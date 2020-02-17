New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Game Discussion

is an upgrade over Waller in the sense that we get to see more Bellinger, some Cager, and no Waller, who is a total waste of a roster spot anyway.
There’s no evidence to prove it but I’m convinced Waller being around has stunted Bellinger growth substantially. He was on a nice trajectory to be a good two way TE and then simply disappeared from the offense. His blocking has even taken a major step back but it’s possible that’s a confidence issue
is an upgrade over Waller in the sense that we get to see more Bellinger, some Cager, and no Waller, who is a total waste of a roster spot anyway.
There’s no evidence to prove it but I’m convinced Waller being around has stunted Bellinger growth substantially. He was on a nice trajectory to be a good two way TE and then simply disappeared from the offense. His blocking has even taken a major step back but it’s possible that’s a confidence issue
is an upgrade over Waller in the sense that we get to see more Bellinger, some Cager, and no Waller, who is a total waste of a roster spot anyway.
There’s no evidence to prove it but I’m convinced Waller being around has stunted Bellinger growth substantially. He was on a nice trajectory to be a good two way TE and then simply disappeared from the offense. His blocking has even taken a major step back but it’s possible that’s a confidence issue
so no evidence, but your convinced....
sick brah.
Clearly meaning it’s my opinion but you’re the dumbest shitstain on this site so it’s not surprising you’re so confused. I didn’t ask for your useless opinion. You have the mental capacity of a mosquito with dementia. Do not address me unless I give you permission, little boy.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
To IR:
QB Tyrod Taylor
TE Darren Waller
Elevated from Practice Squad:
K Randy Bullock
LB Justin Hollins
Signed to active roster:
TE Lawrence Cager
Then they had better start scoring more than 10 points per game. You can't win without scoring.
save for second half Cards game, Giants offense has been this franchise's most boring display of ineptitude I've ever seen in over 60 years.
Does the other guy get cut or will this be a week-to-week tryout?
save for second half Cards game, Giants offense has been this franchise's most boring display of ineptitude I've ever seen in over 60 years.
1976 was every bit as bad as this year.
12.1 ppg back then.
I remember knowing that the game was lost as soon as the opposing teams scored more than 13 points.
Brutal
This is the kind of game that could turn your season around.
There’s no evidence to prove it but I’m convinced Waller being around has stunted Bellinger growth substantially. He was on a nice trajectory to be a good two way TE and then simply disappeared from the offense. His blocking has even taken a major step back but it’s possible that’s a confidence issue
Quote:
is an upgrade over Waller in the sense that we get to see more Bellinger, some Cager, and no Waller, who is a total waste of a roster spot anyway.
There’s no evidence to prove it but I’m convinced Waller being around has stunted Bellinger growth substantially. He was on a nice trajectory to be a good two way TE and then simply disappeared from the offense. His blocking has even taken a major step back but it’s possible that’s a confidence issue
so no evidence, but your convinced....
sick brah.
Quote:
In comment 16273926 The Jake said:
Quote:
is an upgrade over Waller in the sense that we get to see more Bellinger, some Cager, and no Waller, who is a total waste of a roster spot anyway.
There’s no evidence to prove it but I’m convinced Waller being around has stunted Bellinger growth substantially. He was on a nice trajectory to be a good two way TE and then simply disappeared from the offense. His blocking has even taken a major step back but it’s possible that’s a confidence issue
so no evidence, but your convinced....
sick brah.
Clearly meaning it’s my opinion but you’re the dumbest shitstain on this site so it’s not surprising you’re so confused. I didn’t ask for your useless opinion. You have the mental capacity of a mosquito with dementia. Do not address me unless I give you permission, little boy.