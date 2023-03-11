As of November 3, 2023, which QB do you want? Anakim : 11/3/2023 9:35 am

Let's say we get the first overall pick and DJ continues to play like he has been playing (and yes, the neck injury is a consideration).



Knowing that DJ will be back in 2024 due to his contract, which QB do you want going forward:





A) Daniel Jones

B) Caleb Williams

C) Drake Maye

D) JJ McCarthy

E) Bo Nix (I know there's one guy...)

F) Tommy Devito (for you preseason fanatics out there)

G) Someone else