New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:28 am : 9:28 am



In case you missed it:



Out:

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Concussion/Neck)

RB Deon Jackson (Concussion)

T Evan Neal (Ankle)

G Mark Glowinski (Personal Matter)



ROSTER MOVES (11/11)



Activated, from Reserve:

OLB Azeez Ojulari



Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation):

K Randy Bullock

TE Tyree Jackson



