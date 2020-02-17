for display only
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:47 am
...
ICYMI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:47 am : link
ROSTER MOVES:

To IR:
QB Tyrod Taylor
TE Darren Waller

Elevated from Practice Squad:
K Randy Bullock
LB Justin Hollins

Signed to active roster:
TE Lawrence Cager
Just win baby  
Rjanyg : 7:54 am : link
I look forward to the youth movement. Hoping AT can protect DJ. Interesting to see if the DL can maintain the pressure minus Leo.
I haven’t given up yet.  
mittenedman : 8:23 am : link
This team should be 4-4 despite about the most disastrous start you could imagine, including a brutal schedule. Still hoping they can turn it around and make things interesting.
RE: I haven’t given up yet.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:32 am : link
Then they had better start scoring more than 10 points per game. You can't win without scoring.
Why do the Giants  
section125 : 8:45 am : link
need to elevate a LB? Did someone get hurt or is this guy better than what is being put on the field?
So far this season  
M.S. : 8:46 am : link

save for second half Cards game, Giants offense has been this franchise's most boring display of ineptitude I've ever seen in over 60 years.

The Kicker situation is weird  
Eli Wilson : 8:50 am : link
Has any team ever decided in warmups which Kicker they will use?

Does the other guy get cut or will this be a week-to-week tryout?
RE: So far this season  
Hammer : 9:10 am : link
1976 was every bit as bad as this year.

12.1 ppg back then.

I remember knowing that the game was lost as soon as the opposing teams scored more than 13 points.

Brutal
Cager  
The Jake : 9:12 am : link
is an upgrade over Waller in the sense that we get to see more Bellinger, some Cager, and no Waller, who is a total waste of a roster spot anyway.
For all of the offensive issues  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:22 am : link
and the injury issues with Waller, he's still leading the team in receptions and yards. I'm not sure fans are aware of that.
if AT plays  
Rory : 9:23 am : link
this offense will be able to utilize all the speed receivers they have acquired and will be able to execute.

This is the kind of game that could turn your season around.
RE: Cager  
BigBlueShock : 9:25 am : link
There’s no evidence to prove it but I’m convinced Waller being around has stunted Bellinger growth substantially. He was on a nice trajectory to be a good two way TE and then simply disappeared from the offense. His blocking has even taken a major step back but it’s possible that’s a confidence issue
RE: RE: Cager  
Rory : 9:33 am : link
so no evidence, but your convinced....

sick brah.
RE: RE: RE: Cager  
BigBlueShock : 9:38 am : link
Clearly meaning it’s my opinion but you’re the dumbest shitstain on this site so it’s not surprising you’re so confused. I didn’t ask for your useless opinion. You have the mental capacity of a mosquito with dementia. Do not address me unless I give you permission, little boy.
