Giant With Most Untapped Potential christian : 11/2/2023 9:39 pm

Not necessarily who will be a future All Pro, but who has the most upside from where they are to where they could top out.



Thibs, Banks, and Hyatt?



My pick is McFadden. His improvement YoY has been nothing short of remarkable. If his upward trajectory continues, I think he has the potential to be a legitimately good linebacker.