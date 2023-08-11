How many more years can you take? CMicks3110 : 11/8/2023 12:51 pm

As a fan following this organization. I love the Giants, the pinnacle of my fandom was the beating of the Patriots in Super Bowl 42. I obviously wasn't around in the dark days of the 70s, but it now seems like the dark days again. If the Giants continued to be the absolute doormat of the NFL for another 4-5 years, do you think you could all just give it up? Root for another team? Or is it that every year, no matter how bad they were the prior year, that we will continue to be sucked back in each September only to have our hopes and dreams dashed by Halloween at the latest. Curious how much patience you all have left?