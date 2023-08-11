ESPN: The odds of the #Giants landing ...

Drafting a WR is going to accomplish nothing. Hyatt was open deep 4 times and no one could get him the ball. Harrison being on the team without a QB will not help at all. This team desperately needs a QB./
If ARZ gets some wins with Murray coming back. Plus the outcome of the Car/Bears matchup.
Sucks it’s another season of looking forward to the draft this early but I just hope the Giants don’t win meaningless games and put themselves out of position on any of the blue chippers like they usually do in this scenario. Him not rooting for losses, but rooting for a top 2 pick in this upcoming draft. I would like to see what the depth players can do rest of the way (Owens, Davidson/Riley, continued development from the young CBs, and young WRs).
This! Rarely does a blue chip WR make your QB that much better. It's usually the other way around, a blue chip QB makes everyone look better. Eli made Ruben Randle a 1k yard receiver
It is a natural reaction to pull for them to win, so I hope they finish 8-0 . . . but realize 0-8 is possible and certainly more probable than the latter. With that in mind, the obstacles to the #1 pick:
NY beat Arizona - must have less wins than them (They're 1-7 now, but Kyler is lurking)
Chicago has their own pick & Carolina's (another 1 win team), so they may be tough to get in front of for the top pick. In addition, they have multiple low picks and can make the best offer for the top pick if they do not have it.
NY plays two more pretty lowly rated teams in MetLife (NE without Tyrod & GB possibly with him)
We usually find a way to beat Washington and then New England is a possibility.
Right now, I'm guessing we end up with the #4 pick, unless one of Carolina or Arizona improves. I don't trust the Patriots. I could see them sneaking into the top three of the draft.
Chicago has home games against both Carolina and Arizona.
This is a fair point. Ask Garrett Wilson what it is like playing with a poor QB.
Finding the right QB first has an enormous ripple effect and helps solve many, many issues.
what the Giants think of these top quarterbacks. They may not even know yet what they think. Williams and Maye may be their top two, but they may like one better than the other, or they may like one of the other ones really well. Right now we have no idea. But the higher you draft, the more options you have.
Wanting your team to lose to get a better draft position is not something I favor. It disrupts the entire organization, and yes if they got Maye maybe that's the key element of the turnaround, but nothing's a sure thing. If they're not good enough and they lose, sobeit. Patrick Mahomes was not someone who went in the first two or three or 4 choices in the draft, and all of you can list QBs who were taken that high who didn't pan out. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were not random players who were made great by Mahomes. You need those kind of guys on your team too.
like Jamaar Chase, Justin Jefferson, AJ Brown, Stefon Diggs at 3 - are people really going to complain?
Well yeah they will, but it doesnt make them right.
Their QBs
Burrow, Cousins (was), Hurts, Josh Allen....
Are you going to suggest they wouldnt make any QB better? Look how much Hurts got better with Brown. Look how much better Tua got when Hill came. Look at the leap Allen made when Diggs came.
WRs matter. A dominant WR makes every QB look better.
It is disingenuous to suggest that all of Hurts' and Tua's development is the result of adding the receiver. They were in the middle of their ascension as well, and would have gotten better whether those guys arrived or not. To give all the credit to Hill and Diggs, discredits your argument.
Having said that. Taking a shot at QB is more important than securing an elite WR. BW is correct, look at Garrett Wilson.
They need to do everything possible to get to No.2 and take one of the two QBs. From everything I’ve seen and heard, there’s a drop off after Maye and Williams. The Giants need to land one of those 2 guys in this draft. No disrespect to Harrison Jr, but a stud WR won’t be a stud without an above average QB getting him the ball.
The commentary about Daniels is making me wonder if this isn’t a
Be prepared to surrender the 2nd rounder, plus two #1s in 2024 and 2025.
RE: The commentary about Daniels is making me wonder if this isn’t a
That cuts in all ways; busts, superstars, steals, duds, undrafted surprises, etc. Every draft or position can't be summed up using 1 example; 1 pick. Gun to my head, I think the team taking Williams will be disappointed. I don't think he will be a bust. He has too much talent for that. But, I just don't think he will be special. So, I'd be more than happy to miss out on him or pass him altogether if he somehow fell.
Where ever the Giants do fall, I think they can't and shouldn't avoid a QB on day one. If that means taking someone else up top and then trading up to get another pick, so be it. But, they need to come away from day 1 with a QB they think they can build with.
Best case scenario is Jones heals 100% and the rest of their moves this off season put an even better team around him and he looks like the guy they are paying for. Then they can trade one of the QBs, whichever one they feel least confident with long term. Realistically, that isn't happening. They should already have their next guy in place, potentially closing out next season (a la Eli in 2004). It should be easy to cut ties with Jones, if that's what they deem necessary. They should not FIRST start thinking about it after next season, is my point.
RE: I'm not sure how I feel about the idea of Harrison, if they are 3 and
You don't have to get a QB in the first 2 picks. Who is the best team in the NFL. It is arguable but I'm going with the Eagles. They drafted Hurts at the end of round 2 because they saw traits that they liked. Everyone laughed when it happened but now look at them. What did they spend their firsts on? Smith and AJ Brown. There is no one way to build a team. Look at the Niners. We can argue about Purdy all day long but why not do what they do and build up the supporting cast to give your QB a chance? How many times have we seen a team draft a QB high only to have that player fail because the situation sucked especially when the team trades multiple premium picks to get that QB. People need to stop being so rigid when it comes to roster building.
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
Lucky? Building the team the way they did was lucky? Were the Eagles lucky when they drafted Wentz and it didn't work out? Were the Niners lucky when they drafted Lance and it didn't work out? Again, there is more that goes into roster building than being lucky and trading up for a QB.
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
Lucky? Building the team the way they did was lucky? Were the Eagles lucky when they drafted Wentz and it didn't work out? Were the Niners lucky when they drafted Lance and it didn't work out? Again, there is more that goes into roster building than being lucky and trading up for a QB.
Finding a top QB outside of rd1 is incredibly lucky. The stats on this have been posted before
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
Lucky? Building the team the way they did was lucky? Were the Eagles lucky when they drafted Wentz and it didn't work out? Were the Niners lucky when they drafted Lance and it didn't work out? Again, there is more that goes into roster building than being lucky and trading up for a QB.
Finding a top QB outside of rd1 is incredibly lucky. The stats on this have been posted before
Who said to get a top QB? Our team sucks. We have holes everywhere. This is about roster building, not just getting a QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There are many ways to build a team.
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
Lucky? Building the team the way they did was lucky? Were the Eagles lucky when they drafted Wentz and it didn't work out? Were the Niners lucky when they drafted Lance and it didn't work out? Again, there is more that goes into roster building than being lucky and trading up for a QB.
Finding a top QB outside of rd1 is incredibly lucky. The stats on this have been posted before
Who said to get a top QB? Our team sucks. We have holes everywhere. This is about roster building, not just getting a QB.
Building the roster starts with the QB
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There are many ways to build a team.
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
Lucky? Building the team the way they did was lucky? Were the Eagles lucky when they drafted Wentz and it didn't work out? Were the Niners lucky when they drafted Lance and it didn't work out? Again, there is more that goes into roster building than being lucky and trading up for a QB.
Finding a top QB outside of rd1 is incredibly lucky. The stats on this have been posted before
Who said to get a top QB? Our team sucks. We have holes everywhere. This is about roster building, not just getting a QB.
They had zero intention of Purdy starting meaningful games for them.
Yeah, before we pat them on the back for drafting Purdy, look at all the draft capital they spent on Lance. Basically, add all of that together to get the true cost of them getting a starting QB.
(Similar to how Dallas spent the 4th overall pick on Ezekiel Elliott and a 4th rounder on Prescott. Reverse those and they also got acceptable value for those picks).
You guys completely missed the point. You're all so focused in the QB. Is the point to have the best QB or win? Last I checked it was to win and you don't need a top tier QB to do that. In fact, it is easier to be successfull by having a dominant supporting cast. That is the point. The point is that there are multiple ways to build up the roster. In fact, I can make a very compelling argument that trading up to get your franchise QB rarely works. Again, get off the Brock Purdy situation. It wasn't about Brock. It was about having such a great team all around that a Brock Purdy can succeed.
Since 2011, QBs drafted in the 1st round have lost or tied more than they have won.
I'm not against taking a QB in the first. I just find it hysterical that people are so dead set on one way to build a team the right way. The NFL draft is coming. If your team drafts a 'franchise' quarterback in the first round, brace for failure - ( New Window )
This is not surprising at all. The failure rate in first round is actually high at most positions.
As for QB record It’s because teams force terrible QB picks all the time in the first. By the way, Giants and Jones himself are a big contributor to this statistic so far.
They had zero intention of Purdy starting meaningful games for them.
Yeah, before we pat them on the back for drafting Purdy, look at all the draft capital they spent on Lance. Basically, add all of that together to get the true cost of them getting a starting QB.
(Similar to how Dallas spent the 4th overall pick on Ezekiel Elliott and a 4th rounder on Prescott. Reverse those and they also got acceptable value for those picks).
You guys completely missed the point. You're all so focused in the QB. Is the point to have the best QB or win? Last I checked it was to win and you don't need a top tier QB to do that. In fact, it is easier to be successfull by having a dominant supporting cast. That is the point. The point is that there are multiple ways to build up the roster. In fact, I can make a very compelling argument that trading up to get your franchise QB rarely works. Again, get off the Brock Purdy situation. It wasn't about Brock. It was about having such a great team all around that a Brock Purdy can succeed.
In this era you pretty much need a top QB to win. Take a look at the playoffs every year. It's a who's who of the best QBs.
If nothing else, drafting a quarterback with the first round pick
effectively ends the Daniel Jones Era, which will be known in posterity as the worst period in the history of this franchise, the '70s included. I honestly couldn't care less if the pick is a bust. As others here have pointed out, the majority of top ten quarterback picks over the last decade indeed have been busts. But fast failure is actually the correct process to turn this thing around. See Josh Rosen, Carson Wentz, etc etc. And it will be the proper set of competitive processes, not falling in love with a man in gym shorts, that will ultimately lead us to the next franchise quarterback who will raise our fifth Lombardi.
Wipe the slate clean and begin again. The right way this time.
They had zero intention of Purdy starting meaningful games for them.
Yeah, before we pat them on the back for drafting Purdy, look at all the draft capital they spent on Lance. Basically, add all of that together to get the true cost of them getting a starting QB.
(Similar to how Dallas spent the 4th overall pick on Ezekiel Elliott and a 4th rounder on Prescott. Reverse those and they also got acceptable value for those picks).
You guys completely missed the point. You're all so focused in the QB. Is the point to have the best QB or win? Last I checked it was to win and you don't need a top tier QB to do that. In fact, it is easier to be successfull by having a dominant supporting cast. That is the point. The point is that there are multiple ways to build up the roster. In fact, I can make a very compelling argument that trading up to get your franchise QB rarely works. Again, get off the Brock Purdy situation. It wasn't about Brock. It was about having such a great team all around that a Brock Purdy can succeed.
In this era you pretty much need a top QB to win. Take a look at the playoffs every year. It's a who's who of the best QBs.
You mean like that quarterback Daniel Jones in the playoffs last year?
Is by having a guy who can be one of the best QBs in the league, even if it’s just a 4 week stretch in January
This is stupid even by the standards Ive come to expect from you.
Team game. Always was. Always will be.
Hey moron, where does it say you don’t need other good players?
How many Super Bowls have Shanahan and Lynch won? What happened when Purdy got hurt in the playoff game against Philly? How come their complete roster didn’t overpower Philly? Why didn’t Philly beat the Chiefs?
That the armchair GMs masturbate over, only burrow was the first or second pick.
Mahommes and Allen in particular. And they were both selected by playoff teams so they didn’t exactly reverse fortunes.
Fans cling to a paint by numbers approach but it seldom works that way.
You actually think the Chiefs make it to 3 of the last 4 Super Bowls (winning 2) with Alex Smith or anyone other than Mahomes at QB?
I think he is a special quarterback but I don't think he makes it without Kelce. Did you watch the week 1 game that Kelce was out? Mahomes was let down by his receivers dropping balls all over the place.
Most fans overvalue the qb. Give them too much credit and too much blame. It’s part of the gig.
Players, exe players, coaches front office execs etc. those that have a better understanding of the game have a better perspective. I’ll trust the professionals over Stephen A or whatever is the primary source of the echo chamber
Upgrade all positions when possible. Especially the most important.
But those believing that one man is coming to save the day are delusional and uninformed. But by all means boil a 90 man operation down to one player. Shit. I used to believe in Santa Clause.
They had zero intention of Purdy starting meaningful games for them.
Yeah, before we pat them on the back for drafting Purdy, look at all the draft capital they spent on Lance. Basically, add all of that together to get the true cost of them getting a starting QB.
(Similar to how Dallas spent the 4th overall pick on Ezekiel Elliott and a 4th rounder on Prescott. Reverse those and they also got acceptable value for those picks).
In this era you pretty much need a top QB to win. Take a look at the playoffs every year. It's a who's who of the best QBs.
I guess you missed SF and Philly and the Giants making it to round 2. Nobody is dismissing that top QBs are obviously good but did you read the article? One QB drafted in the first round in the last X years has won a SB and that is Mahomes. So, no, your comment is just flat out wrong.
Recent Super Bowl victories by 1st rd QBs tracking
Is being thrown off by Brady, a historic anomaly. If you exclude Brady championships, the sample size gets really small and difficult to interpret.
One of those exceptions is the Eagles championship win over NE. Anyone want to present that as a model for building a champion?
I'd argue QB has never been as important as it is now. The league is full of the haves and have nots and the difference is QB. There are so many teams with crappy QB's this year. Just look at all the division leaders, it's almost always the division with the best QB.
This is the chance for Schoen and Daboll to come away with a QB which changes the trajectory of the franchise. The idea is to not be picking this high again, the opportunity is now. I imagine Schoen and Daboll are smart enough to realize their jobs are at stake. Picking a WR or tackle and the franchise is rudderless come end of 2024, you can be confident Schoen and Daboll aren't long for the job.
RE: Recent Super Bowl victories by 1st rd QBs tracking
I'd argue QB has never been as important as it is now. The league is full of the haves and have nots and the difference is QB. There are so many teams with crappy QB's this year. Just look at all the division leaders, it's almost always the division with the best QB.
Thats because people automatically attribute success of a team to a QB. Its why outside Burrow, Allen, and Mahomes the rest of the top 10 is so fluid, guys constantly moving up and down the rankings. Oh this team is good this year, must be the QB. Same in the opposite direction. It's fairly tiring at this point, and its cope for the fans thinking that we can turn it around in a couple years.
Even if we get the QB right, this team is still trash. Theres signs thats turning around, but I don't know why we shouldn't just clean house and get everyone on the same timeline the next 4 years. We won't have that answer until the end of the year though.
RE: RE: RE: Recent Super Bowl victories by 1st rd QBs tracking
I'd argue QB has never been as important as it is now. The league is full of the haves and have nots and the difference is QB. There are so many teams with crappy QB's this year. Just look at all the division leaders, it's almost always the division with the best QB.
Thats because people automatically attribute success of a team to a QB. Its why outside Burrow, Allen, and Mahomes the rest of the top 10 is so fluid, guys constantly moving up and down the rankings. Oh this team is good this year, must be the QB. Same in the opposite direction. It's fairly tiring at this point, and its cope for the fans thinking that we can turn it around in a couple years.
Even if we get the QB right, this team is still trash. Theres signs thats turning around, but I don't know why we shouldn't just clean house and get everyone on the same timeline the next 4 years. We won't have that answer until the end of the year though.
Jalin Hyatt would’ve had 180 yards and three touchdowns, and he’d be hyped up as a rising star. We’d also beat the Commanders, Packers, Pats, Saints and Rams (or at least four of those five) and go into the offseason feeling like the playoffs were very much a possibility in 2024. A good QB’s impact is enormous.
The most important factor in great QBs is talent. Please tell me how Burrow, Lawrence, Luck had great landing spots.
All QBs picked number one overall are supremely talented.
Lawrence and Luck are great examples of landing spot dictating their futures. Imagine if Meyers doesn't self destruct and Lawrence is playing under him?
Luck literally quit because of the beating he took his first years in the league.
I think Burrow is one of the few contemporary examples like Peyton Manning who could drop into any situation and make everything work.
I feel like that's a different conversation. Both Lawrence and Luck are supremely TALENTED. Landing spot didn't dictate that they would be successful, health permitting. That's the point. You have a crew of fans who think landing spot, context and coaching dictate success. Those things obviously have an impact. They are important. But talent is the most important factor. You can't make an untalented QB into a star. Mahomes, Luck, Herbert, Lawrence, Burrow, and now seemingly Stroud, have the talent required to excel at the position, unless you are going to tell me that Stroud had a great landing spot in Houston. Those guys have the talent to excel. Daniel Jones does not. And we have been stuck on mediocrity for 5 years. It has to end.
Jalin Hyatt would’ve had 180 yards and three touchdowns, and he’d be hyped up as a rising star. We’d also beat the Commanders, Packers, Pats, Saints and Rams (or at least four of those five) and go into the offseason feeling like the playoffs were very much a possibility in 2024. A good QB’s impact is enormous.
Texans OL is leaps and bounds better than us. So are there WRs.
RE: RE: RE: None of McAdoo, Shurmur, or Judge went 2-15
Horseshit. I would expect qb's drafted in the first round to collectively have a losing record. Successful teams seldom take qb's in the first round. Mahomes is an outlier in that respect.
Secondly, define "success". Sure, Mahomes won the SB. That doesn't mean the rest are failures. For example, Goff has thrown for 28,000 yards and 167 td's in an 7+ year career and is a key player on the resurgent Lions. Newton threw for 33000 yards, rand for nearly 6000 more and tallied 275 td's running and passing in an 11 year career. Those are not failures.
But let's take a look back Super Bowl history. In the last 20 years of the 40 qb appearances, 21 have been a first round pick, 4 have been a second round pick, 3 have been third round picks, 9 have been 6th round (8 by Brady and 1 Hasselbeck for Seattle). Two have been UDFA (Delhomme and Warner). Of the 5 qb's who made more than one SB appearance in the last 20 years, 4 were first rounders (with that man Brady again the exception).
A first round pick is not a guarantee of getting to the SB, but it increases your odds considerably, and if you want to go more than once, unless you happen to hit the GOAT in the 6th round, pick your qb in the first round.
If you want to increase your chances of making it to the championship game, you pick a qb in the first round. If you want sustainable success, then it is almost a requirement.
This season, of the teams that are .500 or better in the AFC, every single one has a first round qb. The NFC has 3 #1's, a 2 (Hurts), 2 #4 (Prescott and Cousins) and a #7 Purdy. Make of that what you will.
RE: RE: If CJ Stroud we’re QBing this team in Vegas
Jalin Hyatt would’ve had 180 yards and three touchdowns, and he’d be hyped up as a rising star. We’d also beat the Commanders, Packers, Pats, Saints and Rams (or at least four of those five) and go into the offseason feeling like the playoffs were very much a possibility in 2024. A good QB’s impact is enormous.
Texans OL is leaps and bounds better than us. So are there WRs.
I agree there are multiple ways to build a team. The only thing I object to is drafting a top WR very high before you have the ability to protect the QB.
In 2022, Houston had a massive -131 point differential
but who seem unaware that we, and other teams, have busted on all the other "important" positions that are "easy" to project. As if the Giants haven't already wasted so many picks trying to "build out" the roster first. It's as tired as it is predictable.
We have to draft a damn QB. And that QB doesn't get 5 years to figure out the fundamentals of the position. Let's manage the team like we aren't going to be lucky enough to build the 49ers roster. And if we do manage to build an elite roster - more power to us.
but who seem unaware that we, and other teams, have busted on all the other "important" positions that are "easy" to project. As if the Giants haven't already wasted so many picks trying to "build out" the roster first. It's as tired as it is predictable.
We have to draft a damn QB. And that QB doesn't get 5 years to figure out the fundamentals of the position. Let's manage the team like we aren't going to be lucky enough to build the 49ers roster. And if we do manage to build an elite roster - more power to us.
Indeed. Nobody remembers how down analysts were on Stroud and his landing spot, a team devoid of talent with a rookie DEFENSIVE coach.
The reality is they tried, but what actually happened is they
put DJ behind the worst performing o-line I have ever seen.
And still no truly credible alpha type WR, and no, Waller has not been that player.
But yes the fault must lie with Daniel Jones.
I would rather have DJ and Marvin Harrison than another unsupported QB.
Have you ever considered that the line is perpetually dismal in part because Daniel Jones is lost. A bad QB can make a line look worse. And likewise, he has no good playmakers because he is unable to support and feed with consistency any receiver. Have you ever considered the notion that this offense can't get going, with normal schemes, because Jones sucks? Because that is the buzz all around the league.
RE: RE: RE: None of McAdoo, Shurmur, or Judge went 2-15
Because I think Maye is Mara's dream QB, and I don't think he's going to love having a franchise QB that paints his fingernails, cries to his mom on TV after a loss, or talks as much as Williams does.
Do you know Maye's story? He was a 4-star headed to Bama as one of their top QB recruits but switched once Bama landed Bryce Young/5-star. Plus, he's from Charlotte and his entire family is associated with UNC.
And then at the end of last year, after he exploded on the scene, there were rumors Maye was quietly getting recruited by Bama again to fill the void left by Young.
I really like how Bama is developing Jalen Milroe, but they likely are undefeated right now if Maye is there with that OL and talent.
Anyway, he does have Mara's type written all over him. But unlike Jones, he's the real deal.
RE: RE: RE: If CJ Stroud we’re QBing this team in Vegas
Jalin Hyatt would’ve had 180 yards and three touchdowns, and he’d be hyped up as a rising star. We’d also beat the Commanders, Packers, Pats, Saints and Rams (or at least four of those five) and go into the offseason feeling like the playoffs were very much a possibility in 2024. A good QB’s impact is enormous.
Texans OL is leaps and bounds better than us. So are there WRs.
Suddenly Houston was fantastic.
When did you PRODUCER posts after he struggled against Atlanta, NO, and Carolina?
RE: RE: RE: RE: None of McAdoo, Shurmur, or Judge went 2-15
Because I think Maye is Mara's dream QB, and I don't think he's going to love having a franchise QB that paints his fingernails, cries to his mom on TV after a loss, or talks as much as Williams does.
Do you know Maye's story? He was a 4-star headed to Bama as one of their top QB recruits but switched once Bama landed Bryce Young/5-star. Plus, he's from Charlotte and his entire family is associated with UNC.
And then at the end of last year, after he exploded on the scene, there were rumors Maye was quietly getting recruited by Bama again to fill the void left by Young.
I really like how Bama is developing Jalen Milroe, but they likely are undefeated right now if Maye is there with that OL and talent.
Anyway, he does have Mara's type written all over him. But unlike Jones, he's the real deal.
I have to admit I haven't seen much of Maye yet. I just get the feeling Caleb is still number one. His ability off script and throwing on the run reminds me of Mahomes and Burrow in college.
It's probably a moot point, because I don't think the Giants will land the top pick, my guess is second, but if they have to choose between Caleb and Drake, my hunch right now is it would be a mistake to pass on the USC star.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If CJ Stroud we’re QBing this team in Vegas
Jalin Hyatt would’ve had 180 yards and three touchdowns, and he’d be hyped up as a rising star. We’d also beat the Commanders, Packers, Pats, Saints and Rams (or at least four of those five) and go into the offseason feeling like the playoffs were very much a possibility in 2024. A good QB’s impact is enormous.
Texans OL is leaps and bounds better than us. So are there WRs.
Suddenly Houston was fantastic.
When did you PRODUCER posts after he struggled against Atlanta, NO, and Carolina?
Is that supposed to be English?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If CJ Stroud we’re QBing this team in Vegas
sorry it was suppose to say produce your - autocorrect on phones gets me sometimes.
no worries.. I don't know if Stroud is the real deal. The comeback win this week sure was impressive. I'm just saying this Houston team was in the dumpster after last season. And now they seem to have a future.
It's important not to conflate talented with great. Great is a performance measurement over time. Talented is an ability measurement.
Many times the consensus most talented QBs (as voted by the democracy of the draft), don't have the most success. Is it because they weren't the most talented in reality? Or is it because they landed in circumstances that limited their ceiling?
On a big enough sample size, it's probably equally both.
I think with Jones it's both. He's got a big flaw, making decisions quickly enough. In a low stakes offense, like Daboll devised last year, he's a perfectly average quarterback.
The dysfunction of the previous staff never put him in the position to be a perfectly average quarterback.
It's important not to conflate talented with great. Great is a performance measurement over time. Talented is an ability measurement.
Many times the consensus most talented QBs (as voted by the democracy of the draft), don't have the most success. Is it because they weren't the most talented in reality? Or is it because they landed in circumstances that limited their ceiling?
On a big enough sample size, it's probably equally both.
I think with Jones it's both. He's got a big flaw, making decisions quickly enough. In a low stakes offense, like Daboll devised last year, he's a perfectly average quarterback.
The dysfunction of the previous staff never put him in the position to be a perfectly average quarterback.
Talent and greatness is the proverbial distinction without a difference.
I think you get a lot wrong in this post but I'll point to Jones has "a big flaw". Jones has many big flaws. Shall I list them for you? It's quite a long list.
The most important factor in great QBs is talent. Please tell me how Burrow, Lawrence, Luck had great landing spots.
All QBs picked number one overall are supremely talented.
Lawrence and Luck are great examples of landing spot dictating their futures. Imagine if Meyers doesn't self destruct and Lawrence is playing under him?
Luck literally quit because of the beating he took his first years in the league.
I think Burrow is one of the few contemporary examples like Peyton Manning who could drop into any situation and make everything work.
I feel like that's a different conversation. Both Lawrence and Luck are supremely TALENTED. Landing spot didn't dictate that they would be successful, health permitting. That's the point. You have a crew of fans who think landing spot, context and coaching dictate success. Those things obviously have an impact. They are important. But talent is the most important factor. You can't make an untalented QB into a star. Mahomes, Luck, Herbert, Lawrence, Burrow, and now seemingly Stroud, have the talent required to excel at the position, unless you are going to tell me that Stroud had a great landing spot in Houston. Those guys have the talent to excel. Daniel Jones does not. And we have been stuck on mediocrity for 5 years. It has to end.
I don't know, I think we need to wait another 5 years to properly evaluate Jones. We have to give him the 90s Cowboys O Line and the 1999 Rams receiving corps to truly know what we have in him.
If you take Harrison - trade back into round 1 and try to get Daniels or McCarthy.
Yes
This is a fair point. Ask Garrett Wilson what it is like playing with a poor QB.
Finding the right QB first has an enormous ripple effect and helps solve many, many issues.
A QB needs to get them the ball.
Quote:
A QB needs to get them the ball.
do you post anything other than this? My god. Please what I wrote earlier. Nauseating...
Their QBs
Burrow, Cousins (was), Hurts, Josh Allen....
I just hope we don't get cute and start trading down for cluster drafting.
I just hope we don't get cute and start trading down for cluster drafting.
WR and guard.
You will have your share of complainers no matter who they pick. Then in hindsight they will say who should've been chosen.
Quote:
Their QBs
Burrow, Cousins (was), Hurts, Josh Allen....
Are you going to suggest they wouldnt make any QB better? Look how much Hurts got better with Brown. Look how much better Tua got when Hill came. Look at the leap Allen made when Diggs came.
WRs matter. A dominant WR makes every QB look better.
Quote:
In comment 16280650 JT039 said:
Quote:
Their QBs
Burrow, Cousins (was), Hurts, Josh Allen....
Are you going to suggest they wouldnt make any QB better? Look how much Hurts got better with Brown. Look how much better Tua got when Hill came. Look at the leap Allen made when Diggs came.
WRs matter. A dominant WR makes every QB look better.
WRs are far more dependent on the QB than vice versa. Why do you think OBJ was disgruntled?
WRs are far more dependent on the QB than vice versa. Why do you think OBJ was disgruntled?
Cause he is a moron?
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 16280650 JT039 said:
Quote:
Their QBs
Burrow, Cousins (was), Hurts, Josh Allen....
Are you going to suggest they wouldnt make any QB better? Look how much Hurts got better with Brown. Look how much better Tua got when Hill came. Look at the leap Allen made when Diggs came.
WRs matter. A dominant WR makes every QB look better.
OK...chicken and the egg
I say QB makes the WR MUCH more than other around
Also, give me a top-tier OL and average RB rather than the other way around.
Wanting your team to lose to get a better draft position is not something I favor. It disrupts the entire organization, and yes if they got Maye maybe that's the key element of the turnaround, but nothing's a sure thing. If they're not good enough and they lose, sobeit. Patrick Mahomes was not someone who went in the first two or three or 4 choices in the draft, and all of you can list QBs who were taken that high who didn't pan out. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were not random players who were made great by Mahomes. You need those kind of guys on your team too.
So who the f knows what should happen.
If you take Harrison - trade back into round 1 and try to get Daniels or McCarthy.
I would love that, but odds are daniels ends up top 10 now I think
Not with devito or Barkley and no lenny
Quote:
Their QBs
Burrow, Cousins (was), Hurts, Josh Allen....
Are you going to suggest they wouldnt make any QB better? Look how much Hurts got better with Brown. Look how much better Tua got when Hill came. Look at the leap Allen made when Diggs came.
WRs matter. A dominant WR makes every QB look better.
It is disingenuous to suggest that all of Hurts' and Tua's development is the result of adding the receiver. They were in the middle of their ascension as well, and would have gotten better whether those guys arrived or not. To give all the credit to Hill and Diggs, discredits your argument.
Having said that. Taking a shot at QB is more important than securing an elite WR. BW is correct, look at Garrett Wilson.
Are a lot greater than 25%… believe you me!
50% minimum.
LOL, I was gonna say that exact thing
He's going to be deep in this discussion when the dust settles. JD has had a tremendous campaign.
If he went #1 right now, I would not be surprised because a reasonable case can be made that he should be the top pick.
Talk to me in 4 weeks when they are 2-11. It'll be closer to 70-80 percent.
Be prepared to surrender the 2nd rounder, plus two #1s in 2024 and 2025.
Can it be as good as 2020 which gave the league:
Burrow
Tua
Herbert
Hurts
+1 - no point in getting a top WR if you have a hole at QB and no line to protect a new QB either.
Mahommes and Allen in particular. And they were both selected by playoff teams so they didn’t exactly reverse fortunes.
Fans cling to a paint by numbers approach but it seldom works that way.
ESPN draft projections - ( New Window )
Mahommes and Allen in particular. And they were both selected by playoff teams so they didn’t exactly reverse fortunes.
Fans cling to a paint by numbers approach but it seldom works that way.
Just checking membership status.
Are you also a member of the "Sure Things Only Society"?
The only games that somewhat worry me are the Rams and Pats.
Quote:
That the armchair GMs masturbate over, only burrow was the first or second pick.
Mahommes and Allen in particular. And they were both selected by playoff teams so they didn’t exactly reverse fortunes.
Fans cling to a paint by numbers approach but it seldom works that way.
Just checking membership status.
Are you also a member of the "Sure Things Only Society"?
I looked yesterday at all the QBs taken No. 1 overall in the last 30 years. Only 7 out of 16 could be considered top 5 franchise QBs, and I included Eli and Lawrence in the franchise list.
Where ever the Giants do fall, I think they can't and shouldn't avoid a QB on day one. If that means taking someone else up top and then trading up to get another pick, so be it. But, they need to come away from day 1 with a QB they think they can build with.
Best case scenario is Jones heals 100% and the rest of their moves this off season put an even better team around him and he looks like the guy they are paying for. Then they can trade one of the QBs, whichever one they feel least confident with long term. Realistically, that isn't happening. They should already have their next guy in place, potentially closing out next season (a la Eli in 2004). It should be easy to cut ties with Jones, if that's what they deem necessary. They should not FIRST start thinking about it after next season, is my point.
Absolutely agree - or the kid from LSU?
Giants need to get themselves a young QB to mold to their system (or visa versa).
Did you happen to notice that Tyrod Taylor was able to find more time to throw downfield by moving the pocket around than Daniel Jones was able to muster with the same supporting cast?
That's how.
I just hope we don't get cute and start trading down for cluster drafting.
1st round - QB Maye or Williams
with their three day 2 picks I hope they land a G/OT, ER, DT or WR.
Mahommes and Allen in particular. And they were both selected by playoff teams so they didn’t exactly reverse fortunes.
Fans cling to a paint by numbers approach but it seldom works that way.
The Bills were in the same exact roster position as the Giants. Allen absolutely reversed their fortunes.
I don’t want Caleb. It will be way too many headaches
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
Lucky? Building the team the way they did was lucky? Were the Eagles lucky when they drafted Wentz and it didn't work out? Were the Niners lucky when they drafted Lance and it didn't work out? Again, there is more that goes into roster building than being lucky and trading up for a QB.
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
Lucky? Building the team the way they did was lucky? Were the Eagles lucky when they drafted Wentz and it didn't work out? Were the Niners lucky when they drafted Lance and it didn't work out? Again, there is more that goes into roster building than being lucky and trading up for a QB.
Finding a top QB outside of rd1 is incredibly lucky. The stats on this have been posted before
I imagine it is comforting to think… all I have to do is draft THIS years generational quarterback and all things will fall into place. We can win SUPERBOWLS ( plural) and contend every year.
It’s magical thinking.
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
Lucky? Building the team the way they did was lucky? Were the Eagles lucky when they drafted Wentz and it didn't work out? Were the Niners lucky when they drafted Lance and it didn't work out? Again, there is more that goes into roster building than being lucky and trading up for a QB.
Finding a top QB outside of rd1 is incredibly lucky. The stats on this have been posted before
Who said to get a top QB? Our team sucks. We have holes everywhere. This is about roster building, not just getting a QB.
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
Lucky? Building the team the way they did was lucky? Were the Eagles lucky when they drafted Wentz and it didn't work out? Were the Niners lucky when they drafted Lance and it didn't work out? Again, there is more that goes into roster building than being lucky and trading up for a QB.
Finding a top QB outside of rd1 is incredibly lucky. The stats on this have been posted before
Who said to get a top QB? Our team sucks. We have holes everywhere. This is about roster building, not just getting a QB.
Building the roster starts with the QB
"Look other teams got lucky" isn't a strategy. SF also traded up to try and upgrade QB. That obviously didn't work out but they still saw the need to draft a QB early
Lucky? Building the team the way they did was lucky? Were the Eagles lucky when they drafted Wentz and it didn't work out? Were the Niners lucky when they drafted Lance and it didn't work out? Again, there is more that goes into roster building than being lucky and trading up for a QB.
Finding a top QB outside of rd1 is incredibly lucky. The stats on this have been posted before
Who said to get a top QB? Our team sucks. We have holes everywhere. This is about roster building, not just getting a QB.
Building the roster starts with the QB
No it doesn't. This is laugable.
I'm not against taking a QB in the first. I just find it hysterical that people are so dead set on one way to build a team the right way.
The NFL draft is coming. If your team drafts a 'franchise' quarterback in the first round, brace for failure - ( New Window )
I think the Cardinals want very, very badly to move on from Murray.
Yeah, before we pat them on the back for drafting Purdy, look at all the draft capital they spent on Lance. Basically, add all of that together to get the true cost of them getting a starting QB.
(Similar to how Dallas spent the 4th overall pick on Ezekiel Elliott and a 4th rounder on Prescott. Reverse those and they also got acceptable value for those picks).
You guys completely missed the point. You're all so focused in the QB. Is the point to have the best QB or win? Last I checked it was to win and you don't need a top tier QB to do that. In fact, it is easier to be successfull by having a dominant supporting cast. That is the point. The point is that there are multiple ways to build up the roster. In fact, I can make a very compelling argument that trading up to get your franchise QB rarely works. Again, get off the Brock Purdy situation. It wasn't about Brock. It was about having such a great team all around that a Brock Purdy can succeed.
I'm not against taking a QB in the first. I just find it hysterical that people are so dead set on one way to build a team the right way. The NFL draft is coming. If your team drafts a 'franchise' quarterback in the first round, brace for failure - ( New Window )
This is not surprising at all. The failure rate in first round is actually high at most positions.
As for QB record It’s because teams force terrible QB picks all the time in the first. By the way, Giants and Jones himself are a big contributor to this statistic so far.
In this era you pretty much need a top QB to win. Take a look at the playoffs every year. It's a who's who of the best QBs.
Wipe the slate clean and begin again. The right way this time.
He's going top 10 at a minimum. I think he goes top 4
Well played, Sir!
This is stupid even by the standards Ive come to expect from you.
Team game. Always was. Always will be.
In this era you pretty much need a top QB to win. Take a look at the playoffs every year. It's a who's who of the best QBs.
You mean like that quarterback Daniel Jones in the playoffs last year?
This is stupid even by the standards Ive come to expect from you.
Team game. Always was. Always will be.
Hey moron, where does it say you don’t need other good players?
How many Super Bowls have Shanahan and Lynch won? What happened when Purdy got hurt in the playoff game against Philly? How come their complete roster didn’t overpower Philly? Why didn’t Philly beat the Chiefs?
Mahommes and Allen in particular. And they were both selected by playoff teams so they didn’t exactly reverse fortunes.
Fans cling to a paint by numbers approach but it seldom works that way.
You actually think the Chiefs make it to 3 of the last 4 Super Bowls (winning 2) with Alex Smith or anyone other than Mahomes at QB?
I think he is a special quarterback but I don't think he makes it without Kelce. Did you watch the week 1 game that Kelce was out? Mahomes was let down by his receivers dropping balls all over the place.
And the chiefs were perennial contenders prior to getting PM.
I can’t predict an alternate reality. But there are plenty here who can. Just ask them.
And the chiefs were perennial contenders prior to getting PM.
I can’t predict an alternate reality. But there are plenty here who can. Just ask them.
Perennial contenders? They won one playoff game with Smith, they had a 1-4 record. They’re 11-3 in the playoffs with Mahomes.
Having the best quarterback outweighs everything else
And the chiefs were perennial contenders prior to getting PM.
I can’t predict an alternate reality. But there are plenty here who can. Just ask them.
Perennial contenders? Yeah, no.
Most fans overvalue the qb. Give them too much credit and too much blame. It’s part of the gig.
Players, exe players, coaches front office execs etc. those that have a better understanding of the game have a better perspective. I’ll trust the professionals over Stephen A or whatever is the primary source of the echo chamber
Upgrade all positions when possible. Especially the most important.
But those believing that one man is coming to save the day are delusional and uninformed. But by all means boil a 90 man operation down to one player. Shit. I used to believe in Santa Clause.
Problem is all the crying on Christmas morning.
The reason some top picks didn't do well isn't about what order they were drafted. It's because they were drafted too early or drafted by teams with bad coaching.
Aiming to pick 10th isn't a sound strategy.
2013 - 11-5
2014 - 9-7
2015 - 11-5
2016 - 12-4
2017 - 10-6
They went from playoff contender to championship contender when Mahomes took over.
They went from playoff contender to championship contender when Mahomes took over.
Not discrediting Mahomes. I'd trade a ton for the guy. But he went to a good situation and made it a great one.
The reason some top picks didn't do well isn't about what order they were drafted. It's because they were drafted too early or drafted by teams with bad coaching.
Aiming to pick 10th isn't a sound strategy.
So the reason some of these generational qbs don’t work out is because they are drafted by shitty teams with shitty coaches? That’s not really a revelation
Not sure how drafting too early is relevant tho. It’s subjective in the moment and completely bullshit through hind sight.
If dabs favors the lsu kid and drafts him at 2 there gonna be a bunch of cry babies whining about overdraft because what? Mel kiper said he was gonna
go at 10. Or because it bucked your own amateur draft board?
Would the bills have taken Allen or darnold at 2.
Nobody aims to pick 10th or worse It’s preposterous. If I don’t get fired I get a better lotto ticket.
They went from playoff contender to championship contender when Mahomes took over.
Not discrediting Mahomes. I'd trade a ton for the guy. But he went to a good situation and made it a great one.
I agree. Most great quarterbacks are the product of landing in already good situation, or one that's developing that way.
Assuming the Giants situation is developing into a good one, it's still in their favor to pick as high as possible to ensure they get their guy.
In this era you pretty much need a top QB to win. Take a look at the playoffs every year. It's a who's who of the best QBs.
I guess you missed SF and Philly and the Giants making it to round 2. Nobody is dismissing that top QBs are obviously good but did you read the article? One QB drafted in the first round in the last X years has won a SB and that is Mahomes. So, no, your comment is just flat out wrong.
One of those exceptions is the Eagles championship win over NE. Anyone want to present that as a model for building a champion?
All QBs picked number one overall are supremely talented.
Lawrence and Luck are great examples of landing spot dictating their futures. Imagine if Meyers doesn't self destruct and Lawrence is playing under him?
Luck literally quit because of the beating he took his first years in the league.
I think Burrow is one of the few contemporary examples like Peyton Manning who could drop into any situation and make everything work.
One of those exceptions is the Eagles championship win over NE. Anyone want to present that as a model for building a champion?
I'd argue QB has never been as important as it is now. The league is full of the haves and have nots and the difference is QB. There are so many teams with crappy QB's this year. Just look at all the division leaders, it's almost always the division with the best QB.
This is the chance for Schoen and Daboll to come away with a QB which changes the trajectory of the franchise. The idea is to not be picking this high again, the opportunity is now. I imagine Schoen and Daboll are smart enough to realize their jobs are at stake. Picking a WR or tackle and the franchise is rudderless come end of 2024, you can be confident Schoen and Daboll aren't long for the job.
One of those exceptions is the Eagles championship win over NE. Anyone want to present that as a model for building a champion?
If anything, the Eagles situation would be more evidence to build a solid team and would prove you can win it all with a average quarterback.
I'd be looking to mimic the teams that have multiple playoff winning seasons over say a 4 year period.
Most of the QB's who get brought up come from the AFC and there are reasons for this if you look at the history of the league outside of a few franchises.
There are a lot of factors that impact playoff wins. The path a team has to take is often a big factor that impacts getting wins or not.
I agree that the odds look strong for the Giants having a very high pick.
And then all Giants fans will shout, "EEK!".
Daboll might end up being the cost of getting Maye (I have a hard time seeing Mara sign off on Williams over Maye).
Daboll might end up being the cost of getting Maye (I have a hard time seeing Mara sign off on Williams over Maye).
Why do you think Mara won't sign off on Williams over Maye?
Why do you think Mara won't sign off on Williams over Maye?
Because I think Maye is Mara's dream QB, and I don't think he's going to love having a franchise QB that paints his fingernails, cries to his mom on TV after a loss, or talks as much as Williams does.
Quote:
I'd argue QB has never been as important as it is now. The league is full of the haves and have nots and the difference is QB. There are so many teams with crappy QB's this year. Just look at all the division leaders, it's almost always the division with the best QB.
Thats because people automatically attribute success of a team to a QB. Its why outside Burrow, Allen, and Mahomes the rest of the top 10 is so fluid, guys constantly moving up and down the rankings. Oh this team is good this year, must be the QB. Same in the opposite direction. It's fairly tiring at this point, and its cope for the fans thinking that we can turn it around in a couple years.
Even if we get the QB right, this team is still trash. Theres signs thats turning around, but I don't know why we shouldn't just clean house and get everyone on the same timeline the next 4 years. We won't have that answer until the end of the year though.
Thats because people automatically attribute success of a team to a QB. Its why outside Burrow, Allen, and Mahomes the rest of the top 10 is so fluid, guys constantly moving up and down the rankings. Oh this team is good this year, must be the QB. Same in the opposite direction. It's fairly tiring at this point, and its cope for the fans thinking that we can turn it around in a couple years.
Even if we get the QB right, this team is still trash. Theres signs thats turning around, but I don't know why we shouldn't just clean house and get everyone on the same timeline the next 4 years. We won't have that answer until the end of the year though.
Couldn't agree more
Quote:
The most important factor in great QBs is talent. Please tell me how Burrow, Lawrence, Luck had great landing spots.
All QBs picked number one overall are supremely talented.
Lawrence and Luck are great examples of landing spot dictating their futures. Imagine if Meyers doesn't self destruct and Lawrence is playing under him?
Luck literally quit because of the beating he took his first years in the league.
I think Burrow is one of the few contemporary examples like Peyton Manning who could drop into any situation and make everything work.
I feel like that's a different conversation. Both Lawrence and Luck are supremely TALENTED. Landing spot didn't dictate that they would be successful, health permitting. That's the point. You have a crew of fans who think landing spot, context and coaching dictate success. Those things obviously have an impact. They are important. But talent is the most important factor. You can't make an untalented QB into a star. Mahomes, Luck, Herbert, Lawrence, Burrow, and now seemingly Stroud, have the talent required to excel at the position, unless you are going to tell me that Stroud had a great landing spot in Houston. Those guys have the talent to excel. Daniel Jones does not. And we have been stuck on mediocrity for 5 years. It has to end.
Texans OL is leaps and bounds better than us. So are there WRs.
Why do you think Mara won't sign off on Williams over Maye?
Because I think Maye is Mara's dream QB, and I don't think he's going to love having a franchise QB that paints his fingernails, cries to his mom on TV after a loss, or talks as much as Williams does.
That wasn't the answer he was looking for from you.
I'm not against taking a QB in the first. I just find it hysterical that people are so dead set on one way to build a team the right way. The NFL draft is coming. If your team drafts a 'franchise' quarterback in the first round, brace for failure - ( New Window )
Secondly, define "success". Sure, Mahomes won the SB. That doesn't mean the rest are failures. For example, Goff has thrown for 28,000 yards and 167 td's in an 7+ year career and is a key player on the resurgent Lions. Newton threw for 33000 yards, rand for nearly 6000 more and tallied 275 td's running and passing in an 11 year career. Those are not failures.
But let's take a look back Super Bowl history. In the last 20 years of the 40 qb appearances, 21 have been a first round pick, 4 have been a second round pick, 3 have been third round picks, 9 have been 6th round (8 by Brady and 1 Hasselbeck for Seattle). Two have been UDFA (Delhomme and Warner). Of the 5 qb's who made more than one SB appearance in the last 20 years, 4 were first rounders (with that man Brady again the exception).
A first round pick is not a guarantee of getting to the SB, but it increases your odds considerably, and if you want to go more than once, unless you happen to hit the GOAT in the 6th round, pick your qb in the first round.
If you want to increase your chances of making it to the championship game, you pick a qb in the first round. If you want sustainable success, then it is almost a requirement.
This season, of the teams that are .500 or better in the AFC, every single one has a first round qb. The NFC has 3 #1's, a 2 (Hurts), 2 #4 (Prescott and Cousins) and a #7 Purdy. Make of that what you will.
Suddenly Houston was fantastic.
I'm not against taking a QB in the first. I just find it hysterical that people are so dead set on one way to build a team the right way. The NFL draft is coming. If your team drafts a 'franchise' quarterback in the first round, brace for failure - ( New Window )
I agree there are multiple ways to build a team. The only thing I object to is drafting a top WR very high before you have the ability to protect the QB.
We have to draft a damn QB. And that QB doesn't get 5 years to figure out the fundamentals of the position. Let's manage the team like we aren't going to be lucky enough to build the 49ers roster. And if we do manage to build an elite roster - more power to us.
We have to draft a damn QB. And that QB doesn't get 5 years to figure out the fundamentals of the position. Let's manage the team like we aren't going to be lucky enough to build the 49ers roster. And if we do manage to build an elite roster - more power to us.
Indeed. Nobody remembers how down analysts were on Stroud and his landing spot, a team devoid of talent with a rookie DEFENSIVE coach.
And still no truly credible alpha type WR, and no, Waller has not been that player.
But yes the fault must lie with Daniel Jones.
I would rather have DJ and Marvin Harrison than another unsupported QB.
And still no truly credible alpha type WR, and no, Waller has not been that player.
But yes the fault must lie with Daniel Jones.
I would rather have DJ and Marvin Harrison than another unsupported QB.
Have you ever considered that the line is perpetually dismal in part because Daniel Jones is lost. A bad QB can make a line look worse. And likewise, he has no good playmakers because he is unable to support and feed with consistency any receiver. Have you ever considered the notion that this offense can't get going, with normal schemes, because Jones sucks? Because that is the buzz all around the league.
Because I think Maye is Mara's dream QB, and I don't think he's going to love having a franchise QB that paints his fingernails, cries to his mom on TV after a loss, or talks as much as Williams does.
Do you know Maye's story? He was a 4-star headed to Bama as one of their top QB recruits but switched once Bama landed Bryce Young/5-star. Plus, he's from Charlotte and his entire family is associated with UNC.
And then at the end of last year, after he exploded on the scene, there were rumors Maye was quietly getting recruited by Bama again to fill the void left by Young.
I really like how Bama is developing Jalen Milroe, but they likely are undefeated right now if Maye is there with that OL and talent.
Anyway, he does have Mara's type written all over him. But unlike Jones, he's the real deal.
Suddenly Houston was fantastic.
When did you PRODUCER posts after he struggled against Atlanta, NO, and Carolina?
I have to admit I haven't seen much of Maye yet. I just get the feeling Caleb is still number one. His ability off script and throwing on the run reminds me of Mahomes and Burrow in college.
It's probably a moot point, because I don't think the Giants will land the top pick, my guess is second, but if they have to choose between Caleb and Drake, my hunch right now is it would be a mistake to pass on the USC star.
Is that supposed to be English?
Is that supposed to be English?
sorry it was suppose to say produce your - autocorrect on phones gets me sometimes.
no worries.. I don't know if Stroud is the real deal. The comeback win this week sure was impressive. I'm just saying this Houston team was in the dumpster after last season. And now they seem to have a future.
Many times the consensus most talented QBs (as voted by the democracy of the draft), don't have the most success. Is it because they weren't the most talented in reality? Or is it because they landed in circumstances that limited their ceiling?
On a big enough sample size, it's probably equally both.
I think with Jones it's both. He's got a big flaw, making decisions quickly enough. In a low stakes offense, like Daboll devised last year, he's a perfectly average quarterback.
The dysfunction of the previous staff never put him in the position to be a perfectly average quarterback.
Many times the consensus most talented QBs (as voted by the democracy of the draft), don't have the most success. Is it because they weren't the most talented in reality? Or is it because they landed in circumstances that limited their ceiling?
On a big enough sample size, it's probably equally both.
I think with Jones it's both. He's got a big flaw, making decisions quickly enough. In a low stakes offense, like Daboll devised last year, he's a perfectly average quarterback.
The dysfunction of the previous staff never put him in the position to be a perfectly average quarterback.
Talent and greatness is the proverbial distinction without a difference.
I think you get a lot wrong in this post but I'll point to Jones has "a big flaw". Jones has many big flaws. Shall I list them for you? It's quite a long list.
Alongside Jones's flaws, can you also list our your former handles? I think we're all way more interested in that.
I don't know, I think we need to wait another 5 years to properly evaluate Jones. We have to give him the 90s Cowboys O Line and the 1999 Rams receiving corps to truly know what we have in him.