Michael Lombardi goes ballistic on the Giants

Linked from todays GM Shuffle, it starts at the 30:40 minute mark. In short, this is what he said:
--He says he's always accused of being a Giant hater, but when has he been wrong?
--If the Giants don't draft a QB with their first round pick, everyone in the building should be fired.
--He tried to tell Giant fans that the Waller trade was no good.
--Jones can't process the field and play fast and the Giants should have never given him $40M.
--Brian Daboll no longer calls Lombardi because he doesn't want to hear the truth.
--Lombardi told Daboll last year not to drink the martini and think your team is good because it isn't. They learned from Belichick who taught them to never overvalue wins.
--Everyone in the building thinks they are great and they lie to themselves.
Honestly, I know everyone hates Lombardi here, but it was a passionate discussion. Link
Ouch.
Damn. Ice cold.
People love the NFL because its a meritocracy, unfortunately that only seems to apply to coaches.
That should say players.
Is that right? That's funny - can't make it up.
Last season he shit on the Giants claiming that the Panthers were a better team and further along than the Giants. Now a year later the Panthers might have the #1 pick which they traded to the Bears in order to select Bryce Young. It's still early obviously but the Panthers look really bad for passing on CJ Stroud. If Young busts the Panthers will have passed on Stroud, Caleb Williams, or Drake Maye for Young.
Hey Mike! How are you?
Nevertheless, I find a lot of his thoughts on the Giants and their problems to be correct, and this goes back to 2018.
LOL
Should have traded Barkley though.
Both have been very critical of Daniel Jones
Sadly for us, both have been more right than wrong.
World is filled with millions of I told you so. Funny how we don't see any I was wrong takes. Why bother.
No real insight or analysis. Just loves seeing his name in lights talking about how everyone else in the NFL does things wrong
Funny enough the one who consistently recalls and gives Giants direct props is Belichick, without any reservation or consternation in either regard.
Dude's bias is blatantly obvious..
Lombardi comes off like a teenage girl reacting to a dude just breaking up with her.
"Everyone in the building thinks they are great and they lie to themselves."
He can be right about the Giants for years and a hypocrit at the same time.
I hope he gets the runs during Thanksgiving.
"Everyone in the building thinks they are great and they lie to themselves."
IS it? That's a generalized take--who the hell knows how they act. Lombardi sure as fuck doesn't.
No one cares. Your thing with him is really odd.
Did Lombardi have a boner for Malik Willis?
Hmmm.. He isn't right, it is a fucking opinion. Based on one sided version of supposed conversations.. Plus, BB without Brady hasn't shown shit so kot sure he is one to hold up as tour example..
"Everyone in the building thinks they are great and they lie to themselves."
Hopefully, Daboll and Schoen have learned their lesson and can apply that going forward.
That sounds like some Raider connection sour grapes...
Otherwise, Lombardi has had a pretty good hit rate over the years predicting how the Giants would perform.
then he spent countless hours pumping "josh" and the raiders, bc 2 of his sons were employed by josh and the raiders.
he is as full of shit as the day is long. nothing he says about anything is grounded in reality. he is the definition of "those who dont know talk".
That sounds like some Raider connection sour grapes...
Otherwise, Lombardi has had a pretty good hit rate over the years predicting how the Giants would perform.
Yeah, I thought Waller was actually looking pretty solid before he re-injured the hamstring.
It is sour grapes because Lombardi claimed Waller was just a malcontent who unjustifiably hated McDaniels when the trade happened. Now we all saw what happened with McDaniels...everyone hated him.
Other than that, Lombardi is generally right about the Giants.
You know what the Giants have done?
Lose. Lose a lot. Lose in the regular season and usually miss the playoffs. They have won some Super Bowls, but it's been a while, and it's there have been three? four? coaches fired since then. Four if you count Coughlin.
You can hate on Lombardi but he wasn't the guy who put up a picture of the Giants owners and GM as clowns.
Exactly! One thing I hate about BBI is that one poster makes a negative comment about Lombardi and everyone follows suit.
the Raiders offense looks without his son as OC?
Ok, now that you have had your fun engaging in the time honored BBI tradition o shooting the messenger, where is he wrong in his comments?
I didn't say he was wrong. I asked a question, was my question wrong?
the Raiders offense looks without his son as OC?
Ok, now that you have had your fun engaging in the time honored BBI tradition o shooting the messenger, where is he wrong in his comments?
You have a point about the shoot the messenger thing, but not sure if we should just bow down to the messenger either. He throws a bunch of stuff against the wall, some make a lot or at least some sense but I am not gonna just trust he's spot on here
--He says he's always accused of being a Giant hater, but when has he been wrong? - I'm sure at least a few times? You'd have to line up all his statements he's asserting as correct for me to address that
--If the Giants don't draft a QB with their first round pick, everyone in the building should be fired. - This depends where the first round pick lands and who is drafted. A hot take stupid statement.
--He tried to tell Giant fans that the Waller trade was no good. - Others addressed this, but its far too early, sounds like two of the first 3 assertations are "told you so". Lot of times it depends where you draw to line to say you are right, things change over time. Was the final eval on Waller to be after 8 games? What does that criteria even prove?
--Jones can't process the field and play fast and the Giants should have never given him $40M. - First part seems right from both watching and lots of analysts. $40M isn't that outrageous for a middle tier QB and also, if they didnt give that, what's his solution. Its easy to say someone did something stupid without having an actual viable alternative to suggest.
--Brian Daboll no longer calls Lombardi because he doesn't want to hear the truth. - Pure ego, Lombardi is a beacon of truth? Like wth. He'd have a much larger profile if it were universally accepted that he's an absolute beacon of truth that should be consulted frequently via call, text, or whatever.
--Lombardi told Daboll last year not to drink the martini and think your team is good because it isn't. They learned from Belichick who taught them to never overvalue wins. - Big stretch given the last decade or so? Sage Lombardi. He probably said that to Dabs, that says nothing of what Dabs said back, or previously to ellicit that response.
--Everyone in the building thinks they are great and they lie to themselves. - Speculation. I think my neighbor is looking out her window judging me for the height of my hedges. I could be right, I could be wrong. Same here, bunch of nothing.
100% behind Schoen-Daboll. I think they can get this thing righted with a good off-season . One I expect .
I don't think that's an apt characterization, HJ. Off season '22 they were hemmed in, as it were, by an off the wall Playoffs and a win--could be the worst thing to have happened to the franchise, weak schedule, some really good indiv. seasons, and a safe offensive scheme in which DJ could look comfortable (I said Richie James would be missed. ha)--so, with Rock's comment in mind, and I think it is apt (looking at you, Mara, and fans), imo Schoen navigated a perilous, high mountain switchback road between two undesirables: over rating the season and the QB by limiting future cap demolition. Yeah, fans were giddy, Mara was giddy ('we're back'), and player agents weren't going to cave on the heels of successful seasons. Could a 1.2 year GM really go into '23 w/o the QB who led team to first post-season in 6 years? Really?
Part of me thinks that Daboll kept DJ in the Dallas game beyond any comprehensible reason but to humble him; what I don't get is his doing the same to AT. I don't believe they got over their ski tips, had to unlearn over valuing the team. As you well know, bad facts make for bad rulings.
It's basically killing the weathermen until they give you a forecast you want. In that way the fanbase is a good reflection of how the team operates.
But to each his own.
that forces us to see that all media types we revile for saying negative things about the Giants be proven right, time and time again.
It's basically killing the weathermen until they give you a forecast you want. In that way the fanbase is a good reflection of how the team operates.
This is exactly right. Put another way, the front office is a reflection of the poor judgment and emotional sentimentality of its fanbase... rather than being laser focused on winning and pursuing championships.
or when he said matt rhule wasnt interested in the giants and it turned out he'd had multiple direct conversations with mara? or when he anointed rhule to begin with?
or how about last april a week before the draft when he said houston wasn't taking stroud and the colts had levis above both stroud and richardson? https://seahawksdraftblog.com/michael-lombardi-makes-some-interesting-predictions
or we can go way back to the 1 draft he conducted during his 11 month run as an actual gm before getting canned and re-appropriating everything he did since as from the "eye of the gm" or "gm shuffle"?
cherry picking where this guy was dead wrong isn't like finding a few bad drafts from bill polian. he is a less accomplished version of marc ross. he hasn't held a real position in the league since the 90's and even back then rarely for more than a year or two at a time.
he's a testament to glomming on to the resume of others and then shamelessly throwing their names around only less than the amount of feces he throws at the wall. jack of all bs trades master of none, except heaping praise on the guys who hire his kids. he's been the master of that in recent years.
Why VSiN’s Michael Lombardi Is All-In on Josh McDaniels’ Raiders | The Rich Eisen Show - ( New Window )
This is exactly right. Put another way, the front office is a reflection of the poor judgment and emotional sentimentality of its fanbase... rather than being laser focused on winning and pursuing championships.
Very true.
Sadly.
The weatherman except it’s always sunny where his kids are standing even when it’s raining tears from Josh McDaniels.
1. Inherited a lame duck general manager
2. Inherited a QB he did not draft
3. His rookie year as a head coach was in the covid year
4. He lost his starting QB to injury for his final 7 games
5. Judge went 4-2 against the NFC East in 2020
6. Judge beat Sirianni & Hurts in 2021 in Jones final game.
Judge was fired the day he was hired.
Didn’t take that much actually - neither does reading up 10 posts to jays post to where that exact question was asked.
That clarifies things.
Well however you choose to interpret the English language Lombardi's assertion that the Giants have been a poorly run organization for years is accurate. Far more accurate, say, than Daniel Jones to a wide open Jalin Hyatt.
That clarifies things.
Well however you choose to interpret the English language Lombardi's assertion that the Giants have been a poorly run organization for years is accurate. Far more accurate, say, than Daniel Jones to a wide open Jalin Hyatt.
He was wrong on rhules interactions with Mara - which is a pretty specific thing to be wrong about. He was wrong on both of the head coaches he stumped for during the 2 coaching searches when the giants hired judge/daboll. How are those not obviously relevant things he was wrong about connected to this specific era of tirades?
Or do you think anything would be better for nyg today if they hired his guys (and his kids)?
terrible. you don't give a mega-contract to a bad QB because you aren't exactly sure what to do with the position. Grab a 5th round or later QB if you have to. Worked for the 49ers.
Quote:
that forces us to see that all media types we revile for saying negative things about the Giants be proven right, time and time again.
It's basically killing the weathermen until they give you a forecast you want. In that way the fanbase is a good reflection of how the team operates.
Disagree here, he's trotting out a bunch of I told you so's, and half of them were temporarily wrong last year. Like if you say "the giants shouldn't have picked barkley" You end up right every time he's hurt or ineffective but then "wrong" when he goes on a tear. He's counting on a bad team to be bad more than good, not exactly groundbreaking. When this team has marginal players and they mostly all get hurt for significant time each year, did he see that? is that what he saw all along? I mean, I doubt it. But sure he was right I guess, eventually.
terrible. you don't give a mega-contract to a bad QB because you aren't exactly sure what to do with the position. Grab a 5th round or later QB if you have to. Worked for the 49ers.
Maybe towards me, but regardless, I didn't mean it quite that way, but if you say signing him was bad, part of that discussion should be what else they could/should have done. I want to move on from him too, and I didn't want them to sign him by the way. I just can't defend Lombardi just because he said it wasn't a great idea. I didnt think it was either, but I didn't really have a great alternative in my mind given the draft position, assets, and who was available. The contract value is the least important piece to me, given what it came out to anyhow. But yeah its great to say what not to do without laying out the obvious better solution.
Maybe towards me, but regardless, I didn't mean it quite that way, but if you say signing him was bad, part of that discussion should be what else they could/should have done. I want to move on from him too, and I didn't want them to sign him by the way. I just can't defend Lombardi just because he said it wasn't a great idea. I didnt think it was either, but I didn't really have a great alternative in my mind given the draft position, assets, and who was available. The contract value is the least important piece to me, given what it came out to anyhow. But yeah its great to say what not to do without laying out the obvious better solution.
There are plenty of things a team can do other than give the 11th richest deal in NFL history to a subpar QB. And it blew up in their faces.
They could have drafted a rookie, even a late rounder. They could have added any number of vets via trade or free agency. Wentz is still out there and he's probably better than Jones. Josh Dobbs just got acquired for NOTHING and he's likely better than Jones.
I've been hoping the Giants would move on from Jones for a couple years now, but even I acknowledge that there just weren't many other good options last offseason at QB. Seeing if Jones could build off of a relatively good season in his second year in this offense, and paying him midlevel starter money, was the best out of a lot of shitty choices.
Quote:
Maybe towards me, but regardless, I didn't mean it quite that way, but if you say signing him was bad, part of that discussion should be what else they could/should have done. I want to move on from him too, and I didn't want them to sign him by the way. I just can't defend Lombardi just because he said it wasn't a great idea. I didnt think it was either, but I didn't really have a great alternative in my mind given the draft position, assets, and who was available. The contract value is the least important piece to me, given what it came out to anyhow. But yeah its great to say what not to do without laying out the obvious better solution.
There are plenty of things a team can do other than give the 11th richest deal in NFL history to a subpar QB. And it blew up in their faces.
They could have drafted a rookie, even a late rounder. They could have added any number of vets via trade or free agency. Wentz is still out there and he's probably better than Jones. Josh Dobbs just got acquired for NOTHING and he's likely better than Jones.
All valid, just for me, I didn't have a solid option in my mind. I told a fellow fan at work, that I was sick we seemed like we had to pay him 35M (what I thought at the time). If we were like Carolina or even New Orleans or something we could have done whatever with minimal criticism. It was dumb, that's my position too, but I can't say "Mike was right" when I don't know what his idea was, and if it was/is good. That's my only point for that. I didn't mean "what else could they have done" if that makes sense. More just trying to refute the run-down in the original post as almost entirely self serving nonsense.
At this point, do you fully expect QB in April?
If not, there are a handful of blue chips among the WR, Edge, and OL to pivot to.
If not, there are a handful of blue chips among the WR, Edge, and OL to pivot to.
At some point they'll have to draft a QB if not for round 1, but it'll be interesting if they are picking outside of the top two. I always felt they reached and settled for Jones.
At some point they'll have to draft a QB if not for round 1, but it'll be interesting if they are picking outside of the top two. I always felt they reached and settled for Jones.
Jones at 6 always felt awful. That's why, while the general idea from Lombardi is mostly right, you can't declare "QB or fire everyone" Because what if we pick 9th? You know? that was really my only point. I'd love to draft high enough to get a "great" QB. Don't want them to end up 9th and get the 4th QB (I havent plotted it all out but for example) and then have him not pan out. Its all a gamble but some are more calculated gambles. Jones at 6 seemed pretty bad at the time, and in retrospect
If not, there are a handful of blue chips among the WR, Edge, and OL to pivot to.
Many thought Stroud was a stretch at #2. Doesn't look that way now. Predicting which blie chip prospects will actually work out is actually not that easy. Look at Neal, Flowers, Apple, Engram, and so many others. And if you hit on a QB the reward is many times greater than hitting on any other position. It puts the franchise on the map. It pays to take big swings on quarterback. And you will fail to connect on any swings you don't take.
Drake Maye feels like their type.
agree
Yep, he's got a lot of Herbert qualities to him.
Yep, he's got a lot of Herbert qualities to him.
Interesting. I see Joe Burrow. Maye doesn't have Herbert's bazooka, but he has Burrow's savviness in spades.
This is true for every bottom 1/3 team cycling head coaches every 2 years. Once you get in that cycle the odds of breaking out of it are the same long odds as hiring the next great coach (low but not impossible). Even a .100 hitter can go to any casino and bet on more people losing than winning.
From what I can tell lombardi is batting far lower than .100 on his coaching choices.
I don't mind some of Lombardi's observations but the disease of me stuff just sounds idiotic. The basic idea is fine, players lose faith when teams commit to poor contracts and become self interested, but the way Lombardi frames it is just hilariously bad.
of course not - they have been provably awful for a decade.
the question isn't what they've been but why/how to fix it. lombardi is huckster who props himself up as having those answers - except all his answers would have been just as bad (especially in this last 4 year window). he sells bumper stickers like "organizational alignment" and "the patriot way" and "the disease of me" and "matt rhule culture builder" and "josh mcdaniels super genius". his podcast isnt the GM shuffle it's the slogan artist shuffle and some here gobble it up like the troll feed it is even though he has proven himself a less factual version of sal licata with a double order of bias towards those who hire his sons.
people have invented all sorts of reasons over these 10 years beyond the obvious - coach and draft better. 2 things they have also been provably awful at over the decade.
It was coined by Pat Riley and Lombardi not only constantly misuses it, I'm not sure he even understands what it means.
Also why does he name his podcast the GM shuffle and act like he was a GM for 25 seasons? He was GM for one disastrous year with the Browns.
and I don't think Lombardi was bashing the Giants. He was bashing fans calling him a "Giants hater". Honestly I don't think it takes a "Football Genius" to recognize the Giants have been an abysmal franchise for over a decade and part of the problem is that front office has made large bets on players in the draft and free agency that have not panned out. The goal is to put the best team together to win games, not prove that Daniel Jones was the right QB or that Saquon was worth the 2nd overall pick. Lombardi is a blow hard and probably over states his connections in the NFL, but I think he is right that a competent GM should admit mistakes and move on as quickly as possible. Jones was not playing well before he got hurt and will be on the team next year due to his cap hit, but there is no reason for the Giants to not pick a QB next year in the first round.
of course not - they have been provably awful for a decade.
the question isn't what they've been but why/how to fix it. lombardi is huckster who props himself up as having those answers - except all his answers would have been just as bad (especially in this last 4 year window). he sells bumper stickers like "organizational alignment" and "the patriot way" and "the disease of me" and "matt rhule culture builder" and "josh mcdaniels super genius". his podcast isnt the GM shuffle it's the slogan artist shuffle and some here gobble it up like the troll feed it is even though he has proven himself a less factual version of sal licata with a double order of bias towards those who hire his sons.
people have invented all sorts of reasons over these 10 years beyond the obvious - coach and draft better. 2 things they have also been provably awful at over the decade.
Lombardi isn't the problem. He's a guy who worked in the league, made a lot of friends and enemies, and now makes money with a side hustle like so many others. If he was kissing the Giants' asses with dumb platitudes you'd love him. He may be mainly an entertainer but at least he takes management to task for poor decision making. Which is a lot more than we get from 99% of the football media who are afraid to call anybody out.
When teams are bad as the Giants have been for the most part for over a decade the darts start to be thrown. Lombardi enjoys throwing them and for a few they enjoy it.
When teams are bad as the Giants have been for the most part for over a decade the darts start to be thrown. Lombardi enjoys throwing them and for a few they enjoy it.
That's a cynical take. The Giants deserve the criticism. You're not being objective.
Riley is known for both phrases.
of course not - they have been provably awful for a decade.
the question isn't what they've been but why/how to fix it. lombardi is huckster who props himself up as having those answers - except all his answers would have been just as bad (especially in this last 4 year window). he sells bumper stickers like "organizational alignment" and "the patriot way" and "the disease of me" and "matt rhule culture builder" and "josh mcdaniels super genius". his podcast isnt the GM shuffle it's the slogan artist shuffle and some here gobble it up like the troll feed it is even though he has proven himself a less factual version of sal licata with a double order of bias towards those who hire his sons.
people have invented all sorts of reasons over these 10 years beyond the obvious - coach and draft better. 2 things they have also been provably awful at over the decade.
Lombardi isn't the problem. He's a guy who worked in the league, made a lot of friends and enemies, and now makes money with a side hustle like so many others. If he was kissing the Giants' asses with dumb platitudes you'd love him. He may be mainly an entertainer but at least he takes management to task for poor decision making. Which is a lot more than we get from 99% of the football media who are afraid to call anybody out.
wrong. and maybe this is the misunderstanding with the group that wants to believe lombardi's bs and projects that others only don't like him because he's not singing the same tune they are - but i'd "love him" or any reporter that reports facts not bs.
facts - like the fact that he's just as clueless as mara when it comes to choosing good coaches from bad ones - are inconvenient for bumper stickers. and actually if we are going facts only, mara at least has 1 COY pick on his resume while lombardi's 2022 "all in" is already "all out".
they are in the minority for sure but guys like garafolo/rappaport/shefter/breer/king/florio/mcginn do exist in various levels of accuracy if you want to find true reporting, and when it comes to opinion there are actually accomplished formers out there like polian and the 33rd team who dont do the circus act. but hey, i get it, some people love the circus act because it suits their need to buy into contrived narratives like mara not wanting a black qb.
I have to ask you about Barkley because you've been bringing it up. What evidence has there been of sentimentality towards Barkley? Barkley was pissed at the Giants for the franchise tag, Schoen stuck to a number and didn't cave. The "incentive" deal was full of things that Barkley was never going to hit. He's playing on the franchise tag.
It seems it's coming from the assumption that a team was offering a day 2 pick. Do you think a team was? And would you trade Barkley no matter what regardless of the return?
I think Saquon is a good pro. But I do think we should have considered moving him/I wouldn't give a long term deal because 1) he's ALWAYS injured & 2) RBs have a shelf life. He'll be going into his seventh season in '24. I'm not giving him a long term deal with the amount of wear & tear on those tires.
I think Saquon is a good pro. But I do think we should have considered moving him/I wouldn't give a long term deal because 1) he's ALWAYS injured & 2) RBs have a shelf life. He'll be going into his seventh season in '24. I'm not giving him a long term deal with the amount of wear & tear on those tires.
That's fair. I don't think it was a Mara call though (maybe it was). If you are Daboll, do you want to coach this offense for *nine* more games without Barkley? That's included the Raider game leading up to the deadline. I don't see anything less than a third round pick being worth it to Schoen/Daboll.
Easy for us to say, but Daboll going 2-15 there will be noise for his job.
Correct and it was based on the early 80 Lakers team after they won the title.
This team hasn't had any success that would apply the disease of more. Lombardi is a moron.
We're going to have a top 5 pick @ worst this spring. I wouldn't be shocked if we lose out & get the first overall pick. That's in play.
This team hasn't had any success that would apply the disease of more. Lombardi is a moron.
Lol he's just saying that when you pay big bucks to lousy players the locker room stops pulling for the team. He said this before the Giants took the field this season. And now it looks like, on this point, he was right. I don't think it's a good look to call people morons when they are more right than 80% of this board.
I know other players on other teams can't stand Jones, i.e the 49ers yapping after Week 3. I suspect its money related, but I don't really know. For all his faults as a QB-& there's a lot-Jones never has offended others, as far as I know.
A lot of hate from other players in the league towards Jones, but not apparently from guys in the Giants locker room.
We're going to have a top 5 pick @ worst this spring. I wouldn't be shocked if we lose out & get the first overall pick. That's in play.
Totally agree. Let's finally see the franchise do this right.
Lol he's just saying that when you pay big bucks to lousy players the locker room stops pulling for the team. He said this before the Giants took the field this season. And now it looks like, on this point, he was right. I don't think it's a good look to call people morons when they are more right than 80% of this board.
Lombardi may be right about the Giants but he's still grossly misusing the Disease of More.
And Lombardi is consistently incredibly wrong about a lot of things. He is a blowhard who does not provide intelligent football analysis.
Totally agree. Let's finally see the franchise do this right.
if they did this right then it happened 2 years ago when they hired schoen, who hired daboll. that's when the die was cast.
if they did it right daboll wont have a judge-style (or mcadoo style, or shurmur style, or mcdaniels style) total collapse.
there is no definitive right or wrong answer right now. how daboll performs the rest of the year is unknown to everyone. mike lombardi included.
the only thing ill say is that there is no clean way to go 2-15, which is why im hoping he can win whatever games he can. however short handed they are, losses like the jet game tend to get people fired in the NFL because those losses are what lose lockerrooms. I dont think that has happened to daboll yet.
I know other players on other teams can't stand Jones, i.e the 49ers yapping after Week 3. I suspect its money related, but I don't really know. For all his faults as a QB-& there's a lot-Jones never has offended others, as far as I know.
A lot of hate from other players in the league towards Jones, but not apparently from guys in the Giants locker room.
If players around the league are saying it, guys in the locker room are thinking it. They are friends with guys around the league. If you indicate you feel this way about your own teammate you get labeled a cancer and guys like Eric on LI call you a moron.
Lombardi may be right about the Giants but he's still grossly misusing the Disease of More.
Disease of Me and Disease of More are two different phrases with different meanings, both coined by Pat Riley.
Lombardi only invokes Disease of Me. He never mentions Disease of More.
I know other players on other teams can't stand Jones, i.e the 49ers yapping after Week 3. I suspect its money related, but I don't really know. For all his faults as a QB-& there's a lot-Jones never has offended others, as far as I know.
A lot of hate from other players in the league towards Jones, but not apparently from guys in the Giants locker room.
I do think there is some jealousy by some players when they see QBs make what they do.
Not QBs. Bad QBs. Nobody in the league doesn't think Burrow, Mahomes, Hurts, Herbert isn't worth it.
I've been hoping the Giants would move on from Jones for a couple years now, but even I acknowledge that there just weren't many other good options last offseason at QB. Seeing if Jones could build off of a relatively good season in his second year in this offense, and paying him midlevel starter money, was the best out of a lot of shitty choices.
There wasn't this vast gulf of talent between what we had and what was available. There were several cheap, serviceable options for the year that at the very least could have been used to create negotiating leverage. How much lower would Jones' have signed for if we were talking to one of the FA qb's? And if he didn't lower his demands, how much worse off would we have been with Heincke or Mayfield here for under 7 million on a one year deal and cap room to add a couple of players?
There were other options.
Sorry you feel so completely duped by Daniel Jones that you feel you have to attack a fellow poster. Once you come to grips with reality, a great weight will be lifted. DJ is not worth sacrificing your self esteem.
Georgia Dawgs fan? Maybe reincarnation of our (least) favorite poster Jimmy Googs?
the prose matches but i wasnt aware his most recent incarnation thomasg got the boot already. i was traveling so could have missed it.
lol Harold Bloom, you are not.
Not QBs. Bad QBs. Nobody in the league doesn't think Burrow, Mahomes, Hurts, Herbert isn't worth it.
Yeah, the reason the 49ers players talked trash on Jones is because he was a big-contract player who didn't even try to make a single big throw the entire contest in a winnable game. For me I hated that performance more than the Seattle game and it was a huge red flag.
Georgia Dawgs fan? Maybe reincarnation of our (least) favorite poster Jimmy Googs?
the prose matches but i wasnt aware his most recent incarnation thomasg got the boot already. i was traveling so could have missed it.
lol Harold Bloom, you are not.
who i am is pretty clear, the question is who were you before last week?
Other than the second half vs AZ it's just been a morass of piss poor play. Honestly, it's even worse than I was expecting. I expected mediocrity and more controversy about his quality as a QB. Instead we got bottom 5 QB stuff and he put the question beyond all reasonable doubt. This season he might have played worse than Tyrod Taylor. And we gave him $100M. With business acumen like that, John Mara would go broke if he wasn't minting money with his NFL franchise.
No, it wasn't, and there were flashing caution lights that were ignored.
There wasn't this vast gulf of talent between what we had and what was available. There were several cheap, serviceable options for the year that at the very least could have been used to create negotiating leverage. How much lower would Jones' have signed for if we were talking to one of the FA qb's? And if he didn't lower his demands, how much worse off would we have been with Heincke or Mayfield here for under 7 million on a one year deal and cap room to add a couple of players?
There were other options.
The Giants didn't need to play some game with Jones where they would be flirting around with other FA QB's for leverage because they already had Taylor on the team who is as good as any of the names that were out there. It was really a question of whether the Giants wanted to try and compete in 2023 while they tried to get a better handle on mess left over from the previous regime - and ultimately their answer was yes. Jones objectively offered the best chance at doing that.
And Mayfield was just a breathe away from sitting on the couch with Carson Wentz this year. He wasn't even brought in to Tampa to be an immediate starter, they wanted him to compete with Kyle Trask for that spot. He wasn't a viable option for the Giants at the time and he was barely viable for Tampa.
And Mayfield was just a breathe away from sitting on the couch with Carson Wentz this year. He wasn't even brought in to Tampa to be an immediate starter, they wanted him to compete with Kyle Trask for that spot. He wasn't a viable option for the Giants at the time and he was barely viable for Tampa.
The Giants bid against themselves to give Jones a mega contract. Jones' performance in 2023 before getting hurt was below Zach Wilson. When all is said and done it will be viewed as one of the worst contract signings in NFL history. There's no putting lipstick on this pig.
ThomasG is gone?! He was weird. Stalked me for a little bit.
It’s 100% Producer. You can’t mistake one of the worst posters on BBI history. Time for a new banning
