Daboll/Kafka's scheme is working re: WR separation

Receivers are definitely getting lots of separation and I don't think wr is as much of a need as others do. Wandale, Hyatt. Slayton and hodgins is a solid 4 and they all have a nice balance of attributes. We have a big possession receiver, a shifty slot receiver who can be like a Swiss army knife shifting all over the field, a deep threat, and a guy with the potential to be like a DeSean Jackson. A true #1 would be nice, but with a good qb I don't think it's necessary.
The separation they get is completely unrelated to the fact that DJ hits check downs for minimal gains all day. It just means there are guys open downfield and he doesn't have to be going to check downs or runs.
Just how bad Jones was in the 5 games he played this season. I've said before that I even consider something was going on behind the scenes.
Even in his worst years in 2020 and 2021, he would at least take and connect on a couple of aggressive throws a game. He looked supremely tentative and scattershot this season from the first snap (outside of the half against Arizona).
Oh it that because of the 49 sacks we have given up?
I can agree with this. I've long been one of his critics on here and even I've been surprised at how poorly he's played.
I have been a DJ guy, but I definitely agree with this. The Dallas game broke him. He had no fault in that game. But he cost us the Seattle game and did nothing to win the other games where good to great QB play could have won the game. Not sure what happened, but he took a big step back from 2022.
What struck me is if the WRs are getting open, then why does he hold the ball so long? Every other QB gets the ball out quickly.
The argument has been that he either does not get time or that nobody is open. There is lttle doubt he(they) get little time, but it also means he is not seeing the open WRs.
The Talkin' Giants guys - who tend to take a very measured perspective - have shown numerous times this season where Jones has misfired on made bad reads on plays with good protection, or where he's failed to recognize a blitz.
Maybe I'm crazy, but uhh what is the unit of measure?
I just keep thinking about the Witherspoon sack in the Seattle game, when Witherspoon made it blatantly obvious he was blitzing, and how I could not believe that Jones couldn't pick it up and hit the hot read. It was kindergarten stuff for an NFL starter and he couldn't do.
I love dj as a person and nyg qb, but it's over. I don't even respond to dj Homers and I haven't since shortly after the Seahawks game. It's like trying to argue with a Qanon person at this point or a flatearther.
For some reason he became cautious of attempting any tight window or anticipation throws. Contrast how he looked this season to that one drive @ Washington last year where he hit the 4th and 7 to James.
His biggest flaw has always been not having the quick mind in the pressure of the pocket. This has been known since he went pretty much unrecruited and didn't change at Duke and hasn't changed in the NFL. Dj could be what dj homers believe if he had a confidently and intuitively quick mind in the pocket. Alas, he doesn't and that's one of the key traits that separates jag qbs from great ones.
Part of it is that part of the reason why receivers are getting separation is that any routes to Jones left, defenses know that he's not looking deep that way early. His instinct is to throw in front of him or to the right flat. And on the times he does deviate, he airmails or underthrows the target.
I just keep thinking about the Witherspoon sack in the Seattle game, when Witherspoon made it blatantly obvious he was blitzing, and how I could not believe that Jones couldn't pick it up and hit the hot read. It was kindergarten stuff for an NFL starter and he couldn't do.
For comparison's sake, the Ravens have the most middle of the road passing stats in the NFL, they would be very close to the median in terms of passing yards and TDs.
They have one player with an ADOT of less than 8 yards on their team, Isaiah Likely with 6.5 yards ADOT.
EVERYONE else has at least 8 yards, and by everyone I mean Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham, and even Devin Duvernay, with Bateman, Agholor, and Beckham all having more than 11 yards. And this is the most middle of the road passing offense in the NFL you can have based on performance this season.
This must change, and I believe it's mostly related to QB performance and decision-making, not totally coaching-related.
I just keep thinking about the Witherspoon sack in the Seattle game, when Witherspoon made it blatantly obvious he was blitzing, and how I could not believe that Jones couldn't pick it up and hit the hot read. It was kindergarten stuff for an NFL starter and he couldn't do.
Well, you know - in life - you miss 100 percent of the sacks you don't take.
Ben Johnson in Detroit is going to get to pick where he goes
Jones was holding the ball too long when his primary target was not WIDE open. Some people joked calling it "Alabama open". That just isn't going to happen in the NFL, but it doesn't mean the receivers aren't open. The Giants receivers, Waller included, have been getting open. Jones wasn't throwing to them and when he did he wasn't leading them enough, which negates what separation they got. Devito seems guilty of the same, but, for now, he gets a pass as an undrafted rookie thrust into action with limited practice. I hope to see some improvement with regular practice.
Awful indeed. I didn't realize it was that bad. Now we know why Schoen was at the USC-Washington game. Schoen got some weapons to make it work, and the coach's 'schemes' seem to indicate a modicum of success. In terms of getting open, and separation, at least. But our QB play, and by extension, the line play, has been really bad (or vise-versa for some). And sorry to nitpick, but after looking at that graph, the main point you get is the schemes for the WR's are working? Perhaps you're just glossing over it, but most will focus on the putrid QB (or line, for some) play!
of the pocket caving from anywhere and everywhere and being chased all over the field half of the time. The offensive line is still the main culprit for the dysfunction of this offense.
Only in part. The Cowboys game in particular, the pressure was too much. But, even in the Seattle game, where they got 11 sacks, there were enough analysts to point out the pressure was not ridiculous and at least half those sacks were on Jones. You can believe that or not. But, a compelling argument can be made.
Because he just checks down. Instead of anticipating where the WR will be before he is actually there, he just gives up on the route and drops it off or runs. Most QBs look where he is going and if its open there throws it, expecting the WR will get there. Jones seems to need to see the WR open and standing there to throw. Very college and high school like IMO. Tyrod was much better at this. So Jones has a high % or 3 yd passes, not getting the open 10 yarders.
Well, now that this is all out in the open the Giant Offense
This kind of sack happened in the Commanders game with Taylor and he's a vet.
I blame coaching. Knock Jones for it all ya want, but the same situation happened to Tyrod.
Meaning - if a WR(s) is (are) open but the QB is sacked before he has a chance to see the open guy, does that count against him?
No, I'm trying to absolve Jones here - he certainly has missed some throws - I'm just trying to understand if the data takes that into account. I'm guessing it does, but wanted to confirm.
I get what you’re asking and it’s a fair question. The problem I have with it is if these guys are getting that open you have to assume they have time to get that open, no? It takes time to run routes and create separation. Unless we think these WRs are so good they’re getting immediate separation from the jump. And even if that’s the case, you’d think the QB would see that and get them the ball before the pass rush gets there
Just look at the three game sample of SF, Miami and Seattle. Dallas was a total disaster (including coaching) and Jones was outstanding against Arizona (Sy had favorable reviews of the OL pass blocking but also said the Cardinals had the worst front four in the league).
In those three games the Giants RB production was 9c/24y, 22c/46y and 18c/38y. It would be hard to find three consecutive games with that type of production (AT and SB also both out). Herbie even said during the SF game that nobody was open. Good think the Giants had a very good PB OL and upper tier skill group to help the QB....
Jones did miss throws. He also had a lot wrong around him.
Doesn’t this confirm the fact that all the NYG QB’s just have not had much time to throw and that is why the ADOT is so low. In other terms the longer developing routes are hardly ever thrown because the pressure rate has been so fierce.
and now has a mental issue once the ball is snapped. He is focusing more on the rush and to get the ball out quickly to the first guy who is open. That is always going to be a short route.
Some QBs look downfield first at the deeper WRs and then work their way back to the line of scrimmage. I think Jones is doing the opposite.
Yeah, I think this is the right explanation. Even when the time is there he's not settling in and going through his progressions; he's either getting rid of the ball too quickly or bailing from the pocket.
Looks like Data compiled from PFF (bottom right of the chart).
I would think PFF has to be compiling from Next Gen Stats, though, right?
LONK to NGS
Well, we know the pass protection has been some of the worst in the NFL. We also know the quarterbacks haven't delivered.
The separation they get is completely unrelated to the fact that DJ hits check downs for minimal gains all day. It just means there are guys open downfield and he doesn't have to be going to check downs or runs.
Campbell? The Kickoff Returner?
Wan'Dale and Parris Campbell are ranked 3rd and 4th amongst WRs in the NFL overall in average separation (minimum 25 targets).
Campbell? The Kickoff Returner?
He's played so few snaps that this stat is rendered inert for him. We got a special one I'm Wandale tho
Well, one QB is a rookie UDFA and the other two are below average for an NFL starter.
Wan'Dale and Parris Campbell are ranked 3rd and 4th amongst WRs in the NFL overall in average separation (minimum 25 targets).
Campbell? The Kickoff Returner?
Yes, the one who was benched, and with all that separation.
Just how bad Jones was in the 5 games he played this season. I've said before that I even consider something was going on behind the scenes.
Even in his worst years in 2020 and 2021, he would at least take and connect on a couple of aggressive throws a game. He looked supremely tentative and scattershot this season from the first snap (outside of the half against Arizona).
I can agree with this. I've long been one of his critics on here and even I've been surprised at how poorly he's played.
What struck me is if the WRs are getting open, then why does he hold the ball so long? Every other QB gets the ball out quickly.
The argument has been that he either does not get time or that nobody is open. There is lttle doubt he(they) get little time, but it also means he is not seeing the open WRs.
Eh, you would think that, if their average is that good, then the frequency must at least be decent.
That separation number appears to measure degree not frequency. That's a bit of a misleading measurement.
Eh, you would think that, if their average is that good, then the frequency must at least be decent.
Yeah...it's simple statistics. If they only got a lot of separation rarely, that would show on the chart. The degree of overall separation is directly correlated to the frequency.
Interesting stat but like a lot of these it is missing a lot of details that would make it more meaningful.
I would be interested in seeing this by game and especially in games with SB and without him.
Eh, you would think that, if their average is that good, then the frequency must at least be decent.
If the PFF and NextGen definition of separation is the same (big assumption) -- that metric only measures the amount of separation when the QB actually throws it to the target.
Meaning that it doesn't measure the times the target had good separation and he didn't throw it.
That's the measurement I think is the most instructive.
Read the comments, it's all routes not just targets.
I think the chart shows the exact opposite.
The X axis is the amount of separation the target has when the ball is thrown, and the Y axis measures how often the ball is thrown with a lot of separation.
What that chart shows is Jones doesn't throw the ball to a target often when there is a lot of separation, but when he does, the separation is good.
The missing measurement is how often is the separation is good and Jones doesn't throw it.
Worse was the pick six he threw to Witherspoon...
**I'm still ready to move on from Jones and this is not an attempt to defend him. But context is important for this chart - these guys are not throwing 7 on 7.
Maybe guys who have to block are getting downgraded.
That's surely a factor but we've all seen plays where he has enough time, has a receiver open, and still checks down. Happens every game.
The chart demonstrates two of the biggest knocks on Jones.
1. He doesn't see open receivers downfield.
2. Instead, he makes bad throws into coverage or checks down (poorly)
Offensive snaps on the season:
Campbell: 173
Robinson: 288
Routes ran:
Campbell: 123
Robinson: 162
Interesting stat: Among Giant wide receivers, Darius Slayton has the most routes run by far at 308, second is Jalin Hyatt at 197, third is Hodgins at 165, then we get to Robinson and Campbell.
However when it comes to targets (and btw this is really pathetic for having played 9 games), here are your target leaders for Giant WRs:
Slayton 38
Robinson 33
Campell 25
Hyatt 19
Hodgins 19
Shepard 6
Amazing that Slayton has 308 routes ran but just 38 targets, 5 more than Robinson.
If you're wondering about Waller, his numbers break down to:
Snaps: 419
Routes: 250
Targets: 50
So 2nd on the team in routes, 1st in targets.
If you look at this data, the problem with the offense should be fairly evident. Almost all of the passing is filtered through receivers running routes close to the line of scrimmage.
This is affirmed by the numbers for Average Depth of Target (ADOT) in yards, of course:
Hyatt: 24.89
Slayton: 13.08
Waller: 8.08
Hodgins: 7.63
Shepard: 5.17
Robinson: 4.03
Campbell: 3.4
Read the comments on X. Someone asked if it was all routes or just targets.
I'd gladly take DJ Moore over anyone we hsve
The offensive line is problem 1A with this offense, no question. I think Jones has been problem 1B. What this seems to support is that the receivers are not part of the immediate problem.
Because he just checks down. Instead of anticipating where the WR will be before he is actually there, he just gives up on the route and drops it off or runs. Most QBs look where he is going and if its open there throws it, expecting the WR will get there. Jones seems to need to see the WR open and standing there to throw. Very college and high school like IMO. Tyrod was much better at this. So Jones has a high % or 3 yd passes, not getting the open 10 yarders.
Just throw every play.
Yes
To bad WR separation doesn't translate to victories.
No, I'm trying to absolve Jones here - he certainly has missed some throws - I'm just trying to understand if the data takes that into account. I'm guessing it does, but wanted to confirm.
Some QBs look downfield first at the deeper WRs and then work their way back to the line of scrimmage. I think Jones is doing the opposite.
Just look at the three game sample of SF, Miami and Seattle. Dallas was a total disaster (including coaching) and Jones was outstanding against Arizona (Sy had favorable reviews of the OL pass blocking but also said the Cardinals had the worst front four in the league).
In those three games the Giants RB production was 9c/24y, 22c/46y and 18c/38y. It would be hard to find three consecutive games with that type of production (AT and SB also both out). Herbie even said during the SF game that nobody was open. Good think the Giants had a very good PB OL and upper tier skill group to help the QB....
Jones did miss throws. He also had a lot wrong around him.
Some QBs look downfield first at the deeper WRs and then work their way back to the line of scrimmage. I think Jones is doing the opposite.
I think this is true as well. It's why I'm ready to move on
Flatearther? Think the ice wall can play RT?
Doesn’t this confirm the fact that all the NYG QB’s just have not had much time to throw and that is why the ADOT is so low. In other terms the longer developing routes are hardly ever thrown because the pressure rate has been so fierce.
Some QBs look downfield first at the deeper WRs and then work their way back to the line of scrimmage. I think Jones is doing the opposite.
Yeah, I think this is the right explanation. Even when the time is there he's not settling in and going through his progressions; he's either getting rid of the ball too quickly or bailing from the pocket.
