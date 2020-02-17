The False Mara Narrative

This notion that Mara is "holding the team back" or "getting too involved" is complete nonsense. There's not one shred of evidence that this is true. None. Not a single player and not a single ex-coach or staff person has ever said that he does.
All the guy has done is spend to the limit every year and to give every resource that the GM and coach have asked for... have you seen the new multi-million dollar draft day war room? Mara has never been cheap in terms of bringing in top dollar coaches and coaching staffs like many other teams.
He's NOT ONE TIME said "I want 'X' player on draft day."
Has he made bad hires? Yes, we all know this. But don't tell me with source or evidence that he interferes with the organization.
You want proof of a meddling owner... there are 20 stories of Dan Snyder overruling their scouting staff on draft day, or him making deals behind their GM's back.
Stop the nonsense.
Link - ( New Window )
It's a family run business. How is that interfering?
Quote:
family members are literally in senior personnel positions.
It's a family run business. How is that interfering?
Is it a family run business or does he keep his hands off personnel matters?
Now you seem to be contradicting yourself.
Quote:
"I told Saquon we want him to be a Giant for his entire career," Mara told reporters at the NFL’s owners meetings in Phoenix, via ESPN. "He provides leadership, he's a great player and we'd like to be able to get something done with him at some point.
Link - ( New Window )
This is meddling? Seriously? Owners say these thing every day... and even if you consider it interfering, do you know if our GM doesn't agree with this?
Anyone who has worked in a corporate environment knows that there's a good bit of ass kissing.
Quote:
"I told Saquon we want him to be a Giant for his entire career," Mara told reporters at the NFL’s owners meetings in Phoenix, via ESPN. "He provides leadership, he's a great player and we'd like to be able to get something done with him at some point.
Link - ( New Window )
And what happened? Something didn't get done and Saquon is playing on a franchise tag. Case, as they say, is closed.
Right and still they didn't play him because he didn't MAKE THEM play him. You made my point for me.
wasn't that Jerrel Jernigan? Or was it both? Regardless, your point remains.
Anyone who has worked in a corporate environment knows that there's a good bit of ass kissing.
Of course. We all speculate. Many here stat it as fact.
How is it clear? Evidence?
LOL yeah, and superstar Jerrel Jernigan for that matter.
Mara: It was a factor, for sure. That’s his job here. We have a quarterback that we have a lot of confidence in, who has had some issues here, mostly due to the way we’ve handled him. A big part of Brian’s job is going to be to try to get the most out of (Quarterback) Daniel (Jones) and put us in a position where we can make a fair evaluation of him. We haven’t been able to do that so far because of the way we’ve handled him.
Quote:
there will be no evidence either way, but it doesn't mean we can't speculate that John Mara is a 'dictator'.
Anyone who has worked in a corporate environment knows that there's a good bit of ass kissing.
Of course. We all speculate. Many here stat it as fact.
The circumstantial evidence is clear at this point.
Quote:
old enough to remember Mara publicly criticizing the crap out of the coaches for not playing Sinorice Moss.
wasn't that Jerrel Jernigan? Or was it both? Regardless, your point remains.
Jernigan I remember. He has that one 100 yard game at the end of the season.
Barkley is more than just a RB. I get why Mara wants him to remain a Giant.
Oh, and if I were the owner of the Giants, Parsons would be a Giant.
Also, didn't Mara tell Coughlin to fire his two coordinators?
Quote:
In comment 16270621 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
there will be no evidence either way, but it doesn't mean we can't speculate that John Mara is a 'dictator'.
Anyone who has worked in a corporate environment knows that there's a good bit of ass kissing.
Of course. We all speculate. Many here stat it as fact.
The circumstantial evidence is clear at this point.
LOL you're not a lawyer... "circumstantial evidence" by definition is NOT CLEAR. That's why it's circumstantial? LOL
Barkley is more than just a RB. I get why Mara wants him to remain a Giant.
Oh, and if I were the owner of the Giants, Parsons would be a Giant.
THIS is 100% correct. Of course Mara has say in things. "Say" is not the same as "meddling." How do people not understand this?
But I thank you for pouring gasoline on the fire and keeping it going.
Again, more BS with no evidence....
But I thank you for pouring gasoline on the fire and keeping it going.
Eric, you and I finally agree!
Owners meddle everywhere. Remember that report that Lurie met with Doug Pederson after every game?
Owners meddle. We only complain when the decisions don't work.
Quote:
In comment 16270626 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16270621 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
there will be no evidence either way, but it doesn't mean we can't speculate that John Mara is a 'dictator'.
Anyone who has worked in a corporate environment knows that there's a good bit of ass kissing.
Of course. We all speculate. Many here stat it as fact.
The circumstantial evidence is clear at this point.
LOL you're not a lawyer... "circumstantial evidence" by definition is NOT CLEAR. That's why it's circumstantial? LOL
He said there was no evidence. So wouldn't a conclusion have to be based on circumstantial evidence??
What happened? Our GM traded one expiring player for a 2nd and 5th and kept Barkley for reasons unknown in another injury plagued year. It implies that we're going to franchise him again or sign him to an extension. Both run counter to Schoen being a sensible GM.
Owners meddle everywhere. Remember that report that Lurie met with Doug Pederson after every game?
Owners meddle. We only complain when the decisions don't work.
Fair point but I still think there's a difference between being involved and meddling...
Quote:
wouldn't be such a bad thing if he was even remotely effective at his job. But he's proven himself to be pretty bad. Nearly every time he opens his mouth publicly you wish he hadn't.
Again, more BS with no evidence....
oh there's plenty of evidence he sucks at his job.
Owners meddle everywhere. Remember that report that Lurie met with Doug Pederson after every game?
Owners meddle. We only complain when the decisions don't work.
Kind of beside the point of the thread but Washington also opened up 2 major holes at a premium position with still no guarantee they get the QB or really any player at any position they might want next spring. Just my opinion but I think they made 1 trade too many yesterday.
THIS is 100% correct. Of course Mara has say in things. "Say" is not the same as "meddling." How do people not understand this?
Because everyone employed by the organization answers to the owner. If Mara says something, particularly something specific about the QB and RB, it means something.
I'm quite sure Joe Schoen doesn't have the go ahead to get rid of either Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones without Mara's go-ahead. And as the team owner, that's his right, but that's what people mean by "meddling".
John Mara is not capable of making football decisions.
Wasn't that the "Who knew Jerrel Jernigan can play?" presser?
We had posters go on about how this team needed to trade for DeShaun Watson or Russell Wilson. Man, I'm glad Mara meddled to shut down any DeShaun Watson trade.
I'm no Mara apologist, but the board goes to two extremes on this issue.
Quote:
In comment 16270642 Enzo said:
Quote:
wouldn't be such a bad thing if he was even remotely effective at his job. But he's proven himself to be pretty bad. Nearly every time he opens his mouth publicly you wish he hadn't.
Again, more BS with no evidence....
oh there's plenty of evidence he sucks at his job.
Sucking at your job and meddling are two completely different things.... but nice job missing the whole point of the discussion.
We had posters go on about how this team needed to trade for DeShaun Watson or Russell Wilson. Man, I'm glad Mara meddled to shut down any DeShaun Watson trade.
I'm no Mara apologist, but the board goes to two extremes on this issue.
How do you know he "shut down Wilson or Watson trades?" Are you saying our GM went to Mara and he said "no"?
Quote:
In comment 16270626 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16270621 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
there will be no evidence either way, but it doesn't mean we can't speculate that John Mara is a 'dictator'.
Anyone who has worked in a corporate environment knows that there's a good bit of ass kissing.
Of course. We all speculate. Many here stat it as fact.
The circumstantial evidence is clear at this point.
LOL you're not a lawyer... "circumstantial evidence" by definition is NOT CLEAR. That's why it's circumstantial? LOL
That is not at all what circumstantial evidence means.
If you wake up in the morning and their is snow on the ground, that is circumstantial evidence that it snowed overnight. There is nothing "unclear" about it. It just means that it was not witnessed by anyone.
But there's definitely enough evidence to suggest that he is applying a more implicit form of pressure.
Quote:
THIS is 100% correct. Of course Mara has say in things. "Say" is not the same as "meddling." How do people not understand this?
Because everyone employed by the organization answers to the owner. If Mara says something, particularly something specific about the QB and RB, it means something.
I'm quite sure Joe Schoen doesn't have the go ahead to get rid of either Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones without Mara's go-ahead. And as the team owner, that's his right, but that's what people mean by "meddling".
John Mara is not capable of making football decisions.
You are 100% right I believe, but that's not "meddling" it's being an owner of a multi-billion dollar company. Meddling is singing Carlos Correa in the middle of the night without even telling your GM.
Tim McDonnell is Director of Player Personnel. He's also John Mara's nephew.
Quote:
Quote:
"I told Saquon we want him to be a Giant for his entire career," Mara told reporters at the NFL’s owners meetings in Phoenix, via ESPN. "He provides leadership, he's a great player and we'd like to be able to get something done with him at some point.
Link - ( New Window )
And what happened? Something didn't get done and Saquon is playing on a franchise tag. Case, as they say, is closed.
Well, no one is claiming that Mara's influence or intervention applies to Saquon's agents.
Let's try to do better. From now on anytime someone has some morsel of info or debate in their head, something impactful and maybe even a little dangerous, let's bust out some facts first. No? OR are we going to just make shit up all the time, present all this anecdotal (at best) evidence in eloquent and absorbent fashion, and win validation when others agree? And then watch shit burn...because this is the shit going on in the world today...
Now, John Mara isn't anywhere close to being a George Steinbrenner, and for that we should all be thankful. He'll obviously listen to his FB people as he was convinced my McAdoo and Reese to bench Eli even though that turned out horribly. But his families involvement in scouting and drafting as well as him making public comments that appear decisions are made before his FB people can even sit down and talk about them are concerns.
All owners meddle from time to time. It's when the decisions are repeatedly wrong that's the problem.
It's Schoen's job to manage that aspect and it makes his job tougher, no doubt.
There are so many Maras and everything is split evenly I believe (arniefez outlines it well), but it will get messier and messier. I do wonder if the family eventually looks into selling.
You got a problem with Jerrel Jernigan?!
Giants signed a guy I think they shouldn't have? Blame Mara I refuse to believe Schoen did something I disagree with.
When is meddling okay and not?
Giants signed a guy I think they shouldn't have? Blame Mara I refuse to believe Schoen did something I disagree with.
Actually, I have not seen this.
What I've seen is BBIers suggesting that Mara has had a possibly determining say in high-profile players such as Jones and Barkley.
Quote:
Chris Mara, who is in his 21st season in his second stint with the Giants, is the team's senior personnel consultant. Mara joined the Giants as vice president of player evaluation on July 29, 2003. He was promoted in 2011 to senior vice president of player personnel and received his current title in 2022. In his position, Mara evaluates both college and professional players.
Tim McDonnell is Director of Player Personnel. He's also John Mara's nephew.
Remember, too, that Parcells has always liked Chris Mara. And even spoke well of his ability to evaluate personnel.
So, with such a ringing endorsement from the greatest HC in Giants history, I have to imagine that was catnip to keep Chris in the mix.
For me, the press conference after the 2021 season was very telling when John was addressing questions about nepotism with Chris and Tim. Instead of calmy brushing it off as something that wasn't a factor, he got super-defensive and rambled on trying to convince the press that he's developed a structure and process that eliminates nepotism.
When a defensive posture kicks in, it's pretty clear you're onto something...
John Mara is the president and CEO of the organization. He's a minority owner in his own right -- he presumably, personally owns about 4.5% of the team. He shares a 50% interest with his 10 siblings. And the Tisch family owns the other 50%.
He's been appointed to run the organization, and presumably serves at the pleasure of his siblings and the Tisch ownership group.
His job is to return value for the ownership group, and one obvious way to do that is to be a good football team (it's not the only, and arguably not the most important.)
He's also worked in football for 30+ years. He doesn't have a day job or an unrelated fortune. He's made his fortune as an operator of the football team.
When viewed from that perspective, it's pretty obvious he has a say in major football decisions. The better question is whether he's good at it.
For the 10th time... (I'll say it slower)... I n e v e r s a i d t h e y a r e n o t i n o l v e d.
I said they are not meddling owners. Try super hard to see the difference.
Quote:
old enough to remember Mara publicly criticizing the crap out of the coaches for not playing Sinorice Moss.
wasn't that Jerrel Jernigan? Or was it both? Regardless, your point remains.
It was Jernigan, and it was after the last game of the season (a win vs. Washington).
I don't know what goes on between Mara, his GMs, and coaches but if owner's public comments at end of seasons are to be taken literally, then there are 32 owners that meddle.
When is meddling okay and not?
Cohen has two big things going for him:
1) Not a Wilpon
2) Demonstrated willingness to cut his losses on mistakes
Like most things, meddling is on a scale. Some people would call those things meddling, others would not. If you are trying to prove Mara doesn't meddle because there is no evidence he is approving or denying specific personnel moves you are using an odd definition of meddling that borders on the definition of the GMs job.
Quote:
but some here act like he's involved in mostly every decision on player personnel, especially the ones they deem ineffective.
Giants signed a guy I think they shouldn't have? Blame Mara I refuse to believe Schoen did something I disagree with.
Actually, I have not seen this.
What I've seen is BBIers suggesting that Mara has had a possibly determining say in high-profile players such as Jones and Barkley.
Would have loved to have been a fly in the wall in the war room in 2016 when the Tunsil video surfaced. We needed a tackle and Conklin was picked right before us and in turn we passed on Tunsil and drafted Apple. Guy says Mara told the War Room no way could we draft Tunsil
- During Coughlin but retaining Reese was an error
- Immediately reacting to Eli's benching with the Reese and McAdoo firings was pathetic
- The GM search that resulted in Gettleman was a farce
- The end of the Eli era and the transition to Jones was incompetently handled
- Retaining Gettleman through 2 head coaches was foolish
- Public declarations concerning the status of Jones and Barkley undermined the newly hired GM
- A really big one: the stadium is universally reviled and an object of ridicule
For years my friends and I would Jones about how of we had one drink from the fountain of youth we'd give it to Jerry Jones, or that we would gladly pay the copay on Dan Snyder's Lipitor refills. I can only imagine that fans in Dallas, Philly, and Washington make the same jokes about John Mara.
Quote:
In comment 16270626 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16270621 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
there will be no evidence either way, but it doesn't mean we can't speculate that John Mara is a 'dictator'.
Anyone who has worked in a corporate environment knows that there's a good bit of ass kissing.
Of course. We all speculate. Many here stat it as fact.
The circumstantial evidence is clear at this point.
LOL you're not a lawyer... "circumstantial evidence" by definition is NOT CLEAR. That's why it's circumstantial? LOL
That's not true.
It's circumstantial because it relies on the circumstances to draw a conclusion, rather than a smoking gun.
So you're right, no one has seen firsthand any emails from Mara to Reese or Gettleman or Schoen. No one has seen firsthand any texts or slack exchanges between Mara and Reese or Gettleman or Schoen.
You are using that lack of a smoking gun as proof that there was no murder. That's not how it works. We have the dead body, we know the murder was committed.
The lack of a smoking gun may only prevent a conviction but it doesn't stop anyone from drawing conclusions as to who committed the murder, especially when there is a preponderance of circumstantial evidence. We're not a court of law. We aren't bound by that burden of proof.
The bigger question is, why is it important to you that we absolve Mara of any blame at all? What's your agenda?
Quote:
In comment 16270632 dannyman3131 said:
Quote:
In comment 16270626 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16270621 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
there will be no evidence either way, but it doesn't mean we can't speculate that John Mara is a 'dictator'.
Anyone who has worked in a corporate environment knows that there's a good bit of ass kissing.
Of course. We all speculate. Many here stat it as fact.
The circumstantial evidence is clear at this point.
LOL you're not a lawyer... "circumstantial evidence" by definition is NOT CLEAR. That's why it's circumstantial? LOL
That's not true.
It's circumstantial because it relies on the circumstances to draw a conclusion, rather than a smoking gun.
So you're right, no one has seen firsthand any emails from Mara to Reese or Gettleman or Schoen. No one has seen firsthand any texts or slack exchanges between Mara and Reese or Gettleman or Schoen.
You are using that lack of a smoking gun as proof that there was no murder. That's not how it works. We have the dead body, we know the murder was committed.
The lack of a smoking gun may only prevent a conviction but it doesn't stop anyone from drawing conclusions as to who committed the murder, especially when there is a preponderance of circumstantial evidence. We're not a court of law. We aren't bound by that burden of proof.
The bigger question is, why is it important to you that we absolve Mara of any blame at all? What's your agenda?
The bigger question for you is, what is the purpose of this forum if not to discuss all thing Giants. Do you get to choose the topics? Feel free to go elsewhere.
Quote:
but some here act like he's involved in mostly every decision on player personnel, especially the ones they deem ineffective.
Giants signed a guy I think they shouldn't have? Blame Mara I refuse to believe Schoen did something I disagree with.
Actually, I have not seen this.
What I've seen is BBIers suggesting that Mara has had a possibly determining say in high-profile players such as Jones and Barkley.
This is exactly the argument. Ppleople that don’t want Barkley or jones claiming meddling Mara is making JS sign them
Giants signed JONES. I think they shouldn't have? Blame Mara I refuse to believe Schoen did something I disagree with.
Giants DONT TRADE BARKLEY. I think they shouldn't have? Blame Mara I refuse to believe Schoen did something I disagree with
I think most of the successful NFL franchises are owned by people who came in with very deep pockets, not by people who rely on the team to make their money.
As for the Maras, I feel roughly the same way now about John Mara as I felt about Wellington Mara in about 1978. That is, not warmly. It's a results-oriented business. The team has been mostly bad for about 10 years, and before that it was mostly mediocre. The stadium is mediocre and almost universally disliked. They jettisoned their paying customers and a decades-long waiting list for season tickets to sell PSLs. Then they insulted their fans with the Pepsi fiasco. It's not a bad organization, but they make a lot of unforced errors.
For insiders, the Giants seem to be terrific. It's great to be part of the Giants family. The owners quietly help out former players in trouble, etc. For us outsiders, not so much.
I think that philosophy has hurt the franchise the most. Reese spending $200M on a defense in 2016 after getting a win or else mandate is a prime example.
Philly and SF operate always with the long term in mind.
Quote:
In comment 16270638 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16270632 dannyman3131 said:
Quote:
In comment 16270626 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16270621 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
there will be no evidence either way, but it doesn't mean we can't speculate that John Mara is a 'dictator'.
Anyone who has worked in a corporate environment knows that there's a good bit of ass kissing.
Of course. We all speculate. Many here stat it as fact.
The circumstantial evidence is clear at this point.
LOL you're not a lawyer... "circumstantial evidence" by definition is NOT CLEAR. That's why it's circumstantial? LOL
That's not true.
It's circumstantial because it relies on the circumstances to draw a conclusion, rather than a smoking gun.
So you're right, no one has seen firsthand any emails from Mara to Reese or Gettleman or Schoen. No one has seen firsthand any texts or slack exchanges between Mara and Reese or Gettleman or Schoen.
You are using that lack of a smoking gun as proof that there was no murder. That's not how it works. We have the dead body, we know the murder was committed.
The lack of a smoking gun may only prevent a conviction but it doesn't stop anyone from drawing conclusions as to who committed the murder, especially when there is a preponderance of circumstantial evidence. We're not a court of law. We aren't bound by that burden of proof.
The bigger question is, why is it important to you that we absolve Mara of any blame at all? What's your agenda?
The bigger question for you is, what is the purpose of this forum if not to discuss all thing Giants. Do you get to choose the topics? Feel free to go elsewhere.
One of us has been here since November 2006; the other has been here since August 2023.
You're also free to go elsewhere. I have some suggestions if you'd like.
I said they are not meddling owners. Try super hard to see the difference.
If you think they're involved,but you don't think they meddle,well that's a tough sell.That's walking a very thin line from where we sit.
Not an example of meddling - CEO stops by the VP's office and says "You should hire Tim for the Regional Sales Manager position. I can personally vouch for him."
The OP seems to be looking for evidence of the second scenario as evidence of meddling. That is not meddling, it is deciding.
Quote:
In comment 16270612 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
family members are literally in senior personnel positions.
It's a family run business. How is that interfering?
Is it a family run business or does he keep his hands off personnel matters?
Now you seem to be contradicting yourself.
I believe Mara absolutely used a mandate when he hired Gettleman to be the GM after the fake search by Accorsi.
All of those circumstances added up to Mara's desire to send Eli - one of his other sons - off in style and have a "Giants Man" (DG) build a team with that specific goal.
That move is one of the watersheds why we have been in this football malaise for over a decade...
Quote:
For the 10th time... (I'll say it slower)... I n e v e r s a i d t h e y a r e n o t i n o l v e d.
I said they are not meddling owners. Try super hard to see the difference.
If you think they're involved,but you don't think they meddle,well that's a tough sell.That's walking a very thin line from where we sit.
so what's the difference? Is it meddling if the team sucks?
I believe Mara absolutely used a mandate when he hired Gettleman to be the GM after the fake search by Accorsi.
All of those circumstances added up to Mara's desire to send Eli - one of his other sons - off in style and have a "Giants Man" (DG) build a team with that specific goal.
That move is one of the watersheds why we have been in this football malaise for over a decade...
I wouldn't say mandate. He hired the guy with the plan he wanted to hear. That search was such a joke to begin with, he knew Gettleman would pitch the idea to win with Eli.
They'll draft a QB in April though, and I'm confident Schoen & Daboll will lead that search.
- During Coughlin but retaining Reese was an error
- Immediately reacting to Eli's benching with the Reese and McAdoo firings was pathetic
- The GM search that resulted in Gettleman was a farce
- The end of the Eli era and the transition to Jones was incompetently handled
- Retaining Gettleman through 2 head coaches was foolish
- Public declarations concerning the status of Jones and Barkley undermined the newly hired GM
- A really big one: the stadium is universally reviled and an object of ridicule
For years my friends and I would Jones about how of we had one drink from the fountain of youth we'd give it to Jerry Jones, or that we would gladly pay the copay on Dan Snyder's Lipitor refills. I can only imagine that fans in Dallas, Philly, and Washington make the same jokes about John Mara.
Washington fans on Extremeskins believe John Mara manipulates the NFL front office to hold Washington down.
I believe Mara absolutely used a mandate when he hired Gettleman to be the GM after the fake search by Accorsi.
All of those circumstances added up to Mara's desire to send Eli - one of his other sons - off in style and have a "Giants Man" (DG) build a team with that specific goal.
That move is one of the watersheds why we have been in this football malaise for over a decade...
I partly believe the reason we drafted Barkley was to give Eli "another weapon" in an attempt to try one last time to make something happen with him.
Quote:
on the mandate idea with Mara.
I believe Mara absolutely used a mandate when he hired Gettleman to be the GM after the fake search by Accorsi.
All of those circumstances added up to Mara's desire to send Eli - one of his other sons - off in style and have a "Giants Man" (DG) build a team with that specific goal.
That move is one of the watersheds why we have been in this football malaise for over a decade...
I wouldn't say mandate. He hired the guy with the plan he wanted to hear. That search was such a joke to begin with, he knew Gettleman would pitch the idea to win with Eli.
They'll draft a QB in April though, and I'm confident Schoen & Daboll will lead that search.
I don't know if we will in the first round. We'll probably end up picking around 7-8.
I believe Mara absolutely used a mandate when he hired Gettleman to be the GM after the fake search by Accorsi.
All of those circumstances added up to Mara's desire to send Eli - one of his other sons - off in style and have a "Giants Man" (DG) build a team with that specific goal.
That move is one of the watersheds why we have been in this football malaise for over a decade...
Agreed 100%.
Again, I'd be shocked if they didn't draft a QB in April.
And you've got to be awfully naive to think that doesn't complicate or factor into Schoen's decisions.
John Mara is Schoen's boss. And his boss tells reporters how he would like things to go. This isn't complicated.
Pretty sure that info is out there somewhere for people to find.
And you've got to be awfully naive to think that doesn't complicate or factor into Schoen's decisions.
John Mara is Schoen's boss. And his boss tells reporters how he would like things to go. This isn't complicated.
It makes Schoen's job tougher, no doubt. But I don't see Mara steering the QB decision in April and I don't see Mara vetoing Schoen to draft a QB in April.
If he did, Schoen & Daboll should resign.
Pretty sure that info is out there somewhere for people to find.
Drafting Mahomes would have required a massive trade up.
It cost them a 3rd and the following year's first.
That worked out alright for them.
- During Coughlin but retaining Reese was an error
- Immediately reacting to Eli's benching with the Reese and McAdoo firings was pathetic
- The GM search that resulted in Gettleman was a farce
- The end of the Eli era and the transition to Jones was incompetently handled
- Retaining Gettleman through 2 head coaches was foolish
- Public declarations concerning the status of Jones and Barkley undermined the newly hired GM
- A really big one: the stadium is universally reviled and an object of ridicule
For years my friends and I would Jones about how of we had one drink from the fountain of youth we'd give it to Jerry Jones, or that we would gladly pay the copay on Dan Snyder's Lipitor refills. I can only imagine that fans in Dallas, Philly, and Washington make the same jokes about John Mara.
If it wasn't for John Mara, pretty much 100% personally all on his own, this franchise has 2 less Super Bowl titles. There is not one other person in this town that was willing to give Tom Coughlin a chance after 2006.
That is an indisputable fact that can never challenged or taken away.
It makes your crack about Jones and Snyder look foolish.