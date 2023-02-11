for display only
Giant With Most Untapped Potential

christian : 11/2/2023 9:39 pm
Not necessarily who will be a future All Pro, but who has the most upside from where they are to where they could top out.

Thibs, Banks, and Hyatt?

My pick is McFadden. His improvement YoY has been nothing short of remarkable. If his upward trajectory continues, I think he has the potential to be a legitimately good linebacker.
Are there any stats  
drake88 : 11/2/2023 9:45 pm : link
supporting McFadden playing better? How is his coverage?
Neal  
robbieballs2003 : 11/2/2023 9:46 pm : link
.
Easy  
Jay on the Island : 11/2/2023 9:50 pm : link
Evan Neal. He has been a big disappointment thus far but he has all-pro potential.
The key here is ‘untapped’  
gary_from_chester : 11/2/2023 9:51 pm : link
We’ve seen good play from Thibs and McFadden. Hyatt’s a good candidate for ‘untapped’ since he hasn’t been targeted all that much.

My vote goes to Wandale Robinson. Has to stay healthy… if he does I think he’s a legit weapon. Chain mover, really quick, gets north-south in a hurry. Hoping he can stay on the field and with better OL and QB play this kid can be really good.
RE: Are there any stats  
christian : 11/2/2023 9:57 pm : link
In comment 16272050 drake88 said:
Quote:
supporting McFadden playing better? How is his coverage?


His passer rating against YoY has improved from 120 to 50. Completion percentage against from 87% to 67%. Yards per target 9.2 to 4.9.

PFF rated him among the 5 worst linebackers last year. He's been rated onebof the top 5 linebackers by PFF twice this season.
Flott...  
bw in dc : 11/2/2023 9:58 pm : link
He's got a very good chance to be the real deal. He's more physical than I thought, and he seems fearless.
RE: Flott...  
christian : 11/2/2023 10:01 pm : link
In comment 16272059 bw in dc said:
Quote:
He's got a very good chance to be the real deal. He's more physical than I thought, and he seems fearless.


That's a good choice. He flashed some willingness to mix it up against Washington I wasn't expecting.
Agree...  
Mcphedge : 11/2/2023 10:04 pm : link

McFadden is MUCH improved...

Coming into camp, many of us had already discounted his value and, instead, we were looking forward to great production from Beavers...

Little did we know that McFadden had a lot more to show...

He has, quietly, become a solid performer...

RE: Easy  
Joe Beckwith : 11/2/2023 10:59 pm : link
In comment 16272054 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Evan Neal. He has been a big disappointment thus far but he has all-pro potential.

+1
I really like wan’dale  
dancing blue bear : 11/2/2023 11:05 pm : link
He’s a tough little fucker. On all 22 I’ve seen his blocking downfield. A lot of heart. They will use him in a lot of ways


Honorable mentions

Flott is another good one. Like a light went on

I still think ezudu could be good if he figures it out.

We all pray for Neal
Evan Neal  
FStubbs : 11/2/2023 11:21 pm : link
And Azeez Ojulari.
Isaiah Simmons  
Breeze_94 : 11/2/2023 11:33 pm : link
Is my pick.

Evan Neal another good one, but sometimes he looks limited athletically.
Thibodeaux  
OBJ_AllDay : 11/3/2023 12:42 am : link
.
RE: RE: Are there any stats  
drake88 : 11/3/2023 6:59 am : link
In comment 16272057 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16272050 drake88 said:


Quote:


supporting McFadden playing better? How is his coverage?



His passer rating against YoY has improved from 120 to 50. Completion percentage against from 87% to 67%. Yards per target 9.2 to 4.9.

PFF rated him among the 5 worst linebackers last year. He's been rated onebof the top 5 linebackers by PFF twice this season.



That's very encouraging. Thanks for posting. Given our recent history with linebackers this would be a major win if he develops into something special.
McFadden  
bronxboy : 11/3/2023 7:11 am : link
if he stops missing tackles.
I think McFadden is about  
section125 : 11/3/2023 7:21 am : link
tapped out. He has improved so much in the last year, there cannot be much left. If there is more, we have a perennial All Pro. Perhaps a tad better tackling. His improvement has been standing out.

It may be Thibs as he is just now starting to get it. His run defense needs improving. I can see Vonn Miller or Dwight Freeney in him - these are the guys I see when I see Thibs.

You would hope Evan Neal, because he has been awful and an improvement to the mean would be remarkable. So I will go with Neal because at the moment he is totally untapped!
Dark horse: Pinnock  
Blue Dog : 11/3/2023 7:56 am : link
He played corner all through college and last season was his first time playing safety in real games. Now he's a full time starter and never comes off the field and is actually pretty O.K. Is he great or anything... no. But he more than likely will be starting again next year since he's under contract for cheap and he'll keep improving. He's a really good athlete, he's got good ball skills, and I think with more time to work on angles and open field tackling we will see him develop into a quality starter. Like you said, all pro isn't what I'm saying, but I think he could be a good player to have around for awhile.
Daniel Jones  
newjerseygiants : 11/3/2023 8:07 am : link
...
Hyatt  
Rick in Dallas : 11/3/2023 8:11 am : link
Has the potential to be a number 1 WR
Add Ezeudu to the list  
Milton : 11/3/2023 8:12 am : link
It's a young team.
The Giants  
mdthedream : 11/3/2023 8:14 am : link
are so young and full of upside. Hope the defense keeps stepping it up while the offense esp the oline improves as we go.
RE: Are there any stats  
Tuckrule : 11/3/2023 8:16 am : link
In comment 16272050 drake88 said:
Quote:
supporting McFadden playing better? How is his coverage?


He’s a linebacker. Watch the games. He’s unbelievable in the box. Coverage leaves a lot to be desired but between the tackles he’s the best run stuffing linebacker we’ve had since prob AP (Blake Martinez for a season)
RE: Isaiah Simmons  
Tuckrule : 11/3/2023 8:16 am : link
In comment 16272090 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Is my pick.

Evan Neal another good one, but sometimes he looks limited athletically.


Lol simmons. He doesn’t have untapped potential. He doesn’t have the physical traits to be a good nfl player. I’m a dead record. Straight line speed doesn’t help in football. When you can’t control your athleticism your an easy target for offenses to exploit
The $64,000,000 question  
HBart : 11/3/2023 8:33 am : link
Schoen/Dab's philosophy of find, develop and retain talent combined with injuries created this season's disaster -- the method behind the first half of '23's madness of suck. Throwing developmental players into the fire, by unexpected necessity. The results, painful as they are, help us outsiders answer this question and some clues about the team's answer.

McFadden is playing lights out so I wouldn't call his potential untapped. Banks is also playing lights out but I think he has upside.

My picks: Hyatt, Wandale, Flott, Banks, Pinnock and Neal. Maybe Simmons -- his ceiling is athletically unlimited; what that might translate to is TBD. JMS in a way - I see him quickly achieving OL nirvana of being a guy whose name never gets called, but with his high floor and play so far he doesn't really fit this answer.

I think the coaches would add Ezudu and perhaps McKethan to their list.

Then there's Azeez. As much untapped potential as anyone but ir matters not if he can't play.

And then of course there's Jones. On opening night he'd have been on my and the coaches list. His next few games could put him on this list, or on the way to replacement.
Thibs  
ThomasG : 11/3/2023 8:37 am : link
He has the physical and mental makeup to be a monster edge rusher.

It's there for the taking if he really wants it.
Hyatt  
UberAlias : 11/3/2023 8:53 am : link
Is the answer
Jashaun Corbin  
KeoweeFan : 11/3/2023 8:54 am : link
is my REAL longshot.
Wouldn't it be nice if Saquon were to continue his up and down injury history or even leave the team, that Corbin emerges as a surprise?
RE: Neal  
Dave in Buffalo : 11/3/2023 9:08 am : link
In comment 16272051 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.


If he is moved to guard, I'd agree with you. He doesn't have the lateral quickness for tackle, and then he tries to overcompensate, which makes everything worse. Personally, I think he'd excel at guard.
I'm going with Beavers  
Dave in Buffalo : 11/3/2023 9:18 am : link
We know he has a lot of potential. We saw it in the summer of last year before his injury. At this point, he is completely untapped. Fully healed and back in football shape, I'm really intrigued by what we might see after a full season.
RE: RE: Neal  
allstarjim : 11/3/2023 10:17 am : link
In comment 16272177 Dave in Buffalo said:
Quote:
In comment 16272051 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


.



If he is moved to guard, I'd agree with you. He doesn't have the lateral quickness for tackle, and then he tries to overcompensate, which makes everything worse. Personally, I think he'd excel at guard.


Watch all his snaps of the Miami game. He broke down late (fatigue?), but for 3 quarters we was pretty darn good against Van Ginkel, a speed rusher, and was mirroring him on his outside speed rush.

Neal has ALL the tools to be a great tackle. He has some inconsistencies with technique sometimes that causes him to lose balance at times, and perhaps he doesn't yet have the conditioning to play at a high level through 4 quarters which shouldn't be an issue but might be, but there are real signs that he's growing into a quality RT.
RE: RE: Isaiah Simmons  
gary_from_chester : 11/3/2023 10:27 am : link
In comment 16272151 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 16272090 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


Is my pick.

Evan Neal another good one, but sometimes he looks limited athletically.



Lol simmons. He doesn’t have untapped potential. He doesn’t have the physical traits to be a good nfl player. I’m a dead record. Straight line speed doesn’t help in football. When you can’t control your athleticism your an easy target for offenses to exploit


+1. Simmons will never be a good starting caliber LB; at best a role player and ST guy.
Neal  
JonC : 11/3/2023 10:29 am : link
Thibs has shown his, appears to be getting stronger, and is showing his ability to switch from power to speed, and finally showing his closing burst.

As jim said, Neal had a strong game in Miami for three quarters. He can play RT in the NFL, stick with him.
Simmons is who I said he was  
JonC : 11/3/2023 10:30 am : link
Plus athlete for his size, mediocre NFL player with no position.
RE: RE: RE: Neal  
gary_from_chester : 11/3/2023 10:33 am : link
In comment 16272251 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16272177 Dave in Buffalo said:


Quote:


In comment 16272051 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


.



If he is moved to guard, I'd agree with you. He doesn't have the lateral quickness for tackle, and then he tries to overcompensate, which makes everything worse. Personally, I think he'd excel at guard.



Watch all his snaps of the Miami game. He broke down late (fatigue?), but for 3 quarters we was pretty darn good against Van Ginkel, a speed rusher, and was mirroring him on his outside speed rush.

Neal has ALL the tools to be a great tackle. He has some inconsistencies with technique sometimes that causes him to lose balance at times, and perhaps he doesn't yet have the conditioning to play at a high level through 4 quarters which shouldn't be an issue but might be, but there are real signs that he's growing into a quality RT.


Nothing ‘untapped’ with Neal, he’s had plenty of opportunities. It does take time for tackles to develop, but I agree with Dave - Neal lacks the quick feet and balance to excel at tackle. Could he develop into an average tackle over time? I think so, but he has the traits to be a top shelf guard IMO.
RE: RE: Flott...  
Rory : 11/3/2023 10:35 am : link
In comment 16272062 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16272059 bw in dc said:


Quote:


He's got a very good chance to be the real deal. He's more physical than I thought, and he seems fearless.

Was my choice too. Everytime I see him on the field he makes a play.

I don’t think it’s gonna be with the Giants tho. Tre Hawkins appears to be the future



That's a good choice. He flashed some willingness to mix it up against Washington I wasn't expecting.
I'm going  
Giantsbigblue : 11/3/2023 10:40 am : link
To go outside the box and say Bellinger. The offensive missed him last year when he went out with the eye injury. He may be the better starter for this team over Waller
RE: I'm going  
gary_from_chester : 11/3/2023 10:50 am : link
In comment 16272282 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
To go outside the box and say Bellinger. The offensive missed him last year when he went out with the eye injury. He may be the better starter for this team over Waller


That’s a good one. Hardly any targets to date. He should get some opportunities now with Waller on the shelf. He flashed in his rookie season especially prior to the eye injury. Interested to see how he does the next few games.
Ojulari is a goner  
JonC : 11/3/2023 11:40 am : link
Edge will figure to be high on the next draft list.
Tre Hawkins  
SleepyOwl : 11/3/2023 11:57 am : link
Has the traits to be elite
The potential of the offense  
Chip : 11/3/2023 12:02 pm : link
is being held back by the bad play of the offensive line. So drafting WRs is pointless because the QB never has a pocket to step up into and spends to much time running away from pressure not leaving enough time to consistently get the WR down the field. I like the idea of Free Agency since guards cost less than Tackles. The Giants should talk to Neal about Guard as well. They loop around him and Jones does not have a pocket that often for Jones to step up into JMS looks good. So were set at Center and LT when Thomas gets back.
Banks  
Thegratefulhead : 11/3/2023 12:50 pm : link
Banks could turn into Revis.
RE: Simmons is who I said he was  
Thegratefulhead : 11/3/2023 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16272275 JonC said:
Quote:
Plus athlete for his size, mediocre NFL player with no position.
You did and it deserves acknowledgement.
RE: RE: Are there any stats  
drake88 : 11/3/2023 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16272149 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 16272050 drake88 said:


Quote:


supporting McFadden playing better? How is his coverage?



He’s a linebacker. Watch the games. He’s unbelievable in the box. Coverage leaves a lot to be desired but between the tackles he’s the best run stuffing linebacker we’ve had since prob AP (Blake Martinez for a season)


The stats posted above suggest his coverage is an asset. Passer rating of 50 against is pretty great.
RE: Ojulari is a goner  
ColHowPepper : 11/3/2023 11:03 pm : link
In comment 16272353 JonC said:
Quote:
Edge will figure to be high on the next draft list.

sure hope so; he’s a tease who can’t stay on the field and not particularly good at setting and holding the edge
