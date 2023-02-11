CBS Sports Mock Draft: BBIers Will be Dancing in the Street

1 NY Giants (trade with Arizona): Caleb Williams QB USC
2 Chicago: Drake Maye QB UNC
3 Chicago: Marvin Harrison, Jr. WR Ohio State
4 Arizona (trade with NY Giants): Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA
5 New ENgland: Bo Nix QB Oregon
McCarthy has looked like a different player this year than last year. Except for that Bowling Green game he’s been extremely efficient and has protected the football well. And he can create plays when his reads aren’t there or he is pressured.
The Penn State & Ohio State games will be the real test. He hasn’t played in the fourth quarter of any game this year thus far.
Texas Tech and Oregon had a rich history of QB development
Another reason not to focus on Williams and maybe give up more assets than necessary
If Giants go quarterback, Williams would not be my choice, not that it means anything. But the USC thing, his historically poor to mediocre performances against top 25 teams makes me leery. Plus I keep remembering the ND game
Why do you go there looking for fight? I ll be fine if Giants decide they need to go qb.
Some of you guys are so angry about the Giants you can’t tolerate posters who don’t agree with you, constantly poking the bear
The Jones debate, at least for me is old and stale. I m rooting for him to play well this week and a Giants win, ….. are you?
I think he was pointing out the absurdity of evaluating players at certain positions from certain schools, which is a very fair point.
Before Barkley, the mantra was never take a RB from Penn State - they are all busts. What did the careers of Ki-jana Carter, Curtis Enis, and Blair Thomas tell anyone about Barkley? They gave you the same information the careers of Matt Leinart and Mark Sanchez give you about Caleb Williams. Different players, different eras, different systems, different coaches, etc.
There are plenty of reasonable criticisms about Williams. The school he plays at and their history of QBs is about as silly as how many letters are in his name or his astrological sign.
Williams or Maye is an exceptional prospect, I am ok with them throwing the farm at a trading partner to get that prospect on the team. That’s how important the QB is in todays NFL. I’m speaking as a naturally cautious person.
I'd also suggest that someone look at how much those teams were paying their "average" QBs.
Flacco was on his rookie deal. Foles was making $5.5 million. Brad Johnson was 10% of the Bucs cap. Dilfer made nothing. Hostetler was a career backup in an uncapped league.
Even Peyton in 2015 was only 11% of the Broncos cap.
Jones in 2024 will be almost 19%.
And of course there's the obvious factor that four of those teams (1990 Giants, 2000 Ravens, 2002 Bucs, and 2015 Broncos) had some of the best defenses in NFL history.
I'd also suggest that someone look at how much those teams were paying their "average" QBs.
Flacco was on his rookie deal. Foles was making $5.5 million. Brad Johnson was 10% of the Bucs cap. Dilfer made nothing. Hostetler was a career backup in an uncapped league.
Even Peyton in 2015 was only 11% of the Broncos cap.
Jones in 2024 will be almost 19%.
And of course there's the obvious factor that four of those teams (1990 Giants, 2000 Ravens, 2002 Bucs, and 2015 Broncos) had some of the best defenses in NFL history.
Good point. You can’t build a great roster to carry an OK QB if that ok QB is making close to 20% of the cap.
I m not certain about Are you debating that certain schools don’t have a questionable record putting quarterbacks in the NFL.
Good point. You can’t build a great roster to carry an OK QB if that ok QB is making close to 20% of the cap.
Flacco is a pretty good cautionary tale on overpaying the QB, and he never accounted for more than 15% of the Ravens cap - even that was too much for him and it coincided with the Ravens being consistently mediocre as his cap number increased.
+1 Joe.
Beware the college publicity machines tub thumbing for their players.
RE: The OL that can consistently protect a QB like Jones
This is a funny way to look at it. How was Morehead State's record with QBs? The people who quarterbacked there before don't have any bearing on the player you're evaluating. Is Texas Tech a great QB school now because Mahomes went there?
I m not certain about Are you debating that certain schools don’t have a questionable record putting quarterbacks in the NFL.
Who's Wyoming's QB? Maybe the Giants should draft their QB. He will be just like Josh Allen. Or maybe the better way is to evaluate the individual player rather than vapid generalizations based upon the college they went to. Particularly since you are talking about a huge number of different coaches, etc.
Should the Texans have not drafted Stroud because Haskins was such a bust? Alabama hadn't produced much in terms of QBs since Stabler and Namath. Should the respective teams not have drafted Hurts and Tua because McCarron, McElroy, and Croyle never made it?
3 weeks ago a huge segment of the BBI community was salivating over Caleb Williams. Now, he sucks. Yep.
Isn't it that three weeks ago those on BBI who love Williams were very vocal, but now it's the Williams detractors who are being vocal? Or can you identify some members who previously salivated but are now saying he sucks? I'm curious if there are actual examples of what you claim.
Well, he had a bad game against Notre Dame. And ND is revered on BBI. So, a bad showing against ND is akin to losing to a pro team. Which would portend more bad things for CW at the pro level.
In 2022, however, CW and the Trojans beat the Irish handily and CW had 4 total TDs.
Maybe BBI would have liked CW more last year.
But he paints his nails and there were unsubstantiated Twitter rumors
I forgot about that, too.
And don't forget CW is now a sore loser because he didn't run off the bench after the Utah loss (where the USC D folded like a blanket yet again) and hug and thank all the Utah players for their sportsmanship and kindness.
Of course, this is on top of CW's greedy side because he's trying to maximize his earnings potential.
I'm doing more research to see if CW was a cub or boy scout because, altar boy, soup kitchen worker, etc because those characteristics are important for many on BBI.
It'd be an embarrassing admission of failure and an about face from Mara's public comments.
I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.
I think you are going too far with this Mara stuff. I don't think he's that stubborn. I'm not sure Jones will even finish the season healthy and he's now missed 9 career games due to his neck. Not to mention other injuries as well. Durability concerns to say the least.
What you're saying is Schoen and Daboll will ignore all that. Mara will put his head completely in the sand and onward with Jones. I don't see that.
This is a team that drafted QB in 2019 after committing to Eli in 2018. Not to mention that drafted a player who everyone thought was a massive reach. So not sure I buy the whole needing to be right premise.
I will be very surprised if a move isn't made for QB. As cosmicj has said, careers are on the line for Schoen & Daboll.
It'd be an embarrassing admission of failure and an about face from Mara's public comments.
I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.
How much nose are you willing to cut off to move up to draft them? There's quite a few missing pieces on this team than just quarterback... unless said quarterback can play all 22 positions.
That's why trading as many vets as possible - Jackson, Barkley, and whomever else would have been wise. Draft picks are ammo.
How much I'd pay depends on what Schoen and the scouts think about the QBs.
Go back in time to 2017. If it's true that Reese and McAdoo wanted to trade up for Mahomes, what would you have given up? If you add up every player the Giants have had since 2017 they don't equal Mahomes.
I'd like to see them emerge with a new QB. They need one desperately.
I'm going to assume Jones's neck is ok. If I don't I'll be accused by the brighter folks on BBI of rooting for Jones's head to fall off his shoulders.
Clearly, you are a troll.
“Everyone that matters” - I am guessing that is everyone who agrees with your views?
I don’t always agree with Terps, but he has added a lot more to football discussions over the past several years than you have. Maybe dial back the name calling?
I tend to dismiss the Twitter rumor thing and try not to get hysterical when college players state things that others interpret as unearned demands.
BUT...
After word of all that shit broke out I started watching Caleb Williams interviews and... man, I don't know. Just not sure on the guy.
Well, two decades ago we drafted a QB who also drew a line in the sand with his draft demands.
This is what CW said this week when asked if it was worth it to keep playing for SC despite the very low odds they make the palyoffs:
Quote:
“You don’t necessarily know what’s going to happen,” said Williams on the team’s chances to potentially get into the CFP Playoff. “We’ve seen a lot of ranked teams lose. We’ve seen a lot of close games with ranked teams. Right now, there are a lot of one-loss teams. You keep going, you keep fighting. You stay out here, play with your guys. Never know when an opportunity is going to come. When that opportunity comes, you want to be able to seize that opportunity. We’re going to keep fighting on.”
I'm going to assume Jones's neck is ok. If I don't I'll be accused by the brighter folks on BBI of rooting for Jones's head to fall off his shoulders.
Clearly, you are a troll.
What could change? Jones plays two good games? Consistency is an athletic trait. And Jones doesn't have it.
What could change? Jones plays two good games? Consistency is an athletic trait. And Jones doesn't have it.
Consistency is a mental trait, not an athletic one, and it improves with the more experience you have with the system you're playing in, the coaches you're working with, and the teammates alongside you. I'm sorry you're so disappointed that Jones will have the opportunity to cement his status as the team's starting QB going forward. Maybe you'll get lucky and he'll suck. Or maybe the Giants will get lucky and he'll play well.
I am arguing that using the "history of QBs from USC" to inform draft picks in the future is beyond silly.
I get your point Mike, I just don’t agree with it.
Care to explain why you disagree with him?
Sam Darnold
Mark Sanchez
Matt Leinart
Matt. Barkley
Pat Haden
Rodney Peet’s
Todd Marinovich
Vince Evans
Etc. the list goes on and on
You want to argue that a history of failed NFL quarterbacks from that University is not relevant, be my guess.
And you’re correct no one has to pay any attention to my opinion on this matter, yet you felt the need to call me out on my silliness more than once.
Lol. Not sure what you’re talking about, all I did was ask why you disagreed with him.
If you think completely different players of different eras somehow magically determine the fate of other players, more power to ya. Different players, different skill sets, different coaching staffs, different systems, different mothers, different fathers, different….everything. But yeah, let’s pass on potential franchise players because of Rodney Peete.
If you think completely different players of different eras somehow magically determine the fate of other players, more power to ya. Different players, different skill sets, different coaching staffs, different systems, different mothers, different fathers, different….everything. But yeah, let’s pass on potential franchise players because of Rodney Peete.
Amateur hour.
And let's not go knocking Rodney Peete, in his first playoff start he threw 3 TDs and put up 57 points. Around here that would be enough to give him a lifetime contract by the same people who cling to a QB from Duke despite their dubious history at that position.
If you think completely different players of different eras somehow magically determine the fate of other players, more power to ya. Different players, different skill sets, different coaching staffs, different systems, different mothers, different fathers, different….everything. But yeah, let’s pass on potential franchise players because of Rodney Peete.
Amateur hour.
And let's not go knocking Rodney Peete, in his first playoff start he threw 3 TDs and put up 57 points. Around here that would be enough to give him a lifetime contract by the same people who cling to a QB from Duke despite their dubious history at that position.
Yeah no disrespect to Mr. Peete. He’d have been a Hall of Famer if not for going to USC. Once he made that choice, he was doomed…
What could change? Jones plays two good games? Consistency is an athletic trait. And Jones doesn't have it.
Consistency is a mental trait, not an athletic one, and it improves with the more experience you have with the system you're playing in, the coaches you're working with, and the teammates alongside you. I'm sorry you're so disappointed that Jones will have the opportunity to cement his status as the team's starting QB going forward. Maybe you'll get lucky and he'll suck. Or maybe the Giants will get lucky and he'll play well.
Your reaction to this explains why you are still confused about Daniel Jones' quality as a QB. You probably think because you once saw him play like Tom Brady, if he just gets over a hump, that he can always play like Tom Brady. But there are reasons why there aren't a thousand Tom Bradys. And his athletic consistency is a major reason why.
Athletic consistency is not just a mental trait. It is an athletic trait. From little things to big things that a QB does. I have heard experts say about Tom Brady that everything he did always looked the same. From setup and lower body mechanics, to pocket presence, to throwing mechanics. He was able to repeat what he did almost every time. This is as much about the body as the mind. Everybody can hit a 3-pointer. Only a few can hit 42%. Any QB can stick a tough throw in the bucket between defenders with accuracy and anticipation once in a while. Tom Brady did it more than everybody else, especially in big spots. The ability to repeat small features of playing the position, footwork, set up, scanning, motion, a lot of it is about quickness and consistency. Daniel Jones is unable to repeat consistently enough what works to be a successful NFL QB. Repeating these physical aspects of playing the position is an athletic ability, and needs to be viewed this way. Otherwise, we will go through life thinking all the Trubiskys and Joneses of the world need to do is get their head right, but in fact, they lack the athletic gift of being able to repeat the small and big things required for NFL success, often enough, to be great.
I think long histories of schools with limited success at a position is significant
Didn’t realize when I posted what seemed like an innocuous statement would stir you all up so much
But it is Bbi
And my preference is Cameron Ward out of Washington State.
Almost as bad as ours with ones from Duke!
Quote:
Not a great history
I just don't think Caleb has the personality to handle NY media.
We need to draft a QB, because I fear Jones is one hit away from being done for good.
I am also from the school where you make the team so dominant that you can have an average to above-average QB win you a championship. We have seen it before in the NFL...
Ravens - Difler, Flacco
Giants - Hostetler
Eagles - Foles
Bucs - Brad Johnson
Broncos - Peyton Manning (basically was a passenger at that point.)
It's not always about having that superstar QB to get you there... it's about having great depth, really good defense, and a strong offensive line.
Also, you know deep down that the Giants are going to win enough games down the stretch not to be in a position to take any blue-chip QB.
This is the way... Pepsi's for everyone.
I also suspect that Mayed and McCarthy are as likely to be his preferred quarterback choice.
Good point. You can’t build a great roster to carry an OK QB if that ok QB is making close to 20% of the cap.
Another premium draft resource to OL? Yuck. I'd hate that.
I m not certain about Are you debating that certain schools don’t have a questionable record putting quarterbacks in the NFL.
Good point. You can’t build a great roster to carry an OK QB if that ok QB is making close to 20% of the cap.
Flacco is a pretty good cautionary tale on overpaying the QB, and he never accounted for more than 15% of the Ravens cap - even that was too much for him and it coincided with the Ravens being consistently mediocre as his cap number increased.
If drafting 4th take OL or if trading up, get WR Harrison.
Another premium draft resource to OL? Yuck. I'd hate that.
Agree. Find a veteran, proven strong Guard in FA and stop rolling the dice with the OL in the draft. We need WR, Edge & QB and all 3 are premium positions worthy for a top-10 pick. Don't force it.
Beware the college publicity machines tub thumbing for their players.
This is a funny way to look at it. How was Morehead State's record with QBs? The people who quarterbacked there before don't have any bearing on the player you're evaluating. Is Texas Tech a great QB school now because Mahomes went there?
Last two UNC qbs to come into the NFL - Mitch Trubisky and Sam Howell.
Woof
The only things in common are the practice facilities and the LA Coliseum.
So, suggesting we should be leery of USC QB prospect suggests there is a mysterious force in those facilities that prevent them from being good pros.
If the Giants are interested in CW, I hope Schoen hires environmental and paranormal specialists to determine if there are unusual issues that could impact CW's play...
3 weeks ago a huge segment of the BBI community was salivating over Caleb Williams.
Now, he sucks.
Yep.
But he paints his nails and there were unsubstantiated Twitter rumors
I forgot about that, too.
And don't forget CW is now a sore loser because he didn't run off the bench after the Utah loss (where the USC D folded like a blanket yet again) and hug and thank all the Utah players for their sportsmanship and kindness.
Of course, this is on top of CW's greedy side because he's trying to maximize his earnings potential.
I'm doing more research to see if CW was a cub or boy scout because, altar boy, soup kitchen worker, etc because those characteristics are important for many on BBI.
Definitely don't draft a RB from USC. They might murder a couple people
I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.
Would love to know what we are all supposed to think of RBs from Penn State now? Did Barkley break the voodoo and now they are ok, or did he escape the curse and they should still be avoided?
When you put logic aside these things start to become real brain twisters. Much more interesting than all that stupid scouting/analysis crap that is so boring.
I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.
How much nose are you willing to cut off to move up to draft them? There's quite a few missing pieces on this team than just quarterback... unless said quarterback can play all 22 positions.
I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.
Precisely why I would've applied the FT to Jones to maintain a quick out. The extension boggled the mind and muddied the exit options.
I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.
I think you are going too far with this Mara stuff. I don't think he's that stubborn. I'm not sure Jones will even finish the season healthy and he's now missed 9 career games due to his neck. Not to mention other injuries as well. Durability concerns to say the least.
What you're saying is Schoen and Daboll will ignore all that. Mara will put his head completely in the sand and onward with Jones. I don't see that.
This is a team that drafted QB in 2019 after committing to Eli in 2018. Not to mention that drafted a player who everyone thought was a massive reach. So not sure I buy the whole needing to be right premise.
I will be very surprised if a move isn't made for QB. As cosmicj has said, careers are on the line for Schoen & Daboll.
That's why trading as many vets as possible - Jackson, Barkley, and whomever else would have been wise. Draft picks are ammo.
How much I'd pay depends on what Schoen and the scouts think about the QBs.
Go back in time to 2017. If it's true that Reese and McAdoo wanted to trade up for Mahomes, what would you have given up? If you add up every player the Giants have had since 2017 they don't equal Mahomes.
I'd like to see them emerge with a new QB. They need one desperately.
Well this year that would be Riley Leonard who is a developmental guy, so probably not. They need to get one earlier than that.
He would be better served going back to Durham.
Excellent athlete who can move (plus movement for sure), but the throwing just needs more polish. I actually think he has more ability and upside than Jones.
I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.
True but it's even more embarrassing (actually it's more pathetic than embarrassing) giving a QB 6 or 7 years to see if that QB is the right guy.
I don't think the school should impact taking or not taking a QB. I do think considering the offensive system and schedule (especially quality of D's) should be part of the evaluation.
Hopefully some bigger games left for the QB's that may be in the picture for the Giants. Bama/LSU this week so that might be a good one to keep a eye on.
What about Oklahoma QB's?
Clearly, you are a troll.
I tend to dismiss the Twitter rumor thing and try not to get hysterical when college players state things that others interpret as unearned demands.
BUT...
After word of all that shit broke out I started watching Caleb Williams interviews and... man, I don't know. Just not sure on the guy.
“Everyone that matters” - I am guessing that is everyone who agrees with your views?
I don’t always agree with Terps, but he has added a lot more to football discussions over the past several years than you have. Maybe dial back the name calling?
I tend to dismiss the Twitter rumor thing and try not to get hysterical when college players state things that others interpret as unearned demands.
BUT...
After word of all that shit broke out I started watching Caleb Williams interviews and... man, I don't know. Just not sure on the guy.
Well, two decades ago we drafted a QB who also drew a line in the sand with his draft demands.
This is what CW said this week when asked if it was worth it to keep playing for SC despite the very low odds they make the palyoffs:
Quote:
What could change? Jones plays two good games? Consistency is an athletic trait. And Jones doesn't have it.
I get your point Mike, I just don’t agree with it.
a
quarterback.
I don't want to root for Daniel Jones anymore.
I have supreme faith in Schoen. Whether we pick 1st, 4th, 10th I am so looking forward to him picking his guy. If that means paying picks do whatever it takes if there is firm belief.
I responded that way because you started your response to me with something like “I’m not sure I understand”
You can certainly not want a particular QB for any reason you want. I just don’t think I or others understand your logic. Fortunately we don’t have to.
Sam Darnold
Mark Sanchez
Matt Leinart
Matt. Barkley
Pat Haden
Rodney Peet’s
Todd Marinovich
Vince Evans
Etc. the list goes on and on
You want to argue that a history of failed NFL quarterbacks from that University is not relevant, be my guess.
And you’re correct no one has to pay any attention to my opinion on this matter, yet you felt the need to call me out on my silliness more than once.
What could change? Jones plays two good games? Consistency is an athletic trait. And Jones doesn't have it.
Amateur hour.
If you think completely different players of different eras somehow magically determine the fate of other players, more power to ya. Different players, different skill sets, different coaching staffs, different systems, different mothers, different fathers, different….everything. But yeah, let’s pass on potential franchise players because of Rodney Peete.
Amateur hour.
And let's not go knocking Rodney Peete, in his first playoff start he threw 3 TDs and put up 57 points. Around here that would be enough to give him a lifetime contract by the same people who cling to a QB from Duke despite their dubious history at that position.
Your reaction to this explains why you are still confused about Daniel Jones' quality as a QB. You probably think because you once saw him play like Tom Brady, if he just gets over a hump, that he can always play like Tom Brady. But there are reasons why there aren't a thousand Tom Bradys. And his athletic consistency is a major reason why.
Athletic consistency is not just a mental trait. It is an athletic trait. From little things to big things that a QB does. I have heard experts say about Tom Brady that everything he did always looked the same. From setup and lower body mechanics, to pocket presence, to throwing mechanics. He was able to repeat what he did almost every time. This is as much about the body as the mind. Everybody can hit a 3-pointer. Only a few can hit 42%. Any QB can stick a tough throw in the bucket between defenders with accuracy and anticipation once in a while. Tom Brady did it more than everybody else, especially in big spots. The ability to repeat small features of playing the position, footwork, set up, scanning, motion, a lot of it is about quickness and consistency. Daniel Jones is unable to repeat consistently enough what works to be a successful NFL QB. Repeating these physical aspects of playing the position is an athletic ability, and needs to be viewed this way. Otherwise, we will go through life thinking all the Trubiskys and Joneses of the world need to do is get their head right, but in fact, they lack the athletic gift of being able to repeat the small and big things required for NFL success, often enough, to be great.
LMFAO.I love posts like this with absolute statements. You literally have no clue, just like everyone else here.
I agree. If they're in the top-10 they'll have a shot to make a deal to move to #1 or #2. Deals like this happen all the time. So why not the Giants?
Slightly better than Duke.
Either way, helmet scouting is silly.
I get your point Mike, I just don’t agree with it.
So you are sticking with helmet scouting being a legitimate and valid way to evaluate players?
That tracks.
Didn’t realize when I posted what seemed like an innocuous statement would stir you all up so much
But it is Bbi