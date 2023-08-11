Who’s Still Rooting for the Giants to Win Games This Season? Jim in Tampa : 11/8/2023 8:03 am

I’m curious how many BBI’ers are still rooting for the Giants to win their remaining games, as opposed to wanting them to lose out, so that they can get a top-two pick and a potential franchise QB?



And if you DO want the Giants to win their games this year, do you consider fans (like me) who are now rooting for losses, to be BAD Giants fans?

