Jones Injury update

#Giants QB Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests, per me and @MikeGarafolo
. He’ll have an MRI to learn the full picture.
But clearly his era, if you want to call it that, is over.
He needs his running to do anything and even with a full recovery he is an injury waiting to happen and his running will take a hit.
The GM and HC were probably going to have to think about hitching to his star even if he knee didn't blow up. With the way this season is going their jobs are on the line next year too. Now with this injury, it is over.
A couple of months ago he probably thought he was set as QB of the Giants at least for a few years. Now a long road ahead to get back on the field and unsure where that may be. They don't call it Not For Long for nothing,
Thing they ran him out there if they weren't sure he completely tore it the first time
I m rehabbing an AclR right now. 2.5 months out of surgery.
It was such an innocuous play. It’s hard to believe he tore the acl on a play like that. He planted, and the leg hyperextended a little, but it looked like nothing. Mine was much grosser/uglier (lower leg got snapped out sideways in relation to femur). Tried to play on it, jumped, landed on it and felt tibia shift on femur and knee just folded. Lots of snap/pop sounds.
He didn’t react much at all after the play happened, either. That’s how it happens sometimes, though.
Giants are a mess.
But he is not the future of this team and it's time to move on.
It doesn’t look good for Jones in New York. He made a huge payday though.
Of course there is a class clown in this thread who's had too many vodka/red bulls.
Will be interesting to see who the Giants run with the next 3 weeks while Taylor is on short term IR.
I don’t get blaming this on doctors/trainers, the OL, or Jones. He took a bad step and tore his ACL. He tried to give it a go and the knee was unstable.
Injuries happen. In Jones’ case, more often than not, to the point that he cannot be the guy going forward.
By contrast, Eli was rarely injured.
@DDuggan21
Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL on Nov. 20 last year. He was ready for the start of this season
@DDuggan21
Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.
People need to seriously consider the possibility that Jones is still our QB next season.
Quote:
the doctors/trainers, and Jones himself.
I don’t get blaming this on doctors/trainers, the OL, or Jones. He took a bad step and tore his ACL. He tried to give it a go and the knee was unstable.
Injuries happen. In Jones’ case, more often than not, to the point that he cannot be the guy going forward.
By contrast, Eli was rarely injured.
This is one of the most injrued teams in the league every year. The doctors/trainers/strength & conditioning absolutely plays a role.
Quote:
In comment 16275936 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.
People need to seriously consider the possibility that Jones is still our QB next season.
Except didn't Wan'Dale miss all of training camp on PUP, and then missed the first few games getting up to speed? Do you really think they'll have Jones miss all of camp and make him the starter?
Quote:
In comment 16275936 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.
People need to seriously consider the possibility that Jones is still our QB next season.
He’s under contract. Fully guaranteed. But Giants will be in position to take another QB and that guy will be future.
Quote:
In comment 16275936 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.
People need to seriously consider the possibility that Jones is still our QB next season.
Sure it's possible. There's half a season left.
@DDuggan21
It depends on the “cleanliness” of the injury, the tear and rehab. Generally it’s at least 9-10 months.
In Jones case, it looks like he sustained two injuries to the knee.
Quote:
It does feel,like the end of an era.
This staff did him no favors putting a guard who has had no practice or experience at the position.
Then sees him hold his knee, clutching for it, looking like he hurt it then, and proceed to trot him out like again with a 5 set drop destroying the knee. Well done.
Wish we could trade you to the Jets
praying for a speedy recovery for Jones
This staff did him no favors putting a guard who has had no practice or experience at the position.
Then sees him hold his knee, clutching for it, looking like he hurt it then, and proceed to trot him out like again with a 5 set drop destroying the knee. Well done.
Pugh and Bredeson have been guards for pretty much their entire careers.
Clear as day. Yet, let him go out for another play.
Get well DJ
Get well DJ
Yeah. That was effed up. Daboll's call I'm sure.
Clear as day. Yet, let him go out for another play.
The beat reporters said he was testing it during the commercial break.
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.
He wasn’t activated for weeks.
And it’s one thing to roll the dice when your slot will return.
A whole other thing when dealing with QB1.
If he tore his ACL, they need to have another option for week 1. And that will likely be a high draft pick
Silver lining is that it gives Schoen/Daboll a good excuse for moving on.
The Jones Error is over.
Fortunately he has legacy generational wealth to sustain his hobbies.
The injury prevents him from being cut.
QB hell.