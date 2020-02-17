Outside Drake Maye and Caleb Williams

Which QBs from this college season interest you?
I am out on the old heads: Penix and Nix.
Penix is a nice story, throws a wonderful deep ball. However, his mobility is really bad. He does not handle pressure well. And of course he doesnt face many good defenses. Plus, he has the best WRs in the nation as a group which makes him look than he may be.
Nix is a nice story, but plays in a gimmicky offense in a lousy defensive conference and has started more games than anyone in NCAA QB history so he should be playing much better. Plus he will be 24 before the draft. Hes a man playing against boys, literally.
Three Names that intrigue me:
Cam Ward - I still think he could use another year. He seems a little indecisive at times in the pocket. And of course as stated earlier, the conference he plays against isnt that strong defensively (and he has a few clunkers.) But he has had a lot of success the last two years and his measurables are quite impressive. Round 2-3 for him and I can buy into it.
Jayden Daniels. I have no clue what to think of this guy. He puts up huge numbers every week. Extremely mobile, big arm. However, the scouts dont seem to love him. He does have a great set of skilled players. I thought he struggled against FSU - his biggest test of the year so far. He has some huge opportunities ahead, and if LSU can win out and play Georgia - he can only help his stock.
Michael Pratt - extremely consistent player all 4 years at Tulane. Doesnt do anything outstanding, doesnt do anything wrong. Has some mobility. Has gotten better every year he has started. If he is around in rounds 4-5 - this is a guy we should look at. Just seems like a sold player.
I am predicting guys like Sanders and Leonard return for 1 more year of college because they will need it.
However I've written off guys like Herbert and Levis (I know, one game) based on a brief sampling of watching college games so I don't generally know anything.
Can you imagine this guy on the Niners right now? His arm is way better than Purdy
I like JJ McCarthy as a tools guy that could develop. And I like Spencer Rattler as a guy with incredible arm talent that just needs refinement.
I have watched a lot of Penix all year and really like him but I am not sure he will translate to the NFL and he has huge injury concerns.
I want DJ to come back with AT and Saquan and play lights out. That is our best case scenario. Long shot as it may be that is what is best for NYG.
We need a true #1 receiver for whoever s playing QB
Average arm, most of his passes are designed to be short, stats are inflated by playing a lot of bad defenses.
Second year in a row injured. Very inconsistent.
There are more draftable than in most years in recent memory… I’ll list the ones I’ve watched and see potential.
S.Sanders Colorado
Q. Ewers Texas
B. Nix Oregon
J. Daniels LSU
JJ McCarthy Michigan
R. Leonard Duke
M. Pratt Tulane
C Ward Wash St
J Milton Tn
T Van Dyke Miami
I think the Giants can draft a QB anywhere in the first three rounds and come up with a capable starter or quality backup to begin with.
Let’s face it, even the top two guys have questions about their game or personality.
Hope we can get get our top 4 picks right this April.
Penix: Out of the three, I like Penix's processing and ability to make accurate throws in intermediate and deep situations. Isn't afraid to throw to his entire receiving core, meaning he is not just stuck on his first read the entire team. Downside: his injury history is one of the worst I have ever seen. Not great size. Think of a Tua type prospect. Also super old. Release is very long, lanky, and quirky, (think of a slightly improved Tebow release.)
Nix: Great footwork, elite mobility, but questions have been raised of his ability to learn a complex NFL playbook and various NFL defensive schemes. Rushes decisions, sometimes telegraphs primary recievers.
If Penix did not have the injury history, I would think about drafting him right after Maye, or even before. Not sold on Maye in the slightest. McCarthy is an interesting option as well.
Nix
The guys I'm staying away from are 21 year-old kids who have only started one season in their entire collegiate careers.
Whoa, how would you approach the 2024 QB situation in that scenario (since I know you are not a Jones backer)?
5 years from now I can see this being very similar to the 2018 QB class. Could McCarthy be this class's version of Josh Allen who needed work but got with the right coach to develop him and became a star?
I can also see a Nix/Penix/Sanders(if he comes out) playing the role of Lamar Jackson who was drafted at the end of the 1st and became a productive player.
The guys I'm staying away from are 21 year-old kids who have only started one season in their entire collegiate careers.
Both have their pros and cons. 21 year olds usually have much more upside and potential. 24 year olds to me don't have much more potential but are certainly ready for the NFL.
It's more like a project vs a solidified guy already. Those 24 year olds can be put into a team with a good defense and OL and immediately be good. Now, how much better will the be in 10 years, that's the question.
You haven't watched a lot of Michael Penix Jr. Bad mobility? That's laughable. Please go watch a game and stop looking at stats. He's not a running QB but he sure as fuck is mobile.
I'm interested to see when all is said and done, how they stack up and how many will land in round one.
For sure your looking at the following teams potentially in the QB market for round one at the end of the season:
Probable:
LA Raiders
Minn. Vikings
Washington Commanders
Maybe:
Pats
Giants
Titans
Falcons
Cards
BUcs
Packers
Seahawks
Rams
Unlikely:
Browns
Broncos
Colts
Dolphins
Jets
Steelers
Cowboys
Saints
49ers
Lions
NOT:
Ravens
BIlls
Bengals
Texans
Jags
Chargers
Panthers
Bears
Eagles
After the top two, there's a lot of options but none I'd consider premium. I'd be looking at BPA if the QBs are gone, NYG would benefit greatly from a WR (Coleman), or blue chip defender (Ojulari is outta here).
Whoa, how would you approach the 2024 QB situation in that scenario (since I know you are not a Jones backer)?
The reality is Jones will probably be the QB in 2024 while NYG sorts this out, unless they're able to grab their guy. It's entirely possible the next QB doesn't arrive the 2024 draft if they Giants are unable to grab one of the top two, or they could pick one later, or sign a UFA to potentially replace TT and push Jones for a season
It might not be seamless or optimal next offseason. Jones is signed at least to provide some level of protection.
Specific to the draft, I've been a big booster of Maye since early in the 2022 season. He's the guy if they can get him. I do like Caleb, but he's got some knucklehead in him to dig into. Also like Cam Ward, but his game and mental aspects are green. Would expect 2-3 others in the 1st round discussion as the draft draws near, but if my QB is gone there will be several other impact players to happily pivot to.
You haven't watched a lot of Michael Penix Jr. Bad mobility? That's laughable. Please go watch a game and stop looking at stats. He's not a running QB but he sure as fuck is mobile.
His stats moving outside the pocket for his career are not impressive either. He's a mini Tua. Needs time and great WRs.
I also agree with the criticisms of Nix and Penix made on this thread. Penix's injury history is preclusive IMO. Right now, Spencer Rattler is someone I like a lot more than either of those two.
5th year option is too valuable for qb, trade back into the end of rd1 is the way to go. Seahawks 2nd plus our 3rd to get to pick 32 and take McCarthy or Daniels.
I like Jayden Daniels in that spot. Also Sanders interests me if he's coming out. Both guys also may benefit from playing behind Jones to start the year too.
Would avoid Penix. His lack of mobility and injury concerns take him off my list. He also benefits form having receivers who do a great job fighting for the ball. I can see him ending up with a Winston like path in the NFL where he could lead the league in int's and be top 5 in TD's at the same time.
Reminds me of Goff a little
I can see as little 2 QBs in the first round or as many as 6. I think teams trading back in the first round to grab one seems very likely.
Michigan vs. PSU and Ohio State....UM has played against a very weak schedule up until now. If McCarthy can do it against these two teams, he'll also elevate his stock.
At the moment, I wouldn't draft anyone other than Williams or Maye in the top 10, but there's a long way to go this season.
It might be the Giants are looking for an under the radar QB to take in the 2nd or 3rd round to develop.
As a player I like his poise and decision making. DOnt know if he comes out but I'd like to see him in blue.
I'm interested to see when all is said and done, how they stack up and how many will land in round one.
I hope you're correct, but I really wonder about the Bears and their true thoughts on Fields. This is his 3rd year, so only one more guaranteed and they can decline his option. On top of the fact that they will have 2 very high picks. Just one pick - no QB, but 2 picks . . .?
That's what happens when you take a QB with a top 10 pick in a horrible QB class.
Kyler: About to lose his job.
Jones: What hasn't been said about him on BBI?
Haskins: God rest his soul, but lost starting job in Landover before becoming a backup on steelers.
Luck: Life-time backup
Who else is even there? Minshew? Stidham? Ryan Finley?
Should have just waited another year for the 2020 class.
Eli should have still been the QB for another season.
One thing I remember vividly was that the Giants were super interested in Herbert coming out in 19'. Unfortunately, his younger brother came/transferred to Oregon and Justin came back for another year. We then settled for Jones and the rest is history.
Bears almost certainly would be moving on from Fields.
Me too. I also agree with JonC, I think Giants will look at Edge/WR first if the around 1 pick as many of us expect falls into 6-12 range.
Similar? Daniels is 6'4", a great athlete, runs like the wind, and has a terrific arm. Nix isn't any of those.
Daniels had a great freshman year at ASU. But then Covid hit, and the coaching staff blew up with Herm Edwards his last year there.
He will be very good
He will be very good
Daniels is coming on strong.
Need to also see what Carson Beck on the Georgia Bulldogs does over next couple months.
I could buy a third house just taking your predictions and betting the other way, Zeke.
I like JJ McCarthy as a tools guy that could develop. And I like Spencer Rattler as a guy with incredible arm talent that just needs refinement.
McCarthy worries me. He's got all the tools, but how would he look if he played without his opponents' crib sheets?
As does Penix. However I get the issue with him, injuries and age.
Average arm, most of his passes are designed to be short, stats are inflated by playing a lot of bad defenses.
That sounds like a $160M QB to me!
Its not so much his arm - which is his strength. He has no mobility whatsoever and he has some brutal stats when under pressure. His injury history is quite extensive. And he plays with a great OL and the best WRs in the nation and in the worst defensive conference out of the big 5.
His deep ball is porbably the best in the class, but in the NFL - you dont get all day and improvising is not his strength.
But I do agree his mobility and off-platform are issues for the NFL game. Compound that with the multiple ACL problems and it's hard to think he's going to significantly improve in those areas in the NFL.
in that it's hard to shake how bad they were before they transferred to teams with better supporting casts. I don't get the Jayden Daniels love.
Similar? Daniels is 6'4", a great athlete, runs like the wind, and has a terrific arm. Nix isn't any of those.
Daniels had a great freshman year at ASU. But then Covid hit, and the coaching staff blew up with Herm Edwards his last year there.
Daniels runs a 4.40 and has outstanding pocket awareness paired with great field vision.
I take everything I read here about college football with a grain of salt. This is a primarily Northeastern fanbase and not many diehard football college fans.
I'm fairly certain that when the dust settles after the Florida game that Jordan will be one of the finalists in New York and I'm also certain that once the draft process starts he's going to crush the one on one interviews with GMs and put up dominant numbers in Indianapolis. He has played in a ton of games, knows where to go with the football, and has elite mobility. The knock on him will be his size and his mechanics which lead him to overthrow some balls when his feet aren't solid. I think he's probably a 3rd or 4th rounder with a puncher's chance to end up with a great career. We know he'll put in the work, he's proven that again and again.