WFAN host slamming Carl Banks

Giants' "Flagship" Radio Station, huh?
Awful Announcing/WFAN/Banks
|“Carl is still gonna be on the radio station,” Giannotti noted. “He’s still gonna do the pregame show stuff. He’s still gonna be calling the games on WFAN. And he did a weekly spot for 20 ---DAMN YEARS HERE THAT WAS BORING AS HELL!
“So him resigning from WFAN really means nothing to us! And for anybody that’s sitting there going, ‘Man, what a loss for WFAN,’ stop! No one really liked that spot. The only reason it was still on is because there was an sales play attached to it. That’s it! Nobody wanted it! The hosts didn’t want it! They didn’t want it! Management didn’t want it! Nobody wanted it!”
Pot and kettle, dude. pot and kettle. Though in your defense I’m sure you are oblivious to it.
So you mean to tell me you're the one person who listens to my radio spots? Thank you. It really means the world to me. I'm sorry my arrogance rubs you the wrong way though.
Gary Myers then tweeted "Stay classy" towards Giannotti his response...
Gregg Giannotti
Verified
@GioWFAN
·
45m
Hey Gary, remember that piece of shit book you just wrote and begged us to promote on our show? I’m wiping my ass with it with my other hand as I type this. Get a life, slimeball.
So rude. That type of behavior is disgusting.
Gionatti is a douchebag!
+1
Quote:
Gregg Giannotti won’t miss Carl Banks’ ‘boring as hell’ WFAN segments: ‘Nobody wanted it.
I put a link to Gary's book on Gio's tweet lol. Trashes Gary Myers by mentioning his book and how he wants to promote it on his show well... now he has lol
LOL.
lol ... 20 years they didn't want it. 2 decades they had to put up with that s***
lol - what is going on here? The nose was spiting the face?
I double dog dare him
Art Stapleton.
This is crossing the line, not listening to 660AM/101.9FM or clicking any of there twitter/youtube shit for a while after this, hopefully alot of others do the same.
No mention at all that Carl was right and they were dead wrong about Kayvon… I hope he finishes top 5 in sacks so they can look even dumber than they already do
He apparently can't handle his Casamigos tequila.
What a jerk.
No he wasn't. Jerry Recco was there. Only thing he did was laugh repeatedly to try to make it sound like Gio wasn't serious.
😄
Quote:
or sales with the Fan and encourage other businesses they work with to do likewise.
they are better off partnering with people who have podcasts or youtube channels.
They are still advertising on AM radio which should tell you have far back into the dark ages the organization has been.
90% of their ads are for testosterone supplements, scam gold IRAs or lawyers for tax cheats. It’s pathetic.
Quote:
I have no idea who these jacamoes on WFAN are because I don't listen to the radio. But Carl Banks is painfully arrogant, often wrong, and a brutal listen. Any outcome where his thoughts are fewer in the universe is good.
Pot and kettle, dude. pot and kettle. Though in your defense I’m sure you are oblivious to it.
So you mean to tell me you're the one person who listens to my radio spots? Thank you. It really means the world to me. I'm sorry my arrogance rubs you the wrong way though.
He’s always been a fucking moron. Nothing new.
This market deserves so much better.
People dumped on Francesa at the end but there hasn't been anyone who's come close to what he brought to the table.
The Banks spot sometimes seemed to drone on, but any spot can, he doesn't get all animated he just talks in an even tone. If you are interested in the team you could tolerate the delivery.
That would make more sense if the position actually carried some weight or gravitas. The guy is shock jock. I've never even heard of him.
My guess is his 15 minutes of fame are about to expire.
Quote:
thankful that he had gotten this prime gig.Now,after a few years,he's turned into Carton.What's the adage "Power corrupts,Absolute power corrupts absolutely!". Well, he is so full of himself now that any semblance of the human being who started there is long gone! It's a shame because when he just talks sports or entertains with his various voices,he's a good listen. But,those times are becoming less & less, as he thinks everything he does in his life is more important than anything else!
That would make more sense if the position actually carried some weight or gravitas. The guy is shock jock. I've never even heard of him.
My guess is his 15 minutes of fame are about to expire.
Not the way it works in NY Sports Talk Radio. Giannotti is paired with Boomer Esiason on the morning 6-10AM WFAN show. They have a large following,so he's got a lot more than 15 minutes left. It seems that ever since the new station manager,Spike Eskine took over, the sports jocks have become more outrageous,vile,unprofessional in how they talk on the radio. it never was that way before when Mark Chernoff was the station manager-just the opposite!
What is the audience getting out of listening to them?
Why would anyone tune in to listen to terrible commentary?
I listen during the morning commute because I prefer background noise to silence, but everyone in that slot is just vile, except BBI’s public enemy #1 Boomer. Gio isn’t even funny for a shock jock. It’s idiotic for the whole station to double down after Kayvon’s performance last week and what Wink has said.
What do you expect when Howard Eskin’s spawn is running the show?
Exactly!! It’s just like that douche bag Steven A Smith and Skip Bayless. They’re the twitter/X wall of America. Say anything that gets a reaction
Seems like Norman was there to me.
Link - ( New Window )
Intelligent? Never seen that word to describe that show.
I’m not someone who cares about radio hosts rooting for the Giants, I actually think it’s more entertaining when they don’t. But there’s a difference between criticism and shock jock and that’s what Gio is doing now. Instant turnoff. There’s nothing at all intelligent about how he’s conducting himself.
What is the audience getting out of listening to them?
Why would anyone tune in to listen to terrible commentary?
Because the NYC area has a huge population and many are stuck in their cars every weekday morning. It's habit. My drive is less than 10 minutes to the train station. If I don't leave my house with my phone already on a giants podcast, it's 50/50 on whether I put on classic rock or wfan.
What do I get out of it? A couple minutes of company when I'm driving in the morning.
Quote:
boomer and gio have a very good show, funny, witty, intelligent, gio’s impersonations are spot on. and boomer knows football, they all have great chemistry, you can always turn the dial. i for one like the show thats just me
Intelligent? Never seen that word to describe that show.
I’m not someone who cares about radio hosts rooting for the Giants, I actually think it’s more entertaining when they don’t. But there’s a difference between criticism and shock jock and that’s what Gio is doing now. Instant turnoff. There’s nothing at all intelligent about how he’s conducting himself.
Even the hosts would not say it was intelligent.
Lol
That’s 1 person at least. All Boomer does is talk about his own career, and Gio is trying to be Carton. And he’s bad at that. The only thing he has going is he can impersonate Francesca. As far as his sports commentary, it’s amateurish