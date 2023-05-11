Does a new QB matter???

What most fail to realize is Jones wasn’t a top qb prospect and was highly over drafted. So they didn’t really screw him up, he was just never very good. In a way, where they drafted Jones was more unfair to him. He was a project qb who should have gone in the middle rounds behind an established qb.
this year but it must go hand in hand with strengthening the OL. If we draft a new QB but keep the same OL, we will get the rookie QB killed. They will be running for their lives.
Make no mistake, both DJ and TT injuries were a result of poor OL play.
I’ll put it thins way. If they draft Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, I am not worried about them becoming Daniel Jones. There are a lot of reasons Jones didn’t succeed in the NFL and he did not have a good situation, but the same faults he had coming into the NFL he still has today.
Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..
It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them
Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??
Why does it have to be 1 or the other?
It's Daniel Jones and nothing else. Seems to work for you in your argument... My point of the whole thread was to point out a systemic problem that we are going to lay at the feet of a new rookie QB but you guys seem to think that everything is fine and dandy and a new QB will overcome all of it which I think is completely nuts!
Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.
I know it is hard to be duped, but if you thought Daniel Jones was the answer, a legit NFL qb, you were duped. Let it go. It's ok. But we have to keep taking shots at the position. It's the only path to relevance
Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..
It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them
Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??
Why does it have to be 1 or the other?
It's Daniel Jones and nothing else. Seems to work for you in your argument... My point of the whole thread was to point out a systemic problem that we are going to lay at the feet of a new rookie QB but you guys seem to think that everything is fine and dandy and a new QB will overcome all of it which I think is completely nuts!
A new QB will turn things around if they’re good. It’s that simple. In the history of the NFL, there are very few examples of secretly good QBs who were ruined by circumstances, or secretly bad QBs who were elevated by good circumstances. David Carr wasn’t a good QB; he wasn’t ‘ruined,’ he was on the stable and talented late 00s NY Giants and displayed the same problems he had in Houston.
Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.
Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.
Of course it matters. QB is the most important position in the sport. Why do people act like the giants can’t address the offensive line if they draft a QB in round 1. There is free agency and 6 other rounds to address the offensive line.
Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.
Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.
Awesome. No need to draft or sign any new OL next year. We'll have a new rookie QB who will immediately make them better!
They can’t draft or sign any OL for next year? When did that become a rule?
Some of you are so tied up in making excuses for Jones you have just started making shit up.
Keep going, you'll get there... Why would you draft them?
Are you suggesting everyone who thinks Jones isn’t a very good QB thinks the team around him is really good and a new QB will put this team in contention immediately?
Nothing you are posting is making any sense. You seem to be having some kind of tantrum and want everyone to throw themselves on the ground with you.
No, that's what you are arguing and therefore arguing with yourself. I already said I want Jones gone, but I also acknowledge we have some serious issues that need to be resolved, so we don't screw up our 1st round QB next year!
Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..
It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them
Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??
Why does it have to be 1 or the other?
It's Daniel Jones and nothing else. Seems to work for you in your argument... My point of the whole thread was to point out a systemic problem that we are going to lay at the feet of a new rookie QB but you guys seem to think that everything is fine and dandy and a new QB will overcome all of it which I think is completely nuts!
Literally no one said everything ia fine and dandy, but to think Jones is not part of the problem is absolutely laughable, he missed Hyatt wide open TWICE..
He cant pick up a blitz, he misses skmple reads constantly, how many times do you see Jones just hit the hot route when a team blitzes him? how many timrs do you see him just swing it out wide to a WR with a DB playing off?
DBs were saying that Jones never throws it deep, they were literally juat sitting on short routes because no one was scared of him..
Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.
Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.
Awesome. No need to draft or sign any new OL next year. We'll have a new rookie QB who will immediately make them better!
Agreed! Just don't want to ignore other parts of the team and make sure we protect and foster our new investment (i.e. a Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Nix, or Pennix).
Nobody, including me, has argued a QB fixes all the problems. It is the straw man you created and attributed to everyone else.
QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.
Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.
Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.
Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.
It's just as hard to have a good QB with a bad OL. This was a historically bad OL.
Nobody, including me, has argued a QB fixes all the problems. It is the straw man you created and attributed to everyone else.
QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.
Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.
It isn’t a strawman argument. It’s the same argument a lot of posters here made when Eli struggled after the OL eroded to trash.
“A modern, mobile QB doesn’t require as good of an OL and will make the offense around him better”
Nobody, including me, has argued a QB fixes all the problems. It is the straw man you created and attributed to everyone else.
QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.
Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.
It isn’t a strawman argument. It’s the same argument a lot of posters here made when Eli struggled after the OL eroded to trash.
“A modern, mobile QB doesn’t require as good of an OL and will make the offense around him better”
— BBI circa 2016
It’s a straw man argument when nobody said it but the person arguing against it. Nobody on this thread said “draft a QB and then everything else is fixed.” Nobody said that at all.
So yes, it is a strawman argument. It is the definition of a strawman argument.
Nobody, including me, has argued a QB fixes all the problems. It is the straw man you created and attributed to everyone else.
QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.
Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.
It isn’t a strawman argument. It’s the same argument a lot of posters here made when Eli struggled after the OL eroded to trash.
“A modern, mobile QB doesn’t require as good of an OL and will make the offense around him better”
— BBI circa 2016
It’s a straw man argument when nobody said it but the person arguing against it. Nobody on this thread said “draft a QB and then everything else is fixed.” Nobody said that at all.
So yes, it is a strawman argument. It is the definition of a strawman argument.
If you’re going to be pedantic and argue that no one used those exact words, then sure I guess. But it’s obviously implied.
this year but it must go hand in hand with strengthening the OL. If we draft a new QB but keep the same OL, we will get the rookie QB killed. They will be running for their lives.
Make no mistake, both DJ and TT injuries were a result of poor OL play.
I'm all for an all offensive draft. Qb then OL and skill position players the rest of the way. Especially if they don't have to trade up for the qb
it matters. A lot. As others have said, a franchise QB alleviates a lot of other problems.
Are Williams and Maye franchise QBs? Who knows? Fifty percent of first round QBs are busts. It's up to the FO and the scouts to find the franchise QB of the Giants in the next draft, whether that is Williams, Maye, or someone else.
As of now, I think the Giants would have to take either Williams or Maye, but there is a long way to go until the draft. They may not be in a position to do so, and because of the astronomical cost, I wouldn't trade up for either.
They couldn’t make him something he wasn’t. Those aren’t the same thing.
This team sucks balls top to bottom. Like 5 of you are blaming it 100% on the QB position... but this team has been 100% out of sync all fucking year.
A new QB doesn't fix this shit. This team is broken.
Top to fucking bottom.
I am not blaming Jones 100% for this team being a wreck. I am saying this team sucks and he is a part of that. I am also saying that he was not a good QB ruined by a bad situation, he was a bad QBs put in a bad situation.
I will always stand by what I say. I will not stand by your misunderstanding.
Hopefully that clarified it.
I believe a good QB would make this team look much different
I honestly don't think our talent is that bad, and I think our OL when healthy is good enough. Its certainly as good as Cincy, etc. I believe we are being held back by lousy QB play. We don't push the ball down the field, it seems that our QBs expect the WR to be wide open and standing there. Watch the other QBs, they are throwing before the cut and throwing people open. They are also reading the defense and hitting he hot reads on blitzes.
RE: I believe a good QB would make this team look much different
I honestly don't think our talent is that bad, and I think our OL when healthy is good enough. Its certainly as good as Cincy, etc. I believe we are being held back by lousy QB play. We don't push the ball down the field, it seems that our QBs expect the WR to be wide open and standing there. Watch the other QBs, they are throwing before the cut and throwing people open. They are also reading the defense and hitting he hot reads on blitzes.
100%
The line looked better with TT. The sacks cane back with Jones. He's not a functional QB.
I honestly don't think our talent is that bad, and I think our OL when healthy is good enough. Its certainly as good as Cincy, etc. I believe we are being held back by lousy QB play. We don't push the ball down the field, it seems that our QBs expect the WR to be wide open and standing there. Watch the other QBs, they are throwing before the cut and throwing people open. They are also reading the defense and hitting he hot reads on blitzes.
100%
The line looked better with TT. The sacks cane back with Jones. He's not a functional QB.
Jones only got sacked twice and they were on injury plays. They literally counted Jones falling from his knee buckling as a sack. The rest were an UDFA QB playing.
The line has looked better once they brought in Pugh and Phillips. Remember they had Josh Ezeudu and Matt Peart protecting Jones' blindside. Peart is awful and Ezeudu never got practice in camp or preseason. That's on coaching.
That's another one. One thing is for sure, changes need to be made!
Regardless of what your opinion of him is or was, you think they did a great job of setting up for success?
Make no mistake, both DJ and TT injuries were a result of poor OL play.
It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them
Oline needs bodies as well but you don’t pass on QB for Oline, plenty of places to find oline help, QB not so much.
However, it is more than a legitimate question to ask if we have the right decision maker(s) to move forward.
Schoen had some decent equity after the year ended with a playoff appearance and win. But just how much has he burned through as of now?
It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them
Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??
He got injured when his knee buckled. Yes, he was pressured on that play but outside of that he had decent time and was awful. He’s been awful all season outside of two quarters.
There are several QBs in this draft with great athleticism and throwing ability. The Giants won’t fail them; to the contrary, they will help the Giants.
Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..
It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them
Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??
Why does it have to be 1 or the other?
Some of you are so tied up in making excuses for Jones you have just started making shit up.
Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..
It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them
Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??
Why does it have to be 1 or the other?
It's Daniel Jones and nothing else. Seems to work for you in your argument... My point of the whole thread was to point out a systemic problem that we are going to lay at the feet of a new rookie QB but you guys seem to think that everything is fine and dandy and a new QB will overcome all of it which I think is completely nuts!
Some of you are so tied up in making excuses for Jones you have just started making shit up.
Keep going, you'll get there... Why would you draft them?
Burrow had his knew blown up his rookie year and then they drafted Chase. Not ideal but Chase definitely helped take that team to another level
Then why draft anyone else... They have Burrow... See how that works???
Quote:
Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..
It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them
Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??
Why does it have to be 1 or the other?
It's Daniel Jones and nothing else. Seems to work for you in your argument... My point of the whole thread was to point out a systemic problem that we are going to lay at the feet of a new rookie QB but you guys seem to think that everything is fine and dandy and a new QB will overcome all of it which I think is completely nuts!
A new QB will turn things around if they’re good. It’s that simple. In the history of the NFL, there are very few examples of secretly good QBs who were ruined by circumstances, or secretly bad QBs who were elevated by good circumstances. David Carr wasn’t a good QB; he wasn’t ‘ruined,’ he was on the stable and talented late 00s NY Giants and displayed the same problems he had in Houston.
Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.
I see 10 other players on offense besides the QB. All of which, are integral to moving the ball down the field to score. What's your assessment?
They can’t draft or sign any OL for next year? When did that become a rule?
Some of you are so tied up in making excuses for Jones you have just started making shit up.
Keep going, you'll get there... Why would you draft them?
Are you suggesting everyone who thinks Jones isn’t a very good QB thinks the team around him is really good and a new QB will put this team in contention immediately?
Nothing you are posting is making any sense. You seem to be having some kind of tantrum and want everyone to throw themselves on the ground with you.
Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.
Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.
Awesome. No need to draft or sign any new OL next year. We'll have a new rookie QB who will immediately make them better!
We need an upgrade at WR and in the interior (and maybe RT). But a franchise QB will help big time.
I see 10 other players on offense besides the QB. All of which, are integral to moving the ball down the field to score. What's your assessment?
The Bengals could never get it together until they got Burrow. The Bills could never get it together til they got Allen. Rinse, repeat.
There needs to be a substantial investment in the OL this off-season.
Some of you are so tied up in making excuses for Jones you have just started making shit up.
Keep going, you'll get there... Why would you draft them?
Are you suggesting everyone who thinks Jones isn’t a very good QB thinks the team around him is really good and a new QB will put this team in contention immediately?
Nothing you are posting is making any sense. You seem to be having some kind of tantrum and want everyone to throw themselves on the ground with you.
No, that's what you are arguing and therefore arguing with yourself. I already said I want Jones gone, but I also acknowledge we have some serious issues that need to be resolved, so we don't screw up our 1st round QB next year!
Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..
It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them
Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??
Why does it have to be 1 or the other?
It's Daniel Jones and nothing else. Seems to work for you in your argument... My point of the whole thread was to point out a systemic problem that we are going to lay at the feet of a new rookie QB but you guys seem to think that everything is fine and dandy and a new QB will overcome all of it which I think is completely nuts!
Literally no one said everything ia fine and dandy, but to think Jones is not part of the problem is absolutely laughable, he missed Hyatt wide open TWICE..
He cant pick up a blitz, he misses skmple reads constantly, how many times do you see Jones just hit the hot route when a team blitzes him? how many timrs do you see him just swing it out wide to a WR with a DB playing off?
DBs were saying that Jones never throws it deep, they were literally juat sitting on short routes because no one was scared of him..
Teams play him like they play zach wilson
There needs to be a substantial investment in the OL this off-season.
DING DING DING! We have a winner!!!! Thank you!!!
Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.
Awesome. No need to draft or sign any new OL next year. We'll have a new rookie QB who will immediately make them better!
Agreed! Just don't want to ignore other parts of the team and make sure we protect and foster our new investment (i.e. a Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Nix, or Pennix).
QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.
Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.
We need an upgrade at WR and in the interior (and maybe RT). But a franchise QB will help big time.
All had new coaching as well. Look at Lawrence with Urban Meyer. There is tons of variables to making a football team good outside of just getting a quarterback.
A QB gives your franchise hope.
We certainly need it around these parts!!
Pressure is on Schoen and Brown to synch with coaches to get a good multidimensional line with depth.
We need an upgrade at WR and in the interior (and maybe RT). But a franchise QB will help big time.
Specifically with Houston, they have really hit the jackpot with both Stroud and Tank Dell in the same draft...
Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.
Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.
It's just as hard to have a good QB with a bad OL. This was a historically bad OL.
Yes. Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and CJ Stroud are all examples of what a young QB can do to a franchise pretty quickly.
We need an upgrade at WR and in the interior (and maybe RT). But a franchise QB will help big time.
All had new coaching as well. Look at Lawrence with Urban Meyer. There is tons of variables to making a football team good outside of just getting a quarterback.
Urban Myers probably made it easy but the change in coaching staff was huge for JAX.
I don't really like Pederson (mainly w/ his Eagles' ties) but he can coach QBs and hell, he won a Super Bowl.
I am starting to doubt Daboll big time.
And Daboll needs to become a much better head Coach.
I think Schoen has done a decent job.
QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.
Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.
It isn’t a strawman argument. It’s the same argument a lot of posters here made when Eli struggled after the OL eroded to trash.
“A modern, mobile QB doesn’t require as good of an OL and will make the offense around him better”
— BBI circa 2016
Nobody, including me, has argued a QB fixes all the problems. It is the straw man you created and attributed to everyone else.
QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.
Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.
It isn’t a strawman argument. It’s the same argument a lot of posters here made when Eli struggled after the OL eroded to trash.
“A modern, mobile QB doesn’t require as good of an OL and will make the offense around him better”
— BBI circa 2016
It’s a straw man argument when nobody said it but the person arguing against it. Nobody on this thread said “draft a QB and then everything else is fixed.” Nobody said that at all.
So yes, it is a strawman argument. It is the definition of a strawman argument.
Nobody, including me, has argued a QB fixes all the problems. It is the straw man you created and attributed to everyone else.
QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.
Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.
It isn’t a strawman argument. It’s the same argument a lot of posters here made when Eli struggled after the OL eroded to trash.
“A modern, mobile QB doesn’t require as good of an OL and will make the offense around him better”
— BBI circa 2016
It’s a straw man argument when nobody said it but the person arguing against it. Nobody on this thread said “draft a QB and then everything else is fixed.” Nobody said that at all.
So yes, it is a strawman argument. It is the definition of a strawman argument.
If you’re going to be pedantic and argue that no one used those exact words, then sure I guess. But it’s obviously implied.
Make no mistake, both DJ and TT injuries were a result of poor OL play.
I'm all for an all offensive draft. Qb then OL and skill position players the rest of the way. Especially if they don't have to trade up for the qb
This team sucks balls top to bottom. Like 5 of you are blaming it 100% on the QB position... but this team has been 100% out of sync all fucking year.
A new QB doesn't fix this shit. This team is broken.
Top to fucking bottom.
Are Williams and Maye franchise QBs? Who knows? Fifty percent of first round QBs are busts. It's up to the FO and the scouts to find the franchise QB of the Giants in the next draft, whether that is Williams, Maye, or someone else.
As of now, I think the Giants would have to take either Williams or Maye, but there is a long way to go until the draft. They may not be in a position to do so, and because of the astronomical cost, I wouldn't trade up for either.
They couldn’t make him something he wasn’t. Those aren’t the same thing.
This team sucks balls top to bottom. Like 5 of you are blaming it 100% on the QB position... but this team has been 100% out of sync all fucking year.
A new QB doesn't fix this shit. This team is broken.
Top to fucking bottom.
I am not blaming Jones 100% for this team being a wreck. I am saying this team sucks and he is a part of that. I am also saying that he was not a good QB ruined by a bad situation, he was a bad QBs put in a bad situation.
I will always stand by what I say. I will not stand by your misunderstanding.
Hopefully that clarified it.
100%
The line looked better with TT. The sacks cane back with Jones. He's not a functional QB.
The Giants problem is not investment derived or lack thereof, it’s partially strategy, philosophy and then marrying that scouting approach to development and execution phases.
Once they get their new QB, they’ll need to identify a scheme for that QB to excel in and work and mold around and deepen the OL talent.
This OL has been bad because the strategy they had out of camp was idiotic and the depth was poor.
But I do worry as well. A new kid getting pummeled because this blocking scheme has turnstiles and a TE running across the formation to block an oncoming DE.
But your typical schmoes will ignore the bad coaching this year for some reason.
I honestly don't think our talent is that bad, and I think our OL when healthy is good enough. Its certainly as good as Cincy, etc. I believe we are being held back by lousy QB play. We don't push the ball down the field, it seems that our QBs expect the WR to be wide open and standing there. Watch the other QBs, they are throwing before the cut and throwing people open. They are also reading the defense and hitting he hot reads on blitzes.
100%
The line looked better with TT. The sacks cane back with Jones. He's not a functional QB.
Jones only got sacked twice and they were on injury plays. They literally counted Jones falling from his knee buckling as a sack. The rest were an UDFA QB playing.
The line has looked better once they brought in Pugh and Phillips. Remember they had Josh Ezeudu and Matt Peart protecting Jones' blindside. Peart is awful and Ezeudu never got practice in camp or preseason. That's on coaching.