Victor Cruz wants a rebuild with a new QB

It might not be fair to Schoen or Daboll, but you have to ask yourself what happens if we finish 5 wins next year? What then? Now we have a lame FO and Coaching staff with a QB the next regime didn't take. Rinse and repeat the clown show.
Apparently Cruz wants Daboll and Wink to stay, but he wants a complete revamping of the offense.
New QB is what really starts the clock. Even 5 wins I think they'll both be fine but will need a big step forward in 25 to stay
Well, problem is Daboll is decider of the offense.
If he wants a new QB, that is important and if ture, I suspect that is the driver to get what he wants, build it way he wants to compete and that the current construct last year into this year, was essentially going to war with army you have while trying to adjust on the fly/go the next few years.
New QB is what really starts the clock. Even 5 wins I think they'll both be fine but will need a big step forward in 25 to stay
If we win 5 games next year, you can't convince me this regime is the one in its third year. By then you need to have built enough to win some games and be competitive, rookie QB or not. So lets restart the clock with some clear losers, what a great plan.
This fanbase has Munchausen syndrome.
Like I said, might not be fair to them, but I'm a Giant fan, not a Daboll/Schoen/DJ fan. Which is why a clean break and getting everyone on a 4 year window makes sense. The same argument was made for the HC/GM, not sure how that doesn't extend to a team that is going to get a top 3 pick in a regimes second year.
Apparently Cruz wants Daboll and Wink to stay, but he wants a complete revamping of the offense.
How is that a rebuild? Thats merely drafting a new QB. Which is fine, I agree we should do that, but I have yet to see proof of why we should continue with these guys. Other than the fact of keeping Wink (which absolutely can be done anyway because the next guy would probably keep him).
Its still early, but you'd have a hard time convincing me this regime is it if we continue to be, checks notes, 17 pt dogs in NFL games.
If DJ’s performance didn’t improve next season the Giants weren’t goin to keep him for $40mm + after next season. He isn’t going to be able to move like he did when he does come back either. Playing for the Giants a QB has to be able to run for his life. They are in good position to draft a top QB in 2024 so they need to jump on that when they can. Just common sense.
How is that a rebuild? Thats merely drafting a new QB. Which is fine, I agree we should do that, but I have yet to see proof of why we should continue with these guys. Other than the fact of keeping Wink (which absolutely can be done anyway because the next guy would probably keep him).
Its still early, but you'd have a hard time convincing me this regime is it if we continue to be, checks notes, 17 pt dogs in NFL games.
Here's the tweet:
WBG84
@WBG84
·
31m
Giants legend Victor Cruz on The Carton Show says he thinks the Giants need to go get a new quarterback and wants the team to go through a entire rebuild. #NYGiants
WBG84
@WBG84
Cruz is calling for major changes offensively and to get players that Brian Daboll likes on that side of the ball.
He believes Daboll stays as the head coach and that Wink Martindale has his players playing at a "phenomenal level" defensively.
I've seen literally every mock draft in the last few days with Caleb Williams going to Arizona and Drake Maye going to Chicago.
So Giants are going to have to find someone outside those two.
Because it's early November. Lot of time to go and do you see the Giants with Matt Barkley and Tommy DeVito winning a game? Only two games I think have a chance in Green Bay and New England. Even then, I'm not so sure.
Bears have been solid with Bagent and they play the Panthers tonight too.
RE: Papa also said the Giants likely need to go QB
Mcadoo had them at 11-5 his first year coaching here. Want to bring him back too? Judge also had them in contention for a playoff spot and that team did play hard. We can bring him back too.
Both of those coaches were reach hires and didn’t win the COY. Daboll has an excellent pedigree, is clearly qualified for the job and actually won the COY. I’m actually not sure if you believe in your post or are being argumentative, because Daboll is so clearly superior to those two (which I admit isn’t saying much).
After this year we will be in year 3 of a rebuild,
And it's better to get a good rookie qb further into a rebuild rather than starting the rebuild with the pick. That way we can take advantage of the rookie contract with a better team around him. If they get this pick right we will become competitive within 1-2 years 100%
RE: RE: Papa also said the Giants likely need to go QB
When people like Papa and Cruz say stuff like this, it leads me to believe the building knows it's time.
Chris Bisignano said it too.
They need to go QB if one that they want is available. Fire the OL coach and let the young draftees with AT play together and jell. Then start off with DJ as the starter if he is ready with the Franchise QB backing him up and learning. You can't go with DJ alone regardless because of his neck issue because he could be hurt and gone at any time
Mcadoo had them at 11-5 his first year coaching here. Want to bring him back too? Judge also had them in contention for a playoff spot and that team did play hard. We can bring him back too.
Both of those coaches were reach hires and didn’t win the COY. Daboll has an excellent pedigree, is clearly qualified for the job and actually won the COY. I’m actually not sure if you believe in your post or are being argumentative, because Daboll is so clearly superior to those two (which I admit isn’t saying much).
McAdoo was not a reach hire. Philly was interested in him as well.
Good coaches in their prime don't lost games by blowouts as much as Daboll has. His coaching decisions have also cost this team in close games they should have won.
Yes we definitely need to draft a QB next April. Even if DJ makes it back from the ACL surgery the team needs at least 3 quarterbacks. Let Dimes, Taylor, DeVito and the draft choice battle it out and let the best man win. With so many injuries in the NFL you have to be covered.
It’s widely speculated that the Eagles McAdoo interview was a sucker move to provoke the Giants naming him HC. Anyway, Daboll’s background is so clearly superior that I’m not going to engage in bad faith discussion. have a great day.
Schoen and Daboll rolled the dice by hitching their wagon to Jones by bidding against themselves last March. That's arguably a fire-able offense.
However, I'm okay (right now) giving them a chance to fix their mistake immediately and allowing them to draft their QB. Which would also entail jettisoning Jones once the season ends.
I see no value in keeping Jones around because that's going to muck things up with the team by trying to manage that (Jones and a lottery QB). And spare me the Andy Reid/KC example, btw. Reid is a much more accomplished HC who had significant equity.
Unfortunately, you can't rule out the possibility they give Jones audition #6. And instead of drafting a QB in the lottery, they will bring in more infantry for audition #6 and pick a QB later in the draft.
What a colossal waste that would be...
RE: Papa also said the Giants likely need to go QB
When people like Papa and Cruz say stuff like this, it leads me to believe the building knows it's time.
Just based on injury history alone, anyone that believes they are not looking HARD at QB is just not being honest with themselves. Honestly in my mind the best thing would have been for the line to stabilize and DJ having a great year. But terrible circumstances have led us to this path. I don't see any path forward at this point with DJ on this team past 2024. It sucks, but it is what it is. We are going to suck for at least a couple more years. Fuck.
It’s widely speculated that the Eagles McAdoo interview was a sucker move to provoke the Giants naming him HC. Anyway, Daboll’s background is so clearly superior that I’m not going to engage in bad faith discussion. have a great day.
Absolutely isn't a bad faith. If you think Daboll is doing a great job then I don't know what you are watching.
Schoen and Daboll rolled the dice by hitching their wagon to Jones by bidding against themselves last March. That's arguably a fire-able offense.
However, I'm okay (right now) giving them a chance to fix their mistake immediately and allowing them to draft their QB. Which would also entail jettisoning Jones once the season ends.
I see no value in keeping Jones around because that's going to muck things up with the team by trying to manage that (Jones and a lottery QB). And spare me the Andy Reid/KC example, btw. Reid is a much more accomplished HC who had significant equity.
Unfortunately, you can't rule out the possibility they give Jones audition #6. And instead of drafting a QB in the lottery, they will bring in more infantry for audition #6 and pick a QB later in the draft.
What a colossal waste that would be...
Schoen and Dabs will not do that. It all but ensures the end of their careers here and good luck getting that chance again. This is where Schoen shows the balls to tell Mara what's going to happen. Otherwise, they will be out of their jobs and likely never get another chance at GM/HC positions in the NFL. I don't see any chance they get a high pick and don't get a qb I'm round 1, they just have too much at stake and I don't think they were hired to be yes men for Mara.
Daboll isn’t doing a good job and is clearly getting a bit overwhelmed and is making numerous bad decisions. I don’t disagree. But I wouldn’t overlook his 2022 season nor his prior resume. The situation is different than with our previous 3 head coaches and I’d like some patience. I don’t think firing people is always the solution.
5 wins is a pipe dream at this point, but we can’t keep swapping out administrations. They get at least another year to show that they have a plan.
I think last year’s success actually set them back. Despite all of the hoopla about signing DJ to a big contract, I don’t think they were ever sold on him as a long term answer. They didn’t exercise his option, he played relatively well last year, and their success put them out of range of drafting a QB. Schoen had few options, so he made the best of a bad hand by giving DJ what appeared to be a big deal, but was really only 2 years. If they really believed in him, why would they have done that?
Get one of the QB’s in the draft, add OL, and see what happens next year.
Daboll isn’t doing a good job and is clearly getting a bit overwhelmed and is making numerous bad decisions. I don’t disagree. But I wouldn’t overlook his 2022 season nor his prior resume. The situation is different than with our previous 3 head coaches and I’d like some patience. I don’t think firing people is always the solution.
His prior resume also has failures outside of his Buffalo stint as a coordinator. I just haven't been impressed much since the 2nd half of last year. This year has me questioning if this team even knows what it's doing.
I drank the Kool-Aid this year thinking the offense would open up with Waller. What I have seen is a team unprepared continuing getting away from the running game and run the same shit that isn't working in the passing game.
nice, but it doesn't matter whether he or anyone else wants a new QB because the Giants will almost certainly be drafting one next spring in the first or second round. Jones has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. Next year will be his last with the Giants. A new QB is coming.
and I pretty much agree, but the QB has to be available in this coming draft. IF we're picking 7th or 5th and the only QB the NYG really like is going 1-2---and that team picking 1-2 has no intensions of dealing the pick, take a guess what happens.
This talk is centered on the QB being there and the Giants just saying NOPE. That probably won't happen even if you insist on believing that the grassy knoll wants to keep Jones no matter what.
Need is there., don't think for a second NYUG brass isn't aware of this. And please for the love of holy hell ignore what Schoen or Jones or Mara or Daboll say from now until April.
Availability is the key element. The QB has to be great and he has to be available where the Giants pick.
RE: Papa also said the Giants likely need to go QB
When people like Papa and Cruz say stuff like this, it leads me to believe the building knows it's time.
I mean… we are talking two necks and an ACL… I LOVE DJ… but Stevie Wonder can see the time has come! it was a shit year and it was NOT DJ’s fault. The situation the kid proved he could ball last season and his reward was getting thrown not a meat grinder the following season. Unfair and unfortunate. But time waits for no man and DJ is not the exception. We are the presented with a very rare “opportunity” to select a QB with top shelf elite talent and skill. There is no room for hoping that DJ can return at 100% and make the most of yet another chance to be the guy in yet another “make or break” season.
We need to draft a kid that can start and win. If DJ is able to come back and play at a high level, great! If not, bench him and start the new guy. It’s common sense.
and I pretty much agree, but the QB has to be available in this coming draft. IF we're picking 7th or 5th and the only QB the NYG really like is going 1-2---and that team picking 1-2 has no intensions of dealing the pick, take a guess what happens.
This talk is centered on the QB being there and the Giants just saying NOPE. That probably won't happen even if you insist on believing that the grassy knoll wants to keep Jones no matter what.
Need is there., don't think for a second NYUG brass isn't aware of this. And please for the love of holy hell ignore what Schoen or Jones or Mara or Daboll say from now until April.
Availability is the key element. The QB has to be great and he has to be available where the Giants pick.
The 49ers got Purdy with the last pick of the draft. We HAVE to take a QB.
No the QB doesn't have to be the greatest ever. We see what not taking a QB in years has done to us. We're starting Danny DeVito. I kid.. I know Tommy...
We can always move off a QB if he's bad. This doesn't have to be the last pick of a QB ever. Let's get over this thinking that we can't whiff on a QB selection. We've whiffed at every other position and nobody is saying don't draft an EDGE, don't draft a tackle, don't draft a receiver, don;t draft a tight end....
It's impossible to take some posters here seriously.
And yet the same people say Jones needs more time. At least be consistent. For some, they've seen enough of Schoen & Daboll in less than two years, but need to see more with Jones after 5 years and 3 coaching staffs.
Can't make it up.
So fire them and then you is your new regime?
Quote:
Well, problem is Daboll is decider of the offense.
If he wants a new QB, that is important and if ture, I suspect that is the driver to get what he wants, build it way he wants to compete and that the current construct last year into this year, was essentially going to war with army you have while trying to adjust on the fly/go the next few years.
Quote:
If we win 5 games next year, you can't convince me this regime is the one in its third year. By then you need to have built enough to win some games and be competitive, rookie QB or not. So lets restart the clock with some clear losers, what a great plan.
This fanbase has Munchausen syndrome.
Like I said, might not be fair to them, but I'm a Giant fan, not a Daboll/Schoen/DJ fan. Which is why a clean break and getting everyone on a 4 year window makes sense. The same argument was made for the HC/GM, not sure how that doesn't extend to a team that is going to get a top 3 pick in a regimes second year.
Quote:
How is that a rebuild? Thats merely drafting a new QB. Which is fine, I agree we should do that, but I have yet to see proof of why we should continue with these guys. Other than the fact of keeping Wink (which absolutely can be done anyway because the next guy would probably keep him).
Its still early, but you'd have a hard time convincing me this regime is it if we continue to be, checks notes, 17 pt dogs in NFL games.
The 2 year reboot does not work with the front office especially if we have frequent GM changes. I am still hopeful they have a plan and core people are being found.
So Giants are going to have to find someone outside those two.
Mcadoo had them at 11-5 his first year coaching here. Want to bring him back too? Judge also had them in contention for a playoff spot and that team did play hard. We can bring him back too.
Reid has done it forever
McCarthy can handle it somehow
McDaniel in Miami
Sean Payton in NO and DEN
O'Connell in Min
Shannahan in SF
Stefanski in Cle
Lafluer in GB
McVay in LA
These are some pretty successful coaches. It's a myth that you can't be a good head coach and call plays.
Here's the tweet:
Giants legend Victor Cruz on The Carton Show says he thinks the Giants need to go get a new quarterback and wants the team to go through a entire rebuild. #NYGiants
Cruz is calling for major changes offensively and to get players that Brian Daboll likes on that side of the ball.
He believes Daboll stays as the head coach and that Wink Martindale has his players playing at a "phenomenal level" defensively.
So Giants are going to have to find someone outside those two.
Because it's early November. Lot of time to go and do you see the Giants with Matt Barkley and Tommy DeVito winning a game? Only two games I think have a chance in Green Bay and New England. Even then, I'm not so sure.
Bears have been solid with Bagent and they play the Panthers tonight too.
Chris Bisignano said it too.
Reid has done it forever
McCarthy can handle it somehow
McDaniel in Miami
Sean Payton in NO and DEN
O'Connell in Min
Shannahan in SF
Stefanski in Cle
Lafluer in GB
McVay in LA
These are some pretty successful coaches. It's a myth that you can't be a good head coach and call plays.
Doug Pedersen too.
So Giants are going to have to find someone outside those two.
There's still 8 games left for the Giants to jump those teams
They need to go QB if one that they want is available. Fire the OL coach and let the young draftees with AT play together and jell. Then start off with DJ as the starter if he is ready with the Franchise QB backing him up and learning. You can't go with DJ alone regardless because of his neck issue because he could be hurt and gone at any time
McAdoo was not a reach hire. Philly was interested in him as well.
Good coaches in their prime don't lost games by blowouts as much as Daboll has. His coaching decisions have also cost this team in close games they should have won.
Right now the QB (possibly) availability list includes:
Ryan Tannehill
Justin Fields
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith (possible)
Derek Carr (Possible)
Mac Jones
Gardner Minshew
Jimmy G
Baker Mayfield
So, there will be a TON of movement at QB and some teams will not be going the draft route. If we are at the top portion of the draft we have to get a QB.
Schoen and Daboll rolled the dice by hitching their wagon to Jones by bidding against themselves last March. That's arguably a fire-able offense.
However, I'm okay (right now) giving them a chance to fix their mistake immediately and allowing them to draft their QB. Which would also entail jettisoning Jones once the season ends.
I see no value in keeping Jones around because that's going to muck things up with the team by trying to manage that (Jones and a lottery QB). And spare me the Andy Reid/KC example, btw. Reid is a much more accomplished HC who had significant equity.
Unfortunately, you can't rule out the possibility they give Jones audition #6. And instead of drafting a QB in the lottery, they will bring in more infantry for audition #6 and pick a QB later in the draft.
What a colossal waste that would be...
Just based on injury history alone, anyone that believes they are not looking HARD at QB is just not being honest with themselves. Honestly in my mind the best thing would have been for the line to stabilize and DJ having a great year. But terrible circumstances have led us to this path. I don't see any path forward at this point with DJ on this team past 2024. It sucks, but it is what it is. We are going to suck for at least a couple more years. Fuck.
Absolutely isn't a bad faith. If you think Daboll is doing a great job then I don't know what you are watching.
Schoen and Daboll rolled the dice by hitching their wagon to Jones by bidding against themselves last March. That's arguably a fire-able offense.
However, I'm okay (right now) giving them a chance to fix their mistake immediately and allowing them to draft their QB. Which would also entail jettisoning Jones once the season ends.
I see no value in keeping Jones around because that's going to muck things up with the team by trying to manage that (Jones and a lottery QB). And spare me the Andy Reid/KC example, btw. Reid is a much more accomplished HC who had significant equity.
Unfortunately, you can't rule out the possibility they give Jones audition #6. And instead of drafting a QB in the lottery, they will bring in more infantry for audition #6 and pick a QB later in the draft.
What a colossal waste that would be...
Schoen and Dabs will not do that. It all but ensures the end of their careers here and good luck getting that chance again. This is where Schoen shows the balls to tell Mara what's going to happen. Otherwise, they will be out of their jobs and likely never get another chance at GM/HC positions in the NFL. I don't see any chance they get a high pick and don't get a qb I'm round 1, they just have too much at stake and I don't think they were hired to be yes men for Mara.
5 wins is a pipe dream at this point, but we can’t keep swapping out administrations. They get at least another year to show that they have a plan.
I think last year’s success actually set them back. Despite all of the hoopla about signing DJ to a big contract, I don’t think they were ever sold on him as a long term answer. They didn’t exercise his option, he played relatively well last year, and their success put them out of range of drafting a QB. Schoen had few options, so he made the best of a bad hand by giving DJ what appeared to be a big deal, but was really only 2 years. If they really believed in him, why would they have done that?
Get one of the QB’s in the draft, add OL, and see what happens next year.
His prior resume also has failures outside of his Buffalo stint as a coordinator. I just haven't been impressed much since the 2nd half of last year. This year has me questioning if this team even knows what it's doing.
I drank the Kool-Aid this year thinking the offense would open up with Waller. What I have seen is a team unprepared continuing getting away from the running game and run the same shit that isn't working in the passing game.
I’d like Daboll to really dig in with what’s happening with the OL.
Actually doing 1 would be amazing instead of the half-assed rebuilds they've attempted.
This talk is centered on the QB being there and the Giants just saying NOPE. That probably won't happen even if you insist on believing that the grassy knoll wants to keep Jones no matter what.
Need is there., don't think for a second NYUG brass isn't aware of this. And please for the love of holy hell ignore what Schoen or Jones or Mara or Daboll say from now until April.
Availability is the key element. The QB has to be great and he has to be available where the Giants pick.
We need to draft a kid that can start and win. If DJ is able to come back and play at a high level, great! If not, bench him and start the new guy. It’s common sense.
What a load of bullshit the Daniel Jones Experience was.
This talk is centered on the QB being there and the Giants just saying NOPE. That probably won't happen even if you insist on believing that the grassy knoll wants to keep Jones no matter what.
Need is there., don't think for a second NYUG brass isn't aware of this. And please for the love of holy hell ignore what Schoen or Jones or Mara or Daboll say from now until April.
Availability is the key element. The QB has to be great and he has to be available where the Giants pick.
The 49ers got Purdy with the last pick of the draft. We HAVE to take a QB.
No the QB doesn't have to be the greatest ever. We see what not taking a QB in years has done to us. We're starting Danny DeVito. I kid.. I know Tommy...
We can always move off a QB if he's bad. This doesn't have to be the last pick of a QB ever. Let's get over this thinking that we can't whiff on a QB selection. We've whiffed at every other position and nobody is saying don't draft an EDGE, don't draft a tackle, don't draft a receiver, don;t draft a tight end....
The only aware that matters is the Lombardi. Daboll has been garbage since his 6-1 start. As far as good drafting, Evan Neal?
It's impossible to take some posters here seriously.
It's impossible to take some posters here seriously.
And yet the same people say Jones needs more time. At least be consistent. For some, they've seen enough of Schoen & Daboll in less than two years, but need to see more with Jones after 5 years and 3 coaching staffs.
Can't make it up.