WFAN host slamming Carl Banks

“Carl is still gonna be on the radio station,” Giannotti noted. “He’s still gonna do the pregame show stuff. He’s still gonna be calling the games on WFAN. And he did a weekly spot for 20 ---DAMN YEARS HERE THAT WAS BORING AS HELL!



“So him resigning from WFAN really means nothing to us! And for anybody that’s sitting there going, ‘Man, what a loss for WFAN,’ stop! No one really liked that spot. The only reason it was still on is because there was an sales play attached to it. That’s it! Nobody wanted it! The hosts didn’t want it! They didn’t want it! Management didn’t want it! Nobody wanted it!”