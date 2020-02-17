Rest of season about Daniel Jones: BB Banter podcast

Daniel Jones plays well, wins enough games to solidify himself as guy going forward, in the process winning enough games to take them out of range of the top tier quarterbacks.
Or: Giants continue to flounder, and they draft their next qb
Plain and simple Daniel s future with the Giants is kind of in his hands, not a bad place for him to be or the Giants for that matter
Nothing new, but put very distinctly.
I agree with other posters who state they might invest a later pick in a young quarterback given the injury history of Taylor and Jones, but IMO that s not a given seeing many other needs as well
Jones thriving the rest of the season eliminates the need and the draft capital.
Every other QB should potentially be in our range. So, I don't think a 5-7 win season precludes us from drafting a QB, not named Williams or Maye. In fact, if be surprised if we didn't draft a QB with 1 of top 3 picks. It's a strong draft for QBs even outside the top 2.
I call this QB hell. Jones isn’t the future.
💯💯 on calling this QB hell. Year 5 and there are still the same questions as year w the QB
Regardless of what happens the rest of this year, Jones is being paid a ton next year and will start as the starter. If he excels next year, we have an asset we can keep or trade. If he fails, we have plans B in house ready to step in. The neck thing makes this a necessity.
I think we should expect Schoen and Dabol to recognize “thrive” if they see it ,
As for me.... - ( New Window )
You guys really need to accept reality.
They CANNOT continue with Daniel Jones.
You guys really need to accept reality.
Apparently If you say this you are a "loudmouth".
And yet, there is more than a little bit of truth in what BB Banter states
It's been 5 years. Daniel Jones ain't it. This post would make more sense coming after he played well, not after the crap we've seen this season
We'll be here, demanding that the QB play consistently well, unlike you who seems to bask in the thrill of being "right" about Jones getting a contract based on half a season and one playoff game.
Congrats on being right. The dog caught the car. Now what?
What’s the same success? Throwing 6-7 touchdowns. Barely beating a Commanders team twice and needing a cheap officials call to do it? Beating up on a bunch of Colts 3rd stringers. That’s what Jones did in 2nd half last year.
People seem to forget the Giants were pretty awful second half of season outside of 2-3 games.
Get out of here with this stupid shit!
If you really think that Giants' fans who want to draft a replacement for Jones have "invested much of their self esteem in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative", then I don't know what to tell you.
And does this also mean that Giants' fans who want to keep Jones have "invested much of THEIR self esteem in the "Daniel Jones is the guy" narrative"?
It's a ridiculous take no matter where one stands on Jones.
I want the Giants to draft another QB, because I don't think Jones can win a championship. But no matter what the Giants do, my self-sesteem will be just fine.
exactly!!
we fell for this BS last year. we beat a sorry Vikings team in the playoffs and "maybe Jones is the guy".
then got smoked by Philly
Its time for some of you guys to realize that DJ just isnt a high level QB. there arent many QBs in the history of the game that have "turned the light on" in year 6.
Jimmy G maybe?
these are the teams that are in the mix for the #1 pick
Cardinals - don't think they are moving off Kyler Murray, especially if he comes back and looks decent
Panthers - dont have a pick
Patriots - they need a QB
Bears - will have their pick and the Panthers pick. are they ready to move off Fields? lets say we offer them a swap of 1st round picks and the Leonary Williams draft capital (a high 2nd rounder and next years 5th) i think they'd take that
Packers - will probably ride it out with Love
Broncos - maybe
So we are definitely in play for Williams or Maye and definitely have to make the move
lmao weren't you the dude saying "you all be sorry when the Giants win a Superbowl with a team full of Gettleman's players." Looks you're running out of Gettleman's guys.
Quote:
...in the "Daniel Jones sucks" narrative. What will they do, where will they go, if he has the same success he had in 2022? It will be good news for the Giants if Jones can confirm the belief Schoen and Daboll had in him when they signed him to a 4-year $160M contract with $82M guaranteed, but try telling that to the loudmouths with their "reputation" on the line. As for me.... - ( New Window )
So cut to 2022 and he had a damn good year all things considered. Put the team on his back and led them to a winning season with a playoff victory. It wasn't a great year, but definitely demonstrated you can win with him. I thought the prudent move was to tag him. With that as an option, they must've really been convinced to give him such a large contract. $32M one year deal vs a $160M four year deal with $82M guaranteed seemed like a no-brainer if you had any doubts about Jones.
I'm not in love with Jones, but I'm of the opinion that you can win a Super Bowl with him if he can stay healthy (and Andrew Thomas can stay healthy).
Awful post making up fantasy narratives to bash Giants' fans for something that hasn't even happened yet.
Good question, which begs another: what if he does play well against those guys but we still lose?
Quote:
They CANNOT continue with Daniel Jones.
The audition was over after four years. You don't give $82M in guaranteed money to someone auditioning for a job.
Yes. Prior to his injury, unlike fans, I'd bet -- as bad as things were -- Daboll/Schoen weren't concerned with the starting QB position.
The neck injury might -- or not -- have changed their thinking.
Quote:
Awful post making up fantasy narratives to bash Giants' fans for something that hasn't even happened yet.
Quote:
What is thriving? I keep hearing we are entering a softer schedule. What does it prove if Jones gets a few meh wins against equally weak opponents say Raiders and Packers but can’t beat Dallas or Philly still?
Good question, which begs another: what if he does play well against those guys but we still lose?
Then you have a bigger problem on your hand with not committing to understanding the entire team as a whole/roster situation going forward begs for understanding this is a multi-year rebuild.
I remain adamant of not getting sucked into a mediocre team. This is all about setting deck for a 2025 window forward. Giants if they're lucky might win 8-9 games next year. Are we going to keep chugging the Jones/Barkley Kool-Aid for a couple more years?
I just don't see the point.
So cut to 2022 and he had a damn good year all things considered. Put the team on his back and led them to a winning season with a playoff victory. It wasn't a great year, but definitely demonstrated you can win with him.
The defense, Saquon Barkley, and Graham Gano put Jones on their backs in September.
If you were looking for proof that you could get mediocre (at best) QB play for 12 games and scrape together a 9-win season due to a variety of factors, sure. You can find dozens of examples of that in other NFL cities. The Houston Texans put together 9 wins behind Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, TJ Yates, and Brandon Weeden in 2015.
And before you say it, that group of QBs combined for 29 TD passes and 12 INTs.
The Vikings got 11 wins from Case Keenum in 2015 - 22 TDs, 7 INTs in 14 starts.
The Browns have gotten to the playoffs with Couch/Holcolm, Derek Anderson, and Baker Mayfield.
The Giants cannot win the Super Bowl with Daniel Jones. He's not good enough. He will never be good enough. It's okay to not be on that level, the overwhelming majority of QBs in the history of football were not.
Feel free to go back to the archives, that's what you'll find.
I was a Coughlin fan early on, it was only later in his reign that I came to believe he was seriously overrated by BBI and the football world in general. Not that he didn't have his strengths, but when you start looking underneath the hood of those two Super Bowl trophies, you see a lot of very flawed seasons on his resume.
So people can’t criticize a QB who has done nothing in 5 years but it’s ok to criticize a coach who won two super bowls?
Nope. And its clear rest of league (players, coaches, executives) were stunned. Didn't make sense at any level.
Quote:
Wasn't Milton the same guy who complained about Coughlin excessively in the beginning of his tenure while praising Fassel. Was he just a loudmouth?
I was a Coughlin fan early on, it was only later in his reign that I came to believe he was seriously overrated by BBI and the football world in general. Not that he didn't have his strengths, but when you start looking underneath the hood of those two Super Bowl trophies, you see a lot of very flawed seasons on his resume.
Quote:
Or how about when he littered the board with Josh Rosen threads for months. Was he a loudmouth for not believing in Eli Manning?
Actually as much as I wanted Rosen at the time, I was also of the belief that they could still win with Eli for a couple more years and that it would be good for Rosen to sit for a season or two (using Rivers and Rodgers as two top tier QBs who likely benefited for their time on the bench behind Hall of Fame QBs).
Feel free to go back to the archives, that's what you'll find.
So with this really solid track record of your own, you really think you should be calling out others for not wanting to keep Jones around?
Quote:
In comment 16268672 Milton said:
Quote:
Awful post making up fantasy narratives to bash Giants' fans for something that hasn't even happened yet.
There's a poster (I forget his name) who went on and on for years about Jones being nothing more than a backup QB at best and then disappeared from BBI when Jones had a good year only to return "victoriously" this season as Jones struggled. Do you really think he's rooting for Jones to finish the year strong? And there are others on BBI like him, maybe not as personally invested in Jones's failure, but invested enough to be rooting against him.
This narrative that a certain poster disappeared because they were winning is ridiculous. He was ran off by a mod because the mod didn't agree with his opinions
The ongoing debate about whether our offensive woes are more because of Jones or the OL isn't irrelevant, but it is now secondary to his injuries.
The Giants very likely won't be in a position to draft Williams or Maye. But if they finish in the top 10, they could still trade down, get extra picks and get Daniels, McCarthy (if he declares), etc.
Quote:
Wasn't Milton the same guy who complained about Coughlin excessively in the beginning of his tenure while praising Fassel. Was he just a loudmouth?
I was a Coughlin fan early on, it was only later in his reign that I came to believe he was seriously overrated by BBI and the football world in general. Not that he didn't have his strengths, but when you start looking underneath the hood of those two Super Bowl trophies, you see a lot of very flawed seasons on his resume.
Quote:
Or how about when he littered the board with Josh Rosen threads for months. Was he a loudmouth for not believing in Eli Manning?
Actually as much as I wanted Rosen at the time, I was also of the belief that they could still win with Eli for a couple more years and that it would be good for Rosen to sit for a season or two (using Rivers and Rodgers as two top tier QBs who likely benefited for their time on the bench behind Hall of Fame QBs).
Feel free to go back to the archives, that's what you'll find.
Since you're on the stand, my recollection is, like Wellington Mara (and me) you liked Coughiin early. After season 3, Wellington Mara, me, and maybe you were convinced his martinet approach was outmoded. Mara met with him and told him so, Coughiin lightened up, we won a SB followed by the last Giants golden era. Then things unravelled.
I'd like the Eagles and Cowboys to actually worry about the Giants for once as opposed to plugging in two wins every year.
It was a half measure. Typical Giants.
Also Jones has to now know that he has to step it up or he won't be a Giant for long. So his mind set may change more to a gun slinger mentality because if he doesn't produce his days are numbered.
Jones is either going to rise the challenge or fail. But in either case we will have our answer regarding Jones going forward.
Quote:
the best they could muster was essentially a two year deal. It was the most non-committed, non-one year deal for a QB of all time.
It was a half measure. Typical Giants.
The Giants need a quality heir apparent QB regardless what Jones does. He is too injury prone and misses too much time
where we need a Quality replacement to possibly take over long term. This means a high draft choice either on day 1 or 2 if available. A Tyrod Taylor is not the answer.
Also Jones has to now know that he has to step it up or he won't be a Giant for long. So his mind set may change more to a gun slinger mentality because if he doesn't produce his days are numbered.
Jones is either going to rise the challenge or fail. But in either case we will have our answer regarding Jones going forward.
I like Jones he is not perfect but few are .... I think him being able to see TT make the reads and move the ball is going to a long way. Jones is a smart kid that is willing to learn, grow and adjust. His time on the side should server him well. I thikn he will play a lot better especially with the OL making some progress.
But I think we're beyond that because of the neck injuries.
Jones would have to play light's out and the doctors/trainers would have to have no long-term concerns with the neck for a running QB.
How likely are both?
I like Jones, I thought he could cross the line this year but he hasn't. Tbh I think Judge broke him, he plays too conservative unless he's down 10 with 2 minutes left. Giants need to move forward.
They CANNOT continue with Daniel Jones.
Stop with the hysterics. This panicky take is way too common and unfairly conveys an untenable situation. Sure they can continue with Jones. They can also draft a QB and let things process. There is nothing wrong with having a decent vet QB getting paid decent vet QB money. Jones is the best QB on the roster. Don't love him? Fine, you look for his replacement. You look for upgrades. Don't chase. Don't fucking panic.
All these hyperbolic doom and gloom takes just overstate things. An earlier post said Jones can't play at a consistently good level--ok, maybe...but we just saw the guy play well for an entire season in 2022. He can play well. We've seen it, and he's going to be here next season and can in fact play well and if he doesn't, get the kid in there, assuming we draft one.
Everyone that dislikes Jones has made their point ad nauseam, which is fine, he's a concern, but things are fluid and never so black and white. Guys like Jones who are up n down, there's UP in that label for a reason.
But I think we're beyond that because of the neck injuries.
Jones would have to play light's out and the doctors/trainers would have to have no long-term concerns with the neck for a running QB.
How likely are both?
On the neck, not at all unlikely. He had what looked like a whiplash injury sufficiently minor to be cleared to throw 10 days later and for contact 3 weeks later. I've had whiplash twice in my life with no lingering effects. No I don't get slammed by 300 pounders but there was never any concern of lasting effect or future recurrence.
So far as playing lights out, if AT's back and nothing else changes I'd expect better than his '22 performance.
Is that lights out?
Everyone that dislikes Jones has made their point ad nauseam, which is fine, he's a concern, but things are fluid and never so black and white. Guys like Jones who are up n down, there's UP in that label for a reason.
What’s the ceiling of the UP part though? Until proven otherwise the ceiling is last year, and if that’s what it truly is then no, the Giants can’t continue with Daniel Jones.
You guys really need to accept reality.
x1,000
It's like people like torturing themselves. Look at the stats on where he ranks in important categories over FOUR + YEARS. He doesn't beat good teams. He's terrible in prime time.
This is not an Eli situation. Eli already won his first Super Bowl by the end of year 4 and flashed in all the ways Jones is not. And here we are still confounding ourselves over Jones. It's lunacy. We deserve to suck with this cyclical kool-aid drinking.
This.
This season has been a disaster and Jones helped but he can help the cause in 24. He's done it before. If not, Giants will hopefully be prepared.
What is the overall trend?
Quote:
Everyone that dislikes Jones has made their point ad nauseam, which is fine, he's a concern, but things are fluid and never so black and white. Guys like Jones who are up n down, there's UP in that label for a reason.
What’s the ceiling of the UP part though? Until proven otherwise the ceiling is last year, and if that’s what it truly is then no, the Giants can’t continue with Daniel Jones.
I mean he won a playoff game and played well. I'd say good QB is his ceiling since we saw that in 22.
I am not dying on any hills or betting on anything. Just saying some of the takes are over the top, as usual. We've seen JONES bounce back after being left for dead. Maybe this is it, maybe he's broken but you and I don't know that yet. He's here, make the best of it and look for upgrades. Doesn't have to be untenable.
It all depends on the matchups, scheme and personnel.
Nobody has yet to answer the question as what “thriving” looks like, which sounds like people are going to latch to any mediocre performance as a reason to hang on to Jones. It can’t just be beating the Raiders and Patriots and looking decent.
I highly doubt Daboll and Schoen are going to try to drum up excuses to NOT upgrade the QB position but again, it also comes down to QB availability. Shit, for all we know the Giants wanted to draft a QB in round 2 --April of 2023 but he wasn't available.
If Jones rips off 7-8 games of 27 PPG and looks great, cross that bridge if and when. Odds are he's merely OK and the team is picking 7th or so. Then we see who's available.
Nobody has yet to answer the question as what “thriving” looks like, which sounds like people are going to latch to any mediocre performance as a reason to hang on to Jones. It can’t just be beating the Raiders and Patriots and looking decent.
This is tired. We all know you think he sucks. No one is saying he's great.
Plant the goalposts firmly in the ground.
(I don't mean passing for 3TD/game)
This team scoring 21 would be something.
I will call it now. This is what will happen this off-season. Giants sign 2 OLs in FA (starting guard and maybe a swing tackle for depth) and they will sign a pass rusher to big money to compliment Thibs. They will maybe bring back Ojulari on a prove it deal or do the 5th year thing. And they will trade up for a QB in round 1 with the Panthers. That's my prediction. Jones starts week 1 while the kid waits in the wings. Kid probably plays by October.
(I don't mean passing for 3TD/game)
This team scoring 21 would be something.
So by "thriving", we mean "average". Wow, $40M doesn't buy what it used to.
I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."
But say we go on a 2022 end of season Lions-type run, then he's back with no serious competition. We probably invest in a better backup, maybe with a pick.
But say we go on a 2022 end of season Lions-type run, then he's back with no serious competition. We probably invest in a better backup, maybe with a pick.
However, improbable that may be, this the very definition of QB Purgatory - a QB who always plays well enough to keep half the fanbase he is worth keeping, and the other half calling out the inconsistency, and never winning shit.
And don't give me Jared Goff comparisons - he already went to a Super Bowl.
I will call it now. This is what will happen this off-season. Giants sign 2 OLs in FA (starting guard and maybe a swing tackle for depth) and they will sign a pass rusher to big money to compliment Thibs. They will maybe bring back Ojulari on a prove it deal or do the 5th year thing. And they will trade up for a QB in round 1 with the Panthers. That's my prediction. Jones starts week 1 while the kid waits in the wings. Kid probably plays by October.
I think this is a very likely scenario.
Fortunately for the kid coming in, the NYG will be a considerably all around better team than what DJ was handed.
Sometimes it's just luck on what team drafts what player at a given time.
I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."
"I'll believe they will move on from Eli when it happens" -they did that off-season when they drafted Jones
"i'll believe they will hire outside the org when it actually happens" --Schoen and Daboll hired from completely outside the organization.
Here's a thought, maybe they just liked Jones more than you did and MAYBE the Giants felt that Jones was the best option they had available to them and signed him knowing he's imperfect but better to sign a VET QB then no QB at all? Teams don't like to be without a starting QB on the roster. Maybe they are prepared to upgrade Jones despite the contract. Is this really such an abstract belief? They can cut the guy after next season, take some poison but move on with the replacement.
Everything is a conspiracy with you.
Quote:
So, leading the team to 3TD plus per game would be thriving?
(I don't mean passing for 3TD/game)
This team scoring 21 would be something.
So by "thriving", we mean "average". Wow, $40M doesn't buy what it used to.
12th-highest QB pay = 'average'
Quote:
In comment 16268934 Blueworm said:
Quote:
So, leading the team to 3TD plus per game would be thriving?
(I don't mean passing for 3TD/game)
This team scoring 21 would be something.
So by "thriving", we mean "average". Wow, $40M doesn't buy what it used to.
12th-highest QB pay = 'average'
So much wrong with this statement. But let's start with, you don't pay a QB as poor as Jones on an graduated incremental scale with Patrick Mahomes. Not if you want to win anything.
Quote:
What is thriving? I keep hearing we are entering a softer schedule. What does it prove if Jones gets a few meh wins against equally weak opponents say Raiders and Packers but can’t beat Dallas or Philly still?
What people realize or do not realize has no bearing on anything the Giants do in regard to quarterback
When Jones is no longer the Giants quarterback it will be a fact he was not the guy. Until then , why is it such a big deal to some posters if others want to allow it to play out hoping for the best.
Here s a fact, right now he is the quarterback, I want him to play well, I want the Giants to win Sunday. If that s bothersome, to those who want to move on from Jones, that s their problem
Quote:
He could be Nearly Headless Nick and ownership would be conjuring up excuses for why this year went badly.
I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."
"I'll believe they will move on from Eli when it happens" -they did that off-season when they drafted Jones
"i'll believe they will hire outside the org when it actually happens" --Schoen and Daboll hired from completely outside the organization.
Here's a thought, maybe they just liked Jones more than you did and MAYBE the Giants felt that Jones was the best option they had available to them and signed him knowing he's imperfect but better to sign a VET QB then no QB at all? Teams don't like to be without a starting QB on the roster. Maybe they are prepared to upgrade Jones despite the contract. Is this really such an abstract belief? They can cut the guy after next season, take some poison but move on with the replacement.
Everything is a conspiracy with you.
There's no conspiracy. The Giants have meddling owners. Too simple to be considered a conspiracy.
So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.
Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.
Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.
I'm sure that ownership will give their two cents (and probably more) about the QB, the star RB of the team who also plays a role in a league-wide contract situation, or FG kicker that is facing some potential litigation.
They probably aren't all that involved in any non-descript personnel decision leaving their FO people to handle those decisions.
It's like no one here works for a big corporation.
I'm sure that ownership will give their two cents (and probably more) about the QB, the star RB of the team who also plays a role in a league-wide contract situation, or FG kicker that is facing some potential litigation.
They probably aren't all that involved in any non-descript personnel decision leaving their FO people to handle those decisions.
It's like no one here works for a big corporation.
I definitely agree with this. But this take that Mara is telling the GM how to handle Jones is laughable and again, it would be exposed. Writers live to expose shit like this.
I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."
Then Daboll is signing his own death warrant.
So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.
Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.
Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.
What Mara does in back rooms is unknown to us. And it would be no surprise the reporters have nothing solid because Mara wants to be known as an owner who doesn't meddle. Nevertheless, he made that outrageous statement about doing everything to screw Jones up. And that's meddling enough for me.
Quote:
based on every single report, word, rumor, leak and article known to man.
So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.
Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.
Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.
What Mara does in back rooms is unknown to us. And it would be no surprise the reporters have nothing solid because Mara wants to be known as an owner who doesn't meddle. Nevertheless, he made that outrageous statement about doing everything to screw Jones up. And that's meddling enough for me.
so it's a coverup and you're using lip service as the ultimate barometer in settling the debate.
And we wonder why this world is fucked.
The owner says the team sucked around the QB and you call that meddling? Christ...
Quote:
He could be Nearly Headless Nick and ownership would be conjuring up excuses for why this year went badly.
I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."
Then Daboll is signing his own death warrant.
Why is that? I think he'll be back next year; the one thing I think he has to do is get his temper in check... The Maras are obviously super sensitive to any perceived embarrassment (which is ironic).
I don't think Daboll has any say on Jones.
Quote:
In comment 16269027 djm said:
Quote:
based on every single report, word, rumor, leak and article known to man.
So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.
Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.
Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.
What Mara does in back rooms is unknown to us. And it would be no surprise the reporters have nothing solid because Mara wants to be known as an owner who doesn't meddle. Nevertheless, he made that outrageous statement about doing everything to screw Jones up. And that's meddling enough for me.
so it's a coverup and you're using lip service as the ultimate barometer in settling the debate.
And we wonder why this world is fucked.
Reporters write about what they see and hear, or what others will go on the record regarding what they see and hear. That's their job. If nobody goes on the record they can't write shit. And nobody will cross Mara, not if they want to work in this league.
When the owner of this team says we have done everything to screw up the QB, it is almost at the point of saying, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?" Maybe not all the way there, but part the way there. And lord knows what he's saying in back rooms. He doesn't even have to say it, to say it. As RICO mob prosecutions have shown us, and...
Jints central will have no other option but to listen.
Quote:
In comment 16268955 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He could be Nearly Headless Nick and ownership would be conjuring up excuses for why this year went badly.
I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."
Then Daboll is signing his own death warrant.
Why is that? I think he'll be back next year; the one thing I think he has to do is get his temper in check... The Maras are obviously super sensitive to any perceived embarrassment (which is ironic).
I don't think Daboll has any say on Jones.
I'm not all the way to this position. I think Schoen and Daboll can move on from Jones after this season. They can probably convince Mara it's time. And even if Mara isn't on board, they can do it, though at that point the clock might start ticking.
The owner says the team sucked around the QB and you call that meddling? Christ...
I never said Gettleman was the ultimate villain. I must have said a million times that even he was a symptom of a larger problem.
The Maras are the guys making the high end football decisions. They're there at the Combine interviewing players, they're in the war room on draft day. We've seen that. We can assume they're in the room when other decisions are made.
That in itself isn't unique...there are and have been lots of meddling owners around the league. It's annoying that they pretend not to be, but worse is that they simply aren't good at what they do - just like their father wasn't good at it. They let sentimentality affect their decisions and it hurts the team building process. Can't put it any clearer than that.
Quote:
In comment 16269051 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16269027 djm said:
Quote:
based on every single report, word, rumor, leak and article known to man.
So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.
Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.
Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.
What Mara does in back rooms is unknown to us. And it would be no surprise the reporters have nothing solid because Mara wants to be known as an owner who doesn't meddle. Nevertheless, he made that outrageous statement about doing everything to screw Jones up. And that's meddling enough for me.
so it's a coverup and you're using lip service as the ultimate barometer in settling the debate.
And we wonder why this world is fucked.
Reporters write about what they see and hear, or what others will go on the record regarding what they see and hear. That's their job. If nobody goes on the record they can't write shit. And nobody will cross Mara, not if they want to work in this league.
When the owner of this team says we have done everything to screw up the QB, it is almost at the point of saying, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?" Maybe not all the way there, but part the way there. And lord knows what he's saying in back rooms. He doesn't even have to say it, to say it. As RICO mob prosecutions have shown us, and...
OK...
Not one writer is going to speculate about this...not one.
We can agree to disagree.
Jints central will have no other option but to listen.
I agree with this view.
I agree they will, after this season.
By the way, you may not like him, but Mike Lombardi, who knows Mara personally has said it. I don't listen to the FAN but according to reddit it's been discussed there.
Instead, they finish 10-6 and miss the playoffs. That team was slinging it every week.
I’m in a similar camp to Go Terps in terms of investment at QB. The Giants should be investing more into the position, develop backups in the draft and use the needed $$ elsewhere.
I wouldn’t be opposed to using 2 picks on QB’s. Taylor will be gone, Jones performance aside he gets hurt a lot.
Another position they need to upgrade at is RB. Too big of a drop off when Saquon is hurt. I know they like Jahmyr Gibbs a lot.
Overall the team is still in a position to keep taking BPA’s, the Giants lack elite talent. Only exception would be a LT who can’t move to the right side and a DT who can only play 1 tech like Dexter.
Quote:
if schoen and daboll want another QB they will get one.
I agree they will, after this season.
By the way, you may not like him, but Mike Lombardi, who knows Mara personally has said it. I don't listen to the FAN but according to reddit it's been discussed there.
Do you know which subreddit? That sounds interesting.
Lombardi has always been critical of the Jones contract but has hinted that Daboll was on board with it. In fact, I'm pretty sure Lombardi claimed he texted Daboll himself to warn him about it. If he's now claiming the Giants will draft a QB, I'd imagine it means Daboll is a part of driving it
--The Knicks trade for Melo. REPORTERS and WRITERS have told the story 100 times if they have said it once--that Knicks OWNER James Dolan stepped and basically orchestrated the trade for Melo once GM Donnie Walsh exhibited cold feet or delay tactics. Everyone knows Dolan meddled here because we were told by numerous sources. Facts.
--George Steinbrenner's tactics during the 70s 80s and early 90s. IF and when George stepped in, we knew about it. Reporters. Writers. We knew about it. When George finally stepped back and let the GM run things, we knew about it. Reporters. Writers.
--The NY Rangers still utilzing channels leading back to Glen Sather for many personnel or coaching decisions even when Sather was no longer even running things. To add to this, the Rangers doing the same with Mark Messier who wasn't even EMPLOYED by the NY Rangers when they leaned on Messier for advice. Facts. Reporters told the story. No one refuted it. Facts.
This isn't the 1% keeping shit under lock and key or some massive coverup by a well guarded and insiduous industry. We're talking about the NFL here...not watergate, and even that was exposed.
---You're saying Mara wanted to draft Jones. Then wanted to keep Jones. So after 2022, when Jones FINALLY vindicates Mara and finally Mara can let it be known, shit, let it leak that he was the knight in shining armor that wanted Jones all along--yet not a peep. Mara keeps it silent.
I aint buying it.
Mara only went outside the organization for Schoen because of all the outside noise begging and even mocking them to. What Mara hears on sports radio has an influence on his decisions. If it didn’t, they would have stuck to their guns when they benched Eli. Instead they tried to run it back again in 2018.
Quote:
Jones is a very uneven player who can’t consistently play at a high level starter level. That’s it. If he puts 1 or 2 high level games together, it doesn’t change things.
You guys really need to accept reality.
I just tried to imagine Manning behind this offensive line and almost spit out my drink.
Quote:
He could be Nearly Headless Nick and ownership would be conjuring up excuses for why this year went badly.
I'll believe they'll draft a QB when it actually happens. Until then it's "We've done everything to screw this kid up. Let's get him some help."
"I'll believe they will move on from Eli when it happens" -they did that off-season when they drafted Jones
"i'll believe they will hire outside the org when it actually happens" --Schoen and Daboll hired from completely outside the organization.
I'm not so sure mentioning the "when it actually happened" part negates the other part.
---You're saying Mara wanted to draft Jones. Then wanted to keep Jones. So after 2022, when Jones FINALLY vindicates Mara and finally Mara can let it be known, shit, let it leak that he was the knight in shining armor that wanted Jones all along--yet not a peep. Mara keeps it silent.
I aint buying it.
I played along, and while what you're saying isn't out of the realm of possibilities, I think what you're missing is that unlike those other owners/executives, John Mara doesn't suffer from an intense desire for praise, vindication, or validation. Unlike those guys, he inherited the team and his last name is a cornerstone of the league. He doesn't need to be brash, he was born absurdly wealthy and has known nothing but influence his entire life.
Is it impossible that his influence over the Giants isn't as "in your face" as Dolan or Steinbrenner but strong enough to carry enough weight on major personnel decisions to get what he wants?
And need I remind you:
"We're back!" - John Mara, Jan. 15, 2023
Quote:
In comment 16269054 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16269051 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16269027 djm said:
Quote:
based on every single report, word, rumor, leak and article known to man.
So it's a coverup then. I say coverup because there is no way in hell Mara's meddling is this quiet unless there was a well orchestrated cover up.
Not one writer, local or national has uncovered this story. NOT. ONE. Nothing from the most reputable and respected sports outlet in the world, the athletic. Nothing from the rags like the NY Post. Nothing from the national shit stirrers like ESPN. Not one writer has the balls to expose John Mara and his meddling ways? Not important enough to generate clicks I guess.
Mara hired bad GMs and coaches. Full stop.
What Mara does in back rooms is unknown to us. And it would be no surprise the reporters have nothing solid because Mara wants to be known as an owner who doesn't meddle. Nevertheless, he made that outrageous statement about doing everything to screw Jones up. And that's meddling enough for me.
so it's a coverup and you're using lip service as the ultimate barometer in settling the debate.
And we wonder why this world is fucked.
Reporters write about what they see and hear, or what others will go on the record regarding what they see and hear. That's their job. If nobody goes on the record they can't write shit. And nobody will cross Mara, not if they want to work in this league.
When the owner of this team says we have done everything to screw up the QB, it is almost at the point of saying, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?" Maybe not all the way there, but part the way there. And lord knows what he's saying in back rooms. He doesn't even have to say it, to say it. As RICO mob prosecutions have shown us, and...
OK...
Not one writer is going to speculate about this...not one.
We can agree to disagree.
Why would they? What story is there to uncover that isn't already obvious?
I don't see any writers crafting massive exposes that shine a light on Jerry Jones' involvement in Cowboys decisions either.
Mara only went outside the organization for Schoen because of all the outside noise begging and even mocking them to. What Mara hears on sports radio has an influence on his decisions. If it didn’t, they would have stuck to their guns when they benched Eli. Instead they tried to run it back again in 2018.
Let's not forget that if Joe Judge didn't lose his mind in 2021 and create such a shitstorm at the end of that season, Mara was ready to run it back with Judge and Kevin Abrams as GM. The utter chaos forced his hand.
If the Giants go into 2024 with only Jones and Taylor, and the Giants have another last place finish in the division, Daboll is on the chopping block.
Let me put it like this, would you tie your fate to Daniel Jones?
The weird thing about ownership is they have oddly become more loyal to disappointing football players than the guys trying to fix the team.
That’s how they’ve operated the last few years: scapegoating.
Kevin Gilbride. Coughlin. McAdoo. Shurmur. Jason Garrett. Judge.
Who’s it going to be this year?
That’s how they’ve operated the last few years: scapegoating.
Kevin Gilbride. Coughlin. McAdoo. Shurmur. Jason Garrett. Judge.
Who’s it going to be this year?
Remember the reports that they put pressure on Coughlin to get rid of both his coordinators? So we know this is real.
So why is Barkley safe?
If the Giants go into 2024 with only Jones and Taylor, and the Giants have another last place finish in the division, Daboll is on the chopping block.
Let me put it like this, would you tie your fate to Daniel Jones?
The weird thing about ownership is they have oddly become more loyal to disappointing football players than the guys trying to fix the team.
+1000000
THIS.
good flick!
We simply don't know if this is true, but many of us suspect it.
If this is indeed the reality, Schoen and Daboll should offer to resign.
Why fall on your sword for for ownership who has a weird crush on losing football players?
Quote:
dropping my favorite line from Becket!
good flick!
Great movie. I actually recently rewatched it.
If the Giants go into 2024 with only Jones and Taylor, and the Giants have another last place finish in the division, Daboll is on the chopping block.
Let me put it like this, would you tie your fate to Daniel Jones?
The weird thing about ownership is they have oddly become more loyal to disappointing football players than the guys trying to fix the team.
Great post and I’ve been thinking the same. This offseason will be a strong indicator of where power lies. Daboll is going to want his own guy. Is Schoen on board? I would guess yes. Is ownership? What if they need to trade up?
You’re doing this regime dirty if you don’t let them get their own guy. You’re gonna wait until year 4?
The Mara’s still love Jones. Will be interesting to see how things play out.
Quote:
In comment 16269144 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
dropping my favorite line from Becket!
good flick!
Great movie. I actually recently rewatched it.
It's been years for me. You have me queuing it up.
Quote:
Daboll might not have even say in the Jones matter to protect himself.
We simply don't know if this is true, but many of us suspect it.
If this is indeed the reality, Schoen and Daboll should offer to resign.
Why fall on your sword for for ownership who has a weird crush on losing football players?
If this season doesn't see a seismic shift, and they're in position to grab a QB next April, and fail to do so ... I simply see no football reason for it. Even under the best of circumstances, there will be no SB trophy.
After the Seattle game, Cowherd said he should resign at the end of the season and force his way to the Chargers since he was stuck with Jones. He said the Chargers would trade a first round pick for the rights to Daboll.
I backed off when Schoen and Daboll appeared to be making tough, un-Giant-like decisions and bringing in new front office people from outside of the organization. There was also some tweaking of job titles including his brother.
However, the "we are not listening to offers for Barkley" directly contradicts what Schoen and Daboll have said over and over again ("We will always listen."). It's a red flag in my book.
If the Giants don't have any serious competition for Jones in training camp in 2024 (or even contemplate simply cutting bait), it's another huge red flag. It also means we're in store for a lot of bad football for years to come.
Exactly.
I think Daboll is a smart guy and a good coach. I'd bet money that after last season he had no interest in bringing Daniel Jones back to be the QB in 2023. Daboll knew better than anyone the spells and incantations required to make the offense look decent with Jones in 2022, and he knew it would be a lot harder to repeat the feat in 2023. Daboll's visible frustrations with Jones this year look like a coach that would be happy to throw his QB into the Hackensack River.
We are in a similar place to 2017: a few months from a QB-rich draft but carrying a bad QB option that ownership loves...
Hearing Saquon Barkley's name read at the 2018 draft remains one of the worst moments I've had as a Giant fan. At that moment you could see the following seasons unfolding as they have.
Did the Giants learn anything from that day?
That’s how they’ve operated the last few years: scapegoating.
Kevin Gilbride. Coughlin. McAdoo. Shurmur. Jason Garrett. Judge.
Who’s it going to be this year?
This is very likely to happen.
And the answer to your question is clear....
Daniel Jones
Can we all, even DJ haters, realize the amount of PRESSIRE that is now being put on this kid? I believe he's played under hugh pressure his entire time here, this is really raising the temperature.
That ship should have sailed awhile ago. The Giants have a major decision to make in the coming months. There’s no wiggle room for “well what if”.
I backed off when Schoen and Daboll appeared to be making tough, un-Giant-like decisions and bringing in new front office people from outside of the organization. There was also some tweaking of job titles including his brother.
However, the "we are not listening to offers for Barkley" directly contradicts what Schoen and Daboll have said over and over again ("We will always listen."). It's a red flag in my book.
If the Giants don't have any serious competition for Jones in training camp in 2024 (or even contemplate simply cutting bait), it's another huge red flag. It also means we're in store for a lot of bad football for years to come.
yes. I don't mind the "not listening/Barkley" comments if it's a negotiating tactic. If they literally aren't listening to offers, then we have a problem.
I get it, to a degree. It can't be easy to make change and let go of quality people with potential, especially with no guarantee that the change will resolve an issue. It's easy to stick to the status quo. It's also easier politically and introspectively when not making a change fails, than it is when change results in no improvement.
I wish they wouldn't do it, but I get why they do.
I backed off when Schoen and Daboll appeared to be making tough, un-Giant-like decisions and bringing in new front office people from outside of the organization. There was also some tweaking of job titles including his brother.
However, the "we are not listening to offers for Barkley" directly contradicts what Schoen and Daboll have said over and over again ("We will always listen."). It's a red flag in my book.
If the Giants don't have any serious competition for Jones in training camp in 2024 (or even contemplate simply cutting bait), it's another huge red flag. It also means we're in store for a lot of bad football for years to come.
If I draft a rookie who isn’t incredibly raw I would probably play him from day 1. We’re in agreement on the contemplation b/c Jones being here adds a big distraction. From what I gather that is not even on the table. He’ll be here next year.
I’ll leave it at this - right now Terps and yourself are over the target with your concerns. Ultimately we’ll see what happens this offseason and there will be no palatable spin on not taking a QB in a loaded class imo - even if Jones somehow plays great. He’s now one firmly in the one hit away from done category for me.
That ship should have sailed awhile ago. The Giants have a major decision to make in the coming months. There’s no wiggle room for “well what if”.
Oft injured and inconsistent Daniel Jones at $40m is not how this team will get back to contention. Some of us took different roads to the ultimate destination, myself included. What he could have been, how much blame is his/not his is no longer relevant.
Its time to draft a kid and look to capitalize on cap allocation while he’s on his rookie deal.
I liked Jones. For his sake, glad he got paid if the neck is an issue the rest of his life.
Its time to let this regime get their own guy. We’re gonna go into year 4 before they get their own QB? Or we’re gonna can Daboll and never give a guy who developed Josh Allen his chance to mold a rookie? C’mon
Quote:
I took a lot of grief on BBI when I raised the alarm bells about John Mara commenting on Daniel Jones in public, including the introductory press conferences for Schoen and Daboll.
I backed off when Schoen and Daboll appeared to be making tough, un-Giant-like decisions and bringing in new front office people from outside of the organization. There was also some tweaking of job titles including his brother.
However, the "we are not listening to offers for Barkley" directly contradicts what Schoen and Daboll have said over and over again ("We will always listen."). It's a red flag in my book.
If the Giants don't have any serious competition for Jones in training camp in 2024 (or even contemplate simply cutting bait), it's another huge red flag. It also means we're in store for a lot of bad football for years to come.
If I draft a rookie who isn’t incredibly raw I would probably play him from day 1. We’re in agreement on the contemplation b/c Jones being here adds a big distraction. From what I gather that is not even on the table. He’ll be here next year.
I’ll leave it at this - right now Terps and yourself are over the target with your concerns. Ultimately we’ll see what happens this offseason and there will be no palatable spin on not taking a QB in a loaded class imo - even if Jones somehow plays great. He’s now one firmly in the one hit away from done category for me.
This is essentially my view.
Because of his contract and injury history, Jones will be here next year unless doctors tell him he has to retire.
But a concussion and two neck injuries mean that 2024 might well be his last year with the Giants, regardless of how well he plays.
The Giants need to find his successor in next year's draft, which likely means using a first or second round pick on a QB.
Your default position is owner interference, got it.
A very convenient way of never having to admit you might have been wrong
Sanders isn’t leaving if he’s not guaranteed to be a first rounder
Your default position is owner interference, got it.
A very convenient way of never having to admit you might have been wrong
You could be right and this is baseless conspiracy talk.
However, as pointed out specifically above, there are a few red flags/canaries in the coal mine (early and vocal public defense of Jones even as new GM/HC being hired (including excuses), the strange position of not listening to offers on Barkley, the presence of Shepard on the roster but reluctance by the staff to actually use him, etc.).
Let's just say, our spider sense is tingly.
We're talking about a QB who makes his living running the football who has only completed one full season. Two of his seasons cut short by neck injuries.
It's kind of a big deal.
Your default position is owner interference, got it.
A very convenient way of never having to admit you might have been wrong
If they choose Jones, and we miss playoffs again next year, they both deserve to be fired.
His next neck injury is the career ending one, no?
I very really curious to see if he can stay in the pocket after 2. This discussion is a waste of passion today.
The season is toast, we get to see what Jones has. If he sucks we will be drafting high.
Of course we draft a QB in that situation.
If we win more games than we lose, we still draft a QB high, maybe not move up in the draft but early.
Jones plays really well and we win a bunch of games...
If reading that made you worry, you might be an asshole, just sayin'
I think even if Jones plays lights out, finishes with a winning record, we draft a QB in the first 3 rounds. I suggest not getting your panties in a wad over this until the draft is over.
We get the rest of the season, saying you don't need to see it proves your narrative. No reason not to, more information is better than less. Nothing to lose by getting it and there is not a reasonable alternative to use the rest of the season on at QB considering the contract Jones has.
This experiment must happen
It needs to happen
“People are realizing it’s by far the most important position in sports and either you have one or you don’t. We think we have one,” Mara said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.
Source: https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/john-mara-either-you-have-a-qb-or-you-dont-we-think-we-have-one-in-daniel-jones
I am in general not a fan of people who do not want a player to play well because it supports an argument.