Raanan on Barkley:

|
|Quote:
|Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
PSA on Saquon Barkley: There is a clear path to him being on the #Giants roster next season. It's called the franchise tag.
At the very least, it gives the Giants extreme leverage to get some kind of deal done with him. Otherwise, have him on another favorable one-year deal if they desire.
Gee, I bet not one BBIer knew that.
Um because he gets hurt every year and they aren't dumb. Law of diminishing returns with RB's- especially oft-injured ones.
Except they didn't have one single offensive player as good as Barkley.
You want guys like Barkley. More than 1 even. And blockers! WOW!
Because its what the NFLPA collectively bargained in to the current contract. You use whatever is available to you.
Appears to be the plan, unfortunately. I like Barkley but with this team as constructed, we‘d be better to move on from a few older players, get assets and have a qb come to us in the draft. Instead we will spend assets and stay mid. Life on NY as a sportsfan, owners are too afraid to tank when that is where we are. And it will cost us in the end. (Just like it did the Knicks, who,will,stay mid.)
But the Eagles and Dallas and SF and Rams (2020) and Chiefs and Dolphins can pay 12 guys big money. We can't though. If we pay Barkley that means bargain basement bin shopping for every other spot. Because 11 million is cap crunching soul sucking death for all.
I would not be surprised if Barkley outlasts Daboll as head coach.
Drama queen are we?
Jones
Barkley
Shepherd
Are there more?
How does a GM do his job when the owner is standing on his wrist!
The NFL is not a place for sentimentality. Just look at the Eagles. If you stink or are out of place, they get rid of you fast. They make quick, smart business moves and the result is us looking up at them every season and every time we play them.
Get out of the way, John!!!! Spend your time on those Medium Pepsi's for fan appreciation day later this year!
Quote:
.
Drama queen are we?
Name-calling. Not a good look man.
We're seeing the model for Barkley and any top running back - rookie deal plus 2 franchise tags. The ideal Giants situation is Barkley at tag value in '24 with a round 2-3 level draftee. Then a year of platooning and then a fond farewell to Saquon.
I'm glad he is staying
If Jones is the QB, then it would be idiotic.
Gonna be something to see their names next to LT, Eli, and other family members.
I don't think teams were knocking down the doors to "overpay" a RB on an expiring franchise tag. Ball security has occasionally been issue, as his catching foibles earlier before injury led to two of Jones interceptions, and he's not a good blocker.
resume with the tears...
But the Eagles and Dallas and SF and Rams (2020) and Chiefs and Dolphins can pay 12 guys big money. We can't though. If we pay Barkley that means bargain basement bin shopping for every other spot. Because 11 million is cap crunching soul sucking death for all.
Those teams don't waste money on running backs, duh.
Maybe he gets a 3rd in return. BFD.
I guess fans have nothing better to do than bitch and whine since the season is over.
Have fun.
If I hear "face of the franchise" and Barkley's name in the same sentence one more time I am going to puke. Yeah he is the face of a franchise that but for one somewhat flukey year has done nothing but lose at a spectacular clip ever since he has been here. Do I blame him for that? No but stop acting like this guy is being mistreated. He has collected every dime of a rookie contract better than any contract 99% of running backs ever see and another year on a franchise tag. He ain't starving folks.
Or Mara pulled the ownership card and would not allow Barkley to be shipped off without an impossible deal.
Either one is hugely problematic.
I'm glad he is staying
There's a lot of things at play here.
All running backs take a beating, so while it's moreso for Barkley, it's true for all of them. There's only so many bullets/injuries in the gun.
I don't think anyone can argue he didn't play well against the Jets. My particular issue is he's nothing close to a consistent player independent of the OL. His value to us is that he can occasionally break a 30-40 yard run. I get it, but that isn't hard to find. Breece Hall does it too and he's a second round pick.
Miami has the best offense in the NFL and their big concern before the year was not having a runningback. They wanted Dalvin Cook in a trade.
Two months later they have a 3rd round pick RB averaging 5 yards a touch with 5 TDs in 4 games played. They have a veteran RB with 10 touchdowns in Mostert.
The concern should be the offensive line. RB will take care of itself.
Jones
Barkley
Shepherd
Are there more?
How does a GM do his job when the owner is standing on his wrist!
The NFL is not a place for sentimentality. Just look at the Eagles. If you stink or are out of place, they get rid of you fast. They make quick, smart business moves and the result is us looking up at them every season and every time we play them.
Get out of the way, John!!!! Spend your time on those Medium Pepsi's for fan appreciation day later this year!
The Eagles are arguably overpaying a number of their older players on defense soooo i don’t know about this comparison. Barkley has slipped a lot less than fletcher cox.
And several here on BBI are clearly looking to obtain board seats to this fine cause.
Quote:
In comment 16269535 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
.
Drama queen are we?
Name-calling. Not a good look man.
Lol, I ve seen a lot worse here. However the amount of space devoted to this very old narrative and the ensuing hysteria, is very much the definition of drama queen
But if you really think this equates to name calling, you have my deepest apologies.
And several here on BBI are clearly looking to obtain board seats to this fine cause.
It's a robust group here at BBI devoted to the "Save the RB1" movement.
They are surely thrilled by today's outcome.
Quote:
In comment 16269582 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16269535 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
.
Drama queen are we?
Name-calling. Not a good look man.
Lol, I ve seen a lot worse here. However the amount of space devoted to this very old narrative and the ensuing hysteria, is very much the definition of drama queen
But if you really think this equates to name calling, you have my deepest apologies.
Apology accepted Mr. High Horse.
My deepest apologies.
Everybody is just insufferable, aren't they?
There’s no room for reason here, Chris.
Or Mara pulled the ownership card and would not allow Barkley to be shipped off without an impossible deal.
Either one is hugely problematic.
No not really - both are not hugely problematic.
#1 is ok
but
#2 yes, would be an issue
My POV is that Schoen knows more about football than you do and a lot more than me. So if he thinks Barkley is useful to the team and should be productive down the road then that is fine. Somebody really does need to be able to run the ball.
The real issue and biggest issue is that the offensive line is terrible and leads to all other issues.
You make it out to be black & white. There very well could be shades of grey. I think it's entirely possible Mara let it be known-directly or indirectly-that Saquon wasn't to moved, especially with 4 home games remaining. Now, what happened after last season/this coming offseason could entirely be in Joe's hands.
Except they didn't have one single offensive player as good as Barkley.
You want guys like Barkley. More than 1 even. And blockers! WOW!
No matter how much things seem to change they never do for the Giants.
Want to be a Giant? Just kiss Mara's ass.
No matter how much things seem to change they never do for the Giants.
Want to be a Giant? Just kiss Mara's ass.
Belichick said it himself. "The faces never change. Only people that get fired here are the coaches."
Dabs might be coaching for his job next fall. And if his outburst at Jones after that pick six vs. Seattle is any indication, I don't think that's a man he wants to tie his future to going forward. A rookie QB probably buys Dabs time too.
Or Mara pulled the ownership card and would not allow Barkley to be shipped off without an impossible deal.
Either one is hugely problematic.
Or maybe nobody offered a deal worth us taking and Barkley painted them into a corner a bit..
Quote:
Schoen really likes Barkley and thinks he can still make a medium-term deal with Team Barkley.
Or Mara pulled the ownership card and would not allow Barkley to be shipped off without an impossible deal.
Either one is hugely problematic.
Or maybe nobody offered a deal worth us taking and Barkley painted them into a corner a bit..
How could Barkley possibly paint them into a corner? What leverage could he possibly have?
Except they didn't have one single offensive player as good as Barkley.
You want guys like Barkley. More than 1 even. And blockers! WOW!
Gonna be something to see their names next to LT, Eli, and other family members.
That scene looks familiar. The play of our current left tackle?
Quote:
Same reason Shepherd is on the team.
No matter how much things seem to change they never do for the Giants.
Want to be a Giant? Just kiss Mara's ass.
Belichick said it himself. "The faces never change. Only people that get fired here are the coaches."
He said that in 2007.
Quote:
Same reason Shepherd is on the team.
No matter how much things seem to change they never do for the Giants.
Want to be a Giant? Just kiss Mara's ass.
Belichick said it himself. "The faces never change. Only people that get fired here are the coaches."
And he adored the org and would have loved to come back. So…
Quote:
In comment 16269708 kelly said:
Quote:
Same reason Shepherd is on the team.
No matter how much things seem to change they never do for the Giants.
Want to be a Giant? Just kiss Mara's ass.
Belichick said it himself. "The faces never change. Only people that get fired here are the coaches."
He said that in 2007.
Exactly.
Quote:
Schoen really likes Barkley and thinks he can still make a medium-term deal with Team Barkley.
Or Mara pulled the ownership card and would not allow Barkley to be shipped off without an impossible deal.
Either one is hugely problematic.
Or maybe nobody offered a deal worth us taking and Barkley painted them into a corner a bit..
There isn't a no-trade clause in the FT for Barkley.
The only thing Barkley could do is beg not to be traded.
Now, begging could certainly tug at Mara's heart strings, but Barkley had zero leverage.
Brilliant term! Now we also need a word for losers that disappear when things don’t go as bad as they predicted and only return when things fit their narrative!
What's the constant? Ownership, specifically John Mara. So yeah, I get why people-myself included-are leery, questioning, & downright contemptuous of the man.
I'd like to compete for an NFC East title again before my daughter-in elementary school-walks down the aisle. I don't think I'm asking for much.
What’s was said in 2007 has no bearing on what’s happening now in 2023.
Quote:
converted into cocksure facts in my life. Maranoia runs deep.
Brilliant term! Now we also need a word for losers that disappear when things don’t go as bad as they predicted and only return when things fit their narrative!
GT has been more right than wrong when it comes to this organization. Those are facts.
Quote:
converted into cocksure facts in my life. Maranoia runs deep.
Brilliant term! Now we also need a word for losers that disappear when things don’t go as bad as they predicted and only return when things fit their narrative!
Jints Central!
Quote:
converted into cocksure facts in my life. Maranoia runs deep.
Brilliant term! Now we also need a word for losers that disappear when things don’t go as bad as they predicted and only return when things fit their narrative!
The Giants were 6-1 when I left BBI last October. They're 6-13-1 since then.
"Narrative" doesn't mean what a lot of posters here think it means.
Not sure they’d have gotten the McCaffrey package that the 9ers gave the Panthers last season.
What's the constant? Ownership, specifically John Mara. So yeah, I get why people-myself included-are leery, questioning, & downright contemptuous of the man.
I'd like to compete for an NFC East title again before my daughter-in elementary school-walks down the aisle. I don't think I'm asking for much.
I think even more simply, the Giants haven't had good QB play in a long time. Probably since 2015. Jones was solid last year but he was predominantly a runner. Improve the QB play and watch the team follow.
Not sure they’d have gotten the McCaffrey package that the 9ers gave the Panthers last season.
You're not sure?
Quote:
In comment 16269739 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
converted into cocksure facts in my life. Maranoia runs deep.
Brilliant term! Now we also need a word for losers that disappear when things don’t go as bad as they predicted and only return when things fit their narrative!
The Giants were 6-1 when I left BBI last October. They're 6-13-1 since then.
"Narrative" doesn't mean what a lot of posters here think it means.
I don’t think you are making the case you think you are, chief. At least bw was always a proud troll for decades when he pulled his disappearing act. Yours was far more pathetic.
Quote:
converted into cocksure facts in my life. Maranoia runs deep.
Brilliant term! Now we also need a word for losers that disappear when things don’t go as bad as they predicted and only return when things fit their narrative!
Does "insufferable" work here?
So perfect.
Quote:
converted into cocksure facts in my life. Maranoia runs deep.
Brilliant term! Now we also need a word for losers that disappear when things don’t go as bad as they predicted and only return when things fit their narrative!
"GoTerpitude?" Or just Douche
0%?
Wow, you’re good
I missed your predictions before last season
Chance of Giants making the playoffs? -40%?
Chance of Giants winning a playoff game -75%?
Throw me in that 'maranoia' group.
Again, this organization has been shit for a decade & the one constant is ownership but yeah...the 'maranoia' group is the ones out to lunch. GTFO.
Maybe he gets a 3rd in return. BFD.
I guess fans have nothing better to do than bitch and whine since the season is over.
Have fun.
Thank God the Giants didn’t try to do anything differently. Just stay the course, let’s pay 30 million to Barkley for the next two years to be uncompetitive just so you feel like you won.
Schoen effectively valued Barkley at 11M a year for 2023 and 2024.
He'll have paid Barkley around 11M this year.
I'll be surprised he now values Barkley at 13M (the franchise tender amount for RBs) next year.
And even if that's the case, the chances of Team Barkley taking it like good little girls and boys again being franchised is slim.
I predict this gets ugly when the numbers come up again this off season.
What's the constant? Ownership, specifically John Mara. So yeah, I get why people-myself included-are leery, questioning, & downright contemptuous of the man.
I'd like to compete for an NFC East title again before my daughter-in elementary school-walks down the aisle. I don't think I'm asking for much.
Same.
Quote:
In comment 16269739 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
converted into cocksure facts in my life. Maranoia runs deep.
Brilliant term! Now we also need a word for losers that disappear when things don’t go as bad as they predicted and only return when things fit their narrative!
The Giants were 6-1 when I left BBI last October. They're 6-13-1 since then.
"Narrative" doesn't mean what a lot of posters here think it means.
I could be wrong (I’m not) but you just made Chris’ point for him.
Throw me in that 'maranoia' group.
Again, this organization has been shit for a decade & the one constant is ownership but yeah...the 'maranoia' group is the ones out to lunch. GTFO.
The same ownership that won multiple super bowls. So maybe it's something else. Now please present your evidence that Mara is not letting Schoen/Dabs run the show.
Throw me in that 'maranoia' group.
Again, this organization has been shit for a decade & the one constant is ownership but yeah...the 'maranoia' group is the ones out to lunch. GTFO.
Schoen was a hot young GM candidate before signing with the Giants. He could write his ticket and wait for a position that fit for him. He wasn't some recycled GM like DG desperate to get back into a FO. If you think Schoen didn't make it perfectly clear that he had the final say on personnel matters and that Mara agreed to that, you're crazy.
Quote:
In comment 16269745 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 16269739 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
converted into cocksure facts in my life. Maranoia runs deep.
Brilliant term! Now we also need a word for losers that disappear when things don’t go as bad as they predicted and only return when things fit their narrative!
The Giants were 6-1 when I left BBI last October. They're 6-13-1 since then.
"Narrative" doesn't mean what a lot of posters here think it means.
I could be wrong (I’m not) but you just made Chris’ point for him.
If I had an issue with posting while the Giants were good why would I wait until they were 6-1? Why wouldn't I come back after the Eagles speed everyone what the Giants really were? I posted here for years supporting them while they were good.
I left because a mod was giving me a lot of the same shit you see on this and other threads.
That's all not that big a deal. I want the Giants to be good. We all do. What I don't understand is burying heads in the sand as to what a mess this is. The denial has been happening for many years now.
Do you want actual video with audio? Or just audio? What exactly moves your needle?
Have you heard Mara say this about any other Giant?
Giants team owner John Mara made it clear Monday that he hopes to do just that.
"I told Saquon we want him to be a Giant for his entire career," Mara said during a break here at the NFL annual league meeting. "He provides leadership, he's a great player and we'd like to be able to get something done with him at some point..."
Quote:
Cool, 'maranoia' is the new term of people thinking that John is still throwing his weight around when it comes to some calls instead of letting Joe/Dabs run the show.
Throw me in that 'maranoia' group.
Again, this organization has been shit for a decade & the one constant is ownership but yeah...the 'maranoia' group is the ones out to lunch. GTFO.
The same ownership that won multiple super bowls. So maybe it's something else. Now please present your evidence that Mara is not letting Schoen/Dabs run the show.
John & Steve have won two titles, '07 & '11. '07 is 16 years ago.'11 is 12 years ago. The organization has been shit for the most part since we won it all 12 years ago. & I ask you...please present your evidence that Mara isn't running the show.
Quote:
Cool, 'maranoia' is the new term of people thinking that John is still throwing his weight around when it comes to some calls instead of letting Joe/Dabs run the show.
Throw me in that 'maranoia' group.
Again, this organization has been shit for a decade & the one constant is ownership but yeah...the 'maranoia' group is the ones out to lunch. GTFO.
Schoen was a hot young GM candidate before signing with the Giants. He could write his ticket and wait for a position that fit for him. He wasn't some recycled GM like DG desperate to get back into a FO. If you think Schoen didn't make it perfectly clear that he had the final say on personnel matters and that Mara agreed to that, you're crazy.
There's 32 GM jobs in the NFL. If you're offered one as an assistant GM, 99.9% of the time you're taking it. That's just common sense. And Mara could have said, 'Joe. You have final say' in the interview process & that could have gone out the window whenever John wanted it to.
Quote:
In comment 16269770 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Cool, 'maranoia' is the new term of people thinking that John is still throwing his weight around when it comes to some calls instead of letting Joe/Dabs run the show.
Throw me in that 'maranoia' group.
Again, this organization has been shit for a decade & the one constant is ownership but yeah...the 'maranoia' group is the ones out to lunch. GTFO.
The same ownership that won multiple super bowls. So maybe it's something else. Now please present your evidence that Mara is not letting Schoen/Dabs run the show.
John & Steve have won two titles, '07 & '11. '07 is 16 years ago.'11 is 12 years ago. The organization has been shit for the most part since we won it all 12 years ago. & I ask you...please present your evidence that Mara isn't running the show.
So you want him to prove a negative? As I said in my post above, considering the leverage Schoen had, there's no way he took this job without assurances that he called the shots
Quote:
In comment 16269770 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Cool, 'maranoia' is the new term of people thinking that John is still throwing his weight around when it comes to some calls instead of letting Joe/Dabs run the show.
Throw me in that 'maranoia' group.
Again, this organization has been shit for a decade & the one constant is ownership but yeah...the 'maranoia' group is the ones out to lunch. GTFO.
Schoen was a hot young GM candidate before signing with the Giants. He could write his ticket and wait for a position that fit for him. He wasn't some recycled GM like DG desperate to get back into a FO. If you think Schoen didn't make it perfectly clear that he had the final say on personnel matters and that Mara agreed to that, you're crazy.
There's 32 GM jobs in the NFL. If you're offered one as an assistant GM, 99.9% of the time you're taking it. That's just common sense. And Mara could have said, 'Joe. You have final say' in the interview process & that could have gone out the window whenever John wanted it to.
Schoen wasn't desperate for the Giants job. If he turned them down, rest assured, he would have had other offers in short order. He would never have taken a job where he was hamstrung and his reputation could be tarnished by decisions being made by others that didn't align withnhis vision
Quote:
In comment 16269582 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16269535 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
.
Drama queen are we?
Name-calling. Not a good look man.
Lol, I ve seen a lot worse here. However the amount of space devoted to this very old narrative and the ensuing hysteria, is very much the definition of drama queen
But if you really think this equates to name calling, you have my deepest apologies.
Quote:
In comment 16269770 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Cool, 'maranoia' is the new term of people thinking that John is still throwing his weight around when it comes to some calls instead of letting Joe/Dabs run the show.
Throw me in that 'maranoia' group.
Again, this organization has been shit for a decade & the one constant is ownership but yeah...the 'maranoia' group is the ones out to lunch. GTFO.
The same ownership that won multiple super bowls. So maybe it's something else. Now please present your evidence that Mara is not letting Schoen/Dabs run the show.
John & Steve have won two titles, '07 & '11. '07 is 16 years ago.'11 is 12 years ago. The organization has been shit for the most part since we won it all 12 years ago. & I ask you...please present your evidence that Mara isn't running the show.
So you have no answer. Noted.
They went outside the organization for a GM (when everyone assumed they would go with a familiar face) and let him hire his coach. They let Schoen not pick up Jones option. They let Schoen franchise Sequon instead of signing him to a long-term deal. But please, give me more hysterics.
Schoen effectively valued Barkley at 11M a year for 2023 and 2024.
He'll have paid Barkley around 11M this year.
I'll be surprised he now values Barkley at 13M (the franchise tender amount for RBs) next year.
And even if that's the case, the chances of Team Barkley taking it like good little girls and boys again being franchised is slim.
I predict this gets ugly when the numbers come up again this off season.
said from mike g's first report before camp signing deadline their handling was bizarre.
if the year ends in any non-injury impaired for next year way i still expect he will get an extension close to taylor, which would be a big win for barkley. that amounts to 1 year and probably 10-12m more than they would have had to spend if they had extended him this past offseason. i would predict they sign him to that extension before even having to tag him because tagging him only makes it easier for him hold out for more.
if they were going to move on they would have traded him at instead of losing him for nothing since the comp formula is unlikely to work for them, especially post williams trade.
i think they expected this year to be a big step forward for the passing game with waller, campbell, slayton, hodgins, wandale, hyatt at the expense of the running game needing to carry them as much. and then the exact opposite happened. maybe they didnt expect the taylor extension to happen before he got tagged in march 2024. they bet on red and green hit.
Makes perfect sense. How can you not see that?
What you're implying is Schoen is a yes man for Mara. Just took the job and Mara is giving him orders. That I don't buy. If that's the case Brandon Brown wouldn't be here. Ryan Cowden wouldn't be here. Dennis Hickey wouldn't be here.
The issue with a family run business is there is a lot of collaboration. That will include John, Chris & Tim McDonnell in addition to Schoen/Daboll and everyone else. Schoen mentioned this in his intro presser.
If Mara mandated Barkley, he'd be signed long term. He wasn't and it was a nasty negotiation. The deal Barkley agreed to in order to report to camp was filled with incentives that he was never going to hit.
As for Jones, that negotiation also went to the wire and the deal was structured to give the Giants an escape.
Where I disagree with many here is the idea that Schoen will not draft he QB in April. I'm very confident not only Schoen will draft a QB, it will be in the first round.
Quote:
In comment 16269788 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 16269770 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Cool, 'maranoia' is the new term of people thinking that John is still throwing his weight around when it comes to some calls instead of letting Joe/Dabs run the show.
Throw me in that 'maranoia' group.
Again, this organization has been shit for a decade & the one constant is ownership but yeah...the 'maranoia' group is the ones out to lunch. GTFO.
The same ownership that won multiple super bowls. So maybe it's something else. Now please present your evidence that Mara is not letting Schoen/Dabs run the show.
John & Steve have won two titles, '07 & '11. '07 is 16 years ago.'11 is 12 years ago. The organization has been shit for the most part since we won it all 12 years ago. & I ask you...please present your evidence that Mara isn't running the show.
So you have no answer. Noted.
They went outside the organization for a GM (when everyone assumed they would go with a familiar face) and let him hire his coach. They let Schoen not pick up Jones option. They let Schoen franchise Sequon instead of signing him to a long-term deal. But please, give me more hysterics.
'Hysterics'? Huh? I think I'm pretty rational. They also gave Jones-who Mara loves-a fat extension. They didn't trade Barkley, who sells merch & talks about being a Giant for life. They kept Shepard, who-as far as I know-does nothing but swing a mean towel.
Keep slurping the Giants Kool-Aid.
They need a QB. Whether it's first round or mid round, they absolutely need a QB.
To be determined. Maybe Mara knows the FT can still applied for a second time. So, he has the luxury of that guaranteed medium term deal while they still work on a long-term deal...?
But on top of the quote I provided, Barkley was essentially begging to not get traded last weekend. And voila - he's not traded.
Quote:
In comment 16269584 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16269582 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16269535 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
.
Drama queen are we?
Name-calling. Not a good look man.
Lol, I ve seen a lot worse here. However the amount of space devoted to this very old narrative and the ensuing hysteria, is very much the definition of drama queen
But if you really think this equates to name calling, you have my deepest apologies.
Apology accepted Mr. High Horse.
My deepest apologies.
Name calling? Not a good look sir , 🤔
He was always going to be back. They should have went about it differently, but not many teams would just cut the cord completely. The Eagles vastly overpaid Wentz. But, they pivoted quickly.
Paying Jones is not that big of a deal if they draft a QB in April and move on. This off-season is going to be crucial because they'll be in prime position to draft a QB. They aren't drafting 25 like last year.
Quote:
I would rather not use the draft capital for a QB but if they decide that then it is what it is.
They need a QB. Whether it's first round or mid round, they absolutely need a QB.
I agree with this. If one of the top QBs are there when we draft...we grab one. If not...BPA and grab the next best QB.
We aren't going to have a journeyman backup next season. It barely made sense to give Taylor $10m.
You might be spot on. $47M for Jones, $13-14M for SB.
I wonder if that would be the biggest % of the cap for any QB/RB combo in the NFL...
Quote:
If they use the FT on Barkley, he and Jones would account for about 25% of the salary cap next year
You might be spot on. $47M for Jones, $13-14M for SB.
I wonder if that would be the biggest % of the cap for any QB/RB combo in the NFL...
Nah. Watson and Chubb. Actually Watson by himself is more thsn both Jones and SB in 2024
Quote:
I don't think Schoen is a 'Yes man'. But I think Mara still meddles. He's effusive about Jones for reasons I will never completely understand besides he's a good kid/looks like Eli/is polite/hard worker.
He was always going to be back. They should have went about it differently, but not many teams would just cut the cord completely. The Eagles vastly overpaid Wentz. But, they pivoted quickly.
Paying Jones is not that big of a deal if they draft a QB in April and move on. This off-season is going to be crucial because they'll be in prime position to draft a QB. They aren't drafting 25 like last year.
According to Tiki, they moved on from Wentz more because of how disliked he was, as opposed to poor performance.
I m not sure they saw that Hurts was a better talent
Quote:
In comment 16269834 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don't think Schoen is a 'Yes man'. But I think Mara still meddles. He's effusive about Jones for reasons I will never completely understand besides he's a good kid/looks like Eli/is polite/hard worker.
He was always going to be back. They should have went about it differently, but not many teams would just cut the cord completely. The Eagles vastly overpaid Wentz. But, they pivoted quickly.
Paying Jones is not that big of a deal if they draft a QB in April and move on. This off-season is going to be crucial because they'll be in prime position to draft a QB. They aren't drafting 25 like last year.
According to Tiki, they moved on from Wentz more because of how disliked he was, as opposed to poor performance.
I m not sure they saw that Hurts was a better talent
Carson Wentz is 30 and out of the league already. They definitely saw that Hurts had better talent.
Quote:
In comment 16269843 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16269834 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don't think Schoen is a 'Yes man'. But I think Mara still meddles. He's effusive about Jones for reasons I will never completely understand besides he's a good kid/looks like Eli/is polite/hard worker.
He was always going to be back. They should have went about it differently, but not many teams would just cut the cord completely. The Eagles vastly overpaid Wentz. But, they pivoted quickly.
Paying Jones is not that big of a deal if they draft a QB in April and move on. This off-season is going to be crucial because they'll be in prime position to draft a QB. They aren't drafting 25 like last year.
According to Tiki, they moved on from Wentz more because of how disliked he was, as opposed to poor performance.
I m not sure they saw that Hurts was a better talent
Carson Wentz is 30 and out of the league already. They definitely saw that Hurts had better talent.
Maybe I don’t know, just sharing what Tiki implied.
Quote:
In comment 16269757 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16269745 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 16269739 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
converted into cocksure facts in my life. Maranoia runs deep.
Brilliant term! Now we also need a word for losers that disappear when things don’t go as bad as they predicted and only return when things fit their narrative!
The Giants were 6-1 when I left BBI last October. They're 6-13-1 since then.
"Narrative" doesn't mean what a lot of posters here think it means.
I could be wrong (I’m not) but you just made Chris’ point for him.
If I had an issue with posting while the Giants were good why would I wait until they were 6-1? Why wouldn't I come back after the Eagles speed everyone what the Giants really were? I posted here for years supporting them while they were good.
I left because a mod was giving me a lot of the same shit you see on this and other threads.
That's all not that big a deal. I want the Giants to be good. We all do. What I don't understand is burying heads in the sand as to what a mess this is. The denial has been happening for many years now.
But you dont.. You are one of those people who actually roots for failure to further your superiority complex..
Quote:
In comment 16269840 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
If they use the FT on Barkley, he and Jones would account for about 25% of the salary cap next year
You might be spot on. $47M for Jones, $13-14M for SB.
I wonder if that would be the biggest % of the cap for any QB/RB combo in the NFL...
Nah. Watson and Chubb. Actually Watson by himself is more thsn both Jones and SB in 2024
I don't count that one since Jimmy Haslem was completely stoned when he guaranteed that hideous contract... ;)
Gonna be something to see their names next to LT, Eli, and other family members.
I miss last year when the Giants were in the playoffs and you were a distant memory. Please go back into witness protection again.
I get the sense he has handed the reins over to Schoen
Especially after the success of last season
Now if the losing continues that could change.....
You nor any fan on this site knows Mara. Knows Schoen. Knows the dynamic between the two. Any statements re any of this is people hypothesizing. And the problem is that people are going to look at statements or events and are going to filter them through their own bias and pre-conceived notions. So someone will look at a statement from Mara re Saquan or Jones, and say "Ah See. Mara is still the evil puppet master" if they believe that Mara is a meddling buffoon. But that doesn't make it true.
The problem I have is people piecing these things together and saying with 100 percent certitude that Mara is directng or even influencing Schoen. The degree of conceit in that conclusion and the mocking those who disagree is mind numbing.
said from mike g's first report before camp signing deadline their handling was bizarre.
if the year ends in any non-injury impaired for next year way i still expect he will get an extension close to taylor, which would be a big win for barkley. that amounts to 1 year and probably 10-12m more than they would have had to spend if they had extended him this past offseason. i would predict they sign him to that extension before even having to tag him because tagging him only makes it easier for him hold out for more.
Ultimately the dollar aren't big in the grand scheme of things. But given Schoen got cute over the ~2M I don't know if it's easy to handicap the outcome.
Personally, I'd like the GM to have conviction in the roster building vision. If he felt like a year 7 running back wasn't good value last time, I'd be disappointed he feels a year 8 running back is now. Especially if it's because the year got wrecked with injuries.
I don't see a premium back when I watch Barkley now. But I certainly don't project a premium back 2 calendar years from today.
I'd rather the Giants put the 13M next year towards opex, and not restructure Jones.
But it is time for bed. Early tee time. But when I get back tomorrow, I am sure the same 6 people will be arguing over Mara(and Tisch - don't forget Tisch) ordering Schoen to not trade Barkley. (Probably isn't true)
But ultimately, I would have traded him to the Eagles for a 5th so he can run for 150 yards per game against the Giants twice a year behind a really good offensive line for the next three years...
Bryce Young is struggling partially because they have no weapons. You can't hand a new QB absolutely nothing. We have Waller, Barkley, and a lot of question marks on offense. Doesn't mean Barkley will be here when we compete again.
Quote:
said from mike g's first report before camp signing deadline their handling was bizarre.
if the year ends in any non-injury impaired for next year way i still expect he will get an extension close to taylor, which would be a big win for barkley. that amounts to 1 year and probably 10-12m more than they would have had to spend if they had extended him this past offseason. i would predict they sign him to that extension before even having to tag him because tagging him only makes it easier for him hold out for more.
Ultimately the dollar aren't big in the grand scheme of things. But given Schoen got cute over the ~2M I don't know if it's easy to handicap the outcome.
Personally, I'd like the GM to have conviction in the roster building vision. If he felt like a year 7 running back wasn't good value last time, I'd be disappointed he feels a year 8 running back is now. Especially if it's because the year got wrecked with injuries.
I don't see a premium back when I watch Barkley now. But I certainly don't project a premium back 2 calendar years from today.
I'd rather the Giants put the 13M next year towards opex, and not restructure Jones.
I'm really perplexed at the difference in Barkley/Jones negotiations. I thought the better hand was overpaying Barkley a little and giving Jones the franchise tag.
But it is time for bed. Early tee time. But when I get back tomorrow, I am sure the same 6 people will be arguing over Mara(and Tisch - don't forget Tisch) ordering Schoen to not trade Barkley. (Probably isn't true)
But ultimately, I would have traded him to the Eagles for a 5th so he can run for 150 yards per game against the Giants twice a year behind a really good offensive line for the next three years...
Where u playing ??
I'm about a 16 handicap
Love golf!!
Quote:
said from mike g's first report before camp signing deadline their handling was bizarre.
if the year ends in any non-injury impaired for next year way i still expect he will get an extension close to taylor, which would be a big win for barkley. that amounts to 1 year and probably 10-12m more than they would have had to spend if they had extended him this past offseason. i would predict they sign him to that extension before even having to tag him because tagging him only makes it easier for him hold out for more.
Ultimately the dollar aren't big in the grand scheme of things. But given Schoen got cute over the ~2M I don't know if it's easy to handicap the outcome.
Personally, I'd like the GM to have conviction in the roster building vision. If he felt like a year 7 running back wasn't good value last time, I'd be disappointed he feels a year 8 running back is now. Especially if it's because the year got wrecked with injuries.
I don't see a premium back when I watch Barkley now. But I certainly don't project a premium back 2 calendar years from today.
I'd rather the Giants put the 13M next year towards opex, and not restructure Jones.
i dont know why he got cute over $2m but you dont keep him past the deadline if you aren't planning to keep him beyond. when he got cute over the 2m i would have bet a lot on barkley getting traded in this situation. and i agree with you that there's no way he's amenable to playing on the 2nd tag. so something has to give.
as far as what barkley is or isnt, he's still by far the best player on the offense and thanks to the rb position the dollars are reasonable. in the 3 games he's been back he's almost single handedly carried the offense to a 3 game winning streak. they had to give up a 3rd for an older waller on a bigger AAV and more missed games in the prior 2 years, which is a gamble i was fine with but shows how easy it is to end up with players less productive than barkley has been this year even with the sprained ankle.
Quote:
In comment 16269816 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
said from mike g's first report before camp signing deadline their handling was bizarre.
if the year ends in any non-injury impaired for next year way i still expect he will get an extension close to taylor, which would be a big win for barkley. that amounts to 1 year and probably 10-12m more than they would have had to spend if they had extended him this past offseason. i would predict they sign him to that extension before even having to tag him because tagging him only makes it easier for him hold out for more.
Ultimately the dollar aren't big in the grand scheme of things. But given Schoen got cute over the ~2M I don't know if it's easy to handicap the outcome.
Personally, I'd like the GM to have conviction in the roster building vision. If he felt like a year 7 running back wasn't good value last time, I'd be disappointed he feels a year 8 running back is now. Especially if it's because the year got wrecked with injuries.
I don't see a premium back when I watch Barkley now. But I certainly don't project a premium back 2 calendar years from today.
I'd rather the Giants put the 13M next year towards opex, and not restructure Jones.
I'm really perplexed at the difference in Barkley/Jones negotiations. I thought the better hand was overpaying Barkley a little and giving Jones the franchise tag.
agree Brett - the scale of the "overpay" was so much less aggressive than what ultimately got the jones deal (or any QB deal nowadays) done.
i'm a big fan of a lot of almost everything the new regime has done in theory, certainly not a fan of some of the evaluations that didnt turn out well, but the barkley situation last offseason is something that seemed like a clear theoretical misstep right away.
I would not be surprised if Barkley outlasts Daboll as head coach.
Barkley is not and will never be the head coach of this team.
It's possible Schoen wanted to move on from Jones/Barkley entirely and the deals they got were due to Schoen trying to meet Mara halfway.
Bryce Young is struggling partially because they have no weapons. You can't hand a new QB absolutely nothing. We have Waller, Barkley, and a lot of question marks on offense. Doesn't mean Barkley will be here when we compete again.
This is why I think Daboll has a lot to do it with it too.
Quote:
a thread 3 or 4 hours later and see the same silliness being repeated over and over. It has a certain amount of entertainment value but after awhile, the same circle jerk gets really going and all of a sudden we are back to 2021. And all that has been established is that Mara likes Barkley(very true) and he ordered Schoen to keep him because he once stated that they would like to make him a Giant for life. Even though Schoen tried to sign him to a longer term deal (2 or 3 years depending on whom you believe) a year ago. I did find out that it is Mara's fault that Schoen and Daboll want to keep him. (Hey it could be true)
But it is time for bed. Early tee time. But when I get back tomorrow, I am sure the same 6 people will be arguing over Mara(and Tisch - don't forget Tisch) ordering Schoen to not trade Barkley. (Probably isn't true)
But ultimately, I would have traded him to the Eagles for a 5th so he can run for 150 yards per game against the Giants twice a year behind a really good offensive line for the next three years...
Where u playing ??
I'm about a 16 handicap
Love golf!!
In Hobe Sound.. I am a 8.3 index... I hate golf, I am addicted.