Why are many Giants fans and ownership so loyal to Saquon? MookGiants : 12:19 am

In my 25 years or so of following the Giants very closely I've never seen something so odd from fans and ownership when it comes to Saquon.



I have to be missing something. There's a large portion of the fan base who scoffs at the idea of trading him or not resigning him. They act like the Giants can't afford to even think about not having him on the roster.



Why? He's never been the best running back in the league. Some years he's not been even remotely close to it. The Giants haven't won shit since he's been here. He's hurt often. He's not consistent when he does play. The Giants have picked #2 or higher twice in their history (not counting moving up via trade like Eli). The return on that #2 pick has not been anywhere near what people hoped.



This front office didn't draft Saquon. I very much doubt they would have even considered drafting him if they were running the show in 2018 and not Gettleman.



It seems like this is driven by ownership. You hear that they don't want to trade him because he's the "face of the franchise". Maybe it's time for a new face. His presence as the face of the franchise hasn't lead to anything noteworthy as far as the record goes. I understand the lack of talent on the rest of the team, but Saquon's inability to stay healthy as well as inconsistent play at times over the last 5 years is also part of the reason this team isn't any good. If you draft a running back #2, you better get far more productivity out of that player than what the Giants have gotten out of Saquon.



I don't get it from the fans perspective either. Why is a player who has been part of an awful stretch of Giants football reveered by so many fans? What has he done on the football field to earn that? There have been many players on the Giants throughout the years who have been better players on far better teams that the fans treat like shit.



John Mara allowed the Giants front office/coaching staff to bench Eli Manning and put an end to his consecutive games streak and embarrass Eli in the process as well to start Geno Smith. Mara fired everyone involved after the fan back lash but he knew they were doing it and allowed them to do it. If anyone deserved blind loyalty from ownership, it was Eli. Yet it feels like John Mara has more loyalty to Saquon Barkley than he did even Eli.



It's one of the most puzzling things I can remember as far as how a player is treated. There's a huge group of fans who treat him like he's the best running back in the NFL (He's not and never has been and never will be) and act like the Giants have won a lot with him.



Someone explain the blind loyalty for me please. Particularly the ones that act like the Giants will be terrible if they trade Saquon (obviously too late now) or don't resign him. We have sucked shit with him I'm sure we can suck shit without him too.