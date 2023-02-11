Daboll indicated that IR for Waller and Taylor possible Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/2/2023 12:52 pm : 11/2/2023 12:52 pm

Daboll said QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) won’t play this week. IR is a possibility for both. Daboll said Tommy DeVito has been the No. 2 QB this week.