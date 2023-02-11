Credit to Schoen for how he handled Leonard Williams trade

|Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
Giants deserve credit for this. That’s how you build the sort of place that players want to play.
Williams described how he was involved in the process. This feels very anti Gettleman. This stuff should help as Schoen/Daboll build their program here. Link
I think he would have sold him on why he should go. I much prefer this to Gettleman pissing off everyone involved in the transaction.
As an aside, maybe now we know why the Giants got a very nice return for Leonard Williams! Joe Schoen wasn’t actively shopping him and so a team that wanted him was gonna have to put together a strong offer.
Quote:
With things like future free agents wanting to come here, but it does make me wonder: if LW told Schoen that he wanted to stay in NY, would Schoen have said no to the Seahawks?
Sean — it almost seems like Gettleman had a special gift for pissing off people (maybe some of it unintentional.)
Now consider Barkley.
Those arguing that Mara is not making any dictates could point to this.
OJ, Aaron Hernandez, Ray Lewis, Ray Carruth, Ray Rice, Tyreke Hill to start. Gettleman sucked. He's gone. But the overdramatics about him are comical.
There may be some PR spin at work here, but if this is true I find it very concerning that Schoen wasn't even trying to shop LW. Again, I'm all for treating players respectfully but the GMs job is ultimately to act on the teams best interest. If you are sitting at 2-6, and not even making calls to other teams, that's a problem
Not off the field dipshit. In the actual practice of the sport.
This seems to me like more of a courtesy than offering LW real veto power.
If he wasn't already approached, I imagine he would have put out more feelers.
He handled the EQ and the mechanics of this perfectly. He got a great return and the player felt respected.
If LW didn't agree to restructure, they wouldn't have gotten a 2nd round pick for him
Quote:
Dave Gettleman is the most personally unlikable character I've ever witnessed in sports.
Not off the field dipshit. In the actual practice of the sport.
Oh, so Gettleman was on the field? I'm the dipshit when you clearly said "Dave Gettleman is the most personally unlikable character I've ever witnessed in sports." But I'm the dipshit for calling you out on the idiotic thing you said, because you really didn't mean the idiotic thing you said, and clearly meant the thing which you clearly did not say and anybody should have been able to figure out that you clearly meant something completely different than what you clearly said? Alrighty then.
If LW didn't agree to restructure, they wouldn't have gotten a 2nd round pick for him
Very good point.
Dave Gettleman is the most personally unlikeable character in sports -- defined as carrying out a duty in or related to the sport.
Including, but not limited to: playing, managing, general managing, coaching, owning, operating, investing, or any other reasonably related activity directly associated with the production of the sport.
For the avoidance of all doubt, activities committed outside of the duties not directly related to the production of the sport, including but not limited to misdeeds, criminal activity, unethical behavior, abuse of animals, humans, spirits, sensibilities, hurt feelings, and dipshits, do not apply.
Quote:
With things like future free agents wanting to come here, but it does make me wonder: if LW told Schoen that he wanted to stay in NY, would Schoen have said no to the Seahawks?
Easy sell. You’re on the last year of your contract. You have a shot at SB, and we can sign you back next year if you’re good with a reasonable contract.
Any Ryan family member and perhaps the Davis family would beat out Gettleman in my view. Probably similar personal characteristics. But I still think the Ryans are worse and throw in Woody Hayes.
From PFT....
Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones danced on and over that line during his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, when he went beyond simply saying, in essence, “we’re fine with the team we have” and making it clear that he’s saying he’s fine with the team he has because he doesn’t want to make the first move on a potential trade and lose leverage in any ensuing talks.
“It would have to come our way,” Jones said regarding possible deadline deals. “I don’t want to preclude it in any way. But it always does. You have a lot of machinations that you’re working with every day. I do. But the initiation of an opportunity to make a trade at this time that would help us principally has to start over on the other end. And so that’s not showing a lack of aggressiveness, that’s just where it starts. I like where we are with our personnel today. And so I’m not thinking in any way that we need to upgrade our roster.”
The better approach, in our view, would have been to simply say, “I like where we are with our personnel today. And so I’m not thinking in any way that we need to upgrade our roster.”
Jones was asked to elaborate on the difference between making calls about possible trades and waiting for them.
“Well, again, you’re laying in wait, so to speak,” Jones said. “I have areas on the team that we could, if certain circumstances happen, that you might improve. So you don’t know that your best chance to get it done is when it comes by you and you grab it. So that’s just generally speaking. To go out and push it, the odds of getting it done at the price or the trade conditions or just the price that you would expect is dreaming.”
Again, Jones is right. Again, Jones didn’t need to say it out loud.
In any negotiation regarding a deal that doesn’t have to happen, the party that makes the first move puts itself in a position of weakness. That’s a given. But there’s a way to work the phones that makes it come off not as desperation but curiosity. Jones could call every team with a very broad explanation that he’s just doing his due diligence as to players who might be available on another team’s roster, and that he’s just doing his due diligence as to Cowboys players in whom another team might be interested.
“We don’t want to leave any stone unturned,” Jones could say. “We don’t want you or us to miss any opportunities to do a deal that could help both of us.”
So can everyone please stop using the story about Barkley being told he won't be traded or this current story about Schoen not shopping Williams. None of it is a reliable representation of the Giants true intentions.
If LW didn't agree to restructure, they wouldn't have gotten a 2nd round pick for him
Do you realize a restructure and more money as a bonus is a reason why LW would say yes, not no? Nobody is going to turn down salary accelerated
The blame in this case would be on the Jets GM.
@lt4kicks
First class by the Giants as usual. Having been traded myself from the Chiefs to the Giants in 2007 I had a similar experience.
Our GM at the time Carl Peterson called me into his office and said "Lawrence, I have 3 teams all offering the same compensation where would you like to go?".
I chose wisely!!
Quote:
With things like future free agents wanting to come here, but it does make me wonder: if LW told Schoen that he wanted to stay in NY, would Schoen have said no to the Seahawks?
Now consider Barkley.
Those arguing that Mara is not making any dictates could point to this.
There is a counter argument that Schoen believes Barkley has more value on the franchise tag to the team this year and next year than he would get in a trade.
If Mara were dictating what Schoen should do with Barkley, then isn't it more likely he'd have signed a multi-year deal vs. being put on the franchise tag?
If LW didn't agree to restructure, they wouldn't have gotten a 2nd round pick for him
I don't understand - what was the re-structure? Wasn't it just a matter of who would be responsible for the remaining costs?
And so the Giants picked up the lion's share, which is probably why the pick got up to a 2nd.
Quote:
Do you realize a restructure and more money as a bonus is a reason why LW would say yes, not no? Nobody is going to turn down salary accelerated to a bonus
Well they would if they didn't want to change teams. It's not as if he has to wait another year for the money, we're talking about a couple of months. And what does the CBA say about the possibility of him playing 18 games over the regular season (given that Seattle already head their bye)? I'm sure this has been covered already, but I've only been reading headlines and short blurbs for the most part.
My understanding is that most contracts allow team to unilaterally accelerate payments by converting salary to bonus. No player input is needed.
Quote:
they needed to restructure his contact to eat more of his money to get a higher pick.
If LW didn't agree to restructure, they wouldn't have gotten a 2nd round pick for him
All of this is wrong as far as I understand. The right to turn salary in bonus is written into all contracts and doesn’t require player approval. And if converted the money is paid out weekly just like it is salary. Also part of the contract/CBA.
The Giants didn't need his permission to convert salary to bonus. Several beat reporters confirmed last year his contract included that provision.
Schoen created the illusion Williams had a choice, but the chances of Williams saying no were slim.
Do you want to go to a contender and we'll front you the 10M now you'd make this year now? And if you want to come back in April, we can have that conversation then.
Leo deserved this type of respect, and Schoen seems like a guy who keeps a level head during tough times.
Quote:
With things like future free agents wanting to come here, but it does make me wonder: if LW told Schoen that he wanted to stay in NY, would Schoen have said no to the Seahawks?
Same here.. what's funny is how people supported the way DG would behave.. I mean there's no need is pushing of Landon Collins who played his ass off while he was here..
Quote:
In comment 16271386 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
With things like future free agents wanting to come here, but it does make me wonder: if LW told Schoen that he wanted to stay in NY, would Schoen have said no to the Seahawks?
Same here.. what's funny is how people supported the way DG would behave.. I mean there's no need is pushing of Landon Collins who played his ass off while he was here..
No need in* pissing* off
So in my mind he gets an overall B- for his 2023 trade deadline performance, which was really his first attempt at pivoting away from the delusional sentimentality that has governed this team for the past decade and made decidedly worse by Schoen himself with the DJ contract.
So in my mind he gets an overall B- for his 2023 trade deadline performance, which was really his first attempt at pivoting away from the delusional sentimentality that has governed this team for the past decade and made decidedly worse by Schoen himself with the DJ contract.
I think this is fair. I'd guess they'll move off from Barkley when they move off from Jones. They'll both be off the team after the 2024 season.
Does Schoen value Barkley with a rookie QB next year? As for Jackson, I'm sure Schoen tried like hell to move him.
Sure but the details matter.
Is the thing that is necessary to best position this franchise for the future to sell without consideration for the return? How does it help to sell Adoree for a nothing? External factors also play into this. People have to want what you're selling.
We are going to win a minimum of 7 games and not have a top 5 pick. Watch. I think we will finish with 8 wins actually and be fighting for the last playoff spot until the season's final game. #1 we take bpa and #2 x 2 we take bpa. That is how many holes we have.
He apparently insisted that people in the building who were beneath him call him "Mr Gettleman".
Quote:
Nobody cares about the "behind the scenes conspiracy nonsense". The only thing that matters is results. For whatever reason(s), he failed at the trade deadline to do what was necessary to best position this franchise for the future.
Sure but the details matter.
This is undoutedly true, but you could then argue that the Seahawks deserve all of the credit for overpaying for LW and Schoen was nothing more than an order taker. Whatever his strategies were for Adoree and Saquon, they didn't work. Announcing in advance for example that Barkley was off the table was just as silly as Gettleman saying he wouldn't consider trading the second pick in 2018...
Quote:
There may be some PR spin at work here, but if this is true I find it very concerning that Schoen wasn't even trying to shop LW. Again, I'm all for treating players respectfully but the GMs job is ultimately to act on the teams best interest. If you are sitting at 2-6, and not even making calls to other teams, that's a problem
Would he get this offer for LW, if he'd actively (maybe desperately) shopped him around?
He has played terrible this year
Quote:
In comment 16271994 The Mike said:
Quote:
Nobody cares about the "behind the scenes conspiracy nonsense". The only thing that matters is results. For whatever reason(s), he failed at the trade deadline to do what was necessary to best position this franchise for the future.
This is undoutedly true, but you could then argue that the Seahawks deserve all of the credit for overpaying for LW and Schoen was nothing more than an order taker. Whatever his strategies were for Adoree and Saquon, they didn't work. Announcing in advance for example that Barkley was off the table was just as silly as Gettleman saying he wouldn't consider trading the second pick in 2018...
This is just ludicrous. Gettleman passed up a chance for an absolute haul for the 2nd overall pick. Schoen passed up what, exactly? A 5th round pick?
Just as silly my ass.
Quote:
In comment 16271994 The Mike said:
Quote:
Nobody cares about the "behind the scenes conspiracy nonsense". The only thing that matters is results. For whatever reason(s), he failed at the trade deadline to do what was necessary to best position this franchise for the future.
This is undoutedly true, but you could then argue that the Seahawks deserve all of the credit for overpaying for LW and Schoen was nothing more than an order taker. Whatever his strategies were for Adoree and Saquon, they didn't work. Announcing in advance for example that Barkley was off the table was just as silly as Gettleman saying he wouldn't consider trading the second pick in 2018...
Have you ever been an executive running a significant operation? Your job is to think strategically, and not act emotionally.
Strategically Schoen, Dabs and everyone else need Barkley on the team this year. Whatever happens, he's one of the supposed 9-10 core offensive players (including Jones), he touches the ball more than anyone but the QB, and he's a weapon (and now Waller is gone). He's a huge part of the O; without him 2023 is wasted because without him we can't really evaluate everyone else. Plus we have no replacement. Trading him screams tank '23 while obliterating the "Giants Way". No way they're sending that locker room message right now. You may not like the "Giants way" but Schoen does - he's the architect.
So far as Adoree, to what end? Nobody was going to give up much (if anything) given his play this season. Which has become a feature. He starts playing great and earns a big payday somewhere next season - better chance of a comp pick. He doesn't play great and his price and demand drops to the point where the Giants can retain him if they want (I doubt they do). Either way giving him away for next to nothing makes no sense and once again sends a terrible locker room message.
The locker room matters. More importantly there's a multi-year strategy; tactical moves need to support it. Trading either of those guygs wouldn't.