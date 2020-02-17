for display only
Rest of season about Daniel Jones: BB Banter podcast

joeinpa : 7:45 am
Daniel Jones plays well, wins enough games to solidify himself as guy going forward, in the process winning enough games to take them out of range of the top tier quarterbacks.

Or: Giants continue to flounder, and they draft their next qb

Plain and simple Daniel s future with the Giants is kind of in his hands, not a bad place for him to be or the Giants for that matter

Nothing new, but put very distinctly.

I agree with other posters who state they might invest a later pick in a young quarterback given the injury history of Taylor and Jones, but IMO that s not a given seeing many other needs as well


100%  
HBart : 7:48 am : link
As I just posted on the what if Jones thrives thread. The Jones question answers itself. A very high '24 round 1 pick both a) shows need because Jones clearly didn't thrive, and b) provides the draft capital to address it.

Jones thriving the rest of the season eliminates the need and the draft capital.
There are exceptions  
Gman11 : 7:49 am : link
but how many late round QBs are worth a shit? For every Brock Purdy there are three hundred Davis Webbs.
Don't see how the Giants don't daft a QB in 2024  
ZogZerg : 7:57 am : link
Even if Jones doesn't suck, he is one hit away from career ender.
I don't see it this way.  
BigBlueNH : 7:57 am : link
Teams need QBs, so I'll be surprised if Williams and Maye don't go 1 and 2. And as bad as we are, I don't think we'll be there, particularly when strength of schedule is taken into account for tiebreakers.

Every other QB should potentially be in our range. So, I don't think a 5-7 win season precludes us from drafting a QB, not named Williams or Maye. In fact, if be surprised if we didn't draft a QB with 1 of top 3 picks. It's a strong draft for QBs even outside the top 2.
Shifting narratives  
Sammo85 : 7:58 am : link
What is thriving? I keep hearing we are entering a softer schedule. What does it prove if Jones gets a few meh wins against equally weak opponents say Raiders and Packers but can’t beat Dallas or Philly still?

I call this QB hell. Jones isn’t the future.
The Giants are better off if Jones thrives  
AnnapolisMike : 7:59 am : link
and they finish the season well. That speaks much better for the future of the franchise than skidding to a lousy finish and having a 2-3 year ramp up for the next QB. And that assume they hit.
RE: Shifting narratives  
OBJRoyal : 8:06 am : link
In comment 16268648 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
What is thriving? I keep hearing we are entering a softer schedule. What does it prove if Jones gets a few meh wins against equally weak opponents say Raiders and Packers but can’t beat Dallas or Philly still?

I call this QB hell. Jones isn’t the future.


💯💯 on calling this QB hell. Year 5 and there are still the same questions as year w the QB
It needs to be a given for QB  
Sean : 8:07 am : link
You can trot out a guy in a must win to save the season who does not throw a forward pass. It's embarrassing. The Giants have played Mike Glennon, Jake Fromm and Tommy DeVito at times since 2021.
I still think Jones could prove to be the guy,  
BigBlueNH : 8:07 am : link
behind a competent OL. I also think we need to draft a QB (1) in case he's not, and (2) in case his neck proves to be a big problem. We're lucky - it's a strong draft class for QBs, and we have 3 picks in the first 2 rounds. I'll be surprised if we don't use 1 on a QB.

Regardless of what happens the rest of this year, Jones is being paid a ton next year and will start as the starter. If he excels next year, we have an asset we can keep or trade. If he fails, we have plans B in house ready to step in. The neck thing makes this a necessity.
I think a max of 4 wins gets the Giants  
eclipz928 : 8:10 am : link
in the top 3 of the draft and in position to get a QB. This upcoming game against the Raiders will probably be a big indicator on how the rest of the season will ultimately play out.
RE: Shifting narratives  
joeinpa : 8:23 am : link
In comment 16268648 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
What is thriving? I keep hearing we are entering a softer schedule. What does it prove if Jones gets a few meh wins against equally weak opponents say Raiders and Packers but can’t beat Dallas or Philly still?

I call this QB hell. Jones isn’t the future.


I think we should expect Schoen and Dabol to recognize “thrive” if they see it ,
Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
Milton : 8:32 am : link
...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line.
As for me.... - ( New Window )
A lot of you are smoking crack  
cosmicj : 8:32 am : link
Jones is a very uneven player who can’t consistently play at a high level starter level. That’s it. If he puts 1 or 2 high level games together, it doesn’t change things.

You guys really need to accept reality.
In his 5th year the audition is over  
averagejoe : 8:33 am : link
JS and BD need to pick their QB and make sure they can move up to get him if they have to. I like Penix but there are others that will be available when Giants pick. Evaluate all but focus on one and go and get him.

They CANNOT continue with Daniel Jones.
RE: A lot of you are smoking crack  
Sean : 8:35 am : link
In comment 16268673 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Jones is a very uneven player who can’t consistently play at a high level starter level. That’s it. If he puts 1 or 2 high level games together, it doesn’t change things.

You guys really need to accept reality.

Apparently If you say this you are a "loudmouth".
RE: In his 5th year the audition is over  
joeinpa : 8:36 am : link
In comment 16268674 averagejoe said:
Quote:
JS and BD need to pick their QB and make sure they can move up to get him if they have to. I like Penix but there are others that will be available when Giants pick. Evaluate all but focus on one and go and get him.

They CANNOT continue with Daniel Jones.



And yet, there is more than a little bit of truth in what BB Banter states
RE: In his 5th year the audition is over  
Milton : 8:37 am : link
In comment 16268674 averagejoe said:
Quote:
They CANNOT continue with Daniel Jones.
The audition was over after four years. You don't give $82M in guaranteed money to someone auditioning for a job.
Where do the neck injuries factor in this?  
Sean : 8:38 am : link
.
RE: Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
Bear vs Shark : 8:39 am : link
In comment 16268672 Milton said:
Quote:
...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line. As for me.... - ( New Window )

It's been 5 years. Daniel Jones ain't it. This post would make more sense coming after he played well, not after the crap we've seen this season
Jones is toast  
JonC : 8:39 am : link
It's only a matter of when they're able to acquire the next QB.
Jones is probably gonna play just well enough  
logman : 8:43 am : link
to make a grab for one of the top tier rookie QBs, it will cost an arm and a leg, but not well enough to be the future. IOW, exactly what he's done for 4+ years.

RE: Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
rsjem1979 : 8:43 am : link
In comment 16268672 Milton said:
Quote:
...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line. As for me.... - ( New Window )


We'll be here, demanding that the QB play consistently well, unlike you who seems to bask in the thrill of being "right" about Jones getting a contract based on half a season and one playoff game.

Congrats on being right. The dog caught the car. Now what?
*to make it so that a grab...  
logman : 8:44 am : link
...
Bullshit  
The_Boss : 8:47 am : link
Enough with this trying to determine shit with Jones. You cannot win a championship with this guy. Isn’t that what this is all about? Stop wasting our time on this guy.
RE: Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
Sammo85 : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16268672 Milton said:
Quote:
...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line. As for me.... - ( New Window )


What’s the same success? Throwing 6-7 touchdowns. Barely beating a Commanders team twice and needing a cheap officials call to do it? Beating up on a bunch of Colts 3rd stringers. That’s what Jones did in 2nd half last year.

People seem to forget the Giants were pretty awful second half of season outside of 2-3 games.
RE: Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
Jim in Tampa : 8:53 am : link
In comment 16268672 Milton said:
Quote:
...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line. As for me.... - ( New Window )

Get out of here with this stupid shit!

If you really think that Giants' fans who want to draft a replacement for Jones have "invested much of their self esteem in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative", then I don't know what to tell you.

And does this also mean that Giants' fans who want to keep Jones have "invested much of THEIR self esteem in the "Daniel Jones is the guy" narrative"?

It's a ridiculous take no matter where one stands on Jones.

I want the Giants to draft another QB, because I don't think Jones can win a championship. But no matter what the Giants do, my self-sesteem will be just fine.
Best Player Available  
kdog77 : 8:54 am : link
if the best player on the Giants board when they are on the clock next April is a QB, then they should draft that QB regardless of how Jones performs the rest of the season. There was a lot of bad QB play around the league this past week and no team can afford to pass on potentially great QB prospect when they are relatively cheap. Jones playing well or not should have no bearing on the Giants' decision to draft a QB next year.
RE: Shifting narratives  
riceneggs : 8:55 am : link
In comment 16268648 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
What is thriving? I keep hearing we are entering a softer schedule. What does it prove if Jones gets a few meh wins against equally weak opponents say Raiders and Packers but can’t beat Dallas or Philly still?

I call this QB hell. Jones isn’t the future.


exactly!!

we fell for this BS last year. we beat a sorry Vikings team in the playoffs and "maybe Jones is the guy".

then got smoked by Philly

Its time for some of you guys to realize that DJ just isnt a high level QB. there arent many QBs in the history of the game that have "turned the light on" in year 6.

Jimmy G maybe?

these are the teams that are in the mix for the #1 pick

Cardinals - don't think they are moving off Kyler Murray, especially if he comes back and looks decent

Panthers - dont have a pick

Patriots - they need a QB

Bears - will have their pick and the Panthers pick. are they ready to move off Fields? lets say we offer them a swap of 1st round picks and the Leonary Williams draft capital (a high 2nd rounder and next years 5th) i think they'd take that

Packers - will probably ride it out with Love

Broncos - maybe

So we are definitely in play for Williams or Maye and definitely have to make the move
RE: Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
Lambuth_Special : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16268672 Milton said:
Quote:
...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line. As for me.... - ( New Window )


lmao weren't you the dude saying "you all be sorry when the Giants win a Superbowl with a team full of Gettleman's players." Looks you're running out of Gettleman's guys.
RE: RE: Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
Milton : 9:08 am : link
In comment 16268692 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16268672 Milton said:


Quote:


...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line. As for me.... - ( New Window )



We'll be here, demanding that the QB play consistently well, unlike you who seems to bask in the thrill of being "right" about Jones getting a contract based on half a season and one playoff game.

Congrats on being right. The dog caught the car. Now what?
I wasn't right, at least not yet. I've been on the fence re: Jones. I was really kind of done with him after the Tampa Bay game in 2021 (I think), but by the end of the year I was back on the fence and interested to see what he could do under Daboll. That being said, I harbored a fear that even if he proved himself there was the history of injuries just waiting there to break our hearts.

So cut to 2022 and he had a damn good year all things considered. Put the team on his back and led them to a winning season with a playoff victory. It wasn't a great year, but definitely demonstrated you can win with him. I thought the prudent move was to tag him. With that as an option, they must've really been convinced to give him such a large contract. $32M one year deal vs a $160M four year deal with $82M guaranteed seemed like a no-brainer if you had any doubts about Jones.

I'm not in love with Jones, but I'm of the opinion that you can win a Super Bowl with him if he can stay healthy (and Andrew Thomas can stay healthy).
RE: Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
Metnut : 9:12 am : link
In comment 16268672 Milton said:
Quote:
...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line. As for me.... - ( New Window )


Awful post making up fantasy narratives to bash Giants' fans for something that hasn't even happened yet.

Can someone actually answer  
ajr2456 : 9:14 am : link
What thriving is? Is it 7 passing touchdowns to match his 15 td pace from last year?
RE: Shifting narratives  
HBart : 9:15 am : link
In comment 16268648 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
What is thriving? I keep hearing we are entering a softer schedule. What does it prove if Jones gets a few meh wins against equally weak opponents say Raiders and Packers but can’t beat Dallas or Philly still?

I call this QB hell. Jones isn’t the future.

Good question, which begs another: what if he does play well against those guys but we still lose?
Very strange post by Milton and antagonistic  
Sean : 9:16 am : link
Wasn't Milton the same guy who complained about Coughlin excessively in the beginning of his tenure while praising Fassel. Was he just a loudmouth? Or how about when he littered the board with Josh Rosen threads for months. Was he a loudmouth for not believing in Eli Manning?
RE: RE: In his 5th year the audition is over  
HBart : 9:20 am : link
In comment 16268681 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16268674 averagejoe said:


Quote:


They CANNOT continue with Daniel Jones.

The audition was over after four years. You don't give $82M in guaranteed money to someone auditioning for a job.

Yes. Prior to his injury, unlike fans, I'd bet -- as bad as things were -- Daboll/Schoen weren't concerned with the starting QB position.

The neck injury might -- or not -- have changed their thinking.
RE: RE: Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
Milton : 9:24 am : link
In comment 16268719 Metnut said:
Quote:
In comment 16268672 Milton said:


Quote:


...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line. As for me.... - ( New Window )



Awful post making up fantasy narratives to bash Giants' fans for something that hasn't even happened yet.
There's a poster (I forget his name) who went on and on for years about Jones being nothing more than a backup QB at best and then disappeared from BBI when Jones had a good year only to return "victoriously" this season as Jones struggled. Do you really think he's rooting for Jones to finish the year strong? And there are others on BBI like him, maybe not as personally invested in Jones's failure, but invested enough to be rooting against him.
RE: RE: Shifting narratives  
Sammo85 : 9:24 am : link
In comment 16268723 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16268648 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


What is thriving? I keep hearing we are entering a softer schedule. What does it prove if Jones gets a few meh wins against equally weak opponents say Raiders and Packers but can’t beat Dallas or Philly still?

I call this QB hell. Jones isn’t the future.


Good question, which begs another: what if he does play well against those guys but we still lose?


Then you have a bigger problem on your hand with not committing to understanding the entire team as a whole/roster situation going forward begs for understanding this is a multi-year rebuild.

I remain adamant of not getting sucked into a mediocre team. This is all about setting deck for a 2025 window forward. Giants if they're lucky might win 8-9 games next year. Are we going to keep chugging the Jones/Barkley Kool-Aid for a couple more years?

I just don't see the point.

RE: RE: RE: Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
rsjem1979 : 9:25 am : link
In comment 16268717 Milton said:
Quote:


So cut to 2022 and he had a damn good year all things considered. Put the team on his back and led them to a winning season with a playoff victory. It wasn't a great year, but definitely demonstrated you can win with him.


The defense, Saquon Barkley, and Graham Gano put Jones on their backs in September.

If you were looking for proof that you could get mediocre (at best) QB play for 12 games and scrape together a 9-win season due to a variety of factors, sure. You can find dozens of examples of that in other NFL cities. The Houston Texans put together 9 wins behind Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, TJ Yates, and Brandon Weeden in 2015.

And before you say it, that group of QBs combined for 29 TD passes and 12 INTs.

The Vikings got 11 wins from Case Keenum in 2015 - 22 TDs, 7 INTs in 14 starts.

The Browns have gotten to the playoffs with Couch/Holcolm, Derek Anderson, and Baker Mayfield.

The Giants cannot win the Super Bowl with Daniel Jones. He's not good enough. He will never be good enough. It's okay to not be on that level, the overwhelming majority of QBs in the history of football were not.
I figured they would apply the FT to Jones last Winter  
JonC : 9:25 am : link
and go from there. There was nothing in his play to secure the extension he received, it was exuberance and emotion over self-scouting, imv.
RE: Very strange post by Milton and antagonistic  
Milton : 9:30 am : link
In comment 16268724 Sean said:
Quote:
Wasn't Milton the same guy who complained about Coughlin excessively in the beginning of his tenure while praising Fassel. Was he just a loudmouth?
I was a Coughlin fan early on, it was only later in his reign that I came to believe he was seriously overrated by BBI and the football world in general. Not that he didn't have his strengths, but when you start looking underneath the hood of those two Super Bowl trophies, you see a lot of very flawed seasons on his resume.
Quote:
Or how about when he littered the board with Josh Rosen threads for months. Was he a loudmouth for not believing in Eli Manning?
Actually as much as I wanted Rosen at the time, I was also of the belief that they could still win with Eli for a couple more years and that it would be good for Rosen to sit for a season or two (using Rivers and Rodgers as two top tier QBs who likely benefited for their time on the bench behind Hall of Fame QBs).

Feel free to go back to the archives, that's what you'll find.
RE: RE: Very strange post by Milton and antagonistic  
ajr2456 : 9:32 am : link
In comment 16268749 Milton said:
Quote:


I was a Coughlin fan early on, it was only later in his reign that I came to believe he was seriously overrated by BBI and the football world in general. Not that he didn't have his strengths, but when you start looking underneath the hood of those two Super Bowl trophies, you see a lot of very flawed seasons on his resume.


So people can’t criticize a QB who has done nothing in 5 years but it’s ok to criticize a coach who won two super bowls?

RE: I figured they would apply the FT to Jones last Winter  
Sammo85 : 9:35 am : link
In comment 16268740 JonC said:
Quote:
and go from there. There was nothing in his play to secure the extension he received, it was exuberance and emotion over self-scouting, imv.


Nope. And its clear rest of league (players, coaches, executives) were stunned. Didn't make sense at any level.
RE: RE: Very strange post by Milton and antagonistic  
ThomasG : 9:39 am : link
In comment 16268749 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16268724 Sean said:


Quote:


Wasn't Milton the same guy who complained about Coughlin excessively in the beginning of his tenure while praising Fassel. Was he just a loudmouth?

I was a Coughlin fan early on, it was only later in his reign that I came to believe he was seriously overrated by BBI and the football world in general. Not that he didn't have his strengths, but when you start looking underneath the hood of those two Super Bowl trophies, you see a lot of very flawed seasons on his resume.

Quote:


Or how about when he littered the board with Josh Rosen threads for months. Was he a loudmouth for not believing in Eli Manning?

Actually as much as I wanted Rosen at the time, I was also of the belief that they could still win with Eli for a couple more years and that it would be good for Rosen to sit for a season or two (using Rivers and Rodgers as two top tier QBs who likely benefited for their time on the bench behind Hall of Fame QBs).

Feel free to go back to the archives, that's what you'll find.


So with this really solid track record of your own, you really think you should be calling out others for not wanting to keep Jones around?
RE: RE: RE: Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
Scooter185 : 9:40 am : link
In comment 16268736 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16268719 Metnut said:


Quote:


In comment 16268672 Milton said:


Quote:


...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line. As for me.... - ( New Window )



Awful post making up fantasy narratives to bash Giants' fans for something that hasn't even happened yet.


There's a poster (I forget his name) who went on and on for years about Jones being nothing more than a backup QB at best and then disappeared from BBI when Jones had a good year only to return "victoriously" this season as Jones struggled. Do you really think he's rooting for Jones to finish the year strong? And there are others on BBI like him, maybe not as personally invested in Jones's failure, but invested enough to be rooting against him.


This narrative that a certain poster disappeared because they were winning is ridiculous. He was ran off by a mod because the mod didn't agree with his opinions
The  
AcidTest : 9:42 am : link
Giants should strongly consider taking a QB one day one or two of the draft even if Jones plays extremely well the rest of the season and stays healthy. His concussion and two neck injuries put his football future in serious jeopardy IMO. Taylor also likely won't be returning and DeVito isn't the answer.

The ongoing debate about whether our offensive woes are more because of Jones or the OL isn't irrelevant, but it is now secondary to his injuries.

The Giants very likely won't be in a position to draft Williams or Maye. But if they finish in the top 10, they could still trade down, get extra picks and get Daniels, McCarthy (if he declares), etc.
RE: RE: Very strange post by Milton and antagonistic  
HBart : 9:43 am : link
In comment 16268749 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16268724 Sean said:


Quote:


Wasn't Milton the same guy who complained about Coughlin excessively in the beginning of his tenure while praising Fassel. Was he just a loudmouth?

I was a Coughlin fan early on, it was only later in his reign that I came to believe he was seriously overrated by BBI and the football world in general. Not that he didn't have his strengths, but when you start looking underneath the hood of those two Super Bowl trophies, you see a lot of very flawed seasons on his resume.

Quote:


Or how about when he littered the board with Josh Rosen threads for months. Was he a loudmouth for not believing in Eli Manning?

Actually as much as I wanted Rosen at the time, I was also of the belief that they could still win with Eli for a couple more years and that it would be good for Rosen to sit for a season or two (using Rivers and Rodgers as two top tier QBs who likely benefited for their time on the bench behind Hall of Fame QBs).

Feel free to go back to the archives, that's what you'll find.

Since you're on the stand, my recollection is, like Wellington Mara (and me) you liked Coughiin early. After season 3, Wellington Mara, me, and maybe you were convinced his martinet approach was outmoded. Mara met with him and told him so, Coughiin lightened up, we won a SB followed by the last Giants golden era. Then things unravelled.
The strange thing about TC's tenure  
JonC : 9:47 am : link
was his best teams didn't perform well during the regular season, except for a season or two. Consistent inconsistency and playing down to the level of their opponent. But, somehow they conjured the magic for two huge runs. Let's face it, winning a SB from ~2005 to the present isn't as difficult as it used to be running the gauntlet prior.
Milton  
Sean : 9:53 am : link
It's all good. My point is we all have opinions and that's fine. If someone has concerns with Jones, it doesn't make them a loudmouth.

I'd like the Eagles and Cowboys to actually worry about the Giants for once as opposed to plugging in two wins every year.
I thought last season was the one that was all about Jones?  
PatersonPlank : 9:56 am : link
.
And yet with all that exuberance and emotion  
Dnew15 : 9:56 am : link
the best they could muster was essentially a two year deal. It was the most non-committed, non-one year deal for a QB of all time.
RE: And yet with all that exuberance and emotion  
Sean : 9:58 am : link
In comment 16268788 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
the best they could muster was essentially a two year deal. It was the most non-committed, non-one year deal for a QB of all time.

It was a half measure. Typical Giants.
Maybe Jones sitting was a good thing  
kelly : 9:59 am : link
He had time to see TT throw the deep ball and make quick decisions.

Also Jones has to now know that he has to step it up or he won't be a Giant for long. So his mind set may change more to a gun slinger mentality because if he doesn't produce his days are numbered.

Jones is either going to rise the challenge or fail. But in either case we will have our answer regarding Jones going forward.
My apologies for overreaching in my criticism of Jones's critics  
Milton : 10:16 am : link
I didn't mean to group all his critics together, but there is the overly vocal minority that seems to jump at every opportunity to throw shade at him (is that still a hip expression or did it run its course?). And I think a lot of it is unfair in the grand scheme of things. Look around the league at today's so-called elite QBs. There's a lot of poor decision-making going on. None of them are playing up to the level of a Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, or Aaron Rodgers of a decade or so ago.
RE: RE: And yet with all that exuberance and emotion  
nochance : 10:22 am : link
In comment 16268794 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16268788 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


the best they could muster was essentially a two year deal. It was the most non-committed, non-one year deal for a QB of all time.


It was a half measure. Typical Giants.



The Giants need a quality heir apparent QB regardless what Jones does. He is too injury prone and misses too much time
where we need a Quality replacement to possibly take over long term. This means a high draft choice either on day 1 or 2 if available. A Tyrod Taylor is not the answer.
RE: Maybe Jones sitting was a good thing  
MotownGIANTS : 10:29 am : link
In comment 16268796 kelly said:
Quote:
He had time to see TT throw the deep ball and make quick decisions.

Also Jones has to now know that he has to step it up or he won't be a Giant for long. So his mind set may change more to a gun slinger mentality because if he doesn't produce his days are numbered.

Jones is either going to rise the challenge or fail. But in either case we will have our answer regarding Jones going forward.



I like Jones he is not perfect but few are .... I think him being able to see TT make the reads and move the ball is going to a long way. Jones is a smart kid that is willing to learn, grow and adjust. His time on the side should server him well. I thikn he will play a lot better especially with the OL making some progress.
I've  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:31 am : link
talked about this in my recent game previews, pointing to the fact that the clock was ticking with him on the sidelines.

But I think we're beyond that because of the neck injuries.

Jones would have to play light's out and the doctors/trainers would have to have no long-term concerns with the neck for a running QB.

How likely are both?
Taylor and the neck injury sealed the deal for me  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:36 am : link
Taylor outplayed Jones with a worse OL. 2nd neck injury now sidelining him + he's a running QB.

I like Jones, I thought he could cross the line this year but he hasn't. Tbh I think Judge broke him, he plays too conservative unless he's down 10 with 2 minutes left. Giants need to move forward.
RE: In his 5th year the audition is over  
djm : 10:41 am : link
In comment 16268674 averagejoe said:
Quote:
JS and BD need to pick their QB and make sure they can move up to get him if they have to. I like Penix but there are others that will be available when Giants pick. Evaluate all but focus on one and go and get him.

They CANNOT continue with Daniel Jones.


Stop with the hysterics. This panicky take is way too common and unfairly conveys an untenable situation. Sure they can continue with Jones. They can also draft a QB and let things process. There is nothing wrong with having a decent vet QB getting paid decent vet QB money. Jones is the best QB on the roster. Don't love him? Fine, you look for his replacement. You look for upgrades. Don't chase. Don't fucking panic.

All these hyperbolic doom and gloom takes just overstate things. An earlier post said Jones can't play at a consistently good level--ok, maybe...but we just saw the guy play well for an entire season in 2022. He can play well. We've seen it, and he's going to be here next season and can in fact play well and if he doesn't, get the kid in there, assuming we draft one.

Everyone that dislikes Jones has made their point ad nauseam, which is fine, he's a concern, but things are fluid and never so black and white. Guys like Jones who are up n down, there's UP in that label for a reason.
RE: I've  
HBart : 10:42 am : link
In comment 16268842 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
talked about this in my recent game previews, pointing to the fact that the clock was ticking with him on the sidelines.

But I think we're beyond that because of the neck injuries.

Jones would have to play light's out and the doctors/trainers would have to have no long-term concerns with the neck for a running QB.

How likely are both?

On the neck, not at all unlikely. He had what looked like a whiplash injury sufficiently minor to be cleared to throw 10 days later and for contact 3 weeks later. I've had whiplash twice in my life with no lingering effects. No I don't get slammed by 300 pounders but there was never any concern of lasting effect or future recurrence.

So far as playing lights out, if AT's back and nothing else changes I'd expect better than his '22 performance.

Is that lights out?
RE: RE: In his 5th year the audition is over  
ajr2456 : 10:47 am : link
In comment 16268859 djm said:
Quote:

Everyone that dislikes Jones has made their point ad nauseam, which is fine, he's a concern, but things are fluid and never so black and white. Guys like Jones who are up n down, there's UP in that label for a reason.


What’s the ceiling of the UP part though? Until proven otherwise the ceiling is last year, and if that’s what it truly is then no, the Giants can’t continue with Daniel Jones.
Is anyone starting to re-evaluate  
Dnew15 : 10:47 am : link
What playing “well” at QB looks like?
RE: A lot of you are smoking crack  
GiantTuff1 : 10:48 am : link
In comment 16268673 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Jones is a very uneven player who can’t consistently play at a high level starter level. That’s it. If he puts 1 or 2 high level games together, it doesn’t change things.

You guys really need to accept reality.

x1,000

It's like people like torturing themselves. Look at the stats on where he ranks in important categories over FOUR + YEARS. He doesn't beat good teams. He's terrible in prime time.

This is not an Eli situation. Eli already won his first Super Bowl by the end of year 4 and flashed in all the ways Jones is not. And here we are still confounding ourselves over Jones. It's lunacy. We deserve to suck with this cyclical kool-aid drinking.
RE: I figured they would apply the FT to Jones last Winter  
GiantTuff1 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16268740 JonC said:
Quote:
and go from there. There was nothing in his play to secure the extension he received, it was exuberance and emotion over self-scouting, imv.

This.
if the Giants do move on  
djm : 10:53 am : link
Jones will still be here in 24. Worst case? He sucks and the kid QB gets thrown in. If there is no young QB, well, that sucks but that means the Giants didn't chase and instead drafted a defensive player or an OL or an impact WR in round 1 of the 24 draft and would be heading into 25 with "cuttable" Jones and probably a drafted QB by that point.

This season has been a disaster and Jones helped but he can help the cause in 24. He's done it before. If not, Giants will hopefully be prepared.
Careful, the last 9 games cannot  
Blueworm : 10:55 am : link
outweigh the previous four years.

What is the overall trend?
RE: RE: RE: In his 5th year the audition is over  
djm : 10:57 am : link
In comment 16268882 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16268859 djm said:


Quote:



Everyone that dislikes Jones has made their point ad nauseam, which is fine, he's a concern, but things are fluid and never so black and white. Guys like Jones who are up n down, there's UP in that label for a reason.



What’s the ceiling of the UP part though? Until proven otherwise the ceiling is last year, and if that’s what it truly is then no, the Giants can’t continue with Daniel Jones.


I mean he won a playoff game and played well. I'd say good QB is his ceiling since we saw that in 22.

I am not dying on any hills or betting on anything. Just saying some of the takes are over the top, as usual. We've seen JONES bounce back after being left for dead. Maybe this is it, maybe he's broken but you and I don't know that yet. He's here, make the best of it and look for upgrades. Doesn't have to be untenable.
RE: The strange thing about TC's tenure  
Blueworm : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16268768 JonC said:
Quote:
was his best teams didn't perform well during the regular season, except for a season or two. Consistent inconsistency and playing down to the level of their opponent. But, somehow they conjured the magic for two huge runs. Let's face it, winning a SB from ~2005 to the present isn't as difficult as it used to be running the gauntlet prior.


It all depends on the matchups, scheme and personnel.
He also looked putrid against  
ajr2456 : 11:01 am : link
The good team they played in the playoffs, and beat zero good teams in the second half of the year. If the ceiling is winning a bunch of one score games every year, that’s not something that the Giants should hang on to.

Nobody has yet to answer the question as what “thriving” looks like, which sounds like people are going to latch to any mediocre performance as a reason to hang on to Jones. It can’t just be beating the Raiders and Patriots and looking decent.
with that said  
djm : 11:02 am : link
the only way Jones calls off the QB pick is if he plays the Giants out of the QB lotto. Think Kerry Collins 2003. Team team collapsed, Kerry got hurt which bought him some excuses but guess what, the team found itself within striking distance of a great QB and went for it.

I highly doubt Daboll and Schoen are going to try to drum up excuses to NOT upgrade the QB position but again, it also comes down to QB availability. Shit, for all we know the Giants wanted to draft a QB in round 2 --April of 2023 but he wasn't available.

If Jones rips off 7-8 games of 27 PPG and looks great, cross that bridge if and when. Odds are he's merely OK and the team is picking 7th or so. Then we see who's available.
RE: He also looked putrid against  
djm : 11:03 am : link
In comment 16268924 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The good team they played in the playoffs, and beat zero good teams in the second half of the year. If the ceiling is winning a bunch of one score games every year, that’s not something that the Giants should hang on to.

Nobody has yet to answer the question as what “thriving” looks like, which sounds like people are going to latch to any mediocre performance as a reason to hang on to Jones. It can’t just be beating the Raiders and Patriots and looking decent.


This is tired. We all know you think he sucks. No one is saying he's great.
I’m asking a simple question  
ajr2456 : 11:04 am : link
What does thriving look like so that the Giants should feel comfortable not making the move to grab a QB?

Plant the goalposts firmly in the ground.
21.8 is the current average  
Blueworm : 11:08 am : link
So, leading the team to 3TD plus per game would be thriving?
(I don't mean passing for 3TD/game)
This team scoring 21 would be something.
I mean right now  
djm : 11:09 am : link
it looks like NYG would be picking 4th or 5th. There are 2 teams clearly worse than NYG record wise--Cards and Panthers. Then you have 3 more right around the same as us. Let's say the Giants go 6-11 (which honestly could be a stretch) is it crazy to think they are picking top 6?

I will call it now. This is what will happen this off-season. Giants sign 2 OLs in FA (starting guard and maybe a swing tackle for depth) and they will sign a pass rusher to big money to compliment Thibs. They will maybe bring back Ojulari on a prove it deal or do the 5th year thing. And they will trade up for a QB in round 1 with the Panthers. That's my prediction. Jones starts week 1 while the kid waits in the wings. Kid probably plays by October.
RE: 21.8 is the current average  
jinkies : 11:16 am : link
In comment 16268934 Blueworm said:
Quote:
So, leading the team to 3TD plus per game would be thriving?
(I don't mean passing for 3TD/game)
This team scoring 21 would be something.


So by "thriving", we mean "average". Wow, $40M doesn't buy what it used to.
Jones's cap hit is $47M next season  
Go Terps : 11:17 am : link
He could be Nearly Headless Nick and ownership would be conjuring up excuses for why this year went badly.

I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."
Jones is done  
jinkies : 11:18 am : link
he's like 5-10-1 in his last 16 starts. He has never shown elite ability as a passer. And his play at the beginning of the season should end this discussion. Let's get out as gracefully as we can. The contract was an epic blunder.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 11:23 am : link
With the way the defense is playing, Jones doesn't need to 'thrive' to win a few games and knock us out of the top five.

But say we go on a 2022 end of season Lions-type run, then he's back with no serious competition. We probably invest in a better backup, maybe with a pick.
RE: .....  
jinkies : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16268967 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
With the way the defense is playing, Jones doesn't need to 'thrive' to win a few games and knock us out of the top five.

But say we go on a 2022 end of season Lions-type run, then he's back with no serious competition. We probably invest in a better backup, maybe with a pick.


However, improbable that may be, this the very definition of QB Purgatory - a QB who always plays well enough to keep half the fanbase he is worth keeping, and the other half calling out the inconsistency, and never winning shit.

And don't give me Jared Goff comparisons - he already went to a Super Bowl.
RE: I mean right now  
Dnew15 : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16268936 djm said:
Quote:
it looks like NYG would be picking 4th or 5th. There are 2 teams clearly worse than NYG record wise--Cards and Panthers. Then you have 3 more right around the same as us. Let's say the Giants go 6-11 (which honestly could be a stretch) is it crazy to think they are picking top 6?

I will call it now. This is what will happen this off-season. Giants sign 2 OLs in FA (starting guard and maybe a swing tackle for depth) and they will sign a pass rusher to big money to compliment Thibs. They will maybe bring back Ojulari on a prove it deal or do the 5th year thing. And they will trade up for a QB in round 1 with the Panthers. That's my prediction. Jones starts week 1 while the kid waits in the wings. Kid probably plays by October.


I think this is a very likely scenario.

Fortunately for the kid coming in, the NYG will be a considerably all around better team than what DJ was handed.

Sometimes it's just luck on what team drafts what player at a given time.
RE: Jones's cap hit is $47M next season  
djm : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16268955 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He could be Nearly Headless Nick and ownership would be conjuring up excuses for why this year went badly.

I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."


"I'll believe they will move on from Eli when it happens" -they did that off-season when they drafted Jones

"i'll believe they will hire outside the org when it actually happens" --Schoen and Daboll hired from completely outside the organization.

Here's a thought, maybe they just liked Jones more than you did and MAYBE the Giants felt that Jones was the best option they had available to them and signed him knowing he's imperfect but better to sign a VET QB then no QB at all? Teams don't like to be without a starting QB on the roster. Maybe they are prepared to upgrade Jones despite the contract. Is this really such an abstract belief? They can cut the guy after next season, take some poison but move on with the replacement.

Everything is a conspiracy with you.
RE: RE: 21.8 is the current average  
Blueworm : 11:29 am : link
In comment 16268952 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16268934 Blueworm said:


Quote:


So, leading the team to 3TD plus per game would be thriving?
(I don't mean passing for 3TD/game)
This team scoring 21 would be something.



So by "thriving", we mean "average". Wow, $40M doesn't buy what it used to.


12th-highest QB pay = 'average'
djm  
Sean : 11:30 am : link
The Panthers don't own their pick. Bears probably will trade it though so I can see that.
RE: RE: RE: 21.8 is the current average  
jinkies : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16268981 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 16268952 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16268934 Blueworm said:


Quote:


So, leading the team to 3TD plus per game would be thriving?
(I don't mean passing for 3TD/game)
This team scoring 21 would be something.



So by "thriving", we mean "average". Wow, $40M doesn't buy what it used to.



12th-highest QB pay = 'average'


So much wrong with this statement. But let's start with, you don't pay a QB as poor as Jones on an graduated incremental scale with Patrick Mahomes. Not if you want to win anything.
RE: RE: Shifting narratives  
joeinpa : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16268709 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 16268648 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


What is thriving? I keep hearing we are entering a softer schedule. What does it prove if Jones gets a few meh wins against equally weak opponents say Raiders and Packers but can’t beat Dallas or Philly still?

I call this QB hell. Jones isn’t the future.



exactly!!

we fell for this BS last year. we beat a sorry Vikings team in the playoffs and "maybe Jones is the guy".

then got smoked by Philly

Its time for some of you guys to realize that DJ just isnt a high level QB. there arent many QBs in the history of the game that have "turned the light on" in year 6.

Jimmy G maybe?

these are the teams that are in the mix for the #1 pick

Cardinals - don't think they are moving off Kyler Murray, especially if he comes back and looks decent

Panthers - dont have a pick

Patriots - they need a QB

Bears - will have their pick and the Panthers pick. are they ready to move off Fields? lets say we offer them a swap of 1st round picks and the Leonary Williams draft capital (a high 2nd rounder and next years 5th) i think they'd take that

Packers - will probably ride it out with Love

Broncos - maybe

So we are definitely in play for Williams or Maye and definitely have to make the move


What people realize or do not realize has no bearing on anything the Giants do in regard to quarterback

When Jones is no longer the Giants quarterback it will be a fact he was not the guy. Until then , why is it such a big deal to some posters if others want to allow it to play out hoping for the best.

Here s a fact, right now he is the quarterback, I want him to play well, I want the Giants to win Sunday. If that s bothersome, to those who want to move on from Jones, that s their problem
RE: RE: Jones's cap hit is $47M next season  
Go Terps : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16268979 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16268955 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He could be Nearly Headless Nick and ownership would be conjuring up excuses for why this year went badly.

I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."



"I'll believe they will move on from Eli when it happens" -they did that off-season when they drafted Jones

"i'll believe they will hire outside the org when it actually happens" --Schoen and Daboll hired from completely outside the organization.

Here's a thought, maybe they just liked Jones more than you did and MAYBE the Giants felt that Jones was the best option they had available to them and signed him knowing he's imperfect but better to sign a VET QB then no QB at all? Teams don't like to be without a starting QB on the roster. Maybe they are prepared to upgrade Jones despite the contract. Is this really such an abstract belief? They can cut the guy after next season, take some poison but move on with the replacement.

Everything is a conspiracy with you.


There's no conspiracy. The Giants have meddling owners. Too simple to be considered a conspiracy.
actually they don't  
djm : 11:47 am : link
based on every single report, word, rumor, leak and article known to man.

So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.

Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.


Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.
I think every owner (or their proxy)  
Dnew15 : 11:50 am : link
gets involved in some of the more important personnel decisions surrounding the team...after all, it is their investment.

I'm sure that ownership will give their two cents (and probably more) about the QB, the star RB of the team who also plays a role in a league-wide contract situation, or FG kicker that is facing some potential litigation.

They probably aren't all that involved in any non-descript personnel decision leaving their FO people to handle those decisions.

It's like no one here works for a big corporation.
when Wellington was running things back in the 60s and 70s  
djm : 11:52 am : link
we were told about it. When Wellington backed off and finally hired the right people, notably George Young, followed by Accorsi who was followed by Reese, we were told about it. Those GMs had the reigns. But we've also been TOLD that Maras had a lot of say in the HC hires. So when a HJC fails here, it's safe to speculate that maybe John hired the wrong guy, yet so many here, yourself included always seemed to blame DG for SHurmur and Judge. That's fine, even though the evidence is there suggesting that Mara may have been the catalyst in hiring those HCs. There's no evidence at all supporting the claim that Mara is choosing and signing the QB.
RE: I think every owner (or their proxy)  
djm : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16269030 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
gets involved in some of the more important personnel decisions surrounding the team...after all, it is their investment.

I'm sure that ownership will give their two cents (and probably more) about the QB, the star RB of the team who also plays a role in a league-wide contract situation, or FG kicker that is facing some potential litigation.

They probably aren't all that involved in any non-descript personnel decision leaving their FO people to handle those decisions.

It's like no one here works for a big corporation.


I definitely agree with this. But this take that Mara is telling the GM how to handle Jones is laughable and again, it would be exposed. Writers live to expose shit like this.
Jones backer  
Thegratefulhead : 11:55 am : link
If we don't draft a QB high we are dumb as fuck and deserve what happens to us. We can roll with Jones if he finishes 2023 strong but 2 neck injuries means his replacement must be on the roster.
RE: Jones's cap hit is $47M next season  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16268955 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He could be Nearly Headless Nick and ownership would be conjuring up excuses for why this year went badly.

I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."


Then Daboll is signing his own death warrant.
RE: actually they don't  
jinkies : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16269027 djm said:
Quote:
based on every single report, word, rumor, leak and article known to man.

So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.

Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.


Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.


What Mara does in back rooms is unknown to us. And it would be no surprise the reporters have nothing solid because Mara wants to be known as an owner who doesn't meddle. Nevertheless, he made that outrageous statement about doing everything to screw Jones up. And that's meddling enough for me.

RE: RE: actually they don't  
djm : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16269051 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16269027 djm said:


Quote:


based on every single report, word, rumor, leak and article known to man.

So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.

Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.


Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.



What Mara does in back rooms is unknown to us. And it would be no surprise the reporters have nothing solid because Mara wants to be known as an owner who doesn't meddle. Nevertheless, he made that outrageous statement about doing everything to screw Jones up. And that's meddling enough for me.


so it's a coverup and you're using lip service as the ultimate barometer in settling the debate.

And we wonder why this world is fucked.
ok  
djm : 11:59 am : link
why blast Dave Gettleman then as the ultimate villan? Why praise Schoen? What does it matter if Mara is pulling all the strings? And why would Schoen, a HOT commodity around the NFL come her if Mara is going to tell him what to do?

The owner says the team sucked around the QB and you call that meddling? Christ...
RE: RE: Jones's cap hit is $47M next season  
Go Terps : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16269049 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16268955 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He could be Nearly Headless Nick and ownership would be conjuring up excuses for why this year went badly.

I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."



Then Daboll is signing his own death warrant.


Why is that? I think he'll be back next year; the one thing I think he has to do is get his temper in check... The Maras are obviously super sensitive to any perceived embarrassment (which is ironic).

I don't think Daboll has any say on Jones.
RE: RE: RE: actually they don't  
jinkies : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16269054 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16269051 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16269027 djm said:


Quote:


based on every single report, word, rumor, leak and article known to man.

So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.

Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.


Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.



What Mara does in back rooms is unknown to us. And it would be no surprise the reporters have nothing solid because Mara wants to be known as an owner who doesn't meddle. Nevertheless, he made that outrageous statement about doing everything to screw Jones up. And that's meddling enough for me.




so it's a coverup and you're using lip service as the ultimate barometer in settling the debate.

And we wonder why this world is fucked.


Reporters write about what they see and hear, or what others will go on the record regarding what they see and hear. That's their job. If nobody goes on the record they can't write shit. And nobody will cross Mara, not if they want to work in this league.

When the owner of this team says we have done everything to screw up the QB, it is almost at the point of saying, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?" Maybe not all the way there, but part the way there. And lord knows what he's saying in back rooms. He doesn't even have to say it, to say it. As RICO mob prosecutions have shown us, and...
I think that Daboll and Schoen will have plenty to say  
Dnew15 : 12:04 pm : link
about DJ when this season is over.

Jints central will have no other option but to listen.
RE: RE: RE: Jones's cap hit is $47M next season  
jinkies : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16269062 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16269049 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16268955 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He could be Nearly Headless Nick and ownership would be conjuring up excuses for why this year went badly.

I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."



Then Daboll is signing his own death warrant.



Why is that? I think he'll be back next year; the one thing I think he has to do is get his temper in check... The Maras are obviously super sensitive to any perceived embarrassment (which is ironic).

I don't think Daboll has any say on Jones.


I'm not all the way to this position. I think Schoen and Daboll can move on from Jones after this season. They can probably convince Mara it's time. And even if Mara isn't on board, they can do it, though at that point the clock might start ticking.
RE: ok  
Go Terps : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16269058 djm said:
Quote:
why blast Dave Gettleman then as the ultimate villan? Why praise Schoen? What does it matter if Mara is pulling all the strings? And why would Schoen, a HOT commodity around the NFL come her if Mara is going to tell him what to do?

The owner says the team sucked around the QB and you call that meddling? Christ...


I never said Gettleman was the ultimate villain. I must have said a million times that even he was a symptom of a larger problem.

The Maras are the guys making the high end football decisions. They're there at the Combine interviewing players, they're in the war room on draft day. We've seen that. We can assume they're in the room when other decisions are made.

That in itself isn't unique...there are and have been lots of meddling owners around the league. It's annoying that they pretend not to be, but worse is that they simply aren't good at what they do - just like their father wasn't good at it. They let sentimentality affect their decisions and it hurts the team building process. Can't put it any clearer than that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: actually they don't  
djm : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16269065 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16269054 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16269051 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16269027 djm said:


Quote:


based on every single report, word, rumor, leak and article known to man.

So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.

Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.


Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.



What Mara does in back rooms is unknown to us. And it would be no surprise the reporters have nothing solid because Mara wants to be known as an owner who doesn't meddle. Nevertheless, he made that outrageous statement about doing everything to screw Jones up. And that's meddling enough for me.




so it's a coverup and you're using lip service as the ultimate barometer in settling the debate.

And we wonder why this world is fucked.



Reporters write about what they see and hear, or what others will go on the record regarding what they see and hear. That's their job. If nobody goes on the record they can't write shit. And nobody will cross Mara, not if they want to work in this league.

When the owner of this team says we have done everything to screw up the QB, it is almost at the point of saying, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?" Maybe not all the way there, but part the way there. And lord knows what he's saying in back rooms. He doesn't even have to say it, to say it. As RICO mob prosecutions have shown us, and...


OK...

Not one writer is going to speculate about this...not one.

We can agree to disagree.
RE: I think that Daboll and Schoen will have plenty to say  
jinkies : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16269071 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
about DJ when this season is over.

Jints central will have no other option but to listen.


I agree with this view.
short and sweet  
djm : 12:09 pm : link
if schoen and daboll want another QB they will get one.
RE: short and sweet  
jinkies : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16269085 djm said:
Quote:
if schoen and daboll want another QB they will get one.


I agree they will, after this season.

By the way, you may not like him, but Mike Lombardi, who knows Mara personally has said it. I don't listen to the FAN but according to reddit it's been discussed there.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:19 pm : link
Coughlin's legacy was screwed a bit by the DeSean Jackson game. Team was 9-4 and rolling. They win the division and likely make a decent run that year if they win that game.

Instead, they finish 10-6 and miss the playoffs. That team was slinging it every week.
Stay BPA  
GiantGrit : 12:21 pm : link
Can’t ignore his injury concerns. Even if he looks solid it should absolutely not withhold the Giants from looking QB in the draft. Look to the Eagles taking Hurts. Smart move in hindsight.

I’m in a similar camp to Go Terps in terms of investment at QB. The Giants should be investing more into the position, develop backups in the draft and use the needed $$ elsewhere.

I wouldn’t be opposed to using 2 picks on QB’s. Taylor will be gone, Jones performance aside he gets hurt a lot.

Another position they need to upgrade at is RB. Too big of a drop off when Saquon is hurt. I know they like Jahmyr Gibbs a lot.

Overall the team is still in a position to keep taking BPA’s, the Giants lack elite talent. Only exception would be a LT who can’t move to the right side and a DT who can only play 1 tech like Dexter.
RE: RE: short and sweet  
Lambuth_Special : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16269091 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16269085 djm said:


Quote:


if schoen and daboll want another QB they will get one.



I agree they will, after this season.

By the way, you may not like him, but Mike Lombardi, who knows Mara personally has said it. I don't listen to the FAN but according to reddit it's been discussed there.


Do you know which subreddit? That sounds interesting.

Lombardi has always been critical of the Jones contract but has hinted that Daboll was on board with it. In fact, I'm pretty sure Lombardi claimed he texted Daboll himself to warn him about it. If he's now claiming the Giants will draft a QB, I'd imagine it means Daboll is a part of driving it
just play along  
djm : 12:31 pm : link
maybe you guys are right, but you're going to have to talk me away from the evidence that says this town will unearth Mara's personnel meddling. I present to you:

--The Knicks trade for Melo. REPORTERS and WRITERS have told the story 100 times if they have said it once--that Knicks OWNER James Dolan stepped and basically orchestrated the trade for Melo once GM Donnie Walsh exhibited cold feet or delay tactics. Everyone knows Dolan meddled here because we were told by numerous sources. Facts.

--George Steinbrenner's tactics during the 70s 80s and early 90s. IF and when George stepped in, we knew about it. Reporters. Writers. We knew about it. When George finally stepped back and let the GM run things, we knew about it. Reporters. Writers.

--The NY Rangers still utilzing channels leading back to Glen Sather for many personnel or coaching decisions even when Sather was no longer even running things. To add to this, the Rangers doing the same with Mark Messier who wasn't even EMPLOYED by the NY Rangers when they leaned on Messier for advice. Facts. Reporters told the story. No one refuted it. Facts.

This isn't the 1% keeping shit under lock and key or some massive coverup by a well guarded and insiduous industry. We're talking about the NFL here...not watergate, and even that was exposed.

---You're saying Mara wanted to draft Jones. Then wanted to keep Jones. So after 2022, when Jones FINALLY vindicates Mara and finally Mara can let it be known, shit, let it leak that he was the knight in shining armor that wanted Jones all along--yet not a peep. Mara keeps it silent.

I aint buying it.
all these things can be true  
djm : 12:34 pm : link
Mara had an awful decade or so. That is definitely true. Mara hired the right people from outside the org. We can only hope. Those same good people are having a rough year. Definitely true. Those same people will look to upgrade the QB position.
The Gettleman hire  
ajr2456 : 12:35 pm : link
Was literally because of the Maras being too involved. They could have went outside the organization but instead they hired family member Acorsi to consult, who recommended another family member in Gettleman.

Mara only went outside the organization for Schoen because of all the outside noise begging and even mocking them to. What Mara hears on sports radio has an influence on his decisions. If it didn’t, they would have stuck to their guns when they benched Eli. Instead they tried to run it back again in 2018.
RE: RE: A lot of you are smoking crack  
k2tampa : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16268887 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16268673 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Jones is a very uneven player who can’t consistently play at a high level starter level. That’s it. If he puts 1 or 2 high level games together, it doesn’t change things.

You guys really need to accept reality.


x1,000

It's like people like torturing themselves. Look at the stats on where he ranks in important categories over FOUR + YEARS. He doesn't beat good teams. He's terrible in prime time.

This is not an Eli situation. Eli already won his first Super Bowl by the end of year 4 and flashed in all the ways Jones is not. And here we are still confounding ourselves over Jones. It's lunacy. We deserve to suck with this cyclical kool-aid drinking.


I just tried to imagine Manning behind this offensive line and almost spit out my drink.
At the end of the day I don't think Jones  
jinkies : 12:43 pm : link
is a good fit for what Daboll wants to do. Daboll made the best of it last season and catered the offense around what Jones can do well. But Daboll wants to throw the ball downfield. He wants a QB who can work the pocket and lead receivers accurately into space. That's not Jones.
RE: RE: Jones's cap hit is $47M next season  
santacruzom : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16268979 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16268955 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He could be Nearly Headless Nick and ownership would be conjuring up excuses for why this year went badly.

I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."



"I'll believe they will move on from Eli when it happens" -they did that off-season when they drafted Jones

"i'll believe they will hire outside the org when it actually happens" --Schoen and Daboll hired from completely outside the organization.


I'm not so sure mentioning the "when it actually happened" part negates the other part.
RE: just play along  
rsjem1979 : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16269114 djm said:
Quote:

---You're saying Mara wanted to draft Jones. Then wanted to keep Jones. So after 2022, when Jones FINALLY vindicates Mara and finally Mara can let it be known, shit, let it leak that he was the knight in shining armor that wanted Jones all along--yet not a peep. Mara keeps it silent.

I aint buying it.


I played along, and while what you're saying isn't out of the realm of possibilities, I think what you're missing is that unlike those other owners/executives, John Mara doesn't suffer from an intense desire for praise, vindication, or validation. Unlike those guys, he inherited the team and his last name is a cornerstone of the league. He doesn't need to be brash, he was born absurdly wealthy and has known nothing but influence his entire life.

Is it impossible that his influence over the Giants isn't as "in your face" as Dolan or Steinbrenner but strong enough to carry enough weight on major personnel decisions to get what he wants?

And need I remind you:

"We're back!" - John Mara, Jan. 15, 2023
jinkies  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:48 pm : link
dropping my favorite line from Becket!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: actually they don't  
santacruzom : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16269079 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16269065 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16269054 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16269051 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16269027 djm said:


Quote:


based on every single report, word, rumor, leak and article known to man.

So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.

Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.


Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.



What Mara does in back rooms is unknown to us. And it would be no surprise the reporters have nothing solid because Mara wants to be known as an owner who doesn't meddle. Nevertheless, he made that outrageous statement about doing everything to screw Jones up. And that's meddling enough for me.




so it's a coverup and you're using lip service as the ultimate barometer in settling the debate.

And we wonder why this world is fucked.



Reporters write about what they see and hear, or what others will go on the record regarding what they see and hear. That's their job. If nobody goes on the record they can't write shit. And nobody will cross Mara, not if they want to work in this league.

When the owner of this team says we have done everything to screw up the QB, it is almost at the point of saying, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?" Maybe not all the way there, but part the way there. And lord knows what he's saying in back rooms. He doesn't even have to say it, to say it. As RICO mob prosecutions have shown us, and...



OK...

Not one writer is going to speculate about this...not one.

We can agree to disagree.


Why would they? What story is there to uncover that isn't already obvious?

I don't see any writers crafting massive exposes that shine a light on Jerry Jones' involvement in Cowboys decisions either.
RE: The Gettleman hire  
rsjem1979 : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16269121 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Was literally because of the Maras being too involved. They could have went outside the organization but instead they hired family member Acorsi to consult, who recommended another family member in Gettleman.

Mara only went outside the organization for Schoen because of all the outside noise begging and even mocking them to. What Mara hears on sports radio has an influence on his decisions. If it didn’t, they would have stuck to their guns when they benched Eli. Instead they tried to run it back again in 2018.


Let's not forget that if Joe Judge didn't lose his mind in 2021 and create such a shitstorm at the end of that season, Mara was ready to run it back with Judge and Kevin Abrams as GM. The utter chaos forced his hand.
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:54 pm : link
Not this year... after this year.

If the Giants go into 2024 with only Jones and Taylor, and the Giants have another last place finish in the division, Daboll is on the chopping block.

Let me put it like this, would you tie your fate to Daniel Jones?

The weird thing about ownership is they have oddly become more loyal to disappointing football players than the guys trying to fix the team.
I think the Maras are very sensitive to the live crowd  
cosmicj : 12:59 pm : link
At the Meadowlands. If December home games see swathes of empty seats or visitor jerseys, they will look to blame someone.

That’s how they’ve operated the last few years: scapegoating.

Kevin Gilbride. Coughlin. McAdoo. Shurmur. Jason Garrett. Judge.

Who’s it going to be this year?
RE: I think the Maras are very sensitive to the live crowd  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16269158 cosmicj said:
Quote:
At the Meadowlands. If December home games see swathes of empty seats or visitor jerseys, they will look to blame someone.

That’s how they’ve operated the last few years: scapegoating.

Kevin Gilbride. Coughlin. McAdoo. Shurmur. Jason Garrett. Judge.

Who’s it going to be this year?


Remember the reports that they put pressure on Coughlin to get rid of both his coordinators? So we know this is real.

So why is Barkley safe?
RE: Go Terps  
ajr2456 : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16269152 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Not this year... after this year.

If the Giants go into 2024 with only Jones and Taylor, and the Giants have another last place finish in the division, Daboll is on the chopping block.

Let me put it like this, would you tie your fate to Daniel Jones?

The weird thing about ownership is they have oddly become more loyal to disappointing football players than the guys trying to fix the team.


+1000000
Whatever at this point  
HomerJones45 : 1:03 pm : link
Jones is a tease- always has been, always will be. You guys will be here a couple of years from now complaining about the o-line, the receivers and "weapons". Jones has already buried the careers of 4, 5, 6 (I am losing count) HC and OC's and one GM. If Schoen and Daboll want to hitch their careers to Jones so they can be shown the door in a couple of years, that's up to them.
RE: Whatever at this point  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16269167 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Jones is a tease- always has been, always will be. You guys will be here a couple of years from now complaining about the o-line, the receivers and "weapons". Jones has already buried the careers of 4, 5, 6 (I am losing count) HC and OC's and one GM. If Schoen and Daboll want to hitch their careers to Jones so they can be shown the door in a couple of years, that's up to them.


THIS.
I think Terps' point is  
JonC : 1:05 pm : link
Daboll might not have even say in the Jones matter to protect himself.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:06 pm : link
I will never get why ownership is so in love with guys like Jones and Barkley, who have won pretty much nothing. It is so odd to me.
RE: jinkies  
jinkies : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16269144 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
dropping my favorite line from Becket!


good flick!
RE: I think Terps' point is  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16269170 JonC said:
Quote:
Daboll might not have even say in the Jones matter to protect himself.


We simply don't know if this is true, but many of us suspect it.

If this is indeed the reality, Schoen and Daboll should offer to resign.

Why fall on your sword for for ownership who has a weird crush on losing football players?
RE: RE: jinkies  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16269176 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16269144 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


dropping my favorite line from Becket!



good flick!


Great movie. I actually recently rewatched it.
What’s this rumor about Daboll coaching the Chargers?  
cosmicj : 1:12 pm : link
Any legs to it? Just imagine if Daboll simply resigns at the end of the season. If Jones is foisted on him, that might be a possibility.
RE: Go Terps  
GiantGrit : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16269152 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Not this year... after this year.

If the Giants go into 2024 with only Jones and Taylor, and the Giants have another last place finish in the division, Daboll is on the chopping block.

Let me put it like this, would you tie your fate to Daniel Jones?

The weird thing about ownership is they have oddly become more loyal to disappointing football players than the guys trying to fix the team.


Great post and I’ve been thinking the same. This offseason will be a strong indicator of where power lies. Daboll is going to want his own guy. Is Schoen on board? I would guess yes. Is ownership? What if they need to trade up?

You’re doing this regime dirty if you don’t let them get their own guy. You’re gonna wait until year 4?

The Mara’s still love Jones. Will be interesting to see how things play out.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:13 pm : link
I think the Dabs to LAC was Cowherd throwing shit at the wall.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:15 pm : link
I am sure Jones is a nice and polite kid who works hard and is a model citizen. But he hasn’t really won shit here. Isn’t the entire goal to win? And if isn’t, what are we all doing?
RE: RE: RE: jinkies  
jinkies : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16269178 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16269176 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16269144 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


dropping my favorite line from Becket!



good flick!



Great movie. I actually recently rewatched it.


It's been years for me. You have me queuing it up.
RE: RE: I think Terps' point is  
JonC : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16269177 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16269170 JonC said:


Quote:


Daboll might not have even say in the Jones matter to protect himself.



We simply don't know if this is true, but many of us suspect it.

If this is indeed the reality, Schoen and Daboll should offer to resign.

Why fall on your sword for for ownership who has a weird crush on losing football players?


If this season doesn't see a seismic shift, and they're in position to grab a QB next April, and fail to do so ... I simply see no football reason for it. Even under the best of circumstances, there will be no SB trophy.
RE: What’s this rumor about Daboll coaching the Chargers?  
Sean : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16269181 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Any legs to it? Just imagine if Daboll simply resigns at the end of the season. If Jones is foisted on him, that might be a possibility.

After the Seattle game, Cowherd said he should resign at the end of the season and force his way to the Chargers since he was stuck with Jones. He said the Chargers would trade a first round pick for the rights to Daboll.
GiantGrit  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:21 pm : link
I took a lot of grief on BBI when I raised the alarm bells about John Mara commenting on Daniel Jones in public, including the introductory press conferences for Schoen and Daboll.

I backed off when Schoen and Daboll appeared to be making tough, un-Giant-like decisions and bringing in new front office people from outside of the organization. There was also some tweaking of job titles including his brother.

However, the "we are not listening to offers for Barkley" directly contradicts what Schoen and Daboll have said over and over again ("We will always listen."). It's a red flag in my book.

If the Giants don't have any serious competition for Jones in training camp in 2024 (or even contemplate simply cutting bait), it's another huge red flag. It also means we're in store for a lot of bad football for years to come.
RE: I think Terps' point is  
Go Terps : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16269170 JonC said:
Quote:
Daboll might not have even say in the Jones matter to protect himself.


Exactly.

I think Daboll is a smart guy and a good coach. I'd bet money that after last season he had no interest in bringing Daniel Jones back to be the QB in 2023. Daboll knew better than anyone the spells and incantations required to make the offense look decent with Jones in 2022, and he knew it would be a lot harder to repeat the feat in 2023. Daboll's visible frustrations with Jones this year look like a coach that would be happy to throw his QB into the Hackensack River.

We are in a similar place to 2017: a few months from a QB-rich draft but carrying a bad QB option that ownership loves...

Hearing Saquon Barkley's name read at the 2018 draft remains one of the worst moments I've had as a Giant fan. At that moment you could see the following seasons unfolding as they have.

Did the Giants learn anything from that day?
RE: I think the Maras are very sensitive to the live crowd  
Dnew15 : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16269158 cosmicj said:
Quote:
At the Meadowlands. If December home games see swathes of empty seats or visitor jerseys, they will look to blame someone.

That’s how they’ve operated the last few years: scapegoating.

Kevin Gilbride. Coughlin. McAdoo. Shurmur. Jason Garrett. Judge.

Who’s it going to be this year?


This is very likely to happen.

And the answer to your question is clear....

Daniel Jones
RE: Shifting narratives  
ZoneXDOA : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16268648 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
What is thriving? I keep hearing we are entering a softer schedule. What does it prove if Jones gets a few meh wins against equally weak opponents say Raiders and Packers but can’t beat Dallas or Philly still?

I call this QB hell. Jones isn’t the future.
it all depends. If we win against trash, how did Jones play? Did we barely win? Did Jones takes advantage and carve up a sub par D? Did we win by more than 20? Did he struggle? How was the OL? These are the markers that will tell us what we need to know.
RE: Not good news for those who've invested much of their self esteem..,  
kickoff : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16268672 Milton said:
Quote:
...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line. As for me.... - ( New Window )


Can we all, even DJ haters, realize the amount of PRESSIRE that is now being put on this kid? I believe he's played under hugh pressure his entire time here, this is really raising the temperature.
There’s no more time for  
ajr2456 : 1:48 pm : link
“Well the oline didn’t play good enough so we can’t make a judgement”.

That ship should have sailed awhile ago. The Giants have a major decision to make in the coming months. There’s no wiggle room for “well what if”.
RE: GiantGrit  
jinkies : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16269201 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I took a lot of grief on BBI when I raised the alarm bells about John Mara commenting on Daniel Jones in public, including the introductory press conferences for Schoen and Daboll.

I backed off when Schoen and Daboll appeared to be making tough, un-Giant-like decisions and bringing in new front office people from outside of the organization. There was also some tweaking of job titles including his brother.

However, the "we are not listening to offers for Barkley" directly contradicts what Schoen and Daboll have said over and over again ("We will always listen."). It's a red flag in my book.

If the Giants don't have any serious competition for Jones in training camp in 2024 (or even contemplate simply cutting bait), it's another huge red flag. It also means we're in store for a lot of bad football for years to come.


yes. I don't mind the "not listening/Barkley" comments if it's a negotiating tactic. If they literally aren't listening to offers, then we have a problem.
RE: …  
santacruzom : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16269172 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I will never get why ownership is so in love with guys like Jones and Barkley, who have won pretty much nothing. It is so odd to me.


I get it, to a degree. It can't be easy to make change and let go of quality people with potential, especially with no guarantee that the change will resolve an issue. It's easy to stick to the status quo. It's also easier politically and introspectively when not making a change fails, than it is when change results in no improvement.

I wish they wouldn't do it, but I get why they do.
RE: GiantGrit  
GiantGrit : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16269201 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I took a lot of grief on BBI when I raised the alarm bells about John Mara commenting on Daniel Jones in public, including the introductory press conferences for Schoen and Daboll.

I backed off when Schoen and Daboll appeared to be making tough, un-Giant-like decisions and bringing in new front office people from outside of the organization. There was also some tweaking of job titles including his brother.

However, the "we are not listening to offers for Barkley" directly contradicts what Schoen and Daboll have said over and over again ("We will always listen."). It's a red flag in my book.

If the Giants don't have any serious competition for Jones in training camp in 2024 (or even contemplate simply cutting bait), it's another huge red flag. It also means we're in store for a lot of bad football for years to come.


If I draft a rookie who isn’t incredibly raw I would probably play him from day 1. We’re in agreement on the contemplation b/c Jones being here adds a big distraction. From what I gather that is not even on the table. He’ll be here next year.

I’ll leave it at this - right now Terps and yourself are over the target with your concerns. Ultimately we’ll see what happens this offseason and there will be no palatable spin on not taking a QB in a loaded class imo - even if Jones somehow plays great. He’s now one firmly in the one hit away from done category for me.
RE: There’s no more time for  
GiantGrit : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16269246 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
“Well the oline didn’t play good enough so we can’t make a judgement”.

That ship should have sailed awhile ago. The Giants have a major decision to make in the coming months. There’s no wiggle room for “well what if”.


Oft injured and inconsistent Daniel Jones at $40m is not how this team will get back to contention. Some of us took different roads to the ultimate destination, myself included. What he could have been, how much blame is his/not his is no longer relevant.

Its time to draft a kid and look to capitalize on cap allocation while he’s on his rookie deal.

I liked Jones. For his sake, glad he got paid if the neck is an issue the rest of his life.

Its time to let this regime get their own guy. We’re gonna go into year 4 before they get their own QB? Or we’re gonna can Daboll and never give a guy who developed Josh Allen his chance to mold a rookie? C’mon
RE: RE: GiantGrit  
AcidTest : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16269303 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16269201 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I took a lot of grief on BBI when I raised the alarm bells about John Mara commenting on Daniel Jones in public, including the introductory press conferences for Schoen and Daboll.

I backed off when Schoen and Daboll appeared to be making tough, un-Giant-like decisions and bringing in new front office people from outside of the organization. There was also some tweaking of job titles including his brother.

However, the "we are not listening to offers for Barkley" directly contradicts what Schoen and Daboll have said over and over again ("We will always listen."). It's a red flag in my book.

If the Giants don't have any serious competition for Jones in training camp in 2024 (or even contemplate simply cutting bait), it's another huge red flag. It also means we're in store for a lot of bad football for years to come.



If I draft a rookie who isn’t incredibly raw I would probably play him from day 1. We’re in agreement on the contemplation b/c Jones being here adds a big distraction. From what I gather that is not even on the table. He’ll be here next year.

I’ll leave it at this - right now Terps and yourself are over the target with your concerns. Ultimately we’ll see what happens this offseason and there will be no palatable spin on not taking a QB in a loaded class imo - even if Jones somehow plays great. He’s now one firmly in the one hit away from done category for me.


This is essentially my view.

Because of his contract and injury history, Jones will be here next year unless doctors tell him he has to retire.

But a concussion and two neck injuries mean that 2024 might well be his last year with the Giants, regardless of how well he plays.

The Giants need to find his successor in next year's draft, which likely means using a first or second round pick on a QB.
Interesting that this mock  
JFIB : 2:33 pm : link
Has Shaduer Sanders available with our 2nd round pick. That might e tempting. What are most guys thoughts about Sanders?
...  
ryanmkeane : 2:34 pm : link
To be honest, I don't think this neck injury was that big of a deal. He was out for 3 games and now he's back.
So if you respect  
joeinpa : 2:34 pm : link
Schoen and Dabol, and they make a decision you don’t agree with, especially on the DJ issue.

Your default position is owner interference, got it.

A very convenient way of never having to admit you might have been wrong

RE: Interesting that this mock  
ajr2456 : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16269325 JFIB said:
Quote:
Has Shaduer Sanders available with our 2nd round pick. That might e tempting. What are most guys thoughts about Sanders?


Sanders isn’t leaving if he’s not guaranteed to be a first rounder
RE: So if you respect  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16269329 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Schoen and Dabol, and they make a decision you don’t agree with, especially on the DJ issue.

Your default position is owner interference, got it.

A very convenient way of never having to admit you might have been wrong


You could be right and this is baseless conspiracy talk.

However, as pointed out specifically above, there are a few red flags/canaries in the coal mine (early and vocal public defense of Jones even as new GM/HC being hired (including excuses), the strange position of not listening to offers on Barkley, the presence of Shepard on the roster but reluctance by the staff to actually use him, etc.).

Let's just say, our spider sense is tingly.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16269327 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
To be honest, I don't think this neck injury was that big of a deal. He was out for 3 games and now he's back.


We're talking about a QB who makes his living running the football who has only completed one full season. Two of his seasons cut short by neck injuries.

It's kind of a big deal.
RE: So if you respect  
Sammo85 : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16269329 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Schoen and Dabol, and they make a decision you don’t agree with, especially on the DJ issue.

Your default position is owner interference, got it.

A very convenient way of never having to admit you might have been wrong


If they choose Jones, and we miss playoffs again next year, they both deserve to be fired.
joeinpa.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:46 pm : link
You might be right, but Mara has been very pro Jones publicly so thus lies the doubt Mara is throwing his weight around. It might be total bunk, but there are bread crumbs.
RE: I think Terps' point is  
Thegratefulhead : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16269170 JonC said:
Quote:
Daboll might not have even say in the Jones matter to protect himself.
They will be drafting a QB high.

His next neck injury is the career ending one, no?

I very really curious to see if he can stay in the pocket after 2. This discussion is a waste of passion today.

The season is toast, we get to see what Jones has. If he sucks we will be drafting high.

Of course we draft a QB in that situation.

If we win more games than we lose, we still draft a QB high, maybe not move up in the draft but early.

Jones plays really well and we win a bunch of games...

If reading that made you worry, you might be an asshole, just sayin'

I think even if Jones plays lights out, finishes with a winning record, we draft a QB in the first 3 rounds. I suggest not getting your panties in a wad over this until the draft is over.

We get the rest of the season, saying you don't need to see it proves your narrative. No reason not to, more information is better than less. Nothing to lose by getting it and there is not a reasonable alternative to use the rest of the season on at QB considering the contract Jones has.

This experiment must happen

It needs to happen





Mara's Comments  
Lambuth_Special : 2:51 pm : link
Mara has gone beyond the "we've done everything to screw him up" with his quotes. This is from March of 2022:

Quote:
They signed Tyrod Taylor, but team owner John Mara made it clear on Sunday that Taylor is the team’s backup because they remain committed to Daniel Jones as the starter heading into his fourth professional season. Mara said that the Giants are confident that Jones will thrive if they “just put the right pieces around him and give him a little bit more continuity and stability.”

“People are realizing it’s by far the most important position in sports and either you have one or you don’t. We think we have one,” Mara said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.


Source: https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/john-mara-either-you-have-a-qb-or-you-dont-we-think-we-have-one-in-daniel-jones
Lambuth.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:52 pm : link
I so wish Mara would STFU. He can’t help himself.
"You"  
Thegratefulhead : 2:55 pm : link
I know I replied to your post but that "you" is general and in no way put to you.

I am in general not a fan of people who do not want a player to play well because it supports an argument.
