WFAN host slamming Carl Banks

FranknWeezer : 11/3/2023 6:00 pm
Giants' "Flagship" Radio Station, huh?

Quote:
“Carl is still gonna be on the radio station,” Giannotti noted. “He’s still gonna do the pregame show stuff. He’s still gonna be calling the games on WFAN. And he did a weekly spot for 20 ---DAMN YEARS HERE THAT WAS BORING AS HELL!

“So him resigning from WFAN really means nothing to us! And for anybody that’s sitting there going, ‘Man, what a loss for WFAN,’ stop! No one really liked that spot. The only reason it was still on is because there was an sales play attached to it. That’s it! Nobody wanted it! The hosts didn’t want it! They didn’t want it! Management didn’t want it! Nobody wanted it!”

Awful Announcing/WFAN/Banks - ( New Window )
RE: RE: …  
christian : 11/3/2023 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16273018 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
I have no idea who these jacamoes on WFAN are because I don't listen to the radio. But Carl Banks is painfully arrogant, often wrong, and a brutal listen. Any outcome where his thoughts are fewer in the universe is good.

Pot and kettle, dude. pot and kettle. Though in your defense I’m sure you are oblivious to it.


So you mean to tell me you're the one person who listens to my radio spots? Thank you. It really means the world to me. I'm sorry my arrogance rubs you the wrong way though.
RE: More-  
Optimus-NY : 11/3/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16272992 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
Gregg Giannotti won’t miss Carl Banks’ ‘boring as hell’ WFAN segments: ‘Nobody wanted it.

Gary Myers then tweeted "Stay classy" towards Giannotti his response...

Gregg Giannotti
Verified

@GioWFAN
·
45m
Hey Gary, remember that piece of shit book you just wrote and begged us to promote on our show? I’m wiping my ass with it with my other hand as I type this. Get a life, slimeball.


So rude. That type of behavior is disgusting.
RE: Gionatti is a fucking clown  
Fishmanjim57 : 11/3/2023 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16272935 bwitz said:
Quote:
The only reason he has his job is b/c Carton was a degenerate gambler. He’s a a hack riding in the coattails of what was once the old show.


Gionatti is a douchebag!
Typical Italian  
McNally's_Nuts : 11/3/2023 8:35 pm : link
Behavior
RE: ….  
Danny Kanell : 11/3/2023 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16272951 ilikethenygiants said:
Quote:
You all really need to listen to DiPietro and Rothenberg. If you don’t, you’re really missing out.


+1
He would not have been going off like this  
theold5j : 11/3/2023 8:43 pm : link
If Boomer was there today.
Who  
Larry in Pencilvania : 11/3/2023 9:08 pm : link
????
.  
Banks : 11/3/2023 9:12 pm : link
I never listened to gio, but wow is he a piece of shit. He isn't acting like just a jerk, he is going full blown asshole
RE: RE: More-  
JayBinQueens : 11/3/2023 9:15 pm : link
In comment 16273025 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
In comment 16272992 DanMetroMan said:


Quote:


Gregg Giannotti won’t miss Carl Banks’ ‘boring as hell’ WFAN segments: ‘Nobody wanted it.

Gary Myers then tweeted "Stay classy" towards Giannotti his response...

Gregg Giannotti
Verified

@GioWFAN
·
45m
Hey Gary, remember that piece of shit book you just wrote and begged us to promote on our show? I’m wiping my ass with it with my other hand as I type this. Get a life, slimeball.



I put a link to Gary's book on Gio's tweet lol. Trashes Gary Myers by mentioning his book and how he wants to promote it on his show well... now he has lol


LOL.

RE: Banks was boring as hell for 20 years.  
short lease : 11/3/2023 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16272932 BlackLight said:
Quote:
The hosts didn't want it! Management didn't want it! Nobody wanted it! But here at WFAN, we weren't going to let that stop us from putting him on the air for two decades!


lol ... 20 years they didn't want it. 2 decades they had to put up with that s***

lol - what is going on here? The nose was spiting the face?
Tynes chining in now  
FranknWeezer : 11/3/2023 9:22 pm : link
This is getting noticed.
Link - ( New Window )
serious question:  
Enzo : 11/3/2023 9:24 pm : link
who are the nice/normal guys in NY sports media? It's gotta be a short list. Neil Best, Bob Glauber, Vaccaro....
I'd  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/3/2023 9:34 pm : link
love to see this prick say it to Carl's face. I dare him.
Well  
Giantsbigblue : 11/3/2023 9:35 pm : link
This is one way to make a name for yourself. It's up to you all that live in the local market to not feed the trolls and to tune out.
RE: I'd  
Larry in Pencilvania : 11/3/2023 9:36 pm : link
In comment 16273091 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
love to see this prick say it to Carl's face. I dare him.


I double dog dare him
 
christian : 11/3/2023 9:37 pm : link
Escalating a pissing match with an ex-player and media member is about the silliest choice possible.
RE: More-  
Matt M. : 11/3/2023 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16272992 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
Gregg Giannotti won’t miss Carl Banks’ ‘boring as hell’ WFAN segments: ‘Nobody wanted it.

Gary Myers then tweeted "Stay classy" towards Giannotti his response...

Gregg Giannotti
Verified

@GioWFAN
·
45m
Hey Gary, remember that piece of shit book you just wrote and begged us to promote on our show? I’m wiping my ass with it with my other hand as I type this. Get a life, slimeball.
Wow. What an asshole.
RE: serious question:  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/3/2023 9:48 pm : link
Art Stapleton.
In comment 16273086 Enzo said:
Quote:
who are the nice/normal guys in NY sports media? It's gotta be a short list. Neil Best, Bob Glauber, Vaccaro....


Art Stapleton.
Gio, radio tough guy  
90.Cal : 11/3/2023 10:23 pm : link
Probably the biggest pussy in person…

This is crossing the line, not listening to 660AM/101.9FM or clicking any of there twitter/youtube shit for a while after this, hopefully alot of others do the same.

No mention at all that Carl was right and they were dead wrong about Kayvon… I hope he finishes top 5 in sacks so they can look even dumber than they already do
I have never heard…  
Chris in Philly : 11/3/2023 10:26 pm : link
of that wfan loser but that is some spectacularly childish behavior. Probably drunk…
RE: I have never heard…  
JohnG in Albany : 11/3/2023 10:28 pm : link
In comment 16273129 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
of that wfan loser but that is some spectacularly childish behavior. Probably drunk…


He apparently can't handle his Casamigos tequila.
Gio is lucky  
moespree : 11/3/2023 10:50 pm : link
That Carton is a criminal degenerate or he'd be nowhere. He only has that job because Carton was on his way to jail and they needed someone quick to replace him. Gio used to produce Joe and Evan so they picked him in that spot. Otherwise where would he be?

What a jerk.
Was Boomer there?  
larryinnewhaven : 11/3/2023 11:06 pm : link
He put up with this nonsense?
RE: Was Boomer there?  
Matt123 : 11/3/2023 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16273150 larryinnewhaven said:
Quote:
He put up with this nonsense?


No he wasn't. Jerry Recco was there. Only thing he did was laugh repeatedly to try to make it sound like Gio wasn't serious.

Seriously  
Blueworm : 11/3/2023 11:27 pm : link
If they want younger fans,pods and streams are the way to go.
And why  
Blueworm : 11/3/2023 11:28 pm : link
Isn't BBI on Discord?
😄
RE: RE: Giants should stop doing ad buys  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:55 am : link
In comment 16272983 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16272924 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


or sales with the Fan and encourage other businesses they work with to do likewise.



they are better off partnering with people who have podcasts or youtube channels.

They are still advertising on AM radio which should tell you have far back into the dark ages the organization has been.


90% of their ads are for testosterone supplements, scam gold IRAs or lawyers for tax cheats. It’s pathetic.
RE: RE: RE: …  
bwitz : 5:24 am : link
In comment 16273032 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16273018 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


I have no idea who these jacamoes on WFAN are because I don't listen to the radio. But Carl Banks is painfully arrogant, often wrong, and a brutal listen. Any outcome where his thoughts are fewer in the universe is good.

Pot and kettle, dude. pot and kettle. Though in your defense I’m sure you are oblivious to it.



So you mean to tell me you're the one person who listens to my radio spots? Thank you. It really means the world to me. I'm sorry my arrogance rubs you the wrong way though.


He’s always been a fucking moron. Nothing new.
The show is unlistenable.  
Ron Johnson : 5:59 am : link
It’s 5% sports and 95% unfunny 7th grade gags. No entertainment value whatsoever.
RE: serious question:  
Milton : 6:17 am : link
In comment 16273086 Enzo said:
Quote:
who are the nice/normal guys in NY sports media? It's gotta be a short list. Neil Best, Bob Glauber, Vaccaro....
Patricia Traina
RE: It’s really a shame  
bluewave : 6:19 am : link
In comment 16272945 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
That NYC doesn’t have decent sports talk. Even the late Francesa years were so much better than the crap they put out for morning drive, midday and afternoon these days. I used to listen between meetings every day but haven’t bothered in a couple years, but it’s been a couple years now, just listen to music now.

This market deserves so much better.


People dumped on Francesa at the end but there hasn't been anyone who's come close to what he brought to the table.
I long for the days  
Bubba : 8:20 am : link
of guys like Art Rust Jr. Even Mike and the Dog.
RE: Typical Italian  
HomerJones45 : 8:34 am : link
In comment 16273049 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
Behavior
That was totally uncalled for and hope that it was either (a) a sophomoric attempt at humor or (b) a sorry attempt at sarcasm.
I remember when Giannotti first took over for Carton. He was humble,  
TheMick7 : 8:41 am : link
thankful that he had gotten this prime gig.Now,after a few years,he's turned into Carton.What's the adage "Power corrupts,Absolute power corrupts absolutely!". Well, he is so full of himself now that any semblance of the human being who started there is long gone! It's a shame because when he just talks sports or entertains with his various voices,he's a good listen. But,those times are becoming less & less, as he thinks everything he does in his life is more important than anything else!
Gio  
JonA1979 : 9:03 am : link
is always an asshole, and like pretty much every WFAN host, hates the Giants with a passion. He's everything previously posted, a fake radio tough guy, blowhard. I guess he does good impersonations? Almost everything as far as his sports takes end up being wrong, he's useless.

The Banks spot sometimes seemed to drone on, but any spot can, he doesn't get all animated he just talks in an even tone. If you are interested in the team you could tolerate the delivery.
RE: I remember when Giannotti first took over for Carton. He was humble,  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16273235 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
thankful that he had gotten this prime gig.Now,after a few years,he's turned into Carton.What's the adage "Power corrupts,Absolute power corrupts absolutely!". Well, he is so full of himself now that any semblance of the human being who started there is long gone! It's a shame because when he just talks sports or entertains with his various voices,he's a good listen. But,those times are becoming less & less, as he thinks everything he does in his life is more important than anything else!


That would make more sense if the position actually carried some weight or gravitas. The guy is shock jock. I've never even heard of him.

My guess is his 15 minutes of fame are about to expire.
RE: RE: I remember when Giannotti first took over for Carton. He was humble,  
TheMick7 : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16273268 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16273235 TheMick7 said:


Quote:


thankful that he had gotten this prime gig.Now,after a few years,he's turned into Carton.What's the adage "Power corrupts,Absolute power corrupts absolutely!". Well, he is so full of himself now that any semblance of the human being who started there is long gone! It's a shame because when he just talks sports or entertains with his various voices,he's a good listen. But,those times are becoming less & less, as he thinks everything he does in his life is more important than anything else!



That would make more sense if the position actually carried some weight or gravitas. The guy is shock jock. I've never even heard of him.

My guess is his 15 minutes of fame are about to expire.


Not the way it works in NY Sports Talk Radio. Giannotti is paired with Boomer Esiason on the morning 6-10AM WFAN show. They have a large following,so he's got a lot more than 15 minutes left. It seems that ever since the new station manager,Spike Eskine took over, the sports jocks have become more outrageous,vile,unprofessional in how they talk on the radio. it never was that way before when Mark Chernoff was the station manager-just the opposite!
TheMick7  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:00 am : link
Why would they have a large following?

What is the audience getting out of listening to them?

Why would anyone tune in to listen to terrible commentary?
I watch their simulcast on CBS Sports  
Jersey Heel : 10:21 am : link
For the first half hour as I’m getting ready for work. I used to watch Mike and Mike and then the Golics. This show was the best that was available after they left. Not going to lie - I did enjoy Gio at first. Thought it was weird that he was a Vikings fan, but he seemed funny enough. Didn’t think he’d turn into a full-on shock jock, though. Disappointing.
Banks is usually too lenient on the Giants. He’s  
Jim in Hoboken : 10:22 am : link
no Dottino but the team’s recent performance warrants harsher criticism.

I listen during the morning commute because I prefer background noise to silence, but everyone in that slot is just vile, except BBI’s public enemy #1 Boomer. Gio isn’t even funny for a shock jock. It’s idiotic for the whole station to double down after Kayvon’s performance last week and what Wink has said.

What do you expect when Howard Eskin’s spawn is running the show?
Boomer and Gio  
Grandazule : 10:30 am : link
boomer and gio have a very good show, funny, witty, intelligent, gio’s impersonations are spot on. and boomer knows football, they all have great chemistry, you can always turn the dial. i for one like the show thats just me
RE: There's no reason for this.  
Mayo2JZ : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16272995 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Stop giving them attention.


Exactly!! It’s just like that douche bag Steven A Smith and Skip Bayless. They’re the twitter/X wall of America. Say anything that gets a reaction
RE: He would not have been going off like this  
Chris in Philly : 10:32 am : link
In comment 16273057 theold5j said:
Quote:
If Boomer was there today.


Seems like Norman was there to me.
Link - ( New Window )
I take it back…  
Chris in Philly : 10:59 am : link
these mental midgets have been talking about this for multiple days.
RE: Boomer and Gio  
UConn4523 : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16273313 Grandazule said:
Quote:
boomer and gio have a very good show, funny, witty, intelligent, gio’s impersonations are spot on. and boomer knows football, they all have great chemistry, you can always turn the dial. i for one like the show thats just me


Intelligent? Never seen that word to describe that show.

I’m not someone who cares about radio hosts rooting for the Giants, I actually think it’s more entertaining when they don’t. But there’s a difference between criticism and shock jock and that’s what Gio is doing now. Instant turnoff. There’s nothing at all intelligent about how he’s conducting himself.
I used to listen  
TommyWiseau : 11:07 am : link
To Boomer and Gio but Gio has been annoyying and whiney the last 3-6 months so I have transitioned to Dipietro and Rothenberg who are much much better
RE: TheMick7  
Matt123 : 11:27 am : link
In comment 16273290 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Why would they have a large following?

What is the audience getting out of listening to them?

Why would anyone tune in to listen to terrible commentary?


Because the NYC area has a huge population and many are stuck in their cars every weekday morning. It's habit. My drive is less than 10 minutes to the train station. If I don't leave my house with my phone already on a giants podcast, it's 50/50 on whether I put on classic rock or wfan.

What do I get out of it? A couple minutes of company when I'm driving in the morning.

RE: RE: Boomer and Gio  
Chris in Philly : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16273336 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16273313 Grandazule said:


Quote:


boomer and gio have a very good show, funny, witty, intelligent, gio’s impersonations are spot on. and boomer knows football, they all have great chemistry, you can always turn the dial. i for one like the show thats just me



Intelligent? Never seen that word to describe that show.

I’m not someone who cares about radio hosts rooting for the Giants, I actually think it’s more entertaining when they don’t. But there’s a difference between criticism and shock jock and that’s what Gio is doing now. Instant turnoff. There’s nothing at all intelligent about how he’s conducting himself.


Even the hosts would not say it was intelligent.
Grandazule = Gio  
Daniel in Kentucky : 1:32 pm : link
November 2023 register
Lol
RE: Boomer and Gio  
cjac : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16273313 Grandazule said:
Quote:
boomer and gio have a very good show, funny, witty, intelligent, gio’s impersonations are spot on. and boomer knows football, they all have great chemistry, you can always turn the dial. i for one like the show thats just me


That’s 1 person at least. All Boomer does is talk about his own career, and Gio is trying to be Carton. And he’s bad at that. The only thing he has going is he can impersonate Francesca. As far as his sports commentary, it’s amateurish
