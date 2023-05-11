for display only
Does a new QB matter???

bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:18 pm
At this point, are we all confident we won't screw up Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Nix, Pennix, or McCarthy?

I'm not sure if Kafka is the guy. I think it actually might benefit our new QB, whoever that may be, to have someone OTHER than Kafka.....
If there was a way to draft an oline coach  
fish3321 : 11/5/2023 8:19 pm
Not Bobby Johnson- I’d do that.
RE: If there was a way to draft an oline coach  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:20 pm
Not Bobby Johnson- I'd do that.
Quote:
Not Bobby Johnson- I’d do that.


That's another one. One thing is for sure, changes need to be made!
The Giants didn’t “screw up” Daniel Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 11/5/2023 8:20 pm
They couldn’t make him something he wasn’t. Those aren’t the same thing.
Yes.  
cosmicj : 11/5/2023 8:20 pm
.
It doesn't matter  
Sean : 11/5/2023 8:21 pm
Just fold the franchise. It's impossible to move forward.
Who knows but that shouldn’t stop them drafting a qb  
lax counsel : 11/5/2023 8:21 pm
What most fail to realize is Jones wasn’t a top qb prospect and was highly over drafted. So they didn’t really screw him up, he was just never very good. In a way, where they drafted Jones was more unfair to him. He was a project qb who should have gone in the middle rounds behind an established qb.
RE: The Giants didn’t “screw up” Daniel Jones  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:21 pm
In comment 16276241 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
They couldn’t make him something he wasn’t. Those aren’t the same thing.


Regardless of what your opinion of him is or was, you think they did a great job of setting up for success?
Drafting a top QB is critical  
redwhiteandbigblue : 11/5/2023 8:21 pm
this year but it must go hand in hand with strengthening the OL. If we draft a new QB but keep the same OL, we will get the rookie QB killed. They will be running for their lives.
Make no mistake, both DJ and TT injuries were a result of poor OL play.
Getting a new QB  
Sammo85 : 11/5/2023 8:22 pm
allows you to really open up entire operation and the competitive window to changes.
Do people watch other teams and QBs?  
nygiants16 : 11/5/2023 8:24 pm
Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..

It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them
Of course it does  
JonC : 11/5/2023 8:25 pm
Giants fans are forgetting what it's like.
CJ Stroud and the Texans  
widmerseyebrow : 11/5/2023 8:26 pm
.
Yes it does  
larryflower37 : 11/5/2023 8:26 pm
But it does also mean a reset and most likely another losing season or at best a . 500 season.
Even as a Jones supporter  
rasbutant : 11/5/2023 8:26 pm
At this point you need to get some competition. If you have a shot at one of the top prospects you do it. Even if Jones comes back heathy next year.

Oline needs bodies as well but you don’t pass on QB for Oline, plenty of places to find oline help, QB not so much.
Well...  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 8:26 pm
to be clear, there are no sure things in any draft. So, accept the risk of potential failure.

However, it is more than a legitimate question to ask if we have the right decision maker(s) to move forward.

Schoen had some decent equity after the year ended with a playoff appearance and win. But just how much has he burned through as of now?
Bluewave  
Mike from Ohio : 11/5/2023 8:26 pm
I’ll put it thins way. If they draft Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, I am not worried about them becoming Daniel Jones. There are a lot of reasons Jones didn’t succeed in the NFL and he did not have a good situation, but the same faults he had coming into the NFL he still has today.
RE: Do people watch other teams and QBs?  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:27 pm
In comment 16276267 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..

It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them


Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??
I’m Sorry  
Lambuth_Special : 11/5/2023 8:27 pm
What was so rough about his experience today prior to the injury?

He got injured when his knee buckled. Yes, he was pressured on that play but outside of that he had decent time and was awful. He’s been awful all season outside of two quarters.

There are several QBs in this draft with great athleticism and throwing ability. The Giants won’t fail them; to the contrary, they will help the Giants.
We have watched so much poor QB play  
averagejoe : 11/5/2023 8:28 pm
over the last 5 years some fans have forgotten would good QB play looks like.
RE: RE: Do people watch other teams and QBs?  
nygiants16 : 11/5/2023 8:28 pm
Why does it have to be 1 or the other?
Quote:
In comment 16276267 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..

It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them



Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??


Why does it have to be 1 or the other?
Yes… yes it does  
Dnew15 : 11/5/2023 8:29 pm
In today’s NFL it means everything.
So if the Giants draft a QB early  
Mike from Ohio : 11/5/2023 8:31 pm
They can’t draft or sign any OL for next year? When did that become a rule?

Some of you are so tied up in making excuses for Jones you have just started making shit up.
RE: RE: RE: Do people watch other teams and QBs?  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:35 pm
In comment 16276290 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16276282 bluewave said:


Quote:


In comment 16276267 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..

It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them



Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??



Why does it have to be 1 or the other?



It's Daniel Jones and nothing else. Seems to work for you in your argument... My point of the whole thread was to point out a systemic problem that we are going to lay at the feet of a new rookie QB but you guys seem to think that everything is fine and dandy and a new QB will overcome all of it which I think is completely nuts!
Turn on SNF right now  
Sammo85 : 11/5/2023 8:35 pm
Your answer is there.
RE: So if the Giants draft a QB early  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:36 pm
Keep going, you'll get there... Why would you draft them?
Quote:
They can’t draft or sign any OL for next year? When did that become a rule?

Some of you are so tied up in making excuses for Jones you have just started making shit up.


Keep going, you'll get there... Why would you draft them?
The Bengals were 2-14 before Burrow saved them  
Sean : 11/5/2023 8:36 pm
.
RE: The Bengals were 2-14 before Burrow saved them  
Giantsbigblue : 11/5/2023 8:38 pm
In comment 16276324 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Burrow had his knew blown up his rookie year and then they drafted Chase. Not ideal but Chase definitely helped take that team to another level
RE: The Bengals were 2-14 before Burrow saved them  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:38 pm
In comment 16276324 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Then why draft anyone else... They have Burrow... See how that works???
The OL is absolutely horrific.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/5/2023 8:38 pm
Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.
By the way...  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:39 pm
I want Jones gone. Don't know why everyone is getting their panties in a bunch over this...
Yes a QB matters  
jinkies : 11/5/2023 8:40 pm
I know it is hard to be duped, but if you thought Daniel Jones was the answer, a legit NFL qb, you were duped. Let it go. It's ok. But we have to keep taking shots at the position. It's the only path to relevance
RE: RE: RE: RE: Do people watch other teams and QBs?  
Lambuth_Special : 11/5/2023 8:40 pm
In comment 16276319 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16276290 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 16276282 bluewave said:


Quote:


In comment 16276267 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..

It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them



Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??



Why does it have to be 1 or the other?




It's Daniel Jones and nothing else. Seems to work for you in your argument... My point of the whole thread was to point out a systemic problem that we are going to lay at the feet of a new rookie QB but you guys seem to think that everything is fine and dandy and a new QB will overcome all of it which I think is completely nuts!


A new QB will turn things around if they’re good. It’s that simple. In the history of the NFL, there are very few examples of secretly good QBs who were ruined by circumstances, or secretly bad QBs who were elevated by good circumstances. David Carr wasn’t a good QB; he wasn’t ‘ruined,’ he was on the stable and talented late 00s NY Giants and displayed the same problems he had in Houston.
You take  
Giantsbigblue : 11/5/2023 8:42 pm
A qb if he is BPA. You don't force it or you end up with players like Trey Lance
RE: The OL is absolutely horrific.  
jinkies : 11/5/2023 8:42 pm
In comment 16276329 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.


Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.
RE: Turn on SNF right now  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:42 pm
In comment 16276320 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Your answer is there.


I see 10 other players on offense besides the QB. All of which, are integral to moving the ball down the field to score. What's your assessment?
RE: RE: So if the Giants draft a QB early  
Mike from Ohio : 11/5/2023 8:43 pm
In comment 16276323 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16276304 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


They can’t draft or sign any OL for next year? When did that become a rule?

Some of you are so tied up in making excuses for Jones you have just started making shit up.



Keep going, you'll get there... Why would you draft them?


Are you suggesting everyone who thinks Jones isn’t a very good QB thinks the team around him is really good and a new QB will put this team in contention immediately?

Nothing you are posting is making any sense. You seem to be having some kind of tantrum and want everyone to throw themselves on the ground with you.
It’s alarming to see so many posters ask this question  
Jay on the Island : 11/5/2023 8:43 pm
Of course it matters. QB is the most important position in the sport. Why do people act like the giants can’t address the offensive line if they draft a QB in round 1. There is free agency and 6 other rounds to address the offensive line.
RE: RE: The OL is absolutely horrific.  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:43 pm
In comment 16276343 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16276329 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.



Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.


Awesome. No need to draft or sign any new OL next year. We'll have a new rookie QB who will immediately make them better!
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 11/5/2023 8:45 pm
Yes. Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and CJ Stroud are all examples of what a young QB can do to a franchise pretty quickly.

We need an upgrade at WR and in the interior (and maybe RT). But a franchise QB will help big time.
RE: RE: Turn on SNF right now  
jinkies : 11/5/2023 8:45 pm
In comment 16276345 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16276320 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Your answer is there.



I see 10 other players on offense besides the QB. All of which, are integral to moving the ball down the field to score. What's your assessment?


The Bengals could never get it together until they got Burrow. The Bills could never get it together til they got Allen. Rinse, repeat.
A new QB should be a given at this point  
WillVAB : 11/5/2023 8:45 pm
I just hope mgmt doesn’t throw him to the wolves in year 1 and ruin him.

There needs to be a substantial investment in the OL this off-season.
RE: RE: RE: So if the Giants draft a QB early  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:45 pm
In comment 16276350 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16276323 bluewave said:


Quote:


In comment 16276304 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


They can’t draft or sign any OL for next year? When did that become a rule?

Some of you are so tied up in making excuses for Jones you have just started making shit up.



Keep going, you'll get there... Why would you draft them?



Are you suggesting everyone who thinks Jones isn’t a very good QB thinks the team around him is really good and a new QB will put this team in contention immediately?

Nothing you are posting is making any sense. You seem to be having some kind of tantrum and want everyone to throw themselves on the ground with you.


No, that's what you are arguing and therefore arguing with yourself. I already said I want Jones gone, but I also acknowledge we have some serious issues that need to be resolved, so we don't screw up our 1st round QB next year!
RE: RE: RE: RE: Do people watch other teams and QBs?  
nygiants16 : 11/5/2023 8:46 pm
In comment 16276319 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16276290 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 16276282 bluewave said:


Quote:


In comment 16276267 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Do yourself a favor and watch the game tonight and watch how these QBs operate even in messy pockets and blitzes coming..

It may open your eyes to what a good QB can do regardless of whats going on around them



Then you are fine not drafting new OL and keep the same OL coach??



Why does it have to be 1 or the other?




It's Daniel Jones and nothing else. Seems to work for you in your argument... My point of the whole thread was to point out a systemic problem that we are going to lay at the feet of a new rookie QB but you guys seem to think that everything is fine and dandy and a new QB will overcome all of it which I think is completely nuts!


Literally no one said everything ia fine and dandy, but to think Jones is not part of the problem is absolutely laughable, he missed Hyatt wide open TWICE..

He cant pick up a blitz, he misses skmple reads constantly, how many times do you see Jones just hit the hot route when a team blitzes him? how many timrs do you see him just swing it out wide to a WR with a DB playing off?

DBs were saying that Jones never throws it deep, they were literally juat sitting on short routes because no one was scared of him..

Teams play him like they play zach wilson
RE: A new QB should be a given at this point  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:46 pm
DING DING DING! We have a winner!!!! Thank you!!!
Quote:
I just hope mgmt doesn’t throw him to the wolves in year 1 and ruin him.

There needs to be a substantial investment in the OL this off-season.



DING DING DING! We have a winner!!!! Thank you!!!
RE: RE: RE: The OL is absolutely horrific.  
bluewave : 11/5/2023 8:49 pm
In comment 16276353 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16276343 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16276329 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.



Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.



Awesome. No need to draft or sign any new OL next year. We'll have a new rookie QB who will immediately make them better!


Agreed! Just don't want to ignore other parts of the team and make sure we protect and foster our new investment (i.e. a Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Nix, or Pennix).
Bluewave  
Mike from Ohio : 11/5/2023 8:50 pm
Nobody, including me, has argued a QB fixes all the problems. It is the straw man you created and attributed to everyone else.

QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.

Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.
RE: .....  
Giantsbigblue : 11/5/2023 8:51 pm
In comment 16276359 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Yes. Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and CJ Stroud are all examples of what a young QB can do to a franchise pretty quickly.

We need an upgrade at WR and in the interior (and maybe RT). But a franchise QB will help big time.


All had new coaching as well. Look at Lawrence with Urban Meyer. There is tons of variables to making a football team good outside of just getting a quarterback.
the great George Young said it himself...  
BillKo : 11/5/2023 8:51 pm
...when he drafted QB Phil Simms.

A QB gives your franchise hope.

We certainly need it around these parts!!
Bills, Jags, Bengals  
Sammo85 : 11/5/2023 8:52 pm
just to name few all took their franchise QBs with OLS that were in total shambles.

Pressure is on Schoen and Brown to synch with coaches to get a good multidimensional line with depth.
Not even a question  
AcesUp : 11/5/2023 8:53 pm
If you can hit on that caliber qb it turns your franchise around immediately. Odds are you miss but that doesn’t mean you leave the bat on your shoulder.
RE: .....  
bw in dc : 11/5/2023 8:53 pm
In comment 16276359 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Yes. Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and CJ Stroud are all examples of what a young QB can do to a franchise pretty quickly.

We need an upgrade at WR and in the interior (and maybe RT). But a franchise QB will help big time.


Specifically with Houston, they have really hit the jackpot with both Stroud and Tank Dell in the same draft...
RE: RE: The OL is absolutely horrific.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/5/2023 8:53 pm
In comment 16276343 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16276329 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Neal is terrible and now Thomas can't stay healthy. That doesn't even take into consideration what an absolute joke our Guard situation is. Whoever we draft next year is gonna have a tough time ahead of them, sadly.



Jones' incompetence exacerbates the OL problems. Get a talented QB and the line will improve dramatically within a year. In 2 years it will be good. It's hard to have a good line with a bad QB.


It's just as hard to have a good QB with a bad OL. This was a historically bad OL.
Any Chance  
Jim in NH : 11/5/2023 8:53 pm
I think they will draft Caleb Williams and he will be a bust.
RE: RE: .....  
BillKo : 11/5/2023 8:53 pm
In comment 16276381 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16276359 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


Yes. Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and CJ Stroud are all examples of what a young QB can do to a franchise pretty quickly.

We need an upgrade at WR and in the interior (and maybe RT). But a franchise QB will help big time.



All had new coaching as well. Look at Lawrence with Urban Meyer. There is tons of variables to making a football team good outside of just getting a quarterback.


Urban Myers probably made it easy but the change in coaching staff was huge for JAX.

I don't really like Pederson (mainly w/ his Eagles' ties) but he can coach QBs and hell, he won a Super Bowl.

I am starting to doubt Daboll big time.
Aikman was drafted into an awful situation  
markky : 11/5/2023 8:59 pm
but he was a big part of turning the Cowboys around. He had to suffer a couple of difficult years, but grabbing a franchise QB when you have a chance is the way to go.
QB was the biggest reason the team stunk  
Go Terps : 11/5/2023 9:00 pm
Improve the QB and watch everything else improve.
Jones and the o line stink  
kelly : 11/5/2023 9:02 pm
They both must be fixed. It is not an either or situation.

And Daboll needs to become a much better head Coach.

I think Schoen has done a decent job.
RE: Bluewave  
WillVAB : 11/5/2023 9:18 pm
In comment 16276374 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Nobody, including me, has argued a QB fixes all the problems. It is the straw man you created and attributed to everyone else.

QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.

Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.


It isn’t a strawman argument. It’s the same argument a lot of posters here made when Eli struggled after the OL eroded to trash.

“A modern, mobile QB doesn’t require as good of an OL and will make the offense around him better”

— BBI circa 2016
RE: RE: Bluewave  
Mike from Ohio : 11/5/2023 9:20 pm
In comment 16276500 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16276374 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Nobody, including me, has argued a QB fixes all the problems. It is the straw man you created and attributed to everyone else.

QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.

Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.



It isn’t a strawman argument. It’s the same argument a lot of posters here made when Eli struggled after the OL eroded to trash.

“A modern, mobile QB doesn’t require as good of an OL and will make the offense around him better”

— BBI circa 2016


It’s a straw man argument when nobody said it but the person arguing against it. Nobody on this thread said “draft a QB and then everything else is fixed.” Nobody said that at all.

So yes, it is a strawman argument. It is the definition of a strawman argument.
RE: RE: RE: Bluewave  
WillVAB : 11/5/2023 9:23 pm
In comment 16276511 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16276500 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16276374 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Nobody, including me, has argued a QB fixes all the problems. It is the straw man you created and attributed to everyone else.

QB is the most important position in the sport. If you don’t have a good one and you are picking at the top of the draft and can upgrade that position, you do it. That shouldn’t be hard for you to understand.

Two things can be true at once - The Giants needs to upgrade Daniel Jones, and the Giants have other positions that also need to be upgraded.



It isn’t a strawman argument. It’s the same argument a lot of posters here made when Eli struggled after the OL eroded to trash.

“A modern, mobile QB doesn’t require as good of an OL and will make the offense around him better”

— BBI circa 2016



It’s a straw man argument when nobody said it but the person arguing against it. Nobody on this thread said “draft a QB and then everything else is fixed.” Nobody said that at all.

So yes, it is a strawman argument. It is the definition of a strawman argument.


If you’re going to be pedantic and argue that no one used those exact words, then sure I guess. But it’s obviously implied.
RE: Drafting a top QB is critical  
Ned In Atlanta : 11/5/2023 9:34 pm
In comment 16276251 redwhiteandbigblue said:
Quote:
this year but it must go hand in hand with strengthening the OL. If we draft a new QB but keep the same OL, we will get the rookie QB killed. They will be running for their lives.
Make no mistake, both DJ and TT injuries were a result of poor OL play.


I'm all for an all offensive draft. Qb then OL and skill position players the rest of the way. Especially if they don't have to trade up for the qb
WillVAB  
Mike from Ohio : 11/5/2023 9:40 pm
Apology accepted, buddy.
RE: The Giants didn’t “screw up” Daniel Jones  
Johnny5 : 11/5/2023 9:42 pm
In comment 16276241 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
They couldn’t make him something he wasn’t. Those aren’t the same thing.

This team sucks balls top to bottom. Like 5 of you are blaming it 100% on the QB position... but this team has been 100% out of sync all fucking year.

A new QB doesn't fix this shit. This team is broken.

Top to fucking bottom.
Joe Burrow is showing the value of a QB  
St. Jimmy : 11/5/2023 9:50 pm
tonight. He turned the Bengals around. They supposedly had an awful OL when they went to the Superbowl.
Yes  
AcidTest : 11/5/2023 9:53 pm
it matters. A lot. As others have said, a franchise QB alleviates a lot of other problems.

Are Williams and Maye franchise QBs? Who knows? Fifty percent of first round QBs are busts. It's up to the FO and the scouts to find the franchise QB of the Giants in the next draft, whether that is Williams, Maye, or someone else.

As of now, I think the Giants would have to take either Williams or Maye, but there is a long way to go until the draft. They may not be in a position to do so, and because of the astronomical cost, I wouldn't trade up for either.
RE: RE: The Giants didn’t “screw up” Daniel Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 11/5/2023 9:54 pm
In comment 16276583 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16276241 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


They couldn’t make him something he wasn’t. Those aren’t the same thing.


This team sucks balls top to bottom. Like 5 of you are blaming it 100% on the QB position... but this team has been 100% out of sync all fucking year.

A new QB doesn't fix this shit. This team is broken.

Top to fucking bottom.


I am not blaming Jones 100% for this team being a wreck. I am saying this team sucks and he is a part of that. I am also saying that he was not a good QB ruined by a bad situation, he was a bad QBs put in a bad situation.

I will always stand by what I say. I will not stand by your misunderstanding.

Hopefully that clarified it.
I believe a good QB would make this team look much different  
PatersonPlank : 11/5/2023 9:55 pm
I honestly don't think our talent is that bad, and I think our OL when healthy is good enough. Its certainly as good as Cincy, etc. I believe we are being held back by lousy QB play. We don't push the ball down the field, it seems that our QBs expect the WR to be wide open and standing there. Watch the other QBs, they are throwing before the cut and throwing people open. They are also reading the defense and hitting he hot reads on blitzes.
RE: I believe a good QB would make this team look much different  
jinkies : 11/5/2023 10:01 pm
In comment 16276618 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
I honestly don't think our talent is that bad, and I think our OL when healthy is good enough. Its certainly as good as Cincy, etc. I believe we are being held back by lousy QB play. We don't push the ball down the field, it seems that our QBs expect the WR to be wide open and standing there. Watch the other QBs, they are throwing before the cut and throwing people open. They are also reading the defense and hitting he hot reads on blitzes.


100%

The line looked better with TT. The sacks cane back with Jones. He's not a functional QB.
I’ll take two things at once please  
Sammo85 : 11/5/2023 10:03 pm
Giants don’t need to cluster draft OL in the early rounds. They can add a veteran G and swing tackle in FA and draft another G or T prospect in mid rounds.

The Giants problem is not investment derived or lack thereof, it’s partially strategy, philosophy and then marrying that scouting approach to development and execution phases.

Once they get their new QB, they’ll need to identify a scheme for that QB to excel in and work and mold around and deepen the OL talent.

This OL has been bad because the strategy they had out of camp was idiotic and the depth was poor.
No  
ThomasG : 11/5/2023 10:06 pm
But a good new QB does.
QB  
Toth029 : 5:54 am
Definitely helps especially if he's as talented as a Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes.

But I do worry as well. A new kid getting pummeled because this blocking scheme has turnstiles and a TE running across the formation to block an oncoming DE.

But your typical schmoes will ignore the bad coaching this year for some reason.
RE: RE: I believe a good QB would make this team look much different  
Toth029 : 5:57 am
In comment 16276634 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16276618 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


I honestly don't think our talent is that bad, and I think our OL when healthy is good enough. Its certainly as good as Cincy, etc. I believe we are being held back by lousy QB play. We don't push the ball down the field, it seems that our QBs expect the WR to be wide open and standing there. Watch the other QBs, they are throwing before the cut and throwing people open. They are also reading the defense and hitting he hot reads on blitzes.



100%

The line looked better with TT. The sacks cane back with Jones. He's not a functional QB.


Jones only got sacked twice and they were on injury plays. They literally counted Jones falling from his knee buckling as a sack. The rest were an UDFA QB playing.

The line has looked better once they brought in Pugh and Phillips. Remember they had Josh Ezeudu and Matt Peart protecting Jones' blindside. Peart is awful and Ezeudu never got practice in camp or preseason. That's on coaching.
