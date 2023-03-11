The Giants may win. They may not. Whatever.

Good preview, but I thought this part deserved its own recognition as it represents the way I feel. I am like many of you. I became a Giant fan in the 70s and my football birth is "The Fumble" I refuse to use the M word in any way.
I grew up in Northern Ocean county and my family is from Bayonne. I grew up with Eagle and Jets fans on my bus rides to school. The blue runs deep. I have hate from old times still inside.
Myself, Eric and many of you should be the NFLs wheelhouse.
They are losing US!
That is a big PROBLEM for THEM.
It isn't because the Giants are bad(doesn't help). The product just is not as good and it isn't close.
I built a media room to watch multiple NFL games. The Giants or the prime game always went on the center TV. Now, I play video games on the big TV and I barely pay attention to games. I just roll it back if something important happens.
We are watching the NFL die.
NFL teams have no patience with young players. It forces teams to adapt more college elements into the offense.
Teams don't tackle during the week and I think it shows up big time on gameday. Its at the point when you see a really good form tackle you stand up and clap.
The officiating is not good and I have always felt with all the investments teams put into stadiums, practice facilities, training, scouting, drafting, free agency, coaching and these games will come down to a part time 6o year old.
Add to this the overseas games the Thursday night games. The NFL is all about ratings and money and the problem with that is that the quality of the game has suffered.
Coaching decisions have been horrific.
Football is entertainment. The only entertainment I’ve gotten from this team in years has been the anticipation of the offseason and then I get my nuts chopped off before September ends.
It’s like rooting for the neighborhood junkie to finally kick the habit and get their shit together, but every year is a relapse as bad as the last one.
Those days where we were an nfc heavyweight seem like decades ago..nothing was better than the lead up to a monster SNF game in Philly, even though we usually lost and I spent the night in bed staring at the ceiling. Man I miss those times…
The NFL should not be encouraging gambling. It's a terrible look for the league and I can't imagine how much damage it is causing to people with addictive personalities.
The toothpaste is out of the tube for that. It's every sport. Every network. The market is so oversaturated.
If it was a good Giants team playing in a big game at 4:25, like the Eagle Cowboys are, like the Giants used to, the tenor here regarding the NFL would be different.
I wouldn’t remove possibility I may not be a paying NFL fan or consumer at some point in the next 5-7 years. It’s reaching point with Giants where I can’t stand the ownership as much as my distaste for the Wilpons and the Mets was.
I actually know a lot of die hard fans that have stopped watching the NFL and actually are more if not totally invested in college football.
You have to laugh at billion dollar corporations run by deviants preaching societal morality.
I
JUST
CAN'T
I think about the player, he breaks through when his teammates need him most, does the thing we need and it doesn't end the game, but it actually saves the other team and they win BECAUSE of it.
it sucks.
There's a lot of good football being played elsewhere.
Sunday Ticket, gambling, and fantasy football all still keep Sundays fun. Hopefully the Giants join that equation sometime this decade.
This!! There is still good football being played!! Great games every week
You have to laugh at billion dollar corporations run by deviants preaching societal morality.
Comprehensive age with both your points.
I think one thing they can easily do over the summer to fix something is emphasize "intentionally driving down the qb into the ground" as the only grounds for a penalty. The weight thing is absolutely one of the worst decisions in recent memory.
Football is as big, and good, as it has ever been. You can tell the people who don't watch anything but Giants games.
The game is great today. It's different, but it's great. What isn't great is the Giants.
The game has passed them by. We hope Schoen will correct this. You don't build around mediocre QBs in this era because you like they way they look or they seem clean cut or they remind you of Eli and past glory. That's a loser strategy. And we're on year 5 and 6 of this. And you are pissed because we lose. If we were the Chiefs this would be your favorite era of football.
Yup, but that doesn't make it right.
You have to laugh at billion dollar corporations run by deviants preaching societal morality.
I think one thing they can easily do over the summer to fix something is emphasize "intentionally driving down the qb into the ground" as the only grounds for a penalty. The weight thing is absolutely one of the worst decisions in recent memory.
*completely agree
Sorry
When Matt Bahr ended the three-peat, I didn't need to see how my fantasy team did.
There's a lot of good football being played elsewhere.
The Giants do stink, they have been pathetically struggling for most of a decade. As a fan since 56, it is undeniable that this franchise lends itself to long periods of futility. 64-80, And the latest decade
I also agree Sundays are still fun, I still get excited, I still watch and still get way more upset than a man my age should when the lose like last week
I believe the key culprit has been Mara loyalty leading to some bad hires and bad decisions,
I disagree with some of your points, but not this one
The fantasy season ends about a month earlier….
😎
The quality of the game is not the same now as it was in the 1980s, 1990s, and much of the 2000s. It just isn't. Not from a fundamentals standpoint. Not from a strength of teams league-wide standpoint. Not from a commercial standpoint. Not from a fan experience/viewer standpoint. Not from an officiating standpoint.
It just isn't.
That doesn't mean the game doesn't have something to offer, but it's not the same.
In fact, many of the classic NYG moments would not be allowed today.
I like you, enjoy Giant games tremendously. Compared to the other sports, the NFL has the shortest season and longest off-season. We only get 17 of these a year. The Giants have a national 4:25 window against Dallas next week, I'll enjoy it but it's too bad it's not for first place. They were the best.
It's been a long painful road, but I trust this group in charge now. I hope Mara doesn't pull the plug.
Lastly, I'm quite confident no one was complaining about the NFL or not being interested after Xavier McKinney made the game clinching tackle in Minnesota 8 and a half months ago.
and hilariously wrong.
The quality of the game is not the same now as it was in the 1980s, 1990s, and much of the 2000s. It just isn't. Not from a fundamentals standpoint. Not from a strength of teams league-wide standpoint. Not from a commercial standpoint. Not from a fan experience/viewer standpoint. Not from an officiating standpoint.
It just isn't.
That doesn't mean the game doesn't have something to offer, but it's not the same.
In fact, many of the classic NYG moments would not be allowed today.
The game in 1979 was significantly less rough than the game in the mid-70s, because they instituted the 5-yard chuck rule. And a lot of people complained, including me. Yet you, and pretty much everybody else here, love 80s football, in large part because the Giants ere great.
Yea, it's a different game now. It's more wide open, more QB-centric, fewer routes for defensive units to dominate. But there are great and fun teams to watch. It's an era of fantastic QBs. I enjoy it. And I hope the Giants can join the party.
I have a hard time investing 3 plus hours in a game and having PI and personal fouls decide games. They have experts that use to do it for decades on TV live and they can't agree. It feels like everyone has a different take on what is too much. If you like that, so be it. Not as enjoyable for me.
Marshall would have been flagged and the 49ers go to the Superbowl. This is my favorite play in all of sports.
No, it is not as good to me.
Agree with all of that.
The NFL should not be encouraging gambling. It's a terrible look for the league and I can't imagine how much damage it is causing to people with addictive personalities.
They couldn’t care less about that or player safety. It’s all about the money. If they move a team overseas, I’m out. It’s just getting fucking ridiculous.
This is hilarious and hilariously wrong.
By no means is it dying.
But I will argue to my dying day that the product isn't what it was. It's not just a Giants thing. I "enjoyed" bad Giants seasons... hell there was a certain charm in overmatched Giants teams with Dave Brown at QB staying close to the dominant Dallas Cowboys... or a Giants team upsetting the Eagles in Philadelphia during a bad season.
But the endless commercials, Thursday night football, overregulation of the product on the field, lack of fundamentals, teams not being ready to play due to soft summer camps/preseason, the attempt to expand the product to those who don't really like the game at the expense of those who do, etc. makes it less of a pleasurable viewing experience.
On BBI, non-Giants game threads on Monday and Sunday nights used to be incredibly active. Those days are long gone. People are doing other things.
You think Chief fans are saying this? After they trotted out a million different QB's before finally landing on Mahomes.
How many NBA sucks now threads are there? Baseball is a blip compared to what it was 30 years ago. When our teams win we get excited, when they don't we get nostalgia over the better times. I think this just naturally comes with age.
I agree with Eric. Was there anything better than sitting on your ass from Saturday at noon to Sunday at 7pm and watch the entire draft in its entirety? I miss it. But, it's just how it goes.
The Giants need to start winning.
no Eric, the game now as constructed and officiated blows dead dogs. I used to watch much more football. Now it's lucky I can stand watching a full Jints game. Yes, I am old, but the product sucks and it's getting worse.
Can't agree with you on this. The draft is a great event. I look forward to those 3 days every year.
The NFL you like is dying...the league is still printing money.
By no means is it dying.
But I will argue to my dying day that the product isn't what it was. It's not just a Giants thing. I "enjoyed" bad Giants seasons... hell there was a certain charm in overmatched Giants teams with Dave Brown at QB staying close to the dominant Dallas Cowboys... or a Giants team upsetting the Eagles in Philadelphia during a bad season.
But the endless commercials, Thursday night football, overregulation of the product on the field, lack of fundamentals, teams not being ready to play due to soft summer camps/preseason, the attempt to expand the product to those who don't really like the game at the expense of those who do, etc. makes it less of a pleasurable viewing experience.
On BBI, non-Giants game threads on Monday and Sunday nights used to be incredibly active. Those days are long gone. People are doing other things.
Your first mistake was turning on TNF. It's a bad product.
When it went off regular cable - I was done with it.
Featuring every team on short rest is idiotic in terms of fan value.
When Matt Bahr ended the three-peat, I didn't need to see how my fantasy team did.
Excellent reply sir!!!
I'll be told I'm out of touch, but I turned off last night's game when a Titans' DL was flagged for falling on the QB.
Your first mistake was turning on TNF. It's a bad product.
When it went off regular cable - I was done with it.
Featuring every team on short rest is idiotic in terms of fan value.
The stupidest thing of all is the nonsense of putting a team overseas. I don’t care how many people show up for those one off games because, that’s what they are; a one off novelty over there. The NFL will never be as big or popular worldwide as soccer.
One thing that is just completely baffling to me is the refs and officials stuff. He has completely ruined it. New rules every year, making it practically impossible to know which rules you have to follow.
Perfect example of this was Gene Steratore on one of the games a few weeks back. There was a challenge for a catch and whatever crew it was, went to Gene to talk us through the play. First off, that whole thing is bizarre to me. I see a catch and know what a catch is.
But he literally went on for about 2 minutes, describing each and every thing that is involved with a catch, and by the end of it I was even more confused. It's almost as if they are adding more things into the game because the officials need to be a part of it. Madness.
The NFL should not be encouraging gambling. It's a terrible look for the league and I can't imagine how much damage it is causing to people with addictive personalities.
100% agreed
I can't stomach the pre game, post game, Monday morning shows anymore... heck, I can barely listen to the in game announcers. Throw in fantasy football (which I don't do), gambling related stuff (which I don't do) and the fact that games are on like 5 different channels (I have AMZN but I rarely feel compelled to commit to that channel to watch a game, I prefer to channel surf, so often don't even turn that Thurs game on)... and it all adds up to watered down product that seems to rely on sizzle rather than steak (at least IMO).
eh, even as I type this it sounds like "get off my lawn" :) ... and I am confident that if/when the Giants are good again, my interest in watching their games will increase, but overall the entire offering of the NFL is less meaningful to me than what it was.
Now I avoid them like the plague.
The writing was on the wall when they went from 2 or 3 guys on a panel to 5 or 6.
but they've ruined the draft.
Can't agree with you on this. The draft is a great event. I look forward to those 3 days every year.
IMO, wasting an entire night to one round is stupid.
At least do two rounds or even three.
Only if I were Commish.............
On the flip side Herbstreet has been really good! They need to find someone to pair with him.
Now I avoid them like the plague.
Eric - I avoid them too but of course there's the flip side to this. We had nothing else.
We did not have the Internet or BBI. I mean really, I don't need a bunch of former player yelling and screaming and giving up zero analysis.........
I love getting my news and opinions (and non sports stuff) right here.
What are those guys going to tell you on air that you can't get here or elsewhere with some prudent searching...
Heck, Twitter accounts are breaking down film brilliantly.
but they've ruined the draft.
Can't agree with you on this. The draft is a great event. I look forward to those 3 days every year.
Some of my pet peeves...
- why do I have to wait all day for rounds 1 and 2 to start? (the draft was at its best starting at noon and going two full days)
- when did the NFL Draft become a fashion show?
- why does the Commissioner have to hug every player like it was a long lost family member?
- instead of spending more time discussing the scouting reports on the players selected, we now get stupid human interest stories.
- why are annoying fans announcing picks?
- when did the draft become a live watch party instead of a gathering of draftnik nerds?
I used to love the draft....absolutely adore watching it on TV... it's so cringe now that it's better to follow online.
This. Last night, his partner mentioned that, “The last time someone did that, it was the big guy.” Michaels was silent and then the guy had to say, “…Big Ben.”
Don’t know if he’s bored, lost a bit on his fastball or both.
but they've ruined the draft.
Can't agree with you on this. The draft is a great event. I look forward to those 3 days every year.
Some of my pet peeves...
- why do I have to wait all day for rounds 1 and 2 to start? (the draft was at its best starting at noon and going two full days)
- when did the NFL Draft become a fashion show?
- why does the Commissioner have to hug every player like it was a long lost family member?
- instead of spending more time discussing the scouting reports on the players selected, we now get stupid human interest stories.
- why are annoying fans announcing picks?
- when did the draft become a live watch party instead of a gathering of draftnik nerds?
I used to love the draft....absolutely adore watching it on TV... it's so cringe now that it's better to follow online.
Yeah but didn’t it used to start at noon on Saturday? Now we get picks on Thursday. So we get them earlier.
The rest are pretty funny. I couldn’t care less if they hug the commish, or whose voice it is announcing the pick. When it’s an “annoying kid” it’s usually a make a wish kid, definitely not mad at that.
The NFL should not be encouraging gambling. It's a terrible look for the league and I can't imagine how much damage it is causing to people with addictive personalities.
The NFL should not be encouraging gambling. It's a terrible look for the league and I can't imagine how much damage it is causing to people with addictive personalities.
Ruining the game and the players and fans.
How’s it ruining the game and the players?
While a Giant fan, I enjoyed more watching other teams as well. Miss the Oilers with Earl Campbell, Oakland Raiders with Stabler, Redskins with Theisman, Bradshaw and Staubach as QBs.
Defenses were crazy back then with Buddy Ryan, etc
Just a different game these days. But that's what old people say, right?
For many of the reasons mentioned here, the NFL has just about lost me, I have never missed so many Giant’s games, I used to not miss any, I don’t care to search out and watch many of the other team’s games now either.
I've felt the apathy grow with each passing year (yes the Giants performances have much - but not all - to do with my reactions), the the quality of NFL games (as discussed here) has undeniably declined on many many fronts over many years.
I’ve been sure for a while now that it is a generational thing (same generation as the OP) - and that the NFL doesn't give two shits about what the older generations think or want. They are rabidly trying to appeal to the short-attention-span-theater generations now. FF and gambling rule the day and are a huge revenue source. Just follow the money.
👏👏👍👍
When Matt Bahr ended the three-peat, I didn't need to see how my fantasy team did.
I agree. And I'd feel the same if the Giants were good now, but they're horrible.
If we were fans of the Chiefs or Eagles we'd be loving life right now.
Exactly. This conversation isn't about the quality of the NFL. It's actually about hope.
This thread is a tacit admission the Giants seem hopeless.
Maybe it’s me - get off my lawn…. But tend to agree with Eric - the nfl is losing its prime fan base and the Giants weekly suck-fest isn’t helping matters. And yes, the draft sucks now also.
I am sure Chiefs fans are lining up bitching about the NFL product.
I am sure Chiefs fans are lining up bitching about the NFL product.
This exactly.
now.
Agree with this! My favorite games are tense defensive performances (like the 2011 NFC championship). But casual—and maybe younger—fans are bored without a lot of scoring. It’s clear the league is adjusting for offense.
It also depends on who you listen to on what channel. I typically watch NFL network because DJ and Charles Davis don’t say that every player is good when they are picked. Contrary to ESPN and guys like Riddick who think every player is going to be a pro bowler.
Now I avoid them like the plague.
The writing was on the wall when they went from 2 or 3 guys on a panel to 5 or 6.
Eric, so many things you write are spot-on. This is one of them.
I'll be told I'm out of touch, but I turned off last night's game when a Titans' DL was flagged for falling on the QB.
It is the hardest part for me. When the defense makes a clean play, that should end the game and they throw a flag that extends the drive and the other team wins.
I
JUST
CAN'T
I think about the player, he breaks through when his teammates need him most, does the thing we need and it doesn't end the game, but it actually saves the other team and they win BECAUSE of it.
it sucks.
Yes. I am over the ticky tac bailout calls, too. Although Waller was mugged in the Bills game and that should have been a flag.
As Eric said, the roughing calls are out of control. Especially the hands to the helmet of the qb or the upper body contact that is moderate but late that gets flagged for 15. It’s all BS.
I’ve been sure for a while now that it is a generational thing and that the NFL doesn't give two shits about what the older generations think or want. They are rabidly trying to appeal to the short-attention-span-theater generations
now.
Agree with this! My favorite games are tense defensive performances (like the 2011 NFC championship). But casual—and maybe younger—fans are bored without a lot of scoring. It’s clear the league is adjusting for offense.
Yeah this.
The NFL started sucking when it did all of the extra BS to court the casuals. The cringey halftime musical performances, the pointless pregame kickoff performances, overemphasis on the SB commercials (which were better when no one was talking about them bc they were all car, truck and beer commercials that were actually funny), the rules changes to have basketball scores, the atrocious OL play, the hokey and gimmicky college offenses, the ridiculous roughing, DPI and illegal contact penalty standards where minimal contact is penalized.