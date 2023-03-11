for display only
As of November 3, 2023, which QB do you want?

Anakim : 11/3/2023 9:35 am
Let's say we get the first overall pick and DJ continues to play like he has been playing (and yes, the neck injury is a consideration).

Knowing that DJ will be back in 2024 due to his contract, which QB do you want going forward:


A) Daniel Jones
B) Caleb Williams
C) Drake Maye
D) JJ McCarthy
E) Bo Nix (I know there's one guy...)
F) Tommy Devito (for you preseason fanatics out there)
G) Someone else
I'll go on record with C  
Mike from Ohio : 11/3/2023 9:38 am : link
Drake Maye
Does DJ being back change who we should  
UConn4523 : 11/3/2023 9:41 am : link
want at QB? Give me the best one.
Best OL  
Giants : 11/3/2023 9:42 am : link
In FA and best OL in the draft
Michael Penix  
Greg from LI : 11/3/2023 9:42 am : link
Maye  
JonC : 11/3/2023 9:43 am : link
...  
IchabodGiant : 11/3/2023 9:45 am : link
1) C
2) B
3) G (Jayden Daniels)

Ready to move on from A.
RE: Best OL  
Mike from Ohio : 11/3/2023 9:49 am : link
In comment 16272214 Giants said:
Quote:
In FA and best OL in the draft


You want an OL to play QB? That's certainly odd.
Im going with Drake Maye  
blueblood : 11/3/2023 9:54 am : link
all things being equal I would lean toward that taller QB.
I don’t th8nk we’ll be in a position to get  
Section331 : 11/3/2023 9:54 am : link
Williams or Maye, but I’m intrigued by the LSU kid Daniels. I could see Schoen taking a flyer on Penix or Nix if they make it to early 2nd rd, or maybe a trade-up into the late 1st.
DJ.  
Spider56 : 11/3/2023 9:55 am : link
DJ.
I was a big Jones defender but he lost me this year  
Heisenberg : 11/3/2023 9:57 am : link
between the poor play and the injuries.

I like Maye then most of the QBs I've seen and it's not particularly close.
Maye  
Sean : 11/3/2023 9:57 am : link
Maye is my first choice  
GiantBlue : 11/3/2023 9:58 am : link
Williams is my second.

We have got to get this right!!!!!
Maye as option A  
The_Boss : 11/3/2023 9:58 am : link
With Williams as option B.
C  
Sammo85 : 11/3/2023 10:10 am : link
But I'd be fine taking gamble on many.

This is the year to take a QB. Can't gamble there will be good talent in next two years available, then you shop hungry or pay premiums.
Pick 3  
Blueworm : 11/3/2023 10:12 am : link
To go to camp with.
I want A  
Dankbeerman : 11/3/2023 10:17 am : link
But the amount of things that need to go right between now and then for that to happen is about 96% impossible.

I want to be good enough this year we cant get Williams or Maye.

I want Jones to beat Dallas or Philly.

I want the offense to find its pulse. Neal to prove he is a RT. Waller to come back prove he is the catalyst we hoped. Hyatt to be an every snap player. Wandle not to be brittle. be in position to get a #1 WR in the draft and then be able to trade into the bottom of rd1 to Draft Daniels(or Sanders if hes coming out).

Oh and that we can sign a top flight Pass rusher so we dont need one in rd 1 or 2 of the draft.

That's what I want.

But if in the position to choose Maye is the top guy.
Maye  
Rjanyg : 11/3/2023 10:18 am : link
Prototypical size. Very good vision. Strong arm. Off schedule throwing accuracy. Tough. Fast.

Need to draft top 2 to get him IMO.
Really don't get why everyone loves Maye so much  
Greg from LI : 11/3/2023 10:19 am : link
Shedeur Sanders  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/3/2023 10:19 am : link
I dont think they pick #1, likely somewhere in the top 7.
For me, it's one of these three:  
logman : 11/3/2023 10:20 am : link
Caleb Williams--A lot to like. Obvious comparisons to Mahomes. Maybe a little undersized.


Drake Maye--Probably would be my #1 if not for the sour taste I have for ACC QBs. My guess would be this is Daboll and Schoen's #1 as the Josh Allen comparisons are right there.


JJ McCarthy--I want to see more, but that Michigan schedule and the cheating scandal are concerns.
Michael Penix  
averagejoe : 11/3/2023 10:23 am : link
Really like him and reasonable chance Giants can get him .
G  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 11/3/2023 10:24 am : link
Someone with:
1. The cool clutch of Eli Manning
2. The arm of Kerry Collins
3. The scrambling ability of Fran Tarkenton
4. The toughness of Charlie Connerly
5. A cool name like Y.A. Tittle
6. The accuracy of Phil Simms
7. The next man up attitude of Jeff Hostetler
8. Finally the running ability of Danny Dimes

Give me one of them please!!
For  
Toth029 : 11/3/2023 10:30 am : link
McCarthy, and others, it's about the big games and the intangibles. McCarthy ripped up the Buckeyes last year and has shown poise and improvement from year to year.

It's a nice class and I'm sure Schoen is looking all over and not just Caleb. Caleb has his warts himself to clean up and get better with.
C  
Spider43 : 11/3/2023 10:45 am : link
RE: Really don't get why everyone loves Maye so much  
Mike from Ohio : 11/3/2023 10:46 am : link
In comment 16272256 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


We don't all have the same hatred of all ACC teams outside of Charlottesville that you do?
I don't hate UNC  
Greg from LI : 11/3/2023 10:52 am : link
I grew up a UNC fan because my uncle went there, and was one until I enrolled at UVA.

I just watch a fair number of Carolina games over the past two years and think to myself "This guy is who they're drooling over?" Just don't see anything particularly special about him.
Williams  
JT039 : 11/3/2023 10:54 am : link
By far has the most elite QB traits.

Go big or go home.
d)  
viggie : 11/3/2023 10:59 am : link
JJ McCarthy
 
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2023 11:06 am : link
Had an insurance event at the Sierra Nevada Brewery in Asheville last night. One of the agents there was Boyd’s backup at Clemson.

He said his opinion along with most players and alum in the college circle, is that Maye is a sure fire NFL stud, and he had concerns about Williams size.
Okay with Maye or Williams  
ThomasG : 11/3/2023 11:22 am : link
Really want to see the rest of the pack and if they can give these two guys some draft competition.
I would be fine with either...  
bw in dc : 11/3/2023 11:25 am : link
CW or Maye if we fell into the top spot.

I just don't see CW fitting the NYG QB profile.
Admittedly I can’t stand UNC but I’ve seen several games over the past  
Spider56 : 11/3/2023 11:41 am : link
few years with comp tickets. Maye had looked really good at times, almost flawless but I honestly think he’s regressed this year vs last. Right now I’d say he’s no better than Trubisky and Howell before him. Ole Mack is overrated as a coach and does not have a great track record of developing QBs.
RE: Does DJ being back change who we should  
Johnny5 : 11/3/2023 11:42 am : link
In comment 16272212 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
want at QB? Give me the best one.

Agreed I root for DJ to kick ass, because that's best case scenario. But I'll take the best one, PERIOD.
Marvin Harrison Jr.  
larryflower37 : 11/3/2023 11:54 am : link
A game changing true #1 WR and could be a HOF type player. Can't pass that up for position value
Maye  
AcidTest : 11/3/2023 11:55 am : link
but I don't think we'll be in a position to get him, and I don't want to trade up for him. I also don't think either he or Williams are a "sure thing."

The Giants are more likely to get McCarthy IMO.

From the rest, as of right now, I would favor Spencer Rattler.
I Vote C  
Aloha Alan : 11/3/2023 11:58 am : link
Maye
Danny Kanell : 11/3/2023 12:05 pm : link
I think Caleb Williams is going to be a star so him.
Caleb Williams  
jeff57 : 11/3/2023 12:15 pm : link
Too good to pass up.
Of the good options Maye is the most realistic, so him  
Go Terps : 11/3/2023 12:21 pm : link
Pretty sure we run it back with Jones, though.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2023 12:35 pm : link
I think Schoen would like McCarthy. Might be more of a project which might work out if they don't have a top 5 pick. Something like WR or Edge in round 1 and McCarthy round 2. But I see a little Drew Lock to him which is never a great thing.
Williams  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2023 12:35 pm : link
Maye
Daniels
respectfully  
Thegratefulhead : 11/3/2023 12:40 pm : link
It doesn't matter, we make this decision after the season. We could look stupid in 4 days. Rest of the year for Daniel and the kids.

Then.

I love Daniel.

I want the next QB on the roster. Loss of strength for more than in a week in the arm? I think another neck injury closes out the career. I don't feel bad for him, he has been well compensated.

Unfortunate for everyone.

Who I want depends a great deal on the rest of the year. I can tell you that I am leaning away from Williams.
Caleb Williams has the most talent but I wonder about how he’d do in  
BLUATHRT : 11/3/2023 12:41 pm : link
NY. He seems so focused on the extra stuff that I worry how he’d be as a pro in this town. Maye is good but flawed. Pennix is my favorite in terms of pure passing potential. Can we just hang in with Jones until Arch is ready?
RE: Caleb Williams has the most talent but I wonder about how he’d do in  
Thegratefulhead : 11/3/2023 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16272433 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
NY. He seems so focused on the extra stuff that I worry how he’d be as a pro in this town. Maye is good but flawed. Pennix is my favorite in terms of pure passing potential. Can we just hang in with Jones until Arch is ready?
My concern is between the ears and NYC media. I think he would fold under what Jones has endured.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2023 12:49 pm : link
Maye has "Giant" written all over him if they are in a spot to take a QB high or want to trade up.
I think the NY media thing is completely overrated.  
jinkies : 11/3/2023 1:00 pm : link
My feeling is Caleb is still #1 but obviously Maye is no slouch. I lean Caleb but if Schoen and Daboll had a conviction about the UNC star I'd be excited about it.
RE: I think the NY media thing is completely overrated.  
Mike from Ohio : 11/3/2023 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16272453 jinkies said:
Quote:
My feeling is Caleb is still #1 but obviously Maye is no slouch. I lean Caleb but if Schoen and Daboll had a conviction about the UNC star I'd be excited about it.


This^

Is it Dan Duggan and Paul Schwartz that are hounding and crushing Daniel Jones, or is it ESPN and the national media?

This myth of the soul-crushing New York media is about 20 years outdated.
Well  
MotownGIANTS : 11/3/2023 1:48 pm : link
JJ McC is a product sign stealing so we can cross him off ...
RE: ...  
Mike from Ohio : 11/3/2023 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16272441 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Maye has "Giant" written all over him if they are in a spot to take a QB high or want to trade up.


I think McCarthy may be more of a comfortable pick for Giants ownership. Clean cut Irish boy from a powerhouse program with a long football tradition.

I am not suggesting Mara is picking the QB, but I imagine that is the one he would have the least amount of concern with.
RE: Really don't get why everyone loves Maye so much  
widmerseyebrow : 11/3/2023 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16272256 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


6'4" 230, 4.6ish 40 time, Herbert-like arm. Putting up good numbers.

Other than that I guess it's up to your interpretation of his play, but his measurables project him as a star in the NFL. Josh Allen looked like a turd against some bad Mountain West teams but the NFL was interested in him for his upside. The Bills were right.
I want DJ  
Joe Beckwith : 11/3/2023 2:10 pm : link
but the neck injury….
I know only a little about the eligible QBs, except maybe McCarthy, but I want the mobile guy that processes quickly.
RE: Marvin Harrison Jr.  
Gfan in PA : 11/3/2023 2:21 pm : link
In comment 16272370 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
A game changing true #1 WR and could be a HOF type player. Can't pass that up for position value


+1,

if Marvin Jr is there for the taking you take him! I feel you can get quality back up/future starter QB in 2nd round from this crop. We have 2 2nd rounders too! Go best ER or OL and roll from there.
Maye then Williams  
ElitoCanton : 11/3/2023 2:23 pm : link
DeVito is the only guy below Jones on the list. This team has to do everything it can to get the next QB.
Williams or Maye  
Breeze_94 : 11/3/2023 2:29 pm : link
I like them both. Think Williams has more upside, but Maye still has top 10 potential. It’s a great year to suck if you need a QB.
RE: Best OL  
Breeze_94 : 11/3/2023 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16272214 Giants said:
Quote:
In FA and best OL in the draft


So you want the Giants to use potentially elite draft capital to take another RT? Instead of a potential franchise altering QB?
I think if  
thevett : 11/3/2023 2:50 pm : link
Bo Nix takes Oregon to the CFP. He might be there in the second or bottom of the first round.
A  
Thunderstruck27 : 11/3/2023 2:52 pm : link
D
RE: RE: I think the NY media thing is completely overrated.  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 11/3/2023 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16272505 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16272453 jinkies said:


Quote:


My feeling is Caleb is still #1 but obviously Maye is no slouch. I lean Caleb but if Schoen and Daboll had a conviction about the UNC star I'd be excited about it.



This^

Is it Dan Duggan and Paul Schwartz that are hounding and crushing Daniel Jones, or is it ESPN and the national media?

This myth of the soul-crushing New York media is about 20 years outdated.


this 100 percent.

The rough and tough NY media is laid off and dead. Now you just have team mouthpieces who want to maintain whatever access they can get.

Even the usual hyperbolic voices on the radio at pretty sympathetic to Jones compared to the treatment that the Darnold and Wilson received from them. Don LaGreca was trying to argue that Jones isn't really a Year 5 QB because he is only in year two of Daboll.

Kay, who loves to throw around the "fallacy of the predetermined outcome" line when it comes to Boone mistakes, has let LaGreca say "The Giants win that Bills game because Jones wouldn't make the mistake that Tyrod did" and "The Giants win the Jets game with Jones" when there is no guarantee either of those games play out the same way with Jones in there.

Tiki has stated numerous times that he thinks Jones is going to be a top 10 QB.

The only guy who seems to take Jones to task is Orlovsky at the national level. The beatings Jones take are on the field, not off it.
RE: RE: Really don't get why everyone loves Maye so much  
Toth029 : 11/3/2023 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16272516 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16272256 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


.



6'4" 230, 4.6ish 40 time, Herbert-like arm. Putting up good numbers.

Other than that I guess it's up to your interpretation of his play, but his measurables project him as a star in the NFL. Josh Allen looked like a turd against some bad Mountain West teams but the NFL was interested in him for his upside. The Bills were right.


I won't speak for Greg there, however it does feel like too many NFL fans don't view the Draft and the developments like what really goes on. Projection is what it is, character and the traits. The Giants appear to have a good foundation with the coaching staff, or so you hope, that getting a good kid they can mold in to something special.
As of right now my ranking  
beatrixkiddo : 11/3/2023 3:09 pm : link
Would be

C. Maye
B. Williams
D. McCarthy

Maye really reminds me a lot of Josh Allen when he was in college, still a little raw, but he has a cannon and can sling it deep on a rope. It would seem like he will be the guy Schoen and Dabs gravitate too IMO.

Williams I only worry about the personality in NY, not sure he has the personality to handle NY media. USC qb history pretty terrible, but that doesn’t change the fact that he has great intangibles. Has showed up a little short in big games thouhj this year.
As of 11/3…  
Cheech d : 11/3/2023 3:19 pm : link
The easy answer is Daniel Jones. If his return and the return of AT and EN at tackle are happening now. the Giants may return to playing at last years level or better.
I don’t think we will finish with a top 7 or 8 pick so I’m thinking we should take a QB in the second or third round. There will be quality at QB in the top 100 picks, just have to do a stellar job in the scouting process.
....  
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2023 3:29 pm : link
I'd pay close attention to where Schoen has been in attendance of the college games. He isn't taking a QB without seeing him in person, and I'm fairly certain he has seen Williams, Maye, and McCarthy.
RE: RE: RE: Really don't get why everyone loves Maye so much  
jinkies : 11/3/2023 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16272623 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16272516 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


In comment 16272256 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


.



6'4" 230, 4.6ish 40 time, Herbert-like arm. Putting up good numbers.

Other than that I guess it's up to your interpretation of his play, but his measurables project him as a star in the NFL. Josh Allen looked like a turd against some bad Mountain West teams but the NFL was interested in him for his upside. The Bills were right.



I won't speak for Greg there, however it does feel like too many NFL fans don't view the Draft and the developments like what really goes on. Projection is what it is, character and the traits. The Giants appear to have a good foundation with the coaching staff, or so you hope, that getting a good kid they can mold in to something special.


We don't need a "good kid" to mold. We need a great QB who brings talent to the table. Good kid, clean cut, nice guy, works hard... that isn't enough.
my preference is Maye  
santacruzom : 11/3/2023 5:28 pm : link
but if he's gone by our pick I think the Giants could take a top prospect at another position and then trade back into the first round to get another QB: Penix, Ward, Daniels, Sanders, etc. There's a good many of them to choose from and I'm sure the Giants will scout all of them.
RE: Marvin Harrison Jr.  
joe48 : 11/3/2023 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16272370 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
A game changing true #1 WR and could be a HOF type player. Can't pass that up for position value

Yes, and 2nd round draft QB.
Why so little love for  
BobOnLI : 8:43 am : link
Bo Nix? Most experienced QB and bright. If he wins the Heisman he gets drafted early.
I'll be interested to see how Daniels does vs Alabama today.  
TheMick7 : 8:48 am : link
I think he's very underrated in comparison to the top guys & has all the talent needed to be a top QB in the NFL!
As of now  
Old Dirty : 11:53 am : link
Drake Maye is my #1. He'll be the high 1st rounder that may cost us more than that pick to acquire him. If that's the plan I'm good with it.

My second choice is JJ McCarthy. I watch almost all of Michigan's games and have watched him grow every year. He's pretty good, but not super-flashy. He just wins and doesn't make alot of bad decisions. He may be available right around where we'll probably pick in the 1st, barring a total disaster or us winning 9 games (LOL).

Third choice for me is Bo Nix. I know he's older & plays out west, but like McCarthy, he's improved each year & just wins. He might be available in top of 2nd round because of his age. I could see us going this route if Daniel Jones is good the rest of the season and buys himself another season. Nix can be the #2 next year and learn the offense. We can make a decision on Jones after next year with Nix in the wings.

I am intrigued by Jayden Daniels right now, but haven't seen any more than highlights of his. His name keeps popping up as someone to watch.

All of these QBs have good size, with Nix being the only one under 6'3". I do think size is one of the preferred traits Schoen and Daboll will be looking for when they eventually pick their guy.
