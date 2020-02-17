Can Brian Daboll survive a 2-15 season?

I'm a fan of Daboll and I think he should be back regardless. However, Ron Johnson made a good point on another thread - coaches don't survive 2-15 seasons generally. Zak Taylor is an example of someone who survived 2-14, and he's been saved by Burrow.
As fans, it's easy to want the top pick, but there usually always is collateral damage that comes with that. A 2-15 season would mean the Giants ended the year on a 10 game losing streak and MetLife will either be empty or full of opposing fans. There will be locker room issues which pop up as well - Daboll cannot afford any self inflicted errors such as the Judge press conference in Chicago.
This leads me to my next concern. If the Giants draft a QB, I don't want that QB inheriting a coach who's coaching for his job, this will continue the path of bad alignment which has been going on for a decade. We just saw this with Jones - any progress he made under Shurmur was stunted by Judge and Garrett. Jones dealt with 3 OC's in 2 seasons and it hurt him no doubt.
I don't want a situation where QB is drafted and we are looking at a new coaching staff in 2025.
It's a tricky situation. Can Daboll have sufficient job security after a 2-15 season where he's going to be involved in such a pivotal QB decision? The best outcome for the Giants may be the worse outcome for Daboll sticking around here. When Eli was drafted, him and Coughlin had the same entry point.
We just can't be recycling coaches every two years.
I just don't want to repeat the Shurmer cycle and have him draft a qb and then be fired at the end of the season and then the qb has to learn a whole new system again.
Let’s face it, if McAdoo hadn’t bungled the Eli situation so badly, or if Judge hadn’t run 2 consecutive QB sneaks, each would have been given a 3rd season. Given the QB situation, I think he gets another chance. He’ll be on a short leash though.
high expectation - we dont need those.
we just need to not be a bottom 5 team year in year out.
the goal is to get competitive.
He was brought here to revive Jones career and make a decision on him at the end of the year. They gave him at least 2 more years at big money.
100% agree. Judge would not have been fired if he had not lost his shit.
Winning games last year gave them a false sense of progress in the rebuild. Which is on them to some extent, but what fan could foresee this type of season happening? I also like to remind myself that Dabs is still new to being a head coach. He hasn't gone through this type of adversity at all yet. This is where Judge failed, he proved he couldn't handle a bad situation and had to go.
If the same thing happens next year where we see a team that is woefully outmatched and outcoached, then I think we need to start thinking about a replacement.
they're not going to fire him before he has a chance to do that.
He was brought here to revive Jones career and make a decision on him at the end of the year. They gave him at least 2 more years at big money.
Disagree. Daboll was never high on Jones. Jones' performance in '22 did convince them to run it back but on a limited timeframe. Now it's over and Daboll will do what he's noted for. Take a talented prospect to the next level.
Yep, and there needs to be HC-QB alignment. Jones never really had it and I don't want to see a repeat with the next QB.
Interesting you state that multiple OCs hurt Jones’ progress. As in the past you’re on record with calling Jones a coach-killer as well. I guess it swings both ways.
I feel like Daboll should be back. This season has been a shitstorm all around. QB has been terrible yes, but so has the entire team which is a reflection on the HC. Hopefully it’s just a one year aberration for Daboll.
1) Our Oline was a swing an a miss this year- Neal and Thomas have missed a lot of time, JMS missed time and our backups:
This season fell apart-1983, 2003 and now 2023... HMMMM
As for Jones, the lack of alignment I think hurt him here. Judge & Garrett tried to coach the turnovers out of him but what resulted was a massive lack of production.
I don't think Jones was ever good enough. Sy compared him to Ryan Tannehill as a prospect where Williams & Maye seem to be regarded quite higher.
A coach killer is a QB who looks to have all the tools (size & arm) and gets multiple coaching staffs to "fix him". Despite having the size, his processing speed against fast defenses shows. Sy has also pointed that out. But with that said, I think the quick pivot from Shurmur did him no good.
2. The Giants will be drafting a QB in the spring.
3. McKinney will be playing elsewhere in '24.
Link
Personally I'd wipe the slate clean and start over. A lot of the issues this year stemmed from how they screwed up the quarterback situation.
Link
Yeah because Buffalo/Allen is doing so well in the two years since Daboll left.
Look at Dabolls career, his offenses have been pretty terrible until the Allen and Diggs connection happened. He got credit for making Allen but it really looks like Allen made Daboll at this point.
Link
Yeah because Buffalo/Allen is doing so well in the two years since Daboll left.
I'd take an offense that is 2nd or 5th in the league. How about you?
I don't care if he dressed like an idiot and wasn't good with the media. The brass saw something in him to hire him, they should stick by their choice.
Exactly.
I don't care if he dressed like an idiot and wasn't good with the media. The brass saw something in him to hire him, they should stick by their choice.
I'd have given Shurmer another year and made him get another defensive coordinator. His offense at least looked functional and we didn't have an All Pro left tackle back then.
So, I have no problem bringing Daboll back even if we lose the rest of the slate in 2023, which is the desired outcome for long-term benefit of this organization.
Schoen is a different discussion. I think he's more to blame for this season.
Schoen has signed 2 FAs and made 4 draft picks on the OL in 2 years. How much more effort are you looking for?
Schoen needs to draft a QB, and also make a true effort to fix to OL. If those two things could be achieved, I'd love to see how far my favourite team can go during his era. It's too soon to pull the plug on him, he also needs a better OC than Kafka.
Schoen has signed 2 FAs and made 4 draft picks on the OL in 2 years. How much more effort are you looking for?
I don't think it's a coincidence that none of these guys have gotten better and some have regressed.
Link
Yeah because Buffalo/Allen is doing so well in the two years since Daboll left.
I'd take an offense that is 2nd or 5th in the league. How about you?
Are they effective? They are barely winning. Should have lost to the Giants if Taylor doesn't have a couple brain farts and the Refs swallowed their whistle. Allen has not really looked as good as when Daboll was there. No denying his talent, but he just isn't operating as well as he had been.
So, I have no problem bringing Daboll back even if we lose the rest of the slate in 2023, which is the desired outcome for long-term benefit of this organization.
Schoen is a different discussion. I think he's more to blame for this season.
Schoen and Daboll are a package deal, until further notice. There is no reason to create a new dynamic by bringing in a new GM and having to go through the "relationship build" between new GM and HC. It would lead eventually to the "GM needs to be able to hire his own coach" philosophy.
No, Schoen and Daboll are tied to one another...good or bad.
Let’s face it, if McAdoo hadn’t bungled the Eli situation so badly, or if Judge hadn’t run 2 consecutive QB sneaks, each would have been given a 3rd season. Given the QB situation, I think he gets another chance. He’ll be on a short leash though.
Which high draft pick did he look better than? Neal - ok. Was he really better than a 3rd round out of position and hurt Ezeudu? Yes marginally - experience trumps draft spot - oh and Pugh was a 1st round pick.
Link
Yeah because Buffalo/Allen is doing so well in the two years since Daboll left.
I'd take an offense that is 2nd or 5th in the league. How about you?
Are they effective? They are barely winning. Should have lost to the Giants if Taylor doesn't have a couple brain farts and the Refs swallowed their whistle. Allen has not really looked as good as when Daboll was there. No denying his talent, but he just isn't operating as well as he had been.
The league averages say otherwise. The Bills also lost key defensive players but Allen is right on par in the seasons he usually has been having since Diggs got there.
I don't think an elite offensive mind has that many bad seasons with different teams. I drank the Kool aid too but he is back to running another bottom offense yet again.
So, I have no problem bringing Daboll back even if we lose the rest of the slate in 2023, which is the desired outcome for long-term benefit of this organization.
Schoen is a different discussion. I think he's more to blame for this season.
I agree about Schoen. I’m not saying he should be fired, but I do agree he is more to blame than Daboll. Look, I wanted Neal, but I’m not paid to get these things right. Neal refusing to work out even at his pro day should have been a blinking red flag. We knew Waller was a risk, and that risk hasn’t aged well.
Letting Feliciano go was a head scratcher even at the time. He’s not an all pro, but he’s tough as hell, and apparently well respected in the locker room. That locker room could use a little of his fire right now.
has had a bad year. It's like a virus has swept through 1925 Giants Way.
So, I have no problem bringing Daboll back even if we lose the rest of the slate in 2023, which is the desired outcome for long-term benefit of this organization.
Schoen is a different discussion. I think he's more to blame for this season.
Schoen and Daboll are a package deal, until further notice. There is no reason to create a new dynamic by bringing in a new GM and having to go through the "relationship build" between new GM and HC. It would lead eventually to the "GM needs to be able to hire his own coach" philosophy.
No, Schoen and Daboll are tied to one another...good or bad.
I get it. And agree.
What I am saying is if I had to pin where most of the blame lies this year, it's with Schoen.
That Pugh could come in off street at Tackle and look better than the guys they spent high picks on and only have received coaching from the current staff is pretty damning.
Which high draft pick did he look better than? Neal - ok. Was he really better than a 3rd round out of position and hurt Ezeudu? Yes marginally - experience trumps draft spot - oh and Pugh was a 1st round pick.
Pugh was brought here as a guard and started at guard until Ezeudu got turf toe. You would think they would have at least put Peart at LT or move Neal over or anything. Ezeudu did not improve at all throughout his stint there. I am also pretty sure Ezeudu played some Left Tackle at UNC.
Can not disagree with this take (fan since ‘64)
But I don’t think that No es is the answer anymore regardless of the circumstances with coaching etc. He is skittish and def has ptsd, and yes I had high hopes for him. Time to move on. But I sure hope Daboll is the answer, cause if not, the cycle continues
Pugh was brought here as a guard and started at guard until Ezeudu got turf toe. You would think they would have at least put Peart at LT or move Neal over or anything. Ezeudu did not improve at all throughout his stint there. I am also pretty sure Ezeudu played some Left Tackle at UNC.
I know exactly why Pugh was brought here - because they lost three starters on the line and were throwing people all over. Pugh went to LT because Ezeudu got hurt in 9 plays. Chances are Pugh stays at LG if Ezeudu doesn't get hurt.
Ezeudu did not develop because they kept shifting him all over the place in camp. I cannot understand why he has never gotten better - I blame bad coaching. Guy is quick and powerful.
We all know why Peart didn't start and we are all amazed he was even on the team.
I know exactly why Pugh was brought here - because they lost three starters on the line and were throwing people all over. Pugh went to LT because Ezeudu got hurt in 9 plays. Chances are Pugh stays at LG if Ezeudu doesn't get hurt.
Ezeudu did not develop because they kept shifting him all over the place in camp. I cannot understand why he has never gotten better - I blame bad coaching. Guy is quick and powerful.
We all know why Peart didn't start and we are all amazed he was even on the team.
I'm blaming bad coaching too. Peart shouldn't of been kept over Phillips if they won't even bring him in as a back up.
Personally I'd wipe the slate clean and start over. A lot of the issues this year stemmed from how they screwed up the quarterback situation.
LOL - a few weeks ago you said dabs/schoen were part of the solution.
1) We were a tad over confident and that was evident by
2) our way of handling the entire off season. The pre-season and workload balancing became a bit too much and that lack of "work" led to a lot of missteps early.
3) Injuries hit hard in one group and exposed a team that has very little quality depth.
4) Jones looked bad- it isn't hard to admit that. I expected a lot more from him but without a very good lineup across the board he struggled badly and then was hurt.
5) Very questionable roster choices- Peart over Phillips, Shepherd still here for some reason, Crowder being let go and others.
6) Some players did exactly what they had done over the last few years- get hurt. Barkley, Ojulari and Waller have had injury issues in recent years and they did so again here.
7) The Giants kept Barkley when we should have let him go (offseason), traded him (in season). His cost and value are out of whack and regardless of the fandom here his presence has not netted us wins.
8) Daboll was bit over his head this year and I think the results early would have been fine last year (expected) but this, with a team expected to grow even more really caught him off guard. He has coached scared (scared of his teams ability) vs coaching ore free wheeling. Case in point, the 2pt conversion attempt last week was like 5 weeks too late and being run by your 3rd string QB. It wasn't fooling anyone because nobody is scared or afraid of the group you have out there. The game against the Jets was lost beucase you chose to try a FG (to give a 6 pt lead late) instead of a 4th and short attempt. The negative results of either choice should have been looked and used as the determining factor. Instead the negative of the 4th down attempt was looked at and the positive of a made FG was considered and ultimately the choice made. That is horribly flawed thinking and reasoning..
Schoen has some blame but overall you can't blame him because of what happened once the games started. The first drive of the season was (or is now) a microcosm of this entire year. A bad play, a miss, a block and an injury all led to the downfall then and to now.
I do think we HAVE to draft our franchise QB and move on from Jones after 2024. I do BELIEVE Barkley needs to go.. Cannot keep a guy who misses so much time and is hit or miss production wise and who has not moved the win side of the equation..
I don't think Daboll should be fired imv. But there is going to be some players that will stand out (in a bad way) between now and end of year, without question.
Might as well weed them all out now.
I still believe in what they're doing - and it's going to take a while to build the right way
But you can be sure that Mara is already warming up his post season press conference...
"No one is angrier about this than me. I am sick about it. Everyone here is on notice. I need to see improvement next season."
Rinse, wash, repeat.
2. He was coach of the year. He was a great in-game coach last year. This year, he's had a bad year. It happens. In fact, it's happened with both coaches who won Super Bowls for this team. He's not Judge/McAdoo...
3. This org. needs stability. I need to say it twice...
But you can be sure that Mara is already warming up his post season press conference...
"No one is angrier about this than me. I am sick about it. Everyone here is on notice. I need to see improvement next season."
Rinse, wash, repeat.
Actually, Mara has not been addressing the media with press conferences under this regime. There has been no preseason or postseason press conference.
I think Mara is a little bit cheaper with compensating HC's.
He still has two more years with Judge so he would be paying three HC's next season. I don't think he wants that.
Overall, I think he has really regressed this season. I also pointed out the lackluster OC achievement outside two seasons when he was hired. His was with Bama in 2017 trying to establish himself again as a OC.
I think Mara is a little bit cheaper with compensating HC's.
He still has two more years with Judge so he would be paying three HC's next season. I don't think he wants that.
Overall, I think he has really regressed this season. I also pointed out the lackluster OC achievement outside two seasons when he was hired. His was with Bama in 2017 trying to establish himself again as a OC.
To be fair, Mara was paying Shurmur, Judge & Daboll last year. Shurmur got a 5 year contract. I believe he paid McAdoo, Shurmur & Judge too.
This hasn't prevented Mara from doing this.
It’s that big of a decision.
has had a bad year. It's like a virus has swept through 1925 Giants Way.
So, I have no problem bringing Daboll back even if we lose the rest of the slate in 2023, which is the desired outcome for long-term benefit of this organization.
Schoen is a different discussion. I think he's more to blame for this season.
Schoen and Daboll are a package deal, until further notice. There is no reason to create a new dynamic by bringing in a new GM and having to go through the "relationship build" between new GM and HC. It would lead eventually to the "GM needs to be able to hire his own coach" philosophy.
No, Schoen and Daboll are tied to one another...good or bad.
We are about to do that if we take a QB and the team wins 6 or less games next year. No way you can convince this regime is it if they aren't winning at least 7 games with a last place schedule. Thats why I believe we should really start over, promote Brown to GM, and then get everyone on the 4 year accountability schedule.
This org is such a joke at this point I have very little faith what I lined out doesn't happen, then we are back on the accoutnability merry go round for the next 5 years. At which time we'd officially be the new Browns or Lions. League needs new punching bags, and the Bears look like they are going to take one spot, and we are ripe for the other, our SBs are only thing keeping us from that now tbh, but they are getting a bit old in the tooth
McAdoo another year. He had one good season and one bad. The "lost the locker room" talk is BS. When a team is losing, the players often act like shitheads. He deserved one more shot to show improvement.
I don't care if he dressed like an idiot and wasn't good with the media. The brass saw something in him to hire him, they should stick by their choice.
I'd have given Shurmer another year and made him get another defensive coordinator. His offense at least looked functional and we didn't have an All Pro left tackle back then.
The irony is we likely win the division in 2000 with Shurmur due to continuity.
*2020
QB's. 2-15 is a very possible final record and not to mention the ridiculous amount of OL injuries
McAdoo another year. He had one good season and one bad. The "lost the locker room" talk is BS. When a team is losing, the players often act like shitheads. He deserved one more shot to show improvement.
I don't care if he dressed like an idiot and wasn't good with the media. The brass saw something in him to hire him, they should stick by their choice.
I'd have given Shurmer another year and made him get another defensive coordinator. His offense at least looked functional and we didn't have an All Pro left tackle back then.
I agree. Firing Shurmur after ONE YEAR with his rookie QB was an error by the Giants. Should have given Shurmur one more year to develop Jones; if Jones didn't improve and they were bad for Year 3 then firing Shurmur would have been justified.
I get firing McAdoo and Judge. Shurmur wasn't good but neither were those rosters, and they didn't *quite* flatline.
If he wants to stay as HC,he has to figure out who needs to go on his staff.
I get firing McAdoo and Judge. Shurmur wasn't good but neither were those rosters, and they didn't *quite* flatline.
I agree as well - Shurmur should have gotten a third year. He by far did the best job with DJ and of the 4 head coaches since Tom Coughlin (why did we ever fire Tom anyway?) he was the best overall in my opinion.
I agree as well - Shurmur should have gotten a third year. He by far did the best job with DJ and of the 4 head coaches since Tom Coughlin (why did we ever fire Tom anyway?) he was the best overall in my opinion.
IMO: Shurmur and Gettleman both should have gotten 2020, and then fired in tandem if they failed to show genuine progress.