for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:28 am

In case you missed it:

Out:
CB Adoree’ Jackson (Concussion/Neck)
RB Deon Jackson (Concussion)
T Evan Neal (Ankle)
G Mark Glowinski (Personal Matter)

ROSTER MOVES (11/11)

Activated, from Reserve:
OLB Azeez Ojulari

Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation):
K Randy Bullock
TE Tyree Jackson

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:45 am : link
This should be as fun as having dental work absent laughing gas.
Yet we will all sadistically watch  
larryflower37 : 10:41 am : link
...
Sundays  
newjerseygiants : 10:54 am : link
are like torture now.
What's the spread today?  
Optimus-NY : 10:59 am : link
Cuz diss gonna be an @$$ whoppin'!
I’d be interested to know  
ScottinMA : 11:12 am : link
How many people plan on watching from start to end
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:13 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The Giants are currently 17.5-point underdogs vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN BET. That would be the biggest line of the season.

The Giants were already the biggest underdog to date against Buffalo (+15). They covered that game rather easily. Probably should have won outright.

That was with backup Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. This is with third-string QB Tommy DeVito starting against a Cowboys defense that leads the NFL in pressure rate and pass rush win rate.

The Giants enter Sunday averaging 11.2 points per game.
RE: I’d be interested to know  
Route 9 : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16284260 ScottinMA said:
Quote:
How many people plan on watching from start to end


I plan on NOT watching it start to end
From wincing, my eyes will probably be 95% closed  
CT Charlie : 11:38 am : link
for about 95% of the game. Unless Tommy Legend shocks the world.
Where is Kent Graham  
JohnF : 12:01 pm : link
When you need him? :)

I think the critical thing for this game is to try and minimize injuries as much as possible. We can't have players like AT trying to "tough it out" if they get injured.

Yes, try to win, but be realistic and try to come out of the rest of this year as healthy as possible for 2024. The worst thing will be to go into 2024 with players who are still recovering from injuries this year.

Sure, some injuries are unavoidable. But the coaching staff and medical staff HAVE to be ultra sensitive to injuries here. Especially to players at critical positions.

So far, this has been a problem that has crippled the 2023 Giants. You can't win if you can't stay healthy.
Lambs to slaughter?  
Sec 103 : 12:03 pm : link
or will Ralph C's alcoholic vision come to pass?
I think the former, but play the game. I'm interested in seeing how bad it actually will get. I may watch the whole thing, we shall see.
I guess I cant stop rooting for wins  
Matt123 : 12:17 pm : link
With DJ going down last week I finally resigned myself that it's time to think about the draft.

But yesterday it hit me, we're playing in Dallas. Screw Dallas. So what am I hanging my hat on? DeVito had the week to prepare with the ones!

So funny  
ScottinMA : 12:17 pm : link
First game in Massachusetts in tv here and they are 17 point dogs
Some fun parts to key in on:  
NorcalNYG : 12:44 pm : link
Flott, Banks, Thibs, McFadden, does belton get some play, do they play McCloud more, Hyatt, jms, bellinger, wandale, just to name a few. Sure, it'll prolly be a blowout but we are the youngest team in the league with imo a bright future. So focus on the bright spots.
Going into Dallas today  
M.S. : 12:53 pm : link
Any of you old timers out there remember the novelty song, “Please Mr.Custer, I don’t want to go.”
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 