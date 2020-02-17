The False Mara Narrative 4xchamps : 1:59 pm

This notion that Mara is "holding the team back" or "getting too involved" is complete nonsense. There's not one shred of evidence that this is true. None. Not a single player and not a single ex-coach or staff person has ever said that he does.



All the guy has done is spend to the limit every year and to give every resource that the GM and coach have asked for... have you seen the new multi-million dollar draft day war room? Mara has never been cheap in terms of bringing in top dollar coaches and coaching staffs like many other teams.



He's NOT ONE TIME said "I want 'X' player on draft day."



Has he made bad hires? Yes, we all know this. But don't tell me with source or evidence that he interferes with the organization.



You want proof of a meddling owner... there are 20 stories of Dan Snyder overruling their scouting staff on draft day, or him making deals behind their GM's back.



Stop the nonsense.