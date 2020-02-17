Is DJ Storyline the most depressing in recent NYG History?

We had some heroes(Eli),Superheroes(LT), bums(Ernest Gray), fighters(OJ Anderson), losers(won't name), criminals(Meggett), users(OBJ) and the odd fun story like McConkey and so on and on.
But this DJ story is a real bummer. It's depressing as hell regardless of what your belief is in his abilities.
A tribute video attached below by some fans.
He has his "money" but his destiny is just always left in purgatory. A good year once or twice. Then mediocre. Then horrible. Flashes of greatness, then reversions to mean.
Does the guy have the "stuff" or not? Sad to see this as he is a nice guy DJ Tribute on TwitterX
It's crazy.
His short lived career for some reason is one I think about a lot.
There is also the very very depressingly short career of Chad Jones. Does that even count?
It's crazy.
Well I don't think that's a fair assessment. Twitter really was just getting rolling, it wasn't at the point it's at now. I do get your sentiment though, one of the things that drivess me nuts (I think as most BBI'ers probably know about me if anything at all) is the hyper HYPER focus on the QB position. Good and bad.
My recollection had been "Jones threw the ball all over the yard".
Frankly, watching it today, I was disappointed.
it's a nice half, it's hardly the greatest half of football in 90 years. It was against a team that stopped playing defense. And it doesn't offset the putrid ball he played the rest of the season where he was literally the worst starting QB in the NFL.
Let me be the first to tell you and the Homer Jones asshole above to Go F*** yourselves.
Dude go the fuck away. There's zero reason that you need to post your negative shit in literally every G*d*mn Jones thread.

Grow up.
Second, these tribute videos are legitmately dangerous as some distant Mara relation will start showing them to John and he'll get cold feet about drafting a QB.
His short lived career for some reason is one I think about a lot.
There is also the very very depressingly short career of Chad Jones. Does that even count?
You beat me to it, I was just going to say, it's not even the most depressing Giants' Jones story in history.
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1666008-chad-jones-former-ny-giant-goes-from-near-death-car-crash-to-mlb-draft-pick
Mitch Trubisky threw 5 TDs in a half and finished the game with 354 yards, 6TDs and 53 rush yards. Let's sign him to $35M/yr.
I am sure that was a record
No QB ever posted that combination of statistics in a half, which I suspect has something to do with the 50 yards rushing and the 21 point deficit. Perhaps they wouldn't have been down 21 if the offense had managed more than 76 yards in the 1st half.
It's a nice historical footnote on his career. It was an excellent half of football. I hope it keeps you warm at night.
Then we saw the next 4 games where he struggled to put up 200 yards. Then he put a big stat line against the Lions, then 3 more games of struggle. That's who he is and who he's always been. The one exception was the Packers-Ravens-Jaguars stretch last year followed by Vikings-Colts-Vikings. It was the one career period where he put consistently good performances and the former in particular was impressive. I don't even want to beat up Schoen and Daboll over this one because I could logically see why they might think Jones had reached a new ceiling.
But then he regressed in his 2023 performances where he looked worse than ever (so much so that I wonder if there was something going on behind the scenes), and so here we are.
Then we saw the next 4 games where he struggled to put up 200 yards. Then he put a big stat line against the Lions, then 3 more games of struggle. That's who he is and who he's always been. The one exception was the Packers-Ravens-Jaguars stretch last year followed by Vikings-Colts-Vikings. It was the one career period where he put consistently good performances and the former in particular was impressive. I don't even want to beat up Schoen and Daboll over this one because I could logically see why they might think Jones had reached a new ceiling.
But then he regressed in his 2023 performances where he looked worse than ever (so much so that I wonder if there was something going on behind the scenes), and so here we are.
Nothing Jones did as a one read QB in a completely defined system against bad defenses convinced me he was Aaron Rodgers. I was hopeful, for sure, but never thought he was definitely the answer.
Unfortunately, he was injured but he still has a chance to be a player for the Giants or somewhere else.
Solid QB who in the right situation could be a good one. A lot was wrong around him that did not help. Getting away for a bit may help him.
Schoen should have used the NEFT imv. Looks like they will draft a QB and hopefully they are right and can better support him.
Quote:
It used to be a lot of fun and the focal point of Sundays in the fall. Since 2013 it's been a punchline. That is depressing.
Daniel Jones is a symptom. The disease is bad ownership that has run the team into the ground through incompetence.
What is the path to winning? As down as you are on ownership, I have to imagine you think a turnaround is possible. Is it about finding the right QB?
The Bengals have cheap ownership and right now they are a viable Super Bowl contender. Burrow saved them. Do you think that can happen here?
Any team can snag a decent season here or there - the NFL is built to make that happen in order to help keep fans interested. But sustainable quality football is something else.
If I had to identify the Giants' single biggest roadblock I think it's that they aren't aligned. There are a lot of different voices with different agendas and different timelines. As such there is no comprehensive plan for building a sustainable winner. Are there short, medium, and long term objectives informing an overarching goal and identity? I don't see them:
1. What is our identity?
2. How do we attain that identity?
3. How do we sustain that identity?
Those questions need to be the north star for every single person employed by the Giants. And it starts with John Mara.
Well if you hate the Mara family, I have bad news for you. Probably be better off finding a new team unless you think they will sell their share off after 98 years.
But, if they draft a QB top 5, there's going to be an open competition, and Jones will have to put things on the football field he's never done consistently or at all in the NFL.
I agree. What will suck though, is the insane conspiracy theories that will arise if he wins the job and plays out the season next year (especially after a bad game or two). Or just the calls for benching week after week. Like Mara is a sith lord or something and not allowing Dabs and Schoen to start their guy and they let them draft him for optics.
That's why even now I'm not sure they draft a QB. They absolutely should, but if we start reading stories about how well Jones's rehab is going in February, watch out.
That's why even now I'm not sure they draft a QB. They absolutely should, but if we start reading stories about how well Jones's rehab is going in February, watch out.
Looking forward to a Mara quote about how all the fan tribute videos on Twitter struck a nerve convinced them to put their support behind the kid and his brand new weapon, Marvin Harrison Jr.
That's we must - as fans - relentlessly try to bully this team into drafting a QB. I'm glad Eric is on board at least as the brass seems to be aware of this website.
That's why even now I'm not sure they draft a QB. They absolutely should, but if we start reading stories about how well Jones's rehab is going in February, watch out.
If they cut him prior to 2025, it's a $69M dead cap charge. Not happening. Nothing wrong with letting him try to audition for a new job for a bit while the new guy gets to play understudy for awhile. Chiefs did the same thing with Mahomes. All good.
I'd be (pleasantly) shocked if they did it.
Here's a half measure that feels more in line with their SOP: draft the Penn State OL in round 1, pick a QB on Day 2/3 that can "sit and learn behind Daniel".
If so, the Giants should make sure he never plays in another game so that they won't be on the hook for his $23 million injury guaranteed salary in 2025.
That's why even now I'm not sure they draft a QB. They absolutely should, but if we start reading stories about how well Jones's rehab is going in February, watch out.
I'm not a big believer that the cap is meaningful. But a dead cap hit of $69.3M is too prohibitive. The Giants might not have the ability to field a team.
He is done.
Even if he beats out the rookie in 2024.
Extremely likely BTW.
He will get injured and his career will be over.
Waste of energy.
There is not a single stat one you could show me that would get me to agree that Jones sucks. I saw all of last year, you can't shorten the season to last few games or the last game against the Eagles. Everyone agreed there was poor talent on the team last year. He did the thing you all said he could not do. Elevate those around him.
You saw something else.
Fine.
You guys keep want to repeating the same thing, so will I.
Let's focus on the next QB instead of litigating past arguments.
Not a surgeon but can't see anything other than PUP for Jones when the season starts anyway. Is it better to do that and maybe try and trade him (for what, I have no idea) next October?
We all want competitive football as soon as able but you still have to pay the piper for mistakes of the past.
He is done.
Even if he beats out the rookie in 2024.
Extremely likely BTW.
He will get injured and his career will be over.
Waste of energy.
There is not a single stat one you could show me that would get me to agree that Jones sucks. I saw all of last year, you can't shorten the season to last few games or the last game against the Eagles. Everyone agreed there was poor talent on the team last year. He did the thing you all said he could not do. Elevate those around him.
You saw something else.
Fine.
You guys keep want to repeating the same thing, so will I.
Let's focus on the next QB instead of litigating past arguments.
"Extremely likely" he will beat out a top-3 QB from this draft? It is far more likely, if they draft a top-3 QB, he will not play a meaningful snap in 2024.
I just don't think the majority of fans or the organization itself sees a need to make him go away as soon as possible. This is not a thing.
He is done.
Even if he beats out the rookie in 2024.
Extremely likely BTW.
He will get injured and his career will be over.
Waste of energy.
There is not a single stat one you could show me that would get me to agree that Jones sucks. I saw all of last year, you can't shorten the season to last few games or the last game against the Eagles. Everyone agreed there was poor talent on the team last year. He did the thing you all said he could not do. Elevate those around him.
You saw something else.
Fine.
You guys keep want to repeating the same thing, so will I.
Let's focus on the next QB instead of litigating past arguments.
I'm with you brother.