Joe schoen will finally be free to navigate..
sucks that this is  
46and2Blue : 10/30/2023 2:54 pm : link
best news of the season....this fucking team...
Great return  
ajr2456 : 10/30/2023 2:55 pm : link
And comforting they aren’t buying into some miracle push to the playoffs
VERY smart on Schoen's part  
Dave on the UWS : 10/30/2023 2:55 pm : link
by eating a "significant" portion of Williams salary, they get better picks back, and they get a little cap relief this year.
Keep it going. As many have stated, Jackson should be next.
Whatever pick they get AND some cap relief will be a good trade.
RE: to be sure I understand, the Hawks took his entire salary  
KDavies : 10/30/2023 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16267589 upstatenyg said:
Quote:
and we got picks??


No, Giants are paying some of his salary
RE: .  
TheBlueprintNC : 10/30/2023 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16267594 Anakim said:
Quote:
The Giants are sending Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, sources confirm (NFLN first). To facilitate it, I'm told the Giants are eating a significant portion of the rest of Williams' money for '23.

Smart move by NY.


Carroll smells blood, Purdy about to lose his starting gig
RE: 18,000,000 in cap saving  
shyster : 10/30/2023 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16267610 Sky King said:
Quote:
According to OverTheCap. Is that right? - ( New Window )


18M is his salary for the entire season. You'd have to prorate that to begin with, plus Giants are picking up a significant portion of remainder, per Anakim's 2:47 post.
Keep it going!  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10/30/2023 2:56 pm : link
Mckinney and Adoree can both be moved as well.
Absolute theft!  
islander1 : 10/30/2023 2:56 pm : link
At least Schoen still has that big dick energy
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 2:57 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
4m
The Giants are taking on most of the remaining money on Williams' contract, per source. He's owed $10 million.
Adds a little ammo  
nygiants16 : 10/30/2023 2:58 pm : link
to move up to get a QB if needed
RE: 18,000,000 in cap saving  
BillT : 10/30/2023 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16267610 Sky King said:
Quote:
According to OverTheCap. Is that right? - ( New Window )

No. A third of the season is over. Around $12m if they aren’t backing up some of the salary
Seattle still has to play  
M.S. : 10/30/2023 2:58 pm : link

San Fran twice, Dallas, Philly and Baltimore.

Would be great if they go 1-4 in these games!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 2:58 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
7m
Bypassing significant cap relief for better draft picks
RE: Now we have to root for Seattle  
Joe Beckwith : 10/30/2023 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16267558 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
to cool off a bit. Let’s get that pick in the top 50.

+1. They lead the Division , but have already had their bye week. Only to enhance our draft position but I hope they have a key injury that brings on the losing, maybe even to knock them out of playoffs and bring a top 20 2nd round pick.
That said, I’m going to miss the Cat, and wonder how this might affect Big Sexy’s play?
Can’t believe we got more back for him  
beatrixkiddo : 10/30/2023 2:59 pm : link
Than we gave to the Jets. We turned a 3rd and 5th pick plus 4 years of wear on him to appreciate to a 2nd and 5th. That’s amazing!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 2:59 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
10m
A great return by #Giants.

This is actually MORE than Dave Gettleman gave up to rent Leo at deadline in 2019.

4 years older and with bigger contract.
RE: Well done  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16267586 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Hopefully the first of many.


+5
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 2:59 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
12m
Replying to
@art_stapleton
Circling back on this: I’m told Giants are doing this for the picks and eating most of the cap $
Very shrewd move by Schoen......  
Simms11 : 10/30/2023 2:59 pm : link
Frees up large cap space and gets a 2 and a 5 in return. Nice job!

Wonder how this will impact Dex? They were apparently pretty close.
RE: RE: 18,000,000 in cap saving  
BillT : 10/30/2023 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16267644 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16267610 Sky King said:


Quote:


According to OverTheCap. Is that right? - ( New Window )


No. A third of the season is over. Around $12m if they aren’t backing up some of the salary

So say half of it? $6m. Be interesting to see those details.
RE: RE: Love to know the interest in Saquon.  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16267615 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16267597 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


If it was a “hard sell” to trade our best weapon, why isn’t too hard a sell to weaken our emerging defense?



Whisper in the wind told me over the weekend we were getting calls on Leo but its been quiet aside from that. The caveat on Saquon is we already publicly said he isn't moving so that probably quiets things down.

I just asked again on Adoree but its been quiet on him.

Maybe the public statement on Saquon is posturing to drive his price up?
RE: sucks that this is  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16267624 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
best news of the season....this fucking team...

Ha, yup.
RE: ...  
BillT : 10/30/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16267656 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
12m
Replying to
@art_stapleton
Circling back on this: I’m told Giants are doing this for the picks and eating most of the cap $

Most? They need at least a few million or they will have to do some other cap maneuvering.
RE: 18,000,000 in cap saving  
Bob from Massachusetts : 10/30/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16267610 Sky King said:
Quote:
According to OverTheCap. Is that right? - ( New Window )


No, it can't be with the season half over. Might be more like 8M
But but but but  
WillVAB : 10/30/2023 3:02 pm : link
The Giants would be lucky to get a 5th for Barkley according to BBI.

My buddy sent this to me  
The Dude : 10/30/2023 3:02 pm : link
thought it was fake. Cant believe its not fake. Gonna check again in 5 hours to make sure its not fake.
Move Adoree next  
JonC : 10/30/2023 3:03 pm : link
let's go!
RE: .  
bw in dc : 10/30/2023 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16267541 Anakim said:
Quote:
Jordan Schultz
@Schultz_Report

The #Giants had several suitors for Leonard Williams over the last few days. #Seahawks offered a 2 and 5 and NY pulled the trigger.


What a great trade.
Is LW a free agent after this season  
Metnut : 10/30/2023 3:04 pm : link
or is this not a rental by SEA?
RE: ...  
shyster : 10/30/2023 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16267652 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
10m
A great return by #Giants.

This is actually MORE than Dave Gettleman gave up to rent Leo at deadline in 2019.

4 years older and with bigger contract.


The bigger contract doesn't mean anything positive if Giants are eating it.
...  
christian : 10/30/2023 3:04 pm : link
Eating the salary is the key.
..  
Sean : 10/30/2023 3:04 pm : link
Quote:
Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
New Seahawks DL Leonard Williams has $10 million due for the rest of 2023. Seattle will only be responsible for the prorated veteran minimum, with the Giants converting the rest to a signing bonus and picking that up pre-trade, sources say.

So again, Giants pay to up the picks.

Will the Giants have a dead cap charge next season for Williams?
RE: Is LW a free agent after this season  
Anakim : 10/30/2023 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16267677 Metnut said:
Quote:
or is this not a rental by SEA?


He's an UFA at the end of the year
Hopefully this gets the phone ringing in Schoen's office  
ThomasG : 10/30/2023 3:05 pm : link
for Barkley and Jackson.
RE: Move Adoree next  
AcidTest : 10/30/2023 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16267673 JonC said:
Quote:
let's go!


I hope I'm wrong, but I don't think there's any interest in Adoree.
RE: RE: 18,000,000 in cap saving  
Bob from Massachusetts : 10/30/2023 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16267670 Bob from Massachusetts said:
Quote:
In comment 16267610 Sky King said:


Quote:


According to OverTheCap. Is that right? - ( New Window )



No, it can't be with the season half over. Might be more like 8M


If they give cash back, does that count towards the cap? I can easily imagine paying most of the rest of the salary, but not sure how that impacts the cap. On the other hand, what are we going to use the cap for this year, so we really don't need it
.  
Banks : 10/30/2023 3:05 pm : link
Good return. I'll be sad to see him go, but it needed doing
RE: ...  
pjcas18 : 10/30/2023 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16267652 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
10m
A great return by #Giants.

This is actually MORE than Dave Gettleman gave up to rent Leo at deadline in 2019.

4 years older and with bigger contract.


This comment is factually accurate, and at the time most people didn't think the price for Leo was too much but it was the fact the Giants were buyers at 2-6 and still needed to re-sign Williams after the season that made it a bad trade. Seattle is 5 - 2 and in 1st place and is adding Williams to solidify a contender.

Context matters.
Great Trade for Giants!!  
ZogZerg : 10/30/2023 3:06 pm : link
Doesn't matter how much $ they pay on Williams remaining contract.

Folks need to remember Supply and Demand. So, the trade was great for the Giants because there was a demand.
Just proves  
JayBid : 10/30/2023 3:07 pm : link
More and more how absolutely clueless the majority of this fan base is. And I mean absolutely clueless.

Williams has always been a top tier player at his position, and he’s been labeled invisible and overrated by the majority here.

Same group that think Daboll is doing a good job, or has little talent to work with.
Roseman would have got  
NoPeanutz : 10/30/2023 3:07 pm : link
at least 2 1s
RE: ..  
BillT : 10/30/2023 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16267684 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
New Seahawks DL Leonard Williams has $10 million due for the rest of 2023. Seattle will only be responsible for the prorated veteran minimum, with the Giants converting the rest to a signing bonus and picking that up pre-trade, sources say.

So again, Giants pay to up the picks.


Will the Giants have a dead cap charge next season for Williams?

Yes. Post June 1 trade the $5.9m next year is still on the books.
Do you think there is any  
TinVA : 10/30/2023 3:08 pm : link
Interest in Daboll? I would take a 12th round pick for him, no wait only 7 rounds now. I guess there would be no takers.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 3:08 pm : link
Peter Schrager
@PSchrags
Giants scooping up a 2nd round pick and a Day 3 pick in exchange for Leonard Williams.

When I see that — I remind followers and fans that it’s always worth considering what it may take to move up in the 1st round a few spots if there’s a player (QB) they love.
The turn over of the roster continues...  
Dnew15 : 10/30/2023 3:08 pm : link
Ironically, LW goes to the team that, as a Giants fan, I will remember his performance the best against.
I would bet  
Amtoft : 10/30/2023 3:08 pm : link
the cap saving will only be about 2 mil which is still good for us considering we get a 2 and a 5!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 3:09 pm : link
Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
New Seahawks DL Leonard Williams has $10 million due for the rest of 2023. Seattle will only be responsible for the prorated veteran minimum, with the Giants converting the rest to a signing bonus and picking that up pre-trade, sources say.

So again, Giants pay to up the picks.

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
So the Giants are paying $9M+ for second- and fifth-round picks. Imagine there will still be some cap savings this year since he had a void year in 2024 that some of the signing bonus conversion will get pushed to
RE: ...  
mfsd : 10/30/2023 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16267652 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
10m
A great return by #Giants.

This is actually MORE than Dave Gettleman gave up to rent Leo at deadline in 2019.

4 years older and with bigger contract.


That’s remarkable. This season sucks (and the Jones deal sucks for now), but this gives me continued optimism Schoen is the right guy for the long term
RE: Hopefully this gets the phone ringing in Schoen's office  
bw in dc : 10/30/2023 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16267687 ThomasG said:
Quote:
for Barkley and Jackson.


I love the thought, but shipping Barkley may require a hostage situation at 1925 Giants Way...
RE: Move Adoree next  
LTIsTheGreatest : 10/30/2023 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16267673 JonC said:
Quote:
let's go!


Dont think there will be much interest with the season he is having
RE: 2024  
blueblood : 10/30/2023 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16267623 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Joe schoen will finally be free to navigate..


He would have been free anyway... Leo is a FA next year.
..  
ZogZerg : 10/30/2023 3:11 pm : link
Quote:

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
So the Giants are paying $9M+ for second- and fifth-round picks. Imagine there will still be some cap savings this year since he had a void year in 2024 that some of the signing bonus conversion will get pushed to
Quote
Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
·
11m
New Seahawks DL Leonard Williams has $10 million due for the rest of 2023. Seattle will only be responsible for the prorated veteran minimum, with the Giants converting the rest to a signing bonus and picking that up pre-trade, sources say.
so only  
Amtoft : 10/30/2023 3:11 pm : link
about 1 mil cap saving... still worth it and we have A'Shawn who I think can take on that roll of Williams
So it seems like about $4.5m in cap space  
BillT : 10/30/2023 3:11 pm : link
With the $9m converted to signing bonus. That should be about $10.5m in dead cap I’m 2024.
RE: Do you think there is any  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10/30/2023 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16267704 TinVA said:
Quote:
Interest in Daboll? I would take a 12th round pick for him, no wait only 7 rounds now. I guess there would be no takers.


Wow.
RE: ...  
AcidTest : 10/30/2023 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16267714 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
New Seahawks DL Leonard Williams has $10 million due for the rest of 2023. Seattle will only be responsible for the prorated veteran minimum, with the Giants converting the rest to a signing bonus and picking that up pre-trade, sources say.

So again, Giants pay to up the picks.

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
So the Giants are paying $9M+ for second- and fifth-round picks. Imagine there will still be some cap savings this year since he had a void year in 2024 that some of the signing bonus conversion will get pushed to


The Browns effectively paid $17M for a second round pick from the Texans to take on Brock O's contract. And any cap relief this year helps.
Wow, that's impressive  
Greg from LI : 10/30/2023 3:12 pm : link
First that Schoen had the audacity and resolve to actually go ahead and start trading, and second that he got such a good return for Williams.

Ultimately, Leonard Williams was a good player that was being paid more like a great player.
RE: Just proves  
ThomasG : 10/30/2023 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16267700 JayBid said:
Quote:
More and more how absolutely clueless the majority of this fan base is. And I mean absolutely clueless.

Williams has always been a top tier player at his position, and he’s been labeled invisible and overrated by the majority here.


Exactly, after all Williams made the Pro Bowl.

7 years ago.
How much dropoff  
Ron Johnson : 10/30/2023 3:12 pm : link
do we see from Leo to A'Shaun/Nacho?
RE: RE: Move Adoree next  
WillVAB : 10/30/2023 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16267718 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
In comment 16267673 JonC said:


Quote:


let's go!



Dont think there will be much interest with the season he is having


BUF needs a CB in the worst way with the injuries they’ve had.
Jets traded 3 2nd's to move up from 6 to 3 in 2018  
Sean : 10/30/2023 3:12 pm : link
This is more ammo to move up if Schoen needs to.
RE: RE: Move Adoree next  
Greg from LI : 10/30/2023 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16267718 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
In comment 16267673 JonC said:


Quote:


let's go!



Dont think there will be much interest with the season he is having


Someone always thinks "We can fix him"
This is a good targeted move...  
bw in dc : 10/30/2023 3:13 pm : link
by Schneider and Carroll, btw.

Seattle is a really interesting team.
Seattle only 7.6 M under cap  
5BowlsSoon : 10/30/2023 3:15 pm : link
So they obviously can’t take on much of his remaining $12 M
I  
AcidTest : 10/30/2023 3:16 pm : link
wonder who will get his roster spot.
Jackson to BUF  
WillVAB : 10/30/2023 3:16 pm : link
And Barkley to CLE make the most sense imv.
RE: Seattle only 7.6 M under cap  
Amtoft : 10/30/2023 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16267737 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
So they obviously can’t take on much of his remaining $12 M


They are only taking the vet min... which pushes a low level player off their cap so it won't probably affect their remaining cap much.
It’s a steal  
jeff57 : 10/30/2023 3:17 pm : link
Can’t believe they’re getting a second rounder
RE: Seattle only 7.6 M under cap  
shyster : 10/30/2023 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16267737 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
So they obviously can’t take on much of his remaining $12 M


I calculate SEA's portion as $685k. That's the prorated vet minimum for LW's seniority.
RE: RE: Just proves  
JayBid : 10/30/2023 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16267727 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16267700 JayBid said:


Quote:


More and more how absolutely clueless the majority of this fan base is. And I mean absolutely clueless.

Williams has always been a top tier player at his position, and he’s been labeled invisible and overrated by the majority here.





Exactly, after all Williams made the Pro Bowl.

7 years ago.



Right, Tom. You’re just furthering my point bud.
it appears  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 3:19 pm : link
there was $10 million in salary left on his 2023 contract (prorated for final nine games). Giants will pick up $9 million of that.
Good luck to him  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/30/2023 3:20 pm : link
very good player with the Giants. Seemed like a great teammate and played hurt with a very high play count in most games. I wish him well in Seattle.

Getting a 2nd/5th is a pretty good deal. Hopefully they can turn that into something very favorable.

FYI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 3:20 pm : link
Leonard Williams had 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks this year.
Great return on that trade!  
US1 Giants : 10/30/2023 3:21 pm : link
Wow, my head spins thinking of the cap ramifications.
looking forward to seeing more of Jordan Riley as well  
KDavies : 10/30/2023 3:22 pm : link
this trade should open up some more PT for him and Davidson
RE: ...  
BillKo : 10/30/2023 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16267546 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I will say, I would not be shocked if they dealt McKinney.


Agreed, because I am not sure they want to resign him.

Also - not sure how much the improvement on defense (and secondary) is attributed to his play.

But I'd have to think they aren't breaking the bank for this guy.
RE: it appears  
BillT : 10/30/2023 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16267748 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there was $10 million in salary left on his 2023 contract (prorated for final nine games). Giants will pick up $9 million of that.

Reported they converted that to signing bonus so about $4.5m in cap room created. The other $4.5m is added to the $5.9m in void year money so about $10m in dead cap for him next year.
Great return and a return that will help the Giants move up  
Heisenberg : 10/30/2023 3:23 pm : link
in the first next year if they decide they want to.
This trade  
Archer : 10/30/2023 3:25 pm : link
This trade would not have happened if the Giants won yesterday.

This softens the blow of the loss. The Giants realise that there needs to be some significant changes.

This could be like the Mets end of last season. Absorb salary in trades to maximize the return and acquire assets to improve for the future.
You mean we're in a sell mode? Management doesn't think we can go to  
Blue21 : 10/30/2023 3:26 pm : link
The Super Bowl ? (I kid)
RE: it appears  
Bernie : 10/30/2023 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16267748 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there was $10 million in salary left on his 2023 contract (prorated for final nine games). Giants will pick up $9 million of that.


He was already set to count $5.960 million against next years cap. With the Giants picking up $9.0 million and converting that amount to a signing bonus, does that mean he will be almost $10 million at the low end and $15 million at the high end against next yrs cap?
RE: RE: RE: Love to know the interest in Saquon.  
gersh : 10/30/2023 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16267661 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16267615 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


In comment 16267597 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


If it was a “hard sell” to trade our best weapon, why isn’t too hard a sell to weaken our emerging defense?



Whisper in the wind told me over the weekend we were getting calls on Leo but its been quiet aside from that. The caveat on Saquon is we already publicly said he isn't moving so that probably quiets things down.

I just asked again on Adoree but its been quiet on him.


Maybe the public statement on Saquon is posturing to drive his price up?


Maybe
But there’s “smart” trades and fore sales
Team morale is a real thing
I think Saquon stays
The comp pick would be significant anyway
…*firesales  
gersh : 10/30/2023 3:28 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Love to know the interest in Saquon.  
k2tampa : 10/30/2023 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16267778 gersh said:
Quote:
In comment 16267661 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


In comment 16267615 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


In comment 16267597 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


If it was a “hard sell” to trade our best weapon, why isn’t too hard a sell to weaken our emerging defense?



Whisper in the wind told me over the weekend we were getting calls on Leo but its been quiet aside from that. The caveat on Saquon is we already publicly said he isn't moving so that probably quiets things down.

I just asked again on Adoree but its been quiet on him.


Maybe the public statement on Saquon is posturing to drive his price up?



Maybe
But there’s “smart” trades and fore sales
Team morale is a real thing
I think Saquon stays
The comp pick would be significant anyway


The comp pick depends on a lot of things, mainly, what contract he gets and who the Giants sign.
Would be absolutely shocked  
GiantGrit : 10/30/2023 3:31 pm : link
If they trade Saquon. I would but I don't see it happening.
Supposedly they told Saquan  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/30/2023 3:35 pm : link
they weren't trading him on Saturday
Great job by Schoen.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/30/2023 3:36 pm : link
Good riddance to Williams.
RE: ...  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16267707 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Peter Schrager
@PSchrags
Giants scooping up a 2nd round pick and a Day 3 pick in exchange for Leonard Williams.

When I see that — I remind followers and fans that it’s always worth considering what it may take to move up in the 1st round a few spots if there’s a player (QB) they love.

This...
Davidson  
jvm52106 : 10/30/2023 3:37 pm : link
will get more playing time and Riley will be active more. We just got younger and honestly, DL can move over to LW's spot and Davidson move into the starting lineup.
I didn't expect a second coming back  
djm : 10/30/2023 3:37 pm : link
but it validates my opinion on Williams that's he's a terrific player. We will miss him and odds are we won't find anyone as good as him anytime soon, but we did ok in getting a 2nd rounder. Now we just have to hope our DL doesn't go from golden to bronze. Why do I get the feeling it will...
Nice!  
Spider43 : 10/30/2023 3:39 pm : link
This is a very good sign for Schoen. He's still as pragmatic as ever. Though I doubt we'd move Quon Quon, no matter how much sense it makes.
RE: RE: Hopefully this gets the phone ringing in Schoen's office  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16267716 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16267687 ThomasG said:


Quote:


for Barkley and Jackson.



I love the thought, but shipping Barkley may require a hostage situation at 1925 Giants Way...

If so, someone send the black helicopter for Mara.
I wish  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 3:40 pm : link
we hadn't traded for Waller now.

I thought the trade was a steal. Should have kept the pick.
RE: Excellent job, Schoen!  
djm : 10/30/2023 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16267519 Anakim said:
Quote:
A second rounder for a guy who most assuredly wasn't going to return next season.


That would have been by NYG's choice. LW likely would have come back if NYG wanted him back. HE's spent his entire career in NY/NJ.

I won't piss on anyone's parade. 2nd rounders are nice. But we did just lose a damn good interior DL. And he rarely got hurt.
RE: I didn't expect a second coming back  
Amtoft : 10/30/2023 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16267807 djm said:
Quote:
but it validates my opinion on Williams that's he's a terrific player. We will miss him and odds are we won't find anyone as good as him anytime soon, but we did ok in getting a 2nd rounder. Now we just have to hope our DL doesn't go from golden to bronze. Why do I get the feeling it will...


I think A'Shaun is very good... I am not sure we will see a major drop, but Williams is a great teammate. Losing him as a leader would hurt. To get a 2 and a 5 though for a 10 week rental? That is crazy.
Not his fault he was overpaid.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/30/2023 3:41 pm : link
Glad they did this.
Hopefully Barkley is next.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/30/2023 3:42 pm : link
.
RE: Great return and a return that will help the Giants move up  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16267760 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
in the first next year if they decide they want to.

+1
Comparing trade from Jets vs trade to Seahawks  
US1 Giants : 10/30/2023 3:45 pm : link
Quote:

The Giants will receive a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in the trade, per reports.

This is the second time Williams has been dealt just before the trade deadline in his career. In 2019, the Giants sent third- and fifth-round picks to the New York Jets for Williams.


Must have paid a lot of his salary to get this much in return.

The Athletic - ( New Window )
RE: I didn't expect a second coming back  
M.S. : 10/30/2023 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16267807 djm said:
Quote:
but it validates my opinion on Williams that's he's a terrific player. We will miss him and odds are we won't find anyone as good as him anytime soon, but we did ok in getting a 2nd rounder. Now we just have to hope our DL doesn't go from golden to bronze. Why do I get the feeling it will...

The more bronze the higher we pick. And that’s what 95% of BBIers are thinking about after a Jets game where the Giants miserably snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
RE: This trade  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16267769 Archer said:
Quote:
This trade would not have happened if the Giants won yesterday.

This softens the blow of the loss. The Giants realise that there needs to be some significant changes.

This could be like the Mets end of last season. Absorb salary in trades to maximize the return and acquire assets to improve for the future.


Interesting post. You could be spot on regarding him not getting traded had they won yesterday.
RE: I wish  
GiantTuff1 : 10/30/2023 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16267813 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
we hadn't traded for Waller now.

I thought the trade was a steal. Should have kept the pick.

Thought the same after his injury and the loss yesterday. It was a reasonable calculated risk though at the time.
Perhaps the loss yesterday....  
Jacobs #27 : 10/30/2023 3:47 pm : link
was a blessing in disguise. We win yesterday and Mara might not allow this trade to happen.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Love to know the interest in Saquon.  
rsjem1979 : 10/30/2023 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16267778 gersh said:
Quote:

Maybe
But there’s “smart” trades and fore sales
Team morale is a real thing
I think Saquon stays
The comp pick would be significant anyway


At best, the comp pick will be at the end of round 3 (in 2025), and that assumes that the Giants don't make any similar moves in the offseason that cancel it out of the comp pick formula.
RE: Great job by Schoen.  
Jripper4201 : 10/30/2023 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16267800 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Good riddance to Williams.


Makes no sense. Heart of the D line. We’re going to get gutted up the middle now. I guess we’re waiving the white flag. Brutal.
RE: Great return and a return that will help the Giants move up  
gridirony : 10/30/2023 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16267760 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
in the first next year if they decide they want to.

It takes two to Tango.

All of this talk about adding the new #2 pick to package into a deal to move up in the 1st round in 2024 is meaningless. It isn't for the Giants to decide to move up. It's entirely up to another team (the ball's in their court) to decide if they want to move down. Plus, it's still a long season. The Giants haven't been eliminated from the #1 pick, have they?
My friend reminded me that ths is our best plan for 2023.....  
GiantBlue : 10/30/2023 3:55 pm : link
With Tyrod now week to week and injury prone DJ returning possibly next week....how long can we continue to go this season expecting both to still be around uninjured.

That leaves Davito and some veteran we pick up this week or next.

Sell and acquire picks. Hope to get a stud QB and lets go into 2024.
I guess the Seahawks think they are going to the Super Bowl?  
Blue21 : 10/30/2023 3:56 pm : link
Ok.
RE: it appears  
Chris684 : 10/30/2023 3:58 pm : link
In comment 16267748 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there was $10 million in salary left on his 2023 contract (prorated for final nine games). Giants will pick up $9 million of that.


Schoen was watching what Stevie Cohen did at the Mets deadline.

Money for prospects (in this case picks).
A good deal. I was against trading good starters for late picks, but  
Ira : 10/30/2023 4:04 pm : link
JS did well. He couldn't pass that up considering our record.
RE: Hopefully Barkley is next.  
Anakim : 10/30/2023 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16267819 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Don't hold your breath, my man
RE: RE: Great return and a return that will help the Giants move up  
ThomasG : 10/30/2023 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16267851 gridirony said:
Quote:
In comment 16267760 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


in the first next year if they decide they want to.


It takes two to Tango.

All of this talk about adding the new #2 pick to package into a deal to move up in the 1st round in 2024 is meaningless. It isn't for the Giants to decide to move up. It's entirely up to another team (the ball's in their court) to decide if they want to move down. Plus, it's still a long season. The Giants haven't been eliminated from the #1 pick, have they?


Fairly sure that is obvious. Besides, if you can put together an attractive package, some team not planning on a picking a QB will be interested.

You just need to find a GM that has their cell-phone turned on.
Based on what the talking heads are saying  
Beer Man : 10/30/2023 4:11 pm : link
I don't expect much in cap savings. I read a few that say the Giants are taking on a significate portion of his salary, and another one that said Seattle is only taking on a prorated portion of the minimum vet.

It sounds to me like the Giants value the picks more than the cap savings.
RE: RE: Excellent job, Schoen!  
BigBlueShock : 10/30/2023 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16267814 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16267519 Anakim said:


Quote:


A second rounder for a guy who most assuredly wasn't going to return next season.



That would have been by NYG's choice. LW likely would have come back if NYG wanted him back. HE's spent his entire career in NY/NJ.

I won't piss on anyone's parade. 2nd rounders are nice. But we did just lose a damn good interior DL. And he rarely got hurt.

He’s a Free Agent. The Giants could still bring him back if that’s the route they wanted to take. And yes, he’s a good player. But not remotely close to what he was making and will likely want in his next contract
RE: RE: Great job by Schoen.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16267848 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
In comment 16267800 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Good riddance to Williams.



Makes no sense. Heart of the D line. We’re going to get gutted up the middle now. I guess we’re waiving the white flag. Brutal.


Clueless post of the day.
RE: 2024  
djm : 10/30/2023 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16267623 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Joe schoen will finally be free to navigate..


He wasn't this past off-season when he dolled 100s of millions of dollars?
Schoen  
HomerJones45 : 10/30/2023 4:23 pm : link
done good on this one. We were not paying him and Williams was not coming back. Sure, you hate to see a good player leave, but did well under the circumstances.
RE: RE: RE: Great job by Schoen.  
GIANTS128 : 10/30/2023 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16267934 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16267848 Jripper4201 said:


Quote:


In comment 16267800 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Good riddance to Williams.



Makes no sense. Heart of the D line. We’re going to get gutted up the middle now. I guess we’re waiving the white flag. Brutal.



Clueless post of the day.


I was going to say yes he has been quiet this year but funny he came alive yesterday. In the end they realize the superbowl is not in the picture so getting another 2 this coming draft is big.
Unexpected return  
bronxboy : 10/30/2023 4:26 pm : link
Next year, can we replace Leo at a cheaper salary and same level of play?
GIANTS128  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 4:27 pm : link
I like Williams. But as many have said, he's not worth the contract. He's a good player. He's not great.

He had 2.5 sacks last year. He's on pace for 3 this year.

He also turns 30 in June and has been getting nicked up lately after being an ironman for most of his career.

On top of all of that, he was going to be a UFA in March.

2nd and 5th for a UFA who was likely to leave?

How do you not love this?
RE: Can’t believe we got more back for him  
djm : 10/30/2023 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16267650 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
Than we gave to the Jets. We turned a 3rd and 5th pick plus 4 years of wear on him to appreciate to a 2nd and 5th. That’s amazing!


Why is this so hard to believe? We stole him from the Jets. The Jets are the ones that should be regretting things. They all but gave away an impact player still in his prime and one that rarely gets hurt. A 3rd rounder is nothing more shiny trash.

Williams is one of the upper interior DLs in the NFL. Not THE best by any means but he's on a top 10 list most likely. He's also durable. And never causes problems. That guy shouldn't come cheap.

BBI always overstated what NYG gave up for Williams and now going crazy because we got the 58th or so overall pick for him. Maybe Williams was simply better than some of you think?

I don't hate it---I don't blame NYG here at all but I am worried NYG just lost a damn good player and won't adequately replace him.

If this was the first time we've been through this blow it up shit I would be happy right now. Fool me once.
Sad day for Dexy  
Matt123 : 10/30/2023 4:29 pm : link
They seemed like best buds.



RE: Based on what the talking heads are saying  
BillT : 10/30/2023 4:29 pm : link
In comment 16267913 Beer Man said:
Quote:
I don't expect much in cap savings. I read a few that say the Giants are taking on a significate portion of his salary, and another one that said Seattle is only taking on a prorated portion of the minimum vet.

It sounds to me like the Giants value the picks more than the cap savings.

They’re getting about $4.5m in cap space on the conversion of the salary into signing bonus.
I will look on the bright side  
djm : 10/30/2023 4:30 pm : link
3rd offseason coming up and a lot of cap room and at least 3 high picks. Could be worse. Williams isn't Randy White--he's more Chris Canty and he's 30 or so.

I am just cynical about everything. It's hard for me to possess any hope --every time I do I get my soul crushed.

Hoping for the best.
RE: A two and a five?????  
JohnG in Albany : 10/30/2023 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16267600 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Sheeeeeeeeeiiiiiiiiitttttttt.

Helluva trade Joe.


The Wire? *grin*
RE: RE: Can’t believe we got more back for him  
BillKo : 10/30/2023 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16267971 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16267650 beatrixkiddo said:


Quote:


Than we gave to the Jets. We turned a 3rd and 5th pick plus 4 years of wear on him to appreciate to a 2nd and 5th. That’s amazing!



Why is this so hard to believe? We stole him from the Jets. The Jets are the ones that should be regretting things. They all but gave away an impact player still in his prime and one that rarely gets hurt. A 3rd rounder is nothing more shiny trash.

Williams is one of the upper interior DLs in the NFL. Not THE best by any means but he's on a top 10 list most likely. He's also durable. And never causes problems. That guy shouldn't come cheap.

BBI always overstated what NYG gave up for Williams and now going crazy because we got the 58th or so overall pick for him. Maybe Williams was simply better than some of you think?

I don't hate it---I don't blame NYG here at all but I am worried NYG just lost a damn good player and won't adequately replace him.

If this was the first time we've been through this blow it up shit I would be happy right now. Fool me once.


I had always thought the trade by DG was one of his better moves.

But people love their draft picks!!!!!

In this case, you're giving up a still good but aging player for a draft pick that can be used to move up to get a QB if necessary.

Likewise, this is a very good move as well.

unbelievable trade and great outcome on a very good giant  
Eric on Li : 10/30/2023 4:31 pm : link
at that price absolutely the right move to make. especially after the team's slow start.

this is why winning games and being as competitive as possible matters. you can't do that without some good players and good players have more value than not having them. good players can bring back picks in trades or indirectly via comp picks.

you can bet the market thinks LW is still playing at a high enough level that FA is about to pay him what will end up qualifying for a 3rd or 4th round comp pick in March.

that possible offset is no doubt a big factor in a team being willing to trade a 2nd and 5th.
PS  
djm : 10/30/2023 4:32 pm : link
we don't need cap space this year, really. Who cares. NYG will figure out how to come up with the scraps needed to sign a shitty dumb ass kicker or shittier dumb ass QB. We can lose with the pizza guy.
djm  
M.S. : 10/30/2023 4:34 pm : link

No need to worry about a damn good 30-year old player when he won’t even be around when the Giants finally put together a consistent winner.
The future is coming  
JonC : 10/30/2023 4:35 pm : link
2023 matters little.
RE: Great return  
ColHowPepper : 10/30/2023 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16267627 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
And comforting they aren’t buying into some miracle push to the playoffs

LOL ajr, only on BBI could that be in a convo, any convo, and I know it's not yours
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10/30/2023 4:43 pm : link
Man - who could've predicted this is where we'd be?

Are practice reports even worth reading anymore? lol, I was so optimistic

RE: ..  
ColHowPepper : 10/30/2023 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16267684 Sean said:
Quote:
Quote: Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
New Seahawks DL Leonard Williams has $10 million due for the rest of 2023. Seattle will only be responsible for the prorated veteran minimum, with the Giants converting the rest to a signing bonus and picking that up pre-trade, sources say.

So again, Giants pay to up the picks.///

Will the Giants have a dead cap charge next season for Williams?

Sean, I'm sure this has been answered by now, but with the conversion to bonus and SEA paying Vet Min, this might pack all of what is owed cap wise to LW in '23
RE: RE: Can’t believe we got more back for him  
dancing blue bear : 10/30/2023 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16267971 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16267650 beatrixkiddo said:


Quote:


Than we gave to the Jets. We turned a 3rd and 5th pick plus 4 years of wear on him to appreciate to a 2nd and 5th. That’s amazing!



Why is this so hard to believe? We stole him from the Jets. The Jets are the ones that should be regretting things. They all but gave away an impact player still in his prime and one that rarely gets hurt. A 3rd rounder is nothing more shiny trash.

Williams is one of the upper interior DLs in the NFL. Not THE best by any means but he's on a top 10 list most likely. He's also durable. And never causes problems. That guy shouldn't come cheap.

BBI always overstated what NYG gave up for Williams and now going crazy because we got the 58th or so overall pick for him. Maybe Williams was simply better than some of you think?

I don't hate it---I don't blame NYG here at all but I am worried NYG just lost a damn good player and won't adequately replace him.

If this was the first time we've been through this blow it up shit I would be happy right now. Fool me once.


djm

I'm with you, dude. I thought he was a really good player, and def among our best D players the last few years. Leo was never appreciated or embraced for what he was, imo. part of it is being an IDL and it's hard for a lot of fans to appreciate or "evaluate" what's going on with out stats to point to. Part of it was a residual/ displaced Gettlemen hate. It also sucks because The Defense particularly leo/ dex/ bobby O had become the most fun part of watching football this year.
2nd round pick is solid and was the right move to take it. It actually cements that he is a very good player. It is a bummer, and i'm with you there.
WOW! I stand corrected there is another Gettleman. I can't belive  
Victor in CT : 10/30/2023 4:52 pm : link
they got more than what they paid 5 years later.

no knock on LW, I always liked him as a player, I just didn't think the GIants were at the stage of development to be trading draft picks for an expensive soo to be FA.
Nice deal, Joe  
jinkies : 10/30/2023 4:53 pm : link
.
RE: RE: ..  
Eric on Li : 10/30/2023 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16268050 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16267684 Sean said:


Quote:


Quote: Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
New Seahawks DL Leonard Williams has $10 million due for the rest of 2023. Seattle will only be responsible for the prorated veteran minimum, with the Giants converting the rest to a signing bonus and picking that up pre-trade, sources say.

So again, Giants pay to up the picks.///

Will the Giants have a dead cap charge next season for Williams?


Sean, I'm sure this has been answered by now, but with the conversion to bonus and SEA paying Vet Min, this might pack all of what is owed cap wise to LW in '23


pretty sure it gets split over the void year that already existed.

but it should save money this year that they needed and may have needed to punt to next year anyway just to operate. and any unused savings this year should roll over and offset what they punted to next year.

bottom line not a significant impact on the future and if it helped get them better picks - terrific.
This move is so good  
widmerseyebrow : 10/30/2023 4:57 pm : link
It really makes you wonder if the Daniel Jones and Saquon decisions are being made by the same person.
Giants lost a good player  
joeinpa : 10/30/2023 5:01 pm : link
Today. Hoping that # 2 translates to equal value
RE: RE: ..  
ColHowPepper : 10/30/2023 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16268050 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:

Sean, I'm sure this has been answered by now, but with the conversion to bonus and SEA paying Vet Min, this might pack all of what is owed cap wise to LW in '23
But BillT says I'm full o' crap ): re remainder of cap in void year
RE: RE: RE: ..  
ColHowPepper : 10/30/2023 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16268065 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
pretty sure it gets split over the void year that already existed.

but it should save money this year that they needed and may have needed to punt to next year anyway just to operate. and any unused savings this year should roll over and offset what they punted to next year.

bottom line not a significant impact on the future and if it helped get them better picks - terrific.

Thank you for right sizing me, Eric
RE: ......  
BillKo : 10/30/2023 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16268027 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
Man - who could've predicted this is where we'd be?

Are practice reports even worth reading anymore? lol, I was so optimistic


I literally said that last night, about who does well in practice lol

I sure hope that we play people in preseason next year, hell.....the QBs better play!!!
RE: I wish  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/30/2023 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16267813 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
we hadn't traded for Waller now.

I thought the trade was a steal. Should have kept the pick.


I agree with this sentiment. And I loved the trade and the player.
Seahawks 2nd  
Breeze_94 : 10/30/2023 5:15 pm : link
Rounder very likely to end up around where Giants got JMS last year. So they have a strong chance of landing a starting caliber prospect out of this, plus a 5th in 2024.

The other angle - if they end up just out of reach of a top QB prospect, this pick can help them navigate the draft - while putting less of a dent in their future draft capital.
.  
DanMetroMan : 10/30/2023 5:20 pm : link
"Joe Schoen has maintained a sober view of his roster at the trade deadline in each of his two seasons as Giants general manager.

A year ago, Schoen resisted the urge to part with any draft capital to upgrade a roster that jumped out to a surprising 6-2 start. In fact, Schoen traded away an asset, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, for third- and sixth-round picks ahead of last year’s deadline.

This year, Schoen recognized his 2-6 team has no hope of contending. So he shifted his focus to the future, shipping defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

That’s an impressive haul for the 29-year-old Williams, who is in the final year of a three-year, $63 million contract. The strong return is based on the Giants’ willingness to pay most of Williams’ remaining $10 million salary for this season."
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Giants lost a good player  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/30/2023 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16268080 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Today. Hoping that # 2 translates to equal value


Trading him now was an absolute no-brainer IMO. He won't be here next year and has been declining since 2020.
RE: Just proves  
Gruber : 10/30/2023 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16267700 JayBid said:
Quote:
More and more how absolutely clueless the majority of this fan base is. And I mean absolutely clueless.

Williams has always been a top tier player at his position, and he’s been labeled invisible and overrated by the majority here.

Same group that think Daboll is doing a good job, or has little talent to work with.


Going by this post, I have you down as one of the clueless.
RE: Supposedly they told Saquan  
Gruber : 10/30/2023 5:30 pm : link
In comment 16267797 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
they weren't trading him on Saturday


There's a price.
It's just unlikely that price will be met.
I'm pretty sure Joe Schoen could find a good running back with a second round pick.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 5:30 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
54m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Unless the Giants add more void year(s), I think this trade will create ~$4.7M in cap savings this year and add $4.7M in dead money to the existing void year in 2024. That should bring Williams’ 2024 dead money total to $10.7M.
Great job Joe Schoen!!!  
The Mike : 10/30/2023 5:31 pm : link
Terrific trade. Return better than my wildest dreams!

The long slow moving train wreck that was the Leonard Williams saga is finally over for this weary franchise...

Now get requisite returns for AJ, XM and SB and Schoen will have made his first major pivot as a GM.

Finally some good news around here!!!
RE: RE: Great job by Schoen.  
islander1 : 10/30/2023 5:32 pm : link
In comment 16267848 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
In comment 16267800 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Good riddance to Williams.



Makes no sense. Heart of the D line. We’re going to get gutted up the middle now. I guess we’re waiving the white flag. Brutal.


The white flag's been up since the season opener.

What team have YOU been watching?
CHP this is the math i mentioned - the 1 thing duggan misses  
Eric on Li : 10/30/2023 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16268148 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
54m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Unless the Giants add more void year(s), I think this trade will create ~$4.7M in cap savings this year and add $4.7M in dead money to the existing void year in 2024. That should bring Williams’ 2024 dead money total to $10.7M.


is whatever of the $4.7m doesn't get used this year, rolls over to next year cancelling out what they did today to facilitate the trade.

so the delta is only what they would have needed to somehow roll over to next year, though it will count against leonard williams in the dead money spreadsheet not whatever other move they would have made (which may have been LW anyway).
Really good trade by Schoen  
Rick in Dallas : 10/30/2023 5:39 pm : link
A number 2 in 2024 and a 5 in 2025 creating a $4.7 million cap savings for remainder of this season.
Dead money in 2024 is $10.6 million.
Well done Joe.
IMV, Williams was underrated by BBI folks because of the crazy DG contract.
RE: Great job Joe Schoen!!!  
Jripper4201 : 10/30/2023 5:42 pm : link
In comment 16268149 The Mike said:
Quote:
Terrific trade. Return better than my wildest dreams!

The long slow moving train wreck that was the Leonard Williams saga is finally over for this weary franchise...

Now get requisite returns for AJ, XM and SB and Schoen will have made his first major pivot as a GM.

Finally some good news around here!!!


Are you on crack?? Why would we trade a 24 year old stud like XM for what a 6 round pick. Im all for trading AJ but come on man, you dont trade Barkley or XM, those are guys you build around.
We will see how this impacts  
Giant John : 10/30/2023 5:46 pm : link
Our run defense the remainder of the season.
RE: Do you think there is any  
eli4life : 10/30/2023 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16267704 TinVA said:
Quote:
Interest in Daboll? I would take a 12th round pick for him, no wait only 7 rounds now. I guess there would be no takers.


And the stupid get stupider
RE: RE: Great job Joe Schoen!!!  
The Mike : 10/30/2023 5:49 pm : link
In comment 16268173 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
In comment 16268149 The Mike said:


Quote:


Terrific trade. Return better than my wildest dreams!

The long slow moving train wreck that was the Leonard Williams saga is finally over for this weary franchise...

Now get requisite returns for AJ, XM and SB and Schoen will have made his first major pivot as a GM.

Finally some good news around here!!!



Are you on crack?? Why would we trade a 24 year old stud like XM for what a 6 round pick. Im all for trading AJ but come on man, you dont trade Barkley or XM, those are guys you build around.


I love Barkley, but I hate the injury risk and positional value. And this team is years away from being championship relevant. Years. So you trade away current assets for assets that have maximum future value. I agree that unless you get requisite value you should not trade either XM or SB. But if you get value similar to what Schoen got for LW, you run to the trade table...
RE: We will see how this impacts  
Jripper4201 : 10/30/2023 5:49 pm : link
In comment 16268187 Giant John said:
Quote:
Our run defense the remainder of the season.


Were going to get lit up, and neither AR or Nunez are going to push the pocket as pass rushers. DL is really our only DL that can rush the passer.
Giants  
bronxboy : 10/30/2023 5:52 pm : link
weren't going to pay him next year. Lets say the Giants draft a DL with the second round pick they received. If he is not as good as Leo, we saved money and have a worse defense.
RE: RE: RE: Great job Joe Schoen!!!  
Jripper4201 : 10/30/2023 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16268196 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16268173 Jripper4201 said:


Quote:


In comment 16268149 The Mike said:


Quote:


Terrific trade. Return better than my wildest dreams!

The long slow moving train wreck that was the Leonard Williams saga is finally over for this weary franchise...

Now get requisite returns for AJ, XM and SB and Schoen will have made his first major pivot as a GM.

Finally some good news around here!!!



Are you on crack?? Why would we trade a 24 year old stud like XM for what a 6 round pick. Im all for trading AJ but come on man, you dont trade Barkley or XM, those are guys you build around.



I love Barkley, but I hate the injury risk and positional value. And this team is years away from being championship relevant. Years. So you trade away current assets for assets that have maximum future value. I agree that unless you get requisite value you should not trade either XM or SB. But if you get value similar to what Schoen got for LW, you run to the trade table...


I mean if you can get value for them of course, but it would take alot to move on from Barkly for the GMen.
RE: RE: We will see how this impacts  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/30/2023 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16268197 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
In comment 16268187 Giant John said:


Quote:


Our run defense the remainder of the season.



Were going to get lit up, and neither AR or Nunez are going to push the pocket as pass rushers. DL is really our only DL that can rush the passer.


Probably means more snaps for Davidson and Riley though. I can't lie, I've wanted to see them more.
RE: This trade  
Optimus-NY : 10/30/2023 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16267769 Archer said:
Quote:
This trade would not have happened if the Giants won yesterday.

This softens the blow of the loss. The Giants realise that there needs to be some significant changes.

This could be like the Mets end of last season. Absorb salary in trades to maximize the return and acquire assets to improve for the future.


Funny enough, that's what I was thinking.
RE: RE: Can’t believe we got more back for him  
HBart : 10/30/2023 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16267971 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16267650 beatrixkiddo said:


Quote:


Than we gave to the Jets. We turned a 3rd and 5th pick plus 4 years of wear on him to appreciate to a 2nd and 5th. That’s amazing!



Why is this so hard to believe? We stole him from the Jets. The Jets are the ones that should be regretting things. They all but gave away an impact player still in his prime and one that rarely gets hurt. A 3rd rounder is nothing more shiny trash.

Williams is one of the upper interior DLs in the NFL. Not THE best by any means but he's on a top 10 list most likely. He's also durable. And never causes problems. That guy shouldn't come cheap.

BBI always overstated what NYG gave up for Williams and now going crazy because we got the 58th or so overall pick for him. Maybe Williams was simply better than some of you think?

I don't hate it---I don't blame NYG here at all but I am worried NYG just lost a damn good player and won't adequately replace him.

If this was the first time we've been through this blow it up shit I would be happy right now. Fool me once.

I don't think this is blow up at all. Do we make this move if we won last night? I think we still do. We needed cap space. Now we have plenty, Robinson has a chance to show he can be 80% of Williams, Davidson's been mostly decent, and we hope Riley develops with snaps. And getting a 2nd means we have an extra shot at a cost controlled impact prospect next year.
Any chance  
bronxboy : 10/30/2023 6:01 pm : link
Ryder Anderson gets elevated for game day?
RE: GIANTS128  
prdave73 : 10/30/2023 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16267970 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I like Williams. But as many have said, he's not worth the contract. He's a good player. He's not great.

He had 2.5 sacks last year. He's on pace for 3 this year.

He also turns 30 in June and has been getting nicked up lately after being an ironman for most of his career.

On top of all of that, he was going to be a UFA in March.

2nd and 5th for a UFA who was likely to leave?

How do you not love this?


Agree! We have begging for the Giants to let him go already. He hasn’t done much. Definitely not worth his contract!
Another reason this is a good move  
Jay on the Island : 10/30/2023 6:24 pm : link
It creates more snaps for Davidson and Riley.
RE: Another reason this is a good move  
prdave73 : 10/30/2023 6:29 pm : link
In comment 16268245 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
It creates more snaps for Davidson and Riley.


Very true.
RE: RE: RE: We will see how this impacts  
djm : 10/30/2023 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16268205 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16268197 Jripper4201 said:


Quote:


In comment 16268187 Giant John said:


Quote:


Our run defense the remainder of the season.



Were going to get lit up, and neither AR or Nunez are going to push the pocket as pass rushers. DL is really our only DL that can rush the passer.



Probably means more snaps for Davidson and Riley though. I can't lie, I've wanted to see them more.


I was going to ask about both, especially Riley. He really lit things up in August only to be buried once the season started but between the starters and even Davison it was hard to get Riley snaps. Maybe we’re ok at DL after the trade. One can dream.
RE: RE: RE: Can’t believe we got more back for him  
djm : 10/30/2023 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16268215 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16267971 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16267650 beatrixkiddo said:


Quote:


Than we gave to the Jets. We turned a 3rd and 5th pick plus 4 years of wear on him to appreciate to a 2nd and 5th. That’s amazing!



Why is this so hard to believe? We stole him from the Jets. The Jets are the ones that should be regretting things. They all but gave away an impact player still in his prime and one that rarely gets hurt. A 3rd rounder is nothing more shiny trash.

Williams is one of the upper interior DLs in the NFL. Not THE best by any means but he's on a top 10 list most likely. He's also durable. And never causes problems. That guy shouldn't come cheap.

BBI always overstated what NYG gave up for Williams and now going crazy because we got the 58th or so overall pick for him. Maybe Williams was simply better than some of you think?

I don't hate it---I don't blame NYG here at all but I am worried NYG just lost a damn good player and won't adequately replace him.

If this was the first time we've been through this blow it up shit I would be happy right now. Fool me once.


I don't think this is blow up at all. Do we make this move if we won last night? I think we still do. We needed cap space. Now we have plenty, Robinson has a chance to show he can be 80% of Williams, Davidson's been mostly decent, and we hope Riley develops with snaps. And getting a 2nd means we have an extra shot at a cost controlled impact prospect next year.


Yea blow up is an exaggeration on my part. Riley was awesome in the summer. We shall see.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/30/2023 6:50 pm : link
Field Yates @FieldYates

The specifics of the financials in the Leonard Williams trade:

The Giants paid Williams $9,352,778 in a signing bonus today.

Seattle will owe him just $647,222 for the rest of the season.
RE: ...  
HBart : 10/30/2023 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16268289 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Field Yates @FieldYates

The specifics of the financials in the Leonard Williams trade:

The Giants paid Williams $9,352,778 in a signing bonus today.

Seattle will owe him just $647,222 for the rest of the season.

So half the bonus hits next year and it's still good. Not the windfall were Seattle paying, but does the job.
RE: RE: Great return  
ajr2456 : 10/30/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16268008 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16267627 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


And comforting they aren’t buying into some miracle push to the playoffs


LOL ajr, only on BBI could that be in a convo, any convo, and I know it's not yours


I’m not even sure what this means.

Optimus I thought the exact same thing  
Eric on Li : 10/30/2023 7:51 pm : link
In comment 16268210 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16267769 Archer said:


Quote:


This trade would not have happened if the Giants won yesterday.

This softens the blow of the loss. The Giants realise that there needs to be some significant changes.

This could be like the Mets end of last season. Absorb salary in trades to maximize the return and acquire assets to improve for the future.



Funny enough, that's what I was thinking.


my first reaction to this was scherzer vibes.
This is a trade that we see the Eagles make  
Jay on the Island : 10/30/2023 8:02 pm : link
where we wonder how the hell they were able to get such a high pick for an aging player on an expiring contract.
RE: This is a trade that we see the Eagles make  
HBart : 10/30/2023 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16268391 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
where we wonder how the hell they were able to get such a high pick for an aging player on an expiring contract.

+1
Incredible trade wow I am completely amazed.  
NorcalNYG : 10/30/2023 8:38 pm : link
Thought we could maybe get a 4th or 5th for Leo. Great job Schoen!!!
I guess the rb market is really low or Schoen would  
NorcalNYG : 10/30/2023 8:43 pm : link
Move Barkley. If cam akers got a late rd pick swap at a younger age than Barkley on a better deal then Saquon would probably garner no more than a late 4th to a contender
RE: The future is coming  
Route 9 : 10/30/2023 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16268000 JonC said:
Quote:
2023 matters little.


- Since 2012
So fucking sad  
Route 9 : 10/30/2023 9:23 pm : link
Well he is a Giants HOFer if he was on the roster during the lone playoff win since the last Eli Super Bowl!
Good trade, whatever.  
sb2003 : 10/30/2023 11:52 pm : link


It just kinda tops what has been a stunning shocker of a shit season. Coming off of last year this is an epic fail for a pro sports franchise.
