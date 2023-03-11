As of November 3, 2023, which QB do you want?

Let's say we get the first overall pick and DJ continues to play like he has been playing (and yes, the neck injury is a consideration).
Knowing that DJ will be back in 2024 due to his contract, which QB do you want going forward:
A) Daniel Jones
B) Caleb Williams
C) Drake Maye
D) JJ McCarthy
E) Bo Nix (I know there's one guy...)
F) Tommy Devito (for you preseason fanatics out there)
G) Someone else
2) B
3) G (Jayden Daniels)
Ready to move on from A.
You want an OL to play QB? That's certainly odd.
I like Maye then most of the QBs I've seen and it's not particularly close.
We have got to get this right!!!!!
This is the year to take a QB. Can't gamble there will be good talent in next two years available, then you shop hungry or pay premiums.
I want to be good enough this year we cant get Williams or Maye.
I want Jones to beat Dallas or Philly.
I want the offense to find its pulse. Neal to prove he is a RT. Waller to come back prove he is the catalyst we hoped. Hyatt to be an every snap player. Wandle not to be brittle. be in position to get a #1 WR in the draft and then be able to trade into the bottom of rd1 to Draft Daniels(or Sanders if hes coming out).
Oh and that we can sign a top flight Pass rusher so we dont need one in rd 1 or 2 of the draft.
That's what I want.
But if in the position to choose Maye is the top guy.
Need to draft top 2 to get him IMO.
Drake Maye--Probably would be my #1 if not for the sour taste I have for ACC QBs. My guess would be this is Daboll and Schoen's #1 as the Josh Allen comparisons are right there.
JJ McCarthy--I want to see more, but that Michigan schedule and the cheating scandal are concerns.
1. The cool clutch of Eli Manning
2. The arm of Kerry Collins
3. The scrambling ability of Fran Tarkenton
4. The toughness of Charlie Connerly
5. A cool name like Y.A. Tittle
6. The accuracy of Phil Simms
7. The next man up attitude of Jeff Hostetler
8. Finally the running ability of Danny Dimes
Give me one of them please!!
It's a nice class and I'm sure Schoen is looking all over and not just Caleb. Caleb has his warts himself to clean up and get better with.
We don't all have the same hatred of all ACC teams outside of Charlottesville that you do?
I just watch a fair number of Carolina games over the past two years and think to myself "This guy is who they're drooling over?" Just don't see anything particularly special about him.
Go big or go home.
He said his opinion along with most players and alum in the college circle, is that Maye is a sure fire NFL stud, and he had concerns about Williams size.
I just don't see CW fitting the NYG QB profile.
Agreed I root for DJ to kick ass, because that's best case scenario. But I'll take the best one, PERIOD.
The Giants are more likely to get McCarthy IMO.
From the rest, as of right now, I would favor Spencer Rattler.
Daniels
Then.
I love Daniel.
I want the next QB on the roster. Loss of strength for more than in a week in the arm? I think another neck injury closes out the career. I don't feel bad for him, he has been well compensated.
Unfortunate for everyone.
Who I want depends a great deal on the rest of the year. I can tell you that I am leaning away from Williams.
This^
Is it Dan Duggan and Paul Schwartz that are hounding and crushing Daniel Jones, or is it ESPN and the national media?
This myth of the soul-crushing New York media is about 20 years outdated.
I think McCarthy may be more of a comfortable pick for Giants ownership. Clean cut Irish boy from a powerhouse program with a long football tradition.
I am not suggesting Mara is picking the QB, but I imagine that is the one he would have the least amount of concern with.
6'4" 230, 4.6ish 40 time, Herbert-like arm. Putting up good numbers.
Other than that I guess it's up to your interpretation of his play, but his measurables project him as a star in the NFL. Josh Allen looked like a turd against some bad Mountain West teams but the NFL was interested in him for his upside. The Bills were right.
I know only a little about the eligible QBs, except maybe McCarthy, but I want the mobile guy that processes quickly.
+1,
if Marvin Jr is there for the taking you take him! I feel you can get quality back up/future starter QB in 2nd round from this crop. We have 2 2nd rounders too! Go best ER or OL and roll from there.
So you want the Giants to use potentially elite draft capital to take another RT? Instead of a potential franchise altering QB?
Quote:
My feeling is Caleb is still #1 but obviously Maye is no slouch. I lean Caleb but if Schoen and Daboll had a conviction about the UNC star I'd be excited about it.
This^
Is it Dan Duggan and Paul Schwartz that are hounding and crushing Daniel Jones, or is it ESPN and the national media?
This myth of the soul-crushing New York media is about 20 years outdated.
this 100 percent.
The rough and tough NY media is laid off and dead. Now you just have team mouthpieces who want to maintain whatever access they can get.
Even the usual hyperbolic voices on the radio at pretty sympathetic to Jones compared to the treatment that the Darnold and Wilson received from them. Don LaGreca was trying to argue that Jones isn't really a Year 5 QB because he is only in year two of Daboll.
Kay, who loves to throw around the "fallacy of the predetermined outcome" line when it comes to Boone mistakes, has let LaGreca say "The Giants win that Bills game because Jones wouldn't make the mistake that Tyrod did" and "The Giants win the Jets game with Jones" when there is no guarantee either of those games play out the same way with Jones in there.
Tiki has stated numerous times that he thinks Jones is going to be a top 10 QB.
The only guy who seems to take Jones to task is Orlovsky at the national level. The beatings Jones take are on the field, not off it.
Quote:
.
6'4" 230, 4.6ish 40 time, Herbert-like arm. Putting up good numbers.
Other than that I guess it's up to your interpretation of his play, but his measurables project him as a star in the NFL. Josh Allen looked like a turd against some bad Mountain West teams but the NFL was interested in him for his upside. The Bills were right.
I won't speak for Greg there, however it does feel like too many NFL fans don't view the Draft and the developments like what really goes on. Projection is what it is, character and the traits. The Giants appear to have a good foundation with the coaching staff, or so you hope, that getting a good kid they can mold in to something special.
C. Maye
B. Williams
D. McCarthy
Maye really reminds me a lot of Josh Allen when he was in college, still a little raw, but he has a cannon and can sling it deep on a rope. It would seem like he will be the guy Schoen and Dabs gravitate too IMO.
Williams I only worry about the personality in NY, not sure he has the personality to handle NY media. USC qb history pretty terrible, but that doesn’t change the fact that he has great intangibles. Has showed up a little short in big games thouhj this year.
I don’t think we will finish with a top 7 or 8 pick so I’m thinking we should take a QB in the second or third round. There will be quality at QB in the top 100 picks, just have to do a stellar job in the scouting process.
Quote:
In comment 16272256 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.
6'4" 230, 4.6ish 40 time, Herbert-like arm. Putting up good numbers.
Other than that I guess it's up to your interpretation of his play, but his measurables project him as a star in the NFL. Josh Allen looked like a turd against some bad Mountain West teams but the NFL was interested in him for his upside. The Bills were right.
I won't speak for Greg there, however it does feel like too many NFL fans don't view the Draft and the developments like what really goes on. Projection is what it is, character and the traits. The Giants appear to have a good foundation with the coaching staff, or so you hope, that getting a good kid they can mold in to something special.
We don't need a "good kid" to mold. We need a great QB who brings talent to the table. Good kid, clean cut, nice guy, works hard... that isn't enough.
Yes, and 2nd round draft QB.
My second choice is JJ McCarthy. I watch almost all of Michigan's games and have watched him grow every year. He's pretty good, but not super-flashy. He just wins and doesn't make alot of bad decisions. He may be available right around where we'll probably pick in the 1st, barring a total disaster or us winning 9 games (LOL).
Third choice for me is Bo Nix. I know he's older & plays out west, but like McCarthy, he's improved each year & just wins. He might be available in top of 2nd round because of his age. I could see us going this route if Daniel Jones is good the rest of the season and buys himself another season. Nix can be the #2 next year and learn the offense. We can make a decision on Jones after next year with Nix in the wings.
I am intrigued by Jayden Daniels right now, but haven't seen any more than highlights of his. His name keeps popping up as someone to watch.
All of these QBs have good size, with Nix being the only one under 6'3". I do think size is one of the preferred traits Schoen and Daboll will be looking for when they eventually pick their guy.