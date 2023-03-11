The Giants may win. They may not. Whatever. Thegratefulhead : 11/3/2023 3:29 pm

Good preview, but I thought this part deserved its own recognition as it represents the way I feel. I am like many of you. I became a Giant fan in the 70s and my football birth is "The Fumble" I refuse to use the M word in any way.



I grew up in Northern Ocean county and my family is from Bayonne. I grew up with Eagle and Jets fans on my bus rides to school. The blue runs deep. I have hate from old times still inside.



Myself, Eric and many of you should be the NFLs wheelhouse.



They are losing US!



That is a big PROBLEM for THEM.



It isn't because the Giants are bad(doesn't help). The product just is not as good and it isn't close.



I built a media room to watch multiple NFL games. The Giants or the prime game always went on the center TV. Now, I play video games on the big TV and I barely pay attention to games. I just roll it back if something important happens.



We are watching the NFL die.