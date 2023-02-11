for display only
CBS Sports Mock Draft: BBIers Will be Dancing in the Street

M.S. : 11/2/2023 6:38 am

By Chris Trapasso
19 hrs ago

2024 NFL Mock Draft Round One (CBS Sports -- Chris Trapasso) - ( New Window )
I actually like..  
bluewave : 11/2/2023 6:56 am : link
Maye and McCarthy better...
"Giants go all in, trade up for Caleb Williams at No. 1"  
M.S. : 11/2/2023 6:57 am : link

1 NY Giants (trade with Arizona): Caleb Williams QB USC
2 Chicago: Drake Maye QB UNC
3 Chicago: Marvin Harrison, Jr. WR Ohio State
4 Arizona (trade with NY Giants): Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA
5 New ENgland: Bo Nix QB Oregon
RE: I actually like..  
M.S. : 11/2/2023 6:58 am : link
In comment 16271204 bluewave said:
Quote:
Maye and McCarthy better...

And my preference is Cameron Ward out of Washington State.
USC quarterbacks  
joeinpa : 11/2/2023 7:07 am : link
Not a great history

Zero chance a trade like this happens  
BigBlue7 : 11/2/2023 7:10 am : link
.
With all the QB talent in this draft  
cjac : 11/2/2023 7:22 am : link
it would be really dumb to trade up.
Please  
JaxGiant : 11/2/2023 7:23 am : link
God, no!
I prefer Drake Maye  
Optimus-NY : 11/2/2023 7:36 am : link
.
RE: USC quarterbacks  
Sammo85 : 11/2/2023 7:45 am : link
In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Not a great history


Almost as bad as ours with ones from Duke!
Nix 5th?!?  
JT039 : 11/2/2023 7:51 am : link
Yowzer
RE: I actually like..  
RCPhoenix : 11/2/2023 7:57 am : link
In comment 16271204 bluewave said:
Quote:
Maye and McCarthy better...


McCarthy has looked like a different player this year than last year. Except for that Bowling Green game he’s been extremely efficient and has protected the football well. And he can create plays when his reads aren’t there or he is pressured.

The Penn State & Ohio State games will be the real test. He hasn’t played in the fourth quarter of any game this year thus far.
.  
Tom from LI : 11/2/2023 8:05 am : link


RE: USC quarterbacks  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2023 8:05 am : link
In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Not a great history


Texas Tech and Oregon had a rich history of QB development
RE: RE: USC quarterbacks  
joeinpa : 11/2/2023 8:32 am : link
In comment 16271236 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Not a great history




Texas Tech and Oregon had a rich history of QB development


Another reason not to focus on Williams and maybe give up more assets than necessary

If Giants go quarterback, Williams would not be my choice, not that it means anything. But the USC thing, his historically poor to mediocre performances against top 25 teams makes me leery. Plus I keep remembering the ND game
USC had Carson Palmer  
Tom from LI : 11/2/2023 8:33 am : link
Who knows how good he could have been? That injury derailed him.

I just don't think Caleb has the personality to handle NY media.

We need to draft a QB, because I fear Jones is one hit away from being done for good.

I am also from the school where you make the team so dominant that you can have an average to above-average QB win you a championship. We have seen it before in the NFL...

Ravens - Difler, Flacco
Giants - Hostetler
Eagles - Foles
Bucs - Brad Johnson
Broncos - Peyton Manning (basically was a passenger at that point.)

It's not always about having that superstar QB to get you there... it's about having great depth, really good defense, and a strong offensive line.

Also, you know deep down that the Giants are going to win enough games down the stretch not to be in a position to take any blue-chip QB.

This is the way... Pepsi's for everyone.






Building and keeping a team  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2023 8:37 am : link
As dominant as the 2000 Ravens is a lot harder than finding a good enough QB. It’s why the only teams in the league to do it are the 49ers and the Eagles if you don’t believe in Hurts. If it was that easy there wouldn’t be so many bad teams.
RE: RE: USC quarterbacks  
joeinpa : 11/2/2023 8:40 am : link
In comment 16271228 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Not a great history




Almost as bad as ours with ones from Duke!


Why do you go there looking for fight? I ll be fine if Giants decide they need to go qb.

Some of you guys are so angry about the Giants you can’t tolerate posters who don’t agree with you, constantly poking the bear

The Jones debate, at least for me is old and stale. I m rooting for him to play well this week and a Giants win, ….. are you?
RE: RE: RE: USC quarterbacks  
Mike from Ohio : 11/2/2023 9:12 am : link
In comment 16271264 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16271228 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Not a great history




Almost as bad as ours with ones from Duke!



Why do you go there looking for fight? I ll be fine if Giants decide they need to go qb.

Some of you guys are so angry about the Giants you can’t tolerate posters who don’t agree with you, constantly poking the bear

The Jones debate, at least for me is old and stale. I m rooting for him to play well this week and a Giants win, ….. are you?


I think he was pointing out the absurdity of evaluating players at certain positions from certain schools, which is a very fair point.

Before Barkley, the mantra was never take a RB from Penn State - they are all busts. What did the careers of Ki-jana Carter, Curtis Enis, and Blair Thomas tell anyone about Barkley? They gave you the same information the careers of Matt Leinart and Mark Sanchez give you about Caleb Williams. Different players, different eras, different systems, different coaches, etc.

There are plenty of reasonable criticisms about Williams. The school he plays at and their history of QBs is about as silly as how many letters are in his name or his astrological sign.

What are we trading to get the #1 pick?  
Gruber : 11/2/2023 9:45 am : link
Schoen isn't going to mortgage the franchise on a pick.
I also suspect that Mayed and McCarthy are as likely to be his preferred quarterback choice.
If Schoen and the front office have a conviction that  
cosmicj : 11/2/2023 9:52 am : link
Williams or Maye is an exceptional prospect, I am ok with them throwing the farm at a trading partner to get that prospect on the team. That’s how important the QB is in todays NFL. I’m speaking as a naturally cautious person.
Last time we went from #4 to #1  
Dang Man : 11/2/2023 9:52 am : link
It worked out ok
Can't see them  
46and2Blue : 11/2/2023 9:52 am : link
sending the farm especially if they can sit back and draft Maye. There is zero point if you can't protect him.
RE: Building and keeping a team  
rsjem1979 : 11/2/2023 9:58 am : link
In comment 16271259 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
As dominant as the 2000 Ravens is a lot harder than finding a good enough QB. It’s why the only teams in the league to do it are the 49ers and the Eagles if you don’t believe in Hurts. If it was that easy there wouldn’t be so many bad teams.


I'd also suggest that someone look at how much those teams were paying their "average" QBs.

Flacco was on his rookie deal. Foles was making $5.5 million. Brad Johnson was 10% of the Bucs cap. Dilfer made nothing. Hostetler was a career backup in an uncapped league.

Even Peyton in 2015 was only 11% of the Broncos cap.

Jones in 2024 will be almost 19%.

And of course there's the obvious factor that four of those teams (1990 Giants, 2000 Ravens, 2002 Bucs, and 2015 Broncos) had some of the best defenses in NFL history.
Williams has a significant  
Dave on the UWS : 11/2/2023 9:58 am : link
“Knucklehead” quotient. Schoen and Daboll will go Maye instead- even at #1.
Yuck  
Trainmaster : 11/2/2023 10:03 am : link
If drafting 4th take OL or if trading up, get WR Harrison.

RE: RE: Building and keeping a team  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2023 10:05 am : link
In comment 16271338 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16271259 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


As dominant as the 2000 Ravens is a lot harder than finding a good enough QB. It’s why the only teams in the league to do it are the 49ers and the Eagles if you don’t believe in Hurts. If it was that easy there wouldn’t be so many bad teams.



I'd also suggest that someone look at how much those teams were paying their "average" QBs.

Flacco was on his rookie deal. Foles was making $5.5 million. Brad Johnson was 10% of the Bucs cap. Dilfer made nothing. Hostetler was a career backup in an uncapped league.

Even Peyton in 2015 was only 11% of the Broncos cap.

Jones in 2024 will be almost 19%.

And of course there's the obvious factor that four of those teams (1990 Giants, 2000 Ravens, 2002 Bucs, and 2015 Broncos) had some of the best defenses in NFL history.


Good point. You can’t build a great roster to carry an OK QB if that ok QB is making close to 20% of the cap.
RE: Yuck  
Sean : 11/2/2023 10:13 am : link
In comment 16271347 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
If drafting 4th take OL or if trading up, get WR Harrison.

Another premium draft resource to OL? Yuck. I'd hate that.
The OL that can consistently protect a QB like Jones  
cosmicj : 11/2/2023 10:15 am : link
doesn’t exist in the NFL today. It’s a fantasy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: USC quarterbacks  
joeinpa : 11/2/2023 10:33 am : link
In comment 16271280 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16271264 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16271228 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Not a great history




Almost as bad as ours with ones from Duke!



Why do you go there looking for fight? I ll be fine if Giants decide they need to go qb.

Some of you guys are so angry about the Giants you can’t tolerate posters who don’t agree with you, constantly poking the bear

The Jones debate, at least for me is old and stale. I m rooting for him to play well this week and a Giants win, ….. are you?



I think he was pointing out the absurdity of evaluating players at certain positions from certain schools, which is a very fair point.

Before Barkley, the mantra was never take a RB from Penn State - they are all busts. What did the careers of Ki-jana Carter, Curtis Enis, and Blair Thomas tell anyone about Barkley? They gave you the same information the careers of Matt Leinart and Mark Sanchez give you about Caleb Williams. Different players, different eras, different systems, different coaches, etc.

There are plenty of reasonable criticisms about Williams. The school he plays at and their history of QBs is about as silly as how many letters are in his name or his astrological sign.


I m not certain about Are you debating that certain schools don’t have a questionable record putting quarterbacks in the NFL.
RE: RE: RE: Building and keeping a team  
rsjem1979 : 11/2/2023 10:35 am : link
In comment 16271351 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


Good point. You can’t build a great roster to carry an OK QB if that ok QB is making close to 20% of the cap.


Flacco is a pretty good cautionary tale on overpaying the QB, and he never accounted for more than 15% of the Ravens cap - even that was too much for him and it coincided with the Ravens being consistently mediocre as his cap number increased.
I dont know if Williams is any good  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/2/2023 10:39 am : link
but I'd definitely be excited that JS and Dabs got their guy.
RE: RE: Yuck  
BigTymer : 11/2/2023 10:43 am : link
In comment 16271362 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16271347 Trainmaster said:Quote:
If drafting 4th take OL or if trading up, get WR Harrison.

Another premium draft resource to OL? Yuck. I'd hate that.


Agree. Find a veteran, proven strong Guard in FA and stop rolling the dice with the OL in the draft. We need WR, Edge & QB and all 3 are premium positions worthy for a top-10 pick. Don't force it.
RE: RE: RE: USC quarterbacks  
HomerJones45 : 11/2/2023 10:44 am : link
In comment 16271254 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16271236 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Not a great history




Texas Tech and Oregon had a rich history of QB development



Another reason not to focus on Williams and maybe give up more assets than necessary

If Giants go quarterback, Williams would not be my choice, not that it means anything. But the USC thing, his historically poor to mediocre performances against top 25 teams makes me leery. Plus I keep remembering the ND game
+1 Joe.

Beware the college publicity machines tub thumbing for their players.
RE: The OL that can consistently protect a QB like Jones  
HomerJones45 : 11/2/2023 10:54 am : link
In comment 16271364 cosmicj said:
Quote:
doesn’t exist in the NFL today. It’s a fantasy.
Exactly.
RE: USC quarterbacks  
Heisenberg : 11/2/2023 10:59 am : link
In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Not a great history


This is a funny way to look at it. How was Morehead State's record with QBs? The people who quarterbacked there before don't have any bearing on the player you're evaluating. Is Texas Tech a great QB school now because Mahomes went there?
RE: USC quarterbacks  
Greg from LI : 11/2/2023 11:12 am : link
In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Not a great history


Last two UNC qbs to come into the NFL - Mitch Trubisky and Sam Howell.

Woof
I'm in  
Spider43 : 11/2/2023 11:14 am : link
The Maye camp as well. For now. I'm getting these douche-ey vibes from Caleb as well. Kinda' like Cam... 'cept 5 inches shorter.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: USC quarterbacks  
KDavies : 11/2/2023 11:29 am : link
In comment 16271397 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16271280 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16271264 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16271228 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Not a great history




Almost as bad as ours with ones from Duke!



Why do you go there looking for fight? I ll be fine if Giants decide they need to go qb.

Some of you guys are so angry about the Giants you can’t tolerate posters who don’t agree with you, constantly poking the bear

The Jones debate, at least for me is old and stale. I m rooting for him to play well this week and a Giants win, ….. are you?



I think he was pointing out the absurdity of evaluating players at certain positions from certain schools, which is a very fair point.

Before Barkley, the mantra was never take a RB from Penn State - they are all busts. What did the careers of Ki-jana Carter, Curtis Enis, and Blair Thomas tell anyone about Barkley? They gave you the same information the careers of Matt Leinart and Mark Sanchez give you about Caleb Williams. Different players, different eras, different systems, different coaches, etc.

There are plenty of reasonable criticisms about Williams. The school he plays at and their history of QBs is about as silly as how many letters are in his name or his astrological sign.




I m not certain about Are you debating that certain schools don’t have a questionable record putting quarterbacks in the NFL.


Who's Wyoming's QB? Maybe the Giants should draft their QB. He will be just like Josh Allen. Or maybe the better way is to evaluate the individual player rather than vapid generalizations based upon the college they went to. Particularly since you are talking about a huge number of different coaches, etc.

Should the Texans have not drafted Stroud because Haskins was such a bust? Alabama hadn't produced much in terms of QBs since Stabler and Namath. Should the respective teams not have drafted Hurts and Tua because McCarron, McElroy, and Croyle never made it?
Over the last 30 years...  
bw in dc : 11/2/2023 11:34 am : link
USC has had 9 head coaches. And each coach has had their own staff independent of the prior coaching staff.

The only things in common are the practice facilities and the LA Coliseum.

So, suggesting we should be leery of USC QB prospect suggests there is a mysterious force in those facilities that prevent them from being good pros.  

If the Giants are interested in CW, I hope Schoen hires environmental and paranormal specialists to determine if there are unusual issues that could impact CW's play...
Just Amazing  
M.S. : 11/2/2023 11:45 am : link

3 weeks ago a huge segment of the BBI community was salivating over Caleb Williams.

Now, he sucks.

Yep.
Keep the picks  
Dang Man : 11/2/2023 11:45 am : link
And draft the DT from Illinois Newton. Solid, high motor and disruptive. We’ve lost Williams and keeping a disruptive front will help fortify the D.
RE: Just Amazing  
bw in dc : 11/2/2023 11:57 am : link
In comment 16271481 M.S. said:
Quote:

3 weeks ago a huge segment of the BBI community was salivating over Caleb Williams.

Now, he sucks.

Yep.


Well, he had a bad game against Notre Dame. And ND is revered on BBI. So, a bad showing against ND is akin to losing to a pro team. Which would portend more bad things for CW at the pro level.

In 2022, however, CW and the Trojans beat the Irish handily and CW had 4 total TDs.

Maybe BBI would have liked CW more last year.

RE: Just Amazing  
Milton : 11/2/2023 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16271481 M.S. said:
Quote:

3 weeks ago a huge segment of the BBI community was salivating over Caleb Williams. Now, he sucks. Yep.
Isn't it that three weeks ago those on BBI who love Williams were very vocal, but now it's the Williams detractors who are being vocal? Or can you identify some members who previously salivated but are now saying he sucks? I'm curious if there are actual examples of what you claim.
RE: RE: Just Amazing  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2023 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16271496 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16271481 M.S. said:


Quote:



3 weeks ago a huge segment of the BBI community was salivating over Caleb Williams.

Now, he sucks.

Yep.



Well, he had a bad game against Notre Dame. And ND is revered on BBI. So, a bad showing against ND is akin to losing to a pro team. Which would portend more bad things for CW at the pro level.

In 2022, however, CW and the Trojans beat the Irish handily and CW had 4 total TDs.

Maybe BBI would have liked CW more last year.


But he paints his nails and there were unsubstantiated Twitter rumors
RE: RE: RE: Just Amazing  
bw in dc : 11/2/2023 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16271548 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16271496 bw in dc said:

Well, he had a bad game against Notre Dame. And ND is revered on BBI. So, a bad showing against ND is akin to losing to a pro team. Which would portend more bad things for CW at the pro level.

In 2022, however, CW and the Trojans beat the Irish handily and CW had 4 total TDs.

Maybe BBI would have liked CW more last year.




But he paints his nails and there were unsubstantiated Twitter rumors


I forgot about that, too.

And don't forget CW is now a sore loser because he didn't run off the bench after the Utah loss (where the USC D folded like a blanket yet again) and hug and thank all the Utah players for their sportsmanship and kindness.

Of course, this is on top of CW's greedy side because he's trying to maximize his earnings potential.

I'm doing more research to see if CW was a cub or boy scout because, altar boy, soup kitchen worker, etc because those characteristics are important for many on BBI.



joeinpa  
Mike from Ohio : 11/2/2023 1:08 pm : link
I am arguing that using the "history of QBs from USC" to inform draft picks in the future is beyond silly.
RE: joeinpa  
KDavies : 11/2/2023 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16271610 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I am arguing that using the "history of QBs from USC" to inform draft picks in the future is beyond silly.


Definitely don't draft a RB from USC. They might murder a couple people
Going all in on a new QB means throwing away a lot of money on Jones  
Go Terps : 11/2/2023 1:28 pm : link
It'd be an embarrassing admission of failure and an about face from Mara's public comments.

I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.
RE: RE: joeinpa  
Mike from Ohio : 11/2/2023 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16271617 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16271610 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


I am arguing that using the "history of QBs from USC" to inform draft picks in the future is beyond silly.



Definitely don't draft a RB from USC. They might murder a couple people


Would love to know what we are all supposed to think of RBs from Penn State now? Did Barkley break the voodoo and now they are ok, or did he escape the curse and they should still be avoided?

When you put logic aside these things start to become real brain twisters. Much more interesting than all that stupid scouting/analysis crap that is so boring.
RE: Going all in on a new QB means throwing away a lot of money on Jones  
Angel Eyes : 11/2/2023 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16271628 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It'd be an embarrassing admission of failure and an about face from Mara's public comments.

I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.

How much nose are you willing to cut off to move up to draft them? There's quite a few missing pieces on this team than just quarterback... unless said quarterback can play all 22 positions.
RE: Going all in on a new QB means throwing away a lot of money on Jones  
JonC : 11/2/2023 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16271628 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It'd be an embarrassing admission of failure and an about face from Mara's public comments.

I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.


Precisely why I would've applied the FT to Jones to maintain a quick out. The extension boggled the mind and muddied the exit options.
RE: Going all in on a new QB means throwing away a lot of money on Jones  
Sean : 11/2/2023 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16271628 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It'd be an embarrassing admission of failure and an about face from Mara's public comments.

I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.

I think you are going too far with this Mara stuff. I don't think he's that stubborn. I'm not sure Jones will even finish the season healthy and he's now missed 9 career games due to his neck. Not to mention other injuries as well. Durability concerns to say the least.

What you're saying is Schoen and Daboll will ignore all that. Mara will put his head completely in the sand and onward with Jones. I don't see that.

This is a team that drafted QB in 2019 after committing to Eli in 2018. Not to mention that drafted a player who everyone thought was a massive reach. So not sure I buy the whole needing to be right premise.

I will be very surprised if a move isn't made for QB. As cosmicj has said, careers are on the line for Schoen & Daboll.
A lot of people seem to be ignoring the neck  
Sean : 11/2/2023 1:54 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Going all in on a new QB means throwing away a lot of money on Jones  
Go Terps : 11/2/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16271652 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 16271628 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It'd be an embarrassing admission of failure and an about face from Mara's public comments.

I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.


How much nose are you willing to cut off to move up to draft them? There's quite a few missing pieces on this team than just quarterback... unless said quarterback can play all 22 positions.


That's why trading as many vets as possible - Jackson, Barkley, and whomever else would have been wise. Draft picks are ammo.

How much I'd pay depends on what Schoen and the scouts think about the QBs.

Go back in time to 2017. If it's true that Reese and McAdoo wanted to trade up for Mahomes, what would you have given up? If you add up every player the Giants have had since 2017 they don't equal Mahomes.

I'd like to see them emerge with a new QB. They need one desperately.
Sean  
Go Terps : 11/2/2023 2:00 pm : link
I'm going to assume Jones's neck is ok. If I don't I'll be accused by the brighter folks on BBI of rooting for Jones's head to fall off his shoulders.
So is  
Giantsbigblue : 11/2/2023 2:05 pm : link
Drafting a Duke QB ok?
RE: So is  
Mike from Ohio : 11/2/2023 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16271675 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Drafting a Duke QB ok?


Well this year that would be Riley Leonard who is a developmental guy, so probably not. They need to get one earlier than that.
RE: So is  
bw in dc : 11/2/2023 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16271675 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Drafting a Duke QB ok?


He would be better served going back to Durham.

Excellent athlete who can move (plus movement for sure), but the throwing just needs more polish. I actually think he has more ability and upside than Jones.
RE: Going all in on a new QB means throwing away a lot of money on Jones  
BlueVinnie : 11/2/2023 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16271628 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It'd be an embarrassing admission of failure and an about face from Mara's public comments.

I'd be thrilled if they made a move for Williams or Maye; it's the right thing to do...but I'd be so surprised if they did.

True but it's even more embarrassing (actually it's more pathetic than embarrassing) giving a QB 6 or 7 years to see if that QB is the right guy.
Not seeing it  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/2/2023 2:37 pm : link
with CW and I have seen him four times now.

I don't think the school should impact taking or not taking a QB. I do think considering the offensive system and schedule (especially quality of D's) should be part of the evaluation.

Hopefully some bigger games left for the QB's that may be in the picture for the Giants. Bama/LSU this week so that might be a good one to keep a eye on.
RE: USC quarterbacks  
barens : 11/2/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Not a great history


What about Oklahoma QB's?
RE: Sean  
Thegratefulhead : 11/2/2023 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16271672 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm going to assume Jones's neck is ok. If I don't I'll be accused by the brighter folks on BBI of rooting for Jones's head to fall off his shoulders.
No one cares. Everyone that matters knows you are a coward. Now you are talking tons of shit with more than half the year to be played. Everything could still change, and if it does, you will run away again. Nothing you can do say will change the cowardice.

Clearly, you are a troll.
RE: RE: RE: Just Amazing  
santacruzom : 11/2/2023 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16271548 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16271496 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16271481 M.S. said:


Quote:



3 weeks ago a huge segment of the BBI community was salivating over Caleb Williams.

Now, he sucks.

Yep.



Well, he had a bad game against Notre Dame. And ND is revered on BBI. So, a bad showing against ND is akin to losing to a pro team. Which would portend more bad things for CW at the pro level.

In 2022, however, CW and the Trojans beat the Irish handily and CW had 4 total TDs.

Maybe BBI would have liked CW more last year.




But he paints his nails and there were unsubstantiated Twitter rumors


I tend to dismiss the Twitter rumor thing and try not to get hysterical when college players state things that others interpret as unearned demands.

BUT...

After word of all that shit broke out I started watching Caleb Williams interviews and... man, I don't know. Just not sure on the guy.
RE: RE: Sean  
Mike from Ohio : 11/2/2023 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16271727 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16271672 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'm going to assume Jones's neck is ok. If I don't I'll be accused by the brighter folks on BBI of rooting for Jones's head to fall off his shoulders.

No one cares. Everyone that matters knows you are a coward. Now you are talking tons of shit with more than half the year to be played. Everything could still change, and if it does, you will run away again. Nothing you can do say will change the cowardice.

Clearly, you are a troll.


“Everyone that matters” - I am guessing that is everyone who agrees with your views?

I don’t always agree with Terps, but he has added a lot more to football discussions over the past several years than you have. Maybe dial back the name calling?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Just Amazing  
bw in dc : 11/2/2023 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16271743 santacruzom said:
Quote:

I tend to dismiss the Twitter rumor thing and try not to get hysterical when college players state things that others interpret as unearned demands.

BUT...

After word of all that shit broke out I started watching Caleb Williams interviews and... man, I don't know. Just not sure on the guy.


Well, two decades ago we drafted a QB who also drew a line in the sand with his draft demands.

This is what CW said this week when asked if it was worth it to keep playing for SC despite the very low odds they make the palyoffs:

Quote:
“You don’t necessarily know what’s going to happen,” said Williams on the team’s chances to potentially get into the CFP Playoff. “We’ve seen a lot of ranked teams lose. We’ve seen a lot of close games with ranked teams. Right now, there are a lot of one-loss teams. You keep going, you keep fighting. You stay out here, play with your guys. Never know when an opportunity is going to come. When that opportunity comes, you want to be able to seize that opportunity. We’re going to keep fighting on.”
I would be interested  
BigBlueCane : 11/2/2023 4:49 pm : link
in seeing how Caleb handles the brutal NY media like the current clowns at the Fan.
Have to pray Murray comes back strong and Gannon  
widmerseyebrow : 11/2/2023 4:55 pm : link
falls in love.
yes please  
jinkies : 11/2/2023 5:14 pm : link
obtain a franchise QB by any means necessary. Accomplish that and everything else becomes so much easier.
RE: RE: Sean  
jinkies : 11/2/2023 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16271727 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16271672 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'm going to assume Jones's neck is ok. If I don't I'll be accused by the brighter folks on BBI of rooting for Jones's head to fall off his shoulders.

No one cares. Everyone that matters knows you are a coward. Now you are talking tons of shit with more than half the year to be played. Everything could still change, and if it does, you will run away again. Nothing you can do say will change the cowardice.

Clearly, you are a troll.


What could change? Jones plays two good games? Consistency is an athletic trait. And Jones doesn't have it.
RE: joeinpa  
joeinpa : 11/2/2023 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16271610 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I am arguing that using the "history of QBs from USC" to inform draft picks in the future is beyond silly.


I get your point Mike, I just don’t agree with it.
Please  
ILGMan : 11/2/2023 5:17 pm : link
draft
a
quarterback.

I don't want to root for Daniel Jones anymore.

I have supreme faith in Schoen. Whether we pick 1st, 4th, 10th I am so looking forward to him picking his guy. If that means paying picks do whatever it takes if there is firm belief.

RE: joeinpa  
Mike from Ohio : 11/2/2023 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16271610 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I am arguing that using the "history of QBs from USC" to inform draft picks in the future is beyond silly.


I responded that way because you started your response to me with something like “I’m not sure I understand”

You can certainly not want a particular QB for any reason you want. I just don’t think I or others understand your logic. Fortunately we don’t have to.
RE: RE: joeinpa  
BigBlueShock : 11/2/2023 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16271876 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16271610 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


I am arguing that using the "history of QBs from USC" to inform draft picks in the future is beyond silly.



I get your point Mike, I just don’t agree with it.

Care to explain why you disagree with him?
We should only draft a QB from  
jinkies : 11/2/2023 6:06 pm : link
Texas Tech, Wyoming, or LSU because they produce the best QBs in the NFL. I'm also ok with Reedley Community College.
RE: RE: RE: joeinpa  
joeinpa : 11/2/2023 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16271912 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16271876 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16271610 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


I am arguing that using the "history of QBs from USC" to inform draft picks in the future is beyond silly.



I get your point Mike, I just don’t agree with it.


Care to explain why you disagree with him?


Sam Darnold

Mark Sanchez
Matt Leinart
Matt. Barkley
Pat Haden
Rodney Peet’s
Todd Marinovich
Vince Evans

Etc. the list goes on and on

You want to argue that a history of failed NFL quarterbacks from that University is not relevant, be my guess.

And you’re correct no one has to pay any attention to my opinion on this matter, yet you felt the need to call me out on my silliness more than once.



RE: RE: RE: Sean  
Milton : 3:25 am : link
In comment 16271875 jinkies said:
Quote:

What could change? Jones plays two good games? Consistency is an athletic trait. And Jones doesn't have it.
Consistency is a mental trait, not an athletic one, and it improves with the more experience you have with the system you're playing in, the coaches you're working with, and the teammates alongside you. I'm sorry you're so disappointed that Jones will have the opportunity to cement his status as the team's starting QB going forward. Maybe you'll get lucky and he'll suck. Or maybe the Giants will get lucky and he'll play well.
RE: RE: RE: RE: joeinpa  
BigBlueShock : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16272001 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16271912 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16271876 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16271610 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


I am arguing that using the "history of QBs from USC" to inform draft picks in the future is beyond silly.



I get your point Mike, I just don’t agree with it.


Care to explain why you disagree with him?



Sam Darnold

Mark Sanchez
Matt Leinart
Matt. Barkley
Pat Haden
Rodney Peet’s
Todd Marinovich
Vince Evans

Etc. the list goes on and on

You want to argue that a history of failed NFL quarterbacks from that University is not relevant, be my guess.

And you’re correct no one has to pay any attention to my opinion on this matter, yet you felt the need to call me out on my silliness more than once.



Lol. Not sure what you’re talking about, all I did was ask why you disagreed with him.

If you think completely different players of different eras somehow magically determine the fate of other players, more power to ya. Different players, different skill sets, different coaching staffs, different systems, different mothers, different fathers, different….everything. But yeah, let’s pass on potential franchise players because of Rodney Peete.

Amateur hour.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: joeinpa  
rsjem1979 : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16272176 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:

If you think completely different players of different eras somehow magically determine the fate of other players, more power to ya. Different players, different skill sets, different coaching staffs, different systems, different mothers, different fathers, different….everything. But yeah, let’s pass on potential franchise players because of Rodney Peete.

Amateur hour.


And let's not go knocking Rodney Peete, in his first playoff start he threw 3 TDs and put up 57 points. Around here that would be enough to give him a lifetime contract by the same people who cling to a QB from Duke despite their dubious history at that position.
RE: RE: RE: RE: joeinpa  
IchabodGiant : 9:26 am : link
In comment 16272001 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16271912 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16271876 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16271610 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


I am arguing that using the "history of QBs from USC" to inform draft picks in the future is beyond silly.



I get your point Mike, I just don’t agree with it.


Care to explain why you disagree with him?



Sam Darnold

Mark Sanchez
Matt Leinart
Matt. Barkley
Pat Haden
Rodney Peet’s
Todd Marinovich
Vince Evans

Etc. the list goes on and on

You want to argue that a history of failed NFL quarterbacks from that University is not relevant, be my guess.

And you’re correct no one has to pay any attention to my opinion on this matter, yet you felt the need to call me out on my silliness more than once.




One of the sillier arguments in BBI through the years. I guess it lives on.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: joeinpa  
BigBlueShock : 9:29 am : link
In comment 16272190 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16272176 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:



If you think completely different players of different eras somehow magically determine the fate of other players, more power to ya. Different players, different skill sets, different coaching staffs, different systems, different mothers, different fathers, different….everything. But yeah, let’s pass on potential franchise players because of Rodney Peete.

Amateur hour.



And let's not go knocking Rodney Peete, in his first playoff start he threw 3 TDs and put up 57 points. Around here that would be enough to give him a lifetime contract by the same people who cling to a QB from Duke despite their dubious history at that position.

Yeah no disrespect to Mr. Peete. He’d have been a Hall of Famer if not for going to USC. Once he made that choice, he was doomed…
RE: RE: RE: RE: Sean  
jinkies : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16272104 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16271875 jinkies said:


Quote:



What could change? Jones plays two good games? Consistency is an athletic trait. And Jones doesn't have it.

Consistency is a mental trait, not an athletic one, and it improves with the more experience you have with the system you're playing in, the coaches you're working with, and the teammates alongside you. I'm sorry you're so disappointed that Jones will have the opportunity to cement his status as the team's starting QB going forward. Maybe you'll get lucky and he'll suck. Or maybe the Giants will get lucky and he'll play well.


Your reaction to this explains why you are still confused about Daniel Jones' quality as a QB. You probably think because you once saw him play like Tom Brady, if he just gets over a hump, that he can always play like Tom Brady. But there are reasons why there aren't a thousand Tom Bradys. And his athletic consistency is a major reason why.

Athletic consistency is not just a mental trait. It is an athletic trait. From little things to big things that a QB does. I have heard experts say about Tom Brady that everything he did always looked the same. From setup and lower body mechanics, to pocket presence, to throwing mechanics. He was able to repeat what he did almost every time. This is as much about the body as the mind. Everybody can hit a 3-pointer. Only a few can hit 42%. Any QB can stick a tough throw in the bucket between defenders with accuracy and anticipation once in a while. Tom Brady did it more than everybody else, especially in big spots. The ability to repeat small features of playing the position, footwork, set up, scanning, motion, a lot of it is about quickness and consistency. Daniel Jones is unable to repeat consistently enough what works to be a successful NFL QB. Repeating these physical aspects of playing the position is an athletic ability, and needs to be viewed this way. Otherwise, we will go through life thinking all the Trubiskys and Joneses of the world need to do is get their head right, but in fact, they lack the athletic gift of being able to repeat the small and big things required for NFL success, often enough, to be great.
RE: Zero chance a trade like this happens  
bwitz : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16271210 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
.


LMFAO.I love posts like this with absolute statements. You literally have no clue, just like everyone else here.
RE: RE: Zero chance a trade like this happens  
jinkies : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16272420 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 16271210 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


.



LMFAO.I love posts like this with absolute statements. You literally have no clue, just like everyone else here.


I agree. If they're in the top-10 they'll have a shot to make a deal to move to #1 or #2. Deals like this happen all the time. So why not the Giants?
RE: USC quarterbacks  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16271207 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Not a great history

Slightly better than Duke.

Either way, helmet scouting is silly.
RE: RE: joeinpa  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16271876 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16271610 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


I am arguing that using the "history of QBs from USC" to inform draft picks in the future is beyond silly.



I get your point Mike, I just don’t agree with it.

So you are sticking with helmet scouting being a legitimate and valid way to evaluate players?

That tracks.
Yea  
joeinpa : 3:50 pm : link
I think long histories of schools with limited success at a position is significant

Didn’t realize when I posted what seemed like an innocuous statement would stir you all up so much

But it is Bbi

