Outside Drake Maye and Caleb Williams JT039 : 10:18 am

Which QBs from this college season interest you?



I am out on the old heads: Penix and Nix.



Penix is a nice story, throws a wonderful deep ball. However, his mobility is really bad. He does not handle pressure well. And of course he doesnt face many good defenses. Plus, he has the best WRs in the nation as a group which makes him look than he may be.



Nix is a nice story, but plays in a gimmicky offense in a lousy defensive conference and has started more games than anyone in NCAA QB history so he should be playing much better. Plus he will be 24 before the draft. Hes a man playing against boys, literally.



Three Names that intrigue me:

Cam Ward - I still think he could use another year. He seems a little indecisive at times in the pocket. And of course as stated earlier, the conference he plays against isnt that strong defensively (and he has a few clunkers.) But he has had a lot of success the last two years and his measurables are quite impressive. Round 2-3 for him and I can buy into it.



Jayden Daniels. I have no clue what to think of this guy. He puts up huge numbers every week. Extremely mobile, big arm. However, the scouts dont seem to love him. He does have a great set of skilled players. I thought he struggled against FSU - his biggest test of the year so far. He has some huge opportunities ahead, and if LSU can win out and play Georgia - he can only help his stock.



Michael Pratt - extremely consistent player all 4 years at Tulane. Doesnt do anything outstanding, doesnt do anything wrong. Has some mobility. Has gotten better every year he has started. If he is around in rounds 4-5 - this is a guy we should look at. Just seems like a sold player.



I am predicting guys like Sanders and Leonard return for 1 more year of college because they will need it.