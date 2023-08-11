Who’s Still Rooting for the Giants to Win Games This Season?

I’m curious how many BBI’ers are still rooting for the Giants to win their remaining games, as opposed to wanting them to lose out, so that they can get a top-two pick and a potential franchise QB?
And if you DO want the Giants to win their games this year, do you consider fans (like me) who are now rooting for losses, to be BAD Giants fans?
The draft is a crapshoot anyway. Look at all the QBs drafted #1 over the past 30 years who have been busts.
Of course if this kid DeVito did something crazy like keep them in a Dalls or Philly game I’d be going nuts for a win but I have no expectations to win anything.
I expect a very boring 8 weeks with a lot of losing.
I want close games that we should win.
Then I want NYJ and Buffalo Bills type endings.
It’s the fastest way to turn a franchise around and we need to take our medicine by embracing the suck.
Wins right night are Pyrrhic victories. I hate the losses but wins won’t feel good either.
Don't root for your team to lose.
Why root for a few feel-good, yet totally counterproductive wins at this point, when losses might give this team (and their fans) a BIG reward?
Having said that, I know I’ll be watching their games like some kind of Jekyll and Hyde… hoping for losses but still cheering for Giants TDs.
But unless you are a jerk who is abusive to other fans, I don’t know how you are a bad fan. Even then, that might just make you a person that can’t handle properly the emotion that sports and competition can elicit and not be a part of fandom
As to the other part of your question, I have rooted for losses before, but that is usually with fewer than 8 games left in a season.
I did it when I wanted LT and I did it when I wanted a quarterback, turned out to be Eli
Normally with 8 games left, I be pulling for huge upset this weekend and miracle run to playoffs
If Daniel was still playing that would be where I am. But even the most optimistic of us realize the circumstances of now, and understand the importance of a draft pick high enough to get the quarterback they want
So with eight games left, since I plan on watching, I will be hoping for a competitive game, interesting to the end. I also would enjoy beating Dallas.
But I will not be at all upset if they lose, even if it is another tough loss that under other circumstances would really bother me
The draft is crapshoot but, if we are going to have a losing season then might as well be a big losing season in a year the draft is supposedly filled with QB talent!
Why root for a few feel-good, yet totally counterproductive wins at this point, when losses might give this team (and their fans) a BIG reward?
Having said that, I know I’ll be watching their games like some kind of Jekyll and Hyde… hoping for losses but still cheering for Giants TDs.
I root for the team to win these games because me rooting for the team to win or lose has no effect on the actual game. Football is not an important life event for me to root for them to lose so that maybe they can find that franchise qb. Statistics may prove the following incorrect, but I don’t feel that securing a top draft spots significantly leads to substantially more winning. A top pick gives a team a better chance at a top player, but many teams have spent years drafting in the top 5 with little to show for it.
I've never understood the mentality of hoping for losses to move up in the draft. It's a crap shoot and guarantees nothing but a more expensive player who has nothing better than a 50/50 shot of making it.
I'll gladly take a win this week and the week after. That's why I'm a fan, I root for my team. the draft is next year, whatever happens then, happens. I'll live with it and root for whoever they get.
Of course if this kid DeVito did something crazy like keep them in a Dalls or Philly game I’d be going nuts for a win but I have no expectations to win anything.
I expect a very boring 8 weeks with a lot of losing.
I'm hoping they actually stick with Devito. Give the kid a chance. He might surprise, and you will have a cheaper backup next year.
Better than rolling out old retreads.
Quote:
And the truth is that I’ll be in front of the TV for every minute of these last 8 games, but it’s just kind of watching out of habit and curiosity at this point.
Of course if this kid DeVito did something crazy like keep them in a Dalls or Philly game I’d be going nuts for a win but I have no expectations to win anything.
I expect a very boring 8 weeks with a lot of losing.
I'm hoping they actually stick with Devito. Give the kid a chance. He might surprise, and you will have a cheaper backup next year.
Better than rolling out old retreads.
I agree.
Not worried about being labeled a "bad fan", as I'm secure in my Giants' fandom. Just wondering how "never root for losses" fans view the fans who are reluctantly rooting for losses for a shot at one of the top 2 QBs.
I've never understood the mentality of hoping for losses to move up in the draft. It's a crap shoot and guarantees nothing but a more expensive player who has nothing better than a 50/50 shot of making it.
I'll gladly take a win this week and the week after. That's why I'm a fan, I root for my team. the draft is next year, whatever happens then, happens. I'll live with it and root for whoever they get.
This.
I want to see the guys on this team that will be sticking around to play well.
The offense is lost - this defense has a chance to be really good. I want to see them go back to ballin.
We are that bad!!!!
Quote:
The Giants certainly don't need your rooting help to lose in seasons like this one. And then you won't have to concern yourself with being labeled a "bad fan" if that is your worry.
Not worried about being labeled a "bad fan", as I'm secure in my Giants' fandom. Just wondering how "never root for losses" fans view the fans who are reluctantly rooting for losses for a shot at one of the top 2 QBs.
An individual rooting one way or the other has no impact on the outcome of a game.
Maybe a more interesting related take - would you be okay with current NYG players and coaches playing to lose? That would have clear impact on the game and might say more about the fan themself.
The draft is a crapshoot anyway. Look at all the QBs drafted #1 over the past 30 years who have been busts.
Me too. If I watch the Giants (or even if I DON'T lol) there is no way I'm rooting for a loss. It's just not possible. That said, I'm done watching them this year. I have too many other things going on in my life right now than to spend it watching this shit show. I'd love to have a decent team to root for again, but sadly I don't see it happening for a few more years.
So if it means we have to lose out, so be it.
Now they have Zach Wilson who is one of the worst QBs on any roster or practice squad in the NFL, the Jags with Lawrence look like a stabilized winning team - legit might be a Super Bowl stalking horse this year and set up for the next 10-12 years at QB.
I know people will bring up the whole Chase Young/Andrew Thomas discussion - but here's a fact, if Giants had the #3 pick and lost to WSH in that meaningless game, they were taking Thomas no matter what.
Quote:
In comment 16280093 ThomasG said:
Quote:
The Giants certainly don't need your rooting help to lose in seasons like this one. And then you won't have to concern yourself with being labeled a "bad fan" if that is your worry.
Not worried about being labeled a "bad fan", as I'm secure in my Giants' fandom. Just wondering how "never root for losses" fans view the fans who are reluctantly rooting for losses for a shot at one of the top 2 QBs.
An individual rooting one way or the other has no impact on the outcome of a game.
Maybe a more interesting related take - would you be okay with current NYG players and coaches playing to lose? That would have clear impact on the game and might say more about the fan themself.
Absolutely NO ONE should be OK with NYG players and coaches (or any group of players and coaches) playing to lose.
That speaks to the integrity of the game and such a strategy could result in an NFL investigation and a lifetime ban.
Quote:
In comment 16280093 ThomasG said:
Quote:
The Giants certainly don't need your rooting help to lose in seasons like this one. And then you won't have to concern yourself with being labeled a "bad fan" if that is your worry.
Not worried about being labeled a "bad fan", as I'm secure in my Giants' fandom. Just wondering how "never root for losses" fans view the fans who are reluctantly rooting for losses for a shot at one of the top 2 QBs.
An individual rooting one way or the other has no impact on the outcome of a game.
[ b]Maybe a more interesting related take - would you be okay with current NYG players and coaches playing to lose? That would have clear impact on the game and might say more about the fan themself.[/b]
It would bother me if the Giants coaches and players would play to lose. I don’t think I would want to watch any of those games. To be clear; my version of playing to lose would be the players and coaches actively trying to lose games versus the coaches putting in all of the lesser players and playing the odds of losing while the players were still fighting to win.
I would not be as bothered if the team only went as far as playing the lesser players and I would watch those games.
I think that some fans are more fans of the draft than the actual games and wonder if they actually watch the games. I watch all of the games and go to at least 9 of them every year. I don't want to watch losses.
Watching the Giants now to me is watchong which individuals standout and cna be part of the future...
I siad it before this season, i think we look back on it like 03 and say that was the best thing to happen to the Giants
This is exactly how I feel. I'm in a pick'em league with my brother and when I pick against the Giants he tells me I'm "not a real fan." I love the Giants, I watch every game, I buy merchandise, I occasionally buy tickets to games, I go into every season with hope that they are going to have a good year, but if they aren't good and I don't believe they're going to win, I'm not going to pick them just because they're my team.
I think that some fans are more fans of the draft than the actual games and wonder if they actually watch the games. I watch all of the games and go to at least 9 of them every year. I don't want to watch losses.
This is a complete myth that I've seen posted before.
It's been my experience that fans who are heavily invested in the draft are equally invested in the team and watch all the games.
Why would anyone be a big draft fan but then not even watch his/her team's games?
Quote:
In comment 16280104 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16280093 ThomasG said:
Quote:
The Giants certainly don't need your rooting help to lose in seasons like this one. And then you won't have to concern yourself with being labeled a "bad fan" if that is your worry.
Not worried about being labeled a "bad fan", as I'm secure in my Giants' fandom. Just wondering how "never root for losses" fans view the fans who are reluctantly rooting for losses for a shot at one of the top 2 QBs.
An individual rooting one way or the other has no impact on the outcome of a game.
Maybe a more interesting related take - would you be okay with current NYG players and coaches playing to lose? That would have clear impact on the game and might say more about the fan themself.
Absolutely NO ONE should be OK with NYG players and coaches (or any group of players and coaches) playing to lose.
That speaks to the integrity of the game and such a strategy could result in an NFL investigation and a lifetime ban.
Shades of grey. I didn't embellish in the hypothetical but there are plenty of subtle things going on where teams are looking more to the future than putting everything they can on the line to win on Sunday. Putting in a rookie QB to get him some playing experience, adding a guy to IR when he might be able to come back later in season, trading a very good DT for a future draft pick, etc.
Nevertheless, this seems more a direct influence and I thought would be more interesting view versus a fan rooting.
Winning one game the rest of this year is building a winning culture?
How'd that turn out? Some people (alot of idiots) never, ever learn.
Doesn't matter what you root for, these guys are losers. They will lose regardless.
Quote:
A few higher spots in a draft doesn't matter a lot of times, but building a winning culture in the young guys is definitely beneficial.
Winning one game the rest of this year is building a winning culture?
Who the hell said anything about only 1 game? Where does that come from? Some of you guys are just miserable. If we can finish decently then yes, that would help
How'd that turn out? Some people (alot of idiots) never, ever learn.
Doesn't matter what you root for, these guys are losers. They will lose regardless.
I totally understand your point. However, there is a flip side to this. You need to hit a home run with that draft pick you are tanking for. Otherwise, losing is pointless too.
Something that you cannot dismiss is what free agents think about coming to this team. They look at what is happening with the team, the coach and yes the locker room when making decisions between teams whose financial offers may be similar.
How'd that turn out? Some people (alot of idiots) never, ever learn.
Doesn't matter what you root for, these guys are losers. They will lose regardless.
Literally just worked for the Lions, now i want that top pick and to get a franchise QB butnplayers and teams have amditted winning games at the end of the previous year gave them some confidence going into the following year..
and its also worked the opposite where teams coming off a bad loss or bad end ha slet it carryover to the folowing season
Quote:
In comment 16280154 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
A few higher spots in a draft doesn't matter a lot of times, but building a winning culture in the young guys is definitely beneficial.
Winning one game the rest of this year is building a winning culture?
Who the hell said anything about only 1 game? Where does that come from? Some of you guys are just miserable. If we can finish decently then yes, that would help
Well thankfully its not going to happen. So this is academic.
Quote:
a poster who doesn't post here anymore said winning games at the end of a bad season helps build a winning culture.
How'd that turn out? Some people (alot of idiots) never, ever learn.
Doesn't matter what you root for, these guys are losers. They will lose regardless.
I totally understand your point. However, there is a flip side to this. You need to hit a home run with that draft pick you are tanking for. Otherwise, losing is pointless too.
Something that you cannot dismiss is what free agents think about coming to this team. They look at what is happening with the team, the coach and yes the locker room when making decisions between teams whose financial offers may be similar.
Doesn't matter if you're rooting for them to win, they're not going to, anyway because this is a very bad team.
Free agency? The players will come if they pay them more, anyway. They need the best draft picks possible. A couple extra wins against bad teams means less than nothing.
Quote:
a poster who doesn't post here anymore said winning games at the end of a bad season helps build a winning culture.
How'd that turn out? Some people (alot of idiots) never, ever learn.
Doesn't matter what you root for, these guys are losers. They will lose regardless.
Literally just worked for the Lions, now i want that top pick and to get a franchise QB butnplayers and teams have amditted winning games at the end of the previous year gave them some confidence going into the following year..
and its also worked the opposite where teams coming off a bad loss or bad end ha slet it carryover to the folowing season
It means nothing. We had a good season last year, how did that carry over into this season? Oh, that's right. They lost 40-0 at home and are absolutely terrible this year.
Quote:
A few higher spots in a draft doesn't matter a lot of times, but building a winning culture in the young guys is definitely beneficial.
Winning one game the rest of this year is building a winning culture?
Exactly!
The NFL is a year-to-year league and winning one (or a couple) more game(s) is not going to build a winning culture.
Your example of the Jets with a meaningless, late-season win and missing out on Trevor Lawrence was perfect.
Imagine the Jets with that D and Lawrence as their QB.
and you will complain about that too....
The draft is crapshoot but, if we are going to have a losing season then might as well be a big losing season in a year the draft is supposedly filled with QB talent!
+1
Quote:
and draft a QB. So...
and you will complain about that too....
Complain about what? Getting a new QB? No, I absolutely will not.
Last week when DJ went down, my son and I went outside and practiced volleyball (he plays on HS team). I enjoyed that far more than I would've watching the Giants get the snot beat out of them. I still don't even know or care what the final score of the game was.
Vicious cycle. You play to win and you root to win. Wins let the roots take hold.
It is a crapshoot, but why wouldn't you want the bigger selection to choose from.
Winning against Washington in December doesn't matter in the long run, but drafting a franchise qb has 10+ year implications.
It is a crapshoot, but why wouldn't you want the bigger selection to choose from.
Winning against Washington in December doesn't matter in the long run, but drafting a franchise qb has 10+ year implications.
I only feel this way when franchise QB is on the table which it is now. We need to pick high.
The Jets beat the Rams in 2020 which was the difference between Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.
Rooting for things that benefit the long term future of the franchise is more important than satisfying some immediate craving.
What'll be a better feeling? Beating the Eagles on Christmas Day 2023, or drafting a QB that beats them regularly for the next decade?
Drink some egg nog and watch National Lampoon Christmas Vacation instead of the game. You'll be fine.
Yeah the draft's a crapshoot, but it's not just about the first rd and generally the higher the picks the better.
It’s because I’m a fan, but one who wants to look forward to another NFC Championship game late in the season, not one who points to a 3-14 season saying, wow that win vs the Packers in December 2023 was great.
I root for wins, at the same time the reality is the future requires a franchise changer to build around, and 2024 could present one.
*Very late in the season as draft positioning becomes really clear, I may become more welcoming of losses. Even then, I'll probably be hoping we win, as does everyone else we're jockeying for position with.
I'm cheering for wins even though I think the coaching and the available players will make that impossible.
I'm cheering for wins even though I think the coaching and the available players will make that impossible.
This is not accurate. Pederson was being pressured by Roseman and Lurie on sitting players and making changes to his staff and offense. He didn't lose the locker room and basically told Lurie to fire him.
I'm cheering for wins even though I think the coaching and the available players will make that impossible.
If you think Doug Pederson made that decision to bench Hurts in a close game in 4Q, I don't know what to tell you. That call came from Howie. If Eagles win, they pick 9th. A loss they picked 6th. The front office called in that tank. That it screwed the Giants in the process was just icing on the cake for those SOBs. Pederson was getting fired after that season regardless. I think Howie game him 3 quarters to see if he could win but once it came down to it, they threw the game. Even NBC essentially called them out. Pederson took the heat, got paid for a year to sit at home and then ended up landing the Jax job with little trouble.
I don't believe players tank or coaches, since they lose their jobs. But front offices can manipulate things to make it work for them long term. If you need a QB and you are picking in the top 4-5, what motivation do you have to win? You really want to celebrate a 12-9 win over the Patriots at the cost of needing to trade off assets (ie- your 1st this year, both 2nds and a 1st in 2025) to move up a couple slot to get your QB. Or, do you trot out Tommy DeVito or Matt Barkley and let nature take it's course, get your franchise QB and keep all those other picks to continue to build around him & turbo charge a big 2024 season that saves the head coach and GM's job?
Howie did it to salvage 3 spots outside the top 5. Everyone hails him as a genius. This team, as currently built, is not going to win again unless another team completely gags it, or in the case of Week 17 vs. Philly, assuming they don't need the game, they absolutely would empty their practice squad and cafeteria staff to throw the game and keep the Giants from a top 2 pick. Not a question in my mind.
We are that bad!!!!
Without an even below average QB the rest of the way they will be bad
(or as well as they possibly can) whether they win or lose.
Looking like sh** and playing embarrassing football is no f***ing way to finish this miserable season.
Intellectually, I know losses are good for long term success. A better chance at a franchise-altering draft selection.
When they make great plays on the field I do get excited. Even though I want us to get a great QB in the draft, it's fun to see our team make plays.
I keep seeing these fallacies repeated about - just getting a QB next up, or later in draft or wait until 2025 or 2026 to find the guy. And the reality is if two QB needy teams get the top 2 picks, they're taking those QBs and not trading.
If we have to trade, it will cost a ridiculous amount of capital - highly risky.
Further - we won't be the only ones bartering to get up either. It's not in a vacuum.
I didn’t think so.
That would be a disaster.
Quote:
Lost his locker room tanking and ended up getting fired for it. I'm all set with that.
I'm cheering for wins even though I think the coaching and the available players will make that impossible.
If you think Doug Pederson made that decision to bench Hurts in a close game in 4Q, I don't know what to tell you. That call came from Howie. If Eagles win, they pick 9th. A loss they picked 6th. The front office called in that tank. That it screwed the Giants in the process was just icing on the cake for those SOBs. Pederson was getting fired after that season regardless. I think Howie game him 3 quarters to see if he could win but once it came down to it, they threw the game. Even NBC essentially called them out. Pederson took the heat, got paid for a year to sit at home and then ended up landing the Jax job with little trouble.
I don't believe players tank or coaches, since they lose their jobs. But front offices can manipulate things to make it work for them long term. If you need a QB and you are picking in the top 4-5, what motivation do you have to win? You really want to celebrate a 12-9 win over the Patriots at the cost of needing to trade off assets (ie- your 1st this year, both 2nds and a 1st in 2025) to move up a couple slot to get your QB. Or, do you trot out Tommy DeVito or Matt Barkley and let nature take it's course, get your franchise QB and keep all those other picks to continue to build around him & turbo charge a big 2024 season that saves the head coach and GM's job?
Howie did it to salvage 3 spots outside the top 5. Everyone hails him as a genius. This team, as currently built, is not going to win again unless another team completely gags it, or in the case of Week 17 vs. Philly, assuming they don't need the game, they absolutely would empty their practice squad and cafeteria staff to throw the game and keep the Giants from a top 2 pick. Not a question in my mind.
He went along with it and put Suffield in the game. Kelce spoke out about tanking after the game and there were plenty of pissed fans. The players in that locker room not trust Pedersom again no matter who called the shot. The wind was blowing a certain way and a fall guy was needed.
I believe that thinking is in line with the coaching staff. These guys are still coaching to win. I'm still watching to win.
However, I have said I think we'll lose every remaining game barring some major lightbulbs going off.
(or as well as they possibly can) whether they win or lose.
Looking like sh** and playing embarrassing football is no f***ing way to finish this miserable season.
This is a great point - the non competitive BS just makes you laugh and want to turn on/do something else.
And by the way, you are never going to have an effective culture when you need to have ten captains to lead fifty players. And then the coach gets criticized by one of the captains for not listening enough to all of them... How about Daboll appointing AT and DL as the only two captains of the team and leave it at that?
The idea that players get to vote on captains is yet another symptom of the "scholarship" and "participation trophy" culture that has destroyed the championship pedigree of this once great franchise. Shame on Schoen and Daboll for allowing it to happen. Hopefully they are prepared to do what is necessary to save Mara from himself or they will simply become two more discarded Jack Torrance's in the annual team photo...
Look across the street at the Jets. They were in position to draft Trevor Lawrence, won a meaningless game and wound up with Zack Wilson.
Quote:
In comment 16280279 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Lost his locker room tanking and ended up getting fired for it. I'm all set with that.
I'm cheering for wins even though I think the coaching and the available players will make that impossible.
If you think Doug Pederson made that decision to bench Hurts in a close game in 4Q, I don't know what to tell you. That call came from Howie. If Eagles win, they pick 9th. A loss they picked 6th. The front office called in that tank. That it screwed the Giants in the process was just icing on the cake for those SOBs. Pederson was getting fired after that season regardless. I think Howie game him 3 quarters to see if he could win but once it came down to it, they threw the game. Even NBC essentially called them out. Pederson took the heat, got paid for a year to sit at home and then ended up landing the Jax job with little trouble.
I don't believe players tank or coaches, since they lose their jobs. But front offices can manipulate things to make it work for them long term. If you need a QB and you are picking in the top 4-5, what motivation do you have to win? You really want to celebrate a 12-9 win over the Patriots at the cost of needing to trade off assets (ie- your 1st this year, both 2nds and a 1st in 2025) to move up a couple slot to get your QB. Or, do you trot out Tommy DeVito or Matt Barkley and let nature take it's course, get your franchise QB and keep all those other picks to continue to build around him & turbo charge a big 2024 season that saves the head coach and GM's job?
Howie did it to salvage 3 spots outside the top 5. Everyone hails him as a genius. This team, as currently built, is not going to win again unless another team completely gags it, or in the case of Week 17 vs. Philly, assuming they don't need the game, they absolutely would empty their practice squad and cafeteria staff to throw the game and keep the Giants from a top 2 pick. Not a question in my mind.
He went along with it and put Suffield in the game. Kelce spoke out about tanking after the game and there were plenty of pissed fans. The players in that locker room not trust Pedersom again no matter who called the shot. The wind was blowing a certain way and a fall guy was needed.
Pederson was the fall guy. He took the heat, got fired (and paid) to sit at home for a year. But if he really was tanking and lost the game on purpose on his own, he would never get hired again. He landed in Jax pretty quickly because I think all the ownership around the NFL understood what went on there and absolved him of it. As for Kelce, I'm sure he felt that way, but he's no dummy, he was playing to the crowd there a bit. The more heat to put on Pederson, the more Philly fans forgot their team went 4-11-1 & were absolute trash. Pederson was an easy scapegoat for all.
I will be watching Redzone the rest of the season exclusively.
It's always darkest before the dawn. I hope we finish 2-15.
Because winning a game might just force us to trade away that pick.
Tank!
Not to mention asking the Giants to lose out based on draft hype,which is proven not to be very accurate.
I will be watching Redzone the rest of the season exclusively.
This makes you a fair weather fan. Own it.
Quote:
and that doesn't make me a bad fan. The ideal outcome from this shit season is to land one of the top 2 picks without having to give up the farm.
I will be watching Redzone the rest of the season exclusively.
This makes you a fair weather fan. Own it.
Bullshit. This season sucks, like many have the last decade. I have been here the whole time. Landing a potential franchise altering QB and still having 3 day 2 picks this year and their first next year is absolutely the best possible outcome when this season ends and what is best for the Giants long term.
Quote:
people who don't want the higher draft pick.
It is a crapshoot, but why wouldn't you want the bigger selection to choose from.
Winning against Washington in December doesn't matter in the long run, but drafting a franchise qb has 10+ year implications.
I only feel this way when franchise QB is on the table which it is now. We need to pick high.
The Jets beat the Rams in 2020 which was the difference between Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.
This is a great example. The Jags could've gotten it wrong. They could have picked Wilson, but at least they had the choice.
When a franchise QB is on the table, you want your choice. If you don't, your odds of being wrong clearly go up.
Quote:
In comment 16280483 NYG07 said:
Quote:
and that doesn't make me a bad fan. The ideal outcome from this shit season is to land one of the top 2 picks without having to give up the farm.
I will be watching Redzone the rest of the season exclusively.
This makes you a fair weather fan. Own it.
Bullshit. This season sucks, like many have the last decade. I have been here the whole time. Landing a potential franchise altering QB and still having 3 day 2 picks this year and their first next year is absolutely the best possible outcome when this season ends and what is best for the Giants long term.
The team sucks so you will only be watching Redbone exclusively. That is the exact definition of a fair weather fan. Rooting for them to lose so they have higher odds at a non sure thing makes it even sadder.
Rooting for things that benefit the long term future of the franchise is more important than satisfying some immediate craving.
What'll be a better feeling? Beating the Eagles on Christmas Day 2023, or drafting a QB that beats them regularly for the next decade?
[/quote]
I don't think this is true.. otherwise you wouldn't be seeing the same teams doing bad.. The best QBs in the league right now were picked later in the first round.. or aren't with their original teams.. losing mentality that comes with actually losing is far more harmful than drafting a rondo first/second QB..
I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.
Great. Knock yourself out and root for the Ws.
But the goal at this point really should be to control as much of the 2024 draft as possible. And the best way to do that is to have the #1 pick.
Quote:
No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.
I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.
A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.
And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.
No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.
This is the attitude to have. I couldn't agree more.
Quote:
In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.
I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.
A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.
And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.
No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.
He wasn't even picked 1st. Also new coaching and running the Niners offense is playing a large part as it is super quarterback friendly.
Because winning a game might just force us to trade away that pick.
Tank!
I am not following your scenario.
I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.
Momentum from one season to the next is not a real thing. If it was, the Giants wouldn't have been blown out 40-0 on opening night and wouldn't be 2-7.
Quote:
In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.
I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.
A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.
And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.
No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.
He wasn't even picked 1st. Also new coaching and running the Niners offense is playing a large part as it is super quarterback friendly.
He was the 2nd overall pick... and have you watched him play?
Quote:
I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.
Momentum from one season to the next is not a real thing. If it was, the Giants wouldn't have been blown out 40-0 on opening night and wouldn't be 2-7.
I think you might have missed the last half of the season last year. We had the Vikings game but they didn't have much going for them the 2nd half of the season. The Eagles absolutely destroyed us in the playoff game and this team has looked like that team all year. Having players buy in matters
Quote:
In comment 16280584 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.
I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.
A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.
And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.
No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.
He wasn't even picked 1st. Also new coaching and running the Niners offense is playing a large part as it is super quarterback friendly.
He was the 2nd overall pick... and have you watched him play?
I have. I'm still going to say that Shanahans offense is very QB friendly and is proving to be the IT thing in the NFL. See Dolphins, Niners, and now Texans.
This is going to be one of the most interesting off-seasons ever.
Imagine this at the season ending State of Union:
At a joint presser with Mara and Schoen, they announce Jones is their QB1 for the near and long term. And basically concede 2023 is a throwaway season.
So, all aboard the DJ Express for a 6th time! ;)
Quote:
In comment 16280523 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280483 NYG07 said:
Quote:
and that doesn't make me a bad fan. The ideal outcome from this shit season is to land one of the top 2 picks without having to give up the farm.
I will be watching Redzone the rest of the season exclusively.
This makes you a fair weather fan. Own it.
Bullshit. This season sucks, like many have the last decade. I have been here the whole time. Landing a potential franchise altering QB and still having 3 day 2 picks this year and their first next year is absolutely the best possible outcome when this season ends and what is best for the Giants long term.
The team sucks so you will only be watching Redbone exclusively. That is the exact definition of a fair weather fan. Rooting for them to lose so they have higher odds at a non sure thing makes it even sadder.
Lol. Oh don't worry, I will still see plenty of DeVito getting sacked and throwing picks on Redzone. I have watched a ton of shitty Giants football the last decade. There is nothing sad about wanting a great QB on our team. We haven't had a legit good QB season from the Giants since 2015.
I want to win Superbowls again. Squeaking out a couple meaningless wins this year does not do anything for the team next season and beyond.
The team sucks so you will only be watching Redbone exclusively. That is the exact definition of a fair weather fan. Rooting for them to lose so they have higher odds at a non sure thing makes it even sadder.
Lol. Oh don't worry, I will still see plenty of DeVito getting sacked and throwing picks on Redzone. I have watched a ton of shitty Giants football the last decade. There is nothing sad about wanting a great QB on our team. We haven't had a legit good QB season from the Giants since 2015.
I want to win Superbowls again. Squeaking out a couple meaningless wins this year does not do anything for the team next season and beyond.
Let these guys put it on their tombstones that they were "diehard" Giants fans if it makes them proud of themselves.
Personally, we're all ending up in the ground someday and I'd like to see the Giants actually be good again before I'm gone.
Quote:
The team sucks so you will only be watching Redbone exclusively. That is the exact definition of a fair weather fan. Rooting for them to lose so they have higher odds at a non sure thing makes it even sadder.
Lol. Oh don't worry, I will still see plenty of DeVito getting sacked and throwing picks on Redzone. I have watched a ton of shitty Giants football the last decade. There is nothing sad about wanting a great QB on our team. We haven't had a legit good QB season from the Giants since 2015.
I want to win Superbowls again. Squeaking out a couple meaningless wins this year does not do anything for the team next season and beyond.
Let these guys put it on their tombstones that they were "diehard" Giants fans if it makes them proud of themselves.
Personally, we're all ending up in the ground someday and I'd like to see the Giants actually be good again before I'm gone.
We all want to see the Giants be good. I'm just not going to run away or cheer for them to lose games to get there.
We all want to see the Giants be good. I'm just not going to run away or cheer for them to lose games to get there.
Root however you want. It doesn't make you a better fan.
Quote:
Would anyone trade the 2025 1st round pick to reach 3 wins with some upset of the patriots or Packers or whoever?
Because winning a game might just force us to trade away that pick.
Tank!
I am not following your scenario.
Let’s say the Giants win a game, pick 3rd and the view among the scouting community is that 2 declaring QBs are head and shoulders above the rest. This isn’t at all implausible. Schoen decides he wants Moye, but there are several teams offering a lot to get into the 2 spot. So Schoen has to part with the 2025 #1 or climb one measly spot, because another team is offering a half dozen draft picks to get to the 2nd pick.
Look, nothing is certain, but a Giants win could well create a scenario like that. As I said, it’s not at all implausible.
Quote:
We all want to see the Giants be good. I'm just not going to run away or cheer for them to lose games to get there.
Root however you want. It doesn't make you a better fan.
You're correct. But it does make you a lesser one.
Quote:
In comment 16280504 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Would anyone trade the 2025 1st round pick to reach 3 wins with some upset of the patriots or Packers or whoever?
Because winning a game might just force us to trade away that pick.
Tank!
I am not following your scenario.
Let’s say the Giants win a game, pick 3rd and the view among the scouting community is that 2 declaring QBs are head and shoulders above the rest. This isn’t at all implausible. Schoen decides he wants Moye, but there are several teams offering a lot to get into the 2 spot. So Schoen has to part with the 2025 #1 or climb one measly spot, because another team is offering a half dozen draft picks to get to the 2nd pick.
Look, nothing is certain, but a Giants win could well create a scenario like that. As I said, it’s not at all implausible.
First, thanks for the reply and your explanation
Second, your scenario is not implausible, I agree.
How far do we take this? Should the Giants not run plays that give them a better chance of success against their opponents? If a player is running free to the endzone, should they not score because that TD could decide the very game that would cause them to be have to give up more assets to draft a qb?
I get what you're saying, for me, I don't care that much. As a fan, I am fine with letting the chips fall where they may.
Now, if I was in a position of authority with the Giants, I probably would put more thought into the best way to proceed.
Quote:
In comment 16280688 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
We all want to see the Giants be good. I'm just not going to run away or cheer for them to lose games to get there.
Root however you want. It doesn't make you a better fan.
You're correct. But it does make you a lesser one.
If it makes you sleep better at night, you’re free to believe any stupid shit you want.
Because winning a game might just force us to trade away that pick.
Tank!
Cosmic, no I would not trade a future rd1 pick just for an extra victory this year. Not sure anyone really would even if you could.
But no worries. They are doing almost everything in their power to lose based on the nonsense we witness basically every Sunday. Completely unprepared for game 1; series of mistakes with the OL unit since the summer; missed easy field goals; zero awareness on goal line plays; awful tackling; and finally going through QBs like shit through a goose.
It is all playing out nicely to get a top QB prospect in the next draft.
Coaches don't usually survive a tanking season.
Quote:
are doing a damn fine impression.
Coaches don't usually survive a tanking season.
That's the beauty of it. They aren't tanking, they are just falling apart due to an offensive Offense.
Quote:
In comment 16280591 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280584 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.
I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.
A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.
And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.
No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.
He wasn't even picked 1st. Also new coaching and running the Niners offense is playing a large part as it is super quarterback friendly.
He was the 2nd overall pick... and have you watched him play?
I have. I'm still going to say that Shanahans offense is very QB friendly and is proving to be the IT thing in the NFL. See Dolphins, Niners, and now Texans.
How about the Jets with Lafleur? How'd that work out with Shanahans offense?
I think Ryans looks like a good coach but it nice to have a stud QB slinging bullets all over the field.
Who was the 2nd overall pick...
Root for the highest pick possible. It doesn't matter anyway as a fan but its by far the best thing for the franchise.
I loathe fans rooting for loses.
J/k.
I do understand the strategy of ‘rooting’ for loses.
The ONLY shot at fixing this team, is to lose out. Of course I could never root for them to lose while watching a game. But I'll be happy after each game if they did.
Quote:
In comment 16280604 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16280591 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280584 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.
I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.
A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.
And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.
No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.
He wasn't even picked 1st. Also new coaching and running the Niners offense is playing a large part as it is super quarterback friendly.
He was the 2nd overall pick... and have you watched him play?
I have. I'm still going to say that Shanahans offense is very QB friendly and is proving to be the IT thing in the NFL. See Dolphins, Niners, and now Texans.
How about the Jets with Lafleur? How'd that work out with Shanahans offense?
I think Ryans looks like a good coach but it nice to have a stud QB slinging bullets all over the field.
Who was the 2nd overall pick...
Root for the highest pick possible. It doesn't matter anyway as a fan but its by far the best thing for the franchise.
I think Stroud is good. I also believe he wouldn't look like this in a Panthers uniform right now. Either way a qb was picked before him. It just proves picking this position is as much luck as it is skill.
The just don’t have faith in the org. to competently run the team. The last ten years have seen the Giants have the worst record (or close to it).
Been too many years of having threads like this.
John needs to start getting FO decisions right. Because we are now entering 90s Bengals/00s Lions level, and it’s humiliating to the history of this franchise.
:)
I will never want the team to lose ever.
I’m with you. Never want them to lose.
This season has been a complete disaster but there is no reason they can't make it worthwhile for guys to get more reps. Any vet who is on the last year of their contract and not in the plan going forward should take a back seat to a younger player. I think moving Williams was the absolute right move. Probably should have moved some others but it is what it is.
Im glad they took the training wheels off of DeVito. The Jet game was a Joe Judge move in my opinion. Unfortunately Daboll's second season has shown a lot of warts to his coaching. He seems to coach not to lose instead of what he did year 1 and go for the win.
This OL is an embarassment. Who is to blame??? I would start by firing the OL coach and see if there is some improvement going forward. Did the scouting department get it so wrong? Other teams lose OL and dont miss a beat and the Giants cant even seem to get a decent starting 5. I though it was a mistake to rotate the OL during camp as much as they did, I dont see a lot of other teams do it with the starters. Backups I can understand but the starters should be the starters and then change the starters so early in the season is a bad look. Did the guy earn the spot or are they playing favorites?
I am not calling for a head coaching change but this staff has done a poor job this season and they need to pick it up in the second half.
Who knows. Maybe if we have a lower pick and have to "settle" for Daniels we might be better off.
If Cleveland hadn't picked no. 1 and had to "settle" for Josh Allen they'd be in a lot better shape.
Or if the Panthers had to "settle" for Stroud rather than Young.
So I guess in the end, I am hoping for losses, but I won't be apoplectic if they pull a few out because you just never now.
I would start by bring in an independent outside consultant to review what is going on with the OL. It’s possible Johnson isn’t at fault or that he’s doing one thing wrong, which he can correct - or maybe he is doing a poor job. Who knows. This whole franchise has been reeling from instability. We need to start fixing problems rather than blaming people and firing them. That attitude is part of the organizational rot.
Who knows. Maybe if we have a lower pick and have to "settle" for Daniels we might be better off.
If Cleveland hadn't picked no. 1 and had to "settle" for Josh Allen they'd be in a lot better shape.
Or if the Panthers had to "settle" for Stroud rather than Young.
So I guess in the end, I am hoping for losses, but I won't be apoplectic if they pull a few out because you just never now.
Or the Jets having to settle for Wilson instead of Lawrence
Quote:
Won’t root for then to lose, but not losing sleep when they do.
This is going to be one of the most interesting off-seasons ever.
Imagine this at the season ending State of Union:
At a joint presser with Mara and Schoen, they announce Jones is their QB1 for the near and long term. And basically concede 2023 is a throwaway season.
So, all aboard the DJ Express for a 6th time! ;)
I know that you understand this.
Quote:
In comment 16280583 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Won’t root for then to lose, but not losing sleep when they do.
This is going to be one of the most interesting off-seasons ever.
Imagine this at the season ending State of Union:
At a joint presser with Mara and Schoen, they announce Jones is their QB1 for the near and long term. And basically concede 2023 is a throwaway season.
So, all aboard the DJ Express for a 6th time! ;)
That's easy BW. Of course they will, and that is exactly what they should say until they actually draft the QB. If any player is injured it is a TERRIBLE look to immediately talk about replacing them.
I know that you understand this.
No that is absolutely NOT what Mara and Schoen should say at some post-season, pre-draft presser, if they are even considering replacing Jones...which I assume that they are.
They don't have to tell the press what their plan is for Jones or whether they want to draft a QB. All they have to say is something like...
"Our plan is to do everything we can to get Daniel Jones healthy for next season."
And if pressed as to whether Jones will be the QB or whether the team will consider drafting a QB, the team response should be something along the lines of...
"We try to upgrade every position, every year... whether that's through player development or player acquisition."
The Giants aren't going to lie to the press and tell them that Jones will be the QB "long term" (as BW suggests) and then draft a QB in RD-1. If they did that they'd look like idiots.