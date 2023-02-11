K Graham Gano to IR with knee surgery upcoming

continues to back up that some of the decision making this year has been completely mind blowing. Just a mess from Camp till now....why now....and what's all the talk about 70 to 80% Gano is better then most,,,STFU and get over yourself. Cut the shit.
RE: So basically a trend I see with Daboll is odd personnel decisions
Is it just me or have we been caught in a very reactive position more than once this season?
Gray was struggling with punts all year until he got hurt. While he didn’t directly hurt us (he almost did in the Washington and Seattle games) it is a far question to ask maybe a different returner or this kid Gunner (can’t spell his last name) make a difference for us sooner. He looked very good Sunday.
If someone other than Gano is kicking Sunday, do we make 1 of those 2 kicks and win?
If we brought in a few OL reinforcements sooner, does Jones get hurt? Do we then beat Buffalo with Hones instead of Taylor?
We seem slow in addressing the obvious concerns.
RE: So basically a trend I see with Daboll is odd personnel decisions
Last year it was putting Jackson at return man and getting him injured during a playoff stretch run.
This year, not taking Thomas out of the game and getting him more hurt, and letting Gano play through an injury which led to missed kicks and a lost game.
Ill agree on Gano...but seriously...nobody knows if someone is going to get hurt on a punt...we as Giants fans are a little more sensitive to it because of Sehorn but lots of important team players have fielded punts in the NFL. Thomas I think is more on the player. Coach says can you go...he says yes...what is the coach to supposed to do. Fans like to look at everything with 20/20 hindsight but the issue with that is you already know the outcome.
Is it just me or have we been caught in a very reactive position more than once this season?
Gray was struggling with punts all year until he got hurt. While he didn’t directly hurt us (he almost did in the Washington and Seattle games) it is a far question to ask maybe a different returner or this kid Gunner (can’t spell his last name) make a difference for us sooner. He looked very good Sunday.
If someone other than Gano is kicking Sunday, do we make 1 of those 2 kicks and win?
If we brought in a few OL reinforcements sooner, does Jones get hurt? Do we then beat Buffalo with Hones instead of Taylor?
We seem slow in addressing the obvious concerns.
Some really puzzling decisions this season for sure.
This question has been asked a lot this season but I will do it again.
Last year it was putting Jackson at return man and getting him injured during a playoff stretch run.
This year, not taking Thomas out of the game and getting him more hurt, and letting Gano play through an injury which led to missed kicks and a lost game.
Ill agree on Gano...but seriously...nobody knows if someone is going to get hurt on a punt...we as Giants fans are a little more sensitive to it because of Sehorn but lots of important team players have fielded punts in the NFL. Thomas I think is more on the player. Coach says can you go...he says yes...what is the coach to supposed to do. Fans like to look at everything with 20/20 hindsight but the issue with that is you already know the outcome.
Normally I'd agree, but on a team with no CB depth, I don't think it's 20/20 hindsight to question putting your best cover guy in oncoming traffic when he's an injury-prone player. Honestly, Sehorn didn't even come to mind thinking about it.
Last year it was putting Jackson at return man and getting him injured during a playoff stretch run.
This year, not taking Thomas out of the game and getting him more hurt, and letting Gano play through an injury which led to missed kicks and a lost game.
Ill agree on Gano...but seriously...nobody knows if someone is going to get hurt on a punt...we as Giants fans are a little more sensitive to it because of Sehorn but lots of important team players have fielded punts in the NFL. Thomas I think is more on the player. Coach says can you go...he says yes...what is the coach to supposed to do. Fans like to look at everything with 20/20 hindsight but the issue with that is you already know the outcome.
Normally I'd agree, but on a team with no CB depth, I don't think it's 20/20 hindsight to question putting your best cover guy in oncoming traffic when he's an injury-prone player. Honestly, Sehorn didn't even come to mind thinking about it.
TTH...just look at when Deion Sanders played...far and away the best CB. Yet he returned punts....but if Gano is going to IR then having him kick this weekend was stupid.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
The job of the organization is to sometimes save the players from themselves, even if they are trying to gut it out in an admirable fashion.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
The job of the organization is to sometimes save the players from themselves, even if they are trying to gut it out in an admirable fashion.
correct.
i wonder how much of this was trying to save the $500-600k against the cap pre-LW trade.
a few personnel decisions this year have been poor:
Keeping Shepard and Lemieux.
Keeping a UDFA rookie as your third QB, especially after Jones was hurt.
Cutting Crowder and Phillips.
Using Gray and then Shepard on PRs.
Leaving Thomas in the Dallas game.
Not putting Gano on IR.
There are probably others that I can't think of right now, but these are some of the reasons we are 2-6.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
This shit is not up to him! Didnt they see him in practice, wtf.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
This shit is not up to him! Didnt they see him in practice, wtf.
Right! Was he not practicing or was he awesome in practice and just fucked them during the game? What a shit show special teams has been ALL YEAR. Yet, Gano was good today according to the wonderful ST coach. They make it hard to root for them.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
The job of the organization is to sometimes save the players from themselves, even if they are trying to gut it out in an admirable fashion.
100% this. Daboll knew he was hurt and put the player out there. It's very normal for coaches to trust players in cases like this. He just chose wrong.
When it comes to selecting and entrusting his department heads particularly Special team coach McGaughey and O line Johnson......them two gotta do what they have done for the giants at other teams next season, if retained they are a serious threat to Daboll seeing his Meadowlands parking spot in '25. Full Stop.
Cutting Crowder
Keeping Shepard
Cutting Phillips
Keeping Peart
Keeping Brightwell
Using Gray as PR
Using Shep as PR
Using an injured Gano
Not using Tommy D
end of both halves in the Bills game
Not taking care of Thomas after injured
Playing not to lose instead of to win
Fill in the blanks________________
This is disgraceful that we had a kicker out there who was injured. Either Gano wasn’t honest (which it seems hard to believe since they knew he needed surgery) or our staff are idiots in sending him out there or giving JJ
the decision
the player if he can go and the player says yes, then player goes(aside from the med staff pulling a guy).
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
According to Tiki on WFAN today, Geno looked terrible in pre-game warm ups so it was clear before the game that he was ailing. Just another total screw up for this coaching staff. The only thing worse than the quantity of injuries is the quality of injury management. Just a total shit show.
RE: RE: RE: RE: So basically a trend I see with Daboll is odd personnel decisions
Last year it was putting Jackson at return man and getting him injured during a playoff stretch run.
This year, not taking Thomas out of the game and getting him more hurt, and letting Gano play through an injury which led to missed kicks and a lost game.
Ill agree on Gano...but seriously...nobody knows if someone is going to get hurt on a punt...we as Giants fans are a little more sensitive to it because of Sehorn but lots of important team players have fielded punts in the NFL. Thomas I think is more on the player. Coach says can you go...he says yes...what is the coach to supposed to do. Fans like to look at everything with 20/20 hindsight but the issue with that is you already know the outcome.
Normally I'd agree, but on a team with no CB depth, I don't think it's 20/20 hindsight to question putting your best cover guy in oncoming traffic when he's an injury-prone player. Honestly, Sehorn didn't even come to mind thinking about it.
TTH...just look at when Deion Sanders played...far and away the best CB. Yet he returned punts....but if Gano is going to IR then having him kick this weekend was stupid.
The difference in having Primetime or obj returning punts is that they were exceptional at it. You had the upside of a game changing play.
AJ looked awful and very uncomfortable and (I may not be remembering this right) but I thought he also said or implied that he didn’t want to return punts.
the player if he can go and the player says yes, then player goes(aside from the med staff pulling a guy).
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
According to Tiki on WFAN today, Geno looked terrible in pre-game warm ups so it was clear before the game that he was ailing. Just another total screw up for this coaching staff. The only thing worse than the quantity of injuries is the quality of injury management. Just a total shit show.
I'm starting to wonder if we need Eric's daughter's Photoshop abilities again
the player if he can go and the player says yes, then player goes(aside from the med staff pulling a guy).
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
According to Tiki on WFAN today, Geno looked terrible in pre-game warm ups so it was clear before the game that he was ailing. Just another total screw up for this coaching staff. The only thing worse than the quantity of injuries is the quality of injury management. Just a total shit show.
Thanks. I would need to hear a bit more for full context. Was the injury bothering him the entire week or did it just happen to get worse on gameday? If the latter, that would just put the staff in a horrible spot on Sunday.
He did make an extra point and 30+ yard FG on Sunday. So, I can still see why Daboll went for the FG attempt at the end of the game. If you watch that last miss, btw, you can see McDonald/Jets leap over the G and C and get right in Gano's kicking line. I can't believe McDonald didn't block it and/or why Gano would hook it...
the player if he can go and the player says yes, then player goes(aside from the med staff pulling a guy).
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
According to Tiki on WFAN today, Geno looked terrible in pre-game warm ups so it was clear before the game that he was ailing. Just another total screw up for this coaching staff. The only thing worse than the quantity of injuries is the quality of injury management. Just a total shit show.
Thanks. I would need to hear a bit more for full context. Was the injury bothering him the entire week or did it just happen to get worse on gameday? If the latter, that would just put the staff in a horrible spot on Sunday.
He did make an extra point and 30+ yard FG on Sunday. So, I can still see why Daboll went for the FG attempt at the end of the game. If you watch that last miss, btw, you can see McDonald/Jets leap over the G and C and get right in Gano's kicking line. I can't believe McDonald didn't block it and/or why Gano would hook it...
Tiki was simply lamenting on WFAN that he hadn't said more as a commentator during the game of the fact that Gano was laboring and missing easy kicks in warm ups. I guess a number of fans had called in and said they were surprised how bad Gano looked in pregame...
No doubt. But until the GM decides to spend the money to put Gano on IR and bring in another kicker, there is no choice for Daboll to make as to whether Gano is the kicker he put on the field on Sunday.
And we have no insight to what the discussions between Schoen and Daboll were in that regard, prior to Sunday.
No doubt. But until the GM decides to spend the money to put Gano on IR and bring in another kicker, there is no choice for Daboll to make as to whether Gano is the kicker he put on the field on Sunday.
And we have no insight to what the discussions between Schoen and Daboll were in that regard, prior to Sunday.
Daboll can choose not to send him out there on a 4th and 1 though.
How do other teams work around it so well but we can’t? Didn’t this organization go into the last game of the season in 2021 with 52 guys? Comical.
You think teams don't shuffle their depth chart to avoid IR designations and unnecessary cap drift? They all do it. You (like I) just don't watch their rosters as closely. And of course the Giants are just unlucky that it happened to their kicker. If it was someone like Brieda and he got a few less snaps, you'd hardly even notice.
I'm inclined to believe that they did genuinely believe Gano's injury was manageable and playable, or that would have factored into the decision to attempt the FG at the end rather than going for it on 4th down.
There are plenty of legitimate questions to be asked about the Giants' injuries and the way they've handled the roster, but I have much bigger questions about the medical staff's diagnostic process than I do about risk management with regard to the cap.
RE: RE: To me, the important information we need to know
No doubt. But until the GM decides to spend the money to put Gano on IR and bring in another kicker, there is no choice for Daboll to make as to whether Gano is the kicker he put on the field on Sunday.
And we have no insight to what the discussions between Schoen and Daboll were in that regard, prior to Sunday.
Daboll and Schoen are joined at the hip. I'm sure they were both aware of his injury. I'm fine adding Schoen to the blame game, though it changes nothing. They both were okay trying to play him through it, which cost them. GMs and coaches trust players all the time. Sometimes it's bites you. Just like everything else this year, anything that can go wrong has gone wrong. I'm not saying they should be fired for it.
GMs and coaches trust players all the time. Sometimes it's bites you. Just like everything else this year, anything that can go wrong has gone wrong. I'm not saying they should be fired for it.
As I mentioned, and picking up on Eric on LI's comment prior, I don't see this as a matter of trusting the player's medical opinion. Schoen had to be extremely aware of the Giants' tenuous cap situation, which has only now ameliorated with the LW deal.
Gano hasn't looked right pretty much all season. I don't know if the blocked kick also got him hurt against the Cowboys but he has been awful this year
After missing two FGs vs Dallas, he was 10-11 the next five weeks, missing only a 55 yarder @ Miami.
Then he missed the 42 yard attempt vs Commanders. There was clearly something not right with him at that point, and he was officially limited in practice leading up to the Jets.
I wouldn't say his performance had been on ongoing issue before that point. He was announced with an injured right calf from the blocked FG vs Dallas. How and when he injured his left knee, I don't think we know.
It's a lot easier last year with none. Daboll can go for two in Tennessee because NYG is a heavy underdog and has nothing to lose. The team can rally around Jones who had his 5th year option declined. The team can rally around Barkley who was finally healthy. Joe Schoen brought a new, fresh set of ideas to a stake front office. The whole vibe was a team with no expectations playing over their head.
Then, high expectations happen. We saw it in 2017 and 2021. It's really hitting hard this year with Jones, Thomas & Lawrence all getting paid. It was all about closing the gap with Philly & Dallas and everyone in this organization has failed to respond from expectations. Everyone. This is another example.
The good news. It's a great learning opportunity for Daboll and the coaching staff. Mara needs to stick with it and be patient. The resets have to stop. I think Daboll is a good coach, and I think the patience will pay off.
but we have to separate the pregame and in-game decisions about players with injuries.
Pre-game, there are no excuses. You have time to think about it and make the right decision.
During a game if a player gets hurt, he is being evaluated on the sideline and is either cleared to go back or he is not. The coach is busy managing the game, not asking a player how he feels. So, if AT for example is told he can go back in and play, then he is going in. I do not blame the training staff more than the coach for these in game decisions.
That said, if you are seeing Gano who has an injury miss his first FG, then you run the ball on that 4th down play. You have to know that his pre-existing knee injury is causing him problems. Especially planting on a rainy day.
Cutting Crowder
Keeping Shepard
Cutting Phillips
Keeping Peart
Keeping Brightwell
Using Gray as PR
Using Shep as PR
Using an injured Gano
Not using Tommy D
end of both halves in the Bills game
Not taking care of Thomas after injured
Playing not to lose instead of to win
Fill in the blanks________________
Etc, etc…
Agree with most of this.
The Giants have played poorly, but coaching has a lot to do with it. Daboll had a rough 1st half.
Good news? There's another half of football to go and it's very important he doesn't let it spiral out of control.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
This shit is not up to him! Didnt they see him in practice, wtf.
Typical dumbass Giants training staff. “Well, he wanted to play through it, so… good to go!”
If the player says he can go, he can go. He was booming Kickoffs well into the end zone. No player is going to voluntarily yank himself off the roster. It happens after they fail to perform, not before. The yacking at Daboll for this is boorish. If the guy accepts a jersey he is telling you he thinks he can play.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
The job of the organization is to sometimes save the players from themselves, even if they are trying to gut it out in an admirable fashion.
This is where Daboll may still be a project in process. As good a coordinator as he is running an entire organization in something very different. Hopefully he catches on quickly.
You can’t make this stuff up when it comes to this season
the player if he can go and the player says yes, then player goes(aside from the med staff pulling a guy).
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
bw, to logical. Buffoonery continues to abound on BBI. One minute AT is lazy getting back from his hammy, the other Gano should have not played.
Yes, the buffoonery on BBI is definitely the problem here. It is not that the freaking professional coach of a professional football team couldn't figure out that his kicker wasn't ready. Nah, can't be that type of buffoonery. It must be the guys at their keyboards who are really the dumb guys.
That doesn't necessarily mean he has a significant injury. Some surgeries are determined as necessary, but not immediate. They are put off until the end of the season. While we don't normally associate a PK as a guy to play through the injury in terms of a "tough guy" attitude, that seems like what we are seeing here.
You have made whether the Giants win or lose in a given week too important in your lives. I can't imagine this doesn't effect people close to you. The outbursts are too extreme, why aren't you ashamed of yourselves?
The whole world is far too eager to get the pitchforks.
Breath.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
This year, not taking Thomas out of the game and getting him more hurt, and letting Gano play through an injury which led to missed kicks and a lost game.
This year, not taking Thomas out of the game and getting him more hurt, and letting Gano play through an injury which led to missed kicks and a lost game.
probably the most concerning trend of the last couple years. somehow managed to find new ways to screw the pooch on injury decisions.
Gray was struggling with punts all year until he got hurt. While he didn’t directly hurt us (he almost did in the Washington and Seattle games) it is a far question to ask maybe a different returner or this kid Gunner (can’t spell his last name) make a difference for us sooner. He looked very good Sunday.
If someone other than Gano is kicking Sunday, do we make 1 of those 2 kicks and win?
If we brought in a few OL reinforcements sooner, does Jones get hurt? Do we then beat Buffalo with Hones instead of Taylor?
We seem slow in addressing the obvious concerns.
This year, not taking Thomas out of the game and getting him more hurt, and letting Gano play through an injury which led to missed kicks and a lost game.
Ill agree on Gano...but seriously...nobody knows if someone is going to get hurt on a punt...we as Giants fans are a little more sensitive to it because of Sehorn but lots of important team players have fielded punts in the NFL. Thomas I think is more on the player. Coach says can you go...he says yes...what is the coach to supposed to do. Fans like to look at everything with 20/20 hindsight but the issue with that is you already know the outcome.
Gray was struggling with punts all year until he got hurt. While he didn’t directly hurt us (he almost did in the Washington and Seattle games) it is a far question to ask maybe a different returner or this kid Gunner (can’t spell his last name) make a difference for us sooner. He looked very good Sunday.
If someone other than Gano is kicking Sunday, do we make 1 of those 2 kicks and win?
If we brought in a few OL reinforcements sooner, does Jones get hurt? Do we then beat Buffalo with Hones instead of Taylor?
We seem slow in addressing the obvious concerns.
Some really puzzling decisions this season for sure.
Quote:
Last year it was putting Jackson at return man and getting him injured during a playoff stretch run.
This year, not taking Thomas out of the game and getting him more hurt, and letting Gano play through an injury which led to missed kicks and a lost game.
Ill agree on Gano...but seriously...nobody knows if someone is going to get hurt on a punt...we as Giants fans are a little more sensitive to it because of Sehorn but lots of important team players have fielded punts in the NFL. Thomas I think is more on the player. Coach says can you go...he says yes...what is the coach to supposed to do. Fans like to look at everything with 20/20 hindsight but the issue with that is you already know the outcome.
Normally I'd agree, but on a team with no CB depth, I don't think it's 20/20 hindsight to question putting your best cover guy in oncoming traffic when he's an injury-prone player. Honestly, Sehorn didn't even come to mind thinking about it.
Both
the answer is everyone but ultimately if a guy gets on the field and cant perform its on the coaching staff.
This year, not taking Thomas out of the game and getting him more hurt, and letting Gano play through an injury which led to missed kicks and a lost game.
Don't forget leaving DJ in the game to get the shit kicked out of him when the team was down 33-0 and DAL was head hunting.
Quote:
In comment 16271821 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Last year it was putting Jackson at return man and getting him injured during a playoff stretch run.
This year, not taking Thomas out of the game and getting him more hurt, and letting Gano play through an injury which led to missed kicks and a lost game.
Ill agree on Gano...but seriously...nobody knows if someone is going to get hurt on a punt...we as Giants fans are a little more sensitive to it because of Sehorn but lots of important team players have fielded punts in the NFL. Thomas I think is more on the player. Coach says can you go...he says yes...what is the coach to supposed to do. Fans like to look at everything with 20/20 hindsight but the issue with that is you already know the outcome.
Normally I'd agree, but on a team with no CB depth, I don't think it's 20/20 hindsight to question putting your best cover guy in oncoming traffic when he's an injury-prone player. Honestly, Sehorn didn't even come to mind thinking about it.
TTH...just look at when Deion Sanders played...far and away the best CB. Yet he returned punts....but if Gano is going to IR then having him kick this weekend was stupid.
Then the decision to kick a FG in a monsoon with a kicker with one leg who needs surgery when you need a yard.
Ronnie Barnes is the trainer, not the doctor.
Quote:
I'm not sure if this reflects worse on the medical or coaching staff.
Both
It's both. They can't decide for the player to have surgery, but they can choose to play him or not.
Yes, but that injury was announced as being to his right calf.
This is his left knee.
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
The job of the organization is to sometimes save the players from themselves, even if they are trying to gut it out in an admirable fashion.
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
The job of the organization is to sometimes save the players from themselves, even if they are trying to gut it out in an admirable fashion.
correct.
i wonder how much of this was trying to save the $500-600k against the cap pre-LW trade.
Keeping Shepard and Lemieux.
Keeping a UDFA rookie as your third QB, especially after Jones was hurt.
Cutting Crowder and Phillips.
Using Gray and then Shepard on PRs.
Leaving Thomas in the Dallas game.
Not putting Gano on IR.
There are probably others that I can't think of right now, but these are some of the reasons we are 2-6.
Quote:
I'm not sure if this reflects worse on the medical or coaching staff.
the answer is everyone but ultimately if a guy gets on the field and cant perform its on the coaching staff.
It's a cluster.
In and of itself, a kicker gutting out the pain is bad business.
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
This shit is not up to him! Didnt they see him in practice, wtf.
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
This shit is not up to him! Didnt they see him in practice, wtf.
Right! Was he not practicing or was he awesome in practice and just fucked them during the game? What a shit show special teams has been ALL YEAR. Yet, Gano was good today according to the wonderful ST coach. They make it hard to root for them.
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury....many are excoriating AT for not playing with the hammy, now they are jumping Gano for trying to play.....
And the coaches don't control that.
And the coaches don't control that.
I doubt cap had anything to do with it...
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
The job of the organization is to sometimes save the players from themselves, even if they are trying to gut it out in an admirable fashion.
100% this. Daboll knew he was hurt and put the player out there. It's very normal for coaches to trust players in cases like this. He just chose wrong.
100% this. Daboll knew he was hurt and put the player out there. It's very normal for coaches to trust players in cases like this. He just chose wrong.
Gano was the only kicker on the roster. Unless/until the GM signs another kicker, there's no choice to make.
Keeping Shepard
Cutting Phillips
Keeping Peart
Keeping Brightwell
Using Gray as PR
Using Shep as PR
Using an injured Gano
Not using Tommy D
end of both halves in the Bills game
Not taking care of Thomas after injured
Playing not to lose instead of to win
Fill in the blanks________________
Etc, etc…
Last player left please turn off the lights.
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
the decision
Quote:
the player if he can go and the player says yes, then player goes(aside from the med staff pulling a guy).
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
bw, to logical. Buffoonery continues to abound on BBI. One minute AT is lazy getting back from his hammy, the other Gano should have not played.
How do other teams work around it so well but we can’t? Didn’t this organization go into the last game of the season in 2021 with 52 guys? Comical.
Quote:
the player if he can go and the player says yes, then player goes(aside from the med staff pulling a guy).
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
According to Tiki on WFAN today, Geno looked terrible in pre-game warm ups so it was clear before the game that he was ailing. Just another total screw up for this coaching staff. The only thing worse than the quantity of injuries is the quality of injury management. Just a total shit show.
Quote:
In comment 16271831 GIANTS128 said:
Quote:
In comment 16271821 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Last year it was putting Jackson at return man and getting him injured during a playoff stretch run.
This year, not taking Thomas out of the game and getting him more hurt, and letting Gano play through an injury which led to missed kicks and a lost game.
Ill agree on Gano...but seriously...nobody knows if someone is going to get hurt on a punt...we as Giants fans are a little more sensitive to it because of Sehorn but lots of important team players have fielded punts in the NFL. Thomas I think is more on the player. Coach says can you go...he says yes...what is the coach to supposed to do. Fans like to look at everything with 20/20 hindsight but the issue with that is you already know the outcome.
Normally I'd agree, but on a team with no CB depth, I don't think it's 20/20 hindsight to question putting your best cover guy in oncoming traffic when he's an injury-prone player. Honestly, Sehorn didn't even come to mind thinking about it.
TTH...just look at when Deion Sanders played...far and away the best CB. Yet he returned punts....but if Gano is going to IR then having him kick this weekend was stupid.
AJ looked awful and very uncomfortable and (I may not be remembering this right) but I thought he also said or implied that he didn’t want to return punts.
I think it is fair to question Daboll's judgement here and it is not the first time.
Quote:
100% this. Daboll knew he was hurt and put the player out there. It's very normal for coaches to trust players in cases like this. He just chose wrong.
Gano was the only kicker on the roster. Unless/until the GM signs another kicker, there's no choice to make.
This injury didn't just happen Sunday at 1pm.
+100
Quote:
In comment 16271902 section125 said:
Quote:
the player if he can go and the player says yes, then player goes(aside from the med staff pulling a guy).
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
According to Tiki on WFAN today, Geno looked terrible in pre-game warm ups so it was clear before the game that he was ailing. Just another total screw up for this coaching staff. The only thing worse than the quantity of injuries is the quality of injury management. Just a total shit show.
I'm starting to wonder if we need Eric's daughter's Photoshop abilities again
Don't forget McGaughey saying TODAY that Gano is "working through some things" with the knee.
Um, YEAH, like season ending surgery??
He looked awful in pregame so I’m sure practice wasn’t much better.
Quote:
In comment 16271902 section125 said:
Quote:
the player if he can go and the player says yes, then player goes(aside from the med staff pulling a guy).
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
According to Tiki on WFAN today, Geno looked terrible in pre-game warm ups so it was clear before the game that he was ailing. Just another total screw up for this coaching staff. The only thing worse than the quantity of injuries is the quality of injury management. Just a total shit show.
Thanks. I would need to hear a bit more for full context. Was the injury bothering him the entire week or did it just happen to get worse on gameday? If the latter, that would just put the staff in a horrible spot on Sunday.
He did make an extra point and 30+ yard FG on Sunday. So, I can still see why Daboll went for the FG attempt at the end of the game. If you watch that last miss, btw, you can see McDonald/Jets leap over the G and C and get right in Gano's kicking line. I can't believe McDonald didn't block it and/or why Gano would hook it...
Quote:
In comment 16271931 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16271902 section125 said:
Quote:
the player if he can go and the player says yes, then player goes(aside from the med staff pulling a guy).
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
According to Tiki on WFAN today, Geno looked terrible in pre-game warm ups so it was clear before the game that he was ailing. Just another total screw up for this coaching staff. The only thing worse than the quantity of injuries is the quality of injury management. Just a total shit show.
Thanks. I would need to hear a bit more for full context. Was the injury bothering him the entire week or did it just happen to get worse on gameday? If the latter, that would just put the staff in a horrible spot on Sunday.
He did make an extra point and 30+ yard FG on Sunday. So, I can still see why Daboll went for the FG attempt at the end of the game. If you watch that last miss, btw, you can see McDonald/Jets leap over the G and C and get right in Gano's kicking line. I can't believe McDonald didn't block it and/or why Gano would hook it...
Tiki was simply lamenting on WFAN that he hadn't said more as a commentator during the game of the fact that Gano was laboring and missing easy kicks in warm ups. I guess a number of fans had called in and said they were surprised how bad Gano looked in pregame...
This injury didn't just happen Sunday at 1pm.
No doubt. But until the GM decides to spend the money to put Gano on IR and bring in another kicker, there is no choice for Daboll to make as to whether Gano is the kicker he put on the field on Sunday.
And we have no insight to what the discussions between Schoen and Daboll were in that regard, prior to Sunday.
Quote:
This injury didn't just happen Sunday at 1pm.
No doubt. But until the GM decides to spend the money to put Gano on IR and bring in another kicker, there is no choice for Daboll to make as to whether Gano is the kicker he put on the field on Sunday.
And we have no insight to what the discussions between Schoen and Daboll were in that regard, prior to Sunday.
Daboll can choose not to send him out there on a 4th and 1 though.
How do other teams work around it so well but we can’t? Didn’t this organization go into the last game of the season in 2021 with 52 guys? Comical.
You think teams don't shuffle their depth chart to avoid IR designations and unnecessary cap drift? They all do it. You (like I) just don't watch their rosters as closely. And of course the Giants are just unlucky that it happened to their kicker. If it was someone like Brieda and he got a few less snaps, you'd hardly even notice.
I'm inclined to believe that they did genuinely believe Gano's injury was manageable and playable, or that would have factored into the decision to attempt the FG at the end rather than going for it on 4th down.
There are plenty of legitimate questions to be asked about the Giants' injuries and the way they've handled the roster, but I have much bigger questions about the medical staff's diagnostic process than I do about risk management with regard to the cap.
Quote:
and don't - is how Gano looked in practice. If his accuracy didn't appear to be an issue all week, I'm not sure how much criticism of Daboll is warranted. On this issue, at least.
He looked awful in pregame so I’m sure practice wasn’t much better.
It's entirely possible that the wet field on Sunday was one variable too many. These guys don't practice in the rain.
Quote:
This injury didn't just happen Sunday at 1pm.
No doubt. But until the GM decides to spend the money to put Gano on IR and bring in another kicker, there is no choice for Daboll to make as to whether Gano is the kicker he put on the field on Sunday.
And we have no insight to what the discussions between Schoen and Daboll were in that regard, prior to Sunday.
Daboll and Schoen are joined at the hip. I'm sure they were both aware of his injury. I'm fine adding Schoen to the blame game, though it changes nothing. They both were okay trying to play him through it, which cost them. GMs and coaches trust players all the time. Sometimes it's bites you. Just like everything else this year, anything that can go wrong has gone wrong. I'm not saying they should be fired for it.
Daboll can choose not to send him out there on a 4th and 1 though.
Yes. And Gano had made a 31y FG and a 33y XP in the same game, same weather and with the same bad knee.
I hated the decision to kick at the time because it still left the Jets with an opportunity to win. They get the first, they don't have to snap the ball again.
Quote:
In comment 16271972 shyster said:
Daboll can choose not to send him out there on a 4th and 1 though.
Yes. And Gano had made a 31y FG and a 33y XP in the same game, same weather and with the same bad knee.
Gano hasn't looked right pretty much all season. I don't know if the blocked kick also got him hurt against the Cowboys but he has been awful this year
As I mentioned, and picking up on Eric on LI's comment prior, I don't see this as a matter of trusting the player's medical opinion. Schoen had to be extremely aware of the Giants' tenuous cap situation, which has only now ameliorated with the LW deal.
Gano hasn't looked right pretty much all season. I don't know if the blocked kick also got him hurt against the Cowboys but he has been awful this year
After missing two FGs vs Dallas, he was 10-11 the next five weeks, missing only a 55 yarder @ Miami.
Then he missed the 42 yard attempt vs Commanders. There was clearly something not right with him at that point, and he was officially limited in practice leading up to the Jets.
I wouldn't say his performance had been on ongoing issue before that point. He was announced with an injured right calf from the blocked FG vs Dallas. How and when he injured his left knee, I don't think we know.
Then, high expectations happen. We saw it in 2017 and 2021. It's really hitting hard this year with Jones, Thomas & Lawrence all getting paid. It was all about closing the gap with Philly & Dallas and everyone in this organization has failed to respond from expectations. Everyone. This is another example.
The good news. It's a great learning opportunity for Daboll and the coaching staff. Mara needs to stick with it and be patient. The resets have to stop. I think Daboll is a good coach, and I think the patience will pay off.
Pre-game, there are no excuses. You have time to think about it and make the right decision.
During a game if a player gets hurt, he is being evaluated on the sideline and is either cleared to go back or he is not. The coach is busy managing the game, not asking a player how he feels. So, if AT for example is told he can go back in and play, then he is going in. I do not blame the training staff more than the coach for these in game decisions.
That said, if you are seeing Gano who has an injury miss his first FG, then you run the ball on that 4th down play. You have to know that his pre-existing knee injury is causing him problems. Especially planting on a rainy day.
Keeping Shepard
Cutting Phillips
Keeping Peart
Keeping Brightwell
Using Gray as PR
Using Shep as PR
Using an injured Gano
Not using Tommy D
end of both halves in the Bills game
Not taking care of Thomas after injured
Playing not to lose instead of to win
Fill in the blanks________________
Etc, etc…
Agree with most of this.
The Giants have played poorly, but coaching has a lot to do with it. Daboll had a rough 1st half.
Good news? There's another half of football to go and it's very important he doesn't let it spiral out of control.
Fourth and one. Kicker has a bad knee. Wet conditions. Anyone still want to say we should not have run the ball?
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
This shit is not up to him! Didnt they see him in practice, wtf.
Typical dumbass Giants training staff. “Well, he wanted to play through it, so… good to go!”
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Graham Gano tried to gut it out and be there for #NYGiants who committed to him as a captain and gave him an extension.
He talked responsibility and accountability to NYG when he shared with me last week that he’d need surgery on left knee after season. Tried to fight through pain and be there for the team. Took the blame for the misses vs Jets, never blamed the injury.
I’m sure he’s beating himself up at how this played out.
The job of the organization is to sometimes save the players from themselves, even if they are trying to gut it out in an admirable fashion.
This is where Daboll may still be a project in process. As good a coordinator as he is running an entire organization in something very different. Hopefully he catches on quickly.
Mind numbing!!!!
Mind numbing!!!!
Dont forget the nonsense with Jones last week. His neck magically got better from Friday - Sunday Morning, but was already ruled out.
Daboll is under enormous pressure and I bet isn’t sleeping much. He needs to focus on the details and proceed methodically. I know, easier said than done…
Quote:
In comment 16271902 section125 said:
Quote:
the player if he can go and the player says yes, then player goes(aside from the med staff pulling a guy).
This smells of Gano trying to play thru the injury..
This is where I am. The staff watches Gano kick in practice and pre-game warmups. So, it has to be a constant, collaborative process on health based on results.
If Gano is making his FGs in pregame with the same accuracy and distance, and he says he's ready, what is the staff supposed to do? Administer sodium pentothal?
bw, to logical. Buffoonery continues to abound on BBI. One minute AT is lazy getting back from his hammy, the other Gano should have not played.
Yes, the buffoonery on BBI is definitely the problem here. It is not that the freaking professional coach of a professional football team couldn't figure out that his kicker wasn't ready. Nah, can't be that type of buffoonery. It must be the guys at their keyboards who are really the dumb guys.
You people are unreal.
You expected nothing last year and were delivered a playoff victory.
Tons of injuries, brutal schedule and you turn like a wild animal.
Every decision now is judged in hindsight to make him look stupid.
Let's run this one out of town, I'm sure it will get better...lol
1st time GM and HC can't make mistakes but must improve and get better at the job, where do you find those qualities?
The whole world is far too eager to get the pitchforks.
Breath.