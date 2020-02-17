for display only
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:21 pm
Are we having fun?
Trying to analyze where the Cardinals and Panthers potential wins will  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:23 pm : link
come from.

Cards are straight tanking though. Their QB threw for a third of the yards Devito did.
Jones Injury update  
KevinBBWC : 7:23 pm : link
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
#Giants QB Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests, per me and @MikeGarafolo
. He’ll have an MRI to learn the full picture.
I hate this offense, I hate this defense, I hate the speical teams  
Anakim : 7:23 pm : link
I hate everything.
Time for Mara  
Gmen99 : 7:23 pm : link
.. to kick the trash can??
Go get our fccking shinebox  
Paulie Walnuts : 7:24 pm : link
.
We’re drafting a franchise QB this year.  
BuryMeInBlue : 7:24 pm : link
That’s it for Jones. He’ll end up being a solid backup somewhere, but his term here is over, thank goodness.
If it is an ACL, this late in the season  
Ben in Tampa : 7:24 pm : link
Jones is out until likely sometime October 2024.

We are looking at the very real possibility the Jones era is over.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:25 pm : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
Raiders have 9 sacks today and maybe two are on the line lol
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:25 pm : link
Such a joke of an organization.
RE: Trying to analyze where the Cardinals and Panthers potential wins will  
Wiggy : 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16275861 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
come from.

Cards are straight tanking though. Their QB threw for a third of the yards Devito did.
maybe Murray will spark them for a game or 2. That’s all we need. Panthers have qb
Could it get any worse?  
Simms11 : 7:25 pm : link
It's amazing that this team is this bad, historically bad on offense HISTORICALLY! With an offensive minded head coach!
RE: Trying to analyze where the Cardinals and Panthers potential wins will  
BrettNYG10 : 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16275861 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
come from.

Cards are straight tanking though. Their QB threw for a third of the yards Devito did.


I think they get a couple wins if Murray starts.
…..  
Micko : 7:26 pm : link
Was there a game today?
I Admit  
GruningsOnTheHill : 7:26 pm : link
About a week before the season started, I saw pundit picking the Giants to go 5-12.

Really? After the strong draft and big offseason?

I am here to eat crow over my Tom Brady "we're only going to score 17? Heh heh heh. Ok."

I started a thread where I mocked the prediction, and I said, "Well...the bright spot is that the Giants will be picking 3rd in the draft on the basis of this guy's prediction!"

Like with Tom Brady poo-pooing the 17-point prediction from Plax but they didn't even score 17, these Giants will likely not even win 5 this season.
RE: If it is an ACL, this late in the season  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:26 pm : link
In comment 16275882 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Jones is out until likely sometime October 2024.

We are looking at the very real possibility the Jones era is over.


Feel bad for DJ.

But the Jones era sucked.
RE: If it is an ACL, this late in the season  
Jacobs #27 : 7:26 pm : link
In comment 16275882 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Jones is out until likely sometime October 2024.

We are looking at the very real possibility the Jones era is over.


Not if Mara has a say in it. And we literally cannot cut Jones next year, so he'll be back next season in some form.
RE: RE: If it is an ACL, this late in the season  
FStubbs : 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16275906 Jacobs #27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16275882 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


Jones is out until likely sometime October 2024.

We are looking at the very real possibility the Jones era is over.



Not if Mara has a say in it. And we literally cannot cut Jones next year, so he'll be back next season in some form.


Tim McDonnell was scouting QBs with Schoen and Brown. I think Mara's in on getting a new QB.
RE: RE: If it is an ACL, this late in the season  
McNally's_Nuts : 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16275906 Jacobs #27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16275882 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


Jones is out until likely sometime October 2024.

We are looking at the very real possibility the Jones era is over.



Not if Mara has a say in it. And we literally cannot cut Jones next year, so he'll be back next season in some form.


What are you talking about?

I'd bet my 401K that Jones isn't on the roster in 2025.
RE: RE: RE: If it is an ACL, this late in the season  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16275925 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16275906 Jacobs #27 said:


Quote:


In comment 16275882 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


Jones is out until likely sometime October 2024.

We are looking at the very real possibility the Jones era is over.



Not if Mara has a say in it. And we literally cannot cut Jones next year, so he'll be back next season in some form.



Tim McDonnell was scouting QBs with Schoen and Brown. I think Mara's in on getting a new QB.


Stop with the Mara horseshit. Or at least contain it in one idiotic thread.
If we had a legitimate NFL QB, even a Jimmy G caliber guy,  
PatersonPlank : 7:31 pm : link
this team would look a lot different. I am now of the belief that the QB play is killing us. I really didn't think the OL was that bad. Sure at the end they were blitzing, but the QB has got to see it and hit the outlet. If the defense wants to send more people there isn't anything the OL can do. It falls on the QB/RB/WR at some point.
Ok Johnny  
Beef Wellington : 7:31 pm : link
Now what????
Even Mara can’t stop this  
Lambuth_Special : 7:33 pm : link
Since it’s likely Jones literally won’t be healthy to start the 2024 season.

Unless the Giants decide to play without a QB out of respect for Jones.
I  
AcidTest : 7:33 pm : link
don't think we win another game this year.

We'll be watching similar performances the rest of the season since DeVito is now the defacto starter.

The Jones era might well be over. He might well never play another down for the Giants. Even if he does, next year is almost certainly his last with the Giants. I understand why Schoen didn't use the FT on him, but that contract is a disaster.

But if Jones doesn't play next year I assume his $23M injury guarantee won't kick in after next year. So the cap hit for cutting him after 2024 would be $22M instead of $45M.
RE: I  
FStubbs : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16275959 AcidTest said:
Quote:
don't think we win another game this year.

We'll be watching similar performances the rest of the season since DeVito is now the defacto starter.

The Jones era might well be over. He might well never play another down for the Giants. Even if he does, next year is almost certainly his last with the Giants. I understand why Schoen didn't use the FT on him, but that contract is a disaster.

But if Jones doesn't play next year I assume his $23M injury guarantee won't kick in after next year. So the cap hit for cutting him after 2024 would be $22M instead of $45M.


There's a decent chance we'll be picking 4th even at 2-15. The Bears, Cards, and Panthers are pretty bad.
Defense was flat  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 7:35 pm : link
after losing Big Cat and having to carry team for last several weeks. They packed it in after DeVito came on bc that guy doesn’t belong in this league. He should never see the field again.

Not that Jones was much better before he injured himself.
Losing out officially on the table  
The_Boss : 7:35 pm : link
Could be the best thing for the franchise long term.
I thought the neck  
HewlettGiant : 7:36 pm : link
Would terminate his career, but now the ACL after his half-assed performances this year will be the death knell...CAP ramification experts?
RE: RE: I  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16275973 FStubbs said:
Quote:


There's a decent chance we'll be picking 4th even at 2-15. The Bears, Cards, and Panthers are pretty bad.


The Bears weren’t that bad today despite their 5 turnovers.

Cards are tanking, although I’m not sure how the potential return of Kyler will go. Panthers and Bears play next week.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If it is an ACL, this late in the season  
bwitz : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16275935 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16275925 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 16275906 Jacobs #27 said:


Quote:


In comment 16275882 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


Jones is out until likely sometime October 2024.

We are looking at the very real possibility the Jones era is over.



Not if Mara has a say in it. And we literally cannot cut Jones next year, so he'll be back next season in some form.



Tim McDonnell was scouting QBs with Schoen and Brown. I think Mara's in on getting a new QB.



Stop with the Mara horseshit. Or at least contain it in one idiotic thread.


Lol. How about no and you deal with the truth.
RE: RE: I  
The_Boss : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16275973 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16275959 AcidTest said:


Quote:


don't think we win another game this year.

We'll be watching similar performances the rest of the season since DeVito is now the defacto starter.

The Jones era might well be over. He might well never play another down for the Giants. Even if he does, next year is almost certainly his last with the Giants. I understand why Schoen didn't use the FT on him, but that contract is a disaster.

But if Jones doesn't play next year I assume his $23M injury guarantee won't kick in after next year. So the cap hit for cutting him after 2024 would be $22M instead of $45M.



There's a decent chance we'll be picking 4th even at 2-15. The Bears, Cards, and Panthers are pretty bad.


Picking 4th in what I think is a 3 player draft after going 2-15 is the worst situation imaginable. And would be typical for this franchise…
Blame Jones  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:47 pm : link
for all the issues but I see a lot of problems with personnel and coaching.
RE: RE: I  
k2tampa : 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16275973 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16275959 AcidTest said:


Quote:


don't think we win another game this year.

We'll be watching similar performances the rest of the season since DeVito is now the defacto starter.

The Jones era might well be over. He might well never play another down for the Giants. Even if he does, next year is almost certainly his last with the Giants. I understand why Schoen didn't use the FT on him, but that contract is a disaster.

But if Jones doesn't play next year I assume his $23M injury guarantee won't kick in after next year. So the cap hit for cutting him after 2024 would be $22M instead of $45M.



There's a decent chance we'll be picking 4th even at 2-15. The Bears, Cards, and Panthers are pretty bad.


Bears and Panthers play each other.
Pray for Maye!  
Optimus-NY : 7:48 pm : link
!
Every week  
OBJRoyal : 7:50 pm : link
I read posters who say this team sucks, and this player sucks. We will blow them out. Folks, our team isn’t any good currently. We aren’t blowing anyone out, we aren’t going on a 4 game win streak, we aren’t running the table.

We are seriously in contention for the worst team in the league
RE: RE: Trying to analyze where the Cardinals and Panthers potential wins will  
Costy16 : 7:51 pm : link
In comment 16275893 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16275861 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


come from.

Cards are straight tanking though. Their QB threw for a third of the yards Devito did.



I think they get a couple wins if Murray starts.


They still have the Rams 2X, those are winnable.

