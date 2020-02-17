Can Brian Daboll survive a 2-15 season? Sean : 11:17 am

I'm a fan of Daboll and I think he should be back regardless. However, Ron Johnson made a good point on another thread - coaches don't survive 2-15 seasons generally. Zak Taylor is an example of someone who survived 2-14, and he's been saved by Burrow.



As fans, it's easy to want the top pick, but there usually always is collateral damage that comes with that. A 2-15 season would mean the Giants ended the year on a 10 game losing streak and MetLife will either be empty or full of opposing fans. There will be locker room issues which pop up as well - Daboll cannot afford any self inflicted errors such as the Judge press conference in Chicago.



This leads me to my next concern. If the Giants draft a QB, I don't want that QB inheriting a coach who's coaching for his job, this will continue the path of bad alignment which has been going on for a decade. We just saw this with Jones - any progress he made under Shurmur was stunted by Judge and Garrett. Jones dealt with 3 OC's in 2 seasons and it hurt him no doubt.



I don't want a situation where QB is drafted and we are looking at a new coaching staff in 2025.



It's a tricky situation. Can Daboll have sufficient job security after a 2-15 season where he's going to be involved in such a pivotal QB decision? The best outcome for the Giants may be the worse outcome for Daboll sticking around here. When Eli was drafted, him and Coughlin had the same entry point.