I still think we need to bring back Joe/Dabs, but...

I am getting concerned that more games like this from here on out might make John change his mind.
As much shit as Mara gets on this board-rightfully so IMO from me & others-I think his two most important calls were after the '06 & '10 seasons where people-including me after '06, but not so much after '10-wanted TC gone. He made the right call both times.
We can't keep recycling coaches after every two years. This season turned to shit from the jump. Not excusing Dabs at all, but flush this season, learn from it, & move forward. Let's draft a QB & go from there. There's talent on this roster. And look @ Stroud in Houston...we can very well be competing next season-with a weaker schedule obviously-for a playoff berth.
I want changes on the staff. The bloom is off the rose on Kafka. Take him Northwestern. I'm fine with Wink being brought back. T-Mac has to go, as does Bobby Johnson.
Just my thoughts after a couple of hours at the bar with the wife driving, Haha.
Good. Let it totally default out the rest of the schedule. Hope springs eternal in April.
Roster is garbage. The Cowboys play with the same amount of cap space but seem to have loads of talent.
Nor should he.
I think veteran HCs know the bullshit that Mara brings down on them and rather pass.
Folks act like this gig is the best in the NFL. IMO, I don't think so.
I think blowing it up again is going to be in play.
The amount of money spent on this team is absurd.
I am someone who believes you need a good/great QB but fundamentals still apply.
There needs to be changes made to coaching staff, Wink included, but Dabol should stay
LOS. This is just like the 2003 season. What did Coughlin & Accorsi do after 2003 - draft their QB and then build. This is the same situation, it starts with QB.
There needs to be changes made to coaching staff, Wink included, but Dabol should stay
I generally don't like forcing changes on the coaching staff. Those are typical half measures. Let Daboll pick his staff and trust him if he's going to stay.
If you are going to demand staff changes, just start over.
This isn’t hard.
This team sucked when DJ was healthy.
Him would be huge mistake in my opinion
There needs to be changes made to coaching staff, Wink included, but Dabol should stay
I generally don't like forcing changes on the coaching staff. Those are typical half measures. Let Daboll pick his staff and trust him if he's going to stay.
If you are going to demand staff changes, just start over.
Yes.
This isn't about who deserves what. To often this ownership makes decisions based on what they think people deserve.
What is the plan? Is there one?
Him would be huge mistake in my opinion
There needs to be changes made to coaching staff, Wink included, but Dabol should stay
I generally don't like forcing changes on the coaching staff. Those are typical half measures. Let Daboll pick his staff and trust him if he's going to stay.
If you are going to demand staff changes, just start over.
Daboll picked this staff … there’s no one else to blame. He may have been a VG OC but he’s laid an egg as a HC.
The OL - with all of the injuries - is completely incapable from a talent issue and the QB couldn't start for most of the top twenty in the FBS.
That basically translates to disaster in the NFL.
LOL the root cause of the Giants issue tonight is they'd be better of with Danny DeVito playing quarterback.
This team sucked when DJ was healthy.
The Giants would be better off with Rita Pearlman instead of a healthy Jones.
What the fuck are they doing?
The OL - with all of the injuries - is completely incapable from a talent issue and the QB couldn't start for most of the top twenty in the FBS.
That basically translates to disaster in the NFL.
Exactly. You've got replacement level parts at the two most important levels on offense.
I agree. Jon. But the franchise did not operate that way. So if it's a rebuild, why did they spend all the money on Jones, Thomas & Lawrence? Why trade a 3rd for Waller who is always hurt? Their actions haven't reflected rebuild. No one in the organization should be able to fall back on the rebuild excuse.
They sucked the 2nd half of last year too.
The thing to remember is they entered this season non-competitive. They were an embarrassment before anyone got hurt.
They sucked the 2nd half of last year too.
One trick pony. Teams adjusted to defend it, we didn't.
That will be the story of the offseason.
I'm not sure where you stand on this, but I think it's a situation - sticking with Jones - can't rule out.
Part 2 of "We've done everything possible to screw this up..." looms...
I don’t give a fuck who is starting at qb or OL. 49-10 is embarrassingly bad. We are so bad I can’t even process it.
We’re fuct. I can’t even care anymore. Football is dead to me.
Not one fucking word about the 1983 giants. Go look at the scores from that season. This is different. This is worse than 2017. Worse than 2003.
I guess the defense can’t keep us in games. Nah why ask for that. Who do we think we are ? Professional ? Relegate them.
Sean, no problem going with a QB. Pick the right one and take care of him with good OL and running game.
I don’t give a fuck who is starting at qb or OL. 49-10 is embarrassingly bad. We are so bad I can’t even process it.
We’re fuct. I can’t even care anymore. Football is dead to me.
Not one fucking word about the 1983 giants. Go look at the scores from that season. This is different. This is worse than 2017. Worse than 2003.
I guess the defense can’t keep us in games. Nah why ask for that. Who do we think we are ? Professional ? Relegate them.
This is worse than Judge and his qb sneak.
Go Terps said:
The thing to remember is they entered this season non-competitive. They were an embarrassment before anyone got hurt.
They sucked the 2nd half of last year too.
One trick pony. Teams adjusted to defend it, we didn't.
Yes. I agree it’s a one trick pony, but it’s on the account of a pathetic roster that limited the place. Need more talented players to open up the game.
He knows how to play the game. They'll get at least 4 years to turn it around. Especially if they sold ownership that the stink of DG is still largely around until next year.
So you're saying the key is have a good quarterback, a good offensive line, and a good running game? Mind b.l.o.w.n.
Judge performed much better against the NFC East, granted a weaker one. Daboll is 0-7 against Dallas & Philly. I'm not giving up on Daboll, but I have concerns.
One thing is certain, you won't see these guys at any Ranger games.
I think blowing it up again is going to be in play.
No, you mean you want to blow it up again. You wanted that last year and hid like a bitch when they started 7-2. You aren't a fan, you are a misery lover and self proclaiming "football realist", who likes to spout on about "evidence" that proves current situations but then hides when their own true bullshit falls through- hello Malik Willis and Lamar Jackson was passed on by the "racist and old school Giants- even though every other team passed him too.....
You are the worst kind fan- pretends he hates losing so he bash and push an agenda of opinion.. You would be empty if this team were winning..
Judge performed much better against the NFC East, granted a weaker one. Daboll is 0-7 against Dallas & Philly. I'm not giving up on Daboll, but I have concerns.
One thing is certain, you won't see these guys at any Ranger games.
Again, this is like Alabama playing Western Carolina. It's going to be a blowout. An embarrassment.
Any sober minded person knew if we covered the spread today it would have been a miracle.
Sean, no problem going with a QB. Pick the right one and take care of him with good OL and running game.
So you're saying the key is have a good quarterback, a good offensive line, and a good running game? Mind b.l.o.w.n.
You obviously don't have any experience in leadership and understanding basic football. You should play elsewhere.
Pre injury. They lost their best offensive lineman the first drive of the season. The O line was dysfunctional after that
they seize the opportunity to drastically upgrade QB in April. Trying to justify Jones and his contract will only be another half-measure avoiding what must happen.
That will be the story of the offseason.
I'm not sure where you stand on this, but I think it's a situation - sticking with Jones - can't rule out.
Part 2 of "We've done everything possible to screw this up..." looms...
I remain very concerned it could happen. It follows the fan train of thought and they want hungry paying fans.
The Giants were outscored by Dallas 89-17 this year. They were outscored by Philly 86-29 last year.
Judge performed much better against the NFC East, granted a weaker one. Daboll is 0-7 against Dallas & Philly. I'm not giving up on Daboll, but I have concerns.
One thing is certain, you won't see these guys at any Ranger games.
Again, this is like Alabama playing Western Carolina. It's going to be a blowout. An embarrassment.
Any sober minded person knew if we covered the spread today it would have been a miracle.
These are two professional football teams your analogy is silly
There is no excuse for being this non competitive
These are two professional football teams your analogy is silly
There is no excuse for being this non competitive
The gap is talent is so wide right now that the analogy is more than apt in my eyes.
If you want to think otherwise, go ahead and dream.
So you're saying the key is have a good quarterback, a good offensive line, and a good running game? Mind b.l.o.w.n.
You obviously don't have any experience in leadership and understanding basic football. You should play elsewhere.
I'm just soaking it all in Yoda.
So good quarterback, good offensive line, and good running game?
Let me guess -- then you need good receivers and a good defense?
@DDuggan21
Say this for Daboll: He’s not going to self-sabotage with an epic postgame rant. He was a man of few words postgame.
I am someone who believes you need a good/great QB but fundamentals still apply.
As always, we are eye to eye LoS
Have a team play like this week after week. Even pre injury they got their asses kicked and the offense didn't look functional. I could stomach it if Daboll wasn't brought in for his offensive mind.
Pre injury. They lost their best offensive lineman the first drive of the season. The O line was dysfunctional after that
Losing a tackle still shouldn't cause this. This team has not been competitive against anyone. It sucks at all 3 levels. The coaching staff needs to answer for why these players they have drafted are not getting better
These are two professional football teams your analogy is silly
There is no excuse for being this non competitive
The gap is talent is so wide right now that the analogy is more than apt in my eyes.
If you want to think otherwise, go ahead and dream.
You can't go shitting on everyone about Jones when we said he had no talent and now use it as an excuse because you like the coach
they seize the opportunity to drastically upgrade QB in April. Trying to justify Jones and his contract will only be another half-measure avoiding what must happen.
That will be the story of the offseason.
I'm not sure where you stand on this, but I think it's a situation - sticking with Jones - can't rule out.
Part 2 of "We've done everything possible to screw this up..." looms...
I remain very concerned it could happen. It follows the fan train of thought and they want hungry paying fans.
There is no way they stick with Jones after next year. Not with the injuries. But who knows? I have been saying all along and I still believe this to be true. The QB was not great, but you can win with him on a good team, especially witha coach that knew how to use him. This is NOT a goo team. It was NOT a good team last year. And they made it WORSE. The coaching and decisions in the offseason and preseason came home to roost in the 1st game. And it's been all down hill since. This team was unprepared for the season. This team is still rotten at EVERY single level. We are going to suck for at least the next three years. And that's IF Schoen and Daboll have leash.
You can't go shitting on everyone about Jones when we said he had no talent and now use it as an excuse because you like the coach
I'm neutral in the coach. Just calling it like I see it.
Look, maybe it's me, but we are starting a QB who couldn't start for James Madison right now and the OL is worse than usual (which is saying a lot).
The OL - with all of the injuries - is completely incapable from a talent issue and the QB couldn't start for most of the top twenty in the FBS.
That basically translates to disaster in the NFL.
The defense was unpredictably putrid.
And everyone was lauding the move. The guy has consistently been one of the best players on the team, and now everyone is shocked that the defense has taken steps backward... lol
LOL.
Your standards are too low bud. I like you as a poster but get off the QB train and understand the root cause of the Giants issues. It starts at the LOS.
I am someone who believes you need a good/great QB but fundamentals still apply.
As always, we are eye to eye LoS
We have thrown resources at the OL...we will continue to do so...we have a high draft at center...L-OT...R-OT...we have drafted guards recently, we add some veterans who frankly on another team would be serviceable....The concept of having a top flight QB is amazing...we have not had one since Manning, and that was early Eli.
This OL is the biggest problem. They are legit awful. Worst OL ever.
that so many are surprised by this result today.
The OL - with all of the injuries - is completely incapable from a talent issue and the QB couldn't start for most of the top twenty in the FBS.
That basically translates to disaster in the NFL.
The defense was unpredictably putrid.
They were dreadful, but I wouldn't list it as unpredictable.
It's been a bad match up for a long time and our offense scares no DC in college, let alone the NFL.
But what was he supposed to do? The market dictated DJ's salary just like it dictated SB's. What other QBs were out there? And I'm not a DJ fan.
But what was he supposed to do? The market dictated DJ's salary just like it dictated SB's. What other QBs were out there? And I'm not a DJ fan.
Easy. Franchise Jones, extend Barkley.
Guarantee less than 60M instead of more than 90M for the pair.
But what was he supposed to do? The market dictated DJ's salary just like it dictated SB's. What other QBs were out there? And I'm not a DJ fan.
We don't know what the market thought of Jones's value because he never hit the market.
In retrospect, Schoen choked and Team Jones hit the QB Lottery...
Sean, no problem going with a QB. Pick the right one and take care of him with good OL and running game.
So you're saying the key is have a good quarterback, a good offensive line, and a good running game? Mind b.l.o.w.n.
You obviously don't have any experience in leadership and understanding basic football. You should play elsewhere.
I'm just soaking it all in Yoda.
So good quarterback, good offensive line, and good running game?
Let me guess -- then you need good receivers and a good defense?
You don't need to soak anything in other than being smarter.
If you need some basic leadership books to get you started let me know.
Losing your quarterbacks is rough, but it's not an excuse for being non-competitive. Minnesota lost 2 QBs and they've won five in a row. SF recently lost two QBs and made the NFCC anyway.
I think blowing it up again is going to be in play.
No, you mean you want to blow it up again. You wanted that last year and hid like a bitch when they started 7-2. You aren't a fan, you are a misery lover and self proclaiming "football realist", who likes to spout on about "evidence" that proves current situations but then hides when their own true bullshit falls through- hello Malik Willis and Lamar Jackson was passed on by the "racist and old school Giants- even though every other team passed him too.....
You are the worst kind fan- pretends he hates losing so he bash and push an agenda of opinion.. You would be empty if this team were winning..
I always thought the worst kind of fan is the one that doesn't know the difference between shit and actual good football, because if ownership sees the fans are happy to eat shit they're going to keep giving it to us.
You wanted this shit. Enjoy eating it the rest of this season.
Have a team play like this week after week. Even pre injury they got their asses kicked and the offense didn't look functional. I could stomach it if Daboll wasn't brought in for his offensive mind.
Pre injury. They lost their best offensive lineman the first drive of the season. The O line was dysfunctional after that
Losing a tackle still shouldn't cause this. This team has not been competitive against anyone. It sucks at all 3 levels. The coaching staff needs to answer for why these players they have drafted are not getting better
No argument here, but besides Jones, Thomas was the least expendable player
Him would be huge mistake in my opinion
There needs to be changes made to coaching staff, Wink included, but Dabol should stay
I generally don't like forcing changes on the coaching staff. Those are typical half measures. Let Daboll pick his staff and trust him if he's going to stay.
If you are going to demand staff changes, just start over.
Why not? Coughlin had to change his staff firing Hufnagle and Lewis and hiring Gilbride and Spags on D and that worked out fine.
Sean, no problem going with a QB. Pick the right one and take care of him with good OL and running game.
So you're saying the key is have a good quarterback, a good offensive line, and a good running game? Mind b.l.o.w.n.
You obviously don't have any experience in leadership and understanding basic football. You should play elsewhere.
I'm just soaking it all in Yoda.
So good quarterback, good offensive line, and good running game?
Let me guess -- then you need good receivers and a good defense?
You don't need to soak anything in other than being smarter.
If you need some basic leadership books to get you started let me know.
Aww thanks bud.
So just to recap: good quarterback, good line, good running game, good receivers, good defense, good coaching, and good management?
Hey now! Maybe you could write a book.
Losing your quarterbacks is rough, but it's not an excuse for being non-competitive. Minnesota lost 2 QBs and they've won five in a row. SF recently lost two QBs and made the NFCC anyway.
I think blowing it up again is going to be in play.
No, you mean you want to blow it up again. You wanted that last year and hid like a bitch when they started 7-2. You aren't a fan, you are a misery lover and self proclaiming "football realist", who likes to spout on about "evidence" that proves current situations but then hides when their own true bullshit falls through- hello Malik Willis and Lamar Jackson was passed on by the "racist and old school Giants- even though every other team passed him too.....
You are the worst kind fan- pretends he hates losing so he bash and push an agenda of opinion.. You would be empty if this team were winning..
I don’t think anyone who is devoted enough to post here enjoys this team losing.
Go Terps pisses a lot of people off about Jones. But, sadly, he’s been right about Jones. He was wrong about Willis, but no one bats 1.00. And he’s right about what is likely if the team continues to not show up.
Being terrible and landing a high draft pick has been shown to NOT lead to improved results. Building a winning culture does. Because badly run teams draft busts. Recall the Bungals of the 90s/00s and the deplorable Lions of the 00s. Year in, year out, they had top 5 picks. And for years they were dreadful. Other teams that were consistent winners picked at the bottom of the draft, and still consistently won, year in and year out.
You mean "then" and "any more" instead of "than" and "anymore."
Make sure you get yourself a good proofreader when you write your book, because your grammar skills are often at/below the high school level.
Resist the urge use your childish "GDumb" insult in response to this, as I'm only trying to help you, and it does nothing to elevate the perception others have of you when you resort to such childish insults every time you feel embarrassed and inadequate about your writing skills.
Just to recap if you would like some basic leadership books to get you going than ask. Not looking forward to anymore of your "complex origination" nonsense. You're not fooling anyone.
You mean "then" and "any more" instead of "than" and "anymore."
Make sure you get yourself a good proofreader when you write your book, because your grammar skills are often at/below the high school level.
Resist the urge use your childish "GDumb" insult in response to this, as I'm only trying to help you, and it does nothing to elevate the perception others have of you when you resort to such childish insults every time you feel embarrassed and inadequate about your writing skills.
And I'll gladly acknowledge my own grammatical error above - I omitted the word "to" after the third word in the first sentence in the last graph.
Again, just trying to be helpful.
What is this "Complex Origination?"
Are we talking big bang, intelligent creator, or something different?
I think I speak for the whole community, we can't wait to hear your thoughts, let alone read your book!
1) they dodged a major injury bullet with Thomas yesterday. I really thought that was a blown out knee. Thankfully he's ok. SO, WTF is your best player who was just in the injury tent doing on the field with 16 seconds left for a kneel down play?
2) What kind of play call is a direct snap run right on 4th and 2 at the 4 when 2 backups are playing RG and RT? No wonder Barkley was pissed after.
3) Wink not only stinks, he's a total embarrassment. not a whiff of DAL QBs, and enough with 2 down lineman shit. 9 guys in coverage a still no one covered. He must have lost his phone book because he can't dial up shit. We now see why BAL was happy to let him go.
4) 3 QBs, not one can hit Hyatt behind the defense. And Why do they wait so long to get him involved? Banks was screaming about that on the radio yesterday.
What is this "Complex Origination?"
Are we talking big bang, intelligent creator, or something different?
I think I speak for the whole community, we can't wait to hear your thoughts, let alone read your book!
You should consider learning to speak for yourself. That would be a good first step in your quest to be viewed as a credible leader. Good luck.
What is this "Complex Origination?"
Are we talking big bang, intelligent creator, or something different?
I think I speak for the whole community, we can't wait to hear your thoughts, let alone read your book!
You should consider learning to speak for yourself. That would be a good first step in your quest to be viewed as a credible leader. Good luck.
I mentioned this to you before. I recently retired at the age of 41. My days of leadership are in the rearview mirror.
Now back to your "Complex Origination." I really want to understand what this means.
Can you please, please tell me.
Roster is garbage. The Cowboys play with the same amount of cap space but seem to have loads of talent.
I know the Cowboys don’t win big games but they sure whip the Giants ass every year!
Mara picked the GMs and all these failure coaches. The only one to fire is Mara. Maybe we get lucky realizes he is an embarrassment and steps down and lets real football guys run the whole operation. He can cash his coupons and give away free pepsi whatever just get out of the way or it is never going to change. Check the cardinals record when bill bidwill ran the team that's our future