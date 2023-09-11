Interesting Comments by Bisignano RE: Jones

On the latest episode of the Giants Insider podcast, Bisignano mentioned there is some bewilderment inside the Giants regarding DJ's play this year.
Basically, despite the bad OL, they feel Jones has played poorly this year. Apparently someone sent him a tape of some bad DJ mistakes and it was unbelievable the plays he wasn't making. The guy who shredded the Vikings in the Playoffs and ripped up camp is not the guy they've gotten in games, and they have no idea why.
Nobody leaked him a tape lol. He’s making that up
Wasn’t much to ruin, he was never particularly good to begin with
Remember that joint practice with the Lions?
But then there was the Jones drive in the preseason against the Panthers that created a lot of good buzz and hope.
He and the offense marched down the field like a machine. It was like Waller and Jones were sending a message to the league that they were going to be a force...
But then the season started.
He pretty much stunk is my recollection.
Against the crappiest team in the NFL.... well, 2nd crappiest.
It's CYA time...yay.
There was a play where Taylor saw an opening in front of him and called an audible into a successful planned sneak. I remember thinking why doesn't Jones seem to audible?
It's all academic now. They will be drafting a QB and working through the painful contract.
Yeah 1st day as did the whole team, including defense. Came back next day and tore up the Lions.
If you want to tell a tale, tell the whole tale.
There were two days of that. He did great in the second one.
DJ will be on the team next year to help break in the new guy. I'm hoping 5-6 games in the new QB will be starting. DJ cut at the end of 2024.
He becomes a backup and part time starter for another team.
If Schoen doesn't do this, he should be fired.
They are at a loss as to why his play dropped off this year after appearing to take a step forward in camp.
Hmmm; "But his problem has always been processing speed and the ability to make quick decisions" Is this from your astute film study or are you just repeating what other folks are saying? And I'm not a DJ fan
Yeah there was a play TT audibled out of a pass to a running play and it cost them 3 pts and probably the game. It was mis-read too.
Jones audibles, don't know what you are talking about.
Jones has consistently had issues with decision-making and identifying when to take downfield shots. Remember that even in the Jason Garrett era, Kurt Warner broke down film of where Jones simply makes wrong reads or takes the checkdown instead of going deep.
Most of that can be attributed to crappy offensive line play that has battered him for years. He hasn't even had a real set of weapons. But also a conservative streak that makes him a game manager.
Tough player, good guy, but isn't good enough to elevate a team on his own and regressed this year.
A lot of us were excited after his rookie year. He really just needed to clean up the fumbles. People seem to forget he threw for 24 tds in 12 starts and rushed for a few more. In hindsight I wish they gave Shurmer another year and made him get a new D coordinator.
I recall those reports and they seemed like a bunch of spin because the offense got pantsed the day before. Yeah, Jones played "better" than he did the day before, but I don't recall anyone saying he played "great."
This report from Giants.com confirms. Some TDs in redzone 7 on 7 drills. Dinks and dunks in full practice. Big deal.
Link - ( New Window )
People also forget once Jones started cleaning up those turnovers, he also stopped making bigger impact plays and scoring touchdowns.
The Giants simply overrated his 2022 play in several games against bad defenses and underrated the struggles when playing the big boys.
I also don't think the smarter minds in Giants camp are at a loss why his play has been bad. He's just not all that good a QB.
You could pull out videos of open receivers he missed on plays where he had some time in almost every game he played. That concerned me more than anything else I saw. He's also now padded his very long injury resume.
I think the Giants, like any poorly ran company, viewed success for Jones as a destination and not a sustained journey.
He hit that destination against Vikings and they likely thought "OK, he did it. He's good."
But success is about consistency. The next week against Philly should have been the more formative game to analyze.
This is what happens when you like someone and really want them to succeed. When you see one example of what you want, it's easier to focus there instead of the 100 examples of what you don't.
Kanavis. This is an accurate and adult commentary. I appreciate it. The invective of some on this site against DJ is like he did something against one of their family members. I am a strong DJ supporter because I want the Giants to succeed. Now, it's very unlikely that Giant success will happen with DJ at QB. I get it. DJ may go elsewhere where the environment, coaching and all around talent is better and prove to be a pretty darn good QB. Or not. Time will tell.
I know it's popular for the skulkers to slink back here after this disaster and say "We told you so!" RE: Jones, and now we have to deal with these 10,000 post threads again. But this shit year is way more than just on the QB. This team was unprepared. Hopefully Schoen and Daboll have learned a hard fucking lesson this year, because they aren't going anywhere for at least a year. And Hopefully we get to pick a decent QB in April.
Given his injury history and current play, it is also clear that we need to go get a new QB.
I just had to take a Xanax. When Gettleman declared he'd seen everything he needed from Manning in that one game, I knew the Giants were in trouble.
I know it's popular for the skulkers to slink back here after this disaster and say "We told you so!" RE: Jones, and now we have to deal with these 10,000 post threads again. But this shit year is way more than just on the QB. This team was unprepared. Hopefully Schoen and Daboll have learned a hard fucking lesson this year, because they aren't going anywhere for at least a year. And Hopefully we get to pick a decent QB in April.
This is a very fair post. The whole operation was poor. It's like everyone was still hungover from the Vikings win.
Schoen fucked up the off-season with regard to the Offense . I think he did munch better with the Defense.. They should have kept Feliciano. He’s a tough guy , fiery and combative on a line that is too introspective . He’s also really smart . And he could manage being the filter between that idiot Johnson and his teammates . Next was the Waller trade . That’s all on Schoen. You saw the way they wanted it to work with Waller during the Washington game . At least for the first half of that game . But other than that half Waller has been pretty much useless , doing a nice Golloday impersonation , in my opinion .
In hindsight Schoen and Daboll read too much into their first season . They will make a course correction. . What sucks is that they have to address every unit on the Offense. It’s not like get the QB-we are whole ! Nope .
It’s not hard to get all-22 tape, he wouldn’t need the Giants to leak it.
But NFL DC’s are pretty good at game planning against that kind of stuff, and with a full season of tape, they knew to take away that first read. The book on Daniel since the draft was that you can confuse him post snap. That hasn’t changed.
Daniel’s improved play and the team’s success last year put Schoen into a bit of a bind. A late round pick put him out of range of the best QB’s in the daft, and the fans would have gone ballistic if they jettisoned the QB who had won their first playoff game in a decade. So Schoen made the most out of a bad situation and overpaid Jones in order to get him to accept what was essentially a 2-year deal.
But I'd qualify it's not just first reads, as the data showed Jones wasn't among the league leaders in throws to his first read.
I think the more apt description is quick reads. Whether he moved on to a second look, Jones was best served scrambling when he couldn't make a quick decision.
I think defenders realized if Jones you can keep Jones analyzing for more than average pocket time, he'd either make a mistake or take off.
I doubt Schoen, Daboll or DJ would sum it up much differently. And I guarantee the coaches didn't need someone sending them their DJ lowlight reel to conclude that.
People seem to forget that Shurmur got identical production from Case Keenum two years earlier.
Isn't it more likely his inconsistent good play in 2022 was weighted too heavily?
Many of us here saw that issue. Plus, Jones struggling to pull the trigger on his other options.
So, Witherspoon just made it public. And if Seattle could see it, I'm sure every DC could see it.
Great post, this is called "confirmation bias."
Remember after 2020 all we heard was how the team almost made the playoffs and things were looking up? They finished 1-3, averaged 12 points a game in those losses...
It is more than just Seattle though.
Recall the Phil Eagle defenders after the last playoff game and also the San Fan defensive players this year were making similar public remarks about Daniel Jones issues at QB. And these are just the ones that went public, so you have to presume there are others.
by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon a month ago:
All of this. But a contingent didn’t want to believe it over the years. The mistake Schoen made in the negotiations was not telling Jones to go find a deal and we’ll let you know if we want to match it. Jones wasn’t going to come back with a $30 or $40 million deal.
The Eagles gave the rest of the league the template to use to defend Jones, and the rest of the league paid attention, as it should. And the result is Jones' poor performance in 2023.
Preseason, camp - none of that stuff matters. What matters is can Jones adjust when defenses adjust, and those adjustments - to copy Philly's template - don't show up until the regular season.
I still feel like Daboll didn’t bother to scheme to Jones’ strengths this year compared to last year before Jones got hurt. Much like if you had gotten a Christmas present that you didn’t like. I refuse to believe Daboll is this bad.
As of now, Schoen doesn’t have a choice but to get another QB. I don’t even think we’ll need a Williams or Maye to get the fans excited. Even a 3rd rounder not named Taylor or DeVito will get even the staunchest Jones supporters to turn on him by the middle of next year.
Listen, Jones got his money. We as fans have to root for our team getting better.
The Eagles gave the rest of the league the template to use to defend Jones, and the rest of the league paid attention, as it should. And the result is Jones' poor performance in 2023.
Preseason, camp - none of that stuff matters. What matters is can Jones adjust when defenses adjust, and those adjustments - to copy Philly's template - don't show up until the regular season.
Geezus. Sometimes I wonder if people watch the same games I do. Yep you're right. Had nothing to do with an epically bad offensive line for the first 5 or 6 weeks. It's all on Daniel Jones suckitude and people carbon copying the Eagles. lol
I still feel like Daboll didn’t bother to scheme to Jones’ strengths this year compared to last year before Jones got hurt. Much like if you had gotten a Christmas present that you didn’t like. I refuse to believe Daboll is this bad.
I do think there was an element this season of Daboll being like "ok hotshot, you want the big contract and being paid the highest on this team? I'm going to scheme you like one."
This season, without the running, his passing was as mediocre as it has always been. Dc's seem to have caught up with the running qb's.
Posters crying about the o-line need to watch other teams. Every qb gets pressured and you can count the half way decent pass blocking o-lines on one hand. Good qb either a) have howitzers for arms that let them throw the ball quickly into tight windows, b) are elusive enough to avoid the rush and give themselves throwing opportunities or c) read the D, anticipate the open receiver and get the ball in the air accurately and quickly. Jones possesses none of these qualities and never did.
Reality has slapped Schoen in the face, and he needs to rectify the mistake.
I still feel like Daboll didn’t bother to scheme to Jones’ strengths this year compared to last year before Jones got hurt. Much like if you had gotten a Christmas present that you didn’t like. I refuse to believe Daboll is this bad.
I do think there was an element this season of Daboll being like "ok hotshot, you want the big contract and being paid the highest on this team? I'm going to scheme you like one."
We had to open up the offense. What was our record second half of last season? We'd gone as far as we could with the limited dink and dunk and run into open space QB schemes.
Jones stares down receivers, goes through his reads too slowly, and holds the ball too long.
His deficiencies as a QB are not all because of the OL
All of this. But a contingent didn’t want to believe it over the years. The mistake Schoen made in the negotiations was not telling Jones to go find a deal and we’ll let you know if we want to match it. Jones wasn’t going to come back with a $30 or $40 million deal.
In a perfect world, yeah, I think Schoen would have used the transition tag to allow Jones to look around, but that would have left them with no comp picks if Jones walked.
And he had the Barkley situation to deal with, so he couldn’t use the non-exclusive FT tag on Jones without first signing SB.
Great post, this is called "confirmation bias."
Remember after 2020 all we heard was how the team almost made the playoffs and things were looking up? They finished 1-3, averaged 12 points a game in those losses...
Yeah, I had a great mentor in business who referred to this as "squinting to see what you need."
If you have to squint to see it, it's probably not there.
Jones has proven to be a tough case, because under good circumstances he can look pretty good. But that's not a sustainable way to build an offense.
Jones stares down receivers, goes through his reads too slowly, and holds the ball too long.
His deficiencies as a QB are not all because of the OL
He has his warts but go back and read Sy's reviews of the OL. Anyone who blames the HORRIBLE OL play the 1st 5 or 6 weeks of the season on Jones I just can't take seriously. That's just a bias against the QB. He was playing like he had no confidence in the OL. Whatever. It doesn't even matter anymore. But if next year starts out like this year, people are in for a rude awakening regardless of who we trot out behind center. Then we can look forward to all of the BBI QB experts starting 57 thousand threads about the next one we draft and all of his warts.
He “tore up the Lions” in 7-on-7 drills. Wake me up when the NFL starts playing with 7 defenders.
If you want to tell a tale, tell the whole tale.
And he had the Barkley situation to deal with, so he couldn’t use the non-exclusive FT tag on Jones without first signing SB.
This where Schoen messed up.
He and Team Barkley ended up at a ~2M impass. The right approach was to the lose the battle with Barkley, and win the battle with Jones.
The better outcome was franchising Jones and signing Barkley, which conceivably ends with 32M (Jones) and 25M (Barkley) = 57M in guarantees.
Instead he gave 82M (Jones) and 10M (Barkley) = 92M in guarantees.
This team was completely unprepared for the fucking season. The way the OL was dealt with was fucking criminal. The lack of playing time in preseason was absurd. We lost our best OL in the first series of the 1st game. AFter that the OL play was literally THE WORST I have ever seen for the next few games. So now the guy is shot, he's not playing the way he was last year. You can see he is broken, for whatever reason and I don't see him being the starter here again.
I know it's popular for the skulkers to slink back here after this disaster and say "We told you so!" RE: Jones, and now we have to deal with these 10,000 post threads again. But this shit year is way more than just on the QB. This team was unprepared. Hopefully Schoen and Daboll have learned a hard fucking lesson this year, because they aren't going anywhere for at least a year. And Hopefully we get to pick a decent QB in April.
This is a very fair post. The whole operation was poor. It's like everyone was still hungover from the Vikings win.
It felt great to win that game, but you are right. That game was Fool's Gold and lead to a lot of very poor decisions.
GMs don't get mulligans, sadly.
Same player as '22 in a more demanding offense. He can't hack what's required in a more evolved offense, reads pre snap and post snap, decisiveness, accuracy, and it affected the rest of his game.
You wonder how they reconcile it internally - Daboll & Kakfa were getting credit as QB gurus last year - what does it say about them that DJ’s play dropped off?
This team was completely unprepared for the fucking season. The way the OL was dealt with was fucking criminal. The lack of playing time in preseason was absurd. We lost our best OL in the first series of the 1st game. AFter that the OL play was literally THE WORST I have ever seen for the next few games. So now the guy is shot, he's not playing the way he was last year. You can see he is broken, for whatever reason and I don't see him being the starter here again.
I know it's popular for the skulkers to slink back here after this disaster and say "We told you so!" RE: Jones, and now we have to deal with these 10,000 post threads again. But this shit year is way more than just on the QB. This team was unprepared. Hopefully Schoen and Daboll have learned a hard fucking lesson this year, because they aren't going anywhere for at least a year. And Hopefully we get to pick a decent QB in April.
This is a very fair post. The whole operation was poor. It's like everyone was still hungover from the Vikings win.
It felt great to win that game, but you are right. That game was Fool's Gold and lead to a lot of very poor decisions.
I've seen people on X posting memories from that game like it was Super Bowl 42. Part of the problem is that this team has been an embarrassment for so long the standards have plummeted to the floor.
I'm reminded a little bit of when we hired Shurmur on the strength of the Vikings' 2017 season with Keenum. The Giants chose to overlook how that season ended: with Shurmur's offense getting torn apart in Philly.
Same thing last year. People point to the Viking game, but they conveniently ignore the Eagles making the Giants look like what they really were: pretenders.
In a perfect world, yeah, I think Schoen would have used the transition tag to allow Jones to look around, but that would have left them with no comp picks if Jones walked.
And he had the Barkley situation to deal with, so he couldn’t use the non-exclusive FT tag on Jones without first signing SB.
This where Schoen messed up.
He and Team Barkley ended up at a ~2M impass. The right approach was to the lose the battle with Barkley, and win the battle with Jones.
The better outcome was franchising Jones and signing Barkley, which conceivably ends with 32M (Jones) and 25M (Barkley) = 57M in guarantees.
Instead he gave 82M (Jones) and 10M (Barkley) = 92M in guarantees.
Franchising Jones would have put a difficult hold on the cap @ $32M during free agency. The better move was to let him test the market. They probably could have gotten him for 2 yrs $56M (still too much but better). They totally overestimated the market for Jones.
I’m not sure that’s true. This looks like a similar offense they ran down the stretch last year. I don’t think things are radically different in their offensive approach. That’s kind of what CB is getting at.
They obviously liked what they saw and wanted to get him locked up before the price tag skyrocketed even more.
Same player as '22 in a more demanding offense. He can't hack what's required in a more evolved offense, reads pre snap and post snap, decisiveness, accuracy, and it affected the rest of his game.
I’m not sure that’s true. This looks like a similar offense they ran down the stretch last year. I don’t think things are radically different in their offensive approach. That’s kind of what CB is getting at.
It looks the same because Jones can't operate downfield even as well as Tyrod Taylor. It looks the same because he keeps checking it down.
They obviously liked what they saw and wanted to get him locked up before the price tag skyrocketed even more.
They didn't like it THAT MUCH or they would have given Jones a Herbert/Burrow/Hurts sized mega-deal.
Perhaps--if that's true we should fire Daboll right now. HE had to know DJ could or couldn't hack a relatively typical NFL offense.
Not sure I buy it but it's possible. I can't dismiss it completely.
Those three games had the worst running back production I can recall seeing from the Giants. Ever. With that OL and still questionable skill players imv a tough deal for the QB.
Giants are where they are and Jones has now added more injuries to the list. With his cost going way up and where they will be potentially positioned in the draft it just may be time to move on. NEFT was the better path to take.
I see this as not just a QB problem and I hope they address all the other issues..
Perhaps--if that's true we should fire Daboll right now. HE had to know DJ could or couldn't hack a relatively typical NFL offense.
Not sure I buy it but it's possible. I can't dismiss it completely.
I know there is no evidence to support it, but I think Daboll agreed to give Jones an additional extended try out even though he knew Jones had these limitations. Daboll knows football. He must have seen it. And maybe Daboll got an assurance he gets to pick his QB after this experiment is over.
I think this is why you see Daboll/Kafka hold the line on Jones and not return to 2022 concepts. Daboll was willing to let Jones flounder, imo.
And why else was Daboll so glowing about Josh Allen in the pregame presser, Can play any style, makes playcalling easier, etc etc, and about Jones he said, "He's our quarterback". I don't think Daboll was fooled at any point.
That's my theory. But yes, if he was fooled like Mara, then yes, I would agree he should be fired.
They knew it was sort of a tough spot to be in but they handled it well.
They knew it was sort of a tough spot to be in but they handled it well.
It was a spot that required a better thought process. The answer wasn't put together an extension deal on Jones. It was to tag him, and let the chips fall with whatever happened to Saquon in the marketplace.
They handled it wrong.
They knew it was sort of a tough spot to be in but they handled it well.
I'm not naive enough to say you are wrong, but if so it is sad for us and puts us behind the eight ball against franchises who run their teams with less sentimentality, like the Eagles. Schoen and Daboll should be running a strategy that gets us to the position to win multiple Super Bowls. If their decision is Jones isn't good enough they could easily make the case. It's hard to enact a Super Bowl winning strategy and also cater to ownership and fans who are attached to certain players who don't have what it takes.
Yes. I would say he even looked pretty good the first four games of 2021 before he got the concussion.
Something weird happened this year. The 49ers game - not the seahawks - was the canary in a coal mine for me. Even in his worst moments in previous years, Jones was still a competitor who would try to make aggressive throws to win a game, even if he didn't connect or attempt them as much as we'd like. Against the niners, he was playing like someone who was waiting for the clock to hit zero in the 4th quarter.
I do think Schoen and Daboll were planning to provide a good faith opportunity for him to play his way of his funk the remaining 9 games and earn their trust going into 2024, but the injury seemed to seal it for everyone - from the beat writers to the brass who are now leaking stuff. It sucks for Jones personally, but there's no way they can safely enter 2024 with his injuries and what he put on film in 2023.
They made their decision on Jones when they didn't pick up his option. After that they just fooled themselves.
He wasn’t resigned due to sentimentality on confirmation bias. He was resigned because they thought he played well and would continue to get better. There’s no tinfoil hat conspiracy.
I didn't blame the horrible OL play on Jones. And I didn't defend the OL play, it's been terrible. What I said was that Jones' poor play can't just be attributed to the OL. He is not a NFL QB, he just isn't. And his inability to make reads quickly and throw downfield makes the OL look even worse.
I posted this back before the contract and a bunch of you idiots yelled at me:
- sign for $20M+/yr
- after playing 15+ games
- and throwing less than 20 TDs
there hasn't been another QB to sign for even $10M+/yr after playing 12+ games & throwing only 15 TDs (as Jones did)
Daniel Jones is the *only QB in the modern passing era* to play 10+ games for 3 consecutive years and throw fewer TDs than games played every year:
2020: 14 games played… 11 pass TDs
2021: 11 games played… 10 pass TDs
2022: 16 games played… 15 pass TDs
The Ravens are the only contender who isn't driven by the air. Everyone else relies on the passing game. And Jones has never been a good passer. He produced TDs and yards his rookie year but turned the ball over too much. Ever since, he's produced remarkably similar Y/A, TDs, and yards.
Perhaps--if that's true we should fire Daboll right now. HE had to know DJ could or couldn't hack a relatively typical NFL offense.
Not sure I buy it but it's possible. I can't dismiss it completely.
Who says Daboll wasn't the sane voice in the room that helped limit the damage of a decision made at the organizational level? We'll never know and admittedly it's pure speculation, but is it impossible and he (and perhaps Schoen himself) wasn't in love with Jones?
Faced with an owner who is on record loving Jones (and Barkley) and proudly declared "WE'RE BACK!" after that Vikings game, what could they realistically have done? Can they tell John Mara, point blank, that Jones isn't worth keeping?
To be clear, it's also entirely possible that they were in lockstep and wanted Jones back, but there's something in the way Daboll has reacted to Jones's errors that suggests something deeper. It's not just the tablet, there have been multiple times over the last two seasons when his look on the sideline (as it relates to something Jones just did) was a mix between bewilderment and disgust.
No they weren't.
In a perfect world, yeah, I think Schoen would have used the transition tag to allow Jones to look around, but that would have left them with no comp picks if Jones walked.
And he had the Barkley situation to deal with, so he couldn’t use the non-exclusive FT tag on Jones without first signing SB.
The TT was the best play because it would have revealed what kind of market Team Jones really had. I contended at the time it was narrower than most thought because the win over the Vikings was artificially pumping up the value of Team Jones. And there was legit competition from Carr and Geno.
In all likelihood, ajr's intel was solid in that Team Jones would not have exceeded $20-25 per. It's all supposition, but Team Jones would have very likely given Scheon/Mara last look because they would have been disappointed in the limited offers.
The FT was sort of a joke to apply because no one in the league was sacrificing two lottery picks for Team Jones. NFW. It would have been a mere formality to pay the FT price.
I think both tags presented issues for Schoen. If they transition tag Jones and he gets an offer they won’t match, they get no comp picks. If they FT him, they can’t use that tag on Saquon.
I think they were caught between the proverbial rock and hard place, so they decided to overpay Jones but make it a 2-year deal. I may be the only one who thinks that is somewhat defensible!
there's something in the way Daboll has reacted to Jones's errors that suggests something deeper. It's not just the tablet, there have been multiple times over the last two seasons when his look on the sideline (as it relates to something Jones just did) was a mix between bewilderment and disgust.
I agree totally. It just seems Daboll wanted to rip off the band aid and let the chips fall where they may.
The correct, grown up decision was to let them both walk. If we'd done that the Giants would be in a much better situation entering 2024.
The Giants are shit this year with them. They could have been shit without them. We all view the mid-90s as dark years for the Giants. Well the Jones/Barkley experience is many games worse over the same period of time.
I will never understand the fan attachment to these two players.
They made their decision on Jones when they didn't pick up his option. After that they just fooled themselves.
While I dont disagree, it's a 50/50 split on how they make their mistakes. There's just as many absolutely trash internal scouting related bad decisions as there are emotional/fan related ones.
The correct, grown up decision was to let them both walk. If we'd done that the Giants would be in a much better situation entering 2024.
The Giants are shit this year with them. They could have been shit without them. We all view the mid-90s as dark years for the Giants. Well the Jones/Barkley experience is many games worse over the same period of time.
I will never understand the fan attachment to these two players.
Kind of like Barry Sanders. I never understood the attachment to him, he was a losing player.
Daboll also told Jones he loved him when miked up last year.
If there's evidence of Daboll not liking jones it's him leaving Jones in and defenseless, in the 4th quarters of Dallas and Seattle. Nothing to be gained and a good chance Jones would get hurt. Which was how it ultimately ended up.
The correct, grown up decision was to let them both walk. If we'd done that the Giants would be in a much better situation entering 2024.
The Giants are shit this year with them. They could have been shit without them. We all view the mid-90s as dark years for the Giants. Well the Jones/Barkley experience is many games worse over the same period of time.
I will never understand the fan attachment to these two players.
I will never get the attachment either. I get the attachment to the Elis, Amanis, Strahans, etc...but Jones & Saquon? I don't get it @ all. And I never will.
They are both good soldiers, nice guys and hard workers. Giants fans eat that shit up. Results are secondary
I mean, Dave Brown played in the mid 90’s. We didn’t have BBI and social media to the extent we do now. I’m sure if BBI was as big then as it is now, Brown would have had his dedicated defenders for sure. Different times
They should have exercised Jones option. I get that his performance didn’t warrant it, but even if you draft a QB, you can have Jones start early and than ease the new guy in. If he plays lights out, it gives you one more year to see if it was real, and frees up the FT for Barkley.
it worked. Not working now.
No they weren't.
Actually they were at least to some extent. They beat teams on the ground and they so with their QB and RB.
The Giant ran the ball well in 22 and won games because of it. That's what the Ravens do. It's their very identity.
Are we going to just ignore 2022 ever happened?
Thinking the 2022 Giants are anything similar to the Ravens is stupid.
Are we going to just ignore 2022 ever happened?
The Giants 2022 was the JV version of the 2023 Ravens. The Ravens are scoring nearly full touchdown more a game.
It happened but it's weighted too heavily compared to other seasons.
Would have been great if the Giants hired someone from that organization after 2013 as GM. That organization has been producing quality OL's and front 7's for 25 years. They remind me of what the Giants used to be under BP/GY and initially under TC/EA.
Thinking the 2022 Giants are anything similar to the Ravens is stupid.
The only similarity is success on the ground, with a big portion contributed by the quarterback.
Jackson, even with a career low AY/A is still more than a yard above 2022 Jones.
Nine games in Jackson has attempted more passes that traveled 20 yards than Jones did all last season.
And as you mentioned, the Ravens are on a near historical pace defensively, while the Giants were in the bottom third of the league.