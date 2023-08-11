for display only
Who’s Still Rooting for the Giants to Win Games This Season?

Jim in Tampa : 11/8/2023 8:03 am
I’m curious how many BBI’ers are still rooting for the Giants to win their remaining games, as opposed to wanting them to lose out, so that they can get a top-two pick and a potential franchise QB?

And if you DO want the Giants to win their games this year, do you consider fans (like me) who are now rooting for losses, to be BAD Giants fans?
Me  
GruningsOnTheHill : 11/8/2023 8:09 am : link
I just can't root for losses.

The draft is a crapshoot anyway. Look at all the QBs drafted #1 over the past 30 years who have been busts.
.  
ChrisRick : 11/8/2023 8:12 am : link
I am still rooting for them to win. I do not think fans are ‘bad’ fans for wanting the Giants to secure a higher draft pick for a better chance at a franchise qb. It is all how one looks at it. I really can’t stand when fans call other fans ‘bad fans’
I guess I am  
Chris684 : 11/8/2023 8:17 am : link
And the truth is that I’ll be in front of the TV for every minute of these last 8 games, but it’s just kind of watching out of habit and curiosity at this point.

Of course if this kid DeVito did something crazy like keep them in a Dalls or Philly game I’d be going nuts for a win but I have no expectations to win anything.

I expect a very boring 8 weeks with a lot of losing.
I am rooting for a team that plays hard  
mfjmfj : 11/8/2023 8:19 am : link
and well with great development from younger players.

I want close games that we should win.

Then I want NYJ and Buffalo Bills type endings.
Bigger picture is  
Mattman : 11/8/2023 8:20 am : link
We need a franchise qb

It’s the fastest way to turn a franchise around and we need to take our medicine by embracing the suck.

Wins right night are Pyrrhic victories. I hate the losses but wins won’t feel good either.
Every game.  
rnargi : 11/8/2023 8:21 am : link
I remember when people here were rooting for the Giants to lose to Washington on NYE 2006 so they wouldn't make the playoffs and TC would get fired. After the win, the Giants actually made the playoffs at 8-8 after several teams won the next day, giving the Giants the spot based on strength of schedule (they lost in the playoffs to PHI).

Don't root for your team to lose.
Reluctantly Rooting for Losses  
Jim in Tampa : 11/8/2023 8:21 am : link
If you had asked me last week, with Jones coming back, I would have said that the Raiders, Commanders and Pats were all winnable games and that we even had a puncher’s chance against the Cowboys. But now? We’re 2-7. DJ is done for the year and Tyrod is out until at least after the BYE. That means we’re going with Devito, Matt Barkley or Eason at QB over the next three games, which should mathematically eliminate us with a 2-10 record.

Why root for a few feel-good, yet totally counterproductive wins at this point, when losses might give this team (and their fans) a BIG reward?

Having said that, I know I’ll be watching their games like some kind of Jekyll and Hyde… hoping for losses but still cheering for Giants TDs.
First I might not  
joeinpa : 11/8/2023 8:22 am : link
Agree with takes of different fans, but I really don’t even know what you mean by, “bad fans”. Fans come in all shapes and forms, casual, intense, knowledgeable, unknowledgeable, never give up, always watch, lose interest easily, stop watching, etc.

But unless you are a jerk who is abusive to other fans, I don’t know how you are a bad fan. Even then, that might just make you a person that can’t handle properly the emotion that sports and competition can elicit and not be a part of fandom

As to the other part of your question, I have rooted for losses before, but that is usually with fewer than 8 games left in a season.

I did it when I wanted LT and I did it when I wanted a quarterback, turned out to be Eli

Normally with 8 games left, I be pulling for huge upset this weekend and miracle run to playoffs

If Daniel was still playing that would be where I am. But even the most optimistic of us realize the circumstances of now, and understand the importance of a draft pick high enough to get the quarterback they want

So with eight games left, since I plan on watching, I will be hoping for a competitive game, interesting to the end. I also would enjoy beating Dallas.

But I will not be at all upset if they lose, even if it is another tough loss that under other circumstances would really bother me
I will never root for them  
jvm52106 : 11/8/2023 8:23 am : link
to LOSE, I just won't be upset if they do. I love when the Giants win and normally hate when they lose but now I am fine if we lose (for the greater good) but will still be happy if we were to win.

The draft is crapshoot but, if we are going to have a losing season then might as well be a big losing season in a year the draft is supposedly filled with QB talent!
RE: Reluctantly Rooting for Losses  
ChrisRick : 11/8/2023 8:30 am : link
In comment 16280078 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
If you had asked me last week, with Jones coming back, I would have said that the Raiders, Commanders and Pats were all winnable games and that we even had a puncher’s chance against the Cowboys. But now? We’re 2-7. DJ is done for the year and Tyrod is out until at least after the BYE. That means we’re going with Devito, Matt Barkley or Eason at QB over the next three games, which should mathematically eliminate us with a 2-10 record.

Why root for a few feel-good, yet totally counterproductive wins at this point, when losses might give this team (and their fans) a BIG reward?

Having said that, I know I’ll be watching their games like some kind of Jekyll and Hyde… hoping for losses but still cheering for Giants TDs.


I root for the team to win these games because me rooting for the team to win or lose has no effect on the actual game. Football is not an important life event for me to root for them to lose so that maybe they can find that franchise qb. Statistics may prove the following incorrect, but I don’t feel that securing a top draft spots significantly leads to substantially more winning. A top pick gives a team a better chance at a top player, but many teams have spent years drafting in the top 5 with little to show for it.

Me.  
truebluelarry : 11/8/2023 8:32 am : link
I've never rooted for the Giants to lose, ever.
I've never understood the mentality of hoping for losses to move up in the draft. It's a crap shoot and guarantees nothing but a more expensive player who has nothing better than a 50/50 shot of making it.
I'll gladly take a win this week and the week after. That's why I'm a fan, I root for my team. the draft is next year, whatever happens then, happens. I'll live with it and root for whoever they get.
Just root for them to win like always.  
ThomasG : 11/8/2023 8:34 am : link
The Giants certainly don't need your rooting help to lose in seasons like this one. And then you won't have to concern yourself with being labeled a "bad fan" if that is your worry.
RE: I guess I am  
chitt17 : 11/8/2023 8:37 am : link
In comment 16280074 Chris684 said:
Quote:
And the truth is that I’ll be in front of the TV for every minute of these last 8 games, but it’s just kind of watching out of habit and curiosity at this point.

Of course if this kid DeVito did something crazy like keep them in a Dalls or Philly game I’d be going nuts for a win but I have no expectations to win anything.

I expect a very boring 8 weeks with a lot of losing.


I'm hoping they actually stick with Devito. Give the kid a chance. He might surprise, and you will have a cheaper backup next year.

Better than rolling out old retreads.
RE: RE: I guess I am  
Chris684 : 11/8/2023 8:40 am : link
In comment 16280100 chitt17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16280074 Chris684 said:


Quote:


And the truth is that I’ll be in front of the TV for every minute of these last 8 games, but it’s just kind of watching out of habit and curiosity at this point.

Of course if this kid DeVito did something crazy like keep them in a Dalls or Philly game I’d be going nuts for a win but I have no expectations to win anything.

I expect a very boring 8 weeks with a lot of losing.



I'm hoping they actually stick with Devito. Give the kid a chance. He might surprise, and you will have a cheaper backup next year.

Better than rolling out old retreads.


I agree.
RE: Just root for them to win like always.  
Jim in Tampa : 11/8/2023 8:40 am : link
In comment 16280093 ThomasG said:
Quote:
The Giants certainly don't need your rooting help to lose in seasons like this one. And then you won't have to concern yourself with being labeled a "bad fan" if that is your worry.

Not worried about being labeled a "bad fan", as I'm secure in my Giants' fandom. Just wondering how "never root for losses" fans view the fans who are reluctantly rooting for losses for a shot at one of the top 2 QBs.
RE: Me.  
Del Shofner : 11/8/2023 8:41 am : link
In comment 16280091 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
I've never rooted for the Giants to lose, ever.
I've never understood the mentality of hoping for losses to move up in the draft. It's a crap shoot and guarantees nothing but a more expensive player who has nothing better than a 50/50 shot of making it.
I'll gladly take a win this week and the week after. That's why I'm a fan, I root for my team. the draft is next year, whatever happens then, happens. I'll live with it and root for whoever they get.


This.
I am rooting for the Giants to lose  
Dnew15 : 11/8/2023 8:42 am : link
BUT...

I want to see the guys on this team that will be sticking around to play well.

The offense is lost - this defense has a chance to be really good. I want to see them go back to ballin.
Will always root for them to win BUT  
Rick in Dallas : 11/8/2023 8:45 am : link
Sad reality is that this offense sucks and we will probably lose out or maybe win 1 more game this year.
We are that bad!!!!
I want them to play hard, get better,  
logman : 11/8/2023 8:45 am : link
maybe get some younger guys some valuable reps, and end up in a position to be in complete control of their future roster decisions, which means securing the #1 pick, if possible.
.  
Banks : 11/8/2023 8:49 am : link
Always. Getting a top qb would change things around, but it's no guarantee how these guys will turn out so I'd rather get some enjoyment along the way. This has been a truly miserable season
RE: RE: Just root for them to win like always.  
ThomasG : 11/8/2023 8:50 am : link
In comment 16280104 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16280093 ThomasG said:


Quote:


The Giants certainly don't need your rooting help to lose in seasons like this one. And then you won't have to concern yourself with being labeled a "bad fan" if that is your worry.


Not worried about being labeled a "bad fan", as I'm secure in my Giants' fandom. Just wondering how "never root for losses" fans view the fans who are reluctantly rooting for losses for a shot at one of the top 2 QBs.


An individual rooting one way or the other has no impact on the outcome of a game.

Maybe a more interesting related take - would you be okay with current NYG players and coaches playing to lose? That would have clear impact on the game and might say more about the fan themself.
RE: Me  
Johnny5 : 11/8/2023 8:53 am : link
In comment 16280068 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
I just can't root for losses.

The draft is a crapshoot anyway. Look at all the QBs drafted #1 over the past 30 years who have been busts.

Me too. If I watch the Giants (or even if I DON'T lol) there is no way I'm rooting for a loss. It's just not possible. That said, I'm done watching them this year. I have too many other things going on in my life right now than to spend it watching this shit show. I'd love to have a decent team to root for again, but sadly I don't see it happening for a few more years.
I want the #1 or #2 pick in draft  
Sammo85 : 11/8/2023 8:57 am : link
Thats what I want, and this team needs.

So if it means we have to lose out, so be it.

Ask the Jets  
Sammo85 : 11/8/2023 9:00 am : link
about that one meaningless win a few years ago. Almost none of those players are still on the roster.

Now they have Zach Wilson who is one of the worst QBs on any roster or practice squad in the NFL, the Jags with Lawrence look like a stabilized winning team - legit might be a Super Bowl stalking horse this year and set up for the next 10-12 years at QB.

I know people will bring up the whole Chase Young/Andrew Thomas discussion - but here's a fact, if Giants had the #3 pick and lost to WSH in that meaningless game, they were taking Thomas no matter what.
RE: RE: RE: Just root for them to win like always.  
Jim in Tampa : 11/8/2023 9:03 am : link
In comment 16280119 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16280104 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16280093 ThomasG said:


Quote:


The Giants certainly don't need your rooting help to lose in seasons like this one. And then you won't have to concern yourself with being labeled a "bad fan" if that is your worry.


Not worried about being labeled a "bad fan", as I'm secure in my Giants' fandom. Just wondering how "never root for losses" fans view the fans who are reluctantly rooting for losses for a shot at one of the top 2 QBs.



An individual rooting one way or the other has no impact on the outcome of a game.

Maybe a more interesting related take - would you be okay with current NYG players and coaches playing to lose? That would have clear impact on the game and might say more about the fan themself.

Absolutely NO ONE should be OK with NYG players and coaches (or any group of players and coaches) playing to lose.

That speaks to the integrity of the game and such a strategy could result in an NFL investigation and a lifetime ban.
RE: RE: RE: Just root for them to win like always.  
ChrisRick : 11/8/2023 9:04 am : link
In comment 16280119 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16280104 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16280093 ThomasG said:


Quote:


The Giants certainly don't need your rooting help to lose in seasons like this one. And then you won't have to concern yourself with being labeled a "bad fan" if that is your worry.


Not worried about being labeled a "bad fan", as I'm secure in my Giants' fandom. Just wondering how "never root for losses" fans view the fans who are reluctantly rooting for losses for a shot at one of the top 2 QBs.



An individual rooting one way or the other has no impact on the outcome of a game.

[ b]Maybe a more interesting related take - would you be okay with current NYG players and coaches playing to lose? That would have clear impact on the game and might say more about the fan themself.[/b]


It would bother me if the Giants coaches and players would play to lose. I don’t think I would want to watch any of those games. To be clear; my version of playing to lose would be the players and coaches actively trying to lose games versus the coaches putting in all of the lesser players and playing the odds of losing while the players were still fighting to win.

I would not be as bothered if the team only went as far as playing the lesser players and I would watch those games.
I always root  
section125 : 11/8/2023 9:06 am : link
for wins, always. Last time this happened, they ended up with AT over Chase Young....you never know who will be available, who will flop and who will excel.
I want them  
cuty suzuki : 11/8/2023 9:08 am : link
to win the home games that I paid money for tickets to.

I think that some fans are more fans of the draft than the actual games and wonder if they actually watch the games. I watch all of the games and go to at least 9 of them every year. I don't want to watch losses.
I dont know how you can or want to  
nygiants16 : 11/8/2023 9:09 am : link
BUT at the same time i would never tell anyone they are wrong for wanting their team to win..

Watching the Giants now to me is watchong which individuals standout and cna be part of the future...

I siad it before this season, i think we look back on it like 03 and say that was the best thing to happen to the Giants
Always root for a win - can't root for losses  
PatersonPlank : 11/8/2023 9:11 am : link
A few higher spots in a draft doesn't matter a lot of times, but building a winning culture in the young guys is definitely beneficial.
RE: .  
ShockNRoll : 11/8/2023 9:16 am : link
In comment 16280071 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
I am still rooting for them to win. I do not think fans are ‘bad’ fans for wanting the Giants to secure a higher draft pick for a better chance at a franchise qb. It is all how one looks at it. I really can’t stand when fans call other fans ‘bad fans’


This is exactly how I feel. I'm in a pick'em league with my brother and when I pick against the Giants he tells me I'm "not a real fan." I love the Giants, I watch every game, I buy merchandise, I occasionally buy tickets to games, I go into every season with hope that they are going to have a good year, but if they aren't good and I don't believe they're going to win, I'm not going to pick them just because they're my team.
RE: I want them  
Jim in Tampa : 11/8/2023 9:17 am : link
In comment 16280146 cuty suzuki said:
Quote:
to win the home games that I paid money for tickets to.

I think that some fans are more fans of the draft than the actual games and wonder if they actually watch the games. I watch all of the games and go to at least 9 of them every year. I don't want to watch losses.

This is a complete myth that I've seen posted before.

It's been my experience that fans who are heavily invested in the draft are equally invested in the team and watch all the games.

Why would anyone be a big draft fan but then not even watch his/her team's games?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Just root for them to win like always.  
ThomasG : 11/8/2023 9:17 am : link
In comment 16280140 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16280119 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16280104 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16280093 ThomasG said:


Quote:


The Giants certainly don't need your rooting help to lose in seasons like this one. And then you won't have to concern yourself with being labeled a "bad fan" if that is your worry.


Not worried about being labeled a "bad fan", as I'm secure in my Giants' fandom. Just wondering how "never root for losses" fans view the fans who are reluctantly rooting for losses for a shot at one of the top 2 QBs.



An individual rooting one way or the other has no impact on the outcome of a game.

Maybe a more interesting related take - would you be okay with current NYG players and coaches playing to lose? That would have clear impact on the game and might say more about the fan themself.


Absolutely NO ONE should be OK with NYG players and coaches (or any group of players and coaches) playing to lose.

That speaks to the integrity of the game and such a strategy could result in an NFL investigation and a lifetime ban.


Shades of grey. I didn't embellish in the hypothetical but there are plenty of subtle things going on where teams are looking more to the future than putting everything they can on the line to win on Sunday. Putting in a rookie QB to get him some playing experience, adding a guy to IR when he might be able to come back later in season, trading a very good DT for a future draft pick, etc.

Nevertheless, this seems more a direct influence and I thought would be more interesting view versus a fan rooting.
RE: Always root for a win - can't root for losses  
Sammo85 : 11/8/2023 9:17 am : link
In comment 16280154 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
A few higher spots in a draft doesn't matter a lot of times, but building a winning culture in the young guys is definitely beneficial.


Winning one game the rest of this year is building a winning culture?
A few years ago,  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/8/2023 9:23 am : link
a poster who doesn't post here anymore said winning games at the end of a bad season helps build a winning culture.

How'd that turn out? Some people (alot of idiots) never, ever learn.

Doesn't matter what you root for, these guys are losers. They will lose regardless.
My mind here on Wednesday says we need to lose..  
DefenseWins : 11/8/2023 9:24 am : link
but then when you are watching the game, you cannot help but root for them to win.
RE: RE: Always root for a win - can't root for losses  
PatersonPlank : 11/8/2023 9:25 am : link
In comment 16280166 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16280154 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


A few higher spots in a draft doesn't matter a lot of times, but building a winning culture in the young guys is definitely beneficial.



Winning one game the rest of this year is building a winning culture?


Who the hell said anything about only 1 game? Where does that come from? Some of you guys are just miserable. If we can finish decently then yes, that would help
RE: A few years ago,  
DefenseWins : 11/8/2023 9:26 am : link
In comment 16280173 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
a poster who doesn't post here anymore said winning games at the end of a bad season helps build a winning culture.

How'd that turn out? Some people (alot of idiots) never, ever learn.

Doesn't matter what you root for, these guys are losers. They will lose regardless.


I totally understand your point. However, there is a flip side to this. You need to hit a home run with that draft pick you are tanking for. Otherwise, losing is pointless too.

Something that you cannot dismiss is what free agents think about coming to this team. They look at what is happening with the team, the coach and yes the locker room when making decisions between teams whose financial offers may be similar.
The more wins, the more it will cost to move up  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/8/2023 9:26 am : link
and draft a QB. So...
RE: A few years ago,  
nygiants16 : 11/8/2023 9:27 am : link
In comment 16280173 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
a poster who doesn't post here anymore said winning games at the end of a bad season helps build a winning culture.

How'd that turn out? Some people (alot of idiots) never, ever learn.

Doesn't matter what you root for, these guys are losers. They will lose regardless.


Literally just worked for the Lions, now i want that top pick and to get a franchise QB butnplayers and teams have amditted winning games at the end of the previous year gave them some confidence going into the following year..

and its also worked the opposite where teams coming off a bad loss or bad end ha slet it carryover to the folowing season
RE: RE: RE: Always root for a win - can't root for losses  
Sammo85 : 11/8/2023 9:27 am : link
In comment 16280179 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16280166 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16280154 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


A few higher spots in a draft doesn't matter a lot of times, but building a winning culture in the young guys is definitely beneficial.



Winning one game the rest of this year is building a winning culture?



Who the hell said anything about only 1 game? Where does that come from? Some of you guys are just miserable. If we can finish decently then yes, that would help


Well thankfully its not going to happen. So this is academic.
RE: RE: A few years ago,  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/8/2023 9:28 am : link
In comment 16280180 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16280173 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


a poster who doesn't post here anymore said winning games at the end of a bad season helps build a winning culture.

How'd that turn out? Some people (alot of idiots) never, ever learn.

Doesn't matter what you root for, these guys are losers. They will lose regardless.



I totally understand your point. However, there is a flip side to this. You need to hit a home run with that draft pick you are tanking for. Otherwise, losing is pointless too.

Something that you cannot dismiss is what free agents think about coming to this team. They look at what is happening with the team, the coach and yes the locker room when making decisions between teams whose financial offers may be similar.


Doesn't matter if you're rooting for them to win, they're not going to, anyway because this is a very bad team.

Free agency? The players will come if they pay them more, anyway. They need the best draft picks possible. A couple extra wins against bad teams means less than nothing.
RE: RE: A few years ago,  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/8/2023 9:29 am : link
In comment 16280183 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16280173 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


a poster who doesn't post here anymore said winning games at the end of a bad season helps build a winning culture.

How'd that turn out? Some people (alot of idiots) never, ever learn.

Doesn't matter what you root for, these guys are losers. They will lose regardless.



Literally just worked for the Lions, now i want that top pick and to get a franchise QB butnplayers and teams have amditted winning games at the end of the previous year gave them some confidence going into the following year..

and its also worked the opposite where teams coming off a bad loss or bad end ha slet it carryover to the folowing season


It means nothing. We had a good season last year, how did that carry over into this season? Oh, that's right. They lost 40-0 at home and are absolutely terrible this year.
RE: RE: Always root for a win - can't root for losses  
Jim in Tampa : 11/8/2023 9:29 am : link
In comment 16280166 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16280154 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


A few higher spots in a draft doesn't matter a lot of times, but building a winning culture in the young guys is definitely beneficial.



Winning one game the rest of this year is building a winning culture?

Exactly!

The NFL is a year-to-year league and winning one (or a couple) more game(s) is not going to build a winning culture.

Your example of the Jets with a meaningless, late-season win and missing out on Trevor Lawrence was perfect.

Imagine the Jets with that D and Lawrence as their QB.
RE: The more wins, the more it will cost to move up  
section125 : 11/8/2023 9:31 am : link
In comment 16280182 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
and draft a QB. So...


and you will complain about that too....
RE: I will never root for them  
BLUATHRT : 11/8/2023 9:33 am : link
In comment 16280080 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
to LOSE, I just won't be upset if they do. I love when the Giants win and normally hate when they lose but now I am fine if we lose (for the greater good) but will still be happy if we were to win.

The draft is crapshoot but, if we are going to have a losing season then might as well be a big losing season in a year the draft is supposedly filled with QB talent!


+1
RE: RE: The more wins, the more it will cost to move up  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/8/2023 9:33 am : link
In comment 16280191 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16280182 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


and draft a QB. So...



and you will complain about that too....


Complain about what? Getting a new QB? No, I absolutely will not.
I won't be rooting for them to lose  
Dr. D : 11/8/2023 9:35 am : link
but I admit I probably won't be watching too closely. The world is turning to shit, I don't need more reasons to be sad or upset.

Last week when DJ went down, my son and I went outside and practiced volleyball (he plays on HS team). I enjoyed that far more than I would've watching the Giants get the snot beat out of them. I still don't even know or care what the final score of the game was.
I don't think you can call yourself a fan  
chuckydee9 : 11/8/2023 9:55 am : link
if you root for losses.. if the loss doesn't impact you then thats fine.. if after the loss you look on the brighter side then thats fine.. but rooting for the Eagles to beat us is blashphemy..
I'm rooting for the young players to perform and develop  
Sean : 11/8/2023 10:02 am : link
It's not as much "rooting for losses" but rather being okay with losses. I've already flipped on the Bills & Jets games realizing those wins would have been very costly knowing what we know now.
It’s all a crapshoot  
mako J : 11/8/2023 10:06 am : link
Even if you lose out and are able to draft your college darling, the subsequent injuries to your darling or your darling’s support system (front and skill players) will stunt your darling’s growth and ability to achieve their potential. Especially when ownership continues to fire regimes before they can truly establish their program by developing their players and thus creating the depth necessary to survive the subsequent injuries.

Vicious cycle. You play to win and you root to win. Wins let the roots take hold.
I truly will never understand  
crackerjack465 : 11/8/2023 10:08 am : link
people who don't want the higher draft pick.

It is a crapshoot, but why wouldn't you want the bigger selection to choose from.

Winning against Washington in December doesn't matter in the long run, but drafting a franchise qb has 10+ year implications.
RE: I truly will never understand  
Sean : 11/8/2023 10:10 am : link
In comment 16280236 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:
people who don't want the higher draft pick.

It is a crapshoot, but why wouldn't you want the bigger selection to choose from.

Winning against Washington in December doesn't matter in the long run, but drafting a franchise qb has 10+ year implications.

I only feel this way when franchise QB is on the table which it is now. We need to pick high.

The Jets beat the Rams in 2020 which was the difference between Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.
I hate watching them lose  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/8/2023 10:11 am : link
so in times like this I just record the games and enjoy the day.
I will always root  
HoodieGelo : 11/8/2023 10:12 am : link
for them to win. The only difference is I don't get as disappointed when they lose.
Nobody is a "bad" Giants fan based on this  
Mike from Ohio : 11/8/2023 10:13 am : link
Personally, I hope they lose out, but I will root for them to win each week. I don't believe how I root influences the game outcome at all, so I root for them to win but realize a loss in better for the team going forward.
they're my team so i cant root for a win. I will be apathetic  
Dinger : 11/8/2023 10:22 am : link
about wins and losses(hopefully). Its going to be really tough watching them lose to Dallas and the Eagles (2x's). I have this thing against McVay too so that will be a tough one to watch. What this year has done has made me less of a fan. I just can't put the energy into watching the offensive line play, Quaterbacks with the jitters, stupid penalties missed tackles and poor coaching descisions. I wanted and thought we had a winning coach in Daboll and a GM who was good. I think sophmore years can be tough especially when you exceed expectations in your 1st year. I was excited that perhaps DJ was a good QB and Daboll was putting it together. My concerns were that we got lucky a few games last year and DJ, after signing his contract would get hurt. Luck has regressed past the mean in the other direction, Jones has regressed to his availability mean and other large contracts we have signed have or will spend significant time off the field. I believe they are now officially in rebuild mode and the GM will truly be on the clock starting this offseason (really it was the trade deadline so he gets a b+ for LW). I will look for victories, improved play and better coaching. I won't be watching real-time. DVR is a wonderful thing.
RE: I don't think you can call yourself a fan  
rsjem1979 : 11/8/2023 10:23 am : link
In comment 16280218 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
if you root for losses.. if the loss doesn't impact you then thats fine.. if after the loss you look on the brighter side then thats fine.. but rooting for the Eagles to beat us is blashphemy..


Rooting for things that benefit the long term future of the franchise is more important than satisfying some immediate craving.

What'll be a better feeling? Beating the Eagles on Christmas Day 2023, or drafting a QB that beats them regularly for the next decade?

Drink some egg nog and watch National Lampoon Christmas Vacation instead of the game. You'll be fine.
I’ve been aboard the tank for weeks  
GFAN52 : 11/8/2023 10:28 am : link
tanking to #1!
agree w/ Sean  
Dr. D : 11/8/2023 10:29 am : link
for me it's not about rooting for losses, but being ok with them. I expect them to start piling up the losses. I prolly won't watch much of it (as Carly Simon said "I haven't got time for the pain").

Yeah the draft's a crapshoot, but it's not just about the first rd and generally the higher the picks the better.
I’m for the tank  
cosmicj : 11/8/2023 10:32 am : link
and am actively following the Cards, Panthers and Patriots.

It’s because I’m a fan, but one who wants to look forward to another NFC Championship game late in the season, not one who points to a 3-14 season saying, wow that win vs the Packers in December 2023 was great.
2023 is shot  
JonC : 11/8/2023 10:37 am : link
give us the #1 overall pick.

I root for wins, at the same time the reality is the future requires a franchise changer to build around, and 2024 could present one.
I am.  
Mad Mike : 11/8/2023 10:38 am : link
Like some others in the thread, I won't really be disappointed with losses, but yes, each week* I'll want to see us win. Particularly if we can hurt someone else's playoff chances or positioning. I really have a hard time seeing it with DeVito or Barkley, but I'll be rooting for it.

*Very late in the season as draft positioning becomes really clear, I may become more welcoming of losses. Even then, I'll probably be hoping we win, as does everyone else we're jockeying for position with.
Doug Pederson  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 10:42 am : link
Lost his locker room tanking and ended up getting fired for it. I'm all set with that.

I'm cheering for wins even though I think the coaching and the available players will make that impossible.
RE: Doug Pederson  
Sammo85 : 11/8/2023 10:50 am : link
In comment 16280279 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Lost his locker room tanking and ended up getting fired for it. I'm all set with that.

I'm cheering for wins even though I think the coaching and the available players will make that impossible.


This is not accurate. Pederson was being pressured by Roseman and Lurie on sitting players and making changes to his staff and offense. He didn't lose the locker room and basically told Lurie to fire him.
RE: Doug Pederson  
Matt in SGS : 11/8/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16280279 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Lost his locker room tanking and ended up getting fired for it. I'm all set with that.

I'm cheering for wins even though I think the coaching and the available players will make that impossible.


If you think Doug Pederson made that decision to bench Hurts in a close game in 4Q, I don't know what to tell you. That call came from Howie. If Eagles win, they pick 9th. A loss they picked 6th. The front office called in that tank. That it screwed the Giants in the process was just icing on the cake for those SOBs. Pederson was getting fired after that season regardless. I think Howie game him 3 quarters to see if he could win but once it came down to it, they threw the game. Even NBC essentially called them out. Pederson took the heat, got paid for a year to sit at home and then ended up landing the Jax job with little trouble.

I don't believe players tank or coaches, since they lose their jobs. But front offices can manipulate things to make it work for them long term. If you need a QB and you are picking in the top 4-5, what motivation do you have to win? You really want to celebrate a 12-9 win over the Patriots at the cost of needing to trade off assets (ie- your 1st this year, both 2nds and a 1st in 2025) to move up a couple slot to get your QB. Or, do you trot out Tommy DeVito or Matt Barkley and let nature take it's course, get your franchise QB and keep all those other picks to continue to build around him & turbo charge a big 2024 season that saves the head coach and GM's job?

Howie did it to salvage 3 spots outside the top 5. Everyone hails him as a genius. This team, as currently built, is not going to win again unless another team completely gags it, or in the case of Week 17 vs. Philly, assuming they don't need the game, they absolutely would empty their practice squad and cafeteria staff to throw the game and keep the Giants from a top 2 pick. Not a question in my mind.
RE: Will always root for them to win BUT  
nochance : 11/8/2023 10:56 am : link
In comment 16280112 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Sad reality is that this offense sucks and we will probably lose out or maybe win 1 more game this year.
We are that bad!!!!



Without an even below average QB the rest of the way they will be bad
I just want the team to play well  
M.S. : 11/8/2023 10:58 am : link

(or as well as they possibly can) whether they win or lose.

Looking like sh** and playing embarrassing football is no f***ing way to finish this miserable season.
I just want them to  
TDMaker85 : 11/8/2023 10:59 am : link
play the game, drink Pepsi
I'm numb watching the team  
jinkies : 11/8/2023 11:02 am : link
I view a bad team with objective detatchment. Nothing I feel will affect what happens on the field.

Intellectually, I know losses are good for long term success. A better chance at a franchise-altering draft selection.

When they make great plays on the field I do get excited. Even though I want us to get a great QB in the draft, it's fun to see our team make plays.
Folks  
Sammo85 : 11/8/2023 11:03 am : link
sticking to the idea that if they get pick in the 5-10 range, they can always "go get their guy" are living in fantasy land.

I keep seeing these fallacies repeated about - just getting a QB next up, or later in draft or wait until 2025 or 2026 to find the guy. And the reality is if two QB needy teams get the top 2 picks, they're taking those QBs and not trading.

If we have to trade, it will cost a ridiculous amount of capital - highly risky.

Further - we won't be the only ones bartering to get up either. It's not in a vacuum.




Would you trade a meaningless 17-10 win over the Patriots  
cosmicj : 11/8/2023 11:09 am : link
for the Giants’ 2025 1st round pick?

I didn’t think so.
I want to see them fight.  
AnnapolisMike : 11/8/2023 11:11 am : link
Coaches and players have jobs and careers on the line. They are NOT giving up. Teams do NOT tank. Realistically the Giants will probably end up with 4-5 wins and still pick in the top 5-6.
Winning culture  
Scooter185 : 11/8/2023 11:15 am : link
Is built by having talent on the roster, not by going 3-14 instead of 2-15. Did Cincinnati have a winning culture before Burrow? Or Buffalo before Allen? Getting the QB right turns teams around almost instantly these days. The Giants have a shot at getting that, and winning another game is highly detrimental towards that goal.
RE: I want to see them fight.  
Sammo85 : 11/8/2023 11:17 am : link
In comment 16280309 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
Coaches and players have jobs and careers on the line. They are NOT giving up. Teams do NOT tank. Realistically the Giants will probably end up with 4-5 wins and still pick in the top 5-6.


That would be a disaster.
Yes because...  
morrison40 : 11/8/2023 11:37 am : link
My rooting has ZERO effect on game results, but rooting to lose, would personally make me a negative person, which I have never been. Disappointed sure, but never negative, its bad karma!
Once I am watching a game  
SomeFan : 11/8/2023 11:45 am : link
I am always pulling for the win. This year, before and after games, I wonder if in the long run getting a top 4 draft pick is better for the team in the long-term.
RE: RE: Doug Pederson  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 11:56 am : link
In comment 16280289 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
In comment 16280279 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Lost his locker room tanking and ended up getting fired for it. I'm all set with that.

I'm cheering for wins even though I think the coaching and the available players will make that impossible.



If you think Doug Pederson made that decision to bench Hurts in a close game in 4Q, I don't know what to tell you. That call came from Howie. If Eagles win, they pick 9th. A loss they picked 6th. The front office called in that tank. That it screwed the Giants in the process was just icing on the cake for those SOBs. Pederson was getting fired after that season regardless. I think Howie game him 3 quarters to see if he could win but once it came down to it, they threw the game. Even NBC essentially called them out. Pederson took the heat, got paid for a year to sit at home and then ended up landing the Jax job with little trouble.

I don't believe players tank or coaches, since they lose their jobs. But front offices can manipulate things to make it work for them long term. If you need a QB and you are picking in the top 4-5, what motivation do you have to win? You really want to celebrate a 12-9 win over the Patriots at the cost of needing to trade off assets (ie- your 1st this year, both 2nds and a 1st in 2025) to move up a couple slot to get your QB. Or, do you trot out Tommy DeVito or Matt Barkley and let nature take it's course, get your franchise QB and keep all those other picks to continue to build around him & turbo charge a big 2024 season that saves the head coach and GM's job?

Howie did it to salvage 3 spots outside the top 5. Everyone hails him as a genius. This team, as currently built, is not going to win again unless another team completely gags it, or in the case of Week 17 vs. Philly, assuming they don't need the game, they absolutely would empty their practice squad and cafeteria staff to throw the game and keep the Giants from a top 2 pick. Not a question in my mind.


He went along with it and put Suffield in the game. Kelce spoke out about tanking after the game and there were plenty of pissed fans. The players in that locker room not trust Pedersom again no matter who called the shot. The wind was blowing a certain way and a fall guy was needed.
I always want the GIants to win...  
BillKo : 11/8/2023 12:13 pm : link
...the only way I'd want them to lose is if the final game came down to slotting a draft pick.

I believe that thinking is in line with the coaching staff. These guys are still coaching to win. I'm still watching to win.

However, I have said I think we'll lose every remaining game barring some major lightbulbs going off.
RE: I just want the team to play well  
BillKo : 11/8/2023 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16280295 M.S. said:
Quote:

(or as well as they possibly can) whether they win or lose.

Looking like sh** and playing embarrassing football is no f***ing way to finish this miserable season.


This is a great point - the non competitive BS just makes you laugh and want to turn on/do something else.
We need the top pick in the draft next year.  
The Mike : 11/8/2023 12:19 pm : link
This is the only thing that matters. Anybody believing that these next eight weeks are a good opportunity to build culture needs to have their heads examined. The question of "who fans of the team are rooting for?" is arguably the least relevant paradigm in the universe at this moment.

And by the way, you are never going to have an effective culture when you need to have ten captains to lead fifty players. And then the coach gets criticized by one of the captains for not listening enough to all of them... How about Daboll appointing AT and DL as the only two captains of the team and leave it at that?

The idea that players get to vote on captains is yet another symptom of the "scholarship" and "participation trophy" culture that has destroyed the championship pedigree of this once great franchise. Shame on Schoen and Daboll for allowing it to happen. Hopefully they are prepared to do what is necessary to save Mara from himself or they will simply become two more discarded Jack Torrance's in the annual team photo...
You play to win the game  
gary_from_chester : 11/8/2023 12:22 pm : link
As a fan I always root for them to win. The losses will not hurt as much now, since they will lead to a higher pick. Looking for player development and growth. No problem with fans who root for losses, to each his own.
Me - from the time the ball is kicked off until the clock says zero  
arniefez : 11/8/2023 12:24 pm : link
every other minute of the week I'm not. I can't root for the Giants to lose while they're playing. But I can and do hope they don't win any more games this year and get the #1 or #2 draft pick.

Look across the street at the Jets. They were in position to draft Trevor Lawrence, won a meaningless game and wound up with Zack Wilson.
RE: RE: RE: Doug Pederson  
Matt in SGS : 11/8/2023 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16280379 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280289 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


In comment 16280279 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Lost his locker room tanking and ended up getting fired for it. I'm all set with that.

I'm cheering for wins even though I think the coaching and the available players will make that impossible.



If you think Doug Pederson made that decision to bench Hurts in a close game in 4Q, I don't know what to tell you. That call came from Howie. If Eagles win, they pick 9th. A loss they picked 6th. The front office called in that tank. That it screwed the Giants in the process was just icing on the cake for those SOBs. Pederson was getting fired after that season regardless. I think Howie game him 3 quarters to see if he could win but once it came down to it, they threw the game. Even NBC essentially called them out. Pederson took the heat, got paid for a year to sit at home and then ended up landing the Jax job with little trouble.

I don't believe players tank or coaches, since they lose their jobs. But front offices can manipulate things to make it work for them long term. If you need a QB and you are picking in the top 4-5, what motivation do you have to win? You really want to celebrate a 12-9 win over the Patriots at the cost of needing to trade off assets (ie- your 1st this year, both 2nds and a 1st in 2025) to move up a couple slot to get your QB. Or, do you trot out Tommy DeVito or Matt Barkley and let nature take it's course, get your franchise QB and keep all those other picks to continue to build around him & turbo charge a big 2024 season that saves the head coach and GM's job?

Howie did it to salvage 3 spots outside the top 5. Everyone hails him as a genius. This team, as currently built, is not going to win again unless another team completely gags it, or in the case of Week 17 vs. Philly, assuming they don't need the game, they absolutely would empty their practice squad and cafeteria staff to throw the game and keep the Giants from a top 2 pick. Not a question in my mind.



He went along with it and put Suffield in the game. Kelce spoke out about tanking after the game and there were plenty of pissed fans. The players in that locker room not trust Pedersom again no matter who called the shot. The wind was blowing a certain way and a fall guy was needed.


Pederson was the fall guy. He took the heat, got fired (and paid) to sit at home for a year. But if he really was tanking and lost the game on purpose on his own, he would never get hired again. He landed in Jax pretty quickly because I think all the ownership around the NFL understood what went on there and absolved him of it. As for Kelce, I'm sure he felt that way, but he's no dummy, he was playing to the crowd there a bit. The more heat to put on Pederson, the more Philly fans forgot their team went 4-11-1 & were absolute trash. Pederson was an easy scapegoat for all.
I think people are getting hung up on the word ROOT  
Jim in Tampa : 11/8/2023 12:45 pm : link
You don't have to be standing and cheering when an opponent scores a TD to be "rooting" for them. If you want the Giants to lose the game (presumably for a better draft position) then you are in fact rooting for the other team to win and for the Giants to lose.
Can't, Never Have, Won't  
clatterbuck : 11/8/2023 1:01 pm : link
root for the Giants to lose. Haven't done it in 60+ years, not starting now. I'm also not going to pass judgment on the fan status of anyone who does. But when my grandsons come over decked out in their Giants jerseys to watch the game with "Pa," I'n not telling them to chill out, we want to lose this one. And when I take them, and 10 other close family to the Pats game, we'll all be yelling for that 17-10 win. The reality is at my age, you never know for sure what your last game will be or if there'll be a next season.
What kind of loser roots for losses?  
Vinny from Danbury : 11/8/2023 1:03 pm : link
I will never root for losses. I go into every game wanting to win. Been that way for decades. Not about to change now because some weak-willed internet losers think it’s the way to get back to winning.
I want them to lose out,  
NYG07 : 11/8/2023 1:05 pm : link
and that doesn't make me a bad fan. The ideal outcome from this shit season is to land one of the top 2 picks without having to give up the farm.

I will be watching Redzone the rest of the season exclusively.
.  
ChrisRick : 11/8/2023 1:07 pm : link
Why is it often difficult for us as people to seriously consider the viewpoint of others while not acting like our way is the unquestionable path?
Less is more...  
bw in dc : 11/8/2023 1:18 pm : link
at that point. Winning games disrupts our chances to control more of our destiny.

It's always darkest before the dawn. I hope we finish 2-15.
I’ll ask again  
cosmicj : 11/8/2023 1:20 pm : link
Would anyone trade the 2025 1st round pick to reach 3 wins with some upset of the patriots or Packers or whoever?

Because winning a game might just force us to trade away that pick.

Tank!
Some of the people who want to tank  
ghost718 : 11/8/2023 1:25 pm : link
will be calling for everyone to be fired at the end of the year,as the losses pile up.

Not to mention asking the Giants to lose out based on draft hype,which is proven not to be very accurate.
as great Vince Lombardi would say, What the hell is going on in here  
BCD : 11/8/2023 1:27 pm : link
BBI? every game I root for my team!!!!!!! Pricks!!
RE: I want them to lose out,  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16280483 NYG07 said:
Quote:
and that doesn't make me a bad fan. The ideal outcome from this shit season is to land one of the top 2 picks without having to give up the farm.

I will be watching Redzone the rest of the season exclusively.


This makes you a fair weather fan. Own it.
RE: RE: I want them to lose out,  
NYG07 : 11/8/2023 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16280523 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280483 NYG07 said:


Quote:


and that doesn't make me a bad fan. The ideal outcome from this shit season is to land one of the top 2 picks without having to give up the farm.

I will be watching Redzone the rest of the season exclusively.



This makes you a fair weather fan. Own it.


Bullshit. This season sucks, like many have the last decade. I have been here the whole time. Landing a potential franchise altering QB and still having 3 day 2 picks this year and their first next year is absolutely the best possible outcome when this season ends and what is best for the Giants long term.
RE: RE: I truly will never understand  
crackerjack465 : 11/8/2023 1:44 pm : link
In comment 16280242 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16280236 crackerjack465 said:


Quote:


people who don't want the higher draft pick.

It is a crapshoot, but why wouldn't you want the bigger selection to choose from.

Winning against Washington in December doesn't matter in the long run, but drafting a franchise qb has 10+ year implications.


I only feel this way when franchise QB is on the table which it is now. We need to pick high.

The Jets beat the Rams in 2020 which was the difference between Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.


This is a great example. The Jags could've gotten it wrong. They could have picked Wilson, but at least they had the choice.

When a franchise QB is on the table, you want your choice. If you don't, your odds of being wrong clearly go up.
RE: RE: RE: I want them to lose out,  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16280531 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 16280523 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16280483 NYG07 said:


Quote:


and that doesn't make me a bad fan. The ideal outcome from this shit season is to land one of the top 2 picks without having to give up the farm.

I will be watching Redzone the rest of the season exclusively.



This makes you a fair weather fan. Own it.



Bullshit. This season sucks, like many have the last decade. I have been here the whole time. Landing a potential franchise altering QB and still having 3 day 2 picks this year and their first next year is absolutely the best possible outcome when this season ends and what is best for the Giants long term.


The team sucks so you will only be watching Redbone exclusively. That is the exact definition of a fair weather fan. Rooting for them to lose so they have higher odds at a non sure thing makes it even sadder.
Giants  
TyreeHelmet : 11/8/2023 1:55 pm : link
I'm not going to be upset if they actually win. But they important goal of the rest of this season is securing a top pick that gets them a crack at a franchise QB. Nothing else matters this year.
No One  
Bob in VA : 11/8/2023 2:08 pm : link
No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.
RE: RE: I don't think you can call yourself a fan  
chuckydee9 : 11/8/2023 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16280258 rsjem1979 said:

Rooting for things that benefit the long term future of the franchise is more important than satisfying some immediate craving.

What'll be a better feeling? Beating the Eagles on Christmas Day 2023, or drafting a QB that beats them regularly for the next decade?
[/quote]

I don't think this is true.. otherwise you wouldn't be seeing the same teams doing bad.. The best QBs in the league right now were picked later in the first round.. or aren't with their original teams.. losing mentality that comes with actually losing is far more harmful than drafting a rondo first/second QB..
RE: No One  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.


I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.
RE: as great Vince Lombardi would say, What the hell is going on in here  
bw in dc : 11/8/2023 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16280515 BCD said:
Quote:
BBI? every game I root for my team!!!!!!! Pricks!!


Great. Knock yourself out and root for the Ws.

But the goal at this point really should be to control as much of the 2024 draft as possible. And the best way to do that is to have the #1 pick.

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/8/2023 2:13 pm : link
Won’t root for then to lose, but not losing sleep when they do.
RE: RE: No One  
TyreeHelmet : 11/8/2023 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.



I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.


A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.

And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.

No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.
RE: …  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16280583 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Won’t root for then to lose, but not losing sleep when they do.


This is the attitude to have. I couldn't agree more.
RE: RE: RE: No One  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16280584 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.



I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.



A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.

And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.

No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.


He wasn't even picked 1st. Also new coaching and running the Niners offense is playing a large part as it is super quarterback friendly.
RE: I’ll ask again  
ChrisRick : 11/8/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16280504 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Would anyone trade the 2025 1st round pick to reach 3 wins with some upset of the patriots or Packers or whoever?

Because winning a game might just force us to trade away that pick.

Tank!


I am not following your scenario.
RE: RE: No One  
rsjem1979 : 11/8/2023 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:

I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.


Momentum from one season to the next is not a real thing. If it was, the Giants wouldn't have been blown out 40-0 on opening night and wouldn't be 2-7.
RE: RE: RE: RE: No One  
TyreeHelmet : 11/8/2023 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16280591 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280584 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.



I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.



A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.

And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.

No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.



He wasn't even picked 1st. Also new coaching and running the Niners offense is playing a large part as it is super quarterback friendly.


He was the 2nd overall pick... and have you watched him play?
RE: RE: RE: No One  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16280603 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:



I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.



Momentum from one season to the next is not a real thing. If it was, the Giants wouldn't have been blown out 40-0 on opening night and wouldn't be 2-7.


I think you might have missed the last half of the season last year. We had the Vikings game but they didn't have much going for them the 2nd half of the season. The Eagles absolutely destroyed us in the playoff game and this team has looked like that team all year. Having players buy in matters
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: No One  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16280604 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16280591 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16280584 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.



I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.



A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.

And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.

No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.



He wasn't even picked 1st. Also new coaching and running the Niners offense is playing a large part as it is super quarterback friendly.



He was the 2nd overall pick... and have you watched him play?


I have. I'm still going to say that Shanahans offense is very QB friendly and is proving to be the IT thing in the NFL. See Dolphins, Niners, and now Texans.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 11/8/2023 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16280583 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Won’t root for then to lose, but not losing sleep when they do.


This is going to be one of the most interesting off-seasons ever.

Imagine this at the season ending State of Union:

At a joint presser with Mara and Schoen, they announce Jones is their QB1 for the near and long term. And basically concede 2023 is a throwaway season.

So, all aboard the DJ Express for a 6th time! ;)

RE: RE: RE: RE: I want them to lose out,  
NYG07 : 11/8/2023 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16280541 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280531 NYG07 said:


Quote:


In comment 16280523 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16280483 NYG07 said:


Quote:


and that doesn't make me a bad fan. The ideal outcome from this shit season is to land one of the top 2 picks without having to give up the farm.

I will be watching Redzone the rest of the season exclusively.



This makes you a fair weather fan. Own it.



Bullshit. This season sucks, like many have the last decade. I have been here the whole time. Landing a potential franchise altering QB and still having 3 day 2 picks this year and their first next year is absolutely the best possible outcome when this season ends and what is best for the Giants long term.



The team sucks so you will only be watching Redbone exclusively. That is the exact definition of a fair weather fan. Rooting for them to lose so they have higher odds at a non sure thing makes it even sadder.


Lol. Oh don't worry, I will still see plenty of DeVito getting sacked and throwing picks on Redzone. I have watched a ton of shitty Giants football the last decade. There is nothing sad about wanting a great QB on our team. We haven't had a legit good QB season from the Giants since 2015.

I want to win Superbowls again. Squeaking out a couple meaningless wins this year does not do anything for the team next season and beyond.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I want them to lose out,  
rsjem1979 : 11/8/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16280651 NYG07 said:
Quote:


The team sucks so you will only be watching Redbone exclusively. That is the exact definition of a fair weather fan. Rooting for them to lose so they have higher odds at a non sure thing makes it even sadder.



Lol. Oh don't worry, I will still see plenty of DeVito getting sacked and throwing picks on Redzone. I have watched a ton of shitty Giants football the last decade. There is nothing sad about wanting a great QB on our team. We haven't had a legit good QB season from the Giants since 2015.

I want to win Superbowls again. Squeaking out a couple meaningless wins this year does not do anything for the team next season and beyond.


Let these guys put it on their tombstones that they were "diehard" Giants fans if it makes them proud of themselves.

Personally, we're all ending up in the ground someday and I'd like to see the Giants actually be good again before I'm gone.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I want them to lose out,  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16280672 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16280651 NYG07 said:


Quote:




The team sucks so you will only be watching Redbone exclusively. That is the exact definition of a fair weather fan. Rooting for them to lose so they have higher odds at a non sure thing makes it even sadder.



Lol. Oh don't worry, I will still see plenty of DeVito getting sacked and throwing picks on Redzone. I have watched a ton of shitty Giants football the last decade. There is nothing sad about wanting a great QB on our team. We haven't had a legit good QB season from the Giants since 2015.

I want to win Superbowls again. Squeaking out a couple meaningless wins this year does not do anything for the team next season and beyond.



Let these guys put it on their tombstones that they were "diehard" Giants fans if it makes them proud of themselves.

Personally, we're all ending up in the ground someday and I'd like to see the Giants actually be good again before I'm gone.


We all want to see the Giants be good. I'm just not going to run away or cheer for them to lose games to get there.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I want them to lose out,  
rsjem1979 : 11/8/2023 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16280688 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:


We all want to see the Giants be good. I'm just not going to run away or cheer for them to lose games to get there.


Root however you want. It doesn't make you a better fan.
RE: RE: I’ll ask again  
cosmicj : 11/8/2023 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16280596 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 16280504 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Would anyone trade the 2025 1st round pick to reach 3 wins with some upset of the patriots or Packers or whoever?

Because winning a game might just force us to trade away that pick.

Tank!



I am not following your scenario.


Let’s say the Giants win a game, pick 3rd and the view among the scouting community is that 2 declaring QBs are head and shoulders above the rest. This isn’t at all implausible. Schoen decides he wants Moye, but there are several teams offering a lot to get into the 2 spot. So Schoen has to part with the 2025 #1 or climb one measly spot, because another team is offering a half dozen draft picks to get to the 2nd pick.

Look, nothing is certain, but a Giants win could well create a scenario like that. As I said, it’s not at all implausible.
I never ever thought I d be saying this. My whole life  
Blue21 : 11/8/2023 3:34 pm : link
I have said I will never want them to lose. But I m tired. Just keep it respectful then lose is fine by me. Hopefully the team hasn't quit but I do.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I want them to lose out,  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16280703 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16280688 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:




We all want to see the Giants be good. I'm just not going to run away or cheer for them to lose games to get there.



Root however you want. It doesn't make you a better fan.


You're correct. But it does make you a lesser one.
RE: RE: RE: I’ll ask again  
ChrisRick : 11/8/2023 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16280731 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16280596 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


In comment 16280504 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Would anyone trade the 2025 1st round pick to reach 3 wins with some upset of the patriots or Packers or whoever?

Because winning a game might just force us to trade away that pick.

Tank!



I am not following your scenario.



Let’s say the Giants win a game, pick 3rd and the view among the scouting community is that 2 declaring QBs are head and shoulders above the rest. This isn’t at all implausible. Schoen decides he wants Moye, but there are several teams offering a lot to get into the 2 spot. So Schoen has to part with the 2025 #1 or climb one measly spot, because another team is offering a half dozen draft picks to get to the 2nd pick.

Look, nothing is certain, but a Giants win could well create a scenario like that. As I said, it’s not at all implausible.


First, thanks for the reply and your explanation

Second, your scenario is not implausible, I agree.

How far do we take this? Should the Giants not run plays that give them a better chance of success against their opponents? If a player is running free to the endzone, should they not score because that TD could decide the very game that would cause them to be have to give up more assets to draft a qb?

I get what you're saying, for me, I don't care that much. As a fan, I am fine with letting the chips fall where they may.

Now, if I was in a position of authority with the Giants, I probably would put more thought into the best way to proceed.
I physically am unable to root against the Giants  
Shirk130 : 11/8/2023 5:00 pm : link
but logically I will be ok when we lose. We need a franchise QB and this is our best shot at getting one.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I want them to lose out,  
rsjem1979 : 11/8/2023 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16280746 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280703 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16280688 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:




We all want to see the Giants be good. I'm just not going to run away or cheer for them to lose games to get there.



Root however you want. It doesn't make you a better fan.



You're correct. But it does make you a lesser one.


If it makes you sleep better at night, you’re free to believe any stupid shit you want.
RE: I’ll ask again  
ThomasG : 11/8/2023 5:09 pm : link
In comment 16280504 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Would anyone trade the 2025 1st round pick to reach 3 wins with some upset of the patriots or Packers or whoever?

Because winning a game might just force us to trade away that pick.

Tank!


Cosmic, no I would not trade a future rd1 pick just for an extra victory this year. Not sure anyone really would even if you could.

But no worries. They are doing almost everything in their power to lose based on the nonsense we witness basically every Sunday. Completely unprepared for game 1; series of mistakes with the OL unit since the summer; missed easy field goals; zero awareness on goal line plays; awful tackling; and finally going through QBs like shit through a goose.

It is all playing out nicely to get a top QB prospect in the next draft.
In fact, if the Giants aren’t really tanking then Daboll & team  
ThomasG : 11/8/2023 5:22 pm : link
are doing a damn fine impression.
RE: In fact, if the Giants aren’t really tanking then Daboll & team  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16280890 ThomasG said:
Quote:
are doing a damn fine impression.


Coaches don't usually survive a tanking season.
RE: RE: In fact, if the Giants aren’t really tanking then Daboll & team  
ThomasG : 11/8/2023 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16280894 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280890 ThomasG said:


Quote:


are doing a damn fine impression.



Coaches don't usually survive a tanking season.


That's the beauty of it. They aren't tanking, they are just falling apart due to an offensive Offense.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: No One  
TyreeHelmet : 11/8/2023 6:17 pm : link
In comment 16280607 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16280604 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


In comment 16280591 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16280584 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.



I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.



A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.

And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.

No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.



He wasn't even picked 1st. Also new coaching and running the Niners offense is playing a large part as it is super quarterback friendly.



He was the 2nd overall pick... and have you watched him play?



I have. I'm still going to say that Shanahans offense is very QB friendly and is proving to be the IT thing in the NFL. See Dolphins, Niners, and now Texans.


How about the Jets with Lafleur? How'd that work out with Shanahans offense?

I think Ryans looks like a good coach but it nice to have a stud QB slinging bullets all over the field.

Who was the 2nd overall pick...

Root for the highest pick possible. It doesn't matter anyway as a fan but its by far the best thing for the franchise.
I’m rooting for wins.  
Joe Beckwith : 11/8/2023 6:51 pm : link
My belief is, just draft well where you are, or trade up/down to.
I loathe fans rooting for loses.
J/k.
I do understand the strategy of ‘rooting’ for loses.
Normally......  
OX100 : 11/8/2023 6:57 pm : link
you'd want your team to look better and better, maybe even making a run down the stretch. But what does that get a team that has no real option @ QB next year? The best you might get, is a decent rookie (and there is only one way to get that, if you want to also fill the rest of the holes in the roster).

The ONLY shot at fixing this team, is to lose out. Of course I could never root for them to lose while watching a game. But I'll be happy after each game if they did.
I will cheer for them against Dallas and Philly  
Blue Dream : 11/8/2023 7:00 pm : link
And scream like a little girl if they somehow win because that's how I was raised. I may not watch the other games because i want them to lose. I'll record and watch later if I hear it's worth watching.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: No One  
Giantsbigblue : 11/8/2023 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16280937 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16280607 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16280604 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


In comment 16280591 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16280584 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


In comment 16280575 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16280571 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


No one can predict which 2024 draft picks will become franchise QBs. First pick in the draft? A guy picked in the middle of the 4th round? Sure, most agree the Giants need a QB, but to think the team has to maneuver its way up the draft list (by losing games on purpose) to land a top-2 QB prospect is foolish thinking. The Giants need to scout the right guy and do everything reasonable to land him in the draft. And no one knows where in the draft that guy will be picked.



I much rather see some players step up and win games and get some momentum going like the Lions did last year. One player isn't going to make a difference when a team is 2-15 and are getting destroyed every week.



A true franchise QB will 100% make a difference. There are countless examples of this- CJ Stroud being the most recent.

And while the draft is a crapshoot, being at the top certainly increases your odds or gives you the ability to trade down and acquire additional assets.

No one is going to lose on purpose. But I'm still rooting for them to finish at the top of the draft as a fan.



He wasn't even picked 1st. Also new coaching and running the Niners offense is playing a large part as it is super quarterback friendly.



He was the 2nd overall pick... and have you watched him play?



I have. I'm still going to say that Shanahans offense is very QB friendly and is proving to be the IT thing in the NFL. See Dolphins, Niners, and now Texans.



How about the Jets with Lafleur? How'd that work out with Shanahans offense?

I think Ryans looks like a good coach but it nice to have a stud QB slinging bullets all over the field.

Who was the 2nd overall pick...

Root for the highest pick possible. It doesn't matter anyway as a fan but its by far the best thing for the franchise.


I think Stroud is good. I also believe he wouldn't look like this in a Panthers uniform right now. Either way a qb was picked before him. It just proves picking this position is as much luck as it is skill.
I don’t think you’re a bad fan for hoping they lose out.  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12:06 am : link
The team needs a legit qb.

The just don’t have faith in the org. to competently run the team. The last ten years have seen the Giants have the worst record (or close to it).

Been too many years of having threads like this.

John needs to start getting FO decisions right. Because we are now entering 90s Bengals/00s Lions level, and it’s humiliating to the history of this franchise.
10-7 baby!  
Ralph.C : 8:30 am : link
10-7 and the most miraculous turn around in team history!

:)

I will never want the team to lose ever.
RE: Can't, Never Have, Won't  
Ralph.C : 8:31 am : link
In comment 16280476 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
root for the Giants to lose. Haven't done it in 60+ years, not starting now. I'm also not going to pass judgment on the fan status of anyone who does. But when my grandsons come over decked out in their Giants jerseys to watch the game with "Pa," I'n not telling them to chill out, we want to lose this one. And when I take them, and 10 other close family to the Pats game, we'll all be yelling for that 17-10 win. The reality is at my age, you never know for sure what your last game will be or if there'll be a next season.


I’m with you. Never want them to lose.
I dont root for losses per se  
Rudy5757 : 9:58 am : link
Once the team is mathematically eliminated for the playoffs I believe they should look to develop the yound players. So its not rooting to lose, its playing the game differently to get guys experience. For instance, when the Giants drafted Webb years ago, I thought the Giants should sit Eli and give Webb some reps the rest of the way to see what they have but instead they put in Smith for absolutely no reason.

This season has been a complete disaster but there is no reason they can't make it worthwhile for guys to get more reps. Any vet who is on the last year of their contract and not in the plan going forward should take a back seat to a younger player. I think moving Williams was the absolute right move. Probably should have moved some others but it is what it is.

Im glad they took the training wheels off of DeVito. The Jet game was a Joe Judge move in my opinion. Unfortunately Daboll's second season has shown a lot of warts to his coaching. He seems to coach not to lose instead of what he did year 1 and go for the win.

This OL is an embarassment. Who is to blame??? I would start by firing the OL coach and see if there is some improvement going forward. Did the scouting department get it so wrong? Other teams lose OL and dont miss a beat and the Giants cant even seem to get a decent starting 5. I though it was a mistake to rotate the OL during camp as much as they did, I dont see a lot of other teams do it with the starters. Backups I can understand but the starters should be the starters and then change the starters so early in the season is a bad look. Did the guy earn the spot or are they playing favorites?

I am not calling for a head coaching change but this staff has done a poor job this season and they need to pick it up in the second half.
I go back and forth  
Now Mike in MD : 10:10 am : link
I feel like get the No. 1 pick or No. 2 is necessary for the franchise but then I think of all the wailing when we lost out on Young and had to "settle" for Thomas.

Who knows. Maybe if we have a lower pick and have to "settle" for Daniels we might be better off.

If Cleveland hadn't picked no. 1 and had to "settle" for Josh Allen they'd be in a lot better shape.

Or if the Panthers had to "settle" for Stroud rather than Young.

So I guess in the end, I am hoping for losses, but I won't be apoplectic if they pull a few out because you just never now.

.  
cosmicj : 10:15 am : link
" I would start by firing the OL coach and see if there is some improvement going forward.”

I would start by bring in an independent outside consultant to review what is going on with the OL. It’s possible Johnson isn’t at fault or that he’s doing one thing wrong, which he can correct - or maybe he is doing a poor job. Who knows. This whole franchise has been reeling from instability. We need to start fixing problems rather than blaming people and firing them. That attitude is part of the organizational rot.
RE: I go back and forth  
Scooter185 : 10:45 am : link
In comment 16281366 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
I feel like get the No. 1 pick or No. 2 is necessary for the franchise but then I think of all the wailing when we lost out on Young and had to "settle" for Thomas.

Who knows. Maybe if we have a lower pick and have to "settle" for Daniels we might be better off.

If Cleveland hadn't picked no. 1 and had to "settle" for Josh Allen they'd be in a lot better shape.

Or if the Panthers had to "settle" for Stroud rather than Young.

So I guess in the end, I am hoping for losses, but I won't be apoplectic if they pull a few out because you just never now.


Or the Jets having to settle for Wilson instead of Lawrence
RE: RE: …  
Thegratefulhead : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16280608 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16280583 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Won’t root for then to lose, but not losing sleep when they do.



This is going to be one of the most interesting off-seasons ever.

Imagine this at the season ending State of Union:

At a joint presser with Mara and Schoen, they announce Jones is their QB1 for the near and long term. And basically concede 2023 is a throwaway season.

So, all aboard the DJ Express for a 6th time! ;)
That's easy BW. Of course they will, and that is exactly what they should say until they actually draft the QB. If any player is injured it is a TERRIBLE look to immediately talk about replacing them.


I know that you understand this.
RE: RE: RE: …  
Jim in Tampa : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16281555 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16280608 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16280583 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Won’t root for then to lose, but not losing sleep when they do.



This is going to be one of the most interesting off-seasons ever.

Imagine this at the season ending State of Union:

At a joint presser with Mara and Schoen, they announce Jones is their QB1 for the near and long term. And basically concede 2023 is a throwaway season.

So, all aboard the DJ Express for a 6th time! ;)


That's easy BW. Of course they will, and that is exactly what they should say until they actually draft the QB. If any player is injured it is a TERRIBLE look to immediately talk about replacing them.


I know that you understand this.

No that is absolutely NOT what Mara and Schoen should say at some post-season, pre-draft presser, if they are even considering replacing Jones...which I assume that they are.

They don't have to tell the press what their plan is for Jones or whether they want to draft a QB. All they have to say is something like...

"Our plan is to do everything we can to get Daniel Jones healthy for next season."

And if pressed as to whether Jones will be the QB or whether the team will consider drafting a QB, the team response should be something along the lines of...

"We try to upgrade every position, every year... whether that's through player development or player acquisition."

The Giants aren't going to lie to the press and tell them that Jones will be the QB "long term" (as BW suggests) and then draft a QB in RD-1. If they did that they'd look like idiots.
