DJ officially diagnosed with a torn ACL

Anakim : 11:36 am
Done for the year, obviously
He might not be the answer  
Essex : 11:37 am : link
but he has been nothing other than a standup, hard-working guy who gives it his all. I hope he gets better soon and has an easy recovery.
Unreal!!!  
Rick in Dallas : 11:37 am : link
Prayers for a speedy recovery and rehabilitation DJ.
best case scenario for returning to the field is 9 months which is  
BigBlue7 : 11:38 am : link
training camp

I don't see any way he isn't on the PUP to start the season
.  
Banks : 11:38 am : link
just a brutal year for him.
Yep  
jeff57 : 11:38 am : link
.
Link  
Mdgiantsfan : 11:38 am : link
sharing the link from Giants website
Get well soon  
M.S. : 11:39 am : link

Daniel Jones.
Get well DJ.  
Joe Beckwith : 11:39 am : link
and as a pro DJ guy, and health an important issue, RETIRE, before your crippled, or paralyzed.
Best  
AcidTest : 11:40 am : link
wishes Daniel. Get well soon.
All the best to DJ!  
AnnapolisMike : 11:40 am : link
Hoping for a speedy recovery.
...  
We literally watched this guy  
mittenedman : 11:43 am : link
get destroyed, both mentally & physically.
RE: He might not be the answer  
Eric on Li : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16277508 Essex said:
Quote:
but he has been nothing other than a standup, hard-working guy who gives it his all. I hope he gets better soon and has an easy recovery.


+1. it really sucks that both he and barkley seem like everything you want in terms of being professionals/hard workers but just haven't been able to avoid the injury bugs. that's the nfl i guess but still unfortunate.
In comment 16277508 Essex said:
This really sucks...  
rnargi : 11:46 am : link
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.
RE: We literally watched this guy  
Toth029 : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16277534 mittenedman said:
Quote:
get destroyed, both mentally & physically.


I'm happy he got paid. Now he's set for life after being in such a shitshow organization for his first four seasons. Could include this season too putting a guard who hasn't practiced LT protect his blindside.
Feel terrible for Jones  
Gap92 : 11:53 am : link
and I’m happy he got paid. He’ll get to mentor the next guy in 2024 while lining himself up to play somewhere else in 2025.
Sucks that he likely ends his  
logman : 11:53 am : link
Giants career due to injury, but it's probably better for him in the long run. Some other team might give him a shot after he recovers.
RE: As a point of reference  
logman : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16277539 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:
Joe Burrow tore his ACL on Nov 22nd and was back for opening day the next year.


That's all well and good, but the Bengals didn't draft his replacement in the interim
RE: This really sucks...  
Giantsbigblue : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16277554 rnargi said:
Quote:
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.


Perfectly said.
Whichever QB is drafted next for the Giants...  
x meadowlander : 11:55 am : link
...should immediately retire. It's a fooking death sentence.
Well said Essex  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:57 am : link
This may also impact his mobility long term. We will see how the Giants address this in the draft.

Very unfortunate how bad the Giants have been at taking care of the QB for over a decade.
Think DJ will be back next year  
bc4life : 11:57 am : link
Not sure they will draft a QB.

If not I'd like to see if they could trade back and come away with an OL or CB/Edge in Round 1.
I love DJ. He is a tough SOB  
Jints in Carolina : 11:59 am : link
Get well soon!
Damned  
Photoguy : 12:00 pm : link
sad way to go out. I had high hopes for him,and was in his corner. It was discouraging to see the vitriol directed his way these past few years. For better or worse he was our quarterback, and I wish him nothing but the best, whether he's here or not.
RE: This really sucks...  
Blame It On Rio : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16277554 rnargi said:
Quote:
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.


Very well said. And now I have a legit rooting interest outside of gambling in case this organization continues to be a dumpster fire.
RE: As a point of reference  
ThomasG : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16277539 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:
Joe Burrow tore his ACL on Nov 22nd and was back for opening day the next year.


We want Jones to take his time, and really heal and rehab.

Take 3+ years or so and play it safe.
What a brutal year...  
bw in dc : 12:03 pm : link
for Jones. Here's hoping things go well in the rehab process.

The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...



Tough luck for a good kid  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:03 pm : link
I was rooting for you DJ, at least you got paid!
RE: This really sucks...  
Johnny5 : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16277554 rnargi said:
Quote:
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.

Agreed 100% with these sentiments Rob.
For a guy that runs  
Blueworm : 12:06 pm : link
He might need more time
RE: What a brutal year...  
Johnny5 : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16277623 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for Jones. Here's hoping things go well in the rehab process.

The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...



He looked like a different guy to me after Dallas game. He is broken. I don't see anyway he succeeds here after this season... he is a goner. I hope he heals well and gets into a better situation.
RE: What a brutal year...  
Eric on Li : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16277623 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for Jones. Here's hoping things go well in the rehab process.

The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...




it really did resemble carr. that is the only other analogous situation i can recall. i remember vividly how well carr looked that preseason too, i think that was the shockey HOF game preseason. and that was before rookie QBs ever looked good year 1.
Great guy  
PaulN : 12:11 pm : link
Hard worker, easy to cheer for, gave us flashes and hope. But still a lousy QB. In a nutshell.
RE: Think DJ will be back next year  
FStubbs : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16277605 bc4life said:
Quote:
Not sure they will draft a QB.

If not I'd like to see if they could trade back and come away with an OL or CB/Edge in Round 1.


They may not draft one in round 1, but barring getting some cheap vet in, there's almost no way they aren't drafting one in the first 3-4 rounds.
RE: This really sucks...  
Victor in CT : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16277554 rnargi said:
Quote:
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.


perfectly put.
If anyone can work his way back from this in time for next season it's  
Ira : 12:13 pm : link
Daniel Jones.
RE: If anyone can work his way back from this in time for next season it's  
logman : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16277650 Ira said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones.


Even if he does, his competition will be far better than Davis Webb and Tyrod Taylor
Time to see  
PaulN : 12:15 pm : link
DeVito. Hopefully he improves enough this season so we at least have a QB next season. Because you can't pay Taylor. He is too small and fragile at this point of his career. Jones is finished. His career has been destroyed. His confidence is shot. He has been horrendous this season, never seen a worse QB. Horrible.
Feel Bad For Him  
Bernie : 12:16 pm : link
For so many reasons. But on the bright side, at least he can look at his bank account and know he will have collected $106 million for his sacrifice.

As for the Giants, they need to position themselves to have the 1st pick of the draft if they are set on either Caleb or Drake. Get this team in position to be competitive in ‘25 and beyond. So lose out and hope that secures #1 overall.
RE: This really sucks...  
AnnapolisMike : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16277554 rnargi said:
Quote:
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.


+1. I am glad he got paid. Outside of a few moments, the Giants have been a shitshow of an organization the past 10-12 years. A place where careers came to die.
Sorry for him. ACL rehab is rough  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:18 pm : link
From a team perspective if they don't draft a QB after two neck injuries and a torn ACL they're doing malpractice.
RE: We literally watched this guy  
ColHowPepper : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16277534 mittenedman said:
Quote:
get destroyed, both mentally & physically.

agree, mittened one, first offensive series, he looked like a shell of an NFL QB, timid, tentative and zero confidence.
I feel terrible for the guy  
UberAlias : 12:22 pm : link
But now the team has to boldly move on.
Taylor is not coming back this year either  
ZogZerg : 12:24 pm : link
.
RE: best case scenario for returning to the field is 9 months which is  
Carson53 : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16277510 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
training camp

I don't see any way he isn't on the PUP to start the season
.

Well 9 months is a bit optimistic I would say unless you are somebody like an Adrian Peterson, and I recall Edelman did that too. At the QB position, very optimistic?
I would say he misses at least the first month next year.
He's going to be here next year, one way or another.
NO team would consider trading for that contract at 40 mill.
next season. The Giants are too nice as well, they won't ask Jones to re-structure his deal. It sounded like Schoen wasn't actively shopping any players at the deadline according to Daboll. I find that rather hard to believe, but...
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:28 pm : link
Wish him a speedy recovery.
RE: Taylor is not coming back this year either  
Carson53 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16277689 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
.
.

I don't think that's true, he should be back for the final month of the season. After that, Giants should move on from him next year though, overpaid backup, and he is not that good IMO.
RE: What a brutal year...  
Thegratefulhead : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16277623 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for Jones. Here's hoping things go well in the rehab process.

The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...


This tells you are fair and compassionate person. No need to pile on at this point. Kindness always impresses me.
RE: RE: We literally watched this guy  
shocktheworld : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16277579 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16277534 mittenedman said:


Quote:


get destroyed, both mentally & physically.


Agree 1000%
DJ is a class act and I’m glad he made some cash from this disaster of a franchise
I'm happy he got paid. Now he's set for life after being in such a shitshow organization for his first four seasons. Could include this season too putting a guard who hasn't practiced LT protect his blindside.
I don't think DJ is done with the Giants....  
Punklicker : 12:39 pm : link
At the minimum, both he and the organization have a vested interest in him coming back next year and playing well.

For the Giants, so that he has some trade value should they draft a QB. And he can mentor the new QB for a year.

For DJ, so he has a shot at retaining the starting job, and/or getting traded to another team with a better situation and a shot at the starting job there.

Both parties interests are aligned.
RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16277553 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Daboll says they didn't challenge push play because they looked at it upstairs and didn't think it would be overturned.


Turnovers on downs are reviewed as a normal turnover?
It shouldn't be a problem  
ATL_Giants : 12:53 pm : link
-Hines Ward
get DJ healthy  
djm : 12:56 pm : link
if NYG can get the QB in April, even via the trade up, do it. Get DJ healthy and hopefully the rookie kid is flashing early on, sticking DJ to backup status once he's cleared and then maybe he can be traded by the deadline next year.

RE: What a brutal year...  
shyster : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16277623 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for Jones. Here's hoping things go well in the rehab process.

The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...




On that opening drive vs Dallas, Jones had all of one completed pass for zero yards gained.

He had three scrambles that gained 27 yards, one drawing an unnecessary roughness for another 15 yards.

That plus a couple of Barkley runs moved the ball down the field, but it was never sustainable. Even if the field goal had been made, or even if Giants had punched in a TD, reality was waiting once Jones had to operate the passing offense by actually passing.
get well soon kid....  
BillKo : 1:04 pm : link
.....
Feel bad for DJ  
Rjanyg : 1:16 pm : link
He has the work ethic, toughness and great attitude. Not giving up on him returning and being capable but I think it would be ideal for this team to draft a QB early next year, Makes too much sense. A good chance we draft in top 3.

Get better 8.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1:24 pm : link
Sucks. Wish him the best in his recovery. I'm sure he'll rehab to get back as quickly as he can. It'll be interesting to see when they take a rookie QB if Jones is "ready" to play yet in preseason or week 1. You likely start the rookie right away if he's a top pick but if they opt to trade back or take a 2nd rounder type guy, Jones could still play next year.

All signs are pointing to Williams or Maye being our QB though. Schoen will make the trade to do it if need be.
Get Better Iron Man Dan  
MauiYankee : 1:26 pm : link
Fortunately DJ will get the top medical care and physical therapy.
Fortunately, he does not need to ever work again, so it's his determination to play that will sustain his recovery.
But to the future:
With no respect to Slayton;
Is it possible that the Giants can sign Tee Higgins, in the last year of his rookie contract, to give DeVito a quality receiver next year?
RE: RE: He might not be the answer  
Jack Stroud : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16277540 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16277508 Essex said:


Quote:


but he has been nothing other than a standup, hard-working guy who gives it his all. I hope he gets better soon and has an easy recovery.



I agreed 100%.
After next year when DJ hits the market, he MAY get a chance to prove himself again as a starter - but if not - he will certainly be one of the better backup QBs in the NFL immediately.
Jones is not hitting the market next year, the alternative is just too dangerous. You want to draft another Kyler Murray, Justine Fields, Zack Wilson and then draft a qb every 3 years? Com eon man, I have been down the road too many times. If Daniel Jones gets to a better team he will win a SB!
No one is suggesting that Jones hit the market next year.  
logman : 1:35 pm : link
It would be 2025, just the way the contract was written to allow them the escape.

They are drafting another QB one way or the other.
RE: RE: RE: He might not be the answer  
Scooter185 : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16277874 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16277540 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


In comment 16277508 Essex said:


Quote:


but he has been nothing other than a standup, hard-working guy who gives it his all. I hope he gets better soon and has an easy recovery.



I agreed 100%.
After next year when DJ hits the market, he MAY get a chance to prove himself again as a starter - but if not - he will certainly be one of the better backup QBs in the NFL immediately.

Jones is not hitting the market next year, the alternative is just too dangerous. You want to draft another Kyler Murray, Justine Fields, Zack Wilson and then draft a qb every 3 years? Com eon man, I have been down the road too many times. If Daniel Jones gets to a better team he will win a SB!


Maybe as a backup. This Jones is going to go somewhere else and magically become a QB he's never been is a fantasy
Iron Man Dan  
MauiYankee : 1:43 pm : link
The Iron Man Dan story reminds me of the Tucker Fredrickson story:
Great skills derailed by injury.
Will Iron Man carve out a Marriotta career?
Draft a QB in 24 ?  
morrison40 : 1:47 pm : link
If Schoen has a QB rated the same as he had Josh Allen rated and he’s available for them in rd 1 , I say take him and see what happens!
RE: Iron Man Dan  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16277917 MauiYankee said:
Quote:
The Iron Man Dan story reminds me of the Tucker Fredrickson story:
Great skills derailed by injury.
Will Iron Man carve out a Marriotta career?


When I think of someone as an "Iron Man", Daniel Jones doesn't come to mind.

Eli Manning does. Cal Ripken does.
RE: RE: As a point of reference  
fredgbrown : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16277618 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16277539 Eli Wilson said:


Quote:


Joe Burrow tore his ACL on Nov 22nd and was back for opening day the next year.



We want Jones to take his time, and really heal and rehab.

Take 3+ years or so and play it safe.
Did we time travel back into the 1800s.
RE: RE: best case scenario for returning to the field is 9 months which is  
KraZee : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16277696 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16277510 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


training camp

I don't see any way he isn't on the PUP to start the season

.

Well 9 months is a bit optimistic I would say unless you are somebody like an Adrian Peterson, and I recall Edelman did that too. At the QB position, very optimistic?
I would say he misses at least the first month next year.
He's going to be here next year, one way or another.
NO team would consider trading for that contract at 40 mill.
next season. The Giants are too nice as well, they won't ask Jones to re-structure his deal. It sounded like Schoen wasn't actively shopping any players at the deadline according to Daboll. I find that rather hard to believe, but...


Wandale went out in Nov of last year with an ACL also I think
I believe 2 things are true: we will draft a QB, and  
BigBlueNH : 2:05 pm : link
DJ will be the starter next year, when healthy. As pointed out above, Burrow tore his ACL in late November and started the next year. We will be paying Jones a shitload next year. He will be given every opportunity behind what we all expect will be an improved OL to show what he can do.

It just makes sense. Even if Jones plays the whole year, our rookie QB still has plenty of time to develop. And maybe (admittedly not likely), Jones plays great and we make a playoff run. If not, we've drafted Plan B in a strong year for QBs, and he's ready to step in when Jones falters in 2024, or to start 2025.
DJ  
Giant John : 2:20 pm : link
Sorry for this bad break. I hope recovery goes smoothly. Don’t comeback until you’re 110% recovered. Wish you the best and thank you for putting up with the Giants offense. Good luck!
RE: I believe 2 things are true: we will draft a QB, and  
logman : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16277977 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
DJ will be the starter next year, when healthy. As pointed out above, Burrow tore his ACL in late November and started the next year. We will be paying Jones a shitload next year. He will be given every opportunity behind what we all expect will be an improved OL to show what he can do.

It just makes sense. Even if Jones plays the whole year, our rookie QB still has plenty of time to develop. And maybe (admittedly not likely), Jones plays great and we make a playoff run. If not, we've drafted Plan B in a strong year for QBs, and he's ready to step in when Jones falters in 2024, or to start 2025.


Shouldn't the real scenario be that they draft a QB, Jones recovers, and when the time comes that he can participate, he and the rookie compete for the job? Shouldn't we insist that the better player get the job?
I don't think a competition makes sense,  
BigBlueNH : 2:28 pm : link
given Jones won't have a full training camp. I think he needs to play when he is healthy. But with Plan B in house, it will be a pretty short leash (if Jones can even stay healthy).
RE: I don't think a competition makes sense,  
logman : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16278025 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
given Jones won't have a full training camp. I think he needs to play when he is healthy. But with Plan B in house, it will be a pretty short leash (if Jones can even stay healthy).


If there's not gonna be a competition then the rookie wins by default and Jones sits for a year. That eliminates the risk of the injury being in play for 2025 contractual purposes. Problem solved.
Bad things do happen to good people. Get well DJ.  
Spider56 : 2:40 pm : link
Stay strong!
RE: get DJ healthy  
TyreeHelmet : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16277773 djm said:
Quote:
if NYG can get the QB in April, even via the trade up, do it. Get DJ healthy and hopefully the rookie kid is flashing early on, sticking DJ to backup status once he's cleared and then maybe he can be traded by the deadline next year.


Do you really think there is any scenario a team trades for him next October? That's not happening.
RE: RE: ...  
OBJ_AllDay : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16277765 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16277553 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Daboll says they didn't challenge push play because they looked at it upstairs and didn't think it would be overturned.



Turnovers on downs are reviewed as a normal turnover?


Also didn't make sense why they didn't challenge the Davante fumble early in the second half that was called incomplete. But i guess they were waiving the white flag by then
