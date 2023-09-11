Tankathon update

I was mistaken about this as well. Head to hand would be the next tiebreaker if strength of schedule were to be the same.
No, head-to-head is after divisional and conference.
Quote:
If the teams have the same strength of schedule, division or conference tiebreakers are applied. If the divisional or conference tiebreakers are not applicable, or ties still exist between teams of different conferences, ties will be broken the following tie-breaking method:
If we're top 3, we're taking one of the QBs or Harrison. If we're not and we like one of the other QBs, we're not going to trade down and risk one of the many QB-needy teams trading up and scooping him up from under us.
If we are at 4 or 5, we might have a shot at trading up if either Arizona or the Bears decide to stay with their QBs.
You take Harrison and if there's a QB outside the top 2 they like, use your second round pick and future assets to move up and snatch him. This is more than a 2QB draft. Harrison + a QB they like would change a lot around here.
i think the giants will luck into at least one win.
that means arizona has to win 3 more for them to pass up since we have the head to head.
just pick harrison, run it back with jones and see what happens.
Man, you can't run it back with DJ, it would be the most deflating feeling I'd have as a Giants fan.
DJ showed a lot his rookie season, turnovers aside, but this is 4 years behind us now. His only other good season was last season. He was PUTRID this year. Yeah, yeah the OL sucks.
You need to get out of QB Hell no matter what. Sure, maybe if you don't pick #1 or #2 you don't pick a QB with your first pick. But you need to at least draft one, sign one in free agency or whatever.
You can't just "run it back" with Jones and hope, this would be completely unprofessional.
Btw, the draft is a crapshoot and you never know which QB will work out. From the 4 picked in round 1 and 2 this past draft, the #1 overall pick looks to be the worst of them by FAR. Bryce Young has brought nothing to the table so far in half a season. Stroud looks phenomenal (and that was before last week's game). Levis looked good in limited action so far, so did Anthony Richardson.
Point is, if you are too afraid to take a chance and never try to draft a QB, you are guaranteed to never have one. Fortune favors the brave. Be brave Giants, move on.
I agree.
Schoen has shown that he is the type of guy that trades up to get the guy he wants rather than trade down thereby running the risk that someone else grabs your man.
If we don't pick in the top two and the front office wants one of the two top prospects I fully expect a trade-up.
I agree.
Schoen has shown that he is the type of guy that trades up to get the guy he wants rather than trade down thereby running the risk that someone else grabs your man.
If we don't pick in the top two and the front office wants one of the two top prospects I fully expect a trade-up.
He's shown he will do either. He traded up twice in 2023 and traded down twice in 2022.
Suffering through this season and missing out on Williams & Maye would be a disaster. Giants taking a shiny skilled position in a year where they have a top 3 pick - sound familiar?
We really need Kyler Murray to win some games.
I've been thinking about this too, but not JUST to get AZ some wins.
If Murray and Fields come back and play really well, then there is a chance that AZ and Chicago would want to stay with their QBs, in which case they would be open to trading out of the top spots.
If Murray and Fields play "really well" it won't matter so much to us what they do with their picks. The Bears (via the Panthers pick) and the Giants would have the top 2 spots. We get Caleb or The Drake.
Williams
Harrison Jr. (Bears keep Fields and pair him with Harrison)
Maye
Next BPA
I don't think it plays out like that. Bears could trade down two spots with maybe NE and still get Harrison and load up more picks. With a prospect like Maye sitting there, I think Poles would try to trade down.
Looking at that. I see the Bears winning a few more. Cardinals is a different feeling. Maybe Murray returns and plays well but unless he does, I don't see them winning at all. If they had Dobbs still - maybe but not with Tune.
Yeah, if they're at 3 and want one of those two and think ARI and CHI would both take them, that's when they start putting a trade package together. It'll be expensive, but it may be necessary
If those teams want those two QBs you're not going to be able to trade for either pick unless you massively overpay. The only way you can get one without screwing yourself is if they don't want the QBs.
excellent quarterbacks only appear in the First Round is old fashioned and wrong. Look around the league and you'll see playoff QBs picked in the 2nd-7th rounds, but 1st rounders sitting at home in January watching the games with their Aunt Marthas just like us.
In this draft, good QBs will be available for us in the third round. Maybe we spend our premium picks on WR (Harrison Jr.), OL, and Edge or CB and then target a QB in round 3.
Looking at that. I see the Bears winning a few more. Cardinals is a different feeling. Maybe Murray returns and plays well but unless he does, I don't see them winning at all. If they had Dobbs still - maybe but not with Tune.
Kyler is supposed to be back this week. Every team on the Cards schedule is better than them. The Texans, Rams, Steelers & Bears are all winnable games IMO. Hell I'd call the Seahawks game winnable as well due to it being a division game.
Yeah, but Williams & Maye are much more likely to hit. Look around at the Chiefs, Bengals, Jaguars, Chargers, Dolphins, Bills, Ravens & Lions - these are all first round QB's, some of which teams traded up for.
Sitting around and taking a third round QB while guys like Penix, Daniels and McCarthy all come off the board? No thanks.
The Eagles took Hurts in the 2nd round with Wentz established as the starter. Would the Giants ever have the foresight to make a move like that? Sadly, no way.
This team needs to come away with a QB.
If you’re correct, that means that say a 4th round pick
Is roughly as valuable as a 1st round pick. But that’s not remotely like how NFL teams act. NFL GMs work in a highly competitive environment and one must assume generally know what they’re doing. Higher picks are worth magnitudes more than lower picks, and that’s because the high draftees have magnitudes more success than the lower picks.
is basically the Three Musketeers, five feet of space, and twenty-four really good players.
Williams, Maye, or Harrison would each look good in blue and one will fall to the third pick - so that's what I'm eyeing. Picking fourth is like 1996 all over again.
That's a ridiculous statement. Picking 4th, they could go Daniels, or another QB they really like, or Turner.
1996 wasn't a 4 player draft either. That's a misconception. I wanted Marvin Harrison bad on the clock. I was 16 years old. Giants effed it up bad. There were other HOFers selected later in the draft that were better than either Hardy or Rice. Ray Lewis, for example. Terry Glenn would have been fine.
is basically the Three Musketeers, five feet of space, and twenty-four really good players.
Williams, Maye, or Harrison would each look good in blue and one will fall to the third pick - so that's what I'm eyeing. Picking fourth is like 1996 all over again.
That's a ridiculous statement. Picking 4th, they could go Daniels, or another QB they really like, or Turner.
1996 wasn't a 4 player draft either. That's a misconception. I wanted Marvin Harrison bad on the clock. I was 16 years old. Giants effed it up bad. There were other HOFers selected later in the draft that were better than either Hardy or Rice. Ray Lewis, for example. Terry Glenn would have been fine.
I think 96 was a 5 player draft with Lawrence Phillips. We had taken Wheatley the year before so we didn't need another wedge buster for Dan Reeves. If they had taken Willie Anderson that draft and having Toomer in the 2nd round. We'd still be talking about that draft.
on Carolina’s schedule, so I think they (or more accurately, the Bears) get the top pick. I do think with Murray starting, Arizona, which was frisky with Dobbs at QB, will win a few more games. I can live with the 2nd pick.
on Carolina’s schedule, so I think they (or more accurately, the Bears) get the top pick. I do think with Murray starting, Arizona, which was frisky with Dobbs at QB, will win a few more games. I can live with the 2nd pick.
I agree with you. After watching Carolina’s offense last night I don’t see them winning more than one game if that. Bryce Young looks overmatched right now.
I am hoping that puts us in position to take a QB Schoen and Daboll believe in and can get without trading up.
Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and JJ McCarthy all look like viable options that high. A lot can change between now and April, but there is some talent at the top of this draft.
And if they only like 2 of them and they are gone? There are enough developmental guys to grab later by trading back into the first or top of the second if you spend #3 on Marvin Harrison Jr. Bo Nix, Michael Penix, etc.
4 player draft for Giants. Phillips was not a consideration for the Giants as they had Hampton, Wheatley, and Walker.
Hope was that one of the top 4 teams took Phillips and either Keyshawn (was expected to go to Jets #1 overall), Rice, Hardy, or Odgen. I think Ogden was kind of thought to be the pick. Then Phillips had the off the field issues, and the Giants selected the great Cedric Jones
Schoen will be at least, close enough to get the guy he and Dabs have targeted.
By the time the draft hits, I can see 5 Excellent QBs being picked in the top 10. NY will be in position to get one of them. This is a REALLY good year to suck.
There are pieces here to build with.
Get the right QB with them and things can turn VERY quickly!
I was 14 at the time, I remember being excited about Toomer. When you are that young, the skill players are the ones that excite you.
Please provide examples of coaches who consistently win without superior QB play.
How is Sean McVay looking this year and last year without a healthy Stafford?
There are plenty of offensive minds that have won with average talent at the qb position. This isn't even about that. It's about constantly being near the bottom or the worst when he doesn't have Josh Allen.
Take a look at the starting playoff QBs over the last five years and count the #1s in the group.
Every AFC playoff team from last year featured a first round draft pick starting at QB, 5 of the 7 teams featured a starting QB drafted inside the top 10.
In terms of the NFC last year, quite a different story, but the field was weaker, the Bucs made the playoffs with a losing record. The Giants and Seahawks were two of the weaker teams to make it and they were the only teams with a drafted 1st rounder. The point is though, these guys were misses and both of them (DJ and Geno) were thought not to have been worth the draft pick they were selected at.
I prefer to look at it a different way. If you go back the last 10 Super Bowls, here are your winning QBs, from oldest to most recent:
Russell Wilson
Tom Brady
Peyton Manning
Tom Brady
Nick Foles with a major assist from Carson Wentz
Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes
Tom Brady
Matt Stafford
Patrick Mahomes
Brady, Wilson, and Foles were not 1st rounders but obviously Mahomes, Stafford, and Peyton were, two of those guys were #1 overall picks. And Foles never would've been in that game without a huge year from Carson Wentz, who went #2 overall and went 11-2 as a starter in the regular season with a 33-7 TD-INT ratio.
Now take a look at the losing side of those Super Bowls, and their QBs:
Peyton Manning
Russell Wilson
Cam Newton
Matt Ryan
Tom Brady
Jared Goff
Jimmy Garoppolo
Patrick Mahomes
Joe Burrow
Jalen Hurts
So again, we have many highly drafted QBs here, Burrow, Mahomes, Goff, Ryan, Newton, and Peyton Manning all first round picks. With Hurts, Jimmy G, Brady, and Wilson all drafted outside of the 1st.
So we have 12 unique QBs in both lists, and 7 of them were first rounders, 5 were not. All 7 went in the top 10. If we cheat and include Wentz, it's 8 QBs, all top 10 picks. 5 of those guys went #1 overall. Matt Ryan went #3, Mahomes #10, (Wentz #2).
Mahomes and Manning appear 5 times combined on these lists, Brady 5 times by himself.
What's the takeaway? You can try to draft the next Tom Brady in the 6th round, and that will likely never happen again. You want to be a Super Bowl contender year after year, you need to get a franchise QB, and you likely need a high draft pick in the first round to get one. Most likely with the first overall pick.
The teams that are really relevant Super Bowl contenders right now for this season all have starting QBs that were drafted highly in the first round with the exception of a couple of teams.
Dolphins, Bills, Lions, Chiefs, Bengals, with Ravens, Eagles, 49ers maybe you throw the Cowboys in there as exceptions.
It's better and more sustainable for year-over-year contention to use a high draft pick on a franchise QB, and not missing on that said franchise QB.
I don't care that there were other QBs that made the playoffs that aren't really true playoff contenders, like the Vikings last year.
The key is that you can't miss on the guy you draft. And if you don't have the conviction, sure, then you pass on him. I would prefer a trade down if the Giants were drafting in the top 3 and really didn't like any of the QBs that were available. Go ahead and let someone else trade up to draft the guy you don't have faith in, and perhaps you get a Keon Coleman and take a QB later like maybe even Bo Nix and see what you have.
But it looks like a QB in the top 3 will meet the grade and I think we have right GM to identify him and the right coach to develop him.
You take Harrison and if there's a QB outside the top 2 they like, use your second round pick and future assets to move up and snatch him. This is more than a 2QB draft. Harrison + a QB they like would change a lot around here.
Taking the WR before you have the QB is not smart business. Bill Walsh always said you take the WR last, get the QB and o-line first. If you have a great WR with a poor QB or line and you can't get him the ball you have a very unhappy WR.
Look at the raiders. They went and got Adams without having the QB. And he's clearly not happy
Fine with drafting a a QB if it's Drake Maye, I'm not ok with the current staff getting to do so if they can't function without a superstar qb. That's not sustainable.
They functioned without a superstar QB last year.
You don't need a superstar QB to win, but you can't be a top team without one and have a less than elite roster. And you can't have a bad QB with an elite roster and win.
You can have a average to good QB with an elite roster and win, or you can have an elite QB with an average or better roster and win. The problem of going the "elite roster" route is it's a long season, and while it's terribly difficult to build an elite roster, it is unsustainable for year-over-year success, and even if you build that elite roster, because of the war of attrition with injuries, many times by the time you get to the stretch run, that roster is no longer elite.
You look at the Chargers last year, they lost Keenan Allen for 7 games, Mike Williams for 4 games and lost him for their playoff game, Joey Bosa for the season in week 5, J.C. Jackson, their top corner for almost the entire year, their top OL in Slater, starting DL Austin Johnson went to IR in week 10...and all of this was with Herbert playing early in the season with cracked ribs and late in the season with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery.
An elite QB can cover for some deficiencies due to roster talent level or injuries. Nobody can do it by themselves, even Patrick Mahomes needs help, but if you just get that one spot to have an elite performer, then the margin for error year after year becomes a lot bigger.
Fine with drafting a a QB if it's Drake Maye, I'm not ok with the current staff getting to do so if they can't function without a superstar qb. That's not sustainable.
I can agree with that. I just feel any quarterback needs a guy whom they elevated each other. But there are some major red flags with the coaching on the offensive side of the ball that people are turning a blind eye to that scare the hell out of me going forward.
in this scenario we entertain a trade down and strongly consider QB in round 2.
Right now if the Giants and Cardinals are both 2-8 after Sunday , the Giants would actually have the tiebreaker for the 2 spot as the Cardinals have a better SOS
Right now if the Giants and Cardinals are both 2-8 after Sunday , the Giants would actually have the tiebreaker for the 2 spot as the Cardinals have a better SOS
I was mistaken about this as well. Head to hand would be the next tiebreaker if strength of schedule were to be the same.
I think they will pick 2nd behind the Panthers pick owned by da bears.
I was mistaken about this as well. Head to hand would be the next tiebreaker if strength of schedule were to be the same.
No, head-to-head is after divisional and conference.
1. Head-to-head, if applicable
2-7.
nfl.com - ( New Window )
Giants really needed this one to end in a tie.
Will be very easy for this Giants team.
Three more wins would border on the shocking.
Two more wins would be a pretty big surprise.
One more win seems about right.
Zero more wins is a possibility.
Will be very easy for this Giants team.
Three more wins would border on the shocking.
Two more wins would be a pretty big surprise.
One more win seems about right.
Zero more wins is a possibility.
Quote:
Will be very easy for this Giants team.
Three more wins would border on the shocking.
Two more wins would be a pretty big surprise.
One more win seems about right.
Zero more wins is a possibility.
I've been thinking about this too, but not JUST to get AZ some wins.
If Murray and Fields come back and play really well, then there is a chance that AZ and Chicago would want to stay with their QBs, in which case they would be open to trading out of the top spots.
Man, you can't run it back with DJ, it would be the most deflating feeling I'd have as a Giants fan.
DJ showed a lot his rookie season, turnovers aside, but this is 4 years behind us now. His only other good season was last season. He was PUTRID this year. Yeah, yeah the OL sucks.
You need to get out of QB Hell no matter what. Sure, maybe if you don't pick #1 or #2 you don't pick a QB with your first pick. But you need to at least draft one, sign one in free agency or whatever.
You can't just "run it back" with Jones and hope, this would be completely unprofessional.
Btw, the draft is a crapshoot and you never know which QB will work out. From the 4 picked in round 1 and 2 this past draft, the #1 overall pick looks to be the worst of them by FAR. Bryce Young has brought nothing to the table so far in half a season. Stroud looks phenomenal (and that was before last week's game). Levis looked good in limited action so far, so did Anthony Richardson.
Point is, if you are too afraid to take a chance and never try to draft a QB, you are guaranteed to never have one. Fortune favors the brave. Be brave Giants, move on.
I agree.
Schoen has shown that he is the type of guy that trades up to get the guy he wants rather than trade down thereby running the risk that someone else grabs your man.
If we don't pick in the top two and the front office wants one of the two top prospects I fully expect a trade-up.
They could pick Harrison and use their two 2nds to trade back up in the 1st to grab Daniels, McCarthy or whomever.
Quote:
Will be very easy for this Giants team.
Three more wins would border on the shocking.
Two more wins would be a pretty big surprise.
One more win seems about right.
Zero more wins is a possibility.
Amen to that!
Quote:
I agree.
Schoen has shown that he is the type of guy that trades up to get the guy he wants rather than trade down thereby running the risk that someone else grabs your man.
If we don't pick in the top two and the front office wants one of the two top prospects I fully expect a trade-up.
He's shown he will do either. He traded up twice in 2023 and traded down twice in 2022.
Quote:
In comment 16282342 M.S. said:
Quote:
Will be very easy for this Giants team.
Three more wins would border on the shocking.
Two more wins would be a pretty big surprise.
One more win seems about right.
Zero more wins is a possibility.
I've been thinking about this too, but not JUST to get AZ some wins.
If Murray and Fields come back and play really well, then there is a chance that AZ and Chicago would want to stay with their QBs, in which case they would be open to trading out of the top spots.
If Murray and Fields play "really well" it won't matter so much to us what they do with their picks. The Bears (via the Panthers pick) and the Giants would have the top 2 spots. We get Caleb or The Drake.
Bears
NYG
Bears
Are we certain the draft doesn't fall
Williams
Harrison Jr. (Bears keep Fields and pair him with Harrison)
Maye
Next BPA
We need Fields & Kyler to light it up the rest of this season.
Bears
NYG
Bears
Are we certain the draft doesn't fall
Williams
Harrison Jr. (Bears keep Fields and pair him with Harrison)
Maye
Next BPA
I don't think it plays out like that. Bears could trade down two spots with maybe NE and still get Harrison and load up more picks. With a prospect like Maye sitting there, I think Poles would try to trade down.
Williams, Maye, or Harrison would each look good in blue and one will fall to the third pick - so that's what I'm eyeing. Picking fourth is like 1996 all over again.
Quote:
Will be very easy for this Giants team.
Three more wins would border on the shocking.
Two more wins would be a pretty big surprise.
One more win seems about right.
Zero more wins is a possibility.
Yeah, if they're at 3 and want one of those two and think ARI and CHI would both take them, that's when they start putting a trade package together. It'll be expensive, but it may be necessary
It might be sad now but if we land 1.01 or 1.02, there will be hope for the future.
Lions, Vikings, Lions, Browns, Cardinals, Falcons, Packers
Cardinals
Texans, Rams, Steelers, 49ers, Bears, Eagles Seahawks
Looking at that. I see the Bears winning a few more. Cardinals is a different feeling. Maybe Murray returns and plays well but unless he does, I don't see them winning at all. If they had Dobbs still - maybe but not with Tune.
Quote:
In comment 16282342 M.S. said:
Quote:
Will be very easy for this Giants team.
Three more wins would border on the shocking.
Two more wins would be a pretty big surprise.
One more win seems about right.
Zero more wins is a possibility.
Yeah, if they're at 3 and want one of those two and think ARI and CHI would both take them, that's when they start putting a trade package together. It'll be expensive, but it may be necessary
If those teams want those two QBs you're not going to be able to trade for either pick unless you massively overpay. The only way you can get one without screwing yourself is if they don't want the QBs.
Head to head means nothing in the draft. It is record followed by strength of schedule
Lions, Vikings, Lions, Browns, Cardinals, Falcons, Packers
Cardinals
Texans, Rams, Steelers, 49ers, Bears, Eagles Seahawks
Looking at that. I see the Bears winning a few more. Cardinals is a different feeling. Maybe Murray returns and plays well but unless he does, I don't see them winning at all. If they had Dobbs still - maybe but not with Tune.
Kyler is supposed to be back this week. Every team on the Cards schedule is better than them. The Texans, Rams, Steelers & Bears are all winnable games IMO. Hell I'd call the Seahawks game winnable as well due to it being a division game.
This is utterly flawed logic.
how about healthy OL and new OL coach!
Yeah, but Williams & Maye are much more likely to hit. Look around at the Chiefs, Bengals, Jaguars, Chargers, Dolphins, Bills, Ravens & Lions - these are all first round QB's, some of which teams traded up for.
Sitting around and taking a third round QB while guys like Penix, Daniels and McCarthy all come off the board? No thanks.
The Eagles took Hurts in the 2nd round with Wentz established as the starter. Would the Giants ever have the foresight to make a move like that? Sadly, no way.
This team needs to come away with a QB.
You want to talk about Russell Wilson? Sure, but that's a massive outlier just like Brady.
The Giants need to identify their top QB prospect and go get him.
Williams, Maye, or Harrison would each look good in blue and one will fall to the third pick - so that's what I'm eyeing. Picking fourth is like 1996 all over again.
That's a ridiculous statement. Picking 4th, they could go Daniels, or another QB they really like, or Turner.
1996 wasn't a 4 player draft either. That's a misconception. I wanted Marvin Harrison bad on the clock. I was 16 years old. Giants effed it up bad. There were other HOFers selected later in the draft that were better than either Hardy or Rice. Ray Lewis, for example. Terry Glenn would have been fine.
Quote:
Some of the teams we play are tanking too (Pats skins?)
Rams won't care on New Years Eve.
Eagles last game might be meaningless for them
Packers aren't great either?
If we pick 4th, we run to the podium and select Jayden Daniels.
I agree with you. After watching Carolina’s offense last night I don’t see them winning more than one game if that. Bryce Young looks overmatched right now.
Some of the teams we play are tanking too (Pats skins?)
Rams won't care on New Years Eve.
Eagles last game might be meaningless for them
Packers aren't great either?
We play the pats and commanders with DeVito or Barkley starting at QB. There is no way they win 3 more games. The commanders already have 4 wins and not ranking. They will win 6-7 games.
Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and JJ McCarthy all look like viable options that high. A lot can change between now and April, but there is some talent at the top of this draft.
And if they only like 2 of them and they are gone? There are enough developmental guys to grab later by trading back into the first or top of the second if you spend #3 on Marvin Harrison Jr. Bo Nix, Michael Penix, etc.
Quote:
In comment 16282411 George said:
Quote:
By the time the draft hits, I can see 5 Excellent QBs being picked in the top 10. NY will be in position to get one of them. This is a REALLY good year to suck.
There are pieces here to build with.
Get the right QB with them and things can turn VERY quickly!
What happens is JS and BD are fired after the 2024 season and a new GM will be picking a QB in a lesser draft class.
Quote:
In comment 16282472 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16282411 George said:
Quote:
I was 14 at the time, I remember being excited about Toomer. When you are that young, the skill players are the ones that excite you.
Quote:
i think the giants will luck into at least one win.
that means arizona has to win 3 more for them to pass up since we have the head to head.
just pick harrison, run it back with jones and see what happens.
What happens is JS and BD are fired after the 2024 season and a new GM will be picking a QB in a lesser draft class.
If Daboll needs a super quarterback to win, he is the wrong guy. At some point the coaches have to be able to scheme with what they have. They did last year and it worked for a little while.
Quote:
In comment 16282304 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
i think the giants will luck into at least one win.
that means arizona has to win 3 more for them to pass up since we have the head to head.
just pick harrison, run it back with jones and see what happens.
What happens is JS and BD are fired after the 2024 season and a new GM will be picking a QB in a lesser draft class.
If Daboll needs a super quarterback to win, he is the wrong guy. At some point the coaches have to be able to scheme with what they have. They did last year and it worked for a little while.
Ok so Belichick, Bill Walsh, and Andy Reid aren't good by your logic.
What's important to you? Winning Super Bowls or trying to win with a flawed QB in Daniel Jones.
How is Sean McVay looking this year and last year without a healthy Stafford?
How is Sean McVay looking this year and last year without a healthy Stafford?
There are plenty of offensive minds that have won with average talent at the qb position. This isn't even about that. It's about constantly being near the bottom or the worst when he doesn't have Josh Allen.
Taking the WR before you have the QB is not smart business. Bill Walsh always said you take the WR last, get the QB and o-line first. If you have a great WR with a poor QB or line and you can't get him the ball you have a very unhappy WR.
Look at the raiders. They went and got Adams without having the QB. And he's clearly not happy
Quote:
Fine with drafting a a QB if it's Drake Maye, I'm not ok with the current staff getting to do so if they can't function without a superstar qb. That's not sustainable.
I can agree with that. I just feel any quarterback needs a guy whom they elevated each other. But there are some major red flags with the coaching on the offensive side of the ball that people are turning a blind eye to that scare the hell out of me going forward.