Daboll indicated that IR for Waller and Taylor possible

Daboll said QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) won’t play this week. IR is a possibility for both. Daboll said Tommy DeVito has been the No. 2 QB this week.
RE: Maybe it’s time to forget about Waller and get back to what worked
This would normally make perfect sense.
Except Jones has a neck issue now. Kafka just admitted they have to adapt their gameplan.
Eric, that is the most important variable for the balance of the season.
I wonder if Jones is more vulnerable running the ball or trying to stay in the pocket and make plays.
At least when he's running he can control some elements. If he's standing tall his general lack of pocket awareness coupled with abysmal pass protection renders him a pinata.
It's all bad.. All of the points you raise have merit, but football involves contact. And Jones is at his best when he's on the move, which can expose him to more contact. (But as you said, with this OL, he's going to get hit regardless).
Long story short...how can you go into another season with a QB who is one neck injury away from possibly being done?
It seems as though he has one neck injury from each, so probably not one better than the other. I think it means it will be a run heavy attack with quick throws like WR screens to minimize the likelihood of him getting hurt.
I can't imagine a lot of designed runs for Jones because he can be careful and slide as needed, but guys get hit even when they do that.
It's all bad.. All of the points you raise have merit, but football involves contact. And Jones is at his best when he's on the move, which can expose him to more contact. (But as you said, with this OL, he's going to get hit regardless).
Long story short...how can you go into another season with a QB who is one neck injury away from possibly being done?
Accumulating an extra second rounder goes a long way to providing the capital we might need to move up to "get our guy" next April.
I think Schoen has two options based on how the season plays out:
Draft a blue-chip prospect in the top 5 if Jones comes back and it's more of the same, or he gets hurt. Deploy whatever is needed to get there, but I suspect we'll be picking there anyway if the season completely goes off the rails, which it will if we end up starting DeVito or (Matt) Barkley.
OR
Draft a developmental type (like a Penix?) in the vein of Josh Allen to groom for a year or so if Jones comes back with a respectable finish to 2023.
No way can we go in to 2024 with Jones as the "quarterback of the future", unfortunately.
This would normally make perfect sense.
Except Jones has a neck issue now. Kafka just admitted they have to adapt their gameplan.
I took that as need to get everyone on the same page because Jones hasn't played or practiced with 1s till this week. Not because of his neck.
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
I think all but a handful on this site have come to the same conclusion. Jones is likely on the team next year and may even start Week 1, but the transition from Jones to the next guy has to start in April.
It's all bad.. All of the points you raise have merit, but football involves contact. And Jones is at his best when he's on the move, which can expose him to more contact. (But as you said, with this OL, he's going to get hit regardless).
Long story short...how can you go into another season with a QB who is one neck injury away from possibly being done?
you can't, next QB must be on the roster even though you are committed to Jones in the short term.
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
I think all but a handful on this site have come to the same conclusion. Jones is likely on the team next year and may even start Week 1, but the transition from Jones to the next guy has to start in April.
I know that's what I want to see.
Problem is more teams than usual are looking for QB
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
They are not going to sit still on a QB.
Whatever you think of DJ, there's no argument that he is injury prone - that's just what it is - like Waller. Guys are prone to injury.
Going into Year 3 of this regime, they are going to want to pick their guy at the most important position and at the very least make a QB competition here.
It's vital to their survival.
But actually there is an argument: Jones hasn't missed any more games than average for an NFL player; probably far fewer given snap counts.
Good point - but maybe we want above average in terms of availability. And - he's got a second neck issue which probably won't improve over time. I think his availability over the next, say four years, would be an issue if I had to project/guesstimate.
But the thing for me is the production is not there. I have supported the player but I knew that this year was still a make good year based on the potential shown last year. Other than 2 quarters, he's been a dud. And I know he hasn't gotten any help but heavy is the crown.
It's time for, at a minimum, a QB competition.
RE: RE: Problem is more teams than usual are looking for QB
Fact-The Giants are not making the playoffs. The positive thing to do at this point it to keep the team inspired and try hard to win every remaining game, but also to start making some reasonable moves geared to 2024.
Fact- It is very difficult for most NFL teams to find good O Linemen depth.
Fact-one thing missing from all the current Giants OLs is speed and quickness.
As the League has changed and speed off the edge has become so critical to every D, why not get some OLs with speed in the building?
There are several OLs on current PS rosters that are worth signing to replace anyone released or put on IR. Each are young and lacking NFL game experience, but all have that speed and quickness, had been late cuts and when they played in the preseason(s), demonstrated strong intangibles and a skillset that could be developed.
1. OT Kellen Diesch- Ran in the 4.8s at the Combine. Was a final cut of the Dolphins in 2022 (then grabbed by the Bears). Was a final cut of the Bears in 2023 (then grabbed by his current team-Pittsburgh. His 1.68 split over 10 yards was outstanding, especially at 6'7" and over 300 pounds
2. OT/OG Ilm Manning. Ran in the 4.9s at his Pro Day. Had an outstanding career at Hawaii with over 50 starts. The knock on him has been his height (6'2"), but he demonstrates incredible hand skills and handled speed rushers well with the 49ers this preseason.
3. OG Joey Fisher- a teammate of Bears QB Tyson Bagent at Sheppard. Also runs in the 4.9s and crushed his Pro Day lifting the bar 40 times. Like Diesch, currently on the Steelers PS, and like Manning, he signed as an UDFA with the 49ers. Its a huge step from Sheppard to the NFL, but a ton of tools to develop who plays with a significant mean streak.
If Waller and Taylor need IR, what's the risk to getting 4 weeks with any of these young linemen that need a chance to develop. Scouting players is one tool, but does it compare to have them physically in your building and on your roster? And what exactly is the downside to doing this? Even finding just one OL that could realistically compete for a 2024 Giants OL spot is worth this effort.
Perhaps the Giants have their eyes on other players currently on Practice Squads that could be signed, but I've just provided the names of three young OLs that are worth signing with plans on coaching and developing.
with Jones, it’s his neck and the nerves. Another injury “could” cause paralysis. He “should” retire NOW but pro athletes don’t often make the smart decision.
In any case, Schoen has to be smart enough to live on.
I will be very surprised if the Giants don't add a QB
That has been the biggest blunder of the season, outside of OL shuffling all preseason. Why not run what works just now with better players. Add is some new wrinkles and expand as the team gels and plays better.
with Jones, it’s his neck and the nerves. Another injury “could” cause paralysis. He “should” retire NOW but pro athletes don’t often make the smart decision.
In any case, Schoen has to be smart enough to live on.
True.
I was happy at QB going into this season. I think Jones is good, potentially very good. But this year he's been very bad (tho I think with reasonable explanation). And his neck happened.
I doubt Schoen is planning on drafting a replacement as of now. I also doubt he's confident QB is settled. My take is Schoen's take at this point.
BillKo, I'm all for competition and I bet Dabs is too. But not controversy. One way of the other our backup next year should be a potential QBOF starting next year. Either way Jones is back, and we'll know by his backup what Schoen's thinking is (and we'll probably know long before based on this season's outcome).
Fact-The Giants are not making the playoffs. The positive thing to do at this point it to keep the team inspired and try hard to win every remaining game, but also to start making some reasonable moves geared to 2024.
Fact- It is very difficult for most NFL teams to find good O Linemen depth.
Fact-one thing missing from all the current Giants OLs is speed and quickness.
As the League has changed and speed off the edge has become so critical to every D, why not get some OLs with speed in the building?
There are several OLs on current PS rosters that are worth signing to replace anyone released or put on IR. Each are young and lacking NFL game experience, but all have that speed and quickness, had been late cuts and when they played in the preseason(s), demonstrated strong intangibles and a skillset that could be developed.
1. OT Kellen Diesch- Ran in the 4.8s at the Combine. Was a final cut of the Dolphins in 2022 (then grabbed by the Bears). Was a final cut of the Bears in 2023 (then grabbed by his current team-Pittsburgh. His 1.68 split over 10 yards was outstanding, especially at 6'7" and over 300 pounds
2. OT/OG Ilm Manning. Ran in the 4.9s at his Pro Day. Had an outstanding career at Hawaii with over 50 starts. The knock on him has been his height (6'2"), but he demonstrates incredible hand skills and handled speed rushers well with the 49ers this preseason.
3. OG Joey Fisher- a teammate of Bears QB Tyson Bagent at Sheppard. Also runs in the 4.9s and crushed his Pro Day lifting the bar 40 times. Like Diesch, currently on the Steelers PS, and like Manning, he signed as an UDFA with the 49ers. Its a huge step from Sheppard to the NFL, but a ton of tools to develop who plays with a significant mean streak.
If Waller and Taylor need IR, what's the risk to getting 4 weeks with any of these young linemen that need a chance to develop. Scouting players is one tool, but does it compare to have them physically in your building and on your roster? And what exactly is the downside to doing this? Even finding just one OL that could realistically compete for a 2024 Giants OL spot is worth this effort.
Perhaps the Giants have their eyes on other players currently on Practice Squads that could be signed, but I've just provided the names of three young OLs that are worth signing with plans on coaching and developing.
Good stuff Y28. Only hiccup I see in that is that you’d have Bobby Johnson training, instructing and evaluating these guys, and most of us can’t imagine a scenario where he’s brought back as OL coach next season.
anything coaches or GM's say around the trade deadline.
I think Barkley was on the table, but coming off *another* injury where he missed significant time and the fact he is a free agent after the season the reality is the only offers for him were late round picks.
so, it's easy for Schoen or anyone to say they didn't shop Barkley but I see no way he wasn't "on the table". If anything the hesitance to pay Jacobs and Barkley is proving to be wise by the Giants and Raiders. We know what Barkley has done, Jacobs hasn't broken 100 yards this season and is averaging 3.1 ypc.
with Jones, it’s his neck and the nerves. Another injury “could” cause paralysis. He “should” retire NOW but pro athletes don’t often make the smart decision.
In any case, Schoen has to be smart enough to live on.
Where are you getting this information. I've seen nothing written anywhere saying that Jones was more susceptible to paralysis than any other NFL player.
He's been 'cleared for contact'. Doesn't that mean he's cleared?
It's all bad.. All of the points you raise have merit, but football involves contact. And Jones is at his best when he's on the move, which can expose him to more contact. (But as you said, with this OL, he's going to get hit regardless).
Long story short...how can you go into another season with a QB who is one neck injury away from possibly being done?
I think you answered that. They can’t go into next season with this QB situation. They’re going to need a guy in the 1st or second round. If Jones has neck issues, he won’t last in the league. They’re going to have to admit they made a mistake and either move on or let him play it out with a rookie sitting behind him waiting to take the reigns. It’s a shame because there’s so many other positions that need to get filled through the draft and we’ll be back to square one again with a QB.
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
They are not going to sit still on a QB.
Whatever you think of DJ, there's no argument that he is injury prone - that's just what it is - like Waller. Guys are prone to injury.
Going into Year 3 of this regime, they are going to want to pick their guy at the most important position and at the very least make a QB competition here.
It's vital to their survival.
Average for an NFL player is different from QB, as I suspect you know full well.
Missing an RB3 doesn't impact a team nearly as much as missing their QB1, but it counts the same in calculating "average for an NFL player" despite the disparate impact.
It's ironic, IMO, that you had no affection for a QB that never missed time due to injury, but somehow can't stop gushing over one that gets hurt and misses time almost every season. And that's before factoring how much better at football the always-available Eli was, compared to the oft-injured DJ (relatively speaking, compared to top-tier QB1s, and especially compared to Eli).
I'll give you this though - the "average NFL player" is also likely to be a shitty NFL QB.
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
They are not going to sit still on a QB.
Whatever you think of DJ, there's no argument that he is injury prone - that's just what it is - like Waller. Guys are prone to injury.
Going into Year 3 of this regime, they are going to want to pick their guy at the most important position and at the very least make a QB competition here.
It's vital to their survival.
Average for an NFL player is different from QB, as I suspect you know full well.
Missing an RB3 doesn't impact a team nearly as much as missing their QB1, but it counts the same in calculating "average for an NFL player" despite the disparate impact.
It's ironic, IMO, that you had no affection for a QB that never missed time due to injury, but somehow can't stop gushing over one that gets hurt and misses time almost every season. And that's before factoring how much better at football the always-available Eli was, compared to the oft-injured DJ (relatively speaking, compared to top-tier QB1s, and especially compared to Eli).
I'll give you this though - the "average NFL player" is also likely to be a shitty NFL QB.
Funny how time changes perceptions. I remember the good-at-football Eli Manning getting booed out of the stadium near the end of his tenure, when playing behind the first iterations of these disastrous OLs we've rolled out.
Y28 …your view on snatching young OL guys makes sense, but only if
with Jones, it’s his neck and the nerves. Another injury “could” cause paralysis. He “should” retire NOW but pro athletes don’t often make the smart decision.
In any case, Schoen has to be smart enough to live on.
Are you DJ's doctor passing along HIPPA related personal medical information?
Mark Glowinski was a 4th round pick of the Seahawks who was frankly a bust. He was cut after 2 seasons and went to the Colts. He excelled with Indy, and in an interview, he credited his Asst O Line coach, Bobby Johnson, with really making him a successful NFL pro since becoming a Colt.
I was impressed with his glowing comments about Johnson. Certainly, when Schoen had VERY little to spend on the OL, Johnson must have had significant input for those scarce dollars to go to Glowinski.
Its now been 1.5 years with Johnson, and my opinion has really changed. The extremely poor play of the Giants O Line has crippled the entire team.
Every team has injuries, and Johnson has been unable to manage anything close to acceptable.
Look at the Dolphins. They lose one of the best LTs in the game, Terron Armstead. Replace him with a journeyman from Appalachian State, Kendall Lamm, and he is actually fitting right in and their O kept clicking. Can't compare that to the Giants circus at LT since the Andrew Thomas injury.
I also don't like that the Giants now have an Asst O Line coach (Chris Smith) who is getting his very first NFL job with us. The O Line is not an area for training wheels in the NFL.
The Giants certainly have more coaches on offense than just Johnson. I would still like to see some other teams young OL talent signed from Practice Squads. More then just Johnson would be involved in seeing how these players perform.
As far as next season, I hope both Johnson and Smith are gone. We keep hearing that the Daboll/Kafka offense is complicated and takes smart players a significant time to master. With the current Union contract that strictly limits practice times and meetings, the Giants offense needs some simplification. Especially with the never ending injuries to OLinemen.
with Jones, it’s his neck and the nerves. Another injury “could” cause paralysis. He “should” retire NOW but pro athletes don’t often make the smart decision.
In any case, Schoen has to be smart enough to live on.
Are you DJ's doctor passing along HIPPA related personal medical information?
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
They are not going to sit still on a QB.
Whatever you think of DJ, there's no argument that he is injury prone - that's just what it is - like Waller. Guys are prone to injury.
Going into Year 3 of this regime, they are going to want to pick their guy at the most important position and at the very least make a QB competition here.
It's vital to their survival.
Average for an NFL player is different from QB, as I suspect you know full well.
Missing an RB3 doesn't impact a team nearly as much as missing their QB1, but it counts the same in calculating "average for an NFL player" despite the disparate impact.
It's ironic, IMO, that you had no affection for a QB that never missed time due to injury, but somehow can't stop gushing over one that gets hurt and misses time almost every season. And that's before factoring how much better at football the always-available Eli was, compared to the oft-injured DJ (relatively speaking, compared to top-tier QB1s, and especially compared to Eli).
I'll give you this though - the "average NFL player" is also likely to be a shitty NFL QB.
Your logic is reversed. An RB3 is playing a fraction of the snaps of a QB and QBs take some serious hits. I don't have the QB average games missed but I'd be it's higher.
Gush about Jones? I just said he's been bad this season. Durable? He's average in that respect.
Eli was an ironman. Great asset. Jones isn't. And so?
Until he plays four quarters and wins due to his skills this Sunday
Daniel Jones remains a big question mark going forward. If he is highly effective passing and running with no stupid turnovers or sacks we can say maybe that his injury isn't career threatening at this point.
I mean, if I had a neck I would NOT play another snap. No way I'd risk it and Jones is a smart guy. I dunno... praying for the best.
the moment I heard that we traded for him. Bellinger is our future so get used to it. There are very few high quality receiving tight ends in this league. Even Pitts who was highly thought of prior to his draft turned out to be nothing.
So, I would just rather have a guy who can get open when needed, who has good hands, but can block extremely well. We need to stop looking for these fast, athletic and undersized tight ends who are a liability in the running game.
the moment I heard that we traded for him. Bellinger is our future so get used to it. There are very few high quality receiving tight ends in this league. Even Pitts who was highly thought of prior to his draft turned out to be nothing.
So, I would just rather have a guy who can get open when needed, who has good hands, but can block extremely well. We need to stop looking for these fast, athletic and undersized tight ends who are a liability in the running game.
Have you watched the games and/or read Sy's write ups? Bellinger can't block to save his life. If he is going to the be the future at TE for the Giants, he needs to become a much better player than he currently is.
Maybe the next 2 weeks off then the bye and be hopefully healed by the 4th week, is the consideration.
This would normally make perfect sense.
Except Jones has a neck issue now. Kafka just admitted they have to adapt their gameplan.
It's all bad.. All of the points you raise have merit, but football involves contact. And Jones is at his best when he's on the move, which can expose him to more contact. (But as you said, with this OL, he's going to get hit regardless).
Long story short...how can you go into another season with a QB who is one neck injury away from possibly being done?
It seems as though he has one neck injury from each, so probably not one better than the other. I think it means it will be a run heavy attack with quick throws like WR screens to minimize the likelihood of him getting hurt.
I can't imagine a lot of designed runs for Jones because he can be careful and slide as needed, but guys get hit even when they do that.
Which makes the game plan obvious to the Raiders (and future opponents).
Quote:
It's all bad.. All of the points you raise have merit, but football involves contact. And Jones is at his best when he's on the move, which can expose him to more contact. (But as you said, with this OL, he's going to get hit regardless).
Long story short...how can you go into another season with a QB who is one neck injury away from possibly being done?
Accumulating an extra second rounder goes a long way to providing the capital we might need to move up to "get our guy" next April.
I think Schoen has two options based on how the season plays out:
Draft a blue-chip prospect in the top 5 if Jones comes back and it's more of the same, or he gets hurt. Deploy whatever is needed to get there, but I suspect we'll be picking there anyway if the season completely goes off the rails, which it will if we end up starting DeVito or (Matt) Barkley.
OR
Draft a developmental type (like a Penix?) in the vein of Josh Allen to groom for a year or so if Jones comes back with a respectable finish to 2023.
No way can we go in to 2024 with Jones as the "quarterback of the future", unfortunately.
Some of the commentary that Jones should just air it out this week is pretty silly. That would take a pretty transformational improvement in the pass protection to be viable.
Quote:
This would normally make perfect sense.
Except Jones has a neck issue now. Kafka just admitted they have to adapt their gameplan.
I took that as need to get everyone on the same page because Jones hasn't played or practiced with 1s till this week. Not because of his neck.
Guy is injury prone and it will not improve w/ age.
Not sure what the cap hit is, but I think you just have to let the guy go next year and revaluate the position.
How can you sit still?
How can you sit still?
I think all but a handful on this site have come to the same conclusion. Jones is likely on the team next year and may even start Week 1, but the transition from Jones to the next guy has to start in April.
How can you sit still?
They are not going to sit still on a QB.
Whatever you think of DJ, there's no argument that he is injury prone - that's just what it is - like Waller. Guys are prone to injury.
Going into Year 3 of this regime, they are going to want to pick their guy at the most important position and at the very least make a QB competition here.
It's vital to their survival.
Guy is injury prone and it will not improve w/ age.
Not sure what the cap hit is, but I think you just have to let the guy go next year and revaluate the position.
As currently structured, it wouldn't make sense to move on Waller until after 2024
Quote:
It's all bad.. All of the points you raise have merit, but football involves contact. And Jones is at his best when he's on the move, which can expose him to more contact. (But as you said, with this OL, he's going to get hit regardless).
Long story short...how can you go into another season with a QB who is one neck injury away from possibly being done?
Guy is injury prone and it will not improve w/ age.
Not sure what the cap hit is, but I think you just have to let the guy go next year and revaluate the position.
2024 dead money post 6/1 is only 2.5 M; cap savings post 6/1 is 12 M
My conclusion: cut him! He is an injury waiting to happen. Spend that 12 M wisely.
Quote:
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
They are not going to sit still on a QB.
Whatever you think of DJ, there's no argument that he is injury prone - that's just what it is - like Waller. Guys are prone to injury.
Going into Year 3 of this regime, they are going to want to pick their guy at the most important position and at the very least make a QB competition here.
It's vital to their survival.
Quote:
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
I think all but a handful on this site have come to the same conclusion. Jones is likely on the team next year and may even start Week 1, but the transition from Jones to the next guy has to start in April.
I know that's what I want to see.
It's going to be a costly trade up.
It's going to be a costly trade up.
Not going to be easy.
Just another reason why Barkley should have been on the table.
Quote:
In comment 16271637 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
They are not going to sit still on a QB.
Whatever you think of DJ, there's no argument that he is injury prone - that's just what it is - like Waller. Guys are prone to injury.
Going into Year 3 of this regime, they are going to want to pick their guy at the most important position and at the very least make a QB competition here.
It's vital to their survival.
Good point - but maybe we want above average in terms of availability. And - he's got a second neck issue which probably won't improve over time. I think his availability over the next, say four years, would be an issue if I had to project/guesstimate.
But the thing for me is the production is not there. I have supported the player but I knew that this year was still a make good year based on the potential shown last year. Other than 2 quarters, he's been a dud. And I know he hasn't gotten any help but heavy is the crown.
It's time for, at a minimum, a QB competition.
Quote:
in the draft this year. Some even openly tanking.
It's going to be a costly trade up.
Not going to be easy.
Just another reason why Barkley should have been on the table.
Agreed. I have to imagine it would take player(s) as well as picks assuming a trade is even on the table for whoever gets into the top 2.
Fact-The Giants are not making the playoffs. The positive thing to do at this point it to keep the team inspired and try hard to win every remaining game, but also to start making some reasonable moves geared to 2024.
Fact- It is very difficult for most NFL teams to find good O Linemen depth.
Fact-one thing missing from all the current Giants OLs is speed and quickness.
As the League has changed and speed off the edge has become so critical to every D, why not get some OLs with speed in the building?
There are several OLs on current PS rosters that are worth signing to replace anyone released or put on IR. Each are young and lacking NFL game experience, but all have that speed and quickness, had been late cuts and when they played in the preseason(s), demonstrated strong intangibles and a skillset that could be developed.
1. OT Kellen Diesch- Ran in the 4.8s at the Combine. Was a final cut of the Dolphins in 2022 (then grabbed by the Bears). Was a final cut of the Bears in 2023 (then grabbed by his current team-Pittsburgh. His 1.68 split over 10 yards was outstanding, especially at 6'7" and over 300 pounds
2. OT/OG Ilm Manning. Ran in the 4.9s at his Pro Day. Had an outstanding career at Hawaii with over 50 starts. The knock on him has been his height (6'2"), but he demonstrates incredible hand skills and handled speed rushers well with the 49ers this preseason.
3. OG Joey Fisher- a teammate of Bears QB Tyson Bagent at Sheppard. Also runs in the 4.9s and crushed his Pro Day lifting the bar 40 times. Like Diesch, currently on the Steelers PS, and like Manning, he signed as an UDFA with the 49ers. Its a huge step from Sheppard to the NFL, but a ton of tools to develop who plays with a significant mean streak.
If Waller and Taylor need IR, what's the risk to getting 4 weeks with any of these young linemen that need a chance to develop. Scouting players is one tool, but does it compare to have them physically in your building and on your roster? And what exactly is the downside to doing this? Even finding just one OL that could realistically compete for a 2024 Giants OL spot is worth this effort.
Perhaps the Giants have their eyes on other players currently on Practice Squads that could be signed, but I've just provided the names of three young OLs that are worth signing with plans on coaching and developing.
In any case, Schoen has to be smart enough to live on.
Jones can still run but he will have to be very selective and even more careful.
The rushing production by the backs has been much better since SB came back. Much higher in carries and YPC over a yard better. If the OT's make it back maybe that improves further.
If they can't run with the backs then I expect a lot of max protect which they did against SF. So you have fewer option downfield. If they can run then they can be in good shape imv.
He would later re-sign with the Eagles, made their roster this season and has actually started 4 games already-on perhaps the best OL in the game.
With the difficulty in finding OLs, you have to jump at every chance to give your roster the best 9 possible.
Let me guess: something along the lines of “Hope is Not a Strategy”?
That has been the biggest blunder of the season, outside of OL shuffling all preseason. Why not run what works just now with better players. Add is some new wrinkles and expand as the team gels and plays better.
In any case, Schoen has to be smart enough to live on.
True.
I was happy at QB going into this season. I think Jones is good, potentially very good. But this year he's been very bad (tho I think with reasonable explanation). And his neck happened.
I doubt Schoen is planning on drafting a replacement as of now. I also doubt he's confident QB is settled. My take is Schoen's take at this point.
BillKo, I'm all for competition and I bet Dabs is too. But not controversy. One way of the other our backup next year should be a potential QBOF starting next year. Either way Jones is back, and we'll know by his backup what Schoen's thinking is (and we'll probably know long before based on this season's outcome).
Fact-The Giants are not making the playoffs. The positive thing to do at this point it to keep the team inspired and try hard to win every remaining game, but also to start making some reasonable moves geared to 2024.
Fact- It is very difficult for most NFL teams to find good O Linemen depth.
Fact-one thing missing from all the current Giants OLs is speed and quickness.
As the League has changed and speed off the edge has become so critical to every D, why not get some OLs with speed in the building?
There are several OLs on current PS rosters that are worth signing to replace anyone released or put on IR. Each are young and lacking NFL game experience, but all have that speed and quickness, had been late cuts and when they played in the preseason(s), demonstrated strong intangibles and a skillset that could be developed.
1. OT Kellen Diesch- Ran in the 4.8s at the Combine. Was a final cut of the Dolphins in 2022 (then grabbed by the Bears). Was a final cut of the Bears in 2023 (then grabbed by his current team-Pittsburgh. His 1.68 split over 10 yards was outstanding, especially at 6'7" and over 300 pounds
2. OT/OG Ilm Manning. Ran in the 4.9s at his Pro Day. Had an outstanding career at Hawaii with over 50 starts. The knock on him has been his height (6'2"), but he demonstrates incredible hand skills and handled speed rushers well with the 49ers this preseason.
3. OG Joey Fisher- a teammate of Bears QB Tyson Bagent at Sheppard. Also runs in the 4.9s and crushed his Pro Day lifting the bar 40 times. Like Diesch, currently on the Steelers PS, and like Manning, he signed as an UDFA with the 49ers. Its a huge step from Sheppard to the NFL, but a ton of tools to develop who plays with a significant mean streak.
If Waller and Taylor need IR, what's the risk to getting 4 weeks with any of these young linemen that need a chance to develop. Scouting players is one tool, but does it compare to have them physically in your building and on your roster? And what exactly is the downside to doing this? Even finding just one OL that could realistically compete for a 2024 Giants OL spot is worth this effort.
Perhaps the Giants have their eyes on other players currently on Practice Squads that could be signed, but I've just provided the names of three young OLs that are worth signing with plans on coaching and developing.
Good stuff Y28. Only hiccup I see in that is that you’d have Bobby Johnson training, instructing and evaluating these guys, and most of us can’t imagine a scenario where he’s brought back as OL coach next season.
I think Barkley was on the table, but coming off *another* injury where he missed significant time and the fact he is a free agent after the season the reality is the only offers for him were late round picks.
so, it's easy for Schoen or anyone to say they didn't shop Barkley but I see no way he wasn't "on the table". If anything the hesitance to pay Jacobs and Barkley is proving to be wise by the Giants and Raiders. We know what Barkley has done, Jacobs hasn't broken 100 yards this season and is averaging 3.1 ypc.
In any case, Schoen has to be smart enough to live on.
Where are you getting this information. I've seen nothing written anywhere saying that Jones was more susceptible to paralysis than any other NFL player.
He's been 'cleared for contact'. Doesn't that mean he's cleared?
Quote:
It's all bad.. All of the points you raise have merit, but football involves contact. And Jones is at his best when he's on the move, which can expose him to more contact. (But as you said, with this OL, he's going to get hit regardless).
Long story short...how can you go into another season with a QB who is one neck injury away from possibly being done?
I think you answered that. They can’t go into next season with this QB situation. They’re going to need a guy in the 1st or second round. If Jones has neck issues, he won’t last in the league. They’re going to have to admit they made a mistake and either move on or let him play it out with a rookie sitting behind him waiting to take the reigns. It’s a shame because there’s so many other positions that need to get filled through the draft and we’ll be back to square one again with a QB.
Quote:
In comment 16271637 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
They are not going to sit still on a QB.
Whatever you think of DJ, there's no argument that he is injury prone - that's just what it is - like Waller. Guys are prone to injury.
Going into Year 3 of this regime, they are going to want to pick their guy at the most important position and at the very least make a QB competition here.
It's vital to their survival.
Average for an NFL player is different from QB, as I suspect you know full well.
Missing an RB3 doesn't impact a team nearly as much as missing their QB1, but it counts the same in calculating "average for an NFL player" despite the disparate impact.
It's ironic, IMO, that you had no affection for a QB that never missed time due to injury, but somehow can't stop gushing over one that gets hurt and misses time almost every season. And that's before factoring how much better at football the always-available Eli was, compared to the oft-injured DJ (relatively speaking, compared to top-tier QB1s, and especially compared to Eli).
I'll give you this though - the "average NFL player" is also likely to be a shitty NFL QB.
2019 it was an ankle sprain
2020 it was a hammy
2021 had the neck injury
Now in 2023 another neck injury.
It's hard to rely on him.
While I am reasonably sure the latter two are in lockstep, I remain unconvinced about the owners.
Quote:
In comment 16271642 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 16271637 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
They are not going to sit still on a QB.
Whatever you think of DJ, there's no argument that he is injury prone - that's just what it is - like Waller. Guys are prone to injury.
Going into Year 3 of this regime, they are going to want to pick their guy at the most important position and at the very least make a QB competition here.
It's vital to their survival.
Average for an NFL player is different from QB, as I suspect you know full well.
Missing an RB3 doesn't impact a team nearly as much as missing their QB1, but it counts the same in calculating "average for an NFL player" despite the disparate impact.
It's ironic, IMO, that you had no affection for a QB that never missed time due to injury, but somehow can't stop gushing over one that gets hurt and misses time almost every season. And that's before factoring how much better at football the always-available Eli was, compared to the oft-injured DJ (relatively speaking, compared to top-tier QB1s, and especially compared to Eli).
I'll give you this though - the "average NFL player" is also likely to be a shitty NFL QB.
Funny how time changes perceptions. I remember the good-at-football Eli Manning getting booed out of the stadium near the end of his tenure, when playing behind the first iterations of these disastrous OLs we've rolled out.
In any case, Schoen has to be smart enough to live on.
Are you DJ's doctor passing along HIPPA related personal medical information?
I was impressed with his glowing comments about Johnson. Certainly, when Schoen had VERY little to spend on the OL, Johnson must have had significant input for those scarce dollars to go to Glowinski.
Its now been 1.5 years with Johnson, and my opinion has really changed. The extremely poor play of the Giants O Line has crippled the entire team.
Every team has injuries, and Johnson has been unable to manage anything close to acceptable.
Look at the Dolphins. They lose one of the best LTs in the game, Terron Armstead. Replace him with a journeyman from Appalachian State, Kendall Lamm, and he is actually fitting right in and their O kept clicking. Can't compare that to the Giants circus at LT since the Andrew Thomas injury.
I also don't like that the Giants now have an Asst O Line coach (Chris Smith) who is getting his very first NFL job with us. The O Line is not an area for training wheels in the NFL.
The Giants certainly have more coaches on offense than just Johnson. I would still like to see some other teams young OL talent signed from Practice Squads. More then just Johnson would be involved in seeing how these players perform.
As far as next season, I hope both Johnson and Smith are gone. We keep hearing that the Daboll/Kafka offense is complicated and takes smart players a significant time to master. With the current Union contract that strictly limits practice times and meetings, the Giants offense needs some simplification. Especially with the never ending injuries to OLinemen.
Quote:
with Jones, it’s his neck and the nerves. Another injury “could” cause paralysis. He “should” retire NOW but pro athletes don’t often make the smart decision.
In any case, Schoen has to be smart enough to live on.
Are you DJ's doctor passing along HIPPA related personal medical information?
What's HIPPA?
Here is 10 minutes of Ilm Manning against the Raiders this pre season.
His college experience becomes very clear. Started over 50 games and Hawaii plays some teams with top talent.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 16271642 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 16271637 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
That's how I see it too.. you either spend your high #1 (trade up?) on the next "franchise" guy... or you spend your high #2 (trade up into late 1st round?).
How can you sit still?
They are not going to sit still on a QB.
Whatever you think of DJ, there's no argument that he is injury prone - that's just what it is - like Waller. Guys are prone to injury.
Going into Year 3 of this regime, they are going to want to pick their guy at the most important position and at the very least make a QB competition here.
It's vital to their survival.
Average for an NFL player is different from QB, as I suspect you know full well.
Missing an RB3 doesn't impact a team nearly as much as missing their QB1, but it counts the same in calculating "average for an NFL player" despite the disparate impact.
It's ironic, IMO, that you had no affection for a QB that never missed time due to injury, but somehow can't stop gushing over one that gets hurt and misses time almost every season. And that's before factoring how much better at football the always-available Eli was, compared to the oft-injured DJ (relatively speaking, compared to top-tier QB1s, and especially compared to Eli).
I'll give you this though - the "average NFL player" is also likely to be a shitty NFL QB.
Your logic is reversed. An RB3 is playing a fraction of the snaps of a QB and QBs take some serious hits. I don't have the QB average games missed but I'd be it's higher.
Gush about Jones? I just said he's been bad this season. Durable? He's average in that respect.
Eli was an ironman. Great asset. Jones isn't. And so?
I mean, if I had a neck I would NOT play another snap. No way I'd risk it and Jones is a smart guy. I dunno... praying for the best.
So, I would just rather have a guy who can get open when needed, who has good hands, but can block extremely well. We need to stop looking for these fast, athletic and undersized tight ends who are a liability in the running game.
So, I would just rather have a guy who can get open when needed, who has good hands, but can block extremely well. We need to stop looking for these fast, athletic and undersized tight ends who are a liability in the running game.
Have you watched the games and/or read Sy's write ups? Bellinger can't block to save his life. If he is going to the be the future at TE for the Giants, he needs to become a much better player than he currently is.