Why are many Giants fans and ownership so loyal to Saquon?

MookGiants : 12:19 am
In my 25 years or so of following the Giants very closely I've never seen something so odd from fans and ownership when it comes to Saquon.

I have to be missing something. There's a large portion of the fan base who scoffs at the idea of trading him or not resigning him. They act like the Giants can't afford to even think about not having him on the roster.

Why? He's never been the best running back in the league. Some years he's not been even remotely close to it. The Giants haven't won shit since he's been here. He's hurt often. He's not consistent when he does play. The Giants have picked #2 or higher twice in their history (not counting moving up via trade like Eli). The return on that #2 pick has not been anywhere near what people hoped.

This front office didn't draft Saquon. I very much doubt they would have even considered drafting him if they were running the show in 2018 and not Gettleman.

It seems like this is driven by ownership. You hear that they don't want to trade him because he's the "face of the franchise". Maybe it's time for a new face. His presence as the face of the franchise hasn't lead to anything noteworthy as far as the record goes. I understand the lack of talent on the rest of the team, but Saquon's inability to stay healthy as well as inconsistent play at times over the last 5 years is also part of the reason this team isn't any good. If you draft a running back #2, you better get far more productivity out of that player than what the Giants have gotten out of Saquon.

I don't get it from the fans perspective either. Why is a player who has been part of an awful stretch of Giants football reveered by so many fans? What has he done on the football field to earn that? There have been many players on the Giants throughout the years who have been better players on far better teams that the fans treat like shit.

John Mara allowed the Giants front office/coaching staff to bench Eli Manning and put an end to his consecutive games streak and embarrass Eli in the process as well to start Geno Smith. Mara fired everyone involved after the fan back lash but he knew they were doing it and allowed them to do it. If anyone deserved blind loyalty from ownership, it was Eli. Yet it feels like John Mara has more loyalty to Saquon Barkley than he did even Eli.

It's one of the most puzzling things I can remember as far as how a player is treated. There's a huge group of fans who treat him like he's the best running back in the NFL (He's not and never has been and never will be) and act like the Giants have won a lot with him.

Someone explain the blind loyalty for me please. Particularly the ones that act like the Giants will be terrible if they trade Saquon (obviously too late now) or don't resign him. We have sucked shit with him I'm sure we can suck shit without him too.
Correction  
MookGiants : 12:23 am : link
2nd or higher only twice since the merger in 1966.

They picked 1st in 1965 and 1951.
beats the fuck out of me  
islander1 : 12:31 am : link
insanity, doing the same thing over and over again, etc.
Do you even watch football, bruh?  
ZoneXDOA : 12:33 am : link
Saquon, when healthy, has been the best best player on our offense since he was drafted. He’s the best teammate. He’s a leader. He bleeds blue. He works his ass off and is one of the better blockers out there. Selfless. Amps the team up. He’s put the team on his back several times. And you don’t understand why he’s got respect and loyalty from fans and the Giants FO? Dude…
The only thing I can think of  
BH28 : 12:33 am : link
Is that people look at the team as an extension of themselves, so the FO admitting failure on a high draft pick is by extension personally embarrassing to some fans.

I also think there is a faux culture aspect to it where the Giants have anointed themselves classier than other teams. Which in turn means that team is family and we don't give up on family even if it means sucking.

That's all I got and I'm not even sure if makes sense. Counterpoint to what I just said: what you have just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.
The guy gives 110% every game  
PatersonPlank : 12:39 am : link
carries the ball as many times as he is asked in this pathetic offense

takes beating after beating every game because we have nothing else

always says the right thing, doesn't embarrass anyone

Oh yeah, and led the NFL is rushing over the past 3 weeks even with an XFL line in front of him

I would say what is not to like about a player like this?

Just because we are 2-6 doesn't mean every player stinks. Why do people want to throw out everyone?
RE: The guy gives 110% every game  
PatersonPlank : 12:43 am : link
In comment 16269926 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
carries the ball as many times as he is asked in this pathetic offense

takes beating after beating every game because we have nothing else

always says the right thing, doesn't embarrass anyone

Oh yeah, and led the NFL is rushing over the past 3 weeks even with an XFL line in front of him

I would say what is not to like about a player like this?

Just because we are 2-6 doesn't mean every player stinks. Why do people want to throw out everyone?


In fact I would think most people would want more players on this team like Barkley
RE: Do you even watch football, bruh?  
MookGiants : 12:50 am : link
In comment 16269924 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
Saquon, when healthy, has been the best best player on our offense since he was drafted. He’s the best teammate. He’s a leader. He bleeds blue. He works his ass off and is one of the better blockers out there. Selfless. Amps the team up. He’s put the team on his back several times. And you don’t understand why he’s got respect and loyalty from fans and the Giants FO? Dude…


Best player on our offense isn't exactly a high bar to meet. And at #2 and a running back he better be. He was an atrocious blocker the first 3 years of his career here, most young RB's are. He's greatly improved in that area but for a while he was a liability.

What the hell does "amps the team up" even mean? This is what I mean when it comes to just how strange the love affair with him is. You guys defend him as if he's your kid or something.

Better Giants players and better leaders who have played on far better teams haven't received this kind of loyalty from Giants fans. The Saquon Barkley years have been one of the worst 5 year stretches in franchise history.

The only year that Barkley has even been in the discussion for best running back in the league was his rookie year. Since then he hasn't sniffed that.

The "best teammate" and great leader stuff also puzzles me. i'm sure he's a good teammate. But what has he done to show he's some amazing leader? Not saying he's a bad teammate or anything, but seems like the people who love him just want to say stuff that can't be proven or disproved to justify their loyalty. Him being such a great leader certainly hasn't made any difference as far as wins/losses go.

I also don't know how someone is such a great leader that is not a smart football player. His brain cramp cost the Giants a win on Sunday (among other things, but without him going down for no reason the game is over)

RE: The guy gives 110% every game  
MookGiants : 12:54 am : link
In comment 16269926 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
carries the ball as many times as he is asked in this pathetic offense

takes beating after beating every game because we have nothing else

always says the right thing, doesn't embarrass anyone

Oh yeah, and led the NFL is rushing over the past 3 weeks even with an XFL line in front of him

I would say what is not to like about a player like this?

Just because we are 2-6 doesn't mean every player stinks. Why do people want to throw out everyone?


I'm not saying to hate him. But why are people blindly loyal to him? Why was he a player we couldn't even consider trading?

No one said he stinks. But he's not anywhere near the impact player a lot of people seem to think.

Paying 12 million dollars for him per year is not good for business either. He's never replicated the season he had his rookie year and clearly does not have the same explosion he once did and that's not going to get better.

An offense built around Barkley is a losing offense  
Go Terps : 12:59 am : link
There is more than enough data on that at this point to reach that conclusion.
You would think  
MookGiants : 1:01 am : link
a guy drafted #2 overall when running backs are less valuable than they ever have been would result in fans expecting a hell of a lot more than "110% every game, always says the right thing, amps up the team"

Fans here act like he was a late round pick who has worked his ass off to get to the position he's in now. The Giants haven't picked higher than #2 since the merger and with one of their highest pick in the modern era they simply have not gotten anywhere near the return on investment that they expected.

Would you really argue in hindsight that it was the right pick?

I think peoples issues with him come from the Giants taking him #2  
PatersonPlank : 1:06 am : link
in the draft, which is not his fault. No RB should be taken that high. IMO, we need to separate that from the player. I guy who is one of the top 3 backs in football, but stuck behind a crap offense. He is still giving 110%, carrying the offense as much as possible, and being a great teammate. I would love to see if he was on SF instead of McCaffrey. I bet the conversation would be much different.

You asked why people like him, that is what I answered. I never said he shouldn't be traded (if the value was there). Frankly I think trading him would be a win-win. We are wasting his career here, so him being able to work in areal offense and the Giants getting a decent pick works for me. However I don't give him away for free. He could be a key part of a good team (if we ever get there).
RE: You would think  
PatersonPlank : 1:08 am : link
In comment 16269932 MookGiants said:
Quote:
a guy drafted #2 overall when running backs are less valuable than they ever have been would result in fans expecting a hell of a lot more than "110% every game, always says the right thing, amps up the team"

Fans here act like he was a late round pick who has worked his ass off to get to the position he's in now. The Giants haven't picked higher than #2 since the merger and with one of their highest pick in the modern era they simply have not gotten anywhere near the return on investment that they expected.

Would you really argue in hindsight that it was the right pick?


IMO you are blaming Barkley for where he was selected, you should blame Gettleman. Again, IMO Barkley has done everything asked of him here and more. Its not his fault where he was drafted, and its not his fault this team sucks.
Usually  
MookGiants : 1:09 am : link
loyalty from sports fans comes from winning. Not necessarily winning a Super Bowl or a World Series, but being on a good team consistently and competing for titles.

Somehow Saquon earned the loyalty of Giants fans during one of the worst 5 year stretches in franchise history. While being injury prone and since his rookie year not even being in the discussion for best running back in the league.

I could maybe see the loyalty to him if 4 of his 5 seasons were similar to his rookie year, but he hasn't come close to replicating that since.

I've never seen anything like it in NY Sports. Giants use the highest pick they've had in 50 years on him, the team sucks 4 out 5 seasons, the player has 1 outstanding year and either hurt or inconsistent since then and he gets treated like he's won multiple championships relative to other NY athletes.

Eli won 2 Super Bowls and a lot of people on here have more loyalty to Saquon than they ever did with Eli.
RE: An offense built around Barkley is a losing offense  
PatersonPlank : 1:10 am : link
In comment 16269931 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There is more than enough data on that at this point to reach that conclusion.


and this comment again has nothing to do with Barkley the player, everything to do with Gettlemen/etc who made the decision to build around a RB in todays NFL
RE: RE: You would think  
MookGiants : 1:11 am : link
In comment 16269932 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 16269932 MookGiants said:


Quote:


a guy drafted #2 overall when running backs are less valuable than they ever have been would result in fans expecting a hell of a lot more than "110% every game, always says the right thing, amps up the team"

Fans here act like he was a late round pick who has worked his ass off to get to the position he's in now. The Giants haven't picked higher than #2 since the merger and with one of their highest pick in the modern era they simply have not gotten anywhere near the return on investment that they expected.

Would you really argue in hindsight that it was the right pick?




IMO you are blaming Barkley for where he was selected, you should blame Gettleman. Again, IMO Barkley has done everything asked of him here and more. Its not his fault where he was drafted, and its not his fault this team sucks.


What does "everything asked of him here and more" mean? Serious question.
RE: Usually  
PatersonPlank : 1:15 am : link
In comment 16269936 MookGiants said:
Quote:
loyalty from sports fans comes from winning. Not necessarily winning a Super Bowl or a World Series, but being on a good team consistently and competing for titles.

Somehow Saquon earned the loyalty of Giants fans during one of the worst 5 year stretches in franchise history. While being injury prone and since his rookie year not even being in the discussion for best running back in the league.

I could maybe see the loyalty to him if 4 of his 5 seasons were similar to his rookie year, but he hasn't come close to replicating that since.

I've never seen anything like it in NY Sports. Giants use the highest pick they've had in 50 years on him, the team sucks 4 out 5 seasons, the player has 1 outstanding year and either hurt or inconsistent since then and he gets treated like he's won multiple championships relative to other NY athletes.

Eli won 2 Super Bowls and a lot of people on here have more loyalty to Saquon than they ever did with Eli.


Again, Barkley isn't responsible for the pick. If you want to say Gettleman sucks go ahead. Barkley has done all he has been asked, and could do, in this crappy environment. People didn't like the pick, I get that, but the guy is a good player and the best player we have. Why is it so hard to separate the decision 5 years ago and the player. What RB has could ever live up to #2 in the draft in todays NFL?

I, and many others, look at what he is doing since he got here. I see the best player on the team, a leader, a guy who seems to bleed blue, who says the right things, and a guy who produces as much as his surrounding crappy cast lets him. That is all under his control. I don't compare him to my vision of what a #2 pick should be. That is on Gettleman
RE: RE: Usually  
MookGiants : 1:22 am : link
In comment 16269936 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 16269936 MookGiants said:


Quote:


loyalty from sports fans comes from winning. Not necessarily winning a Super Bowl or a World Series, but being on a good team consistently and competing for titles.

Somehow Saquon earned the loyalty of Giants fans during one of the worst 5 year stretches in franchise history. While being injury prone and since his rookie year not even being in the discussion for best running back in the league.

I could maybe see the loyalty to him if 4 of his 5 seasons were similar to his rookie year, but he hasn't come close to replicating that since.

I've never seen anything like it in NY Sports. Giants use the highest pick they've had in 50 years on him, the team sucks 4 out 5 seasons, the player has 1 outstanding year and either hurt or inconsistent since then and he gets treated like he's won multiple championships relative to other NY athletes.

Eli won 2 Super Bowls and a lot of people on here have more loyalty to Saquon than they ever did with Eli.



Again, Barkley isn't responsible for the pick. If you want to say Gettleman sucks go ahead. Barkley has done all he has been asked, and could do, in this crappy environment. People didn't like the pick, I get that, but the guy is a good player and the best player we have. Why is it so hard to separate the decision 5 years ago and the player. What RB has could ever live up to #2 in the draft in todays NFL?

I, and many others, look at what he is doing since he got here. I see the best player on the team, a leader, a guy who seems to bleed blue, who says the right things, and a guy who produces as much as his surrounding crappy cast lets him. That is all under his control. I don't compare him to my vision of what a #2 pick should be. That is on Gettleman


Where did I say Barkley is responsible for the pick? My question is why are fans so loyal to him? He has been given blind loyalty by fans who hammer players who have won far more than he has and who have been better players than he is.

Pointing out that he's the #2 pick is just somethign that makes it even more puzzling that fans are so loyal to him. Usually the opposite would happen, fans would be much harder on a player picked at #2 because of the expectations, but that clearly isn't the case with Barkley.

He's a good player but not even close to the best player on the team. Lawrence would take that spot easily these days with Andrew Thomas being #2.

RE: RE: RE: You would think  
PatersonPlank : 1:23 am : link
In comment 16269934 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16269934 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 16269932 MookGiants said:


Quote:


a guy drafted #2 overall when running backs are less valuable than they ever have been would result in fans expecting a hell of a lot more than "110% every game, always says the right thing, amps up the team"

Fans here act like he was a late round pick who has worked his ass off to get to the position he's in now. The Giants haven't picked higher than #2 since the merger and with one of their highest pick in the modern era they simply have not gotten anywhere near the return on investment that they expected.

Would you really argue in hindsight that it was the right pick?




IMO you are blaming Barkley for where he was selected, you should blame Gettleman. Again, IMO Barkley has done everything asked of him here and more. Its not his fault where he was drafted, and its not his fault this team sucks.



What does "everything asked of him here and more" mean? Serious question.


He carries the offense, he is a leader of the team. Hell I would say he has done more than initially asked. Here is a guy who had 35 carries, way more than most NFL RB, just because our offense has no one else (this year and last). Last year he was 4th in total yards even though our OL was really young. This year he is running behind crap, and still getting 100 yds per game over the last 3 since his return. He is continually used as a decoy to get others open because he is the only one the defenses care about, and before this he is used as a battering ram for the running game.

You want to say the Giants haven't won with him, go ahead, but football is a 22 on 22 sport. A rb has a lot of dependencies on the OL, which again is why you shouldn't draft a RB #2. However not his fault.

I think his 300 yds in the last 3 games with the state of this OL is amazing. I would love to see another RB try it. Yes his YPC is lower than expected, but he is getting hit behind the line of scrimmage all the time.
It's not like he has sucked, hasnt busted his ass,  
BigBlueNH : 1:24 am : link
hasn't been a great teammate. Do you think our running game will look better without him? Do you think the team is keeping him and playing him just to be nice?

And what is this loyalty you speak of? They didn't sign him to a multi-year contract, slapped the franchise tag on him, and may well do so again.
First off  
Dankbeerman : 1:26 am : link
Saquan being drafted was a direct result of Eli being benched. It was the process of making it up to Eli that lead to Hettleman and Barkley. So their loalty to Eli brought you Barkley at # 2.

It also brought you the end of Odell who was the teams best player when he was here.

In short Barkely replaced Eli and Odell as our star player and fan favorite. And besides blowing out his knee he has done nothing to change those facts.

He is whay thebfans cling to as the light through the dark days.

Dont take the fact he wasnt traded as a sign of the teams extreme loalty to him. In an offseason where they gave Jones 160 mil they also stood on their offers to Saquan and got him back at their price. If they were that loyal he would have got 30+ mil guarenteed.

My guess is the offers were nowhere near good enough for them and they chose to not be humiliated at the return.
Unlike Jones, I think Barkley is being wasted here  
PatersonPlank : 1:30 am : link
I would be really interested to see what happens if he was on Buffalo, SF, Miami, Balt, etc, where they have legitimate offenses that weren't just Barkley this or fake to Barkley that.
RE: It's not like he has sucked, hasnt busted his ass,  
MookGiants : 1:32 am : link
In comment 16269945 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
hasn't been a great teammate. Do you think our running game will look better without him? Do you think the team is keeping him and playing him just to be nice?

And what is this loyalty you speak of? They didn't sign him to a multi-year contract, slapped the franchise tag on him, and may well do so again.


I'm not 100% against franchising him again next year now that they didn't trade him but I have zero clue why they weren't even considering trading him. That's my issue here. Seems like John Mara stepped in on that one. Based on Schoens actions when it came to negotiations with Saquon you would think he would entertain trading him considering they are waving the white flag already with the Leo trade. But from nearly every report it seems like the Giants wouldn't even consider it which makes zero sense. If Schoen loved him that much why did he play hard ball with him in the summer? John Mara has been very vocal about how much he loves Saquon and wants him on the team.

RE: RE: It's not like he has sucked, hasnt busted his ass,  
PatersonPlank : 1:39 am : link
In comment 16269945 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
In comment 16269945 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


hasn't been a great teammate. Do you think our running game will look better without him? Do you think the team is keeping him and playing him just to be nice?

And what is this loyalty you speak of? They didn't sign him to a multi-year contract, slapped the franchise tag on him, and may well do so again.



I'm not 100% against franchising him again next year now that they didn't trade him but I have zero clue why they weren't even considering trading him. That's my issue here. Seems like John Mara stepped in on that one. Based on Schoens actions when it came to negotiations with Saquon you would think he would entertain trading him considering they are waving the white flag already with the Leo trade. But from nearly every report it seems like the Giants wouldn't even consider it which makes zero sense. If Schoen loved him that much why did he play hard ball with him in the summer? John Mara has been very vocal about how much he loves Saquon and wants him on the team.


Mook, the title of the post was partially why Giants fans are loyal to him. That is what we are answering. I believe I said above we should trade him if we got the right value (not my call). It would be good for both parties.

So I don't get what you are saying. I like Barkley and support him, because I think he's a excellent player who has done all he can for the Giants. Thats why I am loyal to him. I also think we should trade him if the value is there, because we suck so his talent is being wasted here.
RE: Unlike Jones, I think Barkley is being wasted here  
MookGiants : 1:42 am : link
In comment 16269947 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
I would be really interested to see what happens if he was on Buffalo, SF, Miami, Balt, etc, where they have legitimate offenses that weren't just Barkley this or fake to Barkley that.


I think he would be a good player but because of injuries don't think he would be like CMC. His burst just isn't close to what it was. He's never had great vision it's not terrible but it's never been anything more than above average. What made barkley great in college and his first year in the NFL was his insane burst and particular his cutting ability and ability to accelerate out of his insane cuts. His knee/leg injuries have robbed him of some of that ability and turned him into a good but not great RB.

He's not the smartest player either. Sunday wasn't the first time that he had a mind numbing mental mistake at the end of a game. Going down for no reason cost them the Jets game and going out of bounds for no reason against Jacksonville nearly cost the Giants that game last year, fortunately the defense stopped the Jags on 4th and goal. They never would have had the time to go downfield if Barkley didn't go out of bounds.

RE: RE: RE: It's not like he has sucked, hasnt busted his ass,  
MookGiants : 1:44 am : link
In comment 16269948 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 16269948 MookGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 16269945 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


hasn't been a great teammate. Do you think our running game will look better without him? Do you think the team is keeping him and playing him just to be nice?

And what is this loyalty you speak of? They didn't sign him to a multi-year contract, slapped the franchise tag on him, and may well do so again.



I'm not 100% against franchising him again next year now that they didn't trade him but I have zero clue why they weren't even considering trading him. That's my issue here. Seems like John Mara stepped in on that one. Based on Schoens actions when it came to negotiations with Saquon you would think he would entertain trading him considering they are waving the white flag already with the Leo trade. But from nearly every report it seems like the Giants wouldn't even consider it which makes zero sense. If Schoen loved him that much why did he play hard ball with him in the summer? John Mara has been very vocal about how much he loves Saquon and wants him on the team.




Mook, the title of the post was partially why Giants fans are loyal to him. That is what we are answering. I believe I said above we should trade him if we got the right value (not my call). It would be good for both parties.

So I don't get what you are saying. I like Barkley and support him, because I think he's a excellent player who has done all he can for the Giants. Thats why I am loyal to him. I also think we should trade him if the value is there, because we suck so his talent is being wasted here.


I'm more directing this at the loyal Giants fans who believe the Giants were correct in not even listening to trade offers for Saquon. Not really people with your opinion. I dont agree with your entire stance on Barkley, but I at least understand it a hell of a lot more than I do the people who act like we'd be insane to trade him
For me it's a weird disconnect between fans I know personally  
Blue Dream : 2:13 am : link
and the online fanbase. Every fan I interact with personally even ones that have his jersey feel pretty much the same way as the OP. The Saquon worship seems to manifest itself here and on twitter. Caveat I have been out of the tri state area for 20+ years now so I don't interact personally with as many as some. FTR I am with the OP I don't get it either.
I don’t get it either  
jeff57 : 3:06 am : link
.
Mara  
BigBlueCane : 4:03 am : link
is more interested in selling tickets and giving the fans something entertaining in the short term rather then long term planning for winning.

See also Knicks.
RE: Do you even watch football, bruh?  
cosmicj : 4:09 am : link
In comment 16269924 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
Saquon, when healthy, has been the best best player on our offense since he was drafted. He’s the best teammate. He’s a leader. He bleeds blue. He works his ass off and is one of the better blockers out there. Selfless. Amps the team up. He’s put the team on his back several times. And you don’t understand why he’s got respect and loyalty from fans and the Giants FO? Dude…


We have a 2nd team All Pro at LT. Thomas is the best player on the offense.
What  
jtfuoco : 4:40 am : link
I don't get is the people who want him off the team and willing to take scraps for him to be moved. If you think this football is hard to watch wait till you see MB and GB average their 1 2 yards a carry with OL. Saquon is only costing a little over 10 million this year about the same next year with the Tag. I mean Slayton cost around 6 million and waller another 10 plus and look at there amazing production and heath track record. The real problem the giants have is a over priced QB that is a game manager at best and OL that sucks no matter how much draft capital they throw at it.
I wanted him at #2 overall and can admit now  
Chris684 : 6:01 am : link
That it hasn’t worked out and in hindsight, was the wrong pick.

While I don’t see see him as a “face of the franchise”, Barkley does seem like a great teammate a guy to have in your locker room. My issues with him are solely performance based (fumbling, end of game execution) on top of the fact he’s been injured, not that he can help that for the most part.

I would prefer to move on from him. However, I think there is another side to this story. That other side includes the people, like yourself, and others through the years who have openly campaigned against a NYG player, could not bring yourselves to see a single positive, ranted on and on about the players we should have drafted instead (Sam Darnold) and fail to see that there are many layers to Barkley’s tenure here.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:20 am : link
He comes across as a good dude & doesn't cause waves. He's no Jim Brown, but he's a good player.

That said, I'm not going to be telling the grandkids about him. I saw someone say in another thread that he's the best RB in Giants history, which is incredibly laughable.
The  
SoZKillA : 6:24 am : link
Last straw I had with 26 was Sunday when he gave himself up and not at least lower his shoulder and try for the 1st down.

Incredibly soft, and Low IQ. Which has been his whole career here, often hurt and stupid decisions like Sunday and in jacksonville last year.
Frankly Mook, I think you and  
section125 : 6:29 am : link
a few here are the ones that should be questioned on why he needs to be gone at all cost. It is not that $10 mill is a big contract except that it is for a RB.

First, I have been consistant that I think he should have been traded if they got a good deal.

Now on to your point, Too many people equate SB with Gettleman's failed term as a reason to trade him because he was drafted 2nd. The injury argument is somwhat valid. I wonder if they are the same people who wanted Phil Simms gone after all his injuries...
Of course there is the thought process that modern teams should not be running the ball which is of course nonsense. All good teams run the ball well. I will grant you that some do it with lower drafted players, but they also have very good offensive lines while being effective passing teams which keep the LBs and Safties away from the LoS.

In the end, the problem is people are still angry he was drafted #2 and it was done by Gettleman, so he has to go. Throw in the injuries and forget he is their best offensive player in an age of pitch and catch....

So you think Schoen and Daboll are just being loyal and not that they see Barkley as being a difference maker player?
RE: I wanted him at #2 overall and can admit now  
nochance : 6:31 am : link
In comment 16269967 Chris684 said:
Quote:
That it hasn’t worked out and in hindsight, was the wrong pick.

While I don’t see see him as a “face of the franchise”, Barkley does seem like a great teammate a guy to have in your locker room. My issues with him are solely performance based (fumbling, end of game execution) on top of the fact he’s been injured, not that he can help that for the most part.

I would prefer to move on from him. However, I think there is another side to this story. That other side includes the people, like yourself, and others through the years who have openly campaigned against a NYG player, could not bring yourselves to see a single positive, ranted on and on about the players we should have drafted instead (Sam Darnold) and fail to see that there are many layers to Barkley’s tenure here.



And if we didn't draft him who do you think we would have?
probably Darnold or that other QB other than allen or Chubb
2 busts and a badly injured DE. If we traded him this year what would Jones do the rest of the year?
Just imagine if Saquon had an offensive line  
DonnieD89 : 6:32 am : link
that.was efficient and cohesive. It’s funny how no one complains of McCaffrey with his high cost contract and he has an excellent offensive. line in front of him. I get the value all the running back is low, but it appears that the low value of the position that Saquon plays has resulted in the most productive player/position on the Giants. Let’s look at the past game against the Jets. If we had a generic running back behind this putrid offensive line, wiod the Giants have been in the game? Now, the interesting question is if the offensive line is good and it opens up the passing game, how valuable is Saquon? Right now, the offense is built around Saquon, because the offensive line is not good and there is questionable QB play with DJ.
RE: An offense built around Barkley is a losing offense  
BigTymer : 6:33 am : link
In comment 16269931 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There is more than enough data on that at this point to reach that conclusion.


This. I think fans like seeing Barkley in blue as he comes across as a team guy, good person and is a good football player. But to your point, that might help sell tickets but it does not lead to a utilization of the salary cap that has proven in recent years to lead to a championship contending team.
what about Eli??  
riceneggs : 6:35 am : link
do you not remember the fan base bichn and moaning when Eli got benched? even tho it was 2 years past due

fans x ownership was loyal to him as well
.....  
riceneggs : 6:37 am : link
the real question should be ....

Why is Saquon loyal to the Giants
RE: Frankly Mook, I think you and  
MookGiants : 6:49 am : link
In comment 16269974 section125 said:
Quote:
a few here are the ones that should be questioned on why he needs to be gone at all cost. It is not that $10 mill is a big contract except that it is for a RB.

First, I have been consistant that I think he should have been traded if they got a good deal.

Now on to your point, Too many people equate SB with Gettleman's failed term as a reason to trade him because he was drafted 2nd. The injury argument is somwhat valid. I wonder if they are the same people who wanted Phil Simms gone after all his injuries...
Of course there is the thought process that modern teams should not be running the ball which is of course nonsense. All good teams run the ball well. I will grant you that some do it with lower drafted players, but they also have very good offensive lines while being effective passing teams which keep the LBs and Safties away from the LoS.

In the end, the problem is people are still angry he was drafted #2 and it was done by Gettleman, so he has to go. Throw in the injuries and forget he is their best offensive player in an age of pitch and catch....

So you think Schoen and Daboll are just being loyal and not that they see Barkley as being a difference maker player?


Who said he has to be gone at all costs? Certainly not me. I've said for a couple years now If he stays healthy and produces I would franchise him two years in a row then let him go after that. Becuase the team sucks so much this year I would have liked to see the Giants actively shop him and listen to offers, if they were having a good or decent season I wouldn't be interested in trading him unless they got some insane offer.

I don't think Schoen and Daboll have the final say on Barkley's spot on the roster. I find it very hard to believe that Schoen on his own decided they were't even going to entertain trading him. John Mara talks about Saquon in a way you never hear him talk about anyone. He loves the guy. i'm not exactly sure why, loyalty in this business is generally a bad thing and I certainly wouldn't have it for anyone in this group. The production hasn't come close to matching the hype after year 1.

I fear Mara is going to push for a long term deal for Saquon rather than a 2nd franchise tag. Hopefully I'm wrong about that.

He's the Giants best offensive skill position player for sure, but that says a lot more about the Giants awful skill position players than it does about Saquon. I dont think he physically has it in him to be a stud consistently over a 17 game season. He does not have the explosion and cutting ability that he did his rookie season. That is what made him special and had people gushing over him leading into the draft and after the draft. He's physically a shell of what he was.

I think a good amount of people on here believe if Barkley were traded to a team with good skill players around him and a good line that he would instantly be the best running back in the league or close to it. I just don't think he has it in him anymore to consistently be that type of player.
Fans like a player?  
UConn4523 : 6:51 am : link
How weird.
RE: what about Eli??  
MookGiants : 6:53 am : link
In comment 16269980 riceneggs said:
Quote:
do you not remember the fan base bichn and moaning when Eli got benched? even tho it was 2 years past due

fans x ownership was loyal to him as well


Eli won two titles and carried the team on his back to the 2nd title. He more than earned that loyalty. And there were plenty of fans who wanted him benched for years even after winning 2 super bowls. The Giants handled him being benched in the worst way possible. Eli deserved far better after everything he did for the Giants. If the Giants let him go at the end of the previous season or they let him go at the end of that year, fans would not have had their pitchforks out. Benching him for Geno Smith and how it was announced/handled by the front office, coaches and ownership is what got the Giants rightfully so killed in the media by the fans.
The question is so silly it’s laughable  
UberAlias : 6:59 am : link
Because he’s literally the one player DCs worry about. The difference in the offense with him or without him has been plain as day. The QB needs him and is clearly a much better player with him. The question you should be asking is why are so many fans dead set on running the guy out of town.
Watch how Jones and the offense look this week  
UberAlias : 7:02 am : link
And compare that to when he was out. Revisit the question later and see the difference.
The real questions is why do some fans hate Barkley  
Hammer : 7:04 am : link
I guess the answer to that question is because the Giants stink, so one of the team's best players is just as worthless as the team as a whole.

OP, you asked a question, and more than one person has given you the answer you sought. Time to move on.

He is the best player on the team  
Chip : 7:14 am : link
He also sells the most jerseys. He was the right pick while the idiots on this board wanted Rosen and Darnold. Why all the hate.
I also don’t buy that the team is built around Barkley  
UConn4523 : 7:19 am : link
OL has been a failure for a decade +, long before Barkleys arrival and we’ve mostly failed at QB since Eli’s last good year, which was enhanced and prolonged due to the emergence of Beckham. And speaking of Beckham, he was our last + WR as well.

Barkley is simply our best player on offense, that doesn’t mean we’re built around him. And he hasn’t prevented us from improving any other area of the offense.

But hey, another thread to hash this out is exactly what we need!
Liking Barkley doesn't bother me...  
bw in dc : 7:21 am : link
As a lifelong PSU fan, I saw early how charming and likeable he was. So, I'm not surprised that he's been embraced by so many, especially the Romantics.

My arguments against Barkley are economics. Not only from a positional value standpoint, but I believe Mara wants to keep him for the merchandise value.

one weekend shortly after the draft  
Giantsfan79 : 7:25 am : link
Dave Gettlemen visited New Orleans and put a spell on the Giants and their fans.
There's something to the entertainment factor  
Jesse B : 7:30 am : link
of being a football fan. It is after all sports entertainment.

And the team with Saquon isn't super entertaining and without him, it's just brutal.

At least Saquon can get my heart pumping once in awhile with, oh my god, this might be a big play.


This team is bad and hard to watch with him and bad and unwatchable without him.

And it's not my money I'm spending on him so I'd much rather see him around, seems like a good dude and hard worker to boot
I think the question should be whether by do so many of you  
LauderdaleMatty : 7:31 am : link
Want him off the team?

For 10 million a year he's a steal. It's not like the Gollday Signing. And say they got a 3rd round pick for him. That's better that would make you guys hate him less?

The psychosis is on your guys side. He might have been over drafted but the anti RB sentiment here makes it weird. Especially as he literally was the only reason they almost won against the Jets.

I hate RBs and think Barkley was a waste. We get it. You won't change your stance but want others to change theirs. If this teams OL and QB did t suck so bad held have 1500 to 2000 yards from scrimmage. Don't want a RB drafted fine. But you guys are obsessed just as much as People who say he can't be traded.

Right now as far as vets go the only two guys who fit the untouchable list are Dex and Thomas.
RE: I think the question should be whether by do so many of you  
riceneggs : 7:37 am : link
In comment 16270007 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
Want him off the team?


cause he's always hurt
cause he wants to be paid alot
cause he tip toes when he should just hit the hole
cause he goes down for no reason when we need a first down

those are some of the reasons i hear
I was one of the Rosen supporters : I know I don’t know shit about QB  
Rick in Dallas : 7:38 am : link
History shows Barkley was the better pick
But if the Giants elected not to trade him before the deadline yesterday for reasonable value that was a wrong move by the FO
We are do deep in a rebuilding process and need all the draft capital we can obtain.
Let’s face the only 2 players with real trade value were Leo and Saquon.
I don't have an issue with not trading Barkley  
kelly : 7:44 am : link
I have an issue with Mara sticking his nose in the personnel decisions.

And yes Mara is involved. Schoen is the GM and should make the roster decisions not Mara.

Why do you think Shepherd is on the team and does not play? Mara wanted him on the team. At least Barkley contributes in between injuries.

And Jones will be our QB until Mara decides otherwise. Bank on it.

It’s hard to admit  
rsjem1979 : 7:45 am : link
That the franchise you root for doesn’t know what the hell they are doing. To a certain subset of fans, Barkley and Jones represent a duo they believe to be the cornerstones of a champion - despite all evidence to the contrary.

I don’t hate Saquon Barkley, but I do hate that the Giants drafted him and have turned him into an apparently untouchable “face of the franchise” to the point where they reportedly (and plausibly) wouldn’t even listen to trade offers.

Giving up on Barkley is admitting that it was wrong to draft him. And people just won’t do that, so they choose to delude themselves instead.
RE: Do you even watch football, bruh?  
Spider56 : 7:55 am : link
In comment 16269924 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
Saquon, when healthy, has been the best best player on our offense since he was drafted. He’s the best teammate. He’s a leader. He bleeds blue. He works his ass off and is one of the better blockers out there. Selfless. Amps the team up. He’s put the team on his back several times. And you don’t understand why he’s got respect and loyalty from fans and the Giants FO? Dude…


+1 … thank god bbi doesn’t control what the Giants do. Everyone is entitled to an opinion no matter how short sighted or off it may be. Saquon is the best offensive weapon they have but the FF generation wants to discard him, for draft picks. No thank you.
great question  
Ned In Atlanta : 7:57 am : link
he's a rapidly depreciating asset at this point, he's always injured. It's time to move on, but it seems like the owner is too afraid of fan backlash/is sentimentally attached to Barkley.
By the time the Giants are contenders again  
Greg from LI : 8:00 am : link
Barkley will no longer be a significant contributor. Refusing to even consider dealing him was silly and shortsighted.
Love SB  
Dnew15 : 8:04 am : link
the player and the human.

But it's a business. IF the Giants don't have Barkley, who are the fans coming to see? Who's jersey are they going to buy?

At the same time, the massive 2nd RB contract track record is atrocious and, in today's NFL, you can win games but not a Super Bowl building around a premier RB.

I see both sides of the situation.

At the end of the day, I think both the DJ and SB Giants connection ends in 2025.
RE: Do you even watch football, bruh?  
fanoftheteam : 8:08 am : link
In comment 16269924 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
Saquon, when healthy, has been the best best player on our offense since he was drafted. He’s the best teammate. He’s a leader. He bleeds blue. He works his ass off and is one of the better blockers out there. Selfless. Amps the team up. He’s put the team on his back several times. And you don’t understand why he’s got respect and loyalty from fans and the Giants FO? Dude…




This post sums up the reason as to why the OP had to make a post? “He bleeds blue?” Really”? Id be certain him and odells fruity back and forth text messages say the opposite
Are they loyal to him?  
Aaroninma : 8:08 am : link
I would say a god 70% of posters here wanted him traded or not resigned

Saquon Barkley is a generational talent!  
Fishmanjim57 : 8:10 am : link
Players like Saquon don't get to play with the NY Football Giants very often, and it doesn't matter which front office personnel drafted him.
Mr. Mara and Mr. Tisch both like having a player like Saquon Barkley on their team, so there's no secret who has always supported having him on the team.
Saquon Barkley can't help the fact that he has been injured several times during his playing career with the Giants, but when he is physically ready to play the game he gives 100% of himself when he's on the field. He is their best offensive player on the team.
He is also a classy family man off the field. Saquon has been a role-model athlete through his career.
As the Giants saying goes: Once a Giant, Always a Giant.....and I hope Saquon Barkley is Forever a Giant!
RE: RE: I think the question should be whether by do so many of you  
LauderdaleMatty : 8:12 am : link
In comment 16270007 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16270007 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


Want him off the team?



cause he's always hurt
cause he wants to be paid alot
cause he tip toes when he should just hit the hole
cause he goes down for no reason when we need a first down

those are some of the reasons i hear


Yeah. He wants to get paid a lot. No other player wants that ? A do the FL. 12-13 million isn't a lot
No other players get hurt?
You don't like his style. Um Your opinions arent facts. That's your pet peeve. And unlike you I'm of going insist your opinions must match mine.


I wouldn't have been upset w a trade for picks. But the anti RB faction here is just as insane as the you can't trade him group. Your post reads like he peed in your corn flakes. Bit then you think if they traded hi he's worth some high pick? Why if he's alway hurt, top toes and wants a "lots of Money" would anyone want him ?
re: trading Barkley at the deadline  
Chris684 : 8:13 am : link
I think that sounds great in theory to those who embrace tanking for draft picks. While losing on purpose is guaranteed to get you a better draft position, it doesn't guarantee that you'll select the right player. What this logic doesn't account for is the collateral damage the losing causes for those already here, specifically the head coach. It's not hard to see that the shine is already off Daboll's head (pun intended) and we're not beyond the 50% mark in this season. If this team wins just 1 or 2 games the rest of the way, where do we think Daboll is then? How loud are the calls for his job next September if he loses a tough home opener?

Yes, it might be true that Mara is loyal to people in his building. But those of you who call him out for it as a terrible owner now, should probably have some perspective when you talk about those trophies in 2007 or 2011, because without John Mara, you likely don't get to enjoy them as a fan. John Mara's "loyalty" is not what has kept this team down, it's been an inability to rebuild the OL by 3 GMs and 5 head coaches so far since the great OL of 07-11 started to break down.

Some of the usual suspects love their arguments so much, the only thing they love more is being told they're right by people who will lean any way the wind blows. If these people were right, they wouldn't have had to go into hiding during a very good season last year lead by all the players they campaign against.

So far NYG has held the line with Barkley. Hopefully they continue to do so. I don't know why some of you can't get over his presence on the roster.

One last thought, the Commanders probably traded one too many guys yesterday in my opinion. If they come away with a top rookie QB who turns things around, they're going to be wishing they had an edge rusher.
RE: He is the best player on the team  
Lambuth_Special : 8:16 am : link
In comment 16269999 Chip said:
Quote:
He also sells the most jerseys. He was the right pick while the idiots on this board wanted Rosen and Darnold. Why all the hate.


This is the most disengenious thing to post considering Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were both available. The Giants don't get brownie points for not even considering them.
Or maybe some fans  
joeinpa : 8:17 am : link
And it seems Schoen and Dabol, don’t agree that trading him, for expected value, makes them better, and regardless how many of us, “write off seasons” that s not the norm for people who actually run the team or play; certainly not with 9 games left.

It s not as complicated as some think.

I know the Mara interference mantra has resurfaced. Personally his public remarks, which seems to be the fuel being used to reestablish this theory, are just statements of his feelings and not any evidence of his interference.

I think the idea, that any owner, doesn’t speak with his CEO, about things, letting him know how he feels about situations is naive.

If you want to make the leap that because a CEO understands his owners feelings that is a form of interference, be my guess, but that’s is a pretty weak argument in my book.

The Jones discussion is exhausting enough, the meddling argument is just a waste of time, Mara s aren’t selling the team, and it s not like this franchise hasn’t had some success under Mara ownership
TLDR  
McNally's_Nuts : 8:17 am : link
!
Mook, the answer to your question is a simple one  
aimrocky : 8:18 am : link
Re. Ownership/Organization - They value nice, well-spoken people over winning.

Re. Giants fanbase - We have a very simple minded fanbase, who cannot see beyond the horizon.

Personally, I hated the pick from the start and it's proven right.
Thibs Should be the Face of the Franchise  
Lambuth_Special : 8:21 am : link
The first player drafted by Schoen. 3rd in the league in sacks. Responded to the shit-talking by WFAN by playing the best game of his career and thanked the fans for having his back. Single-handidly propelled the Giants into the playoffs last year through his game against WFT. Has an actual personality and flair that follow the lineage of guys like Strahan and LT.

But the Giants and many of their fans can't let go of the reality that they made the wrong move in 2018, and the franchise is still paying for it, so Barkley will be the guy for as long as possible
RE: re: trading Barkley at the deadline  
cosmicj : 8:22 am : link
In comment 16270035 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Yes, it might be true that Mara is loyal to people in his building. But those of you who call him out for it as a terrible owner now, should probably have some perspective when you talk about those trophies in 2007 or 2011, because without John Mara, you likely don't get to enjoy them as a fan. John Mara's "loyalty" is not what has kept this team down, it's been an inability to rebuild the OL by 3 GMs and 5 head coaches so far since the great OL of 07-11 started to break down.


Was Mara loyal to Kevin Gilbride, who was integral to the 2011 championship? Just 2 years later Mara was publicly criticizing him.

How about Jerry Reese, who was integral to both recent Super Bowl wins? No, Reese got fired summarily amid some blowback about benching a forked Eli.

It isn’t loyalty. It’s blind foolish office politics.
RE: Mook, the answer to your question is a simple one  
UConn4523 : 8:23 am : link
In comment 16270039 aimrocky said:
Quote:
Re. Ownership/Organization - They value nice, well-spoken people over winning.

Re. Giants fanbase - We have a very simple minded fanbase, who cannot see beyond the horizon.

Personally, I hated the pick from the start and it's proven right.


Do Daniel Jones and Barkley speak better than say Mahomes or Allen and CMC?

What a trash post.
The fact that many seem to think Saquon  
cosmicj : 8:24 am : link
Is the best offensive player on the Giants or, laughably, the best player across all squads is proof that they literally don’t know what they’re watching.

I’m leaving this alone. There’s no point in arguing with total fools.
It's unbelievable that guys on here  
Lambuth_Special : 8:25 am : link
Actually have the gall to puff their chests out that drafting Barkley 2 was the right move. Oh no, the Giants might have drafted Darnold and Rosen instead and lost even worse than they've lost in the past 5 years. Nevermind that the Giants would've moved on from both of those QBs by now and we could theoretically be starting someone like Stroud or Lawrence. Although it's funny to imagine how long Mara would desparately cling to Darnold or Rosen.
He has earned loyalty  
DavidinBMNY : 8:26 am : link
I don't think anyone who follows the team closely would dispute this. His actions on and off the field deserve loyalty.

What's strange is consistency. Regardless if you want him or not ,want to pay him or not, the thing is, if you know you won't pay him, and people want him, you trade him if you are committed to the future. So if your not trading him, sign him to a multi-year deal.

But I think the Leo trade was really cap relief.

I also think the belief in the building is the team isn't as bad as there record and they will win a few games.

of course they aren't beating the Eagles or Dallas so it's kind of mute, but most other games they should have a pulse in.
RE: Mara  
4xchamps : 8:29 am : link
In comment 16269960 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
is more interested in selling tickets and giving the fans something entertaining in the short term rather then long term planning for winning.

See also Knicks.


More made up bull $hit. You, nor I have no idea what Mara wants.
RE: Saquon Barkley is a generational talent!  
MookGiants : 8:35 am : link
In comment 16270032 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
Players like Saquon don't get to play with the NY Football Giants very often, and it doesn't matter which front office personnel drafted him.
Mr. Mara and Mr. Tisch both like having a player like Saquon Barkley on their team, so there's no secret who has always supported having him on the team.
Saquon Barkley can't help the fact that he has been injured several times during his playing career with the Giants, but when he is physically ready to play the game he gives 100% of himself when he's on the field. He is their best offensive player on the team.
He is also a classy family man off the field. Saquon has been a role-model athlete through his career.
As the Giants saying goes: Once a Giant, Always a Giant.....and I hope Saquon Barkley is Forever a Giant!



The guy isn't even close to the best running back in the league and 5 years into his career people are still referring to him as a "generational talent"

His skillset currently is anything but generational. Maybe out of college he had that talent, but he's been a shell of himself physically since he tore his ACL.

What does "players like Saquon don't get to play with the Giants very often" mean? He hasn't even been the best player on his own team the last 4 years. Or all that close to it actually when you factor in the injuries.

Seriously, I have to be missing something. The guy gets talked about like he's barry sanders in his prime by Giants fans despite not producing anything even remotely resembling Barry Sanders since his rookie season.

The Giants offense sucks with him, it can suck without him. The QB needs him because the QB isn't good enough. Having Saquon Barkley isn't going to change the fact that the QB isn't good enough. He's not good enough with. him, he's not good enough without him.

I think simply, the offense is so bad they need him  
Sean : 8:39 am : link
I've always thought Jones & Barkley were a package deal. I never understood the people who felt Jones wouldn't miss a beat without Barkley.

Daboll is 2-6 and we all know what happens to second year coaches here. For fans it's easy for us to say just bottom out and load assets, but does Daboll have the assurances he will stay if he goes 2-15? We just saw McDaniels get fired.

The Giants put a QB on the field that they didn't want to throw. They just kept feeding Barkley. Waller is out now. They have 9 games to play and need to hold the locker room together. It probably wasn't worth a 3rd round pick to Schoen and Daboll.

If Mara was mandating this, wouldn't there not have been such a nasty negotiation? Wouldn't Barkley be signed long term prior to the season.

Sometimes you have to look deeper. We've got fans that want to fire Kafka. Fans who want to question whether Daboll can coach. As Eric often says, it can always get worse. Daboll needs to win a few games and likely wants Barkley here.
I don't know why people get so weird about Barkley  
djm : 8:43 am : link
and over think it. No one is loyal to anyone it's just that he's a good player. I like good players. What can I say.

The weird loyalty doesn't lie with the NYG fan who likes Barkley it's the ones that are still loyal to this weird hateful take on Barkley. SO I ask why are some of you so weird about a good RB? Seriously, what is the problem? You'd rather have Brieda and some decent guard with that 11 million? That changes things here for the better?

2018 and the horrors of 2nd overall to some of you, was a long time ago. Move on already. Barkley is a good player on a bad team. HE can be a great player on a good team too, like he was in 22.
Quon Quon  
Spider43 : 8:44 am : link
Is the black son Mara never had. As for the rest, well, Getts still has his supporters and a bunch of them don't want to acknowledge his blunder in '18 that led us down this path.
I mean  
djm : 8:45 am : link
some of you are STILL talking about Eli Manning and 2018.

Means nothing today.
hahaha, this thread  
Heisenberg : 8:47 am : link
I love BBI. He's literally the only player on our offense that other teams worry about and this thread is like "why do people think Saquon is good?"
this line right here  
djm : 8:48 am : link
"We have sucked shit with him I'm sure we can suck shit without him too."

Not a logical take at all. And you can apply that same ridiculousness to Lawrence or Thomas too.

Barkley helps an offense gain yards. He plays better in the 2nd half--he lays better as his carries increase. He's a big play guy that isn't perfect but does the job even behind a trash OL with a trash QB and trash WRs and no threat at TE. We know this because it literally just happened.

If things are stable he's a gem. 2022. 2018 he was terrific too.

2nd overall and you can't pay RBs (yet other teams do) and bla bla fucking bla I will save you the retort. Find another platitude.
RE: I think simply, the offense is so bad they need him  
Lambuth_Special : 8:49 am : link
In comment 16270066 Sean said:
Quote:
I've always thought Jones & Barkley were a package deal. I never understood the people who felt Jones wouldn't miss a beat without Barkley.

Daboll is 2-6 and we all know what happens to second year coaches here. For fans it's easy for us to say just bottom out and load assets, but does Daboll have the assurances he will stay if he goes 2-15? We just saw McDaniels get fired.

The Giants put a QB on the field that they didn't want to throw. They just kept feeding Barkley. Waller is out now. They have 9 games to play and need to hold the locker room together. It probably wasn't worth a 3rd round pick to Schoen and Daboll.

If Mara was mandating this, wouldn't there not have been such a nasty negotiation? Wouldn't Barkley be signed long term prior to the season.

Sometimes you have to look deeper. We've got fans that want to fire Kafka. Fans who want to question whether Daboll can coach. As Eric often says, it can always get worse. Daboll needs to win a few games and likely wants Barkley here.


Probably the best and most logical defense of him being on the team. Plus, we don't know what kind of locker room tension might already exist due to Barkley not earning a long-term deal versus Jones.
RE: I mean  
Lambuth_Special : 8:50 am : link
In comment 16270072 djm said:
Quote:
some of you are STILL talking about Eli Manning and 2018.

Means nothing today.


Yeah it was a pretty bad decision and actually means a whole lot today.
he's good  
djm : 8:55 am : link
that's the most logical take. It's literally that simple.

We used to pay Jacobs and Bradshaw more money than BArkley or nearly the same. We should draft a talented RB in round 2 so we aren't caught with pants down if Barkley is hurt. 2 great RBs is better than one. It's sure as fuck better than none.

Plenty of teams pay the RB. Plenty of good teams have suffered by not having an elite presence at RB. It's an important position despite this myth being parroted BY FANS and talkies. Ever hear an NFL exec or HC say RBs don't matter? Of course not.

You guys need to hate Barkley. Keep him here he's a good pin cushion for BBI.
RE: RE: I mean  
djm : 8:59 am : link
In comment 16270072 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16270072 djm said:


Quote:


some of you are STILL talking about Eli Manning and 2018.

Means nothing today.



Yeah it was a pretty bad decision and actually means a whole lot today.


Not if the team drafted well and built a god damned OL and defense. It was 6 fucking years ago.

You guys vilify one decision or player. Truth is, it's been death by 1000 cuts. That's how teams flounder to this level. And it's going to take 1000 hits to get back to 2005-11.

The objective is to draft a lot of good players. And hope to draft some great players.
the better question for the OP is why the blind hatred  
KDavies : 9:04 am : link
for Saquan? He makes $11 million a year and is their top offensive weapon. Yet fans want to dump him for some 4th round draft pick so the Giants can get the next Eric Gray.

Yes, the RB position is diminished in today's NFL. But for $11 million, Barkley provides a good value for what he provides on the field.
RE: RE: Frankly Mook, I think you and  
Wiggy : 9:04 am : link
In comment 16269974 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16269974 section125 said:


Quote:


a few here are the ones that should be questioned on why he needs to be gone at all cost. It is not that $10 mill is a big contract except that it is for a RB.

First, I have been consistant that I think he should have been traded if they got a good deal.

Now on to your point, Too many people equate SB with Gettleman's failed term as a reason to trade him because he was drafted 2nd. The injury argument is somwhat valid. I wonder if they are the same people who wanted Phil Simms gone after all his injuries...
Of course there is the thought process that modern teams should not be running the ball which is of course nonsense. All good teams run the ball well. I will grant you that some do it with lower drafted players, but they also have very good offensive lines while being effective passing teams which keep the LBs and Safties away from the LoS.

In the end, the problem is people are still angry he was drafted #2 and it was done by Gettleman, so he has to go. Throw in the injuries and forget he is their best offensive player in an age of pitch and catch....

So you think Schoen and Daboll are just being loyal and not that they see Barkley as being a difference maker player?



Who said he has to be gone at all costs? Certainly not me. I've said for a couple years now If he stays healthy and produces I would franchise him two years in a row then let him go after that. Becuase the team sucks so much this year I would have liked to see the Giants actively shop him and listen to offers, if they were having a good or decent season I wouldn't be interested in trading him unless they got some insane offer.

I don't think Schoen and Daboll have the final say on Barkley's spot on the roster. I find it very hard to believe that Schoen on his own decided they were't even going to entertain trading him. John Mara talks about Saquon in a way you never hear him talk about anyone. He loves the guy. i'm not exactly sure why, loyalty in this business is generally a bad thing and I certainly wouldn't have it for anyone in this group. The production hasn't come close to matching the hype after year 1.

I fear Mara is going to push for a long term deal for Saquon rather than a 2nd franchise tag. Hopefully I'm wrong about that.

He's the Giants best offensive skill position player for sure, but that says a lot more about the Giants awful skill position players than it does about Saquon. I dont think he physically has it in him to be a stud consistently over a 17 game season. He does not have the explosion and cutting ability that he did his rookie season. That is what made him special and had people gushing over him leading into the draft and after the draft. He's physically a shell of what he was.

I think a good amount of people on here believe if Barkley were traded to a team with good skill players around him and a good line that he would instantly be the best running back in the league or close to it. I just don't think he has it in him anymore to consistently be that type of player.
all speculation and opinion. You have absolutely no idea what goes on in that building. It’s not worth getting so mad over. Unless you have proof that Mara is meddling.
RE: The real questions is why do some fans hate Barkley  
Wiggy : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16269995 Hammer said:
Quote:
I guess the answer to that question is because the Giants stink, so one of the team's best players is just as worthless as the team as a whole.

OP, you asked a question, and more than one person has given you the answer you sought. Time to move on.
everyone is sooo angry these days and so ready to hate everything. It’s sad and the world is not the same as it used to be.
With regard to justifying a non-trade  
regulator : 9:08 am : link
He's still a quality player and we can't replace his production with what we have on the roster... PLUS... I don't think any teams were willing to give up much more than a 5th rounder or worse for him. Not sure I'd take that if I were the Giants, as that sends a very strong message to the team and fans with half a season remaining with a minimal return.

It also tells me that bringing him back is absolutely on the table, and as good as his bargaining position might have been last year, that's how much worse it will be this year. RBs have short shelf lives but I don't think Saquon is toast just yet.
RE: I don't have an issue with not trading Barkley  
Wiggy : 9:08 am : link
In comment 16270015 kelly said:
Quote:
I have an issue with Mara sticking his nose in the personnel decisions.

And yes Mara is involved. Schoen is the GM and should make the roster decisions not Mara.

Why do you think Shepherd is on the team and does not play? Mara wanted him on the team. At least Barkley contributes in between injuries.

And Jones will be our QB until Mara decides otherwise. Bank on it.
source?
rsjem1979 beat me to it  
JonC : 9:08 am : link
SB + Jones represent the hope of the current era, and there's still a ton of belief behind them that winning is right around the corner.

In 2023, much like 2022, the offense runs through SB and they want butts in the stadium spending money. Until they get the OL healthy and functioning properly, and get QB sorted out, this is what it is. Short horizon and decisions made at least partially by the heart, imv.
RE: the better question for the OP is why the blind hatred  
BigBlueShock : 9:09 am : link
In comment 16270101 KDavies said:
Quote:
for Saquan? He makes $11 million a year and is their top offensive weapon. Yet fans want to dump him for some 4th round draft pick so the Giants can get the next Eric Gray.

Yes, the RB position is diminished in today's NFL. But for $11 million, Barkley provides a good value for what he provides on the field.

Mook absolutely despises Penn State. He’s hated Barkley from day one because of it. If Barkley had attended Notre Dame this thread would not exist
