On to the 2024 Draft? Top 96 ed. 1

Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 10:30 am
Hey guys - I post my initial top 96 every November for Ourlads - it is live now. If you want a distraction and want to get a head start - here you go.

List is very fluid (changes weekly) and we will not know the pool of talent that declares early for another 2+ months. But this can be a decent start, at least. I will be around most of day if you want to discuss.

In-Season Top 96 - 2024 NFL Draft
Thanks, Dave  
Anakim : 11/6/2023 10:32 am : link
Question: people on here said you had Jayden Daniels pushing for QB1. I see Caleb and Maye are 2 and 3, respectively.
Question on Wilson vs Egbuka.  
ajr2456 : 11/6/2023 10:35 am : link
You don’t think Wilson’s hands are a concern? Or are the other traits outweighing that?

If the Giants don’t have to trade up for a QB it looks like they’ll be able to get a pretty good WR in round 2
RE: Thanks, Dave  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 10:37 am : link
In comment 16277272 Anakim said:

Question: people on here said you had Jayden Daniels pushing for QB1. I see Caleb and Maye are 2 and 3, respectively.


Williams and Maye are 1-2

But Daniels is closer than people think and he can break through
RE: Question on Wilson vs Egbuka.  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 10:38 am : link
In comment 16277280 ajr2456 said:

You don’t think Wilson’s hands are a concern? Or are the other traits outweighing that?

If the Giants don’t have to trade up for a QB it looks like they’ll be able to get a pretty good WR in round 2


Which Wilson are you referring to?
Couple of things:  
Anakim : 11/6/2023 10:38 am : link
You and I are on the same page with regard to Keon Coleman and Rome Odunze. Both are top-15 prospects, but I think Coleman is a top-7 guy.


Do you see Cooper Dejean sticking at CB or do you see him more as a S? I remember you were very high on his teammate, Riley Moss, and they both have similar games.

I think you're too low on Johnny Newton. I know he doesn't have ideal measurables, but he's simply a playmaker out there. He makes an impact every time he on the field. Aaron Donald-lite.


I like Penix a lot too, but his injury history scares me.


Interesting how high or low you put McCarthy after he plays Penn State in a few days. A good performance from him would solidify him as a first rounder.


Noticeable guys missing who I'm higher on apparently: Cam Ward, Xavier Leggette
RE: RE: Question on Wilson vs Egbuka.  
ajr2456 : 11/6/2023 10:40 am : link
In comment 16277288 Sy'56 said:







You don’t think Wilson’s hands are a concern? Or are the other traits outweighing that?

If the Giants don’t have to trade up for a QB it looks like they’ll be able to get a pretty good WR in round 2



Which Wilson are you referring to?


Johnny
Sy  
Sean : 11/6/2023 10:42 am : link
Thank you for all your work for this site. As a whole, how would you compare this QB class to the last 5 years or so? Is this QB class as strong as reported?
I am all in on Drake Maye  
Rjanyg : 11/6/2023 10:44 am : link
He seems to have the size, arm talent and athleticism and toughness that it will take to be top NFL QB.
I like  
Sammo85 : 11/6/2023 10:46 am : link
some of the defensive talent that looks to be available in the 2nd round. Given we have two picks there, plus an early 3rd, opportunity is there to spread wealth on needs we have (OG, maybe a WR, Edge, S) if we go QB in 1.

I know we have Okereke and McFadden, but I'd love to get Trotter at LB, think he's a player, and not just because his dad used to torment us when he played.
RE: Couple of things:  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 10:49 am : link
In comment 16277289 Anakim said:

You and I are on the same page with regard to Keon Coleman and Rome Odunze. Both are top-15 prospects, but I think Coleman is a top-7 guy.


Do you see Cooper Dejean sticking at CB or do you see him more as a S? I remember you were very high on his teammate, Riley Moss, and they both have similar games.

I think you're too low on Johnny Newton. I know he doesn't have ideal measurables, but he's simply a playmaker out there. He makes an impact every time he on the field. Aaron Donald-lite.


I like Penix a lot too, but his injury history scares me.


Interesting how high or low you put McCarthy after he plays Penn State in a few days. A good performance from him would solidify him as a first rounder.


Noticeable guys missing who I'm higher on apparently: Cam Ward, Xavier Leggette


Legette is in there

DeJean will test out better than Moss - across the board - and I think will get his inuitial shot at CB.

RE: RE: RE: Question on Wilson vs Egbuka.  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 10:51 am : link
In comment 16277292 ajr2456 said:













You don’t think Wilson’s hands are a concern? Or are the other traits outweighing that?

If the Giants don’t have to trade up for a QB it looks like they’ll be able to get a pretty good WR in round 2



Which Wilson are you referring to?



Johnny


His hands do concern me a ton. He has cleaned things up in 2023, though. And that radius combined with long speed is something you almost never see. You can give a little if those traits are there.
 
ryanmkeane : 11/6/2023 10:51 am : link
Thanks Sy. Take Mara out of the equation for a second. Which QB at the end of the day do you think Daboll would want the most if he had his choice - Williams or Maye? And that includes the entire evaluation.
Thanks Sy!  
DCGMan : 11/6/2023 10:52 am : link
Welcome distraction over discussing yesterday's disaster.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16277293 Sean said:

Thank you for all your work for this site. As a whole, how would you compare this QB class to the last 5 years or so? Is this QB class as strong as reported?


Incredibly deep - but remember a lot of these guys have extra eligibility left so a handful may return. Especially with how easy it is to transfer and make money.

At the top? We are looking at something similar to the year we had Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Jones, Lance (2021)

Meaning a big time stud at the top and then 3-4 guys that could go anywhere from #2 to end of round 1.
RE: …  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 10:54 am : link
In comment 16277327 ryanmkeane said:

Thanks Sy. Take Mara out of the equation for a second. Which QB at the end of the day do you think Daboll would want the most if he had his choice - Williams or Maye? And that includes the entire evaluation.


Caleb
Sy in this hypothetical  
Chris684 : 11/6/2023 10:55 am : link
1) Cards
2) Bears
3) Bears
4) NYG

The Cards have put out feelers they are open for business on trading out. You think the Bears are going with Harrison and a QB and you don't want to lose the opportunity to draft one of these QBs.

You put together a package to move up to #1, are you definitely taking Williams over Maye or are you still TBD depending on what you see the rest of the CFB season?
Sy...  
bw in dc : 11/6/2023 10:57 am : link
Where do you rank Jonah Elliss?

I'm fond of Fuaga/OST. Can he play G?

Where do you rank Brian Thomas/LSU among WRs?
Sy, what's the knock on Penix that puts him down at 37?  
Greg from LI : 11/6/2023 10:58 am : link
Is it just the injury history? Age a factor?
Perfect timing on this  
Dankbeerman : 11/6/2023 11:02 am : link
thanks.

What would you do if you were the Giants right now @ 4.
Maye  
Giantsbigblue : 11/6/2023 11:04 am : link
Harrison Jr and Bowers. That's who I'd pick in that order. I want nothing to do with Williams. I think he is super talented but is emotionally weak.
RE: Sy...  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 11:05 am : link
In comment 16277351 bw in dc said:

Where do you rank Jonah Elliss?

I'm fond of Fuaga/OST. Can he play G?

Where do you rank Brian Thomas/LSU among WRs?


Elliss is a round 4/5 guy right now but he has had a great year. He could see a rise if he tests well. Fuaga can play OG - sure. He's been great at OT though - he should get a look there. Physical guy.

Thomas will get more of my attention in the coming weeks - I did not scout him yet but obviously watching Daniels I have seen enough to want a second look. Terrace Marshall type maybe?
Sy, I really like Trey Benson  
Rick in Dallas : 11/6/2023 11:05 am : link
Would he be available the beginning of the third round or end of second round for consideration in replacing Saquon
Thanks Sy
RE: Sy, what's the knock on Penix that puts him down at 37?  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 11:06 am : link
In comment 16277354 Greg from LI said:

Is it just the injury history? Age a factor?


Injury, age (being topped out potential wise), sloppy footwork, lack of progressions in that offense.
RE: Perfect timing on this  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 11:07 am : link
In comment 16277367 Dankbeerman said:

thanks.

What would you do if you were the Giants right now @ 4.


Marvin Harrison Jr would be a godsend if teams go QB-crazy at the top. I love OT Fashanu too even though I know that may get eye rolls. The OL needs to be better and he is the best OL prospect since Sewell.

Bowers would be a swing for the fence - his play style could lead to a lot of injuries though.

If a pass rusher rises - can always use more of that.
RE: Sy, I really like Trey Benson  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 11:08 am : link
In comment 16277381 Rick in Dallas said:

Would he be available the beginning of the third round or end of second round for consideration in replacing Saquon
Thanks Sy


Love Benson. LeVeon Bell type.

Top of 3 sounds about right. Sign me up.
RE: Sy in this hypothetical  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 11:09 am : link
In comment 16277342 Chris684 said:

1) Cards
2) Bears
3) Bears
4) NYG

The Cards have put out feelers they are open for business on trading out. You think the Bears are going with Harrison and a QB and you don't want to lose the opportunity to draft one of these QBs.

You put together a package to move up to #1, are you definitely taking Williams over Maye or are you still TBD depending on what you see the rest of the CFB season?


TBD - Williams has the ceiling - Maye feels safer.

Interviews with the players and background stuff will matter. Williams has a TON of things to fix and I want to be sure he knows that.
I would be gobsmacked if thy gave up on Neal after this year  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/6/2023 11:13 am : link
I think GIants will be looking at QB and ER
I hate that the season is over for the NYG already...again...  
Dnew15 : 11/6/2023 11:30 am : link
but when your team is in the mix during the draft for a QB, it makes the offseason SO much more interesting and the pre-draft hype gets me going pretty good :)
Sy, is it possible Troy Fautanu could slip to beginning of second rd?  
Rick in Dallas : 11/6/2023 11:32 am : link
He would be a great OG addition to our OL
Sy  
Anakim : 11/6/2023 11:40 am : link
Thoughts on Cam Ward and Spencer Rattler?


Ward is extremely intriguing, but maddeningly inconsistent. Where do you have him?

Rattler is the one guy, IMO, who could challenge Caleb Williams when it comes to pure arm talent. That's never been the issue. But his decision-making leaves a lot to be desired.
RE: RE: Perfect timing on this  
bw in dc : 11/6/2023 11:51 am : link
In comment 16277392 Sy'56 said:

I love OT Fashanu too even though I know that may get eye rolls. The OL needs to be better and he is the best OL prospect since Sewell.



That's causing my eyes to roll for sure.

You have mentioned his age and size as assets; but, and I'm a lifelong PSU fan, I haven't seen this high-level ability on the field.

I'm going to assume you watched the OSU-PSU game. That was the best front seven PSU faced this season. Were you impressed with Fash's play that day?

RE: RE: Perfect timing on this  
Dankbeerman : 11/6/2023 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16277367 Dankbeerman said:







thanks.

What would you do if you were the Giants right now @ 4.



Marvin Harrison Jr would be a godsend if teams go QB-crazy at the top. I love OT Fashanu too even though I know that may get eye rolls. The OL needs to be better and he is the best OL prospect since Sewell.

Bowers would be a swing for the fence - his play style could lead to a lot of injuries though.

If a pass rusher rises - can always use more of that.
Is it crazy to dream of a scenario were they could draft Harrison and have the amo to get high enough to take Daniels??
I would have to think that a tag and trade of SB  
Dnew15 : 11/6/2023 12:10 pm : link
would be a very likely scenario this offseason.

Couple that with the 2s they already have and the draft capital such a trade would bring - it's not impossible.
great list - good stuff as always sy - question for you on caleb  
Eric on Li : 11/6/2023 12:14 pm : link
how do you compare him with the other riley qbs based on what they were at the college level? namely baker/kyler/hurts?

i've tried hard to see the consensus that seems to have him a cut above typical QB1's but ultimately i see him as in the group with the other 3. that's not a bad thing since all 3 have had their moments in the nfl, 2 as first overall picks, but curious if you see caleb clearly a level above that.
RE: I would have to think that a tag and trade of SB  
cosmicj : 11/6/2023 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16277643 Dnew15 said:

would be a very likely scenario this offseason.

Couple that with the 2s they already have and the draft capital such a trade would bring - it's not impossible.


I love tag and trades and doing this with Barkley would be in everyone’s best interest.
RE: RE: I would have to think that a tag and trade of SB  
Eric on Li : 11/6/2023 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16277666 cosmicj said:







would be a very likely scenario this offseason.

Couple that with the 2s they already have and the draft capital such a trade would bring - it's not impossible.



I love tag and trades and doing this with Barkley would be in everyone’s best interest.


the time to trade him was deadline. in a tag and trade they are unlikely to get as much for him because the acquiring team basically has to extend him, and unlike a renting team there's no prospect of recouping assets from a comp pick.

ive been surprised by the reported handling of barkley to date, not extending him would be a pretty big surprise given how they handled deadline.
the other big news today is the MLBTR top 50 article comes out  
Eric on Li : 11/6/2023 12:25 pm : link
some time after the QO deadline (4p ct).
RE: the other big news today is the MLBTR top 50 article comes out  
Eric on Li : 11/6/2023 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16277692 Eric on Li said:

some time after the QO deadline (4p ct).


sorry wrong thread for this comment.
Sy  
Archer : 11/6/2023 12:26 pm : link
If you were to create a tier for the top picks who would it include and are they far apart?
Great news for us  
Jay on the Island : 11/6/2023 12:28 pm : link
The Bears play the Panthers on Sunday. Obviously one of those teams will win which will move the Giants up a spot in the draft order.
SY, I'm surprised you have  
barens : 11/6/2023 12:35 pm : link
JJ MCCarthy so low on your list. I know you said this is fluid, and can raise his stock with good games against Penn State and Ohio State. But I think with Michigan's running game struggling a bit this season, McCarthy has really improved from this year to last, and kind of carried Michigans offense a bit. Do you think he could be in the conversation as a top 5 pick?
OK, one more Penix question for you, Sy  
Greg from LI : 11/6/2023 12:37 pm : link
The injury history and age are what they are. However, would you consider his footwork issues and lack of progressions in UW's offense to be fixable enough problems to take him in the second if he's there? Let's say the Giants pick third or fourth and Williams-Maye go 1-2. Would you be in favor of Harrison in the first and Penix in the second, or would you go Daniels at 3 or 4?
Sy  
Archer : 11/6/2023 12:41 pm : link
One more question.
I know that it is early in the process but is this a deep draft?

If the Giants miss out on the top two QBs would it make sense for them to trade down ?
RE: Great news for us  
beatrixkiddo : 11/6/2023 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16277703 Jay on the Island said:

The Bears play the Panthers on Sunday. Obviously one of those teams will win which will move the Giants up a spot in the draft order.


With our luck they will end in a tie and we will pick behind both.
Sy  
Professor Falken : 11/6/2023 12:56 pm : link
what separates Caleb Williams and Drake Maye from a guy like JJ McCarthy? Curious when you evaluate QB prospects, what do they bring to the table that McCarthy doesn't?
RE: Sy  
barens : 11/6/2023 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16277774 Professor Falken said:

what separates Caleb Williams and Drake Maye from a guy like JJ McCarthy? Curious when you evaluate QB prospects, what do they bring to the table that McCarthy doesn't?



I've mentioned before that I'm a McCarthy fan, and I find this stat to be pretty amazing...


3rd down conversion rate - ( New Window )
RE: Great news for us  
Sammo85 : 11/6/2023 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16277703 Jay on the Island said:

The Bears play the Panthers on Sunday. Obviously one of those teams will win which will move the Giants up a spot in the draft order.


Rooting for Panthers.

Fields will be back shortly and he'll likely help them get a win.
RE: RE: Great news for us  
blueblood : 11/6/2023 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16278218 Sammo85 said:







The Bears play the Panthers on Sunday. Obviously one of those teams will win which will move the Giants up a spot in the draft order.



Rooting for Panthers.

Fields will be back shortly and he'll likely help them get a win.


Why does this matter if the Bears have the Panthers pick ?
RE: RE: RE: Great news for us  
k2tampa : 11/6/2023 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16278238 blueblood said:













The Bears play the Panthers on Sunday. Obviously one of those teams will win which will move the Giants up a spot in the draft order.



Rooting for Panthers.

Fields will be back shortly and he'll likely help them get a win.



Why does this matter if the Bears have the Panthers pick ?


If the Bears win the Giants move up a spot. If the Panthers win the Giants are still at 4. But another win by either and the Giants move up. If they tie the Giants move ahead of the Bears and would go ahead of Carolina if they can get another win.
Great write up Sy  
Earl the goat : 11/6/2023 3:52 pm : link
Cooper Bebe and Malachi Corley will fly up the draft boards
Sy, do you see NYG forcing a QB pick round 1 no matter what?  
widmerseyebrow : 11/6/2023 3:58 pm : link
Let's say they miss out on Maye and Williams because NYG isn't top two and the teams there have no interest in trading. Daboll and Schoen are going to be on a bit of a hot seat if this season winds up where it's heading. Likely no QB to start 2024 with Jones' injury.

I see being in pick 3, 4, 5...as a bit of a dangerous situation if the QB value isn't there but all the decision makers (including Mara) are reaching to take one there for various reasons.
Other big Games  
Archer : 11/6/2023 4:04 pm : link
Cardinals at the Bears
Packers at the Panthers
Panthers at the Titans
Rams at the Cardinals
Bears at the Packers
Panthers at the Bucs
Bucs at the Panthers
Pats at the Giants
Pats at the Broncos
Chargers at the Broncos

The Giants have a difficult schedule moving forward and I do not think they will be favored in any of their games.

RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16277520 Anakim said:

Thoughts on Cam Ward and Spencer Rattler?


Ward is extremely intriguing, but maddeningly inconsistent. Where do you have him?

Rattler is the one guy, IMO, who could challenge Caleb Williams when it comes to pure arm talent. That's never been the issue. But his decision-making leaves a lot to be desired.


Ward is fun to watch. Have done him a few times already actually. Firmly in that mid to late day three tier. Size is a bit of an issue but he is an excellent deep ball thrower and will make off schedule throws look routine. Not sure I trust him going through reads yet and his movement within the pocket gets pretty sloppy. Backyard QB type.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16277520 Anakim said:

Thoughts on Cam Ward and Spencer Rattler?


Ward is extremely intriguing, but maddeningly inconsistent. Where do you have him?

Rattler is the one guy, IMO, who could challenge Caleb Williams when it comes to pure arm talent. That's never been the issue. But his decision-making leaves a lot to be desired.


Rattler I have ever liked - even dating back to his high school days. Does not have an NFL body - he is really immature. He had his shot in the Lincoln Riley offense and failed. Not a good sign.
RE: Sy, is it possible Troy Fautanu could slip to beginning of second rd?  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16277486 Rick in Dallas said:

He would be a great OG addition to our OL


Yes every year we see starting OL taken top of round 2 - that is where I think he ends up. Steve Avila type impact right away.
RE: RE: Thanks, Dave  
blueblood : 11/6/2023 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16277285 Sy'56 said:







Question: people on here said you had Jayden Daniels pushing for QB1. I see Caleb and Maye are 2 and 3, respectively.



Williams and Maye are 1-2

But Daniels is closer than people think and he can break through


I saw your twitter mention and went and looked at soke highlights.. dude has some elite movement skills and a really quick release.

RE: RE: RE: Perfect timing on this  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16277573 bw in dc said:







I love OT Fashanu too even though I know that may get eye rolls. The OL needs to be better and he is the best OL prospect since Sewell.





That's causing my eyes to roll for sure.

You have mentioned his age and size as assets; but, and I'm a lifelong PSU fan, I haven't seen this high-level ability on the field.

I'm going to assume you watched the OSU-PSU game. That was the best front seven PSU faced this season. Were you impressed with Fash's play that day?


I get it -

Fashanu's game against OSU was not good - esp in second half. These guys are allowed to have a bad game or two. But I will certainly be watching rest of way. The movement traits and frame and age and intangibles are what I like. But I would be lying if I said his 2023 play was as good as I thought it would be.

If anything - Joe Alt has done the opposite. He could challenge for OT1
RE: great list - good stuff as always sy - question for you on caleb  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16277656 Eric on Li said:

how do you compare him with the other riley qbs based on what they were at the college level? namely baker/kyler/hurts?

i've tried hard to see the consensus that seems to have him a cut above typical QB1's but ultimately i see him as in the group with the other 3. that's not a bad thing since all 3 have had their moments in the nfl, 2 as first overall picks, but curious if you see caleb clearly a level above that.


Physically Caleb is a notch above all of the above. The question is mental.

Is he Hurts? Or is he Kyler?

Jury is out
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16277697 Archer said:

If you were to create a tier for the top picks who would it include and are they far apart?


1: Harrison


2: Williams
3: Maye



4: Bowers
5: Fashanu

6: Odunze
7: Alt

8: Coleman
9: Latu

10: Turner
RE: Sy, do you see NYG forcing a QB pick round 1 no matter what?  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16278283 widmerseyebrow said:

Let's say they miss out on Maye and Williams because NYG isn't top two and the teams there have no interest in trading. Daboll and Schoen are going to be on a bit of a hot seat if this season winds up where it's heading. Likely no QB to start 2024 with Jones' injury.

I see being in pick 3, 4, 5...as a bit of a dangerous situation if the QB value isn't there but all the decision makers (including Mara) are reaching to take one there for various reasons.


I haven't thought too deep about it yet - but I think odds are stronger ownership would force NYG away from drafting a QB than the other way around.
RE: SY, I'm surprised you have  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16277724 barens said:

JJ MCCarthy so low on your list. I know you said this is fluid, and can raise his stock with good games against Penn State and Ohio State. But I think with Michigan's running game struggling a bit this season, McCarthy has really improved from this year to last, and kind of carried Michigans offense a bit. Do you think he could be in the conversation as a top 5 pick?


I've only watched him twice this year and unfortunately one of those was home against Bowling Green - and he was terrible.

The next 2 months will make or break his grade.
RE: OK, one more Penix question for you, Sy  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 4:18 pm : link
In comment 16277726 Greg from LI said:

The injury history and age are what they are. However, would you consider his footwork issues and lack of progressions in UW's offense to be fixable enough problems to take him in the second if he's there? Let's say the Giants pick third or fourth and Williams-Maye go 1-2. Would you be in favor of Harrison in the first and Penix in the second, or would you go Daniels at 3 or 4?


Really rough call here. Gun to my head I prefer Daniels.
Sy  
Giantsfan79 : 11/6/2023 4:22 pm : link
I don't recall a year where the defensive talent was ranked so low. Is this year an outlier or a sign of the future where offensive prospects will be more polished than defenders?
One of 3  
Thegratefulhead : 11/6/2023 4:24 pm : link
I want Maye, Williams or Harrison. If we need to move up, we should, to get on of those 3. I see real drop off after.
Daniels  
Thegratefulhead : 11/6/2023 4:26 pm : link
I have not seen. Live in WA, have seen much of Pennix. Meh. I look forward to checking in.
Wow  
Thegratefulhead : 11/6/2023 4:36 pm : link
A lot to like there. Daniels looks like Williams to me minus the throws from every angle. Looks like a better athlete than Hurts, with a better arm.
RE: RE: RE: Great news for us  
Jay on the Island : 11/6/2023 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16278238 blueblood said:



Why does this matter if the Bears have the Panthers pick ?

Why does it matter? That's another possible top two pick going to the Bears who will select a QB. If the Panthers had the #1 or #2 pick it would be good for the Giants if they didn't because they could trade up since the Panthers would be willing to trade it since they just took Bryce Young last year. Also they could pass on a QB and just select Marvin Harrison Jr. which again would be good for the Giants especially if they are picking 3rd.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Great news for us  
blueblood : 11/6/2023 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16278354 Jay on the Island said:









Why does this matter if the Bears have the Panthers pick ?


Why does it matter? That's another possible top two pick going to the Bears who will select a QB. If the Panthers had the #1 or #2 pick it would be good for the Giants if they didn't because they could trade up since the Panthers would be willing to trade it since they just took Bryce Young last year. Also they could pass on a QB and just select Marvin Harrison Jr. which again would be good for the Giants especially if they are picking 3rd.


Still confused.. The Bears have their pick and the Panthers pick..

so more than likely they will have two picks in the top 2-4..
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Great news for us  
Jay on the Island : 11/6/2023 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16278362 blueblood said:















Why does this matter if the Bears have the Panthers pick ?


Why does it matter? That's another possible top two pick going to the Bears who will select a QB. If the Panthers had the #1 or #2 pick it would be good for the Giants if they didn't because they could trade up since the Panthers would be willing to trade it since they just took Bryce Young last year. Also they could pass on a QB and just select Marvin Harrison Jr. which again would be good for the Giants especially if they are picking 3rd.



Still confused.. The Bears have their pick and the Panthers pick..

so more than likely they will have two picks in the top 2-4..

Ok, If the Giants don't have a top 2 pick then we have to hope a team like the Bears have picks 1 and 2 especially if the Giants are drafting 3rd. The Bears will take Williams or Maye at 1 then at two they will want Marvin Harrison Jr. but there will be numerous teams wanting to trade up for the QB that the Bears do not select at 2. If the Bears are in love with Marvin Harrison Jr. then the Giants at 3 would be a perfect trade partner because they can get extra picks plus they move down 1 spot and still get their guy.

Now let's say the Bears and Arizona are picking 1 and 2. Then the Giants are screwed because both those teams need a QB and will not be willing to trade the pick.

Hopefully Jayden Daniels continues to impress and flies up draft boards so that the Giants could still get their franchise QB even if they don't have a top 3 pick.
Sy  
allstarjim : 11/6/2023 4:56 pm : link
Thank you so much for this, it's like Christmas came early!

I think Neal's injury, if it shelves him for another 3 weeks or more, that it will be tough for him to put together enough tape late in the season for the Giants to be completely comfortable.

My early feeling is that they could target a OL prospect with inside/outside versatility that can start inside or move Neal inside should he continue to struggle.

Can you give two or three names in that round 2 or early round 3 projection that might fit that bill?
RE: Wow  
bw in dc : 11/6/2023 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16278345 Thegratefulhead said:

A lot to like there. Daniels looks like Williams to me minus the throws from every angle. Looks like a better athlete than Hurts, with a better arm.


Daniels can change arm angles. And he can hum it. His ability to get to top speed when he has to run is electrifying.

He was punishing Alabama Saturday night until he got viciously cheap-shotted by Turner. JFC, was that brutal...

I came into the college season with mild interest in Daniels. But no more. He's been out of his mind great. I honestly think he could possibly go #1 at this point.
Sy, thanks so much  
section125 : 11/6/2023 5:05 pm : link
Now I don't need to read the game review to get my Sy dose for the week.
We say it a lot, but you are one of the highlights of BBI.
RE: RE: Sy, do you see NYG forcing a QB pick round 1 no matter what?  
ajr2456 : 11/6/2023 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16278313 Sy'56 said:


I haven't thought too deep about it yet - but I think odds are stronger ownership would force NYG away from drafting a QB than the other way around.


That would be concerning
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16278326 Giantsfan79 said:

I don't recall a year where the defensive talent was ranked so low. Is this year an outlier or a sign of the future where offensive prospects will be more polished than defenders?


It is interesting and we will see if it holds up.

I cannot recall off the top of my head if this has ever happened. I will have to look into.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 5:17 pm : link
In comment 16278372 allstarjim said:

Thank you so much for this, it's like Christmas came early!

I think Neal's injury, if it shelves him for another 3 weeks or more, that it will be tough for him to put together enough tape late in the season for the Giants to be completely comfortable.

My early feeling is that they could target a OL prospect with inside/outside versatility that can start inside or move Neal inside should he continue to struggle.

Can you give two or three names in that round 2 or early round 3 projection that might fit that bill?


Fautanu / Washington
Barton / Duke
Morgan / Arizona
RE: RE: RE: Sy, do you see NYG forcing a QB pick round 1 no matter what?  
bw in dc : 11/6/2023 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16278401 ajr2456 said:








I haven't thought too deep about it yet - but I think odds are stronger ownership would force NYG away from drafting a QB than the other way around.



That would be concerning


That is the most provocative and concerning thing I think Sy has ever written.

Alas, I have absolutely no problem believing it.
Barton played C at Duke..  
Racer : 11/6/2023 5:28 pm : link
..as a freshmen when they had cluster injuries. Curious if that tape made it to you, Sy, and if it added any value in your process.
RE: Barton played C at Duke..  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16278429 Racer said:

..as a freshmen when they had cluster injuries. Curious if that tape made it to you, Sy, and if it added any value in your process.


Absolutely adds value. Jim Nagy thinks that is where he ends up.
Sy  
JT039 : 11/6/2023 5:44 pm : link
Any guards to look at since we have an extra round 2 pick?
RE: RE: SY, I'm surprised you have  
barens : 11/6/2023 6:04 pm : link
In comment 16278315 Sy'56 said:







JJ MCCarthy so low on your list. I know you said this is fluid, and can raise his stock with good games against Penn State and Ohio State. But I think with Michigan's running game struggling a bit this season, McCarthy has really improved from this year to last, and kind of carried Michigans offense a bit. Do you think he could be in the conversation as a top 5 pick?



I've only watched him twice this year and unfortunately one of those was home against Bowling Green - and he was terrible.

The next 2 months will make or break his grade.



Two games, I hope you watch more, while no one is a perfect prospect, I do see that It factor in McCarthy. His 3rd down conversion rate is insanely high, and he has turned what is normally a run first smash mouth team into a pass first, really productive offensive juggernaut. Looking forward to seeing what he's got against a really tough Penn State defense this weekend.
This draft is super deep in WRs and OLs  
BigBlue7 : 11/6/2023 6:04 pm : link
I listen to the prospect to pros podcast from The Athletic and Dane has mentioned you on there a few times.

He, too, believes that Penix and Nix are both Day 2 talent at this point
RE: RE: SY, I'm surprised you have  
BigBlue7 : 11/6/2023 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16278315 Sy'56 said:







JJ MCCarthy so low on your list. I know you said this is fluid, and can raise his stock with good games against Penn State and Ohio State. But I think with Michigan's running game struggling a bit this season, McCarthy has really improved from this year to last, and kind of carried Michigans offense a bit. Do you think he could be in the conversation as a top 5 pick?



I've only watched him twice this year and unfortunately one of those was home against Bowling Green - and he was terrible.

The next 2 months will make or break his grade.


Yup. You can throw out pretty much everything else. Lets see what he doest against Penn State and Ohio State (and if they make the Big 10 championship game and CFP, whoever he plays there)
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 11/6/2023 6:09 pm : link
How do Caleb Williams/Drake Maye compare to Trevor Lawrence or even Joe Burrow in their draft years?
QBs  
Archer : 11/6/2023 6:39 pm : link
In watching the QBs this year I have come away impressed.

The Giants should be able to get an exceptional QB in the draft.

My personal preference is Williams, Maye, with McCarthy and Daniels next.

Those four big time talents.

And beyond them is Nix, Pennix, etc.
RE: RE: Barton played C at Duke..  
Racer : 11/6/2023 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16278436 Sy'56 said:







..as a freshmen when they had cluster injuries. Curious if that tape made it to you, Sy, and if it added any value in your process.



Absolutely adds value. Jim Nagy thinks that is where he ends up.


Thanks (for all you do).
Crazy part about this WR class  
ajr2456 : 11/6/2023 6:59 pm : link
Is that none of the top 3 were top 20 recruits in their class.
Sy you have a # of Michigan guys  
AROCK1000 : 11/6/2023 7:30 pm : link
On this list.
Any concerns that their play and or stats are distorted.
Do we want to use one of our picks on a Michigan guy??
Sy, when are you going to throw up a Patreon link  
widmerseyebrow : 11/6/2023 8:18 pm : link
Or something similar? Do you have a Substack? I think many would be interested.
RE: Sy, when are you going to throw up a Patreon link  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2023 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16278591 widmerseyebrow said:

Or something similar? Do you have a Substack? I think many would be interested.


When I grow a pair and opt to go all in on this whole thing

Just a very busy guy right now that owns/operates a business that is literally 24/7/365
QB  
Breeze_94 : 11/6/2023 9:23 pm : link
In round 1. Caleb or Maye…would be elated with either.

Getting that extra 2 is going to be huge.

I really like some of these Day 2 receivers. Worthy, Egbuka, Mitchell. My favorites might be the small school guys- Malachi Corley and Tory Horton.

Corley reminds me of Deebo Samuel. Horton a bit of Ceedee Lamb.
Thank you for the great stuff Sy  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/6/2023 11:40 pm : link
..
I was re-reading your list...  
bw in dc : 12:03 am : link
and was so glad to see you have Sturdivant ranked so highly. He was really good last year but under the radar. You are so right - if he had any reasonably good QB he'd be getting a lot more production.

UCLA is actually a pretty good team with a great defense. But they are completely stymied by Dante Moore. For such a heralded recruit (#2 overall for the 2023 class), Moore at times looks like he's never played the position. He absolutely killed UCLA against Utah and Oregon State.
Thanks Sy. I don't miss anything you post.  
Blue21 : 6:37 am : link
.
Sy, I'm a lot higher on Daniels than it seems most of  
TheMick7 : 7:00 am : link
the football experts(except you!). Can you see him rising into the Top 10 by April? Every time I see him play,I come away more impressed, as there doesn't seem to be anything he can't do!
RE: Sy, I'm a lot higher on Daniels than it seems most of  
Blue21 : 7:09 am : link
In comment 16278786 TheMick7 said:

the football experts(except you!). Can you see him rising into the Top 10 by April? Every time I see him play,I come away more impressed, as there doesn't seem to be anything he can't do!
I don't watch a lot of CFB but I m intrigued by Sy's post. I doubt the Giants get the first pick meaning probably Williams but I've been reading a lot about Daniel s and McCarthy. I will definitely try to watch any LSU game I can.
RE: RE: Sy, when are you going to throw up a Patreon link  
bluefin : 8:27 am : link
In comment 16278655 Sy'56 said:







Or something similar? Do you have a Substack? I think many would be interested.



When I grow a pair and opt to go all in on this whole thing

It may come across  
Stufftherun : 10:10 am : link
as an underhanded compliment but for far too long Sy has been, by far, the most interesting ingredient on this site. : )

Thank you for all of your meaningful contributions, Sy! It’s truly appreciated!
RE: RE: Sy, when are you going to throw up a Patreon link  
ajr2456 : 10:14 am : link
In comment 16278655 Sy'56 said:







Or something similar? Do you have a Substack? I think many would be interested.



When I grow a pair and opt to go all in on this whole thing

Just a very busy guy right now that owns/operates a business that is literally 24/7/365


Could possibly help make that realistic, if you wanted to get my email from Eric
RE: RE: RE: Perfect timing on this  
90.Cal : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16277573 bw in dc said:







I love OT Fashanu too even though I know that may get eye rolls. The OL needs to be better and he is the best OL prospect since Sewell.





That's causing my eyes to roll for sure.

You have mentioned his age and size as assets; but, and I'm a lifelong PSU fan, I haven't seen this high-level ability on the field.

I'm going to assume you watched the OSU-PSU game. That was the best front seven PSU faced this season. Were you impressed with Fash's play that day?


You really keep holding onto that ONE game from Fashanu… and your “top 10 ranked” non QB player, the edge defender from Utah, is a day 3 guy!!! Come on man, you cant be serious… lol
RE: RE: RE: RE: Perfect timing on this  
bw in dc : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16279209 90.Cal said:


You really keep holding onto that ONE game from Fashanu… and your “top 10 ranked” non QB player, the edge defender from Utah, is a day 3 guy!!! Come on man, you cant be serious… lol


I watch every PSU game. I can assure you Fash should not be confusing anyone as the second coming of Tony Boselli.

Do you want me to be a lemming and just spew what mock drafts say? Jonah Ellis has been great for Utah as an edge rusher. That is one of the best defenses in the country and he's a big reason why. IMV, he's one of the best players I have seen and I think he has some serious upside.

Plus, he has good genetics as his dad Luther played in the NFL for a decade.
I think Ewers is going to be rated higher than most think on BBI  
PatersonPlank : 2:08 pm : link
Look what the guy did at Bama, better than anyone else. I wouldn't mind him in the 2nd, he's got a canon
Problem with Ewers is he is always nicked up  
Rick in Dallas : 3:13 pm : link
Has a canon for an arm but he needs to stay on the field
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Perfect timing on this  
90.Cal : 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16279222 bw in dc said:








You really keep holding onto that ONE game from Fashanu… and your “top 10 ranked” non QB player, the edge defender from Utah, is a day 3 guy!!! Come on man, you cant be serious… lol



I watch every PSU game. I can assure you Fash should not be confusing anyone as the second coming of Tony Boselli.

Do you want me to be a lemming and just spew what mock drafts say? Jonah Ellis has been great for Utah as an edge rusher. That is one of the best defenses in the country and he's a big reason why. IMV, he's one of the best players I have seen and I think he has some serious upside.

Plus, he has good genetics as his dad Luther played in the NFL for a decade.


90.Cal...  
bw in dc : 3:46 pm : link
All good. ;)
RE: I think Ewers is going to be rated higher than most think on BBI  
Anakim : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16279336 PatersonPlank said:

Look what the guy did at Bama, better than anyone else. I wouldn't mind him in the 2nd, he's got a canon


So did/does Drew Lock, but you're right, he did play very well against Bama.
Sy'56  
LS : 5:12 pm : link
Thoughts on Kalen King, CB Penn State? I have seen him mocked in the top 15, and as the top rated corner, but he is missing from your list that included 10 CBs.
