Can Brian Daboll survive a 2-15 season?

Sean : 11:17 am
I'm a fan of Daboll and I think he should be back regardless. However, Ron Johnson made a good point on another thread - coaches don't survive 2-15 seasons generally. Zak Taylor is an example of someone who survived 2-14, and he's been saved by Burrow.

As fans, it's easy to want the top pick, but there usually always is collateral damage that comes with that. A 2-15 season would mean the Giants ended the year on a 10 game losing streak and MetLife will either be empty or full of opposing fans. There will be locker room issues which pop up as well - Daboll cannot afford any self inflicted errors such as the Judge press conference in Chicago.

This leads me to my next concern. If the Giants draft a QB, I don't want that QB inheriting a coach who's coaching for his job, this will continue the path of bad alignment which has been going on for a decade. We just saw this with Jones - any progress he made under Shurmur was stunted by Judge and Garrett. Jones dealt with 3 OC's in 2 seasons and it hurt him no doubt.

I don't want a situation where QB is drafted and we are looking at a new coaching staff in 2025.

It's a tricky situation. Can Daboll have sufficient job security after a 2-15 season where he's going to be involved in such a pivotal QB decision? The best outcome for the Giants may be the worse outcome for Daboll sticking around here. When Eli was drafted, him and Coughlin had the same entry point.
Daboll is not getting fired unless he pulls a Judge  
logman : 11:19 am : link
They are going to give him a chance to work with his own QB instead of an expensive restoration
Yes  
Ben in Tampa : 11:19 am : link
.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:20 am : link
I don't think we'll finish 2-15 so the point is moot.

We just can't be recycling coaches every two years.
If we  
Giantsbigblue : 11:21 am : link
Keep getting blown out, they should go. If they go 2-15 and the team fights and are within a touchdown near the end of the game he can stay.

I just don't want to repeat the Shurmer cycle and have him draft a qb and then be fired at the end of the season and then the qb has to learn a whole new system again.
I think so.  
Section331 : 11:21 am : link
Unless something drastic happens, if Daboll loses the locker room (like McAdoo) or shoots himself in the foot (like Judge), he’ll be back.

Let’s face it, if McAdoo hadn’t bungled the Eli situation so badly, or if Judge hadn’t run 2 consecutive QB sneaks, each would have been given a 3rd season. Given the QB situation, I think he gets another chance. He’ll be on a short leash though.
He needs job security beyond 2024 though  
Sean : 11:22 am : link
My concern is he's back but "on notice" which John Mara loves to do. His clock would need to be completely reset with a new QB imo.
I think Daboll is essentially guaranteed 4 years at this point  
Ben in Tampa : 11:23 am : link
Schoen and Daboll will present a plan this year that includes drafting a QB and developing him in year 1. The internal expectation will be that year 1 will be up and down as they develop the rookie, but that Schoen and his team will be deep into the rest of their multi year roster revamp.

Year 4 will be the year with high expectations.
Daboll's purpose here was to pick and develop a young QB  
jinkies : 11:23 am : link
they're not going to fire him before he has a chance to do that.
RE: I think Daboll is essentially guaranteed 4 years at this point  
bigbluewillrise : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16282610 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Schoen and Daboll will present a plan this year that includes drafting a QB and developing him in year 1. The internal expectation will be that year 1 will be up and down as they develop the rookie, but that Schoen and his team will be deep into the rest of their multi year roster revamp.

Year 4 will be the year with high expectations.


high expectation - we dont need those.

we just need to not be a bottom 5 team year in year out.
the goal is to get competitive.
RE: Daboll's purpose here was to pick and develop a young QB  
Giantsbigblue : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16282611 jinkies said:
Quote:
they're not going to fire him before he has a chance to do that.


He was brought here to revive Jones career and make a decision on him at the end of the year. They gave him at least 2 more years at big money.
Daboll showed enough in year 1 to get a mulligan  
Metnut : 11:27 am : link
this year, even at 2-15. Another top 5 pick after next year and he’s gone though.
RE: Daboll is not getting fired unless he pulls a Judge  
mfjmfj : 11:27 am : link
In comment 16282602 logman said:
Quote:
They are going to give him a chance to work with his own QB instead of an expensive restoration


100% agree. Judge would not have been fired if he had not lost his shit.
I think last year  
Fat Wally : 11:33 am : link
really clouds this whole thing. I don't think they expected Jones to be the answer, and when they started winning games the rolled the dice with him. Obviously, what should have happened last year, happened this year and here we are. I feel more confident with Dabs and Schoen than any other tandem we've had the last 7 years. They have shown an ability to develop players more than their predecessors. Obviously, they haven't been perfect, but guys are getting better, and Free Agents are contributing. Nobody ever really got better under Judge.

Winning games last year gave them a false sense of progress in the rebuild. Which is on them to some extent, but what fan could foresee this type of season happening? I also like to remind myself that Dabs is still new to being a head coach. He hasn't gone through this type of adversity at all yet. This is where Judge failed, he proved he couldn't handle a bad situation and had to go.

If the same thing happens next year where we see a team that is woefully outmatched and outcoached, then I think we need to start thinking about a replacement.

It’s a legitimate question to ask  
Chris684 : 11:38 am : link
Mara will not want to fire Daboll. He did not want to fire Judge. That’s the point.
RE: RE: Daboll's purpose here was to pick and develop a young QB  
jinkies : 11:39 am : link
In comment 16282617 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16282611 jinkies said:


Quote:


they're not going to fire him before he has a chance to do that.



He was brought here to revive Jones career and make a decision on him at the end of the year. They gave him at least 2 more years at big money.


Disagree. Daboll was never high on Jones. Jones' performance in '22 did convince them to run it back but on a limited timeframe. Now it's over and Daboll will do what he's noted for. Take a talented prospect to the next level.
RE: It’s a legitimate question to ask  
Sean : 11:41 am : link
In comment 16282644 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Mara will not want to fire Daboll. He did not want to fire Judge. That’s the point.

Yep, and there needs to be HC-QB alignment. Jones never really had it and I don't want to see a repeat with the next QB.
If the front office  
10thAve : 11:43 am : link
truly believes in Daboll then I think he survives. Like you said, Taylor survived 2-14; Parcells survived 3-12-1 (though in his first year). I’m sure there aren’t too many other examples without looking.

Interesting you state that multiple OCs hurt Jones’ progress. As in the past you’re on record with calling Jones a coach-killer as well. I guess it swings both ways.

I feel like Daboll should be back. This season has been a shitstorm all around. QB has been terrible yes, but so has the entire team which is a reflection on the HC. Hopefully it’s just a one year aberration for Daboll.
Record alone means  
jvm52106 : 11:46 am : link
nothing to this year.

1) Our Oline was a swing an a miss this year- Neal and Thomas have missed a lot of time, JMS missed time and our backups:

BB
McKethean
JE
SL
JC Hassenauer lossed for the season
have all missed significant time.

Glowinski regressed and Peart is Peart..

Then our QB's get hurt (all of them) and our second edge and second main pass rusher once again is injured..

This season fell apart-1983, 2003 and now 2023... HMMMM
10th Ave  
Sean : 11:47 am : link
Interesting you state that multiple OCs hurt Jones’ progress. As in the past you’re on record with calling Jones a coach-killer as well. I guess it swings both ways.

I feel like Daboll should be back. This season has been a shitstorm all around. QB has been terrible yes, but so has the entire team which is a reflection on the HC. Hopefully it’s just a one year aberration for Daboll. [/quote]
10thAve  
Sean : 11:51 am : link
Disregard the above post, hit submit by accident.

As for Jones, the lack of alignment I think hurt him here. Judge & Garrett tried to coach the turnovers out of him but what resulted was a massive lack of production.

I don't think Jones was ever good enough. Sy compared him to Ryan Tannehill as a prospect where Williams & Maye seem to be regarded quite higher.

A coach killer is a QB who looks to have all the tools (size & arm) and gets multiple coaching staffs to "fix him". Despite having the size, his processing speed against fast defenses shows. Sy has also pointed that out. But with that said, I think the quick pivot from Shurmur did him no good.
He should …  
Beer Man : 11:51 am : link
I believe the issues this year are due mostly to being decimated by injuries. I believe if it had not been for the injuries, we would have seen significant improvement with the team. One of the problems with rebuilding teams is they don’t have a lot of depth. Even worse, if you look at the OL, a number of the 2nd stringers also went down injuries as well (and it’s not like they were very good anyways).
Three things you gotta know:  
MOOPS : 11:52 am : link
1. Daboll ain't going anywhere. Nor is Schoen.
2. The Giants will be drafting a QB in the spring.
3. McKinney will be playing elsewhere in '24.
Guaranteed 4 years for Daboll is crazy  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 11:54 am : link
I have been a Giants fan for 65 years and this is the single worst head coaching job I have ever seen that includes Ray Handley and Allie Sherman. And the Jets game was the single worst loss I have seen in 65 years being we were 99% sure of winning with seconds to go. Daniel Jones is being run out of town after leading us to a playoff win and giving everything he had and we want to give Daboll 4 years guaranteed after his atrocious coaching this season screaming at his players on the sideline and throwing tablets at them, ridiculous roster choices and mind numbingly bad in game decisions.That is lunacy.
If you  
Giantsbigblue : 12:00 pm : link
Look at Dabolls career, his offenses have been pretty terrible until the Allen and Diggs connection happened. He got credit for making Allen but it really looks like Allen made Daboll at this point.

2009: (Cleveland) Ranked 29th
2010: 31st
2011: (Miami) 20th
2012: (KC) 32nd
2018: (Buffalo) 30th
2019: 23rd
2020: 2nd(Diggs year)
2021: 3rd
2022: (Giants) 15th
2023: 32
Link - ( New Window )
For reference  
Giantsbigblue : 12:02 pm : link
The Bills finished 2nd in offense last year and are currently 5th since Daboll has gone
I think it's a good point  
Go Terps : 12:03 pm : link
Bringing back Daboll and telling him he's coaching for his job in 2024 is bad business. If they're going to do that they may as well fire him after this year and hire Ben Johnson.

Personally I'd wipe the slate clean and start over. A lot of the issues this year stemmed from how they screwed up the quarterback situation.
Daboll must  
thrunthrublue : 12:04 pm : link
Get the incompetent stink of 2-15 eradicated in 2024 by hiring all new coaches.
I would rather keep Dab's  
Fishmanjim57 : 12:05 pm : link
Schoen needs to draft a QB, and also make a true effort to fix to OL. If those two things could be achieved, I'd love to see how far my favourite team can go during his era. It's too soon to pull the plug on him, he also needs a better OC than Kafka.
RE: If you  
section125 : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16282676 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Look at Dabolls career, his offenses have been pretty terrible until the Allen and Diggs connection happened. He got credit for making Allen but it really looks like Allen made Daboll at this point.

2009: (Cleveland) Ranked 29th
2010: 31st
2011: (Miami) 20th
2012: (KC) 32nd
2018: (Buffalo) 30th
2019: 23rd
2020: 2nd(Diggs year)
2021: 3rd
2022: (Giants) 15th
2023: 32 Link - ( New Window )


Yeah because Buffalo/Allen is doing so well in the two years since Daboll left.
To clarify  
Go Terps : 12:06 pm : link
I'd wipe the slate clean for Daboll and start over with him.
RE: RE: If you  
Giantsbigblue : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16282684 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16282676 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Look at Dabolls career, his offenses have been pretty terrible until the Allen and Diggs connection happened. He got credit for making Allen but it really looks like Allen made Daboll at this point.

2009: (Cleveland) Ranked 29th
2010: 31st
2011: (Miami) 20th
2012: (KC) 32nd
2018: (Buffalo) 30th
2019: 23rd
2020: 2nd(Diggs year)
2021: 3rd
2022: (Giants) 15th
2023: 32 Link - ( New Window )



Yeah because Buffalo/Allen is doing so well in the two years since Daboll left.


I'd take an offense that is 2nd or 5th in the league. How about you?
I would have given  
Pete in MD : 12:07 pm : link
McAdoo another year. He had one good season and one bad. The "lost the locker room" talk is BS. When a team is losing, the players often act like shitheads. He deserved one more shot to show improvement.

I don't care if he dressed like an idiot and wasn't good with the media. The brass saw something in him to hire him, they should stick by their choice.
RE: Daboll showed enough in year 1 to get a mulligan  
Ira : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16282619 Metnut said:
Quote:
this year, even at 2-15. Another top 5 pick after next year and he’s gone though.


Exactly.
RE: I would have given  
Giantsbigblue : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16282689 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
McAdoo another year. He had one good season and one bad. The "lost the locker room" talk is BS. When a team is losing, the players often act like shitheads. He deserved one more shot to show improvement.

I don't care if he dressed like an idiot and wasn't good with the media. The brass saw something in him to hire him, they should stick by their choice.


I'd have given Shurmer another year and made him get another defensive coordinator. His offense at least looked functional and we didn't have an All Pro left tackle back then.
The entire organization...  
bw in dc : 12:12 pm : link
has had a bad year. It's like a virus has swept through 1925 Giants Way.

So, I have no problem bringing Daboll back even if we lose the rest of the slate in 2023, which is the desired outcome for long-term benefit of this organization.

Schoen is a different discussion. I think he's more to blame for this season.

does Daboll  
BigBlueCane : 12:15 pm : link
want to come back after a 2-15 season if a better job opens is the question.
RE: I would rather keep Dab's  
Ron Johnson : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16282683 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
Schoen needs to draft a QB, and also make a true effort to fix to OL. If those two things could be achieved, I'd love to see how far my favourite team can go during his era. It's too soon to pull the plug on him, he also needs a better OC than Kafka.


Schoen has signed 2 FAs and made 4 draft picks on the OL in 2 years. How much more effort are you looking for?
RE: RE: I would rather keep Dab's  
Giantsbigblue : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16282705 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 16282683 Fishmanjim57 said:


Quote:


Schoen needs to draft a QB, and also make a true effort to fix to OL. If those two things could be achieved, I'd love to see how far my favourite team can go during his era. It's too soon to pull the plug on him, he also needs a better OC than Kafka.



Schoen has signed 2 FAs and made 4 draft picks on the OL in 2 years. How much more effort are you looking for?


I don't think it's a coincidence that none of these guys have gotten better and some have regressed.
The fact  
Giantsbigblue : 12:20 pm : link
That Pugh could come in off street at Tackle and look better than the guys they spent high picks on and only have received coaching from the current staff is pretty damning.
RE: RE: RE: If you  
section125 : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16282686 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16282684 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16282676 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Look at Dabolls career, his offenses have been pretty terrible until the Allen and Diggs connection happened. He got credit for making Allen but it really looks like Allen made Daboll at this point.

2009: (Cleveland) Ranked 29th
2010: 31st
2011: (Miami) 20th
2012: (KC) 32nd
2018: (Buffalo) 30th
2019: 23rd
2020: 2nd(Diggs year)
2021: 3rd
2022: (Giants) 15th
2023: 32 Link - ( New Window )



Yeah because Buffalo/Allen is doing so well in the two years since Daboll left.



I'd take an offense that is 2nd or 5th in the league. How about you?


Are they effective? They are barely winning. Should have lost to the Giants if Taylor doesn't have a couple brain farts and the Refs swallowed their whistle. Allen has not really looked as good as when Daboll was there. No denying his talent, but he just isn't operating as well as he had been.
RE: The entire organization...  
Tom in NY : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16282696 bw in dc said:
Quote:
has had a bad year. It's like a virus has swept through 1925 Giants Way.

So, I have no problem bringing Daboll back even if we lose the rest of the slate in 2023, which is the desired outcome for long-term benefit of this organization.

Schoen is a different discussion. I think he's more to blame for this season.


Schoen and Daboll are a package deal, until further notice. There is no reason to create a new dynamic by bringing in a new GM and having to go through the "relationship build" between new GM and HC. It would lead eventually to the "GM needs to be able to hire his own coach" philosophy.
No, Schoen and Daboll are tied to one another...good or bad.
RE: I think so.  
PepperJ52 : 12:23 pm : link
Judge would have survived the QB sneaks if he didn’t become all unhinged in the subsequent presser…
In comment 16282608 Section331 said:
Quote:
Unless something drastic happens, if Daboll loses the locker room (like McAdoo) or shoots himself in the foot (like Judge), he’ll be back.

Let’s face it, if McAdoo hadn’t bungled the Eli situation so badly, or if Judge hadn’t run 2 consecutive QB sneaks, each would have been given a 3rd season. Given the QB situation, I think he gets another chance. He’ll be on a short leash though.
RE: The fact  
section125 : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16282716 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
That Pugh could come in off street at Tackle and look better than the guys they spent high picks on and only have received coaching from the current staff is pretty damning.


Which high draft pick did he look better than? Neal - ok. Was he really better than a 3rd round out of position and hurt Ezeudu? Yes marginally - experience trumps draft spot - oh and Pugh was a 1st round pick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If you  
Giantsbigblue : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16282717 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16282686 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16282684 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16282676 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Look at Dabolls career, his offenses have been pretty terrible until the Allen and Diggs connection happened. He got credit for making Allen but it really looks like Allen made Daboll at this point.

2009: (Cleveland) Ranked 29th
2010: 31st
2011: (Miami) 20th
2012: (KC) 32nd
2018: (Buffalo) 30th
2019: 23rd
2020: 2nd(Diggs year)
2021: 3rd
2022: (Giants) 15th
2023: 32 Link - ( New Window )



Yeah because Buffalo/Allen is doing so well in the two years since Daboll left.



I'd take an offense that is 2nd or 5th in the league. How about you?



Are they effective? They are barely winning. Should have lost to the Giants if Taylor doesn't have a couple brain farts and the Refs swallowed their whistle. Allen has not really looked as good as when Daboll was there. No denying his talent, but he just isn't operating as well as he had been.


The league averages say otherwise. The Bills also lost key defensive players but Allen is right on par in the seasons he usually has been having since Diggs got there.

I don't think an elite offensive mind has that many bad seasons with different teams. I drank the Kool aid too but he is back to running another bottom offense yet again.
RE: The entire organization...  
Section331 : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16282696 bw in dc said:
Quote:
has had a bad year. It's like a virus has swept through 1925 Giants Way.

So, I have no problem bringing Daboll back even if we lose the rest of the slate in 2023, which is the desired outcome for long-term benefit of this organization.

Schoen is a different discussion. I think he's more to blame for this season.


I agree about Schoen. I’m not saying he should be fired, but I do agree he is more to blame than Daboll. Look, I wanted Neal, but I’m not paid to get these things right. Neal refusing to work out even at his pro day should have been a blinking red flag. We knew Waller was a risk, and that risk hasn’t aged well.

Letting Feliciano go was a head scratcher even at the time. He’s not an all pro, but he’s tough as hell, and apparently well respected in the locker room. That locker room could use a little of his fire right now.
RE: RE: The entire organization...  
bw in dc : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16282718 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16282696 bw in dc said:


Quote:


has had a bad year. It's like a virus has swept through 1925 Giants Way.

So, I have no problem bringing Daboll back even if we lose the rest of the slate in 2023, which is the desired outcome for long-term benefit of this organization.

Schoen is a different discussion. I think he's more to blame for this season.




Schoen and Daboll are a package deal, until further notice. There is no reason to create a new dynamic by bringing in a new GM and having to go through the "relationship build" between new GM and HC. It would lead eventually to the "GM needs to be able to hire his own coach" philosophy.
No, Schoen and Daboll are tied to one another...good or bad.


I get it. And agree.

What I am saying is if I had to pin where most of the blame lies this year, it's with Schoen.
RE: RE: The fact  
Giantsbigblue : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16282721 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16282716 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


That Pugh could come in off street at Tackle and look better than the guys they spent high picks on and only have received coaching from the current staff is pretty damning.



Which high draft pick did he look better than? Neal - ok. Was he really better than a 3rd round out of position and hurt Ezeudu? Yes marginally - experience trumps draft spot - oh and Pugh was a 1st round pick.


Pugh was brought here as a guard and started at guard until Ezeudu got turf toe. You would think they would have at least put Peart at LT or move Neal over or anything. Ezeudu did not improve at all throughout his stint there. I am also pretty sure Ezeudu played some Left Tackle at UNC.
2024’s results will mean a lot  
cosmicj : 12:31 pm : link
If they look like the Texans do this season, I think Daboll will be back easily. If the look like the Jaguars during Lawrence’s rookie season, then he’ll be fired. No matter what the 2024 record is, the requirement is a sense of excitement about the future among the players and the fanbase.
RE: Guaranteed 4 years for Daboll is crazy  
Sec 103 : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16282668 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
I have been a Giants fan for 65 years and this is the single worst head coaching job I have ever seen that includes Ray Handley and Allie Sherman. And the Jets game was the single worst loss I have seen in 65 years being we were 99% sure of winning with seconds to go. Daniel Jones is being run out of town after leading us to a playoff win and giving everything he had and we want to give Daboll 4 years guaranteed after his atrocious coaching this season screaming at his players on the sideline and throwing tablets at them, ridiculous roster choices and mind numbingly bad in game decisions.That is lunacy.


Can not disagree with this take (fan since ‘64)
But I don’t think that No es is the answer anymore regardless of the circumstances with coaching etc. He is skittish and def has ptsd, and yes I had high hopes for him. Time to move on. But I sure hope Daboll is the answer, cause if not, the cycle continues
Jones not No s  
Sec 103 : 12:33 pm : link
Hate typing on phone
Tom in NY  
Sean : 12:36 pm : link
I strongly disagree that Schoen & Daboll are a package deal. Are you saying Schoen will have a shorter leash here than Gettleman?
I don't  
Giantsbigblue : 12:36 pm : link
Want a new head coach or another change. But I have questions if we have the right guy. I don't know how anyone could feel strongly he is the right guy after watching this teams play this season? Last year they took advantage of an athletic quarterback and running back and got by and help the line out. That was never a sustainable offense in the long term.
RE: RE: RE: The fact  
section125 : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16282730 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16282721 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16282716 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


That Pugh could come in off street at Tackle and look better than the guys they spent high picks on and only have received coaching from the current staff is pretty damning.



Which high draft pick did he look better than? Neal - ok. Was he really better than a 3rd round out of position and hurt Ezeudu? Yes marginally - experience trumps draft spot - oh and Pugh was a 1st round pick.



Pugh was brought here as a guard and started at guard until Ezeudu got turf toe. You would think they would have at least put Peart at LT or move Neal over or anything. Ezeudu did not improve at all throughout his stint there. I am also pretty sure Ezeudu played some Left Tackle at UNC.


I know exactly why Pugh was brought here - because they lost three starters on the line and were throwing people all over. Pugh went to LT because Ezeudu got hurt in 9 plays. Chances are Pugh stays at LG if Ezeudu doesn't get hurt.
Ezeudu did not develop because they kept shifting him all over the place in camp. I cannot understand why he has never gotten better - I blame bad coaching. Guy is quick and powerful.

We all know why Peart didn't start and we are all amazed he was even on the team.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The fact  
Giantsbigblue : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16282746 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16282730 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16282721 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16282716 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


That Pugh could come in off street at Tackle and look better than the guys they spent high picks on and only have received coaching from the current staff is pretty damning.



Which high draft pick did he look better than? Neal - ok. Was he really better than a 3rd round out of position and hurt Ezeudu? Yes marginally - experience trumps draft spot - oh and Pugh was a 1st round pick.



Pugh was brought here as a guard and started at guard until Ezeudu got turf toe. You would think they would have at least put Peart at LT or move Neal over or anything. Ezeudu did not improve at all throughout his stint there. I am also pretty sure Ezeudu played some Left Tackle at UNC.



I know exactly why Pugh was brought here - because they lost three starters on the line and were throwing people all over. Pugh went to LT because Ezeudu got hurt in 9 plays. Chances are Pugh stays at LG if Ezeudu doesn't get hurt.
Ezeudu did not develop because they kept shifting him all over the place in camp. I cannot understand why he has never gotten better - I blame bad coaching. Guy is quick and powerful.

We all know why Peart didn't start and we are all amazed he was even on the team.


I'm blaming bad coaching too. Peart shouldn't of been kept over Phillips if they won't even bring him in as a back up.
RE: I think it's a good point  
speedywheels : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16282680 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Bringing back Daboll and telling him he's coaching for his job in 2024 is bad business. If they're going to do that they may as well fire him after this year and hire Ben Johnson.

Personally I'd wipe the slate clean and start over. A lot of the issues this year stemmed from how they screwed up the quarterback situation.


LOL - a few weeks ago you said dabs/schoen were part of the solution.

🙄
Of course he can...  
Chris in Philly : 12:51 pm : link
Tommy DeVito is their starting QB.
Yes he can  
UberAlias : 12:55 pm : link
And I'm hoping that's exactly what happens. Get us a legit franchise QB and watch how quickly things turn around.
He shouldn’t be worrying about getting fired. He should worry about  
Ivan15 : 12:57 pm : link
A heart attack.
Many here will just say  
jvm52106 : 1:02 pm : link
what is common talk but in reality a whole series of bad events came together to sink this team:

1) We were a tad over confident and that was evident by
2) our way of handling the entire off season. The pre-season and workload balancing became a bit too much and that lack of "work" led to a lot of missteps early.
3) Injuries hit hard in one group and exposed a team that has very little quality depth.
4) Jones looked bad- it isn't hard to admit that. I expected a lot more from him but without a very good lineup across the board he struggled badly and then was hurt.
5) Very questionable roster choices- Peart over Phillips, Shepherd still here for some reason, Crowder being let go and others.
6) Some players did exactly what they had done over the last few years- get hurt. Barkley, Ojulari and Waller have had injury issues in recent years and they did so again here.
7) The Giants kept Barkley when we should have let him go (offseason), traded him (in season). His cost and value are out of whack and regardless of the fandom here his presence has not netted us wins.
8) Daboll was bit over his head this year and I think the results early would have been fine last year (expected) but this, with a team expected to grow even more really caught him off guard. He has coached scared (scared of his teams ability) vs coaching ore free wheeling. Case in point, the 2pt conversion attempt last week was like 5 weeks too late and being run by your 3rd string QB. It wasn't fooling anyone because nobody is scared or afraid of the group you have out there. The game against the Jets was lost beucase you chose to try a FG (to give a 6 pt lead late) instead of a 4th and short attempt. The negative results of either choice should have been looked and used as the determining factor. Instead the negative of the 4th down attempt was looked at and the positive of a made FG was considered and ultimately the choice made. That is horribly flawed thinking and reasoning..

Schoen has some blame but overall you can't blame him because of what happened once the games started. The first drive of the season was (or is now) a microcosm of this entire year. A bad play, a miss, a block and an injury all led to the downfall then and to now.

I do think we HAVE to draft our franchise QB and move on from Jones after 2024. I do BELIEVE Barkley needs to go.. Cannot keep a guy who misses so much time and is hit or miss production wise and who has not moved the win side of the equation..
He isn’t getting fired because the other three  
Essex : 1:16 pm : link
Previous coaches got fired after two years. But has anyone seen the QBs Joe judge was starting in the last five games of 2021. Not much better than DeVito
only if the team completely mails it in and quits  
djm : 1:18 pm : link
and losing a game 35-10 is not necessarily indicative of a team quitting. Recognizing when a team has quit is like offsides in soccer. You know it when you see (and hear) it.
There have been guys on this team going through the motions  
ThomasG : 1:22 pm : link
to some degree since Game 1. On both sides of the ball.

I don't think Daboll should be fired imv. But there is going to be some players that will stand out (in a bad way) between now and end of year, without question.

Might as well weed them all out now.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 1:43 pm : link
I hope he does - (and Schoen)

I still believe in what they're doing - and it's going to take a while to build the right way
He won't get fired  
moespree : 1:52 pm : link
Mara simply won't fire a coach for the 3rd straight time after only 2 seasons.

But you can be sure that Mara is already warming up his post season press conference...

"No one is angrier about this than me. I am sick about it. Everyone here is on notice. I need to see improvement next season."

Rinse, wash, repeat.
Have to ride with Daboll...  
Chris in LA : 1:53 pm : link
1. This org needs stability. Who the hell knows, but I think the issue is ownership meddling, not the front office Coach/GM partnership.

2. He was coach of the year. He was a great in-game coach last year. This year, he's had a bad year. It happens. In fact, it's happened with both coaches who won Super Bowls for this team. He's not Judge/McAdoo...

3. This org. needs stability. I need to say it twice...

RE: He won't get fired  
Sean : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16282857 moespree said:
Quote:
Mara simply won't fire a coach for the 3rd straight time after only 2 seasons.

But you can be sure that Mara is already warming up his post season press conference...

"No one is angrier about this than me. I am sick about it. Everyone here is on notice. I need to see improvement next season."

Rinse, wash, repeat.

Actually, Mara has not been addressing the media with press conferences under this regime. There has been no preseason or postseason press conference.
This year ... yes  
Paulie Walnuts : 1:58 pm : link
Next year I doubt it
Giants are done firing coaches after just 2 years  
US1 Giants : 2:01 pm : link
.
Of course  
Spider43 : 2:32 pm : link
He can. Like others have said, they're not going to can him after the rotating door we've had previously. He's also still the reigning Coach of the Year, BTW. BUT, he's made awful decisions this year and he's talked too much. So I do agree he won't survive a 2 and 15 next season. But that's where another offseason of added reinforcements and the next chosen-one at QB should bring us back to where we need to be. I'm comfortable expecting better results next year.
Yes  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:37 pm : link
but if we see a lot of games where they look unprepared and not playing hard then I would send him packing.

I think Mara is a little bit cheaper with compensating HC's.
He still has two more years with Judge so he would be paying three HC's next season. I don't think he wants that.

Overall, I think he has really regressed this season. I also pointed out the lackluster OC achievement outside two seasons when he was hired. His was with Bama in 2017 trying to establish himself again as a OC.
RE: Yes  
Sean : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16282918 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
but if we see a lot of games where they look unprepared and not playing hard then I would send him packing.

I think Mara is a little bit cheaper with compensating HC's.
He still has two more years with Judge so he would be paying three HC's next season. I don't think he wants that.

Overall, I think he has really regressed this season. I also pointed out the lackluster OC achievement outside two seasons when he was hired. His was with Bama in 2017 trying to establish himself again as a OC.

To be fair, Mara was paying Shurmur, Judge & Daboll last year. Shurmur got a 5 year contract. I believe he paid McAdoo, Shurmur & Judge too.

This hasn't prevented Mara from doing this.
So basically  
Giantsbigblue : 3:00 pm : link
Because we got rid of the 3 previous coaches early, Daboll should stay? Stability isn't the way if the person that is here stinks. I'm willing to give the staff to the end of the year with a young roster. If I don't see significant improvement, especially with the young prospects, I want them gone.
If the organization, including ownership, has decided they  
Ben in Tampa : 3:18 pm : link
Don’t believe in Jones anymore then everyone else is going to get a pass

It’s that big of a decision.
RE: RE: The entire organization...  
Blame It On Rio : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16282718 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16282696 bw in dc said:


Quote:


has had a bad year. It's like a virus has swept through 1925 Giants Way.

So, I have no problem bringing Daboll back even if we lose the rest of the slate in 2023, which is the desired outcome for long-term benefit of this organization.

Schoen is a different discussion. I think he's more to blame for this season.




Schoen and Daboll are a package deal, until further notice. There is no reason to create a new dynamic by bringing in a new GM and having to go through the "relationship build" between new GM and HC. It would lead eventually to the "GM needs to be able to hire his own coach" philosophy.
No, Schoen and Daboll are tied to one another...good or bad.


We are about to do that if we take a QB and the team wins 6 or less games next year. No way you can convince this regime is it if they aren't winning at least 7 games with a last place schedule. Thats why I believe we should really start over, promote Brown to GM, and then get everyone on the 4 year accountability schedule.

This org is such a joke at this point I have very little faith what I lined out doesn't happen, then we are back on the accoutnability merry go round for the next 5 years. At which time we'd officially be the new Browns or Lions. League needs new punching bags, and the Bears look like they are going to take one spot, and we are ripe for the other, our SBs are only thing keeping us from that now tbh, but they are getting a bit old in the tooth
RE: RE: I would have given  
FStubbs : 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16282694 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16282689 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


McAdoo another year. He had one good season and one bad. The "lost the locker room" talk is BS. When a team is losing, the players often act like shitheads. He deserved one more shot to show improvement.

I don't care if he dressed like an idiot and wasn't good with the media. The brass saw something in him to hire him, they should stick by their choice.



I'd have given Shurmer another year and made him get another defensive coordinator. His offense at least looked functional and we didn't have an All Pro left tackle back then.


The irony is we likely win the division in 2000 with Shurmur due to continuity.
RE: RE: RE: I would have given  
FStubbs : 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16283088 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16282694 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16282689 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


McAdoo another year. He had one good season and one bad. The "lost the locker room" talk is BS. When a team is losing, the players often act like shitheads. He deserved one more shot to show improvement.

I don't care if he dressed like an idiot and wasn't good with the media. The brass saw something in him to hire him, they should stick by their choice.



I'd have given Shurmer another year and made him get another defensive coordinator. His offense at least looked functional and we didn't have an All Pro left tackle back then.



The irony is we likely win the division in 2000 with Shurmur due to continuity.


*2020
In his case Absolutely  
nochance : 4:51 pm : link
The Giants are playing with PS and off the couch never were
QB's. 2-15 is a very possible final record and not to mention the ridiculous amount of OL injuries
RE: RE: I would have given  
RHPeel : 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16282694 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16282689 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


McAdoo another year. He had one good season and one bad. The "lost the locker room" talk is BS. When a team is losing, the players often act like shitheads. He deserved one more shot to show improvement.

I don't care if he dressed like an idiot and wasn't good with the media. The brass saw something in him to hire him, they should stick by their choice.



I'd have given Shurmer another year and made him get another defensive coordinator. His offense at least looked functional and we didn't have an All Pro left tackle back then.


I agree. Firing Shurmur after ONE YEAR with his rookie QB was an error by the Giants. Should have given Shurmur one more year to develop Jones; if Jones didn't improve and they were bad for Year 3 then firing Shurmur would have been justified.

I get firing McAdoo and Judge. Shurmur wasn't good but neither were those rosters, and they didn't *quite* flatline.
you keep Daboll  
BigBlueCane : 5:06 pm : link
but do you keep Johnson as OL coach?
RE: you keep Daboll  
Blueworm : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 16283100 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
but do you keep Johnson as OL coach?

If he wants to stay as HC,he has to figure out who needs to go on his staff.
RE: RE: RE: I would have given  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 5:33 pm : link
In comment 16283098 RHPeel said:
Quote:
In comment 16282694 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16282689 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


McAdoo another year. He had one good season and one bad. The "lost the locker room" talk is BS. When a team is losing, the players often act like shitheads. He deserved one more shot to show improvement.

I don't care if he dressed like an idiot and wasn't good with the media. The brass saw something in him to hire him, they should stick by their choice.



I'd have given Shurmer another year and made him get another defensive coordinator. His offense at least looked functional and we didn't have an All Pro left tackle back then.



I agree. Firing Shurmur after ONE YEAR with his rookie QB was an error by the Giants. Should have given Shurmur one more year to develop Jones; if Jones didn't improve and they were bad for Year 3 then firing Shurmur would have been justified.

I get firing McAdoo and Judge. Shurmur wasn't good but neither were those rosters, and they didn't *quite* flatline.

I agree as well - Shurmur should have gotten a third year. He by far did the best job with DJ and of the 4 head coaches since Tom Coughlin (why did we ever fire Tom anyway?) he was the best overall in my opinion.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I would have given  
RHPeel : 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16283113 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16283098 RHPeel said:


Quote:


In comment 16282694 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16282689 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


McAdoo another year. He had one good season and one bad. The "lost the locker room" talk is BS. When a team is losing, the players often act like shitheads. He deserved one more shot to show improvement.

I don't care if he dressed like an idiot and wasn't good with the media. The brass saw something in him to hire him, they should stick by their choice.



I'd have given Shurmer another year and made him get another defensive coordinator. His offense at least looked functional and we didn't have an All Pro left tackle back then.



I agree. Firing Shurmur after ONE YEAR with his rookie QB was an error by the Giants. Should have given Shurmur one more year to develop Jones; if Jones didn't improve and they were bad for Year 3 then firing Shurmur would have been justified.

I get firing McAdoo and Judge. Shurmur wasn't good but neither were those rosters, and they didn't *quite* flatline.


I agree as well - Shurmur should have gotten a third year. He by far did the best job with DJ and of the 4 head coaches since Tom Coughlin (why did we ever fire Tom anyway?) he was the best overall in my opinion.


IMO: Shurmur and Gettleman both should have gotten 2020, and then fired in tandem if they failed to show genuine progress.
RE: RE: I would have given Shurmur  
upnyg : 8:33 pm : link
I agree with this. Jones looked his best under Shurmur. I dont see much difference yet in him vs Daboll. Should have stayed the course one more year with Pat.
In no universe did Pat Shurmur  
Ben in Tampa : 8:48 pm : link
Deserve a year 3.
