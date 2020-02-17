Why are many Giants fans and ownership so loyal to Saquon?

In my 25 years or so of following the Giants very closely I've never seen something so odd from fans and ownership when it comes to Saquon.
I have to be missing something. There's a large portion of the fan base who scoffs at the idea of trading him or not resigning him. They act like the Giants can't afford to even think about not having him on the roster.
Why? He's never been the best running back in the league. Some years he's not been even remotely close to it. The Giants haven't won shit since he's been here. He's hurt often. He's not consistent when he does play. The Giants have picked #2 or higher twice in their history (not counting moving up via trade like Eli). The return on that #2 pick has not been anywhere near what people hoped.
This front office didn't draft Saquon. I very much doubt they would have even considered drafting him if they were running the show in 2018 and not Gettleman.
It seems like this is driven by ownership. You hear that they don't want to trade him because he's the "face of the franchise". Maybe it's time for a new face. His presence as the face of the franchise hasn't lead to anything noteworthy as far as the record goes. I understand the lack of talent on the rest of the team, but Saquon's inability to stay healthy as well as inconsistent play at times over the last 5 years is also part of the reason this team isn't any good. If you draft a running back #2, you better get far more productivity out of that player than what the Giants have gotten out of Saquon.
I don't get it from the fans perspective either. Why is a player who has been part of an awful stretch of Giants football reveered by so many fans? What has he done on the football field to earn that? There have been many players on the Giants throughout the years who have been better players on far better teams that the fans treat like shit.
John Mara allowed the Giants front office/coaching staff to bench Eli Manning and put an end to his consecutive games streak and embarrass Eli in the process as well to start Geno Smith. Mara fired everyone involved after the fan back lash but he knew they were doing it and allowed them to do it. If anyone deserved blind loyalty from ownership, it was Eli. Yet it feels like John Mara has more loyalty to Saquon Barkley than he did even Eli.
It's one of the most puzzling things I can remember as far as how a player is treated. There's a huge group of fans who treat him like he's the best running back in the NFL (He's not and never has been and never will be) and act like the Giants have won a lot with him.
Someone explain the blind loyalty for me please. Particularly the ones that act like the Giants will be terrible if they trade Saquon (obviously too late now) or don't resign him. We have sucked shit with him I'm sure we can suck shit without him too.
They picked 1st in 1965 and 1951.
I also think there is a faux culture aspect to it where the Giants have anointed themselves classier than other teams. Which in turn means that team is family and we don't give up on family even if it means sucking.
That's all I got and I'm not even sure if makes sense. Counterpoint to what I just said: what you have just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.
takes beating after beating every game because we have nothing else
always says the right thing, doesn't embarrass anyone
Oh yeah, and led the NFL is rushing over the past 3 weeks even with an XFL line in front of him
I would say what is not to like about a player like this?
Just because we are 2-6 doesn't mean every player stinks. Why do people want to throw out everyone?
takes beating after beating every game because we have nothing else
always says the right thing, doesn't embarrass anyone
Oh yeah, and led the NFL is rushing over the past 3 weeks even with an XFL line in front of him
I would say what is not to like about a player like this?
Just because we are 2-6 doesn't mean every player stinks. Why do people want to throw out everyone?
In fact I would think most people would want more players on this team like Barkley
Best player on our offense isn't exactly a high bar to meet. And at #2 and a running back he better be. He was an atrocious blocker the first 3 years of his career here, most young RB's are. He's greatly improved in that area but for a while he was a liability.
What the hell does "amps the team up" even mean? This is what I mean when it comes to just how strange the love affair with him is. You guys defend him as if he's your kid or something.
Better Giants players and better leaders who have played on far better teams haven't received this kind of loyalty from Giants fans. The Saquon Barkley years have been one of the worst 5 year stretches in franchise history.
The only year that Barkley has even been in the discussion for best running back in the league was his rookie year. Since then he hasn't sniffed that.
The "best teammate" and great leader stuff also puzzles me. i'm sure he's a good teammate. But what has he done to show he's some amazing leader? Not saying he's a bad teammate or anything, but seems like the people who love him just want to say stuff that can't be proven or disproved to justify their loyalty. Him being such a great leader certainly hasn't made any difference as far as wins/losses go.
I also don't know how someone is such a great leader that is not a smart football player. His brain cramp cost the Giants a win on Sunday (among other things, but without him going down for no reason the game is over)
takes beating after beating every game because we have nothing else
always says the right thing, doesn't embarrass anyone
Oh yeah, and led the NFL is rushing over the past 3 weeks even with an XFL line in front of him
I would say what is not to like about a player like this?
Just because we are 2-6 doesn't mean every player stinks. Why do people want to throw out everyone?
I'm not saying to hate him. But why are people blindly loyal to him? Why was he a player we couldn't even consider trading?
No one said he stinks. But he's not anywhere near the impact player a lot of people seem to think.
Paying 12 million dollars for him per year is not good for business either. He's never replicated the season he had his rookie year and clearly does not have the same explosion he once did and that's not going to get better.
Fans here act like he was a late round pick who has worked his ass off to get to the position he's in now. The Giants haven't picked higher than #2 since the merger and with one of their highest pick in the modern era they simply have not gotten anywhere near the return on investment that they expected.
Would you really argue in hindsight that it was the right pick?
You asked why people like him, that is what I answered. I never said he shouldn't be traded (if the value was there). Frankly I think trading him would be a win-win. We are wasting his career here, so him being able to work in areal offense and the Giants getting a decent pick works for me. However I don't give him away for free. He could be a key part of a good team (if we ever get there).
Fans here act like he was a late round pick who has worked his ass off to get to the position he's in now. The Giants haven't picked higher than #2 since the merger and with one of their highest pick in the modern era they simply have not gotten anywhere near the return on investment that they expected.
Would you really argue in hindsight that it was the right pick?
IMO you are blaming Barkley for where he was selected, you should blame Gettleman. Again, IMO Barkley has done everything asked of him here and more. Its not his fault where he was drafted, and its not his fault this team sucks.
Somehow Saquon earned the loyalty of Giants fans during one of the worst 5 year stretches in franchise history. While being injury prone and since his rookie year not even being in the discussion for best running back in the league.
I could maybe see the loyalty to him if 4 of his 5 seasons were similar to his rookie year, but he hasn't come close to replicating that since.
I've never seen anything like it in NY Sports. Giants use the highest pick they've had in 50 years on him, the team sucks 4 out 5 seasons, the player has 1 outstanding year and either hurt or inconsistent since then and he gets treated like he's won multiple championships relative to other NY athletes.
Eli won 2 Super Bowls and a lot of people on here have more loyalty to Saquon than they ever did with Eli.
and this comment again has nothing to do with Barkley the player, everything to do with Gettlemen/etc who made the decision to build around a RB in todays NFL
Quote:
a guy drafted #2 overall when running backs are less valuable than they ever have been would result in fans expecting a hell of a lot more than "110% every game, always says the right thing, amps up the team"
Fans here act like he was a late round pick who has worked his ass off to get to the position he's in now. The Giants haven't picked higher than #2 since the merger and with one of their highest pick in the modern era they simply have not gotten anywhere near the return on investment that they expected.
Would you really argue in hindsight that it was the right pick?
IMO you are blaming Barkley for where he was selected, you should blame Gettleman. Again, IMO Barkley has done everything asked of him here and more. Its not his fault where he was drafted, and its not his fault this team sucks.
What does "everything asked of him here and more" mean? Serious question.
Somehow Saquon earned the loyalty of Giants fans during one of the worst 5 year stretches in franchise history. While being injury prone and since his rookie year not even being in the discussion for best running back in the league.
I could maybe see the loyalty to him if 4 of his 5 seasons were similar to his rookie year, but he hasn't come close to replicating that since.
I've never seen anything like it in NY Sports. Giants use the highest pick they've had in 50 years on him, the team sucks 4 out 5 seasons, the player has 1 outstanding year and either hurt or inconsistent since then and he gets treated like he's won multiple championships relative to other NY athletes.
Eli won 2 Super Bowls and a lot of people on here have more loyalty to Saquon than they ever did with Eli.
Again, Barkley isn't responsible for the pick. If you want to say Gettleman sucks go ahead. Barkley has done all he has been asked, and could do, in this crappy environment. People didn't like the pick, I get that, but the guy is a good player and the best player we have. Why is it so hard to separate the decision 5 years ago and the player. What RB has could ever live up to #2 in the draft in todays NFL?
I, and many others, look at what he is doing since he got here. I see the best player on the team, a leader, a guy who seems to bleed blue, who says the right things, and a guy who produces as much as his surrounding crappy cast lets him. That is all under his control. I don't compare him to my vision of what a #2 pick should be. That is on Gettleman
Quote:
loyalty from sports fans comes from winning. Not necessarily winning a Super Bowl or a World Series, but being on a good team consistently and competing for titles.
Somehow Saquon earned the loyalty of Giants fans during one of the worst 5 year stretches in franchise history. While being injury prone and since his rookie year not even being in the discussion for best running back in the league.
I could maybe see the loyalty to him if 4 of his 5 seasons were similar to his rookie year, but he hasn't come close to replicating that since.
I've never seen anything like it in NY Sports. Giants use the highest pick they've had in 50 years on him, the team sucks 4 out 5 seasons, the player has 1 outstanding year and either hurt or inconsistent since then and he gets treated like he's won multiple championships relative to other NY athletes.
Eli won 2 Super Bowls and a lot of people on here have more loyalty to Saquon than they ever did with Eli.
Again, Barkley isn't responsible for the pick. If you want to say Gettleman sucks go ahead. Barkley has done all he has been asked, and could do, in this crappy environment. People didn't like the pick, I get that, but the guy is a good player and the best player we have. Why is it so hard to separate the decision 5 years ago and the player. What RB has could ever live up to #2 in the draft in todays NFL?
I, and many others, look at what he is doing since he got here. I see the best player on the team, a leader, a guy who seems to bleed blue, who says the right things, and a guy who produces as much as his surrounding crappy cast lets him. That is all under his control. I don't compare him to my vision of what a #2 pick should be. That is on Gettleman
Where did I say Barkley is responsible for the pick? My question is why are fans so loyal to him? He has been given blind loyalty by fans who hammer players who have won far more than he has and who have been better players than he is.
Pointing out that he's the #2 pick is just somethign that makes it even more puzzling that fans are so loyal to him. Usually the opposite would happen, fans would be much harder on a player picked at #2 because of the expectations, but that clearly isn't the case with Barkley.
He's a good player but not even close to the best player on the team. Lawrence would take that spot easily these days with Andrew Thomas being #2.
Quote:
In comment 16269932 MookGiants said:
Quote:
a guy drafted #2 overall when running backs are less valuable than they ever have been would result in fans expecting a hell of a lot more than "110% every game, always says the right thing, amps up the team"
Fans here act like he was a late round pick who has worked his ass off to get to the position he's in now. The Giants haven't picked higher than #2 since the merger and with one of their highest pick in the modern era they simply have not gotten anywhere near the return on investment that they expected.
Would you really argue in hindsight that it was the right pick?
IMO you are blaming Barkley for where he was selected, you should blame Gettleman. Again, IMO Barkley has done everything asked of him here and more. Its not his fault where he was drafted, and its not his fault this team sucks.
What does "everything asked of him here and more" mean? Serious question.
He carries the offense, he is a leader of the team. Hell I would say he has done more than initially asked. Here is a guy who had 35 carries, way more than most NFL RB, just because our offense has no one else (this year and last). Last year he was 4th in total yards even though our OL was really young. This year he is running behind crap, and still getting 100 yds per game over the last 3 since his return. He is continually used as a decoy to get others open because he is the only one the defenses care about, and before this he is used as a battering ram for the running game.
You want to say the Giants haven't won with him, go ahead, but football is a 22 on 22 sport. A rb has a lot of dependencies on the OL, which again is why you shouldn't draft a RB #2. However not his fault.
I think his 300 yds in the last 3 games with the state of this OL is amazing. I would love to see another RB try it. Yes his YPC is lower than expected, but he is getting hit behind the line of scrimmage all the time.
And what is this loyalty you speak of? They didn't sign him to a multi-year contract, slapped the franchise tag on him, and may well do so again.
It also brought you the end of Odell who was the teams best player when he was here.
In short Barkely replaced Eli and Odell as our star player and fan favorite. And besides blowing out his knee he has done nothing to change those facts.
He is whay thebfans cling to as the light through the dark days.
Dont take the fact he wasnt traded as a sign of the teams extreme loalty to him. In an offseason where they gave Jones 160 mil they also stood on their offers to Saquan and got him back at their price. If they were that loyal he would have got 30+ mil guarenteed.
My guess is the offers were nowhere near good enough for them and they chose to not be humiliated at the return.
And what is this loyalty you speak of? They didn't sign him to a multi-year contract, slapped the franchise tag on him, and may well do so again.
I'm not 100% against franchising him again next year now that they didn't trade him but I have zero clue why they weren't even considering trading him. That's my issue here. Seems like John Mara stepped in on that one. Based on Schoens actions when it came to negotiations with Saquon you would think he would entertain trading him considering they are waving the white flag already with the Leo trade. But from nearly every report it seems like the Giants wouldn't even consider it which makes zero sense. If Schoen loved him that much why did he play hard ball with him in the summer? John Mara has been very vocal about how much he loves Saquon and wants him on the team.
Quote:
hasn't been a great teammate. Do you think our running game will look better without him? Do you think the team is keeping him and playing him just to be nice?
And what is this loyalty you speak of? They didn't sign him to a multi-year contract, slapped the franchise tag on him, and may well do so again.
I'm not 100% against franchising him again next year now that they didn't trade him but I have zero clue why they weren't even considering trading him. That's my issue here. Seems like John Mara stepped in on that one. Based on Schoens actions when it came to negotiations with Saquon you would think he would entertain trading him considering they are waving the white flag already with the Leo trade. But from nearly every report it seems like the Giants wouldn't even consider it which makes zero sense. If Schoen loved him that much why did he play hard ball with him in the summer? John Mara has been very vocal about how much he loves Saquon and wants him on the team.
Mook, the title of the post was partially why Giants fans are loyal to him. That is what we are answering. I believe I said above we should trade him if we got the right value (not my call). It would be good for both parties.
So I don't get what you are saying. I like Barkley and support him, because I think he's a excellent player who has done all he can for the Giants. Thats why I am loyal to him. I also think we should trade him if the value is there, because we suck so his talent is being wasted here.
I think he would be a good player but because of injuries don't think he would be like CMC. His burst just isn't close to what it was. He's never had great vision it's not terrible but it's never been anything more than above average. What made barkley great in college and his first year in the NFL was his insane burst and particular his cutting ability and ability to accelerate out of his insane cuts. His knee/leg injuries have robbed him of some of that ability and turned him into a good but not great RB.
He's not the smartest player either. Sunday wasn't the first time that he had a mind numbing mental mistake at the end of a game. Going down for no reason cost them the Jets game and going out of bounds for no reason against Jacksonville nearly cost the Giants that game last year, fortunately the defense stopped the Jags on 4th and goal. They never would have had the time to go downfield if Barkley didn't go out of bounds.
Quote:
In comment 16269945 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
hasn't been a great teammate. Do you think our running game will look better without him? Do you think the team is keeping him and playing him just to be nice?
And what is this loyalty you speak of? They didn't sign him to a multi-year contract, slapped the franchise tag on him, and may well do so again.
I'm not 100% against franchising him again next year now that they didn't trade him but I have zero clue why they weren't even considering trading him. That's my issue here. Seems like John Mara stepped in on that one. Based on Schoens actions when it came to negotiations with Saquon you would think he would entertain trading him considering they are waving the white flag already with the Leo trade. But from nearly every report it seems like the Giants wouldn't even consider it which makes zero sense. If Schoen loved him that much why did he play hard ball with him in the summer? John Mara has been very vocal about how much he loves Saquon and wants him on the team.
Mook, the title of the post was partially why Giants fans are loyal to him. That is what we are answering. I believe I said above we should trade him if we got the right value (not my call). It would be good for both parties.
So I don't get what you are saying. I like Barkley and support him, because I think he's a excellent player who has done all he can for the Giants. Thats why I am loyal to him. I also think we should trade him if the value is there, because we suck so his talent is being wasted here.
I'm more directing this at the loyal Giants fans who believe the Giants were correct in not even listening to trade offers for Saquon. Not really people with your opinion. I dont agree with your entire stance on Barkley, but I at least understand it a hell of a lot more than I do the people who act like we'd be insane to trade him
See also Knicks.
We have a 2nd team All Pro at LT. Thomas is the best player on the offense.
While I don’t see see him as a “face of the franchise”, Barkley does seem like a great teammate a guy to have in your locker room. My issues with him are solely performance based (fumbling, end of game execution) on top of the fact he’s been injured, not that he can help that for the most part.
I would prefer to move on from him. However, I think there is another side to this story. That other side includes the people, like yourself, and others through the years who have openly campaigned against a NYG player, could not bring yourselves to see a single positive, ranted on and on about the players we should have drafted instead (Sam Darnold) and fail to see that there are many layers to Barkley’s tenure here.
That said, I'm not going to be telling the grandkids about him. I saw someone say in another thread that he's the best RB in Giants history, which is incredibly laughable.
Incredibly soft, and Low IQ. Which has been his whole career here, often hurt and stupid decisions like Sunday and in jacksonville last year.
First, I have been consistant that I think he should have been traded if they got a good deal.
Now on to your point, Too many people equate SB with Gettleman's failed term as a reason to trade him because he was drafted 2nd. The injury argument is somwhat valid. I wonder if they are the same people who wanted Phil Simms gone after all his injuries...
Of course there is the thought process that modern teams should not be running the ball which is of course nonsense. All good teams run the ball well. I will grant you that some do it with lower drafted players, but they also have very good offensive lines while being effective passing teams which keep the LBs and Safties away from the LoS.
In the end, the problem is people are still angry he was drafted #2 and it was done by Gettleman, so he has to go. Throw in the injuries and forget he is their best offensive player in an age of pitch and catch....
So you think Schoen and Daboll are just being loyal and not that they see Barkley as being a difference maker player?
While I don’t see see him as a “face of the franchise”, Barkley does seem like a great teammate a guy to have in your locker room. My issues with him are solely performance based (fumbling, end of game execution) on top of the fact he’s been injured, not that he can help that for the most part.
I would prefer to move on from him. However, I think there is another side to this story. That other side includes the people, like yourself, and others through the years who have openly campaigned against a NYG player, could not bring yourselves to see a single positive, ranted on and on about the players we should have drafted instead (Sam Darnold) and fail to see that there are many layers to Barkley’s tenure here.
And if we didn't draft him who do you think we would have?
probably Darnold or that other QB other than allen or Chubb
2 busts and a badly injured DE. If we traded him this year what would Jones do the rest of the year?
This. I think fans like seeing Barkley in blue as he comes across as a team guy, good person and is a good football player. But to your point, that might help sell tickets but it does not lead to a utilization of the salary cap that has proven in recent years to lead to a championship contending team.
fans x ownership was loyal to him as well
Why is Saquon loyal to the Giants
First, I have been consistant that I think he should have been traded if they got a good deal.
Now on to your point, Too many people equate SB with Gettleman's failed term as a reason to trade him because he was drafted 2nd. The injury argument is somwhat valid. I wonder if they are the same people who wanted Phil Simms gone after all his injuries...
Of course there is the thought process that modern teams should not be running the ball which is of course nonsense. All good teams run the ball well. I will grant you that some do it with lower drafted players, but they also have very good offensive lines while being effective passing teams which keep the LBs and Safties away from the LoS.
In the end, the problem is people are still angry he was drafted #2 and it was done by Gettleman, so he has to go. Throw in the injuries and forget he is their best offensive player in an age of pitch and catch....
So you think Schoen and Daboll are just being loyal and not that they see Barkley as being a difference maker player?
Who said he has to be gone at all costs? Certainly not me. I've said for a couple years now If he stays healthy and produces I would franchise him two years in a row then let him go after that. Becuase the team sucks so much this year I would have liked to see the Giants actively shop him and listen to offers, if they were having a good or decent season I wouldn't be interested in trading him unless they got some insane offer.
I don't think Schoen and Daboll have the final say on Barkley's spot on the roster. I find it very hard to believe that Schoen on his own decided they were't even going to entertain trading him. John Mara talks about Saquon in a way you never hear him talk about anyone. He loves the guy. i'm not exactly sure why, loyalty in this business is generally a bad thing and I certainly wouldn't have it for anyone in this group. The production hasn't come close to matching the hype after year 1.
I fear Mara is going to push for a long term deal for Saquon rather than a 2nd franchise tag. Hopefully I'm wrong about that.
He's the Giants best offensive skill position player for sure, but that says a lot more about the Giants awful skill position players than it does about Saquon. I dont think he physically has it in him to be a stud consistently over a 17 game season. He does not have the explosion and cutting ability that he did his rookie season. That is what made him special and had people gushing over him leading into the draft and after the draft. He's physically a shell of what he was.
I think a good amount of people on here believe if Barkley were traded to a team with good skill players around him and a good line that he would instantly be the best running back in the league or close to it. I just don't think he has it in him anymore to consistently be that type of player.
fans x ownership was loyal to him as well
Eli won two titles and carried the team on his back to the 2nd title. He more than earned that loyalty. And there were plenty of fans who wanted him benched for years even after winning 2 super bowls. The Giants handled him being benched in the worst way possible. Eli deserved far better after everything he did for the Giants. If the Giants let him go at the end of the previous season or they let him go at the end of that year, fans would not have had their pitchforks out. Benching him for Geno Smith and how it was announced/handled by the front office, coaches and ownership is what got the Giants rightfully so killed in the media by the fans.
OP, you asked a question, and more than one person has given you the answer you sought. Time to move on.
Barkley is simply our best player on offense, that doesn’t mean we’re built around him. And he hasn’t prevented us from improving any other area of the offense.
But hey, another thread to hash this out is exactly what we need!
My arguments against Barkley are economics. Not only from a positional value standpoint, but I believe Mara wants to keep him for the merchandise value.
And the team with Saquon isn't super entertaining and without him, it's just brutal.
At least Saquon can get my heart pumping once in awhile with, oh my god, this might be a big play.
This team is bad and hard to watch with him and bad and unwatchable without him.
And it's not my money I'm spending on him so I'd much rather see him around, seems like a good dude and hard worker to boot
For 10 million a year he's a steal. It's not like the Gollday Signing. And say they got a 3rd round pick for him. That's better that would make you guys hate him less?
The psychosis is on your guys side. He might have been over drafted but the anti RB sentiment here makes it weird. Especially as he literally was the only reason they almost won against the Jets.
I hate RBs and think Barkley was a waste. We get it. You won't change your stance but want others to change theirs. If this teams OL and QB did t suck so bad held have 1500 to 2000 yards from scrimmage. Don't want a RB drafted fine. But you guys are obsessed just as much as People who say he can't be traded.
Right now as far as vets go the only two guys who fit the untouchable list are Dex and Thomas.
cause he's always hurt
cause he wants to be paid alot
cause he tip toes when he should just hit the hole
cause he goes down for no reason when we need a first down
those are some of the reasons i hear
But if the Giants elected not to trade him before the deadline yesterday for reasonable value that was a wrong move by the FO
We are do deep in a rebuilding process and need all the draft capital we can obtain.
Let’s face the only 2 players with real trade value were Leo and Saquon.
And yes Mara is involved. Schoen is the GM and should make the roster decisions not Mara.
Why do you think Shepherd is on the team and does not play? Mara wanted him on the team. At least Barkley contributes in between injuries.
And Jones will be our QB until Mara decides otherwise. Bank on it.
I don’t hate Saquon Barkley, but I do hate that the Giants drafted him and have turned him into an apparently untouchable “face of the franchise” to the point where they reportedly (and plausibly) wouldn’t even listen to trade offers.
Giving up on Barkley is admitting that it was wrong to draft him. And people just won’t do that, so they choose to delude themselves instead.
+1 … thank god bbi doesn’t control what the Giants do. Everyone is entitled to an opinion no matter how short sighted or off it may be. Saquon is the best offensive weapon they have but the FF generation wants to discard him, for draft picks. No thank you.
But it's a business. IF the Giants don't have Barkley, who are the fans coming to see? Who's jersey are they going to buy?
At the same time, the massive 2nd RB contract track record is atrocious and, in today's NFL, you can win games but not a Super Bowl building around a premier RB.
I see both sides of the situation.
At the end of the day, I think both the DJ and SB Giants connection ends in 2025.
This post sums up the reason as to why the OP had to make a post? “He bleeds blue?” Really”? Id be certain him and odells fruity back and forth text messages say the opposite
Mr. Mara and Mr. Tisch both like having a player like Saquon Barkley on their team, so there's no secret who has always supported having him on the team.
Saquon Barkley can't help the fact that he has been injured several times during his playing career with the Giants, but when he is physically ready to play the game he gives 100% of himself when he's on the field. He is their best offensive player on the team.
He is also a classy family man off the field. Saquon has been a role-model athlete through his career.
As the Giants saying goes: Once a Giant, Always a Giant.....and I hope Saquon Barkley is Forever a Giant!
Quote:
Want him off the team?
cause he's always hurt
cause he wants to be paid alot
cause he tip toes when he should just hit the hole
cause he goes down for no reason when we need a first down
those are some of the reasons i hear
Yeah. He wants to get paid a lot. No other player wants that ? A do the FL. 12-13 million isn't a lot
No other players get hurt?
You don't like his style. Um Your opinions arent facts. That's your pet peeve. And unlike you I'm of going insist your opinions must match mine.
I wouldn't have been upset w a trade for picks. But the anti RB faction here is just as insane as the you can't trade him group. Your post reads like he peed in your corn flakes. Bit then you think if they traded hi he's worth some high pick? Why if he's alway hurt, top toes and wants a "lots of Money" would anyone want him ?
Yes, it might be true that Mara is loyal to people in his building. But those of you who call him out for it as a terrible owner now, should probably have some perspective when you talk about those trophies in 2007 or 2011, because without John Mara, you likely don't get to enjoy them as a fan. John Mara's "loyalty" is not what has kept this team down, it's been an inability to rebuild the OL by 3 GMs and 5 head coaches so far since the great OL of 07-11 started to break down.
Some of the usual suspects love their arguments so much, the only thing they love more is being told they're right by people who will lean any way the wind blows. If these people were right, they wouldn't have had to go into hiding during a very good season last year lead by all the players they campaign against.
So far NYG has held the line with Barkley. Hopefully they continue to do so. I don't know why some of you can't get over his presence on the roster.
One last thought, the Commanders probably traded one too many guys yesterday in my opinion. If they come away with a top rookie QB who turns things around, they're going to be wishing they had an edge rusher.
This is the most disengenious thing to post considering Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were both available. The Giants don't get brownie points for not even considering them.
It s not as complicated as some think.
I know the Mara interference mantra has resurfaced. Personally his public remarks, which seems to be the fuel being used to reestablish this theory, are just statements of his feelings and not any evidence of his interference.
I think the idea, that any owner, doesn’t speak with his CEO, about things, letting him know how he feels about situations is naive.
If you want to make the leap that because a CEO understands his owners feelings that is a form of interference, be my guess, but that’s is a pretty weak argument in my book.
The Jones discussion is exhausting enough, the meddling argument is just a waste of time, Mara s aren’t selling the team, and it s not like this franchise hasn’t had some success under Mara ownership
Re. Giants fanbase - We have a very simple minded fanbase, who cannot see beyond the horizon.
Personally, I hated the pick from the start and it's proven right.
But the Giants and many of their fans can't let go of the reality that they made the wrong move in 2018, and the franchise is still paying for it, so Barkley will be the guy for as long as possible
Was Mara loyal to Kevin Gilbride, who was integral to the 2011 championship? Just 2 years later Mara was publicly criticizing him.
How about Jerry Reese, who was integral to both recent Super Bowl wins? No, Reese got fired summarily amid some blowback about benching a forked Eli.
It isn’t loyalty. It’s blind foolish office politics.
Re. Giants fanbase - We have a very simple minded fanbase, who cannot see beyond the horizon.
Personally, I hated the pick from the start and it's proven right.
Do Daniel Jones and Barkley speak better than say Mahomes or Allen and CMC?
What a trash post.
I’m leaving this alone. There’s no point in arguing with total fools.
What's strange is consistency. Regardless if you want him or not ,want to pay him or not, the thing is, if you know you won't pay him, and people want him, you trade him if you are committed to the future. So if your not trading him, sign him to a multi-year deal.
But I think the Leo trade was really cap relief.
I also think the belief in the building is the team isn't as bad as there record and they will win a few games.
of course they aren't beating the Eagles or Dallas so it's kind of mute, but most other games they should have a pulse in.
See also Knicks.
More made up bull $hit. You, nor I have no idea what Mara wants.
Mr. Mara and Mr. Tisch both like having a player like Saquon Barkley on their team, so there's no secret who has always supported having him on the team.
Saquon Barkley can't help the fact that he has been injured several times during his playing career with the Giants, but when he is physically ready to play the game he gives 100% of himself when he's on the field. He is their best offensive player on the team.
He is also a classy family man off the field. Saquon has been a role-model athlete through his career.
As the Giants saying goes: Once a Giant, Always a Giant.....and I hope Saquon Barkley is Forever a Giant!
The guy isn't even close to the best running back in the league and 5 years into his career people are still referring to him as a "generational talent"
His skillset currently is anything but generational. Maybe out of college he had that talent, but he's been a shell of himself physically since he tore his ACL.
What does "players like Saquon don't get to play with the Giants very often" mean? He hasn't even been the best player on his own team the last 4 years. Or all that close to it actually when you factor in the injuries.
Seriously, I have to be missing something. The guy gets talked about like he's barry sanders in his prime by Giants fans despite not producing anything even remotely resembling Barry Sanders since his rookie season.
The Giants offense sucks with him, it can suck without him. The QB needs him because the QB isn't good enough. Having Saquon Barkley isn't going to change the fact that the QB isn't good enough. He's not good enough with. him, he's not good enough without him.
Daboll is 2-6 and we all know what happens to second year coaches here. For fans it's easy for us to say just bottom out and load assets, but does Daboll have the assurances he will stay if he goes 2-15? We just saw McDaniels get fired.
The Giants put a QB on the field that they didn't want to throw. They just kept feeding Barkley. Waller is out now. They have 9 games to play and need to hold the locker room together. It probably wasn't worth a 3rd round pick to Schoen and Daboll.
If Mara was mandating this, wouldn't there not have been such a nasty negotiation? Wouldn't Barkley be signed long term prior to the season.
Sometimes you have to look deeper. We've got fans that want to fire Kafka. Fans who want to question whether Daboll can coach. As Eric often says, it can always get worse. Daboll needs to win a few games and likely wants Barkley here.
The weird loyalty doesn't lie with the NYG fan who likes Barkley it's the ones that are still loyal to this weird hateful take on Barkley. SO I ask why are some of you so weird about a good RB? Seriously, what is the problem? You'd rather have Brieda and some decent guard with that 11 million? That changes things here for the better?
2018 and the horrors of 2nd overall to some of you, was a long time ago. Move on already. Barkley is a good player on a bad team. HE can be a great player on a good team too, like he was in 22.
Means nothing today.
Not a logical take at all. And you can apply that same ridiculousness to Lawrence or Thomas too.
Barkley helps an offense gain yards. He plays better in the 2nd half--he lays better as his carries increase. He's a big play guy that isn't perfect but does the job even behind a trash OL with a trash QB and trash WRs and no threat at TE. We know this because it literally just happened.
If things are stable he's a gem. 2022. 2018 he was terrific too.
2nd overall and you can't pay RBs (yet other teams do) and bla bla fucking bla I will save you the retort. Find another platitude.
Daboll is 2-6 and we all know what happens to second year coaches here. For fans it's easy for us to say just bottom out and load assets, but does Daboll have the assurances he will stay if he goes 2-15? We just saw McDaniels get fired.
The Giants put a QB on the field that they didn't want to throw. They just kept feeding Barkley. Waller is out now. They have 9 games to play and need to hold the locker room together. It probably wasn't worth a 3rd round pick to Schoen and Daboll.
If Mara was mandating this, wouldn't there not have been such a nasty negotiation? Wouldn't Barkley be signed long term prior to the season.
Sometimes you have to look deeper. We've got fans that want to fire Kafka. Fans who want to question whether Daboll can coach. As Eric often says, it can always get worse. Daboll needs to win a few games and likely wants Barkley here.
Probably the best and most logical defense of him being on the team. Plus, we don't know what kind of locker room tension might already exist due to Barkley not earning a long-term deal versus Jones.
Means nothing today.
Yeah it was a pretty bad decision and actually means a whole lot today.
We used to pay Jacobs and Bradshaw more money than BArkley or nearly the same. We should draft a talented RB in round 2 so we aren't caught with pants down if Barkley is hurt. 2 great RBs is better than one. It's sure as fuck better than none.
Plenty of teams pay the RB. Plenty of good teams have suffered by not having an elite presence at RB. It's an important position despite this myth being parroted BY FANS and talkies. Ever hear an NFL exec or HC say RBs don't matter? Of course not.
You guys need to hate Barkley. Keep him here he's a good pin cushion for BBI.
Quote:
some of you are STILL talking about Eli Manning and 2018.
Means nothing today.
Yeah it was a pretty bad decision and actually means a whole lot today.
Not if the team drafted well and built a god damned OL and defense. It was 6 fucking years ago.
You guys vilify one decision or player. Truth is, it's been death by 1000 cuts. That's how teams flounder to this level. And it's going to take 1000 hits to get back to 2005-11.
The objective is to draft a lot of good players. And hope to draft some great players.
Yes, the RB position is diminished in today's NFL. But for $11 million, Barkley provides a good value for what he provides on the field.
Quote:
a few here are the ones that should be questioned on why he needs to be gone at all cost. It is not that $10 mill is a big contract except that it is for a RB.
First, I have been consistant that I think he should have been traded if they got a good deal.
Now on to your point, Too many people equate SB with Gettleman's failed term as a reason to trade him because he was drafted 2nd. The injury argument is somwhat valid. I wonder if they are the same people who wanted Phil Simms gone after all his injuries...
Of course there is the thought process that modern teams should not be running the ball which is of course nonsense. All good teams run the ball well. I will grant you that some do it with lower drafted players, but they also have very good offensive lines while being effective passing teams which keep the LBs and Safties away from the LoS.
In the end, the problem is people are still angry he was drafted #2 and it was done by Gettleman, so he has to go. Throw in the injuries and forget he is their best offensive player in an age of pitch and catch....
So you think Schoen and Daboll are just being loyal and not that they see Barkley as being a difference maker player?
Who said he has to be gone at all costs? Certainly not me. I've said for a couple years now If he stays healthy and produces I would franchise him two years in a row then let him go after that. Becuase the team sucks so much this year I would have liked to see the Giants actively shop him and listen to offers, if they were having a good or decent season I wouldn't be interested in trading him unless they got some insane offer.
I don't think Schoen and Daboll have the final say on Barkley's spot on the roster. I find it very hard to believe that Schoen on his own decided they were't even going to entertain trading him. John Mara talks about Saquon in a way you never hear him talk about anyone. He loves the guy. i'm not exactly sure why, loyalty in this business is generally a bad thing and I certainly wouldn't have it for anyone in this group. The production hasn't come close to matching the hype after year 1.
I fear Mara is going to push for a long term deal for Saquon rather than a 2nd franchise tag. Hopefully I'm wrong about that.
He's the Giants best offensive skill position player for sure, but that says a lot more about the Giants awful skill position players than it does about Saquon. I dont think he physically has it in him to be a stud consistently over a 17 game season. He does not have the explosion and cutting ability that he did his rookie season. That is what made him special and had people gushing over him leading into the draft and after the draft. He's physically a shell of what he was.
I think a good amount of people on here believe if Barkley were traded to a team with good skill players around him and a good line that he would instantly be the best running back in the league or close to it. I just don't think he has it in him anymore to consistently be that type of player.
OP, you asked a question, and more than one person has given you the answer you sought. Time to move on.
It also tells me that bringing him back is absolutely on the table, and as good as his bargaining position might have been last year, that's how much worse it will be this year. RBs have short shelf lives but I don't think Saquon is toast just yet.
And yes Mara is involved. Schoen is the GM and should make the roster decisions not Mara.
Why do you think Shepherd is on the team and does not play? Mara wanted him on the team. At least Barkley contributes in between injuries.
And Jones will be our QB until Mara decides otherwise. Bank on it.
In 2023, much like 2022, the offense runs through SB and they want butts in the stadium spending money. Until they get the OL healthy and functioning properly, and get QB sorted out, this is what it is. Short horizon and decisions made at least partially by the heart, imv.
Yes, the RB position is diminished in today's NFL. But for $11 million, Barkley provides a good value for what he provides on the field.
Mook absolutely despises Penn State. He’s hated Barkley from day one because of it. If Barkley had attended Notre Dame this thread would not exist