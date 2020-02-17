Rest of season about Daniel Jones: BB Banter podcast joeinpa : 7:45 am

Daniel Jones plays well, wins enough games to solidify himself as guy going forward, in the process winning enough games to take them out of range of the top tier quarterbacks.



Or: Giants continue to flounder, and they draft their next qb



Plain and simple Daniel s future with the Giants is kind of in his hands, not a bad place for him to be or the Giants for that matter



Nothing new, but put very distinctly.



I agree with other posters who state they might invest a later pick in a young quarterback given the injury history of Taylor and Jones, but IMO that s not a given seeing many other needs as well





