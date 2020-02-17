New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Post-Game Discussion

Ian Rapoport
#Giants QB Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests, per me and @MikeGarafolo
. He’ll have an MRI to learn the full picture.
I hate this offense, I hate this defense, I hate the speical teams
this team would look a lot different. I am now of the belief that the QB play is killing us. I really didn't think the OL was that bad. Sure at the end they were blitzing, but the QB has got to see it and hit the outlet. If the defense wants to send more people there isn't anything the OL can do. It falls on the QB/RB/WR at some point.
We'll be watching similar performances the rest of the season since DeVito is now the defacto starter.
The Jones era might well be over. He might well never play another down for the Giants. Even if he does, next year is almost certainly his last with the Giants. I understand why Schoen didn't use the FT on him, but that contract is a disaster.
But if Jones doesn't play next year I assume his $23M injury guarantee won't kick in after next year. So the cap hit for cutting him after 2024 would be $22M instead of $45M.
There's a decent chance we'll be picking 4th even at 2-15. The Bears, Cards, and Panthers are pretty bad.
Picking 4th in what I think is a 3 player draft after going 2-15 is the worst situation imaginable. And would be typical for this franchise…
I read posters who say this team sucks, and this player sucks. We will blow them out. Folks, our team isn’t any good currently. We aren’t blowing anyone out, we aren’t going on a 4 game win streak, we aren’t running the table.
We are seriously in contention for the worst team in the league
Cards are straight tanking though. Their QB threw for a third of the yards Devito did.
I think they get a couple wins if Murray starts.
They still have the Rams 2X, those are winnable.
@RapSheet
We are looking at the very real possibility the Jones era is over.
Raiders have 9 sacks today and maybe two are on the line lol
Really? After the strong draft and big offseason?
I am here to eat crow over my Tom Brady "we're only going to score 17? Heh heh heh. Ok."
I started a thread where I mocked the prediction, and I said, "Well...the bright spot is that the Giants will be picking 3rd in the draft on the basis of this guy's prediction!"
Like with Tom Brady poo-pooing the 17-point prediction from Plax but they didn't even score 17, these Giants will likely not even win 5 this season.
We are looking at the very real possibility the Jones era is over.
Feel bad for DJ.
But the Jones era sucked.
We are looking at the very real possibility the Jones era is over.
Not if Mara has a say in it. And we literally cannot cut Jones next year, so he'll be back next season in some form.
Jones is out until likely sometime October 2024.
Unless the Giants decide to play without a QB out of respect for Jones.
Not that Jones was much better before he injured himself.
There's a decent chance we'll be picking 4th even at 2-15. The Bears, Cards, and Panthers are pretty bad.
The Bears weren’t that bad today despite their 5 turnovers.
Cards are tanking, although I’m not sure how the potential return of Kyler will go. Panthers and Bears play next week.
We are seriously in contention for the worst team in the league
