Is DJ Storyline the most depressing in recent NYG History?

Not Taylor Swift Fan : 1:44 pm
We had some heroes(Eli),Superheroes(LT), bums(Ernest Gray), fighters(OJ Anderson), losers(won't name), criminals(Meggett), users(OBJ) and the odd fun story like McConkey and so on and on.
But this DJ story is a real bummer. It's depressing as hell regardless of what your belief is in his abilities.
A tribute video attached below by some fans.
He has his "money" but his destiny is just always left in purgatory. A good year once or twice. Then mediocre. Then horrible. Flashes of greatness, then reversions to mean.
Does the guy have the "stuff" or not? Sad to see this as he is a nice guy
DJ Tribute on TwitterX - ( New Window )
Hell  
Spider43 : 3:02 pm
No. We're just emerging from the Getts years.
I understand your sentiment about DJ, but damn why do you refer to  
Giants61 : 3:05 pm
Earnest Gray as a bum?
Fans  
TyreeHelmet : 3:05 pm
To the fans still holding out hope for Daniel Jones....god bless you. That's some serious fan optimism.
Going on Giants twitter, there wasn't this many tears  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:07 pm
And "thanks for the memories" for guys like Cruz and Nick's and Bradshaw when they had to move on because of injury.

It's crazy.
DJ is a depressing story yes,  
dlauster : 3:10 pm
but I cannot watch that spot of Jason Sehorn pulling up his pants mid-play while chasing down a receiver.

His short lived career for some reason is one I think about a lot.

There is also the very very depressingly short career of Chad Jones. Does that even count?
RE: Going on Giants twitter, there wasn't this many tears  
Johnny5 : 3:15 pm
In comment 16279494 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
And "thanks for the memories" for guys like Cruz and Nick's and Bradshaw when they had to move on because of injury.

It's crazy.

Well I don't think that's a fair assessment. Twitter really was just getting rolling, it wasn't at the point it's at now. I do get your sentiment though, one of the things that drivess me nuts (I think as most BBI'ers probably know about me if anything at all) is the hyper HYPER focus on the QB position. Good and bad.
Jones 2nd half vs Arizona  
Matt123 : 3:17 pm
I've been a Jones supporter. So much so that this morning on my way to work when I needed something to cheer me up, I rewatched the highlights of the 2nd half vs Arizona.

My recollection had been "Jones threw the ball all over the yard".

Frankly, watching it today, I was disappointed.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones never flashed greatness.  
jinkies : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16279411 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16279315 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279312 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279306 jinkies said:


Quote:


But I do hope he has a speedy recovery and can continue his quest with another franchise.


Not true as the second half of the Cards game he was spectacular and achieved numbers no other QB in NFL history had ever reached in 90+ years.



What the hell are you talking about?


DJ in the 2nd half of Cards game:
Threw for 317 yards (17 for 21)
Ran for 50 yards
Threw 2 td passes
Ran for a td
0 turnovers
Led 21 point comeback win
No QB in history ever had numbers like that in one half.
If that doesn’t show flashes of greatness I don’t know what does.


it's a nice half, it's hardly the greatest half of football in 90 years. It was against a team that stopped playing defense. And it doesn't offset the putrid ball he played the rest of the season where he was literally the worst starting QB in the NFL.
RE: RE: This play sums up Jones career.  
HomerJones45 : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16279466 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16279370 FStubbs said:


Quote:


Could have be amazing ... if.

.

Let me be the first to tell you and the Homer Jones asshole above to Go F*** yourselves.
Be a grown up and just write the word "fuck" for God's sake if you want to use the word.
RE: RE: Going on Giants twitter, there wasn't this many tears  
Scooter185 : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16279514 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16279494 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


And "thanks for the memories" for guys like Cruz and Nick's and Bradshaw when they had to move on because of injury.

It's crazy.


Well I don't think that's a fair assessment. Twitter really was just getting rolling, it wasn't at the point it's at now. I do get your sentiment though, one of the things that drivess me nuts (I think as most BBI'ers probably know about me if anything at all) is the hyper HYPER focus on the QB position. Good and bad.


The QB is like a race car driver. Who gets the credit for winning a race? The driver. But did he get out and jack up the car, change the tires, and fill it up during a pit stop? Did he build the engine? Weld a single roll bar into place? Nope, but as the person in the seat they get all the accolades or conversely blame. That's where we're at (NFL as a whole, not just BBI) with QBs. They're in the driver's seat and with it comes extreme scrutiny, but also possibly extreme money
RE: RE: Jones never flashed greatness.  
jinkies : 3:26 pm
Grow up.
In comment 16279423 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16279306 jinkies said:


Quote:


But I do hope he has a speedy recovery and can continue his quest with another franchise.


Dude go the fuck away. There's zero reason that you need to post your negative shit in literally every G*d*mn Jones thread.


Grow up.
These Twitter/X Tribute Videos for Jones  
Lambuth_Special : 3:27 pm
Have to stop. First of all, get a hold of yourselves; he's not dead and he's worth 100 million now for five years of middling QB play with one playoff appearance.

Second, these tribute videos are legitmately dangerous as some distant Mara relation will start showing them to John and he'll get cold feet about drafting a QB.
RE: DJ is a depressing story yes,  
allstarjim : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16279498 dlauster said:
Quote:
but I cannot watch that spot of Jason Sehorn pulling up his pants mid-play while chasing down a receiver.

His short lived career for some reason is one I think about a lot.

There is also the very very depressingly short career of Chad Jones. Does that even count?


You beat me to it, I was just going to say, it's not even the most depressing Giants' Jones story in history.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1666008-chad-jones-former-ny-giant-goes-from-near-death-car-crash-to-mlb-draft-pick
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones never flashed greatness.  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16279520 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16279411 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279315 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279312 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279306 jinkies said:


Quote:


But I do hope he has a speedy recovery and can continue his quest with another franchise.


Not true as the second half of the Cards game he was spectacular and achieved numbers no other QB in NFL history had ever reached in 90+ years.



What the hell are you talking about?


DJ in the 2nd half of Cards game:
Threw for 317 yards (17 for 21)
Ran for 50 yards
Threw 2 td passes
Ran for a td
0 turnovers
Led 21 point comeback win
No QB in history ever had numbers like that in one half.
If that doesn’t show flashes of greatness I don’t know what does.



it's a nice half, it's hardly the greatest half of football in 90 years. It was against a team that stopped playing defense. And it doesn't offset the putrid ball he played the rest of the season where he was literally the worst starting QB in the NFL.

Nice try Junkies but you said DJ never flashed greatness. That half was great because no other QB in history ever posted numbers like that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones never flashed greatness.  
allstarjim : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16279411 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16279315 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279312 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279306 jinkies said:


Quote:


But I do hope he has a speedy recovery and can continue his quest with another franchise.


Not true as the second half of the Cards game he was spectacular and achieved numbers no other QB in NFL history had ever reached in 90+ years.



What the hell are you talking about?


DJ in the 2nd half of Cards game:
Threw for 317 yards (17 for 21)
Ran for 50 yards
Threw 2 td passes
Ran for a td
0 turnovers
Led 21 point comeback win
No QB in history ever had numbers like that in one half.
If that doesn’t show flashes of greatness I don’t know what does.


This is not even close to being true, not even a little bit.

Peyton Manning has thrown 5 TD passes in a single half. Hell, Tom Brady has thrown 5 TD passes in a single quarter.

It's a great half of play against a really bad team, but to to say no QB in history EVER had numbers like that in one half? It's objectively false, you barely have to do any research to find QBs with much better numbers in a single half many, many times in NFL history. Geez Louise some of you guys really fucking drank some kool-aid with Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones never flashed greatness.  
jinkies : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16279557 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16279411 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279315 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279312 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279306 jinkies said:


Quote:


But I do hope he has a speedy recovery and can continue his quest with another franchise.


Not true as the second half of the Cards game he was spectacular and achieved numbers no other QB in NFL history had ever reached in 90+ years.



What the hell are you talking about?


DJ in the 2nd half of Cards game:
Threw for 317 yards (17 for 21)
Ran for 50 yards
Threw 2 td passes
Ran for a td
0 turnovers
Led 21 point comeback win
No QB in history ever had numbers like that in one half.
If that doesn’t show flashes of greatness I don’t know what does.



This is not even close to being true, not even a little bit.

Peyton Manning has thrown 5 TD passes in a single half. Hell, Tom Brady has thrown 5 TD passes in a single quarter.

It's a great half of play against a really bad team, but to to say no QB in history EVER had numbers like that in one half? It's objectively false, you barely have to do any research to find QBs with much better numbers in a single half many, many times in NFL history. Geez Louise some of you guys really fucking drank some kool-aid with Jones.


Mitch Trubisky threw 5 TDs in a half and finished the game with 354 yards, 6TDs and 53 rush yards. Let's sign him to $35M/yr.
Mariota threw 4 TDs in his first ever game  
Arcade_Games : 3:47 pm
let's sign him to 4yr/ 160 mil.

I am sure that was a record
When the duke turned the team over to John.  
Khs1982 : 3:48 pm
Only thing cures this is new ownership.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones never flashed greatness.  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16279561 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16279557 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 16279411 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279315 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279312 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279306 jinkies said:


Quote:


But I do hope he has a speedy recovery and can continue his quest with another franchise.


Not true as the second half of the Cards game he was spectacular and achieved numbers no other QB in NFL history had ever reached in 90+ years.



What the hell are you talking about?


DJ in the 2nd half of Cards game:
Threw for 317 yards (17 for 21)
Ran for 50 yards
Threw 2 td passes
Ran for a td
0 turnovers
Led 21 point comeback win
No QB in history ever had numbers like that in one half.
If that doesn’t show flashes of greatness I don’t know what does.



This is not even close to being true, not even a little bit.

Peyton Manning has thrown 5 TD passes in a single half. Hell, Tom Brady has thrown 5 TD passes in a single quarter.

It's a great half of play against a really bad team, but to to say no QB in history EVER had numbers like that in one half? It's objectively false, you barely have to do any research to find QBs with much better numbers in a single half many, many times in NFL history. Geez Louise some of you guys really fucking drank some kool-aid with Jones.



Mitch Trubisky threw 5 TDs in a half and finished the game with 354 yards, 6TDs and 53 rush yards. Let's sign him to $35M/yr.

Not true as nobody in NFL history achieved numbers in one half in the combination that DJ did it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones never flashed greatness.  
rsjem1979 : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16279551 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:


Nice try Junkies but you said DJ never flashed greatness. That half was great because no other QB in history ever posted numbers like that.


No QB ever posted that combination of statistics in a half, which I suspect has something to do with the 50 yards rushing and the 21 point deficit. Perhaps they wouldn't have been down 21 if the offense had managed more than 76 yards in the 1st half.

It's a nice historical footnote on his career. It was an excellent half of football. I hope it keeps you warm at night.
The Single-Game Stats  
Lambuth_Special : 4:00 pm
Jones occasionally will put up monster games. We saw it in his very first start. We all fell out of our chairs after that and thought Gettleman was actually a genius who discovered the next Aaaron Rodgers.

Then we saw the next 4 games where he struggled to put up 200 yards. Then he put a big stat line against the Lions, then 3 more games of struggle. That's who he is and who he's always been. The one exception was the Packers-Ravens-Jaguars stretch last year followed by Vikings-Colts-Vikings. It was the one career period where he put consistently good performances and the former in particular was impressive. I don't even want to beat up Schoen and Daboll over this one because I could logically see why they might think Jones had reached a new ceiling.

But then he regressed in his 2023 performances where he looked worse than ever (so much so that I wonder if there was something going on behind the scenes), and so here we are.
From the Giants' perspective? Yes, very depressing  
sb from NYT Forum : 4:02 pm
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones never flashed greatness.  
allstarjim : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16279576 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16279561 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279557 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 16279411 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279315 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279312 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279306 jinkies said:


Quote:


But I do hope he has a speedy recovery and can continue his quest with another franchise.


Not true as the second half of the Cards game he was spectacular and achieved numbers no other QB in NFL history had ever reached in 90+ years.



What the hell are you talking about?


DJ in the 2nd half of Cards game:
Threw for 317 yards (17 for 21)
Ran for 50 yards
Threw 2 td passes
Ran for a td
0 turnovers
Led 21 point comeback win
No QB in history ever had numbers like that in one half.
If that doesn’t show flashes of greatness I don’t know what does.



This is not even close to being true, not even a little bit.

Peyton Manning has thrown 5 TD passes in a single half. Hell, Tom Brady has thrown 5 TD passes in a single quarter.

It's a great half of play against a really bad team, but to to say no QB in history EVER had numbers like that in one half? It's objectively false, you barely have to do any research to find QBs with much better numbers in a single half many, many times in NFL history. Geez Louise some of you guys really fucking drank some kool-aid with Jones.



Mitch Trubisky threw 5 TDs in a half and finished the game with 354 yards, 6TDs and 53 rush yards. Let's sign him to $35M/yr.


Not true as nobody in NFL history achieved numbers in one half in the combination that DJ did it.


When you have to get overly specific with several different statistics, you don't have a meaningful narrative or even datapoint.

No one has ever thrown for more than 300 yards in a half with 50 yards rushing, 2 TD passes and 1 rushing, exactly 7 incompletions, while being a team captain, while wearing a white jersey, in a game West of the Mississippi, before Halloween, in a non-primetime game, whose last name was shorter than 6 letters, under the age of 28, in a non-divisional game, who ate spaghetti the night before the game, EVER IN THE HISTORY OF THE NFL!!!!


WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
RE: The Single-Game Stats  
jinkies : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16279595 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
Jones occasionally will put up monster games. We saw it in his very first start. We all fell out of our chairs after that and thought Gettleman was actually a genius who discovered the next Aaaron Rodgers.

Then we saw the next 4 games where he struggled to put up 200 yards. Then he put a big stat line against the Lions, then 3 more games of struggle. That's who he is and who he's always been. The one exception was the Packers-Ravens-Jaguars stretch last year followed by Vikings-Colts-Vikings. It was the one career period where he put consistently good performances and the former in particular was impressive. I don't even want to beat up Schoen and Daboll over this one because I could logically see why they might think Jones had reached a new ceiling.

But then he regressed in his 2023 performances where he looked worse than ever (so much so that I wonder if there was something going on behind the scenes), and so here we are.



Nothing Jones did as a one read QB in a completely defined system against bad defenses convinced me he was Aaron Rodgers. I was hopeful, for sure, but never thought he was definitely the answer.
No  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:06 pm
Plenty of more depressing situation the last ten years.

Unfortunately, he was injured but he still has a chance to be a player for the Giants or somewhere else.

Solid QB who in the right situation could be a good one. A lot was wrong around him that did not help. Getting away for a bit may help him.

Schoen should have used the NEFT imv. Looks like they will draft a QB and hopefully they are right and can better support him.

allstarjim  
jinkies : 4:06 pm
well said!
well said!
RE: RE: Giants football is depressing  
Go Terps : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16279439 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16279428 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It used to be a lot of fun and the focal point of Sundays in the fall. Since 2013 it's been a punchline. That is depressing.

Daniel Jones is a symptom. The disease is bad ownership that has run the team into the ground through incompetence.


What is the path to winning? As down as you are on ownership, I have to imagine you think a turnaround is possible. Is it about finding the right QB?

The Bengals have cheap ownership and right now they are a viable Super Bowl contender. Burrow saved them. Do you think that can happen here?


Any team can snag a decent season here or there - the NFL is built to make that happen in order to help keep fans interested. But sustainable quality football is something else.

If I had to identify the Giants' single biggest roadblock I think it's that they aren't aligned. There are a lot of different voices with different agendas and different timelines. As such there is no comprehensive plan for building a sustainable winner. Are there short, medium, and long term objectives informing an overarching goal and identity? I don't see them:

1. What is our identity?
2. How do we attain that identity?
3. How do we sustain that identity?

Those questions need to be the north star for every single person employed by the Giants. And it starts with John Mara.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones never flashed greatness.  
SomeFan : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16279411 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16279315 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279312 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279306 jinkies said:


Quote:


But I do hope he has a speedy recovery and can continue his quest with another franchise.


Not true as the second half of the Cards game he was spectacular and achieved numbers no other QB in NFL history had ever reached in 90+ years.



What the hell are you talking about?


DJ in the 2nd half of Cards game:
Threw for 317 yards (17 for 21)
Ran for 50 yards
Threw 2 td passes
Ran for a td
0 turnovers
Led 21 point comeback win
No QB in history ever had numbers like that in one half.
If that doesn’t show flashes of greatness I don’t know what does.
If this is flashing greatness, then next year let's see the greatness flourish. It will already be year 6. He will no longer be on scholarship and we will certainly see what he does with some competition at the QB position.
That was the most ridiculous thing anyway  
Arcade_Games : 4:09 pm
The cards played prevent defense the whole 2nd half thinking they can run out the clock .

They could have blitzed and it would have been over. Jones was not executing no hot reads or long passes 1 on 1 anyway.
RE: When the duke turned the team over to John.  
Giantsbigblue : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16279570 Khs1982 said:
Quote:
Only thing cures this is new ownership.


Well if you hate the Mara family, I have bad news for you. Probably be better off finding a new team unless you think they will sell their share off after 98 years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones never flashed greatness.  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16279603 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16279576 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279561 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279557 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 16279411 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279315 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279312 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279306 jinkies said:


Quote:


But I do hope he has a speedy recovery and can continue his quest with another franchise.


Not true as the second half of the Cards game he was spectacular and achieved numbers no other QB in NFL history had ever reached in 90+ years.



What the hell are you talking about?


DJ in the 2nd half of Cards game:
Threw for 317 yards (17 for 21)
Ran for 50 yards
Threw 2 td passes
Ran for a td
0 turnovers
Led 21 point comeback win
No QB in history ever had numbers like that in one half.
If that doesn’t show flashes of greatness I don’t know what does.



This is not even close to being true, not even a little bit.

Peyton Manning has thrown 5 TD passes in a single half. Hell, Tom Brady has thrown 5 TD passes in a single quarter.

It's a great half of play against a really bad team, but to to say no QB in history EVER had numbers like that in one half? It's objectively false, you barely have to do any research to find QBs with much better numbers in a single half many, many times in NFL history. Geez Louise some of you guys really fucking drank some kool-aid with Jones.



Mitch Trubisky threw 5 TDs in a half and finished the game with 354 yards, 6TDs and 53 rush yards. Let's sign him to $35M/yr.


Not true as nobody in NFL history achieved numbers in one half in the combination that DJ did it.



When you have to get overly specific with several different statistics, you don't have a meaningful narrative or even datapoint.

No one has ever thrown for more than 300 yards in a half with 50 yards rushing, 2 TD passes and 1 rushing, exactly 7 incompletions, while being a team captain, while wearing a white jersey, in a game West of the Mississippi, before Halloween, in a non-primetime game, whose last name was shorter than 6 letters, under the age of 28, in a non-divisional game, who ate spaghetti the night before the game, EVER IN THE HISTORY OF THE NFL!!!!


WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

Ok all star Jim don’t get so upset - the statement that DJ never flashed greatness is just not true as proven by the Cards game.
RE: Jones will be here in '24  
Blame It On Rio : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16279432 JonC said:
Quote:
the ACL basically ensures (or insures) it.

But, if they draft a QB top 5, there's going to be an open competition, and Jones will have to put things on the football field he's never done consistently or at all in the NFL.


I agree. What will suck though, is the insane conspiracy theories that will arise if he wins the job and plays out the season next year (especially after a bad game or two). Or just the calls for benching week after week. Like Mara is a sith lord or something and not allowing Dabs and Schoen to start their guy and they let them draft him for optics.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones never flashed greatness.  
allstarjim : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16279626 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16279603 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 16279576 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279561 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279557 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 16279411 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279315 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16279312 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16279306 jinkies said:


Quote:


But I do hope he has a speedy recovery and can continue his quest with another franchise.


Not true as the second half of the Cards game he was spectacular and achieved numbers no other QB in NFL history had ever reached in 90+ years.



What the hell are you talking about?


DJ in the 2nd half of Cards game:
Threw for 317 yards (17 for 21)
Ran for 50 yards
Threw 2 td passes
Ran for a td
0 turnovers
Led 21 point comeback win
No QB in history ever had numbers like that in one half.
If that doesn’t show flashes of greatness I don’t know what does.



This is not even close to being true, not even a little bit.

Peyton Manning has thrown 5 TD passes in a single half. Hell, Tom Brady has thrown 5 TD passes in a single quarter.

It's a great half of play against a really bad team, but to to say no QB in history EVER had numbers like that in one half? It's objectively false, you barely have to do any research to find QBs with much better numbers in a single half many, many times in NFL history. Geez Louise some of you guys really fucking drank some kool-aid with Jones.



Mitch Trubisky threw 5 TDs in a half and finished the game with 354 yards, 6TDs and 53 rush yards. Let's sign him to $35M/yr.


Not true as nobody in NFL history achieved numbers in one half in the combination that DJ did it.



When you have to get overly specific with several different statistics, you don't have a meaningful narrative or even datapoint.

No one has ever thrown for more than 300 yards in a half with 50 yards rushing, 2 TD passes and 1 rushing, exactly 7 incompletions, while being a team captain, while wearing a white jersey, in a game West of the Mississippi, before Halloween, in a non-primetime game, whose last name was shorter than 6 letters, under the age of 28, in a non-divisional game, who ate spaghetti the night before the game, EVER IN THE HISTORY OF THE NFL!!!!


WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!


Ok all star Jim don’t get so upset - the statement that DJ never flashed greatness is just not true as proven by the Cards game.


I'm not upset, and that was a great half of football, but the way it read was it was the best half of football by a QB ever, that's just how it read to me. And knowing that isn't even close to being true, and then realizing what you actually meant...well, I decided to have a little fun with that... no upset, here, bro.
I think if you draft a QB, Jones has got to go  
Go Terps : 4:31 pm
I know the cost is prohibitive, but having both on this roster is a bad idea.

That's why even now I'm not sure they draft a QB. They absolutely should, but if we start reading stories about how well Jones's rehab is going in February, watch out.
Terps  
JonC : 4:34 pm
Cutting him loose would be a 1) full measure surprise and 2) I really doubt they do it with the ACL/rehab in motion.
RE: I think if you draft a QB, Jones has got to go  
Lambuth_Special : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16279648 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I know the cost is prohibitive, but having both on this roster is a bad idea.

That's why even now I'm not sure they draft a QB. They absolutely should, but if we start reading stories about how well Jones's rehab is going in February, watch out.


Looking forward to a Mara quote about how all the fan tribute videos on Twitter struck a nerve convinced them to put their support behind the kid and his brand new weapon, Marvin Harrison Jr.

That's we must - as fans - relentlessly try to bully this team into drafting a QB. I'm glad Eric is on board at least as the brass seems to be aware of this website.
RE: I think if you draft a QB, Jones has got to go  
allstarjim : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16279648 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I know the cost is prohibitive, but having both on this roster is a bad idea.

That's why even now I'm not sure they draft a QB. They absolutely should, but if we start reading stories about how well Jones's rehab is going in February, watch out.


If they cut him prior to 2025, it's a $69M dead cap charge. Not happening. Nothing wrong with letting him try to audition for a new job for a bit while the new guy gets to play understudy for awhile. Chiefs did the same thing with Mahomes. All good.
RE: Terps  
Go Terps : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16279652 JonC said:
Quote:
Cutting him loose would be a 1) full measure surprise and 2) I really doubt they do it with the ACL/rehab in motion.


I'd be (pleasantly) shocked if they did it.

Here's a half measure that feels more in line with their SOP: draft the Penn State OL in round 1, pick a QB on Day 2/3 that can "sit and learn behind Daniel".

RE: RE: Terps  
allstarjim : 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16279660 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16279652 JonC said:


Quote:


Cutting him loose would be a 1) full measure surprise and 2) I really doubt they do it with the ACL/rehab in motion.



I'd be (pleasantly) shocked if they did it.

Here's a half measure that feels more in line with their SOP: draft the Penn State OL in round 1, pick a QB on Day 2/3 that can "sit and learn behind Daniel".


I think Schoen is 1. smarter than that, and 2. if Mara tried to bully him, Schoen would remind him the (alleged) assurances he was given when he took the job. I get that the guy writing the checks still has the ultimate authority, but I don't think Mara would want to be embarrassed in the press if they got wind that Jones was forced on Schoen.
RE: RE: Terps  
Arcade_Games : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16279660 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16279652 JonC said:


Quote:


Cutting him loose would be a 1) full measure surprise and 2) I really doubt they do it with the ACL/rehab in motion.



I'd be (pleasantly) shocked if they did it.

Here's a half measure that feels more in line with their SOP: draft the Penn State OL in round 1, pick a QB on Day 2/3 that can "sit and learn behind Daniel".


How would that work? Rookie starts but then sits when Jones is healed?
I'm expecting Jones to be ready for opening day,  
Go Terps : 4:47 pm
if not the start of training camp. That's part of the reason the popularity of a QB pick is surprising; it's probably safe to assume the knee injury isn't career threatening or anything.
RE: I'm expecting Jones to be ready for opening day,  
sb from NYT Forum : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16279670 Go Terps said:
Quote:
if not the start of training camp. That's part of the reason the popularity of a QB pick is surprising; it's probably safe to assume the knee injury isn't career threatening or anything.


If so, the Giants should make sure he never plays in another game so that they won't be on the hook for his $23 million injury guaranteed salary in 2025.
RE: I think if you draft a QB, Jones has got to go  
jinkies : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16279648 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I know the cost is prohibitive, but having both on this roster is a bad idea.

That's why even now I'm not sure they draft a QB. They absolutely should, but if we start reading stories about how well Jones's rehab is going in February, watch out.


I'm not a big believer that the cap is meaningful. But a dead cap hit of $69.3M is too prohibitive. The Giants might not have the ability to field a team.
Drop it  
Thegratefulhead : 5:13 pm
It doesn't matter what anyone thinks of Jones.

He is done.

Even if he beats out the rookie in 2024.

Extremely likely BTW.

He will get injured and his career will be over.

Waste of energy.

There is not a single stat one you could show me that would get me to agree that Jones sucks. I saw all of last year, you can't shorten the season to last few games or the last game against the Eagles. Everyone agreed there was poor talent on the team last year. He did the thing you all said he could not do. Elevate those around him.

You saw something else.

Fine.

You guys keep want to repeating the same thing, so will I.

Let's focus on the next QB instead of litigating past arguments.

While it would be tough to swallow such a cap hit, there are some  
nygiantfan : 5:15 pm
benefits. Putting this mistake with DJ behind you as soon as possible. Get to draft a QB in 2024 with no controversy or competition. Rookie QB and likely cap-strapped poor team on field again means another high draft spot in 2025.

Not a surgeon but can't see anything other than PUP for Jones when the season starts anyway. Is it better to do that and maybe try and trade him (for what, I have no idea) next October?

We all want competitive football as soon as able but you still have to pay the piper for mistakes of the past.

RE: RE: Terps  
Sean : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16279660 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16279652 JonC said:


Quote:


Cutting him loose would be a 1) full measure surprise and 2) I really doubt they do it with the ACL/rehab in motion.



I'd be (pleasantly) shocked if they did it.

Here's a half measure that feels more in line with their SOP: draft the Penn State OL in round 1, pick a QB on Day 2/3 that can "sit and learn behind Daniel".

You even threw in the "Daniel". Kind of like Mr. Gettleman.

I don't disagree though, but that can't happen. That ship has sailed. Schoen is racking up frequent flyer miles.
RE: Drop it  
jinkies : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16279694 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
It doesn't matter what anyone thinks of Jones.

He is done.

Even if he beats out the rookie in 2024.

Extremely likely BTW.

He will get injured and his career will be over.

Waste of energy.

There is not a single stat one you could show me that would get me to agree that Jones sucks. I saw all of last year, you can't shorten the season to last few games or the last game against the Eagles. Everyone agreed there was poor talent on the team last year. He did the thing you all said he could not do. Elevate those around him.

You saw something else.

Fine.

You guys keep want to repeating the same thing, so will I.

Let's focus on the next QB instead of litigating past arguments.


"Extremely likely" he will beat out a top-3 QB from this draft? It is far more likely, if they draft a top-3 QB, he will not play a meaningful snap in 2024.
RE: While it would be tough to swallow such a cap hit, there are some  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16279698 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
benefits. Putting this mistake with DJ behind you as soon as possible.


I just don't think the majority of fans or the organization itself sees a need to make him go away as soon as possible. This is not a thing.
Also, there's like no chance in hell they simply cut him loose  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:21 pm : link
while rehabbing. Let's remember the team we root for. There's no shot.
RE: Drop it  
Johnny5 : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 16279694 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
It doesn't matter what anyone thinks of Jones.

He is done.

Even if he beats out the rookie in 2024.

Extremely likely BTW.

He will get injured and his career will be over.

Waste of energy.

There is not a single stat one you could show me that would get me to agree that Jones sucks. I saw all of last year, you can't shorten the season to last few games or the last game against the Eagles. Everyone agreed there was poor talent on the team last year. He did the thing you all said he could not do. Elevate those around him.

You saw something else.

Fine.

You guys keep want to repeating the same thing, so will I.

Let's focus on the next QB instead of litigating past arguments.

I'm with you brother.
