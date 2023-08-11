How many more years can you take?

As a fan following this organization. I love the Giants, the pinnacle of my fandom was the beating of the Patriots in Super Bowl 42. I obviously wasn't around in the dark days of the 70s, but it now seems like the dark days again. If the Giants continued to be the absolute doormat of the NFL for another 4-5 years, do you think you could all just give it up? Root for another team? Or is it that every year, no matter how bad they were the prior year, that we will continue to be sucked back in each September only to have our hopes and dreams dashed by Halloween at the latest. Curious how much patience you all have left?
The team has a long way to go.
I still wear my giant sweat shirts in public.
I will continue to be a giant fan.
You have to take the bad with the good over the years.
Same here...since 1954, my first game sitting on the floor at grandma's house with my cousins surrounded by my dad and a bunch of uncles! Grandma's apple cake - never been duplicated! Azalea Drive in Point Pleasant.
The only thing that I can tell you is after many years of losing, the championship is that much better.
His words, "You have seen your team win 4 super bowls including beating an Undefeated Patriots team and Tom Brady TWICE!! I would kill for the feeling of playing in a championship game. We haven't won a playoff game in 20 years!!"
And the Dolphins aren't the worst franchise of the last 23 years, just makes the point. It could be much worse, hang in there
But if they roll into 2024 with Jones as the starter and “franchise QB”, I’m conducting a “self intervention” and will stop following the team in any way.
I'd never bail on the Giants.
I hope very soon the Giants at least are very competitive on both fronts. This has been the most discouraging aspect to me.
For example, I probably had the least possible interest in the team during the Judge years, which I thought were totally uninspiring from a roster construction and philosophical standpiont. But I've never been more interested than now because we're on the verge of an outside GM/coach duo picking their QB.
You're keeping the faith.
Lol. I love that
This. You don’t just switch teams, and if you can, you weren’t really a fan to begin with.
A year like this makes the good wins sweeter
When the team isn't very good and can't get out of their own way off the field, it wavers around a 5.
Unless the organization does something sensibility offending, I'll always be a fan.
I told my son the same thing. If you watch them when they suck, then it will be amazing when they start winning.
That's why I never understood fans that hop on the bandwagon. If you follow a team that's always winning.. doesn't it get boring?
As long as the "franchise QB" is temporarily backing up DJ.
The ACL will heal but the neck is a possible career ender if he hurts it again
This is me, except that over the years teams have dropped off. So never watch the Rangers anymore, rarely watch the Yankees. Watch Knicks, but not faithfully. The Giants though. I have missed no more than a couple games in the last 25 years and been a fan for close to 50. It has taken up way too much of my life and emotions. This year has been the hardest. The space between expectations and performance has been brutal. For the first time in ages, I watch more our of a sense of obligation than anything else.
Had a buddy from Chicago who moved to PA and got tired and switched all sports Philly because he was not going to stream, can attend any game he wanted and all the loca channels has his teams on.
From start to finish commute to tailgate its at least a 12 hour day. My age and the cost factor tossing thousands of dollars away is becoming old.
I am considering moving on my PSL 2nd row now up top and get the NFL ticket. Then attend a game or two depending upon the weather. Missed weddings and many family events did not miss a single game including preseason for over 30 plus years.
And now for what an upgrade to a large Pepsi?
I like others was able to see four superbowls in my lifetime. While many other fan bases would jump at the opportunity.
Its not the losing but the non competitive nature of our defeats which erks me the most. I fully understand the dynamics of our roster and whimsical draft methods combined with apparently no end in sight.
I will remain a Giants fan, as others do as many are weary
And feeling cast adrift within the TunaCan called Metlife.
I am in this for the long haul lol
Anybody asks me about the Giants these days, I say I've moved onto hockey and looking forward to the draft and training camp.
But I will always keep a close eye on who is improving and who are the keepers going forward.
If it were so easy it wouldn't feel as good when you do win.
what are you talking about... we haven't hit our pattern. 86, 90, 2007, 2011... 2028, 2031
That we sold our souls to the devil for the last two (improbable) Super Bowl wins. Ain't gonna happen again in my lifetime. At least I can watch replays.
what are you talking about... we haven't hit our pattern. 86, 90, 2007, 2011... 2028, 2032
fixed it... it was supposed to be 2032
If the giants are bad - there are other things in life worth celebrating.
To stop because they aren’t winning? I love when people have the nerve to criticize the best athletes
In the world.
As George Young once said, the QB gives you hope.
Continuing with the annual Daniel Jones "prove it" year is just going to lead to more shitty or mediocre football.