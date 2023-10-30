Sy'56 Giants-Jets Game Review Now Available

confirmed what I saw with the tackles, which strongly suggests to me that having more pass plays very well could have led to disaster with the rookie QB against THAT defense (top notch at all three levels).
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
confirmed what I saw with the tackles, which strongly suggests to me that having more pass plays very well could have led to disaster with the rookie QB against THAT defense (top notch at all three levels).
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
I agree 100 percent Eric. The funny thing is the approach felt very Parcellsesque from the 80s. Conservative football, don't let the offense lose the game, and put it in the hands of a dominating Defense. Now this was to an extreme, but nevertheless. And Parcells also did this with Simms at QB and Bavaro at TE. Not Devito and Bellinger
confirmed what I saw with the tackles, which strongly suggests to me that having more pass plays very well could have led to disaster with the rookie QB against THAT defense (top notch at all three levels).
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
Barkley and Thibs played their asses off. They led the team (along with Dex) and had great games. IF, and its an if, they made mistakes I'm fine because they were giving it everything they had in a game were they were overmatched. The real culprit here is Gano. The guy has one job to do, all he had to do was make a 45 yd or 35 yd FG and they win.
I'm glad you brought up Parcells. Even during the team's most dominant season in franchise history (1986), the passing offense was horrible for much of the first half of the season with Simms at quarterback and behind a veteran offensive line. It was so bad that Simms openly admits the passing game was barely functional. The Giants were winning really, really ugly games like 13–6 win in St. Louis, the 14–9 game against the Raiders. Then there were the two back-to-back 17-14 wins against the Cowboys (really ugly game) and Eagles.
The trade deadline is at 4PM on Halloween. I was going to write up the three names who I feel have value around the league and what they could net for NYG. I am not including Saquon Barkley, as I just do not see ownership signing off on giving away the one high-ticket player on this team, and one who had some public turmoil against the franchise recently.
If Sy's read here is correct, this is a clear example of ownership's brutal stupidity.
Devito but I hated kicking the FG there. The play calling down that close should have been 4 down territory. That needed to be the mindset. End the game. After watching the Dallas game, I thought there was too much risk in kicking that FG and having it blocked and returned. You get a yard, game over. You kick the FG, the game still isn't over. We still have to kickoff with a hurt kicker and our special teams have been bad although they did play better on Sunday. I just don't like giving the other team the ball back. Plus, like Eli said, he'd rather be down 4 than down 3 because they will be more aggressive. The reward of going for the first completely outweighed the risk.
confirmed what I saw with the tackles, which strongly suggests to me that having more pass plays very well could have led to disaster with the rookie QB against THAT defense (top notch at all three levels).
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
Yep, and this was obvious. The cries to turn the game over to an undrafted rookie who hadn't even prepared to be the starter in the bad weather with that oline against that front is silly. What'd he start out 0-4 with a sack and a couple off target throws? Sure --this game needed more of that, lol.
I've seen some posts on BBI this week that this was the "worst loss in team history" or "worst coaching job in team history."
I am not sure how any Giants fans who has watched the team for more than a few years can say that. The Giants have had horrific, traumatic losses under every coach they have had in team history, including Parcells and Coughlin. And in games on teams with legitimate Super Bowl or playoff aspirations. In fact, it's happened so many times that I just brush games like this off at this point.
I'm talking about games the Giants had all but won and someone seized defeat from the jaws of victory. Hell, the signature play is "The Fumble" but it goes way beyond that.
confirmed what I saw with the tackles, which strongly suggests to me that having more pass plays very well could have led to disaster with the rookie QB against THAT defense (top notch at all three levels).
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
I felt like Thibs and Becton moved at the same time. At worst I felt like it should have been blown dead if Thibs drew him. I'd have to rewatch but that's what I thought I saw live.
I've repeatedly mentioned this but Wink told everyone BEFORE the season started that it would be rough in the beginning of the season due to all of the new guys in starting positions, particularly in the secondary.
And I've written a number of times that the biggest change has simply been the improved tackling by the secondary.
I've said it a dozen times...these soft training camps are not helping anyone.
Devito but I hated kicking the FG there. The play calling down that close should have been 4 down territory. That needed to be the mindset. End the game. After watching the Dallas game, I thought there was too much risk in kicking that FG and having it blocked and returned. You get a yard, game over. You kick the FG, the game still isn't over. We still have to kickoff with a hurt kicker and our special teams have been bad although they did play better on Sunday. I just don't like giving the other team the ball back. Plus, like Eli said, he'd rather be down 4 than down 3 because they will be more aggressive. The reward of going for the first completely outweighed the risk.
But doesn't the FG end the game?
What was the more likely outcome? Gano making a short field goal or Barkley converting on 4th-and-1?
The angle is also off so as a ref down the LoS, he is offsides. He's trying to jump the snap based on the head bob. I get it but as a coach I would alway tell my players you have to play above the refs. Don't put them in a position to make that type of call.
RE: RE: I'm fine with the mentality of how they approached the game with
Devito but I hated kicking the FG there. The play calling down that close should have been 4 down territory. That needed to be the mindset. End the game. After watching the Dallas game, I thought there was too much risk in kicking that FG and having it blocked and returned. You get a yard, game over. You kick the FG, the game still isn't over. We still have to kickoff with a hurt kicker and our special teams have been bad although they did play better on Sunday. I just don't like giving the other team the ball back. Plus, like Eli said, he'd rather be down 4 than down 3 because they will be more aggressive. The reward of going for the first completely outweighed the risk.
But doesn't the FG end the game?
What was the more likely outcome? Gano making a short field goal or Barkley converting on 4th-and-1?
Making the FG but that isn't the point. The FG doesn't end the game. You still have time left. Anything can happen just like a blocked kick that I mentioned. A first down wins the game. QB sneak it. I cannot stand the way Barkley runs lately.
But, again, the play calling on 1st, 2nd, and 3rd down
Going into the season, everyone thought we were going to suck but we went for 2 against Tennessee and won the game. We cannot discount the impact that decision had on the outcome of the season last year. We had nothing to lose on Sunday. Our season is basically over if we lose. Go for the win imo.
confirmed what I saw with the tackles, which strongly suggests to me that having more pass plays very well could have led to disaster with the rookie QB against THAT defense (top notch at all three levels).
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
The fact the when Tyrod was in, he was in a rush to take off the coverage on the outside was good to back up a pass rush that was winning real quick.
Even when we had a vet QB the opportunities to throw weren't there.
But if Dabol wanted to play it close and not pass choose to defend in OT.
I'm glad you brought up Parcells. Even during the team's most dominant season in franchise history (1986), the passing offense was horrible for much of the first half of the season with Simms at quarterback and behind a veteran offensive line. It was so bad that Simms openly admits the passing game was barely functional. The Giants were winning really, really ugly games like 13–6 win in St. Louis, the 14–9 game against the Raiders. Then there were the two back-to-back 17-14 wins against the Cowboys (really ugly game) and Eagles.
Of synching I think daboll deserves kudos for deviating from his tendencies. He's a passing offense guy. Do you think he wanted to run this offense? Hell no! But he swerved in response to the situation
I just can't get bent out of shape over the FG. And we've seen the Giants get stuff one QB sneaks this year against lesser defensive fronts.
The only way the FG doesn't end the game is if the Jets return the kickoff for a TD (or close enough to take a shot into the end zone).
On the other hand, if Barkley or DeVito are stuffed, we're in the same situation. (And I guarantee you everyone is calling for Daboll's head for not kicking the FG).
I don't doubt that people would be pissed if it didn't work and we lost. But that is the point. The HC has to make these decisions that aren't clear cut. The guys name was DaBALLS last year for a reason. At some point you have to make a play. I get the conservative approach all game. I completely disagree with the decision to kick even before knowing Gano was hurt. In the FG situation, you are asking your hurt kicker to now kick twice. It just doesn't make sense to me. They protected their players enough. At some point they have to man up an do it themselves. We can argue about this all day because there is no correct answer. This isn't hindsight. I was shocked they sent out the FG unit. This isn't playing devil's advocate. This is just trying to give your offense the confidence to go out and earn the W and trying to turn the season around. This really was that pivotal of a game and I can live with giving my players who bust their ass all year the opportunity to go earn that right.
confirmed what I saw with the tackles, which strongly suggests to me that having more pass plays very well could have led to disaster with the rookie QB against THAT defense (top notch at all three levels).
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
You can play the if game all day long. If the jets weren't morons on that one drive, the Giants wouldn't have even sniffed the end zone.
Every single game has these coin toss moments that can decide the outcomes of the game. It's coaching that makes a difference. I don't think the proper way to look at it is well if they won it was the right move, if they lost it was the wrong move. I'll go back to Tennessee game last year. Regardless of whether we made our missed the 2 pointer, going for two there was the right move. That's the way coaching should be evaluated.
The same coaching edge that put the Giants into position to win these one score games last year is missing this year, IMO.
The game against the Titans and the game against the Jets are not comparable. Completely different situations. The Giants were up in the latter and simply looking to secure the win. It's not "gutless" to take the path of least resistance. Watching the game in real time, my reaction was "kick the FG"... so I'm not going to second guess him now when he did what I would have done.
I have is that Daboll still made the wrong decision to receive in overtime, then when he did throw it had zero chance of success.
I also wondered why they didn’t set Gano to give him a better angle. Those short range FGs can be really tricky with that kind of angle, especially in that weather.
That’s my main issue with Daboll, when the plan is working it looks great, outside the the second half of the Cards game Everytime they fold. They seem lost on a secondary plan including the Devito situation
The game against the Titans and the game against the Jets are not comparable. Completely different situations. The Giants were up in the latter and simply looking to secure the win. It's not "gutless" to take the path of least resistance. Watching the game in real time, my reaction was "kick the FG"... so I'm not going to second guess him now when he did what I would have done.
Disagree. And, like I said, we can go back and forth on this all day. There is no one answer. You have your opinion and I have mine. Daboll against Tennessee didn't want to go to overtime and went for the win. He put it on his player's shoulders to end the game. The same could have been done against the Jets and given this team a huge spark for the remainder of the year. You disagree. That's fine.
My biggest coaching criticism was the choice to take the ball in OT. As soon as that decision was made, I knew the game was over.
To me, the only reason to start on D would be in the hopes of getting a turnover. But even if we hold the Jets to 6 or 7 yards and force a punt, we are probably starting with the same field position as we did and the result is probably the same
Again, the Titans and Jets situations are not comparable at all.
The Giants had this game won. And only one thing didn't need to go wrong. They had 4-5 things go wrong.
Blame the coaching? Maybe Barkley shouldn't fall down. Maybe Gano should be able to nail a chip shot. Maybe KT shouldn't jump offsides. Maybe Oshane should keep contain. Maybe Adoree Jackson can cover a scrub with 20 seconds.
We've seen losses like this many times before. My reaction in real time for this game was "the coaches are going to screw this up by playing not to lose!" then "Holy crap, they were right, this worked!"
Again, the coaches put the players in position to win. The players fucked it up.
some good stuff in this Vaccaro column from today's NYP. especially these quotes from Marty Schottenheimer:
“Here’s the reason it’s such a tough job,” he said. “Your first year, you know nothing. You’re faking it mostly, and hoping for the best. By Year 2, you know all the big-picture stuff: How to reach players, how to motivate them, how to get them ready to play week-to-week. It isn’t until Year 3 that the other stuff clicks: in-game adjustments, clock management, making strategy choices on your feet. Nothing happens overnight.”
was very similar to offside call against Dexter Lawrence last year against Washington's missed FG. Cost the Giants a win. Both Thibs and Lawrence timed the snap perfectly. The league acknowledged the error last year, not that it mattered.
Again, the Titans and Jets situations are not comparable at all.
The Giants had this game won. And only one thing didn't need to go wrong. They had 4-5 things go wrong.
Blame the coaching? Maybe Barkley shouldn't fall down. Maybe Gano should be able to nail a chip shot. Maybe KT shouldn't jump offsides. Maybe Oshane should keep contain. Maybe Adoree Jackson can cover a scrub with 20 seconds.
We've seen losses like this many times before. My reaction in real time for this game was "the coaches are going to screw this up by playing not to lose!" then "Holy crap, they were right, this worked!"
Again, the coaches put the players in position to win. The players fucked it up.
You’re not wrong in that regard. The players failed. It’s still Dabolls responsibility, isn’t it?
Outside of the Gano miss none of those fails were physical. All were mental.
The entire season Daboll has stood there with a lost look on his face. Those moments he and his staff need to be on top of the situation, and in his players ears.
The trade deadline is at 4PM on Halloween. I was going to write up the three names who I feel have value around the league and what they could net for NYG. I am not including Saquon Barkley, as I just do not see ownership signing off on giving away the one high-ticket player on this team, and one who had some public turmoil against the franchise recently.
If Sy's read here is correct, this is a clear example of ownership's brutal stupidity.
The Maras hope to win, but they don't try to win.
You are pathetically predictable. Keep in BARKLEY himself is campaigning to NOT be traded. So you want ownership to trade a guy MANY fans love (not sure why) and a guy who tells his teammates he wants to stay there...
I am all for trading Barkley but I can see why Ownership is less likely to do so.
But, blaming the Mara's, as you do constantly is pathetic. BTW, unde4r your watch the Giants would be rolling with Malik Willis who couldn't beat out Tannehill or now Levis.
confirmed what I saw with the tackles, which strongly suggests to me that having more pass plays very well could have led to disaster with the rookie QB against THAT defense (top notch at all three levels).
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
Seem obvious, but that won't stop the pitchfork and torches mob.
BTW, I also thought Thibs offsides was ticky tack at best.
I've been trying to put into words what it is that has been bothering me about Coach Daboll this season. I don't have to try any longer. Your words below hit the nail on the head:
"...the question can be asked about the mentality and overall ethos of this coaching staff. Have they gotten to the point where they are afraid to lose more than they are trying to win? I have seen this over the years, notably in year 2/3 of coaching regimes. The honeymoon phase is over, expectations grow, adversity hits, and the pressure changes everything about the way a team played that made them originally competitive."
Right now, I see a head coach who looks a bit cautious, a little dazed and a little confused. I sure hope Brian Daboll learns from this miserable season which ultimately falls into his lap.
I just can't get bent out of shape over the FG. And we've seen the Giants get stuff one QB sneaks this year against lesser defensive fronts.
The only way the FG doesn't end the game is if the Jets return the kickoff for a TD (or close enough to take a shot into the end zone).
On the other hand, if Barkley or DeVito are stuffed, we're in the same situation. (And I guarantee you everyone is calling for Daboll's head for not kicking the FG).
I was screaming (literally) to run a play, go for the yard, and key issue for me was Gano. He's either in a slump, injured, FG team mechanics screwed up or all three. And doesn't running a play eat a few more seconds than FG try? Also, too much can go wrong -- blocked kick and run back or Make the FG and Jets get big run back.
RE: If it's not on the coaches for so many players
failing assignments this far into the season...why are our players so dumb?
I'm asking why GIANTS players fail consistently.
Not just Sunday...all year. It's week 8 and Bellinger still can't find anyone to block on a screen. Our OLine still can't pick up a stunt. Until this week we couldn't field a punt cleanly...
Not to mention the list you made in your other post.
We don't play good fundamental football. So the question is..again...why can't our players learn?
The trade deadline is at 4PM on Halloween. I was going to write up the three names who I feel have value around the league and what they could net for NYG. I am not including Saquon Barkley, as I just do not see ownership signing off on giving away the one high-ticket player on this team, and one who had some public turmoil against the franchise recently.
If Sy's read here is correct, this is a clear example of ownership's brutal stupidity.
The Maras hope to win, but they don't try to win.
You are pathetically predictable. Keep in BARKLEY himself is campaigning to NOT be traded. So you want ownership to trade a guy MANY fans love (not sure why) and a guy who tells his teammates he wants to stay there...
I am all for trading Barkley but I can see why Ownership is less likely to do so.
But, blaming the Mara's, as you do constantly is pathetic. BTW, unde4r your watch the Giants would be rolling with Malik Willis who couldn't beat out Tannehill or now Levis.
Actually under my watch they would have drafted Lamar Jackson instead of Barkley, but that's neither here nor there.
The game against the Titans and the game against the Jets are not comparable. Completely different situations. The Giants were up in the latter and simply looking to secure the win. It's not "gutless" to take the path of least resistance. Watching the game in real time, my reaction was "kick the FG"... so I'm not going to second guess him now when he did what I would have done.
I’m not going to kill Daboll for the FG but you can’t just simply say “well, the FG was the most likely to succeed”. Under most circumstances? Probably. But that’s not how this particular game was playing out. They had been getting 3-4 yards a clip running the ball up the middle. And Gano has been in a terrible slump. He’d already looked ugly earlier in the game. Whether it’s mental, mechanics or the rumored knee injury, Gano just hasn’t been trust worthy whatsoever. That HAS to be taken into account when making that decision. Gano hasn’t looked comfortable most of the season.
Most of the time I’d say kick the FG there. But the way this particular game was playing out, I wanted to see them punch the ball ahead for one more yard. I had little confidence Gano would make that kick when he ran out onto the field.
RE: RE: I'm fine with the mentality of how they approached the game with
Devito but I hated kicking the FG there. The play calling down that close should have been 4 down territory. That needed to be the mindset. End the game. After watching the Dallas game, I thought there was too much risk in kicking that FG and having it blocked and returned. You get a yard, game over. You kick the FG, the game still isn't over. We still have to kickoff with a hurt kicker and our special teams have been bad although they did play better on Sunday. I just don't like giving the other team the ball back. Plus, like Eli said, he'd rather be down 4 than down 3 because they will be more aggressive. The reward of going for the first completely outweighed the risk.
But doesn't the FG end the game?
What was the more likely outcome? Gano making a short field goal or Barkley converting on 4th-and-1?
bigger thing to me was the D alignment on 1st down with 2 DL and nobody within 20 yards of the LOS behind them. I said to my son right there that they were going to lose because they were allowing the Jets to get chunk plays too easily.
Check out Will McDonald (99) on Gano’s FG miss: leaps the snapper and distracts the kicker. Nice job by ST coach Brant Boyer, who inserted McDonald specifically for this type of play. In college, McDonald famously jumped cars, so you know he’s got hops. Google it.
Check out Will McDonald (99) on Gano’s FG miss: leaps the snapper and distracts the kicker. Nice job by ST coach Brant Boyer, who inserted McDonald specifically for this type of play. In college, McDonald famously jumped cars, so you know he’s got hops. Google it.
Video of FG attempt - ( New Window )
Replying to my own post.
This is ridiculous, can't be a legal play. Jets #11 holds down Kreiter, 2 hands on his back.
I've repeatedly mentioned this but Wink told everyone BEFORE the season started that it would be rough in the beginning of the season due to all of the new guys in starting positions, particularly in the secondary.
And I've written a number of times that the biggest change has simply been the improved tackling by the secondary.
I've said it a dozen times...these soft training camps are not helping anyone.
This is true. Plus I believe Okereke is wearing the green dot this season. So a new MLB (really two new starting ILBs cause Micah didn’t play that much as a Rook) and two new starting CBs and Pinnock coming in as the starting safety. Lots of turnover
Well, at least there was no Dud Award for Evan Neal
I've been trying to put into words what it is that has been bothering me about Coach Daboll this season. I don't have to try any longer. Your words below hit the nail on the head:
"...the question can be asked about the mentality and overall ethos of this coaching staff. Have they gotten to the point where they are afraid to lose more than they are trying to win? I have seen this over the years, notably in year 2/3 of coaching regimes. The honeymoon phase is over, expectations grow, adversity hits, and the pressure changes everything about the way a team played that made them originally competitive."
Right now, I see a head coach who looks a bit cautious, a little dazed and a little confused. I sure hope Brian Daboll learns from this miserable season which ultimately falls into his lap.
He saw what happened to the HCs before him and is starting to hear Executive footsteps in his hallway. Suddenly the “unexpected visits” become more frequent.
How many times in recent years have we seen the Giants not been able to convert on 4th-and-1? To be honest, previous failures have influenced MY view of what the Giants should do. I don't trust Barkley or the OL in that situation.
Check out Will McDonald (99) on Gano’s FG miss: leaps the snapper and distracts the kicker. Nice job by ST coach Brant Boyer, who inserted McDonald specifically for this type of play. In college, McDonald famously jumped cars, so you know he’s got hops. Google it.
Video of FG attempt - ( New Window )
Replying to my own post.
This is ridiculous, can't be a legal play. Jets #11 holds down Kreiter, 2 hands on his back.
I mean definetely impressive but I thought its a penalty if you make any contact with the offensive lineman while jumping over. does he not clip his legs on the oline?
- Jihad Ward is no longer a useful player. Too slow, power game not impactful enough. A favorite of Wink, but it’s time to give others more playing time.
- Thing that struck me in a bad way watching ‘Hard Knocks’ - how much of a ‘fan’ Saleh was of Rodgers. I kept thinking to myself ‘be a coach’, but I thought maybe they just edited out the coaching part. Sy had similar thoughts so maybe I wasn’t imagining things. Not sold at all on Saleh as a head coach.
- I want to move on from McKinney. He’s not a star, and he won’t be worth the coin he wants. Get something for him now. I soured on him big time after his off field in-season injury. He strikes me as a ‘me first’ player.
Again, the Titans and Jets situations are not comparable at all.
The Giants had this game won. And only one thing didn't need to go wrong. They had 4-5 things go wrong.
Blame the coaching? Maybe Barkley shouldn't fall down. Maybe Gano should be able to nail a chip shot. Maybe KT shouldn't jump offsides. Maybe Oshane should keep contain. Maybe Adoree Jackson can cover a scrub with 20 seconds.
We've seen losses like this many times before. My reaction in real time for this game was "the coaches are going to screw this up by playing not to lose!" then "Holy crap, they were right, this worked!"
Again, the coaches put the players in position to win. The players fucked it up.
They didn't win the game so the what if's don't matter. The Jets had a similar number of what if plays as well. Let's not pretend the Giants were the only team fucking up here.
Do you feel like if Tyrod didn't get hurt the Giants would have won comfortably? I do. So let's take a step back and realize that part of the issue is the Giants went into this week with a back-up QB who has no business being on an NFL roster. That is also on the coaches. So the coaching staff almost coached themsleves out of a fuck up at QB. It shouldn't have gotten to this point in the first place.
I do think the Giants and Titans are comparable because it comes down to making the right move analytically. A missed FG is worse than a missed 4th down becasue of the spot. A made FG you can still lose by a point or worse, go to OT. A successful 4th down ends the game. Being aggressive works more times than it doesn't. And the worst time to be timid is when your team is reeling.
If Gano makes that kick, all of BBI is probably saying that Daboll deserves a raise for winning that game without a quarterback. But he missed it, and now the sky is falling.
Someone recently said on BBI, the difference between 7-10 and 10-7 is a few things that don't go your way throughout the year. Unfortunately, with injuries and just shitty things happening, this appears to be one of those years.
BH, i disagree completely. You can't always be aggressive and you can't always be conservative. It depends on the situation. Look at Staley with the Chargers. He literally always goes for it in every situation and it hurts the team more often than not. He's universally considered a bad coach because of this.
Giants at Tennessee week 1 last year. They were on the road, came all the way back in that game, and Daboll said guess what, let's try to win it right now instead of leaving it to chance. At that time they were considered an underdog and the team needed a spark.
Giants home against the Jets sitting at 2-5 with a street free agent QB and their defense playing possessed. Rainy game, tough to do anything. Daboll said to himself, the only way we win this game is if we get to 10-13 points by playing super conseravtive and letting our defense ball out. Give our kicker a chance to nail it down and he missed it. Sort of like when the Titans kicker missed the game winner last year. It happens.
Just because the end result was not what we wanted, does not mean it was the wrong decision. If Daboll had let DeVito throw it all game, not only does he maybe get hurt, but he likely turns it over at least once.
If Gano makes that kick, all of BBI is probably saying that Daboll deserves a raise for winning that game without a quarterback. But he missed it, and now the sky is falling.
Someone recently said on BBI, the difference between 7-10 and 10-7 is a few things that don't go your way throughout the year. Unfortunately, with injuries and just shitty things happening, this appears to be one of those years.
I love this point...b/c I think you're right.
I do however think the Giants will continue to be stuck between 10-7 and 7-10 (with more 7-10) for a long while until they are get a QB capable of moving them beyond this point.
Unfortunately, more often than not, that is the primary difference between the perennial winners in the NFL and the teams that fluctuate between 7-10 and 10-7.
Oddly, the Jets (135.2 yards per game allowed) have only been slightly better in run defense than the Giants (137.3). It suggests the team should stick with Saquon Barkley running the ball with an occasional chance for Tyrod Taylor (the risk with the latter is if Taylor gets hurt, the Giants are screwed). Continued use of the quick, short passing game with an occasional deep shot to Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton should also continue. The Hyatt-Sauce Gardner match-up was a fun one in the preseason.
If Gano makes that kick, all of BBI is probably saying that Daboll deserves a raise for winning that game without a quarterback. But he missed it, and now the sky is falling.
Someone recently said on BBI, the difference between 7-10 and 10-7 is a few things that don't go your way throughout the year. Unfortunately, with injuries and just shitty things happening, this appears to be one of those years.
Interesting to accuse BBI of overreacting your postgame comments
Quote:
…
ryanmkeane : 10/29/2023 4:52 pm : link : reply
Coaching like that is what loses locker rooms and eventually gets you fired
I've repeatedly mentioned this but Wink told everyone BEFORE the season started that it would be rough in the beginning of the season due to all of the new guys in starting positions, particularly in the secondary.
And I've written a number of times that the biggest change has simply been the improved tackling by the secondary.
I've said it a dozen times...these soft training camps are not helping anyone.
I was thinking back to Spags in 2007 when it took until the third game to get the defense to play after giving up 80 points 1st 2 games.
I remember what you said about Wink saying it would take time. And yes practice rules are worse now than 15 years ago. Six weeks still seems long, but they are clearly better, much better.
And the FG was the correct play there. Giants really do suck at 4th and 1s. Perhaps if Jones was playing...
ajr, to be honest man, you and GD are completely obsessed with what I post, and its really just becoming insufferable, weird, and creepy. I was heated after the loss, probably said some things I wish I could take back. After I had a day to think about the game, pretty much none of it is on Daboll - aside from kicking that first 47 yarder or whatever it was, I disagreed with that, have to go for it there.
Also, I'm not accusing BBI of anything. Every fan has the right to react to a horrific loss however they so choose. Playing this "gotcha" game looking back at every thread ever spoken upon is such childish bullshit and its so tiresome.
Just stick to your agenda and how you post and I'll post what I want to post. Leave it alone man. Jesus.
Just don’t be a hypocrite. And don’t be a crybaby when you get gothca’d.
You do it to other people. You obsess about everything Terps says. You fantasize about me disappearing from the site when the giants are good, and make up that people run away from the site when the Giants win.
I just can't get bent out of shape over the FG. And we've seen the Giants get stuff one QB sneaks this year against lesser defensive fronts.
The only way the FG doesn't end the game is if the Jets return the kickoff for a TD (or close enough to take a shot into the end zone).
On the other hand, if Barkley or DeVito are stuffed, we're in the same situation. (And I guarantee you everyone is calling for Daboll's head for not kicking the FG).
I posted stats yesterday where - league wide - the conversion% on 4th and one is basically 65%. The conversion rate on a 35-yard FG is 92%+.
Barkley isn't even a good short-yardage runner. Tack on our makeshift OL and the Jets D being geared up to make the stop, then the decision to kick the FG was absolutely the right call.
If we had a great short yardage back like Derrick Henry, the conversation is more interesting. Barkley isn't in the same galaxy as Henry when it comes to running with physicality to get yards.
The problem is, it's the Giants probability of success, not a league wide average of success. In a year like this, a Giants successful FG, or a 1 yard run, would both have a roughly 0% chance of happening.
Gano should have done a pooch punt, pinning the Jets inside their 5 yard line, game over.
I just can't get bent out of shape over the FG. And we've seen the Giants get stuff one QB sneaks this year against lesser defensive fronts.
The only way the FG doesn't end the game is if the Jets return the kickoff for a TD (or close enough to take a shot into the end zone).
On the other hand, if Barkley or DeVito are stuffed, we're in the same situation. (And I guarantee you everyone is calling for Daboll's head for not kicking the FG).
I posted stats yesterday where - league wide - the conversion% on 4th and one is basically 65%. The conversion rate on a 35-yard FG is 92%+.
Barkley isn't even a good short-yardage runner. Tack on our makeshift OL and the Jets D being geared up to make the stop, then the decision to kick the FG was absolutely the right call.
If we had a great short yardage back like Derrick Henry, the conversation is more interesting. Barkley isn't in the same galaxy as Henry when it comes to running with physicality to get yards.
The problem is, it's the Giants probability of success, not a league wide average of success. In a year like this, a Giants successful FG, or a 1 yard run, would both have a roughly 0% chance of happening.
Gano should have done a pooch punt, pinning the Jets inside their 5 yard line, game over.
What a call that would have been.
Now that would have taken some balls!
Pass interference, missing two field goals, offsides is on the players.
Should have gone for it on forth and one. Wet conditions, our special teams stink, Gano been hurt/inconsistent. That is on Daboll.
Taking ball in OT was one of the dumbest things I have seen a coach do lately. If you are afraid to pass then you have to play the field position game. If you are playing field position you kick off since your defense has played well and your offense has not.
Daboll plays the field position game for the entire game but then in OT he does not. Makes no sense. And doesn't allow the QB to throw the ball downfield.
Bottom line the entire team is to blame, players, coaches and GM for that matter.
- I want to move on from McKinney. He’s not a star, and he won’t be worth the coin he wants. Get something for him now. I soured on him big time after his off field in-season injury. He strikes me as a ‘me first’ player.
In case you haven't noticed, they are all "me first" players.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
He has not played well at all this season and his pass coverage is very soft.
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
I agree 100 percent Eric. The funny thing is the approach felt very Parcellsesque from the 80s. Conservative football, don't let the offense lose the game, and put it in the hands of a dominating Defense. Now this was to an extreme, but nevertheless. And Parcells also did this with Simms at QB and Bavaro at TE. Not Devito and Bellinger
Link - ( New Window )
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
Barkley and Thibs played their asses off. They led the team (along with Dex) and had great games. IF, and its an if, they made mistakes I'm fine because they were giving it everything they had in a game were they were overmatched. The real culprit here is Gano. The guy has one job to do, all he had to do was make a 45 yd or 35 yd FG and they win.
If Sy's read here is correct, this is a clear example of ownership's brutal stupidity.
The Maras hope to win, but they don't try to win.
If the staff knew Gano has a bad plant leg, why did they have him try the FG late instead of eating clock with a run for 1st down, especially after he missed one earlier...?
Yet just a couple of weeks ago, the growing consensus was that Wink was overrated and needed to be let go.
Perhaps the Giants have better players on defense, particularly up front where it matters? Just a thought.
He is playing much faster, just slightly out of control...
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
Quote:
That several of the young players on defense have improved under Martindale while none on offense have improved under Kafka.
Yet just a couple of weeks ago, the growing consensus was that Wink was overrated and needed to be let go.
Perhaps the Giants have better players on defense, particularly up front where it matters? Just a thought.
Guilty! But why did it take 6 weeks for them to start playing this way. It does correspond with Okereke and McFaddin playing out of their minds, but 6 weeks into the season to get going?
I am not sure how any Giants fans who has watched the team for more than a few years can say that. The Giants have had horrific, traumatic losses under every coach they have had in team history, including Parcells and Coughlin. And in games on teams with legitimate Super Bowl or playoff aspirations. In fact, it's happened so many times that I just brush games like this off at this point.
I'm talking about games the Giants had all but won and someone seized defeat from the jaws of victory. Hell, the signature play is "The Fumble" but it goes way beyond that.
This game? A 2-5 team? Meh.
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
I felt like Thibs and Becton moved at the same time. At worst I felt like it should have been blown dead if Thibs drew him. I'd have to rewatch but that's what I thought I saw live.
And I've written a number of times that the biggest change has simply been the improved tackling by the secondary.
I've said it a dozen times...these soft training camps are not helping anyone.
But doesn't the FG end the game?
What was the more likely outcome? Gano making a short field goal or Barkley converting on 4th-and-1?
Quote:
Devito but I hated kicking the FG there. The play calling down that close should have been 4 down territory. That needed to be the mindset. End the game. After watching the Dallas game, I thought there was too much risk in kicking that FG and having it blocked and returned. You get a yard, game over. You kick the FG, the game still isn't over. We still have to kickoff with a hurt kicker and our special teams have been bad although they did play better on Sunday. I just don't like giving the other team the ball back. Plus, like Eli said, he'd rather be down 4 than down 3 because they will be more aggressive. The reward of going for the first completely outweighed the risk.
But doesn't the FG end the game?
What was the more likely outcome? Gano making a short field goal or Barkley converting on 4th-and-1?
Making the FG but that isn't the point. The FG doesn't end the game. You still have time left. Anything can happen just like a blocked kick that I mentioned. A first down wins the game. QB sneak it. I cannot stand the way Barkley runs lately.
No one knows for sure if SB slipped or went down on his own either.
This loss made me sick.
Did you ever think you'd see a guy have a 9 tackle 3 sack performance, yet you're not able to emphatically say he even had the best game of all our defenders???
Dex's performance yesterday was one of the most impressive I've ever seen from an IOL and though KT had 2 more sacks, I'd say Dex was by far more "consistently disruptive".
Did you ever think you'd see a guy have a 9 tackle 3 sack performance, yet you're not able to emphatically say he even had the best game of all our defenders???
Dex's performance yesterday was one of the most impressive I've ever seen from an IOL and though KT had 2 more sacks, I'd say Dex was by far more "consistently disruptive".
Practice must have been awesome yesterday. 😉
The only way the FG doesn't end the game is if the Jets return the kickoff for a TD (or close enough to take a shot into the end zone).
On the other hand, if Barkley or DeVito are stuffed, we're in the same situation. (And I guarantee you everyone is calling for Daboll's head for not kicking the FG).
The only way the FG doesn't end the game is if the Jets return the kickoff for a TD (or close enough to take a shot into the end zone).
On the other hand, if Barkley or DeVito are stuffed, we're in the same situation. (And I guarantee you everyone is calling for Daboll's head for not kicking the FG).
Same situation with 7 more yards.
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
The fact the when Tyrod was in, he was in a rush to take off the coverage on the outside was good to back up a pass rush that was winning real quick.
Even when we had a vet QB the opportunities to throw weren't there.
But if Dabol wanted to play it close and not pass choose to defend in OT.
Of synching I think daboll deserves kudos for deviating from his tendencies. He's a passing offense guy. Do you think he wanted to run this offense? Hell no! But he swerved in response to the situation
Did you ever think you'd see a guy have a 9 tackle 3 sack performance, yet you're not able to emphatically say he even had the best game of all our defenders???
Dex's performance yesterday was one of the most impressive I've ever seen from an IOL and though KT had 2 more sacks, I'd say Dex was by far more "consistently disruptive".
A couple of Thibs sacks are from Dex pushing the pocket and putting Wilson right in Thibs trajectory. I loved it!
The only way the FG doesn't end the game is if the Jets return the kickoff for a TD (or close enough to take a shot into the end zone).
On the other hand, if Barkley or DeVito are stuffed, we're in the same situation. (And I guarantee you everyone is calling for Daboll's head for not kicking the FG).
I don't doubt that people would be pissed if it didn't work and we lost. But that is the point. The HC has to make these decisions that aren't clear cut. The guys name was DaBALLS last year for a reason. At some point you have to make a play. I get the conservative approach all game. I completely disagree with the decision to kick even before knowing Gano was hurt. In the FG situation, you are asking your hurt kicker to now kick twice. It just doesn't make sense to me. They protected their players enough. At some point they have to man up an do it themselves. We can argue about this all day because there is no correct answer. This isn't hindsight. I was shocked they sent out the FG unit. This isn't playing devil's advocate. This is just trying to give your offense the confidence to go out and earn the W and trying to turn the season around. This really was that pivotal of a game and I can live with giving my players who bust their ass all year the opportunity to go earn that right.
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
You can play the if game all day long. If the jets weren't morons on that one drive, the Giants wouldn't have even sniffed the end zone.
Every single game has these coin toss moments that can decide the outcomes of the game. It's coaching that makes a difference. I don't think the proper way to look at it is well if they won it was the right move, if they lost it was the wrong move. I'll go back to Tennessee game last year. Regardless of whether we made our missed the 2 pointer, going for two there was the right move. That's the way coaching should be evaluated.
The same coaching edge that put the Giants into position to win these one score games last year is missing this year, IMO.
I also wondered why they didn’t set Gano to give him a better angle. Those short range FGs can be really tricky with that kind of angle, especially in that weather.
That’s my main issue with Daboll, when the plan is working it looks great, outside the the second half of the Cards game Everytime they fold. They seem lost on a secondary plan including the Devito situation
Disagree. And, like I said, we can go back and forth on this all day. There is no one answer. You have your opinion and I have mine. Daboll against Tennessee didn't want to go to overtime and went for the win. He put it on his player's shoulders to end the game. The same could have been done against the Jets and given this team a huge spark for the remainder of the year. You disagree. That's fine.
To me, the only reason to start on D would be in the hopes of getting a turnover. But even if we hold the Jets to 6 or 7 yards and force a punt, we are probably starting with the same field position as we did and the result is probably the same
The Giants had this game won. And only one thing didn't need to go wrong. They had 4-5 things go wrong.
Blame the coaching? Maybe Barkley shouldn't fall down. Maybe Gano should be able to nail a chip shot. Maybe KT shouldn't jump offsides. Maybe Oshane should keep contain. Maybe Adoree Jackson can cover a scrub with 20 seconds.
We've seen losses like this many times before. My reaction in real time for this game was "the coaches are going to screw this up by playing not to lose!" then "Holy crap, they were right, this worked!"
Again, the coaches put the players in position to win. The players fucked it up.
“Here’s the reason it’s such a tough job,” he said. “Your first year, you know nothing. You’re faking it mostly, and hoping for the best. By Year 2, you know all the big-picture stuff: How to reach players, how to motivate them, how to get them ready to play week-to-week. It isn’t until Year 3 that the other stuff clicks: in-game adjustments, clock management, making strategy choices on your feet. Nothing happens overnight.”
He shook his head.
“Problem is,” he said, “a lot of us never make it to Year 3.”
It’s way too early to write off Brian Daboll’s coaching genius - ( New Window )
You're asking why players fail?
The Giants had this game won. And only one thing didn't need to go wrong. They had 4-5 things go wrong.
Blame the coaching? Maybe Barkley shouldn't fall down. Maybe Gano should be able to nail a chip shot. Maybe KT shouldn't jump offsides. Maybe Oshane should keep contain. Maybe Adoree Jackson can cover a scrub with 20 seconds.
We've seen losses like this many times before. My reaction in real time for this game was "the coaches are going to screw this up by playing not to lose!" then "Holy crap, they were right, this worked!"
Again, the coaches put the players in position to win. The players fucked it up.
You’re not wrong in that regard. The players failed. It’s still Dabolls responsibility, isn’t it?
Outside of the Gano miss none of those fails were physical. All were mental.
The entire season Daboll has stood there with a lost look on his face. Those moments he and his staff need to be on top of the situation, and in his players ears.
Quote:
The trade deadline is at 4PM on Halloween. I was going to write up the three names who I feel have value around the league and what they could net for NYG. I am not including Saquon Barkley, as I just do not see ownership signing off on giving away the one high-ticket player on this team, and one who had some public turmoil against the franchise recently.
If Sy's read here is correct, this is a clear example of ownership's brutal stupidity.
The Maras hope to win, but they don't try to win.
You are pathetically predictable. Keep in BARKLEY himself is campaigning to NOT be traded. So you want ownership to trade a guy MANY fans love (not sure why) and a guy who tells his teammates he wants to stay there...
I am all for trading Barkley but I can see why Ownership is less likely to do so.
But, blaming the Mara's, as you do constantly is pathetic. BTW, unde4r your watch the Giants would be rolling with Malik Willis who couldn't beat out Tannehill or now Levis.
I get it... the Giants played not to lose... and we all felt that was going to bite them in the ass. But the strategy worked. The coaches didn't screw this up...Barkley, Gano, Thibodeaux (though I'm not sure he was really offsides), and Jackson screwed this up. If just one of those things don't happen, the team wins.
Seem obvious, but that won't stop the pitchfork and torches mob.
BTW, I also thought Thibs offsides was ticky tack at best.
I've been trying to put into words what it is that has been bothering me about Coach Daboll this season. I don't have to try any longer. Your words below hit the nail on the head:
"...the question can be asked about the mentality and overall ethos of this coaching staff. Have they gotten to the point where they are afraid to lose more than they are trying to win? I have seen this over the years, notably in year 2/3 of coaching regimes. The honeymoon phase is over, expectations grow, adversity hits, and the pressure changes everything about the way a team played that made them originally competitive."
Right now, I see a head coach who looks a bit cautious, a little dazed and a little confused. I sure hope Brian Daboll learns from this miserable season which ultimately falls into his lap.
The only way the FG doesn't end the game is if the Jets return the kickoff for a TD (or close enough to take a shot into the end zone).
On the other hand, if Barkley or DeVito are stuffed, we're in the same situation. (And I guarantee you everyone is calling for Daboll's head for not kicking the FG).
I was screaming (literally) to run a play, go for the yard, and key issue for me was Gano. He's either in a slump, injured, FG team mechanics screwed up or all three. And doesn't running a play eat a few more seconds than FG try? Also, too much can go wrong -- blocked kick and run back or Make the FG and Jets get big run back.
I'm asking why GIANTS players fail consistently.
Not just Sunday...all year. It's week 8 and Bellinger still can't find anyone to block on a screen. Our OLine still can't pick up a stunt. Until this week we couldn't field a punt cleanly...
Not to mention the list you made in your other post.
We don't play good fundamental football. So the question is..again...why can't our players learn?
Quote:
Quote:
The trade deadline is at 4PM on Halloween. I was going to write up the three names who I feel have value around the league and what they could net for NYG. I am not including Saquon Barkley, as I just do not see ownership signing off on giving away the one high-ticket player on this team, and one who had some public turmoil against the franchise recently.
If Sy's read here is correct, this is a clear example of ownership's brutal stupidity.
The Maras hope to win, but they don't try to win.
You are pathetically predictable. Keep in BARKLEY himself is campaigning to NOT be traded. So you want ownership to trade a guy MANY fans love (not sure why) and a guy who tells his teammates he wants to stay there...
I am all for trading Barkley but I can see why Ownership is less likely to do so.
But, blaming the Mara's, as you do constantly is pathetic. BTW, unde4r your watch the Giants would be rolling with Malik Willis who couldn't beat out Tannehill or now Levis.
Actually under my watch they would have drafted Lamar Jackson instead of Barkley, but that's neither here nor there.
I’m not going to kill Daboll for the FG but you can’t just simply say “well, the FG was the most likely to succeed”. Under most circumstances? Probably. But that’s not how this particular game was playing out. They had been getting 3-4 yards a clip running the ball up the middle. And Gano has been in a terrible slump. He’d already looked ugly earlier in the game. Whether it’s mental, mechanics or the rumored knee injury, Gano just hasn’t been trust worthy whatsoever. That HAS to be taken into account when making that decision. Gano hasn’t looked comfortable most of the season.
Most of the time I’d say kick the FG there. But the way this particular game was playing out, I wanted to see them punch the ball ahead for one more yard. I had little confidence Gano would make that kick when he ran out onto the field.
Quote:
Devito but I hated kicking the FG there. The play calling down that close should have been 4 down territory. That needed to be the mindset. End the game. After watching the Dallas game, I thought there was too much risk in kicking that FG and having it blocked and returned. You get a yard, game over. You kick the FG, the game still isn't over. We still have to kickoff with a hurt kicker and our special teams have been bad although they did play better on Sunday. I just don't like giving the other team the ball back. Plus, like Eli said, he'd rather be down 4 than down 3 because they will be more aggressive. The reward of going for the first completely outweighed the risk.
But doesn't the FG end the game?
What was the more likely outcome? Gano making a short field goal or Barkley converting on 4th-and-1?
bigger thing to me was the D alignment on 1st down with 2 DL and nobody within 20 yards of the LOS behind them. I said to my son right there that they were going to lose because they were allowing the Jets to get chunk plays too easily.
Check out Will McDonald (99) on Gano’s FG miss: leaps the snapper and distracts the kicker. Nice job by ST coach Brant Boyer, who inserted McDonald specifically for this type of play. In college, McDonald famously jumped cars, so you know he’s got hops. Google it.
Video of FG attempt - ( New Window )
Check out Will McDonald (99) on Gano’s FG miss: leaps the snapper and distracts the kicker. Nice job by ST coach Brant Boyer, who inserted McDonald specifically for this type of play. In college, McDonald famously jumped cars, so you know he’s got hops. Google it.
Video of FG attempt - ( New Window )
Replying to my own post.
This is ridiculous, can't be a legal play. Jets #11 holds down Kreiter, 2 hands on his back.
And I've written a number of times that the biggest change has simply been the improved tackling by the secondary.
I've said it a dozen times...these soft training camps are not helping anyone.
Things are looking up.
Oh, wait...
Quote:
me when reading Sy's review.
Did you ever think you'd see a guy have a 9 tackle 3 sack performance, yet you're not able to emphatically say he even had the best game of all our defenders???
Dex's performance yesterday was one of the most impressive I've ever seen from an IOL and though KT had 2 more sacks, I'd say Dex was by far more "consistently disruptive".
A couple of Thibs sacks are from Dex pushing the pocket and putting Wilson right in Thibs trajectory. I loved it!
The only way the FG doesn't end the game is if the Jets return the kickoff for a TD (or close enough to take a shot into the end zone).
On the other hand, if Barkley or DeVito are stuffed, we're in the same situation. (And I guarantee you everyone is calling for Daboll's head for not kicking the FG).
I posted stats yesterday where - league wide - the conversion% on 4th and one is basically 65%. The conversion rate on a 35-yard FG is 92%+.
Barkley isn't even a good short-yardage runner. Tack on our makeshift OL and the Jets D being geared up to make the stop, then the decision to kick the FG was absolutely the right call.
If we had a great short yardage back like Derrick Henry, the conversation is more interesting. Barkley isn't in the same galaxy as Henry when it comes to running with physicality to get yards.
I've been trying to put into words what it is that has been bothering me about Coach Daboll this season. I don't have to try any longer. Your words below hit the nail on the head:
"...the question can be asked about the mentality and overall ethos of this coaching staff. Have they gotten to the point where they are afraid to lose more than they are trying to win? I have seen this over the years, notably in year 2/3 of coaching regimes. The honeymoon phase is over, expectations grow, adversity hits, and the pressure changes everything about the way a team played that made them originally competitive."
Right now, I see a head coach who looks a bit cautious, a little dazed and a little confused. I sure hope Brian Daboll learns from this miserable season which ultimately falls into his lap.
He's a good dude, but he's a losing football player. He gets a shot to play, and he helps cost the team the game.
Quote:
From Rich Cimini:
Check out Will McDonald (99) on Gano’s FG miss: leaps the snapper and distracts the kicker. Nice job by ST coach Brant Boyer, who inserted McDonald specifically for this type of play. In college, McDonald famously jumped cars, so you know he’s got hops. Google it.
Video of FG attempt - ( New Window )
Replying to my own post.
This is ridiculous, can't be a legal play. Jets #11 holds down Kreiter, 2 hands on his back.
I mean definetely impressive but I thought its a penalty if you make any contact with the offensive lineman while jumping over. does he not clip his legs on the oline?
- Thing that struck me in a bad way watching ‘Hard Knocks’ - how much of a ‘fan’ Saleh was of Rodgers. I kept thinking to myself ‘be a coach’, but I thought maybe they just edited out the coaching part. Sy had similar thoughts so maybe I wasn’t imagining things. Not sold at all on Saleh as a head coach.
- I want to move on from McKinney. He’s not a star, and he won’t be worth the coin he wants. Get something for him now. I soured on him big time after his off field in-season injury. He strikes me as a ‘me first’ player.
Great review as always, look forward to these.
The Giants had this game won. And only one thing didn't need to go wrong. They had 4-5 things go wrong.
Blame the coaching? Maybe Barkley shouldn't fall down. Maybe Gano should be able to nail a chip shot. Maybe KT shouldn't jump offsides. Maybe Oshane should keep contain. Maybe Adoree Jackson can cover a scrub with 20 seconds.
We've seen losses like this many times before. My reaction in real time for this game was "the coaches are going to screw this up by playing not to lose!" then "Holy crap, they were right, this worked!"
Again, the coaches put the players in position to win. The players fucked it up.
They didn't win the game so the what if's don't matter. The Jets had a similar number of what if plays as well. Let's not pretend the Giants were the only team fucking up here.
Do you feel like if Tyrod didn't get hurt the Giants would have won comfortably? I do. So let's take a step back and realize that part of the issue is the Giants went into this week with a back-up QB who has no business being on an NFL roster. That is also on the coaches. So the coaching staff almost coached themsleves out of a fuck up at QB. It shouldn't have gotten to this point in the first place.
I do think the Giants and Titans are comparable because it comes down to making the right move analytically. A missed FG is worse than a missed 4th down becasue of the spot. A made FG you can still lose by a point or worse, go to OT. A successful 4th down ends the game. Being aggressive works more times than it doesn't. And the worst time to be timid is when your team is reeling.
Someone recently said on BBI, the difference between 7-10 and 10-7 is a few things that don't go your way throughout the year. Unfortunately, with injuries and just shitty things happening, this appears to be one of those years.
Giants at Tennessee week 1 last year. They were on the road, came all the way back in that game, and Daboll said guess what, let's try to win it right now instead of leaving it to chance. At that time they were considered an underdog and the team needed a spark.
Giants home against the Jets sitting at 2-5 with a street free agent QB and their defense playing possessed. Rainy game, tough to do anything. Daboll said to himself, the only way we win this game is if we get to 10-13 points by playing super conseravtive and letting our defense ball out. Give our kicker a chance to nail it down and he missed it. Sort of like when the Titans kicker missed the game winner last year. It happens.
Just because the end result was not what we wanted, does not mean it was the wrong decision. If Daboll had let DeVito throw it all game, not only does he maybe get hurt, but he likely turns it over at least once.
Someone recently said on BBI, the difference between 7-10 and 10-7 is a few things that don't go your way throughout the year. Unfortunately, with injuries and just shitty things happening, this appears to be one of those years.
I love this point...b/c I think you're right.
I do however think the Giants will continue to be stuck between 10-7 and 7-10 (with more 7-10) for a long while until they are get a QB capable of moving them beyond this point.
Unfortunately, more often than not, that is the primary difference between the perennial winners in the NFL and the teams that fluctuate between 7-10 and 10-7.
I think it's more than that.
This defense is starting to put together some serious pieces.
KT looks great.
Dex is already a star.
The MLBs are the best this team has had in over a decade.
The 2ndary is much better than anyone anticipated.
It's easy to be doom and gloom over the offense, but this defense is starting to real look good.
Someone recently said on BBI, the difference between 7-10 and 10-7 is a few things that don't go your way throughout the year. Unfortunately, with injuries and just shitty things happening, this appears to be one of those years.
Interesting to accuse BBI of overreacting your postgame comments
ryanmkeane : 10/29/2023 4:52 pm : link : reply
Coaching like that is what loses locker rooms and eventually gets you fired
And I've written a number of times that the biggest change has simply been the improved tackling by the secondary.
I've said it a dozen times...these soft training camps are not helping anyone.
I was thinking back to Spags in 2007 when it took until the third game to get the defense to play after giving up 80 points 1st 2 games.
I remember what you said about Wink saying it would take time. And yes practice rules are worse now than 15 years ago. Six weeks still seems long, but they are clearly better, much better.
And the FG was the correct play there. Giants really do suck at 4th and 1s. Perhaps if Jones was playing...
Anyone who blames Thibs for the loss is an idiot.
Banks is having an up and down rookie season, but he’s definitely trending the right way. These experiences as a rookie will be invaluable for next season when he is the team’s true No. 1 corner.
Quote:
ryanmkeane : 10/29/2023 4:52 pm : link : reply
Coaching like that is what loses locker rooms and eventually gets you fired
Ha!
Also, I'm not accusing BBI of anything. Every fan has the right to react to a horrific loss however they so choose. Playing this "gotcha" game looking back at every thread ever spoken upon is such childish bullshit and its so tiresome.
Just stick to your agenda and how you post and I'll post what I want to post. Leave it alone man. Jesus.
You do it to other people. You obsess about everything Terps says. You fantasize about me disappearing from the site when the giants are good, and make up that people run away from the site when the Giants win.
Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.
Quote:
I just can't get bent out of shape over the FG. And we've seen the Giants get stuff one QB sneaks this year against lesser defensive fronts.
The only way the FG doesn't end the game is if the Jets return the kickoff for a TD (or close enough to take a shot into the end zone).
On the other hand, if Barkley or DeVito are stuffed, we're in the same situation. (And I guarantee you everyone is calling for Daboll's head for not kicking the FG).
I posted stats yesterday where - league wide - the conversion% on 4th and one is basically 65%. The conversion rate on a 35-yard FG is 92%+.
Barkley isn't even a good short-yardage runner. Tack on our makeshift OL and the Jets D being geared up to make the stop, then the decision to kick the FG was absolutely the right call.
If we had a great short yardage back like Derrick Henry, the conversation is more interesting. Barkley isn't in the same galaxy as Henry when it comes to running with physicality to get yards.
The problem is, it's the Giants probability of success, not a league wide average of success. In a year like this, a Giants successful FG, or a 1 yard run, would both have a roughly 0% chance of happening.
Gano should have done a pooch punt, pinning the Jets inside their 5 yard line, game over.
Quote:
In comment 16268829 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I just can't get bent out of shape over the FG. And we've seen the Giants get stuff one QB sneaks this year against lesser defensive fronts.
The only way the FG doesn't end the game is if the Jets return the kickoff for a TD (or close enough to take a shot into the end zone).
On the other hand, if Barkley or DeVito are stuffed, we're in the same situation. (And I guarantee you everyone is calling for Daboll's head for not kicking the FG).
I posted stats yesterday where - league wide - the conversion% on 4th and one is basically 65%. The conversion rate on a 35-yard FG is 92%+.
Barkley isn't even a good short-yardage runner. Tack on our makeshift OL and the Jets D being geared up to make the stop, then the decision to kick the FG was absolutely the right call.
If we had a great short yardage back like Derrick Henry, the conversation is more interesting. Barkley isn't in the same galaxy as Henry when it comes to running with physicality to get yards.
The problem is, it's the Giants probability of success, not a league wide average of success. In a year like this, a Giants successful FG, or a 1 yard run, would both have a roughly 0% chance of happening.
Gano should have done a pooch punt, pinning the Jets inside their 5 yard line, game over.
What a call that would have been.
Now that would have taken some balls!
Should have gone for it on forth and one. Wet conditions, our special teams stink, Gano been hurt/inconsistent. That is on Daboll.
Taking ball in OT was one of the dumbest things I have seen a coach do lately. If you are afraid to pass then you have to play the field position game. If you are playing field position you kick off since your defense has played well and your offense has not.
Daboll plays the field position game for the entire game but then in OT he does not. Makes no sense. And doesn't allow the QB to throw the ball downfield.
Bottom line the entire team is to blame, players, coaches and GM for that matter.
- I want to move on from McKinney. He’s not a star, and he won’t be worth the coin he wants. Get something for him now. I soured on him big time after his off field in-season injury. He strikes me as a ‘me first’ player.
In case you haven't noticed, they are all "me first" players.