I still think we need to bring back Joe/Dabs, but... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/12/2023 6:54 pm

I am getting concerned that more games like this from here on out might make John change his mind.



As much shit as Mara gets on this board-rightfully so IMO from me & others-I think his two most important calls were after the '06 & '10 seasons where people-including me after '06, but not so much after '10-wanted TC gone. He made the right call both times.



We can't keep recycling coaches after every two years. This season turned to shit from the jump. Not excusing Dabs at all, but flush this season, learn from it, & move forward. Let's draft a QB & go from there. There's talent on this roster. And look @ Stroud in Houston...we can very well be competing next season-with a weaker schedule obviously-for a playoff berth.



I want changes on the staff. The bloom is off the rose on Kafka. Take him Northwestern. I'm fine with Wink being brought back. T-Mac has to go, as does Bobby Johnson.



Just my thoughts after a couple of hours at the bar with the wife driving, Haha.

