I still think we need to bring back Joe/Dabs, but...

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/12/2023 6:54 pm
I am getting concerned that more games like this from here on out might make John change his mind.

As much shit as Mara gets on this board-rightfully so IMO from me & others-I think his two most important calls were after the '06 & '10 seasons where people-including me after '06, but not so much after '10-wanted TC gone. He made the right call both times.

We can't keep recycling coaches after every two years. This season turned to shit from the jump. Not excusing Dabs at all, but flush this season, learn from it, & move forward. Let's draft a QB & go from there. There's talent on this roster. And look @ Stroud in Houston...we can very well be competing next season-with a weaker schedule obviously-for a playoff berth.

I want changes on the staff. The bloom is off the rose on Kafka. Take him Northwestern. I'm fine with Wink being brought back. T-Mac has to go, as does Bobby Johnson.

Just my thoughts after a couple of hours at the bar with the wife driving, Haha.
I honestly don't care  
Blue21 : 11/12/2023 6:56 pm : link
It'll come down the the WSH, NE & GB games  
Sean : 11/12/2023 6:57 pm : link
If they get embarrassed in those games, I don't think he's back.
The optics are a disaster now. There is no hope.  
Sean : 11/12/2023 6:57 pm : link
RE: The optics are a disaster now. There is no hope.  
Sammo85 : 11/12/2023 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16285904 Sean said:
Quote:
Good. Let it totally default out the rest of the schedule. Hope springs eternal in April.
Start with the OL coach  
nochance : 11/12/2023 6:59 pm : link
Then get rid of this Barnes character and get a new strength and conditioning coach. Let the OL play at least 1 quarter a game in pre season to jell together
Mara has brought in  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 11/12/2023 7:01 pm : link
First year coaches every time!!!

Roster is garbage. The Cowboys play with the same amount of cap space but seem to have loads of talent.

I know the Cowboys don’t win big games but they sure whip the Giants ass every year!
Show me one regime that looked this bad in year 2 and turned it around  
Blame It On Rio : 11/12/2023 7:13 pm : link
Just one. The Niners are as close I can come and they were damn competitive. One blowout of their own with 3 games lost by 3 scores.
….  
ryanmkeane : 11/12/2023 7:14 pm : link
Daboll is not getting fired
RE: ….  
Bill E : 11/12/2023 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16285988 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Daboll is not getting fired


Nor should he.
RE: Mara has brought in  
SirLoinOfBeef : 11/12/2023 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16285920 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:
Quote:
First year coaches every time!!!

Roster is garbage. The Cowboys play with the same amount of cap space but seem to have loads of talent.

I know the Cowboys don’t win big games but they sure whip the Giants ass every year!


I think veteran HCs know the bullshit that Mara brings down on them and rather pass.

Folks act like this gig is the best in the NFL. IMO, I don't think so.



7 games of this is gonna be tough to survive  
Go Terps : 11/12/2023 7:19 pm : link
Losing your quarterbacks is rough, but it's not an excuse for being non-competitive. Minnesota lost 2 QBs and they've won five in a row. SF recently lost two QBs and made the NFCC anyway.

I think blowing it up again is going to be in play.
They are not a package deal  
sharp315 : 11/12/2023 7:20 pm : link
Joe will get at least 4 years total but Dabs has to show some leadership down the stretch to keep his spot. You can't lose the locker room and come back next year to coach the same guys. It just doesn't work.
RE: 7 games of this is gonna be tough to survive  
Sean : 11/12/2023 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16286018 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Losing your quarterbacks is rough, but it's not an excuse for being non-competitive. Minnesota lost 2 QBs and they've won five in a row. SF recently lost two QBs and made the NFCC anyway.

I think blowing it up again is going to be in play.

The amount of money spent on this team is absurd.
SFG  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/12/2023 7:21 pm : link
Your standards are too low bud. I like you as a poster but get off the QB train and understand the root cause of the Giants issues. It starts at the LOS.

I am someone who believes you need a good/great QB but fundamentals still apply.
OP, I agree with you  
Hammer : 11/12/2023 7:22 pm : link
and your reasoning.
Firing  
joeinpa : 11/12/2023 7:23 pm : link
Him would be huge mistake in my opinion

There needs to be changes made to coaching staff, Wink included, but Dabol should stay
RE: SFG  
Sean : 11/12/2023 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16286036 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Your standards are too low bud. I like you as a poster but get off the QB train and understand the root cause of the Giants issues. It starts at the LOS.

I am someone who believes you need a good/great QB but fundamentals still apply.

LOS. This is just like the 2003 season. What did Coughlin & Accorsi do after 2003 - draft their QB and then build. This is the same situation, it starts with QB.
RE: Firing  
Sean : 11/12/2023 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16286049 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Him would be huge mistake in my opinion

There needs to be changes made to coaching staff, Wink included, but Dabol should stay

I generally don't like forcing changes on the coaching staff. Those are typical half measures. Let Daboll pick his staff and trust him if he's going to stay.

If you are going to demand staff changes, just start over.
 
christian : 11/12/2023 7:26 pm : link
LOL the root cause of the Giants issue tonight is they'd be better of with Danny DeVito playing quarterback.
You take QB this year  
Sammo85 : 11/12/2023 7:27 pm : link
And let Jones take another beating next year as you build line up.

This isn’t hard.
RE: …  
sharp315 : 11/12/2023 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16286061 christian said:
Quote:
LOL the root cause of the Giants issue tonight is they'd be better of with Danny DeVito playing quarterback.

This team sucked when DJ was healthy.
RE: RE: Firing  
Go Terps : 11/12/2023 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16286056 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16286049 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Him would be huge mistake in my opinion

There needs to be changes made to coaching staff, Wink included, but Dabol should stay


I generally don't like forcing changes on the coaching staff. Those are typical half measures. Let Daboll pick his staff and trust him if he's going to stay.

If you are going to demand staff changes, just start over.


Yes.

This isn't about who deserves what. To often this ownership makes decisions based on what they think people deserve.

What is the plan? Is there one?
RE: RE: Firing  
Spider56 : 11/12/2023 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16286056 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16286049 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Him would be huge mistake in my opinion

There needs to be changes made to coaching staff, Wink included, but Dabol should stay


I generally don't like forcing changes on the coaching staff. Those are typical half measures. Let Daboll pick his staff and trust him if he's going to stay.

If you are going to demand staff changes, just start over.


Daboll picked this staff … there’s no one else to blame. He may have been a VG OC but he’s laid an egg as a HC.
Go Terps : 11/12/2023 7:29 pm : link
The thing to remember is they entered this season non-competitive. They were an embarrassment before anyone got hurt.

It's pretty amazing...  
bw in dc : 11/12/2023 7:29 pm : link
that so many are surprised by this result today.

The OL - with all of the injuries - is completely incapable from a talent issue and the QB couldn't start for most of the top twenty in the FBS.

That basically translates to disaster in the NFL.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 11/12/2023 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16286067 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 16286061 christian said:


Quote:


LOL the root cause of the Giants issue tonight is they'd be better of with Danny DeVito playing quarterback.


This team sucked when DJ was healthy.


The Giants would be better off with Rita Pearlman instead of a healthy Jones.
You cant  
Giantsbigblue : 11/12/2023 7:30 pm : link
Have a team play like this week after week. Even pre injury they got their asses kicked and the offense didn't look functional. I could stomach it if Daboll wasn't brought in for his offensive mind.
Just watch what's happening now  
Go Terps : 11/12/2023 7:32 pm : link
DeVito is hurt, they drop him back to pass again, and he gets hurt again.

What the fuck are they doing?
This was and is a rebuild  
JonC : 11/12/2023 7:32 pm : link
2023 should reinforce this for all. Right now, it's about finding more talent, play solid fundamental football, and baby steps.
RE: It's pretty amazing...  
christian : 11/12/2023 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16286080 bw in dc said:
Quote:
that so many are surprised by this result today.

The OL - with all of the injuries - is completely incapable from a talent issue and the QB couldn't start for most of the top twenty in the FBS.

That basically translates to disaster in the NFL.


Exactly. You've got replacement level parts at the two most important levels on offense.
They pulled Thomas  
Sammo85 : 11/12/2023 7:34 pm : link
Again some point end of 3rd quarter.
RE: This was and is a rebuild  
Sean : 11/12/2023 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16286092 JonC said:
Quote:
2023 should reinforce this for all. Right now, it's about finding more talent, play solid fundamental football, and baby steps.

I agree. Jon. But the franchise did not operate that way. So if it's a rebuild, why did they spend all the money on Jones, Thomas & Lawrence? Why trade a 3rd for Waller who is always hurt? Their actions haven't reflected rebuild. No one in the organization should be able to fall back on the rebuild excuse.
Just pray  
JonC : 11/12/2023 7:36 pm : link
they seize the opportunity to drastically upgrade QB in April. Trying to justify Jones and his contract will only be another half-measure avoiding what must happen.
These  
Giantsbigblue : 11/12/2023 7:37 pm : link
Are all professional players. You don't have to win, but you have to at least look competent. This is horrific.
Sean  
JonC : 11/12/2023 7:38 pm : link
They're trying to fill the stadium and they flat out overrated their own yet again.
RE: .  
FStubbs : 11/12/2023 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16286078 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The thing to remember is they entered this season non-competitive. They were an embarrassment before anyone got hurt.


They sucked the 2nd half of last year too.
...  
christian : 11/12/2023 7:38 pm : link
I can't criticize Schoen for securing young All Pro players. But the Jones extension is a massive bruise on Schoen's credibility he will have to to work off.
RE: RE: .  
Giantsbigblue : 11/12/2023 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16286120 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16286078 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The thing to remember is they entered this season non-competitive. They were an embarrassment before anyone got hurt.




They sucked the 2nd half of last year too.


One trick pony. Teams adjusted to defend it, we didn't.
RE: Just pray  
bw in dc : 11/12/2023 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16286112 JonC said:
Quote:
they seize the opportunity to drastically upgrade QB in April. Trying to justify Jones and his contract will only be another half-measure avoiding what must happen.


That will be the story of the offseason.

I'm not sure where you stand on this, but I think it's a situation - sticking with Jones - can't rule out.

Part 2 of "We've done everything possible to screw this up..." looms...

fucking train wreck  
djm : 11/12/2023 7:41 pm : link
But get used to daboll, he ain’t going anywhere. They will Draft a qb. More excuses because he’s a rookie. We’ll go 6-11 next season and Daboll will not be fired. Maybe after 2025 season.

I don’t give a fuck who is starting at qb or OL. 49-10 is embarrassingly bad. We are so bad I can’t even process it.

We’re fuct. I can’t even care anymore. Football is dead to me.

Not one fucking word about the 1983 giants. Go look at the scores from that season. This is different. This is worse than 2017. Worse than 2003.

I guess the defense can’t keep us in games. Nah why ask for that. Who do we think we are ? Professional ? Relegate them.
LOL  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/12/2023 7:41 pm : link
the poster questioning the root cause is probably the second dumbest poster on the site.....but I am sure he will tell everyone how smart he is......like always.

Sean, no problem going with a QB. Pick the right one and take care of him with good OL and running game.
I’m shocked if anyone is surprised by the outcomes  
illmatic : 11/12/2023 7:42 pm : link
of these games. We gave Devito starting at QB behind a line that has one, maybe two good players at best. And zero major receiving threats. They’re going to get pummeled by any team with a half decent defense and a quality offense.
RE: fucking train wreck  
Giantsbigblue : 11/12/2023 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16286136 djm said:
Quote:
But get used to daboll, he ain’t going anywhere. They will Draft a qb. More excuses because he’s a rookie. We’ll go 6-11 next season and Daboll will not be fired. Maybe after 2025 season.

I don’t give a fuck who is starting at qb or OL. 49-10 is embarrassingly bad. We are so bad I can’t even process it.

We’re fuct. I can’t even care anymore. Football is dead to me.

Not one fucking word about the 1983 giants. Go look at the scores from that season. This is different. This is worse than 2017. Worse than 2003.

I guess the defense can’t keep us in games. Nah why ask for that. Who do we think we are ? Professional ? Relegate them.


This is worse than Judge and his qb sneak.
RE: RE: RE: .  
DonnieD89 : 11/12/2023 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16286125 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16286120 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 16286078 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The thing to remember is they entered this season non-competitive. They were an embarrassment before anyone got hurt.




They sucked the 2nd half of last year too.



One trick pony. Teams adjusted to defend it, we didn't.


Yes. I agree it’s a one trick pony, but it’s on the account of a pathetic roster that limited the place. Need more talented players to open up the game.
Daboll isn't going anywhere  
BH28 : 11/12/2023 7:44 pm : link
I saw him pregame against Raiders 'shaking hands and kissing babies' with the Mara and Tisch extended families.

He knows how to play the game. They'll get at least 4 years to turn it around. Especially if they sold ownership that the stink of DG is still largely around until next year.
...  
christian : 11/12/2023 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16286140 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Sean, no problem going with a QB. Pick the right one and take care of him with good OL and running game.


So you're saying the key is have a good quarterback, a good offensive line, and a good running game? Mind b.l.o.w.n.
It's one thing to expect to lose, but you can't get embarrassed  
Sean : 11/12/2023 7:47 pm : link
The Giants were outscored by Dallas 89-17 this year. They were outscored by Philly 86-29 last year.

Judge performed much better against the NFC East, granted a weaker one. Daboll is 0-7 against Dallas & Philly. I'm not giving up on Daboll, but I have concerns.

One thing is certain, you won't see these guys at any Ranger games.
RE: 7 games of this is gonna be tough to survive  
jvm52106 : 11/12/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16286018 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Losing your quarterbacks is rough, but it's not an excuse for being non-competitive. Minnesota lost 2 QBs and they've won five in a row. SF recently lost two QBs and made the NFCC anyway.

I think blowing it up again is going to be in play.



No, you mean you want to blow it up again. You wanted that last year and hid like a bitch when they started 7-2. You aren't a fan, you are a misery lover and self proclaiming "football realist", who likes to spout on about "evidence" that proves current situations but then hides when their own true bullshit falls through- hello Malik Willis and Lamar Jackson was passed on by the "racist and old school Giants- even though every other team passed him too.....

You are the worst kind fan- pretends he hates losing so he bash and push an agenda of opinion.. You would be empty if this team were winning..
The truly disheartening thing about this shitshow  
JFIB : 11/12/2023 7:50 pm : link
Is that there is not a single thing to hang our hat on. The Defense is just as putrid as the offense and there is seemingly more talent there than on Offense. I feel like this Defensive scheme sucks and I am in favor of bringing in a new DC. If Wink can’t be convinced to dumb it down then bring in a new DC. Hard to say whether or not Kafka is a problem because there is nothing to work with on O. We have so many needs all over the tea, and not enough resources to address even a quarter of them.
RE: It's one thing to expect to lose, but you can't get embarrassed  
bw in dc : 11/12/2023 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16286185 Sean said:
Quote:
The Giants were outscored by Dallas 89-17 this year. They were outscored by Philly 86-29 last year.

Judge performed much better against the NFC East, granted a weaker one. Daboll is 0-7 against Dallas & Philly. I'm not giving up on Daboll, but I have concerns.

One thing is certain, you won't see these guys at any Ranger games.


Again, this is like Alabama playing Western Carolina. It's going to be a blowout. An embarrassment.

Any sober minded person knew if we covered the spread today it would have been a miracle.
This is what you get when  
yalebowl : 11/12/2023 7:56 pm : link
You hire a Newbie coach
RE: ...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/12/2023 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16286164 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16286140 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Sean, no problem going with a QB. Pick the right one and take care of him with good OL and running game.



So you're saying the key is have a good quarterback, a good offensive line, and a good running game? Mind b.l.o.w.n.



You obviously don't have any experience in leadership and understanding basic football. You should play elsewhere.
RE: You cant  
joeinpa : 11/12/2023 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16286084 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Have a team play like this week after week. Even pre injury they got their asses kicked and the offense didn't look functional. I could stomach it if Daboll wasn't brought in for his offensive mind.


Pre injury. They lost their best offensive lineman the first drive of the season. The O line was dysfunctional after that
RE: RE: Just pray  
JonC : 11/12/2023 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16286134 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16286112 JonC said:


Quote:


they seize the opportunity to drastically upgrade QB in April. Trying to justify Jones and his contract will only be another half-measure avoiding what must happen.



That will be the story of the offseason.

I'm not sure where you stand on this, but I think it's a situation - sticking with Jones - can't rule out.

Part 2 of "We've done everything possible to screw this up..." looms...


I remain very concerned it could happen. It follows the fan train of thought and they want hungry paying fans.
RE: RE: It's one thing to expect to lose, but you can't get embarrassed  
joeinpa : 11/12/2023 7:59 pm : link
In comment 16286205 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16286185 Sean said:


Quote:


The Giants were outscored by Dallas 89-17 this year. They were outscored by Philly 86-29 last year.

Judge performed much better against the NFC East, granted a weaker one. Daboll is 0-7 against Dallas & Philly. I'm not giving up on Daboll, but I have concerns.

One thing is certain, you won't see these guys at any Ranger games.



Again, this is like Alabama playing Western Carolina. It's going to be a blowout. An embarrassment.

Any sober minded person knew if we covered the spread today it would have been a miracle.


These are two professional football teams your analogy is silly

There is no excuse for being this non competitive
RE: RE: RE: It's one thing to expect to lose, but you can't get embarrassed  
bw in dc : 11/12/2023 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16286239 joeinpa said:
Quote:


These are two professional football teams your analogy is silly

There is no excuse for being this non competitive


The gap is talent is so wide right now that the analogy is more than apt in my eyes.

If you want to think otherwise, go ahead and dream.
...  
christian : 11/12/2023 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16286227 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Sean, no problem going with a QB. Pick the right one and take care of him with good OL and running game.

So you're saying the key is have a good quarterback, a good offensive line, and a good running game? Mind b.l.o.w.n.

You obviously don't have any experience in leadership and understanding basic football. You should play elsewhere.


I'm just soaking it all in Yoda.

So good quarterback, good offensive line, and good running game?

Let me guess -- then you need good receivers and a good defense?
Joe yes  
Sec 103 : 11/12/2023 8:03 pm : link
The rest, don't go away mad, just go away!
..  
Sean : 11/12/2023 8:03 pm : link
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Say this for Daboll: He’s not going to self-sabotage with an epic postgame rant. He was a man of few words postgame.
RE: SFG  
Johnny5 : 11/12/2023 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16286036 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Your standards are too low bud. I like you as a poster but get off the QB train and understand the root cause of the Giants issues. It starts at the LOS.

I am someone who believes you need a good/great QB but fundamentals still apply.

As always, we are eye to eye LoS
RE: RE: You cant  
Giantsbigblue : 11/12/2023 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16286228 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16286084 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Have a team play like this week after week. Even pre injury they got their asses kicked and the offense didn't look functional. I could stomach it if Daboll wasn't brought in for his offensive mind.



Pre injury. They lost their best offensive lineman the first drive of the season. The O line was dysfunctional after that


Losing a tackle still shouldn't cause this. This team has not been competitive against anyone. It sucks at all 3 levels. The coaching staff needs to answer for why these players they have drafted are not getting better
They kept knocking Wink for not playing zone  
bc4life : 11/12/2023 8:09 pm : link
But, I think he's willing to take the growing pains because that is what they'll need to able to do.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It's one thing to expect to lose, but you can't get embarrassed  
Giantsbigblue : 11/12/2023 8:09 pm : link
In comment 16286244 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16286239 joeinpa said:


Quote:




These are two professional football teams your analogy is silly

There is no excuse for being this non competitive



The gap is talent is so wide right now that the analogy is more than apt in my eyes.

If you want to think otherwise, go ahead and dream.


You can't go shitting on everyone about Jones when we said he had no talent and now use it as an excuse because you like the coach
talent gap si huge  
bc4life : 11/12/2023 8:10 pm : link
OLine has been a problem all year. Behind them is3rd string QB.
Mara's need to take a step back and be patient  
bc4life : 11/12/2023 8:11 pm : link
Their fingerprints are all over this product.
RE: RE: RE: Just pray  
Johnny5 : 11/12/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16286237 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16286134 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16286112 JonC said:


Quote:


they seize the opportunity to drastically upgrade QB in April. Trying to justify Jones and his contract will only be another half-measure avoiding what must happen.



That will be the story of the offseason.

I'm not sure where you stand on this, but I think it's a situation - sticking with Jones - can't rule out.

Part 2 of "We've done everything possible to screw this up..." looms...




I remain very concerned it could happen. It follows the fan train of thought and they want hungry paying fans.

There is no way they stick with Jones after next year. Not with the injuries. But who knows? I have been saying all along and I still believe this to be true. The QB was not great, but you can win with him on a good team, especially witha coach that knew how to use him. This is NOT a goo team. It was NOT a good team last year. And they made it WORSE. The coaching and decisions in the offseason and preseason came home to roost in the 1st game. And it's been all down hill since. This team was unprepared for the season. This team is still rotten at EVERY single level. We are going to suck for at least the next three years. And that's IF Schoen and Daboll have leash.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's one thing to expect to lose, but you can't get embarrassed  
bw in dc : 11/12/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16286272 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:

You can't go shitting on everyone about Jones when we said he had no talent and now use it as an excuse because you like the coach


I'm neutral in the coach. Just calling it like I see it.

Look, maybe it's me, but we are starting a QB who couldn't start for James Madison right now and the OL is worse than usual (which is saying a lot).

they played Buffalo and Jets tough  
bc4life : 11/12/2023 8:13 pm : link
Then they traded away Williams. Defense was getting better until then
RE: It's pretty amazing...  
HBart : 11/12/2023 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16286080 bw in dc said:
Quote:
that so many are surprised by this result today.

The OL - with all of the injuries - is completely incapable from a talent issue and the QB couldn't start for most of the top twenty in the FBS.

That basically translates to disaster in the NFL.

The defense was unpredictably putrid.
RE: they played Buffalo and Jets tough  
Johnny5 : 11/12/2023 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16286294 bc4life said:
Quote:
Then they traded away Williams. Defense was getting better until then

And everyone was lauding the move. The guy has consistently been one of the best players on the team, and now everyone is shocked that the defense has taken steps backward... lol
Get us a legit QB  
UberAlias : 11/12/2023 8:16 pm : link
And see things turn around.
RE: Get us a legit QB  
Johnny5 : 11/12/2023 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16286303 UberAlias said:
Quote:
And see things turn around.

LOL.
Agree  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/12/2023 8:18 pm : link
They are not sticking with Jones. If they like a QB they will draft one. The bigger question should be who picks the QB and coaches him.

 
christian : 11/12/2023 8:18 pm : link
I don't expect a bottom tier UDFA free agent to make chicken salad in a bad situation. I do expect it from a lottery pick who was just rewarded with the largest contract in team history. Louie De Palma didn't have a chance out there tonight.



RE: RE: SFG  
HewlettGiant : 11/12/2023 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16286264 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16286036 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Your standards are too low bud. I like you as a poster but get off the QB train and understand the root cause of the Giants issues. It starts at the LOS.

I am someone who believes you need a good/great QB but fundamentals still apply.


As always, we are eye to eye LoS


We have thrown resources at the OL...we will continue to do so...we have a high draft at center...L-OT...R-OT...we have drafted guards recently, we add some veterans who frankly on another team would be serviceable....The concept of having a top flight QB is amazing...we have not had one since Manning, and that was early Eli.
build from the front out  
bc4life : 11/12/2023 8:19 pm : link
they need to replace Williams, after they add some talent on that OLine.
......  
BrettNYG10 : 11/12/2023 8:19 pm : link
I can't believe we scored 17 points with DeVito. Second most points scored all season, lol.
This OL is so historically bad  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/12/2023 8:20 pm : link
that they managed to get ALL 3 of the QB's injured and the season isn't even close to over yet.

This OL is the biggest problem. They are legit awful. Worst OL ever.
RE: RE: It's pretty amazing...  
bw in dc : 11/12/2023 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16286297 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16286080 bw in dc said:


Quote:


that so many are surprised by this result today.

The OL - with all of the injuries - is completely incapable from a talent issue and the QB couldn't start for most of the top twenty in the FBS.

That basically translates to disaster in the NFL.


The defense was unpredictably putrid.


They were dreadful, but I wouldn't list it as unpredictable.

It's been a bad match up for a long time and our offense scares no DC in college, let alone the NFL.
I think Neal could be a good guard  
bc4life : 11/12/2023 8:22 pm : link
2 years and running and I don't see the ROI at RT.
the answer at RT  
bc4life : 11/12/2023 8:22 pm : link
is not on this team
RE: ...  
Mayo2JZ : 11/12/2023 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16286122 christian said:
Quote:
I can't criticize Schoen for securing young All Pro players. But the Jones extension is a massive bruise on Schoen's credibility he will have to to work off.


But what was he supposed to do? The market dictated DJ's salary just like it dictated SB's. What other QBs were out there? And I'm not a DJ fan.
...  
christian : 11/12/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16286327 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
I can't criticize Schoen for securing young All Pro players. But the Jones extension is a massive bruise on Schoen's credibility he will have to to work off.

But what was he supposed to do? The market dictated DJ's salary just like it dictated SB's. What other QBs were out there? And I'm not a DJ fan.


Easy. Franchise Jones, extend Barkley.

Guarantee less than 60M instead of more than 90M for the pair.
RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 11/12/2023 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16286327 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:


But what was he supposed to do? The market dictated DJ's salary just like it dictated SB's. What other QBs were out there? And I'm not a DJ fan.


We don't know what the market thought of Jones's value because he never hit the market.

In retrospect, Schoen choked and Team Jones hit the QB Lottery...
RE: ...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/12/2023 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16286245 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16286227 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Sean, no problem going with a QB. Pick the right one and take care of him with good OL and running game.

So you're saying the key is have a good quarterback, a good offensive line, and a good running game? Mind b.l.o.w.n.

You obviously don't have any experience in leadership and understanding basic football. You should play elsewhere.



I'm just soaking it all in Yoda.

So good quarterback, good offensive line, and good running game?

Let me guess -- then you need good receivers and a good defense?


You don't need to soak anything in other than being smarter.
If you need some basic leadership books to get you started let me know.
RE: RE: 7 games of this is gonna be tough to survive  
Go Terps : 11/12/2023 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16286190 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16286018 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Losing your quarterbacks is rough, but it's not an excuse for being non-competitive. Minnesota lost 2 QBs and they've won five in a row. SF recently lost two QBs and made the NFCC anyway.

I think blowing it up again is going to be in play.




No, you mean you want to blow it up again. You wanted that last year and hid like a bitch when they started 7-2. You aren't a fan, you are a misery lover and self proclaiming "football realist", who likes to spout on about "evidence" that proves current situations but then hides when their own true bullshit falls through- hello Malik Willis and Lamar Jackson was passed on by the "racist and old school Giants- even though every other team passed him too.....

You are the worst kind fan- pretends he hates losing so he bash and push an agenda of opinion.. You would be empty if this team were winning..


I always thought the worst kind of fan is the one that doesn't know the difference between shit and actual good football, because if ownership sees the fans are happy to eat shit they're going to keep giving it to us.

You wanted this shit. Enjoy eating it the rest of this season.
RE: RE: RE: You cant  
joeinpa : 11/12/2023 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16286268 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16286228 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16286084 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Have a team play like this week after week. Even pre injury they got their asses kicked and the offense didn't look functional. I could stomach it if Daboll wasn't brought in for his offensive mind.



Pre injury. They lost their best offensive lineman the first drive of the season. The O line was dysfunctional after that



Losing a tackle still shouldn't cause this. This team has not been competitive against anyone. It sucks at all 3 levels. The coaching staff needs to answer for why these players they have drafted are not getting better



No argument here, but besides Jones, Thomas was the least expendable player
RE: RE: Firing  
GiantTuff1 : 11/12/2023 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16286056 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16286049 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Him would be huge mistake in my opinion

There needs to be changes made to coaching staff, Wink included, but Dabol should stay


I generally don't like forcing changes on the coaching staff. Those are typical half measures. Let Daboll pick his staff and trust him if he's going to stay.

If you are going to demand staff changes, just start over.

Why not? Coughlin had to change his staff firing Hufnagle and Lewis and hiring Gilbride and Spags on D and that worked out fine.
...  
christian : 11/12/2023 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16286356 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 16286245 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 16286227 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Sean, no problem going with a QB. Pick the right one and take care of him with good OL and running game.

So you're saying the key is have a good quarterback, a good offensive line, and a good running game? Mind b.l.o.w.n.

You obviously don't have any experience in leadership and understanding basic football. You should play elsewhere.



I'm just soaking it all in Yoda.

So good quarterback, good offensive line, and good running game?

Let me guess -- then you need good receivers and a good defense?

You don't need to soak anything in other than being smarter.
If you need some basic leadership books to get you started let me know.


Aww thanks bud.

So just to recap: good quarterback, good line, good running game, good receivers, good defense, good coaching, and good management?

Hey now! Maybe you could write a book.
There is simply no excuse  
Chef : 11/12/2023 8:57 pm : link
for being so thoroughly beaten routinely.... that is being polite....
Christian  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/12/2023 10:12 pm : link
Just to recap if you would like some basic leadership books to get you going than ask. Not looking forward to anymore of your "complex origination" nonsense. You're not fooling anyone.
RE: RE: 7 games of this is gonna be tough to survive  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 11/12/2023 10:13 pm : link
In comment 16286190 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16286018 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Losing your quarterbacks is rough, but it's not an excuse for being non-competitive. Minnesota lost 2 QBs and they've won five in a row. SF recently lost two QBs and made the NFCC anyway.

I think blowing it up again is going to be in play.




No, you mean you want to blow it up again. You wanted that last year and hid like a bitch when they started 7-2. You aren't a fan, you are a misery lover and self proclaiming "football realist", who likes to spout on about "evidence" that proves current situations but then hides when their own true bullshit falls through- hello Malik Willis and Lamar Jackson was passed on by the "racist and old school Giants- even though every other team passed him too.....

You are the worst kind fan- pretends he hates losing so he bash and push an agenda of opinion.. You would be empty if this team were winning..


I don’t think anyone who is devoted enough to post here enjoys this team losing.

Go Terps pisses a lot of people off about Jones. But, sadly, he’s been right about Jones. He was wrong about Willis, but no one bats 1.00. And he’s right about what is likely if the team continues to not show up.

Being terrible and landing a high draft pick has been shown to NOT lead to improved results. Building a winning culture does. Because badly run teams draft busts. Recall the Bungals of the 90s/00s and the deplorable Lions of the 00s. Year in, year out, they had top 5 picks. And for years they were dreadful. Other teams that were consistent winners picked at the bottom of the draft, and still consistently won, year in and year out.
RE: Christian  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:19 am : link
In comment 16286575 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Just to recap if you would like some basic leadership books to get you going than ask. Not looking forward to anymore of your "complex origination" nonsense. You're not fooling anyone.

You mean "then" and "any more" instead of "than" and "anymore."

Make sure you get yourself a good proofreader when you write your book, because your grammar skills are often at/below the high school level.

Resist the urge use your childish "GDumb" insult in response to this, as I'm only trying to help you, and it does nothing to elevate the perception others have of you when you resort to such childish insults every time you feel embarrassed and inadequate about your writing skills.
RE: RE: Christian  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:25 am : link
In comment 16286764 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16286575 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Just to recap if you would like some basic leadership books to get you going than ask. Not looking forward to anymore of your "complex origination" nonsense. You're not fooling anyone.


You mean "then" and "any more" instead of "than" and "anymore."

Make sure you get yourself a good proofreader when you write your book, because your grammar skills are often at/below the high school level.

Resist the urge use your childish "GDumb" insult in response to this, as I'm only trying to help you, and it does nothing to elevate the perception others have of you when you resort to such childish insults every time you feel embarrassed and inadequate about your writing skills.

And I'll gladly acknowledge my own grammatical error above - I omitted the word "to" after the third word in the first sentence in the last graph.

Again, just trying to be helpful.
...  
christian : 8:16 am : link
LOS, I'll bite.

What is this "Complex Origination?"

Are we talking big bang, intelligent creator, or something different?

I think I speak for the whole community, we can't wait to hear your thoughts, let alone read your book!
I agree with the about the regime returning next year BUT  
Victor in CT : 8:41 am : link
a few things are starting to worry me with Daboll's decision making.

1) they dodged a major injury bullet with Thomas yesterday. I really thought that was a blown out knee. Thankfully he's ok. SO, WTF is your best player who was just in the injury tent doing on the field with 16 seconds left for a kneel down play?

2) What kind of play call is a direct snap run right on 4th and 2 at the 4 when 2 backups are playing RG and RT? No wonder Barkley was pissed after.

3) Wink not only stinks, he's a total embarrassment. not a whiff of DAL QBs, and enough with 2 down lineman shit. 9 guys in coverage a still no one covered. He must have lost his phone book because he can't dial up shit. We now see why BAL was happy to let him go.

4) 3 QBs, not one can hit Hyatt behind the defense. And Why do they wait so long to get him involved? Banks was screaming about that on the radio yesterday.

RE: ...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16286852 christian said:
Quote:
LOS, I'll bite.

What is this "Complex Origination?"

Are we talking big bang, intelligent creator, or something different?

I think I speak for the whole community, we can't wait to hear your thoughts, let alone read your book!


You should consider learning to speak for yourself. That would be a good first step in your quest to be viewed as a credible leader. Good luck.
...  
christian : 10:32 am : link
In comment 16287143 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
LOS, I'll bite.

What is this "Complex Origination?"

Are we talking big bang, intelligent creator, or something different?

I think I speak for the whole community, we can't wait to hear your thoughts, let alone read your book!

You should consider learning to speak for yourself. That would be a good first step in your quest to be viewed as a credible leader. Good luck.


I mentioned this to you before. I recently retired at the age of 41. My days of leadership are in the rearview mirror.

Now back to your "Complex Origination." I really want to understand what this means.

Can you please, please tell me.
If you  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:37 am : link
say so......okay.
RE: Mara has brought in  
Khs1982 : 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16285920 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:
Quote:
First year coaches every time!!!

Roster is garbage. The Cowboys play with the same amount of cap space but seem to have loads of talent.

I know the Cowboys don’t win big games but they sure whip the Giants ass every year!



Mara picked the GMs and all these failure coaches. The only one to fire is Mara. Maybe we get lucky realizes he is an embarrassment and steps down and lets real football guys run the whole operation. He can cash his coupons and give away free pepsi whatever just get out of the way or it is never going to change. Check the cardinals record when bill bidwill ran the team that's our future
