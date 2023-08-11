for display only
How many more years can you take?

CMicks3110 : 11/8/2023 12:51 pm
As a fan following this organization. I love the Giants, the pinnacle of my fandom was the beating of the Patriots in Super Bowl 42. I obviously wasn't around in the dark days of the 70s, but it now seems like the dark days again. If the Giants continued to be the absolute doormat of the NFL for another 4-5 years, do you think you could all just give it up? Root for another team? Or is it that every year, no matter how bad they were the prior year, that we will continue to be sucked back in each September only to have our hopes and dreams dashed by Halloween at the latest. Curious how much patience you all have left?
Patience is easy when you realize  
M.S. : 11/8/2023 12:53 pm : link

The team has a long way to go.
As many as it takes  
46and2Blue : 11/8/2023 12:55 pm : link
Giants fan for life!
I lived thought the 70's  
Crazed Dogs : 11/8/2023 12:57 pm : link
and some leans years in the early 80's so...As a franchise the Giants have been very successful so...loyal fun who will suck it up and endure...better days are coming...
Here is some perspective  
Crazed Dogs : 11/8/2023 12:59 pm : link
link to Giants record over the years

https://www.jt-sw.com/football/pro/teams.nsf/histories/giants/
It's a lot like golf,  
HoodieGelo : 11/8/2023 1:04 pm : link
95% of the time I hate it but all it takes is one good shot and it sucks you right back in.
I am 83  
PhilD : 11/8/2023 1:04 pm : link
Been a giant fan since I can remember.
I still wear my giant sweat shirts in public.
I will continue to be a giant fan.
You have to take the bad with the good over the years.
RE: As many as it takes  
BocaGene : 11/8/2023 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16280466 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
Giants fan for life!


Same here...since 1954, my first game sitting on the floor at grandma's house with my cousins surrounded by my dad and a bunch of uncles! Grandma's apple cake - never been duplicated! Azalea Drive in Point Pleasant.
When Schoen and Daboll were hired  
logman : 11/8/2023 1:06 pm : link
I assumed it would take a minimum of 3 offseasons to become competitive. I haven't moved from that spot as of yet.
As Many As I Can Get...  
clatterbuck : 11/8/2023 1:08 pm : link
Simple as that. And I've been in that mode since 1955-56.
I started going to the games at 4 yrs old...  
DefenseWins : 11/8/2023 1:12 pm : link
in 1970. By the time, my father had already seen some bad years.

The only thing that I can tell you is after many years of losing, the championship is that much better.
A good friend of mine tells me all the time  
Dankbeerman : 11/8/2023 1:17 pm : link
he would love to be a Giants fan. He is a Dolphins fan and his team hasn't won a playoff game since 2000.

His words, "You have seen your team win 4 super bowls including beating an Undefeated Patriots team and Tom Brady TWICE!! I would kill for the feeling of playing in a championship game. We haven't won a playoff game in 20 years!!"

And the Dolphins aren't the worst franchise of the last 23 years, just makes the point. It could be much worse, hang in there
I didn't know there was a term limit  
Anakim : 11/8/2023 1:17 pm : link
.
It’s more like watching a soap opera than rooting for  
cosmicj : 11/8/2023 1:18 pm : link
A team you want to win. I’ve made my peace with them sucking.

But if they roll into 2024 with Jones as the starter and “franchise QB”, I’m conducting a “self intervention” and will stop following the team in any way.
I'm a Giants, Mets and Knicks fan  
Sean : 11/8/2023 1:21 pm : link
Although I'm by far the biggest Giant fan of all those teams. Only one of those teams have given me two championships (that I was able to remember and follow).

I'd never bail on the Giants.
Fan for life  
averagejoe : 11/8/2023 1:22 pm : link
looking forward to watching a QB not named Jones
Following since '81  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/8/2023 1:23 pm : link
Overall it has been very good. Certainly the last 10 years or so has not been very enjoyable. I think the biggest disappointment was wasting all those years with a franchise QB. I felt TC/Eli had another run in them and if that happened the lean years that followed would have been easier.

I hope very soon the Giants at least are very competitive on both fronts. This has been the most discouraging aspect to me.
.  
gggggmen : 11/8/2023 1:23 pm : link
I find myself following the Giants online and during the week on sports radio, but over the last 5 years the hold of planning my Sunday around watching them play has diminished. Could be attributed to maturity, other life priorities, or simply lack of interest watching a bad team play for 3 hours. Though I did really enjoy watching them last year and seeing Jones play well. When he was on, he was a machine. That said, I have no interest in watching with a back up QB. I guess one thing that came from this bad stretch of years is finding hope in the offseason and being entertained by the possibilities of what they could do in FA and the draft.
Giants fan for life  
Jints in Carolina : 11/8/2023 1:25 pm : link
I will never give up on them.
There has been 57 Super Bowls  
Biteymax22 : 11/8/2023 1:28 pm : link
Meaning if all things were equal all teams would have won less than 2. We've won 4 and played in 5. Yes the last ten years have been bad but this organization has won before and will win again. As fans we just need to understand that nothing lasts forever, both being good and being bad. I'll follow the team my whole life.
I was a little bit young  
BlueManCrew : 11/8/2023 1:34 pm : link
For the 90s bowls but I can tell you that 07 and 11 were the greatest years as a spectator I could have possibly hoped for. I still rewatch the playoff runs. Really, they rank just slightly behind the good years in my own journey as a player. My friends and I will bitch, moan and curse the current situation but the giants have earned my loyalty for life. LFG G-MEN!!!!!!
I'll Sometimes Check Out  
Lambuth_Special : 11/8/2023 1:37 pm : link
But I'll always check back in if the team starts being proactive.

For example, I probably had the least possible interest in the team during the Judge years, which I thought were totally uninspiring from a roster construction and philosophical standpiont. But I've never been more interested than now because we're on the verge of an outside GM/coach duo picking their QB.
I tell my 18 year old Son  
Chef : 11/8/2023 1:41 pm : link
that it is these years is what makes success great...
What response other than "I am in this for life"  
Mike from Ohio : 11/8/2023 1:48 pm : link
are you expecting? Do you think there are folks on this message board that think "if this team sucks in 2 years I am going to become an Eagles fan?"
You dont have to wish for a Patriots-like dynasty...  
DefenseWins : 11/8/2023 1:49 pm : link
but it would still be nice if the team was competitive each year with meaningful December games
Fan for life.  
redwhiteandbigblue : 11/8/2023 1:58 pm : link
Old enough to say i saw them at Yankee Stadium, Yale Bowl (grew up within 25 minutes of it), Shea Stadium, Giants stadium and now a STH at Metlife. Only place i did not go to was The Polo Grounds. Been through the best and worst of it. Starting to agree this is beginning to feel like the 70's. Not there yet but damn close.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/8/2023 2:03 pm : link
Fan for life.
As many years as they can dish it out.  
ThomasG : 11/8/2023 2:05 pm : link
.
it's weird  
djm : 11/8/2023 2:11 pm : link
I consider myself a diehard Yankee, Rangers and Knicks fan but I consider the Giants almost like family or much more personal to me. I can handle any of my other teams losing for years and years, I am still a Knicks fan after all. Giants? I have a difficult time handling these bad years. I love them more than any other sport/team. The losses and subsequent rebuilds and restarts are getting tough to take. It's because I love them so much that I question how much more I can take...
I am mid 60s age wise  
Chip : 11/8/2023 2:13 pm : link
start watching every game in the mid 60s. The mid 60s to 1981 was worse than it is now. LT changed the franchise a LB not a QB in 82 as I recall was his draft year. Phil Simms helped as well as the other LBs Van Pelt, Carson and Brian Kelly. There are still a few teams that not been to a Super Bowl so it could be worse.
.  
Danny Kanell : 11/8/2023 2:14 pm : link
I couldn't quit them if I tried.
My Dad went to games for over 30 years  
Paulie Walnuts : 11/8/2023 2:15 pm : link
He suffered through 1956-1986 if he could stand it, so can I 86 still was my favorite year
RE: I am 83  
HomerJones45 : 11/8/2023 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16280480 PhilD said:
Quote:
Been a giant fan since I can remember.
I still wear my giant sweat shirts in public.
I will continue to be a giant fan.
You have to take the bad with the good over the years.
Phil, these kids haven't seen anything. 1964-1981 - 17 years no playoffs, 2 winning records.

You're keeping the faith.
RE: I didn't know there was a term limit  
joeinpa : 11/8/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16280501 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


Lol. I love that
RE: .  
Chris684 : 11/8/2023 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16280589 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I couldn't quit them if I tried.


This. You don’t just switch teams, and if you can, you weren’t really a fan to begin with.

What Chef said  
mpinmaine : 11/8/2023 2:21 pm : link
sums it up..
A year like this makes the good wins sweeter
That's a question  
Spider43 : 11/8/2023 2:24 pm : link
For Jets fans.
 
christian : 11/8/2023 2:29 pm : link
On a scale of 1-10, my fandom has always been a 10 when the team is either competitive or the arrow is pointing up.

When the team isn't very good and can't get out of their own way off the field, it wavers around a 5.

Unless the organization does something sensibility offending, I'll always be a fan.
As many  
gary_from_chester : 11/8/2023 2:29 pm : link
As I have left.
Following Since 1970  
Jeffrey : 11/8/2023 2:34 pm : link
Cannot stop rooting for them but it has become easier to turn it off or switch channels and I find myself having one to two backup teams to root for when the team stinks. This year it’s been the Lions and the Dolphins (except against the Giants). Also helps that the Rangers are good again and hope that the Knicks can help these next few months.
I’d watch Giants games 52 Sundays per year  
bceagle05 : 11/8/2023 2:36 pm : link
if I could. Bring it on.
Unfortunately I love them unconditionally  
BLUATHRT : 11/8/2023 2:45 pm : link
There are days I hate that I do, and seasons and decades, but I can't give them up. They are part of my soul.
RE: I tell my 18 year old Son  
Fat Wally : 11/8/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16280534 Chef said:
Quote:
that it is these years is what makes success great...


I told my son the same thing. If you watch them when they suck, then it will be amazing when they start winning.

That's why I never understood fans that hop on the bandwagon. If you follow a team that's always winning.. doesn't it get boring?
RE: It’s more like watching a soap opera than rooting for  
nochance : 11/8/2023 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16280502 cosmicj said:
Quote:
A team you want to win. I’ve made my peace with them sucking.

But if they roll into 2024 with Jones as the starter and “franchise QB”, I’m conducting a “self intervention” and will stop following the team in any way.



As long as the "franchise QB" is temporarily backing up DJ.
The ACL will heal but the neck is a possible career ender if he hurts it again
Lifetime Fan  
Rick in Dallas : 11/8/2023 2:56 pm : link
I lived through the Dark Ages as a Giant fan.
calculating how  
KDavies : 11/8/2023 3:13 pm : link
long I will have to put up with it right now...
Link - ( New Window )
As many as I  
RetroJint : 11/8/2023 3:20 pm : link
have left . I hope I’m around to see the Fifth Vinny hoisted .
RE: it's weird  
mfjmfj : 11/8/2023 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16280578 djm said:
Quote:
I consider myself a diehard Yankee, Rangers and Knicks fan but I consider the Giants almost like family or much more personal to me. I can handle any of my other teams losing for years and years, I am still a Knicks fan after all. Giants? I have a difficult time handling these bad years. I love them more than any other sport/team. The losses and subsequent rebuilds and restarts are getting tough to take. It's because I love them so much that I question how much more I can take...


This is me, except that over the years teams have dropped off. So never watch the Rangers anymore, rarely watch the Yankees. Watch Knicks, but not faithfully. The Giants though. I have missed no more than a couple games in the last 25 years and been a fan for close to 50. It has taken up way too much of my life and emotions. This year has been the hardest. The space between expectations and performance has been brutal. For the first time in ages, I watch more our of a sense of obligation than anything else.
You are either  
thevett : 11/8/2023 4:10 pm : link
A fan till death or not a fan at all
RE: I am 83  
Blue21 : 11/8/2023 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16280480 PhilD said:
Quote:
Been a giant fan since I can remember.
I still wear my giant sweat shirts in public.
I will continue to be a giant fan.
You have to take the bad with the good over the years.
I a Sr citizen also lol. I m a Giants fan and have been one since forever. If you really love a team you just can't say I m not a fan anymore . It makes the wins sweeter.
Giants  
Simms : 11/8/2023 4:33 pm : link
Anyone can jump to a contender knew many a Giants and jet fans who jumped to the cowboys or the niners growing up.

Had a buddy from Chicago who moved to PA and got tired and switched all sports Philly because he was not going to stream, can attend any game he wanted and all the loca channels has his teams on.

From start to finish commute to tailgate its at least a 12 hour day. My age and the cost factor tossing thousands of dollars away is becoming old.

I am considering moving on my PSL 2nd row now up top and get the NFL ticket. Then attend a game or two depending upon the weather. Missed weddings and many family events did not miss a single game including preseason for over 30 plus years.

And now for what an upgrade to a large Pepsi?
I like others was able to see four superbowls in my lifetime. While many other fan bases would jump at the opportunity.

Its not the losing but the non competitive nature of our defeats which erks me the most. I fully understand the dynamics of our roster and whimsical draft methods combined with apparently no end in sight.

I will remain a Giants fan, as others do as many are weary
And feeling cast adrift within the TunaCan called Metlife.

I've been a fan since 1980...  
BillKo : 11/8/2023 4:52 pm : link
...I was 13 then.

I am in this for the long haul lol

Anybody asks me about the Giants these days, I say I've moved onto hockey and looking forward to the draft and training camp.

But I will always keep a close eye on who is improving and who are the keepers going forward.

If it were so easy it wouldn't feel as good when you do win.
Could be worse  
Larry in Pencilvania : 11/8/2023 5:28 pm : link
You could be a lions fan
This feels like  
Amtoft : 11/8/2023 5:31 pm : link
a millennial, Gen Z, or Gen A question. Gen X don't give up on things
Loyal fan since 1956 championship  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 11/8/2023 5:33 pm : link
And wiill be til the day I leave this world. Grew up in Maine, my parents were GMen fans and I won 1st place in the very first year of Punt, Pass and Kick. The prize was a football uniform writh shoulder pads, helmet and all with a #16 jersey of my first sports hero Frank Gifford. My family moved to New Hampshire when I was 12 and literally 100’s of neighbors, colleagues and students have tried to get me to defect to the Pats over the years but I always tell them “once I had my team that was it”. I have seen 5 championships in my time and they played in 6 other title games so I think I have been lucky for that. Once a Giant always a Giant.
Of course you realize  
DaveW2 : 11/8/2023 6:27 pm : link
That we sold our souls to the devil for the last two (improbable) Super Bowl wins. Ain't gonna happen again in my lifetime. At least I can watch replays.
RE: Of course you realize  
Amtoft : 11/8/2023 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16280948 DaveW2 said:
Quote:
That we sold our souls to the devil for the last two (improbable) Super Bowl wins. Ain't gonna happen again in my lifetime. At least I can watch replays.


what are you talking about... we haven't hit our pattern. 86, 90, 2007, 2011... 2028, 2031
How many times  
turkey : 11/8/2023 6:37 pm : link
my lovely wife ask me thatsame question.My first game was in 1941 when we lost to the Brooklyn Dodgers.I paid 50 cents to sit in the Bleachers in the Polo Grounds.I read all the coments above and lived through all those years and felt the same way you guys feel today.Patience Patience patience that was my answer to all the times she asked. So today Giant fans i say Patience Patience Patience ( years havent improved my spelling)
RE: RE: Of course you realize  
Amtoft : 11/8/2023 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16280952 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16280948 DaveW2 said:


Quote:


That we sold our souls to the devil for the last two (improbable) Super Bowl wins. Ain't gonna happen again in my lifetime. At least I can watch replays.



what are you talking about... we haven't hit our pattern. 86, 90, 2007, 2011... 2028, 2032


fixed it... it was supposed to be 2032
this is a surprisingly heartwarming thread  
CMicks3110 : 11/8/2023 7:04 pm : link
I was thinking we'd hear more of the Carl character from Curb Your Enthusiasm, who committed suicide over the Jets.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcJ8nW-AWl8&t=107s - ( New Window )
As long as it takes…  
Vinny from Danbury : 11/8/2023 7:18 pm : link
Even if I die first.
yeah, fan for life...  
newjerseygiants : 11/8/2023 7:20 pm : link
but I don't like them right now!
As long as I live.  
CV36 : 11/8/2023 7:46 pm : link
I spend less time invested when things are like this. I do things in life that bring me joy not misery. I start every game and then go from there. They will be good again either in my lifetime or my grandchildren’s
I'll be a Giant  
Photoguy : 11/8/2023 7:58 pm : link
fan until I die. I just don't take the losses as hard as I did before. I turned 75 yesterday, so all things considered, I don't have a lot of time left to worry about it. If they can hoist a Lombardi one more time before I go, then I'll be a happy man. Right now, it's just shake my head, and move on.
Probably a lot  
Arcade_Games : 11/8/2023 8:59 pm : link
Football fandom is pretty low maint. I mean it is only 1 game a a week. Try being a Met fan or Knicks (who I have given up on long ago/ do not watch basketball any more).
"Once a Giant Always a Giant"  
Chef : 11/8/2023 9:06 pm : link
You just cant turn it off...impossible...
I'm done now. I've stopped watching the Giants 7 times already  
smshmth8690 : 11/8/2023 9:29 pm : link
this season. I'm sure after this week, I will give up on watching an eighth time. This will most likely continue until week 16, because I know I can't watch week 17 due to work. Probably for the best. Hopefully I won't have to give up every week next year.
Hit on the QB  
ajr2456 : 11/8/2023 9:29 pm : link
And the team will be good for awhile. They have their chance
As many as the lord gives me  
JT039 : 11/8/2023 9:37 pm : link
And hopefully that’s a few more.

If the giants are bad - there are other things in life worth celebrating.
It’s a sport that we watch  
Gmen1982 : 11/8/2023 9:51 pm : link
How pathetic are you
To stop because they aren’t winning? I love when people have the nerve to criticize the best athletes
In the world.
I'm still watching and will continue to do so  
BlueVinnie : 11/8/2023 10:08 pm : link
however, I'm fine with a 2-15 season. It would certainly help to have some hope for this team in the near future (I did not expect a successful season in 2023 - I believe my prediction was 6-11). I believe the quickest way to return to some level of prominence, is to hit on a true franchise QB first and build from there. Sure, a very high draft pick doesn't guarantee that a QB (or any other position) you select will pan out but it's certainly gives you better odds of hitting on one (and not having to pay a massive price to move up in the draft).
As George Young once said, the QB gives you hope.

Continuing with the annual Daniel Jones "prove it" year is just going to lead to more shitty or mediocre football.
