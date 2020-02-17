Dan Duggan stating what many have already noticed

Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
Joe Schoen can only attend 1-2 college games per weekend. That Caleb Williams (twice), Drake Maye and JJ McCarty games have all been on his scouting itinerary — and yes, there are other NFL prospects in those games — *before* Daniel Jones’ injury should tell you all you need to know about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in April:
I am not a big fan from what I've seen and heard, which is little, but I defer to the experts and obviously Schoen is scouting him pretty hard.
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
Knowing that this may change, who is your #1 QB right now? Any red flags about Caleb's post-game histrionics?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
They can get out of the deal after next season with a modest cap hit.
This org is going to be a 20 year joke, and we are going to be the laughingstock of the league.
Relatively modest
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
As Sy said, move on fast. Every GM makes mistakes like this. Would you rather run it back with Jones and draft an OT?
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
They can get out of the deal after next season with a modest cap hit.
I get that, but if five games is enough to convince them he isn't the guy then I would be very curious about the process that led to them paying him in the first place. It doesn't add up.
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
I'm not sure the owner possesses the key trait David S. is attributing to the GM.....
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
As Sy said, move on fast. Every GM makes mistakes like this. Would you rather run it back with Jones and draft an OT?
And let's not ignore the fact Jones has suffered two major injuries since signing the contract.
Well, they win so it isn't a big deal I guess.
or they don't, and the Giants are fucked anyways
is knowing when he made a mistake (early)
Knowing that this may change, who is your #1 QB right now? Any red flags about Caleb's post-game histrionics?
Caleb is QB1 right now - but I'm not putting that in stone. More film to watch, conversations to be had, and interactions to follow.
He is not generational or whatever the hell that means. He has significant issues that need to be addressed (on the field).
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
They can get out of the deal after next season with a modest cap hit.
Isn't the dead cap hit 25 million in 2025? Is that considered modest?
It's great that Schoen is scouting all these QBs but it's masking the fact that he can't find anyone who can fucking block.
In comment 16277430 Go Terps said:
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
They can get out of the deal after next season with a modest cap hit.
I get that, but if five games is enough to convince them he isn't the guy then I would be very curious about the process that led to them paying him in the first place. It doesn't add up.
I know you LOVE the way the Eagles run their team.
The Eagles gave Wentz a big 4 year extension in the 2019 offseason.
IN the 2019-2020 season, Wentz became the first philly QB to throw for over 4,000 yards, and he threw for 27 TD and only 7 ints
The Eagles then drafted Jalen Hurts in the 2nd round of 2020....
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
As Sy said, move on fast. Every GM makes mistakes like this. Would you rather run it back with Jones and draft an OT?
Of course not. Jones isn't a quality NFL starter and it shouldn't have taken them this long to realize it.
My question is about the process that led them to pay him. If moving on after only 5 games was in the range of outcomes then why pay him in the first place?
This is incompetence, and it's at the root of what you observed in your Dan Reeves thread. There are fundamental problems in that building with how the front office operates.
In comment 16277430 Go Terps said:
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
As Sy said, move on fast. Every GM makes mistakes like this. Would you rather run it back with Jones and draft an OT?
Of course not. Jones isn't a quality NFL starter and it shouldn't have taken them this long to realize it.
My question is about the process that led them to pay him. If moving on after only 5 games was in the range of outcomes then why pay him in the first place?
This is incompetence, and it's at the root of what you observed in your Dan Reeves thread. There are fundamental problems in that building with how the front office operates.
Why did the Eagles pay Wentz, then draft Hurts and trade Wentz?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
says the guy who lauds the drafting of Jalen Hurts after the Eagles signed Wentz to a record breaking extension. You just say whatever you want whenever you want and act like the rest of us don't have an ounce of intelligence to call out your bs.
--Eagles paying Wentz
--Browns TRADING for and then giving Watson a fully guaranteed contract
--Broncos TRADING for and then giving the Wilson contract
--Cardinals paid Kyler Murray and he sulked 5 minutes later
That's just a few. It's not the end of the world. The comp is Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee.
The Giants will move on. They might botch the next QB, but it won't be due to the Jones contract. QB is really hard.
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
You are consistent.. please, tell me about Milik Willis. You use this statement to equal this conclusion, ignoring anything else in between. It's OK, hindsight, slanted and very skewed makes us nostradomus..
Regardless, there is no way we can go anywhere but draft a QB as Jones at best will be available by October and at worst Nov.. Add in the neck injury and it's even more of need.
But, back to you Terps.. You like to make bold statements but without true intention behind it. Giants couldn't come off 9-7-1 and gut the team.. in many ways I think (truly believe) they counted on our olive being better, our weapons being better to get some consistent wins ( possible 7, 8 and 9) this year, while getting out from cap he'll still.. Jones deal looked big but in nany ways it was more Tannehill/Smith like in terms of length of commitment and would give the Giants time to clear out dead wood and draft a developmental guy.. The oline blew up , injuries hit and Jones regressed...
And if he does you negotiate with him longer term, but if doesn't then you cut him loose.
And if he does you negotiate with him longer term, but if doesn't then you cut him loose.
And this is by far Schoen's worst mistake as NYG GM and he needs to own it.
and the Giants don't need to spend a Top 3 pick to get this guy.
My question is about the process that led them to pay him. If moving on after only 5 games was in the range of outcomes then why pay him in the first place?
As soon as they made the playoffs he was gonna be back. The mistake is less in bringing him back, and more whether or not they should have use the tag on him. If you're inclined to say tagging was the better option, then at least they mitigated the contract with an out after Y2.
They David Carr’d him and it’s not going to work out, but I don’t think the contracts going to stop the team from doing anything. The cap is going way up too with the Amazon $$$ isn’t it?
Just move forward with a nice bridge QB in DJ. I’d imagine most fans are aligned with that. The larger problem is there are a lot of major problems with this offense besides Daniel Jones.
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
Try and wrap heads around this take. Full disclosure, maybe I am nuts, but stay with me.
--The date is January or February of 2023. The Giants are going through their roster of players, cross referencing with the draft and FA pool of potential new signees and draftees. They are looking at everything. It's time to assess the current NYG roster and players. The Giants and Schoen/Daboll assign grades to each and every player. It's likely they are merely updating grades to each player that they already graded one year prior. Maybe they had a 82 grade on a guy like Lawrence and after one full season with Wink now assign Dex an 88, whatever. Along comes Daniel Jones. He is a FA soon. The Giants and Schoen/Daboll assign or update DJ's grade. Maybe he was sitting on a 78 from their first observation in January of 22, but after a full season under Daboll, now receives an 83. Whatever grade--point is we know NYG assign grades to their players just like every other team. Roster grades are set.
--along comes FA. No QBs jump out at Schoen that represent a clear upgrade while being cost effective. Jones gets re-signed to the 3-4 year deal that sees Jones paid along the lines of the 10th or so "best" QB in the league and evidenced by this fact, the 83 or so grade they dolled out seems to be a safe assumption, again, stay with me, we're spitballing with some logic spliced in.
--along comes the draft--again, no collegiate QB jumps off the page that clearly upgrades the 83 grade Jones received (assume 83 for the sake of discussion, please, it's not meant to be a debate on how good)
Summer comes. Now it's fall. Jones is injured. Jones also has NOT had a good season. LEt's be fair and say Schoen and Daboll "ding" Jones just a bit for the bad month Jones has put on tape. Let's also assume even if Schoen and Daboll think Jones MIGHT be salvageable, maybe they still fee like he's always going to be an 81-83 type player and now he's got a bad ACL.
Schoen, always thinking long term like any smart GM would, is eyeballing the draft and sees a QB or two that he has assigned a collegiate scouting grade of 84 (and let's say the 78 grade DJ had earned is how Schoen graded Jones coming out of Duke. So with that said, maybe Schoen would always consider taking an upgrade at QB if that QB could in fact be drafed. That maybe shit is fluid. That maybe what Schoen and Daboll are thinking is EXACTLY what the Chiefs in fact did when they drafted Mahomes while an effective but upgradeable Alex Smith was the starter in KC.
Maybe Jones needed to have another good year to hold off the dogs for a number of reasons. If Jones is good again in 23, NYG aren't picking high enough to draft his upgrade at QB and we move on. IF he falls apart, here we are. It's fluid.
Maybe I am nuts, but this doesn't feel too unreasonable or illogical to me.
The owner writes the paychecks. He agreed to pay Wentz. He pushed to draft Hurts. He agreed to trade away Wentz and take the short-term cap hit.
Doesn't matter who in the organization made the decision - the only thing that matters is the decisions were made
The big test for Schoen is that he learns from this big mistake and doesn’t do something similar again in the near future. If he doesn’t learn from it, his tenure will turn into a fiasco, like DG’s. If he does, he can build on the many positives we have seen so far, including intelligent drafting, and build a successful career with the Giants.
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
says the guy who lauds the drafting of Jalen Hurts after the Eagles signed Wentz to a record breaking extension. You just say whatever you want whenever you want and act like the rest of us don't have an ounce of intelligence to call out your bs.
Hey, it’s easy to be Go Terps. All you have to do is disappear for a year when you are made to look like a clown!
Apparently you get to come back and act like nothing ever happened and you’re still smarter than everyone else.
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
Try and wrap heads around this take. Full disclosure, maybe I am nuts, but stay with me.
How dare you suggest that roster building is complicated and involves a number of constantly changing variables!
Throw in the fact that our cap situation was so bad that if we franchise tagged jones, we might not have had enough cap room to field a full team.
The big test for Schoen is that he learns from this big mistake and doesn’t do something similar again in the near future. If he doesn’t learn from it, his tenure will turn into a fiasco, like DG’s. If he does, he can build on the many positives we have seen so far, including intelligent drafting, and build a successful career with the Giants.
Bingo
Schoen, and the front office, has been doing the CORRECT due diligence and are heavily scouting this year's crop of QBs.
With Jones' performance and now 3 serious injuries in 3 years,
that scouting will now intensify as they are now faced with moving on. There's nothing strange about how this has played out, Jones' contract or anything.
i think they realized from the get go, that Jones being the long term answer was problematic at best.
Fate has intervened to make it a "fate a compli".
In comment 16277430 Go Terps said:
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
They can get out of the deal after next season with a modest cap hit.
I get that, but if five games is enough to convince them he isn't the guy then I would be very curious about the process that led to them paying him in the first place. It doesn't add up.
I think it likely that there was some sort of compromise with ownership, and why Shoen and Daboll would go along with this is I assume a feeling by those two that there were not much better long-term options, certainly little-to-no franchise QB prospects, and when staring in the face of swimming against the ownership river and accepting public PR humility if they divorce from Jones after a playoff win and he plays well elsewhere, they struck a middle ground...
For right or wrong, give Jones an in effect two year deal, better weapons, and allow ownership to see how he performs. He wasn't able to rise above, circumstances or not. Maybe that's all Schoen and Daboll had to show.
Maybe they knew all along they were targeting 2024 to get a QB, and to have Jones keep the seat warm until a rookie comes in. And then if Jones plays even semi-well flip him for picks and then ride the new guy and his rookie contract, allowing Daboll to coach his hand-picked guy.
The big test for Schoen is that he learns from this big mistake and doesn’t do something similar again in the near future. If he doesn’t learn from it, his tenure will turn into a fiasco, like DG’s. If he does, he can build on the many positives we have seen so far, including intelligent drafting, and build a successful career with the Giants.
This is where I'm at. Being wrong on QB happens all the time. It will continue to happen. I'm looking to see how this front office and coaching staff address QB in April.
The reset starts next year and I'm wiping 2022 and 2023 away, all the good and bad. Let Schoen build his team, not a refurbished Gettleman team.
is knowing when he made a mistake (early)
Knowing that this may change, who is your #1 QB right now? Any red flags about Caleb's post-game histrionics?
I’ll be happy if we can get a guy that half the people here aren’t openly rooting for them to fail just so they can be right
1. Didn’t exercise the 5th year option heading into ‘22
2. Jones and the team exceeded expectations
3. Negotiations on a new contract after ‘22 go down to the wire
4. The result is mid-level QB contract with an out after ‘24
The way the FO handled this was perfectly reasonable under the circumstances. No one would’ve accepted letting him walk and punting ‘23 after the success of last year.
The good news is the issue is settled and they will be out of this version of QB hell next year. Whether or not they will enter QB hell 2.0 is up to this regime to get the next QB right.
This org is going to be a 20 year joke, and we are going to be the laughingstock of the league.
Huh??? It’s year 2
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
Ding ding ding.
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
Try and wrap heads around this take. Full disclosure, maybe I am nuts, but stay with me.
Nailed it.
Schoen/Daboll moved in with Jones this past offseason with a commitment only to keep getting to know one another and build towards hopefully a happy marriage.
They did not “put a ring on it”.
The Giants are now going to ask Jones to eventually move out.
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
My two cents, Schoen wasn't totally sold on Jones but he showed true progress down the stretch and looked like a franchise QB in Minnesota twice, and against the admittedly awful Colts, but he willed us to wins in those games. That snapshot was a mirage, not that it didn't occur but that it occurred against shaky defensive teams. So you pay the QB for 4 years, and yes 160 is a lot but it's what he seemed to be worth after the playoff win and the drubbing in Philly showed where as a team we are. I firmly believe Jones is a bridge QB while Schoen builds his framework, and if Jones blossomed, great we have a guy, but that stinker against Dallas and the ensuing boneheaded plays he's made and poor throws aren't in a vacuum. He's woefully underperformed this season save 2 quarters against a dead in the water Cardinals team. Tearing the ACL is a blow, another wasted season for the fans but long term, the build continues.
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
Unfortunately, this was in the range of outcomes...albeit the worst case scenario.
I'm a thought process guy. And the process was sound in the DJ deal. 2 Years, basically a Franchise tag +20%, for 2 years. Out after that. Contract looks like value if the outcome is above average. Clearly, worst case scenario occurred in DJ's own play, O-line play, injuries, and the ball bounce that is the NFL season.
For comparison, and this isn't a GM debate.... But the process in taking a RB 2nd overall in the modern NFL off a 2 win season, w/ an aging QB and horrible OLine. That's the type of process I can't get behind.
BD and JS aren't happy with how things broke, and either are we, I atleast see the process of thought. As long as DJ comes back healthy, this is a somewhat clean 2 year contract. Eagles actually had an uglier contract to get rid of and are SB contenders.
I dont see this as a 5 year setback. It's a low bar i know. But it's still year 2 of the rebuild.
Caleb has higher upside, but Maye’s upside is also that of an elite QB.
Outside of those 2, there are some other interesting option. I like JJ McCarthy’s upside quite a bit…he’s probably my 3rd guy right now.
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
GT, welcome back, good to see you here posting, and apologies for any previous nastiness between us that I was responsible for.
My two cents, Schoen wasn't totally sold on Jones but he showed true progress down the stretch and looked like a franchise QB in Minnesota twice, and against the admittedly awful Colts, but he willed us to wins in those games. That snapshot was a mirage, not that it didn't occur but that it occurred against shaky defensive teams. So you pay the QB for 4 years, and yes 160 is a lot but it's what he seemed to be worth after the playoff win and the drubbing in Philly showed where as a team we are. I firmly believe Jones is a bridge QB while Schoen builds his framework, and if Jones blossomed, great we have a guy, but that stinker against Dallas and the ensuing boneheaded plays he's made and poor throws aren't in a vacuum. He's woefully underperformed this season save 2 quarters against a dead in the water Cardinals team. Tearing the ACL is a blow, another wasted season for the fans but long term, the build continues.
Very good (And most likely correct) take.
wins next year, how can we not move on from Schoen and Daboll? Its year 3, you should have built enough of a roster and team by then to win games. Maybe I'd be okay with 6 wins if we are super competitive. So then we may be looking at a situation where we know, they aren't it, and rolling forward with them or saddlign the next GM HC with another QB they didn't pick.
This org is going to be a 20 year joke, and we are going to be the laughingstock of the league.
Huh??? It’s year 2
Yeh, I said next year if we draft QB and if we win 4 or 5 games, what then?
There is a legit argument here, we should move on and make a clean break.
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
Try and wrap heads around this take. Full disclosure, maybe I am nuts, but stay with me.
Exactly. They aren't married to Jones forever and ever. He was the best option coming into the year, and Schoen hedged the bet. It is clear both by where they draft and the depth at QB in this draft, that it is time to get a QB with one of their first two picks. I expect that will be the case
In comment 16277438 jeff57 said:
In comment 16277430 Go Terps said:
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
They can get out of the deal after next season with a modest cap hit.
I get that, but if five games is enough to convince them he isn't the guy then I would be very curious about the process that led to them paying him in the first place. It doesn't add up.
I think it likely that there was some sort of compromise with ownership, and why Shoen and Daboll would go along with this is I assume a feeling by those two that there were not much better long-term options, certainly little-to-no franchise QB prospects, and when staring in the face of swimming against the ownership river and accepting public PR humility if they divorce from Jones after a playoff win and he plays well elsewhere, they struck a middle ground...
For right or wrong, give Jones an in effect two year deal, better weapons, and allow ownership to see how he performs. He wasn't able to rise above, circumstances or not. Maybe that's all Schoen and Daboll had to show.
Maybe they knew all along they were targeting 2024 to get a QB, and to have Jones keep the seat warm until a rookie comes in. And then if Jones plays even semi-well flip him for picks and then ride the new guy and his rookie contract, allowing Daboll to coach his hand-picked guy.
I will add the problem with this plan is now Jones may be unlikely to play at the start of next season, so there's no opportunity for Jones to demonstrate he's good enough to flip him for a decent pick(s). A rookie is likely going to have to start right away, and Jones won't get back the job. So the idea of maximizing Jones' value and trading him may no longer be a thing.
I think you will start to see the Giants be more overt in chasing QB and distancing themselves from Jones. They don't even have to hide it now.
Caleb has higher upside, but Maye’s upside is also that of an elite QB.
Outside of those 2, there are some other interesting option. I like JJ McCarthy’s upside quite a bit…he’s probably my 3rd guy right now.
I’d puke if we took McCarthy. If it’s not those two, I can get onboard with Leonard or Sanders if they think he has the arm
In comment 16277430 Go Terps said:
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
They can get out of the deal after next season with a modest cap hit.
I get that, but if five games is enough to convince them he isn't the guy then I would be very curious about the process that led to them paying him in the first place. It doesn't add up.
People have mentioned the injuries, but in addition, these five games have also been the worst he's looked in his entire career, with some basic errors and mis-throws that we didn't even see in 2020 and 2021. I could imagine getting very frustrated quickly on the back of a big contractual commitment. As a matter of fact, it's pretty common in sports for the "big contract = bad performance" arc to earn you an express ticket out of town.
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
LOL! You’ve been advocating for years for teams draft a QB every year, right? So now that they are considering hedging their bet, you’re railing on them for it!
Someone pointed out on another thread how the eagles drafted hurts 9 months after wentz signed a 4 year deal, 9 months after he threw for 4,000+ yards and 27/7.
Was the that a sign of an org not knowing “what they hell they are doing”? Of course not. So if giants end up doing the same thing, that somehow is a bad thing?
And let’s not forget that wentz was healthy and put up great numbers; Jones has poor numbers and is coming off two significant injuries in the same season.
It is possible they still like him AND want to protect themselves in case 1) he doesn’t come back in time for next season or 2) he does and has another bad season.
JFC, you just love to bitch for the sake of bitching.
I am not a big fan from what I've seen and heard, which is little, but I defer to the experts and obviously Schoen is scouting him pretty hard.
His biggest issue is fumbles, they said 30 since 2021 the other night during the USC, U Dub game. Needs to be coached out of him at the next level, unless it can't...plenty of QB's have been known fumblers in their careers, Eli, Cousins, and Warner to name a few...plenty more too.
If the Giants were in position to take him, I would.
I have changed my tune with drafting a QB, the one they currently have is on the verge of a short career it seems, if you add in his neck issues.
to DO THEIR JOB. The GM can't fly all over the country to scout players. He fired a few last season, they should fire a few more. As far as I am concerned, the Giants have some of the worst scouts in the league.
Good GMs sign QBs that fail. It happens. The very cream of the NFC east crop failed miserably with Wentz. Even good QBs can go bad. Shit, good QBs can stay good and teams can STILL DRAFT AND UPGRADE OVER that QB. ANd if Jones was merely OK this year and the team was 5-4 or 4-5? We'd figure shit out then too. You keep the best player you have and look for upgrades if and when. Not everything is so fucking rigid.
Again, some of you really need to make peace with the fact that pretty good QBs that hit FA are going to get paid. It is what it is. Don't let this corrupt your judgement on things.
1. They sign Taylor to a two year deal and do not pick up Jones's 5th year option. This lays the groundwork for moving on from Jones after 2022 with Taylor as the bridge to the next drafted QB.
2. They sign Jones to a four year contract, reversing the plan. Economically this is inefficient; if they wanted to keep Jones they should have activated his 5th year option.
3. They presumably draft a QB in 2024, reversing course again. Again, this is inefficient as now 2024 will be impacted both by Jones's cap number as well as his presence on the sidelines.
I WANT them to draft a QB desperately, and while I hope Jones is ok I never want to see him play QB for the Giants again. But the process that led to this is deeply flawed, and is reminiscent of how they transitioned from Eli to Jones. In 2019 they picked up Eli's $23M option only to draft Jones a month or two later. They ended up paying Eli $23M for 1 win in 4 starts. This current process reminds me of that one, and Schoen wasn't in the building for that.
I don't really blame Schoen for this. The incompetence was there before he was hired.
And this is what scares me about such deals...there's no ironclad 100% guarantee that either will become THE gold jacket quarterback everyone's been wanting. Schoen and Dabs better be damned certain about the next guy under center, or they'll be out on their ears.
I'm far from a DJ fan and didn't agree with an extension at all but you can bet I'm grateful they didn't pay him like a true franchise QB.
They paid a running quarterback to be a bridge starter for 2 years and he wound up with a neck injury and a torn ACL. It's an unsustainable way to play QB in this league outside of maybe 1 or 2 starters in the NFL and it's amazing it didn't happen last year.
2. We are going to be much worse than they anticipated. Part of the calculus in paying Jones was their assessment of the likelihood that they would be in a position to find a replacement for him. I think its fair to say that even the gloomiest of projections didn't have the Giants ending up where they likely will and coming off of last year, there was at least some reasonable basis to think that the team had started moving on an upward trajectory. So, while there was some risk of getting stuck in mediocre purgatory, I think part of the calculus in paying him was the belief that he was good enough, the team overall was improving (i.e., they wouldn't likely be picking high), and that they could continue to improve and compete with him. Here, they simply guessed wrong - and I wouldn't necessarily say unreasonably so.
3. I think they viewed next year as the year they would need to make a decision and structured the contract accordingly. #1 and #2 have moved that timeline up. Again, you can have a reasonable plan and it can still get blown to hell by events. As long as humans are involved, even good process can have bad results. To me, this is one of those situations.
1. San Diego - Have brees/draft Rivers.
2. Green Bay - Have Favre/draft Rodgers. Favre toys with them for multiple years before they get Rodgers in.
3. Philly - Have Wentz. Pay Wentz. Draft Hurts.
4. Arizona - Draft Rosen high. Ditch him after a year and draft Murray.
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
They can get out of the deal after next season with a modest cap hit.
I'm sick of seeing this and people act like the Giants gave out some insanely team friendly deal. On top of paying him top 10 player in the league this season and next, they can move on that will leave a $22.2M dead money charge in 2025 (with $19.4M in cap savings).
How is that modest? You have to move on no question. But Schoen really screwed up last offseason with this Jones contract.
Correct. And my post isn't supposed to throw out all results, because results get people fired/hired lol.
But I always go back to thought process. The DJ contract vs SB draft pick example i used is a good one. BD and JS did not want this BUT did plan for it. The record might end up being as bad as its been the past decade but I don't necessarily see it as the lowest point. I do trust this front office thought process, even though this is going to be quite a valley.
I think even the most pessimistic (yet reasonable and self aware) giants fan would admit they didn't think it would go this horrible.
But i always go back to, what was the thought process? Did you plan for the range of outcomes that might occur? How was your approach before coming to a decision. I use this in the work place lol.
People that sit back, wait for results and then forming an opinion (the basis of sports shows, radio and forums lol) actually aren't wrong in their point, but in NFL team building and even in life...You're taking swings, put yourself in the best position for whichever outcome comes your way.
I'm someone who didn't love DJs play, respected the person tho, and thought the contract was too rich. But i 100% see the thought process that the front office showed/took. I'm not taking victory laps because i was "right" about DJ.
In comment 16277430 Go Terps said:
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
They can get out of the deal after next season with a modest cap hit.
I'm sick of seeing this and people act like the Giants gave out some insanely team friendly deal. On top of paying him top 10 player in the league this season and next, they can move on that will leave a $22.2M dead money charge in 2025 (with $19.4M in cap savings).
How is that modest? You have to move on no question. But Schoen really screwed up last offseason with this Jones contract.
Kenny Golladays dead cap this year was 15 million, it's not ideal, but NYG was able to maneuver. I think when the 2025 cap numbers come around (I think 285mil is a decent guess?) , the overall % won't be much different. It's a bruise, not a hamstring.
In comment 16277438 jeff57 said:
In comment 16277430 Go Terps said:
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
They can get out of the deal after next season with a modest cap hit.
I'm sick of seeing this and people act like the Giants gave out some insanely team friendly deal. On top of paying him top 10 player in the league this season and next, they can move on that will leave a $22.2M dead money charge in 2025 (with $19.4M in cap savings).
How is that modest? You have to move on no question. But Schoen really screwed up last offseason with this Jones contract.
Kenny Golladays dead cap this year was 15 million, it's not ideal, but NYG was able to maneuver. I think when the 2025 cap numbers come around (I think 285mil is a decent guess?) , the overall % won't be much different. It's a bruise, not a hamstring.
But wasn't it completely unavoidable? If they had that much doubt about him ( which they clearly did), why not utilize the tag or structure a more team friendly contract?
Was there really a strong market for Daniel Jones? I'm honestly asking, could he have gotten that deal on the open market? What team was interested in him?
I know its not an enormous number, but its still significant. Especially when in 2025 Schoen and Daboll will probably have their jobs on the line.
Really good post. Avoids ex post facto reasoning.
Correct. And my post isn't supposed to throw out all results, because results get people fired/hired lol.
But I always go back to thought process. The DJ contract vs SB draft pick example i used is a good one. BD and JS did not want this BUT did plan for it. The record might end up being as bad as its been the past decade but I don't necessarily see it as the lowest point. I do trust this front office thought process, even though this is going to be quite a valley.
I think even the most pessimistic (yet reasonable and self aware) giants fan would admit they didn't think it would go this horrible.
But i always go back to, what was the thought process? Did you plan for the range of outcomes that might occur? How was your approach before coming to a decision. I use this in the work place lol.
People that sit back, wait for results and then forming an opinion (the basis of sports shows, radio and forums lol) actually aren't wrong in their point, but in NFL team building and even in life...You're taking swings, put yourself in the best position for whichever outcome comes your way.
I'm someone who didn't love DJs play, respected the person tho, and thought the contract was too rich. But i 100% see the thought process that the front office showed/took. I'm not taking victory laps because i was "right" about DJ.
There is no room for your level-headedness and logical thinking on BBI!
I wasn't in favor of the Jones contract and I didn't hate it when it was it was signed. I understood why it was done and I hoped that in year 2 with Daboll Jones would make a leap as a field general. If anything before he got hurt he regressed.
I don't want to hear about the OL or the WRs holding back Daniel Jones anymore. The Giants have enough pieces on offense to be at least functional. They were more functional with Taylor playing than Jones. It would be a novel approach if the Giants starting QB knew how to avoid a rush. It's 2023. If want to we can watch a lot of NFL every week.
During the Cowboy/Eagle game yesterday Haason Reddick beat the Dallas RT out of his stance. Blew past him untouched. Daniel Jones would have been blowup on that play at least 50/50 he would have turned the ball over. Dak Prescott who in my opinion is slightly above average at best as a QB made him miss, threw on the move and completed a 20 yard + pass.
That kind of play happens time after time with good QBs. They protect their OL just like their OL protects them. I'm not talking about seeing a hole and running for a first down. I'm talking about avoiding a big rush and throwing a big play. Daniel Jones could never do that. I know he's going to be on the team in 2024. I doubt he'll be able to play when the seasons starts though. Hopefully we have seen the last of him as the Giants starting QB.
Jones has done everything you could ask from a Giants QB except on game day. He has been well compensated for his time with the Giants. I wish him nothing but a speedy recovery and good health. If he wants to keep playing in 2025 I hope it's somewhere else.
In comment 16277749 TyreeHelmet said:
In comment 16277438 jeff57 said:
In comment 16277430 Go Terps said:
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
They can get out of the deal after next season with a modest cap hit.
I'm sick of seeing this and people act like the Giants gave out some insanely team friendly deal. On top of paying him top 10 player in the league this season and next, they can move on that will leave a $22.2M dead money charge in 2025 (with $19.4M in cap savings).
How is that modest? You have to move on no question. But Schoen really screwed up last offseason with this Jones contract.
Kenny Golladays dead cap this year was 15 million, it's not ideal, but NYG was able to maneuver. I think when the 2025 cap numbers come around (I think 285mil is a decent guess?) , the overall % won't be much different. It's a bruise, not a hamstring.
But wasn't it completely unavoidable? If they had that much doubt about him ( which they clearly did), why not utilize the tag or structure a more team friendly contract?
Was there really a strong market for Daniel Jones? I'm honestly asking, could he have gotten that deal on the open market? What team was interested in him?
I know its not an enormous number, but its still significant. Especially when in 2025 Schoen and Daboll will probably have their jobs on the line.
Fair points you bring up for sure. I know DJ got more, but I look at David Carr and Garrapolo got (lower price, older in age)...that I do think he would have gotten similar* from a team. Anyone who says for sure is blowing smoke. I think* someone would've pony'd up. Look at the QB play in the league. At the time he did have "upside".
I hear you on the 2025 number. Not really a rebuttal, but thats the price of a longer term contract. This is a low bar to compare it to, but atleast its not Kylers contract. Very low bar lol. To your point on the front office doubting DJ....If you look at my earlier original post It kinda lays out my thoughts...not the gospel obviously. This was the worst range of outcomes, and even the pessimists should agree. So now theyre taking measures based off the outcome.
I'm just as ready to have discussions about him be a thing of the distant past. Years later it's going to be weird to look back and recall all of the vitriol cast in the name of Daniel Jones.
Would that have happened with Dave Brown?
to DO THEIR JOB. The GM can't fly all over the country to scout players. He fired a few last season, they should fire a few more. As far as I am concerned, the Giants have some of the worst scouts in the league.
I felt like the entire scouting department needed to be purged.
On Daniel Jones
What has happened, has happened, but it wasn't the plan.
"We'll give this guy a shot, but if it doesn't work out, we'll just take a $47 million cap hit to have him stand on the sidelines for a year, AND THEN absorb the biggest dead cap hit in the history of the franchise, $22 million, WHICH WILL DOUBLE if we have to pay him his injury guarantee."
No one plans that. Schoen started his QB scouting after the neck injury in Miami. Wisely so. At the time the deal was made, however, Giants were looking at Jones being the guy for at least three years, not two. The third year, 2025, although only injury guaranteed, was structured to be the bargain salary year of the contract.
On Daniel Jones
What has happened, has happened, but it wasn't the plan.
"We'll give this guy a shot, but if it doesn't work out, we'll just take a $47 million cap hit to have him stand on the sidelines for a year, AND THEN absorb the biggest dead cap hit in the history of the franchise, $22 million, WHICH WILL DOUBLE if we have to pay him his injury guarantee."
No one plans that. Schoen started his QB scouting after the neck injury in Miami. Wisely so. At the time the deal was made, however, Giants were looking at Jones being the guy for at least three years, not two. The third year, 2025, although only injury guaranteed, was structured to be the bargain salary year of the contract.
I think we honestly avoid the injury stipulation with him hurting his ACL...i had bad feelings about the neck but with a year to rehab both injuries, NYG/DJ should be in better position.
Thats the highest in giants history because we're dealing with the highest contracts and cap ceilings in giants history. It's like the "highest paid X position ever! ", it'll continue to change as time goes on. For arguments sake you can actually say its Leonard Williams no? Lol thats not my overall point but hopefully you catch my drift. That's using language like "The most" and "highest ever"..which isn't incorrect but deserves context. The curve of NFL salaries, contracts and therefore dead cap is a straight line up compared to 20,10 and even 5 years ago.
22 million of the conservative estimate of a 285 million dollar cap in 2025 is 7%, or just about the same Kenny Golladays was this year. I'm not spinning that as ideal in any sense...but its not a complete hamstring, hellhole, set the franchise back, etc
Sorry Jay...Thee QB
If they believe in him they'll be happy to build around him when he returns. If they don't, why did they pay him?
This organization doesn't know what the hell it's doing.
Try and wrap heads around this take. Full disclosure, maybe I am nuts, but stay with me.
But that assumes that Schoen gave Jones a "grade" high enough to warrant his contract. If he did, that grade shouldn't be impacted much (if at all) by the ACL tear and should therefore remain the same grade that warranted the contract. If he didn't, the contract makes no sense.
This isn't exactly a contract with a rationality that stands the test of time.
We all know the answer is "No F'ing way."
So why isn't Jones getting the same treatment as our franchise QB?
I think we honestly avoid the injury stipulation with him hurting his ACL...i had bad feelings about the neck but with a year to rehab both injuries, NYG/DJ should be in better position.
Thats the highest in giants history because we're dealing with the highest contracts and cap ceilings in giants history. It's like the "highest paid X position ever! ", it'll continue to change as time goes on. For arguments sake you can actually say its Leonard Williams no? Lol thats not my overall point but hopefully you catch my drift. That's using language like "The most" and "highest ever"..which isn't incorrect but deserves context. The curve of NFL salaries, contracts and therefore dead cap is a straight line up compared to 20,10 and even 5 years ago.
22 million of the conservative estimate of a 285 million dollar cap in 2025 is 7%, or just about the same Kenny Golladays was this year. I'm not spinning that as ideal in any sense...but its not a complete hamstring, hellhole, set the franchise back, etc
There's something in what you say, but what you're bypassing is that it's $22M on top of $47M, which is also essentially dead money if Giant draft a QB in the upcoming draft. We've actually had posters suggest that Giants should just swallow the whole $69M in 2024.
If Giants let Jones back on the field, there's no telling what happens in terms of the injury guarantee.
I understand he got dealt some bad injuries this season and I'm not trying to MMQB here. But Schoen and the Giants had a ton of leverage over Jones. I know it only takes one but I really don't see a team giving Jones that same contract.
I'm not saying the Giants could have or should have just moved on from Jones. But there was an avenue to keep him at a much lower risk and cost to the team.
That 2025 dead money represents some serious talent the Giants desperately need. Not to mention his cap numbers this year and next.
We all know the answer is "No F'ing way."
So why isn't Jones getting the same treatment as our franchise QB?
Terps, what is your angle here? This is like the 4th post of yours where you're questioning this. Jones isn't the answer, you've been saying it for years. Now you're questioning the Giants brass for sharing a similar mindset?
Jones isn't Herbert.
We all know the answer is "No F'ing way."
So why isn't Jones getting the same treatment as our franchise QB?
You've spent years (other than the time you disappeared when the team was successful) slobbering all over the Eagles for recognizing they made a mistake with Wentz right after signing him to a huge contract. If Shoen does that, he's an idiot. At the end of the day, it's just about complaining for you.
I think we honestly avoid the injury stipulation with him hurting his ACL...i had bad feelings about the neck but with a year to rehab both injuries, NYG/DJ should be in better position.
Thats the highest in giants history because we're dealing with the highest contracts and cap ceilings in giants history. It's like the "highest paid X position ever! ", it'll continue to change as time goes on. For arguments sake you can actually say its Leonard Williams no? Lol thats not my overall point but hopefully you catch my drift. That's using language like "The most" and "highest ever"..which isn't incorrect but deserves context. The curve of NFL salaries, contracts and therefore dead cap is a straight line up compared to 20,10 and even 5 years ago.
22 million of the conservative estimate of a 285 million dollar cap in 2025 is 7%, or just about the same Kenny Golladays was this year. I'm not spinning that as ideal in any sense...but its not a complete hamstring, hellhole, set the franchise back, etc
There's something in what you say, but what you're bypassing is that it's $22M on top of $47M, which is also essentially dead money if Giant draft a QB in the upcoming draft. We've actually had posters suggest that Giants should just swallow the whole $69M in 2024.
If Giants let Jones back on the field, there's no telling what happens in terms of the injury guarantee.
Ah I see your point...I dont agree with the 2024 aspect. DJ is on the team next year, and the one thing I will give him...he'll be an asset for a rookie in being a pro.
And yes, to your point, technically theres always an injury risk. Hopefully a rookie takes over, DJ is healthy...but doesnt have to play.
If Justin Herbert tears his ACL tonight, are the Chargers going to be likely to move on from him and draft his replacement in April?
We all know the answer is "No F'ing way."
So why isn't Jones getting the same treatment as our franchise QB?
You've spent years (other than the time you disappeared when the team was successful) slobbering all over the Eagles for recognizing they made a mistake with Wentz right after signing him to a huge contract. If Shoen does that, he's an idiot. At the end of the day, it's just about complaining for you.
I finally get it. This is Terps way of taking a victory lap.
Because it was always a half measure.
Well, a few things:
1. Schoen and Daboll will never say "yeah we are moving on from Daniel, and we are selecting a QB." They actually have class and operate the right way. They realize what DJ has given to the franchise, and they realize that without him, Schoen and Daboll don't make the playoffs and don't make serious noise last year before bowing out to a superior team.
2. Schoen was always going to be scouting QBs and top players. That is his job. It is his job to be prepared for any scenario, and the scenario this year is that injuries and poor play have the Giants sucking. Now, it's not all on Jones obviously, it's a shit storm of bad play and injury luck and tough schedule that set the season ablaze. Being that they only paid Jones for 2 years because they liked him a good amount, perhaps a lot, but hadn't seen it over the course of his career, basically makes this the ideal time to take someone that is just a significantly better prospect and player.
3. "Reversing course" would be if they benched Jones, or that he was playing so poorly that they had to pivot to another franchise QB. Nope. What happened was that he got injured twice, one being a serious knee injury, one being a neck injury that was likely OK but still a little bit tough to deal with being that its the second one, and the other was that the team couldn't block and the offense couldn't function. Too many young players, too many mistakes, compounded with below average QB play due to a lot of reasons, just bad all around. Now that Jones has a ACL to go with the fact that he doesn't really have a long term deal, this is the perfect time to select their QB of their choosing.
You continue to act like the Giants have no idea what they are doing, when every single piece of evidence suggests that the very much do.
I understand he got dealt some bad injuries this season and I'm not trying to MMQB here. But Schoen and the Giants had a ton of leverage over Jones. I know it only takes one but I really don't see a team giving Jones that same contract.
I'm not saying the Giants could have or should have just moved on from Jones. But there was an avenue to keep him at a much lower risk and cost to the team.
That 2025 dead money represents some serious talent the Giants desperately need. Not to mention his cap numbers this year and next.
I see your point, in addition to my "thought process" and "range of outcomes" speech... looking back and doing a post mortem is important..If we had an honest convo with JS, I do have to agree that JS wished he would've stood alittle more ground at 3pm that day of the deadline. Maybe gave up alittle too much to head it across the finish line.
My overall point is NYG is not in a tremendous hole because of it in 2025. It's not ideal, but i dont think its worth the "outrage" if you will. The thought process behind it made some sense. If anything this might be better than an 8-9 season. Personally, I think we have the right FO to get us through this, but only time will tell.
If Caleb Williams and Drake Maye were not available, and say we had a QB year like the 2022 draft class, then yeah, Schoen would probably say, hey let's continue to load up the team, maybe trade back, etc.
But we are talking about 2 prospects that are significantly better pro prospects than Daniel Jones.
Which is another reason why Schoen was likely OK with the 2 year deal. As a roster, they likely said "hey, what are the odds we go 2-15 next year? Probably not that high. We are confident in Daniel's ability but if something happens, we have an out as well."
It just so happens that this is the best QB class in a good while.
Yeah you are.
I'm asking why the team would reverse course so quickly on Jones. If they believed in him then five games shouldn't be enough to abandon him.
Well, a few things:
1. Schoen and Daboll will never say "yeah we are moving on from Daniel, and we are selecting a QB." They actually have class and operate the right way. They realize what DJ has given to the franchise, and they realize that without him, Schoen and Daboll don't make the playoffs and don't make serious noise last year before bowing out to a superior team.
2. Schoen was always going to be scouting QBs and top players. That is his job. It is his job to be prepared for any scenario, and the scenario this year is that injuries and poor play have the Giants sucking. Now, it's not all on Jones obviously, it's a shit storm of bad play and injury luck and tough schedule that set the season ablaze. Being that they only paid Jones for 2 years because they liked him a good amount, perhaps a lot, but hadn't seen it over the course of his career, basically makes this the ideal time to take someone that is just a significantly better prospect and player.
3. "Reversing course" would be if they benched Jones, or that he was playing so poorly that they had to pivot to another franchise QB. Nope. What happened was that he got injured twice, one being a serious knee injury, one being a neck injury that was likely OK but still a little bit tough to deal with being that its the second one, and the other was that the team couldn't block and the offense couldn't function. Too many young players, too many mistakes, compounded with below average QB play due to a lot of reasons, just bad all around. Now that Jones has a ACL to go with the fact that he doesn't really have a long term deal, this is the perfect time to select their QB of their choosing.
You continue to act like the Giants have no idea what they are doing, when every single piece of evidence suggests that the very much do.
I have to disagree with your 3rd point. Jones' poor play this season and his rocky pasty will 100% play a major point in them "reversing course" and moving on from him.
The point is its not only injuries that will make them get a new QB.
And while I still believe in this regime, they still have a lot to prove to show they "know what they are doing". I'm curious how "every single piece of evidence" suggests they know what they are doing?
If Justin Herbert tears his ACL tonight, are the Chargers going to be likely to move on from him and draft his replacement in April?
We all know the answer is "No F'ing way."
So why isn't Jones getting the same treatment as our franchise QB?
Terps, what is your angle here? This is like the 4th post of yours where you're questioning this. Jones isn't the answer, you've been saying it for years. Now you're questioning the Giants brass for sharing a similar mindset?
Jones isn't Herbert.
I think the concern is that Jones is a symptom of an issue, and that the issue occurs at a level beyond Schoen (namely, ownership) and therefore is unlikely to be solved by him.
I'm asking why the team would reverse course so quickly on Jones. If they believed in him then five games shouldn't be enough to abandon him.
Well, a few things:
1. Schoen and Daboll will never say "yeah we are moving on from Daniel, and we are selecting a QB." They actually have class and operate the right way. They realize what DJ has given to the franchise, and they realize that without him, Schoen and Daboll don't make the playoffs and don't make serious noise last year before bowing out to a superior team.
2. Schoen was always going to be scouting QBs and top players. That is his job. It is his job to be prepared for any scenario, and the scenario this year is that injuries and poor play have the Giants sucking. Now, it's not all on Jones obviously, it's a shit storm of bad play and injury luck and tough schedule that set the season ablaze. Being that they only paid Jones for 2 years because they liked him a good amount, perhaps a lot, but hadn't seen it over the course of his career, basically makes this the ideal time to take someone that is just a significantly better prospect and player.
3. "Reversing course" would be if they benched Jones, or that he was playing so poorly that they had to pivot to another franchise QB. Nope. What happened was that he got injured twice, one being a serious knee injury, one being a neck injury that was likely OK but still a little bit tough to deal with being that its the second one, and the other was that the team couldn't block and the offense couldn't function. Too many young players, too many mistakes, compounded with below average QB play due to a lot of reasons, just bad all around. Now that Jones has a ACL to go with the fact that he doesn't really have a long term deal, this is the perfect time to select their QB of their choosing.
You continue to act like the Giants have no idea what they are doing, when every single piece of evidence suggests that the very much do.
Every single piece of evidence?
You mean except "wins" of course.
I've thought this myself. Which is why I didn't understand the posts implying Schoen could be in trouble. I doubt Mara is upset about the contract.
You honestly believe every piece of evidence shows this front office and coaching staff knows what it’s doing? So they haven’t made any mistakes?
2.) If the assumption is that the football people did not want to move forward with Jones, they were persuaded to do so due to several factors:
a.) No clear immediate upgrade in the draft or free agency.
b.) Internal pressure from ownership and external pressure from the majority of fans.
c.) Jones is a likeable guy with a very good work ethic. It's easier to bet on those types to progress, and given a & b above, it was a calculated, low risk agreement between football ops and ownership.
Where I get lost is, why did the Giants re-structure Jones' deal over the summer, pushing more money out of year 1? I can't recall if the money was pushed only into year 2 or if it was spread out into year 2 & 3. If the latter, what convinced this brass to stray from the original 2 year deal and move money into year 3, post D-Day on the long term decision?
Giants - ( New Window )
The correct hedge was the FT or TT. Those were the ideal firewalls because Jones has never strung together back-to-back good seasons.
If 2022 was a break-out, great year, I think it's a multi-year deal is an easier sell. But Jones was nowhere near a great year.
Again, what if Jones was actually OK this season and somehow the Giants were able to draft an upgrade in April and did so? The Chiefs did this with Mahomes and SMith. Why are you ignoring this possibility?
Some of us (me) said this was a possibility last March after DJ was signed. I literally said right here that signing a guy like DJ shouldn't preclude the Giants from exploring upgrades just like signing a guy like Waller shouldn't preclude them from drafting a better TE. Any player really.
Why are we so hard lined here? Teams do this shit all the time. They sign a decent QB and try and upgrade when the time is right. NYG did EXACTLY this with Kerry Collins and ELi but the timeline was different. So what. THe Giants had a decent QB who had been to a super bowl! They STILL drafted Eli. Do you not understand how the NFL works?
I think you’re on to something here, but I would phrase it differently: That is, Daniel Jones can’t take offense when the Giants draft a QB because of his serious injuries this season. No feelings will be hurt. He’ll now understand the necessity of drafting a “potential” replacement.
Yeah but who's really going by this?
Good. I am so ready to move on from Jones.
I'm just as ready to have discussions about him be a thing of the distant past. Years later it's going to be weird to look back and recall all of the vitriol cast in the name of Daniel Jones.
Would that have happened with Dave Brown?
Wasn't Dave Brown despised?
We all know the answer is "No F'ing way."
So why isn't Jones getting the same treatment as our franchise QB?
I think your last part is rhetorical, but I think there are two reasons that would tell Shoen/Daboll to quickly cut bait with Jones right now.
1. Even though Jones did play 5 games, you could see that he has seriously regressed. The misreads and poor throws just kept compounding.
2. The injury history is now a major problem. You now have upper and lower body. And this is a QB who has one plus asset - running.
Here is my concern. After much thought, they convince themselves Jones was just a victim of bad luck, and he deserves tryout #6. I just can't rule that piece out...
In comment 16277401 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Good. I am so ready to move on from Jones.
I'm just as ready to have discussions about him be a thing of the distant past. Years later it's going to be weird to look back and recall all of the vitriol cast in the name of Daniel Jones.
Would that have happened with Dave Brown?
Wasn't Dave Brown despised?
Still is in some parts
But the injury gives the Giants a way to save face. They can pursue a draft in 2024 while suggesting that their previously held conviction on him was accurate but was merely impacted by two injuries.
I think you’re on to something here, but I would phrase it differently: That is, Daniel Jones can’t take offense when the Giants draft a QB because of his serious injuries this season. No feelings will be hurt. He’ll now understand the necessity of drafting a “potential” replacement.
I don’t think his feelings will be a factor at all. After a 2 or 3 win season and his health in doubt for 2024, he’d have to be an absolute idiot to think the Giants shouldn’t take a QB.
They also didn't win 9 other games last season. And have lost 7 of 9 this season.
Is every piece of evidence still pointing their way now?
Agreed. I hope that Schoen congratulates Mara on getting Jones paid, and now it's time for the actual professionals to pick the QB.
In the end that's what Jones was. A guy Mara foisted on Schoen.