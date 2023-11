Is DJ Storyline the most depressing in recent NYG History?

We had some heroes(Eli),Superheroes(LT), bums(Ernest Gray), fighters(OJ Anderson), losers(won't name), criminals(Meggett), users(OBJ) and the odd fun story like McConkey and so on and on.But this DJ story is a real bummer. It's depressing as hell regardless of what your belief is in his abilities.A tribute video attached below by some fans.He has his "money" but his destiny is just always left in purgatory. A good year once or twice. Then mediocre. Then horrible. Flashes of greatness, then reversions to mean.Does the guy have the "stuff" or not? Sad to see this as he is a nice guy DJ Tribute on TwitterX - ( New Window