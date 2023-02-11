Giant With Most Untapped Potential

Not necessarily who will be a future All Pro, but who has the most upside from where they are to where they could top out.
Thibs, Banks, and Hyatt?
My pick is McFadden. His improvement YoY has been nothing short of remarkable. If his upward trajectory continues, I think he has the potential to be a legitimately good linebacker.
My vote goes to Wandale Robinson. Has to stay healthy… if he does I think he’s a legit weapon. Chain mover, really quick, gets north-south in a hurry. Hoping he can stay on the field and with better OL and QB play this kid can be really good.
His passer rating against YoY has improved from 120 to 50. Completion percentage against from 87% to 67%. Yards per target 9.2 to 4.9.
PFF rated him among the 5 worst linebackers last year. He's been rated onebof the top 5 linebackers by PFF twice this season.
That's a good choice. He flashed some willingness to mix it up against Washington I wasn't expecting.
McFadden is MUCH improved...
Coming into camp, many of us had already discounted his value and, instead, we were looking forward to great production from Beavers...
Little did we know that McFadden had a lot more to show...
He has, quietly, become a solid performer...
+1
Honorable mentions
Flott is another good one. Like a light went on
I still think ezudu could be good if he figures it out.
We all pray for Neal
Evan Neal another good one, but sometimes he looks limited athletically.
supporting McFadden playing better? How is his coverage?
That's very encouraging. Thanks for posting. Given our recent history with linebackers this would be a major win if he develops into something special.
It may be Thibs as he is just now starting to get it. His run defense needs improving. I can see Vonn Miller or Dwight Freeney in him - these are the guys I see when I see Thibs.
You would hope Evan Neal, because he has been awful and an improvement to the mean would be remarkable. So I will go with Neal because at the moment he is totally untapped!
He’s a linebacker. Watch the games. He’s unbelievable in the box. Coverage leaves a lot to be desired but between the tackles he’s the best run stuffing linebacker we’ve had since prob AP (Blake Martinez for a season)
Lol simmons. He doesn’t have untapped potential. He doesn’t have the physical traits to be a good nfl player. I’m a dead record. Straight line speed doesn’t help in football. When you can’t control your athleticism your an easy target for offenses to exploit
McFadden is playing lights out so I wouldn't call his potential untapped. Banks is also playing lights out but I think he has upside.
My picks: Hyatt, Wandale, Flott, Banks, Pinnock and Neal. Maybe Simmons -- his ceiling is athletically unlimited; what that might translate to is TBD. JMS in a way - I see him quickly achieving OL nirvana of being a guy whose name never gets called, but with his high floor and play so far he doesn't really fit this answer.
I think the coaches would add Ezudu and perhaps McKethan to their list.
Then there's Azeez. As much untapped potential as anyone but ir matters not if he can't play.
And then of course there's Jones. On opening night he'd have been on my and the coaches list. His next few games could put him on this list, or on the way to replacement.
It's there for the taking if he really wants it.
Wouldn't it be nice if Saquon were to continue his up and down injury history or even leave the team, that Corbin emerges as a surprise?
If he is moved to guard, I'd agree with you. He doesn't have the lateral quickness for tackle, and then he tries to overcompensate, which makes everything worse. Personally, I think he'd excel at guard.
If he is moved to guard, I'd agree with you. He doesn't have the lateral quickness for tackle, and then he tries to overcompensate, which makes everything worse. Personally, I think he'd excel at guard.
Watch all his snaps of the Miami game. He broke down late (fatigue?), but for 3 quarters we was pretty darn good against Van Ginkel, a speed rusher, and was mirroring him on his outside speed rush.
Neal has ALL the tools to be a great tackle. He has some inconsistencies with technique sometimes that causes him to lose balance at times, and perhaps he doesn't yet have the conditioning to play at a high level through 4 quarters which shouldn't be an issue but might be, but there are real signs that he's growing into a quality RT.
Is my pick.
+1. Simmons will never be a good starting caliber LB; at best a role player and ST guy.
As jim said, Neal had a strong game in Miami for three quarters. He can play RT in the NFL, stick with him.
robbieballs2003 said:
Watch all his snaps of the Miami game. He broke down late (fatigue?), but for 3 quarters we was pretty darn good against Van Ginkel, a speed rusher, and was mirroring him on his outside speed rush.
Neal has ALL the tools to be a great tackle. He has some inconsistencies with technique sometimes that causes him to lose balance at times, and perhaps he doesn't yet have the conditioning to play at a high level through 4 quarters which shouldn't be an issue but might be, but there are real signs that he's growing into a quality RT.
Nothing ‘untapped’ with Neal, he’s had plenty of opportunities. It does take time for tackles to develop, but I agree with Dave - Neal lacks the quick feet and balance to excel at tackle. Could he develop into an average tackle over time? I think so, but he has the traits to be a top shelf guard IMO.
He's got a very good chance to be the real deal. He's more physical than I thought, and he seems fearless.
Was my choice too. Everytime I see him on the field he makes a play.
I don’t think it’s gonna be with the Giants tho. Tre Hawkins appears to be the future
That's a good choice. He flashed some willingness to mix it up against Washington I wasn't expecting.
That’s a good one. Hardly any targets to date. He should get some opportunities now with Waller on the shelf. He flashed in his rookie season especially prior to the eye injury. Interested to see how he does the next few games.
supporting McFadden playing better? How is his coverage?
He’s a linebacker. Watch the games. He’s unbelievable in the box. Coverage leaves a lot to be desired but between the tackles he’s the best run stuffing linebacker we’ve had since prob AP (Blake Martinez for a season)
The stats posted above suggest his coverage is an asset. Passer rating of 50 against is pretty great.
sure hope so; he’s a tease who can’t stay on the field and not particularly good at setting and holding the edge