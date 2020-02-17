for display only
Jones Injury update

KevinBBWC : 7:23 pm
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
#Giants QB Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests, per me and @MikeGarafolo
. He’ll have an MRI to learn the full picture.
Prayers to  
Wiggy : 7:24 pm : link
DJ.
Good  
Giantsbigblue : 7:24 pm : link
Thing they ran him out there if they weren't sure he completely tore it the first time
You cannot make this  
section125 : 7:25 pm : link
shit up.
Awful. Get well soon, DJ. Hope he has a full recovery.  
Anakim : 7:25 pm : link
Best of luck.
What a ride it's been  
rocco8112 : 7:25 pm : link
I wish him a full and speedy recovery.

Giants are a mess.
Prayers for a good outcome for DJ  
Rick in Dallas : 7:26 pm : link
A tough dude just worn down by a consistent beating this year.
Awful for him  
46and2Blue : 7:26 pm : link
Get well DJ.
Great job by the OL (as usual),  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:26 pm : link
the doctors/trainers, and Jones himself.
I'm very sorry for him that he is hurt.  
jinkies : 7:26 pm : link
I hope he has a speedy and complete recovery.

But he is not the future of this team and it's time to move on.
That’s terrible.  
bceagle05 : 7:26 pm : link
For his sake, I’m glad he got a nice chunk of change to set himself up for life. Wonder how much more he wants to put his body through?
Devito  
dcp : 7:26 pm : link
Is your QB1. Maybe Matt Barkley takes over once the inevitable QB injury occurs.
...  
christian : 7:27 pm : link
That probably means missing a lot of the off season.
Injury timeline would say he’s probably  
Ben in Tampa : 7:27 pm : link
out until October 2024 and his speed advantage will not be there fully when he returns.

It doesn’t look good for Jones in New York. He made a huge payday though.
Hope he gets better  
Mike from Ohio : 7:28 pm : link
Hopefully he is healthy enough to compete for a spot on the roster next year.
Yikes  
McNally's_Nuts : 7:28 pm : link
He's probably out for a chunk of next year too.

Of course there is a class clown in this thread who's had too many vodka/red bulls.

Will be interesting to see who the Giants run with the next 3 weeks while Taylor is on short term IR.
He is  
Giantsbigblue : 7:29 pm : link
Done here. I wish him success if he decides to continue his career. Worked his ass off for the Giants and took a beating and never complained and pointed fingers. Dude deserved better than this.
That sucks, but I can’t say I’m surprised.  
Section331 : 7:29 pm : link
That’s what I suspected initially. Get well DJ. It looks like we’ll be in the mix for the top pick.
Nothing but respect for Jones,  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:29 pm : link
at least he doesn't swing from another man's nuts.
Get well soon  
KazMatsui : 7:29 pm : link
DJ. Can’t help but feel for the man.
RE: Great job by the OL (as usual),  
RCPhoenix : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16275900 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
the doctors/trainers, and Jones himself.


I don’t get blaming this on doctors/trainers, the OL, or Jones. He took a bad step and tore his ACL. He tried to give it a go and the knee was unstable.

Injuries happen. In Jones’ case, more often than not, to the point that he cannot be the guy going forward.

By contrast, Eli was rarely injured.

.  
KevinBBWC : 7:30 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL on Nov. 20 last year. He was ready for the start of this season
I say this with no ill will for Jones  
rocco8112 : 7:30 pm : link
But clearly his era, if you want to call it that, is over.

He needs his running to do anything and even with a full recovery he is an injury waiting to happen and his running will take a hit.

The GM and HC were probably going to have to think about hitching to his star even if he knee didn't blow up. With the way this season is going their jobs are on the line next year too. Now with this injury, it is over.
RE: .  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16275936 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL on Nov. 20 last year. He was ready for the start of this season


Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.
That sucks  
Giantophile : 7:31 pm : link
Wishing him a speedy recovery.
Best of luck to Daniel with his recovery  
cosmicj : 7:31 pm : link
It does feel,like the end of an era.
but he has a lot of  
HewlettGiant : 7:32 pm : link
Going away presents...........enjoy the gelt
RE: Best of luck to Daniel with his recovery  
HewlettGiant : 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16275946 cosmicj said:
Quote:
It does feel,like the end of an era.


ERROR
DJ8 is a class act  
X : 7:33 pm : link
I wish him the best.
That sucks for him.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:33 pm : link
His time here is truly over.
RE: RE: .  
Jacobs #27 : 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16275943 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16275936 KevinBBWC said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL on Nov. 20 last year. He was ready for the start of this season



Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.


People need to seriously consider the possibility that Jones is still our QB next season.
Wish we could do an injury settlement  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 7:34 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Great job by the OL (as usual),  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16275932 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16275900 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


the doctors/trainers, and Jones himself.



I don’t get blaming this on doctors/trainers, the OL, or Jones. He took a bad step and tore his ACL. He tried to give it a go and the knee was unstable.

Injuries happen. In Jones’ case, more often than not, to the point that he cannot be the guy going forward.

By contrast, Eli was rarely injured.


This is one of the most injrued teams in the league every year. The doctors/trainers/strength & conditioning absolutely plays a role.
RE: RE: RE: .  
ThreePoints : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16275965 Jacobs #27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16275943 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16275936 KevinBBWC said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL on Nov. 20 last year. He was ready for the start of this season



Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.



People need to seriously consider the possibility that Jones is still our QB next season.


Except didn't Wan'Dale miss all of training camp on PUP, and then missed the first few games getting up to speed? Do you really think they'll have Jones miss all of camp and make him the starter?
RE: RE: RE: .  
Sammo85 : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16275965 Jacobs #27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16275943 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16275936 KevinBBWC said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL on Nov. 20 last year. He was ready for the start of this season



Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.



People need to seriously consider the possibility that Jones is still our QB next season.


He’s under contract. Fully guaranteed. But Giants will be in position to take another QB and that guy will be future.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16275965 Jacobs #27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16275943 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16275936 KevinBBWC said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL on Nov. 20 last year. He was ready for the start of this season



Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.



People need to seriously consider the possibility that Jones is still our QB next season.


Sure it's possible. There's half a season left.
RE: .  
Sammo85 : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16275936 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL on Nov. 20 last year. He was ready for the start of this season



It depends on the “cleanliness” of the injury, the tear and rehab. Generally it’s at least 9-10 months.

In Jones case, it looks like he sustained two injuries to the knee.

Stop it  
Bruner4329 : 7:39 pm : link
People need to stop playing doctor in speculating how long it will take to recover. Its totally moronic.
RE: RE: Best of luck to Daniel with his recovery  
Spider56 : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16275951 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16275946 cosmicj said:


Quote:


It does feel,like the end of an era.



ERROR


Asshole
Glad  
Toth029 : 7:41 pm : link
DJ got paid.

This staff did him no favors putting a guard who has had no practice or experience at the position.

Then sees him hold his knee, clutching for it, looking like he hurt it then, and proceed to trot him out like again with a 5 set drop destroying the knee. Well done.
whatever his situation, I wish him the best  
islander1 : 7:42 pm : link
he's a hard working kid who doesn't deserve the abuse his coach is putting him through.
RE: Wish we could do an injury settlement  
uconngiant : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16275971 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
.


Wish we could trade you to the Jets


praying for a speedy recovery for Jones
RE: Glad  
McNally's_Nuts : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16276015 Toth029 said:
Quote:
DJ got paid.

This staff did him no favors putting a guard who has had no practice or experience at the position.

Then sees him hold his knee, clutching for it, looking like he hurt it then, and proceed to trot him out like again with a 5 set drop destroying the knee. Well done.


Pugh and Bredeson have been guards for pretty much their entire careers.
Best  
AcidTest : 7:45 pm : link
wishes to him for a full and speedy recovery.
Why not test him when he first tore it?  
ZogZerg : 7:45 pm : link
He went down none contact.
Clear as day. Yet, let him go out for another play.
The fact that he took a snap after the injury is insane  
armstead98 : 7:45 pm : link
Someone’s head should role. It was obviously a non-contact injury and serious, they then have a full break between quarters but still let him go out there.

Get well DJ
RE: He is  
Optimus-NY : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16275923 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Done here. I wish him success if he decides to continue his career. Worked his ass off for the Giants and took a beating and never complained and pointed fingers. Dude deserved better than this.


Well said
RE: The fact that he took a snap after the injury is insane  
Optimus-NY : 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16276037 armstead98 said:
Quote:
Someone’s head should role. It was obviously a non-contact injury and serious, they then have a full break between quarters but still let him go out there.

Get well DJ


Yeah. That was effed up. Daboll's call I'm sure.
RE: Why not test him when he first tore it?  
McNally's_Nuts : 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16276036 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
He went down none contact.
Clear as day. Yet, let him go out for another play.


The beat reporters said he was testing it during the commercial break.
I’d imagine  
ajr2456 : 7:47 pm : link
The injury guarantee in the contract will kick in. That contract did not age well.
RE: Best  
HomerJones45 : 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16276033 AcidTest said:
Quote:
wishes to him for a full and speedy recovery.
Ditto
RE: RE: .  
regischarlotte : 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16275943 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16275936 KevinBBWC said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL on Nov. 20 last year. He was ready for the start of this season



Jesus... you just scared the hell out of me.


He wasn’t activated for weeks.

And it’s one thing to roll the dice when your slot will return.

A whole other thing when dealing with QB1.

If he tore his ACL, they need to have another option for week 1. And that will likely be a high draft pick

Silver lining is that it gives Schoen/Daboll a good excuse for moving on.
Oh NO!!  
MauiYankee : 7:48 pm : link
Iron Man Dan is hurt?
The Jones Error is over.
Fortunately he has legacy generational wealth to sustain his hobbies.
sorry for Daniel  
bluepepper : 7:49 pm : link
A couple of months ago he probably thought he was set as QB of the Giants at least for a few years. Now a long road ahead to get back on the field and unsure where that may be. They don't call it Not For Long for nothing,
Jones  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:49 pm : link
isn't getting cut.

The injury prevents him from being cut.
RE: Good  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16275883 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Thing they ran him out there if they weren't sure he completely tore it the first time


I m rehabbing an AclR right now. 2.5 months out of surgery.

It was such an innocuous play. It’s hard to believe he tore the acl on a play like that. He planted, and the leg hyperextended a little, but it looked like nothing. Mine was much grosser/uglier (lower leg got snapped out sideways in relation to femur). Tried to play on it, jumped, landed on it and felt tibia shift on femur and knee just folded. Lots of snap/pop sounds.

He didn’t react much at all after the play happened, either. That’s how it happens sometimes, though.
RE: Jones  
McNally's_Nuts : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16276071 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
isn't getting cut.

The injury prevents him from being cut.


QB hell.
Injuries are following...  
Ryan : 7:52 pm : link
...the $ this year like a curse. Dex needs to seek sheltered just be content being sexy for the next 8 weeks.
