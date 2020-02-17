DJ officially diagnosed with a torn ACL

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
6m
#NYGiants Dabol -says he does not have any other injury news this morning......have devito and barkley under contract, will discuss the QB position today....has confidence in devito - says he's done a good job...also says doesn't know how taylor's ribs will heal
but he has been nothing other than a standup, hard-working guy who gives it his all. I hope he gets better soon and has an easy recovery.
+1. it really sucks that both he and barkley seem like everything you want in terms of being professionals/hard workers but just haven't been able to avoid the injury bugs. that's the nfl i guess but still unfortunate.
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
5m
Daboll said that the meetings he has every week with the captains are productive. (This in response to a question about comments Xavier McKinney made to ESPN about leaders not necessarily being heard.)
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.
I'm happy he got paid. Now he's set for life after being in such a shitshow organization for his first four seasons. Could include this season too putting a guard who hasn't practiced LT protect his blindside.
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.
sad way to go out. I had high hopes for him,and was in his corner. It was discouraging to see the vitriol directed his way these past few years. For better or worse he was our quarterback, and I wish him nothing but the best, whether he's here or not.
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.
Very well said. And now I have a legit rooting interest outside of gambling in case this organization continues to be a dumpster fire.
for Jones. Here's hoping things go well in the rehab process.
The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.
for Jones. Here's hoping things go well in the rehab process.
The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...
He looked like a different guy to me after Dallas game. He is broken. I don't see anyway he succeeds here after this season... he is a goner. I hope he heals well and gets into a better situation.
for Jones. Here's hoping things go well in the rehab process.
The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...
it really did resemble carr. that is the only other analogous situation i can recall. i remember vividly how well carr looked that preseason too, i think that was the shockey HOF game preseason. and that was before rookie QBs ever looked good year 1.
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.
perfectly put.
If anyone can work his way back from this in time for next season it's
DeVito. Hopefully he improves enough this season so we at least have a QB next season. Because you can't pay Taylor. He is too small and fragile at this point of his career. Jones is finished. His career has been destroyed. His confidence is shot. He has been horrendous this season, never seen a worse QB. Horrible.
For so many reasons. But on the bright side, at least he can look at his bank account and know he will have collected $106 million for his sacrifice.
As for the Giants, they need to position themselves to have the 1st pick of the draft if they are set on either Caleb or Drake. Get this team in position to be competitive in ‘25 and beyond. So lose out and hope that secures #1 overall.
wanted so badly for this kid to succeed. Couldn't stay healthy, unable to sustain playing above the talent around him. He had glimpses...which were very intriguing and gave a lot of hope...but he needs a change of scenery and so do the Giants. I was hoping he'd follow the Phil Simms path. It took him 7 years to reach the top with 2 lost years in there. I just think it's not meant to be. I really feel for the kid.
+1. I am glad he got paid. Outside of a few moments, the Giants have been a shitshow of an organization the past 10-12 years. A place where careers came to die.
I don't see any way he isn't on the PUP to start the season
.
Well 9 months is a bit optimistic I would say unless you are somebody like an Adrian Peterson, and I recall Edelman did that too. At the QB position, very optimistic?
I would say he misses at least the first month next year.
He's going to be here next year, one way or another.
NO team would consider trading for that contract at 40 mill.
next season. The Giants are too nice as well, they won't ask Jones to re-structure his deal. It sounded like Schoen wasn't actively shopping any players at the deadline according to Daboll. I find that rather hard to believe, but...
for Jones. Here's hoping things go well in the rehab process.
The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...
This tells you are fair and compassionate person. No need to pile on at this point. Kindness always impresses me.
Agree 1000%
DJ is a class act and I’m glad he made some cash from this disaster of a franchise
I'm happy he got paid. Now he's set for life after being in such a shitshow organization for his first four seasons. Could include this season too putting a guard who hasn't practiced LT protect his blindside.
if NYG can get the QB in April, even via the trade up, do it. Get DJ healthy and hopefully the rookie kid is flashing early on, sticking DJ to backup status once he's cleared and then maybe he can be traded by the deadline next year.
for Jones. Here's hoping things go well in the rehab process.
The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...
On that opening drive vs Dallas, Jones had all of one completed pass for zero yards gained.
He had three scrambles that gained 27 yards, one drawing an unnecessary roughness for another 15 yards.
That plus a couple of Barkley runs moved the ball down the field, but it was never sustainable. Even if the field goal had been made, or even if Giants had punched in a TD, reality was waiting once Jones had to operate the passing offense by actually passing.
He has the work ethic, toughness and great attitude. Not giving up on him returning and being capable but I think it would be ideal for this team to draft a QB early next year, Makes too much sense. A good chance we draft in top 3.
Sucks. Wish him the best in his recovery. I'm sure he'll rehab to get back as quickly as he can. It'll be interesting to see when they take a rookie QB if Jones is "ready" to play yet in preseason or week 1. You likely start the rookie right away if he's a top pick but if they opt to trade back or take a 2nd rounder type guy, Jones could still play next year.
All signs are pointing to Williams or Maye being our QB though. Schoen will make the trade to do it if need be.
Fortunately DJ will get the top medical care and physical therapy.
Fortunately, he does not need to ever work again, so it's his determination to play that will sustain his recovery.
But to the future:
With no respect to Slayton;
Is it possible that the Giants can sign Tee Higgins, in the last year of his rookie contract, to give DeVito a quality receiver next year?
but he has been nothing other than a standup, hard-working guy who gives it his all. I hope he gets better soon and has an easy recovery.
I agreed 100%.
After next year when DJ hits the market, he MAY get a chance to prove himself again as a starter - but if not - he will certainly be one of the better backup QBs in the NFL immediately.
Jones is not hitting the market next year, the alternative is just too dangerous. You want to draft another Kyler Murray, Justine Fields, Zack Wilson and then draft a qb every 3 years? Com eon man, I have been down the road too many times. If Daniel Jones gets to a better team he will win a SB!
No one is suggesting that Jones hit the market next year.
but he has been nothing other than a standup, hard-working guy who gives it his all. I hope he gets better soon and has an easy recovery.
I agreed 100%.
After next year when DJ hits the market, he MAY get a chance to prove himself again as a starter - but if not - he will certainly be one of the better backup QBs in the NFL immediately.
Jones is not hitting the market next year, the alternative is just too dangerous. You want to draft another Kyler Murray, Justine Fields, Zack Wilson and then draft a qb every 3 years? Com eon man, I have been down the road too many times. If Daniel Jones gets to a better team he will win a SB!
Maybe as a backup. This Jones is going to go somewhere else and magically become a QB he's never been is a fantasy
I don't see any way he isn't on the PUP to start the season
.
Well 9 months is a bit optimistic I would say unless you are somebody like an Adrian Peterson, and I recall Edelman did that too. At the QB position, very optimistic?
I would say he misses at least the first month next year.
He's going to be here next year, one way or another.
NO team would consider trading for that contract at 40 mill.
next season. The Giants are too nice as well, they won't ask Jones to re-structure his deal. It sounded like Schoen wasn't actively shopping any players at the deadline according to Daboll. I find that rather hard to believe, but...
Wandale went out in Nov of last year with an ACL also I think
I believe 2 things are true: we will draft a QB, and
DJ will be the starter next year, when healthy. As pointed out above, Burrow tore his ACL in late November and started the next year. We will be paying Jones a shitload next year. He will be given every opportunity behind what we all expect will be an improved OL to show what he can do.
It just makes sense. Even if Jones plays the whole year, our rookie QB still has plenty of time to develop. And maybe (admittedly not likely), Jones plays great and we make a playoff run. If not, we've drafted Plan B in a strong year for QBs, and he's ready to step in when Jones falters in 2024, or to start 2025.
DJ will be the starter next year, when healthy. As pointed out above, Burrow tore his ACL in late November and started the next year. We will be paying Jones a shitload next year. He will be given every opportunity behind what we all expect will be an improved OL to show what he can do.
It just makes sense. Even if Jones plays the whole year, our rookie QB still has plenty of time to develop. And maybe (admittedly not likely), Jones plays great and we make a playoff run. If not, we've drafted Plan B in a strong year for QBs, and he's ready to step in when Jones falters in 2024, or to start 2025.
Shouldn't the real scenario be that they draft a QB, Jones recovers, and when the time comes that he can participate, he and the rookie compete for the job? Shouldn't we insist that the better player get the job?
if NYG can get the QB in April, even via the trade up, do it. Get DJ healthy and hopefully the rookie kid is flashing early on, sticking DJ to backup status once he's cleared and then maybe he can be traded by the deadline next year.
Do you really think there is any scenario a team trades for him next October? That's not happening.
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Daboll says they didn't challenge push play because they looked at it upstairs and didn't think it would be overturned.
Turnovers on downs are reviewed as a normal turnover?
Also didn't make sense why they didn't challenge the Davante fumble early in the second half that was called incomplete. But i guess they were waiving the white flag by then
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I don't see any way he isn't on the PUP to start the season
Link - ( New Window )
DJ officially torn ACL - ( New Window )
Daniel Jones.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
6m
Brian Daboll just now on Zoom about Daniel Jones: "We got the MRI back. He has a torn ACL." Season over #Giants
@GiantInsider
·
6m
Daboll thinks DeVito did a good job, but he will sit down with Schoen and figure out what's next.
@giantswfan
·
6m
#NYGiants Dabol -says he does not have any other injury news this morning......have devito and barkley under contract, will discuss the QB position today....has confidence in devito - says he's done a good job...also says doesn't know how taylor's ribs will heal
@Patricia_Traina
·
6m
Daboll can't say if they will get Tyrod Taylor (ribs) back from IR.
@DDuggan21
·
6m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Daboll said he couldn't give an answer when asked if Tyrod Taylor's injury is season-ending.
+1. it really sucks that both he and barkley seem like everything you want in terms of being professionals/hard workers but just haven't been able to avoid the injury bugs. that's the nfl i guess but still unfortunate.
@giantswfan
·
6m
#NYGiants Dabol -he tried to loosen up his leg at the end of the quarter and said he was good.....but he went down on the first play after he went back in
I agreed 100%.
After next year when DJ hits the market, he MAY get a chance to prove himself again as a starter - but if not - he will certainly be one of the better backup QBs in the NFL immediately.
@giantswfan
·
5m
#NYGiants Dabol - comfortable with leadership on the staff and in the locker room....says the captains' meeting every friday have been good
@Patricia_Traina
·
5m
Daboll said that the meetings he has every week with the captains are productive. (This in response to a question about comments Xavier McKinney made to ESPN about leaders not necessarily being heard.)
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Dabol -does not know when daniel jones will have his ACL surgery
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Daboll says they didn't challenge push play because they looked at it upstairs and didn't think it would be overturned.
@giantswfan
·
57s
#NYGiants Dabol on future at QB - focus is on getting devito ready to go and getting barkley up to speed......only got the official word about jones' ACL about 10 mins ago
I'm happy he got paid. Now he's set for life after being in such a shitshow organization for his first four seasons. Could include this season too putting a guard who hasn't practiced LT protect his blindside.
That's all well and good, but the Bengals didn't draft his replacement in the interim
Perfectly said.
Very unfortunate how bad the Giants have been at taking care of the QB for over a decade.
If not I'd like to see if they could trade back and come away with an OL or CB/Edge in Round 1.
Very well said. And now I have a legit rooting interest outside of gambling in case this organization continues to be a dumpster fire.
We want Jones to take his time, and really heal and rehab.
Take 3+ years or so and play it safe.
The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...
Agreed 100% with these sentiments Rob.
The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...
He looked like a different guy to me after Dallas game. He is broken. I don't see anyway he succeeds here after this season... he is a goner. I hope he heals well and gets into a better situation.
The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...
it really did resemble carr. that is the only other analogous situation i can recall. i remember vividly how well carr looked that preseason too, i think that was the shockey HOF game preseason. and that was before rookie QBs ever looked good year 1.
If not I'd like to see if they could trade back and come away with an OL or CB/Edge in Round 1.
They may not draft one in round 1, but barring getting some cheap vet in, there's almost no way they aren't drafting one in the first 3-4 rounds.
perfectly put.
Even if he does, his competition will be far better than Davis Webb and Tyrod Taylor
As for the Giants, they need to position themselves to have the 1st pick of the draft if they are set on either Caleb or Drake. Get this team in position to be competitive in ‘25 and beyond. So lose out and hope that secures #1 overall.
+1. I am glad he got paid. Outside of a few moments, the Giants have been a shitshow of an organization the past 10-12 years. A place where careers came to die.
agree, mittened one, first offensive series, he looked like a shell of an NFL QB, timid, tentative and zero confidence.
I don't see any way he isn't on the PUP to start the season
Well 9 months is a bit optimistic I would say unless you are somebody like an Adrian Peterson, and I recall Edelman did that too. At the QB position, very optimistic?
I would say he misses at least the first month next year.
He's going to be here next year, one way or another.
NO team would consider trading for that contract at 40 mill.
next season. The Giants are too nice as well, they won't ask Jones to re-structure his deal. It sounded like Schoen wasn't actively shopping any players at the deadline according to Daboll. I find that rather hard to believe, but...
I don't think that's true, he should be back for the final month of the season. After that, Giants should move on from him next year though, overpaid backup, and he is not that good IMO.
The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...
Quote:
get destroyed, both mentally & physically.
Agree 1000%
DJ is a class act and I’m glad he made some cash from this disaster of a franchise
I'm happy he got paid. Now he's set for life after being in such a shitshow organization for his first four seasons. Could include this season too putting a guard who hasn't practiced LT protect his blindside.
For the Giants, so that he has some trade value should they draft a QB. And he can mentor the new QB for a year.
For DJ, so he has a shot at retaining the starting job, and/or getting traded to another team with a better situation and a shot at the starting job there.
Both parties interests are aligned.
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Daboll says they didn't challenge push play because they looked at it upstairs and didn't think it would be overturned.
Turnovers on downs are reviewed as a normal turnover?
The opening drive of the year against Dallas seemed very promising. But then it went completely sideways for the entire offense at the blink of an eye. And Jones took an absolute beating. Let's be honest. At times this year it was like watching David Carr's rookie season...
On that opening drive vs Dallas, Jones had all of one completed pass for zero yards gained.
He had three scrambles that gained 27 yards, one drawing an unnecessary roughness for another 15 yards.
That plus a couple of Barkley runs moved the ball down the field, but it was never sustainable. Even if the field goal had been made, or even if Giants had punched in a TD, reality was waiting once Jones had to operate the passing offense by actually passing.
Get better 8.
All signs are pointing to Williams or Maye being our QB though. Schoen will make the trade to do it if need be.
Fortunately, he does not need to ever work again, so it's his determination to play that will sustain his recovery.
But to the future:
With no respect to Slayton;
Is it possible that the Giants can sign Tee Higgins, in the last year of his rookie contract, to give DeVito a quality receiver next year?
Quote:
but he has been nothing other than a standup, hard-working guy who gives it his all. I hope he gets better soon and has an easy recovery.
I agreed 100%.
After next year when DJ hits the market, he MAY get a chance to prove himself again as a starter - but if not - he will certainly be one of the better backup QBs in the NFL immediately.
They are drafting another QB one way or the other.
Quote:
In comment 16277508 Essex said:
Quote:
but he has been nothing other than a standup, hard-working guy who gives it his all. I hope he gets better soon and has an easy recovery.
I agreed 100%.
After next year when DJ hits the market, he MAY get a chance to prove himself again as a starter - but if not - he will certainly be one of the better backup QBs in the NFL immediately.
Jones is not hitting the market next year, the alternative is just too dangerous. You want to draft another Kyler Murray, Justine Fields, Zack Wilson and then draft a qb every 3 years? Com eon man, I have been down the road too many times. If Daniel Jones gets to a better team he will win a SB!
Maybe as a backup. This Jones is going to go somewhere else and magically become a QB he's never been is a fantasy
Great skills derailed by injury.
Will Iron Man carve out a Marriotta career?
Great skills derailed by injury.
Will Iron Man carve out a Marriotta career?
When I think of someone as an "Iron Man", Daniel Jones doesn't come to mind.
Eli Manning does. Cal Ripken does.
Quote:
Joe Burrow tore his ACL on Nov 22nd and was back for opening day the next year.
We want Jones to take his time, and really heal and rehab.
Take 3+ years or so and play it safe.
Quote:
training camp
I don't see any way he isn't on the PUP to start the season
.
Well 9 months is a bit optimistic I would say unless you are somebody like an Adrian Peterson, and I recall Edelman did that too. At the QB position, very optimistic?
I would say he misses at least the first month next year.
He's going to be here next year, one way or another.
NO team would consider trading for that contract at 40 mill.
next season. The Giants are too nice as well, they won't ask Jones to re-structure his deal. It sounded like Schoen wasn't actively shopping any players at the deadline according to Daboll. I find that rather hard to believe, but...
Wandale went out in Nov of last year with an ACL also I think
It just makes sense. Even if Jones plays the whole year, our rookie QB still has plenty of time to develop. And maybe (admittedly not likely), Jones plays great and we make a playoff run. If not, we've drafted Plan B in a strong year for QBs, and he's ready to step in when Jones falters in 2024, or to start 2025.
It just makes sense. Even if Jones plays the whole year, our rookie QB still has plenty of time to develop. And maybe (admittedly not likely), Jones plays great and we make a playoff run. If not, we've drafted Plan B in a strong year for QBs, and he's ready to step in when Jones falters in 2024, or to start 2025.
Shouldn't the real scenario be that they draft a QB, Jones recovers, and when the time comes that he can participate, he and the rookie compete for the job? Shouldn't we insist that the better player get the job?
If there's not gonna be a competition then the rookie wins by default and Jones sits for a year. That eliminates the risk of the injury being in play for 2025 contractual purposes. Problem solved.
Do you really think there is any scenario a team trades for him next October? That's not happening.
Quote:
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Daboll says they didn't challenge push play because they looked at it upstairs and didn't think it would be overturned.
Turnovers on downs are reviewed as a normal turnover?
Also didn't make sense why they didn't challenge the Davante fumble early in the second half that was called incomplete. But i guess they were waiving the white flag by then