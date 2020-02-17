for display only
Outside Drake Maye and Caleb Williams

JT039 : 10:18 am
Which QBs from this college season interest you?

I am out on the old heads: Penix and Nix.

Penix is a nice story, throws a wonderful deep ball. However, his mobility is really bad. He does not handle pressure well. And of course he doesnt face many good defenses. Plus, he has the best WRs in the nation as a group which makes him look than he may be.

Nix is a nice story, but plays in a gimmicky offense in a lousy defensive conference and has started more games than anyone in NCAA QB history so he should be playing much better. Plus he will be 24 before the draft. Hes a man playing against boys, literally.

Three Names that intrigue me:
Cam Ward - I still think he could use another year. He seems a little indecisive at times in the pocket. And of course as stated earlier, the conference he plays against isnt that strong defensively (and he has a few clunkers.) But he has had a lot of success the last two years and his measurables are quite impressive. Round 2-3 for him and I can buy into it.

Jayden Daniels. I have no clue what to think of this guy. He puts up huge numbers every week. Extremely mobile, big arm. However, the scouts dont seem to love him. He does have a great set of skilled players. I thought he struggled against FSU - his biggest test of the year so far. He has some huge opportunities ahead, and if LSU can win out and play Georgia - he can only help his stock.

Michael Pratt - extremely consistent player all 4 years at Tulane. Doesnt do anything outstanding, doesnt do anything wrong. Has some mobility. Has gotten better every year he has started. If he is around in rounds 4-5 - this is a guy we should look at. Just seems like a sold player.

I am predicting guys like Sanders and Leonard return for 1 more year of college because they will need it.
Leonard, hard pass on everyone else tbh.  
Blame It On Rio : 10:25 am : link
If they think they can mold Leonard I can get behind them, but everyone else is hard pass from what I’ve seen. Maybe Sanders if they think he has the arm strength to succeed playing outdoors in the NE.

Cam Ward  
Lambuth_Special : 10:25 am : link
I am also intruiged but was turned off a little bit by what I saw against Arizona State, particularly the indecisiveness in the pocket as you referenced. Especially since that's the primary issue with Jones.

However I've written off guys like Herbert and Levis (I know, one game) based on a brief sampling of watching college games so I don't generally know anything.
Jayden Daniels  
cjac : 10:25 am : link
This is the most interesting QB in this draft for me, i can see his stock rising and suddenly he's projected to go in the first round. I can also see him dropping to the 3rd round and whoever drafts him will be getting the steal of the draft.

Can you imagine this guy on the Niners right now? His arm is way better than Purdy
I’m still  
GoDeep13 : 10:32 am : link
Very much on the Penix train. Think he’s the best at reading coverages.

I like JJ McCarthy as a tools guy that could develop. And I like Spencer Rattler as a guy with incredible arm talent that just needs refinement.
i have no clue, but will say that  
markky : 10:34 am : link
Joe Burrow was also a man among boys in his last year. he's half a year older than daniel jones. he was a grad student taking zero in person classes the semester he led LSU to the Nattys.
also, regarding Burrow, I thought he'd be a handful given his  
markky : 10:39 am : link
'tude after winning the Nattys (smoking cigars in the locker room, etc.). my opinion has changed dramatically since he's been in the NFL. so what do I know.
I still like Ward  
Mike in NY : 10:41 am : link
Especially if you are talking about getting him on Day 2 and having him sit on the bench his rookie year. If Jones turns it around the remainder of the year I don't necessarily have a problem with going into next year with Jones/FA signee like Josh Dobbs on a 1 year deal/Ward as your 3 QB's
What are the thoughts around Quinn Ewers?  
UGADawgs7 : 10:41 am : link
6’2, 195 should be able to gain 15-20 lbs as he’s still young, but can’t really run.
Big no on Leonard  
Mattman : 10:42 am : link
Hasn’t living through 2 duke qbs for the giants enough?
Why don't people like Nix - he looks great to me  
PatersonPlank : 10:43 am : link
As does Penix. However I get the issue with him, injuries and age.
Nobody knows  
BlueHurricane : 10:43 am : link
All these guys are a crap shoot. Maye looked awful against shitty UVA. AWFUL!

I have watched a lot of Penix all year and really like him but I am not sure he will translate to the NFL and he has huge injury concerns.

I want DJ to come back with AT and Saquan and play lights out. That is our best case scenario. Long shot as it may be that is what is best for NYG.

We need a true #1 receiver for whoever s playing QB
I would be in favor of Nix if he falls to the mid rounds.  
Andy in Halifax : 10:47 am : link
He's older but I like his game.
RE: Why don't people like Nix - he looks great to me  
JT039 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16270287 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
As does Penix. However I get the issue with him, injuries and age.


Average arm, most of his passes are designed to be short, stats are inflated by playing a lot of bad defenses.
This is why Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll  
jinkies : 10:49 am : link
get paid the big bucks.
RE: What are the thoughts around Quinn Ewers?  
JT039 : 10:50 am : link
In comment 16270282 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
6’2, 195 should be able to gain 15-20 lbs as he’s still young, but can’t really run.


Second year in a row injured. Very inconsistent.
JJ McCarthy interests me more  
barens : 10:51 am : link
than Drake Maye. I think he has that It factor.
This is potentially the issue with QB in 2024  
JonC : 10:51 am : link
After the top two, there's a lot of options but none I'd consider premium. I'd be looking at BPA if the QBs are gone, NYG would benefit greatly from a WR (Coleman), or blue chip defender (Ojulari is outta here).
I have a feeling it'll be McCarthy  
Sean : 10:51 am : link
.
Very intrigued by McCarthy and Daniels  
Rick in Dallas : 11:01 am : link
QBs in the 24 draft  
Cheech d : 11:01 am : link
I’ve been watching a good number of second and third tier Quarterbacks who will be in the 24 draft.
There are more draftable than in most years in recent memory… I’ll list the ones I’ve watched and see potential.
S.Sanders Colorado
Q. Ewers Texas
B. Nix Oregon
J. Daniels LSU
JJ McCarthy Michigan
R. Leonard Duke
M. Pratt Tulane
C Ward Wash St
J Milton Tn
T Van Dyke Miami
I think the Giants can draft a QB anywhere in the first three rounds and come up with a capable starter or quality backup to begin with.
Let’s face it, even the top two guys have questions about their game or personality.
Hope we can get get our top 4 picks right this April.
Maye, Penix, and Nix  
TerpsFan27 : 11:01 am : link
Maye: 100 percent not sold on this guy yet. UNC's program usually doesn't develop that great of QBs. He has insane size and arm strength, but struggles so much in getting to the next receiver when his first read is not open.

Penix: Out of the three, I like Penix's processing and ability to make accurate throws in intermediate and deep situations. Isn't afraid to throw to his entire receiving core, meaning he is not just stuck on his first read the entire team. Downside: his injury history is one of the worst I have ever seen. Not great size. Think of a Tua type prospect. Also super old. Release is very long, lanky, and quirky, (think of a slightly improved Tebow release.)

Nix: Great footwork, elite mobility, but questions have been raised of his ability to learn a complex NFL playbook and various NFL defensive schemes. Rushes decisions, sometimes telegraphs primary recievers.

If Penix did not have the injury history, I would think about drafting him right after Maye, or even before. Not sold on Maye in the slightest. McCarthy is an interesting option as well.

Nix
I think it's an advantage for a QB to come into the NFL at 24 or 25  
George : 11:06 am : link
because maturity and game/life experience matters in the pros.

The guys I'm staying away from are 21 year-old kids who have only started one season in their entire collegiate careers.
RE: This is potentially the issue with QB in 2024  
Lambuth_Special : 11:06 am : link
In comment 16270306 JonC said:
Quote:
After the top two, there's a lot of options but none I'd consider premium. I'd be looking at BPA if the QBs are gone, NYG would benefit greatly from a WR (Coleman), or blue chip defender (Ojulari is outta here).


Whoa, how would you approach the 2024 QB situation in that scenario (since I know you are not a Jones backer)?
I look at it  
Biteymax22 : 11:08 am : link
From the lens of who our coaching staff could best develop and in doing so I keep coming back to McCarthy.

5 years from now I can see this being very similar to the 2018 QB class. Could McCarthy be this class's version of Josh Allen who needed work but got with the right coach to develop him and became a star?

I can also see a Nix/Penix/Sanders(if he comes out) playing the role of Lamar Jackson who was drafted at the end of the 1st and became a productive player.
I'm all aboard  
M.S. : 11:14 am : link
the Cameron Ward train.
RE: I think it's an advantage for a QB to come into the NFL at 24 or 25  
TerpsFan27 : 11:16 am : link
In comment 16270332 George said:
Quote:
because maturity and game/life experience matters in the pros.

The guys I'm staying away from are 21 year-old kids who have only started one season in their entire collegiate careers.


Both have their pros and cons. 21 year olds usually have much more upside and potential. 24 year olds to me don't have much more potential but are certainly ready for the NFL.

It's more like a project vs a solidified guy already. Those 24 year olds can be put into a team with a good defense and OL and immediately be good. Now, how much better will the be in 10 years, that's the question.
Some of the comments tell me  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11:24 am : link

You haven't watched a lot of Michael Penix Jr. Bad mobility? That's laughable. Please go watch a game and stop looking at stats. He's not a running QB but he sure as fuck is mobile.
It's going to be a real intersting  
Dnew15 : 11:25 am : link
nit-picking season with this group of QBs.

I'm interested to see when all is said and done, how they stack up and how many will land in round one.

For sure your looking at the following teams potentially in the QB market for round one at the end of the season:

Probable:
LA Raiders
Minn. Vikings
Washington Commanders

Maybe:
Pats
Giants
Titans
Falcons
Cards
BUcs
Packers
Seahawks
Rams

Unlikely:
Browns
Broncos
Colts
Dolphins
Jets
Steelers
Cowboys
Saints
49ers
Lions

NOT:
Ravens
BIlls
Bengals
Texans
Jags
Chargers
Panthers
Bears
Eagles






RE: RE: This is potentially the issue with QB in 2024  
JonC : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16270333 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16270306 JonC said:


Quote:


After the top two, there's a lot of options but none I'd consider premium. I'd be looking at BPA if the QBs are gone, NYG would benefit greatly from a WR (Coleman), or blue chip defender (Ojulari is outta here).



Whoa, how would you approach the 2024 QB situation in that scenario (since I know you are not a Jones backer)?


The reality is Jones will probably be the QB in 2024 while NYG sorts this out, unless they're able to grab their guy. It's entirely possible the next QB doesn't arrive the 2024 draft if they Giants are unable to grab one of the top two, or they could pick one later, or sign a UFA to potentially replace TT and push Jones for a season

It might not be seamless or optimal next offseason. Jones is signed at least to provide some level of protection.

Specific to the draft, I've been a big booster of Maye since early in the 2022 season. He's the guy if they can get him. I do like Caleb, but he's got some knucklehead in him to dig into. Also like Cam Ward, but his game and mental aspects are green. Would expect 2-3 others in the 1st round discussion as the draft draws near, but if my QB is gone there will be several other impact players to happily pivot to.
I think I'd grab a QB with one of our #2 picks  
PatersonPlank : 11:30 am : link
Who really knows which guys will hit and which won't. There are a lot of good QBs this year and I bet the odds of hitting on one in the 2nd is just as good as using a first. Plus we get to draft a #1 and a #2 to help out, maybe OL, etc.
RE: Some of the comments tell me  
JT039 : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16270359 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

You haven't watched a lot of Michael Penix Jr. Bad mobility? That's laughable. Please go watch a game and stop looking at stats. He's not a running QB but he sure as fuck is mobile.


His stats moving outside the pocket for his career are not impressive either. He's a mini Tua. Needs time and great WRs.
I  
AcidTest : 11:38 am : link
am assuming as per the OP that Williams and Maye are gone. I agree that McCarthy is the next most likely selection for the Giants if they want a QB, assuming he declares. But we obviously need to see how he does the rest of the season, including against OSU.

I also agree with the criticisms of Nix and Penix made on this thread. Penix's injury history is preclusive IMO. Right now, Spencer Rattler is someone I like a lot more than either of those two.

I like McCarthy or Daniels  
NorcalNYG : 11:40 am : link
In late rd 1 like Lamar Jackson whom was pick 32, we could trade a 2 and a 3 or 4+5 to get one of them around pick 32 potentially while securing a potential #1 wr or promising edge rusher in rd1. That is my ideal scenario. The extra 2 from the seahawks gives us a lot of wiggle room for such a move. We could trade our 2 from the seahawks and our high 3rd to pick a qb at 32 while still having a great 1st round pick and high 2nd round pick, according to the 2024 trade value chart. Then we would get our 5th year option on the qb, a potential #1 wr, edge rusher and or guard.
I think it's likely  
santacruzom : 11:43 am : link
that 50% of the QBs in this draft will become better than Jones. Decent odds!
RE: I think I'd grab a QB with one of our #2 picks  
NorcalNYG : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16270368 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Who really knows which guys will hit and which won't. There are a lot of good QBs this year and I bet the odds of hitting on one in the 2nd is just as good as using a first. Plus we get to draft a #1 and a #2 to help out, maybe OL, etc.


5th year option is too valuable for qb, trade back into the end of rd1 is the way to go. Seahawks 2nd plus our 3rd to get to pick 32 and take McCarthy or Daniels.
After the top 2  
Dankbeerman : 11:51 am : link
your really gonna have to do you homework on which guy is best for your team. I also wouldn't take any of them where we are picking in the draft. Can see a situation where we use our 2nd to trade up into the back end of RD 1 if the right guy is there.

I like Jayden Daniels in that spot. Also Sanders interests me if he's coming out. Both guys also may benefit from playing behind Jones to start the year too.

Would avoid Penix. His lack of mobility and injury concerns take him off my list. He also benefits form having receivers who do a great job fighting for the ball. I can see him ending up with a Winston like path in the NFL where he could lead the league in int's and be top 5 in TD's at the same time.

I like Ewers  
90.Cal : 12:02 pm : link
Kid flicks it, slings it with ease
RE: I like Ewers  
90.Cal : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16270416 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Kid flicks it, slings it with ease


Reminds me of Goff a little
I think this is a funny draft  
JT039 : 12:06 pm : link
for QBs - since there really isnt a strong 3rd.

I can see as little 2 QBs in the first round or as many as 6. I think teams trading back in the first round to grab one seems very likely.
Big games coming up for both Daniels and McCarthy  
Tom in NY : 12:10 pm : link
LSU vs. Alabama....if Daniels can play the way he has all season against Alabama, he'll elevate his stock immediately.

Michigan vs. PSU and Ohio State....UM has played against a very weak schedule up until now. If McCarthy can do it against these two teams, he'll also elevate his stock.

At the moment, I wouldn't draft anyone other than Williams or Maye in the top 10, but there's a long way to go this season.

It might be the Giants are looking for an under the radar QB to take in the 2nd or 3rd round to develop.
I like Sanders  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:13 pm : link
I think Prime is an advantage even if it can be a circus. He pushes hard and can also push the Maras if need arises.

As a player I like his poise and decision making. DOnt know if he comes out but I'd like to see him in blue.
RE: It's going to be a real intersting  
3000_MilesToMeadowlands : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16270360 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
nit-picking season with this group of QBs.

I'm interested to see when all is said and done, how they stack up and how many will land in round one.

For sure your looking at the following teams potentially in the QB market for round one at the end of the season:

Probable:
LA Raiders
Minn. Vikings
Washington Commanders

Maybe:
Pats
Giants
Titans
Falcons
Cards
BUcs
Packers
Seahawks
Rams

Unlikely:
Browns
Broncos
Colts
Dolphins
Jets
Steelers
Cowboys
Saints
49ers
Lions

NOT:
Ravens
BIlls
Bengals
Texans
Jags
Chargers
Panthers
Bears
Eagles


I hope you're correct, but I really wonder about the Bears and their true thoughts on Fields. This is his 3rd year, so only one more guaranteed and they can decline his option. On top of the fact that they will have 2 very high picks. Just one pick - no QB, but 2 picks . . .?
RE: I think it's likely  
TerpsFan27 : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16270387 santacruzom said:
Quote:
that 50% of the QBs in this draft will become better than Jones. Decent odds!


That's what happens when you take a QB with a top 10 pick in a horrible QB class.

Kyler: About to lose his job.
Jones: What hasn't been said about him on BBI?
Haskins: God rest his soul, but lost starting job in Landover before becoming a backup on steelers.
Luck: Life-time backup

Who else is even there? Minshew? Stidham? Ryan Finley?

Should have just waited another year for the 2020 class.

Eli should have still been the QB for another season.

One thing I remember vividly was that the Giants were super interested in Herbert coming out in 19'. Unfortunately, his younger brother came/transferred to Oregon and Justin came back for another year. We then settled for Jones and the rest is history.
Circle back in 2 months and ask the question again.  
Spider56 : 12:29 pm : link
There are still several weeks of good games ahead.
Daniels and Nix are similar  
widmerseyebrow : 12:50 pm : link
in that it's hard to shake how bad they were before they transferred to teams with better supporting casts. I don't get the Jayden Daniels love.
I don't get it either  
JonC : 12:53 pm : link
alot of these QBs are good/ok college QBs, but the leap to the NFL won't treat them well, imo. Daniels, Penix, Nix, Sanders to name a few.
RE: It's going to be a real intersting  
FStubbs : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16270360 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
nit-picking season with this group of QBs.

I'm interested to see when all is said and done, how they stack up and how many will land in round one.

For sure your looking at the following teams potentially in the QB market for round one at the end of the season:

Probable:
LA Raiders
Minn. Vikings
Washington Commanders

Maybe:
Pats
Giants
Titans
Falcons
Cards
BUcs
Packers
Seahawks
Rams

Unlikely:
Browns
Broncos
Colts
Dolphins
Jets
Steelers
Cowboys
Saints
49ers
Lions

NOT:
Ravens
BIlls
Bengals
Texans
Jags
Chargers
Panthers
Bears
Eagles


Bears almost certainly would be moving on from Fields.
Interesting no mention of FSU's Jordan Travis  
Tony in Tampa : 1:00 pm : link
Great mobility and I think a good arm. May need a yr to sit and learn. Prob won't be 1st rnder
RE: Very intrigued by McCarthy and Daniels  
Sammo85 : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16270326 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:


Me too. I also agree with JonC, I think Giants will look at Edge/WR first if the around 1 pick as many of us expect falls into 6-12 range.
RE: Daniels and Nix are similar  
bw in dc : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 16270510 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
in that it's hard to shake how bad they were before they transferred to teams with better supporting casts. I don't get the Jayden Daniels love.


Similar? Daniels is 6'4", a great athlete, runs like the wind, and has a terrific arm. Nix isn't any of those.

Daniels had a great freshman year at ASU. But then Covid hit, and the coaching staff blew up with Herm Edwards his last year there.

Jayden Daniels  
Earl the goat : 1:08 pm : link
In second or third round
He will be very good
RE: Jayden Daniels  
ThomasG : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16270536 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In second or third round
He will be very good


Daniels is coming on strong.

Need to also see what Carson Beck on the Georgia Bulldogs does over next couple months.
RE: Leonard, hard pass on everyone else tbh.  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 16270256 Blame It On Rio said:
Quote:
If they think they can mold Leonard I can get behind them, but everyone else is hard pass from what I’ve seen. Maybe Sanders if they think he has the arm strength to succeed playing outdoors in the NE.

I could buy a third house just taking your predictions and betting the other way, Zeke.
RE: I’m still  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16270269 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Very much on the Penix train. Think he’s the best at reading coverages.

I like JJ McCarthy as a tools guy that could develop. And I like Spencer Rattler as a guy with incredible arm talent that just needs refinement.

McCarthy worries me. He's got all the tools, but how would he look if he played without his opponents' crib sheets?
RE: RE: Why don't people like Nix - he looks great to me  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16270299 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16270287 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


As does Penix. However I get the issue with him, injuries and age.



Average arm, most of his passes are designed to be short, stats are inflated by playing a lot of bad defenses.

That sounds like a $160M QB to me!
I think Penix looks fantastic  
Go Terps : 1:29 pm : link
However both Sy and Dane Brugler seem to be expressing concerns. I can't imagine the concerns have anything to do with his throwing ability; every time I watch him I see well placed back shoulder throws to the field side that get there in a real hurry.
RE: I think Penix looks fantastic  
JT039 : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16270570 Go Terps said:
Quote:
However both Sy and Dane Brugler seem to be expressing concerns. I can't imagine the concerns have anything to do with his throwing ability; every time I watch him I see well placed back shoulder throws to the field side that get there in a real hurry.


Its not so much his arm - which is his strength. He has no mobility whatsoever and he has some brutal stats when under pressure. His injury history is quite extensive. And he plays with a great OL and the best WRs in the nation and in the worst defensive conference out of the big 5.

His deep ball is porbably the best in the class, but in the NFL - you dont get all day and improvising is not his strength.
Yes, Penix has a terrific situation...  
bw in dc : 2:34 pm : link
up in Seattle. But I don't want to judge him too harshly for playing with other good players. He still has to execute the play.

But I do agree his mobility and off-platform are issues for the NFL game. Compound that with the multiple ACL problems and it's hard to think he's going to significantly improve in those areas in the NFL.
RE: RE: Daniels and Nix are similar  
NorcalNYG : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16270533 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16270510 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


in that it's hard to shake how bad they were before they transferred to teams with better supporting casts. I don't get the Jayden Daniels love.



Similar? Daniels is 6'4", a great athlete, runs like the wind, and has a terrific arm. Nix isn't any of those.

Daniels had a great freshman year at ASU. But then Covid hit, and the coaching staff blew up with Herm Edwards his last year there.


Daniels runs a 4.40 and has outstanding pocket awareness paired with great field vision.
RE: Interesting no mention of FSU's Jordan Travis  
BigBlueBuff : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16270527 Tony in Tampa said:
Quote:
Great mobility and I think a good arm. May need a yr to sit and learn. Prob won't be 1st rnder

I take everything I read here about college football with a grain of salt. This is a primarily Northeastern fanbase and not many diehard football college fans.

I'm fairly certain that when the dust settles after the Florida game that Jordan will be one of the finalists in New York and I'm also certain that once the draft process starts he's going to crush the one on one interviews with GMs and put up dominant numbers in Indianapolis. He has played in a ton of games, knows where to go with the football, and has elite mobility. The knock on him will be his size and his mechanics which lead him to overthrow some balls when his feet aren't solid. I think he's probably a 3rd or 4th rounder with a puncher's chance to end up with a great career. We know he'll put in the work, he's proven that again and again.
On another note, I surely hope the Giants steer away from any first  
BigBlueBuff : 3:30 pm : link
round quarterback not named Maye and instead focus on filling the huge hole at WR with either Harrison Jr or Keon Coleman. I probably wouldn't complain about Odunze either.
