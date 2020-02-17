New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion

In case you missed it:
Out:
CB Adoree’ Jackson (Concussion/Neck)
RB Deon Jackson (Concussion)
T Evan Neal (Ankle)
G Mark Glowinski (Personal Matter)
ROSTER MOVES (11/11)
Activated, from Reserve:
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation):
K Randy Bullock
TE Tyree Jackson
@JordanRaanan
The Giants are currently 17.5-point underdogs vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN BET. That would be the biggest line of the season.
The Giants were already the biggest underdog to date against Buffalo (+15). They covered that game rather easily. Probably should have won outright.
That was with backup Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. This is with third-string QB Tommy DeVito starting against a Cowboys defense that leads the NFL in pressure rate and pass rush win rate.
The Giants enter Sunday averaging 11.2 points per game.
I plan on NOT watching it start to end
I think the critical thing for this game is to try and minimize injuries as much as possible. We can't have players like AT trying to "tough it out" if they get injured.
Yes, try to win, but be realistic and try to come out of the rest of this year as healthy as possible for 2024. The worst thing will be to go into 2024 with players who are still recovering from injuries this year.
Sure, some injuries are unavoidable. But the coaching staff and medical staff HAVE to be ultra sensitive to injuries here. Especially to players at critical positions.
So far, this has been a problem that has crippled the 2023 Giants. You can't win if you can't stay healthy.
I think the former, but play the game. I'm interested in seeing how bad it actually will get. I may watch the whole thing, we shall see.
But yesterday it hit me, we're playing in Dallas. Screw Dallas. So what am I hanging my hat on? DeVito had the week to prepare with the ones!