Big, big mistake not trading Barkley...

at the deadline. Let's be honest here.
SB looks healthy and is running the ball pretty damn well. So, I think there was decent value to be had.
With the season now if full death spiral mode, getting a possible third round pick would have looked very smart.
Maybe I shouldn't be so pessimistic. We still have the "face of the franchise". Right?
Daboll needs to coach the rest of the season and he needs players. He can't lost 37-3 every week. Barkley gives the defense someone to think about.
And I'll say this, Barkley was more important to the offense last year than Jones. He was a huge factor.
Thomas plays a premium position. Who is playing the non-sense card?
Just stop the non-sense. Probably should trade Thomas too.
I was showing you what idiocy looks like....
The extra pick could be used as ammunition to trade up for a QB, something that the Giants already needed to strongly consider before Jones tore his ACL because of his concussion and two neck injuries. Even without his latest injury, those earlier injuries made it extremely likely that 2024 would be his last with the team. Jones tearing his ACL simply eliminated any doubt that the Giants needed a new QB, but that need already existed before today.
it is an issue because people are stupid and they think in a vacuum.
Barkley and Thomas are the ONLY two players on offense who can be consistent contributors. That's it.
People want to say that Schoen has not drafted well, then go full moron when they want to trade away guys hwo can play so Schoen can have more draft picks to squander.
+1. I bet the standing offer was a 5th. Not worth it.
Oh heavens no! That’s a ‘false narrative’.
Keeping toss back that RBs-are-important-too-Kool-Aid.
I don't care about last year. We were 2-6 at the deadline and Jones was hurt.
I look forward to the euphoria when the news comes down we re-tagged Barkley in 2024.
On what will likely be another losing team. What a FANTASTIC way to handle the team finances!
Notice the word possible in the opening.
Try reading left to right. It helps.
Not if the other team's GMs read BBI. The would have found out that Barkley gets hurt too often and can easily be replaced by anyone.
Who cares...The addiction to Barkley is like an addict stuck on heroin. Believe me, we can move on without Barkley.
The only thing that matters is QB in April. Everything else is noise.
It is possible we got ZERO offers for Barkley. The running back market sucked and every team knows he wanted to get paid more than what the market would bear.
The Colts could not trade Taylor. Raiders could not trade Jacobs, etc etc
I don't think you'd have much argument if either got traded. But one of the five worst teams in the league not trading a soon to be 27 year old, often injured rb on an expiring deal was very stupid
They both should have been dealt too. Satisfied?
The compounding errors since we drafted Barkley are just as moronic.
That sums it up. We should have taken anything for Barkley because there is no guarantee we get anything via a free agency comp.
Moronic owner.
You don't have a clue....not a fucking clue....what Mara did or did not do regarding Barkley and a potential trade. You are a tiresome bore who should just shut your fucking pie hole. God what an insufferable twat.
But one of the five worst teams in the league not trading a soon to be 27 year old, often injured rb on an expiring deal was very stupid
Barkley needed to go. Those other two aren’t showing much value.
Mistake. About the 4th one with Saquon.
That's just moronic. There are a lot of young guys who can develop into very good players: Banks, Thibs, Flott, McFadden. So we just dump rookies and 2nd year players who are showing potential because they aren't stars yet.
Anyone that was on this team before '22 not named Lawrence or Thomas should have been moved for whatever they could get.
Unless there's a solid report somone offered a 2 peel need to relax. Williams and Jackson's horrible contracts will he con next year. There are literally 10 teams in dire need of a QB. All will be in the top 10. Only team whip will be I the top who might trade our is Carolina. An extra 3 isn't getting the Giants enough value. Right now they have 1 above average offensive skill player on the whole roster and to get him at 10 million a year is a steal.
Since I doubt we win another game this year, I don't think we are going to have to trade up to get a shot at one of the top 3.
So, you think a Taylor type deal for SB to sign in 2024 is the best way forward?
A pending FA who is oft-injured, at a low priority position - what do you think the offer was?
I'm guess 5th/6th round pick.
So, no not likely a "big, big mistake"
Like literally how do they field an offense that can progress the ball forward without him?
Who cares...The addiction to Barkley is like an addict stuck on heroin. Believe me, we can move on without Barkley.
I hated the Barkley pick and I think he has been overrated his entire career. I don't think he's that great of a running back and especially not since the ACL. HOWEVER. Joe Schoen has done a really poor job of adding other weapons to this offense over 2 years. We have about 5 slot receivers on the team so that's nice I guess. The point is there is still half a season of football left and this offense would literally be sub 100 total scrimmage yards per game through the end of the year without him. You think Schoen and Dabs are on the hot seat now just imagine today's game without SB on the field and then picture that for the next 8 weeks.
Barkley is the one premium player who gives him a fighting chance he believes (like in the Jets game).
The Giants would have had to be bowled over with a deal to let Barkley go.
This isn't your fantasy football league or the Philadelphia 76ers.
The team - although it looks like it sure is tanking - is trying to still win.
A 5th or 6th could have been a good deal, actually.
Because there is a fair amount of risk moving forward.
Are you comfortable with the risk re-applying the FT?
Are you comfortable with the risk doling out a Taylor-type deal?
Are you comfortable with the risk of not getting any compensation pick?
You don't have a clue....not a fucking clue....what Mara did or did not do regarding Barkley and a potential trade. You are a tiresome bore who should just shut your fucking pie hole. God what an insufferable twat.
Glad I live rent free in your empty head. Loser.
Yep because you can easily get a better player than Barkley in the second round (sarcasm)....
is only as big as the unknown trade offer that the Giants received.
A 5th or 6th could have been a good deal, actually.
Because there is a fair amount of risk moving forward.
Are you comfortable with the risk re-applying the FT?
Are you comfortable with the risk doling out a Taylor-type deal?
Are you comfortable with the risk of not getting any compensation pick?
I don't put the same value on 5th-7th round draft picks you do. you can say they should have traded him, if in fact there were legit offers in that range, but I just don't consider it a "big, big, mistake"
A 5th or 6th could have been a good deal, actually.
Because there is a fair amount of risk moving forward.
Are you comfortable with the risk re-applying the FT?
Are you comfortable with the risk doling out a Taylor-type deal?
Are you comfortable with the risk of not getting any compensation pick?
Coincidentally we actually took a RB in the 5th round this year (Eric Gray). For fun, let's compare stat lines from the 2023 season through November 5:
Eric Gray:
Rushing - 13 attempts, 27 yards, 0 TDs
Receiving - 1 catch, 1 yard, 0 TDs
Saquon Barkley:
Rushing - 110 attempts, 412 yards, 1 TDs
Receiving - 19 catches, 87 yards, 2 TDs
You're right, I would gladly trade in Saquon for those very comparable 5th round stats. Slap a 26 on Mr. Gray and defenses would be none the wiser!!
You people just don’t get it. You deserve a $13 million RB next year on a team that can’t score and won’t contend, then act stunned that it’s not working out.
I won’t even bother going thru the list of the NFL’s leading rushers with their draft positions, but the belief that Barkley is irreplaceable is part of the reason the Giants are a joke.
It's not nothing, next year. Probable compensatory pick.
Quick - name the RB in Houston who is taking the pressure off CJ Stroud.
On the other hand, the Packers found Aaron Jones in the 5th round. The Falcons found Tyler Allgeier in the 5th round. The Eagles found Kenneth Gainwell in the 5th round.
Do you Tyreke Hill, George Kittle, Stefon Diggs, Grady Jarrett, Matt Judon, Puka Nacua ring any bells?
They were all drafted in the 5th round.
You need something to build your offense around. The easiest player to build around is a rb. A good rb gives you a running game and contributes in the passing game. They are cheap considering they contribute in both aspects.
Next season, there is either going to be a rookie qb here or a recovered Jones. Either way, having a rb who can break a big run and catch passes will be a help.
So yeah, it’s possible to hit something in the 5th round but your percentages aren’t very good.
So yeah, it’s possible to hit something in the 5th round but your percentages aren’t very good.
Should I not show the successes - there are plenty of starters throughout the league who are selected in the 5th round - because the odds are less?
The underlying point is that a good evaluator and his team can find really good players on day three. And we shouldn't underestimate getting a crack at making a pick by having a day three pick.
Nope, want a thread on each.
