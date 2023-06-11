Eli Spoiled Us

And when Diehl, Snee, McKenzie, and Co weren't their 2007-9 selves, and Eli put the team on his shoulders and won another championship... Only to endure a declining O-Line every year after that... too many blamed him. That man was a stud. Different system, different team, would have had stats that would have been off the charts... Maybe not the two rings... But Eli is one of the most underappreciated superstars of all time.
Engram talked about how much he respected Eli because he was put in an impossible situation with the line he had at the end of his career. He talked about he came into work and never pointed fingers and always presented the same while the media blamed him for stuff that wasn't his fault.
A true leader of men and was totally disrespected by many in this fan base while he was still playing.
He was disrespected nationwide. Never got the credit he deserved.
was being benched and having to be the back-up for nearly a full season.
I mean anyone else think Daniel Jones who sucked like Shurmur -- why not throw a bunch of sh-t against the wall at that point? He'll do that scrummage play on 4th and short coming back from a neck injury. He tried to run through the opposing teams linebackers head first. And sometimes it worked. He was RPO heavy and Shurmur incapable of putting together a real NFL offense. He was a perfect QB for a coach in way over his head and desperate.
Shurmers offense looked like the greatest show on turf compared to what we have right now. The defense was awful on that 2019 team.
___________
This is a stupid ramble. Reminds me of some testimony we have been hearing. We were all excited about Jones in Shurmur’s offense. Except for the turnovers, i was looking forward to what Jones could do in his second year, especially with Barkley playing.
Jones led the league in fumbles. Played 12 games and had 12 Ints. Sure I guess an offense can look good when you are just letting a rookie let it rip. And only looking the positives without the negatives; like winning no games. Or I guess the defense is never supposed to get gassed?
People really need to let go of their opinions that have been proven clearly wrong.
Eli was not the problem with this team. Compare him to his peers . Was Big Ben some RPO QB on the Steelers?
Daniel Jones makes this o-line look worse than what they are; which is not good but Taylor played 2 games behind it and looked decent.
Tommy Devito is a jab and nothing to be curious about it. I think he is the same age as Daniel jones. Think about that ; a guy still playing in college 6 months ago is the same age asas a Gaints QB in his 5th year.
Shurmur sucked and so did his offense(s) . He recently got fired again from the Broncos.
…amen. the entire premise of the post is misguided. the cult of eli is a group of fans that seem to ignore that 75 pct of giants fans completely appreciated his great contribution and simultaneously it was time to go and he was past his due date.
the cult of eli tried to make it this black and white argument. if you dare criticize, you must be unappreciative.
Eli is a HOF QB, 2 time SB winner and 2 time SB MVP. Wonder how long it will be until we have someone back there like that again. Yet, even on this thread, some still bash him. So what if he was worse the last 2 seasons of his career, most are. Then you put him behind the crappy OL we had, and what do you expect. Some fans think football is a video game.
From a pure football perspective,, Eli should have retired after 2016. He played with less intensity and didn’t seem as prepared thereafter. Of course, he got paid $60mm+ for those extra seasons, so there’s that, but on the field it was a total waste of time.
But there's a perspective that "Eli wasn't the problem, the organization was," and the evidence for this is that Daniel Jones has also been unsuccessful.
There is only one problem with this argument. Eli still threw for like 4000+ yards in those 2 years and threw for over 20 TDs as a routine. Eli Manning didn't play for a coach who was a coach of the year. Instead at the end of his career played for coaches who were not only fired all over again but, were also a really bad scheme fit for a gunslinger big arm QB. Eli didn't have an all pro Tackle. Eli played his best without an all pro running back.
Fell apart because he didn't have a single weapon in the passing game once Beckham started getting injured routinely. We were starting guys like Rashad Jennings, Will Tye and a poor line around him to go with a bad defense at the end of his career.
You guys expect quarterback backs to make chicken salad out of chicken shit. You guys can point to any elite quarterback and then I will gladly point to an elite talented weapon that has helped them out.
Game has been changing and an immobile QB really can’t function in the contemporary NFL. Eli didn’t help his OL, and it’s not because he sucks or doesn’t know how to handle the pocket, it’s because he got older and lost whatever quickness he ever had. Fundamentally, he wad playing a position that no longer exists.
2018 Eli had OBJ, Engram, Barkley, pre-injury Shepard. They lost a winnable first game against Jacksonville because Eli could no longer reliably connect on throws that were routine for him from 2005-2015. The rest of the opening 8 games of the season were an offensive shitshow for the most part aside from Barkley.
Eli recovered and put up a few good games in the back-half of the season - once it was basically over - that helped with his overall statline which looked decent on the surface. However, this was also in the context of a ridiculously inflated statistical year for QBs. Also, some of those good games - such as against the Colts and Cowboys to end the season - provided good game-winning drive opportunities that weren't converted.
Yes; Eli's overall passing statlines in 2016 and 2018 look good compared to somebody like Jones, but if you aren't able to notice the difference between his play from 2016-2018 compared to 2005-2015, I really don't know what to tell you. It seemed very noticeable to me at the time.
Beckham wasn't the same receiver he was earlier at that point. Injuries took the quickness out of his game which is what made him special. With that said, Eli still put up a decent season. Shepard has really never been anything special and we all know what Engram was here. Engram himself has said he struggled with the spotlight in NY.
Oh OK you're saying you remember how Eli played in 2005 and you noticed several things 12 some odd years later?
Wow you must be football savant or something.
Eli started 4 games in 2019.
He threw for over 1000 yards and 6 TDs. Had he played all of 2019 that would amount to 4000 yards and 24 TDs -- which was pretty much consistent with his numbers throughout his career; not including playoffs which saw a large uptick in his numbers.
Could it be you got sick of watching a losing football team and you are just a lay fan looking to blame the QB?
He was the ultimate big game player and he won 2 Super Bowls with teams that weren't close to the best teams of those years. He should have won the MVP award in 2011. He was by far the most valuable player in the NFL that year.
It's ridiculous to mention Daniel Jones in the same sentence with Eli Manning. Phil Simms? Sure. Daniel Jones? No way. I'm not kicking Jones when he's down. He is what his record say he is. Way more Dave Brown than Eli Manning.
It would have been better for everyone involved if that never happened and he went somewhere else.
Everyone in the building got complacent, and his career started being defined by the consecutive games streak and "only a Giant" - both of which meant nothing because they didn't coincide with winning.
No one loves Eli more than I do, but I think he ended up being a good player that had two great moments. Not worthy of the HOF, in an honest assessment. But they're letting everyone in now so who cares?
I know it sounds crazy but it's possible for a QB to put up 4000 yards, 25 TDs, and a 7.0 YPA in a great season, and then put up those same numbers in an underwhelming season. It's the whole reason advanced stats exist.
For example, Eli only threw for 3200 yards, 21 TDs, and a 6.8 YPA in 2008, but it goes down as one of his best years in the advanced stats trackers. It's because that 2008 team faced a gauntlet of good teams and defenses that year and Eli consistently made big plays in the most important moments - such as the 1st quarter (to give your team the lead) and 4th quarter (to close out games) that are rated higher in advanced stats.
Compare that to 2018, when all of his numbers look better across the board. However, all QB stats were inflated that season and Eli's best games all came against the weaker defenses.
Yes, the team in 2008 was much better, but the stats account for that as they look at how every other QB in the league was performing in similar circumstances.
RE: How we forget how many wanted Eli gone in those final years
Again I brought up his 2019 numbers.
And that is not what you said. you said you observed a considerable difference in his play from 18 years ago to 7-9 years ago. Either you have the memory or a savant or you are using advanced analytics and revision history ; which sounds mostly like a bunch of bullshit to me. i wonder how many good coaches in the NFL think QBR or advanced analytics is a bunch of crap.
You are missing something very important about 2008 as the run game averaged 32c/155y/5.1ypc.
2005-2010 the averaged 30/135/4.6 on the ground.
2011 was the one year where they had a special group at WR.
2013 the run game was poor and they never had a group that was as close to that 2011 group. Nicks was hurt game 2 against TB and I don't think he was ever the same.
2016-2018. I would take my chances if Eli had anywhere close to the run game he had early in his career. In the NFCE and with him aging that is what the franchise should have strived for and failed at. Absent that they needed a good PB OL and skill group to go with it which they also failed at.
RE: RE: How we forget how many wanted Eli gone in those final years
Eli was quarterback for much of the losing of the last 10 seasons. We can acknowledge that and still appreciate what he meant to the team.
I was one of the ones who was convinced it was time to move on
Loyalty is to be admired. But the Giants waited too long. Then reached for Daniel, and passed on Herbert because they had Jones.
Are we sure we're not letting stubborn emotionalism get in the way of sound evaluation of QB play? I mean really, Eli had numbers. Eli's worst season would have been something like 15 passing TDs that is considered grounds for a 160 million dollar extension in Jones case.
Let's see if this works equally well:
Eli Daniel Jones was quarterback for much of the losing of the last 10 5 seasons. We can acknowledge that and still appreciate what he meant to the team.
I was one of the ones who was convinced it was time to move on in error attributed a bad team to Eli and when it became obvious I was wrong was stubborn and held onto this flawed opinion despite considerably worse QB play by Jones.
There fixed it for you
Loyalty is to be admired. But the Giants waited too long. Then reached for Daniel, and passed on Herbert because they had Jones. [
Loyalty helped ruin the second half of Eli's career. Loyalty is a huge reason the Giants are terrible now.
The NFL is a hyper-competitive landscape that has enormous attritional forces impacting everyone at every level at all times. Didn't John Madden say "If you're attending still, you're moving backwards"?
Loyalty helped ruin the second half of Eli's career. Loyalty is a huge reason the Giants are terrible now.
The NFL is a hyper-competitive landscape that has enormous attritional forces impacting everyone at every level at all times. Didn't John Madden say "If you're attending still, you're moving backwards"?
My only problem with these post mortems is why stop at Eli's 2015 contract?
Hey what are the odds in 2010 he would go on to win another Super Bowl and SB MVP on a team that could have been .500 a year later?
We should have cut bait and shipped him off to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010 instead.
And when Diehl, Snee, McKenzie, and Co weren't their 2007-9 selves, and Eli put the team on his shoulders and won another championship... Only to endure a declining O-Line every year after that... too many blamed him. That man was a stud. Different system, different team, would have had stats that would have been off the charts... Maybe not the two rings... But Eli is one of the most underappreciated superstars of all time.
Eli was a very good QB with a tremendous ability in big pressure situations. But its not like this team wasn't very talented around him, both players and coaches. People blamed him because they were clueless and didn't like him for whatever reason, but its not like this team did him dirty. That being said, it should have been a no brainer to surround him with an OL and skimp on the WRs in the backhalf of his career as he lost mobility, and the GM and his first clown, Ross, felt like they wanted to personally spite him in their vision.
We could have cut bait in 2010 on the grounds that Eli was not elite . And go look for an elite QB to put together a SB dynasty like the Patriots did or the Chiefs did.
No, he was a very good QB, with lots of high variance. 2011 was no doubt an elite year and we parlayed that into a SB win.
Some people will never be happy until this team has a Mahomes/Allen/Burrow, even though this organization has won 4 superbowls without an elite QB. Its not necessary, and Brady is skewing a ton of the recent data. Its waaay more important to have stacked rosters (and less up to straight luck)
Loyalty helped ruin the second half of Eli's career. Loyalty is a huge reason the Giants are terrible now.
The NFL is a hyper-competitive landscape that has enormous attritional forces impacting everyone at every level at all times. Didn't John Madden say "If you're attending still, you're moving backwards"?
Good post
Are we sure we're not letting stubborn emotionalism get in the way of sound evaluation of QB play? I mean really, Eli had numbers. Eli's worst season would have been something like 15 passing TDs that is considered grounds for a 160 million dollar extension in Jones case.
I think your blind loyalty to Eli is clouding your perspective. He was not a quarterback they could win with anymore for his last few seasons.
You putting your spin on my post doesn’t change that nor does my being in DJ s corner for the past 5 years.
We could have cut bait in 2010 on the grounds that Eli was not elite . And go look for an elite QB to put together a SB dynasty like the Patriots did or the Chiefs did.
No, he was a very good QB, with lots of high variance. 2011 was no doubt an elite year and we parlayed that into a SB win.
Some people will never be happy until this team has a Mahomes/Allen/Burrow, even though this organization has won 4 superbowls without an elite QB. Its not necessary, and Brady is skewing a ton of the recent data. Its waaay more important to have stacked rosters (and less up to straight luck)
You don't have to be an elite QB to win a Superbowl, although it does maximize your chances. However, you have to be around the top-10 range - give or take - and that's what both Simms and Eli were for their careers.
I think Giants brass have this perception of the Superbowl teams being a bunch of lunch pail 3 yards-and-a-cloud of dust teams, when both Eli and Simms could sling it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: How we forget how many wanted Eli gone in those final years
I think your blind loyalty to Eli is clouding your perspective. He was not a quarterback they could win with anymore for his last few seasons.
You putting your spin on my post doesn’t change that nor does my being in DJ s corner for the past 5 years.
So help me understand;
Eli bad / old / made team worse.
Jones good / team stinks / so not fair to him
I would think if jones was good he would take over and this team would like seven games in a row ; instead five years later weee still like “ what do we have in jones?”
How foolish and embarrassing. I can't think of a more disrespected and under appreciated athlete who achieved so much and always did things the right way.
His lack of mobility inside and outside of the pocket coupled with an awful OL was devastating to this team at the end of his career.
This is a stupid ramble. Reminds me of some testimony we have been hearing. We were all excited about Jones in Shurmur’s offense. Except for the turnovers, i was looking forward to what Jones could do in his second year, especially with Barkley playing.
Jones led the league in fumbles. Played 12 games and had 12 Ints. Sure I guess an offense can look good when you are just letting a rookie let it rip. And only looking the positives without the negatives; like winning no games. Or I guess the defense is never supposed to get gassed?
People really need to let go of their opinions that have been proven clearly wrong.
Eli was not the problem with this team. Compare him to his peers . Was Big Ben some RPO QB on the Steelers?
Daniel Jones makes this o-line look worse than what they are; which is not good but Taylor played 2 games behind it and looked decent.
Tommy Devito is a jab and nothing to be curious about it. I think he is the same age as Daniel jones. Think about that ; a guy still playing in college 6 months ago is the same age asas a Gaints QB in his 5th year.
Shurmur sucked and so did his offense(s) . He recently got fired again from the Broncos.
Mcadoo sucked too and also got fired again.
Waiting for the better.
Unless you point a finger at just the quarterback for all the teams fault, you get put in a cult or fan club here by some posters. It's like we are on a 5th grade playground.
Fan opinions are fan opinions.
Worthless.
That means before Jones, Giants starting QBs hadn't missed a start in 18 of the team's previous 19 seasons!
Hopefully the next QB will be as durable as Eli... but I'd settle for Collins-like durability, averaging just under one start missed per year.
Might I offer that multiple things could be true at once: 2016-2018 Eli was no longer a plus quarterback in the NFL, and Daniel Jones throughout his career has also not been a plus quaterback.
The organization has also sucked during this time.
From 2005-2015, Eli by-and-large provided the team with top-ten quarterback play and was underappreciated by the national media.
Unfortunately, the decline in his play came slightly earlier than some of his peers like Big Ben, Rivers, and Brees, and yes some of this was exasperated by mismanagement of the team.
However, I doubt you'll find Steelers fans yearn for the days of 2021 Big Ben - who was not good at all - just because Pickett sucks.
From a pure football perspective,, Eli should have retired after 2016. He played with less intensity and didn’t seem as prepared thereafter. Of course, he got paid $60mm+ for those extra seasons, so there’s that, but on the field it was a total waste of time.
If he had a functional PB OL, enough of a running game to have some balance and a very good skill group he was a very good QB. 2013-2018 he had neither.
2012 was when Nicks got hurt and he was never the same. Cruz's production also suffered and Randle was marginal.
The other QB's he gets compared to had much better support. As he got older it was critical that the OL play improved.
This Eli was done in '16-'18 was nonsense imv. Eli was a big game and playoff QB and with the right team he could have still been that.
There is only one problem with this argument. Eli still threw for like 4000+ yards in those 2 years and threw for over 20 TDs as a routine. Eli Manning didn't play for a coach who was a coach of the year. Instead at the end of his career played for coaches who were not only fired all over again but, were also a really bad scheme fit for a gunslinger big arm QB. Eli didn't have an all pro Tackle. Eli played his best without an all pro running back.
You guys expect quarterback backs to make chicken salad out of chicken shit. You guys can point to any elite quarterback and then I will gladly point to an elite talented weapon that has helped them out.
Might I offer that multiple things could be true at once: 2016-2018 Eli was no longer a plus quarterback in the NFL, and Daniel Jones throughout his career has also not been a plus quaterback.
The organization has also sucked during this time.
From 2005-2015, Eli by-and-large provided the team with top-ten quarterback play and was underappreciated by the national media.
Unfortunately, the decline in his play came slightly earlier than some of his peers like Big Ben, Rivers, and Brees, and yes some of this was exasperated by mismanagement of the team.
However, I doubt you'll find Steelers fans yearn for the days of 2021 Big Ben - who was not good at all - just because Pickett sucks.
Good post.
It's been a while since this team has had good QB play. The shame is they've had plenty of opportunities to improve the position, and haven't.
You guys expect quarterback backs to make chicken salad out of chicken shit. You guys can point to any elite quarterback and then I will gladly point to an elite talented weapon that has helped them out.
2018 Eli had OBJ, Engram, Barkley, pre-injury Shepard. They lost a winnable first game against Jacksonville because Eli could no longer reliably connect on throws that were routine for him from 2005-2015. The rest of the opening 8 games of the season were an offensive shitshow for the most part aside from Barkley.
Eli recovered and put up a few good games in the back-half of the season - once it was basically over - that helped with his overall statline which looked decent on the surface. However, this was also in the context of a ridiculously inflated statistical year for QBs. Also, some of those good games - such as against the Colts and Cowboys to end the season - provided good game-winning drive opportunities that weren't converted.
Yes; Eli's overall passing statlines in 2016 and 2018 look good compared to somebody like Jones, but if you aren't able to notice the difference between his play from 2016-2018 compared to 2005-2015, I really don't know what to tell you. It seemed very noticeable to me at the time.
Beckham wasn't the same receiver he was earlier at that point. Injuries took the quickness out of his game which is what made him special. With that said, Eli still put up a decent season. Shepard has really never been anything special and we all know what Engram was here. Engram himself has said he struggled with the spotlight in NY.
Oh OK you're saying you remember how Eli played in 2005 and you noticed several things 12 some odd years later?
Wow you must be football savant or something.
Eli started 4 games in 2019.
He threw for over 1000 yards and 6 TDs. Had he played all of 2019 that would amount to 4000 yards and 24 TDs -- which was pretty much consistent with his numbers throughout his career; not including playoffs which saw a large uptick in his numbers.
Could it be you got sick of watching a losing football team and you are just a lay fan looking to blame the QB?
It's ridiculous to mention Daniel Jones in the same sentence with Eli Manning. Phil Simms? Sure. Daniel Jones? No way. I'm not kicking Jones when he's down. He is what his record say he is. Way more Dave Brown than Eli Manning.
Everyone in the building got complacent, and his career started being defined by the consecutive games streak and "only a Giant" - both of which meant nothing because they didn't coincide with winning.
No one loves Eli more than I do, but I think he ended up being a good player that had two great moments. Not worthy of the HOF, in an honest assessment. But they're letting everyone in now so who cares?
I know it sounds crazy but it's possible for a QB to put up 4000 yards, 25 TDs, and a 7.0 YPA in a great season, and then put up those same numbers in an underwhelming season. It's the whole reason advanced stats exist.
For example, Eli only threw for 3200 yards, 21 TDs, and a 6.8 YPA in 2008, but it goes down as one of his best years in the advanced stats trackers. It's because that 2008 team faced a gauntlet of good teams and defenses that year and Eli consistently made big plays in the most important moments - such as the 1st quarter (to give your team the lead) and 4th quarter (to close out games) that are rated higher in advanced stats.
Compare that to 2018, when all of his numbers look better across the board. However, all QB stats were inflated that season and Eli's best games all came against the weaker defenses.
Yes, the team in 2008 was much better, but the stats account for that as they look at how every other QB in the league was performing in similar circumstances.
Eli was quarterback for much of the losing of the last 10 seasons. We can acknowledge that and still appreciate what he meant to the team.
I was one of the ones who was convinced it was time to move on
Loyalty is to be admired. But the Giants waited too long. Then reached for Daniel, and passed on Herbert because they had Jones.
Again I brought up his 2019 numbers.
And that is not what you said. you said you observed a considerable difference in his play from 18 years ago to 7-9 years ago. Either you have the memory or a savant or you are using advanced analytics and revision history ; which sounds mostly like a bunch of bullshit to me. i wonder how many good coaches in the NFL think QBR or advanced analytics is a bunch of crap.
2005-2010 the averaged 30/135/4.6 on the ground.
2011 was the one year where they had a special group at WR.
2013 the run game was poor and they never had a group that was as close to that 2011 group. Nicks was hurt game 2 against TB and I don't think he was ever the same.
2016-2018. I would take my chances if Eli had anywhere close to the run game he had early in his career. In the NFCE and with him aging that is what the franchise should have strived for and failed at. Absent that they needed a good PB OL and skill group to go with it which they also failed at.
Very fair post, Joe.
Are we sure we're not letting stubborn emotionalism get in the way of sound evaluation of QB play? I mean really, Eli had numbers. Eli's worst season would have been something like 15 passing TDs that is considered grounds for a 160 million dollar extension in Jones case.
My only problem with these post mortems is why stop at Eli's 2015 contract?
Hey what are the odds in 2010 he would go on to win another Super Bowl and SB MVP on a team that could have been .500 a year later?
We should have cut bait and shipped him off to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010 instead.
Eli was a very good QB with a tremendous ability in big pressure situations. But its not like this team wasn't very talented around him, both players and coaches. People blamed him because they were clueless and didn't like him for whatever reason, but its not like this team did him dirty. That being said, it should have been a no brainer to surround him with an OL and skimp on the WRs in the backhalf of his career as he lost mobility, and the GM and his first clown, Ross, felt like they wanted to personally spite him in their vision.
No, he was a very good QB, with lots of high variance. 2011 was no doubt an elite year and we parlayed that into a SB win.
Some people will never be happy until this team has a Mahomes/Allen/Burrow, even though this organization has won 4 superbowls without an elite QB. Its not necessary, and Brady is skewing a ton of the recent data. Its waaay more important to have stacked rosters (and less up to straight luck)
The NFL is a hyper-competitive landscape that has enormous attritional forces impacting everyone at every level at all times. Didn't John Madden say "If you're attending still, you're moving backwards"?
I think your blind loyalty to Eli is clouding your perspective. He was not a quarterback they could win with anymore for his last few seasons.
You putting your spin on my post doesn’t change that nor does my being in DJ s corner for the past 5 years.
You don't have to be an elite QB to win a Superbowl, although it does maximize your chances. However, you have to be around the top-10 range - give or take - and that's what both Simms and Eli were for their careers.
I think Giants brass have this perception of the Superbowl teams being a bunch of lunch pail 3 yards-and-a-cloud of dust teams, when both Eli and Simms could sling it.
So help me understand;
Eli bad / old / made team worse.
Jones good / team stinks / so not fair to him
I would think if jones was good he would take over and this team would like seven games in a row ; instead five years later weee still like “ what do we have in jones?”