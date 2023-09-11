Interesting Comments by Bisignano RE: Jones mittenedman : 11/9/2023 9:35 pm

On the latest episode of the Giants Insider podcast, Bisignano mentioned there is some bewilderment inside the Giants regarding DJ's play this year.



Basically, despite the bad OL, they feel Jones has played poorly this year. Apparently someone sent him a tape of some bad DJ mistakes and it was unbelievable the plays he wasn't making. The guy who shredded the Vikings in the Playoffs and ripped up camp is not the guy they've gotten in games, and they have no idea why.