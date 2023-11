Michael Lombardi goes ballistic on the Giants

Linked from todays GM Shuffle, it starts at the 30:40 minute mark. In short, this is what he said:--He says he's always accused of being a Giant hater, but when has he been wrong?--If the Giants don't draft a QB with their first round pick, everyone in the building should be fired.--He tried to tell Giant fans that the Waller trade was no good.--Jones can't process the field and play fast and the Giants should have never given him $40M.--Brian Daboll no longer calls Lombardi because he doesn't want to hear the truth.--Lombardi told Daboll last year not to drink the martini and think your team is good because it isn't. They learned from Belichick who taught them to never overvalue wins.--Everyone in the building thinks they are great and they lie to themselves.Honestly, I know everyone hates Lombardi here, but it was a passionate discussion. Link - ( New Window