On to the 2024 Draft? Top 96 ed. 1

Hey guys - I post my initial top 96 every November for Ourlads - it is live now. If you want a distraction and want to get a head start - here you go.
List is very fluid (changes weekly) and we will not know the pool of talent that declares early for another 2+ months. But this can be a decent start, at least. I will be around most of day if you want to discuss.
In-Season Top 96 - 2024 NFL Draft
If the Giants don’t have to trade up for a QB it looks like they’ll be able to get a pretty good WR in round 2
Williams and Maye are 1-2
But Daniels is closer than people think and he can break through
Which Wilson are you referring to?
Do you see Cooper Dejean sticking at CB or do you see him more as a S? I remember you were very high on his teammate, Riley Moss, and they both have similar games.
I think you're too low on Johnny Newton. I know he doesn't have ideal measurables, but he's simply a playmaker out there. He makes an impact every time he on the field. Aaron Donald-lite.
I like Penix a lot too, but his injury history scares me.
Interesting how high or low you put McCarthy after he plays Penn State in a few days. A good performance from him would solidify him as a first rounder.
Noticeable guys missing who I'm higher on apparently: Cam Ward, Xavier Leggette
You don’t think Wilson’s hands are a concern? Or are the other traits outweighing that?
I know we have Okereke and McFadden, but I'd love to get Trotter at LB, think he's a player, and not just because his dad used to torment us when he played.
Legette is in there
DeJean will test out better than Moss - across the board - and I think will get his inuitial shot at CB.
You don’t think Wilson’s hands are a concern? Or are the other traits outweighing that?
His hands do concern me a ton. He has cleaned things up in 2023, though. And that radius combined with long speed is something you almost never see. You can give a little if those traits are there.
Incredibly deep - but remember a lot of these guys have extra eligibility left so a handful may return. Especially with how easy it is to transfer and make money.
At the top? We are looking at something similar to the year we had Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Jones, Lance (2021)
Meaning a big time stud at the top and then 3-4 guys that could go anywhere from #2 to end of round 1.
Caleb
2) Bears
3) Bears
4) NYG
The Cards have put out feelers they are open for business on trading out. You think the Bears are going with Harrison and a QB and you don't want to lose the opportunity to draft one of these QBs.
You put together a package to move up to #1, are you definitely taking Williams over Maye or are you still TBD depending on what you see the rest of the CFB season?
I'm fond of Fuaga/OST. Can he play G?
Where do you rank Brian Thomas/LSU among WRs?
What would you do if you were the Giants right now @ 4.
Elliss is a round 4/5 guy right now but he has had a great year. He could see a rise if he tests well. Fuaga can play OG - sure. He's been great at OT though - he should get a look there. Physical guy.
Thomas will get more of my attention in the coming weeks - I did not scout him yet but obviously watching Daniels I have seen enough to want a second look. Terrace Marshall type maybe?
Thanks Sy
Injury, age (being topped out potential wise), sloppy footwork, lack of progressions in that offense.
What would you do if you were the Giants right now @ 4.
Marvin Harrison Jr would be a godsend if teams go QB-crazy at the top. I love OT Fashanu too even though I know that may get eye rolls. The OL needs to be better and he is the best OL prospect since Sewell.
Bowers would be a swing for the fence - his play style could lead to a lot of injuries though.
If a pass rusher rises - can always use more of that.
Thanks Sy
Love Benson. LeVeon Bell type.
Top of 3 sounds about right. Sign me up.
TBD - Williams has the ceiling - Maye feels safer.
Interviews with the players and background stuff will matter. Williams has a TON of things to fix and I want to be sure he knows that.
Ward is extremely intriguing, but maddeningly inconsistent. Where do you have him?
Rattler is the one guy, IMO, who could challenge Caleb Williams when it comes to pure arm talent. That's never been the issue. But his decision-making leaves a lot to be desired.
That's causing my eyes to roll for sure.
You have mentioned his age and size as assets; but, and I'm a lifelong PSU fan, I haven't seen this high-level ability on the field.
I'm going to assume you watched the OSU-PSU game. That was the best front seven PSU faced this season. Were you impressed with Fash's play that day?
thanks.
Couple that with the 2s they already have and the draft capital such a trade would bring - it's not impossible.
i've tried hard to see the consensus that seems to have him a cut above typical QB1's but ultimately i see him as in the group with the other 3. that's not a bad thing since all 3 have had their moments in the nfl, 2 as first overall picks, but curious if you see caleb clearly a level above that.
Couple that with the 2s they already have and the draft capital such a trade would bring - it's not impossible.
I love tag and trades and doing this with Barkley would be in everyone’s best interest.
would be a very likely scenario this offseason.
Couple that with the 2s they already have and the draft capital such a trade would bring - it's not impossible.
I love tag and trades and doing this with Barkley would be in everyone’s best interest.
the time to trade him was deadline. in a tag and trade they are unlikely to get as much for him because the acquiring team basically has to extend him, and unlike a renting team there's no prospect of recouping assets from a comp pick.
ive been surprised by the reported handling of barkley to date, not extending him would be a pretty big surprise given how they handled deadline.
sorry wrong thread for this comment.
I know that it is early in the process but is this a deep draft?
If the Giants miss out on the top two QBs would it make sense for them to trade down ?
With our luck they will end in a tie and we will pick behind both.
I've mentioned before that I'm a McCarthy fan, and I find this stat to be pretty amazing...
3rd down conversion rate - ( New Window )
Rooting for Panthers.
Fields will be back shortly and he'll likely help them get a win.
The Bears play the Panthers on Sunday. Obviously one of those teams will win which will move the Giants up a spot in the draft order.
Rooting for Panthers.
Fields will be back shortly and he'll likely help them get a win.
Why does this matter if the Bears have the Panthers pick ?
The Bears play the Panthers on Sunday. Obviously one of those teams will win which will move the Giants up a spot in the draft order.
Rooting for Panthers.
Fields will be back shortly and he'll likely help them get a win.
Why does this matter if the Bears have the Panthers pick ?
If the Bears win the Giants move up a spot. If the Panthers win the Giants are still at 4. But another win by either and the Giants move up. If they tie the Giants move ahead of the Bears and would go ahead of Carolina if they can get another win.
I see being in pick 3, 4, 5...as a bit of a dangerous situation if the QB value isn't there but all the decision makers (including Mara) are reaching to take one there for various reasons.
Packers at the Panthers
Panthers at the Titans
Rams at the Cardinals
Bears at the Packers
Panthers at the Bucs
Bucs at the Panthers
Pats at the Giants
Pats at the Broncos
Chargers at the Broncos
The Giants have a difficult schedule moving forward and I do not think they will be favored in any of their games.
Ward is extremely intriguing, but maddeningly inconsistent. Where do you have him?
Rattler is the one guy, IMO, who could challenge Caleb Williams when it comes to pure arm talent. That's never been the issue. But his decision-making leaves a lot to be desired.
Ward is fun to watch. Have done him a few times already actually. Firmly in that mid to late day three tier. Size is a bit of an issue but he is an excellent deep ball thrower and will make off schedule throws look routine. Not sure I trust him going through reads yet and his movement within the pocket gets pretty sloppy. Backyard QB type.
Ward is extremely intriguing, but maddeningly inconsistent. Where do you have him?
Rattler is the one guy, IMO, who could challenge Caleb Williams when it comes to pure arm talent. That's never been the issue. But his decision-making leaves a lot to be desired.
Rattler I have ever liked - even dating back to his high school days. Does not have an NFL body - he is really immature. He had his shot in the Lincoln Riley offense and failed. Not a good sign.
Yes every year we see starting OL taken top of round 2 - that is where I think he ends up. Steve Avila type impact right away.
Question: people on here said you had Jayden Daniels pushing for QB1. I see Caleb and Maye are 2 and 3, respectively.
Williams and Maye are 1-2
But Daniels is closer than people think and he can break through
I saw your twitter mention and went and looked at soke highlights.. dude has some elite movement skills and a really quick release.
I love OT Fashanu too even though I know that may get eye rolls. The OL needs to be better and he is the best OL prospect since Sewell.
That's causing my eyes to roll for sure.
You have mentioned his age and size as assets; but, and I'm a lifelong PSU fan, I haven't seen this high-level ability on the field.
I'm going to assume you watched the OSU-PSU game. That was the best front seven PSU faced this season. Were you impressed with Fash's play that day?
I get it -
Fashanu's game against OSU was not good - esp in second half. These guys are allowed to have a bad game or two. But I will certainly be watching rest of way. The movement traits and frame and age and intangibles are what I like. But I would be lying if I said his 2023 play was as good as I thought it would be.
If anything - Joe Alt has done the opposite. He could challenge for OT1
i've tried hard to see the consensus that seems to have him a cut above typical QB1's but ultimately i see him as in the group with the other 3. that's not a bad thing since all 3 have had their moments in the nfl, 2 as first overall picks, but curious if you see caleb clearly a level above that.
Physically Caleb is a notch above all of the above. The question is mental.
Is he Hurts? Or is he Kyler?
Jury is out
1: Harrison
2: Williams
3: Maye
4: Bowers
5: Fashanu
6: Odunze
7: Alt
8: Coleman
9: Latu
10: Turner
I see being in pick 3, 4, 5...as a bit of a dangerous situation if the QB value isn't there but all the decision makers (including Mara) are reaching to take one there for various reasons.
I haven't thought too deep about it yet - but I think odds are stronger ownership would force NYG away from drafting a QB than the other way around.
I've only watched him twice this year and unfortunately one of those was home against Bowling Green - and he was terrible.
The next 2 months will make or break his grade.
Really rough call here. Gun to my head I prefer Daniels.
Why does this matter if the Bears have the Panthers pick ?
Why does it matter? That's another possible top two pick going to the Bears who will select a QB. If the Panthers had the #1 or #2 pick it would be good for the Giants if they didn't because they could trade up since the Panthers would be willing to trade it since they just took Bryce Young last year. Also they could pass on a QB and just select Marvin Harrison Jr. which again would be good for the Giants especially if they are picking 3rd.
Why does this matter if the Bears have the Panthers pick ?
Why does it matter? That's another possible top two pick going to the Bears who will select a QB. If the Panthers had the #1 or #2 pick it would be good for the Giants if they didn't because they could trade up since the Panthers would be willing to trade it since they just took Bryce Young last year. Also they could pass on a QB and just select Marvin Harrison Jr. which again would be good for the Giants especially if they are picking 3rd.
Still confused.. The Bears have their pick and the Panthers pick..
so more than likely they will have two picks in the top 2-4..
Why does this matter if the Bears have the Panthers pick ?
Why does it matter? That's another possible top two pick going to the Bears who will select a QB. If the Panthers had the #1 or #2 pick it would be good for the Giants if they didn't because they could trade up since the Panthers would be willing to trade it since they just took Bryce Young last year. Also they could pass on a QB and just select Marvin Harrison Jr. which again would be good for the Giants especially if they are picking 3rd.
Still confused.. The Bears have their pick and the Panthers pick..
so more than likely they will have two picks in the top 2-4..
Ok, If the Giants don't have a top 2 pick then we have to hope a team like the Bears have picks 1 and 2 especially if the Giants are drafting 3rd. The Bears will take Williams or Maye at 1 then at two they will want Marvin Harrison Jr. but there will be numerous teams wanting to trade up for the QB that the Bears do not select at 2. If the Bears are in love with Marvin Harrison Jr. then the Giants at 3 would be a perfect trade partner because they can get extra picks plus they move down 1 spot and still get their guy.
Now let's say the Bears and Arizona are picking 1 and 2. Then the Giants are screwed because both those teams need a QB and will not be willing to trade the pick.
Hopefully Jayden Daniels continues to impress and flies up draft boards so that the Giants could still get their franchise QB even if they don't have a top 3 pick.
I think Neal's injury, if it shelves him for another 3 weeks or more, that it will be tough for him to put together enough tape late in the season for the Giants to be completely comfortable.
My early feeling is that they could target a OL prospect with inside/outside versatility that can start inside or move Neal inside should he continue to struggle.
Can you give two or three names in that round 2 or early round 3 projection that might fit that bill?
Daniels can change arm angles. And he can hum it. His ability to get to top speed when he has to run is electrifying.
He was punishing Alabama Saturday night until he got viciously cheap-shotted by Turner. JFC, was that brutal...
I came into the college season with mild interest in Daniels. But no more. He's been out of his mind great. I honestly think he could possibly go #1 at this point.
We say it a lot, but you are one of the highlights of BBI.
I haven't thought too deep about it yet - but I think odds are stronger ownership would force NYG away from drafting a QB than the other way around.
That would be concerning
It is interesting and we will see if it holds up.
I cannot recall off the top of my head if this has ever happened. I will have to look into.
I think Neal's injury, if it shelves him for another 3 weeks or more, that it will be tough for him to put together enough tape late in the season for the Giants to be completely comfortable.
My early feeling is that they could target a OL prospect with inside/outside versatility that can start inside or move Neal inside should he continue to struggle.
Can you give two or three names in that round 2 or early round 3 projection that might fit that bill?
Fautanu / Washington
Barton / Duke
Morgan / Arizona
I haven't thought too deep about it yet - but I think odds are stronger ownership would force NYG away from drafting a QB than the other way around.
That would be concerning
That is the most provocative and concerning thing I think Sy has ever written.
Alas, I have absolutely no problem believing it.
Absolutely adds value. Jim Nagy thinks that is where he ends up.
JJ MCCarthy so low on your list. I know you said this is fluid, and can raise his stock with good games against Penn State and Ohio State. But I think with Michigan's running game struggling a bit this season, McCarthy has really improved from this year to last, and kind of carried Michigans offense a bit. Do you think he could be in the conversation as a top 5 pick?
I've only watched him twice this year and unfortunately one of those was home against Bowling Green - and he was terrible.
The next 2 months will make or break his grade.
Two games, I hope you watch more, while no one is a perfect prospect, I do see that It factor in McCarthy. His 3rd down conversion rate is insanely high, and he has turned what is normally a run first smash mouth team into a pass first, really productive offensive juggernaut. Looking forward to seeing what he's got against a really tough Penn State defense this weekend.
He, too, believes that Penix and Nix are both Day 2 talent at this point
JJ MCCarthy so low on your list. I know you said this is fluid, and can raise his stock with good games against Penn State and Ohio State. But I think with Michigan's running game struggling a bit this season, McCarthy has really improved from this year to last, and kind of carried Michigans offense a bit. Do you think he could be in the conversation as a top 5 pick?
I've only watched him twice this year and unfortunately one of those was home against Bowling Green - and he was terrible.
The next 2 months will make or break his grade.
Yup. You can throw out pretty much everything else. Lets see what he doest against Penn State and Ohio State (and if they make the Big 10 championship game and CFP, whoever he plays there)
The Giants should be able to get an exceptional QB in the draft.
My personal preference is Williams, Maye, with McCarthy and Daniels next.
Those four big time talents.
And beyond them is Nix, Pennix, etc.
..as a freshmen when they had cluster injuries. Curious if that tape made it to you, Sy, and if it added any value in your process.
Absolutely adds value. Jim Nagy thinks that is where he ends up.
Thanks (for all you do).
Any concerns that their play and or stats are distorted.
Do we want to use one of our picks on a Michigan guy??
When I grow a pair and opt to go all in on this whole thing
Just a very busy guy right now that owns/operates a business that is literally 24/7/365
Getting that extra 2 is going to be huge.
I really like some of these Day 2 receivers. Worthy, Egbuka, Mitchell. My favorites might be the small school guys- Malachi Corley and Tory Horton.
Corley reminds me of Deebo Samuel. Horton a bit of Ceedee Lamb.
UCLA is actually a pretty good team with a great defense. But they are completely stymied by Dante Moore. For such a heralded recruit (#2 overall for the 2023 class), Moore at times looks like he's never played the position. He absolutely killed UCLA against Utah and Oregon State.
Or something similar? Do you have a Substack? I think many would be interested.
When I grow a pair and opt to go all in on this whole thing
Thank you for all of your meaningful contributions, Sy! It’s truly appreciated!
Or something similar? Do you have a Substack? I think many would be interested.
When I grow a pair and opt to go all in on this whole thing
Just a very busy guy right now that owns/operates a business that is literally 24/7/365
Could possibly help make that realistic, if you wanted to get my email from Eric
I love OT Fashanu too even though I know that may get eye rolls. The OL needs to be better and he is the best OL prospect since Sewell.
That's causing my eyes to roll for sure.
You have mentioned his age and size as assets; but, and I'm a lifelong PSU fan, I haven't seen this high-level ability on the field.
I'm going to assume you watched the OSU-PSU game. That was the best front seven PSU faced this season. Were you impressed with Fash's play that day?
You really keep holding onto that ONE game from Fashanu… and your “top 10 ranked” non QB player, the edge defender from Utah, is a day 3 guy!!! Come on man, you cant be serious… lol
You really keep holding onto that ONE game from Fashanu… and your “top 10 ranked” non QB player, the edge defender from Utah, is a day 3 guy!!! Come on man, you cant be serious… lol
I watch every PSU game. I can assure you Fash should not be confusing anyone as the second coming of Tony Boselli.
Do you want me to be a lemming and just spew what mock drafts say? Jonah Ellis has been great for Utah as an edge rusher. That is one of the best defenses in the country and he's a big reason why. IMV, he's one of the best players I have seen and I think he has some serious upside.
Plus, he has good genetics as his dad Luther played in the NFL for a decade.
You really keep holding onto that ONE game from Fashanu… and your “top 10 ranked” non QB player, the edge defender from Utah, is a day 3 guy!!! Come on man, you cant be serious… lol
I watch every PSU game. I can assure you Fash should not be confusing anyone as the second coming of Tony Boselli.
Do you want me to be a lemming and just spew what mock drafts say? Jonah Ellis has been great for Utah as an edge rusher. That is one of the best defenses in the country and he's a big reason why. IMV, he's one of the best players I have seen and I think he has some serious upside.
Plus, he has good genetics as his dad Luther played in the NFL for a decade.
So did/does Drew Lock, but you're right, he did play very well against Bama.