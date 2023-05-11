for display only
Big, big mistake not trading Barkley...

bw in dc : 11/5/2023 7:29 pm
at the deadline. Let's be honest here.

SB looks healthy and is running the ball pretty damn well. So, I think there was decent value to be had.

With the season now if full death spiral mode, getting a possible third round pick would have looked very smart.

Maybe I shouldn't be so pessimistic. We still have the "face of the franchise". Right?
Blame the  
SoZKillA : 11/5/2023 7:30 pm : link
Moronic owner.
Atleast  
McNally's_Nuts : 11/5/2023 7:32 pm : link
your commanders won today.
Would have been a tough sell  
widmerseyebrow : 11/5/2023 7:32 pm : link
Thanks John!
….  
Micko : 11/5/2023 7:32 pm : link
They will tag him again.
Right because  
46and2Blue : 11/5/2023 7:32 pm : link
Everyone knew she was going to tear his acl today…not saying we shouldn’t have traded him but I understand why they didn’t …hindsight is always 20/20
Oh, stop.  
section125 : 11/5/2023 7:32 pm : link
Just stop the non-sense. Probably should trade Thomas too.
RE: Atleast  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11/5/2023 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16275947 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
your commanders won today.


😂😂😂😂
Who made a trade offer to us??  
DefenseWins : 11/5/2023 7:33 pm : link
and what did they offer?
I totally disagree  
Sean : 11/5/2023 7:33 pm : link
I don't see the outrage over not trading Barkley for a 3rd round pick (assuming that was offered). He's the only player on the offense who has juice. And while everyone wants to make this about Mara, I'm very confident Daboll pounded the table to keep his best offensive skill player.

Daboll needs to coach the rest of the season and he needs players. He can't lost 37-3 every week. Barkley gives the defense someone to think about.

And I'll say this, Barkley was more important to the offense last year than Jones. He was a huge factor.

I don't understand why this is such an issue.
Why trade him?  
weaverpsu : 11/5/2023 7:34 pm : link
They'll tag him again and yet again have a top running back in the league for next year.
RE: Oh, stop.  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16275953 section125 said:
Quote:
Just stop the non-sense. Probably should trade Thomas too.


Thomas plays a premium position. Who is playing the non-sense card?
I'm glad they kept him - he is the only interesting player on  
PatersonPlank : 11/5/2023 7:35 pm : link
our whole offense. Gives me something to watch
RE: RE: Oh, stop.  
section125 : 11/5/2023 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16275970 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16275953 section125 said:


Quote:


Just stop the non-sense. Probably should trade Thomas too.



Thomas plays a premium position. Who is playing the non-sense card?


I was showing you what idiocy looks like....
3rd round pick?  
BigBlueShock : 11/5/2023 7:36 pm : link
Wtf? Who the hell was giving up a 3rd? You’re simply making shit up again.
Barkley  
AcidTest : 11/5/2023 7:38 pm : link
isn't part of the long-term future of the team. He's an aging, oft injured RB. I appreciate his effort and commitment to the Giants but he should have been traded.

The extra pick could be used as ammunition to trade up for a QB, something that the Giants already needed to strongly consider before Jones tore his ACL because of his concussion and two neck injuries. Even without his latest injury, those earlier injuries made it extremely likely that 2024 would be his last with the team. Jones tearing his ACL simply eliminated any doubt that the Giants needed a new QB, but that need already existed before today.
It depends on what the offers were  
Now Mike in MD : 11/5/2023 7:38 pm : link
If it was a 2nd, yes. If it was a 3rd or lower, I don't agree think that losing that type of draft capital changes things much one way or the other.
We don’t even know what offers were there  
UberAlias : 11/5/2023 7:38 pm : link
Let’s just get rid of him to get rid of him I guess
RE: I totally disagree  
DefenseWins : 11/5/2023 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16275962 Sean said:
Quote:


I don't understand why this is such an issue.


it is an issue because people are stupid and they think in a vacuum.

Barkley and Thomas are the ONLY two players on offense who can be consistent contributors. That's it.

People want to say that Schoen has not drafted well, then go full moron when they want to trade away guys hwo can play so Schoen can have more draft picks to squander.
RE: 3rd round pick?  
cosmicj : 11/5/2023 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16275988 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Wtf? Who the hell was giving up a 3rd? You’re simply making shit up again.


+1. I bet the standing offer was a 5th. Not worth it.
If they could get a 2 and a 5 for a lousy Leonard Williams;  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/5/2023 7:39 pm : link
you'd have to think they could've gotten something decent for Barkley.
RE: Blame the  
bwitz : 11/5/2023 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16275934 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
Moronic owner.


Oh heavens no! That’s a ‘false narrative’.
RE: I totally disagree  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16275962 Sean said:
Quote:
I don't see the outrage over not trading Barkley for a 3rd round pick (assuming that was offered). He's the only player on the offense who has juice. And while everyone wants to make this about Mara, I'm very confident Daboll pounded the table to keep his best offensive skill player.

Daboll needs to coach the rest of the season and he needs players. He can't lost 37-3 every week. Barkley gives the defense someone to think about.

And I'll say this, Barkley was more important to the offense last year than Jones. He was a huge factor.

I don't understand why this is such an issue.


Keeping toss back that RBs-are-important-too-Kool-Aid.

I don't care about last year. We were 2-6 at the deadline and Jones was hurt.

I look forward to the euphoria when the news comes down we re-tagged Barkley in 2024.
Please tell me how the offense functions without Saquon  
sharp315 : 11/5/2023 7:40 pm : link
Like literally how do they field an offense that can progress the ball forward without him?
RE: Why trade him?  
bwitz : 11/5/2023 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16275966 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
They'll tag him again and yet again have a top running back in the league for next year.


On what will likely be another losing team. What a FANTASTIC way to handle the team finances!
I  
AcidTest : 11/5/2023 7:42 pm : link
agree that we don't know what the offers were. My comments were based on the assumption that we were offered at least a third. I wouldn't have traded him for less.
RE: 3rd round pick?  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16275988 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Wtf? Who the hell was giving up a 3rd? You’re simply making shit up again.


Notice the word possible in the opening.

Try reading left to right. It helps.

RE: If they could get a 2 and a 5 for a lousy Leonard Williams;  
DefenseWins : 11/5/2023 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16276003 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
you'd have to think they could've gotten something decent for Barkley.


Not if the other team's GMs read BBI. The would have found out that Barkley gets hurt too often and can easily be replaced by anyone.
RE: Please tell me how the offense functions without Saquon  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16276009 sharp315 said:
Quote:
Like literally how do they field an offense that can progress the ball forward without him?


Who cares...The addiction to Barkley is like an addict stuck on heroin. Believe me, we can move on without Barkley.
Some people hate  
Wiggy : 11/5/2023 7:45 pm : link
Where he was picked and will never let it go.
The biggest mistake!  
UConn4523 : 11/5/2023 7:46 pm : link
Lol, yeah, not taking a mid rounder is really really terrible. Doomed for eternity now.
It's not that big of a deal, bw  
Sean : 11/5/2023 7:46 pm : link
People losing their minds because they didn't trade him for a 4th. This isn't an assembly line. It's not just a Mara issue.

The only thing that matters is QB in April. Everything else is noise.
RE: I  
DefenseWins : 11/5/2023 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16276018 AcidTest said:
Quote:
agree that we don't know what the offers were. My comments were based on the assumption that we were offered at least a third. I wouldn't have traded him for less.


It is possible we got ZERO offers for Barkley. The running back market sucked and every team knows he wanted to get paid more than what the market would bear.

The Colts could not trade Taylor. Raiders could not trade Jacobs, etc etc
They should have traded anything that wasn't bolted down  
Go Terps : 11/5/2023 7:46 pm : link
Anyone that was on this team before '22 not named Lawrence or Thomas should have been moved for whatever they could get.
I "believe" Barkley has now lead the league in rushing yards the  
PatersonPlank : 11/5/2023 7:47 pm : link
past 4 weeks (as a total, obviously not 4 games in a row). With this QB play, and the makeshift OL, and some pretty good DLs, that is amazing. If Barkley were on a contender, like Baltimore, Cincy. etc., he would tear it up
RE: Some people hate  
section125 : 11/5/2023 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16276034 Wiggy said:
Quote:
Where he was picked and will never let it go.


This
Where’s the thread on McKinney or Adoree  
UConn4523 : 11/5/2023 7:47 pm : link
?
I loved the pick  
bwitz : 11/5/2023 7:47 pm : link
Never questioned it. But there comes a time to cut bait when it can possibly help your team in the future. And it’s better to do it a year early than a year late.
RE: Where’s the thread on McKinney or Adoree  
Ned In Atlanta : 11/5/2023 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16276052 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?



I don't think you'd have much argument if either got traded. But one of the five worst teams in the league not trading a soon to be 27 year old, often injured rb on an expiring deal was very stupid
RE: Where’s the thread on McKinney or Adoree  
rsjem1979 : 11/5/2023 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16276052 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?


They both should have been dealt too. Satisfied?
RE: They should have traded anything that wasn't bolted down  
Blue21 : 11/5/2023 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16276047 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Anyone that was on this team before '22 not named Lawrence or Thomas should have been moved for whatever they could get.
Probably but who wanted any of our players? Although the Giants said they wouldn't trade him.
RE: RE: Where’s the thread on McKinney or Adoree  
UConn4523 : 11/5/2023 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16276082 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16276052 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


?



They both should have been dealt too. Satisfied?


Nope, want a thread on each.
RE: Some people hate  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16276034 Wiggy said:
Quote:
Where he was picked and will never let it go.


The compounding errors since we drafted Barkley are just as moronic.
RE: RE: Where’s the thread on McKinney or Adoree  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16276079 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
But one of the five worst teams in the league not trading a soon to be 27 year old, often injured rb on an expiring deal was very stupid


That sums it up. We should have taken anything for Barkley because there is no guarantee we get anything via a free agency comp.
RE: RE: Blame the  
rnargi : 11/5/2023 7:59 pm : link
In comment 16276005 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 16275934 SoZKillA said:


Quote:


Moronic owner.



Oh heavens no! That’s a ‘false narrative’.


You don't have a clue....not a fucking clue....what Mara did or did not do regarding Barkley and a potential trade. You are a tiresome bore who should just shut your fucking pie hole. God what an insufferable twat.
RE: RE: RE: Where’s the thread on McKinney or Adoree  
ThomasG : 11/5/2023 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16276112 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16276079 Ned In Atlanta said:


Quote:


But one of the five worst teams in the league not trading a soon to be 27 year old, often injured rb on an expiring deal was very stupid



That sums it up. We should have taken anything for Barkley because there is no guarantee we get anything via a free agency comp.


Barkley needed to go. Those other two aren’t showing much value.

Mistake. About the 4th one with Saquon.
RE: They should have traded anything that wasn't bolted down  
Now Mike in MD : 11/5/2023 8:02 pm : link
In comment 16276047 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Anyone that was on this team before '22 not named Lawrence or Thomas should have been moved for whatever they could get.


That's just moronic. There are a lot of young guys who can develop into very good players: Banks, Thibs, Flott, McFadden. So we just dump rookies and 2nd year players who are showing potential because they aren't stars yet.

Gotcha
RE: RE: They should have traded anything that wasn't bolted down  
ThomasG : 11/5/2023 8:06 pm : link
In comment 16276141 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 16276047 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Anyone that was on this team before '22 not named Lawrence or Thomas should have been moved for whatever they could get.



That's just moronic. There are a lot of young guys who can develop into very good players: Banks, Thibs, Flott, McFadden. So we just dump rookies and 2nd year players who are showing potential because they aren't stars yet.

Gotcha


Follow him around enough?
RE: RE: RE: They should have traded anything that wasn't bolted down  
Now Mike in MD : 11/5/2023 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16276161 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16276141 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


In comment 16276047 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Anyone that was on this team before '22 not named Lawrence or Thomas should have been moved for whatever they could get.



That's just moronic. There are a lot of young guys who can develop into very good players: Banks, Thibs, Flott, McFadden. So we just dump rookies and 2nd year players who are showing potential because they aren't stars yet.

Gotcha



Follow him around enough?


Whatever dude.
Right. Very genuine.  
ThomasG : 11/5/2023 8:13 pm : link
.
RE: Right. Very genuine.  
Now Mike in MD : 11/5/2023 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16276206 ThomasG said:
Quote:
.


You've obviously confused me with someone who cares about your opinions of my postings on an anonymous football board.
No Maryland  
ThomasG : 11/5/2023 8:17 pm : link
I didn’t.
Barkley could be in line  
LauderdaleMatty : 11/5/2023 8:22 pm : link
For a similar deal as Jonathan Taylor. And it wouldn't kill the cap. Almost every single Barkley hater over the Golloday deal. Is Barkley worth more than Waller?

Unless there's a solid report somone offered a 2 peel need to relax. Williams and Jackson's horrible contracts will he con next year. There are literally 10 teams in dire need of a QB. All will be in the top 10. Only team whip will be I the top who might trade our is Carolina. An extra 3 isn't getting the Giants enough value. Right now they have 1 above average offensive skill player on the whole roster and to get him at 10 million a year is a steal.
You guys saying an extra 2nd, 3rd isn't a big deal  
widmerseyebrow : 11/5/2023 8:24 pm : link
are going to be in for some sticker shock come draft time and we need to trade up into the top 2 to secure a QB.
RE: You guys saying an extra 2nd, 3rd isn't a big deal  
Now Mike in MD : 11/5/2023 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16276263 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
are going to be in for some sticker shock come draft time and we need to trade up into the top 2 to secure a QB.


Since I doubt we win another game this year, I don't think we are going to have to trade up to get a shot at one of the top 3.
RE: Barkley could be in line  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16276254 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
For a similar deal as Jonathan Taylor. And it wouldn't kill the cap. Almost every single Barkley hater over the Golloday deal. Is Barkley worth more than Waller?



So, you think a Taylor type deal for SB to sign in 2024 is the best way forward?
the mistake  
pjcas18 : 11/5/2023 8:37 pm : link
is only as big as the unknown trade offer that the Giants received.

A pending FA who is oft-injured, at a low priority position - what do you think the offer was?

I'm guess 5th/6th round pick.

So, no not likely a "big, big mistake"
RE: RE: Please tell me how the offense functions without Saquon  
sharp315 : 11/5/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16276030 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16276009 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Like literally how do they field an offense that can progress the ball forward without him?



Who cares...The addiction to Barkley is like an addict stuck on heroin. Believe me, we can move on without Barkley.

I hated the Barkley pick and I think he has been overrated his entire career. I don't think he's that great of a running back and especially not since the ACL. HOWEVER. Joe Schoen has done a really poor job of adding other weapons to this offense over 2 years. We have about 5 slot receivers on the team so that's nice I guess. The point is there is still half a season of football left and this offense would literally be sub 100 total scrimmage yards per game through the end of the year without him. You think Schoen and Dabs are on the hot seat now just imagine today's game without SB on the field and then picture that for the next 8 weeks.
the other thing is Daboll....  
BillKo : 11/5/2023 8:42 pm : link
...these losses are going on Daboll's resume.

Barkley is the one premium player who gives him a fighting chance he believes (like in the Jets game).

The Giants would have had to be bowled over with a deal to let Barkley go.

This isn't your fantasy football league or the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team - although it looks like it sure is tanking - is trying to still win.
RE: the mistake  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 8:49 pm : link
In comment 16276326 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
is only as big as the unknown trade offer that the Giants received.

A pending FA who is oft-injured, at a low priority position - what do you think the offer was?

I'm guess 5th/6th round pick.

So, no not likely a "big, big mistake"


A 5th or 6th could have been a good deal, actually.

Because there is a fair amount of risk moving forward.

Are you comfortable with the risk re-applying the FT?

Are you comfortable with the risk doling out a Taylor-type deal?

Are you comfortable with the risk of not getting any compensation pick?
A mistake for sure  
AcesUp : 11/5/2023 8:51 pm : link
But think the best we could’ve hoped for was a late 3. Idk if that classified as a massive mistake.
RE: RE: RE: Blame the  
bwitz : 11/5/2023 8:51 pm : link
In comment 16276119 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16276005 bwitz said:


Quote:


In comment 16275934 SoZKillA said:


Quote:


Moronic owner.



Oh heavens no! That’s a ‘false narrative’.



You don't have a clue....not a fucking clue....what Mara did or did not do regarding Barkley and a potential trade. You are a tiresome bore who should just shut your fucking pie hole. God what an insufferable twat.


Glad I live rent free in your empty head. Loser.
They probably should have dealt Barkley if they  
jinkies : 11/5/2023 9:51 pm : link
could have secured at least a 3rd.
RE: It depends on what the offers were  
4xchamps : 11/5/2023 9:52 pm : link
In comment 16275992 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
If it was a 2nd, yes. If it was a 3rd or lower, I don't agree think that losing that type of draft capital changes things much one way or the other.


Yep because you can easily get a better player than Barkley in the second round (sarcasm)....
RE: RE: the mistake  
pjcas18 : 11/5/2023 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16276373 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16276326 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is only as big as the unknown trade offer that the Giants received.

A pending FA who is oft-injured, at a low priority position - what do you think the offer was?

I'm guess 5th/6th round pick.

So, no not likely a "big, big mistake"



A 5th or 6th could have been a good deal, actually.

Because there is a fair amount of risk moving forward.

Are you comfortable with the risk re-applying the FT?

Are you comfortable with the risk doling out a Taylor-type deal?

Are you comfortable with the risk of not getting any compensation pick?


I don't put the same value on 5th-7th round draft picks you do. you can say they should have traded him, if in fact there were legit offers in that range, but I just don't consider it a "big, big, mistake"
He’s a good locker room guy though  
ThomasG : 11/5/2023 10:11 pm : link
.
RE: RE: the mistake  
sharp315 : 11/5/2023 10:18 pm : link
In comment 16276373 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16276326 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is only as big as the unknown trade offer that the Giants received.

A pending FA who is oft-injured, at a low priority position - what do you think the offer was?

I'm guess 5th/6th round pick.

So, no not likely a "big, big mistake"



A 5th or 6th could have been a good deal, actually.

Because there is a fair amount of risk moving forward.

Are you comfortable with the risk re-applying the FT?

Are you comfortable with the risk doling out a Taylor-type deal?

Are you comfortable with the risk of not getting any compensation pick?

Coincidentally we actually took a RB in the 5th round this year (Eric Gray). For fun, let's compare stat lines from the 2023 season through November 5:

Eric Gray:
Rushing - 13 attempts, 27 yards, 0 TDs
Receiving - 1 catch, 1 yard, 0 TDs

Saquon Barkley:
Rushing - 110 attempts, 412 yards, 1 TDs
Receiving - 19 catches, 87 yards, 2 TDs

You're right, I would gladly trade in Saquon for those very comparable 5th round stats. Slap a 26 on Mr. Gray and defenses would be none the wiser!!
RE: RE: It depends on what the offers were  
rsjem1979 : 11/5/2023 10:22 pm : link
In comment 16276608 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16275992 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


If it was a 2nd, yes. If it was a 3rd or lower, I don't agree think that losing that type of draft capital changes things much one way or the other.



Yep because you can easily get a better player than Barkley in the second round (sarcasm)....


You people just don’t get it. You deserve a $13 million RB next year on a team that can’t score and won’t contend, then act stunned that it’s not working out.

I won’t even bother going thru the list of the NFL’s leading rushers with their draft positions, but the belief that Barkley is irreplaceable is part of the reason the Giants are a joke.
bw - I agree  
Matt M. : 11/5/2023 10:22 pm : link
Right now our only 2 options are a) lose Barkley to FA for nothing or b) dedicate even more $ to an aging RB next year. Most likely, this would have to be a multi-year deal to lessen the cap hit, which is not ideal.
Or not  
Snorkels : 11/5/2023 10:23 pm : link
Anybody think for a moment that if the Giants do draft a young QB this year that it might be nice to have a back like Barkley available to take some of the pressure off?
RE: bw - I agree  
jinkies : 11/5/2023 10:24 pm : link
In comment 16276687 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Right now our only 2 options are a) lose Barkley to FA for nothing or b) dedicate even more $ to an aging RB next year. Most likely, this would have to be a multi-year deal to lessen the cap hit, which is not ideal.


It's not nothing, next year. Probable compensatory pick.
RE: Or not  
rsjem1979 : 11/5/2023 10:25 pm : link
In comment 16276688 Snorkels said:
Quote:
Anybody think for a moment that if the Giants do draft a young QB this year that it might be nice to have a back like Barkley available to take some of the pressure off?


Quick - name the RB in Houston who is taking the pressure off CJ Stroud.
RE: RE: RE: the mistake  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 10:38 pm : link
In comment 16276681 sharp315 said:
Quote:


Coincidentally we actually took a RB in the 5th round this year (Eric Gray). For fun, let's compare stat lines from the 2023 season through November 5:

Eric Gray:
Rushing - 13 attempts, 27 yards, 0 TDs
Receiving - 1 catch, 1 yard, 0 TDs

Saquon Barkley:
Rushing - 110 attempts, 412 yards, 1 TDs
Receiving - 19 catches, 87 yards, 2 TDs

You're right, I would gladly trade in Saquon for those very comparable 5th round stats. Slap a 26 on Mr. Gray and defenses would be none the wiser!!


On the other hand, the Packers found Aaron Jones in the 5th round. The Falcons found Tyler Allgeier in the 5th round. The Eagles found Kenneth Gainwell in the 5th round.

Do you Tyreke Hill, George Kittle, Stefon Diggs, Grady Jarrett, Matt Judon, Puka Nacua ring any bells?

They were all drafted in the 5th round.

RE: RE: bw - I agree  
Matt M. : 11/5/2023 10:43 pm : link
In comment 16276689 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16276687 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Right now our only 2 options are a) lose Barkley to FA for nothing or b) dedicate even more $ to an aging RB next year. Most likely, this would have to be a multi-year deal to lessen the cap hit, which is not ideal.



It's not nothing, next year. Probable compensatory pick.
Not necessarily. That is based on the total FA period and also does not help us next year.
I don't think he was worth much and I think if he signs a reasonable  
NorcalNYG : 11/5/2023 10:44 pm : link
Contract he could help the new rookie qb a lot.
No it wasn’t.  
HomerJones45 : 11/5/2023 10:58 pm : link
The mistake was in handing a middling qb a 40 million dollar contract and not signing Barkley for a three year deal.

You need something to build your offense around. The easiest player to build around is a rb. A good rb gives you a running game and contributes in the passing game. They are cheap considering they contribute in both aspects.

Next season, there is either going to be a rookie qb here or a recovered Jones. Either way, having a rb who can break a big run and catch passes will be a help.
BW  
HomerJones45 : 11/5/2023 11:01 pm : link
You’ve basically named every 5th round lottery ticket in the last 5 or 6 years. There were 160 players drafted in the 5th round the last 5 years.

So yeah, it’s possible to hit something in the 5th round but your percentages aren’t very good.
This isn’t madden  
dancing blue bear : 11/5/2023 11:02 pm : link
But it m sure your dynasty team is awesome
RE: BW  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16276744 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
You’ve basically named every 5th round lottery ticket in the last 5 or 6 years. There were 160 players drafted in the 5th round the last 5 years.

So yeah, it’s possible to hit something in the 5th round but your percentages aren’t very good.


Should I not show the successes - there are plenty of starters throughout the league who are selected in the 5th round - because the odds are less?

The underlying point is that a good evaluator and his team can find really good players on day three. And we shouldn't underestimate getting a crack at making a pick by having a day three pick.
RE: This isn’t madden  
BillKo : 12:47 am : link
In comment 16276747 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
But it m sure your dynasty team is awesome


lol, that was a good one.

RE: RE: RE: Where’s the thread on McKinney or Adoree  
AROCK1000 : 4:21 am : link
In comment 16276091 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16276082 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16276052 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


?



They both should have been dealt too. Satisfied?



Nope, want a thread on each.

Which one first?
I would have felt better is they  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:02 am : link
had more capable backs behind them. There was and has been a very big drop off when he is not playing.
He is not a building block  
BrianLeonard23 : 8:04 am : link
Never has been, is not now, and never will be.
RE: He is not a building block  
HomerJones45 : 8:26 am : link
In comment 16276960 BrianLeonard23 said:
Quote:
Never has been, is not now, and never will be.
Very persuasive arguemnt
